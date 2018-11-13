Prince William County

BRISTOW AREA

Alexander Hays Rd., 11774-Jeffrey P. and Melissa Y. Owens to Bradford J. and Jessica R. Fajafar, $500,000.

Blue Violet Way, 11950-Peter Guy and Alejandra Amegin to Matthew C. and Kristen M. Coyne, $515,500.

Chorley Way, 8707-Samuel Kerber and Ashley Henderson to Mohammad Dawood, $325,000.

Edmonston Dr., 8946-Mahboob H. Butt and Farkhanda Iqbal to Kamal Balani, $491,000.

Falling Water Dr., 9299-Sohan S. and Surjeet K. Matharoo to Lisa E. and Richard P. Wiggs, $550,000.

Granary Pl., 9718-Amid Global Corp. to Julie and Chase McCoy, $465,000.

Kirkmichael Terr., 13150-Olga Andrade to Craig and Sarah Sorensen, $427,000.

Mccartney Ct., 13220-Charles A. and Jennifer L. Mallon to Glenn and Eranne Connot, $485,000.

Ormond Dr., 13108-Sheila S. Brase and Sharon J. Gillihan to Diana Yeh and Raymond Allen Courchene, $424,900.

Shardlow Ct., 13570-David M. and Dawn M. Koch to Kristofer B. and Natania Clayborne, $530,000.

Stable Forest Pl., 8853-Praesepe Management Corp. and Solima Formax Land Trust to Posta Prasad Adhikari and Mina Dhungel, $287,000.

Tummel Falls Dr., 10107-Abel R. and Debra R. Burgos to John Allan and Megan Puckett Pomfret, $500,000.

Victory Lakes Loop, 12845-Susan Ellen and David Christopher Fitzgerald to Edward M. and Michelle M. Figueira, $560,000.

CATHARPIN AREA

Sanders Lane, 4507-Robert G. and Mary A. Billingsley to Bambi Lee and Andrew Christopher Bemus, $547,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Arbor Ct., 3001-Brian Kraig Halston to Thomas Delasko and Deanna Kim, $345,351.

Barnabas Trail, 15315-Sabrina L. Williams to Aryan M. and Chad O. Elzaiat, $300,000.

Birchdale Sq., 3261-Showket Hossain and Musammet M. Begum to Andres Barett Kelly and Geronime De Leon, $253,000.

Brahms Dr., 3398-366 Nansemond Corp. to Katrina Gradney-Vann and James Vann, $294,000.

Chrysler Ct., 14845, No. 33-Beazer Homes Corp.to Ariel P. and Jason S. Welch, $327,790.

Cloyd Way, 14694-Ingrid Y. Umana to Mark A. Olson and Krasimira S. Yopa, $439,900.

Daytona Ct., 14852-Freddy Revollo-Rioja to Elvin J. Bustillo Osorto, $319,900.

Echo Ct., 4407-Diane Erno to Alfonso Malta, $316,900.

Fallbrook Lane, 14304-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Nelson A. Diaz Ramirez, $285,000.

Fullerton Rd., 14531-John D. and Wilma J. Zweig to David Comings, $225,000.

Gum Lane, 13913-William N. and Julianne T. Gaston to Nilda A. Crevalo and Carlis A. Arevalo Gomez, $301,000.

Keytone Rd., 13485-Diana Y. and Raymond A. Courchene to Miguel Jimenez Gonzalez and Teresa Carbajal Suarez, $337,900.

Mantle Ct., 5270-James Joseph McKaye to Lani and Jonathan A. Erguiza, $320,000.

Musket Ct., 13778-Farzana Ali and Mohd E. Huq to Miranda B. Butler, $295,000.

Prospect Ct., 13358-Michael J. and Eileen M. Vassallo to Stephen and Jessica Dallek Weimer, $395,000.

Raptor Crest Lane, 16151-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Kayser Bhuiyan and Sonia Kazi Jibannesa, $631,164.

Rockcliff Lane, 5797-Gabriel E. Vasquez Bran and Jose A. Bran to Celeste M. and Stephanie Garey, $390,000.

Starling Ct., 4426-Raul and Luz E. Aponte to Rodney R. Figueroa, $250,000.

Ticket Way, 6053-Rrcap-Sfr II Corp. to Obaidullah and Anita Massoodi, $320,000.

Waynesboro Ct., 4134-Christopher L. and Anja Moon to Mycal and Maxine Rolland, $520,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Belleplain Ct., 3452-Dominick Guthrie and Tasha Parker to Ajit Khanal and Durga Karki, $251,000.

Duke St., 17715-Betty B. Bauckman to Beny Calvillo, $364,900.

Fort Sumter Ct., 1501-Fekade N. Mereto to Michael Alexander Vargas, $230,000.

Hickory Creek Ct., 2944-James C. and Paula E. Bedford to Jeffrey T. Nordin, $390,000.

Myrtlewood Dr., 2961-Matthew J. and Jennifer Harrison to David A. Naples and Haley M. Wershbale, $430,900.

Spring Cress Dr., 17502-NVR Inc. to Juanita Cheeks, $625,825.

Telescope Lane, 16647-Heran Woldemariam and Weynshet Shibru to Rita and Felix Maldonado, $395,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Alderwood Way, 6584-Karen Duffy to Melanie Sue Burns, $420,000.

Brogue Ct., 13414-Dorothy A. and Mae Saccamano to Mark J. and Linda C. Olson, $425,000.

Clearview Ave., 14344-Wargo Properties Corp. to Michael Irwin and Mercedes Rochac-Irwin, $685,000.

Crimson Crossing Way, 8325-Beverly D.L. Kennedy and Athell Kennedy Jr. to Chung Ho Kan and Bonnie Yuyan Lo, $540,000.

Gary Fisher Trail, 13978, No. 132-Lynsey S. Peterson and Christopher P. Suarez to James Christopher Cercy, $335,000.

Kylewood Way, 14596, No. 11-Chetankumar and Varshaben Patel to Joong B. Jang, $232,500.

Loftridge Lane, 17040-Chadwick M. and Lindsey A. Pressey to Tyler Lark and Madina Mamatova, $470,000.

Mongoose Trail, 7002-Wall Neighborhoods Corp. to Lawrence and Laura Bien, $397,350.

Rainy Day Way, 12205-Donald A. and Cheryl M. Walker to Ariana Burgos Nijaradze, $530,000.

Roderick Loop, 6652-Russell E. and Mary E. Pearce to Santosh Prasai and Rekha Sitoula, $361,000.

Silver Moon Lane, 13893-Gle Corp. to William Samuel and Amanda Nicole Still, $455,000.

Sunapple Pl., 6995-Matthew and Samantha Steketee to Leslie K. Fitzgerald, $329,900.

Yearling Ct., 8551-Wendy L. Munsen to Julie L. Abreck, $530,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Ashby Grove Loop, 6422-Brookfield Relocation Inc. to Matthew Lee and Lauren Hughes, $537,500.

Bent Grass Dr., 5209-Sheila Henry to Richard Haig and Patricia Skopal Grant, $475,000.

Conklin Way, 6217-Michael Anthony and Mary E. Alipio to Wilford N. and Deniz Hackner, $348,000.

Cross Keys Rd., 15408-Dominion Country Club Partnership to Scott M. and Nicki M. Maurer, $710,688.

Dustin Ct., 2750-Barbara M. O’Connor to Frederick Dale and Nicole Suzanne Gessey, $750,000.

Gossoms Store Ct., 15444-Timothy A. and Cheryl A. Richards to Barbara M. O’Connor and Theresa Flores, $441,000.

Heather Mill Lane, 15140, No. 402-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to John R. Carroll, $416,194.

Pinchot Lane, 6731-Winchester Homes Inc. to Andrew Crone, $439,289.

Pitner St., 16006-Chad J. and Jennifer L. Baer to Zheng Chen and Ghi Hai Kwan, $395,000.

Sycamore Hills Pl., 15073-Gerald T. and Rebecca B. Mills to James I. and Anne S. Cho, $700,000.

Walking Stick Way, 15059-Jeffrey M. and Andrea M. Johnson to Mark E. and Lisa Gammons, $578,000.

Zoysia Ct., 5404-Anita S. Metzger to Charles and Rachel Sanders, $549,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Baneberry Cir., 14032-Les F. Cashwell to Ingrid Umana, $565,000.

Brookmead Dr., 13084-Ted L. and Marianne M. Snyder to Kimberly and Christopher Lebutt, $605,000.

Campaign Ct., 10867-Jeffrey and Gabriella Diaz to Quoc Nguyen Nguyen, $315,000.

Colton Lane, 7452-Elias Guzman Gonalez to Latanya Denise Cooper, $290,000.

Coral Berry Dr., 10424-Craig Alan and Irene Reed Odell to Bret Delhoste and Amy Nicole Jones, $465,000.

Duneiden Lane, 7638-Andrew K. Zimuto to Maxim Lazarev, $284,000.

Flagtree Pl., 13964-Hudson N. and Judy S. Jackson to Michael Garner, $595,000.

Glen Forest Ct., 12808-Matthew R. McKee and Kyra L. Sisco-McKee to Chad and Hui Laspee, $539,900.

Highland St., 8251-Jason E. Teets to Abel Alvarenga and Dalia Nohemy Velis Lopez, $355,000.

Hinton Way, 10728-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Sergio Barrionuevo and Patricia Kate Crocker, $379,080.

Labrador Loop, 10405-Evelyn L. Tumelty to Jonathan and Mariane Aguilar, $420,000.

Marie Dr., 13352-Michael V. and Kathryn C. Siebert to Richard and Mailelei Pollington, $469,000.

Morningside Dr., 8229-Larry Martin Poplin to Donald Alan Simon, $459,000.

Pleasant Colony Dr., 13561-Charles A. and Dorothy Leinbach to Heather J. Mills and Joseph A. Conte, $477,000.

Rokeby Dr., 7349-Kedron Holden to Lena Craft, $258,285.

Spring Dr., 12500-Patrice M. Deboer to Gautam and Kulbhushan P. Sood, $405,000.

Trinidad Ct., 10519-Renata Memic to Thuat Vo-Scott, $277,000.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11183, No. 55-James C. Turner to Destiny Pardo, $239,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Alleghany Rd., 7563-Unique and Modern Homes to Jose Landaverde Diaz, $310,000.

Cello Way, 8148-Andrew J. Terpin to Thai Nguyen Anduong, $335,000.

Cold Harbor Loop, 8584-Concepcion Rodriguez to Carlos D. Clavel, $290,000.

Leland Rd., 7804-Andres Marquez and Jose M. Aleman to Milton O. Fuentes Vargas and Yolanda A. Maldonado, $350,500.

Newood Dr., 11080-Rose M. Peterson to Thomas F. and Denise D. Thaller, $470,000.

Spruce St., 8207-Anthony H. Kahng to Juan Sook Kwon, $325,000.

Yorkshire Lane, 8729-Joseph Dale Combs Jr. and Deborah Faye Combs-Smoot to Santos and Blanca Rosa Hernandez, $260,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Bayou Bend Cir., 17480-Dennis A. Lord to Hannah Lake, $312,000.

Cajun Ct., 17503-Tanya Augustin to Alvin L. Eason Jr., $349,999.

Golf Club Dr., 15550-Careema Aloko to Sacha Khan and Linda P. Cheng, $605,000.

Larkspur Lane, 15236-Brandy Cephas to Greg Toney, $346,900.

Moncure Dr., 15907-Kevin L. and Naphawan K. O’Shea to Blaine Blasdell and Carolina Woods-Blasdell, $425,000.

Rising Fawn Terr., 16207-Paul C. and Yong Hui Benevelli to Lester G. and Nancy Jean Cummins, $490,000.

Taconic Cir., 16334-Federal National Mortgage Association to Silvia Sierra Gramajo, $189,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Aden Rd., 13305-Douglas B. Gould to Terry Lee Morgan, $540,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

River Rd., 117-John Tyler Boothe to Lizbeth Torres-Diaz, $410,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Crows Nest Pt., 3635-Fisher Team Corp. to Katherine E. Pineda Martinez and Manuel A. Medrano, $225,000.

Riverview Dr., 3210-Juliana C. and David L. Powell to Claudia H. Morgan, $415,000.

Stonewall Manor Dr., 3628-Shabana and Amin Stanakzai to Robert and Autumn Michelle Lombardi, $580,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alton Hotel Ct., 2795-J. Kent and Teresa L. Thompson to Paul C. and Melissa R. Bevins, $465,000.

Arum Pl., 15138-Zelalem Attlee to Vitaliano Jimenez, $180,000.

Belfry Lane, 3401-Wing Kan Chan and Mei Hua Wu Chan to Sonia G. Garcia, $255,000.

Bentley Cir., 13555-Jamil H. Niazi to Tahir Ahmed and Shazia Latif, $285,000.

Boatswain Cir., 16322-Odell and Carla V. Mullen to Hardeep Singh and Rajwant Kaur, $545,000.

Breckinridge Lane, 12120-John and Lauraine Segna to David M. Siedlyk, $430,000.

California St., 1473-Johnathan Duong to Felipe Antonio Rivas Menjivar and Isaias J. Castro-Rivas, $279,999.

Cavalier Dr., 12545-Patrick H. and Pamela S. Lovato to John Joseph Williams, $525,000.

Churchman Way, 4109, No. 11-Federal National Mortgage Association to Benjamin Chipman, $224,600.

Crosswater Ct., 3643-Christopher W. Milleson to Carmen S. Ferriol, $235,000.

Emil Ct., 2820-Matthew Warren to Djicobian J. and Nukelia T. James, $405,000.

Frankfurt Ct., 3026-Johnnie L. and Yong N. Foston to Shaun M. and D. Andra N. Fortune, $320,000.

Greendale Dr., 13906, No. 35-Jeffrey M. and Andrew C. Young to Tatyana V. and Humberto Barrett, $346,900.

Harbor Side St., 485, No. 812-Paramount Investments Corp. to Kenneth C. and Yun Hee Evensen, $360,000.

Hill Meade Lane, 11563-Castlerock Properties Inc. to Mohdiyeh Khalil Fseisi, $319,900.

Inglebrook Dr., 1909-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Omid A. Barakzai, $255,100.

Kempston Lane, 12559, No. 12-131-Wanzie C. Philips to Erik Matthew Rohrbaugh, $252,000.

Leicestershire St., 15077, No. 79-Jacqueline D. Allen to Phillip D. and Jenny E. Claxon, $326,900.

Madelyn Ct., 3468-David L. and Anna F. Egbert to Frank Chavez, $505,000.

Marsala Ct., 2935-Fazel Aziz to Francisco Bazan Bejarano, $288,000.

Mcguffeys Ct., 2696-Eric Coleman and Nikki K. Steptoe-Coleman to Matthew Kevin Smith, $289,000.

Minion St., 13504-Jeremy Todd and Margaret Holland Coffey to Ajay Pai and Balwinder Singh, $450,000.

Mount High St., 1621-Judith Morgan to Aspen and Charity Belvin, $340,000.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14750, No. 473A-Fred R. Close and the Fred R. Close Living Trust Dated July to Desiree N. Andrus, $318,000.

Putnam Cir., 13126-Haris Saidi to Emebet T. Gebremeskel and Tigiste B. Amogne, $283,500.

Renate Dr., 1550, No. 102-Heidi E. Greene to Mustafa Sadeqi, $120,000.

Rock Ridge Lane, 13154-Zhenia and Rafael A. Velasquez to Kara M. Fluker, $272,000.

Sandy Ridge Ct., 16305-Kenneth and Filomina Moss to Brian Leon and Carrie Evavold, $575,000.

Smoketown Rd., 13311-Annie Rodriguez-Clerkin to Juan Pablo Irigoyen, $368,000.

Taverner Loop, 13125-Theodore B. and Rolanda Y. Meekins to Aaron Christopher and Colette Nicole Johnson, $499,000.

Topsail Lane, 16414-Department of Veterans Affairs to Claudesedric Grace, $474,500.

Willowood Dr., 12061-Casey Comer to Darius S. and Julia Dominguez, $389,000.

Manassas

Abington Way, 10228-Zachary Allen and Sami Lee Kennedy to Parvaneh Hamid-Khojin, $415,000.

Brent St., 9709-Maria Y. Zamorano to Reony and Adlia V. Tonneyck, $307,000.

Caladium Dr., 10169-Enrique and Fanny I. Torres to Shelley Ann Zenewicz, $320,000.

Deblanc Pl., 8747-Alfredo Martinez to Lilian J. Ordonez and Noel E. Bernabe Bonilla, $280,000.

Foxborough Ct., 10231-Michael Scott and Mary Diaz Piccione to Blaise and Francis Dufrain, $340,000.

Grant Ave., 9736-Guillermo H. Chirinos to Jose R. Rodas, $194,000.

Laurelwood Ct., 9157-Alg Trustees Corp. and Mohammad M. Hossen to Rajwant Virk, $189,000.

Main St., 9113-Donna Latimer Wittenauer and Robert A.W. Latimer Jr. to Brian Thomas and Frances Marie Scherer, $500,000.

Old Hickory Ct., 9042-Dayana Ramos to Carlos Alberto and Nury Hernandez, $260,000.

Reynolds Pl., 9053-Glen Matthew and Hasina Wiederholt to Alice E. Sullivan, $250,000.

Sandy Ct., 9503-Mary Catherine and Christopher Michael Moulthop to Angela Mary Fredrickson, $380,000.

Sumner Lake Blvd., 9336-Ragbier K. and Kavita D. Khanna to Bradley W. Staton and Matthew J. Fox, $485,000.

Weir St., 9022-Jesus R. Lovo and Maria F. Argueta to Maria Jurado De Romero, $200,000.

Manassas Park

Belo Gate Dr., 9104-Melissa F. and Jael L. Diaz to Sandra Garity, $430,000.

Holden Dr., 156-Mamie R. Gallahan to Fredy N. Lopez, $278,000.

Kristy Dr., 9203-Paul and Breck Taylor to David Forrester, $285,777.

Moseby Ct., 349-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Medhat Farag and Mariam Abdelchud, $210,000.

Stephanie St., 9203-Alexander and Diana P. Gumbar to Aura A. Portillo Escobar and Maria C. Baires, $439,000.

Stafford County

Adelaide Ct., 125-Gtis-Hov Leeland Station Corp. to Ronald and Forshonda Williams, $762,886.

Almond Dr., 230-Amelia Decapua Johnson to Colin and Diana Graham, $400,000.

Atina Dr., 16-Jana Rajeswari Simhadri to Brad and Shimeka Gardner, $410,000.

Barrett Ct., 101-Maria Elvira Voisey to Fatmata Sesay, $300,000.

Basswood Dr., 804-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Peter and Krystal Chong, $371,080.

Basswood Dr., 824-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Albert and Alexa Arnold, $366,410.

Battery Point Dr., 108-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to David Lee and Josephine A. Weaver, $496,964.

Belle Plains Rd., 484-E. Squared Inc. to Matthew F. and Elizabeth P. Joyner, $215,000.

Bismark Dr., 71-Kathy Camou to Stacey Carroll, $420,000.

Boxwood Dr., 40-Halsey Home Corp. to Jason W. and Melinda L. Cockrell, $440,000.

Bridgewater Cir., 307-Doris J. Carder to Leonor Rodriguez, $246,000.

Brooke Point Ct., 144-Atlantic Builders Corp. to Darnell M. and Catrina Horton, $522,500.

Charter Gate Dr., 20-James and Misty Duvall to Kirk Saxon and Kumdan Cordray, $365,000.

Club Dr., 45-Lexicon Goverment Services Corp. to Mahmoud and Soumya Yessad, $445,000.

Colechester Ct., 6-Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. to Andrew Conrad and Ashley Kennedy Eckert, $354,900.

Cotton Blossom Ct., 115-Gtis-Hov Leeland Station Corp. to George Lee and Melissa Pearson, $400,231.

Cropp Rd., 649-D&S Capital Properties Inc. to Laron M. Jones and Gerisha E. Baldwin, $399,900.

Denali Dr., 7-Thomas E. and Rietta Owens to Neill A. and Josie Shields Sevelius, $339,889.

Doria Hill Dr., 7-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Tonie Marie and Richard Alan Barker, $570,874.

Edwards Dr., 700-Linda M. Humphries to Thomas J. and Katherine S. Rice, $235,000.

Embrey Mill Rd., 454-Atlantic Builders to Theresa N. King and Solomon A. Boadi, $392,000.

Farragut Dr., 2019-Timothy Shaughnessy to Emily B. and Kyle S. Younglove, $315,000.

Flewellen Dr., 7-Edward William and Ruth Betty Guckian to Angela Deshawn Day-Rachlin, $254,000.

Foundry Lane, 104-John P. and Christal L. Cowell to Robert J. Watkins, $313,000.

Garnet Way, 7-Franklin and Sarah Deberry to Robert H. Cox and Fozia Tessema Mohammed, $381,500.

Greenridge Dr., 35-Graciano J. and Rebecca L. Etrata to Meredith O. and Derrick J. Solomon, $350,000.

Hatchers Run Ct., 204-Xiu Juan Ren to Sonia Hernandez and Sonia Navarro-Torres, $249,900.

Indigo Way, 414-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Christopher James and Dora Patricia Vandayburg, $365,000.

Keating Cir., 118-Jonathan Seth and Ashley Marie Lanter to Ron O. and Ebonique R. Davis, $300,000.

Kings Crest Dr., 904-Latasha P. Jackson to Lucila C. Cuellas-Flores, $199,000.

Lakebreeze Way, 80-Estates of Gregory D. Twitchell and James S. Wasek to Edward Leonard and Chong Labarge, $499,900.

Landing Dr., 217-NVR Inc. to Brian and Dianna Campbell, $295,585.

London Way, 9-Todd C. and Camille L. Kenny to Ricardo Rivera Luna, $465,000.

Mariposa Lane, 108-Luke A. and Christina E. Boyd to Douglas and Jessica Barbee, $485,000.

Meadows Rd., 115-Justin Harmon to Dario J. and Ana L. Cruz, $353,000.

Montauk Ave., 20-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Christopher Charles and Lori Christina Lenhard, $315,568.

Oak Grove Lane, 210-George and Elva J.I. Felder to Catherine Glasby, $280,000.

Park Brook Ct., 104-Raed and Shada Aweina to Daniel Aikins and Merey Fordjour, $265,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 376-SM Stafford Corp. to Abeba W. Mengistu and Kassahun Bizualem, $417,000.

Piney Hill Lane, 53-Barron Chew and Deshawn Robinson-Chew to Daniel and Sabrina Douglass, $447,000.

Princess St., 19-David A. Donlavage to Arthur Frank and Melissa Renteria, $294,900.

Renwick Ct., 3-Dominic James Freda to Troy Jacob and Megan Hotaling, $310,000.

Ridgemore St., 421-Nancy Ann Traulsen to Sean and Cheryl Thacker, $195,000.

Rochelle Ct., 4-Jack S. and Heather Thomas to Raymond E. Bradley Jr., $329,000.

Saint Roberts Dr., 33-Danielle Nicole and Richard Michael Gallant to Edgardo A. Chavez, $395,000.

Sharp Ct., 57-Eugene G. and Linda C. Coleman to Kyp B. Hallmark and Ann M. Green, $475,000.

Short Branch Rd., 96-Gerold D. Provence and Maryssa Velasquez to Clarence Alexander Harrison Jr., $308,000.

Slate Dr., 10-Charles R. and Natalie K. Whitesel to Shya Nicole and Louis Charles Simmons, $349,900.

Stafford Mews Lane, 207-William M. Fields to Tanesha Johnson, $224,000.

Sussex St., 109-Rodney Duane Craghead to Richard D. Maltbie, $309,000.

Towering Oaks Dr., 9-Melissa N. and Jeremiah T. Okrasinski to Burton C. and Anne M. Bradshaw, $429,900.

Verbena Dr., 181-SM Stafford Corp. to Jorge L. and Mary C. Morales, $498,765.

Walnut Dr., 715-Elmer V. Carneal Jr. and Vernon L. Pearson to Travis Jeffrey Buchanan, $125,000.

Wellspring Dr., 44-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Kenneth Bussey, $365,205.

White Oak Rd., 1054-Nancy V. Madison to Norma Elizabeth Trigueros Rogel and Enrique Gomez, $315,000.

Woodstream Blvd., 222-Ariane Nicole Cooper to Eric L. and Carrie Elizabeth Holmes, $326,000.

Wren Way Ct., 12-John Scott and Alba R. Rohif to Rogelio A. Hernandez Sanchez and Kenia X. Hernandez Aviles, $399,900.