Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc.

BRISTOW AREA

Alvyn Lake Cir., 9285-Timothy and Amanda Wallace to Renee Strickland, $365,000.

Boreland Ct., 10040-John A. and Megan P. Pomfret to Susan Lee Tantau, $425,000.

Daldownie Ct., 13241-James G. and Alison L. Fredericks to Raza Razai and Marianna Mykhaylyuk, $405,000.

Elgin Way, 10164-Howard A. and Annette F. Lee to Maryruth Williams, $346,000.

Farnham Way, 8710-Marla Nicole Bibbs to Joseph Troy and Natasha M. Ruiz, $345,000.

Horncastle Ct., 8641-Jesse and Kristin Trail to Joshua and Krystal Atkinson, $509,900.

Lake Baldwin Dr., 11815-Matthew Christopher and Kristen Marie Coyne to Michael E. and Pamela L. Rish, $409,000.

Moat Crossing Pl., 8869-Aracely J. Contreras to Yeon Ok Kim, $339,000.

Restina Rd., 13771-Cyrus H. McCormick to Gary J. and Robin M. Frost, $565,000.

Shortbread Way, 9964-Raman Preet Singh and Jaspreet Kaur to and Xiao Liu, $346,000.

Stainsby Ct., 11100-Gerald Cay and Jerri Smith to Adrian M. Palamarchuk and Gabriela M. Roure, $620,000.

Twin Leaf Dr., 10376-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Robert C. and Carrie I. Jordan, $615,000.

Wansteadt Pl., 13512-Glen A. Hoyer to Eduardo S. Ore Jimenez and Flavin I. Hugo Yola, $430,000.

CATHARPIN AREA

Thornton Dr., 13012-Richard C. Moraski and Carla M. Spinelli-Moraski to Jason C. and Michelle L. Goldsberry, $782,900.

DALE CITY AREA

Beaumont Rd., 3323-Elaine M. Stewart to Janet Carbajal, $280,000.

Blair Ct., 14702-Zeng Zhu Xu to Joseph Eugene Waysome and Carmel E. Grose, $270,000.

Brentwood Ct., 14496-Stephen J. Brown to Abulh Bhutyan and Mariam A. Pashaei, $190,000.

Catalpa Ct., 15116-Christopher R. Brown to Deanne Marie Faxon, $263,151.

Chrysler Ct., 14849, No. 31-Beazer Homes Corp. to Robert J. Harris, $324,285.

Coxcomb Mews., 3505-John A. and Terri H. Dreswick to Shamsa Kanwal, $247,000.

Eldorado Dr., 4204-Leroy and Annette Good to Christopher Jones, $310,000.

Feeder Lane, 14903-Daniel P. Stewart to Evandro De Azeredo Borba and Claire Thomsen Swayze, $240,000.

Hanover Ct., 4503-Francisco and Reina Turcios to Taj Muhammad and Shumaila Rehman, $340,000.

Kelley Farm Ct., 15547-Sharif Shafik and Richard Salas to Mateen Rasuli, $599,000.

Koester Dr., 4703-MZK Investments Corp. and Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Shaikh M. and Rizwana Jawaid, $379,900.

Mapledale Ave., 13744-Deborah L. Jenkins to Joseph Edward Collins and Entesare K. Abdo, $335,000.

Nationville Lane, 13371-Edward and Michelle Figueira to Joshua C. and Angelique Gomez Weatherby, $330,000.

Qualey Pl., 5312-Charles W. and Gisela Sturzenegger to Kwasi Kuragu, $240,000.

Rehfield Ct., 14327-Nicholas James Anderson to William and Suzanne Hepler, $379,000.

Ruskin Row Pl., 6390-Steven William and Maria Auxiliadora Shea to Michael D. and Megan R. Dake, $656,500.

Statler Dr., 14763-Jeffrey and Ashley Rosado to Joseph Cordell, $428,000.

Torrence Pl., 4413-Debra A. Hall to Nancy B. Sarpey and Mavis Awotwe, $308,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Alder Lane, 2027-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Kevin D. and Crystall W. Pinkston, $499,990.

Beveridge Dr., 17030, No. 25-Dior T. and Denielle N. Lassiter to Melissa Suzanne Mansoor and Kevin Joseph Wishard, $268,000.

Fort Donelson Ct., 2103-Marion A. and Debora D. Royal to Mariela and Sonia Mira, $239,000.

Gilder Way, 2941, No. 72-Lasbrey A. Akamike to Cheri A. Copeland, $295,000.

Holly Creek Ct., 17308-Karen Y. Turner to Gina M. Parker, $440,000.

Point Pleasant Lane, 17020-Cosmic Investments Inc. to Maris Owusu Amaniampong, $270,000.

Swans Creek Lane, 17929-Brian A. and Christine M. Frost to James Ryan Perry and Lindsay D. Gunter Perry, $545,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Amsterdam Ct., 8100-Mark R. and Lori A. Chait to Francis J. and Jennifer F. Swekosky, $650,000.

Brunson Cir., 7414, No. 5Q-Kristen M. Winter to Jacob Eric and Briana P. Hammond, $314,000.

Cornwall Station Ct., 13808-Robert and Amber Kroll to Maurie McKinnley and Maria Kakissis Clark, $610,000.

Cumberstone Pl., 6936-Victor and Janet Hedman to Adrianne C. Kirland, $407,500.

Landseer Dr., 6982-Laurentina N. Atherley to Jagdev S. and Paramjit K. Batth, $340,000.

Long Ridge Dr., 13727-Toll VA VIII Partnership to Karen L. Eissner, $684,603.

Newbern Loop, 14392-Mark A. and Michelle M. Felderman to David E. Stewart and Yobolan Zhang, $415,000.

Rathbone Pl., 6809-Properties of Loudoun Corp. to Chad J. and Jennifer L. Baer, $569,000.

Saddle Run Way, 6872-Robert J. and Kathleen R. Schimoler to Robert L. and Athalia D. Donaldson, $462,000.

Spyglass Hill Loop, 15671-Susan I. Lucas to Alango Jackson Otieno and Ronnivashti Whitehead, $665,000.

Tall Timber Dr., 8141-Ronald E. and Marcia A. Escherich to Bryan Felder, $350,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Admiral Baker Cir., 15321-Baokang Yan and Ru Huan to Andres Camilo Jimenez and Maria Felipa Cabezas, $540,000.

Blossom Hill Dr., 5214-Brian L. Miller and Angelica Del C. Miller to Shawn P. and Courtney McLain, $639,000.

Courtyard Way, 7072-Octavio and Megan E. Granados to George E. Hubac, $390,000.

Crusade Ct., 16203-Robert W. and Toni A. Martin to Hao A. Tran and Fern M. Ireland-Tran, $585,000.

Erinblair Loop, 6075-Alan G. and Leia M. Santos to George D. and Ashley Harper, $588,000.

Gravely Meadow Ct., 4383-Toll L and X Partnership to John W. and Vivian R. Cullen, $626,472.

Heather Mill Lane, 15140, No. 403-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to Linda A. and Gregorio C. Martin, $383,375.

Linville Creek Dr., 15311, No. 193-SM Haymarket Corp.to Chang E. and Kyonghui Lee, $392,660.

Parchment Ct., 6154-Kenneth R. and Glorimar Shappee to Yasser and Rafle A. Alrawi, $600,000.

Pinchot Lane, 6733-Winchester Homes Inc. to Mark and Thuy Espiritu, $429,423.

Rainer Heights Ct., 14504-Dackyu Lee to Walid Mohammed Bin Jabr, $599,000.

Sky Valley Dr., 15255-Dominion Country Club Partnership to Eric and Jennifer Callahan Robinson, $604,164.

Thousand Oaks Dr., 17031-Pro Europa to Jesus A. Perez, $1 million.

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5883-Dominion Country Club Partnership to James J. and Tamara L. Vanliet, $657,141.

MANASSAS AREA

Ambrose Ct., 8639-Elizabeth Fontaine to John and Donna Beere, $374,500.

Berry Orchard Ct., 10642-US Bank and SW Reo Trust 2014-1 to Omar Said Baccouche and Hajer Ben Moussas, $484,000.

Bruce Ct., 9652-Sirous Najafinia and Babak Taghavi to Tameka and Casey Robbins, $389,900.

Cannon Ball Ct., 10172-Big T Properties Corp. to Leo Shue and Jing Zhang, $231,000.

Community Dr., 7994-Halm Enterprises Corp. to Segundo Espinal Rios, $230,000.

Crooked Creek Dr., 5912-Harpreet K. Singh to Teslime and Murat Dogan, $550,000.

Duneiden Lane, 7696-Joshua W. and Heather F. Glasgow to Maria Cristina Bartolome Coroton and Henry B. Policarpio, $283,500.

Flagtree Pl., 14012-Amy Joyce Martin to Michael S. and Donna R. Feinberg, $555,000.

Hanson Grove Ct., 8975-Estate of Walter and June Ann Gant to Fiseha Kebede and Meron Atnafu, $440,000.

Hilltop Dr., 11970-Elissa Webster to Joseph Anthony and Ashley Louise Pollard, $80,000.

Hinton Way, 10730-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Carl Henri and Ashley Matthews, $395,175.

Lacy Dr., 8111, No. 144-Casey Ray Davis to Timothy M. and Caitlin S. Rooney, $220,000.

Loudoun Ave., 9903-Ana C. Navarro De Ramirez and Ada L. Ramirez Navarro to Walther Espinoza and Marylena Rodriguez, $330,000.

Michelle Ct., 7629-Orbil U. and Olga L. Iraheta to Faustino C. Viera and Blanca Castro Hernandez, $399,900.

Provincial Dr., 10627-Arlene B. McCarty to Donald E. and Joan Cook, $118,500.

Scotland Loop, 8349, No. 54-Tyral Hodge to Nedher S. Alhareeri, $286,000.

Stagestone Way, 11205-Estate of Harold Robert Mitchell and Dale D. Henderson to Sheliese M. Hall, $210,000.

Trundle Pl., 10321-Hector M. Posada to Ulises W. Cruz and Eva M. Villatoro, $262,500.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Amelia Ct., 9208-Jeffrey L. Walters to Victor M. Cortez Fores and Christye M. Cortez, $290,000.

Chadds Landing Way, 7615-Andrew Benjamin Sage and Britt Colleen Winchester to Shane T. Austin and Amanda L. Dehaven, $305,000.

Glade Bank Dr., 8291-Scott Y. Cho to Xiao Xia Jin, $360,000.

Leland Rd., 7806-Wei Yi Sun and Yong Chen to Luis David Cruz-Villeda and Marlen Patricia Villeda Matute, $338,900.

Station Rd., 8068-Patricia S. and William L. Purser to Patricia J. and Shanan V. Conlan, $485,000.

Yorkshire Lane, 8735-Jose Torres to Linda E. Reynolds, $414,999.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Beachland Way, 15425-Pamela Hinken to Seth Cameron, $315,000.

Dalebrook Dr., 3700-Jeffrey D. and Heather L. Maday to Brent R. and Brittni L. Monroe, $411,500.

Henderson Lane, 16211-Teresa M. Woodson and Thomas Martin to Emily Michelle Wilson, $264,000.

Larkspur Lane, 15250-Ammro S. Hussein and Noran Abraham to Lucas and Hannah Lawrenz, $352,000.

Northgate Dr., 15632-Ryan S. Ballard to Stephen M. and Sara George, $362,500.

Royal Crescent Ct., 15512-Stephen L. and Angela S. Tabone to Brian A. and Elizabeth Adams, $470,000.

Timber Ridge Dr., 4744-Melissa Stearn to Edward and Patricia Norris Slaughter, $474,500.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Aden Rd., 14335-Errol A. Allen and Jocelyn Clarke to Frank and Jennifer Andreani, $315,000.

Compton Lane, 7335-Brian T. and Laurie A. Landers to Scott and Ivy N. Gordon, $585,000.

Trotters Ridge Pl., 14330-MTGLQ Investors to Efren Castro Escobar and Elizabeth Alvarez Castro, $860,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Washington St., 86-Todd I. Ebron to Manpreet and Manjot K. Singh, $435,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Kerill Rd., 18568-Sandro Di Lollo to Armando Castro Escobar and Yesenia Castro, $460,000.

Sapling Way, 4028-Betty Harris to Tito Agyeman, $470,000.

Tavern Way, 3675-Thomas and Ivy Bishop-St. Ange to Youssef Benalla and Siham Bouita, $194,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Anchorstone Dr., 5015, No. 110-Janine Ann Chuday to Samantha Griffiths-Campbell, $225,000.

Augustus Ct., 12923-Deutsche Bank and Gsaa Home Equity Trust to Namita Mankad, $249,000.

Bacon Race Rd., 11417-Clyde W. Fisk to Chad R. Ferkel, $540,000.

Belfry Lane, 3457-Charlena Reeves to Jose A. Coreas, $220,000.

Bertram St., 11543-Angela and Jeff Jefferson Ahn to Jason S. and Neenah M. Harbison, $366,000.

Brier Pond Cir., 2756-JJS Investment Corp. to Cheramlake F. Nida, $305,500.

Cambridge Dr., 2939-Capitol Home Buyers Corp. to Samuel A. Benitez Machado and Isai Manases Benitez, $274,900.

Clarke Farm Pl., 3834-NVP Inc. to Osbaldo A. and Maria E. Sanchez, $669,000.

Condor Lane, 3454-Jose Lopez and Jocelyn Ponce-Lopez to Allyson H. and Michael R. Matthews, $307,000.

Dara Dr., 12654, No. 201-Sultan Aziz Nouri to Mir Zarif and Nillab Waez, $125,000.

Enterprise Lane, 14957-Tirtha and Shobha Kharel Adhikari to Rudra and Gopal Budhathoki, $275,000.

Flint Hill Pl., 3377-Sang W. Bae and Jaime Jung Lee to Javier Oscar Castilla Lopez and Clara Judith Zevallos Asenjo, $435,000.

Greendale Dr., 13950, No. 20-David V. and Susan Diane Beckerdite to Lisa Acie, $340,000.

Harbor Side St., 485, No. 901-Jimmie V. and Judy T. Adams to David E. and Kathie S. McCracken, $465,000.

Hunterbrook Dr., 12857-Kimberly A. Lebutt to Yalda Tavafi, $310,000.

Inglebrook Dr., 1937-Daniel and Countney Leigh Hileman to Yahya El Amrani, $295,000.

Kennedy St., 16106-Richard R. and Mailelei L. Pollington to Jamey T. Rumph, $465,000.

Lockleven Lane, 12930-Joan M. Finn to Jose Lopez Dieguez and Jocelyn Ponce-Lopez, $325,000.

Manchester Way, 12391-A&V Real Estate Investment Corp. to Fanny Hason and Kristin Darmawan, $338,200.

Marsh Overlook Dr., 15404-Latisha P. and Antonio K. Mapp to Keith A. and Erica Manry, $544,000.

Merrywood Ct., 2585, No. 14-Blanca I. Lopez to Jarwo Emmanuel Yarngo, $169,000.

Mojave Lane, 11994-Mark W. and Barbara M. Yow to Derek Wayne and Tara Lee Mehrtens, $465,000.

Nellings Pl., 11593-Mark A. and Alicia Aguirre to Deborah V. Muckle, $360,000.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14809, No. 96A-Antonio Enrique and Denielle Denise Velasquez to Carlton C. and Sharon Evans, $372,700.

Rainbow Ct., 1951-Robert J. Lawton Jr. to Danica and Michael Owczar, $320,000.

Renate Dr., 1550, No. 203-David C. Grohoski to William Oblea Moscoso and Carmen Del Rosario Reyes Marroquin, $129,000.

Rockledge Terr., 1704-John C. and Jessica L. Goodwyn to Karen S. Lawrence and Lawrence S. Stern, $430,000.

Seminole Rd., 2924-Estate of Edmond L. Campbell to Candice B. and Terrence E. Gray, $295,000.

Soffit Pl., 3513-Kristen Marie Mitchell and Michael Raymond Meister to Ryan W. and Denise Mammen Kirkpatrick, $417,000.

Terranova Lane, 12611-Xuan Wen to Tammy E. Call, $390,000.

Tree House Dr., 2591-Valerija Amato to David and Rachelle White, $399,999.

Wetherburn Ct., 2907-Kibsaim E. Jimenez-Arias to Jose O. Rovira, $227,000.

Winslow Ct., 1934-Centennial CT Corp. to Caitlin Green, $277,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Amberleigh Ct., 10324-John M. and Laura M. Williams to Samantha and Joshua Bookwalter, $369,900.

Brigantine Lane, 9510-Larry G. Morris to Manuel Larrain, $320,000.

Deblanc Pl., 8772-Castro Viera and Blanca H. Castro Hernandez to Julio Avila, $285,000.

Gaither St., 8366-Richard K. and Maria-Christina S. Bright to Samy A. Musa and Eman A. Elkholy, $470,000.

Grapewood Ct., 9943-Kelly J. Forde to Crus Israel Navarro, $160,000.

Laws Dr., 8603-Carolyn King Cornett to Phil J. and Hee J. Lee, $334,900.

Main St., 9522-George E. and Karen L. Marlette to Sarah Sullivan and Sozeen Mondlin, $463,900.

Park Ave., 9092-Paule Debs to Gerald D. and Nohad N. Curren, $551,000.

River Crest Rd., 9355-Oscar S. and Remedios L. Deleon to Liberty B. and Stephen R. Ondrus, $395,000.

Scarlet Oak Dr., 9362-Heather Elizabeth Raiti to Fatima R. Gilbert, $165,000.

Tanglewood Lane, 8838-Patrick E. and Mary C. Finnigan to Thomas Stephen Hadginikitas, $200,000.

Willow Glen Ct., 8446-Margie Taylor McCall to Juana R. Calvillo, $260,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9448-Ravinder Kaur and Harnek Singh to Gurpreet and Jagpreet Pantleay, $325,000.

Holmes Pl., 9720, No. 4-Brandon L. Goldberg to Anthony Stevenson, $220,000.

Lambert Dr., 155-Jerry W. Davis to Silvestre C. Escamilla Lopez and Francisca I. Rivera, $345,000.

Phita Lane, 9030-Miguel and Grecia Yanez to David Chartier, $396,000.

Walker Way, 9510-Adnan Luzunic to Derek Bruce Velez and V.R. Liz Cruz, $247,000.

Stafford County

Affirmed Dr., 82-Jeffrey S. and Mary A. Arvai to Martin D. and Roberta T. Hare, $659,000.

Apricot St., 535-SM Stafford Corp. to Robert K. and Melissa A. Novak, $545,850.

Arden Lane, 58-Darren L. and Lisa K. Anderson to Mario Roberts, $629,000.

Austin Ct., 116-Robert and Erica Keller Rastelli to Namboon and Min Jeong Kim, $152,000.

Basalt Dr., 5-Scott Gannon and Stefanie Ashcraft Miles to David and Heidi Goodwin, $352,318.

Basswood Dr., 808-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Theresa Adusei, $333,720.

Basswood Dr., 828-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Derrick and Maria Johnson, $390,030.

Battery Ridge Dr., 27-Elizabeth and Robert Gunter to Samantha C. and John E. Lemp, $419,900.

Blackgum Ct., 104-Ronald M. and Betsy Y. Ulibarri to Alberto and Natasha Carpio, $360,000.

Braxton Lane, 11-James L. and Thomas Yates Savage to Michelle R. Noch, $220,000.

Bulkhead Cv., 203-Bruce M. and Deborah L. Polansky to Nadia Daley, $389,900.

Clear Spring Lane, 33-DR Horton Inc. to Donald R. and Janina M. McClester, $410,490.

Coast Guard Dr., 2028-Susanne C. Prowald-Blackledge and Richard Vincent Blackledge to Heather R. Benson, $362,000.

Colonel Colin Ct., 4-Stephen R. Nowell II to Raymond Foreman Sr., $455,000.

Crowncrest Rd., 74-James A. Ford Jr. and Helen Flores-Ford to Larry W. and Michelle Benton, $423,000.

Denison St., 181-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Cynthia S. Hudson, $333,424.

Doria Hill Dr., 47-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Zin M. Lin and Khin Mar Win, $447,909.

Edwards Dr., 800-Charles A. Kozloski to Janine M. Taylor, $255,900.

Embrey Mill Rd., 507-Embrey Mill II Corp. to Heather and Gabriel Capeles, $464,130.

Fence Post Rd., 114-Cody and Cara Barker to Todd and Brandi Denton, $278,000.

Foresail Cv., 206-Scott D. and Carolyn S. Quintana to Adina S. Weston and Morris B. Segal, $489,900.

Foundry Lane, 107-Douglas and Jessica S. Barbee to Nicole M. Rudolph, $289,900.

Hamlin Dr., 151-Brian M. Green to Christopher Cody and Menisa K. Ream, $419,000.

Hayes St., 50-Felecia Ford to Randolph W. and Patrick D. Bartlett, $300,000.

Jib Dr., 106-Peter J. Nelson to Amy D. Waters, $315,000.

Kelley Rd., 175-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Michael N. and Janis J. Jones, $340,000.

Landing Dr., 209-NVR Inc. to Fakhruddin and Madina Hamid, $276,900.

Lorenzo Dr., 7-Matthew A. and Courtney Phillips to Emma R. Paterson, $199,900.

Maroochy Ct., 5-Dustin R. and Lauren A. Baker to Benjamin Asirifi and Lisa Nageline Keiler-Asirifi, $438,000.

Mews Ct., 403-Frederick R. Hokamp and Mamie L. Gilbert-Hokamp to Gustavo S. Quintanilla Bonilla, $232,000.

Montgomery Dr., 16-Kimberly Kyle and Richard K. Morris to Evelyn Grace and Paul Raymond Marie Jr., $414,900.

Mt Hope Church Rd., 100-Michael D. and Trudi E. Phillips to Sergio and Katelyn Rangel, $452,000.

Oakbrook Ct., 1-William and Karolina L. Wignall to Michael Joseph Couveau and Marisol Lopez, $371,000.

Park Brook Ct., 310-Ahmad Farid and Sharifa Omari to Jacob C. Hall, $257,640.

Pebble Beach Dr., 8-M&T Bank to Eric Dadzie and Joyce Mensah, $382,000.

Pinkerton Ct., 21-Todd S. Desgrosseilliers to George A. and Kathy Abbott, $515,000.

Quartz Cir., 2-Stone Financing Corp. to Marija and Brandon Bateman, $369,000.

Reserve Way, 38-Atlantic Builders to David D. and Tonyette D. Boyd, $479,875.

Ridgemore St., 447-Gina M. Ballard to Jean Elizabeth Barnes, $173,500.

Rock Raymond Dr., 227-Drees Homes to Bert Rakdham and Beverly Miramontes, $644,900.

Saddle Ridge Lane, 230-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Harold Scott and Charla Marie Pauley, $447,976.

Sarrington Ct., 11-Rodney W. Nichols and Lisa A. Galvin-Nichols to Devon James Keister, $400,000.

Sharpsburg Lane, 24-Joseph M. Johnson Jr. to Ryan D. and Caryn Thompson, $320,000.

Short Branch Rd., 98-Brittany S. and Jason A. Lockley to Naveed Ahmed Tahir, $285,000.

Smithfield Way, 32-Traci Boley-Mason to Cynthia M. Davis, $319,900.

Spartan Dr., 30-Atlantic Builders to Jason E. and Michelle S. Allen, $489,900.

Tacketts Mill Rd., 240-Federal National Mortgage Association to John K. Cowman, $281,650.

Victoria Dr., 2034-Kevin L. and Brittany L. Hoggman to Victoria Ann Stegle, $335,000.

Warrenton Rd., 2376-Sigfried R. Hostad to Adrian Harris, $189,900.

Wentworth Dr., 12-Matthew J. and Lori Ann Lascell to Susan K. and Brian P. Morris, $525,000.

Woodstream Blvd., 333-Keith R. and Robert S. Young to Ryan T. Morris and Iris Dedja, $359,000.