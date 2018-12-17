Prince William County

BRISTOW AREA

Aspire Ct., 12912-Larry and Elizabeth D. Vannoy to Timothy Neal and Vicky Elaine Tanner, $532,500.

Big Springs Loop, 9109-Daniel R. Embody and Renata V. Schmidt to Sanaa Nabih Andrews, $532,000.

Columbia Springs Way, 12201-B&G Homes Corp. to Regino Siller III and Jamie Kane, $560,000.

Dunbarton Dr., 12869-Mehri Radvar Zanganez to F. Wayne and Virginia C. Taylor, $405,000.

Lanark Ct., 12205-Paul Michael and Jo Michael Villanova to Gwyneth Hill, $420,000.

Moxleys Ford Lane, 10044, No. E705-7-Justin T. Hill to Kateryna Roi, $268,000.

Tyree Way, 13021-Ian Bartlett to Colin M. Edris and Jasmine Richards, $439,900.

Weathersfield Dr., 9109-Kenneth J. and Robin L. Knies to Brian M. Uribe, $451,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Brentwood Ct., 14493-GMC Investments Corp. to Tesfaye Gultneh, $250,000.

Cherrydale Dr., 14812-Alisha and Anson David C. Lee Sam to Asmat Y. Ansari, $241,100.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4775, No. 36-Stefan Bocchino and Adalbjorg Ingolfsdottir to Oleg Samsonov, $328,000.

Emberdale Dr., 14812-Jacqueline Ann Carreker to Candelaro Hernandez Castro, $235,000.

Ensbrook Lane, 4399-Concord Property Corp. to Takele T. Gobana and Abiyot S. Bikane, $255,000.

Glendale Rd., 4513-Rose Marie Hernandez to Marisol Salvador Benitez, $290,000.

Hillendale Dr., 13423-Mof Corp. to Yulisa A. Ferrufino Garcia and Bessy J. Ferrufino Garcia, $314,900.

Lombard Lane, 4924-Wilfredo Alvarez Lopez to Jose Cristobal Alvarez Lopez, $310,000.

Phillipp Ct., 6008-Ira M. and Cynthia A. Levinrad to Anthony B. Derkyi, $360,000.

Silverdale Dr., 14518-Kim Allen and Terri E. Edwards to Reynaldo and Elizabeth Olivera, $397,000.

Torchlight Dr., 13018-Curtis J. and Norma L. Donato to Amanda and Phillip Coursey, $450,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Alder Lane, 2005-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Robert H. and Kimberly M. Lytle, $552,109.

Fort Pickens Ct., 2234-Department of Veterans Affairs to Quincy Patrick Tinsley, $187,900.

Kilpatrick Pl., 2414-Martine Arents and Khurram Ehsan to Eric Majia, $205,000.

Porters Inn Dr., 16860, No. 47-Antoinette D. Scott to April Stewart, $269,000.

Woods View Dr., 18036-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Michael Patrick and Tracy Lynn Delaney, $681,150.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Camdenhurst Dr., 18064-Samuel S. Cho to Constantin Bogdan and Anne Marie Misevschi, $480,000.

Cayzer Lane, 8003-Richmond American Homes to Desma C. Mabry, $387,128.

Crescent Park Dr., 8031, No. 189-Nicholas F. and Cynthia J. Benedick to David K. Hess and Victoria E. Caleffa, $277,000.

Executive Dr., 4822-Gene Francis and Sally Ann Szlatenyi to Daniel M. Merrill and Sarah A. Littlefield, $525,000.

Haygrath Pl., 16067-Richmond American Homes to Asheesh Mani and Rupal Jian, $392,373.

Landfall Ct., 8183-Nirmalraj Yuvaraj to Jesus Hiram and Leyla Vanessa Echevaria, $474,900.

Loftridge Lane, 17080-Dax and Mindy Warmbrunn to David M. and Jessica Husar, $420,000.

New Caledonia Ct., 7509-Adrian and Lorraine Meadows to Erika Gutierrez and Francisco Ortiz, $539,000.

Rockingham Lane, 13633, No. 39-NVR Inc. to Justin and Meredith Tonnies, $349,990.

Ryton Ridge Lane, 13505-John J. and Victoria R. Sheahan to Charles J. Korn, $405,020.

Springfield Ct., 14318-Dorian Shelley and Brandy Gussie to Justin L. and Jennae L. White, $323,990.

Tall Timber Dr., 8141-Bryan Felder to Juan and Yvette Cabrera, $410,000.

Willet Way, 14025-Amanda M. and Joshua D. Lyon to Robert W. and Vanessa Laurnoff, $420,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Allens Mill Blvd., 4669-April Eileen Sellge to Emily Sue Cummins, $512,000.

Benford Dr., 5768-John and Mary Ellen Everett to Peter R. Meffert, $510,000.

Bryson Cir., 6852-Richard American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Daniel and Joaquim Carneiro, $504,999.

Delashmutt Dr., 3510-Zoey Trap to Angela F. Bryant, $818,000.

Grand Beech Ct., 5047-Jeffrey J. and Denice S. Lambert to Marouf I. and Aisha M. Jwanmery, $612,500.

Heather Mill Lane, 15140, No. 101-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to Evelyn L. Tumelty, $401,555.

Hunting Path Rd., 6648-Keith A. and Laura A. Mitchell to Tabe T. Ndip Etta and Julienne O. Egbe Manga, $282,000.

Lilywood Lane, 15113, No. 129-Shelita Winfield Duke to Jared Rice and William Melendez, $272,000.

Pinchot Lane, 6729-Winchester Homes Inc. to Craig Sardoni, $432,170.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15204, No. 92-Ebony Bandy and Desmond Taylor to Michael Church, $304,000.

Solheim Cup Dr., 5636-Gregory L. and Tricia Wilkens to Russell E. and Mary E. Pearce, $460,000.

Track Ct., 6851-Neil R. Greene to Duane Eric Ine, $504,500.

Wheelwright Way, 5610-Richard M. and Kelly L. Buehler to John Chulsoo and Connie J. Kim, $420,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Ambrose Ct., 8645-Kevin Hoffman and Ghazal Chilan to Niamatullah and Malalai Ghiacee, $425,000.

Brentsville Rd., 9320-Janice L. Waterhouse to Ricky D. and Karey McKay Cook, $235,000.

Classic Springs Dr., 12838-Michael B. and Edmay M. Pritz to Dan M. and Lynne M. Black, $621,000.

Country Roads Lane, 9521-Douglas J. Linden to Paul H. and Erin Hara Anderson, $420,000.

Englewood Farms Dr., 8832-Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Tesfa Bogale and Aster Birri, $440,990.

Fancy Farm Ct., 15541-Charles A. and Troy J. Gibbs to Joshua K. and Leslieanne Dove, $493,500.

Flint Rock Rd., 9980-A1 Building Services Corp. to Herlan Montano Taborga, $380,000.

Haggle Ct., 10811-Shibu and Anit Thomas to Nettie M. and Raymond D. White, $560,000.

Heritage Crossing Ct., 8254, No. 73-Christopher A. Cartagena-Nguyen to Mustafa Zurmati and Royena Haqshenas, $315,000.

Irongate Way, 10131-Michael Timm to Carlos M. Lopez, $195,000.

Lacy Dr., 8075, No. 81-Jason Richard and Kayra E. Howard to Jeffrey B. Plumb Jr., $215,500.

Medway Church Loop, 11805-Ahmad and Hasan Qadri to John Conteh and Kadiatu Kamara, $353,000.

Point Rd. N., 8151-Kevin P. Casalenuovo to Lee T. and Eleanora R. Bergstreser, $355,000.

Robert Pl., 8361-Ashton E. Casey to Robert S. Davey, $400,000.

Stagestone Way, 11220-Fathi Cinar to Maria S. Vasquez, $246,225.

Wycliffe Ct., 8238-Farideh Hadi to Jose A. Hernandez and Ester N. Zelaya De Hernandez, $259,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Ellis Rd., 10006-Dennis R. Wade to Regina L. Pickett, $320,000.

Mckee Way, 6541-Gary L. and Alicia K. Boyd to Sonia M. and Liza M. Palacios, $429,000.

Tendring Trail, 7499-William K. and Karen B. Rowlette to Hany Mohamed and Sohila H. Abdelmaguid, $299,900.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Ashmere Cir., 4200-Erika J. Powers to Kimberly Ann McWilliams, $270,000.

Edgewood Dr., 16007-Heather L. and J.M. Michael Ward to David M. and Catherine M. Schorn, $430,000.

Jasper Loop, 4083-Roman E. Morales Fuentes to Rose Wairimu Gachina, $289,000.

Pacific Rim Terr., 17326-Juddell Reid to Selina Freeman and Elizabeth Appiah, $310,000.

Talon Dr., 4256-Sibyl B. and Martha B. Peterson to Andrew Douglas and Charlotte Amalie Dries, $435,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Ada Lane, 13149-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Tien Cotter, $515,000.

Greenwich Rd., 7402-Mary Jo Rust and Robert A. Nolan to Donald S. Collamer and Karen G. Janoschka, $420,000.

Valley View Dr., 11990-Ki Sik and Hannah Shin to Monica Jordan, $570,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

American Eagle Blvd., 3044-Marty Trevino and Casey L. Glaser to Carisa C. and Joseph B. Blanc, $535,000.

Aztec Pl., 12320-Adbullah Bost and Sims Dost Gaudiano to Mengistu A. Gebrekidan and Fikirte K. Habtte, $325,000.

California St., 1485-Jose C. and Maria A. Reyes to Jose Joaquin Lainez and Luz Estela Gonzalez Lainez, $278,000.

Chanceford Dr., 11780-David Pere and Suzanne M. McKenna to Edward and Ivy Annette Colon O’Hara, $770,000.

Crest Dr., 16012-K. Marilyn Bicksler to Maria I. Ingles Rivas and Jorge Alberto Melendez, $255,000.

Davis Ford Rd., 5316-Jennifer Daymude to Christopher Michael White and Xiomara Marcela Tibaduiza, $495,000.

Dulcinea Pl., 12674-Michael I. and Patience A. Otaigbe to Elizabeth and Bala Musa Bojang, $251,000.

Fitzhugh Lane, 13500-Edwin Hughes to Lenwood A. Johnson Jr., $218,000.

Hollow Wind Way, 13913, No. 10A-Latoya Hall to Brenda Hoover, $315,000.

Kenneweg Ct., 16455-Errol Baker to Chandra M. Broadnax, $359,000.

Lockleven Lane, 12806-Victoria A. Lado to Christopher M. Alli, $314,900.

Mojave Lane, 11992-George H. and Pamela B. Orr to Diego Osorio and Ana Cecilia Noeto Herrera, $470,000.

Oberlin Dr., 2194, No. 310A-Gareth E. and Laurie Johnson to Tony and Jamie Baker, $365,000.

Pocomoke Ct., 13324-Jennifer J. Vanlanduit-Moreles to Omar A.Morales Montenegro and Dolores I. Reyes Romero, $178,000.

Quate Lane, 13100-Marcus and Geraldine Short to Sohaib Rashid and Mehwish Gulzar, $504,000.

Ruby Ridge Ct., 11901-Asif Mahmood and Sara Shafoat to Yorel C. Hickerson and Lakisha D. Chaffin-Hickerson, $815,000.

Stonehurst Dr., 4910-Terry Eugene Butler Jr. to Kevin Scheel, $475,000.

Transom Pl., 2514-Surety Trustees Corp. and Edna T. Bender to Huong T. Nguyen and Huan M. Tran, $443,000.

Weejun Loop, 4476-NVR Inc. to Lori Williams, $590,915.

Manassas

Allen St., 9282-Maria Lynn Abel and Francis Carlton to Austin and Kaitlyne Murray, $375,000.

Browning Ct., 10304-Farid and Saleha Hashimi to Ngoe Vo-Truong and Quang Tan Ly, $365,000.

Cannoneer Ct., 9562, No. 303-Leilani Zebart to Cameron and Rebecca Morrow, $143,000.

Cherry St., 8903-Sammy C. McCarter to Amadu Seidu and Gladis Y. Vasquez Quinteros, $399,900.

Felsted Lane, 8309-Troy E. Terusiak and Janet S. Campbell to Jose N. Amaya Cruz and Jeylin D. Sanchez Aguilera, $215,000.

Lamont Ct., 8603-Govinda Giri Prerana and Anurodh Giri to Edwin Antonio Altamirano Narvaez, $260,000.

Mcrae Ct., 9058-A. Alexander Perez to Ana V. Lazo, $260,000.

Nantucket Ct., 10270-Jose R. Navarro Ramirez to Nelson Y. Portillo and Francisca Alfaro Garcia, $337,500.

Piney Point Ct., 8414-Jeffrey Gentile to Jorge A. Giraldo Gaviria and Ivi Y. Cordova Hernandez, $295,000.

Richmond Ave., 8621-Janene S. and Joseph S. Shaw to Virginia C. and Paul E. Williams, $460,000.

Speedwell Ct., 10177-Askj Properties Manassas Corp. to Brittany Williams, $280,000.

Taney Rd., 9415-Maria Gracia Vermejo Blumen and Aida Blumen to Sergio A. Vermejo Razzeto, $180,000.

Wharton Ct., 9123-Splendid Properties Investment Group Corp. to Jose M. Cortez De Paz and Patricia De Paz, $269,000.

Manassas Park

Belo Gate Dr., 9002-Taehwan and Ann Kim to Sean S. Asjodi, $367,000.

General Way, 8538-Charlie D. Boulton to Grace G. Lee and Ashley Kim, $234,000.

Lanae Lane, 9426-Carol Jeri Neal-Fiehler to Eleftheria Brown, $307,000.

Stafford County

Almond Dr., 202-Jeremy Richard and Allison Renee Gauthier to Britni E. and Matthew W. Burks, $380,000.

Apricot St., 549-SM Stafford Corp. to Hiral M. and Patrik H. Patel, $649,990.

Avalon Lane, 25-Hour Homes at Avalon Inc. to Matthew T. and Mindy A. Hudson, $559,251.

Bertram Blvd., 36-Paul Chlebo Jr. to David N. Lugo, $279,000.

Brenwick Ct., 110-Benjamin J. Infanti to Mukhtar Azami, $235,000.

Brooke Point Ct., 145-Atlantic Builders to Randolph E. and Danielle Kitzmiller, $536,822.

Carriage Hill Dr., 139-Wallace J. Taylor to Jessica L. Smith, $409,999.

Coastal Ave., 849-Ihmw Embrey Mill II Corp. to Khader Saba and Susan Qura, $512,224.

Crescent Valley Dr., 36-Gretchen E. and Christopher Anderson to Michael E. Beidler, $517,500.

Dayton Cir., 8-Jennifer Lynn Foley to John D. and Susan C. Godenick, $315,000.

Denison St., 215-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Dennis Christopher and Jean Esther Eshman, $369,944.

Embrey Mill Rd., 505-Atlantic Builders to Dwight Jackson, $369,990.

Fife St., 40-Brian T. Warrelmann and Michelle Shroyer-Warrelmann to Kevin Willard and Sharon Barnes Siepel, $479,900.

Glen Oak Rd., 41-David S. and Teresa K. Sylvester to Gary Paul and Julie Marie Lawrence, $354,995.

Greenway St., 109-Richard A. Perkins III to Donald A. Kelley III, $179,900.

Hartford Way, 15-Louise Y. Stoneberger to Sonia L. O’Donnell, $260,000.

Healy Ct., 111-Jason T. and Zhanna V. Beachler to Joan Sebastian Rodriguez Saurez, $250,000.

Hot Springs Way, 19-Pov Sok to Monique A. Reed, $375,000.

Jett St., 800-Margaret Elizabeth Brooks Estes to Melvin Eryk Alvarez and Wendy P. Guillen, $260,000.

Kristen Rd., 4-Miguel A. and Nora L. Marcano to Stephen Dale and Tammy L. Myers, $525,000.

Ludwell Lane, 29-Larry W. and Melisa Vines to Joseph and Carolyn U. Murray, $576,500.

Meadows Rd., 152-Heather and Duane Fleeger to James and Melissa Squires, $449,900.

Montauk Ave., 108-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Edward Gary and Joyce Marie Jordan, $472,325.

Munsons Hill Ct., 404-Fouad Lghzaoui to Emmanuel Odei and Rachal Odei Kwatia, $245,000.

Ontell Ct., 36-Richard T. Rice to Jae C. Hangge, $318,000.

Park Cove Dr., 412-Charis Boswell and Stanley Clayton Jr. to Dinah H. Awuku-Gordon, $265,000.

Potomac Overlook Lane, 17-Neal J. and Cynthia S. Armstrong to Alexander J. Bastani and Genevieve Coleman, $908,000.

Puller Pl., 21-Marcella Beverly to Amy J. Taylor, $301,505.

Regal Ct., 8-Derek T. and Johnene R. Boyle to Tounkara M. Fofana, $402,500.

Rolling Valley Dr., 333-NVR Inc. to Ibrahim and Laizia Khalil, $248,973.

Scotland Cir., 51-Debra Lynne Benoit to John Crossett and Gabriela Arana, $409,900.

Snow Meadow Lane, 34-Frances and Samuel Lopez to Joshua Smith and Amanda Aragona, $394,900.

Still Spring Ct., 4-Stephanie M. Schoolfield to Nikolas B. Burrell, $339,000.

Sunrise Valley Ct., 34-Steven A. Porterfield to Virgil and Jessica Curry, $435,000.

Theresa Dr., 123-Lanny E. and Joanne Hamp to Jose L. and Maria J. Rivas, $365,000.

Townes Pl., 69-Michelle N. Robinson to Jason and Tammera Broyles, $230,000.

Verbena Dr., 179-SM Stafford Corp. to Richard A. and Melissa A. Morgan, $614,700.

Waters Cove Ct., 612-Nyika Lee Jennings to Warren H. Switzer, $225,000.

White Chapel Lane, 16-NVR Inc. to Adam and Heather Marrow, $515,289.

Wild Oak Lane, 30, No. 203-O’Conor G. Ashby and estate of Douglas G. Janney Jr. to Darin L. and Holly A. Dye, $119,900.