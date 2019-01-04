Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Ballagan Ct., 9512-Corinne E. and Kenneth P. Thompson to Bobby W. and Jennifer L. Callahan, $475,000.

Bowers Brook Pl., 9247-Phillip and Kimberly Bunts to Tiffinni and Anthony Hargrove, $540,300.

Dartford Pl., 9201-Gherghis Ghebremeskel and Mizan Embaye to Jarad and Stephanie Kopf, $515,000.

Falling Water Dr., 9200-Richard F. and Marlie R. Isaac to Nga Nguyen, $543,000.

Luck Penny Ct., 9857-Nathan A. and Nicole A. Herring to Gary and Leetriane Crawford, $480,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9104-Jack E. and Betty L. Blair to Ian Frost, $385,000.

Vantage Point Ct., 12040-Christopher and Kathryn Pegg to Timothy and Sonja Armstrong, $480,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Aetna Springs Rd., 5228-Tarifur R. Chowdhury to Elyias Mohammad and Habiba Siddiqi, $555,000.

Canary Ct., 4515-William A. Prichett to Mildred P. Adjaidoo, $282,000.

Crotona Ct., 14839-John W. and Melanie G. Shaffer to Jamison Hurt, $449,900.

Daybreak Lane, 5244-Damian G. and Nancy Schmidt to Danish Hassan Arshad, $469,900.

Endsley Turn, 14617-Carderock Enterprises Corp. to Novo Gavric and Silvia E. Sun, $227,700.

Evansdale Rd., 4510-Ruddy J. and Emma Ortega to Carlos A. Santos Gutierrez, $250,000.

Kendall Dr., 4541-Jose Hernandez to Sidik Abdul-Mumuni, $300,000.

Northton Ct., 5634-Joy M. Triplett to Mahmoud Atashsobh, $425,000.

Riverside Dr., 5822-Angela Dawn and Jeffrey A. Anderson to Javier A. Chicas Esponiza and Yessenia Trinidad Chicas, $319,900.

Stratford Dr., 14697-Gerardo Arague Jr. and Katherine E. Araque-Frick to Josefina Hernandez and Julio A. Hernandez Garcia, $425,000.

Warbler Ct., 15212-Barbara A. Jones to Doreen C. Hamilton, $520,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Cameron St., 3945-Thomas Allen and Becky Bowen Ansink to Jorge Luis Allauca Sr. and Matilde Doroteo Moreno, $405,983.

Gentle Wood Lane, 16915-Michael D. Hyams to Mariama F. Kanu and Mohamed Conteh, $350,000.

Mountain Laurel Loop, 3274-John and Darlene Jones to Anthony W. and Corrie L. Brown, $325,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Belgrove Gardens Lane, 8693-Phillip S. and Alissa M. Nuttall to Daniel J. and Kelly A. Evans, $550,000.

Cerromar Way, 8123-Woo Sun and Young Sun Kim to Richard H. and Linda Hange, $375,000.

Deacons Way, 13798-Joseph S. and Shirley Hite to Curtis and Zandrique Harrold, $560,000.

Gaffney Cir., 15110-Timothy J. and Emily E. Horn to Mansoor Ahmed, $335,000.

Hunters Run Way, 14249-Timothy Kwanghyun and Stacy Soohyun Ryu to Yong S. Kang and Wan Kyu Choi, $354,900.

Little Thames Dr., 7074, No. 125-Philip J. Robinson to Kevin Ryan, $259,900.

Long Ridge Dr., 13754-Toll VIII Partnership to Daniel and Deborah Farrell, $746,459.

Pageland Lane, 5595-Philomena Stanley Hefter to Ryan K. and Lelia M. Bartruff, $481,000.

Roxborough Loop, 8247-Tyla Crawford to Keith and Tessia Reeves, $740,000.

Saddle Run Way, 6873-Bruce R. and Linda S. Gryczewski to Charles O’Shields, $415,000.

Spyglass Hill Loop, 15858-Neil A. and Sonja P. McPhail to Eric M. and Kristen M. Mellinger, $1.15 million.

Triple Crown Loop, 13077-Walter J. and Sharon L. Grabowski to Richard A. and Amanda C. Olivo, $534,900.

Yalta Way, 7718-Michael M. and Tina M. Unrue to Brian E. and Mary D. Evans, $522,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Arrowfield Terr., 5500-Jay and Georgine Portnoy to Daniel F. and Kali Ann Bair, $447,500.

Bleight Dr., 6736-Oak Ridge Inc. to Dionel Zapata, $505,000.

Greymill Manor Dr., 15938-Sean N. and Erica A. Sullivan to Janna E. Elliot, $385,000.

Heather Mill Lane, 15140, No. 203-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to J. Solomita, $342,659.

Janneys Mill Cir., 5764-An Quoc Giap and Dan Phuong Tran to Raed and Cristina Cuesta Hammad, $825,000.

Michener Dr., 6136-Ian and Chong M. Asvakovith to Douglas D. and Laura N. Stone, $535,000.

Pinchot Lane, 6747-Winchester Homes Inc. to Claudia A. Montoya, $414,828.

Shoal Creek Dr., 5672-Machelle Ashton to Jerry Brian and Laura Hunt Landrum, $610,000.

Spruce Grove Ct., 5818-Michael Jon Lawler to Rakesh Somanathan Raq and Teena Sareen, $625,000.

Trevino Dr., 5451-Lynda Marie Hughes to Thomas E. and Louise F. Wood, $455,000.

Woodruff Springs Way, 6275, No. 34-Irakli Nijaradze to Clancey R. Orchard, $295,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Apache Ridge Ct., 7923, No. 2-3-Teresa A. Kidwell to Lydia and Samuel Andoh, $240,000.

Brewer Creek Pl., 8986-Daniel J. and Kelly A. Evans to Maria G. Cloutier, $360,000.

Coachcrest Ct., 7953, No. 1-5-Thomas Eugene and Marta Anna Famularo to Suresh and Sharma Joshi, $250,000.

Coral Berry Dr., 10532-Thomas Everett and Dolores Gerene Curling to Kristen and Michael McClelland II, $475,000.

Daffodil Dr., 12609-Normand D. and Arlene E. Desmarais to Edwin and Vivian I. Santiago Diaz, $580,250.

Englewood Farms Dr., 8949-Eric D. and Lesley E. Leto to Wasim Talib, $412,000.

Fincastle Dr., 5925-Michael and Josee Salamone to Joseph T. and Deanna C. Wood, $562,500.

Gales Ct., 7595, No. 4B-Amanda M. Gordon to Mijeong Park and Junghoon Oh, $126,000.

Harton St., 11440-Edmond A. and Iowa Renee Chedville to Cary Conner, $420,000.

Hilliard Dr., 8033-Andrew Dowdy to Un Sik and Yun Ae Kim, $318,000.

Kendrick Ct., 7880-John Stakes Thomas III and Diane Eleanor Webster to Luke and Gabrielle Boomgarden, $556,000.

Lucasville Rd., 11555-Forrest P. and Kristy Odendhal to Miquel A. and Grecia Yanez, $530,000.

Occoquan Forest Dr., 6091-Ann M. Zipser to Stanley B. Grant and Megan A. Rippy, $516,000.

Quail Run Lane, 7559-Maritza Mata and Jose Lopez to Claudia Cristina Palavecino and Alejandro Luis Pavese, $255,000.

Rokeby Dr., 7414-Jonathan D. McCrillis to Priscilla Miles, $195,000.

Stonewall Brigade Ct., 8065, No. 101-William R. and Alice R. Wilkie to Kechia Lea Edwards, $210,000.

Westmoreland Ave., 9416-Enrique R. and Doris D. Ford to Caleb and Joshua E. Amaro, $340,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Cello Way, 8145-Laurie P. and James A. Pagano to Amro Radwan, $345,000.

Lake Dr., 7404-Ryan K. and Lelia M. Bartruff to Pablo Gonzalez and Yazmin Gonzalez Sanchez, $293,550.

Montyville Dr., 9806-Sarah Ann Metzger to James and Stephanie Ford, $395,000.

Walcott Ct., 8621-Silvia F. Morales to Hayal F. Yenberberu, $315,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Buck Lane, 15692-Brian A. and Debra S. Murray to Natalie Velasco, $410,000.

Fairway Dr., 15920-Rebekah D. and Aaron L. Lauster to Kimberly B. Mehlman-Orozco, $450,000.

Inlet Pl., 15316-Rolando and Gilma Diaz to Cecelia and Timothy Lockett, $274,900.

Secret Grove Ct., 3604-Kathleen D. Chipps to Jason J. and Miyah Lee, $365,000.

Waterway Dr., 4190-Philip R. Nannery Jr. to Daniel C. and Jessica Lizbeth Caceres, $413,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Deepwood Lane, 14945-Monica Jordan to Brett and Leah Hartman, $740,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Amidon Ave., 18515-David C. and Rita Brown to Melvi E. Escobar Hernandez, $216,000.

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4224, No. 25-Bryan J. Kim to Amber Nicole Ullah, $245,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Appaloosa Dr., 3842-Timothy L. and Amanda L. Wise to Leonie Angelia Perry, $415,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 525, No. 304-David E. and Kathie S. McCracken to Henry J. O’Donoghue, $308,000.

Dara Dr., 12656, No. 101-Federal National Mortgage Association to Kamal Belkati, $140,000.

Eagle Rock Ct., 3622-Dustan Flom and Leah Schultz to Steven P. and Amanda L. Thelen, $329,900.

Freestone Ct., 12977-Robert Rider to Onyinye Agwuna, $304,000.

Greendale Dr., 13822, No. 63-Mark Joseph Lesko to Maureen Kennedy, $337,700.

Ivy League Ct., 12225-Gregory Howard and Joan S. Swain to Nelson Moncada, $293,500.

Kinnicutt Dr., 13176-Klaudius K. and Michelle A. Robinson to Foyzul I. Chowdhury, $500,000.

Marsala Ct., 2902-Paramount Investments Corp. to Julianne A. and David R. Daniel, $275,000.

Mount Burnside Way, 3482-Ronald H. and Patricia R. Powell to Greer Bernadette Hodges, $405,000.

Port Potomac Ave., 2480-Mehdi and Marylynn Aminrazavi to Gregory Mark and Elizabeth Dejane Scott, $469,000.

Rainswood Lane, 2433, No. 56-Zachery and Barbara Williams to Stephanie L. Fisher, $278,000.

Seminole Rd., 3037-Essayiyas H. Getahun to Alexander Morales Rivera, $290,000.

Sunny Brook Ct., 3974-Nathan Bluto to Tatiana and Timothy Lowe, $300,000.

Troika Ct., 11831-Anastasia V. and Antonina Semenova to Sayed Hussein and Iman Etman, $515,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Artillery Rd., 8604-Timothy T. Mai and Lan T. Phung to Jorge A. Rocha Davilla and Miurel C. Rocha, $348,000.

Braxted Lane, 8505-Winston E. Gibbs to Ali Walhan and James Mains, $185,000.

Buttress Lane, 8383, No. 401-Muhammad S. Tarar and Naila Chaudhri to Annie Yue, $162,500.

Cedar Ridge Dr., 10256-John Joseph Cornicelli to Carlos M. Recio, $408,000.

Coriander Cir., 9020-Maria D. Santos to Jesse Daniel Skelton, $286,000.

Georgian Ct., 8467-Roger W. and Sarah M. Campbell to Roberto Navar, $190,000.

Lee Ct., 9504-Corey C. Pitt to Gregory O. Davis, $277,000.

Miles Pl., 8964-Maria Ines Valle to Evelin C. Del Cid and Oscar O. Aguilera, $256,000.

Oakglen Ct., 9242-Ryan and Anna Caveney to Shelly J. Gorordo, $365,000.

Ratcliffe Trail, 10517-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Julio L. Santiago Diaz and Mariola D. Rodriguez-Golderos, $430,830.

Saddle Ct., 8504-Cedric Drawhorn to Mulu H. Tesfay, $290,000.

Stonewall Rd., 8481-Hector R. Osorio Molina to Josue G. Valles, $240,000.

Tillett Loop, 8335-Matthew Wayne Schall to Erik J. and Otto L. Tenas, $535,000.

Whitworth Lane, 10260-Warren S. and Katrina H. Hardine to Christopher B. and Mary N. Gaskins, $325,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Brandon St., 9325-Michael C. Clements and Rochelle L. Stevens to Ali Salman, $466,400.

Katelyn Ct., 9412-Patrick F. Grenier to Mathew Thomas Drayer, $405,000.

Whitt Dr. S., 9334-Steven R. and Cynthia G. Wichelt to Gwendolyn Purcell, $499,900.

Stafford County

Archer Rd., 10-Jeremy N. Bingham to Dupelienne Pierre, $375,000.

Banner Spring Cir., 41-Thomas E. and Kelli L. Ryan to Ramon and Adriana Casas De Leon, $449,950.

Blackgum Ct., 115-Department of Veterans Affairs to Nana Akousua Asante, $335,000.

Camden Dr., 604-Jeffrey S. and Sarah E. Blakley to Sean Thomas and Jessica Erin Hinrichs, $349,000.

Charter Gate Dr., 16-Gregory Michael and Cathy Haugen to Asif Sharif, $395,000.

Cotton Blossom Ct., 112-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Daniel Patrick and Megan Palmer, $512,883.

Cropp Rd., 719-Catherine M. and Christopher S. Wenk to Timothy Scott Barrons, $379,900.

Denise St., 103-Douglas C. and Victoria L. Tom to Redvy Duy Ta, $305,500.

Destroyer Cv., 311-John J. and Sally O’Keefe to Mark Killion, $345,000.

Echols Lane, 15-SM Stafford Corp. to Lillian Ursula Bivens, $606,271.

Falling Creek Dr., 48-Estate of Earl Winford Matherly Jr. and Victor L. Mazzanti to Michael D. Niman, $600,000.

Gloxinia Way, 18-NVR Inc. to John and Rabia Qayyum Babsa, $590,775.

Hatchers Run Ct., 604-Estate of Anne M. Emory and Gail Culhane Hogan to Matthew S. and Amber M. Dempski, $250,000.

Henderson St., 707-Adamson Homes Corp. to David S. Hilderbrand, $290,000.

Ivy Spring Lane, 2-Marcus L. Stitt to Wayne and Jennifer N. Malcolm, $385,000.

Kelley Rd., 185-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Barry and Cassandra Ann Brickner, $464,950.

Lakeview Ct., 407-Michael and Wilma R. Santana to John J. Yenchak, $245,000.

Little Whim Rd., 51-Crystal A. Smith and Scott Griego to Randolph and Michele Y. Hardy, $285,500.

Mahone Dr., 4-SM Stafford Corp. to Fred G. and Charissa R. Courtney, $526,135.

Melanie Hollow Lane, 83-Stephen T. and Terri Lynne White to Jennifer L. Larson, $289,900.

Monticello Dr., 603-Hour Homes Inc. to Michael M. and Tina M. Unrue, $535,847.

Myrtle Rd., 15-Andrew R. and Jacqueline S. Gardner to Jacqueline and Angel D. Figueroa, $270,000.

Orchid Lane, 18-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Wandy C. and Jaunice S. Kennedy, $430,670.

Pebble Pl., 9-Michael R. and Deirdre Brooks to Jason E. and Sarah K. Cook, $335,000.

Poplar Rd., 1871-U.S. Bank National Association to Rene O. Alvarado, $231,061.

Ramoth Church Rd., 956-Jeffrey Lee and Doris Ann Merritt to Doreen M. Almond, $205,000.

Regents Lane, 128-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Andrew B. and Karen L. Kress, $445,440.

Rosewood St., 21-Mayra Michael and Lisa-Maria Isabella to Mayra De Los Angeles Romero and Fory Canradino Melendez, $270,000.

Saint Stephens Ct., 16-Melvin L. Chattman to Michael and Briana Rodriguez, $385,000.

Spotted Tavern Rd., 303-Zena E. Hemp to Jason L. and Kelley M. Kruzel, $424,000.

Stately Ave., 175-Augustine Homes Corp. to Charles E. and Joyce D. Clatterbuck, $688,755.

Storck Rd., 328-Michael Scott and Heide Ann Snyder to Shawn G. and May Vicente Sanders, $1.2 million.

Surry Lane, 305-Joelle Gilbert to Megan Humbles, $160,400.

Taylor St., 216-Brittany Capdepon to Wendy Elizabeth Cole, $260,000.

Timothy Lane, 2-Sonya D. Holland and Richard J. Perez to Dustin and Mary Szemborski Partridge, $535,000.

Vista Woods Rd., 62-Justin A. and Sydney M. King to Zachary Millhausen and Marissa Smith, $319,000.

Westchester Ct., 5-Timothy A. Dempsey to David L. and Abigail L. Pope, $405,000.

White Oak Rd., 413-Tina M. Amato and Aaron M. Jay to Robert A. Blum, $234,900.