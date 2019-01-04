Ballagan Ct., 9512-Corinne E. and Kenneth P. Thompson to Bobby W. and Jennifer L. Callahan, $475,000.
Bowers Brook Pl., 9247-Phillip and Kimberly Bunts to Tiffinni and Anthony Hargrove, $540,300.
Dartford Pl., 9201-Gherghis Ghebremeskel and Mizan Embaye to Jarad and Stephanie Kopf, $515,000.
Falling Water Dr., 9200-Richard F. and Marlie R. Isaac to Nga Nguyen, $543,000.
Luck Penny Ct., 9857-Nathan A. and Nicole A. Herring to Gary and Leetriane Crawford, $480,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9104-Jack E. and Betty L. Blair to Ian Frost, $385,000.
Vantage Point Ct., 12040-Christopher and Kathryn Pegg to Timothy and Sonja Armstrong, $480,000.
Aetna Springs Rd., 5228-Tarifur R. Chowdhury to Elyias Mohammad and Habiba Siddiqi, $555,000.
Canary Ct., 4515-William A. Prichett to Mildred P. Adjaidoo, $282,000.
Crotona Ct., 14839-John W. and Melanie G. Shaffer to Jamison Hurt, $449,900.
Daybreak Lane, 5244-Damian G. and Nancy Schmidt to Danish Hassan Arshad, $469,900.
Endsley Turn, 14617-Carderock Enterprises Corp. to Novo Gavric and Silvia E. Sun, $227,700.
Evansdale Rd., 4510-Ruddy J. and Emma Ortega to Carlos A. Santos Gutierrez, $250,000.
Kendall Dr., 4541-Jose Hernandez to Sidik Abdul-Mumuni, $300,000.
Northton Ct., 5634-Joy M. Triplett to Mahmoud Atashsobh, $425,000.
Riverside Dr., 5822-Angela Dawn and Jeffrey A. Anderson to Javier A. Chicas Esponiza and Yessenia Trinidad Chicas, $319,900.
Stratford Dr., 14697-Gerardo Arague Jr. and Katherine E. Araque-Frick to Josefina Hernandez and Julio A. Hernandez Garcia, $425,000.
Warbler Ct., 15212-Barbara A. Jones to Doreen C. Hamilton, $520,000.
Cameron St., 3945-Thomas Allen and Becky Bowen Ansink to Jorge Luis Allauca Sr. and Matilde Doroteo Moreno, $405,983.
Gentle Wood Lane, 16915-Michael D. Hyams to Mariama F. Kanu and Mohamed Conteh, $350,000.
Mountain Laurel Loop, 3274-John and Darlene Jones to Anthony W. and Corrie L. Brown, $325,000.
Belgrove Gardens Lane, 8693-Phillip S. and Alissa M. Nuttall to Daniel J. and Kelly A. Evans, $550,000.
Cerromar Way, 8123-Woo Sun and Young Sun Kim to Richard H. and Linda Hange, $375,000.
Deacons Way, 13798-Joseph S. and Shirley Hite to Curtis and Zandrique Harrold, $560,000.
Gaffney Cir., 15110-Timothy J. and Emily E. Horn to Mansoor Ahmed, $335,000.
Hunters Run Way, 14249-Timothy Kwanghyun and Stacy Soohyun Ryu to Yong S. Kang and Wan Kyu Choi, $354,900.
Little Thames Dr., 7074, No. 125-Philip J. Robinson to Kevin Ryan, $259,900.
Long Ridge Dr., 13754-Toll VIII Partnership to Daniel and Deborah Farrell, $746,459.
Pageland Lane, 5595-Philomena Stanley Hefter to Ryan K. and Lelia M. Bartruff, $481,000.
Roxborough Loop, 8247-Tyla Crawford to Keith and Tessia Reeves, $740,000.
Saddle Run Way, 6873-Bruce R. and Linda S. Gryczewski to Charles O’Shields, $415,000.
Spyglass Hill Loop, 15858-Neil A. and Sonja P. McPhail to Eric M. and Kristen M. Mellinger, $1.15 million.
Triple Crown Loop, 13077-Walter J. and Sharon L. Grabowski to Richard A. and Amanda C. Olivo, $534,900.
Yalta Way, 7718-Michael M. and Tina M. Unrue to Brian E. and Mary D. Evans, $522,000.
Arrowfield Terr., 5500-Jay and Georgine Portnoy to Daniel F. and Kali Ann Bair, $447,500.
Bleight Dr., 6736-Oak Ridge Inc. to Dionel Zapata, $505,000.
Greymill Manor Dr., 15938-Sean N. and Erica A. Sullivan to Janna E. Elliot, $385,000.
Heather Mill Lane, 15140, No. 203-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to J. Solomita, $342,659.
Janneys Mill Cir., 5764-An Quoc Giap and Dan Phuong Tran to Raed and Cristina Cuesta Hammad, $825,000.
Michener Dr., 6136-Ian and Chong M. Asvakovith to Douglas D. and Laura N. Stone, $535,000.
Pinchot Lane, 6747-Winchester Homes Inc. to Claudia A. Montoya, $414,828.
Shoal Creek Dr., 5672-Machelle Ashton to Jerry Brian and Laura Hunt Landrum, $610,000.
Spruce Grove Ct., 5818-Michael Jon Lawler to Rakesh Somanathan Raq and Teena Sareen, $625,000.
Trevino Dr., 5451-Lynda Marie Hughes to Thomas E. and Louise F. Wood, $455,000.
Woodruff Springs Way, 6275, No. 34-Irakli Nijaradze to Clancey R. Orchard, $295,000.
Apache Ridge Ct., 7923, No. 2-3-Teresa A. Kidwell to Lydia and Samuel Andoh, $240,000.
Brewer Creek Pl., 8986-Daniel J. and Kelly A. Evans to Maria G. Cloutier, $360,000.
Coachcrest Ct., 7953, No. 1-5-Thomas Eugene and Marta Anna Famularo to Suresh and Sharma Joshi, $250,000.
Coral Berry Dr., 10532-Thomas Everett and Dolores Gerene Curling to Kristen and Michael McClelland II, $475,000.
Daffodil Dr., 12609-Normand D. and Arlene E. Desmarais to Edwin and Vivian I. Santiago Diaz, $580,250.
Englewood Farms Dr., 8949-Eric D. and Lesley E. Leto to Wasim Talib, $412,000.
Fincastle Dr., 5925-Michael and Josee Salamone to Joseph T. and Deanna C. Wood, $562,500.
Gales Ct., 7595, No. 4B-Amanda M. Gordon to Mijeong Park and Junghoon Oh, $126,000.
Harton St., 11440-Edmond A. and Iowa Renee Chedville to Cary Conner, $420,000.
Hilliard Dr., 8033-Andrew Dowdy to Un Sik and Yun Ae Kim, $318,000.
Kendrick Ct., 7880-John Stakes Thomas III and Diane Eleanor Webster to Luke and Gabrielle Boomgarden, $556,000.
Lucasville Rd., 11555-Forrest P. and Kristy Odendhal to Miquel A. and Grecia Yanez, $530,000.
Occoquan Forest Dr., 6091-Ann M. Zipser to Stanley B. Grant and Megan A. Rippy, $516,000.
Quail Run Lane, 7559-Maritza Mata and Jose Lopez to Claudia Cristina Palavecino and Alejandro Luis Pavese, $255,000.
Rokeby Dr., 7414-Jonathan D. McCrillis to Priscilla Miles, $195,000.
Stonewall Brigade Ct., 8065, No. 101-William R. and Alice R. Wilkie to Kechia Lea Edwards, $210,000.
Westmoreland Ave., 9416-Enrique R. and Doris D. Ford to Caleb and Joshua E. Amaro, $340,000.
Cello Way, 8145-Laurie P. and James A. Pagano to Amro Radwan, $345,000.
Lake Dr., 7404-Ryan K. and Lelia M. Bartruff to Pablo Gonzalez and Yazmin Gonzalez Sanchez, $293,550.
Montyville Dr., 9806-Sarah Ann Metzger to James and Stephanie Ford, $395,000.
Walcott Ct., 8621-Silvia F. Morales to Hayal F. Yenberberu, $315,000.
Buck Lane, 15692-Brian A. and Debra S. Murray to Natalie Velasco, $410,000.
Fairway Dr., 15920-Rebekah D. and Aaron L. Lauster to Kimberly B. Mehlman-Orozco, $450,000.
Inlet Pl., 15316-Rolando and Gilma Diaz to Cecelia and Timothy Lockett, $274,900.
Secret Grove Ct., 3604-Kathleen D. Chipps to Jason J. and Miyah Lee, $365,000.
Waterway Dr., 4190-Philip R. Nannery Jr. to Daniel C. and Jessica Lizbeth Caceres, $413,000.
Deepwood Lane, 14945-Monica Jordan to Brett and Leah Hartman, $740,000.
Amidon Ave., 18515-David C. and Rita Brown to Melvi E. Escobar Hernandez, $216,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4224, No. 25-Bryan J. Kim to Amber Nicole Ullah, $245,000.
Appaloosa Dr., 3842-Timothy L. and Amanda L. Wise to Leonie Angelia Perry, $415,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 525, No. 304-David E. and Kathie S. McCracken to Henry J. O’Donoghue, $308,000.
Dara Dr., 12656, No. 101-Federal National Mortgage Association to Kamal Belkati, $140,000.
Eagle Rock Ct., 3622-Dustan Flom and Leah Schultz to Steven P. and Amanda L. Thelen, $329,900.
Freestone Ct., 12977-Robert Rider to Onyinye Agwuna, $304,000.
Greendale Dr., 13822, No. 63-Mark Joseph Lesko to Maureen Kennedy, $337,700.
Ivy League Ct., 12225-Gregory Howard and Joan S. Swain to Nelson Moncada, $293,500.
Kinnicutt Dr., 13176-Klaudius K. and Michelle A. Robinson to Foyzul I. Chowdhury, $500,000.
Marsala Ct., 2902-Paramount Investments Corp. to Julianne A. and David R. Daniel, $275,000.
Mount Burnside Way, 3482-Ronald H. and Patricia R. Powell to Greer Bernadette Hodges, $405,000.
Port Potomac Ave., 2480-Mehdi and Marylynn Aminrazavi to Gregory Mark and Elizabeth Dejane Scott, $469,000.
Rainswood Lane, 2433, No. 56-Zachery and Barbara Williams to Stephanie L. Fisher, $278,000.
Seminole Rd., 3037-Essayiyas H. Getahun to Alexander Morales Rivera, $290,000.
Sunny Brook Ct., 3974-Nathan Bluto to Tatiana and Timothy Lowe, $300,000.
Troika Ct., 11831-Anastasia V. and Antonina Semenova to Sayed Hussein and Iman Etman, $515,000.
Artillery Rd., 8604-Timothy T. Mai and Lan T. Phung to Jorge A. Rocha Davilla and Miurel C. Rocha, $348,000.
Braxted Lane, 8505-Winston E. Gibbs to Ali Walhan and James Mains, $185,000.
Buttress Lane, 8383, No. 401-Muhammad S. Tarar and Naila Chaudhri to Annie Yue, $162,500.
Cedar Ridge Dr., 10256-John Joseph Cornicelli to Carlos M. Recio, $408,000.
Coriander Cir., 9020-Maria D. Santos to Jesse Daniel Skelton, $286,000.
Georgian Ct., 8467-Roger W. and Sarah M. Campbell to Roberto Navar, $190,000.
Lee Ct., 9504-Corey C. Pitt to Gregory O. Davis, $277,000.
Miles Pl., 8964-Maria Ines Valle to Evelin C. Del Cid and Oscar O. Aguilera, $256,000.
Oakglen Ct., 9242-Ryan and Anna Caveney to Shelly J. Gorordo, $365,000.
Ratcliffe Trail, 10517-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Julio L. Santiago Diaz and Mariola D. Rodriguez-Golderos, $430,830.
Saddle Ct., 8504-Cedric Drawhorn to Mulu H. Tesfay, $290,000.
Stonewall Rd., 8481-Hector R. Osorio Molina to Josue G. Valles, $240,000.
Tillett Loop, 8335-Matthew Wayne Schall to Erik J. and Otto L. Tenas, $535,000.
Whitworth Lane, 10260-Warren S. and Katrina H. Hardine to Christopher B. and Mary N. Gaskins, $325,000.
Brandon St., 9325-Michael C. Clements and Rochelle L. Stevens to Ali Salman, $466,400.
Katelyn Ct., 9412-Patrick F. Grenier to Mathew Thomas Drayer, $405,000.
Whitt Dr. S., 9334-Steven R. and Cynthia G. Wichelt to Gwendolyn Purcell, $499,900.
Archer Rd., 10-Jeremy N. Bingham to Dupelienne Pierre, $375,000.
Banner Spring Cir., 41-Thomas E. and Kelli L. Ryan to Ramon and Adriana Casas De Leon, $449,950.
Blackgum Ct., 115-Department of Veterans Affairs to Nana Akousua Asante, $335,000.
Camden Dr., 604-Jeffrey S. and Sarah E. Blakley to Sean Thomas and Jessica Erin Hinrichs, $349,000.
Charter Gate Dr., 16-Gregory Michael and Cathy Haugen to Asif Sharif, $395,000.
Cotton Blossom Ct., 112-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Daniel Patrick and Megan Palmer, $512,883.
Cropp Rd., 719-Catherine M. and Christopher S. Wenk to Timothy Scott Barrons, $379,900.
Denise St., 103-Douglas C. and Victoria L. Tom to Redvy Duy Ta, $305,500.
Destroyer Cv., 311-John J. and Sally O’Keefe to Mark Killion, $345,000.
Echols Lane, 15-SM Stafford Corp. to Lillian Ursula Bivens, $606,271.
Falling Creek Dr., 48-Estate of Earl Winford Matherly Jr. and Victor L. Mazzanti to Michael D. Niman, $600,000.
Gloxinia Way, 18-NVR Inc. to John and Rabia Qayyum Babsa, $590,775.
Hatchers Run Ct., 604-Estate of Anne M. Emory and Gail Culhane Hogan to Matthew S. and Amber M. Dempski, $250,000.
Henderson St., 707-Adamson Homes Corp. to David S. Hilderbrand, $290,000.
Ivy Spring Lane, 2-Marcus L. Stitt to Wayne and Jennifer N. Malcolm, $385,000.
Kelley Rd., 185-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Barry and Cassandra Ann Brickner, $464,950.
Lakeview Ct., 407-Michael and Wilma R. Santana to John J. Yenchak, $245,000.
Little Whim Rd., 51-Crystal A. Smith and Scott Griego to Randolph and Michele Y. Hardy, $285,500.
Mahone Dr., 4-SM Stafford Corp. to Fred G. and Charissa R. Courtney, $526,135.
Melanie Hollow Lane, 83-Stephen T. and Terri Lynne White to Jennifer L. Larson, $289,900.
Monticello Dr., 603-Hour Homes Inc. to Michael M. and Tina M. Unrue, $535,847.
Myrtle Rd., 15-Andrew R. and Jacqueline S. Gardner to Jacqueline and Angel D. Figueroa, $270,000.
Orchid Lane, 18-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Wandy C. and Jaunice S. Kennedy, $430,670.
Pebble Pl., 9-Michael R. and Deirdre Brooks to Jason E. and Sarah K. Cook, $335,000.
Poplar Rd., 1871-U.S. Bank National Association to Rene O. Alvarado, $231,061.
Ramoth Church Rd., 956-Jeffrey Lee and Doris Ann Merritt to Doreen M. Almond, $205,000.
Regents Lane, 128-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Andrew B. and Karen L. Kress, $445,440.
Rosewood St., 21-Mayra Michael and Lisa-Maria Isabella to Mayra De Los Angeles Romero and Fory Canradino Melendez, $270,000.
Saint Stephens Ct., 16-Melvin L. Chattman to Michael and Briana Rodriguez, $385,000.
Spotted Tavern Rd., 303-Zena E. Hemp to Jason L. and Kelley M. Kruzel, $424,000.
Stately Ave., 175-Augustine Homes Corp. to Charles E. and Joyce D. Clatterbuck, $688,755.
Storck Rd., 328-Michael Scott and Heide Ann Snyder to Shawn G. and May Vicente Sanders, $1.2 million.
Surry Lane, 305-Joelle Gilbert to Megan Humbles, $160,400.
Taylor St., 216-Brittany Capdepon to Wendy Elizabeth Cole, $260,000.
Timothy Lane, 2-Sonya D. Holland and Richard J. Perez to Dustin and Mary Szemborski Partridge, $535,000.
Vista Woods Rd., 62-Justin A. and Sydney M. King to Zachary Millhausen and Marissa Smith, $319,000.
Westchester Ct., 5-Timothy A. Dempsey to David L. and Abigail L. Pope, $405,000.
White Oak Rd., 413-Tina M. Amato and Aaron M. Jay to Robert A. Blum, $234,900.