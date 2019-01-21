Benchmark Lane, 8850-Justin W. and Patricia E. Hilton to Holly Suy, $310,500.
Denham Way, 13736-Adilso Oreste Gutierrez Bernal to David Jones, $283,500.
Moxleys Ford Lane, 10035-Alan and Kereshmeh Arbogast to Michael McNea, $275,000.
Tombreck Ct., 9782-Christopher W. and Erin Harm to Maria E. Voisey, $447,000.
Weathersfield Dr., 9080-John W. and Rosemarie Glessner to Peter C. McLeod and Stefania Ninno, $499,000.
Beale Ct., 3433-Helen Phung to Majeda Alsabagh, $252,000.
Castle Hill Dr., 3461-Avis A. Hawkins to Khalid El Hafian and Touria Ahtitou, $268,975.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4710, No. 5-Jessica Kopel to Hugh Victor Wallace IV, $290,000.
Endsley Turn, 14745-David Comings to Marvin Danganan, $229,000.
Fullerton Rd., 14311-Robin Beth Wright and Michelle Renee Creegan to Abdul Jamil Hakimi, $230,000.
Meadowbrook Rd., 13847-Steven Thelen to Francisco Banegas, $265,000.
Persian Ct., 13528-William T. and Michelle C. Sizer to Hernan G. Hurtado Garcia and Mirian N. Oropeza Noguera, $549,900.
Silverdale Dr., 14511-Matthew P. and Elizabeth L. Catterton to Stephen T. and Michael C. Petko, $300,000.
Summerton Lane, 14415-Calvin Coolidge and Andrea C. Maddox to Blake D. Larue, $350,000.
Wicker Ct., 15411-Robert E. Walker III to Richard R. and Aris R. Kellner, $555,000.
Dominion Dr., 3841-Lesa Manning to Abelardo and Lilianna Guzman, $250,000.
John Rolfe Ct., 3212-Ryszard and Elzbieta Ziniewicz to Anson D. Lee Sam and Alisha C. Lee Sam, $450,000.
Pony Ridge Turn, 3100-Ronald E. and Debra J. Garland to Omar Haji and Farhiya Sheik, $394,900.
Wexford Loop, 17346-Jonathan Epperson to Rosina B. Vandi and Issaga Jalloh, $262,500.
Broadwinged Dr., 14354-Cory and Kimberly Nicastro to Carlos and Maia G. Dasilva, $450,000.
Cavaletti Ct., 13505-Lisa Dennis Pardue to Martin C. and Barbara S. Bischoff, $620,000.
Crescent Park Dr., 7821-Richard J. and Karen A. Garceau to Nasra and Ahmed Mohamed, $417,450.
Estate Manor Dr., 13805-Richard and Magdaline P. Tritel to Jerome A. Williams and Jacqueline Coleman, $590,000.
Hancock Ct., 8300-Craig Robert and Kristine Lynn Ackerman to Matthew R. and Behare Gjoka Zweig, $640,000.
Landfall Ct., 8128-James Ray and Donna Joann Thurston to Jai Hoon and Yehekoh V. Jung, $466,000.
Little Thames Dr., 7140, No. 193-Edwin W. Guilford to Sarah L. Jackson, $255,000.
Maracaibo Ct., 7622-Bin Ouyang and Na Li to Sehresh Tanweer, $475,000.
Presidents Landing Way, 14403-Mary L. Enright to Daniel and Jessica Amy Rogerson, $599,900.
Ruffed Grouse Ct., 8910-Leanne Mullin to Karnail Singh and Anju Choudhary, $435,000.
Sparkling Water Ct., 8406-Judy A. Haggerty to Michael and Nichole Ahlstrom, $475,000.
Tall Timber Dr., 8139-James H. and Karen C. Burch to Robert Galen and Brandi Rolader, $503,000.
Turtle Creek Cir., 8000-Basheer & Edgemoore at Turtle Point Corp. to Jay Owen and Marcia Cunha Blake, $616,000.
Alexanders Mill Ct., 15759-Russell Jay and Brenda Lee Egeland to Bryan Scott and Loriann Janucik McMichael, $780,000.
Aster Haven Cir., 6187, No. 53-Derek W. Torrance to Matthew Wesley Harman and Zachary Parker Saunders, $275,000.
Brave Ct., 6607-Sarah Kate Weden to Matthew Grimsland, $270,000.
Cranswick Ct., 5814-Hao and Fern Ireland Tran to Andrew Seitz and Stacie Argade, $530,000.
Faldo Dr., 5141-Eun Ja and Dennis Cho to Lawrence Benjamin and Judith Ann Boley, $535,000.
Hartzell Hill Lane, 6831-Amy Terese Bouchery to Joshua Douglas Taylor and Bich-Tram Thi Hoang, $405,000.
Heather Mill Lane, 15140, No. 404-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to Carol and David E. Allen, $372,355.
La Jolla Ct., 15147-William Shultz to Yemsrach Dessalegn and Mekonen Teferi, $547,500.
Picketts Store Pl., 15645-Jon-Micheal and Gina Marie Rosch to Lea K. Hedquist, $425,000.
Popes Creek Pl., 6046-Tristram and Mellany Bethea to Casey Ann Skillman, $380,000.
Smithey Dr., 15909-Amy Wates Ordonez and Cheryl Long Douglas to Martin K. Spilman Jr., $223,000.
Stormy Dr., 17194-Russell J. and Gina A. Humberstad to John N. and Brittany L. O’Bannon, $760,000.
Wheelwright Way, 5606-Sherry R. Rower to Todd Mitchell, $449,900.
Abbey Oaks Ct., 7827-Thomas Richard and Ellen Rizzo Menzies to Arthur L. and Susanne V. Soria, $500,000.
Carrageen Dr., 13408-David F. and Elaine Salisbury to Alfredo Oropeza and Maricela Luna Castro, $400,000.
Community Dr., 8028-Nayyar and Suhali N. Kazmi to Inoussa Fonkako, $220,000.
Counselor Rd., 8091-David and Mary Ann Childs to Michele and Brian Karnbach, $635,000.
Eleanor Ct., 12913-James D. and Rebecca L. Bish to Christopher M. Thompson, $510,000.
Fair Hill Lane, 12016-John Ryan Harrison to Lauren Beth Harnett, $382,500.
Flagtree Pl., 14018-Bochan Butts and Tracy D. Knowles to Jason and Jennine Supon, $552,250.
Greenway Ct., 6059-Gregory J. and Jennifer M. Mead to David M. Anderson and Rosanna M. Robertson, $495,000.
Heritage Crossing Ct., 8252, No. 74-Kristopher John Gratz to Jessica Wendt and Sebastian Gorski, $300,000.
Kessler Pl., 11347-Chad F. and Sakiko Greene to Sam and Ip Wu, $308,000.
McGill Ct., 9878-Heath and Sara Butler to Brian L. Sotero and Rhonda M. West, $373,000.
Rapidan Lane, 10419-Brian and Melissa Wick to Henry Buck and Melissa Franklin, $255,000.
Stagestone Way, 11116-Michael West to August R. Hinnenkamp, $233,000.
Toddsbury Lane, 15537-Norman D. and Gwendolyn Edwards to Wallace N. and Isa Smith, $517,000.
Connor House Rd., 9041-Henry L. Searcy to Carlos A. Pineda Lopez, $430,000.
Manassas Forge Dr., 9752-Donald and Marilyn Garner to Patrick F. and Teresa M. Grenier, $480,000.
Rugby Rd., 8507-Dianna B. Singleton to Nelson Hernandez and Maria Bonilla De Hernandez, $425,000.
Alexander Pl., 16149-Dawn Marie Fortier to Sarah Michelle Clark, $264,900.
Ebb Tide Ct., 4888-Roger C. Deery to Jennifer N. Simpson, $318,888.
Grey Ghost Ct., 3744-Jerry and Vivian A. Daniels to Laura and John Tyler, $477,500.
Inlet Pl., 15370-Evelyn C. and Neil M. Howard to Mary M. Ball, $294,900.
Mina Lane, 17557-Rose M. and Marcus K. Francis to Angel D. Vilchez and Gilma D. Lizama, $426,000.
Skyline Dr., 15428-William J. and Kathleen Pearson to Wassim and Christine S. Mansour, $487,500.
Windsong Lane, 15468-Barbara A. Robinson to Pablo R. Villafuerte Gomez, $289,000.
Holly Cir., 3404-Sean and Erin Peterson to Jezebelle Rubinos, $414,000.
American Eagle Blvd., 3028-Lamberto Langit and Juvy A. Reyes to Sheng K. Chen, $480,000.
Aviary Way, 3480-Unity Investments Corp. and Kat Realty Corp. to Carlos R. Arboleda and Ana Molina, $330,000.
Caledonia Cir., 3429-William C. and Edna R. Barney to Samir Habboubi, $318,000.
Cressida Pl., 4101, No. D-Planet Home Lending Corp. to Natasha St. Amand, $290,000.
Dashiell Pl., 4940-Dale D. and Kazumi M. Smith to Hoang Vo, $380,000.
Dorothy Lane, 1667, No. 56-James McCune to Hommy Rosado, $349,990.
Georgetown Rd., 16631-Roger Mitchell to Ladaryl D. Scott, $209,500.
Gullane Dr., 13967, No. 124-Robert V. and Debbie Chaisaard Rubio to Eydie C. Quisumbing, $345,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15715, No. 115-Edward Armstrong to Rajeev and Simmi Gohri, $285,000.
Leith Ct., 12311-Ralph E. and Elizabeth W. Tatum to Billie Joanne and Stephan Borosh, $529,000.
Merseyside Dr., 2275, No. 23-Lewis and Sharon Bernstein to Kelly Swinson, $350,000.
Nellings Pl., 11647-David R. Shipman to Chryst and Feleisha L. Rosario, $319,000.
Pfitzner Ct., 12441-Michael and Farah Cotton to Lemar Alton and Paola Nathaly Joyner, $510,000.
Presidio Way, 12110-Gilbert E. and Rose M. Wake to Israfel Fabriscio Perla and Kristin McAllister, $294,997.
Roeburn Ct., 4206-Benjamin F. and Julie Ann Logan to Steven J. Luce, $890,000.
Stone Lined Cir., 12675-Lemar and Paola Joyner to Rose and Vincent Consentino, $360,000.
Tournai Ct., 1081-Alisha Shanee and Samuel Presley Dixon to Marvin Dale and Cathy Ann Clark, $540,000.
Wade Lane, 5357-William and Brienne Schaefer to Gerald and Rebecca Fowkes, $495,000.
Bens Way, 10195-Kenneth and Candace Crowther to Soe Choung Choe, $447,900.
Brent St., 9715-Alyson V. Sweet to Gino R. and Mon U. Aguirre, $285,250.
Buttress Lane, 8397, No. 303-Anthony V. Capizzano to Michael Andrew Travis, $165,000.
Charleston Dr., 9200, No. 305-Sallie Jeanne Strecker and estate of June Carolyn Wilks to Diana L. Schumaker, $295,000.
Ewell St., 9105-Courtney Markle Shelton to Christopher and Amanda Sellers, $441,000.
Jefferson St., 9606-Miguel A. Umana to Ashley Terah Lacey and Cindy Danielle Van Noppen, $340,000.
Longstreet Dr., 8926-Estate of Georgie L. Keys and Connie L. Hollins to Kathy W. Miles, $310,000.
Nagle St., 8682-Robert E. and Peggy B. Brooks to Yilmaz and Jessica Marion Dulkadir, $485,000.
Pickett Lane, 9708-Dogwood Property Group Corp. to Maria A. and Gloria Y. Hernandez, $190,000.
Ratcliffe Trail, 10529-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Michelle A. Apostol and Joanne K. Jose, $423,339.
Sanderling Dr., 8638-Laura and Robert Monaghan to Barbara E. Weaver and Dwayne E. Floyd, $299,900.
Sumner Lake Blvd., 9281-James E. and Nicole L. Murray to Samuel and Esther Lee, $557,000.
Weir St., 8812-David E. Moore and Charlotte L. Cain to Miguel Quezada and Juliana Ibarra Hernandez, $390,000.
Eagle Ct., 9309-Henry L. and Jane E. Arp to William Lewis and Nathan Brooks, $520,000.
Kristy Dr., 9232-Jacqueline and Jeremy Levan to Shanae V. Carter, $275,000.
Apricot St., 547-SM Stafford Corp. to Andre A. and Vernaye C. Taggart, $621,770.
Bentley Ct., 207-Ryan P. and Rebecca A. McAfee to Nigel Knouse, $227,000.
Bluefield Lane, 12-Jessie L. Watkins to Fredia A. and Robert C. Lipp, $240,000.
Brooke Rd., 169-Donald Ray and Kaye D. Pegelow to Jeremy N. and Deborah I. Bingham, $649,900.
Coachman Cir., 36-Augustine Homes Corp. to Mance and Nicole Courtney, $459,990.
Cranes Bluff Ct., 21-Atlantic Builders LTD to Theodore Jay and Rebecca McCann, $467,400.
Dandridge Ct., 103-Katelyn Gayle and Eric Robert Kirste to Ronald J. Romeo, $305,000.
Denison St., 207-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Shirley Weaver, $382,000.
Dinas Way, 11-Kevin and Genevieve M. Hardy Curry to Dennis C. Nelson, $589,900.
Embrey Mill Rd., 462-IHMW Embrey Mill II Corp. to Lisa R. Brown, $489,376.
Ficklen Rd., 939-JGH Building and Consulting II Corp. to Michael P. and Georgiana E. Athenry, $366,858.
Glacier Way, 90-Tracey M. Zingg to Joshua E. Anwyl and Mei Ly Lim, $350,000.
Granite Ct., 2-David S. Myers to Heather R. Barnett and Joseph W. Nicholls, $372,000.
Harpoon Dr., 2322-Kimberly A. and Timothy J. Lindeman to Nick Moore, $330,000.
Hayes St., 30-Joseph L. Kelley to Justin and Tiffany Gates, $300,000.
Holly Corner Rd., 604-James and Melissa Squires to Shawn M. and Leslie A. Donovan, $305,000.
Kip Ct., 7-Maria T. Whitney to Sergio A. Del Cid Gomez and Ela Maritza Blandon, $375,000.
Long Point Dr., 184-Sandra L. Enos-Jordan to Janet C. Crane, $342,000.
Mariposa Lane, 107-Atlantic Builders LTD to Megan Russelle Olson, $427,500.
Millbrook Rd., 65-Barbara E. and Douglas E. Streusand to Jeffrey D. and Deborah J. Miller, $499,900.
Mount Vernon Ave., 16-Nancy Eackles Segarra and Thomas Nelson Eackles to Scott D. and Melody L. Mersiovksy, $225,000.
Oakview Ct., 6-Andrew Webber to Deury Rafael Valerio Reyes, $192,000.
Park Dr. W., 312-Cecelia A. and James J. Hill to Cristina Noel Rambo, $255,000.
Perth Dr., 11-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Crystal Dawn Austin and Matthew Wong, $457,821.
Portugal Cove, 105-Royce B. Veney to Wilver Morales Alvarado, $300,000.
Prestige Way, 208-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Robert and Esther A. Odoi, $448,330.
Raynar Ct., 109-Fernando Ramos to Rodah Florence Otieno, $300,000.
Rolling Valley Dr., 331-NVR Inc. to Jennifer Taylor and Jerrell Hodges, $239,910.
Saddle Ridge Lane, 245-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Robert E. and Tiffany M. Harm, $525,000.
Sandy Ridge Rd., 330-Anthony T. Decarbo to James S. and Carol C. Embrey, $344,900.
Spring Lake Dr., 89-Karl and Susan E. Verenbec to Katelyn Gayle and Eric R. Kirste, $379,900.
Sunbury Lane, 300-K & J Real Estate Investments Corp.to Najam S. Ul Hassan and Syeda Z. Fatima, $292,000.
Table Bluff Dr., 39-John A. and Dorothea J. Lineberry to Robin Jo Corey, $315,000.
The Vance Way, 190-Kevin and Heidi Adams to Kyle T. and April M. Llewellyn, $440,000.
Townes Pl., 10-Michael P. and Georgiana Elizabeth Athenry to Chaz Resko, $234,900.
Verbena Dr., 176-US Home Corp. to Tammy W. and Joseph M. Nemeth, $469,000.
Walnut Ridge Dr., 112-Churchill Corp. to Phillip T. and Valery T. Hibbard, $297,000.
Westwood Dr., 6-Tanya Alexander to Kristen Snyder, $220,000.
Widewater Rd., 503-Thomas A. Reid Jr. to Edgar A. Vargas, $257,000.
Worsham Lane, 44-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Tanya Close, $386,555.