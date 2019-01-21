Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Benchmark Lane, 8850-Justin W. and Patricia E. Hilton to Holly Suy, $310,500.

Denham Way, 13736-Adilso Oreste Gutierrez Bernal to David Jones, $283,500.

Moxleys Ford Lane, 10035-Alan and Kereshmeh Arbogast to Michael McNea, $275,000.

Tombreck Ct., 9782-Christopher W. and Erin Harm to Maria E. Voisey, $447,000.

Weathersfield Dr., 9080-John W. and Rosemarie Glessner to Peter C. McLeod and Stefania Ninno, $499,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Beale Ct., 3433-Helen Phung to Majeda Alsabagh, $252,000.

Castle Hill Dr., 3461-Avis A. Hawkins to Khalid El Hafian and Touria Ahtitou, $268,975.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4710, No. 5-Jessica Kopel to Hugh Victor Wallace IV, $290,000.

Endsley Turn, 14745-David Comings to Marvin Danganan, $229,000.

Fullerton Rd., 14311-Robin Beth Wright and Michelle Renee Creegan to Abdul Jamil Hakimi, $230,000.

Meadowbrook Rd., 13847-Steven Thelen to Francisco Banegas, $265,000.

Persian Ct., 13528-William T. and Michelle C. Sizer to Hernan G. Hurtado Garcia and Mirian N. Oropeza Noguera, $549,900.

Silverdale Dr., 14511-Matthew P. and Elizabeth L. Catterton to Stephen T. and Michael C. Petko, $300,000.

Summerton Lane, 14415-Calvin Coolidge and Andrea C. Maddox to Blake D. Larue, $350,000.

Wicker Ct., 15411-Robert E. Walker III to Richard R. and Aris R. Kellner, $555,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Dominion Dr., 3841-Lesa Manning to Abelardo and Lilianna Guzman, $250,000.

John Rolfe Ct., 3212-Ryszard and Elzbieta Ziniewicz to Anson D. Lee Sam and Alisha C. Lee Sam, $450,000.

Pony Ridge Turn, 3100-Ronald E. and Debra J. Garland to Omar Haji and Farhiya Sheik, $394,900.

Wexford Loop, 17346-Jonathan Epperson to Rosina B. Vandi and Issaga Jalloh, $262,500.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Broadwinged Dr., 14354-Cory and Kimberly Nicastro to Carlos and Maia G. Dasilva, $450,000.

Cavaletti Ct., 13505-Lisa Dennis Pardue to Martin C. and Barbara S. Bischoff, $620,000.

Crescent Park Dr., 7821-Richard J. and Karen A. Garceau to Nasra and Ahmed Mohamed, $417,450.

Estate Manor Dr., 13805-Richard and Magdaline P. Tritel to Jerome A. Williams and Jacqueline Coleman, $590,000.

Hancock Ct., 8300-Craig Robert and Kristine Lynn Ackerman to Matthew R. and Behare Gjoka Zweig, $640,000.

Landfall Ct., 8128-James Ray and Donna Joann Thurston to Jai Hoon and Yehekoh V. Jung, $466,000.

Little Thames Dr., 7140, No. 193-Edwin W. Guilford to Sarah L. Jackson, $255,000.

Maracaibo Ct., 7622-Bin Ouyang and Na Li to Sehresh Tanweer, $475,000.

Presidents Landing Way, 14403-Mary L. Enright to Daniel and Jessica Amy Rogerson, $599,900.

Ruffed Grouse Ct., 8910-Leanne Mullin to Karnail Singh and Anju Choudhary, $435,000.

Sparkling Water Ct., 8406-Judy A. Haggerty to Michael and Nichole Ahlstrom, $475,000.

Tall Timber Dr., 8139-James H. and Karen C. Burch to Robert Galen and Brandi Rolader, $503,000.

Turtle Creek Cir., 8000-Basheer & Edgemoore at Turtle Point Corp. to Jay Owen and Marcia Cunha Blake, $616,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alexanders Mill Ct., 15759-Russell Jay and Brenda Lee Egeland to Bryan Scott and Loriann Janucik McMichael, $780,000.

Aster Haven Cir., 6187, No. 53-Derek W. Torrance to Matthew Wesley Harman and Zachary Parker Saunders, $275,000.

Brave Ct., 6607-Sarah Kate Weden to Matthew Grimsland, $270,000.

Cranswick Ct., 5814-Hao and Fern Ireland Tran to Andrew Seitz and Stacie Argade, $530,000.

Faldo Dr., 5141-Eun Ja and Dennis Cho to Lawrence Benjamin and Judith Ann Boley, $535,000.

Hartzell Hill Lane, 6831-Amy Terese Bouchery to Joshua Douglas Taylor and Bich-Tram Thi Hoang, $405,000.

Heather Mill Lane, 15140, No. 404-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to Carol and David E. Allen, $372,355.

La Jolla Ct., 15147-William Shultz to Yemsrach Dessalegn and Mekonen Teferi, $547,500.

Picketts Store Pl., 15645-Jon-Micheal and Gina Marie Rosch to Lea K. Hedquist, $425,000.

Popes Creek Pl., 6046-Tristram and Mellany Bethea to Casey Ann Skillman, $380,000.

Smithey Dr., 15909-Amy Wates Ordonez and Cheryl Long Douglas to Martin K. Spilman Jr., $223,000.

Stormy Dr., 17194-Russell J. and Gina A. Humberstad to John N. and Brittany L. O’Bannon, $760,000.

Wheelwright Way, 5606-Sherry R. Rower to Todd Mitchell, $449,900.

MANASSAS AREA

Abbey Oaks Ct., 7827-Thomas Richard and Ellen Rizzo Menzies to Arthur L. and Susanne V. Soria, $500,000.

Carrageen Dr., 13408-David F. and Elaine Salisbury to Alfredo Oropeza and Maricela Luna Castro, $400,000.

Community Dr., 8028-Nayyar and Suhali N. Kazmi to Inoussa Fonkako, $220,000.

Counselor Rd., 8091-David and Mary Ann Childs to Michele and Brian Karnbach, $635,000.

Eleanor Ct., 12913-James D. and Rebecca L. Bish to Christopher M. Thompson, $510,000.

Fair Hill Lane, 12016-John Ryan Harrison to Lauren Beth Harnett, $382,500.

Flagtree Pl., 14018-Bochan Butts and Tracy D. Knowles to Jason and Jennine Supon, $552,250.

Greenway Ct., 6059-Gregory J. and Jennifer M. Mead to David M. Anderson and Rosanna M. Robertson, $495,000.

Heritage Crossing Ct., 8252, No. 74-Kristopher John Gratz to Jessica Wendt and Sebastian Gorski, $300,000.

Kessler Pl., 11347-Chad F. and Sakiko Greene to Sam and Ip Wu, $308,000.

McGill Ct., 9878-Heath and Sara Butler to Brian L. Sotero and Rhonda M. West, $373,000.

Rapidan Lane, 10419-Brian and Melissa Wick to Henry Buck and Melissa Franklin, $255,000.

Stagestone Way, 11116-Michael West to August R. Hinnenkamp, $233,000.

Toddsbury Lane, 15537-Norman D. and Gwendolyn Edwards to Wallace N. and Isa Smith, $517,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Connor House Rd., 9041-Henry L. Searcy to Carlos A. Pineda Lopez, $430,000.

Manassas Forge Dr., 9752-Donald and Marilyn Garner to Patrick F. and Teresa M. Grenier, $480,000.

Rugby Rd., 8507-Dianna B. Singleton to Nelson Hernandez and Maria Bonilla De Hernandez, $425,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Alexander Pl., 16149-Dawn Marie Fortier to Sarah Michelle Clark, $264,900.

Ebb Tide Ct., 4888-Roger C. Deery to Jennifer N. Simpson, $318,888.

Grey Ghost Ct., 3744-Jerry and Vivian A. Daniels to Laura and John Tyler, $477,500.

Inlet Pl., 15370-Evelyn C. and Neil M. Howard to Mary M. Ball, $294,900.

Mina Lane, 17557-Rose M. and Marcus K. Francis to Angel D. Vilchez and Gilma D. Lizama, $426,000.

Skyline Dr., 15428-William J. and Kathleen Pearson to Wassim and Christine S. Mansour, $487,500.

Windsong Lane, 15468-Barbara A. Robinson to Pablo R. Villafuerte Gomez, $289,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Holly Cir., 3404-Sean and Erin Peterson to Jezebelle Rubinos, $414,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

American Eagle Blvd., 3028-Lamberto Langit and Juvy A. Reyes to Sheng K. Chen, $480,000.

Aviary Way, 3480-Unity Investments Corp. and Kat Realty Corp. to Carlos R. Arboleda and Ana Molina, $330,000.

Caledonia Cir., 3429-William C. and Edna R. Barney to Samir Habboubi, $318,000.

Cressida Pl., 4101, No. D-Planet Home Lending Corp. to Natasha St. Amand, $290,000.

Dashiell Pl., 4940-Dale D. and Kazumi M. Smith to Hoang Vo, $380,000.

Dorothy Lane, 1667, No. 56-James McCune to Hommy Rosado, $349,990.

Georgetown Rd., 16631-Roger Mitchell to Ladaryl D. Scott, $209,500.

Gullane Dr., 13967, No. 124-Robert V. and Debbie Chaisaard Rubio to Eydie C. Quisumbing, $345,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15715, No. 115-Edward Armstrong to Rajeev and Simmi Gohri, $285,000.

Leith Ct., 12311-Ralph E. and Elizabeth W. Tatum to Billie Joanne and Stephan Borosh, $529,000.

Merseyside Dr., 2275, No. 23-Lewis and Sharon Bernstein to Kelly Swinson, $350,000.

Nellings Pl., 11647-David R. Shipman to Chryst and Feleisha L. Rosario, $319,000.

Pfitzner Ct., 12441-Michael and Farah Cotton to Lemar Alton and Paola Nathaly Joyner, $510,000.

Presidio Way, 12110-Gilbert E. and Rose M. Wake to Israfel Fabriscio Perla and Kristin McAllister, $294,997.

Roeburn Ct., 4206-Benjamin F. and Julie Ann Logan to Steven J. Luce, $890,000.

Stone Lined Cir., 12675-Lemar and Paola Joyner to Rose and Vincent Consentino, $360,000.

Tournai Ct., 1081-Alisha Shanee and Samuel Presley Dixon to Marvin Dale and Cathy Ann Clark, $540,000.

Wade Lane, 5357-William and Brienne Schaefer to Gerald and Rebecca Fowkes, $495,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Bens Way, 10195-Kenneth and Candace Crowther to Soe Choung Choe, $447,900.

Brent St., 9715-Alyson V. Sweet to Gino R. and Mon U. Aguirre, $285,250.

Buttress Lane, 8397, No. 303-Anthony V. Capizzano to Michael Andrew Travis, $165,000.

Charleston Dr., 9200, No. 305-Sallie Jeanne Strecker and estate of June Carolyn Wilks to Diana L. Schumaker, $295,000.

Ewell St., 9105-Courtney Markle Shelton to Christopher and Amanda Sellers, $441,000.

Jefferson St., 9606-Miguel A. Umana to Ashley Terah Lacey and Cindy Danielle Van Noppen, $340,000.

Longstreet Dr., 8926-Estate of Georgie L. Keys and Connie L. Hollins to Kathy W. Miles, $310,000.

Nagle St., 8682-Robert E. and Peggy B. Brooks to Yilmaz and Jessica Marion Dulkadir, $485,000.

Pickett Lane, 9708-Dogwood Property Group Corp. to Maria A. and Gloria Y. Hernandez, $190,000.

Ratcliffe Trail, 10529-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Michelle A. Apostol and Joanne K. Jose, $423,339.

Sanderling Dr., 8638-Laura and Robert Monaghan to Barbara E. Weaver and Dwayne E. Floyd, $299,900.

Sumner Lake Blvd., 9281-James E. and Nicole L. Murray to Samuel and Esther Lee, $557,000.

Weir St., 8812-David E. Moore and Charlotte L. Cain to Miguel Quezada and Juliana Ibarra Hernandez, $390,000.

Manassas Park

This was a home sold in Manassas Park.

Eagle Ct., 9309-Henry L. and Jane E. Arp to William Lewis and Nathan Brooks, $520,000.

Kristy Dr., 9232-Jacqueline and Jeremy Levan to Shanae V. Carter, $275,000.

Stafford County

Apricot St., 547-SM Stafford Corp. to Andre A. and Vernaye C. Taggart, $621,770.

Bentley Ct., 207-Ryan P. and Rebecca A. McAfee to Nigel Knouse, $227,000.

Bluefield Lane, 12-Jessie L. Watkins to Fredia A. and Robert C. Lipp, $240,000.

Brooke Rd., 169-Donald Ray and Kaye D. Pegelow to Jeremy N. and Deborah I. Bingham, $649,900.

Coachman Cir., 36-Augustine Homes Corp. to Mance and Nicole Courtney, $459,990.

Cranes Bluff Ct., 21-Atlantic Builders LTD to Theodore Jay and Rebecca McCann, $467,400.

Dandridge Ct., 103-Katelyn Gayle and Eric Robert Kirste to Ronald J. Romeo, $305,000.

Denison St., 207-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Shirley Weaver, $382,000.

Dinas Way, 11-Kevin and Genevieve M. Hardy Curry to Dennis C. Nelson, $589,900.

Embrey Mill Rd., 462-IHMW Embrey Mill II Corp. to Lisa R. Brown, $489,376.

Ficklen Rd., 939-JGH Building and Consulting II Corp. to Michael P. and Georgiana E. Athenry, $366,858.

Glacier Way, 90-Tracey M. Zingg to Joshua E. Anwyl and Mei Ly Lim, $350,000.

Granite Ct., 2-David S. Myers to Heather R. Barnett and Joseph W. Nicholls, $372,000.

Harpoon Dr., 2322-Kimberly A. and Timothy J. Lindeman to Nick Moore, $330,000.

Hayes St., 30-Joseph L. Kelley to Justin and Tiffany Gates, $300,000.

Holly Corner Rd., 604-James and Melissa Squires to Shawn M. and Leslie A. Donovan, $305,000.

Kip Ct., 7-Maria T. Whitney to Sergio A. Del Cid Gomez and Ela Maritza Blandon, $375,000.

Long Point Dr., 184-Sandra L. Enos-Jordan to Janet C. Crane, $342,000.

Mariposa Lane, 107-Atlantic Builders LTD to Megan Russelle Olson, $427,500.

Millbrook Rd., 65-Barbara E. and Douglas E. Streusand to Jeffrey D. and Deborah J. Miller, $499,900.

Mount Vernon Ave., 16-Nancy Eackles Segarra and Thomas Nelson Eackles to Scott D. and Melody L. Mersiovksy, $225,000.

Oakview Ct., 6-Andrew Webber to Deury Rafael Valerio Reyes, $192,000.

Park Dr. W., 312-Cecelia A. and James J. Hill to Cristina Noel Rambo, $255,000.

Perth Dr., 11-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Crystal Dawn Austin and Matthew Wong, $457,821.

Portugal Cove, 105-Royce B. Veney to Wilver Morales Alvarado, $300,000.

Prestige Way, 208-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Robert and Esther A. Odoi, $448,330.

Raynar Ct., 109-Fernando Ramos to Rodah Florence Otieno, $300,000.

Rolling Valley Dr., 331-NVR Inc. to Jennifer Taylor and Jerrell Hodges, $239,910.

Saddle Ridge Lane, 245-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Robert E. and Tiffany M. Harm, $525,000.

Sandy Ridge Rd., 330-Anthony T. Decarbo to James S. and Carol C. Embrey, $344,900.

Spring Lake Dr., 89-Karl and Susan E. Verenbec to Katelyn Gayle and Eric R. Kirste, $379,900.

Sunbury Lane, 300-K & J Real Estate Investments Corp.to Najam S. Ul Hassan and Syeda Z. Fatima, $292,000.

Table Bluff Dr., 39-John A. and Dorothea J. Lineberry to Robin Jo Corey, $315,000.

The Vance Way, 190-Kevin and Heidi Adams to Kyle T. and April M. Llewellyn, $440,000.

Townes Pl., 10-Michael P. and Georgiana Elizabeth Athenry to Chaz Resko, $234,900.

Verbena Dr., 176-US Home Corp. to Tammy W. and Joseph M. Nemeth, $469,000.

Walnut Ridge Dr., 112-Churchill Corp. to Phillip T. and Valery T. Hibbard, $297,000.

Westwood Dr., 6-Tanya Alexander to Kristen Snyder, $220,000.

Widewater Rd., 503-Thomas A. Reid Jr. to Edgar A. Vargas, $257,000.

Worsham Lane, 44-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Tanya Close, $386,555.