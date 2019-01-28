Airedale Ct., 9909-Matthew Christopher and Crystal Knudsen to Theresa M. and Randolph H. Guertler, $430,000.
Benton Lake Rd., 11975-James Van Zandt to Anne Njapa, $375,000.
Chapeltown Mews., 13609-Michael and Andrea Sontos to Ikram and Hina Sharieff, $593,786.
Dodsworth Dr., 13627-Michael P. and Karen Heffner to Alexander Alkhujah and Enas Majali, $555,000.
Elgin Way, 10156-Elizabeth Norell Carney-Orlowsky to David W. and Kimberly L. Harris, $340,000.
Fisherford Ct., 9916-David F. and Clair K. Klingaman to Roger A. and Meredith C. Fortier, $469,800.
Kirkmichael Terr., 13158-Freddy A. and Michelle L. Chang to Michael J. and Yuki McDonnell, $447,000.
Moat Crossing Pl., 8862-John and Dawnmarie Keziah to Michael Glushko, $350,000.
Poagues Battery Dr., 10575-Peter G. and Erin E. Hart to Edgar and Sendy G. Santiago, $510,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9107-Corey L. and Nikkisha M. Sarvis to Maryam Khan, $333,892.
Sounding Shore Lane, 9878-William J. Cardosi to Victoria Torres Collado, $298,000.
Wansteadt Pl., 13561-Martin D. and April J. Vermeulen to Justin W. and Patricia E. Hilton, $440,000.
Abbott Ct., 4688-Oscar and Carol Denise Robaina to Justin and Lauren Smith, $433,500.
Bixby Rd., 2767-Maurice C. Bradby to Mohammad Asif Pervaiz and Nasreen Asif, $237,000.
Brandon Ct., 14410-Alicia Beaver to Joshua Bali and Jessica Kaseberg, $240,000.
Buffalo Ct., 3548-Joseph and Giovanna Boston to Johnny Tran, $235,000.
Catalpa Ct., 15046-Chad Barry to Michael Lee Iser, $275,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 15230-Laura Anderson to Morshed A. Chowdhury and Habibur Rahman, $265,000.
Del Mar Dr., 14524-Angela M. Haddock to Donald and Nicole M. Embrey, $329,900.
Ferndale Rd., 14312-Jonath Hodo to Miguel A. Cruz and Maria Y. Lazo, $270,000.
Gracelyn Ct., 5520-Daniel Rosario Vizzi and Dolores Teresa Garza to Zahedabanu and Habib Ahmed, $674,900.
Haddock Rd., 13105-Jancarlo Matos to Johnathan Garber, $317,500.
Kelley Farm Ct., 15517-Julio and Sandra Alvarez to Mohammed and Kishwar Khan, $451,000.
Lynwood Dr., 5043-Thomas Marvin Bearden to Hieu Trinh and Mai-Huong Tran, $322,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14397-Trustee Services of Virginia Corp. and Tony Smith to Khanh Nguyen, $235,000.
Meadowbrook Rd., 13856-Sarfraz Ahmad to Mazhar Munir and Naima F. Haque, $455,000.
Oust Lane, 6097-Kyle and Valery Kretschmer to Andre Jarell and Stephanie Marie Rutherford, $374,900.
Pineyridge Lane, 4159-Janet K. Lewis to Michael J. McNulty, $351,000.
Qualls Lane, 13069-Thomas J. and Katherine Keller Dugan to Sean R. and Camille A. Kelly, $612,000.
Rhode Island Dr., 5728-Calvin A. McCray to Benard and Wyonia Hall, $370,000.
Slippery Elm Ct., 14951-Jaime R. Zamora to Ashley E. Tubbs, $436,500.
Springbrook Ct., 14327-Jamey T. Rumph to Nelson Quiroz Cordova and Claudia M. Espinoza Motecinos, $315,000.
Traverser Ct., 15586-Emma L. Cook to Scott M. Sladen and Hong T. Dang, $251,000.
Wicker Ct., 15403-Ashley Spencer and Trent Thompson Butcher Jr. to Carey and Sherrin Lee, $499,900.
Cape May Ct., 3343-Felicia Hairston Williams to Benjamin Kessie, $275,000.
Fort Sumter Ct., 1503-John Battaglia to Arielle J. Jimenez, $235,000.
Howard St., 3425-William and Cyndi Krass to Linh K. Doan and Nhat Tien T. Pahn, $322,000.
Maple St., 3526-David T. Tweedie to Jose L. Quintanilla, $235,000.
Shadding Bay Lane, 1857-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Justin L. Pigott and Vivian Soliz-Pinto, $548,637.
Tompkins Ct., 18105-Angela Nelson to Udiel Barrios Villalobos and Jessy Elena Diaz Lopez, $284,900.
Albert Way, 14028-Blake E. Taylor to Joshua P. and Andrea B. Yates, $520,000.
Barrymore Ct., 13923-Timothy L. and Lori Lawrence to Amy Acker Brunt, $519,000.
Brunson Cir., 7322, No. 2M-Ryan Turner to Meredith Kiser, $329,000.
Camdenhurst Dr., 18270-Sun Ha and Ae Sook Hong to Aminur Rahman and Bilkis Mostafa, $417,000.
Cerromar Way, 8136-Michelle Marie Roddy to Christopher and Shamere Curtis, $383,000.
Clearview Ave., 14341-Chad Schulman to Jacob and Erin Maguire, $439,900.
Crackling Fire Dr., 8237-Tiana M. Lusk to Brendan P. and Kristina L. Donahue, $454,900.
Deacons Way, 13770-Richard J. and Courtney H. Brooks to Kalpesh S. and Komal N. Shah, $495,000.
Ferrier Ct., 6116-Esther Carol Woolery to Harry E. and Mary Jane Fink, $520,000.
Framingham Ct., 7660-David R. Fall to James Christopher and Catherine M. Hammersley, $525,000.
Kona Dr., 6972, No. 89-Kaniece Alexander to Ruben Martinez and Leah M. Mitchell, $340,000.
Lee Carter Rd., 15885-Robert S. Wasserman and Marianne L. Borroff to Geoffrey and Jessica Mulholland, $469,900.
Links Pond Cir., 14676, No. 1A-Lindsay Heather Seace and Donald Littleton Brown to Tara Bakos, $300,000.
Long Ridge Dr., 13749-Toll VIII Partnership to Eric L. and Kathie B. Turner, $646,813.
Montour Heights Dr., 8069-Bree Ann F. and Cameron J.S. Moore to Daniel Popsuy, $370,000.
Pensacola Pl., 7425-Luis Martin and Yudith C. Andrade to Susan R. Parsons, $493,000.
Rocky Run Rd., 8026-Christopher S. and Carrie A. Bradshaw to James Howard and Barbara Nicole Moore, $439,900.
Sabbarton Pl., 6815, No. 123-Robert P. O’Berry to Taylor Jeffrey and Giovanna Viola Hunt, $244,000.
Sharpshinned Dr., 14436-Maria C. Penalosa-Soriente and Milagros Penalosa to Margaret E. Breeding, $429,900.
Sour Gum Ct., 12221-Ezequiel A. Martinez and Viorica A. Motiu to Quinten Lawrence and Brianne Gillespie Hout, $565,000.
Tackhouse Loop, 8488-Mark Nelson and Erica Heisler to Martin Lucas Barrera and Lorena Campana, $350,000.
Tred Avon Pl., 6884-Melissa Mangeli and Michele Kohl to Jian Zhang and Jie Huang, $480,000.
Walnut Hill Dr., 6949-Pamela J. Fagan and estate of Ruth M. Gibson to Joseph Paul Skellchock, $285,000.
Addlerfield Way, 5224-Estate of Guerry Graham Gordon and Guerry Fain Drey to Jorge L. and Martha T. Gonzalez, $568,000.
Arrowfield Terr., 5638-Jennifer L. Zombron to Michael and Tarah Jeffery, $423,000.
Blair Brook Ct., 14580-Joseph F. and Dina M. DeCosta to John H. Gray, $589,900.
Celeste Ct., 14648-Todd and Kim Kinkel to Philip Robinson, $469,000.
Courtyard Way, 7012-Amine and Shanna N. Mechiche Alami to Enrique D. and Patricia Solis Acuna, $430,000.
Duffey Dr., 1508-Mark L. Callender to Christopher Bradley and Courtney Marie James, $375,000.
Gossoms Store Ct., 15509-Brian M. Woodiel to Izziddin S. Hammad and Mariam Hussien, $434,000.
Hurd Lane, 6858-Nathan and Carol Jordan to Jennifer English, $400,000.
Lawson Dr., 6204-Stella Simone and Jesse Andrew Bernard to Hamid U. Azizullah, $391,500.
Mackenzie Manor Dr., 15892-Michael and Kara Barone to Vincent and Ileana Ippolito, $387,000.
Painters Cove Way, 15430-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Janet Lynne Lane, $459,000.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15246, No. 65-Nelly M. Contreras to Ryan M. Bogner, $254,000.
Solheim Cup Dr., 5666-Stephen A. and Jennifer K. Sandin Adams to Martha N. and William H. Lamont, $500,000.
Track Ct., 6859-Costello Family Holdings Corp. to Vincent J. Cipriano, $499,900.
Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5853-Dominion Country Club to Robert and Trisha Leseman, $719,995.
Allegro Dr., 9509-Geoffrey B. and Catherine P. Brougham to Daniel E. and Isabel P. McKenna, $450,000.
Bland Dr., 7627-Milton M. and Desiree M. Baltimore to Jeff and Dahye Park, $380,000.
Bristow Rd., 14304-Bobbi J. Miles-Belding and Maurice G. Belding Jr. to Adam and Annissa Owens, $460,000.
Chestnut Meadow Ct., 7305-Classic Concept Builders of Virginia Corp. to Mark J. Schimmelbusch Jr., $841,958.
Copeland Dr., 10407-Hector O. Orellana Escobar to Maritza Benitez, $209,900.
Falkirk Way, 10516-Carris Britton and Stephen Paul Doucette to David W. and Misty C. Ly, $282,000.
Gold Cup Trail, 12750-Gary K. and Mary Lynn Abe to Phillip A. and Lacey D. Pierce, $640,000.
Hicks Ct., 11573-Ashley R. and Kyle P. Brown to Zachary M. and Corinne E. Guepe, $358,000.
Holly Forest Dr., 13980-James Benjamin and Susan A. Reid to Francis M. Stolklosa and Christina M. Peroutka, $563,500.
Irongate Way, 8337-Jennifer Ahn to Sonia and Elvira Francisca Caceda, $208,000.
Kahns Rd., 12040-C. Christian and Melanie R. Hansen to Johnny R. and Rebecca Jones, $359,000.
Lacy Dr., 8075, No. 73-William H. Graves and George J. Ellis to Chandler E. Wilson, $218,000.
Lisle Dr., 8054, No. 237-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. Mortgage to Pin Lu and Yiping Ou, $176,054.
Macgregor Ct., 9653-Loretta S. Day to Ricardo M. Olavarria and Henry Olavarria Vargas, $382,000.
Molly Pitcher Cir., 11925-David Wesley and Rose Catherine Ditmer to Andrew and Millicent Buadee Intiako, $435,000.
Occoquan Forest Dr., 6281-Francis W. and Lucile M. Embrey to Madeline Gwynn Harlowe and Janice Marlene Collins, $424,000.
Quail Run Lane, 7606-E. James and Anne R. Souvagis to Ayao Esseh Aboudou and Dede Akpene Afutco, $270,000.
Sandal Wood Lane, 11697-Camuel C. Buzan and Felicia A. Mingione to Thomas H. and Sarah Jane Klump, $834,500.
Stagestone Way, 11093-Sandra Dangler to Enrique Vaqura and Maria Laura Reza Aguirre, $237,000.
Sunset Dr., 8217-William D. and Faranak A. Drake to Karen L. Donehoo and Mildred E. Linden, $420,000.
Three Otters Pl., 15648-Alice Back to Ebenezer K. and Theresa Duah, $255,000.
Vernon St., 8288-Juan M. Caero Garcia to Mario R. Flores Giron and Reina M. Auiles Flores, $255,000.
Westchester Dr., 8979-Linda Ann Leavitt to Deborah Davis and Cristian Paz, $389,000.
Yolanda Lane, 14913-U.S. Bank National Association and GreenPoint Mortgage Funding Trust to Elmer Gomez Portillo and Sandra Barahona, $350,700.
Courtland Cir., 7459-Jose I. Roriguez and Anibal Romero Lovo to Jose L. Valle Pocasangre, $306,000.
Hunter Woods Dr., 7530-Thomas and Tina M. Simon to Steven W. and Maria A. Shea, $810,000.
Stuart Ct., 7617-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Irma Del Carmen and Saida O. Gaitan Segovia, $235,000.
Bayou Bend Cir., 17472-Valerie Frances Hubbard and James David Tuchscherer to Javed Iqbal and Ayesha Abbasi, $350,000.
Chapman Mill Trail, 3708-Estate of Betty Jayne Chidlow and Carl D. Chidlow to Richard E. and Barbara H. Wagner, $480,000.
Edgewood Dr., 16012-Jose Queiro to Scotty E. and Jesseleine A. Black, $475,000.
Four Seasons Dr., 17275-Linda Lou Posey to Ethel Mixon, $410,000.
Holleyside Dr., 15145-Jonathan A. and Nadine E. Cape to Joshua P. and Elizabeth A. Chidester, $409,000.
Kersey Cir., 4220-Paul E. and Elizabeth Alexsandra Nell to Tishsha Wilburn, $545,000.
Mimosa Trail, 15260-Anabelle C. Potter to Sammie L. Thomas and Jamie M. Bertelli, $330,000.
Moot Dr., 4257-Gregory G. and Krysti L. Orrell to Nicholas Christopher and Alissa Longo, $515,000.
Prestwick Ct., 16000-George M. and Elizabeth L. Silva to Beverly Ann Shideler, $407,000.
Stockbridge Dr., 4199-Alison B. Firich to Brandon M. and Britten Rollo, $225,000.
Timber Ridge Dr., 4763-Susan Kay Levin to Kyle and Angela Fisher, $470,000.
Willow Oak Pl., 5085-Michael J. and Jeanne K. Novis to Eric D. and Lesley E. Leto, $485,000.
Airlea Dr., 11920-Edward Brien and Mary Beth Rogers to Levi J. and Bianca R. Campos Scheibel, $560,000.
Mill Cross Lane, 204-Xun Yang and Meirong Wang to Joy Lynn Wells and Gavin L. Taylor, $375,000.
Dondis Creek Dr., 3319-Henry W. and Joanne W. Fearnow to Darren D. and Katie M. O’Brien Sokol, $580,000.
Sharon Rd., 18333-K2NC Corp. to Bethany Alexander, $319,000.
Abbottsbury Way, 2127, No. 501-Steven Ong and Katie Kwong to Anthony and Chantel Glenn, $300,000.
Augustus Ct., 12980-Jason E. and Myeongshin Han Jordan to Wilfredo Padilla Melendez, $305,000.
Bacon Race Rd., 11811-Devainder and Roshini Mathur to Ian E. and Ivory J. Salazar, $498,900.
Berwick Pl., 4427-Brian G. and Angela L. Sardelli to Sukeena D. Blair and Derrick J. Halcomb Jr., $479,900.
Brookmoor Lane, 2342, No. 380A-Marcelle Bebbe-Ramish to Lilia C. Torres and Ivan S. Gordon III, $319,900.
Candlewood Ct., 14776-Gerald H. and Marion E. Zimmermann to Luan Le, $227,000.
Cascabel Ct., 11825-Michael A. and Erin V. Garcia to Elizabeth and Edward Mudd, $645,000.
Chablis Cir., 2832, No. 9-CMHBC Property Corp. to Jackie Robles, $153,000.
Chelsea Dr., 3417-Wesley J. and Barbara J. Moses to Aimmee Buendia Hinojosa and Edwin Colque Nogales, $356,000.
Colby Dr., 12306-Sage Superior Investments Corp. to Wilson Lopez Rios and Karen Lopez, $365,000.
Columbia Rd., 1254-Katherine Lou Trott to Max Pablo and Daniel Hernan Vargas, $260,000.
Cronin Dr., 1268-Vorapong and Varaporn Vajirapinyo to Mohammad Saber Nasseri, $291,000.
Dapple Gray Ct., 12221-Peter M. and Joy E. Bythrow to Sergio A. Gudiel Perez and Graciela Gudiel, $373,457.
Devils Reach Rd., 1409-Gerald Waite Davidson to Adnan Salim, $346,000.
Elizabeth Burbage Loop, 15402-Marie Martin to Hok C. Chau, $335,000.
Five Fathom Cir., 2492-Kimberley Bennion and Hannelore Bennion-Ayres to Wilford A. and Angela Ruffin, $470,000.
Fox Ridge Ct., 2562, No. 38-Jimmie L. Bradford to Antionette Denise Thompson-Hymes, $165,000.
Grady Lane, 3254-Jeffrey L. and Crystie L. Kirby to Kevin and Jessica Weaver, $550,000.
Greenacre Dr., 13403-Julian Velasquez to Cesar A. Santana Marrufo, $400,000.
Grundy Rd., 2225-Hector M. and Rosa E. Linares to Roger O. Urrutia and Florcita A. Umanzor Fuentes, $320,000.
Hartlake St., 3939-Prophet & Koehrtaker Corp. to Mauricio Mercado Parra and Patricia Cisnero, $335,000.
Horner Rd., 1729-Ann Marie Hughes to Miguel A. and Jonathan Jose Rivera Benavides, $338,000.
Javins Pl., 4509-Leonard and Susie Gillespie to Nidia Najera, $420,000.
Kennedy St., 16129-Lisa D. and Casey D. Eaton to Karyn A. Runstrom, $419,900.
Kew Gardens Dr., 2325, No. 172-Department of Housing and Urban Development Development to Richard Zhai and Dandong Sun, $272,000.
Madeira Ct., 2841, No. 14-5-Sara S. Mahan to Tyler James Davis, $165,000.
Mariner Lane, 1940-Yolanda Vargas to Joshua Bryan Sharma and Katie Ann Levine, $300,000.
Melcombe Ct., 11684-Allison A. and Lelita J. Amores to Eldorah M. Mbaxahe, $360,000.
Misty Lane, 12869-Brandon and Lindsay Baldwin to Ahmad Zubair and Hosnia Ziayeen, $325,000.
Nevada St., 15302-Europa Investments Corp. to Ruth Golding, $332,000.
Old Post Terr., 1810-Kevin Lamont and April Nicole Hyter to Eric and Maria Valdez, $244,000.
Plymouth Ct., 12575-M. Amanda Jordan and Cheryl Brewer to Alicia E. Aguirre, $270,000.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14867, No. 221A-Yolanda J. and Brian Jones to Brian Lane Clingerman, $375,000.
Putnam Cir., 13112-Justin O. and Lauren H. Smith to Delanta Marcello Alves, $297,000.
Radburn St., 16135-Frederick B. Parker to Stacy J. and Sean C. Washington, $479,000.
Rivanna Ct., 3180-Nathan S. and Viyada Dietrich to Omolola and Oluwaseyi Bolorunduro, $555,000.
Sheffield Hill Way, 2711, No. 149-Sara E. Turley to Angela Michelle Edwards, $284,900.
Softwood Lane, 5023-Raza M. and Rihana Atmar to Florence Dotsey, $414,900.
Stockholm Way, 2940-Arthur J. Johnson Jr. to Worko Degin, $320,000.
Sunshine Ct., 4580-Ronald L. Krannich to Christopher Sabol and Khanh Kim Luu, $1.12 million.
Tideswell Mill Ct., 12283-Reuben Denard and Linda C. Jones to Salma Sabagh and Abdeladim Radouani, $755,000.
Triad Ct., 3923-Lynn I. and Ellen A. Holtzman to Brian R. and Eve Davelle Mann, $510,000.
Wheel Cog Pl., 2255-Phillip and Lacey Pierce to Erika Walker, $365,000.
Windjammer Dr., 2203-Belen Andrea Pifel to Farooq and Sohail Shiekh, $369,000.
Adamson St., 8586-Cristobal Lazo to Cathy Y. Wilson, $250,000.
Bens Way, 10200-Lauren K. and Aneta J. Keranen to Michael Pepe Jr., $470,000.
Brinkley Lane, 9211-Stephen and Evelyn Astwood to William A. and Catherine E. Durham, $485,000.
Cannoneer Ct., 9564, No. 204-Mehdi P. Jadali to Patricia F. Carpenter, $165,000.
China Grove Ct., 9346-Kwabena B. and Isabella O. Dapaah to Ahmad Feroz and Nooryah Rasikh, $305,000.
Garst Dr., 9332-Ashley M. Clement to Justin A. Hunter, $312,000.
Hastings Dr., 10281-Nathaniel M. and Chuna M. Calabia to Amanda R. Hirschy and Dustin A. Melton-Dobson, $364,000.
Milroy Ct., 8966-Glen Matthew and Hasina Wiederholt to Selvin G. Cortez and Yesica Corina Corado Revolorio De Cortez, $255,000.
Old Hickory Ct., 9014-Lynnelle Andureal to Jose Lorenzo Henriquez and Maria Luisa Benavidez, $275,000.
Racquet Cir., 10276-Catherine L. Nauta to Jody C. Qiu, $375,000.
Shannon Lane, 9614-David James and Robert Alvah Smock to Shuo Cui, $380,000.
Stonewall Rd., 8559-Issa S. and Nawal I. Hammad to Elias I. Figaro-Jones and Ana Mariela Pascual, $404,000.
Thornwood Ct., 8220-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Ricardo Genaro Pardo Cardozo and Itzel G. Isidoro Rosas, $344,900.
Town Lane, 9832-Manpreet Bains to Yanira E. Melara Romero, $192,000.
Willow Glen Ct., 8441-Mary A. Postanowicz to Angel V. and Luis E. Leon Lara, $270,000.
Arnie Ct., 9211-Anthony D. Hickson to Hao Jing and Chong Sun, $489,900.
Evans St., 132-Thomas M. Hansen Sr. to Jose David Mancia Rivera and Olivia Elizabeth Escobar Sanchez, $235,000.
Kent Dr., 242-Karen Horn to Jose R. Ruiz-Diaz and Dina Tabora Fuentes, $275,000.
Manassas Dr., 341-Luis Najarro to Zulma Beatriz Guerra Pena and Juan C. Delgado Flores, $269,900.
Old Centreville Rd., 2101-Tonga Thi Nguyen and Hoang Khai Le to Rami M. Al Assaf, $320,000.
Abington Ct., 15-Eric J. and Tammy V. Vanorden to Matthew Lee and Sarah Pruitt, $375,000.
Almond Dr., 127-Marc K. and Shannon D. Boysworth to Jonas A. and Melissa A. Johnson, $370,000.
Aquia Dr., 1113-Estate of Lula Mae and Mark Alan Johnson to Sergio Macias, $295,000.
Aster Lane, 19-Jason E. and Hilary Latta to John Eric and Elizabeth Scarlett, $435,000.
Bailey Ct., 1013-Edward W. and Elizabeth A. Mudd to Brayton and Meagan McQuade, $320,000.
Battery Point Dr., 107-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Barbara Christine and Anthony James Siemaszko, $379,681.
Blueridge Ct., 106-Stephen M. Dudley to Shakira Townsend, $243,600.
Boyd Dr., 19-Billy J. and Kerrie H. Tucker to Lyndon C. and Tiffany H. Garner, $339,000.
Brooke Rd., 169-Donald Ray and Kaye D. Pegelow to Jeremy N. and Deborah I. Bingham, $649,900.
Caisson Rd., 254-Estate of Darryl K. Delano and Sean Christopher Lapier to Gilbert Frank Wagner III, $430,000.
Chadwick Dr., 88-Michael R. Davis and Toshie Puckett to Jose De Jesus Orozco Villalobos and Norma A. Castro Escobar, $408,000.
Coastal Ave., 931-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill Corp. to Claire E. and Jennifer Rojohn, $409,370.
Columbus Dr., 1113-Thomas H. and Lia Koloski to Joseph Raymond and Victoria Riollano, $375,000.
Courthouse Rd., 1683-Atlantic Builders LTD to Monica V. and Robert T. Womack, $503,940.
Cutter Cv., 311-Michael R. and Michelle Mulligan to Darren Arnold Smith, $338,000.
Denali Dr., 37-Lou A. and Asegedech Gizaw Snell to Andre J. and Amara L. Charles, $357,500.
Doria Hill Dr., 48-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Patrick John and Heather Nicole Novak, $461,778.
Easter Dr., 19-Brent and Michelle Pounders to Michael and Tiffany Holbrook, $579,900.
Edwards Dr., 715-Michael B. Clare to Brianna Lynne and Thomas Arthur Snellings, $308,000.
Embrey Mill Rd., 412-Atlantic Builders to Pamela Odhiambo and Elphas O. Ombura, $414,544.
Falling Water Ct., 7-William Shane and Krista M. Oldenburg to Erin L. and Bradley J. Kilkowski, $340,000.
Ferry Rd., 386-Steven M. and Davida Lou Walsh to Ricky L. and Amber J. Cunningham, $289,999.
Fife St., 7-James P. and Michelle R. Edmunds to James Wess and Shannon Ilagan McElroy, $485,000.
Francis Ct., 14-Marissa G. and Graciano R. Dela Cerna Jr. and to Gustavo A. Perdomo and Maval Carballo Pena, $447,000.
Geddy Way, 20-Jennifer R. Atkins to Sonya M. Frimpong, $259,140.
Graceview Lane, 501-Stafford Elite Properties Corp. to Reginald and Rebecca Lynn Moise, $570,000.
Hamlin Dr., 70-Michael C. and Deborah A. Lesnik to Linda Carver, $441,000.
Harbour Cv., 102-Douglas I. and Joanna Duffin to Michael James and Jessica Lynn Hayes, $359,900.
Harpoon Dr., 2464-Jacob Allen to Mark and Maggie Bautista, $279,900.
Hopkins Branch Way, 10-Joseph and Dilek Dolgos to Michael R. and Jodi K. Longwell, $380,000.
Ivywood Dr., 108-Michael K. and Selena Stewart to Anthony and Angie Collins, $330,000.
Karen Terr., 2125-Catrine S. Goska to Roger Morris and Kayla Knutson, $360,000.
Kinross Dr., 37-Charles P. and Shannon C. King to Stanley Pernell Clayton Jr. and Charis Monique Boswell, $507,000.
Landing Dr., 307-NVR Inc. to Elvis Asiamah and Manga Omasombo, $266,885.
Lawhorn Rd., 12-Arnaldo Martin Jr. to Dean A. Hinkler and Maria A. Christoforatos, $385,000.
Lightfoot Dr., 60-Donnie E. and Kristine E. Blackwell to Eric and Mildred Juliette Sandberg, $560,000.
Lotus Lane, 3-Jennifer Hensley to Kwisi Wayne and Latisha Antoinette Lewis, $399,900.
Magnolia Dr., 49-Patrick M. and Julie Ann Robertson to Gregory Nilges and Diane Johnston, $530,000.
Marlborough Point Rd., 473-Tres and Lori L. Haase to John Richard and Barbara Stewart, $676,000.
Melanie Hollow Lane, 40-Robert R. and Amy Camilleri to Mark Thomas Newman, $312,500.
Monarch Ct., 12-Allen D. and Michelle L. Broughton to Jerome and Katherine B. Gavino Monroe, $449,000.
Mt Hope Church Rd., 220-Amit A. Parbadia to Randy L. and Tara K. Player, $612,500.
Myrtle Rd., 12-Mark and Sophon Girgis to Nancy Lee and David A. Tryon, $306,151.
Newport Ct., 6-Amanda Dee and Matthew Nimick to Paul Carlos and Marti Lynn Herrera, $405,000.
Olympic Dr., 154-Mark Guidry to Amanda Jean Gentry, $335,000.
Park Cove Dr., 202-Owen K. Jones Jr. to Julie Ehrmann, $277,500.
Pinnacle Dr., 1000-Melanie Conrad to Campbell Alan Cobb and Donya Anne Molock, $255,000.
Puri Lane, 8-Ronald and Eufrocina E. Frederick to Elmo Joseph and Crissy English, $360,000.
Red Cedar Cir., 9-Rodney H. Morrison to Angel M. and Catherine E. Montero, $410,000.
Richmond Dr., 1207-Reid D. and Kimberly R. Legg to Marcus and Halima Pickett, $375,000.
Ridge Pointe Lane, 25-Robert L. and Frances L. Beard to Clara Naw Sweet, $362,000.
Ridgeway Rd., 13-Craig W. and Barbara Jean King to Jason Wayne and Jessica Groves Darrow, $459,000.
Ripley Rd., 33-John M. and Jenna S. Brooks to Wisdom K. and Enyonam Henyo, $355,000.
River Ridge Lane, 5-Cecila Anastos to David A. and Crystal J. Fugate, $236,000.
Rubins Walk, 55-John W. and Jodi L. Traeger to Keith Roger Belanger, $299,900.
Saint Marys Lane, 9-Victor H. and Edelmira Artiga to Victor E. Greenfield, $380,000.
Sandy Ridge Rd., 111-Candace Marie Sarda to Thomas Michael McElroy, $272,000.
Settlers Way, 11-Anthony W. and Joni L. Bown to Thomas and Rebecca Battiata, $360,000.
Short Branch Rd., 117-Damaion L. and Keisha Polite to Tammie D. Jackson, $329,900.
Spring Valley Dr., 714-Estate of Charles F. Sterling Jr. and Diane Mary Klein to Allicia Page Toepfer, $190,000.
Stevens Dr., 105-S & S Realty and Invetments Corp. to Jordan M. and Maxine H. Iida, $325,000.
Sunny Hill Ct., 201-Dale and Christine Oliver to Magnus Lartey and Mary Cobbinah, $267,000.
Thorny Point Rd., 260-Ellen S. Jarrell to Mark James and Kathryn Ann Weber, $1.3 million.
Townes Pl., 65-Andrew B. and Karen L. Kress to David M. Wright, $240,000.
Tree Line Dr., 111-US Home Corp. o Juan A. Rivera, $237,990.
Verbena Dr., 186-SM Stafford Corp. to Brandon R. and Sheila J. Oglesby, $570,032.
Walden Pond Ct., 45-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Michael and Debra Marie Ellis, $81,970.
Wellspring Dr., 61-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Lerish Anderson, $329,370.
Wiltshire Dr., 47-Michael C. and Coleen B. Sullivan to Joanna Adomako, $440,000.
Woodleigh Lane, 67-Darren J. and Kelly J. Demers to Kristopher Emmanuel and Jasmine Hoversten, $410,000.
Woodstream Blvd., 340-Anthony and Jacqueline M. Kittrell to Yamil and Jessica V. Candelario, $349,500.