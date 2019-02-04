Bedder Stone Pl., 9628-Ramon Santiesteban-Flores and Nanette Marie Galinanes Giraldez to Elmer A. Ramos and Clarissa M. Gonzalez, $319,900.
Bristow Station Dr., 10572-Lee E. and Amy L. Russell to Justin and Evangeline Field, $495,000.
Drum Salute Pl., 12159-April Dao to Peter Dach, $365,000.
Grouserun Lane, 13522-Afshin Amiri to Zachary E. and Amy L. Bell, $312,900.
Mossy Rock Ct., 9101-Josh and Christina Brink to Joseph Rekich and Amanda Fernandez, $515,000.
Poagues Battery Dr., 10615-David and Sandra Calderon to Jamie and Jennifer Schultz, $484,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9154-Emily Zaino to Heidi Denecke Jerakis, $400,000.
Stable Forest Pl., 8895-Javier R. Dussan to Stephen Chu, $356,150.
Wishing Well Way, 12886-Aimee L. Harris to Gerald Allen Mazur, $365,000.
Addison Lane, 15063-Nykea Janel Perry to Leonel O. and Conchita T. Brito, $620,000.
Berkshire Dr., 14380-Adele Marie Williams to Adriana A. Agyeman, $223,000.
Blue Jay Ct., 4516-Tracie Chaconas to Marcus Glenn Smith Sr., $275,000.
Brazil Cir., 15248-Pablo E. Llanos Rodriguez and Petronila Llanos to Phillip L. Henry and Claudia K. Torres-Rodriguez, $322,000.
Cloyd Way, 14709-Ray C. and Gina L. Bearden to Aziz El Rhouti, $416,000.
Dillon Ave., 14732-Jorge Sandoval and Alba Duran to Daniel W. Giron De Leon and Edilma Eleuteria Giron, $325,000.
Ensor Ct., 14852-Edith Wilson to Aruna Sesay, $242,500.
Granby Rd., 4326-Victoria L. Bard to David Scott, $287,000.
Kingsman Rd., 13643-Robert Lee and Alfreda B. Davis to Hewan Tesfamichael, $341,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14011-Brian P. and Susan M. Hughes to Brian and Mary H. Kee, $349,900.
Madrigal Dr., 14401-Kelley A. Luciano to Steven M. Lewis, $283,500.
Oxbridge Inn Ct., 14072-Amanda R. Hernandez to Andre Marcel and Nadirah Gladney, $270,000.
Princedale Dr., 13402-Mark and Morgan McCall Vanhorn to Shankar P. Roudel and Saraswati Acharya Poudel, $325,000.
Quick Pl., 13106-Norma and Donald P. Thomas Jr. to Justin K. and Lorinda L. Risley, $540,000.
Southgate Ct., 14327-Thaihuong Nguyen to Niesha and Andrew Anderson, $331,000.
Surrydale Dr., 14409-Alejandro and Vanessa U. Palma to Sayne Cuello Granados and Hemmy Granados Rojas, $367,000.
Weldin Dr., 15408-Adrian V. and Annabel V. Escudero to Juan C. and Darianella Alexandra Baret, $435,000.
Alder Lane, 2033-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Amanda L. and Derrick Warren Dew, $512,442.
Chogburn Lane, 3034-Gil and Linda C. Rios to Tung N. Bui and My-Van Thi Pham, $434,500.
Glennville Dr., 17490-Nicholas and Karen A. Svegel Maravich to Michael R. and Jennifer L. Nakonieczny, $475,000.
Kilkenny Way, 2984-Robert A. and Michelle M. Ewan to Fanny Conteh, $300,000.
Monmouth Ct., 16941-Jason Corsa and Deanna Kingsley to Carlos Monroe and Kesha McLucas, $278,000.
Sigel Ct., 3039-Konrad Hsu Aschenbach to Muhammad and Benish Irfan, $200,000.
Toms River Loop, 16944-Ollie L. Johnson to Marcia Blanco and Jonathan Guillermo Blanco-Rios, $287,000.
Bitterroot Ct., 6914-Matthew Scott and Danielle Cook to Timothy Daniel and Amanda Carpenter Butler, $495,000.
Cannondale Way, 14080, No. 54-Sharon A. Tunstall to Vidur and Krishna Shah, $334,999.
Charismatic Way, 13801-Jean Johnson Wimberly to Dean A. and Cecilia Graham, $640,000.
Clubhouse Rd., 14158-Thomas G. and Peggy L. Franklin to Christopher R. and Marcelina M. Quale, $605,000.
Culloden Crest Lane, 7826, No. 21C-David and Monica Clark to Travis L. Zimmerman and Paris J. Murray, $353,000.
Derby Run Way, 6853-Lawrence J. and Patricia G. Ledoux to Walter L. and Tina Z. Kelch, $580,000.
Fieldstone Way, 13388-William F. Pierce and Elizabeth J. Rocklin to David William Vos, $510,000.
Gaffney Cir., 15131-Maria D. Velez De Villa and Federico M. Sole-Beninca to Moises A. and Carmen L. Maldonado, $352,470.
Kona Dr., 7047, No. 8-Ahmar and Rashida Raqeeb to Byron C. Jenkins, $377,000.
Lee Carter Rd., 15892-William J. and Martha A. Keys to Naeem Ahmed, $499,900.
Little Thames Dr., 7123, No. 204-Sharon L. Hall to Leanard C. Faulkner, $286,000.
Lukes Lodge Pl., 7944-William and Diane Watts to Felicity L. and Charles D. Coe, $600,000.
Morgan Island Way, 7105-Cynthia D. Lawson to Stephen N. and Kathy Ababio, $465,000.
Plantation Mill Ct., 14019-Vivian R. Sobolewski to Dave J. and Beverly E. Gustafson, $485,000.
Santander Dr., 15181-Lloyd Eric and Julijana Pinnock to Aaron Williams and Erica H. Comer-Smith, $540,000.
Sharpshinned Dr., 14444-Brandon M. and Angie M. Wytovich to Steven T. and Tatiana P. Hermansen, $420,500.
Stanwick Sq., 6933-Pampas Investments Corp. to Lkhagvajav Batdorj, $409,900.
Tall Timber Dr., 8240-Robert A. and Mary B. Magrogan to Frank J. and Michelle M. Curcio, $515,000.
Waverley Mill Ct., 7822-Kathleen A. Terrell to Betty B. Dameron, $185,000.
Adriatic Ct., 14825-Jason C. and Erin K. Green to Michael and Kathryn H. Stone, $605,000.
Aster Haven Cir., 6132, No. 109-Beverly A. Jalango to Hong Shan Cheng, $273,000.
Blossom Hill Dr., 5231-Phillip A. and Solinda E. Phillips to Katherine R. and Eric L. Doggett, $570,000.
Chalfont Dr., 14376-Alfredo Revilak and Tayde A. Fonseca to Tabatha Maria and Marcus Leon Walton, $599,000.
Cox Creek Ct., 14840-Nancy Ellis Shablom to Navneet K. and Ravikant J. Prasad, $635,000.
Erin Dr., 4505-Robert J. and Irma A. Getty to William Jay Burwick Jr., $374,900.
Greymill Manor Dr., 15916-Howard W. Johnson Jr. to Jidon and Sandy L. Choi, $390,000.
Iris Meadow Lane, 6313, No. 143-Estate of Evan Snead and Joan Elizabeth Snead to Alexander J. Goga, $275,000.
Mountain Rd., 4106-Carl L. and Susan J. Schanzenbaker to Steven B. and Lauren S. Brigida, $425,000.
Piedmont Vista Dr., 13838-Clarence Richard and Sara L. Husband to Marie Prentiss, $535,000.
Shoal Creek Dr., 5619-George W. and Robyn T. Banning to Donald C. and Michelle E. Morrison, $629,900.
Stormy Dr., 17075-Jerry R. Curry to James F. and Margaret C. Hesse, $825,000.
Trevino Dr., 5324-Deborah K. Ferris to William R. and Patricia G. Sutton, $499,900.
Wheelwright Way, 5707-Sabrina McIntyre to Marvin A. and Karen R. Stern, $464,900.
Allegro Dr., 9569-John S. and Maria T. Bosack to Benson Brady Bunnell, $470,000.
Basilwood Dr., 9529-Nancy J. Daniels to Issa and Nawal Hammad, $440,000.
Blue Gray Cir., 7887-Samuel and Eva G. Onugha to Shiva and Achyut Lamichhane, $315,000.
Campbell Ct., 7536-Javier A. Moreno to Nusrat Raja and Bushra Shaheen, $294,000.
Clemson Ct., 7509, No. 71-Shahram Rashidi to Doris V. Haick, $195,000.
Crestbrook Dr., 13101-Robert E. and Joyce E. Paysour to Brian and Amanda Foster, $532,500.
Elsinore Dr., 7861-Alfred M. and Georgia M. Gaibrois to Mihail Radu and Camelia Maria Kantor, $514,500.
Fenwood Ct., 7406-BMCS Misty Ridge Corp. to Hooshang Farzi and Nahid Nasseri, $305,000.
Greenview Lane, 9815-Andrew J. and Stephanie A. Shevitz to Megan E. and Robert L. Yockey, $380,000.
Highland St., 8246-David E. and Margaret P. Jordan to Jason A. and Mary T. O’Gray, $428,000.
Howell Run Ct., 7408-Anthony M. and Helen M. Blair to David L. and Tracy S. Morgan, $585,000.
Kahns Rd., 12715-Barry Eugene Pitkin and Teal L. Smith to Tonia Y. Bock, $420,000.
Lacy Dr., 8079, No. 5-Rajendra Singh-Narendra and Vyjayanthi Mahabeer to Jorge and Rebecca Gutierrez, $215,450.
Lodi Ct., 13122-Annemarie Landry to James R. and Kristin Marie Neagle, $510,000.
Marie Dr., 13400-Seyed A. Shobeiri to Jon Lee Camp, $495,000.
Monitor Ct., 7628-Rosario B. and Nicole T. Scuderi to Fernando Pulinario, $337,000.
Old Farm Lane, 5555-Diane D. and Lewis F. Taynton to Joshua A. and Maria L. Rabinowitz, $1.25 million.
Quayle Ct., 10109-Jorge A. Bruno to Florante and Amalia P. Jimeno, $385,000.
River Forest Dr., 6123-John C. and Nancy N. Stremple to Jeffrey and Teresa Sciscilo, $442,000.
Scotland Loop, 8312, No. 34-Tristan Nicholas Moonsammy and Yei Jin Hu to Nicolas Osorto and Yolanda Patricia Majano, $300,000.
Toddsbury Lane, 15566-Elizabeth and Scott A. Johnson to Nicholas and Elizabeth E. Robinson, $535,000.
Vicksburg Ct., 8801-Thomas J. Brichetti to Robert Abdallah and Dolly Georges Boustani, $232,000.
Westside Rd., 12811-Simone and Leslie Genna to David Braidich, $525,000.
Alleghany Rd., 7582-Edgar Santiago to Shawn C. Walker, $410,000.
Cregger Lane, 7589-Abby Foster Hayes to Brooklyn M. Deeds, $415,000.
Mineola Ct., 9138-Derrick Henley to Lacy Thomas Lusk Jr. and Abigail Elizabeth Foerster, $420,500.
Rugby Rd., 8005-Oh Bong Kim to Leonel A. Espinoza, $280,000.
Tendring Trail, 7517-Tri Thanh and Theresa Q. Le to Shing C. Truong and Cam Hong Thi Vo, $300,000.
Beachview Dr., 15437-Maury R. and Maria J. Paslick to Christopher and Sheila Hamula, $442,500.
Edgewood Dr., 16110-Sacha Khan and Linda Cheng to Harry E. Baker Jr., $389,000.
Golf Club Dr., 15519-Emily R. Hess and Charles E. Eckholdt to Cynthia M. Phillips, $430,000.
Mulberry Point Ct., 3812-Larry L. and Carol A. Kalbfleisch to Stanley B. and Carol A. Rediger, $414,000.
Purcival Ct., 16659-Robert L. and Jacqueline B. Bridge to Christopher R. and Natasha L. Caulder, $505,150.
Trisail Ct., 15576-Jefferson M. and Marla S. Dowdy to Benny and Diana Rhodes, $475,000.
Willow Oak Pl., 5101-Tommy T. and Karla R. Scott to Robert and Devon Stonaker, $484,900.
Amy Lane, 13888-Susan Marilou Handy and Christopher Allen Sollers to James C. and Miriam L. Ferguson, $440,000.
Puddle Pl., 12151-Gerald A. Mazur to Kathryn and Christopher Messier, $480,000.
Myrtle Pl., 384-Rodney Fujio and Karen Ann Matsushima to Christopher Miles and Riina Mettas Wilsey, $511,000.
Elm Ct., 3173-Diane M. Latvala to Albert L. and Tammie Woodong Ware, $489,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4210, No. 19-Victoria Evans to Clifton D. Broughton, $260,000.
Tralee Lane, 18509-Helen J. Lester to Aimee Susan and Richard James Sullivan, $245,000.
Appaloosa Dr., 3844-Lester G. and Nancy J. Cummins to Kelley Luciano, $399,900.
Augustus Ct., 12988-Gavin Toth to Lisa Malhotra, $303,000.
Barkham Dr., 14535, No. 285A-Diane K. Robarge to William Hernandez and Katherine Rosemary Moore, $277,000.
Brookmoor Lane, 2437, No. 495A-Myra D. Mitchell to Fallon and Kimberly Williams, $360,000.
Capon Tree Lane, 16800-Ivan and Shatiera Amankrah to Philippe Meade, $312,000.
Castile Ct., 12644-Dana M. Laster to Mohammad Nasir Amir and Taramatti N. Persaud, $283,500.
Chamberlain Pl., 14404-William A. and Beverly J. Roosa to Jorge A. and Carmen E. Molina, $340,000.
Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2815, No. 222-Torrey E. Hubred to Ashley M. Burrell, $265,000.
Colby Dr., 12307-Renee M. Rosenberg to Jason E. Jenkins, $389,900.
Dara Dr., 12705, No. 203-11-Estate of Gene Trujillo and Deborah Ann Turner to Erick De Jesus Lopez, $100,000.
Eagle Flight Cir., 16256-Nathan M. and Michelle W. Hubbard to Miguel Sanchez Ramirez and Cristina E. Castro, $515,000.
Elizabeth Burbage Loop, 15406-Larry C. and Michelle E. Shriner to Shamim Tokhi, $329,000.
Flint Hill Pl., 3428-David Allen and Bonita S. Leary to Almaz Haile, $445,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1037, No. 302-5A-Astiaj Afshar to Lillian Seoyon Kwon, $199,000.
Granada Way, 12294-Lisa A. Hill and Joshua P. Kegg to Mohamed Asaadi, $285,000.
Greendale Dr., 13868, No. 46-Jerrold and Denise Smith to Michael Martin and Emily E. Moignard, $375,000.
Inverness Way, 12704-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Rafael A. Lopez and Blanca Roxana Lopez Avendano, $330,000.
Jed Forest Lane, 16933-Havard and Glynis Capehart to Marisol Rios De Zambrana, $305,000.
Kentshire Dr., 15112, No. 447-Nick Anthony Denardi Jr. to Saul Alba, $269,000.
Lolly Post Lane, 12509-James D. Howe to Brett A. and Ashley M. Steinbrink, $425,000.
Louisville Pl., 16529-Edgardo O. Caparas to Rashad and Judee P. Rivera, $500,000.
Madeira Ct., 2884, No. 17-2-Hannelore Adams to Nicole and Bradford Townsend, $178,000.
Marquis Pl., 4303-Richard W. Berger and Cynthia Sanders to James W. and Elizabeth A. Imel, $548,000.
Merseyside Dr., 2220, No. 75-Ruben and Esther Rios to Sheena Crowder, $310,000.
Monarch Ct., 12610-Derrick M. Bagley to Tahmina N. and Sandra K. Parvez, $292,500.
Nevada St., 15311-Toyo Consultants USA Corp. to Jose A. Cruz Ortiz and Manuel A. Lobato Bonilla, $278,000.
Oberlin Dr., 2170, No. 144A-Heidi M. Hulst to Jason W. Ryker, $348,000.
Omisol Rd., 2635-Brian R. and Eve D. Mann to Jason C. and Catherine M. Hayes, $479,900.
Pohick Creek Ct., 1921-Colleen Adair Lovelace to Sean C. Felix and Jessica M. Hing, $275,000.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14904, No. 325A-Christopher L. Brown to Sherrice M. and Riverro D. Burns, $300,000.
Radburn St., 16246-Daniel M. Mleziva to Jose and Deborah Mercado, $459,000.
Rush Dr., 13607-Mi Young Kim to Juliana Tecse Huaillas and Sophia L. Chavez, $410,000.
Sherbrooke Cir., 3580, No. 8-103-Linda M. Zaldivar to Michelle Elizabeth Ogden, $180,000.
Spinnaker Ct., 2266-Susan L. Jess to Juan Pereira, $405,000.
Stone Lined Cir., 12640-Elliott F. Ammons to Chrystopher M. Scott, $377,000.
Taverner Loop, 13001-Everell R. and Liza Y. Gustave to Ha Daiand Thuhang Thi Pham, $490,000.
Tilletson Pl., 1833-Richard Celestine to Adam Brooks, $250,000.
Turnbuckle Lane, 2204-Sabrina Jacobs to Kristen D. Hitt, $450,000.
Watermill Terr., 15330-Anthony J. and Kathy L. Lopresto to Rugiatu Mansaray, $310,000.
Wigeon Way, 15529-Kerry L. Johnson to Ariful M. and Tasnim Karim, $560,000.
Artillery Rd., 8525-Matthew S. and Charlotte L. Petty to Elmer F. Argote and Keny Magali Hernandez, $315,000.
Bens Way, 10213-Christopher and Amanda Sellers to Jamieson Howland and Melissa Kirby Jewett, $436,500.
Butternut Cir., 10298-Lawrence M. Schwab Jr. to Marissa D. Turner, $314,900.
Carlton Dr., 8691-Robert Francis and Nichole C. Nay to Jacob Abosbitan and Catherine Jane Demonti, $250,000.
Center St., 9581-David M. and Anne Wetmore to Douglas R. Ansick and Elicia E. Lint, $300,000.
Clark Pl. S., 9846-Aimee Vinyard to James P. and Adrienne Deily, $485,000.
Georgian Ct., 8306-Kalpesh and Komal N. Shah to John E. McLaughlin, $250,000.
Hollowbrook Way, 8624-Lionel Percival Smith to Kadeem A. and Caitlin O’Neill Purrier, $415,000.
Mckenzie Cir., 8423-Concord Property Corp. to Chi George Zhao and Lewei Dai, $249,900.
New Britain Cir., 9030-Amy C. Casper to Yissela Rosibel Chirinos and Dunia M. Chirinos Jimenez, $250,000.
Ratcliffe Trail, 10525-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Anthony M. and Helen N. Blair, $448,540.
Signal Hill Rd., 8593-John Eric and Angela R. Freitag to Adam and Katherine McCune, $435,000.
Sudley Rd., 9042-NVP Inc. to Devendra P. and Shiksha Khanal, $590,000.
Thornwood Lane, 9284-Sarah P. Schuller to Jose I. Viera, $386,000.
Troutman Ct., 8515-Frederick F. and Sherrie L. Koch to Russell E. and Becky L. Hott, $529,000.
Zebedee St., 9415-Juan F. Perez to Lauren Cassis and Andrew Jacques, $375,000.
Baker St., 145-Alba A. Sanchez to Edis Carolina Fuentes and Blanca Lara, $250,000.
Fairway Ct., 9207-Marie A. Johnson to Tracy Michelle Zingg, $504,900.
Polk Dr., 115-Rupert Peter Prinz to Thi Hue Nguyen and Paul A. Martin, $325,000.
Acadia St., 70-Elmo Joseph English to Daniel Fialor, $347,000.
Almond Dr., 326-Candice G. Bautista to Steven D. and Jamie Michelle Lane, $384,900.
Aquia Dr., 3217-Donald F. and Ann M. Hoar to Ira Terrence Levins, $315,000.
Aurelie Dr., 36-James T. and Cynthia D. Matthews to Enoch A. Patterson, $375,000.
Baldwin Dr., 54-Mark A. and Dana L. Hilts to James W. and Catherine M. Muskett, $382,000.
Beagle Rd., 97-Robert Vance Withers to Gregory T. Ward, $400,000.
Bells Ridge Dr., 15-Pamela K. and Timothy I. Kraemer to Kellen P. and Ilaria Bianco McKinney-Forbes, $300,000.
Booth Ct., 8-Nathaniel and Phuong Powell to Phillip Butler, $429,900.
Braddock Dr., 19-Jose and Ana Diaz to John and Amanda Felhofer, $320,000.
Brooke Point Ct., 105-Atlantic Builders to Cathryn Germosen, $514,310.
Castle Hill Dr., 114-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Ann Hill, $338,164.
Charlie Coakley Lane, 45-Michael P. and Emily R. Cavanaugh to Stephen A. and Heather R. Marsh, $256,000.
Coastal Ave., 961-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill Corp. to Byron and Laura Hoover, $405,370.
Compass Cove, 128-Matthew and Meredith Peterson to Philip Samuel Morgan, $289,500.
Cranes Corner Rd., 218-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and the Soundview Home Loan Trust to Arash Mansouri, $400,010.
Cutter Cove, 317-Juan C. and Carolyn A. Juarez to April L. McCarthy and Adam R. Neubauer, $349,900.
Denison St., 49-Darren P. and Dorothy A. Costine to James Edward and Carol Leigh Fitzgerald, $365,000.
Doria Hill Dr., 50-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Parrish Romon and Gail L. Booker, $438,362.
Echols Lane, 17-SM Stafford Corp. to David E. and Shirley A. Goldsmith, $523,335.
Egret Ct., 31-Gerard and Janice Truglio to Robert Patrick and Taka N. Perry, $454,900.
Embrey Mill Rd., 502-IHMW Embrey Mill II Corp. to Antonio T. and Teakora M. Stewart, $538,615.
Fife St., 39-Charles T. and Crystal L. Berry to Timothy P. and Stacy L. Timmins, $440,000.
Franklin St., 9-Justin G. and Johnna M. Fields to Joseph and Laura Niesen, $345,000.
Hamlin Dr., 152-Robin C. Blough to Kevin James Ellis, $346,500.
Harbour Dr., 1101-Richard M. and Regina M. Coyle to Jock and Brittney Bryant, $302,000.
Harrell Rd., 136-Homer Lee and Debbie K. Cherrix to Brian Robinson, $210,000.
Hunting Creek Lane, 24-Adam and Jessica Bartels to Stanley G. and Jennifer L. Hukkeri, $315,000.
James Lane, 111-James Thomas Zink to David Daniel Bishop, $219,990.
Kinross Dr., 73-John R. Stewart Jr. to Connie M. King, $482,500.
Landing Dr., 309-NVR Inc. to Marlain Qourah, $254,675.
Lawhorn Rd., 17-Alex D. and Eusebia C. Howell to Peter Brett and Nidia Gerringer, $394,000.
Little Creek Lane, 15-Wayne R. and Wanda J. Cushing to Francis and Luisa Pozzuto, $340,000.
Lucketts Ct., 21-John D. and Huntly S. Hashagen to Ruth L. Price, $244,900.
Marsh Rd., 64-Kaylee M. Wichert to Jeremy and Cheryl O’Kelly, $379,900.
Melbourne Dr., 18-DR Horton Inc. to Nathan D. Knight and Martha Winesette, $453,100.
Morton Rd., 173-Michael A. Pipoly to Deborah L. Johnson, $225,000.
Mt Hope Church Rd., 379-Sona Inc. to Roger and Marcia Angela Williams, $515,000.
Neabsco Dr., 45-Christopher S. and Cheryl W. Hannah to Wen Shen and Dan Bao, $410,000.
Ocala Way, 19-Cheryl Brunk to Trevor Carl Kuchman, $305,000.
Olympic Dr., 228-Thomas M. and Karina V. Romero to Florence Appiah and Nana Agyei-Twum, $339,000.
Park Cove Dr., 407-Jamel L. and Trishette D. Neville to Joice Marvina Council, $255,990.
Pinto Lane, 33-Holmes Homes Inc. to Nexi V. Cervantes Magana, $508,000.
Quarry Oaks Rd., 12-Melinda K. Shirley to Allison and Steven Dabu, $271,500.
Reserve Way, 26-Atlantic Builders to Andrea Ordonez Atuesta and Pablo M. Bentos Pereira, $491,400.
Richwood Cv., 100-Atlantic Builders to Gerald S. and Christina Bradford, $559,570.
Ridgecrest Ct., 204-Michael N. Baker Jr. to Ruben H. Hernandez and Julia J. Coreas Flores, $230,900.
Rolling Valley Dr., 329-NVR Inc. to Liesl and Shane Yeskey, $252,207.
Ruby Dr., 4-Donald R. and Katie S. Wildasin to David Matthew and Allison Marie Moody, $314,500.
Saint Roberts Dr., 38-Philip A. and Kimberly A. Werle to Adam David and Ramona B. Smith, $458,000.
Shale Ct., 10-Steven Lee Barnes to Sarah Kathleen Weatherford, $408,200.
Smithfield Way, 28-Albert Crawford Sr. to Patricia A. Glover, $245,000.
Stafford Indians Lane, 59-Timothy A. and Joanna M. Curling to Bradley D. and Julie I. Edmonds, $389,000.
Streamview Dr., 129-Geoffrey and Naomi Ramos Acosta to Shuvonne W. Berry, $219,000.
Surry Lane, 305-Joelle Gilbert to Megan Humbles, $160,000.
Timothy Lane, 10-G. Deward and Dorothy M. Douglas to Kevin Joseph and Ana M. Prada, $420,000.
Tree Line Dr., 103-US Home Corp. to Claire Heider, $249,990.
Tree Line Dr., 113-US Home Corp. to Paul Hughes and Sakeana Wooten, $240,990.
Victoria Dr., 2000-Larry E. and Patricia P. Herman to Ashlee Taylor, $375,000.
Walter Cir., 2-Gregory P. and Christina E. Mellors to Robert I. Davis, $448,000.
Webb Ct., 4-Lee A. Wilkinson to Thomas M. and Karina V. Romero, $400,000.
Wellspring Dr., 74-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Tawania Michelle Harvey, $407,000.
Whitsons Run, 257-Dwayne Bailey to Fredis Bonilla, $334,900.
Wind Ridge Dr., 906-Thao D. Melendez to Michele L. House, $205,000.
Woods Edge Ct., 32-David L. and Carrie A. Edwards to Kristi E. Phelps, $339,500.
Woodstream Blvd., 348-Julian Enriquez to Sherrette Funn, $339,500.