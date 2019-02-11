Benchmark Lane, 8986-Peter J. and Jamison A. Manternach to Nadege Haygood, $345,000.
Broadsword Dr., 10143-Moinuddin Hassan and Sharmina Afroz to Rebecca Davies and David James Fry, $465,000.
Claret Way, 8939-Doug S. and Bangon Lowder to Wallace M. and Teresa Carter, $446,000.
Dunbarton Dr., 12893-Bettye H. Fitts to James P. and Berta V. O’Mara, $433,000.
Falcon Glen Ct., 9078-Carrie J. Reardon to Elizabeth Wolfe Price, $330,000.
Hawkeye Run Ct., 14068-Kenneth Oporto to Richard and Simone Njei, $378,000.
Martingale Ct., 12898-Ryan Glenn and Brook D. Nogart to Dustin and Kara Powell, $492,500.
Penzance Lane, 12310-David M. Askwith to Natalie K. Baker, $338,000.
Restina Rd., 13766-Robert J. and Julie L. Beal to Michele L. and Troy A. Duff, $475,000.
Sapphire Ridge Pl., 13166-Bill and Diane Lemaster to Ryan G. and Brook D. Norgart, $592,000.
Cavendish Run Ct., 13030-Pilar Elise Goicoechea to Myung San Park and Sunny Yunjoo Seo, $697,900.
Anderson Ct., 14842-Yeon S. Nam to Faissal Aouyoun, $250,000.
Athey Loop, 15116-Carlos E. and Jennifer E. Lecca to Ezell and Amal Adams, $649,900.
Birchdale Ave., 14209-Juan Sempertegui to Adriana Hernandez and Yeny B. Juarez, $295,000.
Bonneville Lane, 4679-Jenee E. Saunders to Haidee Ferrer Lavina, $410,000.
Brentwood Ct., 14490-Andrew Scott Turk to Esteban Rodriguez, $227,000.
Buttonwood Ct., 14859-Kimberly D. and Douglas E. Schlereth to David and Jacquelyn Pinion, $429,000.
Christy Lane, 3548-David Haas and Hwa-Lun Liu to Ryan Azar, $300,000.
Concord Dr., 15113-Leaman E. Lewis to Efren Martinez Flores and Yanira E. Gutierrez Hernandez, $264,100.
Earlham Ct., 14586-Eliseo S. Rodriguez to Lesly Patricia Cruz Mejia and Dulce Cristina Barahona Cruz, $216,000.
Evansdale Rd., 4503-Nicholas Robert Mastronardi to Adalberto Campos, $325,000.
Gardensen Dr., 4106-Nelson Afanador Zayas and Monica Vega Morales to Autumn Ewald, $277,900.
Grassy Knoll Ct., 15000-Daniel Lynn and Carlton Warren Brown to Julio A. Hernandez, $415,000.
Hendricks Dr., 4313-Michael Thornton to Arlan E. and Evelyn J. Cortez, $289,000.
Kentmore Dr., 4406-Estate of Ann M. Drury to Juan Salomon Zalaya and Martha Chanta De Romero, $310,000.
Ladino Ct., 3334-John J. Morgan III to Colleen N. Welsh, $249,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14054-Max Perez to Naheed Saadat, $330,000.
Manet Ct., 6559-Richard E. and Carlene A. Casten to Jose Luis Juarez Garcia and Maria O. Juarez, $634,900.
Moccasin Ct., 13731-Daniel and Laura Crawford to Emma M. Cruz, $305,000.
Park Ct. S., 4702-Boris Vainer to Hieu Trinh and Mai-Huong Tran, $253,130.
Princedale Dr., 13545-Oscar Osaomi and Amy Enomoto to Ahmad and Khadija Rasikh, $330,000.
Quixote Ct., 4932-Thomas Mill Corp. to Abdullah A. Mian and Mahwish Burney, $532,464.
Rockcliff Lane, 5782-Sarah Lee Willey to Dianne B. and William P. Laramie, $390,000.
Spotted Turtle Ct., 15212-Suk Yi Lee Owens to Ahmed and Amal Bawezir, $535,000.
Wertz Dr., 3873-William L. and Heather C.D. Marshall to Mathew and Emily C. Pastroe, $444,000.
Antrim Cir., 3170-Jennifer S. Stieler to John Velarde, $258,000.
Harmsworth Dr., 2300-Warren J. Lopez and Mary Lou Ojeda to Daniel Lee and Heidi Michelle Hulst, $547,500.
Swans Creek Lane, 17979-William Conrad and Maureen Elizabeth Wellman to Saul Manuel Vasquez Rosalino, $580,000.
Tripoli Blvd., 17367-U.S. Bank National Association and Lehman XS Trust Mortgage to Phuong Dinh-Khau Phun and Tuyen Thi-Thang Nguyen, $202,125.
Anchor Mill Pl., 15021-Rodney D. and Traci S. Gary to Christopher S. and Carrie A. Bradshaw, $565,000.
Brightview Way, 13452-Douglas K. and Elizabeth N. Woodard to Jeffrey L. and Linda B. Grant, $591,900.
Brunson Cir., 7484, No. 9A-Rui Fandinga to Mario Jose Rodriguez and Maria Rocha, $317,900.
Cannondale Way, 14152, No. 13-Chad and Lindsey Cavender to Michael W. and Judith R. Feciura, $284,500.
Chelmsford Dr., 13890, No. B201-Ray and LaTosca Brown to John J. Papp, $303,975.
Collingham Pl., 14583-Terron D. and Angela D. Sims to Jamieson L. and Krystal Campbell, $515,000.
Culloden Crest Lane, 7873, No. 85L-Kenneth Prohoniak to Michael W. and Chia-En J. Woo, $360,500.
Dewars Way, 6802-Scott W. and Darlene L. MacDonald to Sushav Mani Dixit, $420,000.
Fieldstone Way, 13500-Sandra J. Iasiello to Kathy A. Orr and Dorothea J. Lineberry, $514,900.
Galena Ct., 13059-Estate of Heather J. Neubauer and John Christopher Neubauer to Patricia Heininge, $499,500.
Kona Dr., 7071, No. 16-ALG Trustee Corp. and Cody Michael Hogeboom to Sherri L. Lee, $345,000.
Legend Glen Ct., 14291-Patricia Ann Scarlett to Eric Markle, $362,500.
Little Thames Dr., 7186, No. 172-Christopher and Caroline Knox to Matthew W. and Melissa L. Stitt, $280,000.
Maidenhair Dr., 12146-Andrew J. and Gina M. Kalberer to Brian Christopher and Erica Robitaille, $520,000.
Morgan Island Way, 7110-Wilson B. and Lindsay C. Caspari to Robert and Mariea Kovsky, $475,000.
Red House Rd., 14668-Leon and Crystal A. Hernandez to Sharon L. Hall and Brian Bouchard, $455,000.
Rogue Forest Lane, 7019-Scott Gerow to Charlie Beyer, $330,000.
Sauvage Lane, 7004-Polly A. Welch to Liping Tang, $315,000.
Sheringham Way, 16074-Robert Aaron and Kimberly M. Lee to Thomas Paige Jr. and Kelle Lyn Scott, $429,000.
Sterling Point Dr., 14069-Nancy M. Perrin to Alex and Erika Lamb, $510,000.
Tenbrook Dr., 8142-Albert W. and Maureen M. Marino to Ahmad Raza Qadri, $493,025.
Tysons Oaks Ct., 8110-Nigel D. Nageer and Cindy M. Law to Young Chul Yoon and Joo Hea Shim, $640,000.
Winnipeg Ct., 7236-Ronald D. and Kimberly A. Thomas to Hadi Khadher and Nazanin Kareem, $525,000.
Alderbrook Dr., 15605-Gloria M. Weiss to James A. and Grisela Z. Graves, $540,000.
Aster Haven Cir., 6263, No. 17-Debra McDonald and Lauren Gardner to Demetrios Robert Mitchell, $275,000.
Chamberry Cir., 14540-George and Frances K. Barberoglou to Jinky Ebarle and Donald Wayne Tweedie Jr., $813,000.
Cullen Pl., 6314-Hang Min Cho and Weina Yao to Derrick M. and Vanessa Evans, $365,000.
Fishers Hill Way, 5396-Vincent J. and Sherry C. Cipriano to Anita E. and Ronald A. Harmon, $715,000.
Grinnel Lane, 6818-David William and Stacey Nicole Lambour to Amy Terese and Michael S. Bouchery, $673,000.
Jackson Dr., 2718-Cavan R. Westlund and Jacqueline C. Byrd to Timothy J. and Emily E. Horn, $390,000.
Londons Bridge Rd., 15194-Robert M. and Susan R. Ruiz to Arthur H. Gomez III, $551,000.
Newhope Dr., 15634-Stojan and Aleksandra Fazlovic to Max J. and Leslie A. Browngold, $600,000.
Shoal Creek Dr., 5624-Alexa R. and Megan D. Wagoner to Luke M. and Rebecca J. Tolbert, $575,000.
Tanning House Pl., 15704-Howard Monroe and Deborah Sue Schloss to Matthew T. and Allison Koons, $674,900.
Trevino Dr., 5448-Gloria Jean Smith to Roy Wayburn and Carol A. Mace, $390,000.
Woodruff Springs Way, 6252, No. 20-Erica Lynn Brandon to Jasmine N. Jackson, $300,000.
Allegro Dr., 9709-Timothy E. Bisaillon and Malia Pack to Rachel Smith, $429,000.
Belle Grae Dr., 7521, No. 11-8-David and Daniel Armando Calderon Riglin to Larry A. Bolanos Sr. and Martha Isabel Kocvara, $225,000.
Brewer Creek Pl., 9025-Breyana Heck to Melony Nicole Wallace, $390,000.
Caraway Cir., 10864-Brendan and Isma Z. Coleman to Brenton W. and Carlin A. Crow, $326,000.
Community Dr., 7984-Ramin Vafaei Saadi to Leo Shue and Jing Zhang, $228,000.
Damascus Dr., 9547-Luis E. Nolasco Martinez and Paola Rea to Monette and Frederick Alegre, $275,600.
Eppes Island Pl., 5601-Dustin Charles and Courtney W. Knapp to Nathan P. Nofziger, $465,000.
Flager Cir., 7804-Richard and Elsa I. Quiles to Laura and Cory Patterson, $324,999.
Halterpath Trail, 11117-Gouranga D. and Rita Bose to John Edward Kosak, $231,000.
Hinton Way, 10525-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Maya and Gira Tanna, $386,035.
Hugh Mullen Dr., 7947, No. 70-Linda Furnari to Tracy L. Thompson and Idi K. Destine, $185,000.
Ivakota Ct., 12151-William E. and Joyce E. Lloyd to Dionna M. and Nicholas P. Kiernan, $587,500.
Kessler Pl., 11253-Michael E. and Katherine Plona Jones to Diem Thi Tran and Giao Thanh Luu, $305,000.
Lakeway Dr., 11603-Kevin W. and Lisa Smith to Jeremy and April Dickson, $652,000.
Lucasville Rd., 11807-Maryann Nanocchio to Clinton and Jerry Arnett, $305,000.
Millpond Ct., 11912-Jack H. Siegel to Jaime N. Lopez, $430,000.
Old Settle Ct., 9406-Delvin O. Hawkins to Mohammad and Farah Tauqeer, $553,000.
Rapidan Lane, 10426, No. 27-7-Ronald Hager to Ronal Villatoro and Maritzol Ortiz Perez, $175,000.
River Run Dr., 10746-Barry W. and Doris E. Rice to David F. Fuller and Lindsey A. Winter, $365,000.
Tasker Dr., 10111-Joel P. and Shielita L. Hope to Hugo Vargas Elias, $265,000.
Tommy Ct., 8551-Donald A. Miller to Dustin R. and Karen J. Sanchez, $665,000.
Winfield Loop, 10698-Marsha Celistan to Kevin Webb, $299,000.
Amherst Dr., 7806-Joshua D. and Erica M. Fowler to Rodney A. Almaraz Sanchez, $278,500.
Dickinson Ct., 8162-Robert C. and Suzanne Juba to Huilin Chang, $449,000.
Newton Pl., 8641-Shawn Carezad to Rosa I. Padilla Mendoza and Brenda Merino, $249,900.
Sawtooth Ct., 6975-Mark and Shayla Michadu to Matthew S. and Charlotte L. Petty, $608,000.
Well St., 7699-Virginia Home Buyers Corp. to Jose M. and Ana Y. Orellana Ruiz, $350,000.
Bridgeport Dr., 15021-Michael and Corie Murphy to Jeffrey Ryan and Marcia Cook, $284,900.
Deer Park Dr., 16075-Margaret J. Czapiewski to Jeffrey Allen and Latarcia Danae Steinlage, $490,000.
Fairway Dr., 15921-Bradley V. and Jennifer J. Smith to William and Megan Morrison, $430,000.
Grant Cottage Dr., 17401-Paul William and Danielle Kennedy to Tron Lamar Poole, $352,000.
Kensington Pl., 15952-Frederick P. Thornton Jr. to Paul C. and Christy H. Teachey, $480,000.
Loganberry Lane, 4400-John K. and Tori L. Place to Ifechide and Anita R. Monyei, $432,000.
Moncure Dr., 15901-James E. and Marjorie J. Sykes to Brian E. and Kristen M. Southard, $372,000.
Oak Crest Ct., 15016-Forrest Woodward to Allison M. Cimperman, $245,000.
Saltwater Dr., 4879-Kimberly S. Stephens to Sarah Maroney, $271,000.
Sugar Maple Lane, 4894-Jacqueline Soriano to Destiny Coles, $239,000.
Vals Way, 4247-Refugio Jose and Anna M. Martinez to Theodore J. and Camille Shand Fabis, $284,900.
Windsong Lane, 15465-Katherine Elizabeth Clark to Justin A. and Faith A. Arminiak, $315,000.
Kennedy Rd., 7638-Randall S. and Amy J. Munda to Ken G. and Betty J. Fox, $490,000.
Silas Dr., 9517-Kenneth L. and Alexandra N. Haines to Angela Moselle McKinney and Steven Jeffrey Klein, $405,000.
Overlook Dr., 319, No. 4-Thomas Andrew and Nance Kathleen Mazzola to Mildred Earnestine Williams, $310,000.
Fuller Heights Rd., 19235-Gary L. Michael to Jose F. Campos Garcia and Gilma Chavez Quinteros, $205,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4805, No. 149-Michael B. and Natalie J. Jensen to Anita D. Akwetey, $329,310.
Wharf Lane, 3644-Holmes J. Lewis to Wanza E. Lewis, $6,000.
Alabama Ave., 14807-Rito De Lao Hernandez to Jeffrey Gonzalez and Sharon P. Martinez, $290,000.
Appaloosa Dr., 3862-James E. Collins Jr. and Erica Alemdar to Thaddeus R. Reid, $438,000.
Augustus Ct., 12996-Brian W. Palmer to Alemseged Alemneh and Metasebia Woldemariam, $300,000.
Battery Hill Cir., 2361-Michael and Melissa Bloomrose to John D. Lauland and Michelle Virginia Sanchez, $410,000.
Bobolink Dr., 15835-Kevin Knesley to Mark Luersen, $400,909.
Bridgeton Ct., 3082-Matthew R. Zoller to Patrick J. Altieri and Natalie Maloney, $315,000.
Burgundy Pl., 2887, No. 1-6-Phillip G. and Cinda Key Wilkins to Galeraye M. and Michael L. Collins, $175,000.
Catoctin Dr., 11885-Preston and Katherine Hendricks to Beth C. and Joshua D. Greer, $455,000.
Chanceford Dr., 11647-Victor and Linda Stella to Carlos and Theresa Lopez, $1.24 million.
Congress St., 1307-Edwin E. Garcia and Blanca L. Huete Alvarado to Michael T. Hanson, $285,000.
Culbreth Ct., 3201-Thomas A. and Betty P. Story to Patrick H. and Amy R. Murray, $559,000.
Darden Dr., 3214-Saskia K. Majchrowitz to Patrick B. and Katherine Devore, $518,000.
Eagle Ridge Dr., 3245-Gamaliel and Yadira Rosa to Quartez L. James and Keeta Daves, $495,000.
Evansport Pl., 12810-Said Bouziane and Amal Mourak to Sara N. Elliott, $315,000.
Flint Hill Pl., 3435-Daniel Heywood to Thomas and Giovanna Wilent, $425,000.
Georgetown Rd., 16700-John F. Grilli II to Lu P. Le, $215,000.
Granada Way, 12338-Anthony E. Jones to Messelech Zeleke Abera and Tekuamwork Mengistu Adamu, $303,000.
Greenhall Dr., 12688-Esmeralda A. Burbano to Sulaiman Konteh, $349,950.
Gunsmith Terr., 15404-Paramount Investments Corp. to Scotty D. and Patricia Chin Brennan, $232,360.
Hatchway Ct., 12415-Chapin F. Hanna to Angela F. and Alastair D. McPherson, $346,000.
Kentshire Dr., 15147, No. 479-Daniel E. Shriver to Dennis Tran, $304,900.
Longview Dr. E., 1214-Francisco J. Diaz to Mohammed S. Ahmed, $300,000.
Luckland Way, 2515-Rosemary S. and Donald Hood to Fatmata Kamara, $260,000.
Madeira Ct., 2897, No. 10-3-Dennis E. and Valeta E. Kelley to Kevin and Bailey D. Knesley, $190,000.
Mathews Dr., 13923-Antonio F. and Nicole Machado to Meredith Kayley Cosier and Alan Edward Moeller, $292,500.
Merseyside Dr., 2289, No. 20-John F. and Leidy L. Santa to Thomas and Jill Gibler, $354,900.
Monarch Ct., 12626-Alexander L. and Elizabeth S. Dunn to Sisomphong Simmavong, $285,000.
Noble Fir Ct., 2773-Samir and Vipra Shah to Chase and Melinda Thompson, $470,000.
Oberlin Dr., 2172, No. 145A-Joyce-Abigail O. Otchere to Loveland Asante and Comfort Adarkwah, $341,000.
Ospreys View Pl., 13548-Sabina J. Kelly to Nicole Tate, $637,000.
Pohick Creek Ct., 1946-Dyanna I. Zelaya to Nancy C. and Nathalie C. Fuentes, $295,000.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14907, No. 201A-Jolene C. Marshall to Indalecio and Adamaris Guzman, $374,000.
Putnam Cir., 13176-James J. and Kimberly A. Ebel to Marilou R. and Steve Alberto Lacayo, $270,000.
Rainbow Ct., 1943-Norman Woods to Yankaday and Mohamed Kamara, $295,000.
Scotch Ct., 2220-William I. and Maria D. Hummel to Florence F. Georges, $390,000.
Sherbrooke Cir., 3585-Kenneth D. Welch to Eric Scott Cunningham, $260,000.
Stallion Ct., 12062-Stephen C. Allen to Zaki and Wahida Ghiasi, $300,000.
Sturbridge Rd., 12917-Angela Flowers to Rahitosh Mondol, $345,000.
Teasel Ct., 1973-Marisol Sanchez to Hardik Patel, $281,000.
Tolson Pl., 11732, No. 11-3-Kathleen T. Walsh to Ali H. Mohammed, $195,000.
Valleyhill St., 12827-Natalie and Bryan Sposato to Dyanna I. Zelaya, $418,000.
Wimbley Lane, 12676-Meteor Investment Inc. to Irene I. Contreras-Sorto, $360,000.
Winona Dr., 12079-Anthony J. Carchietta and Lorraine A. Giovinazzo to Marvin B. Valle, $315,000.
Barnett St., 8806-Travis J. Collins to Lorencia Valencia Samano, $379,900.
Bernard Ct., 10312-Henry Olp to Kevin R. and Hannah L. Briggs, $400,000.
Butternut Cir., 10326-DS Houses Corp. to Jamil and Hannan Abdel-Jalil, $275,000.
Caspian Way, 9310, No. 301-James Michael Green and Steven Douglas Urry to Kaitlin M. Overstreet and Victor M. Souza, $190,000.
Center St., 9595-Tyler Riddelle and Lauren Unkhouser Jenkins to Patrick K. Ro, $270,000.
Clover Hill Rd., 9425-Gerald J. and Cathy M. Pendley to Ricardo Martins and Abigail Catherine McLaughlin, $415,000.
Georgian Ct., 8482-Muhammad Haroon to Manouchehr Pordel, $227,500.
Jackson Ave., 8612-Sidney J. Pollock and Candace L. Gale to Danial Boushra, $396,000.
McRae Ct., 9072-Estate of Ernest W.E. Schumacher and Kathleen M. Schumacher to Oscar Alfonso Diaz, $235,000.
Pettus Pl., 10218-Theresa A. Goble to Matthew M. and Rachel L. McClure, $400,000.
Robin Lynn Ct., 9214-Moulay S. and Rocio B. Alaoui to Elsa E. Gonzalez, $385,000.
Taney Rd., 9420-Laura M. Baez Santana and Ana M. Alvarado Hernandez to Antony Austin Ball, $195,000.
Tillett Loop, 8321-Andrew J. and Shelley B. Donnelly to Tomas L. and Christina L. Primeau, $495,000.
Black Hawk Ct., 9400-Todd Steinberger to Alaina D. Samuels, $299,000.
Colfax Ct., 222-Emma Maribel Alvarenga and Alejandro J. Cruz to Kenneth Struble, $275,000.
Lambert Dr., 172-Michael Jenkins to Jose M. Campos Molina, $288,900.
Moseby Ct., 317-F-Laura and Robert Monaghan to Ying Zhang, $164,900.
Affirmed Dr., 118-Victor L. and Annie H. Green to Earl Smith and Sarah Olo, $665,000.
Aly Sheba Lane, 6-Tracey L. Barker to Shaan M. and Amy L. Herrmann, $630,000.
Aspen Hill Dr., 30-Charles Chilton Marks to Sharon Crusenberry, $259,900.
Barrett Heights Rd., 163-Katherine Gavino-Monroe to Corie Roeder and Phillip A. Hester, $296,000.
Beau Ridge Dr., 39-Enzo P. and Megan E. Simoni to Jonathan Porter Hornauer, $395,000.
Boundary Dr., 27-Brittany N. and Trevor N. Thacker to Amanda N. Padgett and George S. Mothershead Jr., $255,000.
Braemar Pl., 302-Tim and Christina Shires to Richard Delaney Hill II, $236,000.
Brooke Point Ct., 116-Atlantic Builders LTD to Wayne H. Golwitzer Jr., $598,445.
Camden Dr., 308-Robert F. and Marlene P. Saikowski to Joseph N. and Jean M. Moore, $324,900.
Castle Hill Dr., 118-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Clinton and Carolyn Gripper, $301,718.
Cherry Tree Lane, 7-Rolling Creek Properties Corp. to Brad Matthew and Kaitlyn E. Atkins, $271,500.
Coastal Ave., 991-Atlantic Builders LTD to Ziemowit M. and Katherine Gozdawa-Golebiowski, $426,215.
Confederate Way, 65-Jordan R. and Raquel D. Beasley to Tatek A. Yemer and Tigist A. Legesse, $330,000.
Cropp Rd., 420-Stephanie G. Stockham to Laurance A. and Katherine M. Weeks, $435,000.
Daffodil Lane, 45-Stephen A. and Vickie R. Kelly to Lynda Techie-Menson and Thomas Awuku, $485,000.
Denison St., 176-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Barry and Cynthia Blakley, $396,217.
Dorothy Lane, 71-Keith A. and Michelle L. Washington to Candyce Leigh Graham and Deshawn Patrick White, $390,000.
Edgewater Dr., 28-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Jose L. and Stephanie Sanchez, $853,456.
Equestrian Dr., 54-Joanne M. Anderson to James and Nathalie Freeman, $530,000.
Fathom Cv., 214-Kerry J. and Tammy Ann Block to Anthony A. and Crystal Arriaga, $425,000.
Ficklen Rd., 1015-Kenneth J. and Marion E. Kaus to Annemarie Landry, $288,000.
Flint Ct., 9-La’Monica Harrison to Darren L. and Lisa Anderson, $358,000.
Gallery Rd., 41-Michael D. Tanguay and Angelina Montecalvo to David and Carrie Edwards, $499,900.
Glendale Dr., 6-Michael E. and Jacqueline Lehr to Mercedes Mayorga, $345,000.
Grassland St., 26-Phyllis Y. and Daniel N.T. Green Jr. to Mariah Anne Eller, $370,000.
Hamlin Dr., 173-Emily Ann Seidel to Daniel Gentry, $267,000.
Hartlake Dr., 12-Mark and Lou Ella Kaskey to Paul A. and Amy Vance, $290,000.
Holly Brooke Ct., 32-Floyd L. and Lana F. Jones to William A. Anderson II, $450,000.
Huntington Dr., 31-Roger M. and Kayla D. Knutson to Timothy Michael and Tricia Renae Pula, $296,000.
Joplin Ct., 23-Stephen C. and Amara Jumonville to Ilse M. and Carlos R. Branez, $340,000.
Kelly Way, 38-Dee D. and Rebecca A. Dipardo to Jose Israel and Marjolein Colunga, $395,000.
Landing Dr., 311-NVR Inc. to Marvin Crenshaw, $272,262.
Legend Dr., 83-Susan K. Silvers to Thomas J. and Katherine M. Nitz, $195,000.
Little Oak Rd., 49-Matthew D. and Amanda Kay Oberlin to Dirk D. Miller, $311,500.
Long Point Dr., 117-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Nancy Carolyn Deibler, $307,377.
MacGregor Ridge Rd., 228-Paul T. Pichurko to Sheryl Didyk, $202,000.
Maple Leaf Ct., 1-David E. and Christine L. Olmstead to Tatiana and Kamo Petrosyan, $311,480.
Martin St., 4-Jeffrey D. and Alisa G. Garrett to Barry Craig Mister and Magdalena Piwko, $335,000.
Melchers Dr., 527-Jackie L. Highlander Jr. to Tatiana M. Morton, $325,000.
Montauk Ave., 12-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Nathaniel and Durussia Jenkins, $271,686.
Morton Rd., 200-Thomas R. and Patricia Ann Boulware to Bradley S. Hickey and Christina Monique M. Andrews, $267,000.
Muster Dr., 31-Stephen A. and Heidi K. Simpson to Bernard and Laura Hess, $600,000.
New Brunswick Ct., 2-Jack V. and Lynda G. Compton to Erik P. and Lynn Maria McDowell, $437,050.
Old Truslow Rd., 910-Lee D. and Lauren Elizabeth Verhine to Justin A. Snyder and Rachel L. Mountjoy, $564,000.
Onville Rd., 42-Luis O. Mejia and Aida Sonia Perez to Charly Vega, $360,000.
Partridge Lane, 78-Ashok Talreja and Anita Banerjee to Oleg and Antonina Smolenkov, $925,000.
Pointe Lane S., 26-James W. Bush and Danielle M. Sandford to Elliott Ferguson, $305,000.
Raft Cv., 313-Fred O. and Marcia L. Starkey to John R. and Jessica L. Chapman, $475,000.
Reserve Way, 55-Atlantic Builders LTD to Elmer E. and Selena Shaw Mote, $520,800.
Richwood Cv., 112-Atlantic Builders LTD to Javana C. Mosley and Antisus D. Dawson, $664,319.
Ridgecrest Ct., 308-Wesley A. and Jennifer L. Tucker to Montina C. Peoples, $232,500.
Riggs Rd., 1-Michael D. and Laurie McMullen Weinstein to Andres and Laura Rubio Blanco, $412,500.
Rippling Water Ct., 3-Joyce F. Boucher to Dennis and Alissa Swafford, $524,900.
Roseville Ct., 2-Brett and Barbara J. Parvin to Sohail M. Yousaf, $320,000.
Saginaw Dr., 108-Clark K. Smith to Russell Di Lisi, $265,000.
Saint Roberts Dr., 71-Thomas S. and Cynthia S. Phelan to Jeremy William and Carrieann D. Barone, $369,000.
Scotland Cir., 12-Robert A. Kayne to Nadia and Aftab Waqi Khan, $365,000.
Shamrock Dr., 200-Omar Gonzalez-Oliveras and Mayra Perez to Joshua Diaz, $290,000.
Snowy Egret Way, 109-Atlantic Builders LTD to David L. and Carla L. Dengler, $637,015.
State Room Dr., 2006-Nouman Javed Mirza to Ivan Nazario Laboy and Elisa Velzquez Diaz, $350,000.
Sturbridge Lane, 11-Maryanne Peightel to Hevert Moreno, $355,250.
Sydney Lane, 9-Robert C. and Mollye A. Hoffman to Brad A. and Tiffany C. Beck Ortner, $392,900.
Titanic Dr., 3237-Chad E. and Jennifer S. Carter to Douglas and Michelle R. Downey, $424,000.
Tree Line Dr., 105-US Home Corp. to Patrick and Matthew Lilly, $230,000.
Turner Dr., 12-Tracey Lee Latham to Marc B. and J. Echo Allred, $285,000.
Vista Woods Rd., 52-Jenny F. Williams to Jorge Luis Malpartida Ampudia and Hilda Lizana Flores, $309,000.
Warrenton Rd., 2736-Hazel May and J.W. Jenkins to Andrew Roland and Anitra Denise Kitfield, $167,500.
Wet Rock Lane, 77-Nancy and Timothy Tran to Mary Katherine and Jessica Anne Weise, $230,000.
Widewater Rd., 510-Benjamin Scott and Leah Rebecca Hurley to Miguel A. Romero-Arana, $255,000.
Winterberry Dr., 514-Robert William and Jennifer Rebecca Major to William E. and Barbara Sue Francis, $389,900.
Woodstream Blvd., 170-Ross A. and Angela J. Anderson to Elizabeth C. Onyejekwe, $390,000.