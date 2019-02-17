Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Cairn Mountain Way, 10048-Ross E. and Christina S. Morres to Susan N. Morrow, $505,000.

Corncrib Ct., 12363-Terry and Karen M. Snuffer to Matthew and Rebecca Raehl, $460,000.

Dunbarton Dr., 12950-Lauretta Jean Wilgus to Mary Rauch, $394,900.

Falling Water Dr., 9211-Richard R. and Sally C. Peterson to Ertune and Muge Altintas, $540,000.

Innerwick Pl., 9605-Carrie L. Crane to Albert J. Demelis III, $350,000.

Martingale Ct., 12914-Kenneth Lawrence and Tiffany Anne Fostano to Barzan and Bushra J. Ardalan, $495,000.

Noltland Castle Dr., 12828-Michael L. Breeding to Evan and Theresa Nitz, $475,500.

Penzance Lane, 12314-Matthew T. and Christina W. Dawson to David and Laura Elmore, $340,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9034-Douglas S. and Mandie S. Farrell to Vitelio J. Orantes, $412,000.

Selkirk Cir., 12400-Melissa G. Pope and Kathleen G. Richard to Saman Rashid and Zainab Siddeq Mahmod, $308,000.

Telford Ct., 8912-Habibullah Shahdan to Ammar and Hamza Alfrookh, $500,000.

CATHARPIN AREA

Dunigan Ct., 3662-Richard A. Loughrie to John J. and Jennifer L. Ricciardi, $549,900.

DALE CITY AREA

Ann Arden Ave., 15525-Seyde Hazel Izler and Chatham Thomas Bray to Kirk E. and Kimberly A. Gibbs, $556,000.

Barksdale St., 14798-Fernando E. Robelly to Fayez Ahmed and Sahina Sayeed Chowdhury, $230,000.

Bismark Ave., 14210-Ethel Louise Taylor Smith to Arignavong Konedeng, $298,700.

Bonneville Lane, 4687-Hillary James C. and Miriam L. Ferguson to Jean and Anthony Taylor Hearrean, $435,000.

Broker Lane, 3301-Mohammad Zahir and Mastoora Saidi to Omar Rafik, $307,000.

Castle Ct., 15103-Miner Zhu to Arturo Zamora Garcia, $310,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 14814-Brett D. and Theresa E. Billington to Melvin Y. Aristondo and Elsa N. Paz Ruiz, $310,000.

Cordell Ave., 14895-Tuan Van Pham and Suong Tuyet Tran to Cristian Mejia Calucho, $359,000.

Eastlawn Ave., 4619-Sylvanus P. and Anikeh Comfort Davies to Julie Marie Bowyer, $275,000.

Evergreen Dr., 4208-Joseph C. Cernera III to Brandon L. Shafikhani, $375,000.

George Frye Cir., 4360-Jeffrey K. Menges to Nitika and Sumesh Sagar, $620,000.

Hendricks Dr., 4440-Rozanne L. Fuller to Maria Jose Pineda Castro and Luis Osmar Martinez Cuevas, $325,000.

Kentwood Lane, 4703-Jorge E. Diaz to Yazmin Viveros, $273,000.

Legere Ct., 3500-Suyeon Kim to Jeffron Jerrod Robertson, $260,000.

Madrigal Dr., 14146-Albion Gate Series 101 Corp. to Yueqin Wang and Weijin He, $345,000.

Park Ct. S., 4724-Shaukat Khattak to Gianfranco Santaliz-Rogers and Nicole M. Garcia Reyes, $280,000.

Quaint Dr., 5470-Manuel S. and Yorlanda P. Santamaria to Dahaj Rawhi and Jineen Mahmoud Ghunaim, $540,000.

Rahill Ct., 14155-21st Mortgage Corp. to Jorge A. Urias-Reyes, $315,000.

Saint Charles Dr., 5645-George T. Walter and Amanda J. Tucker to Tony and Emma A. Godinez, $325,000.

Spriggs Tree Lane, 14904-David W. and Victoria A. Wall to Melanie L. Springs and Michael Cowart, $555,900.

Talmadge Dr., 5940-Jonathan D. and Jill Beatty New to Sara Johnson and Ananth Chawan, $499,000.

Whitaker Pl., 4680-Joseph P. and Theresa M. McCabe to Khalid Mumtaz, $219,900.

DUMFRIES AREA

Banks Ct., 2837-Johnny J. Sejas to Jaime Mario Zambrana Romero, $180,000.

Fort Fisher Ct., 1608-Somchit Xayavong to Patrick Henry Thompson and Carrie Lynn Smith, $225,000.

Harmsworth Dr., 2301-John and Kristy Esparza to Franklin and Yesena Mejias, $549,000.

Larkin Dr., 17208-Nicholas S. Antonetti to Suzanne M. Lozaya, $370,000.

Point Pleasant Lane, 16968-Anthony J. Van Dover to Ebony and Jamaal Opie, $260,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Brogue Ct., 13418-Kathleen Duffy Mazan to Charles and Rebecca Black, $380,000.

Calbera Ct., 8836-Kimberly Ann and Philip Anthony Garza to Asif Fouzi, $580,000.

Cavaletti Ct., 13509-William Ralph and Judith A. Basham to Martin J. and Brenda K. Callaghan, $620,900.

Chelmsford Dr., 13890, No. B312-Jae Ok Kwon to Carey Eugene and Sarah A. Witherow, $265,000.

Covewood Ct., 7647-Richard D. and Linda L. Maltbie to Thomas F. and Nicole C. Butler, $469,000.

Ducktan Loop, 14714-Danielle L. Dougan to Stefany Vargas Perez, $355,000.

Forbes Pl., 14221-Lisa Ann Corsini to Tahagod Mohamed and Abdalla Mustafa, $426,000.

Hampton Bay Lane, 6757, No. 274-American Homes Pro and Ryan Allday to Jeffrey Richard Riley, $215,000.

Landfall Ct., 8163-Maggie Ghamry to Franco G. Benza and Sandra Vidal, $420,000.

Long Ridge Dr., 13716-Toll VIII Partnership to Ross S. and Marisa L. Friedman, $820,012.

Mandalay Ct., 6801-Kevin Riordan to Christopher S. and Natalie K. Short, $527,500.

Morgan Island Way, 7117-Marcus and Tabatha Walton to James Lawrence and Shannon Audrey McFarland, $480,000.

Respite Ct., 7301-James and Catherine Hammersley to Constance Teresa Bates, $510,000.

Rogue Forest Lane, 7036-Emily M. McCrillis to Jennifer S. Roberts, $315,000.

Settlers Trail Pl., 6290-Virginia Montgomery Kelly and Jane F. Montgomery to Scott MacDonald and Peter Weslow, $385,000.

Shimmering Rock Rd., 8307-Vitelio and Margaret Orantes to Regina and Brett Hansen, $570,000.

Street Cry Ct., 6811-Thomas F. and Leslee K. Joseph to Nicholas George and Hanna Zofia Studzinski, $540,000.

Town Commons Way, 14295-Mark Robert and Annabelle F. Bedell to Wing Y. Tsang and Yin Hing Tsang-Wan, $450,000.

Virginia Oaks Dr., 7772-Thomas C. and Mary E. Slovenkay to John Erik and Erin Alana Rasmussen, $575,000.

Witton Cir., 6886-Thitsavanh Mounkhaty to George Ababio and Stasia Y. Mosley, $385,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Amber Ridge Rd., 5943-Michael Anthony Cardenas to Brian D. and Halley W. Meadows, $629,900.

Brandon Hill Loop, 5804-Robert L. and Juliette D. Snyder to Giedrius Cekanskis, $535,500.

Cody Spring Pl., 5954-George and Pamela B. Forst to Christopher and Terri Schulken, $875,000.

Dodds Mill Dr., 4472-Dominion Country Club Partnership to David and Renee Cole, $1.06 million.

Fourmile Creek Ct., 15827-Patricia A. Comer to Kyle and Kellie Pubols, $419,000.

High Ridge Rd., 4362-Habib Ullah and Shahla Kargar to Phillip Anthony and Solinda Ernesto Phillips, $1.46 million.

Keavy Ridge Ct., 14788-Samer M. and Lisa A. Bazlamit to James Luther Griffin II, $532,500.

Macintosh Loop, 5712-Frederick D. and Jeannie L. Foster to Gregory L. Gardner Fernandes and Mila T. Koycheva Fernandes, $670,000.

Oakton Ave., 6630-David S. and Shelly E. Gibbs to Adam M. and Melissa M. Uzzo, $549,000.

Silica St., 15155, No. 106-Yancy I. Hernandez to Cheryl A. Warner, $274,900.

Tanning House Pl., 15705-Derwen and Sharon Chupp to Marcus Matthew and Taylor Annette Riddick, $674,000.

Verde Pl., 14378-Jonathan Renuart to Andrew Robert Wooliever, $425,000.

Youngs Dr., 2203-Roy Yoon to Jose Mejia and Maria F. Flores, $315,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Arrington Ct., 11597-Eric C. and Gail M. Immediato to James L. and Amanda H. Roper, $410,000.

Brickshire Lane, 8542-Zahedabanu H. and Habib Ahmed to Thein Aung and Khinsaw Mu, $479,000.

Carriage Hill Dr., 13437-Richard C. Forrester to Julissa Virginia and Joseph Victor Trinidad De Guzman, $485,000.

Doubleday Lane, 11078-Roxanne L. Tapp to Justin Singh and Gursheen Kaur Bakshi, $346,000.

Flager Cir., 7996-Andrew A. Adams to Kamal and Pratibha Bhandari Adhikari, $308,000.

Hanson Grove Ct., 8946-Talieh Adibi to Donatus M. and Love Donatus Udofia, $420,000.

Hinton Way, 10720-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Julie A. and James G. Chavez, $393,460.

Hunters Grove Rd., 12382-Department of Veterans Affairs to Ajmal and Bibi Amina Jahani, $335,650.

Kings Arm Dr., 7218-Joshua D. and Tobi M. Dannemiller to Grace Elizabeth Williams, $453,000.

Lantern Ct., 8013, No. 112-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and IndyMac INDX Mortgage Loan Trust to Humera Zafar, $162,107.

Lucasville Rd., 12212-Stephanie and Greg M. Drost to Addison Fleming, $390,000.

Moor Green Dr., 9757-Mary Katherine Shannon to Raymond Floyd and Brenda Ann Harley, $350,375.

Paradise Ct., 10472, No. 16-6-Yalonda S. Prince to Sameer Aggawal and Lalita Jindal, $205,000.

Rapidan Lane, 10454, No. 23-5-Kenneth and Julia W. Moore to Makia D. Jones, $180,000.

Rokeby Dr., 7302-Derek Joseph and Jennifer Marie Knorr to Rami Alqaq, $245,000.

Silent Wolf Dr., 12340-Franco Dominic and Nicole Rebecca Piscitani to Jay L. and Loida Persons, $603,888.

Stonewall Brigade Ct., 8073, No. 101-Craig Chick to Ethel Sigler, $204,000.

Teakwood Ct., 8865-Carolyn Y. Armstead to Elmer O. Menjivar, $232,000.

Trio Lane, 9560-Linda A. Harmsen to Antonio C. and Helena C. Teixeira, $410,000.

Victory Loop, 5579-Roland J. and Jean M. Mulligan to Jan Tadeusz Twarowski and Demond Maurice Lovelace, $625,000.

Winfield Loop, 10700-Jason A. and Mary T. O’Gray to Mark Antonio, $300,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Bear Creek Dr., 10319-Noel A. and Lynn M. Murphy to Kacie C. and Corey E. Winmill, $549,999.

Chadds Landing Way, 7720-Euclides Barrera to Maimaiti Yakufu, $268,000.

Glade Bank Dr., 8187-Kevin R. Hurst to Patrick Ndingue, $348,000.

Old Bushmill Ct., 10768-Jeff and Dawn M. Standifur to Franklin Donald Trostle Jr., $430,000.

Whitehall Dr., 7513-Blanca Marisol Guardado Flores to Nelson Rogel Mercado Arevalo and Martiza Yanet Funes, $230,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Buckingham Ct., 4005-Uzair Zafar to Jason Addison Corsa and Deanna Kay Kingsley, $369,900.

Denali Pl., 17467-Dennis J. and Marilyn Antoine to Mohammad Zarif Dawary, $332,000.

Fallstone Pl., 4313-Heber Craig and Juanita Ellyn Russell to Ruth Galvez and John Avelis, $425,000.

Holleyside Ct., 4646-Jeffrey Lapan to Sreyto Khuon and Rithypong Tek, $400,000.

Kersey Cir., 4215-Steven R. and Rebecca T. Quentmeyer to Jeremy R. Raczkiewicz, $491,000.

Mammoth Cave Loop, 4020-Myrna Irizary to Robert Harbs, $310,000.

Moot Dr., 4242-John F. and Sherri L. Croghan to Lisa M. Parks, $465,000.

Pacific Rim Terr., 17304-Mark J. Schimmelbusch Jr. to Rachelle M. Columbino, $329,600.

Singletree Lane, 15718-Clyde T. and Catkin Melody Burton to Quentin and Charissa Cumine, $369,000.

Talon Dr., 4247-Robert C. and Alicia S. Dotson to Frederick R. and Jennifer Denise Streszoff, $540,000.

Waterway Dr., 4180-David and Mary Ellen Gano to Francis L. and Traci B. Kelley, $380,000.

Yorktown Dr., 15501-Brandon A. and Suzanne C. Jaeger to Danielle E. and Nathaniel S. Stehley, $424,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Rogues Rd., 7673-Ronald P. Novak to Michael J. and Kara L. Barone, $477,000.

Windy Hill Dr., 10004-Rex and Michelle Blair to Mark Edward and Kristen Maureen Cahill, $760,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Barnette Cir., 18907-Matthew L. Mills to Edythe M. Martin, $320,000.

Joplin Rd., 18177-Earl R. and Judith L. Sanford to Scott E. and Amanda R. Wilkins, $350,000.

Quantico Gateway Dr., 18578-Dennis Milton and April Renee Gustafson to Jose E. Pagan Rolon, $460,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alabama Ave., 15015-Estate of Ethel Rae Lescure and Stephen M. Lescure to Alba M. Duran, $280,000.

Arabian Pl., 12241-Robert A. and Jennifer S. Brunner to John and Taylor Renouist, $410,000.

Aviary Way, 3479-Edelith Trigo to Haitham Qasem Rawad and Safae Obilay, $335,000.

Bobolink Dr., 15847-Hector J. and Carmen Garza to Christopher Davis Hamlin, $406,000.

Bromley Ct., 3003-John H. and Theodore W. Craig to Drew M. and Silvia L. Wold, $335,500.

Burgundy Pl., 2923-Rachel E. Dillon to Lorena Gamarra, $284,900.

Carroll Ave., 15903-William L. Daugherty to Jose Enrique Campos and John J. Romero, $310,000.

Cedar Cove Way, 1800, No. 5-3B-Martha Ramos Flores and Jose Portillo to Richard Kwesi Otoo and Martha Ekua Annan, $245,000.

Chaucer Lane, 12133-Mahnaz Rashidi Garekani to Jillian Danielle Caruso, $155,000.

Clipper Dr., 12249-Dwayne and Wray J. Jones to Yvonne Beima Trilling, $485,000.

Colby Dr., 12906-James A. Cramp to Claudia Maria Ulloa, $387,000.

Cricket Lane, 12478-Bruce Williams to Candi Meyers, $489,900.

Daisy Reid Ave., 4406-Nezha Mahboub to Mandhir and Kulwant K. Singh, $367,500.

Darlington Loop, 1973-Shirley A. Carter-Hall to Thang C. Nguyen and Phuong T. Le, $230,000.

Grandview Ave., 13600-Wells Fargo Bank to Jose Torrico Tapia and Carmen S. Vargas Soto, $270,000.

Greenhall Dr., 12699-David R. Dunn and Melanie M. Roberts to Victor Manuel Barrientos Coello, $360,000.

Hampstead Lane, 4112-Charles E. and Kimberly M. Westberg to Seth Jacob Miller, $315,000.

Herons Run Lane, 927-Orion F. and Jessica J. Patterson to Long Buu Huynh and Thanh Diem Nguyen, $385,000.

Inverness Way, 12736-Robert L. and Jennifer Diggs to Sheuka Nicole Gillie, $323,000.

Kempston Lane, 12568, No. 8-86-Michael F. and Jessica E. Robinson to Diana Martinez, $249,000.

Kentshire Dr., 15164, No. 470-Javan H. and Katherine Okello to James Everett and Nicole Lee-Ann Natalie Talley, $329,000.

Leaf Lawn Lane, 3909-David Bradley and Carol S. Millner to Chelsea and Matt Irvin, $473,000.

Longview Dr. E., 1330-Wonder City Corp. to Luis Ruano, $353,000.

Macrina Ct., 12310-Carroll Pokorny to Robert J. and Laura B. Seidler, $371,000.

Maple Leaf Lane, 13325-Dream Homes Corp. to Zuan Trang Thi Vo, $329,900.

Mathews Dr., 14045-Jose Colato to Hector S. Rodas Lainez, $325,000.

Murray Pl., 16521-Ian K. and Andrea L. Heneberger to Antonio A. and Ebony Portillo, $500,000.

Noble Fir Ct., 2818-W. Scott and Dawn R. Simpson to Elizabeth Schloemann, $495,000.

Occoquan Club Dr., 4900-Tracy Neal and Angela Jean Grevert to Ali Abdullah and Mohammad Ali Mujtaba, $825,000.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14758, No. 469A-Janice B. Taylor to Christopher Steskal, $279,000.

Putnam Cir., 13214-Johnnie M. Falgoust to Stephanie L. Garcia Mora and Christian S. Garcia Jimenez, $279,000.

Renate Dr., 1579, No. 63-Alexis C. Janda and Justin A. Knott to Stephanie and Nasredin K. Gasmalla, $360,000.

Sidney Way, 12756-Bettye Diane Edmunds to Edin M. Requeno Ramos and Jose R. Ramos Orellana, $325,000.

Stallion Ct., 12065-Kevin Raymond and Anita Ambrose Fleming to Timothy and Deborah Meyer, $280,000.

Sulky Ct., 12496-Todd J. and Ashley D. Johnston to Michael and Yong Hui Oesterle, $429,900.

Thackery Terr., 4083-Elizabeth A. Hult to Idongesit Thompson Umo and Jessica Simone Parsons, $289,000.

Tournai Ct., 1102-Charles G. and Theresa P. Carpenter to Carl Misner, $617,000.

Vista Forest Dr., 13328-William and Shabnam Humphrey to Edmar and Crystal Ann Bulda, $550,000.

Wimbley Lane, 12708-James T. and Erin Thorp to Sean P. McNamara, $332,500.

Woodhaven Ct., 3624-Cheryl M. Salice to Amanda N. Johnson, $289,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Battle St., 9108-Elizabeth W. and Steven T. Buelow to Susan K. Crosbie, $395,000.

Bragg Lane, 9774-Holmes Homes Inc. to Julixza M. Rojas Vargas, $193,000.

Buttress Lane, 8393, No. 201-Courtney Parker to Munawar A. Awan and Mehmooda Begum, $145,000.

Charleston Dr., 9200, No. 302-James C. and Joanne M. Malcolm to Melissa Mangeli and Michele Kohl, $355,000.

Confederate Trail, 9978-Delio Naranjo Morales to Lester P. Gomez Barbera and Rosa Y. Polanco Arias, $269,900.

Merit Ct., 8958-Douglas McCabe to Christopher Turman, $385,000.

Oakenshaw Dr., 9548-Terry Lynn and Carol Ann Vernon to Nathan and Roxana Comfort, $430,000.

Poe Dr., 10305-Thomas L. and Brenda G. Long to Jason C. Nichols, $324,000.

Robnel Ave., 9402-Marshall T. and Sandra D. Campbell to Kyle R. and Kelsi W. Bryant, $395,000.

Taylor St., 9113-Carroll Lee Fox Jr. to Robert F. and Sharon R. Turner, $329,000.

Weems Rd., 8727-Adam F. Ward to Ernesto C. Duenas Cruz, $337,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9404-Lisa Ellen Tayman to Curtis Anthony Johnson and Jihyun Lee, $324,000.

Elzey Pl., 9700, No. 303-John E. and Judy E. Gill to Charles Chan Bang and Joy Kyong-Nam Kim, $222,000.

Mace St., 106-Roberto and Magdalena Gonzalez to Jaime E. Herrera, $260,000.

Moseby Ct., 322-H.A.F. Real Estate Corp. to Inderjeet and Bimaljit Saggu, $205,000.

Sumter Ct., 8646-Joseph R. Suarez to Isaac D. and Sarah M. Son, $223,000.

Stafford County

Alba Rd., 109-Craig and Stephanie Flint to Walid Ahmad and Asma Noori, $230,000.

Antler Trail, 12-Claude T. and Linda M. Gallahan to John Jacob and Tiffany L. Royer, $502,000.

Aspen Hill Dr., 54-Brian W. Anderson to Jeffrey D. and Kathryn Phillips Carpenter, $235,000.

Autumn Dr., 82-Thomas R. and Adrienne Ross to Christopher H. Wilson, $395,000.

Basket Ct., 16-Thomas W. and Robin D. Chapman White to John Lukacs IV, $444,900.

Bel Plains Dr., 4-Laverne Gray to Edward W. Merryman and Katelyn Hernandez, $306,000.

Bessemer Ct., 4-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Michelle and Gary C. Hoge, $594,060.

Boundary Dr., 107-Brandt Purvis to Casey G. Bowers and Olivia D. Massie, $213,500.

Buoy Dr., 2006-James L. and Christine L. Hudson to Odile Loreille and Jeroen Van Der Perk, $415,000.

Camp Geary Lane, 3105-SYG Associates Inc. to Cameron S. and Jessika S. Kokines, $488,975.

Castle Hill Dr., 120-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to George Howard and Vicki Ann Johnson, $313,778.

Chestnut Dr., 47-Arsane Serafin to Patricia Nkuah, $174,900.

Colonel Colin Ct., 7-Larry D. and Patricia A. Clavette to Corey and Jennifer Papenfuhs, $405,000.

Coriander Lane, 921-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Sharon Denise Johnson, $491,360.

Cross Cut Lane, 18-Christopher C. and Menisa K. Ream to Timothy and Betty Coleman Wright, $287,400.

Decoy Lane, 4-Joseph Fred and Kelly Lynne Shrader to Robert and Jade Chaldekas, $525,000.

Donovan Lane, 45-Stephen R. and Dianne H. George to Daniel Jason and Lisa Marie Olia Wilburn, $610,000.

Dover Pl., 102-Tamara La Shaun Carter to Genevieve Helen-Mary Ivan, $207,000.

Edwards Dr., 504-Charles V. Fitzgerald Jr. to Julie Stoeber, $250,000.

Elizabeth Dr., 1415-Wendy R. Hunter to Colin Graham and Kirstie McDonald, $210,000.

Eustace Rd., 354-Donald L. and Bobbie G. Holliday Gordon to Anthony J. and April A. Vandover, $430,000.

Fenwick Dr., 102-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Thomas W. and Eileen T. Watson, $437,467.

Ficklen Rd., 1025-Julie B. Way to James Tyler and Augusta K. Harris, $269,900.

Foggy Field Lane, 12-Jennifer Godlove Hackett to William M. and Vanessa Burke Esquibel, $399,000.

Galveston Rd., 609-Gary J. and Carol Gilliland to Marc Kenneth and Shannon D. Boysworth, $415,000.

Hamstead Rd., 48-Daniel and Michelle L. Flynn to Gregory and Stephanie Colon, $305,000.

Henderson St., 705-Adamson Homes Corp. to Maximo Ortiz-Alexander IV and Lorena Elizabeth Claros Martinez, $290,000.

Hollycrest Pl., 5-DR Horton Inc. to Jon M. and Barbara J. Alfano, $536,960.

Iris Lane, 31-David S. and Martha M. Lowery to Tristan and Rahdika Swann, $400,000.

Joseph Ct., 10-Eric F. and Rebecca R. Wardlow to Gerardo Defensor and Karen A. Gaje, $404,900.

Kensington Dr., 502-Jasmine E. Lane and Robert C. Mohr III to Eric and Jeannie Dupee, $185,000.

Knightsbridge Way, 20-John H. and Jennifer K. Melerski to Luciana L. Quispe, $279,900.

Landing Dr., 313-NVR Inc. to Anika Woodard, $255,935.

Little Rocky Run Lane, 17-New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust to Mohammad Alkarmi and Kamaljeet Singh, $276,150.

Long Point Dr., 128-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Diane Hanson, $304,049.

Macon Dr., 129-Niko A. and Justine M. Ceja to Xianling Liu, $290,000.

Maple Leaf Ct., 7-Gerald W. and Dawn M. Weeks to Travis E. Brown, $312,500.

Midshipman Dr., 2017-Phillip W. and Kathleen M. Scott to John D. and Gail S. Smithgall, $323,000.

Montauk Ave., 104-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Gayle A. Robson, $436,518.

Mountain Laurel Ct., 125-Patrick Martin Sullivan to Victor and Barbara Vega, $375,000.

Muster Dr., 43-Robert M. Stein to Sangeeta Gupta and Manjeet Kaur, $406,350.

Newbury Dr., 17-Phillip B. and Marta M. Nelson to Patrick B. Bowens Jr. and Dara K. Sewell, $369,900.

Orange Blossom Ct., 83-Robert Gerald and Sue Ann Oltman to Raymond M. and April L. Chenoweth, $387,500.

Park Brook Ct., 106-Daniel W. and Monica A. Rosado to Joseph Emil Larubbio Jr. and Jennifer Merel, $248,979.

Pear Blossom Rd., 296-SM Stafford Corp. to Stephanie D. Shook and Kathryn L. Nestler, $503,365.

Pointe Lane S., 40-J. D. Storey to Michael Santino Decicco, $300,000.

Reserve Way, 71-Atlantic Builders LTD to Gerardo Araque Jr. and Katherine E. Araque-Frick, $479,465.

Richwood Cove, 113-Atlantic Builders LTD to Robert C. and Kathleen E. Clowser, $525,000.

Ridgecrest Ct., 603-Courtney McMillan to Wilson Antonio Pacheco and Cristian Alexander Perez Aparicio, $234,500.

Ringgold Rd., 77-Joyce L. Darr to David L. and Jennifer L. Garrard, $259,900.

Riva Ridge Lane, 9-Charles E. and Catherine R. McGinnis to Brian and Cara Greene, $500,000.

Saint Adams Dr., 63-Neil Singh to John and Theresa Owusu-Ansah, $446,000.

Saint Stephens Ct., 16-Melvin L. Chattman to Michael and Briana Rodriguez, $385,000.

Sentinel Ridge Lane, 57-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. Mortgage to Luyen D. Phan and Vivian H. Vu, $506,625.

Sorrel Lane, 5-SM Stafford Corp. to Kelisha C. and William H. Taylor, $630,185.

Stately Ave., 170-Augustine Homes Corp. to Ignacio and Kimberly Abeyta, $650,415.

Summer Breeze Lane, 55-Timothy Jason and Denise M. Ghormley to Samuel D. Carter and Danielle S. Bynum, $380,000.

Tankard Rd., 3-Khadduri Enterprises Inc. to Janice M. Sierra Rios and Juan R. Sosa Caballero, $540,000.

Toliver Lane, 3-Harold P. and Christine W. Cates to Theodore M. and Jennifer L. Hennessy, $567,500.

Tree Line Dr., 107-US Home Corp. to Jacqueline Comer, $225,000.

Twinleaf Dr., 235-Reid Gordon and Dawn Marie Rayner to Daniel and Lisa Mask, $760,000.

Wagoneers Lane, 6-Steven D. and Jamie M. Lane to Kimberley I. Bennion, $539,900.

Watermill Ct., 22-Trang D. Le to Debbie Allen, $375,000.

Wells Rd., 9-Randy M. Reale to Josue D. and Lilah Robles, $349,900.

Whetstone Ct., 5-James M. and Sheila L. Phillips to Jonathan and Kimberly Cox, $539,900.

Willingham Ct., 8-John W. and Sally W. Chaffin to Randy J. Talavera Rodriguez and Yvonne D. Urbina-Lugo, $310,000.

Woodford Dr., 5-Mark Ray and Sally E. Salmons to Jermaine L. and Tangela V. Jenkins, $449,000.

Woodstream Blvd., 293-Delia Fuentes to Maria Beth Cheshire, $298,000.