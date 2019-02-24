Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc.

BRISTOW AREA

Benton Lake Rd., 11968-Michael W. Seddon to Erin Elisabeth Hart, $399,000.

Dunstable Loop, 8806-Ronald L. and Kristen L. Hansen to Isaac K. Njunge and Esther N. Marigi, $345,200.

Fetlar Way, 12938-Karen J. Pownall to Billy Lee and Adrienne Renee Johnson, $355,000.

Island Fog Ct., 10000-Melissa B. Morrison to Stephen Matthew and Stacy Ellen Stec, $560,000.

Merrimont Trace Cir., 9487-James T. Duong to Azhar S. and Sara Khan, $575,000.

Placid Lake Ct., 8637-Rezan Jamal Tahir and Jwan Albarzanchi to Bryan Felder, $430,000.

Selkirk Cir., 12478-Jennifer Burchell to Urmil Arneja, $295,000.

CATHARPIN AREA

Pin Oak Ct., 3490-Ronald L. and Mary Beth Cunigan to Noel A. and Lynn M. Murphy, $1.02 million.

DALE CITY AREA

Anthony Dr., 5881-Marjorie Hawley and estate of Martha L. Lam to Adam Christopher Gagnon, $435,000.

Beale Ct., 3454-Natasha R. Abdul-Raheem to Gustavo Angulo and Patricia Gonzalez De Angulo, $205,000.

Bixby Rd., 2759-Dig Young Corp. to Daniel A. Garcia and Chrissy J. Christiansen, $255,000.

Bowes Lane, 2835-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Thomas T. Cotter, $260,000.

Bronco Way, 15311-Donald F. King to Durrell Keith Carter, $305,000.

Catalpa Ct., 15035-James G. and Joanne V. Reid to Denean N. Lee and Michael T. Jones, $250,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 15016-Ting Zeng to Carlos Alvarado and Maria E. Aguilar, $297,000.

Darbydale Ave., 14773-Billy W. Alston Sr. to Jeffrey R. and Jennifer L. Laub, $235,000.

Emberdale Dr., 14843-Daniel S. Palmisano to Kelley M. O’Connor, $211,000.

Felty Pl., 14293-Erika D. Terry to Rina Zavala, $237,000.

Golden Ct., 14040-Abdul Kohistany to Edwin G. Ayala Pleytez and Maria E. Islas Flores, $265,000.

Gunston Hall Dr., 5322-Cory J. and Laura M. Roegner to Gary and Tracey A. Robinson, $550,000.

January Ct., 14901-Jeffrey S. and Bonita S. Matthews to Nabil Sami Awwad, $375,000.

Kerrydale Rd., 13502-Thomas M. Hansen to Daniel F. Cavaleri, $265,000.

Lindendale Rd., 13608-Aseffa Belete to Nancy Y. Torres, $320,000.

Mattapony Dr., 13922-Michael S. and Donna R. Feinberg to Noah B. and Mandi E. Quay, $320,000.

Orangewood Dr., 13440-Joseph B. and Maureen K. Hughes to Jenny Janneth Rodriguez and Juan Lopez, $350,000.

Qualey Pl., 5321-Elsy Alfaro-Funes to Yhan Carlos Poccori Barrientos, $257,500.

Rehfield Ct., 14340-Timothy and Abby Davis to Sunny Jung and Grace Thapa, $355,000.

Shelby Ct., 5306-Renard Perminter to Ave S. Montague, $290,000.

Spriggs Tree Lane, 14973-Jennifer Pilar Sindler and James T. Hill to Joshua R. and Jessica A. Wood, $575,000.

Tina Lane, 15304-Casey C. and Jennifer E. Patterson to Jesse R. and Julie S. Rogers, $478,000.

Whitely Ct., 4691-Massan Ghislaine Sanvee to Carl Lewis Smith Jr., $233,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Briarwood Dr., 3572, No. 2K-NVR Inc. to Keenan Hanks, $359,990.

Fort Pickens Ct., 2246-Manoharjit Kaur to David De Jesus Reyes, $205,000.

Hour Glass Dr., 3185-Raquel M. and Fortunato Bautista to Juan Carlos Palma Lopez, $412,500.

Larkin Dr., 17255-Natasha M. Severe to Benjamin J. and Evita E. Alvarez, $339,000.

Pony Ridge Turn, 3037-Daryl and Sally Rejas to Samuel and Danielle M. Crum, $370,000.

Takeaway Lane, 17001-Michael T. and Kristen M. Haken to Gevaise and Terrence Demery, $600,000.

Wilmer Porter Ct., 18031-Gregory and Stephanie Colon to My-Chau T. Nguyen and Quang H. Khong, $317,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Banbury Dr., 4343-David and Kathy Moya to Mary K. Nelson, $539,000.

Broughton Pl., 14305-Sim and Donna M. Walker to Ansar U. Aamir and Naheed Kauser, $430,000.

Camdenhurst Dr., 18050-David M. and Nancy P. Colon to Steven W. and Sheril A. Jolly, $540,000.

Cerromar Way, 8108-Alan Regua to Shmuel Perlstein and Golda Kotlarsky, $368,000.

Chipper Ct., 13529-Jon P. and Jeanette Goodman to Derek and Larae Brockmeier, $530,000.

Crackling Fire Dr., 8225-Alejandro Rodriguez to John E. and Ashley M. Clement, $529,000.

Darbey Knoll Dr., 7089-Charles D. and Felicity Coe to Lawren Dull and Marco Ferraris, $484,850.

Heritage Farms Dr., 13609-Michael J. and Dorothy A. Hettmann to Jeffrey Bryan and Kerri Bryn Ralston, $661,470.

Lattany Ct., 14555-Brandon and Michele Bridgeforth to Davide and Natalie L. Lorenzi, $518,000.

Link Hills Loop, 8495-Donavan Shane and Wendy A. Taylor to Mark A. Cole, $699,900.

Long Ridge Dr., 13720-Toll VII Partnership to Jeffery M. and Susan F. Sieloff, $750,551.

Milton Cir., 7753-Timothy D. and Yvonne P. Gleason to Christopher S. Schmidt, $430,000.

Morven Park Lane, 6424-Michael W. and Toni R. Hanson to Sankar and Sunitha Kasiraman, $599,000.

Rocky Run Rd., 8001-Susan Lynn Nichols to David Allen Curd, $474,900.

Royal Sydney Dr., 7808-Mark M. and Trisha L. Allen to Michael D. and Julia F. Sullivan, $575,000.

Sharpshinned Dr., 14340-Jed Conrad Kane to Suliman M. Raffioi, $450,000.

Snickersville Dr., 14277-Keri S. Murphy to Benjamin Houle and Patricia Ann Scarlett, $550,000.

Tackhouse Loop, 8456-Gaea Group Corp. to Lori Gable, $350,000.

Traditions Trail, 6903-Charles M. Dubois to Michael G. and Liliana E. McDaniel, $355,000.

Walnut Hill Dr., 6918-Duane and Maureen Erickson to Koritzia and John Raymond Quinones, $289,000.

Yellowthroat Ct., 8824-Justin S. and Kathleen E. Gaines to Peter Mboh and Melissa West, $460,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Amelia Springs Cir., 5751-Lelly E. Gallo and George F. Bronsky to Kelsi Shea Yingling and Andrew Tafaro, $465,500.

Bartrams Forest Lane, 6681-Winchester Homes Inc. to Nicholas J. and Jennifer L. Herndon, $550,000.

Celeste Ct., 14643-Matthew J. and Terri Jannette Williams to Jonathan Grant and Laura Nicole Smith, $477,900.

Colby Hunt Ct., 5997-Matthew G. Bouffard to Rodney J. and Mindy R. Schulz, $583,000.

Dowden Downs Dr., 14360-Gary R. and Lynne N. Galluzzo to Ian Ray Anderson and Carrie Ray, $720,000.

Golf View Dr., 15169-Daron Isbeli and Jacqueline Murdock to Michael C. and Lori A. Zywiak, $641,550.

Hull Dr., 4626-Steven D. and Mandi L. Persell to Michael James and Michelle Bond Kappert, $610,000.

Kernstown Ct., 5300-Jeffrey and Ulrike Woodlock to Clyde E. and Rebecca T. Wallace, $589,900.

Mackenzie Manor Dr., 15874-Jennifer Thoden to Hollis M. and Carry Durham, $387,000.

Orrington Lane, 6818-Peter J. and Rosa A. Cappelli to Tania Aleida Sotillo, $405,000.

Slatemore Ct., 14388-John D. Trotter to Henry Wyatt and Maureen Ann Russell Measells, $549,000.

Timor Ct., 14865-Donna L. Johnson to Willie M. and Melissa K. McConico, $565,000.

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5807-Joseph and Lynn M. Bamford to Matthew James and Ingrid Marie Parker, $879,500.

MANASSAS AREA

Abbey Oaks Ct., 7802-Todd Andrew and Jean Ellen Brooks to Keith S. and Dawn Crim, $655,000.

Bland Dr., 7617-Darius and Louisa Johnson to Edom H. Gebrehiwot, $385,000.

Bridle Post Pl., 12004-Robert E. and Donna K. Cook to Michael J. Davidson, $640,000.

Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9775-Andre H. and Angelique N. Lofton to Troy and Caitlin Hughlett, $350,000.

Community Dr., 8231-Francisco Rivera to Carolyn Ico, $225,000.

Eclipse Dr., 15260-Centennial CT Corp. to Gregory P. Pirog and Megan Olney, $375,000.

Evelyn Dr., 8936-Jeremy and April Dickson to Jessica Lee Smith and Shawn Corbin, $465,000.

Hayes Station Way, 11906-Troy A. and Michele L. Duff to Benjamin Dressler, $322,000.

Hinton Way, 10786-Rafael A. and Mary Alice Goldsmith to Victor Salas Cardenas and Raisa A. Lonzoy, $400,000.

Idlebrook Ct., 14531-Monte Carlo Financial Corp. to Ricky Phillip Housden and Mary Catherine Griffin, $455,000.

Kahns Rd., 11709-Brenda A. Moore and William L. Waldman to Robert O. Nenez Rivera and Glenda M. Hernandez Rivera, $594,900.

Laurel Highlands Pl., 9141-Rene O. Villanueva and Nadine A. Villanueva Santiago to Geoffrey Sanford, $480,000.

Macbeth St., 8231-Jose P. Colato to Juan A. Gutierrez Moreno and Evelyn M. Reyes De Gutierrez, $350,000.

Mineral Springs Dr., 8421-Philip E. and Dani A. Rogero to Michael and Kristen Riggio, $476,000.

Normanton Way, 9615-Mark S. and Begona Milagros Daniels to Daniel Adu-Ameyaw and Millicent L. Doku, $335,000.

Pope St., 10989-Joseph A. Breslin to Rachel E. Cleveland, $300,000.

Rapidan Lane, 10460, No. 23-2-John F. Tarrant and Marlene W. Shade to Menad Harbane, $193,000.

Rokeby Dr., 7424, No. 3-5-Matthew Merrick to Srdan Mikanovic, $139,000.

Three Otters Pl., 15575-Daniel C. and Patricia P. Guerin to Staporn and Phochanat Nantabutr, $289,900.

Trio Lane, 9585-Robert W. and Blanka Lostakova White to Carrie Jean Reardon, $469,000.

Waterview Dr., 11450-Arevalo Investments Corp. to Roberto P. Melgar, $370,000.

Winged Elm Cir., 10229-Matthew S. and Alline Velluttini Jackson to Krista M. and William Shane Oldenburg, $460,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Blandsford Dr., 8133-North Star Properties Corp. to Matthew Strapko and Noelle Castoro, $495,000.

Charnwood Ct., 8506-Tri M. and Nga Tran to Syed H. Danish and Alisha H. Zaidi, $295,000.

Hillcrest Dr., 8194-Douglas Kurt and Kristine L. Roberts to Leaman E. Lewis and Jessica Sowers, $545,000.

Pine St., 7606-Hossein Soleimani and Ali Reza Analouci to Mo Ran Kim, $350,000.

Spruce St., 8112-Javier and Rosario Guevara to Santos W. Rubio Molina, $350,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Allstadt Farm Loop, 4211-Sean T. and Michelle H. Meadows to Karen A. Law, $350,000.

Camellia Lane, 15058-Clyde Thomas and Catkin Melody Burton to Christopher D. and Rebecca Mayeux Foster, $396,000.

Edgehill Dr., 15334-Susan R. Hart to James Philip and Megan N. Rubocki, $423,000.

Fishermans Cv., 4693-Terry Lynn Porter and Jon Leslie Baca to Christopher M. and Iris V. Potter, $590,000.

Holleyside Dr., 15054-Robert R. and Jennifer J. Cavendish to Adam Alva Anderson, $395,000.

Kersey Cir., 4216-Victor M. and Lisa Macedo to Ronald E. and Betsy W. Corkran, $515,250.

Marbury Heights Way, 15730-Tracy Lyndon and Chong-Hae Ward to Asif Ikram Virk, $520,000.

Moot Dr., 4248-Roy D. and Carol A. Steed to Timothy Tee and Geulia Diggs Boddie, $458,500.

Presidential Hill Loop, 4088-Cepion and Mary Stephens to Gerson S. and Brenda J. Villalobos, $436,000.

Yorktown Dr., 15536-Donald C. Witham to Daniel Heywood, $535,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Fitzwater Dr., 13207-Carroll Adair Weimer Jr. and Cathy Lynn Weimer Hill to Bhupendra and Dipali Shah, $295,000.

Steven Ct., 7174-Nanette M. Peterson to Antonio Esparza Lopez and Gloria Rodriquez De Loera, $586,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Locust St. W., 108-Stephen and Kathy M. Ababio to Jose Queiro, $385,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Bradys Hill Rd., 3989-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Michelle Washington, $378,000.

Red Oak Lane, 18909-Patricia Jackson to Caleb R. Mwanja, $285,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alaska Rd., 15114-Felix J. Ortez Molina to Juan L. Jimenez and Ana M. Rivera Coreas, $295,000.

Augustus Ct., 12921-Zafaryab Saeed to Ryan P. Cristobal, $315,000.

Avocet Loop, 15636-Kenneth J. and Christi P. Young to Traci Reno, $335,000.

Bentley Cir., 13595-Joellen C. Tilseth to Danny K. Jones, $245,900.

Bombay Way, 12752-Natasha S. and Taron C. Butler to Adrienne and Joshua Ivey, $340,000.

Brookmoor Lane, 2315, No. 348A-Jevon R. and Sitafa Gill to Christina R. Adams, $279,000.

Carroll Ave., 15909-James M. Holt to Misael R. Hernandez Ramos, $285,000.

Cedar Cove Way, 1819, No. 8-2B-Gerson Villalobos and Brenda Oliva to David C. Smith, $235,000.

Chelsea Dr., 3410-Ronald D. and Vicki L. Yoho to Hung M. Nguyen and Tuyen A. Lam, $322,000.

Clore Pl., 3842, No. 1-Victoria H. Remington to Patricia Alice Jackson, $205,000.

Cromwell Ct., 11358-James L. and Shannon McFarland to Michael D. During and Marie E. Coons, $305,000.

Dapple Gray Ct., 12196-Chad B. Leader to Fidele Ngu Beumaa, $380,900.

Darnley Rd., 12112-Daniel T. and Jennifer K. Smith to Mitchell M. and Shannon R. Huskey, $560,000.

Edgemoor Ct., 11294-Enrique D. and Patricia Solis Acuna to Mario J. and Lauren A. Barrett Perry, $305,000.

Five Fathom Cir., 2459-Steven A. Gonzalez to Latonya L. Malloy, $435,000.

Fort Lyon Dr., 3418-Anita B. Boush to Fikre R. Borgi, $368,000.

Germyn Rd., 13502-James E. Mullikin II to Elba V. Soto, $263,000.

Grayton Lane, 2565-Henry Hoanh Ngoc and Vivan V. Nguyen to Amer Oweis, $316,000.

Harbor Side St., 485, No. 200-Ronald D. and Jo E. Frost to Claude and Yvonne Reece, $344,500.

Hollow Wind Way, 13941, No. 13-1A-Diane L. Zerby to Julie A. Bromley, $250,000.

Ironhorse Dr., 3145-Clinton P. and Janet K. Holt to Kenton M. and Kelly H. Comstock, $430,000.

Kempston Lane, 12570, No. 8-85-Kevin E. Harris to Jancarlo Matos and Chawisa Khunkamsuk, $171,000.

Kew Gardens Dr., 2259, No. 185-Joshua D. and Ivy L. Jordan to Astrid D. De Cecco, $283,000.

Limoux Pl., 11831-Christopher M. Wilsey and Riina Mettas to John Weaver, $380,000.

Longview Dr. W., 2321-Carl S. and Latricia D. Jones to Marvin Saul Nativi and Blanca Lidia Torres-De Nativi, $355,000.

Macrina Ct., 12333-Kerry and Susan F. Walters to Lee A. and Karen Beiermann, $425,000.

Margraf Cir., 2228, No. 419-Jason C. Earl to Ronald Leon Johnson, $280,000.

Mayflower Dr., 1952-Rafat M. Abou Alwan to Arafat Easin, $272,000.

Miniclier Ct., 14011-James and Margaret Orefice to Javier A. Medina, $485,000.

Nettlecreek Pl., 12727-Alice L. and Valerie M. Ford to Tyler A. and Monica M. Mundrick, $308,000.

Oak Tree Lane, 2577-Valerie D. Bampoe to Chau Ngar Wong, $300,100.

Occoquan View Ct., 4494-Gary S. Kline to Kathryn Duncan, $612,500.

Paxton St., 2522-Steve H. Pham and Quang-Van Dinh Do to Corey Dawkins and Apryl Sydnor, $440,000.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14814, No. 255A-Vernon A. Talley to Melinda A. Lewallen, $369,000.

Presidio Way, 12120-Eduardo B. and Arlene S. Robielos to Umar Muhammad Ghazi, $312,000.

Quate Lane, 13068-Mary E. and Alonzo Hall to Asadullah and Eraj Rozbeh, $495,000.

Sheffield Hill Way, 2689, No. 160-Devon N. Coluzzi and John E. Girton Jr. to Henry V. Trujillo, $282,000.

Single Oak Hill Ct., 5501-James W. McDonald to Edwin Lopez and Yokasta E. Abreu, $710,000.

Stevenson Ct., 12236-Lotak Corp. to Virgilio L. Sarmac, $170,000.

Tideswell Mill Ct., 12262-Michael R. and Karen M. Taylor to Faisal Ali and Nicole Turner, $699,900.

Triad Ct., 3911-Daniel E. Quaresma and Jessica P. Powers to George J. Tomchick III and Hilda P. Pereira, $474,500.

Wadsworth Way, 12306, No. 14-Brenda M. James to Monica J. Zajackowski, $192,000.

Wentwood Lane, 15200-Abiyabush A. Alula and Raymund C. Arca to James Edward and Evelyn Jones, $268,000.

Woodside Dr., 1504-Estate of Louis Spicer Jr. and David Spicer to Ximena Roxana Vasquez Perez, $315,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Bens Way, 10198-Paramount Investments Corp. to Mark S. and Begona Milagros Daniels, $460,000.

Bretton Woods Dr., 8735-Juan A. Gutierrez to Julio D. Fernandez and Jhonatan Fernandez Tacache, $244,999.

Caladium Dr., 9286-Jacqueline B. Curley to Armando D. Cabrales, $320,000.

Cedar Ridge Dr., 10289-Susan N. Morrow to Larry K. Fairchild Jr., $415,000.

Charleston Dr., 9204, No. 206-Donna J. Senator to Barbara J. Slud, $317,500.

Fairview Ave., 9603-Joel Eddie and Landra Dennis Grizzle to Jeffrey A. and Holley C. Van Den Berg, $350,000.

Grapewood Ct., 9956-Marc B. Stoecker to Zouhir Dahbi, $175,000.

Main St., 9308-Kristin L. Kassner and David C. Freeman to Evan and Karly Reyle, $400,000.

Miles Pl., 8962-Maria Bartola Reyes Umana De Rodriguez to Luis Gabriel Ambrosio Gomez, $245,000.

Oconnell Ct., 10329-James E. and Meghan R. Shalten to Simon Ngu, $295,000.

Point Of Woods Dr., 8641-Christopher P. and Kimberly C. Haggerty to Mubashar Manzoor, $275,000.

Ruskin Ct., 9920-J. Kevin and Justine Lawson Rhoads to John J. and Mary Elizabeth Keenan, $381,000.

Tempo Ct., 9192-Kenneth M. Weigend to Victor Roselli, $301,000.

Tillett Loop, 8397-Cynthia Donovan to Misty Finical, $450,000.

Weems Rd., 8821-Louise A. and Richard D. Delage to Elmer E. Araujo Chavez and Gloria A. Garcia, $426,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9474-Junjie Yuan and Xiangyi Sun to Caridade and Blanca D’Souza, $335,000.

Evans St., 121-Sunsoon Nam to John E. Newman Jr. and Robert M. Jackson, $290,000.

Kent Dr., 151-Jorge A. Ayala and Norma C. Osegueda De Ayala to Felix A. Arce Membreno, $305,000.

Manassas Dr., 145-Armando A. and Karla I. Aguilar to Mukesh Kumar and Fun Sonia, $370,000.

Moseby Ct., 327-Sung-Hoon and Dae-Sook Kim to Ji Young and Hyun Ok Park, $225,000.

Walker Way, 9507-Derek M. and Kristin L. Harrington to Ryan Douglas and Jillian Rosche, $247,000.

Stafford County

Aster Lane, 9-Dan and Kristina Farren to Paul O. and Bridget O. Osasuyi, $420,000.

Azalea St., 2-Euphrasie Asso-Atayi to Diana W. and David Brian Perrussel, $270,000.

Batley Ct., 208-Sol and Lisa Herman to Julia Craig Thomas, $220,000.

Belle Plains Rd., 851-Daniel Matthew and Amanda Jean Gentry to Christopher Dane and Joni Moore Kanazawa, $349,900.

Blue Spruce Cir., 25-Robert J. and Louise M. Sipes to Sean M. and Melissa K. Fitzgerald, $430,000.

Boyd Dr., 9-Tevis A. Lang to Nicholas and Sarah Berger, $330,000.

Brannigan Dr., 27-Michael Vincent and Margaret Elizabeth Gillson to Stephen Dudley and Courtenay Craven, $577,000.

Burningbush Ct., 11-Rachel and William E. Rutledge to Tracey Lynn Barker, $415,000.

Cascade Lane, 11-Robert N. and Jessica R. Corwin to Brian A. and Cathy Anne Baxter, $514,800.

Chadwick Dr., 24-Terry Lee and Rose Marie Meis to Michael A. Garcia, $415,000.

Chestnut Lane, 18-Joan L. Bridges to Edward and Lisa Carpenter, $335,000.

Columbus Dr., 1012-Frederick Jan and Susan Margaret Gardner to Aaron Stone, $329,950.

Cotton Blossom Ct., 113-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Oussama Arif and Hasnae Zaroual, $414,706.

Culpeper St., 602-Jonathan B. and Tracy A. Scoggins to Frederick J. and Elsie N. Grill, $275,000.

Demian Ct., 7-Andrew and Anna Segre to Allen and Morgan Cowherd, $376,500.

Dons Way, 73-Mack and Danielle M. Lewis to Luke J. and Amanda Patterson, $500,000.

Dundee Pl., 416-Meyer Properties Corp. to Nicholas Ryan Minor and Bahareh Ghofrani-Shadman, $225,000.

Ellison Ct., 48-Ellison Holdings Corp. to Amanda McLaughlin, $370,000.

Fairfield Ct., 8-Logan R. Hansen to Giancarlo Annando and Leimary Aranibar, $280,000.

Ferry Rd., 294-Sherry Bowdin-Quimby and Stephen Lee to Allison Marie Balmes and Joseph Andrew John II, $309,000.

Galway Lane, 307-Karen Blue-Young to Peter A. and Randa K. Tabri, $266,325.

Goose Creek Cir., 33-Michael Degen and Henry J. Fink to Donna Merck, $315,000.

Green Acre Dr., 120-Noah Mauricio and Sabrina Lynnet Alvarez to Philip A. and Felisha Fredrick, $400,000.

Hanover Dr., 5-Patricia A. Russo to Margaret Schmitzer, $255,000.

Harper Lane, 122-NVR Inc. to Enrico Aiello and Stephanie Fenwick, $306,880.

Hickory Ridge Dr., 2-Christopher W. Lee to Jason Matthew Cizdziel, $275,000.

Iron Master Dr., 30-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Amy Catherine and William Mackenzie Nearman, $481,129.

Joseph Ct., 12-Douglas A. Marcy to Marcia J. Holmes, $379,900.

Kensington Dr., 603-Jason M. and Allison J. Weller to Michael Hall and Brandi Proctor, $219,000.

Lamplighter Lane, 28-Mark R. and Stella L. Clarkson to Margaret R. Lutz, $348,500.

Larkwood Ct., 27-David J. and Ann C. Yeager to Maya Ragon McCrary and Thomas Michael Evers Jr., $399,999.

Liberty Knolls Dr., 12-NVR Inc. to Terrell and Ariel Ford, $478,765.

Long Point Dr., 130-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Linda M. Murray, $330,085.

Marchant Dr., 177-Benjamin W. and Christine E. Stutler to Benjamin F. Kochli and Maya Draper Healy, $400,000.

Mediterranean Dr., 3014-Walter W. and Bette A. Bollinger to Josiah D. and Rebecca Stephen, $339,000.

Montgomery Dr., 49-Curtis M. and Jessica E. Audsley to Matthew C. and Nancy Ann Goldberg, $450,000.

Mountain View Rd., 1585-Churchill Corp. to Carlos E. Lara Salazar and Juan Bautista Polanco Minaya, $349,000.

Myrtle Rd., 11-Estate of Jean Louise Villani and Lauren Christine May to Brandon R. Trent and Katelyn Ryan Henderson, $262,500.

Newland Cv., 2-Alan L. Clack to Edwin Enoc and Martha Judith Rodriguez, $323,900.

Olde Concord Rd., 199-Barbara S. Mullins to Valentin Castro Orellana, $250,000.

Orchard Lane, 23-William K. and Debra B. Shellhammer to Brian and Munoz Quinn, $549,000.

Pewter Lane, 112-Adam Wilkert to Drew and Rachel Redden, $305,000.

Potomac Overlook Lane, 18-Mario A. and Susan L. Ferreira to Barry A. and Catherine A. Tovig, $1.01 million.

Rapidan Dr., 30-Daniel R. and Gina G. Hill to Eric and Tira Frazier, $293,000.

Revell Rd., 141-Barry F. and Cassandra A. Brickner to Christopher R. and Kelly M. Coxe, $415,000.

Ridge Rd., 43-Eric M. and Brianna L. Wilson to Joann Marie and Cody Ryan Smith, $260,000.

Ridgemore St., 203-Michael Jude and Heidi Marie Robison to Anthony A. Carlton and Ethan C. Shipp, $275,000.

Ringgold Rd., 131-Theodore C. and Anne E. Hupka to Christopher J. and Susan W. Barber, $610,000.

Rubins Walk, 30-Steven C. and Sherry A. Norquist to Mary Robert Patridge and Jamie Marie Warick, $330,000.

Saint Anthonys Ct., 12-John L. and Laura A. Tyler to Tymela Lakeia Riley, $410,000.

Saint Williams Way, 7-Lixlia M. Planell Pabon to Christopher Q. Agvare, $380,000.

Sentinel Ridge Lane, 120-Jeffrey G. Elliott to Osama and Hanaa Shehata, $539,900.

Short Branch Rd., 40-Matthew T. and Regan A. Kralovec to Abigail Ellis and Brandford Osei-Kuffour, $330,000.

Spotted Tavern Rd., 398-Adam D. Voelckers to Jeremiah M. and Tara M. Crabtree, $465,000.

Stevens Dr., 99-Lisa L. Ivy to Adir M. Gonzalez and Fidelina N. Bonilla, $274,900.

Taylor St., 221-Jimmie D. Wing to Jason E. and Margaret S. Curtis, $238,000.

Towering Oaks Dr., 8-Kurt F. and Connie M. Hudson to Dennard and Winter Farrish, $419,900.

Tree Line Dr., 109-US Home Corp. to Mauricio Aguilar and Karina Diaz, $231,570.

Verbena Dr., 180-SM Stafford Corp. to Michael D. and Christine M. Small, $524,910.

Wagoneers Lane, 85-Daniel W. and Patricia L. Laux to Nathan and Julie C. Lancaster, $455,000.

Wayne St., 18-Klein Strauss Enterprises Corp. to Dennis and Joanne Devore, $262,000.

Wellspring Dr., 55-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to William James and Lashawnda L. Thornton, $349,515.

White Chapel Lane, 24-NVR Inc. to Brandan and Mary Claire Schofield, $502,830.

Woodford Dr., 33-Eric and Nathalie Lynn Antonelli to Jeffery and Erica Collette Hughes, $440,000.

Woodstream Blvd., 333-Keith R. and Robert S. Young to Ryan T. Morris and Iris Dedja, $359,000.

Wythe Ct., 1010-Jennifer Lynn Williams to Michael C. Primeau, $330,000.