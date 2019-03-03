Acadia Park Dr., 9092-Mark T. and Hanna Dejene Phillips to Jagjeet Singh, $657,000.
Battalion Sq., 11815-John A. Percherke to Sherry L. Namyak, $500,000.
Bittersweet Lane, 10546-Raymund Osborn to Samnang and Mary Som, $461,900.
Chorley Way, 8709-James A. and Emily A. Megenhardt to Christopher and Amy Bilbee, $339,000.
Correen Hills Dr., 12912-Suzanne Ballard to Matthew Joseph and Nancimarie Christina Ranghelli-Bohlke, $350,000.
Dragoon Guards Ct., 10059-Aaron M. Bork to Chase Backus and Rachel Klondar, $400,000.
Eredine Way, 9562-Yon Hui De Lucia to Frank D. and Nancy C. Cummings, $405,000.
Innerwick Pl., 9632-Edith P. Van Weezendonk to Moses Opare and Audrey Opare Akurang, $340,000.
Maitland Loop, 9840-Wilmington Savings Found Society to Cristhian Ruben Amengual Reyna and Marija Amengual, $285,000.
Open Meadow Lane, 12172-Derek and Joy Wouden to Stephen and Carissa Brady, $450,000.
Pentland Hills Way, 10052-Ryan K. and Anna Crosser to Kian Paul and Natalie M. Tomas, $419,999.
Rising Ridge Ct., 8611-Gianni and Elin Burburan to Urfan Choudhry and Maria Elisabeth Nittel, $550,000.
Sedge St., 12240-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Robert D. and Toni T. Robertson, $589,990.
Wishing Well Way, 12807-Virginia B. Lane to Daryl Palumbo, $350,000.
Bacons Castle Ct., 15716-Bunthoen and Torn Chea to Craig Matthews and Natasha J. Kenner, $445,000.
Beau Ridge Dr., 15764-Oliver F. and Bonnie G. Braxton to Vanessa Lynn and Michael R. Sachon, $402,500.
Braddock Dr., 3426-Jerome N. Doumaux to Catheryn J. Cueva and Roxana B. Lopez, $225,000.
Cardin Pl., 15086-Adedamola Adejuwon to Rolando E. Suazo, $221,000.
Cherrydale Dr., 14847-Mohammed Mia and Fouzia Sultana to Wajma Sataryar, $225,000.
Colony Creek Ct., 14440-Caroline Heintz and Michael Berk to Shaun P. Dean, $508,000.
Cranmer Mews., 3516-Thuan A. Nguyen and Trung-Kien N. Trinh to Mohammad Sarwar, $260,000.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4880, No. 124-George O. Diabene and Crystal A. Amoah to Winfred L. Kelley, $319,000.
Dillon Ave., 14815-Suong Tran to Samuel Andrade, $320,000.
Earlham Ct., 14624-Blanca M. and Candelaria Carabante to Melkam Belay and Gizachew Tariku, $235,000.
Evansdale Rd., 4379-Manuel De Jesus Pineda Lopez to Rutilio Del Cid, $310,000.
Felmore Ct., 3616-Latoya Wilborn to Rafael Ramirez, $248,000.
Forge Dr., 4000-Alma P. Best-Johnson and Irving C. Best Jr. to Leonard A. and Jacquelyn White, $330,000.
Glendale Rd., 4209-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Charles Conway and Jeanne Tchuenbou, $379,000.
Haddock Rd., 13116-Salvador and Isolina Salguero to Rudis S. Hernandez Escobar, $280,000.
Hersand Ct., 4735-Benjamin Stafford to Skarleth Heredia, $250,000.
Hoffman Dr., 4226-Betty W. Jarboe to Jose Lara Rivas, $285,000.
Kerrydale Rd., 13407-Sarah S. Robertson to John L. Gough, $300,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14158-Nicholas E. Rodak to Kelly Richmond, $325,000.
Medwick Ct., 5256-Estate of Wendy McAlister and Elisabeth Anne Turner to Christina Visagie, $305,000.
Oaklawn Lane, 6037-Daniel J. Wilburn to Elizabeth A.G. and Charles B. Marlowe Jr., $352,000.
Pamela Ct., 13508-Michael A. and Mary E. Warwick to Vinod Jayara, $375,000.
Quick Pl., 13100-Russell S. and Deborah Elise Kanardy Matos Lowe to Jesse C. and Victoria R. Waite, $530,000.
Sloop Ct., 15259-Matthew William and Lisa Michelle Waterman to Kristina and Morris Parson, $510,000.
Torrence Pl., 4420-Yosief Kiflemariam to Awura A. Opoku-Reeves, $330,000.
Wits End Dr., 15350-Daniel P. Hydro and Barbie A. Goodman to Travis and Katherine Winstead, $640,000.
Crystal Downs Terr., 18054-Heidi L. Flick to Mark A. Manke, $422,900.
Heth Ct., 2610-Lemlem Aklilu to Jose Alfonso A. Ochoa, $200,000.
Nicely Ct., 2909-Mark S. Williams to Kevin F. and Becky T. Ciocca, $542,500.
Rose Hill Cir., 17694-Henry E. Tarbell to Ryan M. and Amanda B. Sylvester-Williams, $279,000.
Wexford Loop, 17295-Mohammed Zahir Uddin and Shamima Nargis to Dwayne Edwards, $309,900.
Bladen Pl., 7213-Brenda D. Cannon to Sangdo Choi and Seungyoon Yoo, $495,000.
Cannondale Way, 13950, No. 105-Troy and Ellen Forbes to Mohammad S. Ahmadi, $299,000.
Cedar Branch Dr., 7792, No. 101-Shirley A. Slaughter to Jason J. and Anita N. Vettickal, $259,900.
Clatterbuck Loop, 14189-Tamera L. Sistrunk to Kolin J. and Patricia A. Galinao, $527,000.
Collingham Pl., 14554-Robert and Stacey Smallfield to John David and Holly Schumann, $505,000.
Gallant Fox Ct., 6068-Mansell B. Rainbolt to Taik Chae and Young Ju Kim, $505,000.
Heritage Valley Way, 13627-Steven Francis Tvardek Jr. and estate of Montez Rita Tvardek to William T. and Olivia W. Alsbrooks, $499,900.
Kentish Fire St., 14540-Marisa Marra and Ethan M. Wealand to Sayed A. Sarwary, $345,000.
Lick River Lane, 5499-Manuel C. and Maria T. Villena to Nickolas J. and Ashley N. Harris, $700,000.
Montour Heights Dr., 8062-Robert John C. and Esther O. Barnachea Limjoco to Shang Ho and Sun Young Joo, $361,900.
Red House Rd., 14627-Nerene M. and Nicholas M. Merlino to Jennifer Lara and Jeffrey Richard Willard, $455,000.
Screech Owl Ct., 8857-Kangying and Wei Wang to Ahmet S. and Deniz Yazak, $427,000.
Sheringham Way, 16078-A. Lulu Jackson to Joseph C. Okafor and Chimezie Nnoruka, $472,000.
Tred Avon Pl., 6828-Estate of Sue P. Rowell and Debra Lynn Frank to Robert J. Spoone, $497,450.
Walnut Hill Dr., 6920-Patricia and Robert Geluz to Stella G. and Jose L. Franco, $325,000.
Arrowfield Terr., 5570-Raymond and Janette Nash to Christopher M. and Katie M. Kellogg, $404,000.
Brave Ct., 6608-Jade-Kathryn Wells to Uchenna N. Onyeuka, $259,000.
Conklin Way, 6236-Stewart M. and Kelly M. Feather LeBlanc to Kamala Williams, $360,000.
Fog Mountain Cir., 15474-Wade M. and Courtney L. Gault to Charles Scaperotto, $559,000.
Golf View Dr., 15246-B & G Homes Corp. to Michael Poole and Eunsil Lee, $684,700.
Heather Mill Lane, 15100, No. 203-Steven B. and Sarah G. Singer to Michael and Kimberlee Farrell, $334,000.
Jennifer Lane, 4517-Maureen and William Tickle to Ashraf Shalaby, $435,000.
Martin Terr., 2914-James R. Walker to Zachary R. Knight, $419,000.
Noyes Ave., 6851-Kenneth J. and Rileigh M. Knight to Michael J. and Mary S. Gouzie, $634,000.
Quarters Lane, 16013-Laura Clark and H. Robert Leuthy to Peter John and Jennifer Lynn Alcantara, $554,000.
Signature Ct., 5041-R. Scott and Jacqueline R. Crabtree to Donald E. and Tracy L. Eakins, $620,000.
Swift Creek Ct., 5607-Denis and Sonia Mendieta to Joseph R. and Judith M. Eulbert, $470,000.
Warwick Hills Ct., 5008-Michael and Monica Ferguson to Giuseppe Rovo and Katia Di Maco, $749,900.
Ashland Ave., 7903-GTX Holdings Corp. to Lesly Andrade, $299,000.
Barbados Lane, 7458-Elias Gomez to Mayra V. Rodriguez and Elsa L. Leiva Flores, $300,500.
Blue Gray Cir., 7897-Chibuye Kafubula and Marlon J. Ortega to Nirmalan Raviraj, $329,900.
Bowmans Folly Dr., 15286-Stephen K. and Carrie M. Webb to Ryan Matthew and Amber Sue Bonham, $520,000.
Caraway Cir., 10820-Kelly M. Classen to Arash Beyzadeh, $330,000.
Colonial Village Loop, 6371-Douglas B. and Kelly L. Carney to Alyssa Winston and Matthew D. Lester, $540,350.
Deer Path Ct., 6195-Mark E. and Lola Ann Gilliam to Paul Attilio and Rosalyn Angela Curato, $410,000.
Englewood Farms Dr., 8834-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Darryl K. and Rosalind D. Knox, $457,990.
Fancy Farm Ct., 15553-Kerry and Cynthia F. Fiscko to Alan Michael and Robin Christine Bairley, $500,000.
Gordon Dr., 13519-Dorothy B. Jones to Maria C. and Ana Cristina Salazar, $350,000.
Jessica Ridge Way, 12904-James and Janice McMillan to Jafar Mojumder and Alaya Ferdausy, $535,000.
Lucasville Rd., 11615-Robert C. Elrod to Victor Hugo Ruiz Padilla and Thelma Villegas, $362,000.
Mountwood Dr., 9598-Oscar D. Tobar to Thomas Mendoza and Hugo Rolando Monge, $435,000.
Ordway Ct., 7600-Susan K. and Maurice E. Crosbie to Nathan James and Marina Cuvelier, $590,000.
Provincial Dr., 10625, No. 80-6-John P. Strange Jr. to Nahida Sultana, $153,600.
Rayborn Creek Dr., 11955-Stephanie M. Sutton to Joseph Lucas Rodriguez, $439,950.
Scotland Loop, 8343, No. 51-Kendra R. Gantt to Ashley D. Thomas, $296,000.
Tattersall Dr., 10627-Robert E. and Lisa B. Finley to Jawan Derek and Malika Diamond Brown, $499,900.
Winstead Pl., 8218, No. 101-Richard L. White to Leona Sue Jurjevic, $211,000.
Bear Creek Dr., 10351-Rick M. and Deborah S. Gallagher to Andrew Douglas Irons and Judith Christine Langenberg, $587,000.
Chardon Ct., 7341-William A. and Kristin N. Morgan to Michael G. and Rachel M. Sausville, $369,000.
Greystone Rd., 10275-Thaddeus R. and Christine J. Baker to Elbert Harrison and Anne M. Jeneski, $419,000.
McLean St., 7817-Betty Ann Taylor to Orlando Lara Calles and Berta Alicia Rocha De Calles, $325,000.
Roseberry Farm Dr., 7803-Gary and Mary Denham to Shiba R. Dhakal and Sunita C. Khadka, $480,000.
Waller Dr., 7835-David George Wilkinson and Magda Pastro Schrage to Liam Harkin and Michelle Lyal Farmer Kane, $485,000.
Avon Dr., 4223-David and Melanie Sutherland to Inam Ur Rehman, $375,000.
Benson Ct., 3803-Carolyn W. Strong and Allison Guinn to John D. Ruby and Bethany S. Stanton, $442,500.
Fallstone Pl., 4320-Clark I. and Siriluk J. Casas to Michael Jason and Danielle Real, $419,900.
Great Harvest Ct., 3963-Jerry and Valerie Muck to Nancy L. Bertocci, $445,000.
Jonathan Ct., 4330-James C. and Deborah O. Pugliese to Kiersten J. Baldwin, $300,000.
London Pl., 15711-Christopher D. and Keri L. Reams to Brady A. Orem, $308,000.
Outlook Pl., 15554-Mona K. Ferrell to Alain R. Escobar, $459,900.
Spillway Lane, 4393-Thomas C. and Karin Beane to Ramon Armando Portorreal and Sugey H. Caceda, $417,000.
Streamside Ct., 15263-Demetrio L. and Rose M. Javier to Maria Lorenzo Keady, $306,900.
Victoria Falls Dr., 17503-Muhammad W. and Afroza Hasin Naeem to Denise Miles, $352,500.
Dave Dr., 13893-Roselee C. Bielec to Brian Thomas McNeary, $450,000.
Sowder Pl., 9009-Troy R. and Jennifer E. Payne to Allison Hewlett and William Clay J. Shoemake, $437,000.
Beech Lane, 18401-Mark W. Burns to James B. and Paula J. Murphy, $370,000.
Graham Park Rd., 3857, No. 1-Wilma L. Spinney to Uzair M. and Syed A. Zaidi, $310,000.
Oakdale Cir., 3930-John Brantley to Julio C. Cardona Martinez, $225,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4120, No. 12-Elizabeth R. Anthony to Matthew A. and Erika L. Hebert, $265,000.
Wharf Lane, 3602-Donald B. and Song U. Weaver to Shalea Steele, $214,900.
Alexis Rd., 917-Martin B. Jarvis Jr. to Sourina and Martina Sandara, $275,000.
Belfry Lane, 3437-Carroll Fay Jordan to Ramon and Mahrukh Tariq, $250,000.
Bentley Cir., 13590-Devonia Singleton to Ofelia M. Salgado Arias, $290,000.
Brookmoor Lane, 2327, No. 353A-Beau Michael Bergner to Aleta Copeland, $275,000.
Caleb Ct., 12546-Adam and Sarah Calhoun to David M. and Patricia S. Jordan, $549,900.
Chanceford Dr., 11663-Shawn A. and Cheryl E. Phillips to Carl Michael and Susan Szczebak Magnell, $895,000.
Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2825, No. 225-Stephen P. Digiambattista to Joseph Wilson, $277,000.
Colchester Rd., 1509-Anthony Miller Jr. to Milton Rojas, $274,900.
Cromwell Ct., 11372-Charles H. and Marie D. Luedke to Michael H. Yankaskas and Jeanette Nicewinter, $324,900.
Danridge Manor Dr., 16652-Mabel A. Witmere to Edward J. and Vinita L. Sinclair, $412,000.
Dorothy Lane, 1718-Mohammad A. Tahir to Engliz Lemma Shewareged, $395,000.
Eagle Flight Cir., 16328-Seth Keller and Lona Danette Leeson to Bir Bahadur Tamang and Bishnu Kumari Lama, $515,000.
Fleet St., 13765-Jeffrey and Peggy Theresa Rush to Shafaq Sami and Qazi Hanif Ur Rehman, $529,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1043, No. 404-5B-Benyamin Famili to Keisha Simmons, $224,000.
Granada Way, 12328-Donald and Natalie Bradner to Octavia Haughton and Marcia Rattigan-Richards, $295,000.
Hampstead Lane, 4124-Lori Burke to Kevin and Aislynn A. Collier, $340,000.
Hayes Lane, 16451-Erum Siddiqui to Pedro M. De Matos Pereira and Elvia Ochoa, $479,900.
Horseshoe Lane, 15591, No. 591-Ashley and Rudy Shaw to Lariza D. Mercado, $192,000.
Ivy Stone Pl., 2108, No. 176A-Ravinder Nagra to Andrew A. and Tessa M. Damon, $335,000.
Kew Gardens Dr., 2253, No. 182-Paul R. Cruz to Christy K. Camacho, $325,000.
Kramer Estate Dr., 16478-Richard Grant and Elizabeth Ann Berlin to Havard and Glynis Capehart, $490,000.
Longview Dr. W., 2249-Edward A. and Erin L. Huffman to Maria Eny Areco, $320,000.
Madeira Ct., 2845, No. 14-2-Jonathan Butler to Liliana Joie Byrd, $191,000.
Manchester Way, 12459-Mark Pertuit and Angela Di Stante to Geoffrey Evans and Danielle Ashley Openshaw, $332,000.
Misty Lane, 12845-Guido Miranda Vasquez and Helen Pamela Oviedo to Young Ah Kim and Dae Kyun Chong, $309,900.
Mountain Ash Ct., 13218-Billy F. Davidson to Carla J. Augustine, $490,000.
Ogilvie Ct., 3822-John David Ruby and Bethany Sina Stanton to Elias M. Martinez, $315,000.
Pfitzner Ct., 12505-Douglas B. and Michelle M. Collier to Rusty G. and Amy L. Rhoads, $497,500.
Potomac Club Pkwy., 2175, No. 11-Gerardo E. Lopez and Zahilys M. Hernandez to Kimberly M. McLemore, $350,000.
Rochelle Ct., 1788-Karen Villegas to Allah Y. Khan and Laila Rida, $270,000.
Salemway Ct., 3805-Nicole M. Black to Hassen Debbech, $228,000.
Shadwell Ct., 13000-John Heber and Erin Boden to Brian and Tracy Chapman, $575,000.
Simpson Mill Way, 4415-Marcellus L. Jackson to David P. Roganti, $379,900.
Stargrass Ct., 2016-Evelyn Rodriguez to Antonio J. Guerra and Andres Silva, $270,000.
Strickland Ct., 1848-Lillian A. Thompson to Oliver and Bonnie Braxton, $550,000.
Tendril Ct., 3404-Delia Nancy Beltran to Engracia Quinonez Arriola De Bran and Brenda L. Deras, $266,000.
Transom Pl., 2551-Jaspaul Narang and Edith Deandrade to Maryam and Amna Shafique, $519,500.
Wakewater Way, 2730-Valerie Frances Hubbard and James David Tuchscherer to Beverly Anne Zwayer and Martin Lee Bremer, $425,000.
Wetherburn Ct., 2954-Seddik Anibar to James Lee and Elizabeth Broadnax, $249,900.
Wren Ct., 2903-Thomas R. and Lisa M. Glidwell to Jamie N. Randall and Derek A. Toland, $249,900.
Acer Lane, 9224-Wendi Banther to Meinan Goto, $319,000.
Bernard Ct., 10310-Sue Grigsby and George Markos to Francisco Valencia Samano, $385,000.
Caspian Way, 9350, No. 202-Barbara L. Griffith to Nancy Willt, $170,000.
Crozier Ct., 8465, No. 303-Jereme J. Donnelly to Miranda Nicole Deffenbaugh, $139,000.
Jackson Ave., 8807-Jean N. Aanenson to Alexander Konstantinos and Ashley E. Soulos, $365,000.
Laurelwood Ct., 9166-Jose E. Carranza to Carlos Alfredo and Ana R. Larios, $265,100.
Merrimack Dr., 9020-Yascara S. Tudor Gil to Walter A. Orrego Rodriguez, $180,000.
New Britain Cir., 9131-Scott and Stacy Hawks to Victor M. Martinez Orta, $250,000.
Saddle Ct., 8496-Robert Steven and Dale Lynn Fisher to Hermes and Francisca Argueta, $245,000.
Stonewall Rd., 8618-Lisa K. Rau to Dublas O. Morales and Kalla J. Lopez, $373,272.
Windsor Ave., 9510-Andrew and Mary Wyckoff to Daniel Lee Killigrew, $315,000.
Baker St., 138-Robert E. and Darcy A. Ostrander Damon to Benjamin Flores, $258,200.
Corbett Pl., 9799-Linda Kaye Welch to Aaron M. Mincey, $326,000.
Holden Dr., 137-Alfredo V. and Susana M. Lopez to Santos and Noemy D. Hernandez, $330,000.
Jan St., 9309-Randy R. and Maria R. Stoughton to Michael E. and Monica F. Ferguson, $439,700.
Pierce St., 126-German H. Flores to Elieser S. Ramirez Menendez, $258,000.
William St., 9205-Donta L. Wilson to Martin and Victoria Rose, $455,000.
Adelaide Ct., 115-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Joseph A. and Amy Lynn Cisneros, $610,901.
Anvil Rd., 922-Morris and Poinsetta Cowles Oliver to Carleigh James Ely, $140,000.
Aquia Bay Ave., 222-Sharon J. Wilson to Andres Garcilazo Ambriz, $315,000.
Aspen Rd., 990-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Stephen J. Amweg, $455,230.
Baldwin Dr., 11-Mark L. and Karen Pierce to William Calvin Washington Jr., $325,000.
Barrett Ct., 100-Matthew P. and Cyndie L. Teofrio to Randa K. and Peter A. Tabri, $300,000.
Basswood Dr., 933-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Brian and Virginia Shrift, $393,370.
Beech Dr., 31-Steven Seib to Nelson C. Cava Rojas and Dayana J. Robledo Baldiviezo, $285,000.
Betty Lewis Dr., 208-Kirk Gerritt Horton to Joshua D. Moss, $309,000.
Birds Nest Way, 608-US Home Corp. to Lucinda Bennett, $278,990.
Blossom Tree Ct., 18-Bryan and Megan Koehler to Dakenah and Izetta W. Johnson, $430,000.
Brannigan Dr., 41-Robert M. and Marcia E. Gauvin to James D. and Jessica A. Polley, $525,000.
Brooke Point Ct., 113-Atlantic Builders LTD to Herbert and Rochelle M. Edwards, $527,680.
Camp Geary Lane, 2230-G & H Homes Corp. to Cameron L. Patterson, $450,635.
Cannon Ridge Dr., 34-Darry W. and Nancy A. Grossnickle to Lowell T. and Latrice S. Knight, $329,900.
Cary Pl., 6-Joseph and Joanna L. Harley to Dwight Douglas Hazelwood and Sara Suzanne Stowell, $299,900.
Chadwick Dr., 10-Jose C. and D. Lorena Lopez to Juan Carlos Alvarado-Castro and Maria Del Carmen Alvarado, $425,000.
Clark Lane, 65-Bernetta R. Burton to Sudanne Bailey, $335,000.
Clover Hill Dr., 9-Michael Grass to Joshua R. Driegert, $355,000.
Coastal Ave., 971-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill Corp. to Fallon Hutcherson, $460,140.
Columbus Dr., 1136-Kenneth B. and Carmen L. Galbraith to Kristen Nicole Brant, $299,500.
Country Manor Dr., 59-Richard Alan and Anne Cary Muegge to Keithan L. and Deanna Eiland Smith, $364,900.
Crossing Rd., 300-Melissa Marx to Tamara Myers, $218,000.
Decoy Lane, 20-Raymond A. and Ellen M. Leone to Christopher Paul Mazur and Heather Marie Hopkins, $525,000.
Donovan Lane, 137-Joshua H. and Henryetta F. Lang to Rowena San Jose and Michael A. Gentile Jr., $559,900.
Eagle Ct., 2-Summerfield Investments Corp. and Coeur De Lion Corp. to Dale R. and Carol I. Weaver, $360,000.
Executive Cir., 115-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Kevin and Nicholas Ngu, $298,000.
Fenwick Dr., 105-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Lauranne C. Nash, $453,354.
Garrison Woods Dr., 503, No. 314-Fern Oak Corp. to Michael Moeller, $129,500.
Glacier Way, 32-Curtis E. and Felicia F. Proshe Cox to Asia Levean Phillips, $345,000.
Greenbank Rd., 254-Andrew B. and Pennie L. Long to Samire A. Radman, $345,000.
Hanover Dr., 3-Janina Cwalinski and Beata A. Vieira to Vanessa Anne and Michael William Watson, $248,000.
Harper Lane, 126-NVR Inc. to James Wilcox, $329,260.
Hastings Dr., 108-Christian M. Braiwick to Isaac C. Uchefuna, $233,750.
Heather Pl., 3-David S. and Lindsay H. McCormick to Bryan T. and Brittany H. Reddan, $369,900.
High Water Pl., 19-Bronskin and Ayele Gilman to Brannon A. and Stephanie M. Niesent, $535,000.
Hollycrest Pl., 3-DR Horton Inc. to Clifford C. and Linda M. Wakeman, $499,900.
Indigo Way, 438-Telly and Sanita Simons to Alexandra C. Morales and Yerko V. Rojas, $392,000.
Iron Master Dr., 52-Augustine Homes Corp. to Carl R. and Melissa A. Long, $479,060.
Jenny Lynn Rd., 6-Carol A. Dunaway to Gordon H. Mackay Jr., $329,900.
Juggins Rd., 60-Andre and Carla Hill to Nicholas C. Bureau and Sarah M. Kassis, $432,999.
Kings Crest Dr., 1204-William A. and Danielle E. Hochrine to Erika Michele Magnuson, $239,500.
Lafayette St., 35-William L. and Teresa F. Fouch to Tallulah McDaniel, $405,000.
Landing Dr., 206-NVR Inc. to Brandon Carson, $318,025.
Lawhorn Rd., 27-Jerry Gene and Terri K. Heaton to Monica J. Salazar, $407,000.
Little Oak Rd., 16-Joseph E. Zitzelberger to Scott P. Henryson and Jessica R. Vorakoummane, $359,900.
Ludington Lane, 10-Patricia and Timothy S. Sutherland to Nelson H. and Donna M. Burns Stewart, $365,000.
Mayfair Pl., 201-Moon Hye Seuk to Kevin and Amber Jennings, $225,750.
Mediterranean Dr., 3008-Michael Jody and Angela Lundy to Ramon D. Najera and Luis Javier Delgado, $343,900.
Montauk Ave., 36-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Robert Lee Crandall, $442,210.
Newbury Dr., 19-Eunice Patxot to Matthew and Kate Sergent, $414,900.
Nugent Dr., 29-Nicoleta Rotaru to Irvin and Karla Nufio, $484,900.
Oleander Dr., 15-Janet C. Kowall to Yvonne Devore, $369,000.
Park Dr. W., 401-Joey M. and Edith A. Davis to Michelle Hanenburg, $269,000.
Pear Blossom Rd., 344-SM Stafford Corp. to Joseph E.B. and Kylie J. Cross, $458,665.
Pickett Lane, 25-Matthew Cooper and Elizabeth Southern to Jacqueline Amber Lipp, $425,000.
Prestige Way, 200-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Jeffrey W. Butzin, $455,850.
Randolph Rd., 3-Jesse A. and Carrie P. Blackburn to Robert Raymond Camilleri, $275,000.
Ringgold Rd., 115-Sean M. Loveless to Derek McKoy, $305,000.
Rolling Valley Dr., 337-NVR Inc. to Lisa R. Freeman, $269,990.
Saint Roberts Dr., 50-Michael F. and Cynthia D. Denas to Justin D. Hall and Claire H. Nester, $385,000.
Scarborough Ct., 10-Gerald R. and Barbara D. Witzman to Jairo Guillen, $340,000.
Shepherds Hook Way, 10-Emer Sanabria Cardenas to Katrina Braden-Elliott, $385,000.
Silver Comet Ct., 115-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to John Francis and Rita Louise Feet, $547,852.
Snow Meadow Lane, 2-Patrick J. and Eileen S. Heiny to John and Nicole Seifert, $340,000.
Sorrel Lane, 14-SM Stafford Corp. to Robert A. and Tammy T. Vannorden, $528,783.
Spyglass Lane, 172-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Andre Slonopas, $580,000.
Stony Hill Rd., 265-William D. Graves to Christopher R. Franklin, $315,000.
Switchyard Ct., 225-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Richard and Christina Freeman, $420,742.
Tara Lane, 30-Foundation Homes Inc. to Justin Allen and Sydney M. King, $383,150.
Thresher Lane, 103-CF Land Investments Corp. to James A. and Mari S. Meak, $359,630.
Varone Dr., 11-Rod F. and Faye L. Brown to Marion L. Floode-Kamara and Joseph Kayonga, $355,000.
Vista Woods Rd., 32-Timothy S. and Maria Linda Smith to Noah J. Brletich, $250,000.
Wellspring Dr., 63-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Angela Derrick, $343,547.
Windsong Way, 17-Lisa A. Layton-Mehr to Joseph Edward Zitzelberger, $780,000.
Woodstream Blvd., 234-Johnny Castellon-Torres and Michelle N. Castellon to Valerie D. Bates, $349,500.