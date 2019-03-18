America Dr., 13600-Marc S. Wiltshire and Khunteang Pa to Amrinder Singh and Anoopender K. Sandhu, $618,000.
Benchmark Lane, 8858-Kevin D. Berkheiser to Rachel A. and Justin A. Johnson, $335,000.
Canmore Way, 9801-Kenneth O. and Patricia P. Casey to Carmin and Amy M. DeRose, $486,000.
Colesmire Gate Way, 13513-Carl and Elena Hocking to John E. Hickey, $298,000.
Crowning Pl., 13360-Kevin G. and Kim R. Feely to Deniz and Natalie Luft, $495,000.
Earls Ferry Cir., 9826-Dale K. and Joanne R. Marvin to John F. and Karla Vargas Pollard, $355,000.
Glen Meadow Lane, 9235-Marvin L. Stockwell Jr. to Jaime M. and John R. Sellers, $505,000.
Lake Baldwin Dr., 12021-Sedrick and Dana Grandberry to Rachel L. Fathing, $400,000.
Orland Stone Dr., 10039-Derek Patrick Smith to Kelly Burg, $430,000.
Rannoch Forest Cir., 12818-Julie A. Craiger to Daniel J. and Katie L. Powell, $307,000.
Rustic Breeze Ct., 9333-Robel and Kristin Michiel to Rhonda Michelle Hayes, $585,000.
Sidlaw Hills Lane, 13050-Poh Kheng Tang to Wei Deng and Leny Navarro, $330,000.
Worthington Dr., 9301-Tracy R. and Joseph M. Kidd to Ashraf Abdelhak, $510,000.
Amaranth Ct., 14936-Ralph and Susan McGill to Raffi Kesici, $425,000.
Barksdale St., 14776-Maricela D. Ascencio to Alexander Alberto Chavez and Esther Zamora Rengifo, $229,000.
Bremerton Dr., 14301-Victorino and Ester Marina Hernandez Alvarez to Edgar A. Castellanos, $267,000.
Carlsbad Rd., 14983-Abdelgader Dawad to Daniel Erick Perez Mejia, $245,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 14664-Phan Huynh to Michael A. Alvarado and Sonia Andrade-Garay, $359,999.
Cuddy Loop, 14158, No. 55-Deborah G. Leslie to Victor Condori, $196,900.
Darbydale Ave., 14756-Glecenia Criselda Varralaga Villatoro and Luis Miguel Perez Orellana to Yenis Machado, $300,000.
Dyer Dr., 14805-Jasim Mahmood and Khairul Khan to Andres Canales, $355,000.
Embassy Dr., 4244-Estate of Carl Edward Clark and Bruce Hogan Bleasdale to Jose Garay Andrade, $210,000.
Evergreen Dr., 4417-Dinora I. Rivas to Jose Gaspar and Zulma Yamileth Diaz Sorto, $399,000.
Filarete St., 14490-Patrick D. Bartlett to Jose Gregorio Rodriguez Guzman and Genessie Aurinis Oropeza Diaz, $237,000.
Frisco Ct., 14615-Jose Roberto Castellon and Lucia Alicia Soto to Damon Chatt Blanton, $274,000.
Hamilton Dr., 4613-Roxana B. Melendez and Carlos R. Melendez-Lopez to Napoleon Soriano Gonzalez, $270,000.
Hetten Lane, 3749-John M. and Carrie A. Walls to Robert Lowell and Amanda Nicole Coons, $466,900.
Kelly Rd., 4785-Charles W. Wilson to Antonie Calderon and Jorge A. Castro, $350,000.
Kerrydale Rd., 13719-Christopher T. Slusser and Yudith Z. Saldana to Angela Renee Flowers, $390,000.
Lebourget Ct., 15573-James E. Tyree III to Carly Nicole O. Neal and Tyler John Emerson, $304,900.
Mapledale Ave., 13702-Silvestre Diaz Resendiz to Manuel Alarcon-Guia and Ruth Malpica Gutierrez, $360,000.
Nationville Lane, 13390-Josue and Jennifer Ruiz to Kasev R. and Kelly M. Sundar, $419,900.
Olive Ct., 6382-Yang and Helen Kim to Dolan and Sarmila Barua, $437,000.
Persian Ct., 13526-Ana C. and Juan Manuel Vela to Juan M. and Christine Vela, $309,021.
Redstone Dr., 13827-Denise Y. Stroter to Ashadujjaman and Riya Abedin, $390,000.
Saint Charles Dr., 5595-Nancy Martinez Valdez to Amphone Louangaphay and Xaysana Vorachack, $310,000.
Tilbury Way, 5172-Selena Lee and Darnell Leon Horton to Thinh P. Pham and Hang Phan, $325,000.
Fort Fisher Ct., 1622-Adelfo Lagunas to Ulises S. Salmeron, $218,000.
Point Pleasant Lane, 16918-Ronald Zach Snyder to Elfreda A. Acquaye and Patience N. Sims, $245,000.
Sigel Ct., 3015-Domitila Rodriguez to Cheraunda E. Nunn, $215,000.
Brunson Cir., 7462, No. 9M-Brittany Wike and Andrew M. Pracht to Sheikh M. Ali, $330,000.
Clarkton Ct., 7133-Sankar Narayan and Sunitha Kasiraman to Terrill Dean and Kelly Lynn Thorne, $499,000.
Clubhouse Rd., 14400-Richard E. and Peggy L. Wagner to Robert Douglas and Heather Christine Knapp, $600,000.
Covewood Ct., 7650-Ryan J. and Anne Collins to James and Emily Megenhardt, $473,400.
Danehurst Cir., 15025-Agustin and Lina M. Calderon to Uday R. and Neelu U. Patel, $450,000.
Fieldstone Way, 13716-John D. and Kimberly M. Rush to Laban Elliott and Beverly Ann Sadtler, $525,000.
Handel Pl., 13558-Tasia N. Davis to Michael D. and Adena G. Ray, $420,000.
Huron Dr., 7617-Brandon S. Ade to Mayra O. Caballero Valenzuela, $378,000.
Ladderbacked Dr., 14269-Jacob P. and Edith Kremer to Jackqueline A. Tellekamp, $389,900.
Little Thames Dr., 7133, No. 197-Jerome B. Butler to Paula C. Cameron and Samuel G. Coniglio, $280,000.
Rembert Ct., 10629-Robert F. and Pakaikeo Corriel to Akber A. and Sanobar Sewani, $525,000.
Snickersville Dr., 14265-Donald T. Thornburg to Kalbe Kabato, $500,000.
Village Stream Pl., 6968-Jeffrey A. and Renea U. Barta to Fatima V. Linares Pacheco, $318,000.
Admiral Baker Cir., 15458-George A. and Margaret M. McCarthy to Abiodun A. Ogunwale, $621,000.
Ashby Oak Ct., 14816-Erin K. and Brian P. Gilsbach to Erik Lee and April Ann Fitzer, $624,900.
Chalfont Dr., 14395-Thomas A. and Gail Mates Pavlik to Kirk F. and Tracy D. Anderson, $595,000.
Glass Mountain Way, 4729-Matthew and Kelley Francis to Matthew E. and Jocelyn W. Alex, $554,900.
Greymill Manor Dr., 16011-Joel J. and Myra Jennifer D’Souza to Young-Ju Lee, $412,950.
Hunting Path Rd., 6649-Jessica Perry Smith Spear to Carol Ann Jordan and James D. Cullather, $249,900.
Jupiter Hills Lane, 15059-Andrew J. and Ruth M. Castor to James J. and Judith E. Lubinskas, $617,000.
Mount Atlas Lane, 4122-John F. Wells to Ruth A. Sandgren, $435,000.
Pitner St., 16093-Mark W. and Kari E. Olsen to Gerard Sabestian Pan, $410,000.
Sky Valley Dr., 15214-Toll X Partnership to Carolyn and James Shearer, $666,151.
Tiffany Lane, 16020-James L. Hitt to Chris Hayes, $410,000.
Abingdon Ct., 9430-Jennifer Dover and Chanda Cook to Hao Song, $265,000.
Assateague Pl., 5577-Keith M. and Melissa L. Woods to Shane Jay and Keri Crutcher, $434,900.
Berry Orchard Ct., 10609-David M. and Mary L. Claveloux to Bhupinder Singh and Gurmeet Kaur, $524,999.
Bonair Dr., 9507-Kelly O. Murphy and Kevin P. O’Donnell to Irene Mendez and Christian Mendez Herrera, $360,000.
Bristow Rd., 14612-Keith Anthony Samsky to Richard J. Fisher, $258,000.
Castle Rd., 7310-Betty R. and Kathleen R. Black to Quanliang Sui and Yumei Song, $305,000.
Doubleday Lane, 11109-Sandra J. Kratt to Mohammad T. Rahman, $335,000.
Etheridge Lane, 6335-Robert W. and Rhonda Mabry to Jose L. Rodriguez-Vivanco and Benish Rodriguez, $850,000.
Genna Lane, 10484-Kevin S. and Gretchen Estes to Joleen and John Sanders, $455,500.
Gwendolyn Dr., 6227-Michael Joseph and Douglas A. Nelson to Mark Christopher and Shannon Marie Bunn, $425,000.
Hilliard Dr., 8052-Ri Xiong Dong and Xue Fang Tan to Britany Chamberlain, $325,000.
Laurel Highlands Pl., 9152-Kevin J. and Roberta F. Chavez to Paul and Carrie Cotton, $580,000.
Lyceum Lane, 5995-Ronnie L. and Frances A. Vinson to Christopher R. and Heather L. Escamilla, $585,000.
Michelle Ct., 7655-Barbara M. Demello and Esteban Torres to Tepo Tomax and Juan C. Cuazitl Cielo, $385,000.
Normanton Way, 9610-David W. and Valerie L. Boykin to Joseph and Mi Hwa Schoonover, $339,900.
Penny Lane, 8299-Marie F. Balboni to Daniel and Sarah Stewart, $400,000.
Purdue Ct., 7530, No. 42-Constantin and Anne Marie Misevschi to Yolanda Sanchez-Dominguez and Jimmy Serrano, $192,000.
Rokeby Dr., 7305-Philip T. Jones to Samuel A. Woldehawariat and Seble K. Desalegn, $289,000.
Sesame Ct., 10382-Jeffrey Miner and Michele Lisa Sims to Patrick Illanes Salas and Jessica Cook, $485,000.
Stillbrooke Rd., 8040-Michael T. and Deborah Rivers to Wesley J. and Barbara Moses, $499,900.
Tower Pl., 10965-FLB1 Corp. to Ricardo A. De Leon Barrios, $300,000.
Winstead Pl., 8230, No. 301-Dennis Royal Jr. to Yu and Zhi Ming Wang, $200,000.
Dahlgren Ridge Rd., 8925-Bruce and Jeanne Higgins to Robert L. and Darlene McKenzie, $420,000.
Lake Dr., 8021-Frank Garrido to Kyong Min Choe, $427,000.
Montyville Dr., 9800-Amandio P. Morais to Dublas O. Morales, $755,000.
Well St., 8004-Jose Marrero to Domingo Antonio Robles Perez and Diogenes Antonio Jimenez Perez, $285,000.
Beaver Dam Rd., 15892-Robin L. Wright to Majdood Khalili, $375,000.
Dalebrook Dr., 3719-Larry E. and Carolyn W. Craddock to Bradley D. and Kristin E. Hanna, $390,000.
Four Seasons Dr., 17235-Dorothy J. and Stephen G. Bunch to Jonathan and Maria Ogur, $484,950.
Hot Springs Way, 17374-Charles Alusine Conteh to Perpetue Kikoni, $335,000.
Keswick Ct., 4835-Donald H. Blake Jr. and Judith R. Lacourciere to Stephen P. and Brittany N. Cooke, $460,000.
Russett Maple Ct., 3762-Idalina M. Jones to Charles W. and Weini W. Stewart, $398,000.
Spring Branch Blvd., 5155-Pedro M. De Matos Pereira and Elvia Ochoa to Shannon Ray and M. Erica Smoot, $292,000.
Taconic Cir., 16324-Therese C. and Eligio Aleman to Walter Lloyd and Kristen Michelle Morgan, $225,000.
Windsong Lane, 15455-Matthew M. and Jennifer K. Bowlin to Sawsan Alkaales and Mohammed Al Saeedi, $305,000.
Ringwood Rd., 4444-Michael A. and Anne M. Cardin to Timothy L. Losito, $355,000.
Rain Slicker Pl., 12116-Dennis Drake to Christopher D. and Jacquelyn M. Moushey, $512,000.
Third Ave., 206-Catherine MacDonald and Jonathan Margolick to Robert and Linda Leathers, $215,000.
Cabin Rd., 18318-Deborah L. Simmons to James A. and Susan Jean Kruyne, $237,500.
Lost Pond Ct., 3204-David W. Grimm and Amanda E. Hoffman to Latonya Denise and Darren Boyce, $482,000.
Perry St., 19117-Marti V. and Michael S. Donley to Jaime Mejia, $225,000.
Rosings Way, 18947-Mark E. and Jennifer A. Shafer to Anthony Scott and Thanh Huynh Molnar, $485,000.
Anchorstone Dr., 5029, No. 202-2C-Yuni Bergemann to Amandeep S. and Major S. Sandhu, $240,000.
Bancroft Lane, 4137-Louay H. Abdulrahim to Christin Owens and Tyrone Neal II, $370,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 810, No. 104-David R. and Helen H. Vance to Lisa Goodwine and Karen Smith, $300,000.
Bramblewood Lane, 16568-Kathleen R. Bombick to Rosemary Aguilar, $345,000.
California St., 1410-Sonja P. Main to Esperanza E. Martinez, $230,000.
Cara Dr., 12841, No. 23-C-Jeanne A. Wright to Kenneth Sutts, $180,000.
Cavallo Way, 4803-Bhargavi A. and Ananthamurthy S. Bettadapur to Tracie and Levi Wayne Chaconas, $405,000.
Charmed Ct., 4901-Aida G. Wassif to Jason Downs and Tracy Killen, $660,000.
Choctaw Ridge Ct., 3046-Kahsay Z. Tsehayou to Sam Rouse, $325,000.
Crabapple Ct., 2703-Robert G. Weeks to Rogelio Torres and Christine Y. Hutchison, $438,000.
Crosswater Ct., 3647-Troy L. Scott and Venishka M. Hurdle to Erskin Melvin and Michelle Sotto, $267,000.
Darlington Loop, 1997-Martin and Susanna E.J. Price to Mohammad Yosufy, $268,000.
Essex Dr., 14212-James B. and Paula J. Murphy to Catherine Delpino, $347,000.
Flotsam Lane, 16341-Isaiah Rivers Jr. to Chun Qiao Lin and Bing Wang, $395,000.
Gorham Way, 13074-David F. and Caitlin E. Ward to Rachana and Ankit Shrestha, $495,000.
Greenhall Dr., 12695-Miguel Udaeta-Soto and Ingrith Grundy to Kahsay Z. Tsehayou, $365,000.
Gunsmith Terr., 2150, No. 45-6-Daniel L. Lycan Jr. to Chad Andrew and Kara Michelle Kaestle, $145,000.
Harbor Side St., 485, No. 600-Poonam S. Upreti to Patrick C. and Hyun J. Konfrst, $334,900.
Hedges Run Dr., 11981-Tracy Killen to James Todd and Donna McGhee, $445,000.
Hummock Pl., 3546-Preston Robert and Danielle Rae Quick to Anthony James Craparo Jr. and Robert Louise Young, $461,500.
John Diskin Cir., 15732, No. 150-Denise Miles to Ruth Crosby, $288,000.
Kingswood Ct., 2551-Julie M. Rimel to Paula Klacik, $289,000.
Lamar Rd., 14417-Paul A. and Ismaelita T. Wallace to Patricia Yamileth Pena, $260,000.
Lock Loop, 13489-Roy and Yi Liu Chittenden to Nilam Kumari Niroula and Raju Karki, $301,000.
Lotte Dr., 12719, No. 38-Basheer/Edgemoore-Potomac Crest Corp. to Sholanke Woody, $408,000.
Maidstone Ct., 12253-Jeffrey L. and Cristina Lange to Justin D. Smith, $264,900.
Margraf Cir., 2242, No. 414-Andrew Koepke to Jason and Kenia Stumbaugh, $285,000.
Mayflower Dr., 2035-Linda Shiao to Roger Laing, $284,000.
Merseyside Dr., 2346, No. 130-James Lawrence Bell to Nancy Deakins, $274,900.
Montgomery Ave., 2211-Clemente and Silvia E. Santiago to Abdul K. Tarawalie and Fattu Sesay, $325,000.
Nuttal Oak Pl., 16832, No. 21-Lanai Jackson to Sandra P. Hagan, $260,000.
Orleans St., 13115-Fernando W. and Monica E. Cardozo to Ronel R. Flores Mendieta and Martha Guillen Diaz, $385,000.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14788, No. 455A-Evan L. and Teri M. Littig to Herbert D. Briggman, $280,000.
Powells Landing Cir., 2081-Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of America to Jelani and Talica Walls, $460,000.
Rope Dr., 13912-Estate of Peggy J. Davis and Scott H. Donovan to Felicita Sorto Ortiz, $280,000.
Seaford Ct., 12227-Estate of John Charles Leo and Alfred Frank Leo to Philipp M. and Mia Frankel, $330,000.
Sheffield Hill Way, 2677, No. 163-Jimmy Montalvo Galiano to Nicole Koenigsmann, $305,000.
Sindlinger Way, 15944-New Millenium Corp. to Morena Solis, $284,900.
Stone Lined Cir., 12562-Reids Model Corp. to Mark A. and Sadarreya R. Wicks, $499,990.
Swinksville Ct., 1765-Samuel Quintanilla and Melissa Ramirez to Kenneth Willeford and Alicia Hock, $425,000.
Thenia Pl., 1646, No. 4-1-Elubia Lucero and Idania Guerra to Zachary James and Ashley Nicole Bonhert, $235,000.
Trimaran Way, 2471-Robert C. Fitzbag to Paola D. Camacho, $477,300.
Wigeon Way, 15504-Carmelo and Maria C. Basile Naro to Carlos A. Romero, $415,000.
Bainbridge Ct., 9624-Timothy A. Cope and estate of Carol L. Pfuntner to Christopher and Rosa E. Binet, $425,000.
Butternut Cir., 10272-Heather Mills to Jacqueline Anne Hook, $310,000.
China Grove Ct., 9328-Jennifer M. Black to Brenda Abigail Villarreal, $299,900.
Coriander Cir., 9000-Arnoldo A. Hernandez and Susana E. Rivera Lopez to Brian Nathaniel and Jessica Anne Long, $292,500.
Easton Ct., 9210-Concord Property Corp. to Obed Irfan, $264,000.
Fringe Tree Lane, 9310-Blaise M. Mukenge and Santos M. Tshipamba to Geovanny Misas Londono and Greist Lorena Giraldo Londono, $227,000.
Kershaw Ct., 9167-Sharif Ahmed and Naushin Sharif to Marlon A. Ayala Alvarado and Juan Guevara, $270,000.
Lee Manor Dr., 10331-Richard W. and Tammy L. Plotner to Manolo Duque Regalado, $415,000.
Nash Dr., 9391-John and Jessica Barbour to Robert Ivancie, $460,000.
Scarlet Oak Dr., 9377-Anne M. Cole to Qamar J. Syed, $168,500.
Sherman Ct., 8587-Estate of Curtiss S. Pearson and Roger Allen Pearson to Nelson Balmore Palacios, $320,000.
Stonewall Rd., 9463-Connor J. Kimmel to Daniel T. Corcoran Jr. and Miriam Van Scott, $276,000.
Zimbro Ave., 9696-John R. and Maria F. McClintock to Matthew Hillhouse and Alyssa Manning, $458,990.
Englewood Ct., 8519-Maria C. Penalosa-Soriente to Mark A. Spinelli and Jingying Guo, $234,900.
Kent Dr., 248-Larry E. and Mary E. Eskridge to Rolf Vietzke and Carrie Poston, $298,000.
Matthew Dr., 9188-Ana Maria Oliverez to Alexandra and Enrique P. Murillo, $436,000.
Sandra Pl., 9085-Lucas Andrew and Lacy Walker Jackson to Rodney J. Abercrombie, $418,000.
Alice Ct., 15-Linda N. Watson to Warren H. Switzer, $210,000.
Aquia Dr., 1035-John A. Mittino to Anthony D. Riggs and David K. Villella, $345,350.
Arden Lane, 220-Thomas and Patty Kane to Curt M. and Laurinda M. Reifsteck, $660,000.
Avalon Lane, 32-Hour Homes at Avalon Inc. to Jonathan D. and Melinda K. Saunders, $613,113.
Basswood Dr., 921-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Ann M. Suwanski, $385,220.
Beau Ridge Dr., 6-Michael M. and Candace Grimes to Douglas and Valerie T. McCue, $399,999.
Biscoe Ct., 4-John Michael Cochran to Larry and Tracy Houston, $310,000.
Blue Spruce Cir., 15-George J. and Nicole Flynn to John Joseph and Jessica Ann Dick, $400,000.
Bridgeport Cir., 4-Ezra H. Bardo to Adrian Lizandro and Lindsay Dawn Solis, $375,000.
Brooke Point Ct., 124-Atlantic Builders LTD to Lamonica Harrison, $515,112.
Candleridge Ct., 7-Mikhael E. and Rana Nassif to George Primov, $318,500.
Capri Ct., 17-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Fernando Santos Cruz and Yajaira Estephani Martinez, $419,100.
Caval Cade Lane, 4-Steven and Nicole Albertson to Laurie J. and Brian N. Castleberry, $605,000.
Cherry Laurel Dr., 45-Daniel R. Burgess to Juan Carlos Yanez Jr., $249,900.
Clear Spring Lane, 44-DR Horton Inc. to Tobias M. and Kendra C. Sibley, $478,359.
Coastal Ave., 825-IHMW Embrey Mill II Corp. to Dora Ampong and Kingsley Kuttin, $434,104.
Cobblers Ct., 108-Kerri L. and Daniel W. Hallman to Steven Thomas and Colleen Jackson Bennett, $300,000.
Coriander Lane, 990-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Peter B. and Joni Gill, $476,225.
Culpeper St., 719-Jason W. Bonner to Lawrence R. Fightmaster, $225,000.
Denison St., 189-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Donna Elsenmann, $361,098.
Doria Hill Dr., 4-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Michael L. and Chiquita Thomas, $469,055.
Edwards Dr., 712-Watler J. Sumpolec to Joshua Earnest, $244,500.
Falkirk Ct., 209-Ayr Properties Corp. to Bradley D. and Rosalie M. Gunson, $221,000.
Ficklen Rd., 935-JGH Building and Consulting II Corp. to Samir Michael and Sherilyn Tulabot Stetler, $339,999.
Forsythia Lane, 970-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill Corp. to Sharaf M. Lateef, $441,240.
Galilean Dr., 28-Rebecca L. Davis to Cristina Polo, $275,000.
Garrisonville Rd., 1585-Jeffrey L. Fangman to Brian and Joanne Rogers, $430,000.
Glacier Way, 107-Nicholas and Leah Esposito to Arturo Osorio-Feliciano and Veronica Bautista-Antero, $360,000.
Gristmill Dr., 33-Mary K. and Michael A. Moore to Gregory M. and Ann P. Eckhart, $615,000.
Harper Lane, 121-NVR Inc. to Thelma Asiedu, $326,945.
Harpoon Dr., 2414-Alexander A. Forti to Jeremy David Laux, $325,000.
Hatchers Run Ct., 309-Estate of Gwendolyn C. Hall and Carole J. Davis to Candace M. Sarda and Derek Matney, $250,000.
Hermitage Dr., 26-Barry E. Enerson to Jason P. and Joan M. Wiese, $560,000.
Hot Springs Way, 40-Marc A. and Anna V. Reich to Jessica R. Lyons and John A. Fellin III, $324,900.
Jett St., 714-Dreama S. Long to Kyle W. and Michelle S. Hayden, $242,000.
Kellogg Mill Rd., 215-William L. Baker to Anthony T. and Danielle J. Plath, $360,000.
Knollwood Ct., 209-Victoria Gonzales to Benjamin Andrew Jones, $250,000.
Landing Dr., 305-NVR Inc. to Gianpaolo and Maurizio Marchese, $282,250.
Leeland Rd., 88-Abel Alfonso to Brandon W. and Jennifer Schooley, $249,000.
Long Point Dr., 163-John M. and Ruth Gray to Luz B. Torres, $285,000.
Marlborough Point Rd., 621-William L. and Patricia E. Poggi to Craig Daniel and Lorena Lu Funicello, $950,000.
McLaughlin St., 9-Audrey J. and Judy G. Hawkins to Amanda Faith and Charles Bradley Locke, $257,000.
Meridan Lane, 11-Carlos R. and Marilyn Velez to Zachary D. and Jacquelyn A. Kippenbrock, $740,000.
Montpelier Dr., 604-Hour Homes Inc. to Richard R. Owens and Kirsten C. Ober, $550,632.
Old Banks Dr., 3-Ashley L. and Garrett R. Bohan to Ryan Keith McNutt, $315,000.
Plumosa Dr., 23-Jeremie W. and Lisa L. Lovejoy to Kirby and Georgina R. Clark, $263,000.
Providence St., 211-Sharon M. and Kenny Ray Wright to Jeanette Cooper, $224,000.
Remington Ct., 12-Paul P. and Dawn M. Lerza to Garey A. and Alesia D. Tucker, $420,000.
Rochelle Ct., 2-Sonya A. Bowman to Aileen Osei-Kufuor, $350,900.
Rugby Rd., 202-Eric T. and Ellen Church to Charlotte Techu, $231,500.
Saint Johns Ct., 3-Maria E. Gomez to Arthur B. Gonzales, $375,000.
Sanctuary Lane, 68-Gerard J. Normand II to Martin A. and Alicia Stacey Barr, $495,000.
Shamrock Dr., 116-William B. and Barbara J. Benson to Christopher D. and Brooke L. Lomax, $295,000.
Shields Rd., 200-Michael A. McClelland to Gregory Troy and Kelly S. Harding, $374,900.
Silverthorn Ct., 20-John and Angela M. Glinsky to David M. and Kelly J. McEttrick, $410,000.
Snow Meadow Lane, 29-Steven G. Potter to Randall Reese, $341,000.
Spartan Dr., 130-Atlantic Builders LTD to Darcy Fandinga and Robert D. Hayes, $433,040.
Stately Ave., 145-Augustine Homes Corp. to Christopher J. Macey, $735,860.
Summerfield Lane, 61-Tricord Commons Corp. to Cory R. and Ai Massey, $382,500.
Tacketts Mill Rd., 678-Matthew Kane and Amanda M. Wilder to Isaac J. and Tori L. Nichols, $440,000.
Taylor St., 321-David Ryan Astley and Shannon Ann Mace to Cory Justin Frederick Van Valen, $258,000.
Towering Oaks Dr., 23-Marc Steven and Denise F. Cancel to Sarah McFadden, $426,000.
Vaughn Ct., 1-Shawn D. and Amber Lynn Hoaglund to Andre C. King, $439,900.
Waller Point Dr., 34-James J. Gallagher III to Gregory W. and Janice L. Fisher, $390,000.
Westhampton Ct., 28-Leona A. Miller to Darrell J. and Yaraide E. Newman, $392,500.
Willow Branch Pl., 9-Philip and Kathryn E. Rhinehart to Robert Gregory Bishop, $250,000.
Wizard Ct., 4-David A. and Jessica A. Alexander to Justin Alain and Ximena Isabel Shanghai, $475,000.
Woodstream Blvd., 264-Thomas and Carolyn Varney to Rosa A. Toledo, $340,000.