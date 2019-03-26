Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Aspire Ct., 12908-Thomas L. Beckman II and Angela Grasso-Beckman to Austin and Julianne Hoopes, $470,000.

Benchmark Lane, 8978-Gregory E. and Terra L. Sye to Lashana Claiborne, $335,000.

Cascade Falls Dr., 9195-Charles and Christine E. Peterson to Jordan and Kayla Yates, $360,000.

Columbia Springs Way, 12309-Hae G. and Kyoung M. Lee to Alejandro Vinicio and Regina Cabrera, $569,900.

Earls Ferry Cir., 9863-Eyber Cruz to Alan and Kereshmeh Farah Arbogast, $350,000.

Grimsby Lane, 12256-Willard E. and Jill K. Taylor to Charles Bernard Fisher III and Megan Deeanne Ferrell, $509,000.

Lake Preston Ct., 9167-Chad J. Korbecki to Joseph and Eileen Giovia, $400,000.

Moxleys Ford Lane, 10058-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. to Jill M. Fleming, $279,900.

Ormond Dr., 13065-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Clinton Boyer and Johanna Ramos-Boyer, $393,750.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9137-Jerome A. Williams to Thomas Scott Bumgarner, $380,999.

Sandown Ct., 12137-Amy Hinds and Douglas J. Miller to Elliott Horowitz and Rachel L.W. Horowitz, $470,000.

Stable Forest Pl., 8905-John Richard and Jaime M. Sellers to Matthew B. Hambric and Theresa M. McGraw, $349,900.

Youngtree Ct., 12001-Christopher Michael and Serena Marie Reynolds to James Patrick and Bethany Dawn Travis, $494,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Arkendale St., 3022-Michael R. Santistevan to Bery A. and Gerson A. Palomo, $341,000.

Barksdale St., 14788-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sahar and Fahad Malik, $177,500.

Belvedere Dr., 14445-Steven Rollins to Denis Centeno Cruz and Claudina E. Rivas Sanchez, $210,000.

Briggs Way, 15209-Robert G. Lockmiller to Melinn and Ronnie Johnson, $494,000.

Castlebridge Lane, 13586-Charles W. and Christine J. Rhodes to Luis Herman Alarcon and Gladys M. Iraheta, $480,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 14845, No. 89-Noel Kenneth Harris to Marta M. Rodriguez, $292,700.

Cordell Ave., 14916-Lucian and Maria Stoica to Emilio W. Amez Lizarazu, $242,500.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4779, No. 37-Nicole C. Green to Gildas G. and Tomeka L. Dossa, $299,300.

Del Mar Dr., 3724-J.J.S. Investment Corp. to Jackeline B. Chavez Hernandez and Sandra T. Chavez, $345,000.

Eames Lane, 4403-James Christopher Nocera to Abdulsami and Marya Azimi, $241,000.

Endsley Turn, 14653-Kenneth W. and Marjan A. McLain to Jose R. Revelo, $223,900.

Fairhope Rd., 3808-Talayya Clarise Byrd to Ferdous Hakim, $184,000.

Fontaine Ct., 14396-Lizbeth L. Gray to Marion Ramirez Portillo and Claudia Ramirez, $236,000.

Frishman Ct., 4905-Jay and Jennifer S. Javid to John Chambers and Estefania Morales, $448,000.

Greenwood Dr., 13640-Wagner Del Aguilar and Ana V. Del Aguilar to Jose A. Guerrero, $294,000.

Hillendale Dr., 13324-Joseph H. Neale and Marcy J. Oppenheimer to Jose Ariel and Ilcia Raquel Reyes, $285,000.

Kentmore Dr., 4412-Albert D. and Greta A. Woolard to Christopher A. Woolard, $298,000.

Kingston Rd., 4522-Real Estate USA Corp. to Jorge Manuel Cruz Hernandez and Maria Santos Garcia Campos, $330,000.

Lindendale Rd., 14245-William O’Neal and Starlene F. Smith to Joel A. Salmeron, $325,000.

Meadowbrook Rd., 13843-Frederick W. and Linda M. Bassford to Irwin Pascal, $320,000.

Neddleton Ave., 5573-Deborah Bloom to Alyssa E. and Juan M. Fernandez, $335,000.

Packard Dr., 13326-Jeffrey W. and Tracy L. Hirsch to Wan Sin and Jung E. Kwak, $505,000.

Quaint Dr., 5466-Christopher D. and Linda L. Hough to Max Campos, $490,000.

Regent Ct., 14211-Curtis E. Anderson and Domini M. Boydanerson to Julien R. and Krystal M. Vercruyssen, $360,000.

Shamus Ct., 5384-John L. and Shelly W. Allison to Mathew J. Kress and Michelle E. Amann-Kress, $309,995.

Spriggs Tree Lane, 14944-Jojean Razalan and David Alvin Bolton to Karl Alberth Pena Lopez and Chiquita Lorraine Pena, $564,900.

Torchlight Dr., 12998-Susan Marie Kebart to Jorge Victor Gonzalez and Joey Michele Badgett Gonzalez, $429,000.

Wertz Dr., 3735-Dwayne H. and Julia C. Coryell to William F. and Nancy A. Lowery, $435,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Cottonwood Grove Rd., 1725-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Claudine M. Dealauriers, $577,888.

Fort Pickens Ct., 2222-Concord Property Corp. to Eduardo A. Moya Garcia and Milagros F. Abril Durand, $234,900.

Medford Dr., 2971-Marc A. and Natasha K. Loman to James O. and Lindsay D. Wells, $439,900.

Point Pleasant Lane, 17002-Heather Addamo to Sonia Jassor, $262,500.

Sigel Ct., 3037-Vanessa D. Lee to Jose Pedro Santos and Dolores Alvarez Cruz, $210,000.

Telescope Lane, 16596-Maureen J. Minder to Edwin S. and Stephanie Chinery, $405,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Belgrove Gardens Lane, 8608-Scot and Carrie Suneson to Matt and Charla Tompkins, $567,500.

Busick Ct., 10608-Michael G. and Charlene L. Carmouche to Ji Won and Hyung S. Kim, $490,000.

Catharpin Valley Dr., 13249-T&T Contracting Corp. to Jeffrey M. and Lori M. Vicario, $899,000.

Clatterbuck Loop, 14013-Fred C. Granja and Sara Mendoza to Praveen Vangari and Sushman Adepu, $507,000.

Clubhouse Rd., 14408-John H. and Sharon C. Newton to Fakhredin and Mahtab Heidarian, $550,000.

Creekbranch Way, 14212-Young Chun Kim to Robert L. Gauer, $325,000.

Douglas Fir Loop, 12328-Jeremy and Tracey Van Dam to Vanessa Sandin, $525,000.

Gaffney Cir., 15078-Edmond L. and Christine M. Jacobs to Shaunta D. James, $347,500.

Heritage Hunt Dr., 7055, No. 112-Georgette L. Rhodes to Margaret A. Pankowski, $270,000.

Jackpin Pl., 6701-Michael A. and Shannon Donnelly Burgwald to Benjamin D. and April M. Schild, $525,000.

Lords View Loop, 8737-Candice M. Currier to Jeffrey Michael and Krista Roark, $538,000.

Northbrook Lane, 14356-Craig M. and Cherish R. Avallone to Danielle and Kensley Dougan, $610,000.

Roxborough Loop, 8240-Robert A. Heintz and Pamela E. Runkle to Jack W. and Joanna C. Bidlack, $645,000.

Sharpshinned Dr., 14298-Timothy Alexander Neal to Jeffrey A. and Renea U. Barta, $442,000.

Sparkling Water Ct., 8402-David T. and Ann P. Cimini to Isaac L. and Leigh P. Robertson, $540,000.

Vint Hill Rd., 15576-Luong and Hieu D. Nguyen to Anthony Q. Tedder and Kimberly S. McCoy, $530,000.

Witton Cir., 6900-Arasi Balaji and Balaji Anna to Guillermo Madrigal Sardinas and Yamina Salvat Vives, $395,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alderbrook Dr., 15664-Joseph H. and Jeanne M. Scott to Lewis Z. and Pamela Cohn, $599,000.

Aster Haven Cir., 6050, No. 123-Steven J. Kramer to Douglas Potter and Rachael Breckenridge, $312,000.

Chamberry Cir., 14417-Stephen Wade and Kimberly Parker Valenta to Jason and Traci Wits, $748,000.

Danube Way, 15011-Albert Sarpong and Dora Yeboah to Afua O. and Kwame B. Sarpong, $365,000.

Glass Mountain Way, 4776-Eric L. Brown to Leland D. and Michelle Blanchard, $532,500.

Haig Point Pl., 5758-Michael F. and Diane B. Greiner to Eric Binkowski, $630,000.

La Jolla Ct., 15143-Gary Estle and Leslie Elaine Brown to Joseph W. and Virginia S. Budenski, $559,000.

Mountain Rd., 3204-Craig and Marissa Michel to Stephen and Andrea C. Konsin, $1.23 million.

Popes Creek Pl., 6030-Adam and Katherine Campbell to Arsen and David Karakozov, $377,000.

Sherman Oaks Ct., 5493-MBNC Corp. and Roger Dale Crigger to Vincent and Margaret Zumbo, $650,000.

Smooth Stone Pl., 6012-Nickolas J. and Ashley N. Harris to Jose Alberto and Sandra Marisol Lopez, $490,000.

Trevino Dr., 5396-Nancy J. Daugherty to David W. and Beth Anne Hall, $479,900.

MANASSAS AREA

Abingdon Ct., 9466-Hillary L. and Jason M. Smith to Richard Alexis Herrera, $247,000.

Assateague Pl., 5681-John R. and Marion D. Bowen to Lauren E. Kadlick, $445,000.

Black Horse Ct., 7773-Santos Godoy and Roxana C. Rivas-Godoy to Ammar O. Elgozali, $315,000.

Botsford Rd., 9811-Karen T. Hannen to Mohammed T. Rahman, $390,000.

Brookview Ct., 7817-Kashif Jamil to Brian and Sofia Curran, $305,000.

Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9729-Sue S. Cross to Brandon Hartman, $330,800.

Community Dr., 8189-House Buyers of America Inc. to Daniela R. Ancalle Jimenez, $190,000.

Eclipse Dr., 15110-Aaron Higgins to Herlinda Benito Navarro, $398,500.

Fairmont Ave., 9722-Gregory Ellsworth and Brittany R. Elliott to Julia E. Medina Larin, $330,000.

Forest Oak Ct., 12800-Paula Franklin to Elizabeth Haley-Hopkins Clark Hurd, $360,000.

Gold Cup Trail, 12766-Donald Ray Robinson Jr. to James Gary and Sara Marie Barnes, $605,000.

Happy Creek Rd., 6240-Wesley D. and Cynthia K. Carpenter to Tommy G. and Erica E. Jones, $574,900.

Humphrey Lane, 8272-Gloria M. McGhee to Sudarshan Ghimire and Vivita Sedai, $331,000.

King George Dr., 9335-Dwight Albert Agnew to Jorge Ulises Vasquez Torres, $310,000.

Lisle Dr., 8050, No. 217-Kim L. Ellsworth-Evans to Christian and Christopher Munar, $215,000.

Margate Ct., 7581, No. 3A-001-Zubiada Sekandary to Laura Del Carmen Arellano and Jorge Victorino Arellano, $115,000.

Mission Ridge Dr., 10908-Natalee Lynn and Casey Margaret Pehrson to Trudy Bondura, $271,000.

Occoquan Forest Dr., 6259-Daniel W. Bieger and Christine L. Blackwell to Vincent P. and Stephanie M. O’Neill, $425,000.

Pershing Dr., 13053-Heidi Braum and Phillip E. Harrover to Ryan and Catherine Yates, $559,000.

Quail Run Lane, 7561-Hye K. Lee to Rolando Salinas Velasquez and Ana Elsy Gutierrez, $250,000.

Rokeby Dr., 7416, No. 3-8-Thomas R. Carpenter III to Elizabeth Ann Havelka, $180,000.

Sinclair Mill Rd., 8022-John C. and Debra H. Mayers to Christopher Stephen and Lisa Knicely Eggleston, $358,000.

Stonington Lane, 10539, No. 22-8-Deborah Jane Shook to William Parrella, $196,000.

Van Doren Rd., 13635-Susan T. Doss to Pauline M. and Aaron K. Byrd, $519,000.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11197, No. 57-Earl Andrews to Mary Catherine Carter, $248,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Boundary Ave., 7431-Laura S. Jewell to Ronald Aaron Hogue, $370,000.

Riding Meadow Way, 7371, No. 55-James Charles and Michelle Quetot Noyes to Corey Fyock and Danielle Paradise, $322,000.

Tendring Trail, 7489-Dexter J. Mason to Jay J. Chong, $297,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Apple Cider Ct., 3717-Scott Richard and Priscilla Esther Neils to Ralph and Susan McGill, $393,000.

Benecia Lane, 4799-Rafael A. Romero to Mainor O. and Yudis Y. Ventura, $288,500.

Denali Pl., 17478-Barry F. and Lorena L. Witten to Mischellette D. Bottoms-Yisrael, $327,000.

Golden Gate Way, 4321-Graciela Contreras Vasquez to Kodjo Tovon, $354,900.

Inlet Pl., 15315-Thomas P. and Carol A. Mackin to James C. Nocera, $215,000.

Lands End Ct., 5099-Scott A. and Marilyn Ehrmantraut to Adam Scott and Julia Ehrmantraut, $282,500.

Mimosa Trail, 15282-Michael J. and Brenda J. Meisel to Roberto and Noriko Cuevas, $380,000.

Saltwater Dr., 4905-Manuel Alarcon-Guia to Cassandra T. Mcburney, $275,000.

Spring Branch Blvd., 5159-Kelli Brosnan to Jonathan K. and Andrea C. Shaffner, $285,000.

Talon Dr., 4182-Won S. Kang and Jin K. Kim to Liliana C. and Bernand Daniel Bickham, $438,500.

Vista Dr., 15744-Paul and Angie Casillas to Bryant and Triva Poole, $380,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Broadlands Lane, 9295-Mark D. and Suzanne Y. Kincy to Habib Ulalh and Shahla Kargar, $615,000.

Independence Ridge Pl., 13615-Leslie Weber Hoffman to James and Janice McMillan, $920,000.

Shevlin Ct., 9500-Everett and Melissa G. Diederiks to Daniel M. and Erica L. Colon, $1.1 million.

QUANTICO AREA

Fourth Ave., 273-H2Q Corp. to Julia Engle, $400,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Crossroads Ct., 18867-Rondal G. and Suzanne E. Crawford to Keith and Ashley Brown, $410,000.

Pier Trail Dr., 18715-Travis F. and Shelly J. O’Selmo to Robert R. and Ying Gregory, $525,000.

Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3694-Thomas S. Young to Troy T. and Jeanie M. Noel, $449,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alabama Ave., 15041-J&D Homes Corp. to Jose D. Bonilla Rivera, $309,000.

Anchorstone Dr., 5145, No. 515-5C-Anthony D. Adams to Courtney Novotny, $270,000.

Aubrey Glen Terr., 12647-Jill Leas to Rosemary Twumasi, $427,000.

Battery Hill Cir., 2376-Richea K. Washington and Roosevelt Burden Jr. to Min Xia and Bu Zhang, $347,500.

Belmont Bay Dr., 810, No. 303-Roger A. and Ann L. Gross to Paul Park, $258,000.

Brandy Moor Loop, 16837-Thembi Deck to Latoya Barr and Kadian Samantha Wright, $280,000.

Burgundy Pl., 2865, No. 2-5-Patrick F. McNichol to Joseph Neligan, $165,900.

Calloway Ct., 3107-Kenichi Magner Tatara to Robert Malinowski and Anita Bradford, $355,000.

Cardamom Dr., 12020-Justin D. Hall and Claire H. Nester to Mary Stanley Henderson, $185,000.

Cedar Cove Way, 1824, No. 3-2B-Forward Realty Corp. to Khalid and Shabana Mustafa, $260,000.

Chesley Pl., 16948-Earl and Marion L. Willbright to Kingsley Nana Yaw Basoah, $375,000.

Chowning Ct., 16706-Hassan Khan and Samar Alhinnawi to Fulvio A. Obando Rivera, $235,000.

Cranes Bill Way, 1331-Blake Nichols and Sylvia Sloan to Pakeeza Sabri and Ramin Anwari, $370,000.

Daisy Reid Ave., 4382-Oscar Lazo to Julia M. Moreira and Blandon Ramos, $374,997.

Densmore Ct., 12207-Erin L. Adams O’Connell to Jennifer Adu and Brian Shackelford, $266,150.

E St., 1407-Marcelo and Maria T. Gutierrez to Ana Yancy Aguiluz Marquez, $400,000.

F St., 1449-Brian and Amy Simpson to Phat Tan Nguyen, $324,000.

Foothill St., 3229-Rrcap SFR II Corp. to Eduardo Angel Castillo and Pamela K. Zamudio, $305,000.

Gardenview Loop, 1030, No. 303-4-Jay S. Yoon to Lucy P. Simpson-Anin, $205,000.

Governors Ct., 11963-John K. and Louann K. Aegerter to Jennifer and David Black, $439,975.

Greenhall Dr., 12711-David M. Leonard to Leonardo A. Tuana-Goldie and Sarah R. Davis, $330,000.

Gunsmith Terr., 15384-Jermaine A. McKinney to Hamed Haqany and Swita Hamdam, $221,000.

Harborview Ct., 12716-Juan R. Rivas to Yared Tewodros Abraham, $309,900.

Highbourne Dr., 2205, No. 417A-Valerie D. Randall to Connor E. Sullivan and Margarita Zinchenko-Sullivan, $282,500.

Hunterbrook Dr., 12739-Matthew C. Davis to Michael J. and Caitlyn Beach, $319,900.

Kempston Lane, 12575-Michael A. Liedel to Harold W. and Donna L. Harper, $235,000.

Kinnicutt Dr., 13164-David L. and Mary C. Rogers to Haseeb Siddiq, $540,000.

Lancashire Dr., 15165, No. 344-Bennett Andrew Shotwell to Shenece N. Harris, $277,500.

Lodge Terr., 15273-Daniel L. Brown to Yelda Kazimi, $210,000.

Lotte Dr., 12757, No. 23-Lauren Vantalia and Peter E. Vandeventer to Joao Jesus Araujo and Sobeyda Marisol Rivera, $347,000.

Manchester Way, 12311-Vickie Williamson to Marcial J. and Jessica Garcia, $364,000.

Marquis Pl., 3867-Bernard D. and Liliana C. Bickham to Laura K. Mahabir, $294,900.

Mayflower Dr., 2174-Thomas Patrick and Jenna Ambrosetti to Ionel and Ramona Ciorcila, $295,000.

Mill Brook Ct., 12813-Melvin and Addie Rhinehart to Taylor Goodwin, $280,000.

Mount Pleasant Dr., 14216-Jose F. Lara Rivas to Jose C. Iraheta Flores and Mauricio A. Flores, $339,000.

Oak Farm Dr., 13229-Samuel I. White PC and Ybet Quinechez to Ijaz A. Qamar and Farhat Naheed, $384,500.

Overleigh Dr., 11599-Ryan C. Kavleski to Andrew David and Alicia Donabella Brown, $309,900.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14913, No. 192A-Jesus Verdejo III to Dennis W. and Ursilla E. Jones, $369,999.

Rainbow Ct., 1932-Brayton R. Mcquade to Jorge Alberto Chicas and Etelvina Gotay De Chicas, $320,000.

Rosa Dr., 1716-Ryan J. Mcrunnel to Saida Borda Perez, $255,000.

Seaford Ct., 12256-Donna R. Carlton and Evelyn Watts Bellows to Martha A. Hall, $340,000.

Sherbrooke Cir., 3580, No. 8-203-Christopher Bradford to Theresa Heflin Shannon, $90,000.

Sourwood Way, 13074-Eric L. Spicer to Stephen Charles and Sydney C. McManus, $429,990.

Stone Lined Cir., 12586-John C. Gorla Jr. to April Rochelle, $497,500.

Tamarack Pl., 14738-Brenda Avelar to Santosh Katwai, $225,000.

Thenia Pl., 1648, No. 3-6-Steve Chapman to Deborah D. Barksdale, $238,000.

Uppsala Ct., 15927-Susan G. Lefranscois to Marilyn Ulloa and Julian Portillo, $410,000.

Watermill Terr., 15324-Asia Levean Phillips to Anthony J. and Kathy L. Lopresto, $235,000.

Wimbley Lane, 12669-Richard A. and Barbara M. Templeton to Omarjum V. Mohmmed, $354,900.

York Dr., 2010-Adonildo Orellana Tobar to Gregorio Abrego Carabantes and Rosa Ada Ramirez Franco, $325,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Camphor Ct., 9339-Harlan D. and Tammi Childers to Juah A. Brizuela Canales and Wilfida Contreras De Brizuela, $380,000.

Coriander Cir., 9026-Christopher E. and Kristin N. Coleman to Joseph Ruben Suarez, $305,000.

English Oak Ct., 9330-Gregory T. and Roberta H. Knussmann to Tracy Lynn Green, $175,000.

Haag St., 8614-David and Catherine Magouyrk to Eric R. and Nicole M. Hepburn, $540,000.

Lake Jackson Dr., 9921-Kabong and Hazina Ngandu to Ejikeme and Afoma Ezeala, $479,500.

Liberty Trail, 8610, No. 101-James K. and Patsy E. Lane to Kristina Kaw and Gary Steven Iskiw, $195,000.

Nash Dr., 9396-Richard F. and Jennifer P. Burns to Quoc Minh and Dung K. Nguyen, $479,000.

Point Of Woods Dr., 8629-Andrea and Diana Radnovich to Lori M. Lampman, $284,900.

Scarlet Oak Dr., 9384-Florence A. Boateng to Kevin A. and Ernesto Rivera, $150,000.

Stonewall Rd., 8472-Tyrone Gibson to Jose Abel Medina and Santos Dinora Sanchez, $288,900.

Tillett Loop, 8309-Gabriel and Megan T. Zellmer to Mofied Helmy Gerges and Mary Muneer Machaiel, $441,000.

Zimbro Ave., 9750-Santosh and Kanuj Behl to Kumar and Jayshree Kumar Iyer, $395,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Cabbel Dr., 248-Alex J. Nolasco and Maria P. Hernandez to Maria Susana and Wilfredo D. Nolasco, $365,000.

General Way, 8503-Pieded S. Martinez to Norma Del Carmen Orellana, $205,000.

Holmes Pl., 9724, No. 1-Winston B. Black and Nadine M. Jordan-Black to Sammy Suleiman, $185,000.

Kristy Dr., 9279-Brian C. Leeper to Maria T. Mbinkar, $278,000.

Moseby Ct., 302-Matthew A. Werner to Crystal D. Carter, $212,000.

Stephanie St., 9237-Donald R. Coffey Jr. to Martin S. and Diana L. Romero, $463,000.

Stafford County

Almond Dr., 300-Matthew A. and Lindsay H. Sutton to Jeffrey S. and Megan E. Schmidt, $375,000.

Aquia Dr., 1402-Allan M. Stamper to John Carl Gentile and Nicole Rose Miulli, $300,000.

Argyle Hills Dr., 9-Katrina M. Surprenant to Phillip Chichester, $307,000.

Avocet Way, 84-Janet D. Cashman to Eugene and Rita Shifflett, $615,000.

Bankston Ct., 1-Eugene R. and Cynthia R. Sellers to Terrance Irvin Woodson, $415,000.

Basswood Dr., 925-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Gazi Hossain and Syeda N. Shahed, $378,670.

Bedrock Way, 4-Jennifer Alexandra Nunez to Doreen C. Cougar, $374,000.

Bertram Blvd., 9-Nathen J. Auckland to Stacy A. Omeara, $305,000.

Birds Nest Way, 604-U.S. Home Corp. to Rame and Wafa Sulaiman, $276,990.

Bismark Dr., 40-David L. and Kristen P. Morgan to Walid Riad and Rowaida Nasr, $450,000.

Boscobel Rd., 125-James E. and Jerri L. McConnell to Eric Louis and Alina Louise Mitchell, $452,000.

Brittany Lane, 28-James D. and Jessica A. Polley to Brad and Sujitra A. Clifford, $446,500.

Brookeshire Dr., 15-Brian E. and Bertha J. Clay to Araybia Denise and Eric Bryson Royal, $350,000.

Candlestick Dr., 124-Matthew Gobble to Gayle Lindberg and Tania Anders, $307,500.

Carriage Hill Dr., 107-Anthony William Brent and Wendy Elizabeth Thomas to Geraldine M. Luis and Oliver Julie Q. Luis, $380,000.

Cavalry Ridge Rd., 29-Charles and Stephanie L. Smith to Leis E. Chavez Lopez and Melissa Davila, $360,000.

Cherry Laurel Dr., 60-Steven J. McClane to Sherman Green Jr., $300,000.

Clearview Ave., 1001-John W. and Herminia O. Cox to Meena Shabnam Abedi, $349,900.

Coastal Ave., 841-Ihmw Embrey Mill II Corp. to Patrick and Tamekia Anderson, $536,384.

Colonial Forge Rd., 5-Keith E. and Anne M. McCormack to Maria P.S. Parong and Ronald V.T. Cabacar, $547,500.

Corin Way, 18-Diadra Alicia and Gelauna Hadley to Gloria Boateng and Kwasi Agyei, $403,000.

Courthouse Manor Dr., 100-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Jarmel O. Worsham, $496,000.

Dandridge Ct., 117-Courtney L. King to Bryan and Megan Sakiyama, $310,000.

Destroyer Cv., 309-Nancy R. Crippen and Anna M. Killion to Taylor Dillow, $322,500.

Dunbar Dr., 179-Kristina Barlow Burdette and Timothy Ray Barlow to Richard Pearl, $360,000.

Elm St., 26-Richmond American Homes to Olga E. and Normand M. Langlois, $525,000.

Farragut Dr., 2000-Charles A. and Laura R. Marino to Shahar Y. and Mona Yaron, $365,000.

Ficklen Rd., 937-JGH Building and Consulting II Corp. to Gage Nofsinger, $436,333.

Forsythia Lane, 981-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Timothy Ray and Gardenia Elaine Taylor, $476,589.

Gardenia Dr., 134-Atlantic Builders LTD to Anita A. London, $393,011.

Gloxinia Way, 14-NVR Inc. to Marcus and Cynthia Perry, $545,757.

Grosvenor Lane, 102, No. APT103-Kevin and Sandra Sheehan to Timothy R. Olbrych, $142,000.

Harper Lane, 123-NVR Inc. to Aujah Monique Fedd, $335,760.

Hartwood Rd., 1375-Gregory A. and Bonnie K. Margheim to Christopher Todd Slusser and Yudith Z. Saldana, $560,000.

Haven Ct., 9-Jose L. Sanchez Jr. to Cristopher Inclan and Maria M. Inclan, $324,900.

Hidden Brook Dr., 200-Chalres L. Freeman Jr. to Thomas Searcy Clary III, $289,900.

Holly St., 1205-Peter Milano to Raymond P. Milano, $225,000.

Hunting Creek Lane, 62-Johnson A. and Sadie E. Awofeso to Marcel and Irene Mukabalisa Marcel, $310,000.

Iron Master Dr., 19-Drees Homes of DC to Jose Luis and Erica S. Trejo, $481,365.

Jefferson St., 9-Zachary N. and Stacy L. Whalen to Benjamin Thomas and Sandra Kathleen Erickson, $273,000.

Jolly Roger Cv., 108-Steven A. Strong to Kamal Nawash, $558,500.

Kelly Way, 44-Ronald Lee and Lindsay Marie Chilton to Oscar Pinto, $354,500.

Knollwood Ct., 407-Kimberly A. Matalavage to Juan Hernandez, $214,000.

Lancaster St., 651-Naomi D. Shubatt to Howard C. and Mary M. Owen, $355,000.

Landing Dr., 315-NVR Inc. to N. Tasha Neely, $282,900.

Liberty Knolls Dr., 20-Keat A. and Angela F. Cross to John C. and Mary Stokes, $670,000.

Long Point Dr., 259-Connie S. Kohne to Thomas Schlesser, $295,000.

Marshall Pl., 14-Ralph Lester Kulp Jr. to Matthew J. and Natalie N. Lentz, $305,000.

Meadow Dr., 1400-Martin L. Campbell to Amy Victoria Camilleri, $219,000.

Mews Ct., 207-Samuel Rogers and Adejoke Adeniyi to Asta Hellevi Ryynanen, $224,000.

Morton Rd., 110-Richard F. and Deborah W. McIntosh to Jacob Andrew Rodgers Kay and Emily Cathryn Rose, $227,900.

Norfolk St., 42-Daniel L. and Sandra L. Moore to Cornelia M. Catuneanu, $399,900.

Old Creekside Rd., 28-Jack L. Werner and Kathleen E. Means to William C. and Laura E. Monaghan, $533,500.

Orange Blossom Ct., 106-Kurt W. Solomon to Kifi Acheampong, $407,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 277-Cynthia C. and Norris K. Cason to Jacquelyne C. and Kyle T. Adams, $460,000.

Perth Dr., 240-Gtis-Hov Leeland Station Corp. to David Ethan Jett and Sara Courtney Kett, $657,255.

Poplar Rd., 258-Benjamin Christopher and Dawn Newellynn Johnson to Maria G. Quiroz, $392,000.

Remington Ct., 16-Brian D. and Sherry J. Clement to Jose Maurico and Maria Teresa Castro, $405,000.

Runyon Dr., 22-Juan Francisco and Sarah Jimenez to James C. and Jackie Orton, $409,900.

Saint Marys Lane, 19-William J. and Barbara M. Bader to Nihal Titan, $655,000.

Saratoga Woods Lane, 112-Atlantic Builders LTD to Christopher and Laura Clark, $574,889.

Short Branch Rd., 42-Janice Hablas and Charlotte Drumheller to Ladora Armbrister, $315,000.

Slate Dr., 31-John Robert and Kathie Lynn Mills to Jennifer L. May and Vance Steven Pawielski, $359,000.

Sorrel Lane, 1-SM Stafford Corp. to Anthony B. and Lashawna Cardwell, $556,095.

Spartan Dr., 135-Atlantic Builders LTD to Juan R. Rivas, $454,950.

Stefaniga Farms Dr., 122-James V. and Yvonne P. Reid to Nwaf Abdelwahab and Amal Lambaraa, $705,000.

Summerwood Dr., 6-Harry P. Consaul IV to Joshua J. Pena, $340,000.

Tankard Rd., 17-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Dwayne A. and Barbara Jackson, $550,000.

Telegraph Rd., 729-Lawrence J. and Jong Ock Gordon to Gonzalo Caja, $314,500.

Van Horn Lane, 3-Patrick Lee Johnson and Cynthia J.a. Johnson to Joseph Allen and Sara Michelle Knight, $320,000.

Vaughn Ct., 6-Robert A. Davidson to Shireen Chamany and Marcus Bevels, $429,900.

Wellspring Dr., 6-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Lovelle Jefferson, $314,684.

Wiltshire Dr., 9-HSBC Bank USA NA and Deutsche Alt-A Securities Inc. to Lilian Benitez, $333,000.

Wood Landing Rd., 364-Roderick P. and Melody M. Musante to Anthony M. and Ashley M. Thompson, $334,900.

Woodstream Blvd., 301-Dancy R. Felt to Jessy W. and Megan R. Phillips, $330,000.