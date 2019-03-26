Aspire Ct., 12908-Thomas L. Beckman II and Angela Grasso-Beckman to Austin and Julianne Hoopes, $470,000.
Benchmark Lane, 8978-Gregory E. and Terra L. Sye to Lashana Claiborne, $335,000.
Cascade Falls Dr., 9195-Charles and Christine E. Peterson to Jordan and Kayla Yates, $360,000.
Columbia Springs Way, 12309-Hae G. and Kyoung M. Lee to Alejandro Vinicio and Regina Cabrera, $569,900.
Earls Ferry Cir., 9863-Eyber Cruz to Alan and Kereshmeh Farah Arbogast, $350,000.
Grimsby Lane, 12256-Willard E. and Jill K. Taylor to Charles Bernard Fisher III and Megan Deeanne Ferrell, $509,000.
Lake Preston Ct., 9167-Chad J. Korbecki to Joseph and Eileen Giovia, $400,000.
Moxleys Ford Lane, 10058-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. to Jill M. Fleming, $279,900.
Ormond Dr., 13065-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Clinton Boyer and Johanna Ramos-Boyer, $393,750.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9137-Jerome A. Williams to Thomas Scott Bumgarner, $380,999.
Sandown Ct., 12137-Amy Hinds and Douglas J. Miller to Elliott Horowitz and Rachel L.W. Horowitz, $470,000.
Stable Forest Pl., 8905-John Richard and Jaime M. Sellers to Matthew B. Hambric and Theresa M. McGraw, $349,900.
Youngtree Ct., 12001-Christopher Michael and Serena Marie Reynolds to James Patrick and Bethany Dawn Travis, $494,000.
Arkendale St., 3022-Michael R. Santistevan to Bery A. and Gerson A. Palomo, $341,000.
Barksdale St., 14788-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sahar and Fahad Malik, $177,500.
Belvedere Dr., 14445-Steven Rollins to Denis Centeno Cruz and Claudina E. Rivas Sanchez, $210,000.
Briggs Way, 15209-Robert G. Lockmiller to Melinn and Ronnie Johnson, $494,000.
Castlebridge Lane, 13586-Charles W. and Christine J. Rhodes to Luis Herman Alarcon and Gladys M. Iraheta, $480,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 14845, No. 89-Noel Kenneth Harris to Marta M. Rodriguez, $292,700.
Cordell Ave., 14916-Lucian and Maria Stoica to Emilio W. Amez Lizarazu, $242,500.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4779, No. 37-Nicole C. Green to Gildas G. and Tomeka L. Dossa, $299,300.
Del Mar Dr., 3724-J.J.S. Investment Corp. to Jackeline B. Chavez Hernandez and Sandra T. Chavez, $345,000.
Eames Lane, 4403-James Christopher Nocera to Abdulsami and Marya Azimi, $241,000.
Endsley Turn, 14653-Kenneth W. and Marjan A. McLain to Jose R. Revelo, $223,900.
Fairhope Rd., 3808-Talayya Clarise Byrd to Ferdous Hakim, $184,000.
Fontaine Ct., 14396-Lizbeth L. Gray to Marion Ramirez Portillo and Claudia Ramirez, $236,000.
Frishman Ct., 4905-Jay and Jennifer S. Javid to John Chambers and Estefania Morales, $448,000.
Greenwood Dr., 13640-Wagner Del Aguilar and Ana V. Del Aguilar to Jose A. Guerrero, $294,000.
Hillendale Dr., 13324-Joseph H. Neale and Marcy J. Oppenheimer to Jose Ariel and Ilcia Raquel Reyes, $285,000.
Kentmore Dr., 4412-Albert D. and Greta A. Woolard to Christopher A. Woolard, $298,000.
Kingston Rd., 4522-Real Estate USA Corp. to Jorge Manuel Cruz Hernandez and Maria Santos Garcia Campos, $330,000.
Lindendale Rd., 14245-William O’Neal and Starlene F. Smith to Joel A. Salmeron, $325,000.
Meadowbrook Rd., 13843-Frederick W. and Linda M. Bassford to Irwin Pascal, $320,000.
Neddleton Ave., 5573-Deborah Bloom to Alyssa E. and Juan M. Fernandez, $335,000.
Packard Dr., 13326-Jeffrey W. and Tracy L. Hirsch to Wan Sin and Jung E. Kwak, $505,000.
Quaint Dr., 5466-Christopher D. and Linda L. Hough to Max Campos, $490,000.
Regent Ct., 14211-Curtis E. Anderson and Domini M. Boydanerson to Julien R. and Krystal M. Vercruyssen, $360,000.
Shamus Ct., 5384-John L. and Shelly W. Allison to Mathew J. Kress and Michelle E. Amann-Kress, $309,995.
Spriggs Tree Lane, 14944-Jojean Razalan and David Alvin Bolton to Karl Alberth Pena Lopez and Chiquita Lorraine Pena, $564,900.
Torchlight Dr., 12998-Susan Marie Kebart to Jorge Victor Gonzalez and Joey Michele Badgett Gonzalez, $429,000.
Wertz Dr., 3735-Dwayne H. and Julia C. Coryell to William F. and Nancy A. Lowery, $435,000.
Cottonwood Grove Rd., 1725-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Claudine M. Dealauriers, $577,888.
Fort Pickens Ct., 2222-Concord Property Corp. to Eduardo A. Moya Garcia and Milagros F. Abril Durand, $234,900.
Medford Dr., 2971-Marc A. and Natasha K. Loman to James O. and Lindsay D. Wells, $439,900.
Point Pleasant Lane, 17002-Heather Addamo to Sonia Jassor, $262,500.
Sigel Ct., 3037-Vanessa D. Lee to Jose Pedro Santos and Dolores Alvarez Cruz, $210,000.
Telescope Lane, 16596-Maureen J. Minder to Edwin S. and Stephanie Chinery, $405,000.
Belgrove Gardens Lane, 8608-Scot and Carrie Suneson to Matt and Charla Tompkins, $567,500.
Busick Ct., 10608-Michael G. and Charlene L. Carmouche to Ji Won and Hyung S. Kim, $490,000.
Catharpin Valley Dr., 13249-T&T Contracting Corp. to Jeffrey M. and Lori M. Vicario, $899,000.
Clatterbuck Loop, 14013-Fred C. Granja and Sara Mendoza to Praveen Vangari and Sushman Adepu, $507,000.
Clubhouse Rd., 14408-John H. and Sharon C. Newton to Fakhredin and Mahtab Heidarian, $550,000.
Creekbranch Way, 14212-Young Chun Kim to Robert L. Gauer, $325,000.
Douglas Fir Loop, 12328-Jeremy and Tracey Van Dam to Vanessa Sandin, $525,000.
Gaffney Cir., 15078-Edmond L. and Christine M. Jacobs to Shaunta D. James, $347,500.
Heritage Hunt Dr., 7055, No. 112-Georgette L. Rhodes to Margaret A. Pankowski, $270,000.
Jackpin Pl., 6701-Michael A. and Shannon Donnelly Burgwald to Benjamin D. and April M. Schild, $525,000.
Lords View Loop, 8737-Candice M. Currier to Jeffrey Michael and Krista Roark, $538,000.
Northbrook Lane, 14356-Craig M. and Cherish R. Avallone to Danielle and Kensley Dougan, $610,000.
Roxborough Loop, 8240-Robert A. Heintz and Pamela E. Runkle to Jack W. and Joanna C. Bidlack, $645,000.
Sharpshinned Dr., 14298-Timothy Alexander Neal to Jeffrey A. and Renea U. Barta, $442,000.
Sparkling Water Ct., 8402-David T. and Ann P. Cimini to Isaac L. and Leigh P. Robertson, $540,000.
Vint Hill Rd., 15576-Luong and Hieu D. Nguyen to Anthony Q. Tedder and Kimberly S. McCoy, $530,000.
Witton Cir., 6900-Arasi Balaji and Balaji Anna to Guillermo Madrigal Sardinas and Yamina Salvat Vives, $395,000.
Alderbrook Dr., 15664-Joseph H. and Jeanne M. Scott to Lewis Z. and Pamela Cohn, $599,000.
Aster Haven Cir., 6050, No. 123-Steven J. Kramer to Douglas Potter and Rachael Breckenridge, $312,000.
Chamberry Cir., 14417-Stephen Wade and Kimberly Parker Valenta to Jason and Traci Wits, $748,000.
Danube Way, 15011-Albert Sarpong and Dora Yeboah to Afua O. and Kwame B. Sarpong, $365,000.
Glass Mountain Way, 4776-Eric L. Brown to Leland D. and Michelle Blanchard, $532,500.
Haig Point Pl., 5758-Michael F. and Diane B. Greiner to Eric Binkowski, $630,000.
La Jolla Ct., 15143-Gary Estle and Leslie Elaine Brown to Joseph W. and Virginia S. Budenski, $559,000.
Mountain Rd., 3204-Craig and Marissa Michel to Stephen and Andrea C. Konsin, $1.23 million.
Popes Creek Pl., 6030-Adam and Katherine Campbell to Arsen and David Karakozov, $377,000.
Sherman Oaks Ct., 5493-MBNC Corp. and Roger Dale Crigger to Vincent and Margaret Zumbo, $650,000.
Smooth Stone Pl., 6012-Nickolas J. and Ashley N. Harris to Jose Alberto and Sandra Marisol Lopez, $490,000.
Trevino Dr., 5396-Nancy J. Daugherty to David W. and Beth Anne Hall, $479,900.
Abingdon Ct., 9466-Hillary L. and Jason M. Smith to Richard Alexis Herrera, $247,000.
Assateague Pl., 5681-John R. and Marion D. Bowen to Lauren E. Kadlick, $445,000.
Black Horse Ct., 7773-Santos Godoy and Roxana C. Rivas-Godoy to Ammar O. Elgozali, $315,000.
Botsford Rd., 9811-Karen T. Hannen to Mohammed T. Rahman, $390,000.
Brookview Ct., 7817-Kashif Jamil to Brian and Sofia Curran, $305,000.
Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9729-Sue S. Cross to Brandon Hartman, $330,800.
Community Dr., 8189-House Buyers of America Inc. to Daniela R. Ancalle Jimenez, $190,000.
Eclipse Dr., 15110-Aaron Higgins to Herlinda Benito Navarro, $398,500.
Fairmont Ave., 9722-Gregory Ellsworth and Brittany R. Elliott to Julia E. Medina Larin, $330,000.
Forest Oak Ct., 12800-Paula Franklin to Elizabeth Haley-Hopkins Clark Hurd, $360,000.
Gold Cup Trail, 12766-Donald Ray Robinson Jr. to James Gary and Sara Marie Barnes, $605,000.
Happy Creek Rd., 6240-Wesley D. and Cynthia K. Carpenter to Tommy G. and Erica E. Jones, $574,900.
Humphrey Lane, 8272-Gloria M. McGhee to Sudarshan Ghimire and Vivita Sedai, $331,000.
King George Dr., 9335-Dwight Albert Agnew to Jorge Ulises Vasquez Torres, $310,000.
Lisle Dr., 8050, No. 217-Kim L. Ellsworth-Evans to Christian and Christopher Munar, $215,000.
Margate Ct., 7581, No. 3A-001-Zubiada Sekandary to Laura Del Carmen Arellano and Jorge Victorino Arellano, $115,000.
Mission Ridge Dr., 10908-Natalee Lynn and Casey Margaret Pehrson to Trudy Bondura, $271,000.
Occoquan Forest Dr., 6259-Daniel W. Bieger and Christine L. Blackwell to Vincent P. and Stephanie M. O’Neill, $425,000.
Pershing Dr., 13053-Heidi Braum and Phillip E. Harrover to Ryan and Catherine Yates, $559,000.
Quail Run Lane, 7561-Hye K. Lee to Rolando Salinas Velasquez and Ana Elsy Gutierrez, $250,000.
Rokeby Dr., 7416, No. 3-8-Thomas R. Carpenter III to Elizabeth Ann Havelka, $180,000.
Sinclair Mill Rd., 8022-John C. and Debra H. Mayers to Christopher Stephen and Lisa Knicely Eggleston, $358,000.
Stonington Lane, 10539, No. 22-8-Deborah Jane Shook to William Parrella, $196,000.
Van Doren Rd., 13635-Susan T. Doss to Pauline M. and Aaron K. Byrd, $519,000.
Wortham Crest Cir., 11197, No. 57-Earl Andrews to Mary Catherine Carter, $248,000.
Boundary Ave., 7431-Laura S. Jewell to Ronald Aaron Hogue, $370,000.
Riding Meadow Way, 7371, No. 55-James Charles and Michelle Quetot Noyes to Corey Fyock and Danielle Paradise, $322,000.
Tendring Trail, 7489-Dexter J. Mason to Jay J. Chong, $297,000.
Apple Cider Ct., 3717-Scott Richard and Priscilla Esther Neils to Ralph and Susan McGill, $393,000.
Benecia Lane, 4799-Rafael A. Romero to Mainor O. and Yudis Y. Ventura, $288,500.
Denali Pl., 17478-Barry F. and Lorena L. Witten to Mischellette D. Bottoms-Yisrael, $327,000.
Golden Gate Way, 4321-Graciela Contreras Vasquez to Kodjo Tovon, $354,900.
Inlet Pl., 15315-Thomas P. and Carol A. Mackin to James C. Nocera, $215,000.
Lands End Ct., 5099-Scott A. and Marilyn Ehrmantraut to Adam Scott and Julia Ehrmantraut, $282,500.
Mimosa Trail, 15282-Michael J. and Brenda J. Meisel to Roberto and Noriko Cuevas, $380,000.
Saltwater Dr., 4905-Manuel Alarcon-Guia to Cassandra T. Mcburney, $275,000.
Spring Branch Blvd., 5159-Kelli Brosnan to Jonathan K. and Andrea C. Shaffner, $285,000.
Talon Dr., 4182-Won S. Kang and Jin K. Kim to Liliana C. and Bernand Daniel Bickham, $438,500.
Vista Dr., 15744-Paul and Angie Casillas to Bryant and Triva Poole, $380,000.
Broadlands Lane, 9295-Mark D. and Suzanne Y. Kincy to Habib Ulalh and Shahla Kargar, $615,000.
Independence Ridge Pl., 13615-Leslie Weber Hoffman to James and Janice McMillan, $920,000.
Shevlin Ct., 9500-Everett and Melissa G. Diederiks to Daniel M. and Erica L. Colon, $1.1 million.
Fourth Ave., 273-H2Q Corp. to Julia Engle, $400,000.
Crossroads Ct., 18867-Rondal G. and Suzanne E. Crawford to Keith and Ashley Brown, $410,000.
Pier Trail Dr., 18715-Travis F. and Shelly J. O’Selmo to Robert R. and Ying Gregory, $525,000.
Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3694-Thomas S. Young to Troy T. and Jeanie M. Noel, $449,000.
Alabama Ave., 15041-J&D Homes Corp. to Jose D. Bonilla Rivera, $309,000.
Anchorstone Dr., 5145, No. 515-5C-Anthony D. Adams to Courtney Novotny, $270,000.
Aubrey Glen Terr., 12647-Jill Leas to Rosemary Twumasi, $427,000.
Battery Hill Cir., 2376-Richea K. Washington and Roosevelt Burden Jr. to Min Xia and Bu Zhang, $347,500.
Belmont Bay Dr., 810, No. 303-Roger A. and Ann L. Gross to Paul Park, $258,000.
Brandy Moor Loop, 16837-Thembi Deck to Latoya Barr and Kadian Samantha Wright, $280,000.
Burgundy Pl., 2865, No. 2-5-Patrick F. McNichol to Joseph Neligan, $165,900.
Calloway Ct., 3107-Kenichi Magner Tatara to Robert Malinowski and Anita Bradford, $355,000.
Cardamom Dr., 12020-Justin D. Hall and Claire H. Nester to Mary Stanley Henderson, $185,000.
Cedar Cove Way, 1824, No. 3-2B-Forward Realty Corp. to Khalid and Shabana Mustafa, $260,000.
Chesley Pl., 16948-Earl and Marion L. Willbright to Kingsley Nana Yaw Basoah, $375,000.
Chowning Ct., 16706-Hassan Khan and Samar Alhinnawi to Fulvio A. Obando Rivera, $235,000.
Cranes Bill Way, 1331-Blake Nichols and Sylvia Sloan to Pakeeza Sabri and Ramin Anwari, $370,000.
Daisy Reid Ave., 4382-Oscar Lazo to Julia M. Moreira and Blandon Ramos, $374,997.
Densmore Ct., 12207-Erin L. Adams O’Connell to Jennifer Adu and Brian Shackelford, $266,150.
E St., 1407-Marcelo and Maria T. Gutierrez to Ana Yancy Aguiluz Marquez, $400,000.
F St., 1449-Brian and Amy Simpson to Phat Tan Nguyen, $324,000.
Foothill St., 3229-Rrcap SFR II Corp. to Eduardo Angel Castillo and Pamela K. Zamudio, $305,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1030, No. 303-4-Jay S. Yoon to Lucy P. Simpson-Anin, $205,000.
Governors Ct., 11963-John K. and Louann K. Aegerter to Jennifer and David Black, $439,975.
Greenhall Dr., 12711-David M. Leonard to Leonardo A. Tuana-Goldie and Sarah R. Davis, $330,000.
Gunsmith Terr., 15384-Jermaine A. McKinney to Hamed Haqany and Swita Hamdam, $221,000.
Harborview Ct., 12716-Juan R. Rivas to Yared Tewodros Abraham, $309,900.
Highbourne Dr., 2205, No. 417A-Valerie D. Randall to Connor E. Sullivan and Margarita Zinchenko-Sullivan, $282,500.
Hunterbrook Dr., 12739-Matthew C. Davis to Michael J. and Caitlyn Beach, $319,900.
Kempston Lane, 12575-Michael A. Liedel to Harold W. and Donna L. Harper, $235,000.
Kinnicutt Dr., 13164-David L. and Mary C. Rogers to Haseeb Siddiq, $540,000.
Lancashire Dr., 15165, No. 344-Bennett Andrew Shotwell to Shenece N. Harris, $277,500.
Lodge Terr., 15273-Daniel L. Brown to Yelda Kazimi, $210,000.
Lotte Dr., 12757, No. 23-Lauren Vantalia and Peter E. Vandeventer to Joao Jesus Araujo and Sobeyda Marisol Rivera, $347,000.
Manchester Way, 12311-Vickie Williamson to Marcial J. and Jessica Garcia, $364,000.
Marquis Pl., 3867-Bernard D. and Liliana C. Bickham to Laura K. Mahabir, $294,900.
Mayflower Dr., 2174-Thomas Patrick and Jenna Ambrosetti to Ionel and Ramona Ciorcila, $295,000.
Mill Brook Ct., 12813-Melvin and Addie Rhinehart to Taylor Goodwin, $280,000.
Mount Pleasant Dr., 14216-Jose F. Lara Rivas to Jose C. Iraheta Flores and Mauricio A. Flores, $339,000.
Oak Farm Dr., 13229-Samuel I. White PC and Ybet Quinechez to Ijaz A. Qamar and Farhat Naheed, $384,500.
Overleigh Dr., 11599-Ryan C. Kavleski to Andrew David and Alicia Donabella Brown, $309,900.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14913, No. 192A-Jesus Verdejo III to Dennis W. and Ursilla E. Jones, $369,999.
Rainbow Ct., 1932-Brayton R. Mcquade to Jorge Alberto Chicas and Etelvina Gotay De Chicas, $320,000.
Rosa Dr., 1716-Ryan J. Mcrunnel to Saida Borda Perez, $255,000.
Seaford Ct., 12256-Donna R. Carlton and Evelyn Watts Bellows to Martha A. Hall, $340,000.
Sherbrooke Cir., 3580, No. 8-203-Christopher Bradford to Theresa Heflin Shannon, $90,000.
Sourwood Way, 13074-Eric L. Spicer to Stephen Charles and Sydney C. McManus, $429,990.
Stone Lined Cir., 12586-John C. Gorla Jr. to April Rochelle, $497,500.
Tamarack Pl., 14738-Brenda Avelar to Santosh Katwai, $225,000.
Thenia Pl., 1648, No. 3-6-Steve Chapman to Deborah D. Barksdale, $238,000.
Uppsala Ct., 15927-Susan G. Lefranscois to Marilyn Ulloa and Julian Portillo, $410,000.
Watermill Terr., 15324-Asia Levean Phillips to Anthony J. and Kathy L. Lopresto, $235,000.
Wimbley Lane, 12669-Richard A. and Barbara M. Templeton to Omarjum V. Mohmmed, $354,900.
York Dr., 2010-Adonildo Orellana Tobar to Gregorio Abrego Carabantes and Rosa Ada Ramirez Franco, $325,000.
Camphor Ct., 9339-Harlan D. and Tammi Childers to Juah A. Brizuela Canales and Wilfida Contreras De Brizuela, $380,000.
Coriander Cir., 9026-Christopher E. and Kristin N. Coleman to Joseph Ruben Suarez, $305,000.
English Oak Ct., 9330-Gregory T. and Roberta H. Knussmann to Tracy Lynn Green, $175,000.
Haag St., 8614-David and Catherine Magouyrk to Eric R. and Nicole M. Hepburn, $540,000.
Lake Jackson Dr., 9921-Kabong and Hazina Ngandu to Ejikeme and Afoma Ezeala, $479,500.
Liberty Trail, 8610, No. 101-James K. and Patsy E. Lane to Kristina Kaw and Gary Steven Iskiw, $195,000.
Nash Dr., 9396-Richard F. and Jennifer P. Burns to Quoc Minh and Dung K. Nguyen, $479,000.
Point Of Woods Dr., 8629-Andrea and Diana Radnovich to Lori M. Lampman, $284,900.
Scarlet Oak Dr., 9384-Florence A. Boateng to Kevin A. and Ernesto Rivera, $150,000.
Stonewall Rd., 8472-Tyrone Gibson to Jose Abel Medina and Santos Dinora Sanchez, $288,900.
Tillett Loop, 8309-Gabriel and Megan T. Zellmer to Mofied Helmy Gerges and Mary Muneer Machaiel, $441,000.
Zimbro Ave., 9750-Santosh and Kanuj Behl to Kumar and Jayshree Kumar Iyer, $395,000.
Cabbel Dr., 248-Alex J. Nolasco and Maria P. Hernandez to Maria Susana and Wilfredo D. Nolasco, $365,000.
General Way, 8503-Pieded S. Martinez to Norma Del Carmen Orellana, $205,000.
Holmes Pl., 9724, No. 1-Winston B. Black and Nadine M. Jordan-Black to Sammy Suleiman, $185,000.
Kristy Dr., 9279-Brian C. Leeper to Maria T. Mbinkar, $278,000.
Moseby Ct., 302-Matthew A. Werner to Crystal D. Carter, $212,000.
Stephanie St., 9237-Donald R. Coffey Jr. to Martin S. and Diana L. Romero, $463,000.
Almond Dr., 300-Matthew A. and Lindsay H. Sutton to Jeffrey S. and Megan E. Schmidt, $375,000.
Aquia Dr., 1402-Allan M. Stamper to John Carl Gentile and Nicole Rose Miulli, $300,000.
Argyle Hills Dr., 9-Katrina M. Surprenant to Phillip Chichester, $307,000.
Avocet Way, 84-Janet D. Cashman to Eugene and Rita Shifflett, $615,000.
Bankston Ct., 1-Eugene R. and Cynthia R. Sellers to Terrance Irvin Woodson, $415,000.
Basswood Dr., 925-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Gazi Hossain and Syeda N. Shahed, $378,670.
Bedrock Way, 4-Jennifer Alexandra Nunez to Doreen C. Cougar, $374,000.
Bertram Blvd., 9-Nathen J. Auckland to Stacy A. Omeara, $305,000.
Birds Nest Way, 604-U.S. Home Corp. to Rame and Wafa Sulaiman, $276,990.
Bismark Dr., 40-David L. and Kristen P. Morgan to Walid Riad and Rowaida Nasr, $450,000.
Boscobel Rd., 125-James E. and Jerri L. McConnell to Eric Louis and Alina Louise Mitchell, $452,000.
Brittany Lane, 28-James D. and Jessica A. Polley to Brad and Sujitra A. Clifford, $446,500.
Brookeshire Dr., 15-Brian E. and Bertha J. Clay to Araybia Denise and Eric Bryson Royal, $350,000.
Candlestick Dr., 124-Matthew Gobble to Gayle Lindberg and Tania Anders, $307,500.
Carriage Hill Dr., 107-Anthony William Brent and Wendy Elizabeth Thomas to Geraldine M. Luis and Oliver Julie Q. Luis, $380,000.
Cavalry Ridge Rd., 29-Charles and Stephanie L. Smith to Leis E. Chavez Lopez and Melissa Davila, $360,000.
Cherry Laurel Dr., 60-Steven J. McClane to Sherman Green Jr., $300,000.
Clearview Ave., 1001-John W. and Herminia O. Cox to Meena Shabnam Abedi, $349,900.
Coastal Ave., 841-Ihmw Embrey Mill II Corp. to Patrick and Tamekia Anderson, $536,384.
Colonial Forge Rd., 5-Keith E. and Anne M. McCormack to Maria P.S. Parong and Ronald V.T. Cabacar, $547,500.
Corin Way, 18-Diadra Alicia and Gelauna Hadley to Gloria Boateng and Kwasi Agyei, $403,000.
Courthouse Manor Dr., 100-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Jarmel O. Worsham, $496,000.
Dandridge Ct., 117-Courtney L. King to Bryan and Megan Sakiyama, $310,000.
Destroyer Cv., 309-Nancy R. Crippen and Anna M. Killion to Taylor Dillow, $322,500.
Dunbar Dr., 179-Kristina Barlow Burdette and Timothy Ray Barlow to Richard Pearl, $360,000.
Elm St., 26-Richmond American Homes to Olga E. and Normand M. Langlois, $525,000.
Farragut Dr., 2000-Charles A. and Laura R. Marino to Shahar Y. and Mona Yaron, $365,000.
Ficklen Rd., 937-JGH Building and Consulting II Corp. to Gage Nofsinger, $436,333.
Forsythia Lane, 981-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Timothy Ray and Gardenia Elaine Taylor, $476,589.
Gardenia Dr., 134-Atlantic Builders LTD to Anita A. London, $393,011.
Gloxinia Way, 14-NVR Inc. to Marcus and Cynthia Perry, $545,757.
Grosvenor Lane, 102, No. APT103-Kevin and Sandra Sheehan to Timothy R. Olbrych, $142,000.
Harper Lane, 123-NVR Inc. to Aujah Monique Fedd, $335,760.
Hartwood Rd., 1375-Gregory A. and Bonnie K. Margheim to Christopher Todd Slusser and Yudith Z. Saldana, $560,000.
Haven Ct., 9-Jose L. Sanchez Jr. to Cristopher Inclan and Maria M. Inclan, $324,900.
Hidden Brook Dr., 200-Chalres L. Freeman Jr. to Thomas Searcy Clary III, $289,900.
Holly St., 1205-Peter Milano to Raymond P. Milano, $225,000.
Hunting Creek Lane, 62-Johnson A. and Sadie E. Awofeso to Marcel and Irene Mukabalisa Marcel, $310,000.
Iron Master Dr., 19-Drees Homes of DC to Jose Luis and Erica S. Trejo, $481,365.
Jefferson St., 9-Zachary N. and Stacy L. Whalen to Benjamin Thomas and Sandra Kathleen Erickson, $273,000.
Jolly Roger Cv., 108-Steven A. Strong to Kamal Nawash, $558,500.
Kelly Way, 44-Ronald Lee and Lindsay Marie Chilton to Oscar Pinto, $354,500.
Knollwood Ct., 407-Kimberly A. Matalavage to Juan Hernandez, $214,000.
Lancaster St., 651-Naomi D. Shubatt to Howard C. and Mary M. Owen, $355,000.
Landing Dr., 315-NVR Inc. to N. Tasha Neely, $282,900.
Liberty Knolls Dr., 20-Keat A. and Angela F. Cross to John C. and Mary Stokes, $670,000.
Long Point Dr., 259-Connie S. Kohne to Thomas Schlesser, $295,000.
Marshall Pl., 14-Ralph Lester Kulp Jr. to Matthew J. and Natalie N. Lentz, $305,000.
Meadow Dr., 1400-Martin L. Campbell to Amy Victoria Camilleri, $219,000.
Mews Ct., 207-Samuel Rogers and Adejoke Adeniyi to Asta Hellevi Ryynanen, $224,000.
Morton Rd., 110-Richard F. and Deborah W. McIntosh to Jacob Andrew Rodgers Kay and Emily Cathryn Rose, $227,900.
Norfolk St., 42-Daniel L. and Sandra L. Moore to Cornelia M. Catuneanu, $399,900.
Old Creekside Rd., 28-Jack L. Werner and Kathleen E. Means to William C. and Laura E. Monaghan, $533,500.
Orange Blossom Ct., 106-Kurt W. Solomon to Kifi Acheampong, $407,000.
Pear Blossom Rd., 277-Cynthia C. and Norris K. Cason to Jacquelyne C. and Kyle T. Adams, $460,000.
Perth Dr., 240-Gtis-Hov Leeland Station Corp. to David Ethan Jett and Sara Courtney Kett, $657,255.
Poplar Rd., 258-Benjamin Christopher and Dawn Newellynn Johnson to Maria G. Quiroz, $392,000.
Remington Ct., 16-Brian D. and Sherry J. Clement to Jose Maurico and Maria Teresa Castro, $405,000.
Runyon Dr., 22-Juan Francisco and Sarah Jimenez to James C. and Jackie Orton, $409,900.
Saint Marys Lane, 19-William J. and Barbara M. Bader to Nihal Titan, $655,000.
Saratoga Woods Lane, 112-Atlantic Builders LTD to Christopher and Laura Clark, $574,889.
Short Branch Rd., 42-Janice Hablas and Charlotte Drumheller to Ladora Armbrister, $315,000.
Slate Dr., 31-John Robert and Kathie Lynn Mills to Jennifer L. May and Vance Steven Pawielski, $359,000.
Sorrel Lane, 1-SM Stafford Corp. to Anthony B. and Lashawna Cardwell, $556,095.
Spartan Dr., 135-Atlantic Builders LTD to Juan R. Rivas, $454,950.
Stefaniga Farms Dr., 122-James V. and Yvonne P. Reid to Nwaf Abdelwahab and Amal Lambaraa, $705,000.
Summerwood Dr., 6-Harry P. Consaul IV to Joshua J. Pena, $340,000.
Tankard Rd., 17-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Dwayne A. and Barbara Jackson, $550,000.
Telegraph Rd., 729-Lawrence J. and Jong Ock Gordon to Gonzalo Caja, $314,500.
Van Horn Lane, 3-Patrick Lee Johnson and Cynthia J.a. Johnson to Joseph Allen and Sara Michelle Knight, $320,000.
Vaughn Ct., 6-Robert A. Davidson to Shireen Chamany and Marcus Bevels, $429,900.
Wellspring Dr., 6-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Lovelle Jefferson, $314,684.
Wiltshire Dr., 9-HSBC Bank USA NA and Deutsche Alt-A Securities Inc. to Lilian Benitez, $333,000.
Wood Landing Rd., 364-Roderick P. and Melody M. Musante to Anthony M. and Ashley M. Thompson, $334,900.
Woodstream Blvd., 301-Dancy R. Felt to Jessy W. and Megan R. Phillips, $330,000.