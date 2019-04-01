Benton Lake Rd., 11970-Alejandro V. and Regina S. Cabrera to Garick M. and Nichelle L. Harmon, $390,000.
Chianti Terr., 8913-Jay R. Sanford and Lisa D. Woodruff to Trung Chanh Duong and Ly T. Dinh, $485,000.
Correen Hills Dr., 12906-Jason R. Pawlowski to Wilfido O. Gonzalez Garcia and Luz M. Zuloaga De Bastidas, $330,000.
Dragoon Guards Ct., 10054-Karen Shindhelm to Crystal Newton, $410,000.
Elgin Way, 10146-Stephen and Sarah Ellen Jenkins to Natasha Guillory, $345,000.
Hartwood Meadow Pl., 12077-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and HarborView Mortgage Loan Trust to Erik J. Cua-Esquit, $542,235.
Looking Glass Ct., 9640-Berkley M. and Lisa R. Royster to Sriram Seshadri and Priya Sankar, $503,000.
Open Meadow Lane, 12147-James P. and Amanda K. Finnegan to Anthony and Tasha Mitchell, $460,750.
Pale Rose Loop, 10188-Caleb E. and Kelsey McCallum to Scott A. and Jennifer L. Nichols, $336,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9210-Tiffany Manuel to Carlos A. Chavez Cornejo, $455,000.
Tarvie Cir., 9624-Thomas C. Ackerly Jr. to Emily Teresa King and Jesui Montiel, $435,000.
Gaines Rd., 16512-Andy Pirnik and Gladys Santiago to Nigel P. Mould and Nathalie Randanne De Vazeille, $965,000.
Beau Ridge Dr., 15701-Matt D. and Alyssa Winston Lester to Syed and Shabana Saleem, $380,000.
Bowes Lane, 2868-Sandra K. Taylor and Willie and Mary J. Crum to Brian Edward Gadoua, $225,000.
Charlton Ct., 4654-Michael A. and Lorie A. Howard to Tisha and Mellar Ford, $275,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 15018-Robert Mac Eberhardt to Nabil and Samir Frangieh, $285,000.
Corona Lane, 3815-Amos and Lilleth Hemmings to Julio G. Mayen and Olga Choc De Mayen, $290,000.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4832, No. 64-Amy Rebecca Krzesniak to Jamill D. Ford, $325,000.
Delaney Rd., 13217-Naypea Phorn to Sopheavy Hom and Chhoeuy Doung, $342,000.
Earlham Ct., 14589-Kristi Locascio to Waheed Ullah and Uzma Raheem, $245,000.
Ensor Ct., 14804-Latisha M. Jackson to Edwin Nelson Villarroel Morales, $214,800.
Forestdale Ave., 3581-John Nicholas Wilson to Katherine G. Lemus Valenzuela, $305,000.
Gilbert Rd., 13700-Charles E. and Kenya M. Ellis to Jose A. and Mario D. Guevara, $330,000.
Haddock Rd., 13106-Sayed M. and Patricia S. Hamad to Oscar and Johana N. Lovo, $285,000.
Hoffman Dr., 4222-Larry S. and Peggy L. Hayes to Ingrid and Santiago Menjivar, $313,000.
Kenwood Dr., 4617-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Sajjad Hussain and Mohammad Jamil, $350,000.
Knoll Dr., 4539-Paul S. and Paul B. Gyurcsanszky to Boris Teran, $260,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14067-Kayser Bhuiyan to Sajia and Anosha Dehqan, $330,000.
Meadowbrook Rd., 13852-Carolina Gutierrez to Vicky M. and Mark S. Vaughn, $446,000.
Packard Dr., 13359-Richard E. Smith to James E. Tyree III, $365,000.
Quance Lane, 5404-Richard G. and Anne H. Pearce to Willie Edward and Patricia Maria King, $520,000.
Rockcliff Lane, 5783-Donell and Athena M. Powell to Jose R. Miranda Torres and Betsy E. Huezo Rivera, $355,000.
Silverdale Dr., 14272-Anthony J. and Brenda J. Brazauskas to Raul Ernesto Garcia and Arely Palacio De Garcia, $337,900.
Torrence Pl., 4389-Jessica S. Pires to Parwiz Esmati and Farkhunda Paimani, $315,000.
Whittier Loop, 14938-Carlos A. Salas to Gezahegn Negash, $335,000.
Crystal Downs Terr., 18041-Douglas A. and Stacey Z. Thornton to Luis A. and Jennifer D. Arellano, $423,000.
Hampstead Ridge Ct., 17653-Brandon M. Jones to Abdul Sesay, $405,000.
Mountain Laurel Loop, 3384-Thuy Thanh Guarry to Bryan Berrios and Madellyn K. Henriquez, $290,000.
Possum Point Rd., 17664-Latonya D. Jones to Darrian Samantha Bailey, $355,000.
Summer Duck Dr., 17525-Pranesh and Shoma Halder to Rex T. and Amy Christensen, $520,000.
Wexford Loop, 17274-Jennifer May to Sangram Waiba and Smriti Moktan, $272,000.
Birkenhead Pl., 6917-Edward B. Nanas to Richard R. and Barbara F. Fox, $499,000.
Camdenhurst Dr., 18257-Kevin Waller to Ahtasham and Aisha Azim, $406,000.
Cedar Branch Dr., 7774, No. 94-Nicholas A. and Jenna D. Nomikos to Christopher E. and Nicole M. Bascope, $299,000.
Clatterbuck Loop, 14149-Woo and Chong Kim to Thitsavanh Alexis and Marcia Mounkhaty, $617,500.
Cluster House Way, 7377-Kristin W. and Kevin D. Jones to Andrew and Caitlin Frank, $421,500.
Crescent Park Dr., 8037, No. 194-Giovanni Atiles Garcia to Kristopher Mille, $314,000.
Eldermill Lane, 6716-Sheikh Tehsin Ali and Farah Khan to Tamara Pearman, $464,900.
Gaffney Cir., 15143-Hassan Satti to Dong-Min and Christy H. Lee, $403,000.
Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 206-Norman G. and Jeanine A. Wallace to Karen T. Hannen, $285,000.
Jade Dr., 7609-Sergio Shen and Min Zhang to Philip and Eritrea Dorcely, $512,000.
Lee Carter Rd., 15876-Mark S. and Connie S. Sweeney to Clinton Price, $584,900.
Lucas Point Loop, 6700-Ecaterina Capatina to Azeb Bahiru and Ashenafi Teghegne, $350,000.
Peggys Ct., 8196-Jonathan and Elizabeth Kennedy to Cory and Lorena Patricia Gens, $500,000.
Royal Sydney Dr., 7826-William J. and Jacqueline W. Graham to Matthew and Kelly Lutz, $660,000.
Shelford Way, 14602, No. 3-Jose Alberto Lopez-Ruano and Sandra M. Lopez to Aleksandr Filipidis, $270,000.
Traditions Trail, 6923-Ronald and Lydia Mugga to Ashley Clack, $361,000.
Wales Ct., 8609-Jason C. and Katie N. Nevitt to Andrew Karl and Colleen Beth Hube, $540,000.
Woodpecker Ct., 9039-Jeffrey M. and Kymberly A. Bakin to Michael J. and Gwendolen N. Wisinski Pirisino, $527,000.
Allens Mill Blvd., 4692-Brent Vincent Thoden to Jason T. and Barbara S. Stepp, $549,000.
Aster Haven Cir., 6239, No. 29-Soo Jeong Kim to Kenneth Yates, $275,000.
Clementine Way, 15032-Fine Homes Inc. to Zaher and Rabia I. Nader, $390,000.
Darling Pl., 15906-Winchester Homes Inc. to Andy Pirnik and Gladys Santiago, $511,820.
Golf View Dr., 15242-Tamra Muse and David R. Boaz to Kevin L. Moffatt, $650,000.
Heathcote Blvd., 15350-SM Haymarket Corp. to Tyson Scott and Tara Chance Carpenter, $405,070.
Jefferson St., 6758-Lucas S. Parobek to David Wesley and Valerie Leigh Boykin, $485,000.
Mountain View Dr., 4335-Stojanco Ivanov to Joseph Thomas Weiland II, $500,000.
Popes Creek Pl., 6052-Christopher S. and Natalie K. Short to Sandaldeep K. Jassar, $385,000.
Signature Ct., 5011-Moira Fathy Baker to Deepa Shahani, $615,000.
Stourcliffe Lane, 6631-Kevin and Marissa Zebatto to Ronald and Lydia Mugga, $535,000.
Turara Ct., 14608-John R. and Kimberly Keller to Tesfayohannes Retta and Ednia Abraha, $389,900.
Amblewood Dr., 13259-Edward A. and Julia M. Molchany to Natalie and Bryan Sposato, $565,000.
Blue Gray Cir., 7885-Jean Paul Muende Mukenge and Patrick E. Kyanza to Jason Harris, $329,000.
Bowmans Folly Dr., 15245-Sylvia D. Nathaniel to Justin and Lauren Moeykens, $492,500.
Clawson Lane, 12662-Connie Ray and Debra Ann Poers to Shane W. and Autumn R. Stout, $530,000.
Crestbrook Dr., 13108-Erich C. and Heather K. Spragg to Patrick J. and Mary E. Mahony, $615,000.
Emerywood Ct., 6154-Hildegard E. Barnes to Jihoon Perry Choi and Jae-Hyon Ko, $523,000.
Falling Creek Dr., 12013-Anthony J. Benita to Kyle D. Ottenwess and Mildree Murakami Paredes, $455,000.
Fox Den Ct., 6703-Darron J. and Jennifer L. Fries to Tara A. and Matthew S. Van Brocklin, $449,900.
Gordon Dr., 13511-Gregory J. Beam Jr. to Mariella A. Tellez Paez and Daniel A. Diaz Gonzalez, $357,500.
Helmsdale Pl., 7660-Antoine C. Salame and Vigian E. Daniel to April Rising, $310,000.
Irongate Way, 10097-Willie Mitchell to Rachel Subayi Kama-Kalonji, $215,000.
King George Dr., 9611-Maher Gamil to Francisco J. Monge and Bryan A. Guerra, $290,000.
Lomond Dr., 9917-Dennis W. and Michelle R. Morris to Pedro Barahona and Yeny E. Maldonado, $318,000.
Marie Dr., 13354-William T. and Rochelle L. Robinson to Rosario B. and Nicole T. Scuderi, $499,900.
Montrose Way, 10522-Juan Carlos Benitez Amaya and Audelina Soledad Blanco to Victor Diego Hernandez, $289,900.
Old Settle Ct., 9409-Jack G. Grabe to Johnny C. Reyna and Reina M. Flores, $499,999.
Rapidan Lane, 10431-Roshana Walizada to Elias Gomez, $255,000.
Rolling Rd., 8504-Penny Sue Aits to Angel R. and Aida I. Canales, $285,000.
Smithfield Rd., 11900-Joshua M. and Katina Hanson to B. Marian Chou and Myles Nienstadt, $304,000.
Wilmington St., 10170-Justin and Shauna I. Hadley to Ashley E.and Elizabeth G. Mimoso, $231,000.
Alleghany Rd., 7577-Alleghany Corp. to Vernier P. and Nikka Frances R. Pring, $337,000.
Bruin Ct., 7022-Nickolas Ryan and Samantha Hope Burrell Fierro to Gary M. and Anne P. Tepper, $605,000.
Granite Lane, 8421-Sheldon K. Smith to Akif Hussain, $435,000.
River Rd., 6779-John D. and Stephanie N. Sykes to Jean P.J. Fortin and Sarah C. Klein, $595,000.
Walcott Ct., 8626-Pradip Ghart and Anju Thapa to Clemente and Samantha Fernandez, $314,000.
Ashgrove Dr., 4392-Thomas D. Duling to Alvaro J. Freundt, $290,000.
Edgewood Dr., 15809-Amy L. Watkins to Alan N. and Jennifer L. Hargis, $415,000.
Golf Club Dr., 15515-Robert A. and Teresa M. Blecksmith to Russell and Alena M. Smith, $457,000.
Inlet Pl., 15357-Ahsan Properties Corp. and Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Desta T. Mekonenn, $300,000.
Larkspur Lane, 15264-Elizabeth F. Duley to Michael E. Shope, $360,000.
Mulcaster Terr., 4310-Joseph E. and Kimberly M. Yurkovich to Christopher S. and Andrea H. Davis, $479,990.
Silvan Glen Dr., 15410-Collin D. and Julianne G. Mahler Owens to Michael Glenn and Delores Antoinette Topping, $368,000.
Stockbridge Dr., 4217-Natallia V. Shamshyna to Jacob T. and Elizabeth J. Allen, $225,000.
Tranio Ct., 5100-Edgardo and Lucia Y. Rosario to Tanesha T. Price and Jamal Mitchell, $487,150.
Vista Dr., 15803-Martha A. Hall to Brian and Michele Proctor, $405,000.
Colvin Lane, 12104-Allen T. and Theresa M. Rollins to Forest Elliott Dalton II, $600,000.
Smithwood Ct., 13606-James G. and Diana S. Zahand to Delio Naranjo Morales and Amparo Del Socorro Ballestas Vergara, $374,000.
Barnette Cir., 18944-Brandi J. Kumpula to Gilberto Ayala Capacho and Erica Martinez, $235,000.
Expedition Dr., 3692-Department of Veterans Affairs to Venice James Jones, $450,000.
Mockingbird Heights Rd., 19107-Alberto Aviles Jr. to Mubasher Ali and Navida Hussain, $295,000.
Pier Trail Dr., 18784-Brian L. and Yvonne M. Cole Clingerman to Virgil L. and Nikolitsa Mize, $524,900.
Wharf Lane, 3586-David and H. Lee O’Connor to Geistautas and Maria Spogis, $200,000.
Alaska Rd., 14999-Edwin Alfredo Cruz Reyes to Joseph Sanchez and Rachel Contreras, $275,000.
Arizona Ave., 14764-Timothy and Natalie Cummings to Mark Christopher Boynton, $318,000.
Beechtree Lane, 2791-Lesvi Y. Bootsma and Erick Adonay Zambrano Aldana to Rachid Oustouk, $268,000.
Bentley Cir., 13529-Christopher J. Neubert and Brenda Huelle to Michael D. Searles, $260,000.
Brickert Pl., 3964-Eok Dong and Nam Soon Kim to Adrienne Leah Remener, $319,500.
Burntwood Ct., 1693-Firas Safar and Nameer Khadhoori to Carlos Mejia Gonzalez and Gladys Molina, $360,000.
Canada Goose Loop, 15959-Paul R. Anderson to Jonathan U. Florentino, $329,900.
Cardamom Dr., 12122-Gregory M. and Deborah A. Strayhorn to Roberto Quiroz, $200,000.
Cedar Cove Way, 1846, No. 1-2B-Stacey L. Woodson to Aminah Rehman, $245,000.
Chevoit Hill Ct., 2863-Moses S. and Beverly L. Whitlow to Alan L. and Dujuana L. Poe, $430,000.
Creel Ct., 3011-Martin B. Jarvis to Mitchell and Geraldine O’Shell, $295,500.
Derriford Ct., 12161-Karin and Ronald Pereira to Steven Bussey, $365,000.
Eagle Feather Dr., 15913-Anthony Joseph and Brianna E. Moretti to Faraidoon and Shabana Safi, $495,000.
Farrabow Lane, 11998-Thomas R. and Jessica M. Williams to James R. and Melissa G. Hanson, $392,000.
Foothill St., 3233-Sangeeta and Sampat Saraf to Crystal L. and Donelson Perez, $291,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1037, No. 402-5A-Louis S. and Ellen Boden to Deyana M. Miles, $218,750.
Governors Ct., 11967-Colin W. and Bridgit Kreutzer to Matthew Charles McMann, $418,500.
Hatchway Ct., 12402-Charles M. and Rebecca E. Fenner to Sokheng and Chouen Tun, $342,000.
Horner Rd., 1603-Geofrey E. Branco to Martin A. and Ana Yolanda Coto Mendoza, $290,000.
Illinois Rd., 15214-Randolph A. and Vannora Phayvanh Hawkins to Noris Karina Guandique Centeno and Maura Guandique, $295,000.
Kempston Lane, 12603-Caitlyn Wieland to William Bristow, $250,000.
Knightsbridge Dr., 12746-Willard Bond and Karen Marie Wells to Paul Don Gilley and Lisa Porter, $775,000.
Leewood Ct., 11606-Craig S. Gerhart and Martha Z. Reinhart to Mark A. and Janet E. Calhoon, $415,000.
Longview Dr. E., 1225-Haskel V. Harlow Jr. to Brian Kevin and Chelsea Leigh McHugh, $295,000.
Luca Station Way, 12959-Jamie W. Collins to Sean F. and Tecia M. Counihan, $535,000.
Manchester Way, 12392-Natasha and Craig Kenner to Christopher J. Mosley, $328,000.
Marseille Lane, 1151-Carlos A. Guzman and Rosa H. Vasquez to Quang X. and Linh P. Nguyen, $551,630.
Mead Terr., 1303-JJS Investment Corp. to Wilber L. Rodriguez, $292,000.
Misty Lane, 12806-Martin E. Ratchford to Patrick Kiesner, $309,000.
Mountain Ash Ct., 13216-Julius and Barbara A. Rothlein to Melanie H. and Brad W. Gibson, $500,000.
Oakwood Dr., 12607-Clarence H. Mathews and Hugo A. Constanza Martinez to Pedro A. Constanza Arevalo, $300,000.
Pepperidge Ct., 3984-Monica P. Bustamante and Julia M. Moreira to Jose David and Marilyn Cabrera, $335,000.
Potomac Club Pkwy., 2159, No. 5-Glendora C. and Gary Williams to Abdallah Ben M. Aniba, $366,000.
Refuge Ct., 1309-Kyu Sang Lim to Jinah Koroma-Mansaray and Jane B. Lebbie, $410,000.
Salemtown Dr., 12128-James R. and Nancy P. Gilliam to Sergio Leal, $245,000.
Seminole Rd., 2917-Francis Kerlin to Hassan L. Zaidi and Lina V. Price, $314,000.
Stargrass Ct., 2012-Tammy L. Brown to Telly Sinclair Knox, $275,000.
Stone Lined Cir., 12767-William C. Shoemake and Allison Hewlett to Cristie Varvaro, $375,000.
Tecumseh Ct., 3067-Timothy S. and Jenel M. Beck to Michael A. and Carolyn McMahon, $292,999.
Tolson Pl., 11595-Nathan J. and Marina V. Cuvelier to Karen L. Todd, $335,000.
Vestal St., 739-Aurora Castro McNear to Christopher Bernard Shaw, $454,000.
Westport Lane, 12611-Mark A. Bednarczyk to James M. Keller, $359,900.
Woods Cove Lane, 3118-Lawrence P. and Kathleen M. Spoth to Grayson Watkins and Christine Poole Walker, $431,500.
Bayberry Ave., 9296-William E. and Katherine Walser to Christopher and Nancy Hudson, $369,000.
Cannon Ridge Dr., 8971-Rosa E. Binet to Ravy Yan and Lai Le, $292,000.
Cloverhill Ct., 9409-Justin Edward and Jessica Gardner to Philippe M. Smith, $425,000.
Country Lane, 8751-Daniel E. Kratzer to Michael L. and Brenda K. Jenkins, $426,500.
Erin Ct., 10118-Carl D. and Brenda D. Willis-Ford to Eder E. Lopes Leiva and Hector S. Leiva De Leon, $349,900.
Hazel Dr., 8915-James B. Addington to Howard W. and Jacqueline B. Franklin, $375,000.
Liberty Trail, 8620, No. 305-Irene Barringer to Elaine L. Schultz, $215,000.
Nelson Lane, 9409-Gregory and Lynne Houston to Franco D. Calvi Munoz, $396,000.
Portner Ave., 9212-John P. and Sonia B. Ferraro to Elizabeth Currier, $485,000.
Stonewall Rd., 8519-Estate of Cynthia Koenigshof and Victor Renate Corado to Manuel A. Del Cid and Herbert Ernesto Vasquez, $170,000.
Vinnia Ct., 9507-Kenneth S. and Michele S. Goldfarb to Stephen Craig Brown and Lisa Christine Climer, $460,000.
Christopher Lane, 9065-Andrew Russell Arismendi to Halima Daghri and Jelloul Nasser, $378,000.
Handerson Pl., 9712, No. 307-James Passano to Jorge Calixtro, $235,000.
Isabel Lane, 9055-Tatum P. Jelinek to Jonathan M. Sadlek, $390,000.
Manassas Dr., 116-Jason Wells to Herminia Cruz and Anthony Elloy Aviles, $289,275.
Paul Dr., 9306-Gary W. and Barbara R. Nunziata to Ryan Tyler Baughman, $370,000.
Tremont St., 109-James K. Roberts to Preston C. Wrenn and Audrey M. Carpenter, $285,000.
Aly Sheba Lane, 14-Jeffrey B. and Suzanne Haskell to Rocky Van and Kristen Warden, $610,000.
Aquia Dr., 2252-Vance R. and Sandra B. Skarstedt to Thor and Cecilia C. Guzman, $315,000.
Artillery Dr., 5-John C. and Susan S. Adams to James T. and Jennifer L. Mordecai, $445,000.
Bainbridge Ct., 5-Eric B. and Paula E. Bellville to Ronald Lee and Lindsay Marie Chilton, $515,000.
Bannon Lane, 1-Michael T. and Leslie E. Taylor to William K. and Amanda R. Roy, $400,000.
Basswood Dr., 929-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Nicole Angerstein Guajardo, $361,500.
Bethel Church Rd., 719-Edward L. and Lynn A. Smith to Andrew J. Schneider, $319,900.
Birds Nest Way, 606-US Home Corp. to Alexander Katerinos and Joanna Steffen, $273,990.
Blair Rd., 21-Marguerite J. Williams to Carlene Rae Ills, $237,500.
Boulder Dr., 6-Jeffrey and Honore Schrade to Raul Penton and Maria De Los Angeles Penton, $450,000.
Brooke Rd., 2765-Kristin White to Roy and Sherry Schippmann, $392,500.
Cannon Knolls Dr., 25-Keith S. and Diane C. Dixon to James G. and Rachael Pohlman, $398,000.
Carter Lane, 20-Adam Vaca and Teresa Abrash to Regina L. and Tyrone J. Gordon, $280,000.
Century St., 7-Daniel S. and Maria Walker to Brett Anthony and Kathleen Theresa Russ, $445,000.
Clark Lane, 38-Trevor J. and Robbi M. Nowlin to Brittney Nicole and Adam Matthew Workman, $375,000.
Clint Lane, 516-Joel D. Jowers and Richard William Corwin IV to Carrie Marie Ballowe, $210,000.
Coastal Ave., 941-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill Corp. to Michael and Christine McClelland, $450,625.
Columbus Dr., 1003-Robert James Jablonksi to Zayd and Tonya L. Hicks Augustus, $315,000.
Corin Way, 21-Jeffery C. and Rachel Eaton to Donald D. Dawkins, $435,000.
Cropp Rd., 482-Barbara J. Vega to Korrey and Karis Alderman, $299,900.
Daventry Pl., 11-Kevin and Marsha Murafesky to Jeffrey Lewis and Cristina Joan Lange, $410,000.
Dundee Pl., 407-Timothy S. Swan to Kellie Lynn Griffith, $235,000.
Farragut Dr., 2071-Kenneth R. and Sharon A. Wall to Robert G. and Jessica Hatchley, $379,900.
Forbes St., 824-Cathy M. Gardner and Carolyn M. Surber to Robert Flesher, $232,900.
Fountain Dr., 28-Joshua and Christine Hitzing to Ronnie Wyche, $415,000.
Garner Dr., 6-Theodore E. Nordgren and Diane L. Conrad to David and Jennifer King, $475,000.
Gulf Cove, 201-Berel Spivack to Julio Reyes Garcia, $343,000.
Harper Lane, 124-NVR Inc. to Zafer and Gamze Karadag, $330,955.
Hawthorne Ct., 10-Martin J. and Yvonne D. Spitek to Trista and James Silva, $400,000.
Hidden Lake Dr., 64-Martin Cialdella and Olga Alicia Girola to Sharon Renee Greenlaw, $254,900.
Hunton Dr., 118-Samuel Eloy and Maria Elena Cardenas to Aaron A. and Heidi M. Tircuit, $520,000.
Iron Master Dr., 48-Augustine Homes Corp. to Jack and Teresa L. Jones, $556,805.
Jolly Roger Cove, 112-Thomas Lupo Jr. to Andrea J. Harlow, $514,900.
Kings Crest Dr., 1002-Sherithan T. Dejei Lokko to Darlene L. Howard Holt, $238,000.
Lady Jessica Lane, 44-Robert W. and Holly M. Currence to Colin J. and Sara Rae Connor, $545,000.
Landing Dr., 204-NVR Inc. to Amy Mullikin and Ricardo Campos, $325,960.
Latham Lane, 5-Raymond B. and Ernilda T. Eiley to Edward James and Julie Lynn Leslie, $489,900.
Matthew Ct., 105-Victoria V. Decatur and Kevin C. Brodeur to Silvia Y. Velasquez Melgar and Garciela M. Stevens, $234,400.
Mediterranean Dr., 3004-Edward J. and Tammy M. Connelly to John Willis and Nicole Nordlund, $375,000.
Northampton Blvd., 70-Kevin and Anissa Stewart to Leife O. and Jessica Martin, $415,000.
Old Landing Ct., 204-William J. and Beverly J. Hamon to Douglas W. Hopp Jr., $399,900.
Palladio Dr., 17-Christopher W. and Barbara H. Speller to Ryan and Sabrina Kauffman, $460,000.
Pear Blossom Rd., 316-SM Stafford Corp. to Robert S. and Teresa Walsh, $534,340.
Perth Dr., 260-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Steven Richard and Christy Kay Irish, $643,842.
Ramsey Dr., 5-Maricela Cabera to Daniel Kusi Tabiri and Ernestina Frimpong, $301,500.
Ridgemore Cir., 2-Christopher M. Head to Caitlin and Stephen H. Graham, $351,250.
Rolling Hill Ct., 204-Aaron McCullar and Karen Y. Munoz to Francisco J. Paz Quintanilla, $210,000.
Rustling Leaves Lane, 103-Erin Ledrew to Jason Giraldo, $312,500.
Saint Marys Lane, 209-Leslie J. Brown to Curtis E. and Felicia Cox, $499,000.
Savannah Ct., 13-Peter N. and Nancy Norris to Jennifer and Justin Lewis, $417,000.
Signal Way, 8-John E. and Leanne N. Offner to Rahmin Jeffrey Norwood, $594,000.
Snapdragon Dr., 27-John J. and Tammy L. Hegarty to Melissa A. Williams and Keith O. Hawkins, $810,000.
Sorrel Lane, 10-SM Stafford Corp. to Sammy and Schquitta Silver, $623,555.
Spotted Tavern Rd., 473-Cameron P. and Chikako S. Evans to Robert K. Smith, $362,000.
Stoneridge Ct., 17-Lauren and David C. Blair to Alina Duke, $420,000.
Sweet William Dr., 19-Augustine Homes Corp. to Bobbie G. Holiday and Donald L. Gordon Sr., $889,470.
Terrace Dr., 206-Tarron M. Pierce-Brandon to Zechariah Bekele, $299,900.
Vanburgh Ct., 11-Erick A. and Terri L. Welborn to Michael Andrew and Mosier Klapp, $470,000.
Wellspring Dr., 8-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Kisha Britt, $306,800.
White Oak Rd., 974-James B. and Elizabeth F. Burnett to Kurt Martin and Amber Fawn Kuppert, $380,000.
Woodflower Ct., 2-Michael J. and Kimberli S. Stewart to Daniel A. and Dinora Haydee Tiznado, $291,900.
Woodstream Cir., 217-Brookfield Relocation Inc. to Richard L. Cash II, $283,500.