Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Benton Lake Rd., 11970-Alejandro V. and Regina S. Cabrera to Garick M. and Nichelle L. Harmon, $390,000.

Chianti Terr., 8913-Jay R. Sanford and Lisa D. Woodruff to Trung Chanh Duong and Ly T. Dinh, $485,000.

Correen Hills Dr., 12906-Jason R. Pawlowski to Wilfido O. Gonzalez Garcia and Luz M. Zuloaga De Bastidas, $330,000.

Dragoon Guards Ct., 10054-Karen Shindhelm to Crystal Newton, $410,000.

Elgin Way, 10146-Stephen and Sarah Ellen Jenkins to Natasha Guillory, $345,000.

Hartwood Meadow Pl., 12077-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and HarborView Mortgage Loan Trust to Erik J. Cua-Esquit, $542,235.

Looking Glass Ct., 9640-Berkley M. and Lisa R. Royster to Sriram Seshadri and Priya Sankar, $503,000.

Open Meadow Lane, 12147-James P. and Amanda K. Finnegan to Anthony and Tasha Mitchell, $460,750.

Pale Rose Loop, 10188-Caleb E. and Kelsey McCallum to Scott A. and Jennifer L. Nichols, $336,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9210-Tiffany Manuel to Carlos A. Chavez Cornejo, $455,000.

Tarvie Cir., 9624-Thomas C. Ackerly Jr. to Emily Teresa King and Jesui Montiel, $435,000.

BROAD RUN AREA

Gaines Rd., 16512-Andy Pirnik and Gladys Santiago to Nigel P. Mould and Nathalie Randanne De Vazeille, $965,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Beau Ridge Dr., 15701-Matt D. and Alyssa Winston Lester to Syed and Shabana Saleem, $380,000.

Bowes Lane, 2868-Sandra K. Taylor and Willie and Mary J. Crum to Brian Edward Gadoua, $225,000.

Charlton Ct., 4654-Michael A. and Lorie A. Howard to Tisha and Mellar Ford, $275,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 15018-Robert Mac Eberhardt to Nabil and Samir Frangieh, $285,000.

Corona Lane, 3815-Amos and Lilleth Hemmings to Julio G. Mayen and Olga Choc De Mayen, $290,000.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4832, No. 64-Amy Rebecca Krzesniak to Jamill D. Ford, $325,000.

Delaney Rd., 13217-Naypea Phorn to Sopheavy Hom and Chhoeuy Doung, $342,000.

Earlham Ct., 14589-Kristi Locascio to Waheed Ullah and Uzma Raheem, $245,000.

Ensor Ct., 14804-Latisha M. Jackson to Edwin Nelson Villarroel Morales, $214,800.

Forestdale Ave., 3581-John Nicholas Wilson to Katherine G. Lemus Valenzuela, $305,000.

Gilbert Rd., 13700-Charles E. and Kenya M. Ellis to Jose A. and Mario D. Guevara, $330,000.

Haddock Rd., 13106-Sayed M. and Patricia S. Hamad to Oscar and Johana N. Lovo, $285,000.

Hoffman Dr., 4222-Larry S. and Peggy L. Hayes to Ingrid and Santiago Menjivar, $313,000.

Kenwood Dr., 4617-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Sajjad Hussain and Mohammad Jamil, $350,000.

Knoll Dr., 4539-Paul S. and Paul B. Gyurcsanszky to Boris Teran, $260,000.

Madrigal Dr., 14067-Kayser Bhuiyan to Sajia and Anosha Dehqan, $330,000.

Meadowbrook Rd., 13852-Carolina Gutierrez to Vicky M. and Mark S. Vaughn, $446,000.

Packard Dr., 13359-Richard E. Smith to James E. Tyree III, $365,000.

Quance Lane, 5404-Richard G. and Anne H. Pearce to Willie Edward and Patricia Maria King, $520,000.

Rockcliff Lane, 5783-Donell and Athena M. Powell to Jose R. Miranda Torres and Betsy E. Huezo Rivera, $355,000.

Silverdale Dr., 14272-Anthony J. and Brenda J. Brazauskas to Raul Ernesto Garcia and Arely Palacio De Garcia, $337,900.

Torrence Pl., 4389-Jessica S. Pires to Parwiz Esmati and Farkhunda Paimani, $315,000.

Whittier Loop, 14938-Carlos A. Salas to Gezahegn Negash, $335,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Crystal Downs Terr., 18041-Douglas A. and Stacey Z. Thornton to Luis A. and Jennifer D. Arellano, $423,000.

Hampstead Ridge Ct., 17653-Brandon M. Jones to Abdul Sesay, $405,000.

Mountain Laurel Loop, 3384-Thuy Thanh Guarry to Bryan Berrios and Madellyn K. Henriquez, $290,000.

Possum Point Rd., 17664-Latonya D. Jones to Darrian Samantha Bailey, $355,000.

Summer Duck Dr., 17525-Pranesh and Shoma Halder to Rex T. and Amy Christensen, $520,000.

Wexford Loop, 17274-Jennifer May to Sangram Waiba and Smriti Moktan, $272,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Birkenhead Pl., 6917-Edward B. Nanas to Richard R. and Barbara F. Fox, $499,000.

Camdenhurst Dr., 18257-Kevin Waller to Ahtasham and Aisha Azim, $406,000.

Cedar Branch Dr., 7774, No. 94-Nicholas A. and Jenna D. Nomikos to Christopher E. and Nicole M. Bascope, $299,000.

Clatterbuck Loop, 14149-Woo and Chong Kim to Thitsavanh Alexis and Marcia Mounkhaty, $617,500.

Cluster House Way, 7377-Kristin W. and Kevin D. Jones to Andrew and Caitlin Frank, $421,500.

Crescent Park Dr., 8037, No. 194-Giovanni Atiles Garcia to Kristopher Mille, $314,000.

Eldermill Lane, 6716-Sheikh Tehsin Ali and Farah Khan to Tamara Pearman, $464,900.

Gaffney Cir., 15143-Hassan Satti to Dong-Min and Christy H. Lee, $403,000.

Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 206-Norman G. and Jeanine A. Wallace to Karen T. Hannen, $285,000.

Jade Dr., 7609-Sergio Shen and Min Zhang to Philip and Eritrea Dorcely, $512,000.

Lee Carter Rd., 15876-Mark S. and Connie S. Sweeney to Clinton Price, $584,900.

Lucas Point Loop, 6700-Ecaterina Capatina to Azeb Bahiru and Ashenafi Teghegne, $350,000.

Peggys Ct., 8196-Jonathan and Elizabeth Kennedy to Cory and Lorena Patricia Gens, $500,000.

Royal Sydney Dr., 7826-William J. and Jacqueline W. Graham to Matthew and Kelly Lutz, $660,000.

Shelford Way, 14602, No. 3-Jose Alberto Lopez-Ruano and Sandra M. Lopez to Aleksandr Filipidis, $270,000.

Traditions Trail, 6923-Ronald and Lydia Mugga to Ashley Clack, $361,000.

Wales Ct., 8609-Jason C. and Katie N. Nevitt to Andrew Karl and Colleen Beth Hube, $540,000.

Woodpecker Ct., 9039-Jeffrey M. and Kymberly A. Bakin to Michael J. and Gwendolen N. Wisinski Pirisino, $527,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Allens Mill Blvd., 4692-Brent Vincent Thoden to Jason T. and Barbara S. Stepp, $549,000.

Aster Haven Cir., 6239, No. 29-Soo Jeong Kim to Kenneth Yates, $275,000.

Clementine Way, 15032-Fine Homes Inc. to Zaher and Rabia I. Nader, $390,000.

Darling Pl., 15906-Winchester Homes Inc. to Andy Pirnik and Gladys Santiago, $511,820.

Golf View Dr., 15242-Tamra Muse and David R. Boaz to Kevin L. Moffatt, $650,000.

Heathcote Blvd., 15350-SM Haymarket Corp. to Tyson Scott and Tara Chance Carpenter, $405,070.

Jefferson St., 6758-Lucas S. Parobek to David Wesley and Valerie Leigh Boykin, $485,000.

Mountain View Dr., 4335-Stojanco Ivanov to Joseph Thomas Weiland II, $500,000.

Popes Creek Pl., 6052-Christopher S. and Natalie K. Short to Sandaldeep K. Jassar, $385,000.

Signature Ct., 5011-Moira Fathy Baker to Deepa Shahani, $615,000.

Stourcliffe Lane, 6631-Kevin and Marissa Zebatto to Ronald and Lydia Mugga, $535,000.

Turara Ct., 14608-John R. and Kimberly Keller to Tesfayohannes Retta and Ednia Abraha, $389,900.

MANASSAS AREA

Amblewood Dr., 13259-Edward A. and Julia M. Molchany to Natalie and Bryan Sposato, $565,000.

Blue Gray Cir., 7885-Jean Paul Muende Mukenge and Patrick E. Kyanza to Jason Harris, $329,000.

Bowmans Folly Dr., 15245-Sylvia D. Nathaniel to Justin and Lauren Moeykens, $492,500.

Clawson Lane, 12662-Connie Ray and Debra Ann Poers to Shane W. and Autumn R. Stout, $530,000.

Crestbrook Dr., 13108-Erich C. and Heather K. Spragg to Patrick J. and Mary E. Mahony, $615,000.

Emerywood Ct., 6154-Hildegard E. Barnes to Jihoon Perry Choi and Jae-Hyon Ko, $523,000.

Falling Creek Dr., 12013-Anthony J. Benita to Kyle D. Ottenwess and Mildree Murakami Paredes, $455,000.

Fox Den Ct., 6703-Darron J. and Jennifer L. Fries to Tara A. and Matthew S. Van Brocklin, $449,900.

Gordon Dr., 13511-Gregory J. Beam Jr. to Mariella A. Tellez Paez and Daniel A. Diaz Gonzalez, $357,500.

Helmsdale Pl., 7660-Antoine C. Salame and Vigian E. Daniel to April Rising, $310,000.

Irongate Way, 10097-Willie Mitchell to Rachel Subayi Kama-Kalonji, $215,000.

King George Dr., 9611-Maher Gamil to Francisco J. Monge and Bryan A. Guerra, $290,000.

Lomond Dr., 9917-Dennis W. and Michelle R. Morris to Pedro Barahona and Yeny E. Maldonado, $318,000.

Marie Dr., 13354-William T. and Rochelle L. Robinson to Rosario B. and Nicole T. Scuderi, $499,900.

Montrose Way, 10522-Juan Carlos Benitez Amaya and Audelina Soledad Blanco to Victor Diego Hernandez, $289,900.

Old Settle Ct., 9409-Jack G. Grabe to Johnny C. Reyna and Reina M. Flores, $499,999.

Rapidan Lane, 10431-Roshana Walizada to Elias Gomez, $255,000.

Rolling Rd., 8504-Penny Sue Aits to Angel R. and Aida I. Canales, $285,000.

Smithfield Rd., 11900-Joshua M. and Katina Hanson to B. Marian Chou and Myles Nienstadt, $304,000.

Wilmington St., 10170-Justin and Shauna I. Hadley to Ashley E.and Elizabeth G. Mimoso, $231,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Alleghany Rd., 7577-Alleghany Corp. to Vernier P. and Nikka Frances R. Pring, $337,000.

Bruin Ct., 7022-Nickolas Ryan and Samantha Hope Burrell Fierro to Gary M. and Anne P. Tepper, $605,000.

Granite Lane, 8421-Sheldon K. Smith to Akif Hussain, $435,000.

River Rd., 6779-John D. and Stephanie N. Sykes to Jean P.J. Fortin and Sarah C. Klein, $595,000.

Walcott Ct., 8626-Pradip Ghart and Anju Thapa to Clemente and Samantha Fernandez, $314,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Ashgrove Dr., 4392-Thomas D. Duling to Alvaro J. Freundt, $290,000.

Edgewood Dr., 15809-Amy L. Watkins to Alan N. and Jennifer L. Hargis, $415,000.

Golf Club Dr., 15515-Robert A. and Teresa M. Blecksmith to Russell and Alena M. Smith, $457,000.

Inlet Pl., 15357-Ahsan Properties Corp. and Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Desta T. Mekonenn, $300,000.

Larkspur Lane, 15264-Elizabeth F. Duley to Michael E. Shope, $360,000.

Mulcaster Terr., 4310-Joseph E. and Kimberly M. Yurkovich to Christopher S. and Andrea H. Davis, $479,990.

Silvan Glen Dr., 15410-Collin D. and Julianne G. Mahler Owens to Michael Glenn and Delores Antoinette Topping, $368,000.

Stockbridge Dr., 4217-Natallia V. Shamshyna to Jacob T. and Elizabeth J. Allen, $225,000.

Tranio Ct., 5100-Edgardo and Lucia Y. Rosario to Tanesha T. Price and Jamal Mitchell, $487,150.

Vista Dr., 15803-Martha A. Hall to Brian and Michele Proctor, $405,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Colvin Lane, 12104-Allen T. and Theresa M. Rollins to Forest Elliott Dalton II, $600,000.

Smithwood Ct., 13606-James G. and Diana S. Zahand to Delio Naranjo Morales and Amparo Del Socorro Ballestas Vergara, $374,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Barnette Cir., 18944-Brandi J. Kumpula to Gilberto Ayala Capacho and Erica Martinez, $235,000.

Expedition Dr., 3692-Department of Veterans Affairs to Venice James Jones, $450,000.

Mockingbird Heights Rd., 19107-Alberto Aviles Jr. to Mubasher Ali and Navida Hussain, $295,000.

Pier Trail Dr., 18784-Brian L. and Yvonne M. Cole Clingerman to Virgil L. and Nikolitsa Mize, $524,900.

Wharf Lane, 3586-David and H. Lee O’Connor to Geistautas and Maria Spogis, $200,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alaska Rd., 14999-Edwin Alfredo Cruz Reyes to Joseph Sanchez and Rachel Contreras, $275,000.

Arizona Ave., 14764-Timothy and Natalie Cummings to Mark Christopher Boynton, $318,000.

Beechtree Lane, 2791-Lesvi Y. Bootsma and Erick Adonay Zambrano Aldana to Rachid Oustouk, $268,000.

Bentley Cir., 13529-Christopher J. Neubert and Brenda Huelle to Michael D. Searles, $260,000.

Brickert Pl., 3964-Eok Dong and Nam Soon Kim to Adrienne Leah Remener, $319,500.

Burntwood Ct., 1693-Firas Safar and Nameer Khadhoori to Carlos Mejia Gonzalez and Gladys Molina, $360,000.

Canada Goose Loop, 15959-Paul R. Anderson to Jonathan U. Florentino, $329,900.

Cardamom Dr., 12122-Gregory M. and Deborah A. Strayhorn to Roberto Quiroz, $200,000.

Cedar Cove Way, 1846, No. 1-2B-Stacey L. Woodson to Aminah Rehman, $245,000.

Chevoit Hill Ct., 2863-Moses S. and Beverly L. Whitlow to Alan L. and Dujuana L. Poe, $430,000.

Creel Ct., 3011-Martin B. Jarvis to Mitchell and Geraldine O’Shell, $295,500.

Derriford Ct., 12161-Karin and Ronald Pereira to Steven Bussey, $365,000.

Eagle Feather Dr., 15913-Anthony Joseph and Brianna E. Moretti to Faraidoon and Shabana Safi, $495,000.

Farrabow Lane, 11998-Thomas R. and Jessica M. Williams to James R. and Melissa G. Hanson, $392,000.

Foothill St., 3233-Sangeeta and Sampat Saraf to Crystal L. and Donelson Perez, $291,000.

Gardenview Loop, 1037, No. 402-5A-Louis S. and Ellen Boden to Deyana M. Miles, $218,750.

Governors Ct., 11967-Colin W. and Bridgit Kreutzer to Matthew Charles McMann, $418,500.

Hatchway Ct., 12402-Charles M. and Rebecca E. Fenner to Sokheng and Chouen Tun, $342,000.

Horner Rd., 1603-Geofrey E. Branco to Martin A. and Ana Yolanda Coto Mendoza, $290,000.

Illinois Rd., 15214-Randolph A. and Vannora Phayvanh Hawkins to Noris Karina Guandique Centeno and Maura Guandique, $295,000.

Kempston Lane, 12603-Caitlyn Wieland to William Bristow, $250,000.

Knightsbridge Dr., 12746-Willard Bond and Karen Marie Wells to Paul Don Gilley and Lisa Porter, $775,000.

Leewood Ct., 11606-Craig S. Gerhart and Martha Z. Reinhart to Mark A. and Janet E. Calhoon, $415,000.

Longview Dr. E., 1225-Haskel V. Harlow Jr. to Brian Kevin and Chelsea Leigh McHugh, $295,000.

Luca Station Way, 12959-Jamie W. Collins to Sean F. and Tecia M. Counihan, $535,000.

Manchester Way, 12392-Natasha and Craig Kenner to Christopher J. Mosley, $328,000.

Marseille Lane, 1151-Carlos A. Guzman and Rosa H. Vasquez to Quang X. and Linh P. Nguyen, $551,630.

Mead Terr., 1303-JJS Investment Corp. to Wilber L. Rodriguez, $292,000.

Misty Lane, 12806-Martin E. Ratchford to Patrick Kiesner, $309,000.

Mountain Ash Ct., 13216-Julius and Barbara A. Rothlein to Melanie H. and Brad W. Gibson, $500,000.

Oakwood Dr., 12607-Clarence H. Mathews and Hugo A. Constanza Martinez to Pedro A. Constanza Arevalo, $300,000.

Pepperidge Ct., 3984-Monica P. Bustamante and Julia M. Moreira to Jose David and Marilyn Cabrera, $335,000.

Potomac Club Pkwy., 2159, No. 5-Glendora C. and Gary Williams to Abdallah Ben M. Aniba, $366,000.

Refuge Ct., 1309-Kyu Sang Lim to Jinah Koroma-Mansaray and Jane B. Lebbie, $410,000.

Salemtown Dr., 12128-James R. and Nancy P. Gilliam to Sergio Leal, $245,000.

Seminole Rd., 2917-Francis Kerlin to Hassan L. Zaidi and Lina V. Price, $314,000.

Stargrass Ct., 2012-Tammy L. Brown to Telly Sinclair Knox, $275,000.

Stone Lined Cir., 12767-William C. Shoemake and Allison Hewlett to Cristie Varvaro, $375,000.

Tecumseh Ct., 3067-Timothy S. and Jenel M. Beck to Michael A. and Carolyn McMahon, $292,999.

Tolson Pl., 11595-Nathan J. and Marina V. Cuvelier to Karen L. Todd, $335,000.

Vestal St., 739-Aurora Castro McNear to Christopher Bernard Shaw, $454,000.

Westport Lane, 12611-Mark A. Bednarczyk to James M. Keller, $359,900.

Woods Cove Lane, 3118-Lawrence P. and Kathleen M. Spoth to Grayson Watkins and Christine Poole Walker, $431,500.

Manassas

Bayberry Ave., 9296-William E. and Katherine Walser to Christopher and Nancy Hudson, $369,000.

Cannon Ridge Dr., 8971-Rosa E. Binet to Ravy Yan and Lai Le, $292,000.

Cloverhill Ct., 9409-Justin Edward and Jessica Gardner to Philippe M. Smith, $425,000.

Country Lane, 8751-Daniel E. Kratzer to Michael L. and Brenda K. Jenkins, $426,500.

Erin Ct., 10118-Carl D. and Brenda D. Willis-Ford to Eder E. Lopes Leiva and Hector S. Leiva De Leon, $349,900.

Hazel Dr., 8915-James B. Addington to Howard W. and Jacqueline B. Franklin, $375,000.

Liberty Trail, 8620, No. 305-Irene Barringer to Elaine L. Schultz, $215,000.

Nelson Lane, 9409-Gregory and Lynne Houston to Franco D. Calvi Munoz, $396,000.

Portner Ave., 9212-John P. and Sonia B. Ferraro to Elizabeth Currier, $485,000.

Stonewall Rd., 8519-Estate of Cynthia Koenigshof and Victor Renate Corado to Manuel A. Del Cid and Herbert Ernesto Vasquez, $170,000.

Vinnia Ct., 9507-Kenneth S. and Michele S. Goldfarb to Stephen Craig Brown and Lisa Christine Climer, $460,000.

Manassas Park

Christopher Lane, 9065-Andrew Russell Arismendi to Halima Daghri and Jelloul Nasser, $378,000.

Handerson Pl., 9712, No. 307-James Passano to Jorge Calixtro, $235,000.

Isabel Lane, 9055-Tatum P. Jelinek to Jonathan M. Sadlek, $390,000.

Manassas Dr., 116-Jason Wells to Herminia Cruz and Anthony Elloy Aviles, $289,275.

Paul Dr., 9306-Gary W. and Barbara R. Nunziata to Ryan Tyler Baughman, $370,000.

Tremont St., 109-James K. Roberts to Preston C. Wrenn and Audrey M. Carpenter, $285,000.

Stafford County

Aly Sheba Lane, 14-Jeffrey B. and Suzanne Haskell to Rocky Van and Kristen Warden, $610,000.

Aquia Dr., 2252-Vance R. and Sandra B. Skarstedt to Thor and Cecilia C. Guzman, $315,000.

Artillery Dr., 5-John C. and Susan S. Adams to James T. and Jennifer L. Mordecai, $445,000.

Bainbridge Ct., 5-Eric B. and Paula E. Bellville to Ronald Lee and Lindsay Marie Chilton, $515,000.

Bannon Lane, 1-Michael T. and Leslie E. Taylor to William K. and Amanda R. Roy, $400,000.

Basswood Dr., 929-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Nicole Angerstein Guajardo, $361,500.

Bethel Church Rd., 719-Edward L. and Lynn A. Smith to Andrew J. Schneider, $319,900.

Birds Nest Way, 606-US Home Corp. to Alexander Katerinos and Joanna Steffen, $273,990.

Blair Rd., 21-Marguerite J. Williams to Carlene Rae Ills, $237,500.

Boulder Dr., 6-Jeffrey and Honore Schrade to Raul Penton and Maria De Los Angeles Penton, $450,000.

Brooke Rd., 2765-Kristin White to Roy and Sherry Schippmann, $392,500.

Cannon Knolls Dr., 25-Keith S. and Diane C. Dixon to James G. and Rachael Pohlman, $398,000.

Carter Lane, 20-Adam Vaca and Teresa Abrash to Regina L. and Tyrone J. Gordon, $280,000.

Century St., 7-Daniel S. and Maria Walker to Brett Anthony and Kathleen Theresa Russ, $445,000.

Clark Lane, 38-Trevor J. and Robbi M. Nowlin to Brittney Nicole and Adam Matthew Workman, $375,000.

Clint Lane, 516-Joel D. Jowers and Richard William Corwin IV to Carrie Marie Ballowe, $210,000.

Coastal Ave., 941-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill Corp. to Michael and Christine McClelland, $450,625.

Columbus Dr., 1003-Robert James Jablonksi to Zayd and Tonya L. Hicks Augustus, $315,000.

Corin Way, 21-Jeffery C. and Rachel Eaton to Donald D. Dawkins, $435,000.

Cropp Rd., 482-Barbara J. Vega to Korrey and Karis Alderman, $299,900.

Daventry Pl., 11-Kevin and Marsha Murafesky to Jeffrey Lewis and Cristina Joan Lange, $410,000.

Dundee Pl., 407-Timothy S. Swan to Kellie Lynn Griffith, $235,000.

Farragut Dr., 2071-Kenneth R. and Sharon A. Wall to Robert G. and Jessica Hatchley, $379,900.

Forbes St., 824-Cathy M. Gardner and Carolyn M. Surber to Robert Flesher, $232,900.

Fountain Dr., 28-Joshua and Christine Hitzing to Ronnie Wyche, $415,000.

Garner Dr., 6-Theodore E. Nordgren and Diane L. Conrad to David and Jennifer King, $475,000.

Gulf Cove, 201-Berel Spivack to Julio Reyes Garcia, $343,000.

Harper Lane, 124-NVR Inc. to Zafer and Gamze Karadag, $330,955.

Hawthorne Ct., 10-Martin J. and Yvonne D. Spitek to Trista and James Silva, $400,000.

Hidden Lake Dr., 64-Martin Cialdella and Olga Alicia Girola to Sharon Renee Greenlaw, $254,900.

Hunton Dr., 118-Samuel Eloy and Maria Elena Cardenas to Aaron A. and Heidi M. Tircuit, $520,000.

Iron Master Dr., 48-Augustine Homes Corp. to Jack and Teresa L. Jones, $556,805.

Jolly Roger Cove, 112-Thomas Lupo Jr. to Andrea J. Harlow, $514,900.

Kings Crest Dr., 1002-Sherithan T. Dejei Lokko to Darlene L. Howard Holt, $238,000.

Lady Jessica Lane, 44-Robert W. and Holly M. Currence to Colin J. and Sara Rae Connor, $545,000.

Landing Dr., 204-NVR Inc. to Amy Mullikin and Ricardo Campos, $325,960.

Latham Lane, 5-Raymond B. and Ernilda T. Eiley to Edward James and Julie Lynn Leslie, $489,900.

Matthew Ct., 105-Victoria V. Decatur and Kevin C. Brodeur to Silvia Y. Velasquez Melgar and Garciela M. Stevens, $234,400.

Mediterranean Dr., 3004-Edward J. and Tammy M. Connelly to John Willis and Nicole Nordlund, $375,000.

Northampton Blvd., 70-Kevin and Anissa Stewart to Leife O. and Jessica Martin, $415,000.

Old Landing Ct., 204-William J. and Beverly J. Hamon to Douglas W. Hopp Jr., $399,900.

Palladio Dr., 17-Christopher W. and Barbara H. Speller to Ryan and Sabrina Kauffman, $460,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 316-SM Stafford Corp. to Robert S. and Teresa Walsh, $534,340.

Perth Dr., 260-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Steven Richard and Christy Kay Irish, $643,842.

Ramsey Dr., 5-Maricela Cabera to Daniel Kusi Tabiri and Ernestina Frimpong, $301,500.

Ridgemore Cir., 2-Christopher M. Head to Caitlin and Stephen H. Graham, $351,250.

Rolling Hill Ct., 204-Aaron McCullar and Karen Y. Munoz to Francisco J. Paz Quintanilla, $210,000.

Rustling Leaves Lane, 103-Erin Ledrew to Jason Giraldo, $312,500.

Saint Marys Lane, 209-Leslie J. Brown to Curtis E. and Felicia Cox, $499,000.

Savannah Ct., 13-Peter N. and Nancy Norris to Jennifer and Justin Lewis, $417,000.

Signal Way, 8-John E. and Leanne N. Offner to Rahmin Jeffrey Norwood, $594,000.

Snapdragon Dr., 27-John J. and Tammy L. Hegarty to Melissa A. Williams and Keith O. Hawkins, $810,000.

Sorrel Lane, 10-SM Stafford Corp. to Sammy and Schquitta Silver, $623,555.

Spotted Tavern Rd., 473-Cameron P. and Chikako S. Evans to Robert K. Smith, $362,000.

Stoneridge Ct., 17-Lauren and David C. Blair to Alina Duke, $420,000.

Sweet William Dr., 19-Augustine Homes Corp. to Bobbie G. Holiday and Donald L. Gordon Sr., $889,470.

Terrace Dr., 206-Tarron M. Pierce-Brandon to Zechariah Bekele, $299,900.

Vanburgh Ct., 11-Erick A. and Terri L. Welborn to Michael Andrew and Mosier Klapp, $470,000.

Wellspring Dr., 8-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Kisha Britt, $306,800.

White Oak Rd., 974-James B. and Elizabeth F. Burnett to Kurt Martin and Amber Fawn Kuppert, $380,000.

Woodflower Ct., 2-Michael J. and Kimberli S. Stewart to Daniel A. and Dinora Haydee Tiznado, $291,900.

Woodstream Cir., 217-Brookfield Relocation Inc. to Richard L. Cash II, $283,500.