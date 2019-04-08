Acadia Park Dr., 9112-M.M.H.H. Investments Corp. to Shabir Bakhtiari and Fatima Akberzie, $590,000.
Columbia Springs Way, 12210-Bernie F. and Ramona A. Cabiles to Sameena Khalique, $515,000.
Drum Salute Pl., 12182-Richard G. and Heidi B. Poulin to Christopher and Christina McInerney, $360,000.
Falcon Glen Ct., 9041-Edward A. and Kristi A. Abram to Dale K. Scheffs, $347,000.
Great Falls Dr., 12440-Stephen P. and Rhonda P. Richardson to Shawn Ronald and Jessica Sarah Landin, $544,990.
Lake Baldwin Dr., 11776-Miles C. and Brittany R. Massey to Joshua Ehrich, $405,000.
McCartney Ct., 13290-Ernest W. Gorham Jr. and Sarah S.C. Gorham to Steven Blair and Shannon Renee Fine, $525,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9161-Christopher D. and April A. Clark to Caleb E. and Sage Haynes, $375,000.
Scottish Hunt Lane, 13148-Brian and Tiffany Supinger to James A. and Lisa S. Harris, $439,000.
Tarvie Cir., 9512-David F. Snarr and Wendy J. Lial to Henry Via Almaraz and Rafael A. Via Quevedo, $455,000.
Worthington Dr., 9202-Sally Ann Crocker to David and Megan Zeoli, $443,000.
Andy Ct., 4489-John D. and Nicole Draper to Daniel R. and Melissa J. Abrams, $435,000.
Barksdale St., 14799-Elisabeth A. Oravec to Petrona O. Sanchez, $230,000.
Blue Jay Ct., 4508-Teresa A. Scott to Jose Y. Villatoro Gutierrez and Maria L. Almendarez Garcia, $260,000.
Decatur Dr., 4333-Evan and Bethany Raulerson to Francis A. Suire II, $459,000.
Delta Ct., 14757-Thomas E. Emery to Melvin A. Escobar Villatoro and Yessenia A. Sandoval, $325,000.
Evergreen Dr., 4405-Harriett L. Burton to Jose Amilcar and Jhony I. Guerrero Gonzalez, $340,000.
Fledgling Cir., 3214-Abe and Devin Perry to Aaron and Ann Wheeler, $503,000.
Freemont Pl., 3616-Irmgard E. Kinnett to Icela Elena Zelaya and Kelly Melissa Jovel Vela, $267,000.
Greenmount Dr., 15042-Tessie M. and Everett L. Jacobson to Suzanne D. and Mitchell J. Thomposn, $505,000.
Harvest Sun Rd., 5898-Rita J. and Gary K. Imler to Rex Michael and Amanda N. Robichaux, $425,000.
Hyannis Lane, 12910-Owen K. Mackay to Luz Gallego Soto, $290,000.
Kilbane Rd., 4716-Estate of Anne Donahue Bethel and John Bethel to Maria A. Garay Rodriguez, $300,000.
Lestric Lane, 14031-Latrice Liferidge to Mohamed Bangura and Rugiatu Mansaray, $260,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14234-Scott A. and Miranda L. Sim to Sharmila Uprety and Anushuya Mishra, $330,000.
Nadia Loop, 3380-Wellington C. and Agnes M. Brown to Carlos E. Montes and Sonia Albina Alba De Montes, $265,000.
Pearlberry Ct., 4000-Barry S. and Sang Lineback to Melanie Eva Robertson and Ted Wang, $515,000.
Qualey Pl., 5313-Angela Cooper to Jazmyne D. Stephens, $245,000.
Ralston Ct., 5759-Deborah L. Allen to Marison N. Vargas Veizaga and Juan J. Saavedra Vargas, $400,000.
Ridgedale Dr., 5710-Lenard C. and Tiara D. Mizelle to Robert Michael and Allison Sessions Best, $410,000.
Salsbury Ct., 14357-Barry D. Hobson to Grover Mayta Llanos Asca and Angelica M. Calderon Zavala, $299,900.
Southgate Ct., 14325-Carol E. and Casey J. Trageser to Keith P. Rush, $250,000.
Tapestry Dr., 5945-Lori A. Monge to Nazifa Tanha, $480,000.
Torrence Pl., 4431-Nacem Haq to Deepak and Neelam Joshi, $320,000.
Belleplain Ct., 3448-Larea Lawrence to Saifudin and Nelofar Fnu, $261,000.
Diamond Point Mews., 3580-Gustavo E. Paz Cuervo and Maribel C. Lamas to Edgar Guzman Gonzalez, $355,000.
Potomac River Blvd., 2468-John A. and Donna W. Serabian to David K. Grimm, $600,780.
Woods View Dr., 18029-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Bettina Solwazi, $599,990.
Brunson Cir., 7366, No. 4D-Sabrina A. Webb to Marvin A. Monico Menjivar, $325,000.
Cannondale Way, 14176, No. 15-Omar Mills to Matthew and Beth Megel, $269,750.
Clubhouse Rd., 14154-Neal A. and Lori M. Mason to Namita Kaur Singh, $568,000.
Derby Run Way, 6817-Wesley E. Rich II to Christine A. and Douglas B. Baker, $367,000.
Hampton Bay Lane, 6790, No. 464-Mark Brandon and Sarah Christine Bastian to Frances Delores White, $254,900.
Heritage Farms Dr., 13564-Joseph and Heather Dedekind to Todd J. and Kerry L. Turek, $638,500.
Lawnvale Dr., 4201-Charles W. and Glenda Husser to Jonathan Leroy Jeffrey and Maryam A. Bracey, $575,000.
Legend Glen Ct., 14224-Douglas and Sukyi Theine to Christian D. and Ethan M. Dennis, $355,000.
Macon Grove Lane, 14439, No. 214-Theresa M. Nitz to Ivan V. and Francine D. Idrobo, $241,499.
Northbrook Lane, 14316-Anna Langson and Layla Truax to Ryan Alexander Carter, $547,000.
Santander Dr., 15121-Eugene Loyde and Nicole Howard Sveum to Donovan Justin and Jessica Elizabeth Finch, $495,000.
Sterling Point Dr., 14012-Christopher J. and Julie A. Villa to Charles Brady and Amanda Leigh Kiepe, $475,000.
Traphill Way, 7231-Stephen M. and Erin E. Barricks to Richard Alan and Richard Arthur Schraf, $375,000.
Virginia Oaks Dr., 7720-Christopher S. and Rebecca N. Ritter to Angelo Sarmiento and Maria Estrellas, $525,000.
Yellowleg Ct., 8936-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Tuhad Ahmed, $452,450.
Ashby Oak Ct., 14852-Richard A. and Sandra M. Leap to Peter and Kristin Joseph, $622,500.
Colby Hunt Ct., 5988-John P. and Keelee D. Plagis-Tsitsikaos to Kerry Hritsik and Mark Stafferfield, $630,000.
Greymill Manor Dr., 15928-Robert V. Goeddel to Timothy A. Zimmerlin, $385,000.
Hunton Lane, 15700-Mike Garcia Construction Inc. to Robert W. and Rhonda L. Mabry, $1.1 million.
Marsh Pl., 15975-Winchester Homes Inc. to Hussam and Karima Badawi, $408,000.
Orrington Lane, 6830-Eric W. and Tatiana L. Mercer to Heather K. Dedekind, $415,000.
Rolling Ridge Rd., 15013-George Edward and Brenda Tyson to Curt I. Holmer II, $685,000.
Royal Crest Dr., 15251, No. 201-11-Anna Mary Chapla to Marilyn G. Caine, $408,900.
Signature Ct., 5016-James G. and Holly S. Conroy to Joshua H. McKenna, $624,000.
Tulloch Spring Ct., 5867-James E. and Aby J. Newton to James J. and Shevanthi U. Kanaganayagam, $535,000.
Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5896-Dominion Country Club LP to John C. Barber, $985,000.
Albrite Ct., 11501-Ngoc-Hung Nguyen Phan and Nhu-Y T. Le to Andrew P. and Michelle Lee Hammock Sullivan, $560,000.
Blue Gray Cir., 7846-Darin Lowdermilk to Srishti Sharma, $319,000.
Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9761-Tricia Burton to Ernesto I. and Blanca N. Naverrete, $340,000.
Copperfield Way, 8003-Christine M. Fox to Ricardo S. Ribeiro, $213,000.
Eagles Nest Ct., 6105-Kevin and Kelly Laubenheimer to Reginald O. and Balinda M. Moreland, $515,000.
Falling Creek Dr., 11945-Donald J. and Tamra S. Manninen to Hugo Lara and Angela R. Machuca, $489,000.
Flager Cir., 7893-Darnell Phillip Poledore to Andre R. Hadnot and Debra Y. Glover, $330,000.
Gibbon Pl., 8239-Walter I. Campos and Dhurata Kurtisi to Hector Manuel Burgoa Serrano, $320,000.
Hugh Mullen Dr., 7919, No. 78-Shan Gao and Li Huang to Waheeda Sherjang, $190,000.
Kessler Pl., 11259-Raul E. Quintanilla to Maria Christina Martinez and Vilma Mass, $325,000.
Langholm Way, 7414-Tranh D. Tran and Tuyen T. Pham to Noble A. DaCosta and Celestie Adu Aboagye, $275,000.
Martinique Ct., 7476-Evangelina Torrecilla and Claudia Torrecilla-Cabrera to Durgaman and Rasna Manandhar Karmacharya, $292,500.
Old Dominion Hunt Cir., 8852-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to John A. and Charlene D. Edwards Ramos, $629,060.
Remington Rd., 7570-Russell V. and Nanci P. Johnson to Filemon Ponce and Nancy Cordova, $395,000.
Sabin Dr., 10112-Mary Jane Dimino to Efrain A. and Daniel O. Larios Chicas, $260,000.
Steeplechase Run Lane, 10438-NVR Inc. to Justin Aaron Napier and Amy Maria Kluber, $469,990.
Timberwolf Trail, 12207-Gary J. and Rita U. Mayer to John Nicholas Wilson, $375,000.
Walton Dr., 14139-Royce T. and Heather A. Hayes to Derek and Debbie Notrem Anderson, $435,000.
Wortham Crest Cir., 11158, No. 110-Julia A. Thomas and Sherlin L. Turner to Skylar K. Lanier and William K. Albrecht, $236,000.
Byron St., 9301-Simona and Ana B. Ortega to Edgar Guadalupe Cruz Avelar and Josue Manuel Chavez Martinez, $319,990.
Greystone Rd., 10303-Rachael A. Shultz to Curtis and Mary Stough, $425,000.
Riding Meadow Way, 7476, No. 24-Angeliki Vouidaski to Eliana Patricia Zeballos, $330,000.
Alexander Pl., 16141-Luis and Michelene C. Rangel to Eric Chang and Amanda Parker, $290,000.
Denali Pl., 17412-Judith E. Lawrence to Elizabeth Oguanya, $332,000.
Golf Club Dr., 15475-Phillip E. and Sally A. Murray to Sean Michael and Marlene Kimmel Duchaine, $365,000.
Silvan Glen Dr., 15425-Peter C. and Colleen Guinto to Brandon I. and Rachel O. Carter, $460,000.
Streamside Ct., 15246-Sher Quadri and Shabana Arain to Alcides E. Montiel, $284,000.
Aden Rd., 12571-Megan Hemp to Valerie J. Kohout, $420,000.
Schaeffer Lane, 10623-Jeffrey M. and Vicki S. Wilson to Joseph Paul and Paula Jackson, $500,000.
Overlook Dr., 324-Robert J. Thomas and Kinga M. Gergely to Samuel Allen Gaber, $327,000.
Joplin Rd., 18395-Guy Nolan to Gabriel Banilevici, $380,000.
Red Oak Lane, 19003-Troy T. Noel to Gregory and Rochelle Hill, $297,000.
Stonewall Manor Dr., 3764-Sotiris and Gloria Baxevanis to Derrin E. and Denise C. Williams, $585,000.
Appaloosa Dr., 3869-Raul and Bianca Naves to Robert and Kalai Warren, $464,000.
Beechtree Lane, 2854-Earley S. and Sun Ok Collins to Geova Lozane Lizama, $218,500.
Bobolink Dr., 15820-Wilson E. and Angela M. Tarr to Sharita Winn, $350,000.
Cantilever Ct., 12560-Lynn M. Kortmeyer and Sean D. Spence to Daniel S. and Amy L. Evans, $429,900.
Club Ct., 11505-Robert L. Beyer III to Joseph J. Callahan and Anna N. Angione, $505,000.
Colchester Ferry Pl., 13354-Tundra Properties Corp. to Melissa Leigh Murphree, $388,000.
Crabapple Ct., 2708-Cartus Corp. to Regis L. Carpenter, $399,900.
Danridge Manor Dr., 16657-Michael E. and Amanda S. Kennard to Enrique Zosimo Granados, $425,000.
Dara Dr., 12705, No. 102-11-David Portillo to Ana C. Bravo Morales, $105,000.
Dulcinea Pl., 12627-Equity Trust Co. to Nezih Y. and Candi C. Durusu, $240,000.
Eagle Flight Cir., 16356-Samuel E. and Roslyn J. Jackson to Kabir Panjsheeri, $515,000.
Everest Peak Lane, 12470-Mian Tahira to Kenneth John Thompson Jr. and Faith Rochelle Johnson, $383,500.
Forest Lane, 1422-Thomas E. Scartz to Jacob Stephen Graul, $405,000.
Freestone Ct., 12954-Tania Hendrickson to Caleb Bow, $255,000.
Gloucester Ct., 2853-Weiyu Li to Ephrem K. Demeyesus, $199,000.
Grayson Rd., 14130-Fernando Alcon to Ramon Ricardo Melara and Petronila Canales Rodriguez, $325,000.
Hedges Run Dr., 12464-Rudolph and Elaine M. Phillips to Robert L. and Rebecca H. Varner, $415,000.
Horner Rd., 1320-Estate of Beryl Olive Duvall and John W. Duvall to Hector Saravia, $340,000.
Illinois Rd., 15209-Kevin Carey to Gisela T. Sanchez and Donald L. Cunningham, $297,000.
Manchester Way, 12388-John Ryan to Amie Norris, $320,000.
Marfield Ct., 1798-Elizabeth and Loranji Goodrum to Irene and Miguel Maldonado, $424,990.
Marsh Overlook Dr., 15492-Brian J. and Christine Mahoney to Morshed and Afroza Mehedi, $515,000.
Michigan Rd., 15305-Zachary Bonner to Christopher E. and Alexis A. Lopez, $328,000.
Narrow Glen Way, 3196-Juan Pedro to Ana Seja, $295,000.
Old Post Terr., 1938-Jung S. Cho and So H. Park to Kassandra Smith, $259,900.
Penfold Ct., 1985-Linda Wellman to Cecile I. Hannaway, $359,950.
Pheasant Hunt Rd., 2699-Donald L. and Robyn S. Bailey to Ali A. Abdelhadi and Zareena Butt, $500,000.
Primer Ct., 11785-Steve P. and Leila Kiazan Moneypenny to Marisa and Mary Nicholson, $500,000.
Regatta Lane, 16413-Anthony and Tiffany P. Brisueno to Paras Rathor and Gunjana Rana, $549,000.
Seaford Ct., 12223-Charles W. and Edith W. Chapman to Ruth L. Kelly, $397,000.
Stoneford Dr., 12051-Bijoy K. and Mary Isaac to Anirudha Gaidhane, $445,500.
Tonbridge Pl., 3798-Patrick R. and Elizabeth R. Breaux to Hassan H. Habib, $290,000.
Trimaran Way, 2467-Harold Quinton and Marica A. Lucie to Leon J. and Teressa C. Brown, $430,000.
Wildwood Ct., 13410-Michael J. and Elizabeth H. Finley to Ilder Antonio Cuatro Mejia Sr., $253,000.
Yardarm Pl., 12612-Michael L. Nesbitt to Thomas J. and Ruby S. Batchelor, $352,000.
Artillery Rd., 8507-Gary L. Anderson and John C. Brandt Jr. to Sharon L. and Robert G. Schroeder, $295,000.
Beauregard Ave., 9226-Tracy Grandin Brown to Anthony Craig Rush and Daniel A. Fiore, $380,000.
Bonham Cir., 9045-Bajwa Corp. to Elisa D. and Natzelly Palma Mancia, $270,000.
Buttonbush Ct., 9598-Naghman Rashid to Marino Garay Lunasco, $255,000.
Fairfax St., 8582-Bank of New York Mellon and CWABS Inc. to Eric Escobar, $270,000.
Hall Terr. S., 9539-Steven Blair and Shannon Renee Fine to Mike Domenech Soto and Alena Alksandrovna Saveleva, $289,950.
Leander Lane, 9979-Marco A. and Oscar M.S. Saldana to Bessie M. Hooks, $374,000.
Liberty Trail, 8600, No. 102-Casey R. and Marianne R. Stevens to Cecil John Sills Jr., $180,000.
Malvern Ct., 10227-Anthony J. and Lori B. Mastrostefano to John Rendo, $409,900.
Natchez Trail Ct., 9506-Taqi R. Nasir and Sara A. Kazmi to Duval Marshall and Allison Louise Evans, $425,000.
Robson Dr., 9004-David W. and Mina L. Croson to Nathan Davis and Dana Lynn Franklin, $425,000.
Sudley Rd., 8919-Estate of Edward Paul Byrne and Margaret Elizabeth Byrne to Omar R. Jordan Mostajo and Angela M. Quiroga Jordan, $355,000.
Verbena Ct., 9144-Maria J. Romero to Will Alfredo Bercian Castro and Damaso N. Romero Solis, $277,500.
Wellington Rd., 9972-Estate of Mary Virginia Hedrick and Charles M. Hedrick to Mary Pozzi, $335,000.
Woodline Ct., 8383-Edward E. and Barbara Ann Pearson to Jose Ernesto Torres Guerra, $251,000.
Handerson Pl., 9713, No. 204-Jason Jihoon Kim to Hyun Hee Yum, $226,500.
Kent Dr., 235-Jose D. Larin to Anibal Paz Urbina and Maria Del Carmen Paz, $250,000.
Manassas Dr., 371-Rogelio and Sara Benitez to Mario Medina and Angela Lopez De Medina, $439,900.
Scott Dr., 161-Didlake Inc. to Nicole Mary Chapman and Ryan Hendricks, $245,000.
Abby Lane, 109-Rachel E. Kindell to Theresa Boakye, $219,900.
Anna Lane, 20-George Lockwood and Apex Builders Inc. to Charles and Megan Berninghausen, $424,800.
Aquia Dr., 2146-Anthony Orlando and estate of Hans H. Schaefer to Brian and Robin K. Incheck, $279,900.
Backridge Ct., 305-Timothy Jones to Chantelle C. Solomon, $187,000.
Banbury Ct., 14-Russell E. Etheridge Jr. to Autumn and Jesse Dillion, $274,900.
Basswood Dr., 941-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Andre and Loretta Ward, $344,220.
Beacon Cove, 200-Joshua and Julia Regan to Rodney and Keisha N. Purnell, $385,000.
Bennington Way, 113-Atlantic Builders LTD to Patrick S. and Christy M. Massey, $635,746.
Boondocks Lane, 20-Eric Williams to Amber D. Brown, $375,000.
Brandice St., 100-Erica L. Bennett to Pierre M. Espinoza and Mary Johnson, $320,000.
Bridgeport Cir., 18-Michael P. and Mariah L. McFerron to Nabil Benslimane, $327,900.
Brookewood Dr., 213-Herbert E. and Mary Louise Pitzer to Wardlow Emmitt and Stephanie Rae Trainor, $400,000.
Bunker Lane, 705-Lance Beavers to Wai L. Wong, $270,000.
Carlsbad Dr., 28-Kirsten and Jennifer Talken-Spaulding to William and Bonnie Doherty, $350,000.
Castle Hill Dr., 187-Marilyn R. Lenihan to Douglas H. and Wanda J. Terrell, $240,000.
Choptank Rd., 136-Tracy Michele Brill to Agusta M. Chavez, $275,000.
Commodore Cove, 307-Bryan C. and Casey J. Kauffman to Tyler A. and Rachel Granholm, $401,000.
Courthouse Manor Dr., 123-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Joshua and Alejandra M. Cox, $485,000.
Dallhan Ct., 6-Luis E. and Jeannie M. Villalobos to Daryl Allen Shifflett, $414,300.
Donovan Lane, 134-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Adam R. and Lisa S. Duncan, $544,900.
Eley Rd., 16-Timothy A. and Mandy M. Gensimore to Manuel Velasquez and William I. Dominguez, $290,000.
Ficklen Rd., 933-JGH Building and Consulting II Corp. to Sherry Lynn Childs-Pringle, $300,000.
Forest Vista Lane, 6-Matthew D. and Sarah Tweedy to Michael and Alison Mathwin, $375,000.
Gallery Rd., 7-Fatima Lorenso Triplett to Yosef Yigzaw and Zenebework H. Kidane, $465,900.
Gloxinia Way, 16-NVR Inc. to Angela J. Clements and Ross Anderson Jr., $574,070.
Harper Lane, 114-NVR Inc. to Tiffany Ming, $323,660.
Harpoon Cove, 200-Emma King to Shane M. Fisher, $352,000.
Heatherbrook Lane, 19-Patrick Shawn and Kimberly Norred Faherty to Jennifer L. and Daniel J. Senters, $420,000.
Highlander Dr., 22-Carole C. Wright and estate of Kathleen D. Sterling to Harry Jeffrey and Katherine Fields Haines, $250,000.
Hunting Creek Lane, 42-Brian S. Rohrbach to Auvorie Benson, $306,000.
Indian Wood Lane, 14-Eric R. White to Benjamin R. Spinale, $320,000.
Ivy Spring Lane, 19-Heather J. Rowe to Nadeen O. and Thomas D. Collins, $329,900.
James Lane, 107-Blase and Joyce Morgan to Irving Reyes, $265,000.
Kelly Way, 53-Michael R. and Heidi B. Johnson to Simone D. and Bilal Rahal, $362,500.
Kinross Dr., 65-Majid M. Hassan to Amy M. Knapp, $439,900.
Lakeview Dr., 1013-Justin D. Duvall to John C. Steele, $206,500.
Landing Dr., 411-NVR Inc. to Terry and Wanda Green, $296,370.
Legal Ct., 1-Cornealis N. and Mellisa A. Donahue to James R. and Dana Ference, $438,000.
Little Rocky Run Lane, 16-Clevo O. Wheeling to Luis Y. Velasquez Valle, $410,000.
Lynchester Dr., 20-Jonathan Mark and Krysten D. Davis Lockhart to David C. Wood and Susanlee Wisotzkey, $325,000.
Madison Ct., 703-FFC Properties Corp. to Mark Woody, $150,000.
Meade Ct., 6-Charles and Claire Workinger to Autherine Stacy Ann and Emmanuel Owens, $347,500.
Montauk Ave., 8-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Frank S. and Billie P. Cooke, $338,861.
Mountain Ave., 115-Mary O. Huff to Nestor Oswaldo Cabrera Vasquez, $155,000.
Norfolk St., 8-Jeffrey S. and Roxanne D. Fields to Derrick E. and Carmen T. White, $382,000.
Oak Dr., 17-Jannie F. Goldston to Cody D. and Angelica Barss, $189,900.
Park Cove Dr., 304-Gloria Denise Moore to Shavkat Safaev and Shakhnoza Atabekova, $265,000.
Pergola Dr., 33-Hemi Corp. to Mathew C. and Sarah G. Baldwin, $355,000.
Planters Pl., 3-James H. and Susan M. O’Ferrell to David B. and Susan B. Rogers, $490,000.
Puri Lane, 52-Donnie M. Fricks to Michael T. and Claudia Herrington, $426,000.
Richmond Dr., 1108-Carl and Bonnie Matter to Justin and Kaitlin Probus, $293,000.
River Ridge Lane, 63-William Eric and Adrienne Lisa Herr to Robert S. and Cara Sue Grabosky, $580,000.
Royal Crescent Way, 92-Jason R. Wysocki to Scott Lee, $339,900.
Sarasota Dr., 22-Maria Natalie Hoidal to Timothy Branch, $450,000.
Shackelford Well Rd., 143-Daniel A. and Patricia C. Dye to Brandon J. and Megan Lucille Robinson, $251,000.
Short Branch Rd., 206-Antonio T. Stewart to Rosy Lorenzo, $344,900.
Sorrel Lane, 8-SM Stafford Corp. to Devita and Ted Hinton, $616,725.
Spring Lake Dr., 99-John Robert and Laura L. Gambrino to Naim Ehsan Kamel, $356,000.
Stern Cove, 205-Pamela M. Balch to Daniel Weslund and Kerri Lynn Hallman, $412,000.
Tara Lane, 15-Foundation Homes Inc. to Caleb Isaiah and Cara Nichole Mathis, $372,705.
Theresa Dr., 105-CF Land Investments Corp. to Mackenzie and Johanitia Cadet, $382,795.
Tolson Lane, 9-Sarah Schutrum and estate of Ritz Zuker to Christopher A. Lan Lumpkins and Sarah Ashley Alsip, $303,500.
Tree Line Dr., 214-US Home Corp. to Jaime Moss, $277,245.
Truslow Rd., 608-Richard G. and Robin Cantrell to Sean Michael Holliday, $195,000.
Village Pkwy., 645-Pamela D. Nephew to Tierra S. and Eric B. Royal, $520,000.
Vista Woods Rd., 123-Andrew Price Carson to Hannah Reichman, $293,000.
Wells Rd., 22-Michael S. Linares to Renee Pinnock, $349,999.
Whitsons Run, 110-Matthew J. Galinsky and Kahae Okalani P. Galinsky to Francisco E. Fernandez, $315,500.
Wind Ridge Dr., 905-Sarah Ashley Alsip to John Smith, $236,900.
Woodstream Blvd., 250-Shonda R. Simmons to Richard R. Culton, $330,000.
Wythe Ct., 1112-Julianne Sims Phipps to Joseph Vongeorge, $259,950.