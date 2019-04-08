Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Acadia Park Dr., 9112-M.M.H.H. Investments Corp. to Shabir Bakhtiari and Fatima Akberzie, $590,000.

Columbia Springs Way, 12210-Bernie F. and Ramona A. Cabiles to Sameena Khalique, $515,000.

Drum Salute Pl., 12182-Richard G. and Heidi B. Poulin to Christopher and Christina McInerney, $360,000.

Falcon Glen Ct., 9041-Edward A. and Kristi A. Abram to Dale K. Scheffs, $347,000.

Great Falls Dr., 12440-Stephen P. and Rhonda P. Richardson to Shawn Ronald and Jessica Sarah Landin, $544,990.

Lake Baldwin Dr., 11776-Miles C. and Brittany R. Massey to Joshua Ehrich, $405,000.

McCartney Ct., 13290-Ernest W. Gorham Jr. and Sarah S.C. Gorham to Steven Blair and Shannon Renee Fine, $525,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9161-Christopher D. and April A. Clark to Caleb E. and Sage Haynes, $375,000.

Scottish Hunt Lane, 13148-Brian and Tiffany Supinger to James A. and Lisa S. Harris, $439,000.

Tarvie Cir., 9512-David F. Snarr and Wendy J. Lial to Henry Via Almaraz and Rafael A. Via Quevedo, $455,000.

Worthington Dr., 9202-Sally Ann Crocker to David and Megan Zeoli, $443,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Andy Ct., 4489-John D. and Nicole Draper to Daniel R. and Melissa J. Abrams, $435,000.

Barksdale St., 14799-Elisabeth A. Oravec to Petrona O. Sanchez, $230,000.

Blue Jay Ct., 4508-Teresa A. Scott to Jose Y. Villatoro Gutierrez and Maria L. Almendarez Garcia, $260,000.

Decatur Dr., 4333-Evan and Bethany Raulerson to Francis A. Suire II, $459,000.

Delta Ct., 14757-Thomas E. Emery to Melvin A. Escobar Villatoro and Yessenia A. Sandoval, $325,000.

Evergreen Dr., 4405-Harriett L. Burton to Jose Amilcar and Jhony I. Guerrero Gonzalez, $340,000.

Fledgling Cir., 3214-Abe and Devin Perry to Aaron and Ann Wheeler, $503,000.

Freemont Pl., 3616-Irmgard E. Kinnett to Icela Elena Zelaya and Kelly Melissa Jovel Vela, $267,000.

Greenmount Dr., 15042-Tessie M. and Everett L. Jacobson to Suzanne D. and Mitchell J. Thomposn, $505,000.

Harvest Sun Rd., 5898-Rita J. and Gary K. Imler to Rex Michael and Amanda N. Robichaux, $425,000.

Hyannis Lane, 12910-Owen K. Mackay to Luz Gallego Soto, $290,000.

Kilbane Rd., 4716-Estate of Anne Donahue Bethel and John Bethel to Maria A. Garay Rodriguez, $300,000.

Lestric Lane, 14031-Latrice Liferidge to Mohamed Bangura and Rugiatu Mansaray, $260,000.

Madrigal Dr., 14234-Scott A. and Miranda L. Sim to Sharmila Uprety and Anushuya Mishra, $330,000.

Nadia Loop, 3380-Wellington C. and Agnes M. Brown to Carlos E. Montes and Sonia Albina Alba De Montes, $265,000.

Pearlberry Ct., 4000-Barry S. and Sang Lineback to Melanie Eva Robertson and Ted Wang, $515,000.

Qualey Pl., 5313-Angela Cooper to Jazmyne D. Stephens, $245,000.

Ralston Ct., 5759-Deborah L. Allen to Marison N. Vargas Veizaga and Juan J. Saavedra Vargas, $400,000.

Ridgedale Dr., 5710-Lenard C. and Tiara D. Mizelle to Robert Michael and Allison Sessions Best, $410,000.

Salsbury Ct., 14357-Barry D. Hobson to Grover Mayta Llanos Asca and Angelica M. Calderon Zavala, $299,900.

Southgate Ct., 14325-Carol E. and Casey J. Trageser to Keith P. Rush, $250,000.

Tapestry Dr., 5945-Lori A. Monge to Nazifa Tanha, $480,000.

Torrence Pl., 4431-Nacem Haq to Deepak and Neelam Joshi, $320,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Belleplain Ct., 3448-Larea Lawrence to Saifudin and Nelofar Fnu, $261,000.

Diamond Point Mews., 3580-Gustavo E. Paz Cuervo and Maribel C. Lamas to Edgar Guzman Gonzalez, $355,000.

Potomac River Blvd., 2468-John A. and Donna W. Serabian to David K. Grimm, $600,780.

Woods View Dr., 18029-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Bettina Solwazi, $599,990.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Brunson Cir., 7366, No. 4D-Sabrina A. Webb to Marvin A. Monico Menjivar, $325,000.

Cannondale Way, 14176, No. 15-Omar Mills to Matthew and Beth Megel, $269,750.

Clubhouse Rd., 14154-Neal A. and Lori M. Mason to Namita Kaur Singh, $568,000.

Derby Run Way, 6817-Wesley E. Rich II to Christine A. and Douglas B. Baker, $367,000.

Hampton Bay Lane, 6790, No. 464-Mark Brandon and Sarah Christine Bastian to Frances Delores White, $254,900.

Heritage Farms Dr., 13564-Joseph and Heather Dedekind to Todd J. and Kerry L. Turek, $638,500.

Lawnvale Dr., 4201-Charles W. and Glenda Husser to Jonathan Leroy Jeffrey and Maryam A. Bracey, $575,000.

Legend Glen Ct., 14224-Douglas and Sukyi Theine to Christian D. and Ethan M. Dennis, $355,000.

Macon Grove Lane, 14439, No. 214-Theresa M. Nitz to Ivan V. and Francine D. Idrobo, $241,499.

Northbrook Lane, 14316-Anna Langson and Layla Truax to Ryan Alexander Carter, $547,000.

Santander Dr., 15121-Eugene Loyde and Nicole Howard Sveum to Donovan Justin and Jessica Elizabeth Finch, $495,000.

Sterling Point Dr., 14012-Christopher J. and Julie A. Villa to Charles Brady and Amanda Leigh Kiepe, $475,000.

Traphill Way, 7231-Stephen M. and Erin E. Barricks to Richard Alan and Richard Arthur Schraf, $375,000.

Virginia Oaks Dr., 7720-Christopher S. and Rebecca N. Ritter to Angelo Sarmiento and Maria Estrellas, $525,000.

Yellowleg Ct., 8936-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Tuhad Ahmed, $452,450.

HAYMARKET AREA

Ashby Oak Ct., 14852-Richard A. and Sandra M. Leap to Peter and Kristin Joseph, $622,500.

Colby Hunt Ct., 5988-John P. and Keelee D. Plagis-Tsitsikaos to Kerry Hritsik and Mark Stafferfield, $630,000.

Greymill Manor Dr., 15928-Robert V. Goeddel to Timothy A. Zimmerlin, $385,000.

Hunton Lane, 15700-Mike Garcia Construction Inc. to Robert W. and Rhonda L. Mabry, $1.1 million.

Marsh Pl., 15975-Winchester Homes Inc. to Hussam and Karima Badawi, $408,000.

Orrington Lane, 6830-Eric W. and Tatiana L. Mercer to Heather K. Dedekind, $415,000.

Rolling Ridge Rd., 15013-George Edward and Brenda Tyson to Curt I. Holmer II, $685,000.

Royal Crest Dr., 15251, No. 201-11-Anna Mary Chapla to Marilyn G. Caine, $408,900.

Signature Ct., 5016-James G. and Holly S. Conroy to Joshua H. McKenna, $624,000.

Tulloch Spring Ct., 5867-James E. and Aby J. Newton to James J. and Shevanthi U. Kanaganayagam, $535,000.

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5896-Dominion Country Club LP to John C. Barber, $985,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Albrite Ct., 11501-Ngoc-Hung Nguyen Phan and Nhu-Y T. Le to Andrew P. and Michelle Lee Hammock Sullivan, $560,000.

Blue Gray Cir., 7846-Darin Lowdermilk to Srishti Sharma, $319,000.

Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9761-Tricia Burton to Ernesto I. and Blanca N. Naverrete, $340,000.

Copperfield Way, 8003-Christine M. Fox to Ricardo S. Ribeiro, $213,000.

Eagles Nest Ct., 6105-Kevin and Kelly Laubenheimer to Reginald O. and Balinda M. Moreland, $515,000.

Falling Creek Dr., 11945-Donald J. and Tamra S. Manninen to Hugo Lara and Angela R. Machuca, $489,000.

Flager Cir., 7893-Darnell Phillip Poledore to Andre R. Hadnot and Debra Y. Glover, $330,000.

Gibbon Pl., 8239-Walter I. Campos and Dhurata Kurtisi to Hector Manuel Burgoa Serrano, $320,000.

Hugh Mullen Dr., 7919, No. 78-Shan Gao and Li Huang to Waheeda Sherjang, $190,000.

Kessler Pl., 11259-Raul E. Quintanilla to Maria Christina Martinez and Vilma Mass, $325,000.

Langholm Way, 7414-Tranh D. Tran and Tuyen T. Pham to Noble A. DaCosta and Celestie Adu Aboagye, $275,000.

Martinique Ct., 7476-Evangelina Torrecilla and Claudia Torrecilla-Cabrera to Durgaman and Rasna Manandhar Karmacharya, $292,500.

Old Dominion Hunt Cir., 8852-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to John A. and Charlene D. Edwards Ramos, $629,060.

Remington Rd., 7570-Russell V. and Nanci P. Johnson to Filemon Ponce and Nancy Cordova, $395,000.

Sabin Dr., 10112-Mary Jane Dimino to Efrain A. and Daniel O. Larios Chicas, $260,000.

Steeplechase Run Lane, 10438-NVR Inc. to Justin Aaron Napier and Amy Maria Kluber, $469,990.

Timberwolf Trail, 12207-Gary J. and Rita U. Mayer to John Nicholas Wilson, $375,000.

Walton Dr., 14139-Royce T. and Heather A. Hayes to Derek and Debbie Notrem Anderson, $435,000.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11158, No. 110-Julia A. Thomas and Sherlin L. Turner to Skylar K. Lanier and William K. Albrecht, $236,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Byron St., 9301-Simona and Ana B. Ortega to Edgar Guadalupe Cruz Avelar and Josue Manuel Chavez Martinez, $319,990.

Greystone Rd., 10303-Rachael A. Shultz to Curtis and Mary Stough, $425,000.

Riding Meadow Way, 7476, No. 24-Angeliki Vouidaski to Eliana Patricia Zeballos, $330,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Alexander Pl., 16141-Luis and Michelene C. Rangel to Eric Chang and Amanda Parker, $290,000.

Denali Pl., 17412-Judith E. Lawrence to Elizabeth Oguanya, $332,000.

Golf Club Dr., 15475-Phillip E. and Sally A. Murray to Sean Michael and Marlene Kimmel Duchaine, $365,000.

Silvan Glen Dr., 15425-Peter C. and Colleen Guinto to Brandon I. and Rachel O. Carter, $460,000.

Streamside Ct., 15246-Sher Quadri and Shabana Arain to Alcides E. Montiel, $284,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Aden Rd., 12571-Megan Hemp to Valerie J. Kohout, $420,000.

Schaeffer Lane, 10623-Jeffrey M. and Vicki S. Wilson to Joseph Paul and Paula Jackson, $500,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Overlook Dr., 324-Robert J. Thomas and Kinga M. Gergely to Samuel Allen Gaber, $327,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Joplin Rd., 18395-Guy Nolan to Gabriel Banilevici, $380,000.

Red Oak Lane, 19003-Troy T. Noel to Gregory and Rochelle Hill, $297,000.

Stonewall Manor Dr., 3764-Sotiris and Gloria Baxevanis to Derrin E. and Denise C. Williams, $585,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Appaloosa Dr., 3869-Raul and Bianca Naves to Robert and Kalai Warren, $464,000.

Beechtree Lane, 2854-Earley S. and Sun Ok Collins to Geova Lozane Lizama, $218,500.

Bobolink Dr., 15820-Wilson E. and Angela M. Tarr to Sharita Winn, $350,000.

Cantilever Ct., 12560-Lynn M. Kortmeyer and Sean D. Spence to Daniel S. and Amy L. Evans, $429,900.

Club Ct., 11505-Robert L. Beyer III to Joseph J. Callahan and Anna N. Angione, $505,000.

Colchester Ferry Pl., 13354-Tundra Properties Corp. to Melissa Leigh Murphree, $388,000.

Crabapple Ct., 2708-Cartus Corp. to Regis L. Carpenter, $399,900.

Danridge Manor Dr., 16657-Michael E. and Amanda S. Kennard to Enrique Zosimo Granados, $425,000.

Dara Dr., 12705, No. 102-11-David Portillo to Ana C. Bravo Morales, $105,000.

Dulcinea Pl., 12627-Equity Trust Co. to Nezih Y. and Candi C. Durusu, $240,000.

Eagle Flight Cir., 16356-Samuel E. and Roslyn J. Jackson to Kabir Panjsheeri, $515,000.

Everest Peak Lane, 12470-Mian Tahira to Kenneth John Thompson Jr. and Faith Rochelle Johnson, $383,500.

Forest Lane, 1422-Thomas E. Scartz to Jacob Stephen Graul, $405,000.

Freestone Ct., 12954-Tania Hendrickson to Caleb Bow, $255,000.

Gloucester Ct., 2853-Weiyu Li to Ephrem K. Demeyesus, $199,000.

Grayson Rd., 14130-Fernando Alcon to Ramon Ricardo Melara and Petronila Canales Rodriguez, $325,000.

Hedges Run Dr., 12464-Rudolph and Elaine M. Phillips to Robert L. and Rebecca H. Varner, $415,000.

Horner Rd., 1320-Estate of Beryl Olive Duvall and John W. Duvall to Hector Saravia, $340,000.

Illinois Rd., 15209-Kevin Carey to Gisela T. Sanchez and Donald L. Cunningham, $297,000.

Manchester Way, 12388-John Ryan to Amie Norris, $320,000.

Marfield Ct., 1798-Elizabeth and Loranji Goodrum to Irene and Miguel Maldonado, $424,990.

Marsh Overlook Dr., 15492-Brian J. and Christine Mahoney to Morshed and Afroza Mehedi, $515,000.

Michigan Rd., 15305-Zachary Bonner to Christopher E. and Alexis A. Lopez, $328,000.

Narrow Glen Way, 3196-Juan Pedro to Ana Seja, $295,000.

Old Post Terr., 1938-Jung S. Cho and So H. Park to Kassandra Smith, $259,900.

Penfold Ct., 1985-Linda Wellman to Cecile I. Hannaway, $359,950.

Pheasant Hunt Rd., 2699-Donald L. and Robyn S. Bailey to Ali A. Abdelhadi and Zareena Butt, $500,000.

Primer Ct., 11785-Steve P. and Leila Kiazan Moneypenny to Marisa and Mary Nicholson, $500,000.

Regatta Lane, 16413-Anthony and Tiffany P. Brisueno to Paras Rathor and Gunjana Rana, $549,000.

Seaford Ct., 12223-Charles W. and Edith W. Chapman to Ruth L. Kelly, $397,000.

Stoneford Dr., 12051-Bijoy K. and Mary Isaac to Anirudha Gaidhane, $445,500.

Tonbridge Pl., 3798-Patrick R. and Elizabeth R. Breaux to Hassan H. Habib, $290,000.

Trimaran Way, 2467-Harold Quinton and Marica A. Lucie to Leon J. and Teressa C. Brown, $430,000.

Wildwood Ct., 13410-Michael J. and Elizabeth H. Finley to Ilder Antonio Cuatro Mejia Sr., $253,000.

Yardarm Pl., 12612-Michael L. Nesbitt to Thomas J. and Ruby S. Batchelor, $352,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Artillery Rd., 8507-Gary L. Anderson and John C. Brandt Jr. to Sharon L. and Robert G. Schroeder, $295,000.

Beauregard Ave., 9226-Tracy Grandin Brown to Anthony Craig Rush and Daniel A. Fiore, $380,000.

Bonham Cir., 9045-Bajwa Corp. to Elisa D. and Natzelly Palma Mancia, $270,000.

Buttonbush Ct., 9598-Naghman Rashid to Marino Garay Lunasco, $255,000.

Fairfax St., 8582-Bank of New York Mellon and CWABS Inc. to Eric Escobar, $270,000.

Hall Terr. S., 9539-Steven Blair and Shannon Renee Fine to Mike Domenech Soto and Alena Alksandrovna Saveleva, $289,950.

Leander Lane, 9979-Marco A. and Oscar M.S. Saldana to Bessie M. Hooks, $374,000.

Liberty Trail, 8600, No. 102-Casey R. and Marianne R. Stevens to Cecil John Sills Jr., $180,000.

Malvern Ct., 10227-Anthony J. and Lori B. Mastrostefano to John Rendo, $409,900.

Natchez Trail Ct., 9506-Taqi R. Nasir and Sara A. Kazmi to Duval Marshall and Allison Louise Evans, $425,000.

Robson Dr., 9004-David W. and Mina L. Croson to Nathan Davis and Dana Lynn Franklin, $425,000.

Sudley Rd., 8919-Estate of Edward Paul Byrne and Margaret Elizabeth Byrne to Omar R. Jordan Mostajo and Angela M. Quiroga Jordan, $355,000.

Verbena Ct., 9144-Maria J. Romero to Will Alfredo Bercian Castro and Damaso N. Romero Solis, $277,500.

Wellington Rd., 9972-Estate of Mary Virginia Hedrick and Charles M. Hedrick to Mary Pozzi, $335,000.

Woodline Ct., 8383-Edward E. and Barbara Ann Pearson to Jose Ernesto Torres Guerra, $251,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Handerson Pl., 9713, No. 204-Jason Jihoon Kim to Hyun Hee Yum, $226,500.

Kent Dr., 235-Jose D. Larin to Anibal Paz Urbina and Maria Del Carmen Paz, $250,000.

Manassas Dr., 371-Rogelio and Sara Benitez to Mario Medina and Angela Lopez De Medina, $439,900.

Scott Dr., 161-Didlake Inc. to Nicole Mary Chapman and Ryan Hendricks, $245,000.

Stafford County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Abby Lane, 109-Rachel E. Kindell to Theresa Boakye, $219,900.

Anna Lane, 20-George Lockwood and Apex Builders Inc. to Charles and Megan Berninghausen, $424,800.

Aquia Dr., 2146-Anthony Orlando and estate of Hans H. Schaefer to Brian and Robin K. Incheck, $279,900.

Backridge Ct., 305-Timothy Jones to Chantelle C. Solomon, $187,000.

Banbury Ct., 14-Russell E. Etheridge Jr. to Autumn and Jesse Dillion, $274,900.

Basswood Dr., 941-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Andre and Loretta Ward, $344,220.

Beacon Cove, 200-Joshua and Julia Regan to Rodney and Keisha N. Purnell, $385,000.

Bennington Way, 113-Atlantic Builders LTD to Patrick S. and Christy M. Massey, $635,746.

Boondocks Lane, 20-Eric Williams to Amber D. Brown, $375,000.

Brandice St., 100-Erica L. Bennett to Pierre M. Espinoza and Mary Johnson, $320,000.

Bridgeport Cir., 18-Michael P. and Mariah L. McFerron to Nabil Benslimane, $327,900.

Brookewood Dr., 213-Herbert E. and Mary Louise Pitzer to Wardlow Emmitt and Stephanie Rae Trainor, $400,000.

Bunker Lane, 705-Lance Beavers to Wai L. Wong, $270,000.

Carlsbad Dr., 28-Kirsten and Jennifer Talken-Spaulding to William and Bonnie Doherty, $350,000.

Castle Hill Dr., 187-Marilyn R. Lenihan to Douglas H. and Wanda J. Terrell, $240,000.

Choptank Rd., 136-Tracy Michele Brill to Agusta M. Chavez, $275,000.

Commodore Cove, 307-Bryan C. and Casey J. Kauffman to Tyler A. and Rachel Granholm, $401,000.

Courthouse Manor Dr., 123-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Joshua and Alejandra M. Cox, $485,000.

Dallhan Ct., 6-Luis E. and Jeannie M. Villalobos to Daryl Allen Shifflett, $414,300.

Donovan Lane, 134-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Adam R. and Lisa S. Duncan, $544,900.

Eley Rd., 16-Timothy A. and Mandy M. Gensimore to Manuel Velasquez and William I. Dominguez, $290,000.

Ficklen Rd., 933-JGH Building and Consulting II Corp. to Sherry Lynn Childs-Pringle, $300,000.

Forest Vista Lane, 6-Matthew D. and Sarah Tweedy to Michael and Alison Mathwin, $375,000.

Gallery Rd., 7-Fatima Lorenso Triplett to Yosef Yigzaw and Zenebework H. Kidane, $465,900.

Gloxinia Way, 16-NVR Inc. to Angela J. Clements and Ross Anderson Jr., $574,070.

Harper Lane, 114-NVR Inc. to Tiffany Ming, $323,660.

Harpoon Cove, 200-Emma King to Shane M. Fisher, $352,000.

Heatherbrook Lane, 19-Patrick Shawn and Kimberly Norred Faherty to Jennifer L. and Daniel J. Senters, $420,000.

Highlander Dr., 22-Carole C. Wright and estate of Kathleen D. Sterling to Harry Jeffrey and Katherine Fields Haines, $250,000.

Hunting Creek Lane, 42-Brian S. Rohrbach to Auvorie Benson, $306,000.

Indian Wood Lane, 14-Eric R. White to Benjamin R. Spinale, $320,000.

Ivy Spring Lane, 19-Heather J. Rowe to Nadeen O. and Thomas D. Collins, $329,900.

James Lane, 107-Blase and Joyce Morgan to Irving Reyes, $265,000.

Kelly Way, 53-Michael R. and Heidi B. Johnson to Simone D. and Bilal Rahal, $362,500.

Kinross Dr., 65-Majid M. Hassan to Amy M. Knapp, $439,900.

Lakeview Dr., 1013-Justin D. Duvall to John C. Steele, $206,500.

Landing Dr., 411-NVR Inc. to Terry and Wanda Green, $296,370.

Legal Ct., 1-Cornealis N. and Mellisa A. Donahue to James R. and Dana Ference, $438,000.

Little Rocky Run Lane, 16-Clevo O. Wheeling to Luis Y. Velasquez Valle, $410,000.

Lynchester Dr., 20-Jonathan Mark and Krysten D. Davis Lockhart to David C. Wood and Susanlee Wisotzkey, $325,000.

Madison Ct., 703-FFC Properties Corp. to Mark Woody, $150,000.

Meade Ct., 6-Charles and Claire Workinger to Autherine Stacy Ann and Emmanuel Owens, $347,500.

Montauk Ave., 8-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Frank S. and Billie P. Cooke, $338,861.

Mountain Ave., 115-Mary O. Huff to Nestor Oswaldo Cabrera Vasquez, $155,000.

Norfolk St., 8-Jeffrey S. and Roxanne D. Fields to Derrick E. and Carmen T. White, $382,000.

Oak Dr., 17-Jannie F. Goldston to Cody D. and Angelica Barss, $189,900.

Park Cove Dr., 304-Gloria Denise Moore to Shavkat Safaev and Shakhnoza Atabekova, $265,000.

Pergola Dr., 33-Hemi Corp. to Mathew C. and Sarah G. Baldwin, $355,000.

Planters Pl., 3-James H. and Susan M. O’Ferrell to David B. and Susan B. Rogers, $490,000.

Puri Lane, 52-Donnie M. Fricks to Michael T. and Claudia Herrington, $426,000.

Richmond Dr., 1108-Carl and Bonnie Matter to Justin and Kaitlin Probus, $293,000.

River Ridge Lane, 63-William Eric and Adrienne Lisa Herr to Robert S. and Cara Sue Grabosky, $580,000.

Royal Crescent Way, 92-Jason R. Wysocki to Scott Lee, $339,900.

Sarasota Dr., 22-Maria Natalie Hoidal to Timothy Branch, $450,000.

Shackelford Well Rd., 143-Daniel A. and Patricia C. Dye to Brandon J. and Megan Lucille Robinson, $251,000.

Short Branch Rd., 206-Antonio T. Stewart to Rosy Lorenzo, $344,900.

Sorrel Lane, 8-SM Stafford Corp. to Devita and Ted Hinton, $616,725.

Spring Lake Dr., 99-John Robert and Laura L. Gambrino to Naim Ehsan Kamel, $356,000.

Stern Cove, 205-Pamela M. Balch to Daniel Weslund and Kerri Lynn Hallman, $412,000.

Tara Lane, 15-Foundation Homes Inc. to Caleb Isaiah and Cara Nichole Mathis, $372,705.

Theresa Dr., 105-CF Land Investments Corp. to Mackenzie and Johanitia Cadet, $382,795.

Tolson Lane, 9-Sarah Schutrum and estate of Ritz Zuker to Christopher A. Lan Lumpkins and Sarah Ashley Alsip, $303,500.

Tree Line Dr., 214-US Home Corp. to Jaime Moss, $277,245.

Truslow Rd., 608-Richard G. and Robin Cantrell to Sean Michael Holliday, $195,000.

Village Pkwy., 645-Pamela D. Nephew to Tierra S. and Eric B. Royal, $520,000.

Vista Woods Rd., 123-Andrew Price Carson to Hannah Reichman, $293,000.

Wells Rd., 22-Michael S. Linares to Renee Pinnock, $349,999.

Whitsons Run, 110-Matthew J. Galinsky and Kahae Okalani P. Galinsky to Francisco E. Fernandez, $315,500.

Wind Ridge Dr., 905-Sarah Ashley Alsip to John Smith, $236,900.

Woodstream Blvd., 250-Shonda R. Simmons to Richard R. Culton, $330,000.

Wythe Ct., 1112-Julianne Sims Phipps to Joseph Vongeorge, $259,950.