Bedder Stone Pl., 9633-Sangeeta Dwivedy to Page Lorriane Mori, $330,000.
Bowers Brook Pl., 9239-Brian and Young Mi Leblanc to Brian and Tiffany Supinger, $540,000.
Correen Hills Dr., 12925-Andrew Duchnycz to Earnest W. and Sarah Chamberlain Gorham, $360,000.
Dunbarton Dr., 12958-Kimberly C. Wiecki to Georgia M. Benedict, $344,500.
Lake Baldwin Dr., 11795-Trisha L. Cronk and Nathan D. Guilmain to Herman Rodriguez and Maritza Gonzalez, $415,000.
Moat Crossing Pl., 8875-Walter Dean and Leslie Ann Belcher to Idris O. Onibudo and Bogna Przybylska, $350,000.
Placid Lake Ct., 8625-Zachary and Tanya Palik to Ziaul Sumon Huq and Maksudur Rahaman, $525,000.
Roberts Ridge Ct., 12924-Eric C. and Kimberly M. Rife to Janelle Luu and Sovandaro Thach-Song, $560,000.
Selkirk Cir., 12444-Karen Devincenzo to Ian Hunter and Natasha Caballero Dieruf, $315,000.
Tarvie Cir., 9560-Ronald K. and Angela D. Knowlton to Antonio Starr, $475,000.
Dominique Estates Lane, 13001-Pamela J. and Wayne M. Charity to Casey Lee and Gary Kwitkin, $910,000.
Ardmore Loop, 15052-Louis A. Birdsong to Hugo Aguayo Calderon and Hayde Vanessa Salazar Manco, $290,500.
Blue Jay Ct., 4522-Reginald S. Boyce Jr. to Tyler A. Hickey and Antonia A. Monteforte, $258,500.
Catalpa Ct., 15114-Luiggi and Judith Reggiardo to Eric K. Boateng and Ophelia Gyamfuaa, $264,900.
Danville Rd., 14763-John V. and Jacqueline Haile to Ovidio Dominguez and Wilmer A. Dominguez Melendez, $350,000.
Del Mar Dr., 3913-Gregory A. and Lori L. Krause to Marci Shaffer-Hughes, $360,000.
Edison Ct., 14805-Joshua and Abigail Gardner to Angela Lanette Andrew, $410,000.
Fairmont Ct., 14312-Stanley Engene Holleman to Simon Alexander Quintanilla, $285,000.
Forestdale Ave., 3495-Aaron D. and Kayla E. Roth to Yussine Ramos Pinto and Alvaro Nicolas Rojas, $292,000.
Freeport Ct., 3610-Wayne D. and Constance B. Jennings to Jose G. Hernandez Guerra and Silvia Margarita Ortiz, $279,950.
Hemingway Dr., 4416-Eng Investment Group Corp. to Raul J. and Arzoo Rodriguez, $338,000.
Kempair Ct., 4817-Sean Kelly to Richard B. and Tara Stitt, $345,000.
Kingsman Rd., 13406-Fauzia Shafik to Wilmar N. and Erwin M. Orellana Portillo, $355,000.
Lindendale Rd., 14260-Elizabeth Fernandez and Jason M. Munoz to Jose R. Machado and German F. Faustino Valverde, $352,000.
Marilyn Ct., 13731-Jose Antonio and Hermelinda Castro to Daniela Y. Rabanales and Rosa O. Barrios, $309,000.
Neddleton Ave., 5572-Barbara and Michael Gonzalez to Erick A. Zambrano Aldana and Francis Y. Tejeda Betancourth, $390,000.
Oaklawn Lane, 6082-Aaron J. and Joyce Zhuo Zhou Browne to Matthew C. and Bryan M. Jennings, $390,000.
Photo Dr., 13470-Gus O. Cantey to Marius Mihai, $360,000.
Quantas Pl., 5419-John Fletcher and Andrea Carol Putnam to Robert L. and Jennifer L. Diggs, $470,000.
Rockinghorse Dr., 14145-Kenneth W. and Susan E. Johnson to Ngoc Thanh Do and Tho T. Le, $395,000.
Satterfield Dr., 5353-John F. and Jill L. Zeto to Zoe Ann Amey and John B. McCleary, $410,000.
Springbrook Ct., 14355-Francisco and Dawn P. Browne to Miguel and Ariana De La Cruz, $337,500.
Whittier Loop, 14942-Adrian Lawray to Ishfaq Khurram, $320,000.
Beveridge Dr., 17058, No. 40-Rosemarie G. Sorrentino to Shannon Allen, $315,396.
Toms River Loop, 16832-Towana D. Tibbs to Daniel Hashemi, $260,000.
Albert Way, 14060-Peter A. and Tina L. Elias to Young Joon Lee, $520,000.
Brunson Cir., 7413, No. 6J-Helmand Investment Corp. to Nora Abu-Rabi, $295,000.
Catbird Dr., 14236-Ali A. Ali and Nadia A. Elagilb to Dwight P. and Chanise C. Vick, $430,000.
Crackling Fire Dr., 8240-Charles J. and Sheila M. Sterner to Edward Allen and Kristi Ann Abram, $480,000.
Early Marker Ct., 7318-Thomas and Kimberly Kertscher to Paul Donald and Santina Snyder, $495,000.
Fowlers Mill Dr., 14412-Roberto H. and Jacqueline C. Maldonado to Kyle D. Plum, $379,900.
Handel Pl., 13557-Angel and Sandra Ruiz Alvarado to Xin Xu, $422,500.
Huron Dr., 7623-Bruce Alan and Kathryn C. Brandt to Hugo Fernando and Cristi Yessenia Morales, $290,000.
Lee Carter Rd., 15808-Walter Scott and Brooke Michelle Lutes to Abdullatif Zibak and Amani Altobbaji, $478,500.
Macon Grove Lane, 14449, No. 224-Shannon L. and Peter M. Cotugno to Ahmed H. Nabizada, $229,900.
Sharpshinned Dr., 14294-Kyle B. and Carmen M. Mandeville to Erik McLeish and Megan Grady Marra, $440,000.
Tackhouse Loop, 8398-Rossana Delos Reyes to Shanzadi Mirza, $360,000.
Tred Avon Pl., 6913-Harold Demsko and estate of Orpha W. Dornisch to Robert B. and Leslie A. Orr, $569,000.
Wales Ct., 8600-Michael P. Alexiou to Anthony Dennis Lopez and Stephanie Maldonado-Pagan, $545,000.
Yewing Way, 5729-Daniel J. and Deborah E. Cabral to James and Judith Blankenship, $664,999.
Dogwood Park Lane, 14729-Kishor and Deepa Subba Chhetri to Stacey L. Imel, $445,000.
Greymill Manor Dr., 16000-Steven Benjamin McGlothin to Thomas and Maureen O. Polivka, $397,500.
Martin Terr., 2900-Capital Construction & Developing Inc. to Charles Kelly and Phyllis Georgina Cordle, $475,000.
Padgett Dr., 4280-Sherry Speis-Arnold to Brett Keefer, $440,000.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15248, No. 67-Gerald D. Chapman to Amanda Anderson, $274,000.
Ryder Cup Dr., 15659-James Robert and Christy Andrews to Jason A. and Amy B. Waibel, $645,000.
Solheim Cup Dr., 5787-Lance C. and Christine J. Miller to Andrew Adam and Christina L. Grimes, $615,000.
Tulloch Spring Ct., 5891-Rahul Argade to Brian and Lisa Kaiser, $560,000.
Woodley Hills Rd., 16148-Lindsey M. and Glenn C. Grayburn Jr. to Michael A. Servati and Gloria K. Lee, $537,500.
Albrite Ct., 11520-John J. and Kathy M. McLaren to Darnell Phillip and Jessica Lynnette Poledore, $487,450.
Blue Gray Cir., 7856-Mary B. Beane to Alberto Cruz, $316,900.
Caton Pl., 13012-Jerome C. Cope to Ismael Celedonio Saldivar and Daniel Celedonio Alba, $348,500.
Coachcrest Ct., 8010, No. 16-6-Paul D. Kamperschroer to Young Cho and Hana Jeon, $235,000.
Croydon Pl., 7605-Mark Perri to Christopher Pray and Amber Williams, $395,000.
Elsinore Dr., 7864-Daniel Scott and Karen Maria Davey to Mark C. and Debra A. Probus, $510,000.
Flatbush Ct., 8835-Jeffery Piland to Michael and Kathleen M. Burnett, $400,000.
Gilbeth Rd., 7002-Mark S. and Phoebe G. Casasanta to Jacob A. Sigler, $390,000.
Idlebrook Ct., 14551-David T. and Kathy M. Willis to Shawn Mihalek, $400,000.
Kessler Pl., 11343-Brian E. and Rolonda Gibson to Eric R. and Patrick V. Browning, $319,900.
Lindy Lane, 12550-Benjamin M. and Linda Smith to Louis J. Berkeszi, $348,000.
Mastbrook Lane, 12022-Brandon B. Adkins to John A. Lampasona, $360,000.
Passage Creek Lane, 6660-Huy Tran to Jerry Calico Dasilva and Vincent Talbot, $569,900.
Ramseur Pl., 8209-James and Bonnie Dennis to Ae Kyung and Samuel Park, $340,000.
Ridgeway Dr., 7264-Carl Dean and Kristin Lynn Atchely to Richard A. and Sharon L. Bottomley, $385,000.
Sabre Ct., 7825-Richard J. Martin and Jessica L. Hanneman to Enid Y. Garcia Felix and Catalino Garcia, $330,000.
Spotsylvania St., 9517-Elias Zarkadoulas to Edwin Alfredo Zelaya Torres, $360,000.
Token Forest Dr., 6000-Akhileshwar P. and Suhasini A. Singh to Adnan and Celmi Ashraf, $660,000.
Westchester Dr., 9002-Laurel E. Leiss to Tracy and Sherri Harris, $383,000.
Wortham Crest Cir., 11191, No. 60-Constance R. Thomas to Robert E. and Patricia Thompson James, $262,500.
Appomattox Ave., 7719-Infinite Designs & Remodel Inc. to Lisandro E. and Gladis Griselda Parada, $345,000.
Calm Pond Ct., 8220-Kenneth and Sandy Mak to Tuan Nguyen and Uyen Vo, $470,000.
Hemlock Hills Ct., 9869-Andrew M. Giammerino and Nelly Mori to Kelley N. and Quentin M. Vanarsdel, $582,000.
Linden Wood Rd., 9560-Robert W.D. and Jasmine R. Hawkins to Melissa R. and Jeffry A. Alsup, $550,000.
Andrews Pl., 4500-Mark A. and Precious R. Notar to Michael V. and Sherry M. Mutschall, $370,000.
Four Seasons Dr., 16908-Ronald G. and Josephine K. Selepak to Shirley A. Blas, $414,900.
Grey Ghost Ct., 3700-Edward N. and Mary J. Khoury to Anthony Benjamin and Chalerm Smith, $389,900.
Silvan Glen Dr., 15441-Mark D. and Laura K. Roden to Renee E. and Joseph A. Conrad, $375,000.
Taconic Cir., 16197-Robert J. Brown to Garrick T. Jeffers, $275,000.
Aden Rd., 14387-Scott and Kimberly Jacobs to Byron Walters Jr. and Lana Hepner, $360,000.
Lakehill Dr., 13159-Stephen J. and Sue K. Corbett to David Maresca, $925,000.
Vint Hill Rd., 13755-William B. and Marilyn C. Kovac to Karianne E. Johnson, $336,000.
Agency Loop, 4116-Raymond Patrick and Kimberly Denice Feltham to Tyjuan D. Atkinson, $499,000.
Abbottsbury Way, 2161, No. 494-Gloria C. Shawn to Neil J. Rapalee, $280,000.
Alexis Rd., 912-Jose Gonzalo Gutierrez Lainez to Wilfredo Zelaya, $285,000.
Aubrey Glen Terr., 12620-Todd P. and Jacqueline N. Robins to Christopher Butler, $518,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 691-Richard J. and Karen H. Kirkbride to Natalie T. Paul, $460,000.
Bombay Way, 12740-Helioise Argentina Buzoianu to Biakoyegn M. Fentea and Alemtsehay A. Semawu, $379,000.
Bridgeton Ct., 3085-Ji Tam and Yunyn Hu to Jesse J. Warren and Jaclyn C. Donofrio, $292,000.
California St., 1482-Mohmedsharif and Jebun Munshi to Vicente Lagunas Calderon, $320,000.
Capon Tree Lane, 16841-Sameh Rasooli and Alia Abouzeid to Priscilla Serwah and Isaac Kofi Boateng, $294,000.
Cedar Cove Way, 1832, No. 2-4B-Esther H. Serna to Carlos Alexander Portillo Merino and Maria Ventura Gomez, $240,000.
Cohasset Lane, 13000-Opes Investment Group Corp. to Tommizene D. Rice, $405,000.
Columbia Rd., 1301-Neil Rapalee to Arnold Rojas Canon, $300,000.
Cranes Bill Way, 1386-James L. Bina and Rhonda M. Trent to Brian Murray, $370,000.
Darlington Loop, 2028-Simmie P. and Nikki Rae N. Toler to Alkali Sanneh, $275,000.
E St., 1305-Luis A. Gomez and Claudia K. Gonzalez De Gomez to Jose A. Jovel Guerrero and Maria A. Bermudez De Jovel, $315,000.
Eagle Ridge Dr., 3356-Tonya L. Congo to Ernest Owusu, $472,000.
Exmore Ct., 15529-Karisa Jo Davison to Darwin K. Turner, $376,000.
Forest Hill Rd., 12548, No. 78-Matthew Chesley to Justin Robert Wagner, $180,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1031, No. 104-Michael and Anne M. Sanchez to Elaine Watts, $189,000.
Gloucester Ct., 2880-Sabir Hussian and Nida Zainab to Darwin L. Lima Ramirez, $198,000.
Greendale Dr., 13940, No. 23-Edward W. and Lois M. Holder to Michael J. and Cynthia Hurrie, $365,000.
Hall St., 12601-Alain Acosta to Ian Clunie, $420,000.
Hedges Run Dr., 12514-Brian Patrick and Erin Marie McCartin to Gustavo A. Bravo and Marisol Cazasola De Bravo, $435,000.
Horner Rd., 1621-Henry J. D’Souza to Andre M. Lindsay, $281,000.
Imperial Eagle Ct., 16016-Brian T. and Cecille J. Combs to Sameh Rasqooli and Alia Abouzeid, $495,000.
Jennings St., 2171-Stanley F. King to Shelia Breaker, $360,000.
Leatherwood Lane, 12907-Edward E. Vallejos and Sonja Vallejos-Greaves to Naqibullah and Shamila Naderi, $369,000.
Longview Dr. W., 2358-Susann Swan to Carlos E. Morano, $280,000.
Manitoba Dr., 3205-Kenneth I. and Susan M. Hunt to Spencer Lawrence and Carlise Patricia Giles, $408,000.
Margaret St., 1524-Mohamed and Mariama Koroma to Maritza G. Sosa, $309,999.
Mason Creek Cir., 14778, No. 45-Melody L. and Patrick J. McElroy to Kindra Hemphill, $260,000.
Millet St., 3502-Quantg T. and Khanh Van L. Tran to Kamran Sikandar and Tania Rauf, $435,000.
Nates Pl., 11765-Susan A. Norman to Harry Cavero and Evgeniya Lyashko, $350,000.
Oakwood Dr., 12345-Autumn Lemary Hawley to Rufino Garduno Sanchez, $408,000.
Old Salem Ct., 12175-Wendwesen Abegaz to Keven Steve Bautista, $238,000.
Pewter Pl., 2645-David A. and Kyong H. Welch to Andom and Bilen Gherezghiher, $420,000.
Pilgrim Dr., 2083-Wilbert A. Pena Cortez and Christina S. Cortez Pena to Carlos E. Galeas, $289,000.
Princeton St., 12241-Pausha A. Monroe to Sheri D. Been, $270,000.
Regatta Lane, 16435-Abdul A. Muhammad and Shaneka S. Foster to Lionel O. and Linda V. Smith, $480,000.
Soffit Pl., 3522-P. Bradford and Susan L. Eyre to Estrella L. Martinez, $425,000.
Strickland Ct., 1847-Derek A. Lambert and Erin Mottley to Christine A. Moustakis and Ronald G. Embry Jr., $540,000.
Torrington St., 12705-Jason Salvatore and Bobbie Rae Oddo to James Lee Beaty and Gellaine Gayona, $333,000.
William Bayliss Ct., 15614-Franz A. and Ollie M. Johnson to Tevin Jones, $320,000.
Artillery Rd., 8600-Joaquin Gutierrez and Edith M. Zelaya to Marites Fabricante and Joan Fabricante Notorio, $335,900.
Beech Pl., 9702-Haris Saidi to Julio Antonio Avalos Ramos, $235,000.
Brackets Ford Cir., 10465-Dale Mark Sweetnam to Henson A. and Raquel Rayma Romero, $407,000.
Buttress Lane, 8374, No. 201-Nadjya Akbari and Ehsan Ateeqi to Genoveva Vallejos, $146,000.
Caspian Way, 9330, No. 302-Donna Barbara Miller to Cathrine A. Jose, $170,000.
Coriander Cir., 9010-Charles and Carla Krager to Joseph Konczal, $284,000.
Fountain Cir., 10250-Timothy and Melissa Robin Hatlem to Jonathan W. Phillips, $434,950.
Hazel Dr., 8911-Rita G. Koman to Robert Lester Kamocsai, $395,000.
Liberty Trail, 8611-John M. and Elena Baggett to Derek Patrick and Linda Allen Smith, $349,500.
McClellan Common, 9062-Olaide Barragan Aviles to Josefa Balbuena De Barragan and Mayte Barragan Balbuena, $190,000.
New Britain Cir., 9114-Ryan Wood to Michelle Tapia, $260,000.
Placid St., 9219-Gerald P. Burns to Edwin and Liliana Patricia Ferrel, $400,000.
Sumner Lake Blvd., 9266-Adriana and Robert P. Reynolds to Richard D. Lambert, $550,000.
Wax Myrtle Way, 9335-Sandra F. Scott to Alexandria R. Forkell, $235,000.
West St., 9307-Michael N. and Gillian L. Economou to Ron B. Bernstein, $520,000.
Christopher Lane, 9037-Maxwell and Sara Lord to Christopher Cyrus S. and Felix F. Zorrilla III, $377,500.
Holden Dr., 194-Jofelle B. Gascon and Alexei G. Nallana to Jennifer M. and Manuel Umana, $288,000.
Kent Dr., 259-James E. Mogan to Helder V. Portillo, $279,900.
Sonia Ct., 9415-Brian P. and Martha L. Shea to Jerry D. and Autumn Parker, $464,000.
Adler Lane, 16-Commonwealth Financial Solutions Inc. to Shannon Jane Sumpter and Philip Edward Hacker, $259,000.
Apricot St., 302-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Leah M. and Brandon L. Dobbs, $490,000.
Arbor Lane, 27-James P. and Samantha J.A. Brenkert to Matthew and Regina Kuhfuss, $410,000.
Backridge Ct., 403-Michael A. and Tariq Johnson to Samuel David Hale and Madison Lynn Orme, $227,000.
Barnum Dr., 18-Gary C. Fruik and Dana M. Campbell to Maria Y. Gomez, $319,000.
Basswood Dr., 945-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Jessie and Amy Barcala, $358,660.
Belcroft Dr., 109-Michael and Alison Mathwin to Ismael Rodas and Miguel A. Perla, $440,000.
Bennington Way, 117-Atlantic Builders LTD to Emmett Ray and Sandra Maria Pilkington, $582,290.
Blast Furnace Way, 260, No. 202-Vera M. Irvin to Michael and Jacqueline K. Estes, $270,500.
Boulder Dr., 16-Ernesto F. and Evangeline N. Rigoroso to Mahamed Abdi, $415,000.
Brandice St., 102-Brian E. and Bernice M. Wheeler to Johnathan Peterson, $305,000.
Brooke Rd., 2714-Jeffrey R. and Jenise L. Birks to Daniel and Stephanie Hawk, $480,000.
Brookstone Dr., 16-Robert K. and Diane A. Boyd to Justin Williams, $358,000.
Butler Rd., 141-Michael Robert Strachan and Warangrat Pariya-Anakakoon to Catherine Ann Stanton, $300,000.
Carnaby St., 101-Timothy Hathaway to Matthew C. and Kathleen Fletcher, $180,000.
Chadwick Dr., 10-Jose C. and D. Lorena Lopez to Juan Carlos Alvarado-Castro and Maria Del Carmen Alvarado, $425,000.
Choptank Rd., 243-Richard D. and Sharol A. Leonard to Marada and Leaphy Phillips, $379,900.
Clover Hill Dr., 30-Norman Alan and Kristine L. Sease to Samantha L. Thomas, $260,000.
Cookson Dr., 44-Thomas L. Sklopan and Dara J. Sklopan-Johnson to Colby Childs, $337,000.
Courthouse Manor Dr., 202-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Emmanuel Bannerman and Mavis A. Ocansey, $408,890.
Danbury Ct., 8-Anthony R. and Sandie Renee Sermarini to Michael and Gail Lynch, $390,000.
Doria Hill Dr., 28-Bryt Mark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Vincent D. and Regina A. Washington, $574,000.
Elm St., 23-Sherri Nichole and Christopher Lee Steagall to Jersson A. Zaldivar and Daniela Maria Maldonado, $501,000.
Forsythia Lane, 960-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill Corp. to Anthony G. Clayton, $415,000.
Galway Lane, 211-Jorge Carlos San Roman to Ulysses Acuna, $289,997.
Grapevine Lane, 3-Charles J. and Carolyn A. Julian to Keith Z. Leroy, $349,000.
Harper Lane, 116-NVR Inc. to John and Julia Johnson, $326,445.
Harpoon Dr., 2211-Estate of Saundra Faye and Larry Lynn Thompson to Joshua and Julie A. Regan, $360,000.
Heritage Rd., 43-John O. and Teresita N. Trammell to Anthony and Dinah Pellicone, $299,000.
Hillcrest Terr., 1017-Larry W. and Marian E. Witter to Nathan Alexander and Rachel Cleveland Perrine, $545,000.
Holmes St., 118-Scott A. and Melissa Beard to John Emerson and Brittany Everette, $320,000.
Inman Overlook, 3-U.S. Bank and the Adjustable Rate Mortgage Trust to Charles and Abigale Talley, $314,000.
Ivy Spring Lane, 40-Connie A. Taylor to Nathan D. and Lydia D. Fisher, $370,000.
Jett St., 702-Joseph W. and Joan M. Pounds to Ruben James and Ann T. Carvajal, $390,000.
King Alfred Way, 173-Jeffrey D. and Kathryn M. Carpenter to John P. and Stephanie J. Stewart, $415,000.
Kline Ct., 4-Paul A. and Nanette G. Murtha to Joseph Robert and Brenda Deering, $445,000.
Landing Dr., 208-NVR Inc. to Saffie Kamara, $326,500.
Landing Dr., 413-NVR Inc. to Damika Brown, $294,543.
Legend Dr., 54-Douglas A. Richmond to Rebecca S. Faulkner, $210,000.
London Way, 37-David J. and Natalie S. Keersbergen to Dorcas Assuah, $300,000.
Macgregor Ridge Rd., 38-Michael Scanlon to David M. and Katie M. Bull, $472,000.
Madison Ct., 713-Grace R. Simpson to Emily Foster, $175,000.
Mennis Ct., 3-Miguel E. Rivera to Christopher B. Lewis, $337,000.
Montauk Ave., 106-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Enrique and Olga M. Mendez, $412,844.
Mountain View Rd., 1106-Naethan and Hannah Hendrix to Ryan L. Graham, $269,072.
Oak Dr., 121-Ibrahim A. Giwa and Tanya L. Poles to Ruben Ramos, $192,000.
Paul Hill Rd., 48-Matthew Clark to James and Mary Escamilla, $369,500.
Perth Dr., 65-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to James Marshall and Angela Lynn Smith, $640,335.
Puritan Pl., 31-Christopher M. and Jan G. Arey to Samantha Judith and William Carl Dobbins, $350,000.
Regents Lane, 121-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Mohamed B. and Annupa Sookdeo Palbalkar, $394,160.
Richwood Cv., 116-Atlantic Builders LTD to Joseph A. and Julie A. Cardello, $613,850.
Rock Hill Church Rd., 240-Daryl Shifflett to Teresa A. Scott and Harold C. Hoggard, $525,000.
Sable Lane, 8-Robert M. Abriss to Anne Stone, $470,000.
Saint Marys Lane, 35-Darien and Brenda Pedota to Christopher R. and Jennifer L. Rogalski, $570,000.
Saratoga Woods Lane, 101-Atlantic Builders LTD to Brian S. and Pamela R. Biletnikoff, $562,400.
Shadowbrook Lane, 3-Milton J. and Diana Garland to William Ansah and Gifty A. Okutu, $399,000.
Silver Comet Ct., 116-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Shaan Singh Taneja and Jasmeet Kaur, $407,237.
Sorrel Lane, 12-SM Stafford Corp. to Larry J. and Jessica L. Bursey, $622,805.
Spring Park Lane, 109-Jamie and Benjamin Wallace to Freda Adustl-Awuah and Rebecca Amofa, $264,500.
Sunny Hill Ct., 207-Jason R. and Midori Yamakawa Lindsey to Matthew C. and Tanya K. Allen, $270,000.
Tarleton Way, 31-Julie A. and Justin Scott Ritchie to Matthew Beverst, $275,000.
Thomas Jefferson Pl., 1102-Bateman Corp. to Kenneth L. Kidd and Kathryn Shepard, $185,000.
Tom Ct., 2-Connie M. King to Anthony James Mitchell, $330,000.
Tree Line Dr., 216-US Home Corp. to Fode Traore and Samira Abdala, $280,942.
Vine Pl., 222-Gertrude R. and Richard E. Hart to Teresa Winans Fox, $325,000.
Wellspring Dr., 72-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Torrie Allen Erickson, $361,815.
Widewater Rd., 499-Melodee S. Ashley to Kristen Stringer, $315,000.
Wind Ridge Dr., 1012-Stephanie Freixa Marks to Randolph C. Beer, $191,000.
Woodstream Cir., 404-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Michael and Megan Kline, $240,101.
Yasmine Ct., 20-G. H. Watts Construction Inc. to John Albert and Jessica Moir, $656,360.