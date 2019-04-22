Bedder Stone Pl., 9639-Kevin Thai and Vy Nguyen to Brenda Finn, $305,000.
Bristow Rd., 12329-Kelley R. Gallop to Melissa A. Peckhaus, $299,250.
Craighill Dr., 9646-Marie A. Booner to Sandra Burgess, $347,000.
Dunblane Ct., 9505-Michael and Emily Gaitonde to Roberto H. and Jacqueline C. Maldonado, $419,900.
Fenimore Pl., 8812-Christopher and Michelle Corum to Timothy Shelby, $405,000.
Idlewood Park Ct., 12512-Earl C. and Tracey L. McCuller to William Thomas and Christine Marie McLaughlin, $627,000.
Lake Baldwin Dr., 11797-Tony Olivas to Masood and Sundeep Anwar, $407,000.
Moxleys Ford Lane, 10002-Stephen Johnson to Jenrri Aristides Canales and Reyna Adalina Rodriguez De Canales, $274,000.
Rainbow Falls Dr., 9204-Bernard L. and Chelsie R. Throckmorton to Dean Greenlee, $489,900.
Rothbury Dr., 8575-Richard and Amanda M. Worthington to Qais and Massoud Barek, $500,000.
Shenvale Cir., 13044-Barrett E. Gibbs to Peyton Reiley McCormick and Shawn William Schultz, $345,000.
Tummel Falls Dr., 10066-Muhammad Sajid Vayalil Koroth to Idriss and Ariane Tankeu, $429,000.
Gables Green Way, 12850-Sanjeev and Sujata Suri to Edward and Mercedes Cox, $830,000.
Ardmore Loop, 15110-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Mike Yusuf, $277,000.
Beau Ridge Dr., 15752-Richard and Kristin J. Wiley to Ricardo D. and Miguel A. Hernandez, $418,000.
Bowes Lane, 2856-Jeanette Valentin to Yan Hong Li and Li Li Wang, $220,000.
Darbydale Ave., 14774-Optima Homes Corp. to Travis B. and Candice J. Armstrong, $360,000.
Del Mar Dr., 14508-Rostam Khaled Arya and Arghawan Daware to Jose J. and Kevin J. Orellana, $350,000.
Fairview Lane, 14416-Oscar Lee Black Jr. to Felipe Franco Guevara and Salvadora D. Morataya De Franco, $290,000.
Forestdale Ave., 3512-Forestdale Investments Corp. to Henry S. Romero Arias and Erika M. Fernandez Umanzor, $335,000.
Gardensen Dr., 4125-Anwara Ahmed to Christian Djin and Millicent Fiagbedzi, $275,000.
Hetten Lane, 3729-William S. Landon and Dorothy Kelley to Theresa N. Mao and Jorge A. Alvarenga, $510,000.
Kerrydale Rd., 12923-Gary J. and Brenda L. Gillison to Gustavo Molina Sion and Allyson Bailey Molina, $299,000.
Kingswell Dr., 13017-James A. and Charlotte Clemens to Antonio Arenas, $300,000.
Mattapony Dr., 13912-James Earl Gray to Rona Jane Cox and Cristian Oliver Hurtado, $339,900.
Newgate Rd., 13107-Michael H. Smith and Yvonne Opal Spencer to Apurva Giri and Doma S. Lama, $340,000.
Oaklawn Lane, 6241-Rasheem J. and Kendra Wright to Jaime and Emma Rejano Ramirez, $489,000.
Princedale Dr., 13514-Renee Bullock to Gilma E. Saravia and Ponce Roberto Grimaldo, $290,000.
Red Bird Lane, 3905-Wendy A. Pomeroy to Amy Montoya, $393,000.
Roundtree Dr., 5637-Eugene and Carmen Bridgeman to Sandra Isabel Guerrero Perez, $339,000.
Ticket Way, 6051-Michael E. Young to Mat Van and Diep T. Ngyen, $301,000.
Trawler Dr., 14014-Maro D. and Christina L. Enoka to Yasser Khedr and Kamelia Guessab, $470,000.
Wigan Dr., 3764-Marcel V. Huard to Aryan N. Shafiee, $440,000.
Buell Ct., 2922-Shane P. and Carmen L. McDonald to Rafael Eulises Villanueva and Maria D. Moreno, $198,000.
Glouster Pointe Dr., 2416-Christopher R. and Jennifer Young to Ferdinand and Pokim Perez, $592,000.
Spring Cress Dr., 17529-NVR Inc. to James Thurman O’Neal Jr., $580,000.
Tweezer Ct., 17751-Steven M. Rafanan to Kelvin Bernard Noye, $425,000.
Artemus Rd., 5707-Manuel L. and Louise G. Velasquez to Brianna and Andrew Qura, $300,000.
Brunson Cir., 7479, No. 11C-Brett Wilson Miller to Edward and Janice Payne, $318,000.
Catbird Dr., 14256-Larry and Bonita Sue Byers to Surinder Singh and Inderjit Kaur, $450,000.
Crimson Crossing Way, 8301-Nicholas T. and Amanda A. Johns to Noel Maria Xavier and Anitha Natarajan, $540,000.
Eldermill Lane, 6700-Terence Andwele and Diana Sinkfield to Clay D. and Laura Murray, $489,400.
Gaffney Cir., 15069-Carisa Tolerico to David Joseph Dempsey and Sam Soon Lee, $339,000.
Harefield Lane, 8732-Bo Qian and Feifei Yin to Jose Koga Lopez and Yoshimi Koga Contreras, $489,000.
Lee Carter Rd., 15825-Thomas and Heather Longhurst to Nicholas A. and Jenna D. Nomikos, $457,500.
Links Pond Cir., 14828-Christi and Craig Nelson to Bradley C. and Courtney K. Taylor, $425,000.
Maidenhair Dr., 12065-Clay D. and Shonnie L. Pettit to Christopher G. and Christine M. Morris, $508,500.
Piney Grove Way, 5969-Kenneth R. and Cathy J. Brooke to Ronald Leon and Monica F. Daniels, $528,000.
Shelford Way, 14640, No. 4-Holly V. Shonholz to Marina Elizabeth Vann, $254,900.
Tackhouse Loop, 8476-Stephen Sterne Jr. to Anthony Joseph and Ashley Maiorano, $355,000.
Village High St., 14446, No. 88-Alvin L. Hamilton III and Kelly N. Zetterberg to Lakera D. Trammell and Harold Stinger, $285,000.
Waverley Mill Ct., 7880-Fenton Lynwood and Janice Virginia Jones Givens to Christina Allman and Phillip Milas Bracher, $213,000.
Allens Mill Blvd., 4611-Barbara J. Pinkele to Roberto Samaniego and Sonia R. Villanueva, $532,000.
Caribbean Ct., 5692-Russell D. and Patricia A. Craig to Nazia Taib, $537,500.
Dogwood Park Lane, 14733-Ronald W. and Katrin Phillips to Jamie Marie and Matthew R. Dell, $459,900.
Gypsum Hill Rd., 4005-Stacey L. Imel to Daniel Guarnieri and Sarah El Zaatari, $480,000.
Macintosh Loop, 5704-Brian and Wendy Kulick to Bernard W. and Ruth H. Chau, $655,000.
Mercury Ave., 7147-Gwendolyn A. Adams to John W. Barak, $735,000.
Piedmont Vista Dr., 13211-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Leslie Weber Hoffman, $708,225.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15383, No. 56-Kenneth C. and Mary Katherine Guiles to Zainb S. Aljalali, $300,000.
Ryder Cup Dr., 15758-Jonathan D. and Hollye R. Mann to Todd and Debra Krebs, $775,000.
Spruce Grove Ct., 5795-Colin S. and Venzy V. Searcy to Clarence A. Birtcil and Ashley L. Crawford, $589,900.
Turning Leaf Pl., 15337-Matthew E. and Lea P. Moulton to James M. and Devon M. Cunningham, $646,100.
Youngs Dr., 2410-Denise Decker to David P. Sperin, $288,500.
Amblewood Dr., 13194-Robert Frederick and Kimberly Lynn Cook to Joshua and Abigail Gardner, $547,000.
Bradley Forest Rd., 12002-Christopher L. Beavers and Amanda Almodovar to Stephen Charles and Renee Fields Pogue, $300,000.
Celtic Lane, 13425-Thomas L. Sklopan and Dara J. Sklopan-Johnson to Wendell and Lakisha Howard, $432,000.
Colonial Village Loop, 6410-Mark Wallisch to Christopher and Vera Cowen, $505,000.
Dabshire Way, 10715-Joel Castillo to Richard and Heather Lee, $360,000.
Englewood Farms Dr., 8826-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Joyce Asiedu, $464,990.
Forest Oak Ct., 12794-Craig A. and Danita R. Bringman to Kristy and Deandre McKenzie, $379,000.
Helmsdale Pl., 7683-Lotus Homes Corp. to Rabin and Indira Koirala Chauhan, $300,000.
King George Dr., 9704-Sajan Pokharel to Gabriel and Regina Fongeh Epse Fontem, $369,000.
Lomond Dr., 9414-Rui Da Silva to Virgilio J. and Cain Eladio Fernandez, $350,000.
Middleburg Ct., 8846-Bruce and Thaisa Harper York to Socorro and Maria P. Acosta Cabral, $235,000.
Pershing Dr., 13104-Brent and Joyce Pennington to Dennis L. and Alice S. Riley, $556,400.
Rapidan Lane, 10395-Alan B. Keeler and Claire E. Powers to Ehab Grace and Marian Mawad, $272,000.
River Run Ct., 10551-Brian M. Wuorinen to Christina Dee and Daron Kenneth Reinhart, $510,000.
Saint Croix Lane, 10449-Marisa Elina and Mary June Nicholson to Prabin Adhikari and Sharada Bhandari, $295,000.
Statesboro Ct., 10116-J. L. Liedke to Jennifer Delcid and Mirna Leiva Lopez, $232,000.
White Flint Ct., 5765-Kevin Hanna to Kusuma Zaremba, $542,000.
Appomattox Ave., 7924-Gustavo Mansilla to Donald T. and Judith Lewis, $309,000.
Duck Pond Terr., 8018-Feroz and Farzana Panishiri to Abdul S. Raufi, $325,000.
Hillcrest Dr., 8010-Ruth Ann and Bernard L. Berger to John Arico, $420,000.
McKee Way, 6480-Gregory Richard and Shannon Marie Krammes to Peter Joo, $517,500.
Sharpshooters Ct., 7757-Jackie Kennedy to Thanh D. Tran and Tuyen T. Pham, $465,000.
Ashmere Cir., 4106-Thomas A. and Amy H. Bean to Phyllis W. Clark, $272,500.
Four Seasons Dr., 16916-James D. Richardson Jr. to Robert and Diane Dvorak, $385,000.
Harpers Ferry Dr., 17615-Igor Zolotushkin to Joycelyn and Harry O. Boafo, $348,000.
Kagera Dr., 17457-Brian J. and Robin Incheck to Lesley Opoku-Anarfi, $310,000.
Skiff Ct., 15585-John Chapman and Roland George Joun to Allison and Samuel Bressi, $460,000.
Taconic Cir., 16292-Taren and Dustin Ouellette to Yoganarasimha Garuda and Jyothi Iyengar, $224,000.
Fitzwater Dr., 12621-John S. and Gary L. McMichael to Thomas and Kelley Gallop, $560,000.
Windy Hill Dr., 9741-Meteor Investment Inc. to Paul and Leyla Nichols, $770,000.
Beechwood Lane, 3492-Neil and Derek Maxfield to Chhiv G. Op and Edgardo Thillet-Torres, $340,000.
Mockingbird Heights Rd., 19102-Steven A. and Tracy G. Hessing to Charles and Tina Miller, $260,000.
Sapling Way, 4064-John and Elizabeth A. Burns to Jarritt Ryan and Whitney R. Jones, $560,000.
Admeasure Cir., 16368-Jacob A. and Karen Bustoz to Rodger and Marjorie G. Allen, $520,000.
Amara Pl., 11600-Jacob A. Sigler to Terryck L. and Iliana Sterling, $368,000.
Avocet Loop, 15679-Yousuf and Sarwat Raza to Sean Toavs, $325,000.
Bertram St., 11555-Daniel and April Felkins to Corby L. Rowe, $344,425.
Bordeaux Pl., 2774, No. 23C5-Kenyatta Clay to Enrique Cuevas, $155,000.
Bridgeton Ct., 3097-Mohsin Aijaz to Charles Wright Jr., $324,400.
Canada Goose Loop, 15929-Juan Carlos and Corrieann M. Avila to Angela Patterson, $346,500.
Captains Cove, 12754-Sondra K. Williams to Danielle B. Radoye, $315,000.
Chaste Tree Pl., 4943-Bradley D. and Anna M. Schaller to Donald F. Racine, $338,000.
Cohasset Lane, 13003-Erica Lee and Robert D. Steele to Raymond B. and Anne-Marsha Joseph Mayo, $413,000.
Condor Lane, 3497-Karen Lee and James Zalewski to Dae Jung Bang, $324,000.
Creel Ct., 3033-Rebeca A. and Raquel C. Ortega-Mendez to Julie Do and Steve H. Pham, $290,000.
Dara Dr., 12656, No. 104-4-Marta Icochea to Jose Antonio Ayala Quintanilla, $140,000.
Davis Ford Rd., 5303-Diana E. Frazee and Clarence Albert Lyons Jr. to Matthew Scott Woods and Eun Kyoung Ha, $504,000.
E St., 1309-Anselmo A. Vilorio Ortez to Saul Galeas, $275,000.
Eagle Ridge Dr., 3585-James Benny and Misty Marie Stinnett to Melanie and Antwand Wardrick, $459,900.
Flint Hill Pl., 3437-William G. and Janis M. Foshay to Elizabeth C. Hale and Henry Salice III, $430,000.
Fort Lyon Dr., 3438-Marcus L. and Jessica N. Washington to Richard and Yamilet Maldonado, $380,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1043, No. 303-5B-Christina E. Rucci to Emily Watts and Joshua Stefaniak, $186,000.
Goa Pl., 12431-Darlene Smith Moore to Charles A. and Mariel M. Pratt, $382,000.
Greenvale Rd., 13427-Anthony A. and Rebecca R. Paras to Jenna R. Thompson and Catalino Rodriguez, $405,000.
Harbor Dr., 12624-Tuan T. Do to Juan S. Romero, $402,000.
Highbourne Dr., 2217, No. 423A-Mary Lee and Kenneth Leo Bartley to Yohannis Swaby, $324,900.
Hummock Pl., 3565-Edward A. and Lori Brusher to Betty C. and Juan Pedro Veintemilla, $450,000.
Indiana Ave., 1420-Lee D. and Claudia C. Winter to Louis A. Lopez and Consuelo Vian De Lopez, $289,900.
Jennings St., 2260-Susa and Annemarie Akumah to Michael A. and Cynthia A. Ries, $380,000.
Leicestershire St., 15055, No. 87-Danya R. Torres to Ricardo Yuly, $280,000.
Lotte Dr., 12701, No. 304-6-Elisabeth Crockett to Edy Cabrera and Mike Latorre, $140,000.
Manitoba Dr., 3217-Claudia H. Canaris to Andrew and Amy Miller, $385,000.
Mariner Lane, 1900-Kurt K. and Jennifer Weiand to Zulma and Daniel Barahona, $311,900.
Mayflower Dr., 2188-Alberta Singleton to Jennefer Singleton, $254,000.
Miranda Ct., 2589-Michael W. Davis to Terry Allen Watson, $294,999.
Noble Fir Ct., 2827-Robert F. Russell to Paul and Janelle Kutia, $510,000.
Oberlin Dr., 2178, No. 148A-Jason E. and Mary G. Podzemny to Curtis and Sarah Messer, $345,000.
Orleans St., 12972-Christopher and Martha Mitchell to James Edward and Erin N. Crowley, $400,000.
Pfitzner Ct., 12437-Terry R. and Maristella Moren to Yohei and Tiffany C. Araki, $535,000.
Plumage Eagle St., 16428-David Andrew and Sara Loren Healy to Kevin D. and Tara A. Vanhook, $470,000.
Purdham Dr., 12678-James J. and Vania K. Matthews to William Edward Meadows, $475,000.
Rock Ridge Lane, 13148-American Investments Corp. to Claudia Z. Obregon Zurita and Hugo O. Araoz, $285,000.
Stallion Ct., 12040-Christopher A. and Allison B. Jahn to Jafer Abagaro, $325,000.
Sylvan Moor Lane, 2535-Clement Gyamfi to Alicia Marie Hungerford, $326,000.
Transom Pl., 2522-Lacelle D. Porter to Sherman T. Jacobs and Jackie O. Xaysana, $499,999.
Wade Lane, 5350-Shaan M. and Amy L. Herrmann to Sherry Murray Bunch, $465,000.
Wetherburn Ct., 2944-Gino J. Rea Rios and Norma Y. Zanabria Campos to Oscar Sandoval Jr., $228,000.
Williamsburg Ct., 2913-Cameron S. Hunt to Carla Lena Mallea De Calderon, $220,000.
Aspen Pl., 9619-Michelle La Tran to Vilma Acevedo Lopez Delovo and Kassandra Fatima Urbina, $204,900.
Beech Pl., 9747-Eugene C. and Leslie G. Jones to Dolores M. Cedillos, $195,000.
Butternut Cir., 10271-Micky Nijhawan and Pooja Kawatra to Josue Campos Molina and Erika Iveth Campos, $325,000.
Calypso Dr., 10215-Timothy A. Make to Aida Roxana Salas Balderrama and Ciro Aldana Aparicio, $310,000.
Center St., 9585-Keep Tryst Corp. to Douglas P. and Judith A. Kern, $295,000.
Coriander Cir., 9032-Rafael A. and Romelia Carcamo to Barbara Mehdi and Samia Babar, $290,000.
Fountain Cir., 10275, No. 301-Thomas A. Pitkin to Anthony James and Susan Lee Morabito, $310,000.
Justin Lane, 9536-Rhonda D. Bell to Jorge Alberto Arias and Bryan A. Arias Velasquez, $355,000.
Liberia Ave., 8320-Jose A. Alves to Rui Miguel Da Silva, $310,000.
Liberty Trail, 8620, No. 102-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to W.T. Merchant Jr., $178,000.
McKinley Ave., 9522-Capital Homes Corp. to Samuel Asfeha, $410,000.
Niki Pl., 9320, No. 201-Amir Abbas Eram to Brittini Joelle Martinez, $129,000.
Princeton Park Dr., 8920-Maria E. Guzman and Kristina Orellana to Shankar and Anupama Pokhrel Bhandari, $290,000.
Taney Rd., 9222-Daniel Herminio Munoz Garcia and Lisset G. Sanchez to Delmy X. Rivera De Hernandez and Roisan A. Reyes, $204,900.
Wax Myrtle Way, 9345-Charles A. Kapur to Bryan and Laura Routt, $244,000.
Westwood Ct., 10280-Benjamin V. Scheffer and Mary T. Clegg to Juan Carlos Gutierrez Amaya, $300,000.
Colburn Dr., 151-Ngoc Loan Thi Nguyen to Walter A. Paz-Arias and Sandra Y. Hernandez, $339,900.
Holmes Pl., 9722, No. 305-Afzal and Marie K. Nasiri to Woo Moon and Eun Soon Shim, $232,500.
Lambert Dr., 188-Edward C. Swindler to Erick Ramos, $275,000.
Meeker Ct., 91-James S. and Paula C. Kane to Severiano Mendez Medina, $258,000.
Sunnyside Ct., 8303-Walter A. Paz-Arias and Sandra Y. Hernandez to Kim Thomas Thi Nguyen, $230,000.
Alba Rd., 609-David Walker Stecher and Heather R. Schmidt to Karl Whitfield, $255,000.
Aquia Dr., 1013-Derek and Julie Tremblay to Luke and Paige Axley, $314,900.
Aspen Rd., 950-Dream Finders Homes Corp. to Jason C. Ryan and Lucia Macedo, $500,000.
Bainbridge Ct., 35-Michael L. Fink Jr. to Brian Thomas Potvin, $494,730.
Basalt Dr., 108-Paramount Investments Corp. to John William Mundy, $344,900.
Batley Ct., 105-Brandon and Jason Salmeri to Charles D. Suitt, $220,000.
Ben Neuis Pl., 104-Nancy D. Blake to Ragina T. Moore, $200,000.
Bentley Ct., 107-Diane V. Daley to Joshua D. and Karisa Phillips, $252,000.
Blossom Lane, 108-Willie and April Canty to Vincent T. Barber, $302,500.
Boxelder Dr., 441-K. Hovnanian at Embrey Mill Village Corp. to Barry A. and Esther C. Suber, $416,519.
Brenthem Farm Dr., 228-Atlantic Builders LTD to Chineyere Wills and Kenneth Burns, $539,900.
Brooke Rd., 2726-Daniel P. and Lisa Lakin to Matthew and Patricia Schippmann, $479,900.
Bryant Blvd., 4-Samuel A. and Shannon D. Lewis to Donald Daniel and Rebecca Ann Webster, $315,000.
Cabell Rd., 14-Atlantic Builders LTD to Genevieve M. Hardy and Kevin L. Curry, $647,125.
Carol Lane, 907-Robert F. and Crystal J. Jeffries to Travis A. and Linda M. Watson, $298,500.
Chaps Lane, 90-Stacy M. Johnson to Johnathan W. and Marianne C. Heddings, $318,000.
Christopher Way, 55-Archie L. and Jennifer R. Tinjum to James Mueller, $459,000.
Cobblers Ct., 121-Andrea Hayes to Mohammed S. Rahman and Rehena Sultana, $324,500.
Cotton Blossom Ct., 100-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Joyce Stanfield, $435,000.
Coventry Ct., 27-Thornton Investment Group Corp. to Forrest Hanna Smith, $160,000.
Debra Dr., 109-Kim M. Smithson to Philip R. Baggett, $299,000.
Dorothy Lane, 67-David C. and Tracy A. Wilson to Rodrigo Anibal Monte Rey Nunez, $350,000.
Enfield Dr., 84-Gibson L. and Katharyne D. May to Tyler W. Midkiff, $359,500.
Firebrick Dr., 17-Augustine Homes Corp. to Brian K. and Annita L. Smith, $537,885.
Forsythia Lane, 980-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill Corp. to Webster McClure, $416,170.
Gentle Breeze Cir., 586-Gary and Danielle McKenzie to Christopher and Michelle A. Magrino, $535,000.
Greenbank Rd., 125-Karen Gibson to Christopher L. and Crystal D. Jones, $350,000.
Harper Lane, 118-NVR Inc. to Joshua and Stacey Hornsby, $340,360.
Hartlake Dr., 306-Howard and Nancy Rose to Barbara Bradley, $425,000.
Hidden Lane, 105-Scott and Kristine Lisech to Forrest A. and Kirsten E. Izzett, $424,900.
Hillside Ct., 106-Stephanie Ann Servis to Alejandro and Lauren R. Tinoco, $288,000.
Hope Rd., 267-Edmund Andrew Henderson to Gino J. Rea Rios and Norma Y. Zanabria Campos, $330,000.
Idylwood Pl., 8-Denise Moody to Demetric Jones, $369,500.
Invicta Dr., 40-Philip Manuel and Mary Elizabeth Ricardo to Gustavo Paz Cuervo and Maribel C. Lamas, $490,000.
Ivy Spring Lane, 44-Andrew S. and Mari Kariya Henson to Blake Allen and Bobbi Jo Blunkall, $345,000.
Joseph Ct., 8-Sheila D. McCreery to Paul Taylor Meisen, $416,000.
Kings Crest Dr., 309-Savannah D. Jones to Herbert G. Lopez Guzman and Karla Velasquez, $250,000.
Knollwood Ct., 700-Charles W. and Elizabeth J. Henry to Richard Rocha Rivera, $255,000.
Landing Dr., 212-NVR Inc. to Sayed Aziz Jamalzai, $303,250.
Landing Dr., 415-NVR Inc. to Brittney Lovitt, $274,470.
Liberty Knolls Dr., 10-NVR Inc. to Aristotle Balaquidan, $462,070.
Long Point Dr., 108-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Richard J. and Teresa M. Cullins, $273,309.
Macon Dr., 108-Jaime Miller to Colette Lynell Brooks, $275,000.
Midshipman Dr., 2000-Kerry M. Kartchner to Matthew Chesley, $385,000.
Monticello Dr., 602-Hour Homes Inc. to Loren J. Stark, $505,600.
Nauset Way, 20-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Kathleen Agnes Kalley, $234,488.
Norman Rd., 24-Russell D. and Katherine Buttriss to Jeffrey S. and Kathryn Setser, $325,000.
Olympic Dr., 116-Mark J. and Crystal Marie Caputo to Troy A. and Lauren Benca, $333,500.
Pear Blossom Rd., 348-SM Stafford Corp. to Jason A. and Jenna S. Clemons, $501,470.
Pewter Lane, 133-Patricia Arlene Orsini to Danny and Jenny Nguyen, $290,000.
Plume Ct., 21-Gary Matthew and Kerrie Osborn to Mark L. and Monique M. Dowd Kovach, $512,000.
Quantum Way, 5-Michael and Jeanette Alicea to Tonya Fields, $378,000.
Regents Lane, 125-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Robert M. and Dora Moore, $444,710.
Ridgeview Cir., 5-James A. and Ligia R. Conway to Sarah L. Stepper, $281,966.
Rocky Way Dr., 12-Timothy Allen and Ashley Jean Louise Harrell to Jason R. Griffin, $324,900.
Saint Adams Dr., 8-Michael and Karen Merchant to Rodney L. and Kimberly R. Neiss, $400,000.
Saint Roberts Dr., 27-Curtis J. and Cynthia M. Smith to Richard and Emmyline Fitzgerald, $399,900.
Saratoga Woods Lane, 113-Atlantic Builders LTD to Jimmy and Rebecca Ann Pearce, $510,471.
Shaw Ct., 1001-Phillip Allen and Sally B. Huxtable to David F. and Stephanie L. Woods Brown, $275,000.
Skyview Ct., 9-Robert C. and Suzanne E. Jenks to Thomas Allen and Linda A. Schomer, $442,000.
Spartan Dr., 40-Atlantic Builders LTD to Gregory and Linda F. Jackson, $429,484.
Sunrise Valley Ct., 6-Andrew N. and Krista Allphin to Terry L. and Jennifer Hall, $423,000.
Tavern Rd., 46-Neil Gaudreau and Tracey Coye to Daniel Lynn and Joanna Whittacre, $395,000.
Thresher Lane, 107-CF Land Investments Corp. to John M. and Bernadette F. Fout, $377,615.
Tree Line Dr., 218-US Home Corp. to Ellen Galloway, $278,050.
Twin Oaks Dr., 43-Foundation Homes Inc. to Oggar Minn and Hui Ya Chang, $392,300.
Vista Woods Rd., 5-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Thu Tram and Peter Pham, $260,000.
Warrenton Rd., 2648-Gina Marie Talley and Tamela Lynn Crickenberger to Jose Hector Romero, $60,000.
White Chapel Lane, 18-NVR Inc. to Courtney J. and Mihoko T. Donald, $458,458.
Willow Glen Ct., 10-Johnathon and Natasha King to Daniel Haider, $378,000.
Winterberry Dr., 794-Wray R. and Marcia K. Johnson to Alex C. and Jennifer G. Craig, $410,000.
Worsham Lane, 7-K. Hovanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Patricia Ann Mahone, $318,371.
Young Ct., 35-Bruce Edward and Bonnie Jean Franklin to Susan Richmond, $310,000.