Prince William County

These sales data recorded by the Prince William County Real Estate Assessments Office in August 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Cascade Falls Dr., 9156-Robert J. and Amy N. Pavlak to Beatriz E. Aleman and Fernando A. Rivas, $419,900.

Denham Way, 13729-Barbara J. and Kenneth R. Barter to Emily K. Davis, $325,000.

Dunstable Loop, 8855-Lisa Rader to Nathan A. Burk, $324,000.

Glen Meadow Lane, 9266-Mary Elizabeth and Timothy I. Dunkelberger to Sharifah and Hafizullah Mohibi, $517,000.

Nethy Bridge Ct., 9943-Matilde S. Knaue to Becky A. and Chad T. Robacker, $485,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9000-David L. and Lorraine T. Rilko to Armond Turner and Marketa Zmeskalova, $405,000.

Rothbury Dr., 8599-Peter and Tammy Kinsley to Bhawanjit and Harjot Singh, $509,900.

Shortbread Way, 9960-Matthew E. and Kathleen Gareau to Soyon Kim, $343,000.

Weathersfield Dr., 9070-Scott and Debra J. Carlson to Osama Maksoud, $516,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Bakersfield St., 14501-Martin R. and Hilda B. McHugh to Angel Maria Leon, $319,300.

Bellflower Ct., 3306-Edward M. and Denise Ferrair to Jose Argueta, $284,000.

Brandon Ct., 14401-Jackie O. Xaysana to Raymond and Chiniza Batiste, $246,170.

Christy Lane, 3533-Tara A. and Kevin D. VanHook to Esther Serna, $300,000.

Darbydale Ave., 14807-Jonathan E. Vaughn to Boris E. Sejas and Marlene Carballo De Sejas, $295,000.

Del Mar Dr., 14517-J & D Homes Corp. to Darlene Chames, $339,900.

Dorian Dr., 14805-Miguel De La Cruz to Sigfredo Delcid and Emileydi Cecilia Garcia Velasquez, $252,000.

Elliot Ct., 4303-Hassan Elghabbar to Juan R. Villareina Espinoza, $250,000.

Falmouth Dr., 14430-Victor Carrion and Sofia Martinez Varela to Armando R. Jaime Salazar and Rita Del Rocio Loor Aguilar, $215,000.

Forestdale Ave., 3537-Mohammad Owais Sajid to Abdul Matin and Abdul Hannan, $348,000.

General Washington Dr., 14484-Hossein Rabie and Mahdieh Arab to Sanjit K. and Krishna R. Saha, $550,000.

Huntington Lane, 13204-Oscar O. Quinteros and Maria H. Ceron to Jose Carlos Cortez Otero and Kimberley G. Gyapong, $324,000.

Kerrydale Rd., 13409-Peter and Alurie E. Haskins to Nadeem Ahmed and Saeed Butt, $305,000.

Legere Ct., 3499-Dale K. Scheffs to Aju P. and Rachel Cherian, $280,000.

Madrigal Dr., 14058-Katrina L. Nelson to Buta Singh, $338,000.

Mayfair Ct., 13705-Jay Allen and Suzan Ann Rarick to Gonzalo Zelaya Moreira and Noe R. Hernandez Segovia, $279,125.

Northton Ct., 5690-David Matthew and Carly Siobhan Johnson to Jason and Lawanda Lewis, $442,000.

Oust Lane, 6106-Perry R. and Sandra W. Jordan to Courtney Wayne and Elizabeth Ann Bowers, $382,000.

Princedale Dr., 13591-Brenton H. and Courtney Hammond to Triet Bui, $305,000.

Queensdale Dr., 13271-David E. and Hilda D. Vargas Wade to Stefferson B. Souza, $505,000.

Rhode Island Dr., 5801-Gabriel and Nita Faye Grace to Emma Sombo Banya, $540,000.

Ruskin Row Pl., 6400-James A. and Elizabeth V. Faulkner to Jason R. and Meredith L. Davis, $457,000.

Shetland Ct., 14373-Ivan R. Valles Garcia to Pamela Vanderhorst and Jhenkin Vanderhorst Bello, $322,000.

Tango Lane, 12008-Robert D. and Jennie K. Gift to Jared P. and Jennifer Lee, $395,000.

Ticket Way, 6054-Rebekah E. and Ian Robert Klemm to Garry L. and Patricia A. McClincey, $305,000.

Trident Lane, 6121-Jacquelyn Lombos to Badrul Hassan, $250,000.

Woodie Ct., 4850-Theodore W. and Ginger A. Bridis to Blanca D. and Jesse Hernandez, $428,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Islip Loop, 17045, No. 101-Jose Antonio Harraza Rivera to Regina A. and William K. Cour, $170,000.

Wexford Loop, 17299-Leslie J. Brown to Muhammad N. Rabbani, $285,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Bridlewood Dr., 13707-Judith Ann and Michael Hancher to Cory S. and Jessica E. Horras, $499,000.

Brunson Cir., 7508, No. 12K-Rita Vizzini to Brandon C. Anderson, $330,000.

Cerromar Way, 8132-Christopher G. Morris and Christine M. Livengood to Joshua Whealen, $379,000.

Danehurst Cir., 15015-Jeffrey E. Sykes to Sidikie Sorie, $412,500.

Eldermill Lane, 6714-Todd J. and Kerry L. Turek to Sarah C. Bastian, $460,000.

Gallery Way, 13904-William and Lucia T. Velazquez to Jin Jia Lin and Hiu Ping Cheung, $580,000.

Lee Carter Rd., 15844-Danny Halim to Mark and Carla Hillis, $470,000.

Little Thames Dr., 7006-Genc and Rebecca H. Zaja to Brandon Thurman, $350,000.

Milton Cir., 7729-Claudia Ortiz to Jeffrey and Brittany Tallentire, $428,000.

Santa Cruz Pl., 7102, No. 42-Savita and Lachan Samaroo to Sara Cecilia Mendoza, $370,000.

Shire Pl., 13671-Casa Fortuna Corp. to Remon Morcos and Nermin Armany, $367,000.

Tenbrook Dr., 8206-Jason Michael and Alison Sara Rusk to Rajinder Kaur and Harwinder Singh, $510,000.

Village Stream Pl., 6922-David and Megan Zeoli to Jean Paul and Jacqueline E. Tello, $315,000.

Welsh Pony Ct., 8563-Adam P. and Darla J. Poloski to Anthony and Charlet Lewis, $485,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alvey Dr., 2627-Kimberly Lynn Sherry and Franklin Brady Anderson to Brandon B. and Ashley Frye, $395,000.

Championship Dr., 15119-Cynthia J. Nelson to Thomas L. and Joan C. Matochik, $389,900.

Heathcote Blvd., 15350-SM Haymarket Corp. to Andrea A. Mundy, $398,695.

Jennifer Lane, 4508-Albert P. and Barbara J. Ward to Luis R. Del Rio, $405,000.

Macklin St., 6527-Joseph F. Gorzka Jr. to Iftikhar H. Khan and Farah Iftikhar, $530,000.

Noyes Ave., 6855-Sayed Homayoun and Karima Ramzi Alimi to Douglas R. and Trista Johnson, $565,000.

Piedmont Vista Dr., 13720-John C. and Christina G. Devito to Kobina and Elsie Acquah, $630,000.

Royal Crest Dr., 15201, No. 101-Richard A. and Debbie L. Hamilton to Margaretha I. Oskam, $382,500.

Seven Pines Ct., 5830-George and Shirley Liu to Andrew R. and Ann Wasko, $565,000.

Sycamore Hills Pl., 15090-Kevin Hughes to David and Alesha Denning, $590,000.

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5771-Daniel and Nicole Davan to Patrick C. and Sabrina Sanford, $587,500.

MANASSAS AREA

Baneberry Cir., 14068-Cyril Mark and Stephanie Stover Taylor to John B. Hennessey Jr., $645,000.

Brentsville Rd., 9208-U.S. Bank and JP Morgan Trust to William Yoalmo Villalta, $389,000.

Champlain Dr., 12916-Floyd Vincent and Christine M. McLaughlin to James H. and Rebecca F. Haag, $675,000.

Colton Lane, 7399-Richard L. and Tanya C. Milland to Jack J. Samar III and Chelsea L. Marrs, $289,900.

Damascus Dr., 9515-Gretchen L. Murphy to Carlos Enrique Moran and Claudia Flores, $350,000.

Englewood Farms Dr., 8930-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Renee Moffett, $434,990.

Fincastle Dr., 5947-Russell V. and Deborah G. Culp to Scott W. and Kathy Ahern, $465,000.

Gales Ct., 7593, No. 4A-001-Juan Carlos Bustamante to Edress Saljuki, $130,000.

Hemlock Ridge Ct., 6370-John C. Barber to Corey Jason and Ashley Smith, $630,000.

Kahns Rd., 13319-Donald Duane and Lori Noble Forshee to Bradley and Sarah Lindquist, $350,000.

Lucasville Rd., 11622-Michael Bruce Bennett to Mahmoudreza Ghodsi, $321,000.

Minor Hill Rd., 7924-Ashley and Brittany Cain to Bella E. Martinez, $213,000.

Postern Ct., 10903, No. 51-Barbara N. Shoemaker to Sabir Hussain and Nida Zainab, $233,000.

Rayborn Creek Dr., 11981-Vincent D. and Karen L. Gibson to Percival A. and Nola Holness, $439,900.

River Run Ct., 10553-Robert J. and Helen E. Walter to Barry R. and Terri L. Davis, $547,000.

Statesboro Ct., 10142-Joni Reyes to David L. Hersch, $210,000.

Trundle Pl., 10317-Victor A. Frappier to Delmy Portillo and Christopher J. Joaquin, $245,000.

Winstead Pl., 8222, No. 202-Ghulam Abbas to Elham R. Nichols, $205,000.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11265, No. 39-John R. and Andrea F. Bradley to Gerald J. and Song S. Cousin, $230,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Aubrey Dr., 8422-Rebecca J. Simmons to Ana E. Machado and Jose E. Alvarado, $330,000.

Duck Pond Terr., 8027-Benjamin J. and Michele M. Bernocco to Asaanbil Atuam and Christiana Albilla, $320,000.

Lake Dr., 7410-Marta A. Farrelly to Sara Stanton-Hoyle and Lucas Caparelli, $308,000.

Montgomery Dr., 10713-Kevin M. and Nora Clinton to Gustavo Alejandro and Jessica Mansilla, $439,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Beachland Way, 15437-Cheryl and Timothy Singstock to Jeffrey Scott Kumanga, $300,000.

Four Seasons Dr., 17271-Emery J. and Eleanora M. Chase to Stephanie Glover, $469,000.

Historic Virginia Ct., 4061-Gary A. and Margaret Cecchine to Gordon and Duksoon Burke, $517,000.

Ridgecrest Dr., 15529-Phillip J. and Jean M. Campbell to David R. and Pamela A. Wates, $399,000.

Spring Branch Blvd., 5258-Bradley K. McKuhen to Gregory R. and Denise L. Fisher, $301,000.

Vista Dr., 15818-Navy Federal Credit Union to Nancy A. Williams, $428,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Fitzwater Dr., 13218-Annette M. Hawkins to Rafael Anthonio Machuca, $263,000.

Greenwich Rd., 7389-Jolly Investments Corp. to Edward L. and Catherine M. Harris, $435,000.

Parkgate Dr., 10716-Luke and Paula Underwood to Irma Y. Urrutia Cardoza and Samuel O. Ochoa Urrutia, $390,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Fortress Way, 467-Daniel S. and Dominique S. Raasch to Heather E. Horton and Logan C. Brown, $330,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Dondis Creek Dr., 3333-Michael S. and Tanya C. Bertamini to Monique Cena and Ricardo Daryl Mohamed, $645,000.

Sharon Rd., 18312-Adam Kintop to Eric Andrew and Tiffany Marie Stough, $280,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Amara Pl., 11613-Brandon D. and Lara M. White to Nooruhman Nasraty, $349,900.

Bateman Ct., 13040-James T. and Patricia A. Conklin to John-Paul Charneco and Nicole S. Hinson, $550,000.

Brookside Ct., 13109-Carolyn DeShaies to Jennifer G. Urquilla and Alberto Zegarra Quintana, $297,000.

Canada Goose Loop, 15940-Jersson A. Zaldivar and Daniela M. Maldonado to Lazzat A. Harney, $335,000.

Cardamom Dr., 12110-Perry M. and Amy A. Meade to Hasan Waqar and Omirah S. Noor, $189,900.

Chelsea Dr., 3413-Gregory T. and Linda F. Jackson to Gwendolyn D. Diggs, $410,000.

Colby Dr., 12817-Robinson Investment Group Corp. to Rory and Rachel Scott, $295,000.

Cressida Pl., 4083, No. E-Paul E. and Monica H. Pullin to Ronald Cuellar Cossio and Cecilia Barranco, $288,888.

Deepford Dr., 2506-Gregory L. and Melissa U. Hampe to Travis Lee and Erin Michelle Bauer, $465,000.

Eastbourne Dr., 2568, No. 299-Natalie R. Reynolds to Daniel Joseph Freeze, $290,000.

Foothill St., 3231-Jason P. and Aubri R. Rhoads to Maria V. Pinto Patino and Madison V. Taboada, $275,000.

Frances Dr., 1605-John U. and Theresa C. Hafferman to Jemmy E. Paz Alvarado and Crista M. Callejas De Paz, $249,000.

Gatehouse Terr., 15344-Michael E. Gaige and Erin J. Kuwano to Pavlin T. Mane and Kristina A. Georgieva, $206,500.

Gordon Blvd., 12717, No. 124-Luke A. Cumberland to Michael Hargrove, $176,500.

Harbor Side St., 485, No. 612-Sheree M. and David R. Stahl to Marcy R. Mager and David L. Lunter, $400,000.

Hollyhock Ct., 12327-Jorge Martinez and Tara V. Andrus to Yee G. Ho and Miluska G. Sirvas, $475,000.

Hyatt Pl., 14936-Jean Marie and Jeremy Porto to Ghafoor Khan and Maria Akhtar, $283,000.

Indus Dr., 16004-Robert and Sarah Boudreau to Nicholas L. and Rachel E. Blackstock, $350,000.

Jocelyn Dr., 3818-Sameh and Roly El-Halaby to Jamaine O. and Marquita Burrus, $475,000.

Leicestershire St., 15075, No. 80-Ellen Galloway to Craig Thompson, $284,800.

Madeira Ct., 2927-Joseph Lee to Robin Dwyer-Hickey and Michelle Toney, $269,902.

Marblestone Dr., 12834-Seyed Behzad Riazi to Jennifer Michele Bloomfield, $355,000.

Mariner Lane, 1922-Nadra Boussouar to Ismail Bahbah, $285,000.

Miranda Lane, 16864-Teakoe and Sylvia Coleman to Issa and Kadiatu Malador, $315,900.

Nuttal Oak Pl., 16850, No. 13-Dion Gray to Robert F. Hester Jr., $255,000.

Oberlin Dr., 2243, No. 434A-Lisa L. McDonald to William Bayne, $315,000.

Pauls Ct., 3239-Felix Kuznesov to Kasim Hamad and Sondos Aboud, $370,000.

Pfitzner Ct., 12438-Patrick A. and Danielle A. Kirkland to Igor and Olga B. Zolotushkin, $490,000.

Plymbridge Lane, 4103-Wayne A. and Eli J. Hinson to Rishonah Anne Javornik, $345,000.

Purdham Dr., 12722-Jennifer Michele Bloomfield and Bruce Fortune to Shauna Davey and Jeremy Henry Goldman, $460,000.

Rolling Brook Dr., 12738-Jackeline R. Gallardo and Martin G. Monge to Zelalem Debesom Abraha, $322,500.

Stallion Ct., 12120-Martin Coan to Likawunt G. Belachew and Kidist M. Abyehoy, $319,000.

Taverner Loop, 13033-Ronald and Diane Moser to Labrenda H. Haynes, $479,000.

Transom Pl., 2526-PNC Bank NA to Aghagul and Gulbibi Alikhail, $463,850.

Wadsworth Way, 12361, No. 37-Sara L. Erlich to Tara N. Duprey, $192,000.

Wyndale Ct., 3312-Nabil Benslimane to Johnny Nguyen-Tran, $265,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Bentfield Dr., 8803-Stephen P. and Amy K. Casey to Stephen J. and Jennifer T. Hyland, $370,000.

Butternut Cir., 10293-Amy Metras and Gregory Harper to Alton D. Fortner, $315,000.

Charleston Dr., 9202, No. 304-Donna Murray to Mary Ann Savage, $295,000.

Foxborough Ct., 10221-Rebecca Catherine Hance and Grace U. Thoman to Mario Luis Morales Iraheta, $350,000.

Landgreen St., 9190-Ana Julia De Jesus to Joaquin Gutierrez and Edith M. Zelaya, $285,000.

Meadowview Dr., 8983-Valerie H. Langstaff to Fausto Gomez and Aleyda Beatriz Miranda, $330,000.

Oakglen Rd., 8211-Michael S. Moore to Maria Del Carmen Merlos and Jorge Ernesto Arancibia, $339,900.

Quarry Rd., 8955-Justin L. and Catrina D. Hardegree to Shannon M. Ghadban, $330,000.

Silver Maple Ct., 9063-Federal National Morgage Association to Ryan M. Valentine and Chelsea E. Kiral, $245,000.

Teaberry Ct., 9434-Nicholas A. Wilson to Tammy Lynn Pico, $237,000.

Weems Rd., 8609-Juan Jose Ayala to Oswaldo E. Gonzalez and Kevin E. Castillo, $384,000.

Willa Lane, 10143-Richard C. and Marietta T. Norris to Samir Soliman, $360,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Elizabeth Ct., 9303-Gary James Kotouch to Servelio Echeverria Serrano and Idalia E. Lopez Baires, $431,500.

Isabel Lane, 9052-Sean Shahin and Brianna Donovan Chitsaz to Ronny R. Ruiz and Ines Soliz Burgoa, $402,000.

Lambert Dr., 218-Stevenson Realty to Concepcion Ruiz Cruz, $277,500.

Reinecke Ct., 8629-Adelina and Elvia Barahona to Joshua Steven Clayborn and Chelsea Cyrtmus, $226,000.

Swann Ct., 8636-Loretta Suzanne Sorrell to Madison Slattery, $231,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in August 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Allegheny Dr., 19-Alan Irving and Kenyetta Toi Price-Jackson to Gregory Keeton, $397,500.

Aquia Dr., 1211-William A. and M. Catherine MacLaren to Jonathan T. and Cayla A. Robbins, $321,000.

Austin Run Blvd., 5-Alan K. Borough III to Justin Erik Cross, $192,000.

Baldwin Dr., 5-Erik W. and Wendy S. Jilson to Hillary Anne Elliott and Michael Ashby Sullivan, $399,900.

Basswood Dr., 816-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Amanda Lea Trahan and Ronald Ray Howard Jr., $358,830.

Battery Point Dr., 106-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Thomas L. and Sharon S. Moore, $397,300.

Bertram Blvd., 61-Yvonne M. Thilkey to Richard Downey, $318,500.

Blossom Lane, 204-Wilson M. and Albania J. Jumelles to Edward Ofori-Asabere and Grace Boahen, $295,000.

Briar Dr. W., 24-Jaime Nicole Moss and Ronald E. Drain Jr. to Kevin Bryant, $315,000.

Brooke Point Ct., 109-Atlantic Builders LTD to Delilah Jovanna Quintero, $517,780.

Buckingham Lane, 100, No. APT. 302-W.E.K. Corp. to Jeffery Scott Coble, $120,620.

Capri Ct., 16-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Derrick Mears and Jessica Elam, $509,622.

Charleston Ct., 36-Isaac and Rosa Falmenco to Ambar Natalie and Valdemar Rodriguez, $389,900.

Cobham Ct., 10-Theresa D. Guthridge to Martin Anthony Hood Jr., $425,000.

Country Manor Dr., 36-William and Linda Triplett to Zachary Alexander and Sparkle Moore Bourgeois, $430,000.

Crescent Blvd., 310-Randall A. Greenwalt to Luis Angel Escudero Burgos, $257,000.

Denison St., 117-Eric L., Samuel and Eileen Harte to Kendra Plattos, $367,500.

Fairfield Ct., 8-Logan R. Hansen to Giancarlo Armando Aranibar, $280,000.

Forbes St., 114-Waterview Enterprises Inc. to Claudiu Bota and Sorin Mihalcea, $85,000.

Foundry Lane, 105-Christopher L. Thompson to Fernando Antonio Escalera Hernandez and Melissa Anne Escalera, $290,000.

Germanna Way, 101-Darcy L. Fandinga to Milagros Porter, $317,000.

Greenbriar Dr., 1205-Rodney F. Demarre to Michael D. Tanguay and Angelina A. Montecalvo, $545,000.

Harper Lane, 127-NVR Inc. to Rubin and Tekala Lecount, $324,955.

Harwill Dr., 127-Judith R. Davis to Jennifer Marie and Kevin Anthony White, $525,000.

Hidden Lake Dr., 28-David DeLorge to David Rutter and Anastasia Moore, $349,900.

Hoe Cake Lane, 59-Graham V. and Janis L. Coble to Cynthia and Michael Kallis, $229,900.

Hopkins Branch Way, 30-Angela M. Dixon to Ben B. Conley, $324,900.

Indian Point Rd., 16-Charles G. Watts to Jennifer M. Tullis, $349,950.

Iron Master Dr., 50-Augustine Homes Corp. to Gilberto and Amanda B. Feliciano, $454,755.

Ivywood Dr., 106-Villatoro Investments Corp. to Carl D. and Kristin Lynn Atchley, $279,900.

Journeys Way, 61-Richard P. and Yeson Stafford to Bryan J. and Shari E. Nielsen, $485,000.

Kings Crest Dr., 707-Emmanuel Lucena and Jenny Kennedy to Carlos A. Guzman Ramos and Lizbeth Torrico Lara, $248,000.

Knollwood Ct., 704-Platinum Property Corp. to Charles Simon and Katrina M. Bryant, $255,000.

Landing Dr., 405-NVR Inc. to Kwame Bempa and Evelyn N. Boateng, $302,100.

Langley Ct., 108-Todd Deloach to Sameta Sandra and Amanuel Bekele, $299,900.

Little Brook Cir., 13-Jhony Nina to Jose Armindo and Maria Jesus Hernandez, $275,900.

Long Point Dr., 112-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Stephan and Louise Ann Jankowski, $277,943.

Maple Hill Lane, 35-Eugene A. and Rita F. Shifflett to Shannon and Joseph King, $975,000.

Midway Rd., 112-Lori A. and Charles W. Humphries to Branyan and Heather Moore, $332,000.

Morton Rd., 225-Oscar David Rivera to Juan V. Alcantar, $250,000.

Nauset Way, 22-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Linda K. Sisson, $240,909.

Northampton Blvd., 33-Cristin Joye Rinker and Shane Bradley Nelson to Jerry Wayne and Lisa Carol Marcum, $420,000.

Oxen Ct., 4-Richard F. Sheehan Jr. and Cheryl Navarro to Nathan and Adenike D. Ladipo, $393,000.

Phillips St., 303-Alexander and Genevieve Henderson to Clint M. and Stacey Lamey, $287,000.

Revell Rd., 239-Eric J. and Shannon M. Kolosky to Andrew P. and Jessica N. Carson, $637,500.

River Acres Lane, 163-Frederick C. and Allison L. Kingston to Scott M. and Joanna M. Ogden, $535,000.

Rose St., 15-Bradley W. and Candace R. Jones to Cain H. Jenkins and Ashley M. Armstrong, $400,000.

Saint Albans Blvd., 40-Christopher and Stacey Pennington to Lisa M. Eaffaldano, $394,900.

Sandy Ridge Rd., 134-Triple Holdings Corp. to Jeffrey A. and Sarah French-Lujan, $374,900.

Seaspray Terr., 106-Paul T. Meisen to Domingo and Dawn Marie Cruz, $295,000.

Shelton Shop Rd., 75-Charles F. and Patricia Anne Hyatt to Maria Luisa and Daniel David Dittmann, $80,000.

Slate Dr., 3-Sean O’Keefe and Brittany Leann Beckett to Robert Paul St. Croix and Heather Ann Mihok, $350,000.

Spartan Dr., 100-Atlantic Builders LTD to Johnny and Francine Y. Dankwah, $463,250.

State Room Dr., 2004-Annette K. and Michael D. Paxson to Debra J. Perkins, $291,000.

Switchyard Ct., 224-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Judith F. Woroniez, $471,748.

Taylor St., 209-Susan Cherepon Kosior to Melissa A. Wingert, $242,500.

Thresher Lane, 109-CF Land Investments Corp. to Maris D. and Felicia D. Norwood, $412,745.

Tree Line Dr., 210-US Home Corp. to Tayron and Remee Bailey, $298,990.

Tree Line Dr., 220-US Home Corp. to Edna Dankwah Nketiah, $297,990.

Valdosta Dr., 118-Machelle K. Shivers to Dai Ngoc Lan Nguyen, $287,000.

Vista Woods Rd., 42-John D. Sutherland to Joan E. Cephas and Matthew O. Mallory, $335,000.

Washington And Lee Blvd., 25-Paula D. Traywick and Richard Van Ness Kirby to Fredy Reyes, $325,000.

White Chapel Lane, 20-NVR Inc. to Gregory A. and Carol A. Gephart, $574,990.

Willowmere Pond Rd., 86-Bruce L. Murray to Joseph Seymour and Monica Monroy Ward, $434,500.

Winterberry Dr., 805-Michael P. and Lori A. Bishop Seage to Faik and Jamila Halici, $450,000.

Worsham Lane, 24-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to David J. and Susie G. Roughan, $360,000.