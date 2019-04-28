Cascade Falls Dr., 9156-Robert J. and Amy N. Pavlak to Beatriz E. Aleman and Fernando A. Rivas, $419,900.
Denham Way, 13729-Barbara J. and Kenneth R. Barter to Emily K. Davis, $325,000.
Dunstable Loop, 8855-Lisa Rader to Nathan A. Burk, $324,000.
Glen Meadow Lane, 9266-Mary Elizabeth and Timothy I. Dunkelberger to Sharifah and Hafizullah Mohibi, $517,000.
Nethy Bridge Ct., 9943-Matilde S. Knaue to Becky A. and Chad T. Robacker, $485,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9000-David L. and Lorraine T. Rilko to Armond Turner and Marketa Zmeskalova, $405,000.
Rothbury Dr., 8599-Peter and Tammy Kinsley to Bhawanjit and Harjot Singh, $509,900.
Shortbread Way, 9960-Matthew E. and Kathleen Gareau to Soyon Kim, $343,000.
Weathersfield Dr., 9070-Scott and Debra J. Carlson to Osama Maksoud, $516,000.
Bakersfield St., 14501-Martin R. and Hilda B. McHugh to Angel Maria Leon, $319,300.
Bellflower Ct., 3306-Edward M. and Denise Ferrair to Jose Argueta, $284,000.
Brandon Ct., 14401-Jackie O. Xaysana to Raymond and Chiniza Batiste, $246,170.
Christy Lane, 3533-Tara A. and Kevin D. VanHook to Esther Serna, $300,000.
Darbydale Ave., 14807-Jonathan E. Vaughn to Boris E. Sejas and Marlene Carballo De Sejas, $295,000.
Del Mar Dr., 14517-J & D Homes Corp. to Darlene Chames, $339,900.
Dorian Dr., 14805-Miguel De La Cruz to Sigfredo Delcid and Emileydi Cecilia Garcia Velasquez, $252,000.
Elliot Ct., 4303-Hassan Elghabbar to Juan R. Villareina Espinoza, $250,000.
Falmouth Dr., 14430-Victor Carrion and Sofia Martinez Varela to Armando R. Jaime Salazar and Rita Del Rocio Loor Aguilar, $215,000.
Forestdale Ave., 3537-Mohammad Owais Sajid to Abdul Matin and Abdul Hannan, $348,000.
General Washington Dr., 14484-Hossein Rabie and Mahdieh Arab to Sanjit K. and Krishna R. Saha, $550,000.
Huntington Lane, 13204-Oscar O. Quinteros and Maria H. Ceron to Jose Carlos Cortez Otero and Kimberley G. Gyapong, $324,000.
Kerrydale Rd., 13409-Peter and Alurie E. Haskins to Nadeem Ahmed and Saeed Butt, $305,000.
Legere Ct., 3499-Dale K. Scheffs to Aju P. and Rachel Cherian, $280,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14058-Katrina L. Nelson to Buta Singh, $338,000.
Mayfair Ct., 13705-Jay Allen and Suzan Ann Rarick to Gonzalo Zelaya Moreira and Noe R. Hernandez Segovia, $279,125.
Northton Ct., 5690-David Matthew and Carly Siobhan Johnson to Jason and Lawanda Lewis, $442,000.
Oust Lane, 6106-Perry R. and Sandra W. Jordan to Courtney Wayne and Elizabeth Ann Bowers, $382,000.
Princedale Dr., 13591-Brenton H. and Courtney Hammond to Triet Bui, $305,000.
Queensdale Dr., 13271-David E. and Hilda D. Vargas Wade to Stefferson B. Souza, $505,000.
Rhode Island Dr., 5801-Gabriel and Nita Faye Grace to Emma Sombo Banya, $540,000.
Ruskin Row Pl., 6400-James A. and Elizabeth V. Faulkner to Jason R. and Meredith L. Davis, $457,000.
Shetland Ct., 14373-Ivan R. Valles Garcia to Pamela Vanderhorst and Jhenkin Vanderhorst Bello, $322,000.
Tango Lane, 12008-Robert D. and Jennie K. Gift to Jared P. and Jennifer Lee, $395,000.
Ticket Way, 6054-Rebekah E. and Ian Robert Klemm to Garry L. and Patricia A. McClincey, $305,000.
Trident Lane, 6121-Jacquelyn Lombos to Badrul Hassan, $250,000.
Woodie Ct., 4850-Theodore W. and Ginger A. Bridis to Blanca D. and Jesse Hernandez, $428,000.
Islip Loop, 17045, No. 101-Jose Antonio Harraza Rivera to Regina A. and William K. Cour, $170,000.
Wexford Loop, 17299-Leslie J. Brown to Muhammad N. Rabbani, $285,000.
Bridlewood Dr., 13707-Judith Ann and Michael Hancher to Cory S. and Jessica E. Horras, $499,000.
Brunson Cir., 7508, No. 12K-Rita Vizzini to Brandon C. Anderson, $330,000.
Cerromar Way, 8132-Christopher G. Morris and Christine M. Livengood to Joshua Whealen, $379,000.
Danehurst Cir., 15015-Jeffrey E. Sykes to Sidikie Sorie, $412,500.
Eldermill Lane, 6714-Todd J. and Kerry L. Turek to Sarah C. Bastian, $460,000.
Gallery Way, 13904-William and Lucia T. Velazquez to Jin Jia Lin and Hiu Ping Cheung, $580,000.
Lee Carter Rd., 15844-Danny Halim to Mark and Carla Hillis, $470,000.
Little Thames Dr., 7006-Genc and Rebecca H. Zaja to Brandon Thurman, $350,000.
Milton Cir., 7729-Claudia Ortiz to Jeffrey and Brittany Tallentire, $428,000.
Santa Cruz Pl., 7102, No. 42-Savita and Lachan Samaroo to Sara Cecilia Mendoza, $370,000.
Shire Pl., 13671-Casa Fortuna Corp. to Remon Morcos and Nermin Armany, $367,000.
Tenbrook Dr., 8206-Jason Michael and Alison Sara Rusk to Rajinder Kaur and Harwinder Singh, $510,000.
Village Stream Pl., 6922-David and Megan Zeoli to Jean Paul and Jacqueline E. Tello, $315,000.
Welsh Pony Ct., 8563-Adam P. and Darla J. Poloski to Anthony and Charlet Lewis, $485,000.
Alvey Dr., 2627-Kimberly Lynn Sherry and Franklin Brady Anderson to Brandon B. and Ashley Frye, $395,000.
Championship Dr., 15119-Cynthia J. Nelson to Thomas L. and Joan C. Matochik, $389,900.
Heathcote Blvd., 15350-SM Haymarket Corp. to Andrea A. Mundy, $398,695.
Jennifer Lane, 4508-Albert P. and Barbara J. Ward to Luis R. Del Rio, $405,000.
Macklin St., 6527-Joseph F. Gorzka Jr. to Iftikhar H. Khan and Farah Iftikhar, $530,000.
Noyes Ave., 6855-Sayed Homayoun and Karima Ramzi Alimi to Douglas R. and Trista Johnson, $565,000.
Piedmont Vista Dr., 13720-John C. and Christina G. Devito to Kobina and Elsie Acquah, $630,000.
Royal Crest Dr., 15201, No. 101-Richard A. and Debbie L. Hamilton to Margaretha I. Oskam, $382,500.
Seven Pines Ct., 5830-George and Shirley Liu to Andrew R. and Ann Wasko, $565,000.
Sycamore Hills Pl., 15090-Kevin Hughes to David and Alesha Denning, $590,000.
Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5771-Daniel and Nicole Davan to Patrick C. and Sabrina Sanford, $587,500.
Baneberry Cir., 14068-Cyril Mark and Stephanie Stover Taylor to John B. Hennessey Jr., $645,000.
Brentsville Rd., 9208-U.S. Bank and JP Morgan Trust to William Yoalmo Villalta, $389,000.
Champlain Dr., 12916-Floyd Vincent and Christine M. McLaughlin to James H. and Rebecca F. Haag, $675,000.
Colton Lane, 7399-Richard L. and Tanya C. Milland to Jack J. Samar III and Chelsea L. Marrs, $289,900.
Damascus Dr., 9515-Gretchen L. Murphy to Carlos Enrique Moran and Claudia Flores, $350,000.
Englewood Farms Dr., 8930-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Renee Moffett, $434,990.
Fincastle Dr., 5947-Russell V. and Deborah G. Culp to Scott W. and Kathy Ahern, $465,000.
Gales Ct., 7593, No. 4A-001-Juan Carlos Bustamante to Edress Saljuki, $130,000.
Hemlock Ridge Ct., 6370-John C. Barber to Corey Jason and Ashley Smith, $630,000.
Kahns Rd., 13319-Donald Duane and Lori Noble Forshee to Bradley and Sarah Lindquist, $350,000.
Lucasville Rd., 11622-Michael Bruce Bennett to Mahmoudreza Ghodsi, $321,000.
Minor Hill Rd., 7924-Ashley and Brittany Cain to Bella E. Martinez, $213,000.
Postern Ct., 10903, No. 51-Barbara N. Shoemaker to Sabir Hussain and Nida Zainab, $233,000.
Rayborn Creek Dr., 11981-Vincent D. and Karen L. Gibson to Percival A. and Nola Holness, $439,900.
River Run Ct., 10553-Robert J. and Helen E. Walter to Barry R. and Terri L. Davis, $547,000.
Statesboro Ct., 10142-Joni Reyes to David L. Hersch, $210,000.
Trundle Pl., 10317-Victor A. Frappier to Delmy Portillo and Christopher J. Joaquin, $245,000.
Winstead Pl., 8222, No. 202-Ghulam Abbas to Elham R. Nichols, $205,000.
Wortham Crest Cir., 11265, No. 39-John R. and Andrea F. Bradley to Gerald J. and Song S. Cousin, $230,000.
Aubrey Dr., 8422-Rebecca J. Simmons to Ana E. Machado and Jose E. Alvarado, $330,000.
Duck Pond Terr., 8027-Benjamin J. and Michele M. Bernocco to Asaanbil Atuam and Christiana Albilla, $320,000.
Lake Dr., 7410-Marta A. Farrelly to Sara Stanton-Hoyle and Lucas Caparelli, $308,000.
Montgomery Dr., 10713-Kevin M. and Nora Clinton to Gustavo Alejandro and Jessica Mansilla, $439,000.
Beachland Way, 15437-Cheryl and Timothy Singstock to Jeffrey Scott Kumanga, $300,000.
Four Seasons Dr., 17271-Emery J. and Eleanora M. Chase to Stephanie Glover, $469,000.
Historic Virginia Ct., 4061-Gary A. and Margaret Cecchine to Gordon and Duksoon Burke, $517,000.
Ridgecrest Dr., 15529-Phillip J. and Jean M. Campbell to David R. and Pamela A. Wates, $399,000.
Spring Branch Blvd., 5258-Bradley K. McKuhen to Gregory R. and Denise L. Fisher, $301,000.
Vista Dr., 15818-Navy Federal Credit Union to Nancy A. Williams, $428,000.
Fitzwater Dr., 13218-Annette M. Hawkins to Rafael Anthonio Machuca, $263,000.
Greenwich Rd., 7389-Jolly Investments Corp. to Edward L. and Catherine M. Harris, $435,000.
Parkgate Dr., 10716-Luke and Paula Underwood to Irma Y. Urrutia Cardoza and Samuel O. Ochoa Urrutia, $390,000.
Fortress Way, 467-Daniel S. and Dominique S. Raasch to Heather E. Horton and Logan C. Brown, $330,000.
Dondis Creek Dr., 3333-Michael S. and Tanya C. Bertamini to Monique Cena and Ricardo Daryl Mohamed, $645,000.
Sharon Rd., 18312-Adam Kintop to Eric Andrew and Tiffany Marie Stough, $280,000.
Amara Pl., 11613-Brandon D. and Lara M. White to Nooruhman Nasraty, $349,900.
Bateman Ct., 13040-James T. and Patricia A. Conklin to John-Paul Charneco and Nicole S. Hinson, $550,000.
Brookside Ct., 13109-Carolyn DeShaies to Jennifer G. Urquilla and Alberto Zegarra Quintana, $297,000.
Canada Goose Loop, 15940-Jersson A. Zaldivar and Daniela M. Maldonado to Lazzat A. Harney, $335,000.
Cardamom Dr., 12110-Perry M. and Amy A. Meade to Hasan Waqar and Omirah S. Noor, $189,900.
Chelsea Dr., 3413-Gregory T. and Linda F. Jackson to Gwendolyn D. Diggs, $410,000.
Colby Dr., 12817-Robinson Investment Group Corp. to Rory and Rachel Scott, $295,000.
Cressida Pl., 4083, No. E-Paul E. and Monica H. Pullin to Ronald Cuellar Cossio and Cecilia Barranco, $288,888.
Deepford Dr., 2506-Gregory L. and Melissa U. Hampe to Travis Lee and Erin Michelle Bauer, $465,000.
Eastbourne Dr., 2568, No. 299-Natalie R. Reynolds to Daniel Joseph Freeze, $290,000.
Foothill St., 3231-Jason P. and Aubri R. Rhoads to Maria V. Pinto Patino and Madison V. Taboada, $275,000.
Frances Dr., 1605-John U. and Theresa C. Hafferman to Jemmy E. Paz Alvarado and Crista M. Callejas De Paz, $249,000.
Gatehouse Terr., 15344-Michael E. Gaige and Erin J. Kuwano to Pavlin T. Mane and Kristina A. Georgieva, $206,500.
Gordon Blvd., 12717, No. 124-Luke A. Cumberland to Michael Hargrove, $176,500.
Harbor Side St., 485, No. 612-Sheree M. and David R. Stahl to Marcy R. Mager and David L. Lunter, $400,000.
Hollyhock Ct., 12327-Jorge Martinez and Tara V. Andrus to Yee G. Ho and Miluska G. Sirvas, $475,000.
Hyatt Pl., 14936-Jean Marie and Jeremy Porto to Ghafoor Khan and Maria Akhtar, $283,000.
Indus Dr., 16004-Robert and Sarah Boudreau to Nicholas L. and Rachel E. Blackstock, $350,000.
Jocelyn Dr., 3818-Sameh and Roly El-Halaby to Jamaine O. and Marquita Burrus, $475,000.
Leicestershire St., 15075, No. 80-Ellen Galloway to Craig Thompson, $284,800.
Madeira Ct., 2927-Joseph Lee to Robin Dwyer-Hickey and Michelle Toney, $269,902.
Marblestone Dr., 12834-Seyed Behzad Riazi to Jennifer Michele Bloomfield, $355,000.
Mariner Lane, 1922-Nadra Boussouar to Ismail Bahbah, $285,000.
Miranda Lane, 16864-Teakoe and Sylvia Coleman to Issa and Kadiatu Malador, $315,900.
Nuttal Oak Pl., 16850, No. 13-Dion Gray to Robert F. Hester Jr., $255,000.
Oberlin Dr., 2243, No. 434A-Lisa L. McDonald to William Bayne, $315,000.
Pauls Ct., 3239-Felix Kuznesov to Kasim Hamad and Sondos Aboud, $370,000.
Pfitzner Ct., 12438-Patrick A. and Danielle A. Kirkland to Igor and Olga B. Zolotushkin, $490,000.
Plymbridge Lane, 4103-Wayne A. and Eli J. Hinson to Rishonah Anne Javornik, $345,000.
Purdham Dr., 12722-Jennifer Michele Bloomfield and Bruce Fortune to Shauna Davey and Jeremy Henry Goldman, $460,000.
Rolling Brook Dr., 12738-Jackeline R. Gallardo and Martin G. Monge to Zelalem Debesom Abraha, $322,500.
Stallion Ct., 12120-Martin Coan to Likawunt G. Belachew and Kidist M. Abyehoy, $319,000.
Taverner Loop, 13033-Ronald and Diane Moser to Labrenda H. Haynes, $479,000.
Transom Pl., 2526-PNC Bank NA to Aghagul and Gulbibi Alikhail, $463,850.
Wadsworth Way, 12361, No. 37-Sara L. Erlich to Tara N. Duprey, $192,000.
Wyndale Ct., 3312-Nabil Benslimane to Johnny Nguyen-Tran, $265,000.
Bentfield Dr., 8803-Stephen P. and Amy K. Casey to Stephen J. and Jennifer T. Hyland, $370,000.
Butternut Cir., 10293-Amy Metras and Gregory Harper to Alton D. Fortner, $315,000.
Charleston Dr., 9202, No. 304-Donna Murray to Mary Ann Savage, $295,000.
Foxborough Ct., 10221-Rebecca Catherine Hance and Grace U. Thoman to Mario Luis Morales Iraheta, $350,000.
Landgreen St., 9190-Ana Julia De Jesus to Joaquin Gutierrez and Edith M. Zelaya, $285,000.
Meadowview Dr., 8983-Valerie H. Langstaff to Fausto Gomez and Aleyda Beatriz Miranda, $330,000.
Oakglen Rd., 8211-Michael S. Moore to Maria Del Carmen Merlos and Jorge Ernesto Arancibia, $339,900.
Quarry Rd., 8955-Justin L. and Catrina D. Hardegree to Shannon M. Ghadban, $330,000.
Silver Maple Ct., 9063-Federal National Morgage Association to Ryan M. Valentine and Chelsea E. Kiral, $245,000.
Teaberry Ct., 9434-Nicholas A. Wilson to Tammy Lynn Pico, $237,000.
Weems Rd., 8609-Juan Jose Ayala to Oswaldo E. Gonzalez and Kevin E. Castillo, $384,000.
Willa Lane, 10143-Richard C. and Marietta T. Norris to Samir Soliman, $360,000.
Elizabeth Ct., 9303-Gary James Kotouch to Servelio Echeverria Serrano and Idalia E. Lopez Baires, $431,500.
Isabel Lane, 9052-Sean Shahin and Brianna Donovan Chitsaz to Ronny R. Ruiz and Ines Soliz Burgoa, $402,000.
Lambert Dr., 218-Stevenson Realty to Concepcion Ruiz Cruz, $277,500.
Reinecke Ct., 8629-Adelina and Elvia Barahona to Joshua Steven Clayborn and Chelsea Cyrtmus, $226,000.
Swann Ct., 8636-Loretta Suzanne Sorrell to Madison Slattery, $231,000.
Allegheny Dr., 19-Alan Irving and Kenyetta Toi Price-Jackson to Gregory Keeton, $397,500.
Aquia Dr., 1211-William A. and M. Catherine MacLaren to Jonathan T. and Cayla A. Robbins, $321,000.
Austin Run Blvd., 5-Alan K. Borough III to Justin Erik Cross, $192,000.
Baldwin Dr., 5-Erik W. and Wendy S. Jilson to Hillary Anne Elliott and Michael Ashby Sullivan, $399,900.
Basswood Dr., 816-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Amanda Lea Trahan and Ronald Ray Howard Jr., $358,830.
Battery Point Dr., 106-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Thomas L. and Sharon S. Moore, $397,300.
Bertram Blvd., 61-Yvonne M. Thilkey to Richard Downey, $318,500.
Blossom Lane, 204-Wilson M. and Albania J. Jumelles to Edward Ofori-Asabere and Grace Boahen, $295,000.
Briar Dr. W., 24-Jaime Nicole Moss and Ronald E. Drain Jr. to Kevin Bryant, $315,000.
Brooke Point Ct., 109-Atlantic Builders LTD to Delilah Jovanna Quintero, $517,780.
Buckingham Lane, 100, No. APT. 302-W.E.K. Corp. to Jeffery Scott Coble, $120,620.
Capri Ct., 16-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Derrick Mears and Jessica Elam, $509,622.
Charleston Ct., 36-Isaac and Rosa Falmenco to Ambar Natalie and Valdemar Rodriguez, $389,900.
Cobham Ct., 10-Theresa D. Guthridge to Martin Anthony Hood Jr., $425,000.
Country Manor Dr., 36-William and Linda Triplett to Zachary Alexander and Sparkle Moore Bourgeois, $430,000.
Crescent Blvd., 310-Randall A. Greenwalt to Luis Angel Escudero Burgos, $257,000.
Denison St., 117-Eric L., Samuel and Eileen Harte to Kendra Plattos, $367,500.
Fairfield Ct., 8-Logan R. Hansen to Giancarlo Armando Aranibar, $280,000.
Forbes St., 114-Waterview Enterprises Inc. to Claudiu Bota and Sorin Mihalcea, $85,000.
Foundry Lane, 105-Christopher L. Thompson to Fernando Antonio Escalera Hernandez and Melissa Anne Escalera, $290,000.
Germanna Way, 101-Darcy L. Fandinga to Milagros Porter, $317,000.
Greenbriar Dr., 1205-Rodney F. Demarre to Michael D. Tanguay and Angelina A. Montecalvo, $545,000.
Harper Lane, 127-NVR Inc. to Rubin and Tekala Lecount, $324,955.
Harwill Dr., 127-Judith R. Davis to Jennifer Marie and Kevin Anthony White, $525,000.
Hidden Lake Dr., 28-David DeLorge to David Rutter and Anastasia Moore, $349,900.
Hoe Cake Lane, 59-Graham V. and Janis L. Coble to Cynthia and Michael Kallis, $229,900.
Hopkins Branch Way, 30-Angela M. Dixon to Ben B. Conley, $324,900.
Indian Point Rd., 16-Charles G. Watts to Jennifer M. Tullis, $349,950.
Iron Master Dr., 50-Augustine Homes Corp. to Gilberto and Amanda B. Feliciano, $454,755.
Ivywood Dr., 106-Villatoro Investments Corp. to Carl D. and Kristin Lynn Atchley, $279,900.
Journeys Way, 61-Richard P. and Yeson Stafford to Bryan J. and Shari E. Nielsen, $485,000.
Kings Crest Dr., 707-Emmanuel Lucena and Jenny Kennedy to Carlos A. Guzman Ramos and Lizbeth Torrico Lara, $248,000.
Knollwood Ct., 704-Platinum Property Corp. to Charles Simon and Katrina M. Bryant, $255,000.
Landing Dr., 405-NVR Inc. to Kwame Bempa and Evelyn N. Boateng, $302,100.
Langley Ct., 108-Todd Deloach to Sameta Sandra and Amanuel Bekele, $299,900.
Little Brook Cir., 13-Jhony Nina to Jose Armindo and Maria Jesus Hernandez, $275,900.
Long Point Dr., 112-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Stephan and Louise Ann Jankowski, $277,943.
Maple Hill Lane, 35-Eugene A. and Rita F. Shifflett to Shannon and Joseph King, $975,000.
Midway Rd., 112-Lori A. and Charles W. Humphries to Branyan and Heather Moore, $332,000.
Morton Rd., 225-Oscar David Rivera to Juan V. Alcantar, $250,000.
Nauset Way, 22-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Linda K. Sisson, $240,909.
Northampton Blvd., 33-Cristin Joye Rinker and Shane Bradley Nelson to Jerry Wayne and Lisa Carol Marcum, $420,000.
Oxen Ct., 4-Richard F. Sheehan Jr. and Cheryl Navarro to Nathan and Adenike D. Ladipo, $393,000.
Phillips St., 303-Alexander and Genevieve Henderson to Clint M. and Stacey Lamey, $287,000.
Revell Rd., 239-Eric J. and Shannon M. Kolosky to Andrew P. and Jessica N. Carson, $637,500.
River Acres Lane, 163-Frederick C. and Allison L. Kingston to Scott M. and Joanna M. Ogden, $535,000.
Rose St., 15-Bradley W. and Candace R. Jones to Cain H. Jenkins and Ashley M. Armstrong, $400,000.
Saint Albans Blvd., 40-Christopher and Stacey Pennington to Lisa M. Eaffaldano, $394,900.
Sandy Ridge Rd., 134-Triple Holdings Corp. to Jeffrey A. and Sarah French-Lujan, $374,900.
Seaspray Terr., 106-Paul T. Meisen to Domingo and Dawn Marie Cruz, $295,000.
Shelton Shop Rd., 75-Charles F. and Patricia Anne Hyatt to Maria Luisa and Daniel David Dittmann, $80,000.
Slate Dr., 3-Sean O’Keefe and Brittany Leann Beckett to Robert Paul St. Croix and Heather Ann Mihok, $350,000.
Spartan Dr., 100-Atlantic Builders LTD to Johnny and Francine Y. Dankwah, $463,250.
State Room Dr., 2004-Annette K. and Michael D. Paxson to Debra J. Perkins, $291,000.
Switchyard Ct., 224-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Judith F. Woroniez, $471,748.
Taylor St., 209-Susan Cherepon Kosior to Melissa A. Wingert, $242,500.
Thresher Lane, 109-CF Land Investments Corp. to Maris D. and Felicia D. Norwood, $412,745.
Tree Line Dr., 210-US Home Corp. to Tayron and Remee Bailey, $298,990.
Tree Line Dr., 220-US Home Corp. to Edna Dankwah Nketiah, $297,990.
Valdosta Dr., 118-Machelle K. Shivers to Dai Ngoc Lan Nguyen, $287,000.
Vista Woods Rd., 42-John D. Sutherland to Joan E. Cephas and Matthew O. Mallory, $335,000.
Washington And Lee Blvd., 25-Paula D. Traywick and Richard Van Ness Kirby to Fredy Reyes, $325,000.
White Chapel Lane, 20-NVR Inc. to Gregory A. and Carol A. Gephart, $574,990.
Willowmere Pond Rd., 86-Bruce L. Murray to Joseph Seymour and Monica Monroy Ward, $434,500.
Winterberry Dr., 805-Michael P. and Lori A. Bishop Seage to Faik and Jamila Halici, $450,000.
Worsham Lane, 24-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to David J. and Susie G. Roughan, $360,000.