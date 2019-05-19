Airedale Ct., 9916-Rudolph and Teresa Doering to Erin Christine Miller, $420,000.
Arthur Graves Jr Ct., 12659-Allan G. and Deborah S. Twigg to Zachary E. and Jennifer Pomerantz, $535,000.
Big Springs Loop, 9110-Ashwin and Mrunalini Chakurkar to Barry Spencer and Diana Lewis Feldman, $495,000.
Burghead Dr., 12427-Stephen and Stacy Stec to Tyler T. and Amanda A. Regehr, $435,000.
Cascade Falls Dr., 9250-Ryan Gallahan to Belinda S. Lazarony, $319,800.
Country Mill Dr., 12037-Caitlin R. Heflin and Marc B. Gautrois to Christina A. Cullen, $355,000.
Denside Ct., 13511-U.S. Bank to Moses Oyewole, $472,500.
Hudson Pl., 13410-Steven E. Filler to Stephan N. and Megan F. Sutton, $440,000.
Laurencekirk Pl., 9624-Sterling R. and Joyce A. Scott to Andy E. and Barbara O. Mott, $500,000.
Marr Lodge Lane, 13514-Shamoon Husain and Iftekhar H. Bader to Joseph and Darlene Ervin, $534,900.
Placid Lake Ct., 8608-Federal National Mortgage Association to Tagi R. Nasir, $473,000.
Sainsbury Ct., 9051-Barry S. and Diana L. Feldman to Theresa N. and John C. Loy, $520,000.
Spindle Foot Ct., 10041-Diana M. Musselman to Simone Smith and Cliff Hampton, $476,000.
Tartan Hills Pkwy., 13795-Courtney Cockerell Willis to Do C. and Ho Jin Jeon, $420,000.
Vantage Point Ct., 12044-Marco V. and Barbara J. Rosales to Travis Courtney Trout and Yoo Hee Lee, $475,000.
Weathersfield Dr., 9129-Brian F. and Debra A. Kane to Timothy R. and Holly L. Bailey, $490,000.
Dominique Estates Lane, 12821-Joseph Walter Carroll and Kelly A. Westmoreland to John D. and Stella M. Rowland, $735,000.
Ambergate Dr., 15493-Raymond and Marilyn Vensel to Laura and Christopher C. Harmon, $509,900.
Belleville Ave., 14302-Samuel W. and Lynda M. Watt to Julissa E. and Joyce A. Adames, $255,000.
Birchdale Ave., 14503-Carlos Baires to Erik Anthony Monterosso, $299,900.
Bronco Way, 15373-Lotus Homes Corp. to Shahid Shabazz-Bey, $330,000.
Cherrydale Dr., 14846-Juan Carlos Perez to Austin M. Martin and Miriam M. Mooney, $274,900.
Crescent St., 15239-Real Estate USA Corp. to Gloria M. Lopez and Yesli M. Amaya, $290,000.
Darbydale Ave., 14616-John E. and Suk C. Cook to Carmen Carrillo and Gabriela Yvette Guillen, $305,000.
Derby Ct., 3801-Matthew D. Latynski and Kelly Grafton to Elvira and Pamela Arancibia, $350,000.
Duran Dr., 14509-Milton R. and Kyung Sun Coleman to Anatolio B. Canseco and Otilia A. Galdamez, $292,500.
Endsley Turn, 14707-Kelly O. Newton to Heather Marie Biller, $185,500.
Fairmont Ct., 14310-Randal S. and Theresa L. Lujan to Nassar T. Khan, $307,000.
Filarete St., 14401-Nolan J. Guagenti to Jose Manuel Bonilla, $219,900.
General Washington Dr., 14436-Hilda E. Amaya to Fidel E. Zetino and Guillermo A. Deleon, $530,000.
Granby Rd., 4223-John R. and Michelle L. Moore to Salin and Unlalin Kim, $310,000.
Hamilton Dr., 4609-Kevin O. Topp to Alejandro Najarro, $290,000.
Hersand Ct., 4701-Lotus Homes Corp. to Jose A. and Rosa E. Salinas, $226,000.
Kelsey Ct., 13313-Ronald Dennis Cannon and Peggy Ann Gore to Luis A. Villatoro Artola and Karla M. Zelaya Martinez, $276,000.
Kerrydale Rd., 12907-Carlos M. and Wendy M. Melendez to Jose Lopez and Aylen Vargas, $305,000.
Kilbane Rd., 4715-Inam Ur Rehman to Arturo Castro Castaneda, $300,000.
Lomax Way, 5400-Conrado and Carmelita Mateos to James Pruna and Roxanne Lam, $415,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14100-Zahid A. and Zooba Z. Khawaja to Eusebia Geena Aleman and Nicolas Miguel Aleman Saldana, $349,900.
Nadia Loop, 3361-Vickie Doris Wilkins to Nadem A. Chaudry, $270,000.
Oleander Ct., 13953-Jan R. and Carlyn A. Frye to Susan Perry Brown, $575,000.
Raywood Ct., 13765-Tobias J. Radford and Tricia T. Thomason to Anita Rios Soldevilla, $332,500.
Rockcliff Lane, 5798-Alexander Charles and Beverly M. Ellis to Yama Shirzay, $345,000.
Satterfield Dr., 5325-Geoff S. and Valerie M. Fein to Brian D. Royce, $290,000.
Springbrook Ct., 14373-Rogelio Torres to Albert N. Marte, $310,000.
Tarpon Lane, 4046-Meggan C. Clincey to Valerie R. Hager and Matthew T. Martyr, $334,000.
Torrence Pl., 4406-Afua A. Celestin to Cesar A. Ordonez Aguilar, $333,000.
Antrim Cir., 3095-Lynnell D. Clarke to Wilson White Jr., $275,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 1816-William A. Adams to Scott C. Stone, $240,000.
Fort Pulaski Ct., 1836-Silvia Tinoco to Candida M. Iraheta De Martinez, $210,000.
Myrtlewood Dr., 2991-Joseph F. and Denise Fontine Beaty to Pamela J. Singleton, $471,000.
Sea Skiff Way, 17185-Bakhodur Nasridinov to John Taylor and Susan Harris, $715,000.
Sweet Pepperbrush Loop, 2307-Peter J. and Dorothy I. Boresky to Eric Matthew and Julia Ann Stone, $589,900.
Wayside Dr., 17531-David S. Fitzgerald and estate of Malorie L. Fitzgerald to Felder S. and Guirlene Marc, $447,000.
Bitterroot Ct., 6901-Grace Han to Sergey Yudin and Tatiana Foster, $555,000.
Brunson Cir., 7404, No. 5K-Thien-Huu Nguyen to Faraz Iqbal, $324,900.
Cannondale Way, 14140, No. 20-Khoa Nguyen to Brian K. Black, $299,900.
Clubhouse Rd., 14246-Scott D. and Stephanie L. Ritchie to Jose Pierce and Jessica Catherine Amaral, $595,000.
Currant Loop, 13729-Christopher Ebel to John A. and Peggy A. Kamin, $335,000.
Fieldstone Way, 13367-Stuart W. and Cathleen H. Bunge to Pilar Miller, $560,000.
Gaffney Cir., 15066-Roland Monh and Thai Lan T. Nguyen to Medardo A. and Nanci M. Miranda, $349,000.
Hamelin Lane, 7612-Baljit Singh and Shashi Dahiva to Vanessa and Gabby Luc, $484,500.
Longmeade Ct., 13709-Jean Dimitra Yowell to Michael V. Lee and Dale J. Adams, $330,500.
San Diego Ct., 7536-Bruce E. and Julie E. Baldwin to Robert A. and Mindy L. Harper, $492,000.
Shimmering Rock Rd., 8315-Sarah Jimenez to James Erickson and Valerie Minick, $589,000.
Spyglass Hill Loop, 15928-Keith A. Heatwole to Shaheda Akter Abdin, $765,000.
Traditions Trail, 6899-Woo Sung You and Eun Ju Kim to Angela Marie Roark, $350,000.
Tuxedo Lane, 15524-Roger Faine to James Vernon and Veronica Lynn Halliburton, $680,000.
Walnut Hill Dr., 6928-Edmund T. Daniels Jr. to Patricia Whitney, $330,000.
Willingboro Ct., 8121-James A. Scott and Christine S. Shaefer to Kelvin L. Ramirez and Lorna M. Perez Colon, $549,000.
Alderbrook Dr., 15577-Robert Beatrice and Lisa Driscoll to Daniel Lee and Catharine Lou Birhauser, $542,000.
Ashby Oak Ct., 14807-B & G Homes Corp. to Manuel Junior Diaz and Aline Emperatriz Fuenmayor Briceno, $615,000.
Berkeley Dr., 16009-Nicholas W. and Carole G. Kuzemka to Bradley A. Smith, $740,900.
Chalfont Dr., 14304-Timothy A. Duray to James and Kelly Thomas, $640,000.
Crusade Ct., 16202-Dale B. and Debra S. Walston to Jackie L. Lawrence, $519,500.
Delashmutt Dr., 3810-David and Heather Schnorbus to Chad and Elisabeth Waldrop, $675,000.
Gossum Ct., 16105-Jennifer A. and Phillip A. Kubal to Brocklyn Dale and Jacqueline Bahe, $750,000.
Hunting Path Rd., 6640-Douglas M. Sherry and Erin V. Gough to Amanda Culla, $255,000.
Leopolds Trail, 6754-Sean J. and Andrea E. Tuttle to Terry T. Goodrich and My Linh Lee, $640,000.
Mountain Rd., 1401-Lisa Ruggiero to Peter and Kathileen Hobart, $520,000.
Painters Cove Way, 15432-Teresa K. Hollingsworth to David A. and Erika Z. Gregoire, $435,000.
Rodriquez Lane, 5412-Kyung J. and Kee S. Son to William Thomas and Kaye Thompson Bush, $469,000.
Royal Crest Dr., 15231, No. 205-9-Joy Nolen Garber to Robert F. and Christine G. Gamblin, $320,000.
Summit Dr., 1719-Kevin L. Walker to Tyler J. Hagerty and Chong Un Lee, $338,500.
Allegro Dr., 9630-Donald J. King to Robert K. Orsino, $439,900.
Basswood Dr., 12533-Wilburn E. and Cherie S. Stamper to Daniel Beauchamp and Kinsey Drazkowski, $365,000.
Black Horse Ct., 7737-Lois Koo Kwon to Ana Carolina Almeida Grinnell, $337,100.
Brentsville Rd., 8877-Israel Avalos and Maria Razan to Primo Martinez Torres and Obdulia Martinez Paredes, $389,900.
Colonial Village Loop, 6468-Phillip K. and Michelle N. Kight to Debra L. Hurdle, $495,000.
Cub Run Ct., 10240-United Associates Corp. to Leo Shue and Jing Zhang, $234,900.
Damascus Dr., 9704-Alice Kerry Wallace and Warren Kregg Edwards to Michelle T. Oha, $295,000.
Dublin Dr., 9503-Joshua C. and Marie N. Palmer to Shahrokh Shirkhorshidi and Negah Bosakpour, $365,000.
Farragut Ct., 10215-Ana A. Salvador and Edis Joel Turcios Valley to Wilton E. Lorenzo Marcelino and Jasiel D. Espinal De Lorenzo, $225,000.
Hanson Grove Ct., 8905-Brent Aaron and Natasha Blackwell to Amila R. Daluwatte and Fernando A. Kurukulasuriyage, $427,000.
Highland St., 8248-Thomas B. and Suk Nam C. Pender to Robert Edward-Lee Drye, $400,000.
Jordon Hollow Ct., 7615-Paul E. and Dorothy D. Griffin to Jennifer Brougham, $270,000.
Labrador Loop, 10487-Jeffrey S. Rodriguez to Kary Crawford and Matthew Fernando Revollo Morales, $430,000.
Margate Ct., 7577, No. 5B-203-Javier D. Lopez to Johnny Romulo Soto Orellana, $125,000.
McGrath Rd., 8500-Gholamreza Khamesi to Reed K. and Ronald K. Miller, $406,000.
Norwalk Ct., 7429-Joseph and Maria L. Lopez to William J. and Melissa N. Brennan, $590,000.
Pleasant Colony Dr., 13541-David J. and Lynda D. Morrison to Roger S. Romero and Orlin R. Hernandez, $497,000.
Remington Rd., 7562-Prime Realty Corp. to Nathaniel and Kaysee Vezina, $409,990.
Sage St., 7511-Silvia Montecino to Ramon Antonio and Abigail Bello, $200,000.
Simmons Ridge Ct., 7204-Tonia Y. and Jason A. Bock to Kristine Beere, $650,000.
Spring Dr., 12524-Michael G. and Dayna Moon Coll to Larry W. and Kelly A. Wilbanks, $360,000.
Statesboro Ct., 10137-Kevin P. Ahart to Evelia and Geiny R. Aviles Reyes, $230,000.
Todd Pl., 7515-Lisa Darlene DeBord and Karen L. Schick to Jaime Ivan Flores, $359,900.
Webster Tavern Way, 8601-Ifran Hashmi to Sabah Kareem Aziz and Medya Ihsan Ahmed, $385,000.
Wilmington St., 10165-Ana Gladis and Jose Alejandro Del Cid to Wilson Humberton Velasquez Zelaya, $237,500.
Winstead Pl., 8210, No. 102-14-Elizabeth J. McGill to Karen Flis, $212,000.
Brightstar Dr., 9475-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Alejandra Moreno and Erika P. Zarate, $579,990.
Cold Harbor Loop, 8575-NRZ Reo VIII Corp. to Jose Lozano, $300,000.
Glade Bank Dr., 8295-Christopher and Erica Lillian Kim to Anthony Malovic, $380,000.
Knightshayes Dr., 7654-Stone Financing Corp. to Scott and Stephanie Ritchie, $587,500.
Pine St., 7627-Jason Patrick and Kellie Walter to Robert R. Lee, $390,000.
Signal Hill Rd., 7828-Katherine Briner Mercer to Paolo James A. and Tracy M. Cabacoy, $405,000.
Tinsley Way, 7260-Bruce H. and Stacey H. Lawson to Adelino M. Costa, $725,000.
Accolon Ct., 16600-Mark M. and Sheryl R. Morrow to Andrew D. and Latrina R. McCleod, $465,000.
Blowing Leaf Pl., 3829-Gerald J. and Bonnie L. Uyeda to Robert K. and Therese M. Angwin, $490,000.
Cedar Knoll Ct., 15226-Kyle C. and Valerie S. Wack to Jason and Aubri Rhoads, $340,000.
Denali Pl., 17416-Kyle C. Dawson to Alicia L. Skinner, $340,000.
Edgewood Dr., 15815-Joshua and Melissa Smith to Mark and Ladonna Olson, $409,000.
Golf Club Dr., 15493-Alberto Rodriguez and Maria F. Marin Krafft to Thomas G. Offerdahl and Habone Ali-Bileh, $335,000.
Holly Hill Dr., 15305-Matthew Walent to John Austin Sharp and Stephanie Yinyin Ang, $400,000.
Marhalt Pl., 4319-Karen H. O’Leary to David and Vivian Romero Arbelo, $455,000.
Spring Branch Blvd., 5134-Kaye Lynn Arenz to Megan E. Lawrence, $279,900.
Tangariro Sq., 17454-Ayr Properties Sep Corp. to Casey Vennes Turner, $280,000.
Waters Edge Ct., 15333-Daniel E. Zarow to Joyce Aboagye, $285,000.
Woodglen Ct., 15013-Chad D.F. and Stacy A. Bright to Alexis Michelle and Brendan Karl Duffy, $410,000.
Vint Hill Rd., 13772-Estate of Richard George Bates and Richard F. Bates to William L. and Lisa G. Harryman, $447,900.
Washington St., 152-Michael C. and Leah M. Munnis to Carol K. Shutty, $364,900.
Riverview Dr., 3223-David Webber to George and Gloria Cronin, $457,800.
Abbottsbury Way, 2173, No. 488-Abbey Louise Tereba and Stacey Lyn Conner to Francisco Ramon Fernandez, $264,900.
Allspice Ct., 12248-Ugur Ertem to Jovon Jamar Hayes, $249,900.
Armitage Ct., 2172-Meghann E. Sullivan to Kai Waldrop Duncan and Brittany Cali, $389,950.
Balsam St., 14641-Carlos M. Ruiz and Marlein H. Ruiz Diaz to Santos Argueta and Elisa A. Romero, $255,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 440, No. 308-Edward and Shelia Lynn Pogash to Barbara E. Hughes, $275,000.
Berwick Pl., 4264-Fitzhugh L. and Katrina B. Cantrell to Susan Pridemore and Ra Hy, $481,000.
Bobster Ct., 16513-Joshua N. and Grace Yeboah to Hillary P. Jenkins and Antoine Bennett, $353,000.
Bowline Loop, 1993-Mahbub Rahman Siddiqui to Mohammed Faqir and Fatima Obilat, $320,000.
Bromley Ct., 3018-Amy Storm-Carter to Mario Jair Flores-Casillas and Vanessa Kaye Parada, $305,000.
Brookway Ct., 11603-Jeremy M. and Elizabeth B. Kirkland to Solaiman Faryar and Shirley Vanessa Araqz, $390,000.
Captains Ct., 12203-Patricia A. Williams to Christopher R. Coleman and Kelly E. Alpert, $425,000.
Carolyn Forest Dr., 13123-Kenneth Robert Carrol to Meskerem A. Mekonnen, $290,000.
Chanceford Dr., 11812-Dolores A. Robison to Robin D. and Phillip M. Churn, $727,000.
Chetham Way, 4032-Roshod S. Wilson to Jennifer Freda, $225,000.
Cohasset Lane, 12913-Jeffrey T. Clarke to Christine M. Kaloudis and Melvin Ivan Jimenez, $309,900.
Dapple Gray Ct., 12234-Yunchol Kim to Bret David Hartman, $394,999.
Deepford Dr., 2721-Angela Lynn Barnedo to Abdul Wahid Hakimi and Fnu Zohal, $325,000.
Dulcinea Pl., 12647-Stefferson B. and Djardina I. Souza to Inayata Ahmad and Shakeela Bibi, $285,000.
Eagle Talon St., 3154-EPR Investment Corp. to Latedra Jones, $463,000.
Faversham Way, 1787-John M. and Lynn A. Edman to Wimpy D. and Doris E. Pybus, $415,000.
Fox Ridge Ct., 2549, No. 68-Jose David and Marilyn Cabrera to Austin Andrew Sutton, $195,000.
Gordon Blvd., 12707, No. 53-Christie Leigh Gray to Deborah L. Thorp, $200,000.
Greywing St., 2231, No. 244A-Sunny K. and Jashan Shahipal to Hector Concepcion, $375,900.
Gullane Dr., 13971, No. 126-Thomas G. and Robin L. Cunningham to Vadya J. Dillon, $361,500.
Harbor Side St., 485, No. 808-Richard K. and Mary A. Farrell to Theodore Maxwell and Gwendolyn A. Warner, $395,000.
Hollow Wind Way, 13949, No. 13-5A-Dwaine Peery to Seth M. Dunbar, $260,000.
Horseshoe Lane, 15657, No. 657-Romeo Isais and Lilynore Vasquez Perez to Rolando Salguero, $130,000.
Inverness Way, 12718-Craig Sherman to Gesese Bitew and Addis Mekibib, $335,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15635, No. 198-Aprille C. Brown to Corey J. Cox and Maria T. Delarosa, $297,000.
Kempston Lane, 12504, No. 11-118-John and Lisa Alvarez to Nishi Sharma, $253,750.
Kramer Estate Dr., 16350-Corey Ramund and Courtney W. Holeman to Farah Imran and Imran Ahmed, $575,000.
Lancashire Dr., 15190, No. 186-Harry and Payton Marshall to Ali A. Cespedes Rodriguez and Sung-Mi Cespedes, $292,000.
Linwood Lane, 2516-Everett B. and Cecile F. Towler to Peter J. and Jennifer Raisanen, $382,000.
Lolly Post Lane, 12461-Jennifer and Kurt Weiand to Brett Alan Bartosavage, $419,900.
Marsala Ct., 2748, No. 22C4-2-Christopher Day to Cole Ried, $166,900.
Maurice Dr., 1607-Oleh J. Kuziw to Jose C. Orellana Aguilar, $349,000.
McGuffeys Ct., 2668-Steven Rodriguez to Tomas Alberto Martinez Saravia and Zulma E. Carballo Brizuela, $284,900.
Monument Ave., 753-Christopher J. and Chunhui Lautz to Ellen K. Adintori, $524,900.
Oakwood Dr., 12220-John Lawlor to Mohammad I. and Rukhsana B. Tabassum, $357,500.
Olmstead Lane, 16086-Annell F. Eyler to Marilou Q. and Raul S. De Guzman Jr., $440,000.
Pembroke Ct., 2521-Elijah D. and Daphne B. Jackson to Victor H. Lizarazu, $335,000.
Putnam Cir., 13222-Estate of Lorraine D. Goodrich and Valerie Dubois Jhaveri to Thomas B. Becksted and Denise Gomez, $289,900.
Regatta Lane, 16414-Thanh T. Nguyen and Linda N. Tran to Stuart C. and Mariel Morgan, $415,000.
Russell Rd., 3688-Mitchell J. and Constance C. Bukzin to Brian and Laurey Evans, $556,000.
Seminole Rd., 3048-Kevin R. Sorem to Santos M. Hernandez, $310,000.
Standing Eagle Ct., 16071-Silvia M. and David F. Mantero to Myrlin Wimbish Jr., $453,000.
Sweeney Lane, 16730-Farah N. Musharat to Arrah Asam-Obi and Ransom F. Babila, $350,000.
Torbay Way, 15213, No. 66-Mark W. and Nicole E. Johnston Zipsie to Joanne Turbe, $357,500.
Tuscany Ct., 4436-Thomas H. and Frances A. Gattis to Bonita E. Trotman, $725,000.
Wentwood Lane, 15210-Amanjit Singh Sohi to Pamela Joanne Merritt, $274,900.
Wimbley Lane, 12677-Eugene M. Decarpio to Joseph R. and Hanna-Jane Thomson, $350,000.
Abbott Rd., 10313-Johnnie and Maria Colon to Reinaldo Barrera and Pedro Rodriguez, $370,000.
Braxted Lane, 8639-Paolo James A. Cabacoy to Alesha Bush, $243,000.
Byrd Dr., 9213-Alba K. Villalobos to Amarijit S. and Rajinder K. Ghai, $172,000.
Candy Ct., 10129-George E. and Najwa Dandan to John and Denise Crawford, $430,000.
Coriander Cir., 9011-Scott M. and Lauren A. Fleck to Sammy and Elsa R. Rivas, $306,000.
Fairview Ave., 9517-Ronnie S. and Ruth E. Brown to Hanh Nguyen, $295,000.
Georgian Ct., 8435-John and Jessica Roper to Kristen Smith, $225,000.
Kirby St., 8499-Gustavo Fajardo and Maria E. Molina to Clarah C. Lelei, $384,500.
Long Hill Ct., 10284-Sokhea Ean to Mauricio E. Molina Blanco and Zulma M. Parada Segovia, $346,000.
McDowell Common, 8959-TLP of VA Corp. to Cynthia M. Brown, $258,000.
New Britain Cir., 9016-Miriam F. Friedman to Kathleen Elizabeth Koenig, $239,900.
Patterson Pl., 8995-Dalia Hedges to Xiao Luo, $246,500.
Princeton Park Dr., 8934-Merle D. and Sandra D. Kellerhals to Debora Centellas Camacho, $299,000.
Vinnia Ct., 9502-Laura D. and Zachary B. Benson to Anthony J. Rahner Jr. and Rita N. Khawand, $450,000.
Whispering Pine Ct., 9040-Higher Standard Property Solutions Corp. to Israel Torres, $280,000.
Cabbel Dr., 235-Charles N. Bell to Mary J. Hicks, $319,000.
Courtney Dr., 114-Brian Davidson to Jennifer Elizabeth Leblanc, $334,900.
Kirby St., 244-Rebecca M. Winfield to Akko S. Ahmed, $265,000.
Lanae Lane, 9463-Ruben Amaro Dominguez and Cati Y. Hernandez Colocho to Jorge Luis Garcia and Eidi Polanco Escobar, $305,000.
Michael Ct., 9317-Karen E. and Brett Shorter to Michael Thomas Gills, $447,500.
Silver Meteor Ct., 9425-Leslie H. and Christopher C. Cornwell to Joseph Tyler De Leon, $315,000.
Adler Lane, 3-Faith M. Broome to Kathy Renee Green, $319,900.
Apricot St., 500-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill Corp. to John P. and Sherry Parks, $489,000.
Aquia Dr., 3605-Gary B. and Gwendolyn T. Reedy to Markos Teodros Asfaw, $363,000.
Aspen Rd., 998-Drees of Homes of DC Inc. to Derrick Garner, $484,900.
Autumn Dr., 25-William A. and Sheila A. Smoot to Jamaal D. Davis, $505,000.
Bankston Ct., 2-Deborah L. Kirst to Delia Nancy Beltran, $412,000.
Blackgum Ct., 107-James D. and Jamie L. Johncock to Raymond J. and Kristen F. Stone, $350,000.
Braddock Dr., 14-Donald L. and Margaret V. Roberson to Gaylord P. and Deborah F. Reese, $351,000.
Bridgewater Cir., 208-Marie Rankin to Dennis E. and Ellen W. Benjamin, $337,450.
Buckingham Lane, 100, No. 101-Paula Paz and William Robert Lewis to Alexius C. Layug, $134,500.
Camp Selden Rd., 170-Mary Rose Anne Cunningham to Dewey Albert Snavely II, $430,000.
Carriage Hill Dr., 80-William A. Cribbs to Derek Mainville, $299,900.
Chadwick Dr., 72-Wayne E. and Teresa L. Shuptrine to Timothy E. and Marianna Brooks, $399,900.
Clearwater Ct., 111-April Faison to Karl T. and Desiree V. Levendosky, $295,000.
Coastal Ave., 632-IHMW Embrey Mill II Corp. to Julius Downing, $511,955.
Columbus Dr., 1116-Roland I. and Ellen Wolfe to Kevin Patrick Kelly, $410,000.
Corin Way, 14-Gary W. and Michele Forbis to Neil Gurvitch and Melvin L. Bailey, $427,500.
Cranes Bluff Ct., 22-Atlantic Builders LTD to Alyce J. and Virgil Oliver, $668,485.
Curving Branch Way, 28-Nancy A. Nguyen and David Holt to Mohammad Asef Seerat, $295,000.
Dandridge Ct., 130, No. 101-Amy Janel Gardner to Victoria Pillot, $269,900.
Doe Way, 159-Joseph L. and Morgan L. VanSickle to Patrick Joseph and Erin Rose Roche, $470,000.
Dutch Brandy Rd., 16-Wiley M. and Karen E. Vasquez to Robert C. and Ann M. Bentsen, $572,500.
Eddy Stone Ct., 5-William R. Hoover to Patrick and Heather Stefl, $490,000.
Executive Cir., 103-Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. to Alimamy S. Bundu, $300,000.
Falling Creek Dr., 145-Debra E. Snyder to Sarah E. and Christina Alisha Wanzer, $599,000.
Fireberry Blvd., 11-Anita Y. Freeman to Michael O. Allen, $410,000.
Forest Lane Rd., 409-Home Investors of America to Peggy Peters, $267,000.
Galway Lane, 603-Curtis Lee to Rohullah Hayat, $239,000.
Gavins Lane, 105-Jason Bradley Stowers to Harrison Daniel and Jasmond M. Dixon, $300,000.
Gladiola Way, 548-SM Stafford Corp. to Miguel A. and Mary E. Rangle, $378,865.
Hanover Dr., 1-Cecelia J. Thorn to Lewis F. and Ethel P. McElfresh, $259,000.
Hempstead Lane, 26-Curtis E. and Robin M. Haberbosch to Kacey Dane and Deandra Lee Gabriel, $560,000.
Highlander Dr., 12-Robert J. Kozman to Joanne McMullin Waithaka and Victor C. Langhorne, $240,000.
Hollycrest Pl., 6-DR Horton Inc. to Jorge A. Ortiz, $479,990.
Hornby Dr., 20-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Deanna K. Thompson, $341,625.
Jacobs Lane, 107-Magnum Property Investments Corp. to Charles Earl and Leona Sylvia Gray, $336,500.
Joplin Ct., 10-Resq1 Corp. to Sayed Sajjad and Fakhera Fekrat, $358,000.
Knollwood Ct., 207-Tarek R. and Giovanna L. Mahfouz to Devon Batchelor and Sara Fulkerson, $250,000.
Larkwood Ct., 35-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Roger D. and Marcia C. Papenfuhs, $349,900.
Little Oak Rd., 32-Lyndel M. Stewart to Natalie M. and Amy C. McKinney, $290,000.
Long Meadow Dr., 540-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kendrick Terry, $350,000.
Longwood Dr., 331-Virginia Home Buyer Corp. to Lawrence and April Battiste, $314,900.
Maidenhair Way, 15-Charles B. and Lisa M. Marlowe to Jerry A. Fleming, $550,000.
Mast Cove, 209-John J. and Cynthia A. Hanchak to Eric L. Hall Jr. and Cindy L. Calderon, $344,900.
Mediterranean Dr., 3017-Mary and Rose Jachimczuk to Michael J. Bush, $324,000.
Monitor Cove, 200-Edward S. and Jody L. Levinson to Matthew D. Belcher and Margaret L. Coffey, $424,000.
Montauk Ave., 28-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Charles Reid and Deborah Lee Baldwin, $381,953.
Montpelier Dr., 201-Steven and Danielle Dinote to Jorge Rodriguez, $325,000.
Mount Ararat Lane, 11-Tanner E. and Traci L. Mulvihill to Matthew A. and Venecia G. Roberts, $552,000.
Mourning Dove Dr., 57-James R. and Valerie R. Steele to Jordan I. Malfoy, $359,500.
Nauset Way, 24-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Karl M. and Barbara Sidman, $295,000.
Oakbrook Ct., 14-Rafael and Anita D. Sanchez-Carrasquillo to Sean Robert and Katherine Corrine Taylor, $417,500.
Park Dr. W., 307-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Cassie Walls, $259,900.
Pegs Lane, 75-Nicolas Zotos to Hermis A. Arias Ortega, $214,000.
Perth Dr., 9-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Lindsay Michelle Sollers, $470,000.
Pickett Lane, 21-FFC Properties Corp. to Guidion Sama, $535,000.
Poplar View Dr., 118-Charles Reid and Deborah Lee Baldwin to Tori J. and John M. Pleta, $415,000.
Puri Lane, 27-Jason E. and Kindra S. Cook to Lucila Canizalez and Luis Ernesto Guandique, $330,000.
Regents Lane, 112-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Jacob and Kimberly A. Drvar, $414,250.
Richwood Cove, 204-Atlantic Builders LTD to Timothy A. and Mandy Gensimore, $501,310.
Rosa Ct., 3-Marjorie L. Williams and Gregory M. Doria to Cristina and Antonio Dias, $245,000.
Salford Ct., 6-James Mickle McClain Sr. to Arcenio Ascenio, $274,990.
Sanford Dr., 491-Sandra B. Capach to Charles E. and Christine D. Sullivan, $235,000.
Sentinel Ridge Lane, 81-Stephen R. ST John to Isaac and Destri L. Fiesta, $430,000.
Skyline Dr., 330-Jeffrey and Roberta Borgoyne to Tim L. and Michele Hawkins Manley, $450,000.
Snowy Egret Way, 108-Atlantic Builders LTD to Todd and Brigitte Lengel, $533,102.
Spring Lake Dr., 56-Nelson Ramos II to Khaled W. Hower and Wafaa Yassine, $375,000.
Sturbridge Lane, 10-Michael F. and Jacqueline P. Gogolin to Cecil Facemire, $405,000.
Sutter Dr., 7-Comstock Highlands Corp. to Don Edward and Mary L. Schultz, $450,000.
Sweetgum Ct., 118-Norron Lee to Nickolas L. Inge, $350,000.
Tanterra Dr., 59-Patricia A. Foley to Maged Abdalla, $282,500.
Theresa Dr., 116-Sharon Ann L. McKinney to Timothy Allen and Ashley Jean Louise Harrell, $312,000.
Twin Lake Ct., 30-Michael B. and Barbara D. Williams to Magen Taylor, $310,000.
Walt Whitman Blvd., 5-Brooke V. Lucas to Alan and Andrea Corday, $455,000.
Webb Ct., 8-Jody E. and Jennifer A. White to Briana Marie and Aaron Carrigan, $360,000.
Wellspring Dr., 71-Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Branden D. and Tasha V. Pressley, $359,324.
Westminster Lane, 515-Tamara J. Gregory to Natasha N. Henry, $235,000.
Whitson Ridge Dr., 49-Paul and Kathleen Wiedenhoeft to Ryan M. Kilner and Lauren E. Ratino, $359,000.
Willow Lane, 5-Jeruard Anderson to Brian C. and Lenetha Beatty, $270,000.
Winterberry Dr., 612-Benjamin Blaisdell and Carolyn Hibbs to Heather Rowe, $329,900.
Woodmont Ct., 1-Roy A. and Deborah A. Stuhlman to Loan Kim Nguyen and Jaime Calbeto, $315,000.