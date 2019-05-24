Prince William County

These sales data recorded by the Prince William County Real Estate Assessments Office in October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Airwick Lane, 8609-Erik B. and Kyoungsun C. Neumann to Jose G. and Karen Mejia, $520,000.

Big Springs Loop, 9186-John R. and Sandra L. Martel to Christopher P. and Lynsey S. Suarez, $510,000.

Cairn Mountain Way, 10017-Kevin D. and Sharda N. King to Georgios and Joanna Spanos, $419,000.

Catapult Lane, 13424-Michael C. and Patricia G. Rapier to Trevor and Krishelle Weilbach, $345,000.

Country Mill Dr., 12051-Miguel Cantu to Vijay Pal and Raman Deep Kaur Mann, $355,000.

Diver Ct., 8620-John T. Fair to Mehru Nisa and Ahmed Baig, $334,900.

Gartney Lane, 12730-Terri L. Carrico to Kush K. Singh and Kumud Shrestha, $330,000.

Innerwick Pl., 9629-John J. and Sharon L. Pagliughi to Spencer Ahearn and Donna Hanrahan Jackson, $365,000.

Looking Glass Ct., 9641-Vinh and Kimberly J. Nguyen to Venkatnarayanan Viswanathan and Priya Sankaran, $490,000.

Night Watch Ct., 8693-Charles and Leslie Khan to David Leroy Williams and Delana Jeanne Bentley, $540,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9105-Sharon L. Bower to Keiana J. and Julian Amaker, $400,000.

Saybrooke Dr., 9684-Robin D. and Janet M.C. Walmsley to Delorme Jarvis, $440,000.

Spring Iris Dr., 10238-John B. and Kari L. Rials to Saiyed M. Zaidi, $545,000.

Victory Lakes Loop, 12637-James Scott and Deanna R. Gee to Brenda Campbell, $492,000.

Wheat Mill Loop, 12217-Timothy and Suzanne Birkenbuel to Avinash B. Maharaj and Katherine Kaneshiro, $475,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Belleville Ave., 14329-Michael and Venitta Lee Barrett to Carlos A. Coto Zaldana and Karina M. Mijango, $295,000.

Braddock Dr., 3414-Laura Rodriguez Jimenez to Roberto B. Huaccha and Raquel Uchuya, $249,900.

Brook Dr., 14711-Pedro A. Contreras and Rosa A. Mejia to Maria M. and Vladimir Gomez Ruiz, $295,000.

Cardin Pl., 15090-Meiling Wang to Nonita Catrice Robertson, $245,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 15214-Carla D. Carcelen to Shampa Banik, $239,000.

Cuddy Loop, 14162, No. 75-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Sean Jurjevic, $200,000.

Darbydale Ave., 14709-Claudia Amaya and Herbert Linares Galindo to Serbelio Antonio Menjivar-Gonzales, $329,751.

Edinburg Dr., 4506-David M. and Marilyn G. Shaw to Elias R. Lopez and Santos H. Marquez, $305,000.

Endsley Turn, 14718-Maria F. Duncan to Sheila C. Willis, $275,000.

Fairmont Ct., 14314-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Ebon Dimitrioux and Elizabeth A. Sharp, $339,000.

Forestdale Ave., 3907-FFI Holdings Corp. to Mario R. Velasquez and Cristian R. Garcia, $320,000.

Gilbert Rd., 13712-Virginia Sell Now Corp. to Tracy Hallman, $335,000.

Gunston Hall Dr., 5368-Roland L. Madison to Michael and Kimberly McAndrews, $475,000.

Hamilton Dr., 4622-Paul W. Barnett and Brent E. Baxter to Hornthal A. and Elizabeth S. Zimbro, $245,000.

Hersand Ct., 4716-Ali Imran to Maritza Melgar Carrillos, $265,000.

Kendale Ct., 13110-Joy Baker to Gerardo Mateos Jaimes, $280,000.

Kerrydale Rd., 13022-Tammie Pasterak to Nicholas Frederick and Denise Michelle Kipp, $325,000.

Kingsman Rd., 13503-Estate of Elena B. Mendez and Florentino Mendez to Cirilo Machado-Soto and Ruth G. Machado-Villarroel, $294,000.

Kurtz Rd., 13231-Kim and Kelsey M. Howard to Akintokunbo and Alexcia N. Thomas Akinlotan, $320,000.

Liberty Manor Cir., 5691-Raymond D. Lyons to Kanella S. and Cecil J. Hatchett, $615,000.

Lombard Lane, 4901-Candida Rosa Melgar to Esniel Osmar Fuentes, $233,000.

Mantle Ct., 5276-Tanya Baggott to Adan G. Amaya, $321,500.

Midway Ct., 5237-Larry J. and Vicki L. Shoemaker to Gladis C. Molina and Jose S. Velasquez, $315,000.

Nadia Loop, 3386-Brenda Campbell to Robin A. Jimenez Garcia and Olinda B. Perdomo Rivera, $299,000.

Pierre Ct., 15738-Ricky and Remond Ragin to Pomorantz D. Sutton and Reynaldo Paz, $400,000.

Quann Lane, 13114-Dinah Lovett Collins to Mercedes Vasquz, $252,000.

Redford Lane, 13856-Demetria L. and Marcus J. Cobb to Cartier P. and Mary Murrill, $418,900.

Rockinghorse Dr., 14143-Cecil D. and Julie C. Chatman to Xin Guo Liu and Xiu Yun Huang, $365,000.

Savannah Dr., 14234-David H. McArdle and Suzanne Mulrenin to Erica Monet Knott, $269,000.

Springbrook Ct., 14376-Janice M. Dempster to Michael X. and Ricardo S. Cabero, $349,000.

Terminal Way, 12959-Rickey J. Eaton to Eashid and Talat Ahmed, $310,000.

Travailer Ct., 15503-Hervyn A. Alvarenga and Alfonso Medina to Merly O. Reyes, $285,000.

Whitaker Pl., 4667-Charleen L. Ray to Donna Patrice Rose, $236,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Avenel Lane, 17673-George and Brandi Vaovasa to Adolph C. and Astrid Duplessis, $420,000.

Chisholm Lane, 17593-Estate of Marie Therese Von Beust and James Fletcher to Kadiatu K. Sesay and Lewis J. Isename, $459,900.

Francis West Lane, 16818-Monanik and Ivory Dugar to Amin Momna, $434,500.

Mystic Ct., 3374-Faye E. Johnson to Janice Alfonso and Noel I. Jamzon Baluyot, $400,000.

Steele Ct., 2708-So Young Park to Nathaniel and Toriseju Whyte, $195,000.

Tebbs Lane, 18045-David W. and Irene A. DeWald to Brenda Joy Faulkner, $285,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Alderwood Way, 6527-Thomas A. and Patricia W. Young to Barbara G. Batte, $400,000.

Breeders Cup Dr., 14015-Nora A. Boland to Donald L. and Priscilla W. Chamlee, $490,000.

Brunson Cir., 7434, No. H-Roxanne Ward to Genaro Bonilla and Nereyda A. Rugama Castiblanco, $330,000.

Cluster House Way, 7359-Janet M. Chihocky to Aaron C. Rogers and Kathryn Elizabeth Barela, $435,000.

Danehurst Cir., 15013-Richard A. and Jacqueline L. Chamberland to Nawaris A. Almerza and Reham Al Mudhafar, $477,000.

Gaffney Cir., 15071-Alejandro and Olga Aguilar to Ke Zou, $335,000.

Heredity Lane, 5414-Heewa and Hallala Faraj to Leslie Cintron and Adam H. Sass, $560,000.

Lee Carter Rd., 15824-Gregory M. and Christina J. Rauch to Chimwemwe Mirriam and Mbinira Yavumba Munthali, $565,000.

Legend Glen Ct., 14347-B & G Homes Corp. to Andrew R. and Kathryn H. Tedeschi, $373,000.

Macon Grove Lane, 14425, No. 202-Robyn K. Labbe to Aleisha Christine Mattice, $250,000.

Newbern Loop, 14301-Joshua and Lacey Wilner to Joan Marie Gary and David Prendergast, $319,000.

Sauvage Lane, 7025-James Boisvert to Efua E. Ayivor and Teko B. Akuete, $325,000.

Shire Pl., 13637-Tara T. Allen to Nidia R. Canales, $325,000.

Traphill Way, 7209-Wede E. Gant to Arthur Tshituka Diulu, $350,000.

Village High St., 14484, No. 155-Richard Alan and Judith Milner to Nicki P. Harricharan, $265,000.

Walnut Hill Dr., 6932-Loretta W. Joines to Leonard E. and Dorothy V. Loveless, $363,000.

Wyngate Dr., 14182-Bank of New York Mellon and the Cwalt Inc. Alternative Loan Trust to Dwight Alexander Hamilton and Shirley Zebovitz, $430,500.

HAYMARKET AREA

Allens Mill Blvd., 4637-Anthony Vassalo to Richard P. and Betsy Alldredge, $519,105.

Aster Haven Cir., 6042, No. 119-Kyle J. Rusert and Catherine L. Furber to Nicholas Allison and Ashleigh Gwinup, $260,000.

Brandon Hill Loop, 5804-Giedrius Cekanskis to Ben S. and Settima M. Harton, $650,000.

Championship Dr., 15467-Shirley P. McDonough to Michael Y. and Mary Tate Kenneally, $670,000.

Dabneys Mill Ct., 5414-Thomas and Lisa Kelso to Young Chun Kim, $638,000.

Dodds Mill Dr., 4561-London B. Bradley to Jung M. and Cindy H. An, $955,000.

Hartzell Hill Lane, 6855-David J. Feliciano to Kwang B. Lee and Hye J. Kang, $385,000.

Jacobs Creek Pl., 5278-David W. Summers to Kevin Thomas and Norma A. Wells, $665,000.

Lightner Rd., 14490-Thomas E. Mennona to Joshua D. and Erica M. Fowler, $500,000.

Mountain Rd., 3711-Garry W. and Terri L. Taylor to Matthew J. Nicely, $499,000.

Painters Cove Way, 15446-Charles D. and Genevieve A. Hawk to Rubendran Pillay, $428,300.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15222, No. 99-Marilyn Z. and Lesly T. Panlican to Theodoros E. Thomas and Daniel K. Bain, $275,000.

Royal Crest Dr., 15241, No. 102-10-Kay McDonald Williams to Patty Hay, $295,000.

Toledo Pl., 6177-Mark A. and Alice M. Richardson to Beverlee J. Fitzgerald, $427,500.

MANASSAS AREA

Anderson Ct., 7704-Jesse J. and Leanyka Rhee to Carlton D. Bailey, $364,500.

Basswood Dr., 12541-Victor E. and Georgia J. Diersing to Dolores Ann Robison, $510,000.

Blue Gray Cir., 7836-Linda B. Nowak to Adelino and Liliana Silva, $325,000.

Brentsville Rd., 9708-Nilesh M. and Deborah J. Patel to Brian McCrane, $475,000.

Cedar Creek Dr., 10505-Richard A. Carmichael to Jose Juan Oquendo and Natalia Marquez Lema, $380,000.

Coloriver Rd., 11840-John Roger and Ellen D. Clemens to Beniyam T. Woldeamanuel and Agea Temesgen, $610,000.

Copeland Dr., 10308-Aracely Contreras to Aleyda Barahona Barrera and Luis Ramirez Rivera, $336,216.

Cub Run Ct., 10272-Nuvia Yolanda Reyes to Keely Lissette Campos Avalos and Amanda Lissette Avalos Salazar, $227,900.

Damascus Dr., 9709-Deborah L. May to Deisy L. Munoz Monzon and Patty D. Guerra Medina, $340,000.

Eclipse Dr., 15190-Jose Corral Rendon to Rafael and Berta Rivas, $440,000.

Harnsberger Barn Ct., 6023-Jacqueline E. and Robert K. Major to Baryalay Ameree, $567,000.

Lacy Dr., 8087, No. 29-Douglas R. Myers and Lawrence F. Fones to Theresa C. and Charles R. Hopkins, $202,500.

Lomond Dr., 10312-Snow Hill Farm Corp. to Julia H. Hernandez Reyes and Celestina Hernandez, $317,500.

Margate Ct., 7579, No. 5A-003-Sukesh Nandella to Maximiliano Zambrano, $124,999.

Michala Barrett Ct., 7125-Ernesto C. and Kelly Jeanne Gonzales to Paul O. and Mary-Hannah Klontz, $545,000.

Moselle Ct., 10618-Victoria R. and Stefan Trummer to Yarines Ocasio Vega and Josue Velez Hernandez, $472,500.

Occoquan Forest Dr., 6263-Maria F. Villafana to Christy Greene, $369,700.

Primrose Ct., 10779-Noor Associates Corp. to Xiao Luo, $255,000.

Rapidan Lane, 10419-Schar Shafqat and Nabeel Riaz to Hari Prasad and Goma Panday Bastola, $270,000.

River Run Ct., 10556-William E. Shanahan and Kathrine A. Lambiase to Shawn Edan and Laura Ann Miller, $582,500.

Salem St., 9525-Luis Edgardo Urrutia Guevara to Victor Hugo Villagomez and Victor Garcia Perez, $315,000.

Sinclair Mill Rd., 8700-Joshua and Shirley Lane to Michelle N. Kight, $349,000.

Stagestone Way, 11112-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Steven and Heidi Milgrim, $235,500.

Stonewall Brigade Ct., 8069, No. 202-Isabel Cristina Marrero to Judy and Kenneth Loadholt, $212,000.

Superior Ct., 13164-Gerald S. and Ashley Tabor to Carlos E. and Jennifer Elise Lecca, $548,500.

Toddsbury Lane, 15591-William A. and Bettye J. Blount to Connie J. Carey, $540,000.

Websters Way, 5611-Bonita Elaine Tortman-Herndon to Syed A. Taslim and Halima Al-Hamra, $570,000.

Wilmington St., 10195-Bajwa Corp. to Jesus Bonilla Reyes and Elba Coreas Villaneuva, $250,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Amherst Dr., 7810-MTGLQ Investors to Zomorrod Bastani Allahabadi and Shahriar Abdsharifabadi, $259,000.

Brightstar Dr., 9479-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Kelley Leigh and Philip James Rawson, $593,000.

Grand Ct., 8171-Leonard J. and Lauren A. McGill to Scott and Tiffany Mathias, $460,000.

Knightshayes Dr., 7856-John F. Rich and Holly V. Kennedy to Lucas W. and Jennifer M. Gambrill, $585,000.

Meanderview Ct., 10950-Stephen C. and Marguerite R. Giese to Clinton and Dresden Farrand, $665,000.

Signal Station Dr., 9336-John R. Erickson and Sara L. Sadorra to Rod L. Calara, $510,000.

Whitehall Dr., 7500-Maximo Merino and Concepcion Diaz to Freddie D. Bingham Jr., $237,400.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Benecia Lane, 4787-Mariceli Santiago to Joseph P. Ben Jr. and Maria Cruz, $307,000.

Buckingham Ct., 4002-Kendrick S. Rizzo to Ronald Pinto Arredondo and Veronica F. Pinto, $389,000.

Cedar Knoll Ct., 15236-Robert Bradford and Joy A. Leininger to Timothy and Meg Dineen, $435,000.

Denali Pl., 17473-Melissa A. and Najee M. Jordan to Michael Heu and Cheamey Yang, $309,000.

Harpers Ferry Dr., 17612-Gary J. and Melissa S. O’Brien to Manuel Ballesteros Batista and Linda Torres Sosa, $350,000.

Hudson River Ct., 4261-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Nicole Upshur, $335,000.

Kings Valley Dr., 16210-Douglas R. Jones to Michael Joseph and Angela Elizabeth Crossin, $380,000.

Renton Ct., 15677-Kat Realty Corp. to Demmelash M. Mitku, $450,000.

Spring Branch Blvd., 5256-Roger G. Humberson to Brandon Washington, $280,000.

Thistle Ct., 15687-Cameron T. and Mary E. Naron to Charles M. and Brianne C. Crandell, $440,000.

Whisperwood Ct., 14437-Back Nine Properties Corp. to Roland L. Filiault Jr., $288,000.

Yellow Stone Loop, 4104-Jacob and Ivy S. Al-Hassan to Allen Michael and Whitney Antionette Isley, $277,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Pouring Rain Pl., 10003-Steven and Dawn Hickman to Eric James and Luisa F. Stringer, $536,000.

Vint Hill Rd., 15001-Benjamin R. Cotton to Edward Joseph and Michele V. Lawson, $825,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Mill Cross Lane, 201-Mary E. Castillo-Gilbert to Alexandra and Westley Eldredge, $386,000.

QUANTICO AREA

Third Ave., 318-Estate of Jerre S. Thomas and John C. Rand to Melvin H. and Cynthia Irene Hernandez, $299,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Oakham Mount Dr., 3390-Rick Brandon and Sherry Helton to Darryl A. Edmonds, $449,900.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Aegean Terr., 11399, No. 135-Thomas Wheeler to Jean M. Koleszar, $248,000.

Amesbury St., 13014-Jeffrey Connelly and Jeanette S. Moler to Matthew and Alicia Szaban, $389,000.

Ashmont Ct., 12286, No. 2-201-Brandon Washington to Darren B. Davis, $188,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 441-Douglas B. and Marilyn F. Comer to Traci A. Goodwin, $568,500.

Bird Watch Ct., 1428-Paul Lee to Garrett and Leslie Plata Wood, $350,000.

Bombay Way, 12786-Antonio and Ingrid Kindred to Yirgalem A. Boka and Sara W. Jore, $348,700.

Brandy Moor Loop, 16867-Catherine L. Case to Murad Khan and Mohammad Omar Popalzai, $335,000.

Brookmoor Lane, 2344, No. 381A-Sheila M. Pannell to Mary Elizabeth Stemple Evans, $277,500.

California St., 1437-Katreka Williams to Mauricio O. Garcia Martinez, $250,000.

Cara Dr., 12809, No. 18-B-Marilu and Rayl E. Plata to Gus Naghdi, $195,000.

Carroll Ave., 16028-Habib Investment Corp. to Miguel J. Mendez-Cardona and Leonarda Mendez, $320,000.

Cavallo Way, 4807-Erika B. Perrow to Zafor Iqbal, $400,000.

Charter Ct., 4797-Howard R. and Sandra Janelle Ferguson to Moussa Ostovar and Neda Tavafi, $685,000.

Chetham Way, 4045-Shahjahan Mia to Tayeb Farighi and Hebah Maher Musbah Saqer, $237,000.

Columbia Rd., 1311-Stephen R. and Diane S. Bradish to Amy K. Fischer, $384,900.

Cronin Dr., 1257-Lucila Canizalez to Marlene Castro and Edwin Adrian Nunez, $320,000.

Dapple Gray Ct., 12260-Jorge E. Claros to Sabina M. Hawkins, $325,000.

Devonwood Way, 4213-Patrick Joseph and Meghan Nicole Reidy to Jesus and Zoila E. Villatoro De Gonzalez, $290,000.

Everest Peak Lane, 12448-Lori L. Brown to Henock B. Kiros and Zinash G. Nida, $358,000.

Frankfurt Ct., 2997-Helmand Investment Corp. to Tasha L. Redman, $319,000.

Garfield Pl., 13615, No. 203-1-Tamasa C. Nelson to Esther Eunmi Jung, $190,000.

Grist Mill Terr., 15290-Dugger C. and Cassandra L. Camp to James T. and Meaghan K. Martin, $232,000.

Hackwood St., 14738-Kali Jongho Park and Mi Sook Lee to Gloria M. Cortez De Munoz and Salvador A. Munoz Cortez, $225,800.

Harbor Side St., 705-Margaret El-Amin to Eric Folkestad, $560,000.

Holly Oak Ct., 4325-Catherine S. Wilson to Duane W. and Rhonda R. Davis, $465,000.

Howitzer Lane, 11715-Mary C. Wolford to Shelley D. Goodwin and Adam T. Mathers, $520,000.

Jed Forest Lane, 16844-Ehtisham Iqbal to Ali Imran Khawaja, $280,000.

Kentucky Ave., 1421-Carlos S. and Susan B. Rodriguez to Everardo Valdez Jr., $275,000.

Kramer Estate Dr., 16386-Paramount Investments Corp. to Nisar Haidery, $497,000.

Leeway Ct., 12628-Karen Kopp to Juan Olguin Perez and Carmen Olguin, $400,000.

Litza Way, 13534-Lawrence J. and Mary M. Lanzillotta to Virgina Marie Rodriguez, $650,000.

Longview Dr. E., 1224-Diego Reyes to Jose F. Iglesias and Vilma G. Andrades, $315,000.

Maidstone Ct., 12250-Sheyna N. and Iysha V. Burt to Tracy Anderson, $265,000.

Marsh Overlook Dr., 15469-Andrea S. Holmes to Joel A. Argueta and Carol S. Reyes Melendez, $570,000.

Mayflower Dr., 1955-Yessenia M. Pereira to Jose M. Flores Vargas, $310,000.

Meherrin Way, 15888-Osei Tawaih and Yaw Frimpong to Patience Adusei and Justice Agyare, $430,000.

Misty Lane, 12829-Henry Joseph and Elizabeth Salice to Betelehem Belay and Tesfaye Berihum, $315,000.

Mount Burnside Way, 3513-James M. and Charlotte L. Price to Robert and Judith Wright, $495,000.

Oakwood Dr., 12519-Dyani Keshena Malone to Roger A. Morales Cajina and Mirna Trujillo Morales, $329,900.

Orange Ct., 14397-Sreyto Khuon and Rithypong Tek to Sarah E. and Aaron Castalde, $388,900.

Port Potomac Ave., 2145-R. Rocque Leroi Williams and Valerie D. Randall to Kyle Jarian and Tanya M. Price, $509,000.

Quarterhorse Lane, 12762-Robert J. and Betsey G. Nalevanko to Bradley and Kimberly D. Haase, $550,000.

Rusty Rudder Dr., 16359-Moises and Ronald W. Hernandez to Issaka Issifu, $535,000.

Sheffield Hill Way, 2691, No. 159-Michael R. Walker to Sadia Inayat and Amir Hamza Khan, $324,900.

Stevenson Ct., 12250-Salvator L. Mazza to Melinda Bookout, $185,000.

Tamarack Pl., 14783-Todd M. Shaffer to Xiaoyang Du, $227,000.

Tolson Pl., 11584-Alexander R. and Shaquile C. Day to Ahmad Farhad, $339,000.

Torrington St., 12722-Stephen Duwayne and Elizabeth Frances Fales to Ying Wang and Shifan Man, $365,000.

Vale Ct., 3462-Robert W. Handy to Forrest B. and Joshua T. Rogers, $280,000.

Wadsworth Way, 12331, No. 54-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Luan Ting Cotter, $155,000.

Wicklow Ct., 1934-Vertuassets Foundation Inc. to Christopher Samuel and Jessica Lissete Torres Ruiz, $294,000.

Winding Loop, 14803-Lonnie and Sherri L. Carlson to Tameca K. Frame Hylton and Dian C. Frame, $292,900.

Manassas

Manassas

Amaryllis Ave., 9323-Thomas W. Schubert to Felipe Guevara, $370,000.

Bond Ct., 8904-John M. and Debra L. Atkinson to Michael J. and Theresa A. Zahorchak, $610,000.

Brent St., 9711-Shan Gao and Li Huang to Jose Arevalo Hernandez and Nataly Rackel Mendoza, $273,000.

Calypso Dr., 10274-U.S. Bank and the RMAC Trust Series to Evelyn C. Blue, $315,000.

Cavalry Lane, 8512-Heather J. Saburova to Pablo Alvarado and Morena Zavala, $350,000.

Daylily Ct., 10207-John D.A. Davis Sr. and Karissa L. Zhno to Stephen Raymond and Anita Bender, $475,000.

Fountain Cir., 10208-Robert R. and Kathy M. Dively to Antonio Flores Canelas and Primitiva C. Flores, $382,500.

Lamont Ct., 8605-Malcolm R. and Robin C. Crawford to Angel Aviles, $284,000.

McRae Ct., 9054-John Atkins to Tarrance Butler-Allen, $257,500.

Niki Pl., 9330, No. 201-Betty A. Abel to Arun and Sonia Gupta, $162,000.

Peabody St., 8817-Erin B. McGann and Stephen Garcia to Earl J. Oberbauer Jr., $397,000.

Sanderling Dr., 8609-Tommy Dang and Thao Le to Salvador R. Rosales Flores, $305,000.

Stonewall Rd., 9473-Amanda A. Regehr to Josephine Hinahon and Jason R. Garcia, $289,000.

Tarra Lane, 9404-Sandra Marie Colgan to Krystal and David DeLeon, $185,000.

Warfield St., 8215-John T. and Natasha K. Carpenter to Christopher John and Paula Bustos Giunta, $445,000.

Yoder St., 8577-Kenworth E. and Edward A. Lion to Nelson Arnoldo Sanchez, $419,000.

Manassas Park

Manassas Park

Cartwright Ct., 8640-Paramount Investments Corp. to Shahid Nazir, $257,000.

Holmes Pl., 9724, No. 1-Sammy Suleiman to Claudie M. Camp Hurtado, $237,700.

Morton Ct., 110-Hipolito Valdizon Rivas to Michael and Linda V. Rothwell, $270,000.

Sumter Ct., 8624-Hesham and Christine Farid to Deny A. Moreno, $229,000.

Stafford County

Stafford County

Aquia Dr., 1307-Michelle Lynn Reed to Karlily M. Medina, $305,000.

Arden Lane, 46-Sean J. and Kerrilynn A. Corrigan to Norbert J. and Jacqueline L. Topolski, $473,000.

Atlantic Dr., 1023-Thomas Wyatt and Stephanie Anne Formby to Richard T. and Nancy Pattillo, $305,000.

Autumn Dr., 77-Michael William and Patricia Leigh Allen to Rebecca and Matthew B. Hakola, $549,900.

Barrows Ct., 309-Hayley Wood to Dimitrios and Anna Glitzos, $221,000.

Bells Hill Rd., 71-Bells Hill Properties Corp. to Adriana Alicia Martinez, $255,000.

Blast Furnace Way, 135, No. 100-Ruth D. Walsh to Deborah Lynn Kirst, $254,000.

Bourne St., 709-Stephen E. and Carole L. Spicer to Christina M. Turlington, $230,000.

Brannigan Dr., 21-Ronald L. and Susanne S. Royster to Philip Anthony and Kimberly Ann Werle, $550,000.

Brickert St., 110-Robert W. and Chalee M. Carmichael to William J. Hoover, $185,000.

Bristol Ct., 44-Charles C. and Victoria J. Galyen to Linda Kay Peebles, $186,000.

Bruce St., 27-Eric S. and Paulette A. Moore to John Jay Price, $505,000.

Cabin Ct., 106-Christopher W. Milleson to Jason and Amanda Lynn Whitney, $210,000.

Cannon Knolls Dr., 14-Stephen D. and Tammy L. Myers to Juan A. Rosales Avila, $337,000.

Castle Hill Dr., 165-Ted W. Odie to Cynthia Eltringham, $240,000.

Channel Cove, 107-Robert S. and Amy A. Riley to William James and Anhvan Thi Nunnery, $504,000.

Choptank Rd., 242-Michael L. Rhodes to Jonathan Paul and Amy Lenhard Fairbanks, $369,900.

Clint Lane, 514-Elliott M. Jones to Felecia D. Cannon, $219,900.

Coldspring Dr., 216-Steven A. and Deanne Singer to German A. and Rosa M. Saravia Garcia, $300,000.

Commander Cove, 209-David and Regina Kill Willcox to Taimur Zulfiar Mirza and Mariya Zeenaz Ali, $335,000.

Cropp Rd., 357-Abraham W. and Nicole L. Biller to Noah Morgan Coppage and Amanda Maria Jenkins, $230,000.

Cutter Cove, 305-Daniel and Robin Conroy to Robert G. and Heather D. Hart, $355,000.

Dog Patch Lane, 32-Phillip Henry Farnum to Michael R. and Lisa M. O’Brien, $625,000.

Eagle Ct., 12-Warren Kaih and Elizabeth Ann Kimmerly to Kendall R. and Shawn M. Gillis, $299,000.

Elizabeth Dr., 1407-Dennis W. Abel to Elizabeth Claire Lundherg, $254,000.

Executive Cir., 122-Michael L. Badger to Edward William Ferreira and Bahara Kheyrani, $300,000.

Farragut Dr., 2024-Tundar Properties Corp. to Zaneta E. Smith, $300,000.

Fleetwood Farm Lane, 31-JGH Building and Consulting II Corp. to Cameron and Shana England, $445,262.

Fountain Dr., 35-Alejandro O. Staranowicz to Ryan O. and Brittany A. Duncan, $457,900.

General Chambliss Way, 21-SM Stafford Corp. to Karl and Renee Townsend, $622,300.

Gladiola Way, 552-SM Stafford Corp. to David and Whitney G. Wilkins, $599,830.

Grosvenor Lane, 100, No. 2-Isabel E. Najarro to Sandra Patricia Malky Fernandez, $140,000.

Harper Lane, 132-NVR Inc. to Bobby R. Giles Jr. and Cathy-Elaine Harris, $302,000.

Hollycrest Pl., 11-DR Horton to Emmanuel Kennedy Lucena and Jenny Eliana Kennedy, $490,900.

Hulls Chapel Rd., 327-Daniel C. Wildman to Tanner James and Jacqueline Casto, $398,000.

Janney Lane, 51-Cletus and Anmarie L. Hagg to Michael and Karen Merchant, $440,000.

Kettlebrook Ct., 5-Matthew and Tanya Aiken to Oliver W. and Lanette M. Barnes, $505,000.

Kings Crest Dr., 202-Kemper and Jana Mills to Keith R. and Renee A. Pickering, $245,900.

Lakeview Ct., 215-Jose H. and Elke H. Marechal to Rene Lopez, $249,000.

Latham Lane, 11-John T. and Marian L. Wilcox to Joseph Mandour, $445,000.

Long Point Dr., 113-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Janice Marlene Dempster, $277,154.

Lucketts Dr., 6-Pauline D. and James A. Evans to James F. and Charlene Binley, $255,000.

Maple Leaf Ct., 10-Jorge D. and Sandra V. Aspiazu to Brittany Capdepon, $289,000.

Matio Cove, 26-Kenneth and Patricia Kicol to Michael Seth and Kimberly Billiot Johnson, $325,000.

Midway Rd., 68-Kara and Allen Dunn to Dionisio Erazo and Karen Claros, $337,000.

Monitor Dr., 2008-K2NC Corp. to Kimberly Jones, $250,000.

Montauk Ave., 29-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Joy Dell Griffith, $460,686.

Montpelier Dr., 603-Hour Homes Inc. to James W. Compton and Victoria L. O’Connor, $579,417.

Mount Pleasant Blvd., 213-George W. and Jean L. Rennolds to Gregory A. and Brandy Lynn Luciano, $241,000.

Mt Hope Church Rd., 190-Marlin L. and Eileen K. Leonard to Jeremy Heck and Heather Marshall, $440,000.

Neabsco Dr., 36-Christopher and Michelle A. Magrino to Michael and Christina Holmes, $425,000.

Northampton Blvd., 63-Justin S. and Megan E. Strickler to Matthew P. Panepinto and Ivana Adzic, $355,000.

Oakridge Dr., 109-Michael J. Maciejewski to Cyrus Ondieki, $250,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 237-Fredric Michael Olson to Douglas M. and Tracy L. Trippany, $565,000.

Perkins Lane, 28-Heath L. Kindle to Shawn R. Hall, $299,900.

Perth Dr., 255-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Terrell Lee and Melissa Juanita Jones, $647,939.

Potomac Hills Dr., 101-Israel Torres to Rebecca A. Comer, $253,000.

Puritan Pl., 21-Zachary Patterson to LaKrysta F. Marie Ebarb, $375,000.

Raquel Ct., 109-G. Patricia Scholl to Matthew J. Brown, $195,000.

Regents Lane, 132-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Azalea Jane Epps Smith, $485,000.

Ridgecrest Ct., 402-David A. Plasterer to Eunice E. Newton, $239,500.

Rose Hill Farm Dr., 33-Kenny L. Tolson to Andrew Robert and Angela Baldwin, $550,000.

Sable Lane, 9-Victoria Austin to Haley C. and Daniel Deminski, $478,100.

Sanford Ferry Ct., 154-James P. and Patricia A. Gridley to Rodney J. and Yetta Y. Canty, $570,000.

Sevier St., 10-Donald J. March to Daniel and Heidi Hill, $304,300.

Snowy Egret Way, 209-Atlantic Builders to Charles J. and Sheila M. Sterner, $617,947.

Stafford Glen Ct., 411-Cao H. Nguyen and Thanh C. Le to Philip Dzineku-Liggison and Golda Jackson, $260,000.

Stately Ave., 180-Augustine Homes Corp. to Eric J. and Kelly M. Gray, $627,120.

Summerfield Lane, 29-Richard L. and Myrna M. Nolla-Horner to Mohammad Rafee and Mohmad Haroon, $400,000.

Sutter Dr., 24-Comstock Highlands Corp. to Eric J. Kolosky, $380,000.

Tall Pine Ct., 4-Harrison and Lindsay Briggs to Michael A. Sabb, $410,000.

Tanterra Dr., 72-Andrew Cerean to Phillip D. and Michelle R. Featherston, $360,000.

Truslow Rd., 1393-Ironwood Investments Corp. to Sean K. and Stefanie Crady, $269,900.

Valdosta Dr., 104-Platinum Property Corp. to Antonio Jenkins, $284,000.

Warwick Way, 22-Christopher J. and Lizabeth L. Vanburger to Jimmy S. Terrazas Escobar, $495,000.

Wellspring Dr., 2-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Andrew Ulrich, $289,475.

Wesberry Ct., 43-Andrew Brian and Carlota Eva Vadna Bindner to Douglas J. and Kayla M. Furman, $415,000.

Westview Dr., 1309-Howard M. Baugh to Ivan R. Valles Garcia, $222,500.

White Oak Rd., 365-Ironwood Investments Corp. to Anthony David and Emily Martin, $299,900.

Whitson Ridge Dr., 85-Joseph W. and Karen L. Hubbard to Ryan A. Bernier, $335,000.

Wizard Ct., 6-Joe Anthony and Michelle Tracey Vargas to Mario V. and Monica J. Cervantes, $480,000.

Woodmont Ct., 8-Cygnus Properties Corp. to Jacqueline Y. Amos, $289,000.

Worsham Lane, 22-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Zachery Wynell and Barbara Elayne Williams, $398,752.