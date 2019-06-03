Prince William County

These sales data recorded by the Prince William County Real Estate Assessments Office in September 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Angel Falls St., 9309-Lawrence W. and Andrea J. Cerfoglio to Cornell and Serena Green, $455,000.

Autumn Glory Lane, 9133-Vinicio Estuardo and Maria O. Molina to Jatinder Singh and Harpal Kaur, $585,000.

Boreland Ct., 10008-Jeremy L. Tucker to Michael J. Markley, $430,000.

Caithness Cir., 12167, No. C-403-Christopher J. and Janice Sheipper to Timothy J. Leonard, $264,000.

Cheshire Ct., 12156-Alexander and Jessica Johnson to Charles S. and Dana M. Rigby, $465,000.

Craighill Dr., 9720-Rosalia D. Mazzacone to Charles T. and Catherine P. Coyle, $410,000.

Dodsworth Dr., 13541-Michael W. and Karen Connolly to Nestor Orellana and Andreina Cardenas, $492,000.

Golders Green Pl., 13247-Andreina Cardenas and Nestor Orellana to Jhancarla I. Maldonado, $345,000.

Lake Baldwin Dr., 11799-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Nicholas Robert Chocola, $393,000.

Luck Penny Ct., 9845-Mark R. and Kristen K. Vlaun to Scott M. and Tiffany B. Flueckiger, $475,000.

Moonen Bay Lane, 9500-Myriam Amaro and James Lawrence Jr. to Thomas Lloyd and Maxine Doyle Wilkinson, $339,900.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9233-Brian and Jenny Sweeney to Brian E. Allison and Natasha L. Cotton, $390,000.

Scales Pl., 9593-Tara L. Atkins to Brianna C. Camp, $315,000.

Stable Forest Pl., 8874-Nicholas and Ciarra Johnson to William C. Facciolo, $315,000.

Tarvie Cir., 9564-Cartus Financial Corp. to Brian E. and Rolonda Gibson, $470,000.

Victory Lakes Loop, 12693-Brian Matthew Sanders to William M. and Christine E. Waite, $493,000.

Wishing Well Way, 12854-William D. and Nancy P. Matthess to Melodie A. Murphy, $350,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Addison Lane, 15079-Lateesha and Jeremy Russ to Alice and Kwasi Anwomea, $662,900.

Ann Arden Ave., 15512-Jennifer J. Burr to Justin R. Swett and Leakhena Sweet, $560,000.

Beale Ct., 3465-Elijah Offei to Xiomara Ortiz Palou, $223,210.

Bradford St., 3236-Mohamed Sebaai and Zohra Allaqui to Felix Campos and Daysi M. Santos De Campos, $300,000.

Bryan Ct., 14813-Minakshi and Harmesh C. Vashisht to Jorge L. Mora Cardoza and Melida M. Lopez Rodriguez, $270,000.

Castle Hill Dr., 3553-John A. and Rosalind J. Gomes to Gurmail Singh, $260,000.

Commitment Ct., 15305-Dwight and Joan Lomax to Fenos Lorenzo and Lakeya Smith Judd, $450,000.

Cuddy Loop, 14196, No. 63-Jennifer L. Fries and estate of Toni C. Correll to Jason Ammons, $202,900.

Decatur Dr., 4420-Robert A. and Emily B. Woodard to Sami Ullah, $450,000.

Dillwyn Ct., 15316-3sels Properties Corp. and Gilson Salvalaio to Saleh Salim, $555,000.

Eileen Ct., 4305-John P. and Jo Anne P. Neal to Jontae and Ariel Studwell, $225,000.

Fallbrook Lane, 14048-Oscar Berrios and Ciria Martinez to Concepcion C. and Jennifer R. Villatoro Aguiree, $272,500.

Forestdale Ave., 4019-Baryalai Joyandah and Nooruhman Nasraty to Junaid R. and Atia Khan, $230,500.

Gilbert Rd., 13807-Estate of Fermin Alvarado and Alex A. Orellana to Oscar Vasquez Escobar and Carmen E. Estrada Castaneda, $279,000.

Gunston Hall Dr., 5372-Edward D. and Linda P. Bishop to Anthony Miller and Regina Nesiama, $472,000.

Hardy Ct., 13300-William Paisley to Carlos A. Flores and Saira Perez, $300,000.

Hunter Crest Rd., 5947-David A. and Jeanine L. Smith to Raja M. Ayaz, $694,000.

Kerrydale Rd., 13718-Diana A. Clemmons and Nichelle M. Messiah to Sean Green and Audine A. Vasquez Green, $350,000.

Kingston Rd., 4513-Richard E. Nardi to Dona Eugene Waggy, $246,000.

Ladino Ct., 3331-Michael P. and Jennifer Helton to Melissa A. Carr, $240,000.

Lindendale Rd., 14105-Rooks A. Bryant to Akbar Ahmedzy, $329,000.

Lost Colony Dr., 6060-Thomas Power and Beverly Lowry Trust to Joshua and Shirley Lane, $515,000.

Mapledale Ave., 13741-Jose A. and Edelmira Parada to Elijah Offei, $389,900.

Moccasin Ct., 13735-Ruth M. Melendez to Mildre Lliana Lizama Posada, $265,000.

Nassau Dr., 13201-Sarah Y. Longworth to Michael D. and Tracy Lee Oehring, $336,000.

Queen Chapel Rd., 12992-Keith Rankin to George F. Farmakis, $525,800.

Redford Lane, 13867-Gregory P. and Rebecca L. Lambert to Arshid Rashid and Madeeha Khattak, $424,900.

Rosewood Dr., 13826-Ramon Olivo-Astol and Lourdes Olivo to Victor F. Kabba and Kadiatu E. Mansaray, $387,000.

Silverdale Dr., 14260-Jerry Lee Cropper to Matthew Leftridge and Luisa M. Lachapel, $350,000.

Statler Dr., 14753-Michael and Linda L. Lomonaco to Pablo O. Santana and Claudia V. Galarza, $396,000.

Terminal Way, 12968-Michael G. and Shawne R. Leone to Sarah Rachel Halkis, $290,000.

Whittier Loop, 15008-Phallaka and Soporn Kik to Sullay and Hawanatu Koroma, $325,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Dominion Dr., 3951-David and Janet D. Nemerow to Elizabeth Donnise Bragg and James Michael Wrightson, $368,000.

Milroy Dr., 17898-Juanita E. Singleton to Tiana Lorraine Blakeney, $234,000.

Porters Inn Dr., 16866, No. 44-Alonzo J. Jordan and Yasmine Langham to Plamen Krastey, $315,000.

Steele Ct., 2714-North Star Properties Corp. to Hector A. Villalobos, $224,900.

Toms River Loop, 16873-Jose A. Bernuy and Karylis M. Ruiz Torres to Marvin and Candice Reeves, $257,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Alderwood Way, 6592-James E. and Lynn M. Morgan to Richard O. and Carolyn D. Keelor, $460,000.

Broadwinged Dr., 14358-Timothy M. and Jennie A. Harding to Ruby Suckdeye, $405,000.

Brunson Cir., 7453, No. 10J-Richard B. Alkire to Ryan B. Plummer and Amanda B. Henderson, $318,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 13976-William A. and Margaret S. Simpson to Tae Soup and Jung Soon Yoon, $340,000.

Crescent Park Dr., 7957, No. 156-Beth G. Nelson to Tracey P. Bartel, $310,000.

Danehurst Cir., 15054-Trisha D. Attai to Isaac and Heather Robeson, $369,900.

Fieldstone Way, 13428-Michael W. Conboy to Stanley Thomas, $523,000.

Holstein Pony Ct., 8412-Patrick Valentine Kerry to Christopher J. and Andrea L. Raab, $540,000.

Lee Carter Rd., 15829-Adrian and Lisa Ritson to Julio Rousset and Michelle M. Wegner, $490,000.

Links Pond Cir., 14880-Jeremy Poe to Jihaad D. and Laurie M. Davenport, $432,500.

Manahoac Pl., 6967-Kenneth D. and Jeannie A. Winslow Kopp to Katie and Katajh Marshall, $349,900.

Old Field Dr., 4510-Tony L. Surprenant to Shara McNeill and Susan Maglich, $517,100.

Sedona Dr., 14456-Kenneth G. Dougherty and Ava Donette Cappello to Louis C. Cheng and Xiaoshu Zhang, $570,000.

Shire Pl., 13684-Marjorie Mary Glier to Dale Scheffs, $345,000.

Tenbrook Dr., 8122-Mary Sledd Barrett to Katherine Ann and Gary John Kennedy, $518,000.

Traphill Way, 7216-Rajinikanth Pattabiraman and Anu Anand Ravilla to Stephen A. and Caitlyn J. Zavosky, $350,000.

Village High St., 14488, No. 158-Bruce N. Wright Jr. to Casey Gallant, $287,000.

Walnut Hill Dr., 7012-Estate of James A. Antonellis and Joseph Michael Antonellis to Mary E. Gros, $327,000.

Yellow Hammer Dr., 8871-Hawre Faraj and Chra E. Mustafa to Haitham and Neda Abu-Ghannam, $543,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alvey Dr., 2612-Tighe A. and Christine F. Pearson to Jeffery H. and Beverly J. Krantz, $440,000.

Aster Haven Cir., 6130, No. 111-Shana Marie Ours to Tara Patrice Duffy, $280,000.

Bryson Cir., 6805-Christian and Mayra Xiomara Miranda to Xun Liu, $455,000.

Cherokee Run Ct., 5696-Chad D. and Rocquica D. Evans to Sigfredo and Lourdes Ramos, $600,000.

Danube Way, 15004-Jason A. and Karen B. Flis to Tiffany Ann Graczyk, $385,000.

Dunnbrook Terr., 6004-James and Kelly Thomas to Elton William Polen Jr. and Sandra Marie Colgan, $515,000.

Heathcote Blvd., 15350-SM Haymarket Corp. to Andrea M. Sullivan, $401,020.

Jefferson St., 6566-Christopher and Natalie Layman to Hector Fabian Sanchez Alarcon and Allyson A. Navarro, $362,000.

Logmill Rd., 2715-Jacqueline Bahe to Travis William Somers Lapolla, $480,000.

Mountain Rd., 4108-Mardis D. Whithed to Jeffrey M. Young, $325,000.

Picketts Store Pl., 15622-Frieda B. Cruz to Hamayun Bajwa, $375,000.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15381, No. 57-Matthew Ryan and Eric A. Kramer to John D. Cox and Amy Burgess, $302,000.

Ryder Cup Dr., 15604-Joh T. Flask to Karen D. Pratt and Antoine R. Tull, $650,000.

Victorias Crest Pl., 15709-Robert G. and Christine E. Farr to Dwight M. and Susan L. Taylor, $825,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Apache Ridge Ct., 7863, No. 3-4-Sang Seok Han and Yun Og Jung Hur to Kevin Holmes, $229,500.

Bayonet Way, 8119, No. 201-N-Brittani Michelle Hall to Kaitlin Clements, $175,000.

Bridle Post Pl., 12039-Cheri A. Villa to Jeffrey Madison Ulmer and Nancy Lou Stengel, $670,000.

Champlain Dr., 12924-Todd and Deborah Patnesky to Christina Kuchta and James C. Nocera, $665,000.

Colton Lane, 7374-Kenneth Chavez to Tiana and Vannessa Maldonado, $258,000.

Coral Berry Dr., 10576-Claude Lee Luna Jr. to Joshua R. Buhr, $515,000.

Fairweather Ct., 10509-Thomas F. Davidson to Jennifer L. Sampson and Courtney L. Konwinski, $385,000.

Garrett Way, 8949-Brian Courtney and Huiping Wood to Nimatullah and Laila Bayat, $377,000.

Heaven Scent Lane, 10819-William B. Brents to Arshad B. Khattak, $510,000.

Hiram Ct., 11014, No. 110-Brenda Velez Boyce to Reshman Poudel, $165,000.

King George Dr., 9427-Ana I. Rayas to Alba R. and Juan J. Padilla, $265,000.

Lucasville Rd., 11616-Louis Alfred and Jayne Wrend Frelin to Brian I. and Bethanie E. Mintz, $425,000.

Michelle Ct., 7633-Kevin M. and Morgan Garvin Daniels to Antenah Mahahle, $375,000.

Moselle Ct., 10629-Karl S. Williams Jr. and Christi R. Cuffee-Williams to Jaime B. Chanez and Joel Alfredo Lopez, $482,000.

Peachwood Dr., 10819-Peter J. and Linda M. McGrath to Mark A. Clemetson, $442,000.

Provincial Dr., 10626, No. 13-Equity Trust Co. and Kavita Chhabra to Karla I. Aguilar and Cecilia I. Valle, $145,000.

Rapidan Lane, 10435-Shuguang Liu to Julissa Ilizebeth Mora Acosta and Ulises Enriquez Diaz, $250,000.

Saranac Pl., 12070-Chang Chun and Jeong Soon Kim to Laurent Dumas and Virginia Faure, $525,000.

Stagestone Way, 11156, No. 9-5-Randy Huu Nguyen and Chau Bao Thi Le to Kelsey Smith Grijalva and Franchesca Michelle Teo, $262,000.

Sudley Manor Dr., 9827-Gerald and Julie Crank Burke to Karen Elizabeth Gonzalez and Katherine Johanna Hernandez, $361,900.

Swindon Pl., 6716-Helmand Investment Corp. to Jacob Stephen and Stacie Lynn Cornwell Pogue, $775,000.

Tomislav St., 8777-Adam Francis Grams Jr. to Robert Potts, $415,000.

Websters Way, 5797-Allen T. Vose to Kirk Wooden Jr., $479,900.

Winfield Loop, 10608-Charlene Edwards and John A. Ramos to Maureen C. Thorne, $295,000.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11224, No. 84-Khanh K. and Tuyet Van Nguyen to Rachel Marie Scott, $259,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Barnwood Rd., 8158-Jack Randolf and Piyaporn Clark to Richard and Mi-Kyong Rouleau, $460,000.

Bull Run Rd., 7390-Patricia Kelly and Alicia Andronicos to Jimmy Xy and Khanh Bao Ho, $344,000.

Dahlgren Ridge Rd., 8958-Skye Blanchard and Delanshia Hamilton to Long T. Huynh, $379,900.

Hanback Dr., 9826-John E. Sickel to Jessica Benitez, $305,000.

Leighlex Ct., 8317-Steven A. Tessitore and Foncena K. Ross to Hyun Jin Lee, $345,000.

Oak St., 8005-Philip J. Rawson and Kelley Leigh Mitchell to Jesus E. and Jose C. Chavez Portillo, $350,000.

Somersworth Dr., 8589-Sherri Lynn Fiorillo to Moheib Shokry, $275,000.

Whitehall Dr., 7521-Eduardo J. Valdivia and Maria A. Lopez De Valdivia to Martial and Marie Jose Gander, $255,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Ashmere Cir., 4146-Joseph Denney to Raleigh D. and Jessica A. Basnight, $290,000.

Benecia Lane, 4917-Rebecca Kaye Gonterman to Matthew and Danielle Harding, $287,000.

Camelot Ct., 4087-Robert P. and Jodi E. Williams to Jerry W. and Elizabeth M. Schrader, $395,000.

Cedar Knoll Ct., 15243-William D. Hill and Deana S. Leabhart to Tommy C. and Teresa J. West, $425,000.

Four Seasons Dr., 16953-Thomas L. and Joan C. Matochik to David W. and Irene A. DeWald, $439,900.

Henderson Lane, 16190-Thomas and Amy Bean to Elissa Anne Tinter, $277,000.

Isle Royale Terr., 17507-Judith and Frank R. El to Mohammed Ahmed Kenneh, $335,000.

Lands End Ct., 5127-Bryony E. Locher to Kelly Mulcahy, $275,000.

Maywood Dr., 15346-Bryce A. and Candice Brook Wilkins to Todd and Renee Dyer, $489,900.

Silvan Glen Dr., 15433-Randall L. and Lynn S. Vanhoutan to Christopher and Jodi Whitener, $480,000.

Sugar Maple Lane, 4908-Timothy and Cheryl C. Singstock to Maria I. Rodriguez and Alvin J. Rodriguez-Mendez, $264,900.

Timber Ridge Dr., 4752-Steven A. and Pamela M. Barton to Kim Gates, $480,000.

Whisperwood Ct., 14449-Jerrit K. and Nina K. Askvig to Tonja W. Jackson, $300,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Aden Rd., 14417-Michele L. Hawkins and Tim L. Manley to Phillip A. and Jessica A. Nunes, $384,900.

Greenwood Way, 7678-Gregory A. and Kathleen M. Rizzo to Zachary W. Gregor, $415,000.

Reid Lane, 10338-Jo Ann Fearson to Temple H. Brown, $330,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Fortress Way, 430, No. 13-James R. Philiposian to Scott P. Hughey and Danielle J. Quaranta, $315,000.

Myrtle Pl., 380-Richard W. and Marie A. Glitz to Gary W. and Jane Lousie Blohm, $565,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Candice Dr., 18326-Albert R. Grace to Brian Gregory and Roxanne Parks, $260,000.

Pier Trail Dr., 18746-Benita J. Fair to Allen James and Janell Tuncap, $499,500.

Scelzi Ct., 3501-Oldrin Diaz and Bonnie Soriagalvarro to Kenneth Lamar Ball and Shiela Dancel, $300,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Aiden Dr., 1411-Mario A. Lozano to Rigoberto Rivera Portillo, $256,000.

Arizona Ct., 1508-House Robinson Real Estate Corp. to Oscar M. and Karol Rodriguez, $301,000.

Ashmont Ct., 12309, No. 1-203-Federal National Mortgage Association to Randall W. Everett IV, $183,000.

Battery Hill Cir., 2455-Bobbie J. Hicks to Manuel Jimenez, $405,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 500, No. 204-James B. and Kathleen A. Kazel to Douglas B. and Marilyn Comer, $565,000.

Bison Ct., 12860-Cynthia and Davon Quander to Jinson Wong and Leslie Ling, $307,000.

Bordeaux Pl., 2790, No. 23C13-Emmanuel Moore to Meyda Panameno, $163,000.

Brickert Pl., 3933-Robert C. and Freida F. Hamilton to Evans and Angela Crystal Knightner, $355,900.

California St., 1480-Estate of Hilda Jean Woltner and Rudolph E. Woltner to Jimmy Arauco Caballero, $255,000.

Cavallo Way, 4858-Alan John and Christina Beth Oleartchick to Fred and Susan Lee, $360,000.

Chesterfield Dr., 14212-MRD Corp. to Aldrin O. Mejia, $343,000.

Chetham Way, 4046, No. 17-179-Marcella Lamar to Bernardo Funez Villanueva and Ledy V. Chirinos Moncada, $245,000.

Corbett Pl., 1242-Andrea N. Taylor to Gizachew Kebede Emiru and Seble Belete, $310,000.

Crossfield Way, 14652, No. 197A-Shawn A. Williams to Latoya Lynn Gervin, $370,000.

Dara Dr., 12753, No. 303-13-Thomas P. Collier to Clare F. and Richard F. Siegel, $115,000.

Donald Curtis Dr., 15828-Natalie Saul to Martir Orestes Hernandez and Pedro Antonio Mejia Molina, $302,300.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3289-Braeden and Alyssa Maloney to William E. and Sherill A. Grant Carpenter, $469,900.

Eastbourne Dr., 2475, No. 231-Ann L. Zapach to Mohammed S. Abdalla, $280,000.

Effie Rose Pl., 12724-Brian W. Young and Kim E. Campbell to Yun and Ok Nan Heo, $530,000.

Ferry Landing Lane, 13370-Patricia A. Robey to Dawda Jobe Touray and Hawah Y. Conteh, $410,000.

Freestone Ct., 12963-Alexander Khorn to Sandeep Hulsandra, $300,000.

Greendale Dr., 13826, No. 61-Ravinder S. and Harajeshwar S. Kohli to Debra Lynn Foster, $344,000.

Grosbeak Ct., 1527-Jason C. Auth to Jacqueline Marie Hames, $359,900.

Harbor Dr., 12404-Arthur P. and Karen T. Bona to Jose S. Fuentes and Raquel Fuentes Hernandez, $367,000.

Hartlake St., 3942-Andrea and Cheryl Pomante to Heather N. Bennett, $350,000.

Henry Watts Loop, 2230-Christopher E. Navarra to Angelita Clarke-Smith, $395,000.

Horner Rd., 1409-Neftali and Armida C. Granados to Senia Cordova Sejas and Erlin Cordova Vargas, $339,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15505, No. 31-Sean Painter to Latasha M. and Kenneth W. Perry, $305,000.

Joyce Rd., 13712-Bruce W. and Sheila Stitt to Jennifer Johnston, $290,000.

Ladue Ct., 1601, No. 407-Eleanor S. and John Friday to Yolanda L. Rojas, $275,000.

Leicestershire St., 15145, No. 58-Pamela M. Augustine to Daphine A. Nelson, $330,000.

Lockleven Lane, 12926-Russell W. and Alena M. Smith to Towhidul Islam, $325,900.

Longview Dr. E., 1352-Yong Wei Shi to Meng Y. Gu, $223,000.

Margraf Cir., 2220, No. 423-Jacqueline Marie Hames to Brian Matthew Arbeiter, $280,000.

Mason Creek Cir., 14797, No. 98-Charles H. and Carol Bowman to Talima Khana Karamt, $325,000.

Mayflower Dr., 1967-Joan Sandra Johnson to Eve Kintaro and Enrique Ramirez Jr., $309,950.

Meherrin Way, 15895-Stephen Michael and Danielle Cherie Brant to Mohamed Sebaai and Zohra Allaoui, $435,000.

Misty Lane, 12867-Fines E. and Leslie A. Kiper to Alan B. Keeler and Claire E. Powers, $328,000.

Oakwood Dr., 12523-Federal National Mortgage Corp. to Neysi Urania Montoya De Eguizabal, $316,000.

Orleans St., 13116-Estate of Thelma Marie Jeffrey and Helene Lucas-Scott to Frank F. Bryson, $325,000.

Potomac Club Pkwy., 2289, No. 332-Amin Yousif Elmaghrabi and Amna Z. Ahmed to Errol M. Smith and Fawn-Marie Golden, $348,000.

Quiet Creek Ct., 2023-Tea Whan and Choon Ha Son to William W. and Christina K. Scott, $240,000.

Ryecliff Ct., 4612-Takeya S. Markiewicz to Cyril Mark and Stephanie Stover Taylor, $595,000.

Shingle Oak Dr., 16765, No. 272-Emmanuel S. Pepprah and Mercy Kesewa Nuamah to Susan B. Larnyoh, $310,000.

Stevenson Ct., 12257-Alireza Ostovar-Zijerdi to Ryan Austin Keenen, $162,000.

Tecumseh Ct., 3091-Aimee D. Moore to James and Kathryn Burleson, $300,000.

Tolson Pl., 11759, No. 5-Atlantic Trustee Services Corp. to Mirza Javed Iqbal Baig, $158,000.

Torrington St., 12723-Albert Marvin and Carol L. Jones to Lindsey Warren Varney, $329,000.

Valley Stream Dr., 15229-Zineb Chbani Idrissi and Sakina Kettani to Oscar Aberlardo Canales, $220,000.

Wigglesworth Way, 1777-Mohamed Sheriff to Muhammad A. Aslam, $270,000.

Yardley Lane, 13406-Joseph Saade to Jose Antonio Santos Rivera and Ronald Alberto Alfaro Cruz, $278,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in September 2018 in Manassas.

Artillery Rd., 8518-Rafael and Ana B. Rivas to Jeremias A. Escobar-Aguinada, $325,000.

Braxted Lane, 8465-Karren I. Carruthers to Carl Louis Hitt III, $259,900.

Buttonbush Ct., 9578-Jessica P. Trusko to Robin David Grodi, $240,000.

Camphor Ct., 9309-William J. DiGiacomo to Charles M. and Elizabeth Greene, $390,000.

Center St., 8954-Alison Marina Polanco to Kenneth Joh and Sung H. Kong, $360,000.

Deblanc Pl., 8796-Brian C. Sarinas and Lailanie G. Porciuncula to Elvis K. Alba Rivero and Yanet Rivero Avila, $265,000.

Fountain Cir., 10251-Gino A. Marin to Walter O. Urbano and Jessica B. Castillo, $407,900.

Jackson Ave., 8602-Richard and Barbara E. Fetchko to Luis Edgardo Urrutia Guevara, $350,000.

Lee Manor Dr., 10308-Marketpro South Inc. to Kristopher S. Putnam and Lauren A. Fleck, $355,000.

Magnolia Grove Dr., 10248-Michael Craig Doles to Sobia Rizwan, $330,000.

McRae Ct., 9056-Ka Ai Masum to Henry D. Rodriguez Dominguez, $270,000.

Oakglen Rd., 8195-Glenn R. Hatfield to Eugenia Metzger, $350,000.

Piney Point Ct., 8526-Green Gate Property Corp. to Douglas Portillo-Ramos, $285,000.

Scarlet Oak Dr., 9490-Federal National Mortgage Association to Justin J. Conway, $155,000.

Sumner Lake Blvd., 9348-Marsha M. Trewhella and Laura Young to Emmanuel V. Holman, $435,000.

Terrace View Ct., 8610-Terrace View Properties Corp. to Jose V. Saenz Vigil, $253,400.

Wax Myrtle Way, 9339-Christine A. Lowry to Thomas John Argall, $220,000.

Zimbro Ave., 9742-Raymond F. and Gwendolyn A. Ford to Michael C. and Deborah S. Weaver, $424,500.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in October 2018 in Manassas Park.

Christopher Lane, 9067-Tara Mattson to Kevin M. Sochalski and Shasha Xu, $384,000.

Inyo Pl., 8652-Mansha Investments Corp. to Hipolito Valdizon Rivas, $175,000.

Kristy Dr., 9207-Ronald L. and Marjorie L. McClanahan to Thuan Mai and Thuy Thi Thanh Nguyen, $270,500.

Mace St., 113-Milton R. Campos to Santos Javier Montoya, $283,000.

Moseby Dr., 281-Jennifer Leblanc to Maritza Cruz Rivera and Hilberth Anival Cruz Rivera, $300,000.

Walden St., 104-Edward C. and Linda R. Skewes to Walter O. Aguilar Alberto, $252,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in October 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Alice Ct., 4-Gunter E. Liermann to Samuel D. Ortez Alvarenga, $150,000.

Aquia Dr., 1435-Phyllis M. and Stanley M. Stirman to Donald E. and Cynthia A. Sutton, $415,000.

Arden Lane, 209-Solomon Bitsie to Melissa A. and Najee Jordan, $630,000.

Augustine Rd., 4-Steven S. and Sue J. Han to Kwabena Siaw-Yeboah and Dorenda Frimpong, $440,000.

Avalon Lane, 20-Hour Homes at Avalon Inc. to Isaac L. and Rosa Flamenco, $613,324.

Ben Neuis Pl., 402-Cory Donnell and Shanina Marie Holmes to Dreanna W. Salang, $240,000.

Blast Furnace Way, 135, No. 200-Lance J. Hunziker to Loretta L. Bennett, $224,000.

Boxelder Dr., 437-K. Hovnanian at Embrey Mill Village Corp. to William Lusk, $420,740.

Bridgecreek Ct., 1-Carol L. Sweaney to Curtis K. and Elizabeth D. Goss, $520,000.

Brittany Lane, 37-Steven I. and Sheila L. McElroy to Donald Eric and Ashleigh Wintersteen, $419,000.

Brush Everard Ct., 12-Daniel J.H. and Nancy J. Paul to Gul Khan, $385,000.

Castlebury Ct., 306-Tammye Y. Thornton to Dyeshia Sampson, $235,000.

Choptank Rd., 270-Robert A. and Barbara J. Smith to Samuel W. Dahlke, $329,000.

Clear Spring Lane, 35-DR Horton Inc. to Jordan and Austin Lawrence, $409,990.

Clint Lane, 520-Patrick J. O’Neill III to James Gastringer, $221,000.

Colonial Ave., 310-Ted R. and Genean R. Vinatieri to William J. and Patricia A. Conforti, $319,900.

Coneflower Lane, 214-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Delroy and Barbara L. Blackman, $525,000.

Cornwallis Dr., 61-James M. and Patricia M. Degrandis to Michelle and Joshua Flynn, $295,900.

Crossridge Ct., 407-Jamel Gregory Gartrell to Gerard L. Bachus, $240,000.

Cutter Cv., 308-Richard I. and Barbara A. Cole to Robert John Borecky and Nichole A. Graf, $399,900.

Decatur Rd., 1012-John Patrick and Jayne Marie Curran to Daniel Joseph Barr, $610,000.

Doral Ct., 26-Craig A. and Brandilyna Kelley to Naykia Allen and Jose Flores Jr., $485,000.

Easter Dr., 31-David Allen and Mya Tran Harter to Lynda S. Alexander, $529,900.

Empress Alexandra Pl., 137-Hour Homes of Virginia Inc. to Eric D. and Ria E. Johnson, $515,000.

Executive Cir., 187-Theresa Green to Rakim and Kayla Austin, $304,500.

Fenwick Dr., 107-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Martha Janet Close, $452,097.

Forbes St., 114-River Potomac Corp. to Kristin Gagliardo, $199,900.

Foxglove Way, 333-Atlantic Builders LTD to Christopher Lee Thompson, $405,540.

Gardenia Dr., 140-Kevin A. and Jennifer M. White to Aaron T. and Marissa K. Shoaf, $417,000.

Glade Dr., 17-Patrick M. Grove Jr. and Kathryn C. Westfall to Robert Patrick Sheire, $257,000.

Glenhaven Ct., 6-Maddalena Withiam to Alex Todd and Tara N. Fong, $330,000.

Granite Ct., 4-Sandra D. Gonzales to Dwayne A. and Jacquelyne R. Strong, $350,000.

Grosvenor Lane, 202, No. APT101-Andrew Green to Crystal D. Sirk, $144,900.

Hoe Cake Lane, 38-Dwight E. and Rachel R. Ward to Tyler and Jennifer W. Robinson, $339,900.

Hollycrest Pl., 14-DR Horton Inc. to Faye Lorraine Brown, $439,990.

Hunting Creek Lane, 57-Robert C. Washington to Breon Marquise Grant, $349,900.

Jason Ct., 16-Michael F. and Carrie I. Tyer to David A. and Shannon C. Monk, $379,000.

Joyce St., 3-Victor and Yaritza Hanley to Darius R. Whited, $359,900.

Kimberly Dr., 33-William and Teresa Vonstorch to Samantha and Andrew Beale, $355,000.

Kings Crest Dr., 1100-James Joseph and Barbara Renee Lilley to Brittany June McDonnell, $242,000.

Lakeview Dr., 1137-Brent C. and Kelsey F. Reiter to Allen and Robbie Erickson, $285,500.

Legend Dr., 37-Steven Keene and Christi K. Greenwell to Ted R. and Genean R. Vinatieri, $269,900.

Long Point Dr., 162-Brenda S. and Hilary W. Jenkins to Robert P. and Rae E. Malkiewicz, $239,900.

Lusitania Dr., 3022-Craig A. Dudley to Jamie L. Shartzer, $270,000.

Marlborough Point Rd., 461-Richard L. and Linda N. Barnes to Christopher A. Maser II and Barbara A. O’Connor, $940,000.

Meridan Lane, 3-Patrick J. and Deborah M. Gallagher to Eric and Savage Parekh, $935,000.

Millbrook Rd., 82-Scott M. and Sarah L. Rhame to Eduardo and Monica Pro Sanchez, $535,000.

Monitor Dr., 2009-Carol E. McCrarey to Jared T. Boyd, $360,000.

Montgomery Dr., 6-Brian G. and Kimberly A. Meline to Cory W. and Lindsay M. Cole, $375,000.

Montpelier Dr., 609-Hour Homes Inc. to Maria T. and Raymond Whitney, $519,722.

Mountain Ash Ct., 9-Apple Federal Credit Union to Khalid and Laila R. Alami, $385,000.

Nestors Pl., 109-Richard and Allison Hummel to William and Nekeshiea Johnson, $283,500.

Northview Dr., 230-Anna L. Frasier to Maria C. Lynard, $197,000.

Old Landing Ct., 210-Sara R. Gill to Kevin and Barbara Perry, $525,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 300-SM Stafford Corp. to Vincent Forrest and Jasmine N. Turner, $429,025.

Perry Dr., 608-Brian R. and Jennifer L. Weeks to Tuan T. and Khanh T. Nguyen, $235,000.

Pilgrim Cv., 104-Joshua J. and Diane E. Barnes to James Eric and Karen Frances Hutton, $263,000.

Pleasure Ct., 10-Richard G. Freeman to Matthew V. Ambrose, $310,000.

Potomac Hills Dr., 511-James J. and Barbara R. Lilley to Abdenbi Dhimech and Najia Lakhel, $237,500.

Renegade Dr., 175-Patrick A. and Donna Damico Parten to Shannon and Joseph King, $510,000.

Ridgeview Cir., 6-LT Global Homes Corp. to Benson Ductan and Jacqueline A. Jewell, $455,000.

Rowans Creek Lane, 102-NVR Inc. to Ronzelle and Marlena L. Green, $590,000.

Saint Jacquelyns Ct., 8-Dixie A. Martinez and Russell A. Clarkson to Derrick and Franklina Owusu-Ababio, $390,000.

Sanctuary Lane, 18-Kendall Dru and Samantha Wilson to Daniel Bragg and Ashley Frontino, $483,000.

Saratoga Woods Lane, 109-Atlantic Builders to Michelle Anne and Terrence Antoine Hurt, $569,834.

Shelton Dr., 100-Coeur De Lion Corp. and Surrey House Corp. to Daniel W. Collins, $255,000.

Stafford Glen Ct., 502-Timothy B. and Lisa B. Worley to Liudmila Kaliada, $252,000.

Sterling Ct., 206-Kevin L. Dowker to Charles A. and Eryn Chrisburg, $255,000.

Sutton Ct., 4-Michal D. and Christine M. Small to Harlan Rarama and Zenina Limongco Calilao, $499,900.

Tanglewood Lane, 209-Commonwealth Financial Solutions Inc. to Gerardo Castaneda Reynoso and Linda F. Frias Guzman, $285,000.

Tavern Rd., 10-Tracy Tyrone Stancell to Jeffrey A. and Christina M. Combs, $420,000.

Tolson Lane, 6-Barry O. Griffin to Arien L. Conner, $340,000.

Turnstone Ct., 32-Michael L. and Kathleen M. Hawkins to James and Samantha Brenkert, $680,000.

Vine Pl., 215-Joanie A. Sabado to Horacio N. and Noe A. Barrera, $270,000.

Wellspring Dr., 14-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Heather Morgan, $297,581.

Westebbe Lane, 15-Sandra D. Hyde to Jeremy Walker, $270,000.

Westwood Dr., 10-C. Neil and Patricia F. Melson to Randolph David Gallardy, $294,500.

Willow Glen Ct., 44-David M. and Lauren T. Bass to Mohamed and Karen A. Kanneh, $370,000.

Woodmont Ct., 21-Richard R. and Jennifer L. Speidel to Parham Azadi, $290,000.

Worsham Lane, 31-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Michael John and Kimberli Stewart, $420,000.