Prince William County

These sales data recorded by the Prince William County Real Estate Assessments Office in November 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Bathgate Way, 13019-Lillian Pitts to Steven Au Bui and Wendy Mytu Au, $319,900.

Cascade Falls Dr., 9149-Christine Malek to Mohammed A. Almtwally, $367,000.

Dawkins Crest Cir., 9214-Paul William and Jordan Kristine Sullivan to Ceyhun and Sibel Sendoganer, $403,000.

Fetlar Way, 12937-Emery J. and Norma J. Letham to Robert E. and Ruth Ann Cross, $394,900.

Henry Abbott Rd., 10829-Joshua B. and Meghan E. Hyatt to Joseph Daniel and Michelle Ann Milosavich, $472,000.

Pentland Hills Way, 10002-Cindy L. Fitz to Tracy A. Solomon and Vanessa Lynn Garcia, $396,000.

Scottish Hunt Lane, 13180-Michael P. and Sharlene Neumann to Reginald and Frances Wesley, $430,000.

Tummel Falls Dr., 10082-Gary L. and Bridget E. Hall to Jason E. Blondin, $465,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Alliance Lane, 2901-Giovani Castellanos to Shawn Michael Giles, $350,000.

Birchdale Sq., 3228-Jhonnier S. Naranjo to Angela Clemons, $255,000.

Cagney Ct., 15461-David John and Julie Aynn Gale to Christopher John and Malinda Nicole Tidwell, $482,000.

Castle Hill Dr., 3506-Bruce J. and Marsha Jacobeen to Ana A. Salvador, $230,000.

Concord Dr., 15025-Estate of Helen B. Jerry and Connie E. Wright to Mary E. Folks, $316,000.

Desoto Ct., 3900-Jeremiah Token and Erin K. Bruce to Baset M. and Muhammad Khalid, $310,000.

Endsley Turn, 14732-Concord Property Corp. to Carlos E. and Mayra J. Lucero, $275,000.

Fontaine Ct., 14405-Gezahegn Negash to Juan Carlos Sorto Barahona, $250,000.

Greenbriar Dr., 13718-Jose Wilberto Urias to Onis A. Alvarez and Sara Elizabeth Alvarado, $307,000.

Harvest Moon Lane, 14855-Ken Chong Tan and Shou Chi Chang to Daniel and Perla Hernandez, $424,990.

Hersand Ct., 4721-William R. Whelchel to Vigan G. Mirzaian, $180,000.

Kenwood Dr., 4511-Hobert C. Arp Jr. to Jose Vidal Castellon Guarachi and Celestina Balderrama Corrales, $300,000.

Kilbane Rd., 4717-Almer and Judy A. McGee to Victor A. Temoche Lena and Malena B. Tejada, $310,000.

Lebourget Ct., 15575-William J. McBorrough and Marie Therese Caduchon to Hanz Biltz and Jihee Lim, $297,500.

Madrigal Dr., 14397-Khanh Nguyen to Robert Boyd and Stephanie Marie Seay, $289,000.

Mapledale Ave., 14212-Cory H. and Jennifer L. Fox to Patrick Thomas Estlow, $307,500.

Nickleson Dr., 13241-Holly Williams Real Estate Corp. to Stephanie and Joseph Milia, $386,000.

Pierre Ct., 15739-Christopher M. and Iris V. Potter to Jesse Daniel Livesay and Corin Jessica Beverly, $453,000.

Rhode Island Dr., 5777-Amin R. Cruz and Mayra R. Ramirez to Mohammad Mahbubul Alam and Anamika Rashid, $425,000.

Ruskin Row Pl., 6351-Carzell and Sheron C. Middleton to Bonita B. and James C. Myrick, $655,000.

Sparrow Ct., 4522-Catherine M. Foley-Benson to Jishan I. Alam, $283,000.

Terminal Way, 13036-Collins K. Badu to Soo J. Cho and So Hye Park, $289,000.

Weldin Dr., 15414-John L. and Regina L. Baker to Steven D. Fonner, $432,500.

Yellow Turtle Pl., 5311-Lauren M. and Charles A. Augustine to Jayme Allen and Victoria Marie Grazan, $320,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Cottonwood Grove Rd., 1721-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Angelita L. and James R. Graf, $578,500.

Mystic Ct., 3354-Michael V.R. Orazi to Charles A. and Amanda L.B. Ronco, $389,000.

Telescope Lane, 16588-Lisette Montague to Andrew Hindy and Wafaa Samy Alexan, $391,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Brightview Way, 13449-Patricia Diane and Stephen Edwin Lee Swart to Mark L. and Susan E. Hopkins, $711,000.

Catbird Dr., 14117-Nicholas M. Labosky to Jihad Abou Shaar and Lubana Al Badawi, $405,000.

Culloden Crest Lane, 7793, No. 55A-John Middlemiss to Jane M. Jackson, $350,000.

Filly Ct., 13574-Timothy J. Lacey to Sita J. and Guna Raj Pathak, $351,000.

Saddle Run Way, 6856-Arthur and Gina Rios to J. Keller and Elizabeth A. Duncan, $585,000.

Tackhouse Loop, 8464-Marc R. and Marchelle Albertson to Christopher J. and Dushyanthi Zettler, $348,500.

Virginia Cedar Ct., 14004-Toan-Thien S. Bui and Hong-Lan T. Bui-Le to Juan R. Campos and Zuleyma C. Granados De Campos, $790,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Ashby Oak Ct., 14791-Robert K. and Marilyn L. Quint to Jason L. and Julie K. Batchos, $638,000.

Gossoms Store Ct., 15440-Paul B. and Diane P. Roberts to Ryan William and Michelle Maria Glor, $426,000.

La Jolla Ct., 15142-Kevin C. and Sharon K. Wonus to Cheri L. Robertson and Wayne A. Burgo II, $599,000.

Oak Lane, 15753-Kyle and Rebecca O’Brien to Tyler R. Atkins and Abigail Velting, $417,000.

Royal Crest Dr., 15201, No. 203-Egil Harold and Patricia Hughes Jansen to Deidre J. Allen, $349,900.

Turara Ct., 14606-Dadan Hidayat and Sherly Y. Diana to Kathryn M. Willis, $374,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Baneberry Cir., 14016-Jevon and Sheria Clarke to Asfand Ahsan and Shazia Neelam Naeem Saeed, $555,000.

Bayonet Way, 8115, No. 202-N-Pamela Lynn Mowry to Gabriella Rocha and Scott S. Jojokian, $195,000.

Bristow Rd., 14371-Centennial CT Corp. to Kristen R. Byrd-Denney, $510,000.

Carol Ave., 11805-Danny L. and Theresa A. Davis to Ashley Louise Pollard, $315,000.

Copeland Dr., 10403-Mariela Estrada to James and Lauren Monticone, $221,000.

Dumfries Rd., 12405-Gemini Land Development Corp. to Jake T. Victor and Heather C. Munsterman, $514,900.

Eppes Island Pl., 5616-Luis Mariano and Kamal J. Garzaro to Nezih and Candi Durusu, $292,300.

Gales Ct., 7598, No. 2B-202-Matthew Thac Lam to Hussein Al-Aaragy, $130,000.

Heritage Crossing Ct., 8211, No. 4-Kimberly Bradford to Austin J. Cichon, $319,000.

Kinship Ct., 11001, No. 284-Michael J. and Nancy J. Terseck to Freddy Feliz, $201,500.

Lodi Ct., 13139-Thomas D. McDougal to David G. and Marice M. Dixon, $555,000.

Meadow Grove Ct., 10722-Elena and Juan Ochoa to Urias M. Maldonado Perez, $240,000.

Occoquan Forest Dr., 6265-Sharon T. Bogle to Aubrey M.Z. and Jessica Chase, $430,000.

Plum Tree Ct., 10368-Kevin W. Krepinevich to Henry J. and Mary E. Van Dyke, $470,000.

Quail Run Lane, 7603-Hecot H. Vacas and Dunia P. Lopez to Mauricio Vazquez Pineda and Maria Elisa Medina Vazquez, $275,000.

Scotland Loop, 8339, No. 49-Cesar and Dina Guevara to Burton D. Cooper Jr., $298,000.

Thomas Dr., 8512-Asa Hoglund-Berghan to Aws M. and Rami Al Assaf, $315,000.

Wycliffe Ct., 8220-Pornchai and Nittaya Khattiyakornjaroon to Sharon and Anita Saleem, $219,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Cabot Ct., 8575-Meteor Investment Inc. and Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Hari Ram and Narmada Bhandari, $310,000.

Chadds Landing Way, 7724-Ayr Properties Roth Corp. to Christians L. Villanueva Barboza and Patricia Saenz, $269,000.

Lake Jackson Dr., 10135-Kenneth Elmo Noe to Deniz Carrasco Chacon and Jonathan F. Carrasco Perez, $325,000.

Mulder Ct., 9120-Nicolas J. and Amanda D. Tebo to Prince K. Donyina, $385,000.

Scully Ct., 7863-Luis A. Barahona and Doris Alexandra Carrillo Soria to Hongzai Yan, $365,000.

Stoneridge Dr., 8764-James Scott and Paula Kane to Marlton Fuentes Alvarez, $150,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Ashgrove Dr., 4409-House Buyers of America Inc. to Carlos I. and Lillian A. Lagos, $350,000.

Cypress Ct., 16213-Jamieson B. and Raquel Krieger to Donald W. Daniels and Amy R. Greenough, $320,000.

Edgewood Dr., 15920-William and Melodie Hippeard to Amber Nicole and Adam Michael Stratton, $385,000.

Grant Cottage Dr., 17403-Tiffany Petway to Elijah J. Ford, $340,000.

Maple Glen Ct., 15063-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Shanie S. Bureau, $215,000.

Saltwater Dr., 4890-Kenneth N. Sims to Renee D. Martini, $279,900.

Streamside Ct., 15233-Jill Smialek to Michael John Kryznefski, $275,000.

Yellow Stone Loop, 4093-Lance and Jessica Guilfoyle to Iftikhar Haq, $320,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Rain Slicker Pl., 12168-Michael M. and Adreana J. Maresca to Elizabeth K. and Brett Small, $495,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Overlook Dr., 470-Estate of Irvin J. Farmer Jr. and Kevin Bryan Farmer to Christian Montull, $315,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Cardinal Heights Rd., 19201-Sylvia C. and Maura Molina to Mark and Candi R. Senior Remsa, $355,000.

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4200, No. 24-Darlington Kwadwo Afarl and Maame Ekua Wireku to Joseph and Maria Velez, $252,000.

Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3662-Joshua David and Robyn Baldwin Langston to Ashton Rayne Mullis and Abbie Lorraine Mantaring, $405,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Anns Brook Ct., 17078-Wayne C. Jackson to Steve John Cortez and Simona Valeri, $498,000.

Aztec Pl., 12252-Luis A. Pineda and Dinora Pineda Hernandez to Ylfashewa Beyene and Yohanns Tesemma, $275,000.

Belfry Lane, 3535-Estate of Ervinia Miller and James Miller II to Daud Mohammad, $248,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 820, No. 403-James A. O’Connor to Linton Alleyne, $243,000.

Brookside Ct., 13103-Gill Properties Corp. to Andrew N. and Melissa P. Orenstein, $289,900.

Caledonia Cir., 3490-Steven K. and Cheryl L. Furman to Willie Porter, $272,842.

Capon Tree Lane, 16836-Oscar Velasquez to Jonathan E. Cruz and Diana C. Delgado, $305,000.

Cavallo Way, 4871-Joseph M. and James M. Hughes to Roland Niche, $375,000.

Chaucer Lane, 12177-Debra Gaeta to Seli Seyena-Susu, $167,000.

Cullers Ct., 3307-Charles W. Stewart Jr. to Ngoc Le, $312,000.

Derriford Ct., 12157-Jennifer M. Rhoades to Timothy and Deborah Meyer, $334,900.

Eden Lane, 12424-Cassandra H. Furbush to Lesley D. Brown, $305,000.

Gardenview Loop, 1055, No. 301-6B-Mirza Javed Iqbal Baig to Satya Mahesh and Parvathi Devi Rachakonda, $175,000.

Georges Knoll Ct., 1663-Richard M. and Cheryl Ann Fenoli to Kazi A. Hossain and Qamrun Nahar, $678,000.

Grist Mill Terr., 15293-FH Rentals Corp. to Eduardo Enrique Arevalo Nerio and Rosalba Esmeralda Nerio De Arevalo, $220,000.

Hampstead Lane, 4111-Christopher E. Martin to John C. Mutarelli, $270,000.

Jed Forest Lane, 16920-Ellen P. and Saul J. Arce to Hedaytullah and Husna Qarizade, $328,000.

Knightsbridge Dr., 12608-Daffan Land Corp. to Karl and Tiffany Huwe, $474,000.

Leicestershire St., 15095, No. 73-Miranda N. Bozeman to Andrew D. and Sarah A. Mendez, $294,500.

Lord Culpeper Ct., 15349-Tanga Green to Jannatur and Saima Rahman, $454,500.

Manchester Way, 12385-Sharon Lynn Hartman to Matthew and Sara Case, $325,000.

Nellings Pl., 11617-Eugene and Suzanne Shelling to Elizabeth and Eduardo Negron, $324,900.

Occoquan Oaks Lane, 11699-Jack P. and Kathleen Vetrano to Jessica Marie Stefon and Remberto Ulloa-Ribera, $550,000.

Pheasant Lane, 2925-Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Danilo F. Zelaya Ramos, $260,000.

Powells Landing Cir., 1978-William E. and Andrea L. Schaal to Ifeoma U. and Ikenna I. Ezejiofor, $589,900.

Robinson Ct., 14104-Kuldip K. Rathore to Abutaa Abbas Yousef, $270,000.

Shagwood Ct., 3065-Victor and Katherine Rossi to John D. and Cassandra L. Bucklew, $435,000.

Stargrass Ct., 2030-Nicholas A. Klein to Fernando Anthony Valdes and Jaitza P. Camacho, $277,500.

Sutton Pl., 16600-Yohanns A. Tesemma and Ylfashewa T. Beyene to Kulwinder Singh, $207,000.

Torbay Way, 15236, No. 157-Meredith A. Bumpus to Gerry O. Ridens, $260,000.

Wadsworth Way, 12312, No. 1-Q. S. P. Distributing Co. Inc. to Ardith and Rhonda Collins, $189,500.

Waterwheel Terr., 15284-Prophet & Koehrtaker Corp. to Adrian Ernesto and Wilden Alexander Lopez Escobar, $300,000.

William Bayliss Ct., 15688-Jeannie S. Bartlett to Hiwot W. Weldesilase and Zelalem Y. Shertawa, $395,000.

Winona Dr., 12089-Thomas J. Corris to Justin M. Cain, $275,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in November 2018 in Manassas.

Amaryllis Ave., 9315-Diego R. and Mirna Sofia Orellana to Kimberly D. Escamilla, $399,000.

Braxted Lane, 8545-Robert Burke Jr. to Virgen Raideni Liz Cruz, $195,000.

Center St., 9563-Lawrene Elaine Puckett to Christian F. King and Oretha Gaye, $299,900.

Coriander Cir., 9039-Robert Simpson to Luis Corado Perez, $305,000.

Fort Dr., 8812-Joann M. Para to Cecelia Rhoads, $375,000.

Kershaw Ct., 9147-Rachel A. Robinson to Mary Caitlin Baner, $195,000.

Magnolia Grove Dr., 10227-Kha Pham to Alisha Zarah Aponte, $322,000.

Mine Gap Way, 9538-Evangelia Powell to Mark Boulos and Kamal Bagous, $275,000.

Olden Ct., 9207-Linda L. Wooldridge to Sarah E. Hickey, $350,000.

Pristine Ct., 9162-Mary Darlene Wallace to Todd Patterson, $274,000.

Spice Glade Ct., 9408-Simon and Augustine Metenou to Millie Rosario, $400,000.

Weir St., 8651-Rose Marie Dubyak to Joshua Jones, $349,975.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in November 2018 in Manassas Park.

Colburn Dr., 173-Neil R. and Dorothy H. Weibel to Eduardo F. Alvarez Galvez and Rosaura Rojas De Alvarez, $265,000.

Katelyn Ct., 9401-Dean R. and Ronda A. Sprague to Jorge Luis Zarate Mamani, $420,000.

Phita Lane, 9007-Sergio F. Marino to Avneet K. Singh, $355,555.

Scott Dr., 115-Amy Irene Newman to Osmaro Lopez, $347,000.

Walker Way, 9546-Karim M. Atarzada to Vipul L. and Kanan V. Kalathia, $247,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in November 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Aly Sheba Lane, 3-Oliver C. Chang to Craig Francis Grzybowski, $790,000.

Aquia Dr., 1241-Safah Inc. to Linda J. Bara, $300,000.

Atkins Ct., 3-Matthew L. Thompson to Michael N. and Deborah L. Carey, $232,000.

Bayside Dr., 52-DR Horton Inc. to William B. and Rachelle D. Gilman, $352,990.

Bismark Dr., 59-Michael and Kerry Berube to Marcus B. Montooth and Linda S. McCall, $389,000.

Breakers Edge Ct., 205-Raymond Anthony and Brandee D. Moratta Jackson to Mohammad J. and Lina Wasiq, $290,000.

Caldwell Lane, 15-Kenneth O’Connor Jr. to Jason and Miretta Hooker, $475,000.

Century St., 16-Herbert and Rochelle M. Edwards to Mohamed and Aminatu Sheriff, $490,000.

Chaps Lane, 94-Brandon R. and Jade N. Long to Joshua S. and Mackenzie Hobgood, $355,000.

Dabney Ct., 25-Stanley J. Soldz to Jack V. Compton, $324,900.

Dundee Pl., 408-Damieon Reaves to Pamela Dawn Vines, $212,500.

Evanston Ct., 52-John Perry and Rosa Maria Thompson to Anthony V. and Lindsay Mangia Mele Cavallo, $495,000.

George Walker Dr., 24-William J. and Donna L. Rulli to Dustin Dale and Alyssa March, $310,000.

Greenway St., 140-Calvin W. and Trina E. Jackson to John E. and Suk C. Cook, $399,900.

Harrogate Rd., 608-Joshua M. Talkington to Jillian Lindsey Clare, $210,000.

Harwill Dr., 113-Brian L. and Beth A. Mock to Jody A. Kauffman, $450,000.

Hollycrest Pl., 7-DR Horton Inc. to Allan M. and Kerry S. Adkins, $460,000.

Hoyt St., 104-Leroy and Lena M. Curtis to Hamid Nejati, $250,000.

Lee Ct., 1-Jonathan R. and Marilyn S. Eastwick Cupina to Adam and Brittany Tarkenton, $360,000.

Lynchester Dr., 25-Lise Schmiegel to Anthony M. and Kathleen M. Jahnz, $365,000.

Mt Hope Church Rd., 25-Surrey House Corp. and Coeur De Lion Corp. to Dareth and Matthew Hall, $439,900.

Northampton Blvd., 51-George Lancaster and Ashley Marie Norway to Natassia Martin, $404,990.

Otto Way, 7-Carlos A. and Angelicia Adriano to Juan Carlos Menjivar Melendez and Rebeca Y. Torres De Urias, $355,000.

Pergola Dr., 10-Marie A. and Stephen J. Barboza to Charles and Maxima Altagracia Denson, $355,000.

Powhatan Trail, 142-Cedar Homes Investments Corp. to Lauren Causby, $294,900.

Red Cedar Cir., 7-Kenneth A. and Jennifer Horst to Angela Matherlee and Monica Carolina Bonilla, $410,000.

Ridgecrest Ct., 110-Dagan R. and Jennifer L. Van Oosten to Ryo Luis and Rachel Bolanos, $216,000.

Rockdale Rd., 128-Patty Sue Beach to Richard A. Tajalle Jr., $172,000.

Sandy Level Dr., 47-Teresa G. Lakawicz to Torn Surv Chea, $207,000.

Shady Lane, 10-Karen S. Taylor to Nelson R. Rivera Pena and Cecilia D. Rivera, $295,000.

Shermans Ridge Rd., 20-US Home Corp. to Bourama Toni and Emi Takoda, $510,000.

Sleepy Hollow Trail, 215-Ronn A. and Wendy Gail W. Holmes to Todd Reiner and Christinia J. Thomas, $400,000.

Spring Valley Dr., 832-Megari Robarge to Christian Luis and Tessa Marie Schwartz, $287,000.

Trellis Dr., 5-Christopher A. Corpora to Kevin A. and Keaundra S. Harris, $380,000.

Whitestone Dr., 38-Harold Timothy and Vanessa F. Eggleston to Joseph R. and Amanda R. Zehringer, $391,000.