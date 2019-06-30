Bathgate Way, 13019-Lillian Pitts to Steven Au Bui and Wendy Mytu Au, $319,900.
Cascade Falls Dr., 9149-Christine Malek to Mohammed A. Almtwally, $367,000.
Dawkins Crest Cir., 9214-Paul William and Jordan Kristine Sullivan to Ceyhun and Sibel Sendoganer, $403,000.
Fetlar Way, 12937-Emery J. and Norma J. Letham to Robert E. and Ruth Ann Cross, $394,900.
Henry Abbott Rd., 10829-Joshua B. and Meghan E. Hyatt to Joseph Daniel and Michelle Ann Milosavich, $472,000.
Pentland Hills Way, 10002-Cindy L. Fitz to Tracy A. Solomon and Vanessa Lynn Garcia, $396,000.
Scottish Hunt Lane, 13180-Michael P. and Sharlene Neumann to Reginald and Frances Wesley, $430,000.
Tummel Falls Dr., 10082-Gary L. and Bridget E. Hall to Jason E. Blondin, $465,000.
Alliance Lane, 2901-Giovani Castellanos to Shawn Michael Giles, $350,000.
Birchdale Sq., 3228-Jhonnier S. Naranjo to Angela Clemons, $255,000.
Cagney Ct., 15461-David John and Julie Aynn Gale to Christopher John and Malinda Nicole Tidwell, $482,000.
Castle Hill Dr., 3506-Bruce J. and Marsha Jacobeen to Ana A. Salvador, $230,000.
Concord Dr., 15025-Estate of Helen B. Jerry and Connie E. Wright to Mary E. Folks, $316,000.
Desoto Ct., 3900-Jeremiah Token and Erin K. Bruce to Baset M. and Muhammad Khalid, $310,000.
Endsley Turn, 14732-Concord Property Corp. to Carlos E. and Mayra J. Lucero, $275,000.
Fontaine Ct., 14405-Gezahegn Negash to Juan Carlos Sorto Barahona, $250,000.
Greenbriar Dr., 13718-Jose Wilberto Urias to Onis A. Alvarez and Sara Elizabeth Alvarado, $307,000.
Harvest Moon Lane, 14855-Ken Chong Tan and Shou Chi Chang to Daniel and Perla Hernandez, $424,990.
Hersand Ct., 4721-William R. Whelchel to Vigan G. Mirzaian, $180,000.
Kenwood Dr., 4511-Hobert C. Arp Jr. to Jose Vidal Castellon Guarachi and Celestina Balderrama Corrales, $300,000.
Kilbane Rd., 4717-Almer and Judy A. McGee to Victor A. Temoche Lena and Malena B. Tejada, $310,000.
Lebourget Ct., 15575-William J. McBorrough and Marie Therese Caduchon to Hanz Biltz and Jihee Lim, $297,500.
Madrigal Dr., 14397-Khanh Nguyen to Robert Boyd and Stephanie Marie Seay, $289,000.
Mapledale Ave., 14212-Cory H. and Jennifer L. Fox to Patrick Thomas Estlow, $307,500.
Nickleson Dr., 13241-Holly Williams Real Estate Corp. to Stephanie and Joseph Milia, $386,000.
Pierre Ct., 15739-Christopher M. and Iris V. Potter to Jesse Daniel Livesay and Corin Jessica Beverly, $453,000.
Rhode Island Dr., 5777-Amin R. Cruz and Mayra R. Ramirez to Mohammad Mahbubul Alam and Anamika Rashid, $425,000.
Ruskin Row Pl., 6351-Carzell and Sheron C. Middleton to Bonita B. and James C. Myrick, $655,000.
Sparrow Ct., 4522-Catherine M. Foley-Benson to Jishan I. Alam, $283,000.
Terminal Way, 13036-Collins K. Badu to Soo J. Cho and So Hye Park, $289,000.
Weldin Dr., 15414-John L. and Regina L. Baker to Steven D. Fonner, $432,500.
Yellow Turtle Pl., 5311-Lauren M. and Charles A. Augustine to Jayme Allen and Victoria Marie Grazan, $320,000.
Cottonwood Grove Rd., 1721-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Angelita L. and James R. Graf, $578,500.
Mystic Ct., 3354-Michael V.R. Orazi to Charles A. and Amanda L.B. Ronco, $389,000.
Telescope Lane, 16588-Lisette Montague to Andrew Hindy and Wafaa Samy Alexan, $391,000.
Brightview Way, 13449-Patricia Diane and Stephen Edwin Lee Swart to Mark L. and Susan E. Hopkins, $711,000.
Catbird Dr., 14117-Nicholas M. Labosky to Jihad Abou Shaar and Lubana Al Badawi, $405,000.
Culloden Crest Lane, 7793, No. 55A-John Middlemiss to Jane M. Jackson, $350,000.
Filly Ct., 13574-Timothy J. Lacey to Sita J. and Guna Raj Pathak, $351,000.
Saddle Run Way, 6856-Arthur and Gina Rios to J. Keller and Elizabeth A. Duncan, $585,000.
Tackhouse Loop, 8464-Marc R. and Marchelle Albertson to Christopher J. and Dushyanthi Zettler, $348,500.
Virginia Cedar Ct., 14004-Toan-Thien S. Bui and Hong-Lan T. Bui-Le to Juan R. Campos and Zuleyma C. Granados De Campos, $790,000.
Ashby Oak Ct., 14791-Robert K. and Marilyn L. Quint to Jason L. and Julie K. Batchos, $638,000.
Gossoms Store Ct., 15440-Paul B. and Diane P. Roberts to Ryan William and Michelle Maria Glor, $426,000.
La Jolla Ct., 15142-Kevin C. and Sharon K. Wonus to Cheri L. Robertson and Wayne A. Burgo II, $599,000.
Oak Lane, 15753-Kyle and Rebecca O’Brien to Tyler R. Atkins and Abigail Velting, $417,000.
Royal Crest Dr., 15201, No. 203-Egil Harold and Patricia Hughes Jansen to Deidre J. Allen, $349,900.
Turara Ct., 14606-Dadan Hidayat and Sherly Y. Diana to Kathryn M. Willis, $374,000.
Baneberry Cir., 14016-Jevon and Sheria Clarke to Asfand Ahsan and Shazia Neelam Naeem Saeed, $555,000.
Bayonet Way, 8115, No. 202-N-Pamela Lynn Mowry to Gabriella Rocha and Scott S. Jojokian, $195,000.
Bristow Rd., 14371-Centennial CT Corp. to Kristen R. Byrd-Denney, $510,000.
Carol Ave., 11805-Danny L. and Theresa A. Davis to Ashley Louise Pollard, $315,000.
Copeland Dr., 10403-Mariela Estrada to James and Lauren Monticone, $221,000.
Dumfries Rd., 12405-Gemini Land Development Corp. to Jake T. Victor and Heather C. Munsterman, $514,900.
Eppes Island Pl., 5616-Luis Mariano and Kamal J. Garzaro to Nezih and Candi Durusu, $292,300.
Gales Ct., 7598, No. 2B-202-Matthew Thac Lam to Hussein Al-Aaragy, $130,000.
Heritage Crossing Ct., 8211, No. 4-Kimberly Bradford to Austin J. Cichon, $319,000.
Kinship Ct., 11001, No. 284-Michael J. and Nancy J. Terseck to Freddy Feliz, $201,500.
Lodi Ct., 13139-Thomas D. McDougal to David G. and Marice M. Dixon, $555,000.
Meadow Grove Ct., 10722-Elena and Juan Ochoa to Urias M. Maldonado Perez, $240,000.
Occoquan Forest Dr., 6265-Sharon T. Bogle to Aubrey M.Z. and Jessica Chase, $430,000.
Plum Tree Ct., 10368-Kevin W. Krepinevich to Henry J. and Mary E. Van Dyke, $470,000.
Quail Run Lane, 7603-Hecot H. Vacas and Dunia P. Lopez to Mauricio Vazquez Pineda and Maria Elisa Medina Vazquez, $275,000.
Scotland Loop, 8339, No. 49-Cesar and Dina Guevara to Burton D. Cooper Jr., $298,000.
Thomas Dr., 8512-Asa Hoglund-Berghan to Aws M. and Rami Al Assaf, $315,000.
Wycliffe Ct., 8220-Pornchai and Nittaya Khattiyakornjaroon to Sharon and Anita Saleem, $219,000.
Cabot Ct., 8575-Meteor Investment Inc. and Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Hari Ram and Narmada Bhandari, $310,000.
Chadds Landing Way, 7724-Ayr Properties Roth Corp. to Christians L. Villanueva Barboza and Patricia Saenz, $269,000.
Lake Jackson Dr., 10135-Kenneth Elmo Noe to Deniz Carrasco Chacon and Jonathan F. Carrasco Perez, $325,000.
Mulder Ct., 9120-Nicolas J. and Amanda D. Tebo to Prince K. Donyina, $385,000.
Scully Ct., 7863-Luis A. Barahona and Doris Alexandra Carrillo Soria to Hongzai Yan, $365,000.
Stoneridge Dr., 8764-James Scott and Paula Kane to Marlton Fuentes Alvarez, $150,000.
Ashgrove Dr., 4409-House Buyers of America Inc. to Carlos I. and Lillian A. Lagos, $350,000.
Cypress Ct., 16213-Jamieson B. and Raquel Krieger to Donald W. Daniels and Amy R. Greenough, $320,000.
Edgewood Dr., 15920-William and Melodie Hippeard to Amber Nicole and Adam Michael Stratton, $385,000.
Grant Cottage Dr., 17403-Tiffany Petway to Elijah J. Ford, $340,000.
Maple Glen Ct., 15063-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Shanie S. Bureau, $215,000.
Saltwater Dr., 4890-Kenneth N. Sims to Renee D. Martini, $279,900.
Streamside Ct., 15233-Jill Smialek to Michael John Kryznefski, $275,000.
Yellow Stone Loop, 4093-Lance and Jessica Guilfoyle to Iftikhar Haq, $320,000.
Rain Slicker Pl., 12168-Michael M. and Adreana J. Maresca to Elizabeth K. and Brett Small, $495,000.
Overlook Dr., 470-Estate of Irvin J. Farmer Jr. and Kevin Bryan Farmer to Christian Montull, $315,000.
Cardinal Heights Rd., 19201-Sylvia C. and Maura Molina to Mark and Candi R. Senior Remsa, $355,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4200, No. 24-Darlington Kwadwo Afarl and Maame Ekua Wireku to Joseph and Maria Velez, $252,000.
Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3662-Joshua David and Robyn Baldwin Langston to Ashton Rayne Mullis and Abbie Lorraine Mantaring, $405,000.
Anns Brook Ct., 17078-Wayne C. Jackson to Steve John Cortez and Simona Valeri, $498,000.
Aztec Pl., 12252-Luis A. Pineda and Dinora Pineda Hernandez to Ylfashewa Beyene and Yohanns Tesemma, $275,000.
Belfry Lane, 3535-Estate of Ervinia Miller and James Miller II to Daud Mohammad, $248,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 820, No. 403-James A. O’Connor to Linton Alleyne, $243,000.
Brookside Ct., 13103-Gill Properties Corp. to Andrew N. and Melissa P. Orenstein, $289,900.
Caledonia Cir., 3490-Steven K. and Cheryl L. Furman to Willie Porter, $272,842.
Capon Tree Lane, 16836-Oscar Velasquez to Jonathan E. Cruz and Diana C. Delgado, $305,000.
Cavallo Way, 4871-Joseph M. and James M. Hughes to Roland Niche, $375,000.
Chaucer Lane, 12177-Debra Gaeta to Seli Seyena-Susu, $167,000.
Cullers Ct., 3307-Charles W. Stewart Jr. to Ngoc Le, $312,000.
Derriford Ct., 12157-Jennifer M. Rhoades to Timothy and Deborah Meyer, $334,900.
Eden Lane, 12424-Cassandra H. Furbush to Lesley D. Brown, $305,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1055, No. 301-6B-Mirza Javed Iqbal Baig to Satya Mahesh and Parvathi Devi Rachakonda, $175,000.
Georges Knoll Ct., 1663-Richard M. and Cheryl Ann Fenoli to Kazi A. Hossain and Qamrun Nahar, $678,000.
Grist Mill Terr., 15293-FH Rentals Corp. to Eduardo Enrique Arevalo Nerio and Rosalba Esmeralda Nerio De Arevalo, $220,000.
Hampstead Lane, 4111-Christopher E. Martin to John C. Mutarelli, $270,000.
Jed Forest Lane, 16920-Ellen P. and Saul J. Arce to Hedaytullah and Husna Qarizade, $328,000.
Knightsbridge Dr., 12608-Daffan Land Corp. to Karl and Tiffany Huwe, $474,000.
Leicestershire St., 15095, No. 73-Miranda N. Bozeman to Andrew D. and Sarah A. Mendez, $294,500.
Lord Culpeper Ct., 15349-Tanga Green to Jannatur and Saima Rahman, $454,500.
Manchester Way, 12385-Sharon Lynn Hartman to Matthew and Sara Case, $325,000.
Nellings Pl., 11617-Eugene and Suzanne Shelling to Elizabeth and Eduardo Negron, $324,900.
Occoquan Oaks Lane, 11699-Jack P. and Kathleen Vetrano to Jessica Marie Stefon and Remberto Ulloa-Ribera, $550,000.
Pheasant Lane, 2925-Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Danilo F. Zelaya Ramos, $260,000.
Powells Landing Cir., 1978-William E. and Andrea L. Schaal to Ifeoma U. and Ikenna I. Ezejiofor, $589,900.
Robinson Ct., 14104-Kuldip K. Rathore to Abutaa Abbas Yousef, $270,000.
Shagwood Ct., 3065-Victor and Katherine Rossi to John D. and Cassandra L. Bucklew, $435,000.
Stargrass Ct., 2030-Nicholas A. Klein to Fernando Anthony Valdes and Jaitza P. Camacho, $277,500.
Sutton Pl., 16600-Yohanns A. Tesemma and Ylfashewa T. Beyene to Kulwinder Singh, $207,000.
Torbay Way, 15236, No. 157-Meredith A. Bumpus to Gerry O. Ridens, $260,000.
Wadsworth Way, 12312, No. 1-Q. S. P. Distributing Co. Inc. to Ardith and Rhonda Collins, $189,500.
Waterwheel Terr., 15284-Prophet & Koehrtaker Corp. to Adrian Ernesto and Wilden Alexander Lopez Escobar, $300,000.
William Bayliss Ct., 15688-Jeannie S. Bartlett to Hiwot W. Weldesilase and Zelalem Y. Shertawa, $395,000.
Winona Dr., 12089-Thomas J. Corris to Justin M. Cain, $275,000.
Amaryllis Ave., 9315-Diego R. and Mirna Sofia Orellana to Kimberly D. Escamilla, $399,000.
Braxted Lane, 8545-Robert Burke Jr. to Virgen Raideni Liz Cruz, $195,000.
Center St., 9563-Lawrene Elaine Puckett to Christian F. King and Oretha Gaye, $299,900.
Coriander Cir., 9039-Robert Simpson to Luis Corado Perez, $305,000.
Fort Dr., 8812-Joann M. Para to Cecelia Rhoads, $375,000.
Kershaw Ct., 9147-Rachel A. Robinson to Mary Caitlin Baner, $195,000.
Magnolia Grove Dr., 10227-Kha Pham to Alisha Zarah Aponte, $322,000.
Mine Gap Way, 9538-Evangelia Powell to Mark Boulos and Kamal Bagous, $275,000.
Olden Ct., 9207-Linda L. Wooldridge to Sarah E. Hickey, $350,000.
Pristine Ct., 9162-Mary Darlene Wallace to Todd Patterson, $274,000.
Spice Glade Ct., 9408-Simon and Augustine Metenou to Millie Rosario, $400,000.
Weir St., 8651-Rose Marie Dubyak to Joshua Jones, $349,975.
Colburn Dr., 173-Neil R. and Dorothy H. Weibel to Eduardo F. Alvarez Galvez and Rosaura Rojas De Alvarez, $265,000.
Katelyn Ct., 9401-Dean R. and Ronda A. Sprague to Jorge Luis Zarate Mamani, $420,000.
Phita Lane, 9007-Sergio F. Marino to Avneet K. Singh, $355,555.
Scott Dr., 115-Amy Irene Newman to Osmaro Lopez, $347,000.
Walker Way, 9546-Karim M. Atarzada to Vipul L. and Kanan V. Kalathia, $247,000.
Aly Sheba Lane, 3-Oliver C. Chang to Craig Francis Grzybowski, $790,000.
Aquia Dr., 1241-Safah Inc. to Linda J. Bara, $300,000.
Atkins Ct., 3-Matthew L. Thompson to Michael N. and Deborah L. Carey, $232,000.
Bayside Dr., 52-DR Horton Inc. to William B. and Rachelle D. Gilman, $352,990.
Bismark Dr., 59-Michael and Kerry Berube to Marcus B. Montooth and Linda S. McCall, $389,000.
Breakers Edge Ct., 205-Raymond Anthony and Brandee D. Moratta Jackson to Mohammad J. and Lina Wasiq, $290,000.
Caldwell Lane, 15-Kenneth O’Connor Jr. to Jason and Miretta Hooker, $475,000.
Century St., 16-Herbert and Rochelle M. Edwards to Mohamed and Aminatu Sheriff, $490,000.
Chaps Lane, 94-Brandon R. and Jade N. Long to Joshua S. and Mackenzie Hobgood, $355,000.
Dabney Ct., 25-Stanley J. Soldz to Jack V. Compton, $324,900.
Dundee Pl., 408-Damieon Reaves to Pamela Dawn Vines, $212,500.
Evanston Ct., 52-John Perry and Rosa Maria Thompson to Anthony V. and Lindsay Mangia Mele Cavallo, $495,000.
George Walker Dr., 24-William J. and Donna L. Rulli to Dustin Dale and Alyssa March, $310,000.
Greenway St., 140-Calvin W. and Trina E. Jackson to John E. and Suk C. Cook, $399,900.
Harrogate Rd., 608-Joshua M. Talkington to Jillian Lindsey Clare, $210,000.
Harwill Dr., 113-Brian L. and Beth A. Mock to Jody A. Kauffman, $450,000.
Hollycrest Pl., 7-DR Horton Inc. to Allan M. and Kerry S. Adkins, $460,000.
Hoyt St., 104-Leroy and Lena M. Curtis to Hamid Nejati, $250,000.
Lee Ct., 1-Jonathan R. and Marilyn S. Eastwick Cupina to Adam and Brittany Tarkenton, $360,000.
Lynchester Dr., 25-Lise Schmiegel to Anthony M. and Kathleen M. Jahnz, $365,000.
Mt Hope Church Rd., 25-Surrey House Corp. and Coeur De Lion Corp. to Dareth and Matthew Hall, $439,900.
Northampton Blvd., 51-George Lancaster and Ashley Marie Norway to Natassia Martin, $404,990.
Otto Way, 7-Carlos A. and Angelicia Adriano to Juan Carlos Menjivar Melendez and Rebeca Y. Torres De Urias, $355,000.
Pergola Dr., 10-Marie A. and Stephen J. Barboza to Charles and Maxima Altagracia Denson, $355,000.
Powhatan Trail, 142-Cedar Homes Investments Corp. to Lauren Causby, $294,900.
Red Cedar Cir., 7-Kenneth A. and Jennifer Horst to Angela Matherlee and Monica Carolina Bonilla, $410,000.
Ridgecrest Ct., 110-Dagan R. and Jennifer L. Van Oosten to Ryo Luis and Rachel Bolanos, $216,000.
Rockdale Rd., 128-Patty Sue Beach to Richard A. Tajalle Jr., $172,000.
Sandy Level Dr., 47-Teresa G. Lakawicz to Torn Surv Chea, $207,000.
Shady Lane, 10-Karen S. Taylor to Nelson R. Rivera Pena and Cecilia D. Rivera, $295,000.
Shermans Ridge Rd., 20-US Home Corp. to Bourama Toni and Emi Takoda, $510,000.
Sleepy Hollow Trail, 215-Ronn A. and Wendy Gail W. Holmes to Todd Reiner and Christinia J. Thomas, $400,000.
Spring Valley Dr., 832-Megari Robarge to Christian Luis and Tessa Marie Schwartz, $287,000.
Trellis Dr., 5-Christopher A. Corpora to Kevin A. and Keaundra S. Harris, $380,000.
Whitestone Dr., 38-Harold Timothy and Vanessa F. Eggleston to Joseph R. and Amanda R. Zehringer, $391,000.