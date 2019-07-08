Broadsword Dr., 9917-Helmand Investment Corp. to MacKenzie and Katherine Sweeney, $540,000.
Cascade Falls Dr., 9176-Robert W. Lester Jr. and Kathleen F. Sampeck to Mitiku Z. Shifa and Meseret S. Teshome, $412,000.
Dennis Ct., 8915-James A. and Samantha Bronder to Martin T. Nguyen, $471,900.
Lake Baldwin Dr., 11851-Victor L. and Jennifer M. Munoz to Eric Robert and Juliet Frances Chess, $424,000.
Rannoch Forest Cir., 12885-Leslie A. Kirby to David R. Kerns and Ashleigh Grace Wright, $344,000.
Selkirk Cir., 12513-Michelle M. Hess to Mikayle S. Sparks, $305,000.
Weathersfield Dr., 9370-Michael and Ashleigh Furcron to Brandon Alexander Smith and Ashley Paige Sears, $520,000.
Amaranth Ct., 14952-Donna Maria Sophia Henriqez to Ricardo and Mary M. Lopez, $415,000.
Box Turtle Ct., 5337-Richard N. and Carolyn A. Weyel to Jorge E. Claros, $410,000.
Calexico Lane, 15107-Elizabeth A. and Ronald B. Freeman to Robert J. and Isabelle M. Smith, $317,000.
Charlton Ct., 4640-Maria E. Huaman to Christopher Lee Cerquoz, $231,000.
Cordell Ave., 14909-Seyed A. Shobeiri to Williams Ramirez Sandoval and Maria J. Martell, $323,200.
Eastman St., 14559-Jose S. Ventura and Andres Diaz to Cesar M. Larios and Yesmil A. Medrano, $400,000.
Ensbrook Lane, 4385-Fatounmata and Fode Traore to Solomon Endeshaw, $285,000.
Galapagos Pl., 15063-Anika Page to Abel T. Araya, $325,000.
Guilford Lane, 4116-David G. and Thomas W. Gibbs to Oscar E. Cuadros, $290,000.
Hazelton Dr., 4527-Oxford Enterprises Corp. to Brandi Renee Vansickle, $379,900.
Hoffman Dr., 4135-Nadeem Ikram to Christian A. and Jannette R. Portillo, $300,000.
Kephart Lane, 13213-Sandra K. Murphy to Guillermo Moises Tapia Cooper and Shelia Berenice Vasquez Chuquija, $350,000.
Kingston Rd., 4541-Rokell M. Person to Carlos Roberto Melendez Lopez and Roxana Beatriz Melendez, $270,000.
Leopard Tortoise Way, 15274-Sean Tallent to Oscar Rene and Ciria-Priscilla B. Berrios, $438,000.
Malta St., 14092-Raul S. and Marilou Q. De Guzman to Ranbir Singh, $345,000.
Meadowbrook Rd., 13815-Gill Properties Corp. to Gemima Alvarez, $299,900.
Orangewood Dr., 13452-Christohper D. and Dawn M. Saggers to Darrell L. and Mildred M. Anderson, $340,000.
Pocono Ct., 13355-Robert D. and Rebecca Lopez to Jaren Alan Gross, $362,000.
Quaint Dr., 5452-Ola D. and Jean E. Ackerman Wilson to Ronis A. Flores and Ana Ruth Fuentes, $495,000.
Riverside Dr., 5792-Leonel Avilez and Mirna Y. Martinez Gomez to Jessica Hereiti Law and Thierry Lemercier, $299,500.
Saddler Lane, 5485-Melissa McCoy to Mario I. Moscoso Jr., $329,500.
Spriggs Rd., 14240-Alice Karen Sampson and estate of Mary Alice Riffle to Cynthia Serwaa, $440,000.
Terminal Way, 13048-Scan Merritt to Brandon Michael Lewis, $299,900.
Wertz Dr., 3857-Zoya Investments Corp. to Jaime Rafael Maldonado-Miranda, $509,000.
Antrim Cir., 3035-Debra L. Schultheis to Kateri Denise and Tyrone Lamont Bland, $257,400.
Cusack Lane, 17392-Lazzat A. Harney to Bernice Wiredu and Agyeman Prempeh, $283,000.
Nichols Ct., 4170-Clifton E. Peele to Daryle M. and Sherri A. Stewart, $300,000.
Tripoli Blvd., 17481-Jose Leodan Quintanilla to Sophia C. Gallegos, $315,000.
Edgartown Way, 6757-William B. and Katara R. McGuire to John and Carolyn F. Conway, $555,000.
Foal Ct., 8558-Andrew J. Hicks and Ellen L. Christie to Jonathan Robert and Emily Hogan Decker, $487,000.
Kona Dr., 6914, No. 152-Ebony and Leon Turner to Mariam and Mohd Dauod Nasher, $350,000.
Paddock Ct., 13673-John P. Kammerer to Kenneth N. Fargo and Lauren J. Carchidi, $424,900.
Screech Owl Ct., 8927-Darin and Erika Marks to Maria Candice Q. and Emmanuel C. Musngi III, $424,000.
Thoroughfare Rd., 15460-Estate of Elizabeth Dunbar and Charles L. Dunbar to Benjamin R. Folsom and Emma R. Aycock, $376,000.
Wild Raspberry Ct., 13900-Christopher and Sara E. Pownall to Justyna Katarzyna Bubiak, $423,000.
Bartrams Forest Lane, 6678-Winchester Homes Inc. to John and Angela Nguyen, $450,000.
Caboose Trail, 14854-Owen A. Sanford to Novteen S. and Parmjit K. Bajwa, $475,000.
Contest Lane, 2319-Saburnia Thistle to Michael J. and Sarah E. Gulinski, $520,900.
Haymarket Dr., 15215-Douglas C. King to Maria S. Hill, $390,000.
Legacy Way, 15569-Jae Chil Kim to Karen J. and Derek J. Vander Schaaf Sr., $488,000.
Pitner St., 16109-Jason E. and Kathryn B. Hayden to Saburnia Thistle, $400,000.
Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5800-John P. and Kristine Poling to Michael G. and Carla M. Fraser, $700,000.
Baneberry Cir., 14110-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwalt to Mohamed H. Abdulle and Lul M. Alasso, $542,850.
Bayonet Way, 8148, No. 101-J-Larry and Donna Fones to Michael S. Washburn, $202,000.
Bruce Ct., 9660-James Edward Beach II and Francis X. Albert to Hanna Shehata Awni Morcos, $395,000.
Cedar Creek Dr., 10533-Melissa Catterall to Christopher Feltman, $395,000.
Coral Berry Dr., 10560-Louis and Kerry Balagtas to Sergio F. Marino and Cynthia Nicanor, $512,500.
Damascus Dr., 9505-Estate of William D. Huff and Lode Holtslag to Gerardo A. Morales Navarro and Gilberto A. Maradiaga, $335,000.
Dumfries Rd., 14945-Melissa L.K. and Richard M. Lattimer Jr. to Meliza L. Sanchez, $560,000.
Estates Pond Ct., 9130-Keith M. Finzel to Stephen D. and Peggy L. Cracknell, $523,000.
Genna Lane, 10461-Sandra Ann Sobczak to Nicholas Steven Landon and Kathryn M. Kallfa, $443,000.
Heritage Crossing Ct., 8215, No. 6-Aileen and Lloyd Bayliss to Marilyn Dacumos Abat, $324,900.
Koman Cir., 11014, No. 208-Estate of James C. Briscoe and Gail Gloria Robbins to John Valliere, $207,000.
MacBeth St., 8215-Mohamad Ghazi El-Haj to Jose Manuel Gomez Martinez and Cristina Gloria Aguilar De Gomez, $331,000.
Michelle Ct., 7654-Jim W. and Barbara A. Williams to Wilfredo A. Najera and Gilmer Serrano Tobar, $370,000.
Omega Lane, 6016-Sanaa Ali and Usman Q. Junjua to Mohammad Masood and Manila Noorzai Ashraf, $392,500.
Powhatan St., 7807-David E. and Deborah B. Ward to Julio C. Mejia Jr. and Alba M. Palacios Alcantara, $349,900.
Rayborn Creek Dr., 11932-Cecil K. and Rebecca L. Richardson to Andrew and Bernadine Dyer, $415,000.
Sharpsburg Ct., 7914-Carmen Viera to Jose Santo Herrera and Katie B. Castro, $206,500.
Strasburg St., 7803-HSBC Bank and Ace Securities Corp. to Mukand L. Behl, $240,840.
Winstead Pl., 8190, No. 204-12-Alexis Marie Deibler to Wendy Y. Zacatales, $210,000.
Arrington Farm Ct., 9216-Alexander and Jennifer Rivera to Sandra Sobczak, $525,000.
Oak St., 7751-Shirley Ann Chandler and Stephanie Stanley to Oscar A. Chicas, $200,000.
Shelley Lane, 7604-Khaddouj and Mbarek Balile to Blanca M. Andrade Alvarenga and Cristian A. Ambrose, $245,000.
Well St., 7698-Atif Quarni and Fatima Pashaei to Fredy N. Villalobos-Romero, $323,000.
Beachwater Ct., 15425-Maureen C. Daly to Adonis Laroy Summers and Tyesha Shaw, $269,900.
Detrick Trail, 3732-Frederick J. and Vilma K. Steinbrink to Joseph M. and Carole L. Price, $500,000.
Fallstone Pl., 4327-Benjamin A. Smart to Joshua P. and Frances Anne Wolf, $470,000.
Henderson Lane, 16164-Scott and Heather Thompson to Brent Darell Bowie, $268,000.
Marbury Heights Way, 15747-Timothy D. Barraclough Jr. to Mary Ann Cassell, $463,500.
Secret Grove Ct., 3614-Pamela and John Chen to Carol Louise Blackwell, $400,000.
Aden Rd., 11905-David W. Howell to Lucia Virasoro and Jorge A. Bruno, $540,000.
Bradys Hill Rd., 3987-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to A.D. Kearney, $331,820.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4416, No. 56-Luis Ramos and Yansy Pietri Rivera to David W. and Jessica L. Marsh, $316,000.
Wayne Dr., 19127-Joy V. Harris to Samuel and Alba N. Tamayo, $272,500.
Arizona Ave., 14746-Jimmie K. and Margie L. Walker to Hector Castro and Maria Gladis Lobo Carranza, $315,000.
Barkham Dr., 14513, No. 269A-Anthony A. and Justine M. Touset to Misty Lowmack, $325,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 440, No. 108-Peter Bazzel to Kevin L. Brown and Susan A. Ford, $320,000.
Bethel Church Dr., 3277-Charles D. and Sarah G. Swenson to Jose R. Castellon and Lucia A. Soto, $395,000.
Brookway Ct., 11602-Brian R. and Patricia D. Downs to Roberto Roland, $415,000.
California St., 1410-Esperanza E. Martinez to Jose O. Mercado, $350,000.
Cardamom Dr., 11956-Cori L. Stash to Zita Lizzie Chawu, $195,000.
Cedar Cove Way, 1852, No. 22-2A-Teodoro Jose Gonzales to Charles E. Bennett, $240,000.
Cornice Pl., 3509-James M. and Robin J. LaFranchise to Gregory L. and Jennifer H. Twombley, $399,950.
Dulcinea Pl., 12621-Bogdan D. Racu to Mona and Nabil Haddad, $260,000.
Egret Ct., 15311-Karen T. Campbell to Ernesto and Josee Bailey, $419,900.
Florida Ave., 1610-Isidoro R. Lopez and Magda D. Rodriguez Perez to Manuel A. Perdomo Cedillos, $310,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1060, No. 102-8B-Mark E. Ingram to Marta Mercado, $191,500.
Grist Mill Terr., 15372-David Bigabwa to Lydia Annor and Samuel Ampeh, $250,000.
Jocelyn Dr., 3803-Gregg Wesley and Sally Ann Adams to Masako Kita and Daniel James Longwell, $440,000.
Knightsbridge Dr., 12712-Carl M. and Susan S. Magnell to Charles D. and Sarah G. Swenson, $625,000.
Lock Loop, 13484-Gilda P. Castillo-Morales to Tia A. Bentley, $305,000.
Lotte Dr., 12703, No. 2-7-Christopher Howard to Alicia Marie Farinha, $140,000.
Marquis Pl., 3810-Joseph J. and Jane T. Zarkauskas to Cameron D. and Brittaney N. Barts, $430,000.
Miranda Lane, 16857-Kyle Joseph Tatu and Branden Eugene King to Paul Wayne Morrow Jr., $297,990.
Oak Farm Dr., 13207-Cynthia H. Porter to Adam Earl and Christal Rheams, $489,000.
Overleigh Dr., 11581-Diana L. Rock to Rishi Rupchand, $336,000.
Pinetree Dr., 13402-Eliott Torres to Andrew B. Tramontana, $288,000.
Rockledge Terr., 1733-Chris A. Peters to Aaron H. and Maria B. Jackson, $485,500.
Sheffield Hill Way, 2699, No. 155-Daniel C. McBride to Andrew T. and Keirsten E. Wepplo, $305,000.
Steamboat Landing Ct., 859-Darrell J. and Silvia J. Bennis to Michael A. and Theresa Schwartz, $645,000.
Taverner Loop, 13142-Hossein Mohammadpour and Masoumeh Alipour to Nazakat and Bahar Maryann Monawer, $485,000.
Torrington St., 12724-Claudio Marin and Regina C. Benavides to Jose A. Palomino Bello, $310,000.
Uppsala Ct., 15915-Estate of Jerry A. Mondo and Scott H. Donovan to Jose J. and Ricardo J. Avelar, $335,000.
Wagon Wheel Lane, 3811-Charels F. and Stacey L. Seymour to Tewedaj Zegeye and Henock Gizaw Negussie, $325,000.
Weeburn Way, 14633, No. 82A-Rosalinda D. Stanson to Paul and Shirley Baker, $360,000.
Wimbley Lane, 12651-George and Elisabeth J. Papageorge to Carrie A. Anderson and Jakraphan Friend, $326,999.
Wisley Turn, 4308-Kyley Leah and Quincy Elon Huntley to Anthony E. Jones, $400,000.
Aspen Pl., 9724-Adalberto Cruz to Jose Elias Menendez Valencia, $192,500.
Braxted Lane, 8547-Rachel E. Baehr to Cindi Solano, $228,000.
Byrd Dr., 9231-Francisco Ever Umanzor Reyes to Fernando A. Villalta, $204,400.
Clark Pl. S., 9837-George H. and Meryl A. Franck to Rosa L. Gomez and Doris M. Lopez De Rivera, $401,000.
Fairview Ave., 9316-Mark R. Michaelsen to Casey and Julie Martinez, $370,000.
Georgian Ct., 8472-Adrian Gomez to Carlos A. and Eileen J. Castillo, $214,999.
Kirby St., 8607-Melissa D. Manos to Stephen Boensel and Alexandra Coulson, $330,000.
Main St., 9322-Nancy L. Ahson to Anna E. Von Reyn, $479,900.
Nantucket Ct., 10266-Kevin Charles Bedgood and estate of Charlene Sue May to Timothy and Teresa Larue, $295,000.
Park Ave., 9102-Arthur G. and Gwen T. Gower to Patrick J. and Una F. Geary, $725,000.
Ratcliffe Trail, 10508-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Navya Vangala and Swetha Chiruvolu, $424,990.
Stevens Ct., 9167-U.S. Bank and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Jeffery M. Miranda Catalan and Rosa P. Solorzano, $247,350.
Town Lane, 9818-Rodrigo Rodriguez to Derek James Pitman and Yuan Yang, $190,500.
Wellington Rd., 9962-Michael J. and Pansy M. Norton to Paula Watts and Latif Abdulalim, $330,000.
White Pine Dr., 8288-Jose O. Alfaro to Sonia Quintanilla and Fatima P. Gomez, $235,000.
Aquia Dr., 1411-Joseph S. and Beth Falk to Adam H. and Stephanie M. Johnson, $414,500.
Barley Corn Dr., 12-David J. Turcotte to Richard B. Rowe Jr., $259,000.
Bealton Ct., 12-Jennifer Carolyn Arguello to Arismendy Reyes Valerio, $410,000.
Bloomington Lane, 36-Romaine Umlor to Danielle A. Karl, $325,000.
Brent Point Rd., 55-Erick C. and Veronica A. Tijerina to Christopher A. and Kimairys I. Rodriguez, $333,000.
Brooke Rd., 900-Alexandra D. Zaffram to Donald L. Jett III and Alaina M. Leinenbach, $245,800.
Carlsbad Dr., 10-Anselm J. and Chalograt P. Dyer to James Scott and Jessica Little, $347,000.
Chadwick Dr., 36-Danielle C. and Brian K. Rand to Richard C. Klein, $427,700.
Clear Spring Lane, 34-DR Horton Inc. to Tiffany A. and Alan R. Brown, $389,990.
Courthouse Rd., 2247-Jan M. Gheuens and Ilse M. Snoeks to Rhonda M. Lyster, $925,000.
Dawson Dr., 2-Dale David and Delores A. Miller to Michael M. and Andrea J. Ullmann, $308,000.
Ebony Ct., 5-Carlos and Maribel Alfaro to Juan C. Molina and Ricardo Javier Santos Chicas, $287,500.
Executive Cir., 186-Christopher Allen and Raishawn Ray Moorhead to John Cardell Hamilton, $315,000.
Giles Ct., 8-Antoine and Emily Copes to Lynne and David Woodruff, $435,000.
Harrogate Rd., 704-Carina I. and Joel Ogren to Caitlyn E. Travers, $215,000.
Hemlock Dr., 102-Deborah Hudson Beverly to Hyemi Lim, $265,000.
Hollycrest Pl., 9-DR Horton Inc. to Sarwat and Imran Alam, $455,990.
Hudson Rd., 118-Gary D. Roach to Joseph and Karen Dutton, $300,000.
Keith Ct., 4-Linda Nicely-Archbold to Darith and Jhoselyn V. Heng, $225,000.
Lake Shore Dr., 105-Robert Bowers Thompson to Paul V. Milde III, $525,000.
Legend Dr., 51-FFC Properties Corp. to Derrick M. and Susan E. Hpiska, $237,000.
Lyndale Ct., 110-Sandra J. Dahlborg to Roman Robi, $210,000.
Morningmist Dr., 9-Elaine Jennings to Jessie B. and Darnita M. Kizer, $359,800.
Oakridge Dr., 400-Richard W. Paxton to Silvia E. Perez De Arias, $270,000.
Owen St., 3-Brian J. and Frances L. Letourneau to Bryan W. and Jessica Renae Coan, $394,000.
Pewter Lane, 113-Sang Don and Nan Soon Kim to Rosny S. Servellon, $319,900.
Principio Ct., 4-Annmarie Johnson to Parul Daftuar, $455,000.
Regents Lane, 101-NVR Inc. to Dwayne L. and Joann E. Griese, $448,000.
River Falls Rd., 60-Spouse Selling Houses Corp. to Brian F. and Ashley Willey, $490,000.
Sandy Ridge Rd., 138-Triple J. Holdings Corp. to Michael E. Johnston, $389,900.
Shaw Ct., 609-Estate of Sara M. Siefferman and Susan Sharpley Williams to Daryl-Sue Mueller, $209,000.
Sherwood Dr., 1714-Adam J. and Angela K. Brown to Kirsten Berry and Kristy Jett, $220,000.
Smelters Trace Rd., 22-Steven C. and Lindsey E. Pollard to Kenneth Andrew and Kristen Anne Loescher, $562,000.
Stagecoach Rd., 67-Shane M. and Jennifer L. Humpherys to Corinne Shiel Dalgarn and Craig Thomas Myra, $525,000.
Storck Rd., 357-Jeffrey and Dawn Dixon to Robert E. Fregeau and Sandra J. McGovern, $352,000.
Truslow Rd., 111-Robert E. and Sandra L. Kundo to Mary Carmella Falduto, $247,000.
Vine Pl., 263-Danny K. and Rhonda L. Ellis to Pedro W. Romero, $295,000.
Whitson Ridge Dr., 87-Terry Burke to Charles Pennyfeather and Marvia Martin Ragbeer, $350,000.
Wiltshire Dr., 9-Lilian Benitez to Farhan Butt and Athar Rahman, $415,000.
Wynngate Ct., 10-Jared Boyd to Tina Downing, $315,000.