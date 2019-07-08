Prince William County

These sales data recorded by the Prince William County Real Estate Assessments Office in November 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Broadsword Dr., 9917-Helmand Investment Corp. to MacKenzie and Katherine Sweeney, $540,000.

Cascade Falls Dr., 9176-Robert W. Lester Jr. and Kathleen F. Sampeck to Mitiku Z. Shifa and Meseret S. Teshome, $412,000.

Dennis Ct., 8915-James A. and Samantha Bronder to Martin T. Nguyen, $471,900.

Lake Baldwin Dr., 11851-Victor L. and Jennifer M. Munoz to Eric Robert and Juliet Frances Chess, $424,000.

Rannoch Forest Cir., 12885-Leslie A. Kirby to David R. Kerns and Ashleigh Grace Wright, $344,000.

Selkirk Cir., 12513-Michelle M. Hess to Mikayle S. Sparks, $305,000.

Weathersfield Dr., 9370-Michael and Ashleigh Furcron to Brandon Alexander Smith and Ashley Paige Sears, $520,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Amaranth Ct., 14952-Donna Maria Sophia Henriqez to Ricardo and Mary M. Lopez, $415,000.

Box Turtle Ct., 5337-Richard N. and Carolyn A. Weyel to Jorge E. Claros, $410,000.

Calexico Lane, 15107-Elizabeth A. and Ronald B. Freeman to Robert J. and Isabelle M. Smith, $317,000.

Charlton Ct., 4640-Maria E. Huaman to Christopher Lee Cerquoz, $231,000.

Cordell Ave., 14909-Seyed A. Shobeiri to Williams Ramirez Sandoval and Maria J. Martell, $323,200.

Eastman St., 14559-Jose S. Ventura and Andres Diaz to Cesar M. Larios and Yesmil A. Medrano, $400,000.

Ensbrook Lane, 4385-Fatounmata and Fode Traore to Solomon Endeshaw, $285,000.

Galapagos Pl., 15063-Anika Page to Abel T. Araya, $325,000.

Guilford Lane, 4116-David G. and Thomas W. Gibbs to Oscar E. Cuadros, $290,000.

Hazelton Dr., 4527-Oxford Enterprises Corp. to Brandi Renee Vansickle, $379,900.

Hoffman Dr., 4135-Nadeem Ikram to Christian A. and Jannette R. Portillo, $300,000.

Kephart Lane, 13213-Sandra K. Murphy to Guillermo Moises Tapia Cooper and Shelia Berenice Vasquez Chuquija, $350,000.

Kingston Rd., 4541-Rokell M. Person to Carlos Roberto Melendez Lopez and Roxana Beatriz Melendez, $270,000.

Leopard Tortoise Way, 15274-Sean Tallent to Oscar Rene and Ciria-Priscilla B. Berrios, $438,000.

Malta St., 14092-Raul S. and Marilou Q. De Guzman to Ranbir Singh, $345,000.

Meadowbrook Rd., 13815-Gill Properties Corp. to Gemima Alvarez, $299,900.

Orangewood Dr., 13452-Christohper D. and Dawn M. Saggers to Darrell L. and Mildred M. Anderson, $340,000.

Pocono Ct., 13355-Robert D. and Rebecca Lopez to Jaren Alan Gross, $362,000.

Quaint Dr., 5452-Ola D. and Jean E. Ackerman Wilson to Ronis A. Flores and Ana Ruth Fuentes, $495,000.

Riverside Dr., 5792-Leonel Avilez and Mirna Y. Martinez Gomez to Jessica Hereiti Law and Thierry Lemercier, $299,500.

Saddler Lane, 5485-Melissa McCoy to Mario I. Moscoso Jr., $329,500.

Spriggs Rd., 14240-Alice Karen Sampson and estate of Mary Alice Riffle to Cynthia Serwaa, $440,000.

Terminal Way, 13048-Scan Merritt to Brandon Michael Lewis, $299,900.

Wertz Dr., 3857-Zoya Investments Corp. to Jaime Rafael Maldonado-Miranda, $509,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Antrim Cir., 3035-Debra L. Schultheis to Kateri Denise and Tyrone Lamont Bland, $257,400.

Cusack Lane, 17392-Lazzat A. Harney to Bernice Wiredu and Agyeman Prempeh, $283,000.

Nichols Ct., 4170-Clifton E. Peele to Daryle M. and Sherri A. Stewart, $300,000.

Tripoli Blvd., 17481-Jose Leodan Quintanilla to Sophia C. Gallegos, $315,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Edgartown Way, 6757-William B. and Katara R. McGuire to John and Carolyn F. Conway, $555,000.

Foal Ct., 8558-Andrew J. Hicks and Ellen L. Christie to Jonathan Robert and Emily Hogan Decker, $487,000.

Kona Dr., 6914, No. 152-Ebony and Leon Turner to Mariam and Mohd Dauod Nasher, $350,000.

Paddock Ct., 13673-John P. Kammerer to Kenneth N. Fargo and Lauren J. Carchidi, $424,900.

Screech Owl Ct., 8927-Darin and Erika Marks to Maria Candice Q. and Emmanuel C. Musngi III, $424,000.

Thoroughfare Rd., 15460-Estate of Elizabeth Dunbar and Charles L. Dunbar to Benjamin R. Folsom and Emma R. Aycock, $376,000.

Wild Raspberry Ct., 13900-Christopher and Sara E. Pownall to Justyna Katarzyna Bubiak, $423,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Bartrams Forest Lane, 6678-Winchester Homes Inc. to John and Angela Nguyen, $450,000.

Caboose Trail, 14854-Owen A. Sanford to Novteen S. and Parmjit K. Bajwa, $475,000.

Contest Lane, 2319-Saburnia Thistle to Michael J. and Sarah E. Gulinski, $520,900.

Haymarket Dr., 15215-Douglas C. King to Maria S. Hill, $390,000.

Legacy Way, 15569-Jae Chil Kim to Karen J. and Derek J. Vander Schaaf Sr., $488,000.

Pitner St., 16109-Jason E. and Kathryn B. Hayden to Saburnia Thistle, $400,000.

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5800-John P. and Kristine Poling to Michael G. and Carla M. Fraser, $700,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Baneberry Cir., 14110-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwalt to Mohamed H. Abdulle and Lul M. Alasso, $542,850.

Bayonet Way, 8148, No. 101-J-Larry and Donna Fones to Michael S. Washburn, $202,000.

Bruce Ct., 9660-James Edward Beach II and Francis X. Albert to Hanna Shehata Awni Morcos, $395,000.

Cedar Creek Dr., 10533-Melissa Catterall to Christopher Feltman, $395,000.

Coral Berry Dr., 10560-Louis and Kerry Balagtas to Sergio F. Marino and Cynthia Nicanor, $512,500.

Damascus Dr., 9505-Estate of William D. Huff and Lode Holtslag to Gerardo A. Morales Navarro and Gilberto A. Maradiaga, $335,000.

Dumfries Rd., 14945-Melissa L.K. and Richard M. Lattimer Jr. to Meliza L. Sanchez, $560,000.

Estates Pond Ct., 9130-Keith M. Finzel to Stephen D. and Peggy L. Cracknell, $523,000.

Genna Lane, 10461-Sandra Ann Sobczak to Nicholas Steven Landon and Kathryn M. Kallfa, $443,000.

Heritage Crossing Ct., 8215, No. 6-Aileen and Lloyd Bayliss to Marilyn Dacumos Abat, $324,900.

Koman Cir., 11014, No. 208-Estate of James C. Briscoe and Gail Gloria Robbins to John Valliere, $207,000.

MacBeth St., 8215-Mohamad Ghazi El-Haj to Jose Manuel Gomez Martinez and Cristina Gloria Aguilar De Gomez, $331,000.

Michelle Ct., 7654-Jim W. and Barbara A. Williams to Wilfredo A. Najera and Gilmer Serrano Tobar, $370,000.

Omega Lane, 6016-Sanaa Ali and Usman Q. Junjua to Mohammad Masood and Manila Noorzai Ashraf, $392,500.

Powhatan St., 7807-David E. and Deborah B. Ward to Julio C. Mejia Jr. and Alba M. Palacios Alcantara, $349,900.

Rayborn Creek Dr., 11932-Cecil K. and Rebecca L. Richardson to Andrew and Bernadine Dyer, $415,000.

Sharpsburg Ct., 7914-Carmen Viera to Jose Santo Herrera and Katie B. Castro, $206,500.

Strasburg St., 7803-HSBC Bank and Ace Securities Corp. to Mukand L. Behl, $240,840.

Winstead Pl., 8190, No. 204-12-Alexis Marie Deibler to Wendy Y. Zacatales, $210,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Arrington Farm Ct., 9216-Alexander and Jennifer Rivera to Sandra Sobczak, $525,000.

Oak St., 7751-Shirley Ann Chandler and Stephanie Stanley to Oscar A. Chicas, $200,000.

Shelley Lane, 7604-Khaddouj and Mbarek Balile to Blanca M. Andrade Alvarenga and Cristian A. Ambrose, $245,000.

Well St., 7698-Atif Quarni and Fatima Pashaei to Fredy N. Villalobos-Romero, $323,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Beachwater Ct., 15425-Maureen C. Daly to Adonis Laroy Summers and Tyesha Shaw, $269,900.

Detrick Trail, 3732-Frederick J. and Vilma K. Steinbrink to Joseph M. and Carole L. Price, $500,000.

Fallstone Pl., 4327-Benjamin A. Smart to Joshua P. and Frances Anne Wolf, $470,000.

Henderson Lane, 16164-Scott and Heather Thompson to Brent Darell Bowie, $268,000.

Marbury Heights Way, 15747-Timothy D. Barraclough Jr. to Mary Ann Cassell, $463,500.

Secret Grove Ct., 3614-Pamela and John Chen to Carol Louise Blackwell, $400,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Aden Rd., 11905-David W. Howell to Lucia Virasoro and Jorge A. Bruno, $540,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Bradys Hill Rd., 3987-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to A.D. Kearney, $331,820.

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4416, No. 56-Luis Ramos and Yansy Pietri Rivera to David W. and Jessica L. Marsh, $316,000.

Wayne Dr., 19127-Joy V. Harris to Samuel and Alba N. Tamayo, $272,500.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Arizona Ave., 14746-Jimmie K. and Margie L. Walker to Hector Castro and Maria Gladis Lobo Carranza, $315,000.

Barkham Dr., 14513, No. 269A-Anthony A. and Justine M. Touset to Misty Lowmack, $325,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 440, No. 108-Peter Bazzel to Kevin L. Brown and Susan A. Ford, $320,000.

Bethel Church Dr., 3277-Charles D. and Sarah G. Swenson to Jose R. Castellon and Lucia A. Soto, $395,000.

Brookway Ct., 11602-Brian R. and Patricia D. Downs to Roberto Roland, $415,000.

California St., 1410-Esperanza E. Martinez to Jose O. Mercado, $350,000.

Cardamom Dr., 11956-Cori L. Stash to Zita Lizzie Chawu, $195,000.

Cedar Cove Way, 1852, No. 22-2A-Teodoro Jose Gonzales to Charles E. Bennett, $240,000.

Cornice Pl., 3509-James M. and Robin J. LaFranchise to Gregory L. and Jennifer H. Twombley, $399,950.

Dulcinea Pl., 12621-Bogdan D. Racu to Mona and Nabil Haddad, $260,000.

Egret Ct., 15311-Karen T. Campbell to Ernesto and Josee Bailey, $419,900.

Florida Ave., 1610-Isidoro R. Lopez and Magda D. Rodriguez Perez to Manuel A. Perdomo Cedillos, $310,000.

Gardenview Loop, 1060, No. 102-8B-Mark E. Ingram to Marta Mercado, $191,500.

Grist Mill Terr., 15372-David Bigabwa to Lydia Annor and Samuel Ampeh, $250,000.

Jocelyn Dr., 3803-Gregg Wesley and Sally Ann Adams to Masako Kita and Daniel James Longwell, $440,000.

Knightsbridge Dr., 12712-Carl M. and Susan S. Magnell to Charles D. and Sarah G. Swenson, $625,000.

Lock Loop, 13484-Gilda P. Castillo-Morales to Tia A. Bentley, $305,000.

Lotte Dr., 12703, No. 2-7-Christopher Howard to Alicia Marie Farinha, $140,000.

Marquis Pl., 3810-Joseph J. and Jane T. Zarkauskas to Cameron D. and Brittaney N. Barts, $430,000.

Miranda Lane, 16857-Kyle Joseph Tatu and Branden Eugene King to Paul Wayne Morrow Jr., $297,990.

Oak Farm Dr., 13207-Cynthia H. Porter to Adam Earl and Christal Rheams, $489,000.

Overleigh Dr., 11581-Diana L. Rock to Rishi Rupchand, $336,000.

Pinetree Dr., 13402-Eliott Torres to Andrew B. Tramontana, $288,000.

Rockledge Terr., 1733-Chris A. Peters to Aaron H. and Maria B. Jackson, $485,500.

Sheffield Hill Way, 2699, No. 155-Daniel C. McBride to Andrew T. and Keirsten E. Wepplo, $305,000.

Steamboat Landing Ct., 859-Darrell J. and Silvia J. Bennis to Michael A. and Theresa Schwartz, $645,000.

Taverner Loop, 13142-Hossein Mohammadpour and Masoumeh Alipour to Nazakat and Bahar Maryann Monawer, $485,000.

Torrington St., 12724-Claudio Marin and Regina C. Benavides to Jose A. Palomino Bello, $310,000.

Uppsala Ct., 15915-Estate of Jerry A. Mondo and Scott H. Donovan to Jose J. and Ricardo J. Avelar, $335,000.

Wagon Wheel Lane, 3811-Charels F. and Stacey L. Seymour to Tewedaj Zegeye and Henock Gizaw Negussie, $325,000.

Weeburn Way, 14633, No. 82A-Rosalinda D. Stanson to Paul and Shirley Baker, $360,000.

Wimbley Lane, 12651-George and Elisabeth J. Papageorge to Carrie A. Anderson and Jakraphan Friend, $326,999.

Wisley Turn, 4308-Kyley Leah and Quincy Elon Huntley to Anthony E. Jones, $400,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in November 2018 in Manassas.

Aspen Pl., 9724-Adalberto Cruz to Jose Elias Menendez Valencia, $192,500.

Braxted Lane, 8547-Rachel E. Baehr to Cindi Solano, $228,000.

Byrd Dr., 9231-Francisco Ever Umanzor Reyes to Fernando A. Villalta, $204,400.

Clark Pl. S., 9837-George H. and Meryl A. Franck to Rosa L. Gomez and Doris M. Lopez De Rivera, $401,000.

Fairview Ave., 9316-Mark R. Michaelsen to Casey and Julie Martinez, $370,000.

Georgian Ct., 8472-Adrian Gomez to Carlos A. and Eileen J. Castillo, $214,999.

Kirby St., 8607-Melissa D. Manos to Stephen Boensel and Alexandra Coulson, $330,000.

Main St., 9322-Nancy L. Ahson to Anna E. Von Reyn, $479,900.

Nantucket Ct., 10266-Kevin Charles Bedgood and estate of Charlene Sue May to Timothy and Teresa Larue, $295,000.

Park Ave., 9102-Arthur G. and Gwen T. Gower to Patrick J. and Una F. Geary, $725,000.

Ratcliffe Trail, 10508-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Navya Vangala and Swetha Chiruvolu, $424,990.

Stevens Ct., 9167-U.S. Bank and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Jeffery M. Miranda Catalan and Rosa P. Solorzano, $247,350.

Town Lane, 9818-Rodrigo Rodriguez to Derek James Pitman and Yuan Yang, $190,500.

Wellington Rd., 9962-Michael J. and Pansy M. Norton to Paula Watts and Latif Abdulalim, $330,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in November 2018 in Manassas Park.

White Pine Dr., 8288-Jose O. Alfaro to Sonia Quintanilla and Fatima P. Gomez, $235,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in November 2018 were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Aquia Dr., 1411-Joseph S. and Beth Falk to Adam H. and Stephanie M. Johnson, $414,500.

Barley Corn Dr., 12-David J. Turcotte to Richard B. Rowe Jr., $259,000.

Bealton Ct., 12-Jennifer Carolyn Arguello to Arismendy Reyes Valerio, $410,000.

Bloomington Lane, 36-Romaine Umlor to Danielle A. Karl, $325,000.

Brent Point Rd., 55-Erick C. and Veronica A. Tijerina to Christopher A. and Kimairys I. Rodriguez, $333,000.

Brooke Rd., 900-Alexandra D. Zaffram to Donald L. Jett III and Alaina M. Leinenbach, $245,800.

Carlsbad Dr., 10-Anselm J. and Chalograt P. Dyer to James Scott and Jessica Little, $347,000.

Chadwick Dr., 36-Danielle C. and Brian K. Rand to Richard C. Klein, $427,700.

Clear Spring Lane, 34-DR Horton Inc. to Tiffany A. and Alan R. Brown, $389,990.

Courthouse Rd., 2247-Jan M. Gheuens and Ilse M. Snoeks to Rhonda M. Lyster, $925,000.

Dawson Dr., 2-Dale David and Delores A. Miller to Michael M. and Andrea J. Ullmann, $308,000.

Ebony Ct., 5-Carlos and Maribel Alfaro to Juan C. Molina and Ricardo Javier Santos Chicas, $287,500.

Executive Cir., 186-Christopher Allen and Raishawn Ray Moorhead to John Cardell Hamilton, $315,000.

Giles Ct., 8-Antoine and Emily Copes to Lynne and David Woodruff, $435,000.

Harrogate Rd., 704-Carina I. and Joel Ogren to Caitlyn E. Travers, $215,000.

Hemlock Dr., 102-Deborah Hudson Beverly to Hyemi Lim, $265,000.

Hollycrest Pl., 9-DR Horton Inc. to Sarwat and Imran Alam, $455,990.

Hudson Rd., 118-Gary D. Roach to Joseph and Karen Dutton, $300,000.

Keith Ct., 4-Linda Nicely-Archbold to Darith and Jhoselyn V. Heng, $225,000.

Lake Shore Dr., 105-Robert Bowers Thompson to Paul V. Milde III, $525,000.

Legend Dr., 51-FFC Properties Corp. to Derrick M. and Susan E. Hpiska, $237,000.

Lyndale Ct., 110-Sandra J. Dahlborg to Roman Robi, $210,000.

Morningmist Dr., 9-Elaine Jennings to Jessie B. and Darnita M. Kizer, $359,800.

Oakridge Dr., 400-Richard W. Paxton to Silvia E. Perez De Arias, $270,000.

Owen St., 3-Brian J. and Frances L. Letourneau to Bryan W. and Jessica Renae Coan, $394,000.

Pewter Lane, 113-Sang Don and Nan Soon Kim to Rosny S. Servellon, $319,900.

Principio Ct., 4-Annmarie Johnson to Parul Daftuar, $455,000.

Regents Lane, 101-NVR Inc. to Dwayne L. and Joann E. Griese, $448,000.

River Falls Rd., 60-Spouse Selling Houses Corp. to Brian F. and Ashley Willey, $490,000.

Sandy Ridge Rd., 138-Triple J. Holdings Corp. to Michael E. Johnston, $389,900.

Shaw Ct., 609-Estate of Sara M. Siefferman and Susan Sharpley Williams to Daryl-Sue Mueller, $209,000.

Sherwood Dr., 1714-Adam J. and Angela K. Brown to Kirsten Berry and Kristy Jett, $220,000.

Smelters Trace Rd., 22-Steven C. and Lindsey E. Pollard to Kenneth Andrew and Kristen Anne Loescher, $562,000.

Stagecoach Rd., 67-Shane M. and Jennifer L. Humpherys to Corinne Shiel Dalgarn and Craig Thomas Myra, $525,000.

Storck Rd., 357-Jeffrey and Dawn Dixon to Robert E. Fregeau and Sandra J. McGovern, $352,000.

Truslow Rd., 111-Robert E. and Sandra L. Kundo to Mary Carmella Falduto, $247,000.

Vine Pl., 263-Danny K. and Rhonda L. Ellis to Pedro W. Romero, $295,000.

Whitson Ridge Dr., 87-Terry Burke to Charles Pennyfeather and Marvia Martin Ragbeer, $350,000.

Wiltshire Dr., 9-Lilian Benitez to Farhan Butt and Athar Rahman, $415,000.

Wynngate Ct., 10-Jared Boyd to Tina Downing, $315,000.