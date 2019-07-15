Broadsword Dr., 9995-John and Elizabeth Hightower to Hussein and Wafa Al-Shammaa, $550,000.
Claret Way, 8905-Paul and Jane A. Rotella to Jae K. Yi and Sang Kang, $530,000.
Drum Salute Pl., 12156-Frank and Ratamanee Kos to Jose Soler, $318,000.
General Kirkland Dr., 10708-Carol W. and Sharon F. Dossel to Christopher T. and Jane J. Jones, $515,000.
Looking Glass Ct., 9605-Gayle Marie Barnes to Wui Wu and Yuanyuan Yu, $515,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9155-Tara Jones to Stephen and Rhianna S. Bors, $370,000.
Solitary Pl., 9794-Lucas Della Monica and Liane M. Agulto to Ahmed A. Qader and Iman A. Alhumairi, $524,000.
Anderson St., 14616-India T. and Javon L. Holloway to Reyes I. Martinez Lovo, $310,000.
Brahms Dr., 3381-Ronalyn V. and Rodolf V. Buenaventura to Munaf and Hussein Alhasan, $320,000.
Campbell Lane, 15102-William and Velma L. Jordan to Jose E. Carcamo Reyes and Nurie C. Villanueva Portillo, $320,000.
Christy Lane, 3493-Gabriel Goncalves Gomes Miranda to Antonella Reed, $282,000.
Duran Dr., 14500-Vicky M. Anelli to Telma Y. Padilla and Michelle A. Padilla Alferez, $330,000.
Edinborough Ct., 4351-Tiep K. and Thuy Hoang Nguyen to Jose Kovacs, $490,000.
Evansdale Rd., 4635-Rene Perez-Lopez to Tina M. Harris, $380,000.
Haddock Rd., 13124-Faustino M. and Nedita I. Tercenio to Eusebio R. Poma, $278,000.
Hazelton Dr., 4528-Oxford Enterprises Corp. to Leonard and Mary Jackson, $359,000.
Jarrell Pl., 15112-Sabina Mortgage Inc. to Jathiya Sakina and Gerald Bernard Wright, $300,000.
Ketchum Ct., 3670-Prime Realty Corp. to Alexander R. Seyler and Stephanie T. Ngo, $520,000.
Knoll Dr., 4521-Eng Investment Group to Kathleen Gallagher, $309,900.
Lestric Lane, 14043-Mary M. Adel to Penny McCeney, $275,000.
Mapledale Ave., 13810-Steven David Fonner to Mekies A. and Redieat A. Tesema, $377,000.
Meadowbrook Rd., 13827-Ashan Properties Corp. to Gama Saldivar and Maria I. Ornelas Gallardo, $320,000.
Oscar Ct., 6241-Sheila Champion to Naseer Ahmad and Samira Mohmand, $395,000.
Princedale Dr., 13471-Lan X. and Lilian T. Tran to Janet A. Nagy, $330,000.
Quest Ct., 5415-Sarwat Alam to Mardan Kurban, $258,000.
Riverside Dr., 5879-Ricky S. and Frances A. Powell to Taryn Christen Myers, $405,000.
Savannah Dr., 14221-Patricia J. Sheffield to Toryalai Alami, $265,000.
Spriggs Rd., 15128-Rebecca and Maria O. Juarez to Heather A. and Bryan Landgrover, $369,900.
Thrift Lane, 13069-Roger A. Wright Jr. to Norberto Antonio and Elizabeth Mendez, $386,000.
Wheatfield Rd., 15600-Clifton A. and Cynthia L. Owen to Huda Alshadidi, $449,900.
Banks Ct., 2815-Sharon K. Day to Mary A. Fay, $199,000.
Gibson Mill Rd., 17006, No. 88-Jerome D. Trahan to Arturo Aguirre Munoz, $295,000.
Possum Point Rd., 17696-Luis and Brenda Cupido to Tonya Williams, $375,000.
Yost Lane, 3381, No. L-304-Elizabeth L. Stamm to Homaire Yurak, $140,000.
Brunson Cir., 7344, No. 3G-Guery E. Espinoza-Orellana and Sarinela Vaca-Suarez to Anthony and Mariah Webb, $320,250.
Clatterbuck Loop, 14085-Christopher H. and Holly C. Cuddington to Maher Nayef and Janan I. Hasan, $507,900.
Estate Manor Dr., 13822-Michael T. and Bethany J. French to John Frank and Jacqueline Vialpando, $642,500.
Haro Trail, 14192, No. 110-Jessica Hyekyung Kim to Heather C. Leigh, $352,000.
Kona Dr., 7071, No. 16-Seung Seok Lim to Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed and Iqra Abdullahi Mohamed, $393,000.
Plantation Mill Ct., 14035-Robert E. Henabery to Geralyn Clinton, $490,000.
Shady Hollow Lane, 4010-William George Koustenis to Luke Thompson, $365,000.
Traditions Trail, 6921-Christie J. and Lina H. Torres to Matthew M. and Diana M. Adamo, $355,000.
Alderdale Pl., 6001-Michael D. and Wendy S. Blackwell to Jesse C. Simerly, $535,000.
Chalfont Dr., 14300-Barbara Wright to Dadan Hidayat, $610,000.
Heather Mill Lane, 15100, No. 401-Ratnakar and Rekha Lawande to Joseph F. and Maryann Maire, $450,000.
Lightner Rd., 14522-Homes for Our Troops Inc. to Marcus Dandrea, $695,225.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15262, No. 73-Scott R. Berlin to Alexander R. Branower and Jessica M. Azcarate, $268,000.
Signature Ct., 5048-John R. and Mickie D. Powell to Jonathan Lee and Michelle Lee Hand, $622,000.
Wheelwright Way, 5711-John S. Bray to Michael Eugene and Bridget A. Hughes, $572,000.
Baneberry Cir., 14154-Anthony Charles and Lyndal N. Swansson to Michael P. Burns, $631,000.
Bull Run Overlook Ct., 11560-Duncan E. McGill and David W. Johnson to Shanela S. Parvez, $800,000.
Crooked Creek Dr., 5904-Brian Novosak to Blake Allbritton and Sarah Watkins, $526,000.
Duneiden Lane, 7618-Brandon and Alysa Lee to Chinmay Joshi, $270,000.
Flager Cir., 7909-Brian Biggs to Adalberto Treminio and Jorge A. Guevara, $326,000.
Golden Autumn Ct., 10501-Carlos Matos to Keith and April Gibson, $349,999.
Heritage Crossing Ct., 8253, No. 17-Yvonne A. and Daniel Pryce to Williams Guevara and Jhoseliln Lavayen Angulo, $326,000.
Holly Glen Ct., 14280-Claudia Q. Tran to Mohammad and Alia Shafio, $529,900.
Labrador Loop, 10443-Michael W. and Lyla K. Novakowski to Segun Fatundimu, $415,000.
Magenta St., 9577-Christopher J. and Andrea Lynn Raab to Narcisse Tcheumoe and Francoise Mezegne, $410,000.
Monocacy Way, 10764-Richard W. and Rita I. Bennett to Thomas Maude, $484,990.
Paradise Ct., 10417, No. 17-3-Alfred Talamantes and Patricia Howell to Heather Grinberg, $184,000.
Provincial Dr., 10629, No. 83-6-Daniel J. Smith to Chen Friedman and Mor Gilad, $154,000.
Ridgeway Dr., 7250-Amy C. Lucero to William A. Tetrault Jr., $364,900.
Sunnyslope Dr., 9579-Ryan C. Tupper and Cindi Solano to Richard M. Barton, $396,000.
Winstead Pl., 8238, No. 201-Ruth Mekonnen to Jennifer L. Clifton, $199,999.
Baker St., 9309-Edgardo Miguel Bolaniez Cardenas to Jose J. Ayala and Ana G. Ayala Rivera, $290,000.
Centerton Lane, 8651-Paramount Investments Corp. to Lizmarie Mendez and Magaliss Medina, $309,000.
Duck Pond Terr., 8025-Wesley A. Summers to Mariela Karina Rodriguez, $323,000.
Oak St., 7824-Kamaljit S. Sidhu and Kuldip S. Jathoul to Sem Joel Santiago and Jennifer Fatima Hussain Rendon, $420,000.
Shelley Lane, 7608-Carrington Mortgage Services Corp. to Seethalakshmi Sure and Thennarasu Duraisamy, $174,500.
Whitehall Dr., 7503-Giovanni Lobo to Roberto Carlos Arce Gonzalez and Nancy L. Alfaro, $209,900.
Benecia Lane, 4807-David S. and Amy R. Nickerson to Latasha Bowen, $288,550.
Dolphin Dr., 15902-Jean M. Zimmermann to Jesse R. Waletich and Afaf Leoub, $615,000.
Fishermans Cove., 4694-Andrew Preston and Sarah E. Rudkosky to Shana A. Semler and Craig W. Shontz, $437,000.
Inlet Pl., 15372-Robert D. Barber-Delach and Aimee Delach to Ibeth Y. Lizama Posada and William Y. Aparicio, $284,000.
Mine Rd., 17423-Margaret Simmons to Yenu B. Tilahun and Maheder A. Hailemariam, $1 million.
Timber Ridge Dr., 4648-Daniel C. and Kristin H. Morgan to Erik J. and Claire P. Scully, $480,000.
Burwell Rd., 9035-Gurnek S. Nijjar and Major Singh Chahal to Oscar Ariel Linares Perez and Edith Yanth Linares Ayala, $485,000.
Snapshot Ct., 11952-Kobina Osei Essiam to Brandon C. and Christina Allsup, $520,000.
Grafton Ct., 3813-Serita Johnson to Maureen A. Ohene, $472,000.
Red Oak Lane, 19004-Frederick H. Kruck Jr. to Juan Linares Torres and Victoria Linares, $255,000.
White Oak Dr., 18912-Frances Jordan Duling to Feroz Moin, $258,500.
Arizona Ave., 14754-George F. and Kathy L. Delimba to Herbert Humberto Escolero Canas and Elida Esperansa Mendez-Zelaya, $337,000.
Battery Hill Cir., 2364-Marvin and Freda Mensah to Robyn R. and Larry L. Young, $370,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 440, No. 410-Holli M. Tucker to Matthew E. Luce, $293,500.
Blacksmith Terr., 15309-Shawn R. Simmons to Hector H. Bracamonte, $223,000.
Brunswick Ct., 2204-estate of Ethel Ade and Steven L. Payne to Sadakul Islam and Shaila Sultana, $332,000.
Calloway Ct., 3101-Kimberly Brooks-King to Emily Catherine Vargo, $290,000.
Cardamom Dr., 12042-Leigh A. Smith to Lauren I. Reinshuttle, $165,000.
Cedar Crest Ct., 2889-Donna M. Elwell to Kefah Abbas, $300,000.
Chinkapin Oak Lane, 3017, No. 330-Sigrid V. Layne to Miriam Onobrakpeya, $274,999.
Cotton Mill Dr., 11788-David M. Jordan to Yaritza E. and Victor R. Hanley, $404,500.
Egret Ct., 15315-Michael S. and Leslie A. Newman to Nigel A. and Sarita P. Buoga, $457,000.
G St., 1443-Dale E. Smith to Mario R. Saquiche Vasquez and Maria M. Garcia De Saquiche, $298,000.
Garfield Pl., 13621, No. 203-2-Joong Sub Om to Esayas Haile, $180,000.
Gordon Blvd., 12709, No. 59A-Melvin E. Brandon to Richard D. Haney, $190,000.
Harbor Dr., 12407-Heather Carlson to Sarah E. Pelletier, $410,000.
Hunterbrook Dr., 13022-Ronald Minner and Eileen A. Walsh to Lorenzo Thomas and Marta Elena Soto, $330,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15631, No. 200-James R. and Audrey O. Brown to Nestor Antonio Fiorilo, $290,000.
Koval Lane, 3854-Robert Gregg Meserve to Benjamin Sweede and Brittany Geelhaar, $385,000.
Luckland Way, 2505-Cynthia Gismegian to Chau Thi Hai Hang and Vinh Bao Nguyen, $329,900.
Marquis Pl., 3872-Clinton R. and Dresden C. McIntosh Farrand to Hedayatullah Hedayat, $335,000.
Oakwood Dr., 12208-Dewey A. and Lindsey M. Snavely to Sean M. Williams and Valerie L. Insinna, $380,000.
Palermo Terr., 15718-Arthur J. and Toshiro S. Stovall to Clarence M. Riffle, $325,000.
Pintail Rd., 12954-Anna M. Flori to Ervin A. and Donna E. Merritt, $600,000.
Rainswood Lane, 2419, No. 62-Delondra A. Barron to Andira A. McKinney, $282,000.
Rockledge Terr., 1762-Jancarlo Matos and Chawisa Knunkamsuk to Mark L. Schwab, $455,000.
Silvia Loop, 12810-Marco M. Ciliberti and Erika Ciliberti-Torres to Sean D. and Jennifer D. Nelson, $325,000.
Steerage Cir., 16453-Charles L. and Donna M. Bryant to Christopher Hardy, $392,500.
Tolson Pl., 11759, No. 5-Mirza Javed Iqbal Baig to Sigrid V. Layne, $199,000.
Tory Loop, 13020-Norberto A. Mendez to Rae Hyeok Park and Chungsun Seu, $300,000.
Vineyard Way, 13126-Charles W. Giannelli to Darrell Durham and Liudmyla Synhaivska, $274,900.
Wakewater Way, 2815-Daniel J. and Myungjin Hostetler to Mir Ubaid and Fnu Zubaida, $380,000.
Wheel Cog Pl., 2290-Nezakat Monawer to Jawad Ali Malakzada, $335,000.
Winding Loop, 14771-Jacqueline Y. Maxwell to Gorupadh C. Dash, $290,000.
Byrd Dr., 9271-Jaime Diaz to Maria M. Rivera Chinchilla, $196,000.
Hall Terr. S., 9551-Adam Samuel Murray to Sakina Kettani, $263,000.
Leander Lane, 9977-Tawanna A. Sikes to Teresa L. Wine, $358,000.
McRae Ct., 9069-Douglas Denny to Simon A. and Ana Ortega, $255,000.
Niki Pl., 9210, No. 101-David Reynolds to Thelma B. MacDonald, $150,000.
Park St., 9636-Jonathan L. and Shirley D. Way to Bernard Edward and Alice M. Couture, $535,000.
Ratcliffe Trail, 10509-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Michael Corey and Lynne A. Daconta, $479,990.
Stonewall Rd., 8496-Susan L. Frischkorn to Matthew Mains, $285,000.
Tyler Ct., 9000-Hark Shin and Woon Ja Park to Andrea G. Medina Nunez and Tula Nunez Palomino De Medina, $265,000.
West St., 9006-Charles L. and Mary C. Rannells to Kristin M. Henry and Tabatha L. Pavalok, $310,000.
Forrest St., 137-Maria N. Olivares to Jose G. Lizano Diaz, $245,000.
Manassas Dr., 135-Donald J. Garcia Martinez to Evelin Y. Zuniga Caseres, $261,000.
Reinecke Ct., 8633-Naheed Nawaz to Abel Rivera Henriquez, $220,000.
Silver Meteor Ct., 9435-Bonnie M. Nelson to Kevin Omores and Leslie Tope, $330,000.
Yost St., 125-Henry A. Jones and Diana E. Poussard to Steven S. Bailey II and Jeremy Weatherholtz, $200,000.
Amherst Ave., 1109-Robert R. and Jennifer B. Pomeroy to Jake and Alexandria Boles, $334,000.
Arla Ct., 145-Kelly and Patrick Mulcahy to Trey A. Rademacher, $289,900.
Barrows Ct., 108-Paula Meyer to Duc Nguyen, $215,000.
Ben Neuis Pl., 111-Rosalind Lee to Destini C. Reid, $211,000.
Blossom Wood Ct., 55-Clifford N. Clark to Benjamin Eric, $375,000.
Brenwick Ct., 108-Corliss G. Williams to Joseph M. and Alexandra L. Kennedy, $238,500.
Brookeshire Dr., 18-Alphonzo and Valarie Fludd to Isaac and Erika Dove, $487,000.
Chamonix Dr., 410-Camille J. Degen to Dustin Vance, $325,000.
Clint Lane, 209-Gilberto and Susan E. Baez to David D. Bosch, $200,000.
Craftsman Ct., 6-David P. Cole to James N. and Lorena C. Rowe, $289,900.
Debra Dr., 143-Scott M. and Donna R. Sullivan to Trevor D. and Angelica Stone, $279,000.
Gray Birch Lane, 17-Rene Minjarez to Abigail T. Asumadu, $455,000.
Hamlin Dr., 18-James H. and Ruth J. Wilkerson to Jeremy Lee and Heidi Rothaar Carlson, $335,000.
Hartwood Rd., 517-Sandra B. Coulbourn to Samantha Foster, $350,000.
Hickory Hill Overlook Ct., 142-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ruth A. Stewart, $349,900.
Hunting Creek Lane, 59-Jason E. and Melissa M. Taylor to Christina M. and Jeremy L. Williams, $349,900.
Keith Ct., 6-Nicholas and Ashley Vetrano to Tiffany and Dustin Cato, $294,900.
Kings Crest Dr., 205-Dominique L. Williams to Boakai Manobah, $210,000.
Lakeside Dr., 42-Eliezer Rochttis to Travis L. and Mekia L. Patrick, $372,000.
Limestone Way, 26-Frederic W. Stonesifer to Ryan Darby and Andrea Bohannon, $349,900.
Maple Leaf Ct., 13-Jeremy R. and Amy Kathleen Phillips to Prince Bangura, $399,900.
Morningmist Dr., 11-Christopher M. Degeiso to Marshall R. and Cassandra Allen, $339,900.
Naples Rd., 27-Naeem and Shehla Ahmad to Fred and Deborah Beverly, $459,000.
Oakwood Dr., 148-Peter M. Swindells and Dawn J.D. J. Swindells to Patrick Michael and Brandy Reynolds, $260,000.
Park Cove Dr., 109-Manuel D. Gonzalez to Marcus A. and Cynthia Broadwater, $269,000.
Pike Pl., 44-Cenice D. Horn to Leslie Diaz Ortiz and Juan Carlos Sotomayor Marrero, $317,000.
Quail Run Dr., 2-Francis X. and Mary B. Winnett to Sandra C. Barnes and Jane B. Fraley, $310,000.
Regina Lane, 105-Gaurrang R. and Jigna G. Dave to Oscar Recinos, $220,000.
River Ridge Lane, 49-Felicia A. Purifoy to Carl L. and Lois M. Washington, $455,000.
Royal Hills Dr., 17-James F. Redmond to Charles V. Goldsmith and Carly A. Corbin, $389,900.
Shelton Dr., 306-Laidy Zulema Arias Cifuentes to Jose Joaquin Morales Figueroa and Yesenia Dinora Gonzalez Machuca, $290,000.
Shields Rd., 316-Jennifer A. Heck to Honey C. Williams and Troy D. Wyatt, $360,000.
Stern Cove., 202-Laurie B. Roberts to Pamela M. Balch, $280,000.
Tanterra Dr., 70-Alcides Laines and Javier C. Dejesus to Karen A. Defay-Dejesus, $355,000.
Truslow Rd., 370-Jeffrey E. and Sarah C. Brooks to Morgan Brooks and Kyle W. Nance, $515,000.
Widewater Rd., 396-Maria A. Christoforatos to Jose L. Marquez Guevara and Ana G. Coreas De Marquez, $200,000.
Windjammer Ct., 111-Harvey A. Geter to Guno Douglas and Johannessah Ratsimbazafy, $294,000.