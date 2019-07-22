Benton Lake Rd., 11910-Kathryn E. Laughlin to Chun Hsien Lee and Yun Jin Kim, $379,900.
Cheshire Ct., 12169-Timothy John and Lori Joyce Zinck to Sophronia Z. and Sheng L. Song, $503,500.
Darton Woods Loop, 12324-Jason D. Risley to James F. Salder and Elizabeth S. Brito, $350,000.
Falling Water Dr., 9258-Patricia C. Prothro to Brandy and Gavin Robinson, $565,000.
Great Falls Dr., 12433-Fatih and Zumrut Andican to Rupinder Kaur Dadwal and Ramneek Raj Singh, $659,000.
Jeb Stuart Ct., 10737-Shonchotsani and McKinte Young to Ashley L. and Brian P. Day, $475,000.
Noltland Castle Dr., 12861-3Sels Properties Corp. to Edgardo Suchite-Paz, $452,000.
Pale Rose Loop, 10147-Raymond C. Sanchiz to Cedar and Esther L. Lopez, $325,000.
Score Bay Pl., 9900-Cristina Rivera to Tom and Tang My Ly, $434,000.
Tarvie Cir., 9628-Izzeldin and Ali Awad to Omeed Isari, $455,000.
Wright Lane, 12060-Robert L. and C. Lawrence Wiskeman to Shane McGee and Jennifer Jensen, $440,000.
Sanders Lane, 4410-Psihas Commercial Realty Corp. to Michael Fuller and Lana Amer, $430,000.
Ashdale Cir., 14936-William and Rachael B. Anthony to Hung Phu Nguyen and Kim Ho, $259,000.
Beale Ct., 3441-Nancy S. Ahn to Juan Ramon Hernandez Orellana, $225,000.
Bluefin Dr., 14044-Minnie Spence to Sergio Enrique Toledo and Sara Veronica Suarez Alarcon, $292,600.
Brandon Ct., 14417-Alice M. Chilton Goodwin to Mark Daly Peterman, $230,000.
Castle Hill Dr., 3489-Hector and Renee Rosales to Helen S. Buckingham, $224,900.
Cherrydale Dr., 14881-Yanlin Li and Anping Yang to Guillermo Rubio, $250,000.
Colonel Tansill Ct., 15329-Raja S. and Rajitha Chalamgari to Abdullah and Najia Yousefi, $580,000.
Cuddy Loop, 14192, No. 96-Ruth Carradice Bradley to Duane Allen Gardner, $202,000.
Decatur Dr., 4356-Harold E. and Susana R. Wise to Edward L. and Barbara C. Ford, $460,000.
Evansdale Rd., 4539-Howard S. and Theresa F. Spears to Zhuang Fei Ni and Hui Hua Zhao, $325,000.
Greenmount Dr., 15069-David D. and Darla D. Peterson to Dawn C. Moore, $440,000.
Hendricks Dr., 4322-Ellen J. Williams and estate of Thomas L. Williams to Sedrick N. and Grace J. Bryant, $289,950.
Kellogg Dr., 4723-Erika J. Frazier to Wilmer Edgardo Henriquez Reyes and Eliseo Lopez Martinez, $315,000.
Knoll Dr., 4532-Lawrence F. and Candyce J. Mansour to Alejandra Rosales Zamora and Estelita Portillo Hernandez, $300,000.
Leatherback Rd., 5032-David and Lisa Moore to Sadie Barrera and Harry Jones, $517,500.
Lindendale Rd., 14207-Timothy Daniel and Trish Grace Souza to Domingo G. Bohorquez Suarez and Maria Hernandez, $321,000.
Macwood Dr., 5304-Henry E. Castellanos Estrada and Maimy Castellanos to Phillip Kurt Kight, $346,000.
Maverick Ct., 14112-Albert Leon Hooiser to Vitaliy and Maryna Miasnykov, $315,000.
Otto Rd., 13208-Shane D. and Johnene Michelle Dana to Richard D. Eubanks and Maurice R. Edwards, $455,000.
Park Ct. N., 14365-Gregory and Melinda Lee Storer to Erwin Tarrayo and Gerlys Gayona Ilao, $260,000.
Plainville Lane, 6121-David P. and Kerry Jo Ghysen to Jonathan P. Fowler and Jennifer A. Myers, $375,000.
Qualls Lane, 13015-Jeffrey M. and Deirdre C. Onizuk to Kedrick D. and Nicole Mills, $600,000.
Quebec Pl., 5259-Donald E. and Teresa G. Grant to Jose Enrique Santos, $456,900.
Reardon Lane, 5586-Michael A. and Mary E. Warwick to Angela Dawn Ferrell, $329,900.
Riverside Dr., 5863-Garabet and Nevart Boujakdjian to Adnan Arshad, $435,000.
Roundtree Dr., 5642-Baljit Singh and Ashok K. Gupta to Maria Y. Durand and Renee Eilzabeth Machado, $350,000.
Seneca Ct., 5364-Stuart A. and Lauren Ashley-Roget Hensley to Jesus A. Melara, $320,000.
Stratford Dr., 14718-Philip E. and Rita T. Goble to Peter J. and Rebecca A. Cookson, $398,500.
Tina Lane, 15309-Keith and Tiffany J. Winfrey to Robert Michael Ray, $499,500.
Francis West Lane, 16865-Betty Brown Smith to Nebiyu Ashagre and Mentiwab L. Wedajo, $380,000.
Marsh Harbor Lane, 17644-Bashir Fazelyar to Hithem Ismail and Samah Elkheshin, $463,500.
Myrtlewood Dr., 2844-Christopher O. Bickersteth and Nemata Blyden to Rosario D. Rosalino, $395,000.
Sedgewick Pl., 2540-Paramount Investments Corp. to Wesley Walker, $209,000.
Sweet Pepperbrush Loop, 2312-Richard F. and Mary Louise Koehl to Frederick A. and Eugenia Radford Wilson, $760,000.
Vidalia Ct., 3004-Peich P. Khem and Saren B. Tann to Ronald A. Boisvert Jr., $430,000.
Albert Way, 14013-Rony Thomas and Blessy Sebastian to Michael Gene Jone, $484,000.
Bluff Point Ct., 14513-Department of Veterans Affairs to Seon O. Kang and Young Y. Choi, $846,000.
Broadleaf Terr., 6908-Wells Fargo Bank and Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II to Marshall and Margaret Hendrickson, $451,000.
Busick Ct., 10613-Matthew and Gladys Kalandranis to Emmanuel K. Nformi and Rose Takob, $535,000.
Catbird Dr., 14216-Michael E. and Dana L. Stauffer to Daniel T. and Sarah Marie Lanzo, $431,000.
Cornwall Station Ct., 13813-Tyrone and Candice C. Burnett to Jason Michael and Stephanie Colson Davis, $606,000.
Danehurst Cir., 15088-Briget R. Bishop to Tsetsegdelger Baast, $370,000.
Estate Manor Dr., 14132-Aura C. Quinonez to Garima Paris, $545,000.
Hampton Bay Lane, 6761, No. 281-Clement and Kayan Thompson to Zachary L. and Kathryn Keiter, $260,000.
Kona Dr., 6938, No. 144-Kimberly Bowen to Jung Ran Choi, $357,500.
Links Pond Cir., 14769-Jerome R. and Lorene Larson to Celestine Penn and James Tyrone Murray Jr., $436,000.
Lucas Point Loop, 6720-Han Sang and Kyong A. Cho to Mustafa Eliyas Hoidary, $335,000.
Pedigrue Ct., 8377-Patrick L. and Connie D. Christiansen to Melba Michelle and Madoua Jack Amissi, $775,000.
Rio Grande Way, 7577-Ather Mirza and Atiya A. Hussain to Harry Otoo and Barbara Seedah, $450,000.
Ryton Ridge Lane, 13598-Patricia H. Pullen and estate of Rose Ann Hausfeld to Stephen A. and Dawn M. Fletcher, $435,000.
Sharpshinned Dr., 14235-Joseph and Lisa Marie Hartnett to Kulwinder K. Gill and Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal, $445,000.
Village Stream Pl., 7011-Hannah Regina and David B. Farmer to Patrick Ryan Sheehan, $332,000.
Waverley Mill Ct., 7808, No. 6-C-Michael and Angela Nielsen to Bryan Patrick Maat, $225,000.
Arnold Palmer Dr., 15505-Jerud Hanson and Shelly Wolf to William C. Strachan Sr. and Annmarie Spong Cherry, $575,000.
Bartrams Forest Lane, 6671-Marco and Jessica Uribe to Hailey S. and Spencer Davis, $500,000.
Brier Creek Dr., 15230-Robert E. Gardner to Chang K. and Sam S. Pak, $480,000.
Corner Post Pl., 14706-Bryan and Alyssa Vickers to William A. and Lorraine E. Delaney, $425,000.
Gravely Meadow Ct., 4393-Toll X Partnership to Elliott S. and Taylor K. Ferguson, $924,000.
Greymill Manor Dr., 16014-Anne M. Metzger to Jessica M. Michaels, $385,000.
Lowdermilk Pl., 15950-William C. and Beth M. Strachan to Vicki Cowan, $500,000.
Noyes Ave., 6905-Justa L. and Mary Catherine A. Roche Justis to Phuoc Tan Le, $595,000.
Popes Creek Pl., 6023-Prayas Bhatta to Ashok Nath and Kamala Tiwari, $350,000.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15408, No. 10-Paramount Investments Corp. to Chadia Issmeal, $290,000.
Simon Kenton Rd., 16080-Cain and Logyn N. Blume to Silvia A. Serrano Menjivar and Diogenes Lara Reyes, $439,900.
Stoney Creek Ct., 14558-Elliott H. and Thomasine P. Davis to William Frost Rohbaugh and Lani Lizarda, $715,000.
Tulloch Spring Ct., 5907-Jonathan R. and Mary P. Rohmiller to David M. and Olivia C. Noble, $545,000.
Yorktown Run Ct., 5354-Adam M. and Dayna Aravich to Robert M. Hortsman, $625,000.
Bayonet Way, 8140, No. 203-J-Tyler Williams to Valarie J. Smith, $210,000.
Bland Dr., 7638-John P. Dallow to Uzar and Kaire Leiten Khan, $325,000.
Campbell Ct., 7504-Michael R. Sweeney and Robert L. Stroud to Deanna Fowler, $290,000.
Classic Oaks Ct., 13504-Luiz and Neda Carvalho to Carlos Alberto Carrizo, $655,000.
Country Roads Lane, 9530-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and Freddie Mae Seasoned Credit Risk Transfe to Manuel A. Rios Alicea, $383,000.
Doves Lane, 9117-Estate of Kathryn E. Cox and Kenneth Nelson Cox to Eduardo Madrigal Gonzalez, $250,000.
Falling Creek Dr., 11930-Victor P. Tomsko to Nicholas A. and Kimberly M. Pyzowski, $530,000.
Folksie Ct., 11021, No. 95-Daniel S. Oravetz to Donna Lytle, $225,000.
Harton St., 11450-Paul J. McBride to Austin Knebel, $335,000.
Helmsdale Pl., 7664-Daniel Rogers and Patricia K. Bradley to Niraj and Pratibha Korala Upreti, $315,000.
Holly Forest Dr., 14000-Gregory S. and Ann M. Standard to Catherine Marie and Matthew Robert Conner, $555,000.
Irongate Way, 10027-Rudy A. Quispe to Ning Tang and Yan Lan, $220,000.
King George Dr., 9626-Jose F. and Nereida Mayorga to Roberto C. and Mirza Y. Santos, $335,000.
Lafayette Ave., 9716-Rebecca Catbell to Christine Ellen Howlett, $348,000.
Malbrook Ct., 6540-Edward A. and Jodi H. Kestel to Harold and Nancy A. Kiffer, $470,000.
Point Rd. N., 8499-Harvey H. and Angela G. Blackiston to Damien H. Menu and Elizabeth Orsinger, $447,000.
Purcell Rd., 12620-Michael D. and Cindy G. Mitchell to Gregor Armstrong and Tiffany L. Wilson, $670,000.
River Heights Lane, 11226-Stephen L. and Jamie M. Skojec to William and Michelle Reitemeyer, $590,000.
Saddlehorn Ct., 7908, No. 29-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Nora K. and Hisham K. Al Radaideh, $200,000.
Sentry Ridge Rd., 11051, No. 95-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Tim Faltemier, $188,000.
Stethem Ct., 6909-Earnest D. and Victoria L. Paylor to Lovett and Shenice Seabrook, $600,000.
Tomislav St., 8776-Lauren P. Perry to Judith Matlock Shannon, $440,000.
Valley Falls Ct., 10800-Phong H. and Diep T. Nguyen to James Mark Vines and Shannon Wowak, $495,000.
Winstead Pl., 8214, No. 203-Richard M. and Zulma Salinas to Myra Aziz, $207,550.
Amherst Dr., 7816-Bactazh Corp. to Luis A. Rivera Cibrian and Ana I. Roman Zavala, $345,000.
Cregger Lane, 7600-David Dedik to Rebekkah Renae and Joseph Michael Gallagher, $549,900.
Honey Bee Way, 8143-Casondra S. and Daniel D. Pierce to Kevin Michael Kaveski, $390,000.
Leighlex Ct., 8300-Michael Louis Smith to Teressa V. Bowman, $379,900.
Manassas Forge Dr., 9779-Jose R. Rodriguez and Maria Joya to Michael S. and Allyson L. Menefee, $465,000.
Mockingbird Lane, 6491-Edward A. and Judith F. Powell to Jeffrey M. Boyle and Jamie Pelmore, $475,000.
Riding Meadow Way, 7442, No. 15-Arlene Perez and Manuel Rios to William Eschol and Mark Thomas Sharpe, $317,500.
Signal Station Dr., 9329-Viola M. Shields to Timothy Scott and Amy Rebecca Wisdom, $492,500.
Yorkshire Lane, 8701-Clarence W. Trent to Salvador Ramirez, $301,000.
Beachland Way, 15432-Deborah M. Addis to Shanetta L. Kemple, $312,000.
Buck Lane, 15686-Christopher W. and Sagan L. Brummett to Peter Suh and Jeannie Yom, $345,000.
Fairway Dr., 16039-Gianna M. Giuocco to Ashley M. Wright, $390,000.
Golf Club Dr., 15494-Cordon and Ashanti Nicola Green to Jared W. and Angela N. McAllister, $379,900.
Inlet Pl., 15378-Concord Property Corp. to Jessica M. Boone, $308,000.
Larkspur Lane, 15254-Orvell E. and Linda A. Lindsay to Sharon D. Cross, $345,000.
Mina Lane, 17532-Amy Reeves to Jan G. Borris, $430,000.
Streamside Ct., 15247-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Mark A. and Terri L. Knight, $290,000.
Whisperwood Ct., 14498-Deborah L. and Kevin L. Talbot to Keydhen Ramirez, $303,000.
Bristow Rd., 13445-Robert C. and Susan M. Daniel to Matthew P. and Anna M. Jasinski, $450,000.
Keyser Rd., 9206-Department of Veterans Affairs to Joseph B. and Stephanie B. Lesueur, $287,000.
Largemont Lane, 8891-Nicklous L. Combs to Daniel J. Fauber, $377,000.
Schaeffer Lane, 10305-Chase M. Bishop to Daniel Paul and Nita Marie Lapihuska, $460,000.
Overlook Dr., 314, No. 6-Candis Hoffman-Bomse to Christopher Michael and Barbara Christine Levengood, $342,500.
Washington St., 131-Mark D. and Pamela H. Green to James E. and Tammy E. Hassett, $634,900.
Beech Lane, 18404-Lizandro and Milena M. Mateo-Ortiz to Aric and Minhchau Harrison, $417,000.
Masthead Trail, 3693-Pamela McDowell to Juan F. Alvarenga, $180,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4513, No. 132-Richmond and Rebecca A. Ansong to Kwadwo O. Brobbey, $300,000.
Rosings Way, 18916-Richard C. and Jennifer A. Owens to Jeffrey Romell and Aliana L. McNair, $380,000.
Ashmont Ct., 12309, No. 1-302-Martina G. Werner to Michelle Fraterrigo, $205,000.
Balsam St., 14661-Shannon Rojas to Negash Kidane, $248,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 525, No. 305-Douglas L. Days to Darlene Marie Lamer, $429,900.
Bertram St., 11553-Nawar S. Najm and Nibras F. Hameed to Sayed O. Nasafi, $350,000.
Cambridge Dr., 2946-Yonatan Gebremeskel Merid to Sana Z. Naqvi, $288,600.
Cassandra Ct., 12505-Shiekh Farooq and Sohail Sheika to Victor H. and Mercedes Larrian, $504,000.
Celestial Dr., 2731-Gurbaz Singh and Sukhminderjeet Kaur to Hai Ngoc and Tuyet Ann Nguyen, $380,000.
Chetham Way, 4029, No. 20-206-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwabs Inc. to Ernesto and Hilda Molina, $211,000.
Churchman Way, 4155, No. 5-56-Carlos Hendrik and Barbara Fletcher Gomez to Kenny Jung Lee, $239,990.
Colby Dr., 12315-Catherine T. Heisler to Huong X. Cao, $360,000.
Cotton Mill Dr., 11794-Bao Duy Huynh and Tam Minh Diep to Juan Carlos Ayasta Grados, $400,000.
Cranes Bill Way, 1343-Isaacs Homes Corp. to Giorgi Baghishvili, $353,500.
Danridge Manor Dr., 16636-Darlene Seminko to Robert Wesley and Sara Smith Harrington, $429,900.
Dara Dr., 12751, No. 212-Bart Poulakos to Susan Kay Hefley, $155,000.
Derriford Ct., 12159-Marian Morrill to Umesh and Sunita Gurung, $329,000.
Dulcinea Pl., 12762-Daniel G. and Fei W. Tassa to Jose David Cortez and Heily Z. Garcia Nunez, $267,000.
Eastbourne Dr., 2505, No. 239-David W. and Sue Y. Trykowski to Jose Daniel Mendoza Membreno and Meyling Suyapa Rapalo Villanueva, $283,500.
F St., 1415-American Investors Solution Corp. to Kabirul A. Khan and Minara K. Keya, $380,000.
Five Fathom Cir., 2448-David and Linda Mason Bradford to Natalie Aldea and Samuel Clonch II, $465,000.
Garfield Pl., 13615, No. 303-1-Michael S. and Raina J. Roop to Miguel Angel Ordonez Rivas and Johanna Gomez Gimenez, $235,000.
Granville Ct., 1704-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Victor Daniel Soto, $415,000.
Haddon Lane, 11923-Arie Stephen and Kathy Whatley to Nestor F. and Dayana E. Villanueva, $705,000.
Heatherbrook Ct., 1930-Said Zabiullah to Walter Campos and Christy Poutre, $294,800.
Horner Rd., 1708-Omar A. Leon to Jose E. and Katia Brizuela, $375,000.
Hummock Pl., 3541-Wilmington Trust and Bear Stearns Alt-A Trust to Charles Nimoh, $390,600.
John Diskin Cir., 15534, No. 29-Nicholas R. and Elizabeth A. Reid to Peter M. Weeks, $297,000.
Kenneweg Ct., 16463-Tracy K. Bibbens to Sri Vishun P. Malempati and Chandana Chada, $345,000.
Lamar Rd., 14401-Jasim U. Mahmood to Tyler William and Calesse Allison Smith, $339,900.
Lodge Terr., 15298-Toymeika Dingle to John M. and Mary Gutierrez, $238,500.
Lotte Dr., 12701, No. 302-6-Harriet C. Johnson and Sandra Ann Fowler to Pamela R. McDowell, $119,000.
Manchester Way, 12390-Travis D. Tull and Kimberly Ann Youngberg to Brian Rhea and Jennifer Lynn Parker, $326,000.
Marquis Pl., 3910-Geovani Garcia and Fany M. Moradel to Hameedullah Azizi, $263,000.
Melcombe Ct., 11688-Alan H. and Joanne R. Wynn to Mohamed El Mehdi Amghare and Aziza Damni, $334,900.
Mizzen Pl., 2400-Anton Joseph and Catherine M. Cistaro to Dad Mohammad Hamdard, $395,000.
Montega Dr., 4828-Christopher R. and Dianne M. Shrader to Vinico McMillan, $475,000.
Nimes Ct., 15766-J.J.S. Investment Corp. to Samuel Dagne and Seble Bekele, $335,000.
Odion Lane, 12050-Geoffrey R. and Frances Mae Taylor to Sayed Z. Mirzai, $486,285.
Ogilvie Ct., 3867-Isaam S. Ahbusadi to Jermaine Winston, $299,000.
Overleigh Dr., 11571-Barbara A. Minniefield to Levi T. and Drue L. Peterson, $319,500.
Plumage Eagle St., 16476-Melanie P. Glynn to Lyndia Calhoun, $505,000.
Port Potomac Ave., 2024-Paramount Investments Corp. to Kwadwo Ntiamoah, $525,000.
Powells Landing Cir., 2049-Charles R. Welke to Carol and David Kamara, $570,000.
Rock Ridge Lane, 13100-Oak Creek Capital Corp. to Dylan P. and Holly A. Magowan, $285,000.
San Ysidro Ct., 11995-Bruce E. and Lori C. Benson to Ronald J. and Elizabeth Barnhart, $499,900.
Silvia Loop, 12740-Scott A. Barner to Luis Tambo Yabes Jr., $304,900.
Stargrass Ct., 2034-Barry J. and Englash R. Gooden to Satishkumar J. and Nayana S. Soni, $272,500.
Stevenson Ct., 12221-Shelley M. Roberts to Ryan Schulze, $159,900.
Sturbridge Rd., 12910-Emily L. Baird to Nestor Zurita Aguilar and Marta Nancy Baldelomar, $365,000.
Tiger Lily Cir., 1808, No. 77-Latrice Miller Betz to Morgan J. Evans, $235,000.
Tree House Dr., 2554-Jae Ham and Sunhee Chung to Lauren Renee Anderson and David Alexander Lyon, $399,900.
Tuscany Ct., 4424-Shayne Diorio to Ryan J. Dalbec and Raibana Nadem, $715,000.
Vantage Dr., 2209-Moises and Lauren Elaine Rodriguez to Niran Sayami Manandhar, $379,900.
Wadsworth Way, 12317, No. 47-Department of Veterans Affairs to Naem Hajigurban, $196,000.
Wermuth Way, 4788-Darren R. and Shawn K. Lester to Cuong Tri Tran and Jade Hoang Rein, $480,000.
Winding Loop, 14749-Jason M. and Carol A. Christensen to Lazaro Chavez Araniva, $275,000.
Woodside Dr., 1505-Nuvia Reyes to Dennys Ernesto Rivas Rivera, $330,000.
Autumn Pl., 9627-Neil K. and Jean M. Bloomer to Ashley Leigh, $270,000.
Branchview Lane, 9650-Nakita Brunson to Austin Jackson, $350,000.
Butternut Cir., 10333-3sels Properties Corp. to Edwin Jose and Silvia G. Frontanilla, $320,000.
Charleston Dr., 9204, No. 205-Estate of Joan B. Kuhn and Debra S. Coleby to Michael H. Hardeman, $302,000.
Forestwood Lane, 9410-Jose A. Chicas Rodriguez and Lidia A. Chicas to Gustavo and Elizabeth Guerrero, $349,900.
Georgian Ct., 8447-Kevin Esterheld to Carlos A. Ulloa Soto, $250,000.
Hood Rd., 9212-Konrad H. Aschenbach to Juan S. Chicas Argueta and Enma Yulieth Campos Martinez, $202,000.
Leander Lane, 9962-Ernest Marshall to Keith Murphy, $357,000.
Magnolia Ct., 8341-Chidi J. Iwuofor and Princess Ijeoma Jonathan to Thomas Feng, $252,000.
Mock Orange Ct., 9789-Martha Roman David to Christina Hill, $242,000.
Peabody St., 8809-Richard and Diana Hutchinson to Hanh Thi Ngoc Phan, $402,000.
Richmond Ave., 8596-Sofia Ali to Jose L. Riveros and Luz E. Vasquez, $402,000.
Scarlet Oak Dr., 9356-John and Elizabeth Vittori to Arturo Ujueta, $175,000.
Silver Maple Ct., 9042-CWXD Corp. to Wilber A. Serrano Rivas and Mayra Yannette Ramos Corvera, $274,900.
Taney Rd., 9431-Raj Singia to Christopher W. Gooley, $206,000.
Whitworth Lane, 10250-Wilbur Louis and Cherry Romulo Medley to Matthew J. Phillips and Bright Yadana Phillips, $385,000.
Andrew Dr., 9208-Grant W. and Marcella L. Sikon to Shannon Johnson, $298,500.
Colburn Dr., 161-Vega Holdings Corp. to Gabriel Medina Cervantes and Noemi Mandujano Sanchez, $330,000.
Handerson Pl., 9710, No. 403-John Gordon MacDonugall to Viola M. Shields, $217,000.
Holmes Pl., 9724, No. 302-Christopher Martin to Sammy D. Suleiman, $185,000.
Kirby St., 289-Justice and Eva Mensha to Agnes Serwaa Adomako and Kofi Attakora, $260,000.
Moseby Ct., 319-G-Robbie Stiebing to Marta Elizabeth Lainez, $174,000.
Saint Steven Ct., 9036-Mo Ran Kim to Wilfredo V. Bonilla Rodriguez, $225,000.
Sumter Ct., 8628-Hilario Gonzalez and Lida Esthela Paz Lemas to Nelson M. and Sandra E. Rivera De Villalobos, $230,000.
Whitt Dr. S., 9335-Lawrence and Datrice Afriye-Opoku to Ethan Levon and Kara Jean Carter, $415,000.
Abby Lane, 104-William R. Tinder to Phyliss Perry, $185,000.
Alderwood Dr., 70-Jason A. and Stephanie G. Tarrant to Duward Edwin Massey II, $650,000.
Apricot St., 549-Hiral M. and Pratik M. Patel to Brian and Claire Townsend, $665,000.
Argyle Hills Dr., 1-James L. and Barbara Wimbush to Tiffany Louise Grimley, $285,000.
Austin Run Blvd., 52-Gary Wayne Arnwine to Yung Ok Day, $169,000.
Basket Ct., 11-Timothy G. and Lorna A. Fermanis to Ryan and Kayla Reeder, $480,000.
Boundary Dr., 82-Christopher D. and Ashley Bruns to Josue Raul Pinto Molina, $229,000.
Briarfields Lane, 32-Daniel Thomas and Donna Lee Davis to Jeffrey David Lincoln, $232,000.
Brown Cir., 3-Charles S. and Erin E. Walton to Rejane Monique Martinez, $345,000.
Byrd Ct., 30-Richard and Mary Leaman to John and Olivia Hepperle, $228,975.
Catherine Lane, 8-Stone Financing Corp. to Geordanis Pricto Estrada and Yaimara Montero, $331,000.
Chesapeake Cv., 100-Enrique and Olga M. Mendez to William H. Roth Jr., $330,000.
Choptank Rd., 253-Rachel Alvarado to Brett M. and Nicole L. Clark, $339,000.
Corin Way, 6-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Hyacinth Jen-Kelly, $577,683.
Cresthill Rd., 816-Audrey Lynn McKenzie to Donald Willford and Brandy Michelle Tubbs, $285,000.
Custis Cir., 22-Margaret E. Raymond to Kyler P. Bailey, $212,000.
Decatur Rd., 361-Daryl L. Kellison to Maleek R. and Chantel S. Ferguson, $320,000.
Dundee Pl., 309-Frederick O. and Tacarla D. Bonner to Richard Mensah, $248,000.
Executive Cir., 132-Charmaine E. Easley to Theresa Harris, $320,000.
Frank Ct., 7-Frederick and Nina Johnstone to Raul G. and Lydia A. Visaya, $339,900.
Garrisonville Rd., 1212-Khaled Q. Hossainkhail and Karma Lively to Frank and Connie Francine Vitiello, $255,000.
Glacier Way, 103-John L. and Terrisa C. Anderson to Rodolfo I. Iballa and Ma Tram Anh, $355,000.
Grafton St., 702-Thomas S. and Jacquelyn J. Caine to Donald F. Dann Sr. and Diana Lynn Richardson, $244,400.
Hamlin Dr., 94-Christopher M. Golden to Mark and Brittany Hinckley, $460,000.
Harpoon Dr., 2107-Jefferson D. and Elizabeth E. Holden to Lynn S. Peverill, $322,500.
Hickory Ridge Dr., 28-Camelia Costas to Leslie Carneal and Ernest Lee, $275,000.
Howard Cir., 7-Ardelia A. Reynolds to Ralph Wesley and Nora Rodriguez Mason, $295,000.
Indian Wood Lane, 29-Robert Paul Remy to Travis E. Bonner, $349,995.
Ivywood Dr., 114-Charles Raymond and Andrea Frances Carroll to Thomas and Lisset M. Schwalbe, $335,000.
Kelley Rd., 137-Nancy Burns to Tiffany Carey, $339,000.
Kings Crest Dr., 1211-Mary Fugate to Amanda Ferreira and Michael Jones, $238,000.
Lakeview Dr., 1065-Elezin Perez and Rosa Garcia to Elvin J. Rubio, $250,000.
Legend Dr., 75-Isabel J. Crocket to Donna Marie Tafuri-Mills, $240,000.
Little Rocky Run Lane, 17-Mohammad Alkarmi and Kamaljeet Singh to Syed Imtiaz and Safia Yasin Ali, $385,000.
Masters Mill Ct., 67-Thomas O. and Deborah B. Mayberry to Edward and Karen Yarnell, $605,000.
Melchers Dr., 610-Estate of Patricia A. Stepper and Sarah L. Stepper to Rafael Y. Juarez Portillo, $235,000.
Midway Rd., 74-Kevin W. Heagwood to Victor Valdez Bernal and Olga Gladys Zuniga, $335,000.
Mt. Hope Church Rd., 198-Sona Inc. to Allan Jeffrey and Linda S. Nicol, $515,000.
Nugent Dr., 40-Charles Baxter Cochran Lochbryn to Lehaz Kaker, $580,000.
Oakridge Dr., 309-Joshua D. and Jennifer C. Silverman to Paul Gomez, $260,000.
Park Cove Dr., 203-Mark E. Blanton to Hamid Moufaddal, $270,000.
Pinecrest Ct., 13-Conrad Estates Holdings Corp. to Jeffrey S. and Tabatha M. Lee, $400,000.
Portugal Dr., 1002-Rian A. and Jasmine Michenry to Aaron Dixon, $360,000.
Potomac Run Rd., 471-Arlene T. Dougherty to Eric Daniel Atkinson, $225,000.
Quarter Horse Ct., 29-Madelon Ellington Farr to Tyler J. Bowers, $380,000.
Richards Ferry Rd., 410-Paul W. Bonar and Harvey T. Kenny to Nicole and Justin Depelteau, $265,000.
Ross Ct., 3-Della Marie Appelbaum to Nathin Hayes and Erin Carpenter, $284,000.
Saint Claires Ct., 9-Richard D. and Kathy L. Lantz to Juventino Alejandro Castro, $470,000.
Sebastian Rd., 64-Diana Marie Purks Branscome and Judy Lane Baker to Madre Lopez, $275,000.
Shale Ct., 10-Sarah Kathleen Weatherford to Matthew and Melissa Dusek, $400,000.
Short Branch Rd., 157-Roger W. and Susan C. Hunter to Shayan Nabeel and Takhminakhon Rakhmatova, $340,000.
Spring Lake Dr., 87-David M. and Mary B. Holland to Denise Burnett, $405,000.
Staunton Ct., 103-Stephen J. Stephenson to Joshua D. Wood and Rose Irene Krakowiak, $240,000.
Sutter Dr., 26-Theresa Lynn Swift and Donald Gil Carr to Joshua and Ann Marie Golightly, $435,000.
Tanterra Dr., 34-Michele Lee McCarty to Ariel Bautista, $344,000.
Thomas Jefferson Pl., 1228-Joseph and Deborah Vecchio to Carlos Alberto and Genesis Cristal Ortiz-Castro, $178,300.
Voyage Cv., 311-Robert H. and Bethany C. Wilmoth to Brannon Michael Donlon, $574,900.
Washington Dr., 1212-Sean F. Rice to Paul and Marlene Echeverria, $343,000.
Willow Branch Pl., 26-Kelly P. Goodin to Christopher R. O’Neill, $255,000.
Windsor Ridge Ct., 100-W.E.K. Corp. to Willie Bennefield, $179,900.