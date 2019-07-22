Prince William County

These sales data recorded by the Prince William County Real Estate Assessments Office in February 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Benton Lake Rd., 11910-Kathryn E. Laughlin to Chun Hsien Lee and Yun Jin Kim, $379,900.

Cheshire Ct., 12169-Timothy John and Lori Joyce Zinck to Sophronia Z. and Sheng L. Song, $503,500.

Darton Woods Loop, 12324-Jason D. Risley to James F. Salder and Elizabeth S. Brito, $350,000.

Falling Water Dr., 9258-Patricia C. Prothro to Brandy and Gavin Robinson, $565,000.

Great Falls Dr., 12433-Fatih and Zumrut Andican to Rupinder Kaur Dadwal and Ramneek Raj Singh, $659,000.

Jeb Stuart Ct., 10737-Shonchotsani and McKinte Young to Ashley L. and Brian P. Day, $475,000.

Noltland Castle Dr., 12861-3Sels Properties Corp. to Edgardo Suchite-Paz, $452,000.

Pale Rose Loop, 10147-Raymond C. Sanchiz to Cedar and Esther L. Lopez, $325,000.

Score Bay Pl., 9900-Cristina Rivera to Tom and Tang My Ly, $434,000.

Tarvie Cir., 9628-Izzeldin and Ali Awad to Omeed Isari, $455,000.

Wright Lane, 12060-Robert L. and C. Lawrence Wiskeman to Shane McGee and Jennifer Jensen, $440,000.

CATHARPIN AREA

Sanders Lane, 4410-Psihas Commercial Realty Corp. to Michael Fuller and Lana Amer, $430,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Ashdale Cir., 14936-William and Rachael B. Anthony to Hung Phu Nguyen and Kim Ho, $259,000.

Beale Ct., 3441-Nancy S. Ahn to Juan Ramon Hernandez Orellana, $225,000.

Bluefin Dr., 14044-Minnie Spence to Sergio Enrique Toledo and Sara Veronica Suarez Alarcon, $292,600.

Brandon Ct., 14417-Alice M. Chilton Goodwin to Mark Daly Peterman, $230,000.

Castle Hill Dr., 3489-Hector and Renee Rosales to Helen S. Buckingham, $224,900.

Cherrydale Dr., 14881-Yanlin Li and Anping Yang to Guillermo Rubio, $250,000.

Colonel Tansill Ct., 15329-Raja S. and Rajitha Chalamgari to Abdullah and Najia Yousefi, $580,000.

Cuddy Loop, 14192, No. 96-Ruth Carradice Bradley to Duane Allen Gardner, $202,000.

Decatur Dr., 4356-Harold E. and Susana R. Wise to Edward L. and Barbara C. Ford, $460,000.

Evansdale Rd., 4539-Howard S. and Theresa F. Spears to Zhuang Fei Ni and Hui Hua Zhao, $325,000.

Greenmount Dr., 15069-David D. and Darla D. Peterson to Dawn C. Moore, $440,000.

Hendricks Dr., 4322-Ellen J. Williams and estate of Thomas L. Williams to Sedrick N. and Grace J. Bryant, $289,950.

Kellogg Dr., 4723-Erika J. Frazier to Wilmer Edgardo Henriquez Reyes and Eliseo Lopez Martinez, $315,000.

Knoll Dr., 4532-Lawrence F. and Candyce J. Mansour to Alejandra Rosales Zamora and Estelita Portillo Hernandez, $300,000.

Leatherback Rd., 5032-David and Lisa Moore to Sadie Barrera and Harry Jones, $517,500.

Lindendale Rd., 14207-Timothy Daniel and Trish Grace Souza to Domingo G. Bohorquez Suarez and Maria Hernandez, $321,000.

Macwood Dr., 5304-Henry E. Castellanos Estrada and Maimy Castellanos to Phillip Kurt Kight, $346,000.

Maverick Ct., 14112-Albert Leon Hooiser to Vitaliy and Maryna Miasnykov, $315,000.

Otto Rd., 13208-Shane D. and Johnene Michelle Dana to Richard D. Eubanks and Maurice R. Edwards, $455,000.

Park Ct. N., 14365-Gregory and Melinda Lee Storer to Erwin Tarrayo and Gerlys Gayona Ilao, $260,000.

Plainville Lane, 6121-David P. and Kerry Jo Ghysen to Jonathan P. Fowler and Jennifer A. Myers, $375,000.

Qualls Lane, 13015-Jeffrey M. and Deirdre C. Onizuk to Kedrick D. and Nicole Mills, $600,000.

Quebec Pl., 5259-Donald E. and Teresa G. Grant to Jose Enrique Santos, $456,900.

Reardon Lane, 5586-Michael A. and Mary E. Warwick to Angela Dawn Ferrell, $329,900.

Riverside Dr., 5863-Garabet and Nevart Boujakdjian to Adnan Arshad, $435,000.

Roundtree Dr., 5642-Baljit Singh and Ashok K. Gupta to Maria Y. Durand and Renee Eilzabeth Machado, $350,000.

Seneca Ct., 5364-Stuart A. and Lauren Ashley-Roget Hensley to Jesus A. Melara, $320,000.

Stratford Dr., 14718-Philip E. and Rita T. Goble to Peter J. and Rebecca A. Cookson, $398,500.

Tina Lane, 15309-Keith and Tiffany J. Winfrey to Robert Michael Ray, $499,500.

DUMFRIES AREA

Francis West Lane, 16865-Betty Brown Smith to Nebiyu Ashagre and Mentiwab L. Wedajo, $380,000.

Marsh Harbor Lane, 17644-Bashir Fazelyar to Hithem Ismail and Samah Elkheshin, $463,500.

Myrtlewood Dr., 2844-Christopher O. Bickersteth and Nemata Blyden to Rosario D. Rosalino, $395,000.

Sedgewick Pl., 2540-Paramount Investments Corp. to Wesley Walker, $209,000.

Sweet Pepperbrush Loop, 2312-Richard F. and Mary Louise Koehl to Frederick A. and Eugenia Radford Wilson, $760,000.

Vidalia Ct., 3004-Peich P. Khem and Saren B. Tann to Ronald A. Boisvert Jr., $430,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Albert Way, 14013-Rony Thomas and Blessy Sebastian to Michael Gene Jone, $484,000.

Bluff Point Ct., 14513-Department of Veterans Affairs to Seon O. Kang and Young Y. Choi, $846,000.

Broadleaf Terr., 6908-Wells Fargo Bank and Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II to Marshall and Margaret Hendrickson, $451,000.

Busick Ct., 10613-Matthew and Gladys Kalandranis to Emmanuel K. Nformi and Rose Takob, $535,000.

Catbird Dr., 14216-Michael E. and Dana L. Stauffer to Daniel T. and Sarah Marie Lanzo, $431,000.

Cornwall Station Ct., 13813-Tyrone and Candice C. Burnett to Jason Michael and Stephanie Colson Davis, $606,000.

Danehurst Cir., 15088-Briget R. Bishop to Tsetsegdelger Baast, $370,000.

Estate Manor Dr., 14132-Aura C. Quinonez to Garima Paris, $545,000.

Hampton Bay Lane, 6761, No. 281-Clement and Kayan Thompson to Zachary L. and Kathryn Keiter, $260,000.

Kona Dr., 6938, No. 144-Kimberly Bowen to Jung Ran Choi, $357,500.

Links Pond Cir., 14769-Jerome R. and Lorene Larson to Celestine Penn and James Tyrone Murray Jr., $436,000.

Lucas Point Loop, 6720-Han Sang and Kyong A. Cho to Mustafa Eliyas Hoidary, $335,000.

Pedigrue Ct., 8377-Patrick L. and Connie D. Christiansen to Melba Michelle and Madoua Jack Amissi, $775,000.

Rio Grande Way, 7577-Ather Mirza and Atiya A. Hussain to Harry Otoo and Barbara Seedah, $450,000.

Ryton Ridge Lane, 13598-Patricia H. Pullen and estate of Rose Ann Hausfeld to Stephen A. and Dawn M. Fletcher, $435,000.

Sharpshinned Dr., 14235-Joseph and Lisa Marie Hartnett to Kulwinder K. Gill and Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal, $445,000.

Village Stream Pl., 7011-Hannah Regina and David B. Farmer to Patrick Ryan Sheehan, $332,000.

Waverley Mill Ct., 7808, No. 6-C-Michael and Angela Nielsen to Bryan Patrick Maat, $225,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Arnold Palmer Dr., 15505-Jerud Hanson and Shelly Wolf to William C. Strachan Sr. and Annmarie Spong Cherry, $575,000.

Bartrams Forest Lane, 6671-Marco and Jessica Uribe to Hailey S. and Spencer Davis, $500,000.

Brier Creek Dr., 15230-Robert E. Gardner to Chang K. and Sam S. Pak, $480,000.

Corner Post Pl., 14706-Bryan and Alyssa Vickers to William A. and Lorraine E. Delaney, $425,000.

Gravely Meadow Ct., 4393-Toll X Partnership to Elliott S. and Taylor K. Ferguson, $924,000.

Greymill Manor Dr., 16014-Anne M. Metzger to Jessica M. Michaels, $385,000.

Lowdermilk Pl., 15950-William C. and Beth M. Strachan to Vicki Cowan, $500,000.

Noyes Ave., 6905-Justa L. and Mary Catherine A. Roche Justis to Phuoc Tan Le, $595,000.

Popes Creek Pl., 6023-Prayas Bhatta to Ashok Nath and Kamala Tiwari, $350,000.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15408, No. 10-Paramount Investments Corp. to Chadia Issmeal, $290,000.

Simon Kenton Rd., 16080-Cain and Logyn N. Blume to Silvia A. Serrano Menjivar and Diogenes Lara Reyes, $439,900.

Stoney Creek Ct., 14558-Elliott H. and Thomasine P. Davis to William Frost Rohbaugh and Lani Lizarda, $715,000.

Tulloch Spring Ct., 5907-Jonathan R. and Mary P. Rohmiller to David M. and Olivia C. Noble, $545,000.

Yorktown Run Ct., 5354-Adam M. and Dayna Aravich to Robert M. Hortsman, $625,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Bayonet Way, 8140, No. 203-J-Tyler Williams to Valarie J. Smith, $210,000.

Bland Dr., 7638-John P. Dallow to Uzar and Kaire Leiten Khan, $325,000.

Campbell Ct., 7504-Michael R. Sweeney and Robert L. Stroud to Deanna Fowler, $290,000.

Classic Oaks Ct., 13504-Luiz and Neda Carvalho to Carlos Alberto Carrizo, $655,000.

Country Roads Lane, 9530-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and Freddie Mae Seasoned Credit Risk Transfe to Manuel A. Rios Alicea, $383,000.

Doves Lane, 9117-Estate of Kathryn E. Cox and Kenneth Nelson Cox to Eduardo Madrigal Gonzalez, $250,000.

Falling Creek Dr., 11930-Victor P. Tomsko to Nicholas A. and Kimberly M. Pyzowski, $530,000.

Folksie Ct., 11021, No. 95-Daniel S. Oravetz to Donna Lytle, $225,000.

Harton St., 11450-Paul J. McBride to Austin Knebel, $335,000.

Helmsdale Pl., 7664-Daniel Rogers and Patricia K. Bradley to Niraj and Pratibha Korala Upreti, $315,000.

Holly Forest Dr., 14000-Gregory S. and Ann M. Standard to Catherine Marie and Matthew Robert Conner, $555,000.

Irongate Way, 10027-Rudy A. Quispe to Ning Tang and Yan Lan, $220,000.

King George Dr., 9626-Jose F. and Nereida Mayorga to Roberto C. and Mirza Y. Santos, $335,000.

Lafayette Ave., 9716-Rebecca Catbell to Christine Ellen Howlett, $348,000.

Malbrook Ct., 6540-Edward A. and Jodi H. Kestel to Harold and Nancy A. Kiffer, $470,000.

Point Rd. N., 8499-Harvey H. and Angela G. Blackiston to Damien H. Menu and Elizabeth Orsinger, $447,000.

Purcell Rd., 12620-Michael D. and Cindy G. Mitchell to Gregor Armstrong and Tiffany L. Wilson, $670,000.

River Heights Lane, 11226-Stephen L. and Jamie M. Skojec to William and Michelle Reitemeyer, $590,000.

Saddlehorn Ct., 7908, No. 29-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Nora K. and Hisham K. Al Radaideh, $200,000.

Sentry Ridge Rd., 11051, No. 95-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Tim Faltemier, $188,000.

Stethem Ct., 6909-Earnest D. and Victoria L. Paylor to Lovett and Shenice Seabrook, $600,000.

Tomislav St., 8776-Lauren P. Perry to Judith Matlock Shannon, $440,000.

Valley Falls Ct., 10800-Phong H. and Diep T. Nguyen to James Mark Vines and Shannon Wowak, $495,000.

Winstead Pl., 8214, No. 203-Richard M. and Zulma Salinas to Myra Aziz, $207,550.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Amherst Dr., 7816-Bactazh Corp. to Luis A. Rivera Cibrian and Ana I. Roman Zavala, $345,000.

Cregger Lane, 7600-David Dedik to Rebekkah Renae and Joseph Michael Gallagher, $549,900.

Honey Bee Way, 8143-Casondra S. and Daniel D. Pierce to Kevin Michael Kaveski, $390,000.

Leighlex Ct., 8300-Michael Louis Smith to Teressa V. Bowman, $379,900.

Manassas Forge Dr., 9779-Jose R. Rodriguez and Maria Joya to Michael S. and Allyson L. Menefee, $465,000.

Mockingbird Lane, 6491-Edward A. and Judith F. Powell to Jeffrey M. Boyle and Jamie Pelmore, $475,000.

Riding Meadow Way, 7442, No. 15-Arlene Perez and Manuel Rios to William Eschol and Mark Thomas Sharpe, $317,500.

Signal Station Dr., 9329-Viola M. Shields to Timothy Scott and Amy Rebecca Wisdom, $492,500.

Yorkshire Lane, 8701-Clarence W. Trent to Salvador Ramirez, $301,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Beachland Way, 15432-Deborah M. Addis to Shanetta L. Kemple, $312,000.

Buck Lane, 15686-Christopher W. and Sagan L. Brummett to Peter Suh and Jeannie Yom, $345,000.

Fairway Dr., 16039-Gianna M. Giuocco to Ashley M. Wright, $390,000.

Golf Club Dr., 15494-Cordon and Ashanti Nicola Green to Jared W. and Angela N. McAllister, $379,900.

Inlet Pl., 15378-Concord Property Corp. to Jessica M. Boone, $308,000.

Larkspur Lane, 15254-Orvell E. and Linda A. Lindsay to Sharon D. Cross, $345,000.

Mina Lane, 17532-Amy Reeves to Jan G. Borris, $430,000.

Streamside Ct., 15247-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Mark A. and Terri L. Knight, $290,000.

Whisperwood Ct., 14498-Deborah L. and Kevin L. Talbot to Keydhen Ramirez, $303,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Bristow Rd., 13445-Robert C. and Susan M. Daniel to Matthew P. and Anna M. Jasinski, $450,000.

Keyser Rd., 9206-Department of Veterans Affairs to Joseph B. and Stephanie B. Lesueur, $287,000.

Largemont Lane, 8891-Nicklous L. Combs to Daniel J. Fauber, $377,000.

Schaeffer Lane, 10305-Chase M. Bishop to Daniel Paul and Nita Marie Lapihuska, $460,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Overlook Dr., 314, No. 6-Candis Hoffman-Bomse to Christopher Michael and Barbara Christine Levengood, $342,500.

Washington St., 131-Mark D. and Pamela H. Green to James E. and Tammy E. Hassett, $634,900.

TRIANGLE AREA

Beech Lane, 18404-Lizandro and Milena M. Mateo-Ortiz to Aric and Minhchau Harrison, $417,000.

Masthead Trail, 3693-Pamela McDowell to Juan F. Alvarenga, $180,000.

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4513, No. 132-Richmond and Rebecca A. Ansong to Kwadwo O. Brobbey, $300,000.

Rosings Way, 18916-Richard C. and Jennifer A. Owens to Jeffrey Romell and Aliana L. McNair, $380,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Ashmont Ct., 12309, No. 1-302-Martina G. Werner to Michelle Fraterrigo, $205,000.

Balsam St., 14661-Shannon Rojas to Negash Kidane, $248,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 525, No. 305-Douglas L. Days to Darlene Marie Lamer, $429,900.

Bertram St., 11553-Nawar S. Najm and Nibras F. Hameed to Sayed O. Nasafi, $350,000.

Cambridge Dr., 2946-Yonatan Gebremeskel Merid to Sana Z. Naqvi, $288,600.

Cassandra Ct., 12505-Shiekh Farooq and Sohail Sheika to Victor H. and Mercedes Larrian, $504,000.

Celestial Dr., 2731-Gurbaz Singh and Sukhminderjeet Kaur to Hai Ngoc and Tuyet Ann Nguyen, $380,000.

Chetham Way, 4029, No. 20-206-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwabs Inc. to Ernesto and Hilda Molina, $211,000.

Churchman Way, 4155, No. 5-56-Carlos Hendrik and Barbara Fletcher Gomez to Kenny Jung Lee, $239,990.

Colby Dr., 12315-Catherine T. Heisler to Huong X. Cao, $360,000.

Cotton Mill Dr., 11794-Bao Duy Huynh and Tam Minh Diep to Juan Carlos Ayasta Grados, $400,000.

Cranes Bill Way, 1343-Isaacs Homes Corp. to Giorgi Baghishvili, $353,500.

Danridge Manor Dr., 16636-Darlene Seminko to Robert Wesley and Sara Smith Harrington, $429,900.

Dara Dr., 12751, No. 212-Bart Poulakos to Susan Kay Hefley, $155,000.

Derriford Ct., 12159-Marian Morrill to Umesh and Sunita Gurung, $329,000.

Dulcinea Pl., 12762-Daniel G. and Fei W. Tassa to Jose David Cortez and Heily Z. Garcia Nunez, $267,000.

Eastbourne Dr., 2505, No. 239-David W. and Sue Y. Trykowski to Jose Daniel Mendoza Membreno and Meyling Suyapa Rapalo Villanueva, $283,500.

F St., 1415-American Investors Solution Corp. to Kabirul A. Khan and Minara K. Keya, $380,000.

Five Fathom Cir., 2448-David and Linda Mason Bradford to Natalie Aldea and Samuel Clonch II, $465,000.

Garfield Pl., 13615, No. 303-1-Michael S. and Raina J. Roop to Miguel Angel Ordonez Rivas and Johanna Gomez Gimenez, $235,000.

Granville Ct., 1704-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Victor Daniel Soto, $415,000.

Haddon Lane, 11923-Arie Stephen and Kathy Whatley to Nestor F. and Dayana E. Villanueva, $705,000.

Heatherbrook Ct., 1930-Said Zabiullah to Walter Campos and Christy Poutre, $294,800.

Horner Rd., 1708-Omar A. Leon to Jose E. and Katia Brizuela, $375,000.

Hummock Pl., 3541-Wilmington Trust and Bear Stearns Alt-A Trust to Charles Nimoh, $390,600.

John Diskin Cir., 15534, No. 29-Nicholas R. and Elizabeth A. Reid to Peter M. Weeks, $297,000.

Kenneweg Ct., 16463-Tracy K. Bibbens to Sri Vishun P. Malempati and Chandana Chada, $345,000.

Lamar Rd., 14401-Jasim U. Mahmood to Tyler William and Calesse Allison Smith, $339,900.

Lodge Terr., 15298-Toymeika Dingle to John M. and Mary Gutierrez, $238,500.

Lotte Dr., 12701, No. 302-6-Harriet C. Johnson and Sandra Ann Fowler to Pamela R. McDowell, $119,000.

Manchester Way, 12390-Travis D. Tull and Kimberly Ann Youngberg to Brian Rhea and Jennifer Lynn Parker, $326,000.

Marquis Pl., 3910-Geovani Garcia and Fany M. Moradel to Hameedullah Azizi, $263,000.

Melcombe Ct., 11688-Alan H. and Joanne R. Wynn to Mohamed El Mehdi Amghare and Aziza Damni, $334,900.

Mizzen Pl., 2400-Anton Joseph and Catherine M. Cistaro to Dad Mohammad Hamdard, $395,000.

Montega Dr., 4828-Christopher R. and Dianne M. Shrader to Vinico McMillan, $475,000.

Nimes Ct., 15766-J.J.S. Investment Corp. to Samuel Dagne and Seble Bekele, $335,000.

Odion Lane, 12050-Geoffrey R. and Frances Mae Taylor to Sayed Z. Mirzai, $486,285.

Ogilvie Ct., 3867-Isaam S. Ahbusadi to Jermaine Winston, $299,000.

Overleigh Dr., 11571-Barbara A. Minniefield to Levi T. and Drue L. Peterson, $319,500.

Plumage Eagle St., 16476-Melanie P. Glynn to Lyndia Calhoun, $505,000.

Port Potomac Ave., 2024-Paramount Investments Corp. to Kwadwo Ntiamoah, $525,000.

Powells Landing Cir., 2049-Charles R. Welke to Carol and David Kamara, $570,000.

Rock Ridge Lane, 13100-Oak Creek Capital Corp. to Dylan P. and Holly A. Magowan, $285,000.

San Ysidro Ct., 11995-Bruce E. and Lori C. Benson to Ronald J. and Elizabeth Barnhart, $499,900.

Silvia Loop, 12740-Scott A. Barner to Luis Tambo Yabes Jr., $304,900.

Stargrass Ct., 2034-Barry J. and Englash R. Gooden to Satishkumar J. and Nayana S. Soni, $272,500.

Stevenson Ct., 12221-Shelley M. Roberts to Ryan Schulze, $159,900.

Sturbridge Rd., 12910-Emily L. Baird to Nestor Zurita Aguilar and Marta Nancy Baldelomar, $365,000.

Tiger Lily Cir., 1808, No. 77-Latrice Miller Betz to Morgan J. Evans, $235,000.

Tree House Dr., 2554-Jae Ham and Sunhee Chung to Lauren Renee Anderson and David Alexander Lyon, $399,900.

Tuscany Ct., 4424-Shayne Diorio to Ryan J. Dalbec and Raibana Nadem, $715,000.

Vantage Dr., 2209-Moises and Lauren Elaine Rodriguez to Niran Sayami Manandhar, $379,900.

Wadsworth Way, 12317, No. 47-Department of Veterans Affairs to Naem Hajigurban, $196,000.

Wermuth Way, 4788-Darren R. and Shawn K. Lester to Cuong Tri Tran and Jade Hoang Rein, $480,000.

Winding Loop, 14749-Jason M. and Carol A. Christensen to Lazaro Chavez Araniva, $275,000.

Woodside Dr., 1505-Nuvia Reyes to Dennys Ernesto Rivas Rivera, $330,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in March 2019 in Manassas.

Autumn Pl., 9627-Neil K. and Jean M. Bloomer to Ashley Leigh, $270,000.

Branchview Lane, 9650-Nakita Brunson to Austin Jackson, $350,000.

Butternut Cir., 10333-3sels Properties Corp. to Edwin Jose and Silvia G. Frontanilla, $320,000.

Charleston Dr., 9204, No. 205-Estate of Joan B. Kuhn and Debra S. Coleby to Michael H. Hardeman, $302,000.

Forestwood Lane, 9410-Jose A. Chicas Rodriguez and Lidia A. Chicas to Gustavo and Elizabeth Guerrero, $349,900.

Georgian Ct., 8447-Kevin Esterheld to Carlos A. Ulloa Soto, $250,000.

Hood Rd., 9212-Konrad H. Aschenbach to Juan S. Chicas Argueta and Enma Yulieth Campos Martinez, $202,000.

Leander Lane, 9962-Ernest Marshall to Keith Murphy, $357,000.

Magnolia Ct., 8341-Chidi J. Iwuofor and Princess Ijeoma Jonathan to Thomas Feng, $252,000.

Mock Orange Ct., 9789-Martha Roman David to Christina Hill, $242,000.

Peabody St., 8809-Richard and Diana Hutchinson to Hanh Thi Ngoc Phan, $402,000.

Richmond Ave., 8596-Sofia Ali to Jose L. Riveros and Luz E. Vasquez, $402,000.

Scarlet Oak Dr., 9356-John and Elizabeth Vittori to Arturo Ujueta, $175,000.

Silver Maple Ct., 9042-CWXD Corp. to Wilber A. Serrano Rivas and Mayra Yannette Ramos Corvera, $274,900.

Taney Rd., 9431-Raj Singia to Christopher W. Gooley, $206,000.

Whitworth Lane, 10250-Wilbur Louis and Cherry Romulo Medley to Matthew J. Phillips and Bright Yadana Phillips, $385,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in March 2019 in Manassas Park.

Andrew Dr., 9208-Grant W. and Marcella L. Sikon to Shannon Johnson, $298,500.

Colburn Dr., 161-Vega Holdings Corp. to Gabriel Medina Cervantes and Noemi Mandujano Sanchez, $330,000.

Handerson Pl., 9710, No. 403-John Gordon MacDonugall to Viola M. Shields, $217,000.

Holmes Pl., 9724, No. 302-Christopher Martin to Sammy D. Suleiman, $185,000.

Kirby St., 289-Justice and Eva Mensha to Agnes Serwaa Adomako and Kofi Attakora, $260,000.

Moseby Ct., 319-G-Robbie Stiebing to Marta Elizabeth Lainez, $174,000.

Saint Steven Ct., 9036-Mo Ran Kim to Wilfredo V. Bonilla Rodriguez, $225,000.

Sumter Ct., 8628-Hilario Gonzalez and Lida Esthela Paz Lemas to Nelson M. and Sandra E. Rivera De Villalobos, $230,000.

Whitt Dr. S., 9335-Lawrence and Datrice Afriye-Opoku to Ethan Levon and Kara Jean Carter, $415,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in February 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Abby Lane, 104-William R. Tinder to Phyliss Perry, $185,000.

Alderwood Dr., 70-Jason A. and Stephanie G. Tarrant to Duward Edwin Massey II, $650,000.

Apricot St., 549-Hiral M. and Pratik M. Patel to Brian and Claire Townsend, $665,000.

Argyle Hills Dr., 1-James L. and Barbara Wimbush to Tiffany Louise Grimley, $285,000.

Austin Run Blvd., 52-Gary Wayne Arnwine to Yung Ok Day, $169,000.

Basket Ct., 11-Timothy G. and Lorna A. Fermanis to Ryan and Kayla Reeder, $480,000.

Boundary Dr., 82-Christopher D. and Ashley Bruns to Josue Raul Pinto Molina, $229,000.

Briarfields Lane, 32-Daniel Thomas and Donna Lee Davis to Jeffrey David Lincoln, $232,000.

Brown Cir., 3-Charles S. and Erin E. Walton to Rejane Monique Martinez, $345,000.

Byrd Ct., 30-Richard and Mary Leaman to John and Olivia Hepperle, $228,975.

Catherine Lane, 8-Stone Financing Corp. to Geordanis Pricto Estrada and Yaimara Montero, $331,000.

Chesapeake Cv., 100-Enrique and Olga M. Mendez to William H. Roth Jr., $330,000.

Choptank Rd., 253-Rachel Alvarado to Brett M. and Nicole L. Clark, $339,000.

Corin Way, 6-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Hyacinth Jen-Kelly, $577,683.

Cresthill Rd., 816-Audrey Lynn McKenzie to Donald Willford and Brandy Michelle Tubbs, $285,000.

Custis Cir., 22-Margaret E. Raymond to Kyler P. Bailey, $212,000.

Decatur Rd., 361-Daryl L. Kellison to Maleek R. and Chantel S. Ferguson, $320,000.

Dundee Pl., 309-Frederick O. and Tacarla D. Bonner to Richard Mensah, $248,000.

Executive Cir., 132-Charmaine E. Easley to Theresa Harris, $320,000.

Frank Ct., 7-Frederick and Nina Johnstone to Raul G. and Lydia A. Visaya, $339,900.

Garrisonville Rd., 1212-Khaled Q. Hossainkhail and Karma Lively to Frank and Connie Francine Vitiello, $255,000.

Glacier Way, 103-John L. and Terrisa C. Anderson to Rodolfo I. Iballa and Ma Tram Anh, $355,000.

Grafton St., 702-Thomas S. and Jacquelyn J. Caine to Donald F. Dann Sr. and Diana Lynn Richardson, $244,400.

Hamlin Dr., 94-Christopher M. Golden to Mark and Brittany Hinckley, $460,000.

Harpoon Dr., 2107-Jefferson D. and Elizabeth E. Holden to Lynn S. Peverill, $322,500.

Hickory Ridge Dr., 28-Camelia Costas to Leslie Carneal and Ernest Lee, $275,000.

Howard Cir., 7-Ardelia A. Reynolds to Ralph Wesley and Nora Rodriguez Mason, $295,000.

Indian Wood Lane, 29-Robert Paul Remy to Travis E. Bonner, $349,995.

Ivywood Dr., 114-Charles Raymond and Andrea Frances Carroll to Thomas and Lisset M. Schwalbe, $335,000.

Kelley Rd., 137-Nancy Burns to Tiffany Carey, $339,000.

Kings Crest Dr., 1211-Mary Fugate to Amanda Ferreira and Michael Jones, $238,000.

Lakeview Dr., 1065-Elezin Perez and Rosa Garcia to Elvin J. Rubio, $250,000.

Legend Dr., 75-Isabel J. Crocket to Donna Marie Tafuri-Mills, $240,000.

Little Rocky Run Lane, 17-Mohammad Alkarmi and Kamaljeet Singh to Syed Imtiaz and Safia Yasin Ali, $385,000.

Masters Mill Ct., 67-Thomas O. and Deborah B. Mayberry to Edward and Karen Yarnell, $605,000.

Melchers Dr., 610-Estate of Patricia A. Stepper and Sarah L. Stepper to Rafael Y. Juarez Portillo, $235,000.

Midway Rd., 74-Kevin W. Heagwood to Victor Valdez Bernal and Olga Gladys Zuniga, $335,000.

Mt. Hope Church Rd., 198-Sona Inc. to Allan Jeffrey and Linda S. Nicol, $515,000.

Nugent Dr., 40-Charles Baxter Cochran Lochbryn to Lehaz Kaker, $580,000.

Oakridge Dr., 309-Joshua D. and Jennifer C. Silverman to Paul Gomez, $260,000.

Park Cove Dr., 203-Mark E. Blanton to Hamid Moufaddal, $270,000.

Pinecrest Ct., 13-Conrad Estates Holdings Corp. to Jeffrey S. and Tabatha M. Lee, $400,000.

Portugal Dr., 1002-Rian A. and Jasmine Michenry to Aaron Dixon, $360,000.

Potomac Run Rd., 471-Arlene T. Dougherty to Eric Daniel Atkinson, $225,000.

Quarter Horse Ct., 29-Madelon Ellington Farr to Tyler J. Bowers, $380,000.

Richards Ferry Rd., 410-Paul W. Bonar and Harvey T. Kenny to Nicole and Justin Depelteau, $265,000.

Ross Ct., 3-Della Marie Appelbaum to Nathin Hayes and Erin Carpenter, $284,000.

Saint Claires Ct., 9-Richard D. and Kathy L. Lantz to Juventino Alejandro Castro, $470,000.

Sebastian Rd., 64-Diana Marie Purks Branscome and Judy Lane Baker to Madre Lopez, $275,000.

Shale Ct., 10-Sarah Kathleen Weatherford to Matthew and Melissa Dusek, $400,000.

Short Branch Rd., 157-Roger W. and Susan C. Hunter to Shayan Nabeel and Takhminakhon Rakhmatova, $340,000.

Spring Lake Dr., 87-David M. and Mary B. Holland to Denise Burnett, $405,000.

Staunton Ct., 103-Stephen J. Stephenson to Joshua D. Wood and Rose Irene Krakowiak, $240,000.

Sutter Dr., 26-Theresa Lynn Swift and Donald Gil Carr to Joshua and Ann Marie Golightly, $435,000.

Tanterra Dr., 34-Michele Lee McCarty to Ariel Bautista, $344,000.

Thomas Jefferson Pl., 1228-Joseph and Deborah Vecchio to Carlos Alberto and Genesis Cristal Ortiz-Castro, $178,300.

Voyage Cv., 311-Robert H. and Bethany C. Wilmoth to Brannon Michael Donlon, $574,900.

Washington Dr., 1212-Sean F. Rice to Paul and Marlene Echeverria, $343,000.

Willow Branch Pl., 26-Kelly P. Goodin to Christopher R. O’Neill, $255,000.

Windsor Ridge Ct., 100-W.E.K. Corp. to Willie Bennefield, $179,900.