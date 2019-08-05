Prince William County
Bedder Stone Pl., 9676-Kyle Schmitt and Shannon Larkin to Uriel Carbajal and Jaime Carbajal Gonzalez, $340,000.
Broadsword Dr., 10131-Douglas C. Crossland to Travis D. Wheatley and Delaurie Diaz, $435,000.
Dawkins Crest Cir., 9265-Masko Longwell to Kedir J. Ibrahime, $400,000.
Falcon Glen Ct., 9014-Joseph M. Bockman to Corey Bryan and Stephanie Nicole Clark, $319,000.
Flynn Ct., 13221-KD Real Estate Corp. to Elise Marie Madison and Barbara Madison Cole, $590,000.
Indigo Springs Ct., 12301-Brian M. Burg and Kelly L. Sughrue to Usama Arshad and Aman A. Syed, $610,000.
Laurencekirk Pl., 9530-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and IndyMac Index Mortgage Loan Trust to Mariam Ali and Saeed Amiri, $486,150.
Native Rocks Dr., 9729-John C. and Valerie T. Salentine to Christine Lynn and Timothy Herald, $485,000.
Orland Stone Dr., 10063-Isaak R. Jama and Fayrous Farah to Young S. Kim and Daniela Cubillam Mago Kim, $420,000.
Pentland Hills Way, 10013-Cecilia and Luis M. Kuglistsh to Eric Joseph Gendron, $430,000.
Shenvale Cir., 13050-Scott Daniel and Sarah Nicole Carrico to Brandon William and Taylor Harris McMahon, $358,000.
Tulane Falls Dr., 12301-Bruce and Laurie Lawrence to James S. and Rachel Clark, $535,000.
Andorra Dr., 13927-John M. and Mary K. Kieser to Ruben D. Portillo, $530,000.
Barnes Meadows Ct., 15051-Jason E. and Mary G. Podzemny to Dakota and Lisa Steedsman, $550,000.
Beaumont Rd., 3205-Terence M. and Milena I. Traasdahl to Cesar H. Garcia Fajardo and Marvin Dolores Cambar Ramirez, $288,000.
Bowes Lane, 2845-John M. Armstong Jr. to Ismael Pachacama Quispesivana and Olga Rosario Rojas Silva, $210,000.
Central Park Dr., 4598-Ruben Santis to Xuan Huy Bui and Thi Thuy Phuong Nguyen, $208,000.
Crescent St., 15226-Oscar Yarhui to Jaime Wilfredo Escobar and Yesenia I. Arenibal Romero, $350,000.
Dale Blvd., 4505-Andre E. Ashley to Wynton Smith, $335,000.
Emberdale Dr., 14806-J & D. Homes Corp. to Jodie C. Mahoney, $255,000.
Fallbrook Lane, 14100-Daniel Baez to Mosharof Chowdhury and Rausan Ara Begum, $275,000.
Fitchburg Ct., 3404-Andres Ramirez-Torres to Hugo Dubon and Diana Dalila Joya, $299,900.
Fullerton Rd., 14507-Javier Vallejos to Leidy K. Gonzalez Molina, $280,000.
Gustus Dr., 4211-Resource Investments Corp. to Kenneth A. and Valerie D. Frisch, $328,000.
Huntington Lane, 13202-Sandra C. Guerchia to Pompiliu Claudian Bucsa, $275,000.
Ketterman Dr., 13014-Gerson Josue Valasqeuz and Sulma Maribel Herrera to Claudio G. Alberteres, $299,900.
Lambsgate Lane, 4971-Karen Jordan to Rashid Hafizyar, $250,000.
Lestric Lane, 14048-Noor Long to Gabriella A. Mayo, $274,050.
Lost Colony Dr., 6120-Pamela Kanonas to Michael and Autumn Liner, $525,000.
Mahoney Dr., 13746-John J. and Cynthia Kutniewski to Jonathan Robert and Carla Eldredge, $345,000.
Meadowbrook Rd., 13840-Jans Corp. to Jea Montenegro Valdez, $350,000.
Ozack Ct., 6099-Joann Faustin to Virgil Winston Fiddemon, $380,000.
Pilgrims Inn Dr., 13021-Richard M. and Christine L. Guzman to Prabhat Kumar Mahato and Manisha Singh, $435,000.
Princedale Dr., 13521-Bajwa & Dhillon Corp. to Lana D. Barkley, $330,000.
Quate Lane, 13420-Room By Room Makeovers Inc. to Jose Francisco Rivera, $510,000.
Rhode Island Dr., 5755-Robert and Valorie C. Zanders to Teko and Ameyo Kouevi, $415,000.
Rockinghorse Dr., 14142-Lorenzo and Courtney Harris Goode to Musammath G. Begum and Iqbal Hussain, $395,000.
Roundtree Dr., 5672-Eduardo and Meriam Macaraeg to Federick C. Baisas, $295,000.
Soaring Cir., 3345-Kofi M. Kush and George Ofosu to Augustine B. Danquail, $530,000.
Surrydale Dr., 14406-John E. and Suk C. Cook to Tabitha and Moses Robinson, $367,000.
Vireo Ct., 14972-Richard M. Harrell to Ramiro and Heather Hernandez, $267,000.
Antrim Cir., 3156-Richard West and Helen Laureano to Mohamed Conteh and Mariama Kanu, $250,000.
Deweys Run Lane, 17563-Andres G. Burbano to Michael Majkowski, $399,900.
Gilder Way, 2911, No. 86-Bruce and Emma N. Kornegay to Filipos Tela and Yohana Asfaha, $297,500.
Porters Inn Dr., 16890, No. 57-Christopher and Areyka Connolly to Patricia L. Jackson, $275,000.
Summer Duck Dr., 17545-Evelyn V. Williams to Fatmata Sally Kamara, $430,000.
Telescope Lane, 16504-Gerard A. and Gloria M. Blackshear to Michael Davis and Anleny Beriguete, $466,000.
Williams Ct., 4184-Jose A. Moralez Cruz and Dagoberto Steven Bringas Rivera to Ryan Matthew and Abigail Grace Legg, $325,000.
Bearhurst Dr., 8424-Ross S. and Marisa L. Friedman to Michael S. and Heather J. McGrath, $885,000.
Bonnie Briar Loop, 7966-Jay Mergler to Mary Ellen Bidleman and Joseph Palazzo, $640,000.
Brunson Cir., 7405, No. 6E-Paderkia I. Chandler to Linda J. Wedding, $320,000.
Cannondale Way, 14006, No. 83-Nandelle and Michael Gaskin to Scott Cullan and Ashley M. McCarty, $340,000.
Catharpin Valley Dr., 13211-Linda A. Winship to Christopher and Katerina Higginbotham, $995,000.
Culloden Crest Lane, 7820, No. 24F-Liana E. Matevosian to Sonya Y. Whyte, $380,000.
Edisto Ct., 10413-Miriam W. Giotta to Bernice Elizabeth Yates, $435,000.
General Lafayette Way, 6854-David and Beheshta Safi to Ali Aljammali and Nada Shahatha, $345,000.
Haro Trail, 14160, No. 123-Jonathan A. and Stephanie A. Cox to Jade Singleton, $332,000.
Junco Ct., 8963-Jennifer Sui Bowen and Jean Oy Lorentzen to Graham C. Haldeman and Erica Suzanne Cornelius, $490,000.
Kylewood Way, 14584, No. 22-Nikem Nnamani to Merivan Ghouneim and Ahmed Elsayed, $245,000.
Little Thames Dr., 7192, No. 169-Travis J. and Rebecca A. Harrington to Milli Duggai and Sajid Mumtaz Sahibzada, $264,000.
Macon Grove Lane, 14467, No. 243-Angelo J. Scarola to Kaitlin E. Garrison and Zachary Benedict, $265,000.
Piney Grove Way, 5985-Andrew F. and Christopher B. Kuhlman to Kumar and Hasmeet Ahlowalia, $442,000.
Rocky Run Rd., 8040-Mark L. and Susan E. Hopkins to Cristina M. Dinger and Elias I. Campos Romero, $474,900.
Sauvage Lane, 7062-Lily Melissa Savoca Rose to Amir Bekhiet and Hanan Saad, $342,000.
Sudley Rd., 4428-Manjit Singh and Amandeep Kaur to Glen L. and Amanda M. Ballard, $497,000.
Turtle Ct., 13810-Stephen M. Retta to Jason Sabin Gilman and Melissa Danielle Kennedy, $440,000.
Virginia Oaks Dr., 7714-George B. and Virginia M. Andrews to Terry Jay and Sara Wheeler, $580,000.
Windy Hollow Cir., 15168-Brian Scott and Constance Jean Albrite to Allison and Michael Lorete, $554,900.
Aster Haven Cir., 6138, No. 107-David and Debra Bourget to Yolanda Morrison, $280,000.
Berryville Ct., 5900-Laura L. Mugnolo to Ashley J. Howard and William A. Forbes, $625,000.
Clifton Manor Pl., 3921-Joseph T. and Barbara M. Mihelcic to Robert Lloyd and Rebecca Sue Owen, $740,000.
Cranswick Ct., 5801-David W. and Diana P. Miles to Anita Oghagbon, $610,000.
Greymill Manor Dr., 15948-Priscilla Vega and Kenneth S. Bayes to Michel A. Nader and Katelyn A. Eberly, $387,000.
Haig Point Pl., 5750-Michael and Kara M. Torrey to Adedoyin and Josie Tato Akintide, $700,000.
Leopolds Trail, 6737-Karen E. and James L. Montgomery to Michael Valeriy Khalamayzer and Svetlana Senina, $675,000.
Martin Terr., 2917-Psihas Commercial Realty Corp. to Christian G. Hornig, $406,675.
Piedmont Vista Dr., 13357-Robert Amos and Delaine E. Walker to Rick Brown and Kimberly Fisher, $806,400.
Rachel Pl., 15728-Magid Al-Kimawi to Darrell Walton and Renee Weikle, $663,000.
Ryder Cup Dr., 15608-Stone Financing Corp. to Keyvan J. and Kimberly A. Hakimian, $599,000.
Solheim Cup Dr., 5766-Donald and Kathleen Beckwith to Robert and Martha Sibley, $625,000.
Toledo Pl., 6173-Kyle E. Drumheller to Derek T. Rose and Heather Joy Dawe, $420,000.
Wake Crest Ct., 6037-Mark J. and Dawn D. Laughlin to Omer Razaq and Arshia Omer, $625,000.
Abingdon Ct., 9440-KN Investment Corp. to Ian J. White and Brooke Kimberly Brock-White, $294,000.
Belle Grae Dr., 7551, No. 15-4-Sylvia Johnson to Rizwan Ishao, $175,000.
Brentsville Rd., 9741-Estate of William J. Bradlee and Sandra J. Brundage to Afshin Amiri, $220,000.
Caton Pl., 13014-Toni Rieke to Jeffrey D. Rieke and Nicole S. Cuneo-Rieke, $420,256.
Coachcrest Ct., 7945, No. 1-3-Eddie S. Gbolumah to Joice Asato and David Yeager, $257,500.
Cub Run Ct., 10278-Raul Antayhua to Nahid and Farzana Hasan, $223,000.
Ensenada Ct., 13758-Christopher R. and Sara E. Herald to Stephen Bear and Tina Gallegos, $422,000.
Fern Oak Ct., 7794-Mark and Shirley Wirtz to Stanley James Carson, $490,000.
Gold Cup Trail, 12730-James J. and Linda A. Halliday to Matthew D. and Christine A. Biffar, $635,000.
Haw Branch Ct., 6202-Gary L. and Dorothy Talbott to David R. Bartelmes and Elizabeth A. Casterline, $552,000.
Heritage Crossing Ct., 8340, No. 43-Suhail and Tabassum Kazmi to Laverne M. Lansdown, $305,000.
Humphrey Lane, 8230-Scott M. Solomon to Robert W. Sigona and Catalina S. Contreras, $374,999.
Kahns Rd., 11656-Classic Concept Builders of Virginia Corp. to James A. and Kathleen D. Blanco, $2.16 million.
Koman Cir., 11010, No. 200-Shaun E. Mathewson to Sam S. and Hee Youn Lee, $215,000.
Lockerbie Way, 10611-Bajwa & Dhillon Corp. to Javier Enrique Sanchez Castro, $285,000.
Mariposa Dr., 7325-Elliott H. Diamond to Daniel and Rochelle Zentz, $375,000.
Millpond Ct., 11900-Catherine and Matthew Conner to Justin L. and Diane S. McCann, $400,000.
Norfolk St., 9630-Karen Marie Delancey and Kris Palmer Smith to Walter Menjivar, $300,000.
Postern Ct., 10905, No. 50-Matthew Freeman Sharp to Raymond Thomas Colgan Jr., $224,700.
Rienzi Pl., 11197, No. 102-11-Jill A. Yezzi and John Gates to Chantropo Tanuwidjaja, $208,000.
Rokeby Dr., 7437, No. 10-7-Rene Rivas Aparicio to Joseph J. Greenfield, $220,000.
Saltlick Terr., 8573-James A. Struckmeyer III and Lisa Ann Leone to Maclovio Marianito Astudillo, $475,000.
Soldiers Ct., 11171-Anne Cullen Smits to James P. and Katherine Toole, $329,000.
Stonebrook Dr., 11210-Melvin and Sally K. Cintron to Colin Alexander Jacoby Wellborn and Elizabeth Kate Davies, $526,100.
Sunnyslope Dr., 9569-Kevin Hilburn to Dylan Pizzitolo, $375,000.
Tower Pl., 11027-Rodney Bailey to Vikas Chug, $255,000.
Westchester Dr., 9040-David Linton and Lois F. McChrystal to Padam R. Regmi, $431,000.
Wortham Crest Cir., 11233, No. 75-Peter and Kaari Carpenter to Braedon Jewett, $263,675.
Falls Grove Dr., 8168, No. 20-Dieu H. and Mely Lee to Michael Anthony Pua and Emelyn Sy Go, $330,000.
Lake Dr., 7721-Sergio Saravia to Morelia Gomez, $326,000.
Leland Rd., 7819-Meteor Investment Inc. to Victor H. Pajares and Rosa A. Arita Hernandez, $506,000.
Maplewood Dr., 7938-Gina Mae Pickett and Kristen Vogel to Eduardo Uceda and Veronica Lozano, $312,500.
Pine St., 7523-UMB Bank and LMAT Legal Title Trust to Juan C. Romero, $485,000.
Princess Carol Ct., 7492, No. 2-E-20-Kumar and Anita Mallick to Moses D. and Jessica M. Martinez, $115,000.
Sharpshooters Ct., 7754-Brian Z. and Tarja K. Stevenson to Christopher Michael and Barbra K. Stone, $448,000.
Vermont Pl., 8262-William and Nicole Stueber to Omar F. Maldonado, $313,500.
Ashmere Cir., 4150-Mohammed Bhatti to Harminder Singh Jolly, $265,000.
Benecia Lane, 4853-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Luiz Fernando and Vanessa Noemi Cartagena, $315,000.
Deer Park Dr., 16079-Dwight V. Shirley and Siela Ulugalu to Richard Salvador Campos, $425,000.
Four Seasons Dr., 17467-James L. and Debra A. Mudd to Deborah Ann and Algimantas N. Setikas, $467,500.
Great Harvest Ct., 3954-Anand and Anagha Barve to Kathleen and Jurij Drahosz, $415,000.
Kagera Dr., 17403-Kits Realty Group Corp. to Joshua W. and Emily A. Downing, $334,000.
London Pl., 15719-Timothy W. and Tracy A. Daniel to Heather Amber and Christopher Michael Fox, $300,000.
Montview Dr., 15868-Sarah B. Good and estate of Beverly Frances Leake Good to Demian and Oksana Sukhachevskyi, $356,000.
Skyline Dr., 15423-Todd J. and Dorene Toni Stovall to Stuart Austin and Lauren Ashley-Roget Hensley, $439,900.
Taconic Cir., 16228-Laura Boleyn to Lauren Orgeron, $221,000.
Bluegrass Ct., 11975-George M. Walker to Helen Marcela Taborga, $475,000.
Foremost Ct., 12585-Carol L. Monroe to James and Molly L. Higgins, $415,000.
Mark Ct., 9324-James L. and Jamie J. Collins to Clifford M. Schindler, $410,000.
Vint Hill Rd., 14734-Jose Rodriguez to William H. and Lori L. Mallory, $295,000.
Overlook Dr., 317, No. 4-Kenneth P. and Valerie J. Manning to Jacob James Rausch, $300,000.
Broadway St., 217-Andrew Phillip Heoburn to James O. Dearth, $220,000.
Clinton Ross Ct., 3573-N.V.P. Inc. to Kojo Owusu, $496,900.
Quantico Gateway Dr., 18534-Liban A. Haji to Alan Michael and Lauren Studer, $453,000.
Wayne Dr., 19129-Daniel F. and Lien N. Dillon to Cassie and Luke Vasilios Stogianis, $253,000.
Arabian Pl., 12244-Dennis L. and Linda B. Via to Armando Prado Corona and Johana E. Prado, $415,000.
Avocet Loop, 15640-Pentagon Federal Credit Union to Maria T. Vasquez, $320,500.
Barge Cir., 16602-Christopher Kilby to Phil G. Yandall, $383,000.
Beaver Ford Rd., 3608-Harold E. and Kayla J. Mason to Sean D. and Lynn M. Spence, $532,500.
Belmont Bay Dr., 820, No. 302-Burton R. Miller to Justin C. Rhee, $325,000.
Boatswain Cir., 16533-AMRA Corp. to Tristan Harris, $560,000.
Brewster Cir., 12727-Alexey Zagorodsky to Blake Holland, $280,000.
Cara Dr., 12824, No. 4-A-Monica June Robbins to Degoul Ghirmai Negash, $187,500.
Cebu Island Ct., 3636-James Eugene and Danielle Marie Krause to Cang Ngo and Grace Tuman Tran, $265,000.
Chesterfield Dr., 14214-Wen Zou and Rishi Aggarwal to Richard and Bona Kim Op, $330,000.
Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2906, No. 188-Damon and Monica Southers to Lauren G. Arona and Eric B. Holtz, $290,000.
Cinnamon St., 12281-David M. Edenton to Hicham El Hanafy and Naima Akhouine, $314,900.
Colchester Ferry Pl., 13377-Thomas Joseph and Amy L. Cunningham to Avery J. Howard, $395,000.
Cranes Bill Way, 1400-Christina M. Baxter to Eric Boldt and Jonathan Burns, $370,000.
Dapple Gray Ct., 12278-Carolyn Smith to Jonathan Farinelli, $275,000.
Darlington Loop, 2007-Craig A. Liedel to Christopher M. Vincent and Aleyda Mendez Alvarez, $281,000.
Devils Reach Rd., 1404-Ruff Properties Corp. to Akram Rahimizadeh, $390,000.
Eagle Ridge Dr., 3217-Estate of Tressie Nicole Marshall and Angelia F. Carpenter to Christopher G. and Erika M. Glenn, $465,000.
Eastbourne Dr., 2633, No. 290-Deanna G. Pruitte to Louella Meachem, $290,000.
Featherstone Gate Dr., 14619, No. 31-James and Mary Kim to Virna Lisa Reyes Loberiza, $305,000.
Georgetown Rd., 16704-Marie-Catherine Berrouet Henriquez to Franz A. Suarez-Montecinos and Sandra M. Gonzales-Sandoval, $205,000.
Grayton Lane, 2597-Selamawit M. Assefaw to Marcus and Christina H. Nash, $315,000.
Harbor Dr., 12115-Robert N. and Deborah A. Rackham to Christopher S. and Rebecca L. Baylor, $425,000.
Hill Meade Lane, 11541-Brenda Joyce Ford to James E. and Alexia P. Pope, $325,000.
Horseshoe Lane, 15589, No. 589-Yen C. and Candice D. Yung to Hermilio and Maria Machicao, $1.9 million.
Inglebrook Dr., 1897-Mina Lee and Sung Gil Cho to Eden Wubante, $325,000.
King Iron Ct., 2749-Sara Hosseini Shekarabi and Rahim Aliyari Ghaleh to Gregory Cina and Patricia Hinson, $379,000.
Leicestershire St., 15131, No. 60-Lagarian Weems to Robert A. and Kaitlyn M.R. Ellis, $349,000.
Madeira Ct., 2864, No. 19-6-Russel and Kyong-Hee Fyock to German Rivas and Maritza I. Paz, $130,000.
Maple Leaf Lane, 13313-Harro and Christine U. Zuest to Nery A. Ramos Jacinto, $224,000.
Marsala Ct., 2922-Douglas P. Larsen Jr. to Kristen N. Rinkenberg, $285,000.
Mead Terr., 1309-George E. Huff III to James and Michele Brenner, $290,880.
Merseyside Dr., 2384, No. 147-Ayanna A. Muhammad and Courtney Wilkerson to Tomika Lee Anderson, $330,000.
Mojave Lane, 11985-Estate of Arlene Isabel Brown and Kathy A. Brown to Paul and Holly K. Morando, $415,000.
Monument Sq., 795-Carrie L. Manderfield to Marcellus L. Jackson and Ijeamaka Alfred, $515,000.
Newcastle Loop, 12303-Eileen E. and Mark P. Siegel to Kiara Katrina and Joseph George Jenkins, $254,275.
Oak Tree Lane, 2520-Jason Weaver to Michael Boateng and Harriet Oduro, $314,000.
Ogilvie Ct., 3820-Patricia L. Livingston to George A. and Kathleen Marie Waltsak, $310,000.
Omisol Rd., 2709-Algimantas N. and Deborah A. Setikas to Gene Thomas Race, $430,000.
Potomac Club Pkwy., 2251, No. 435-Michael J. and Jose Matias to Khalid Homayun, $358,000.
Radburn St., 16212-Shawn and Cheryl Phillips to Shanitra Johnson, $420,176.
River Basin Lane, 2621-Optima Homes Corp. to David Andrew Tan and Dahae Hyun, $335,000.
Scotch Heather Pl., 13048-Kevin P. and Mila L. Kilpatrick to Karla Yecenia Cova Leon, $405,000.
Sluice Channel Pl., 2224-Inez Lee to Phi Ngo, $340,000.
Steerage Cir., 16446-Donald Ray and Pamela Richard to Shumeng Li, $419,000.
Stevenson Ct., 12262-Jennifer R. Duerr to Christian G. Velasquez, $155,000.
Taverner Loop, 13089-Estate of Michael Edward McKnight and Claudia McKnight to Herman Anthony and Erika J. Frazier, $499,900.
Tolson Pl., 11722, No. 304-6-Nanah F. Bangura to Hodel Sultan and Elmehdi Mouaket, $161,000.
Truffle Oak Pl., 2908, No. 292-Nana T. Kum to Nino Darko and Elizabeth Asamoah, $282,000.
Valleywood Dr., 12611-Raymond Moller to Oscar Uribe Lizarazu and Wilma Breton Meneses, $300,000.
Wadsworth Way, 12283, No. 70-Geordanis Pricto Estrada to Julio Cedar Menjivar, $199,999.
Weymouth Ct., 3302-Mohammed F. Huo to Robert Neil Fickes and Julia Ann Charles, $350,000.
Winona Dr., 12086-Theresa Susan Heckman to Jason Lee Andrew and Michelle Renee Hatcher, $330,000.
Manassas
Bayberry Ave., 9276-Mary G. Snellings to Romy Post and Carol Ann Rose, $385,000.
Brigantine Lane, 9504-Blair R. Armeau to Vincent Ciaverella, $330,000.
Cloverhill Ct., 9417-Evelyn J. Hollomon to On and Worawut Khansamrit, $399,900.
Fairfax St., 8593-Lubomir Z. and Kristina V. Manoy to Matthew and Nicole McCauley, $368,500.
Gent Ct., 10335-Angello S. Mesa Morales and Diana C. Mesa to Javanese M. Hailey, $315,000.
Georgian Ct., 8469-Donna J. and Gary W. Williams to Dawn Haitcox, $250,000.
Kershaw Ct., 9145-Fredy Rene Reyes to Brayan Rodriguez, $250,000.
Manor View Pl., 10505-Jason Kamprowski and Kelli L. Stevens to Mie-Ling and Jaime Guarino, $450,000.
Niki Pl., 9250, No. 101-Patrick and Mary Finnigan to William T. Swofford and Olivia C. Randall, $167,500.
Scarlet Oak Dr., 9404-James Paul Laird and Lucy Laird Clampit to Miguel A. Ramirez, $155,000.
Sudley Rd., 8910-C2 to Jaime Oscar Sahonero, $350,000.
Woodlea Ct., 9317-Ellen K. Bouldin to Paula Andrea Cano-Campo and Thomas Ryan Lacey, $182,000.
Manassas Park
Belo Gate Dr., 9099-Brian and Bethany Burroughs to Marco A. and Eileen S. Alzamora, $410,000.
Denver Dr., 140-Higher Standard Property Solutions Corp. to Damian and Rowena B. Ramirez, $376,827.
Handerson Pl., 9713, No. 201-Sheldon D. Starkes II to Amanda Kay Lewis, $229,000.
Jan St., 9310-Melinda Lyles Corp. to Walter Delcid, $420,000.
Lanae Lane, 9438-Jina Kang to Helder Moses Barberena, $314,000.
Scott Dr., 184-James M. Downs Jr. to Rodrigo M. and Maria E. Urbina Serrano, $299,900.
Swann Ct., 8631-Suzanne L. Emerson to Emery and Kimie Bowser, $275,000.
William St., 9214-Brian T. Crabtree to Barry Lynn and Erika Dawn Phillips, $535,000.
Stafford County
Admiral Dr., 2007-Terry Levi Klinger to Zachary L. Piepenhagen, $325,000.
Almond Dr., 121-Morgan R. and Leah E. English to James Michael Kase, $349,990.
Aquia Dr., 1005-Michael R. and Sharon E. DeRose to Vanessa Elena Galvan, $290,000.
Aspen Hill Dr., 64-Susan Shores to Diana K. Wills, $228,500.
Ballantrae Ct., 23-Anthony J. and Cynthia C. Montanaro to Elena B. Magana, $410,000.
Beacon Cv., 205-Steven R. and Mary S. Fisher to Carlos Ferrufino and Gloria M. Salvador, $424,000.
Birds Nest Way, 610-Dawn Karp to Mi Yung Avakian, $298,990.
Blossom Wood Ct., 36-Kenneth L. McClellan to Glenn A. and Tiffany R. Marshall, $380,000.
Bradbury Way, 38-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Edwin Glenn and Valerie C. Rogers, $550,000.
Bridgeport Cir., 6-Michelle A. Dolfini-Reed to Brian Michael and Rebecca Fausett, $385,000.
Brush Everard Ct., 121-National Transfer Services to Angelo P. and Jamie E. Meletis, $405,000.
Cambridge St., 233-Brandon C. Snellings to Isaiah Maylott, $205,000.
Choptank Rd., 203-Cedar Homes Investments Corp. to Juseth Castro Pinto, $325,000.
Clear Spring Lane, 37-D.R. Horton Inc. to Peter A. Elias and Alexa B. Senio, $409,990.
Cropp Rd., 528-Kristine Susan and Richard Edward Woeckener to Liam Michael and Lacey Jay Gail, $275,000.
Darden Ct., 32-Gerald and Tracie A. Torrence to John Fitzgerald Chandler, $515,000.
Deene Ct., 14-Churchill Corp. to James Coleman Carroll, $319,900.
Ferry Rd., 411-Julie B. Way to Mark Holub, $264,000.
George St., 1-Gregory A. and Wendi Keilwert to David J. and Karin E. Lynch, $450,000.
Gladiola Way, 405-K. Hovnanian at Embrey Mill Village Corp. to John and Elisabeth Gloster, $410,421.
Greenhill Lane, 125-Richardo M. and Judea Thompson to Scott and Erin Elchenko, $350,000.
Hampton Park Rd., 53-Stacybilt Home Corp. to Rene Antonio and Angela D. Richards, $449,900.
Healy Ct., 110-Frederick B. Zimmerman to Chris Lam, $233,000.
Holly Corner Rd., 383-Dennis Gregory Rother to Daniel R. Burton, $235,000.
Hunting Creek Lane, 53-Jonathon R. and Melissa J. Henderson to Jocelyn Jacqueline Robinson, $347,500.
Ironside Cv., 309-Marshall B. and Mary L. Malmberg to Todd Andrew Cooper, $356,900.
Jonquil Pl., 2-Frederick D. and Victoria V. Langhorn to Malcolm D. and Adrienne M. Reece, $345,000.
Kestral Lane, 24-James Bryan and Gail Marie Gibson to Sarah and Shane R. Page, $530,000.
Lafayette St., 34-Stephen Louis and Natalia Musick to Richard Damell Taylor, $357,500.
Lark Lane, 117-Charles G. and Susan M. Dehartman to Peter Sanchez and Luz V. Romero-Monzerrat, $290,000.
Linwood Ct., 2-Jeremy M. and Sheila Wolford to Donna R. Hardy, $230,000.
Long Point Dr., 190-Daniel J. Sullivan to Laura Ann Seavert, $330,000.
Lusitania Dr., 3011-Gary R. and Deborah Abbotts to Adriel B. Alicea, $333,000.
Meade Ct., 10-Alvin and Vielka Gonzalez to Antwan A. and Angela M. Todd, $367,000.
Merrimac Dr., 2009-Mary L. Hall to Rebecca Reinboldt, $229,000.
Mount Olive Rd., 279-Jessie Chase and Jessica Preston Lee to Elaina F. and James L. Wells III, $450,000.
Northampton Blvd., 108-Robert L. Judith to Madelyn Maguire, $375,000.
Oak Rd., 22-Ironwood Investments Corp. to Levi A. and Mallory Gates, $339,333.
Orchid Lane, 38-James J. Horzempa to Raul and Cristina Guitron, $390,000.
Pebble Pl., 18-Charles Robert and Elizabeth J. Jones to Frederick Joseph and Kelly A. Presley, $425,000.
Piedmont Dr., 9-Joseph W. and Tricia M. Stamper to Jonathan and Quanetta Lewis, $440,000.
Plowshare Ct., 15-National Transfer Services Corp. to Labaron and Rhae Courtney Massey, $435,000.
Potomac Dr., 1021-Ray A. and Vicki L. Arneson Baker to Justin Thomas and Kimberly Marie Hryckiewicz, $515,000.
Puri Lane, 2-Monica A. Lovett-Groat to Michael Morris, $310,000.
Ramsey Dr., 8-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Amanda N. Best and Debra A. Taylor, $325,000.
Remington Ct., 20-Kyle A. Helsel and Susanne M. Breckenridge to Judah T. and Erica M. Crawford, $410,000.
Ridge Pointe Lane, 44-Thomas E. and Susan O’Connor to Robert and Cynthia Olson, $338,000.
Rocky Run Rd. W., 629-Zachary O. and Suzanne G. Thompson to Brian and Patricia Hudson, $623,000.
Royal Crescent Way, 45-Robert and Elsie Zekas to Beth Fowler, $415,000.
Sedgwick Ct., 505-Sean A. Carter to Bismarck Mensah, $246,400.
Sherwood Dr., 1609-Tudor Ionita to Drew and Nicole Puckett, $328,500.
Stable Cv., 107-Joshua L. and Rebecca J. Eker to Betty Jane Heidimarie and Elliot Kyle Brown, $397,000.
Stoneridge Ct., 2-Misas Invest Corp. to John and Sheila Michonne Holmes, $415,000.
Taylor St., 302-Mark S. Ibrahim to Michael Stephen McCaa, $299,000.
Thomas Jefferson Pl., 1239-Nino Demarco to Allan N. and Rosa Jager, $174,500.
Twin Brook Lane, 711-Christine A. Budal-Williams to Marlon Alexander and Evelyn Margarita Martinez, $267,000.
Wagoneers Lane, 16-William C. and Melissa A. Berris to Meghann Leigh-Lesley and Anthony Lester Viggiani, $589,000.
Webb Ct., 11-Randy Delarm to Oscar and Leslie Enriquez, $374,900.
White Oak Rd., 1255-Doris Jean and Kyle L. Coble to Chunita Swint, $217,000.
Wind Ridge Dr., 802-Estate of Anita L. B. and Jeffrey Brendon Brown to Ronald E. Salamanca, $220,000.
Winslow Rd., 24-Daniel and Ella Stoll to Mark R. and Chrystal R. Altendorf, $320,000.
Yorktown Dr., 3-Yvonne Y. Brown to John R. and Elizabeth Robinson, $329,900.