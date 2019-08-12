Prince William County
Bedder Stone Pl., 9684-Capital Realty Corp. to Scott Michael and Laura Elizabeth Davidek, $345,000.
Calypso Falls Way, 12430-Matthew and Sommer Renae Pelow to Kamalpreet S. and Jaspreet K. Sidhu, $549,900.
Daltons Grove Way, 8583-Michael Amegnaglo and Brenda L. Amegnaglo-Chavis to Richard and Mirna Brockman, $580,000.
Dawn Falls Way, 12029-Brian C. and Erin Jordan to Mackenzie E. and Amanda Jackson, $395,000.
Falcon Glen Ct., 9087-Romina Wright to Nicolas Albers and Wendela Roffel, $331,000.
Gartney Lane, 12710-Joan Robinson to Charles E. Hickson Jr. and Ebonie P. Ramos, $320,000.
Indigo Springs Ct., 12308-Larry D. and Donna K. Gunn to Jose A. and Tania Patino, $596,000.
Lord Lovat Way, 10024-Christopher R. and Jessica Lynn Claro to Cheryl I. Maxson, $270,700.
Naughton Ct., 10025-B & G Homes Corp. to Richard Hebert, $525,000.
Orland Stone Dr., 10136-Henry P. and Katra L. Youd to Rachel Haight Fleischman and Richard Douglas Haight, $439,000.
Pentland Hills Way, 10022-MJ Financial Investments Corp. to Michael R. Wasser, $441,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9181-Salinas and Miriam Malit Nad to Sally and Robert J. Holland, $355,000.
Sidlaw Hills Lane, 13081-SSV Corp. to James C. and Somawathie Saunders, $310,000.
Tyree Way, 13018-Glenn and Rhonda Garner to Jordan Curtis and Heather Anne Criddle Hill, $425,000.
Gables Green Way, 12930-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and American Home Mortgage Assets Trust to Jatinder and Sonia Sharma, $799,050.
Ann Arden Ave., 15513-Jonathan R. and Carla L. Eldredge to Darian Reynord and Latisha Tippins, $520,000.
Bath Ct., 3508-Steven Joseph and Shannon B. Pellegrino to Yousself Bazi, $245,000.
Broker Lane, 3318-Eduardo and Anamar Colon to Reaz Ahmed and Mahfuza Sultana, $320,000.
Cardin Pl., 15041-Juliana F. Massoni Senozain to Christopher J. Palmer, $259,900.
Chandon Cross Rd., 12805-Nicholas A. and Kimberly Marie Hites Pyzowski to Maiya Khati, $530,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 14865, No. 82-Gina R. Stone to Arnold Perez, $265,000.
Cuddy Loop, 14166, No. 102-Atika Virk to Bilquies H. Al-Tamimi, $180,000.
Daley Lane, 14806-Rickey A. and Phyllis B. Mackey to Brandon Ledford, $335,000.
Dodson Dr., 14760-Jean C. Dure to Elmer E. Marinez Rivera and Krizia S. Ferrer, $302,000.
Emberdale Dr., 14882-Jose B. Salinas to Christopher Lee Whitley Jr., $253,000.
Felty Pl., 14289-Sherry Ann Day to Florence B. Price, $225,000.
Fontaine Ct., 14398-IEHD Inc. to Olimpio E. Rivera Requejo and Acela M. Rivera Riega, $260,000.
Hanover Ct., 4501-Trung Q. Tran to Ivan Salvador Castro and Sandra C. Castro Algaranaz, $295,000.
Kelley Farm Ct., 15531-Angela Green to Samuel and Monica Carter, $546,000.
Kingsman Rd., 13405-Jefferson Robert Lilly to Maria A. and Edwin Flores, $315,000.
Landover Ct., 4981-Donald K. and Alicia Wheeler to Maribel Hernandez Rosas and Venancia Valeriano Arenas, $325,000.
Lynwood Dr., 5012-James Norman Pratt to Selvin Alexander and Ilsi Noemi Cruz Cordova, $315,000.
Mapledale Ave., 13905-Clear Label Corp. to King F. Buari, $352,900.
Mellowdew Ct., 13766-David and Rachel Johnson to Kimberly MacLean, $345,000.
Nationville Lane, 13371-Joshua C. and Angelique Gomez Weatherby to Javier Rosa-Lozada and Catherine S. Cruz-Ortiz, $336,000.
Palmcrest Ct., 6150-3sels Properties Corp. to Muhammad Khan Baryalai and Benazira Khan, $339,000.
Pineyridge Lane, 4149-Lawrence K. and Catherine A. McNamara to Michael G. and Digma E. Santiago-Stockelman, $415,000.
Princedale Dr., 14292-Gordon A. Devine Jr. to Andrew Cook, $320,000.
Quate Lane, 13421-Michele Katherine Quint to Thomas and Katina R. Waller, $524,900.
Rhode Island Dr., 5765-Federal National Mortgage Association to Christina Murphy, $330,000.
Rosewood Dr., 13816-Jonathan A. and Carla V. Mendez to Christian A. and Jennifer Alequin, $389,900.
Saffron Lane, 5688-Charles Smoot to Jorge A. and Jenny L. Benitez De Hernandez, $299,900.
Tag Ct., 6173-M.M.H.H. Investment Corp. to Tameka Tamara Scott and Damian Emel Harwood, $381,100.
Whitaker Pl., 4659-Jemshaid Shams to John Jairo Borda Mendoza and Luz Mayerly Baracaldo Linares, $238,000.
Barrley Dr., 2870-Tracy Jean and Brian M. Gordon to Sayed O. Nasafi, $490,050.
Diamond Point Mews., 3570-Estate of David M. Spedden and Laura Sankoh to Gerardo Guzman Gonzalez, $310,000.
Mountain Laurel Loop, 3213-Sharon Eley Smith to Ruth Mara Torrez, $329,900.
Possum Point Rd., 18327-Estate of Jean E. Young and Rosalia Elaine Young to Scott Oppel and Kimber Weaver, $312,000.
Swans Creek Lane, 17932-U.S. Bank to Mahbubullah Mahbub, $465,500.
Telescope Lane, 16543-Pentagon Federal Credit Union to Jose L. Ferrer and Katherine Arzadum Da Silva, $426,000.
Woods View Dr., 17988-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Shaffir Alikhan and Dorothee C. Winkler, $670,000.
Bearhurst Dr., 8438-Michael and Donna Anderson to Michael Charles Butler, $855,000.
Box Elder Loop, 6515-David B. Langhaug and Jean F. Shorr to Peter H. and Patti L. Gruene, $590,000.
Brunson Cir., 7516, No. 12P-Dana Lynch to Maria Withiam-Wilson and Steven A. Withiam, $337,000.
Cannondale Way, 14138, No. 21-Dale H. and Lynda M. Turner to Bahador Rahmani, $300,000.
Cedar Branch Dr., 7742, No. 78-Louis R. Quiroga and Carmen R. Villarroel to Scott Raymond Fox, $307,000.
Culloden Crest Lane, 7902-Behdad Jahangiri and Natasha Aref to James and Mathilda Antoine, $450,000.
Edisto Ct., 10416-Kobir A. Salik to Tania Khan, $429,000.
Glass Ridge Pl., 17652-Deloris Evans to Dawn R. Lowther, $339,000.
Haro Trail, 14190, No. 112-Jordan and Courtney Shafer to Qiaoyum Chen, $356,000.
Kerfoot Dr., 8213-James Richard Edwin Ballard and Sarena Jeanine Sindon to Brandon and Diana Warriner, $515,000.
Legend Glen Ct., 14361-James Beach and Heather Cornwell to Mark Harris, $300,000.
Loftridge Lane, 17004-Donnie and Alice Shepard to Phillip Scott and Kathleen Flynn Russell, $467,000.
Milton Cir., 7759-Stephen W. Gregg to Gregory T. and Karin Baker Gutmeir, $458,000.
Red House Rd., 14660-Robert W. Dillinger to Joseph and Blaire Montoya, $397,000.
Rogue Forest Lane, 7025-Masiheullah Habib to Laura and Francisca Sandoval, $339,000.
Screech Owl Ct., 8821-Erik J. and Jeannette A. Figueriedo to Michael Louis and Lyssa Pfauth, $449,000.
Suffolk Way, 8311-Jeffrey Steward to Salahuddin and Bano Hamidi, $460,000.
Tuscarora Ct., 13721-Helen E. Ellis to David M. and Janet K. Naeger, $515,000.
Wales Ct., 8617-Asif and Najia Aziz to Ramin Sadat, $572,000.
Yalta Way, 7730-Keith H. and Esther Smith Freeman to Dheeraj Kumar and Marylee Tuniki, $525,000.
Bartrams Forest Lane, 6621-Kenneth R. and Sandra K. Klocke to Hashmatullah and Yalda Azizi, $490,000.
Blossom Hill Dr., 5227-Andrew and Gloria Buchanan to Patricia M. Shannon and Caren E. Chancey, $547,000.
Coach Way, 6805-Bharath K. Gali to Dewayne Leon Lawrence, $442,740.
Cranswick Ct., 5810-Stone Financing Corp. to Allen L. and Christina L. Edmiston, $592,600.
Greymill Manor Dr., 15980-Adam Scott Williams Taylor to Mark S. and Amy L. Rothenmeyer, $389,000.
Hartzell Hill Lane, 6801-Barbara A. Hospodar to Tina Marie Ehlers, $426,900.
Leopolds Trail, 6765-Steven and Caitlin Ellis to Paul Joseph and Nicole Marie Martin, $665,000.
Mendelmore Way, 5606-U.S. Bank and the RMAC Trust Series to Russell Latino III, $725,000.
Pitner St., 16008-James Massaro to Judith Marie Healey, $415,000.
Riding Club Dr., 15111-Rick Brown and Kimberly Lynn Fisher to Bradley L. and Lisa R. Knox, $1.12 million.
Shelter Manor Dr., 13901-James Allen and Dana Danielle Whitt to Walter Paul and Abagail G. Gunning, $1.03 million.
Spout Spring Ct., 5985-Peter D. and Geremi W. Howard to Abdul Jabbar and Abida Jabeen, $562,000.
Toledo Pl., 6181-Gregory S. and Miriam Ellis to Victor Pintea and Veronica Crucerescu, $433,000.
Whitworth Ct., 5305-Robin J. and Carol L. Plummer to James Buck and Sheila Mary Eagle, $665,000.
Cabin Ridge Ct., 10343-Paul E. and Holiday Rondeau to Neema Raha Shindi and Justin Gerald Nyekan Cooper, $459,900.
Cherry Ridge Ct., 6430-Marjorie T. Washington to Wilbur L. and Cherry Romulo Medley, $500,000.
Community Dr., 8005-Raymond J. Konopelski to Jose Martinez Anaya and Rosa Montoya De Martinez, $229,900.
Dabshire Way, 10707-Robert and Alyona Huber to Diana L. O’Hara and Ralph Cedric Saunders, $350,000.
Eppes Island Pl., 5629-Gregory D. and Corina L. Seroka to Ashley R.H. and Joshua R. Zeller, $472,000.
Fern Oak Ct., 7795-Shirley Louise and Nathan Michael Tong to Dominique Marsalek and Joseph Montano, $499,999.
Greenview Lane, 9905-Theodore J. and Faith E. McMichael to Suhail N. and Tabassum Kazmi, $385,000.
Hayes Station Way, 11910-Diwaker R. and Swapna Chinthapatla to Omar Lara Lima and Heidy Fabiola Vasquez Garcia, $335,000.
Hinton Way, 10783-Eliseo and Leslie Mena to Jules Goulley and Denise Djangone Gbey, $399,000.
Impalla Dr., 8400-Ryne Bell to Angela Green, $399,000.
Kahns Rd., 12807-Bryan R. and Amanda L. Gulcin to Robert and Angelique B. Valois, $360,000.
Lacy Dr., 8079, No. 12-Amber E. Zabarchuk and Mary Annette Janak to Shahram Jamshidi, $210,000.
Lomond Dr., 9520-Ana Machado to Carlos Rene Claros Sanchez and Silvia Ayala Segovia, $327,000.
Meadow Grove Ct., 10650-RC Universal Enterprises Corp. to Elisa Baldelli, $256,000.
Milton Mill Way, 8855-Rene A. and Angela D. Richards to Timothy Pickrell, $411,500.
Norseman Dr., 11514-Olga and Guennadi Iakounina to Madgalena Topolski and Timothy Michael Hannon, $829,000.
River Forest Dr., 6024-Jacalyn L. Banks to Richard D. Morton and Donna Christine Kemp Morton, $510,000.
Ronald Rd., 8001-John J. and Catherine M. Patrick to John J. and Catherine M. Patrick, $349,900.
Scenic Pointe Pl., 6920-Evelyn M. Abel to Chad and Laura Peritore, $615,000.
Stagestone Way, 11212, No. 10-11-Jeremy J. and Gemma Leib to Nicole Bain, $257,900.
Stonewall Brigade Ct., 8068, No. 204-Luis J. and Dawn Erausquin to Dae and Jeong Kim, $215,500.
Sunset Dr., 8315-Elizabeth A. and Christopher Lehman to Daniel Piros and Austin Rhea, $460,000.
Tree Spring Ct., 10475-Paul Matthew Stambaugh to Tara B. Koff, $431,275.
Winfield Loop, 10612-Mehmet Gokce to John Kelly Hughes II, $335,000.
Wortham Crest Cir., 11252, No. 1-Jeffrey A. Conley to Nicole Suzanne Passmore, $269,000.
Buckhall Farm Ct., 9408-Murali Thota and Sujatha Sankula to Kenneth and Shannie Chen, $529,900.
Leland Rd., 8015-Sergio Rodriguez and Kenia Recinos to Cathy Caixia Lu, $415,000.
Maplewood Dr., 8308-Amber M. Adkins to Nelson Olof Dristy, $343,500.
Pine St., 7700-Elizabeth Duran Cabal to Miguel F. and Rafael Rodriguez, $348,000.
Riding Meadow Way, 7426, No. 22-Insuk Cha to Veronica and Jin Chul Kim, $330,000.
Shelley Lane, 7608-Thennarasu Duraisamy and Seethalakshmi Suresh to Elmer W. Velasco, $235,000.
Yates Ford Rd., 6420-Christopher R. and Ashley B. Blunt to Michelle C. McDonald and Hunter R. Wade, $430,000.
Duncan Pl., 4703-Joshua M. and Jatana L. Jackson to Derek S. Gondek, $428,500.
Four Seasons Dr., 17637-Sean C. Stepp and Kelly A. Lee to Geoffrey W. and Ellen M. Pines Krystal, $495,000.
Historic Virginia Ct., 4009-Shelley J. Smart to Karen S. Parks, $370,000.
Lands End Ct., 5071-Nancy Lea Moultrie to Kathryn Elizabeth Dolinar, $330,000.
Marshlake Lane, 4994-Steven M. Loy to Mary Kaye Proctor, $265,000.
Peppermill Ct., 4516-Joshua Bion Holbrook and Jillian Anna Woolley to Adrian M. Alexandrino, $389,900.
Spring Branch Blvd., 5034-Joel F. and Cynthia C. Hurford to Timothy H. and Sarah B. Chuon, $420,000.
Talon Dr., 4206-Sharon L. Duncan to Paulinus Ntutin and Cyril Viban, $445,000.
Bristow Rd., 12550-Clarence Edmund Batschelet III and Patricia L. Chitwood to Michael R. and Rachel F. Duerksen, $279,000.
Hopkins Lane, 10006-Arelene C. Hopkins to Peter Ray Kramer and Julie Eriksson, $350,000.
Misty Creek Ct., 10901-Michael Gene and Kimberly J. Jones to Michael E. and Lindsay E. Bellor, $697,000.
Whippoorwill Rd., 15011-Kyle E. Miller to Konstantinos Tzaferis and Tricia Bettina Lauchengco, $420,500.
Pier Trail Dr., 18775-Sylvia E. Kindred and David D. Grund to Marilyn Lee, $520,000.
Riverview Dr., 3201-Melissa A. Schneider to Jason M. Chinaka, $403,000.
Abbey Glen Ct., 12162-John E. and Ann R. Snow to Julia Samson, $367,000.
Arkansas St., 14803-Paul Nicholas Bevard to Kyle Repetti, $320,000.
Avocet Loop, 15681-Jeanette L. Argueta and Danilo E. Argueta Garcia to Melvin Amadu Kamara and Christine Lofoli, $354,900.
Barkham Dr., 14511, No. 268A-Donte Coward to Shemetria and Trevlis Hunter, $280,000.
Beaver Ford Rd., 3624-Thomas F. and Karen S. Woloszyn to Leon Leontyev and Olga Nesterenko, $510,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 820, No. 404-Jin Y. and Sook H. Chang to Hua Guo and Teresa Y. She, $542,500.
Bobster Ct., 16504-Cardell K. and Stefanie S. Richardson to Soohyung Lee, $370,000.
Bufflehead Ct., 2861-Brian W. and Laurey A. Evans to Robert M. and Cheryl Thompson, $550,000.
Caledonia Cir., 3449-Khanh N. Le to Christopher Scott Corbett, $300,000.
Carroll Ave., 15905-Mohammad S. Azam to Eduardo Hernandez Cruz, $275,000.
Cedar Cove Way, 1842, No. 1-4B-Nzky Corp. to Brian B. Michelli, $234,900.
Chetham Way, 4001-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Christina Joelle Niles, $362,000.
Choctaw Ridge Ct., 3054-Scott B. and Carla H. Badger to Dashe Tesfaye, $305,000.
Clarke Farm Pl., 3842-N.V.P. Inc. to Samuel Xavier and Maria Rozario, $575,000.
Colebrook Ct., 12590-Juan Carlos Mendieta and Muriel R. Calero to Edgar H. Araujo Hernandez and Gloria E. Lopez Zavala, $370,000.
Condor Lane, 3484-Property Management Solutions Corp. to Elena and Ata J. Coskun, $290,000.
Covered Bridge Lane, 3521-Chafik Janah and Fadoua El Bakkouri to Aqib Shaikh, $330,000.
Creel Ct., 2995-GAEA Group Corp. to Augusto Y. Econa, $332,000.
Dara Dr., 12650, No. 303-1-Cynthia Marie Fasulo to Huy Huu-Chau Tran, $100,000.
Darnley Rd., 12113-Joe Flores Jr. to Dru W. and Kellie A. Dunlap, $565,000.
Dulcinea Pl., 12666-Katrina A. Washington to Quang Philo Tran and Cynthia Agloro, $240,000.
Eddystone Ct., 12134-Amelia M. Maney to Kevin J. and Hae Soon Wethington, $460,000.
Emporia St., 2212-Benjamin Alberto Sanchez to Fanny M. Sanchez, $360,000.
Fennegan Ct., 3100-Caleb Raynor and Heather Julianna Williams to Daniel Cohen and Breanna Wessel, $425,500.
Fox Run Pl., 1205-Nick and Heather Neely to Amy Loudin and Kevin Karl Hewes, $297,000.
Glenriver Way, 2651-Aaron Morris to Akua Adutwumwaah, $355,000.
Greywing St., 2225, No. 113A-Clarence C. O’Neal II to Vincent Whitehurst, $407,000.
Harvard St., 3139-Sumera Saleem Hassan to David Alan and Jasmine Ellena Long, $260,000.
Hill Meade Lane, 11544-Thomas E. and Lisa S. Bair to Victor H. Toranzo, $325,000.
Horseshoe Lane, 15617, No. 617-Barg Inc. to Melvin W. Bodmer Jr., $131,000.
Ivy League Ct., 12245-William A. and Marjory A. Gill to Lawrence Elijah and Edith J. Watt, $252,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15837, No. 71-Dean L. Vaniter to Keane Terrill and Tequietta Mayou Newby Butts, $302,500.
Ladue Ct., 1601, No. 107-Jamie Lynn Houston to Thorne and Shirley Froemming, $275,000.
Madison Ct., 2212-David Mendoza to Sadia Rukshana and Salina Hoque, $350,000.
Marbury Lane, 13707-Suzanna M. Murray to Richard A. Roberts and Hannah L. Van Sickle, $240,000.
Mead Terr., 1315-Sonia C. Lopez to Collin and Anderson Okoniewski, $280,000.
Mill Brook Ct., 12830-North Star Properties Corp. to Rosalina Blanco Chicas and Hector Wilfredo Abrego, $355,000.
Mojave Lane, 11990-Raymond M. and Stephanie M. Colston to Joseph F. Biscardo and Sarah E. Buckley, $470,000.
Oak Tree Lane, 2568-Garrett N. and Brandy L. Roy to Rehab A. Salem, $329,900.
Ogilvie Ct., 3829-Peter J. and Mary Kate Hohmann to Marcus A. and Lucia Boone, $340,000.
Orange Ct., 14392-Matthew C. and Susan L. Sexton to Rafael A. Barillas Jr., $375,000.
Paxton St., 2527-Hon and True T. Nguyen to Jose R. Coplan and Jose E. Martinez, $395,000.
Powell Dr., 2838-John H. and Lisa C. Caicedo to Donald J. and Kaitlin M. Odell, $520,000.
Randall Dr., 14110-Kathryn and Daniel P. Evans to Patrick and Brian R. Chen, $266,000.
River Basin Lane, 2623-Young Shik Kim to Toni Usman, $335,000.
Rumford Ct., 11641-Marlene L. and Michael Hendrickson to Sharif and Hae J. Tucker, $300,000.
Sheffield Hill Way, 2722, No. 211-John L. Valverde to Eric Edward Brandon Pellegrino, $285,000.
Southington Dr., 12417-Xiaoguang Han to Derrick Ele and Bonita M. Carr, $680,000.
Stevenson Ct., 12206-Gordon J. and Lorraine C. Aitken to Kenneth D. and Cheong Underwood, $180,000.
Taverner Loop, 13121-Ina G. Fernandez and Joseph L. Furman to Matthew J. Grady, $521,500.
Torbay Way, 15230, No. 160-Kambiz Zand to Tiffany Priscilla Koch, $335,500.
Valleywood Dr., 12832-Reids III Building Corp. to Jae Myung and Hyo Mi Lee, $502,000.
Willowood Dr., 12069-James J. and Cynthia F. Marx to Ava Reilly Beckman and Nicole Moreno, $374,900.
Wisley Turn, 4313-Jason J. and Megan E. Kneier to Juan C. and Muriel C. Mendieta, $402,900.
Manassas
Bens Way, 10197-Billy R. and Shelby J. McCallister to Alfred W. and Severina Massey, $480,000.
Buckner Rd., 9814-Sikandar Ahmed and Nahida Pony to Miguel A. Landaverde Valle, $194,000.
Caspian Way, 9350, No. 301-Rebekah Scholl to Alicia R. Stevens, $155,000.
Coggs Bill Dr., 9557, No. 201-Kalina D. Ivanova to Abigail Deanna Johnson and Alec Wesley Gray Jr., $170,000.
Farmington Ct., 10258-Marzanul Choudhury to Karen V. and Martir Rodriguez, $332,500.
Georgian Ct., 8423-Mara Diane Englehardt to Ulio H. Tenas Gudiel, $270,000.
Grant Ave., 9722-Sharolli Aslam Corp. to Liliana and Richard Mulhern, $215,000.
Maple St., 9209-Estate of John Charles Van Sickle and Rae Lynn Hall to Judith Evans and Eugene John Molinelli, $400,000.
Oakgrove Ct., 8395-Simin Yousef to Johnathan and Annette Kampans, $272,000.
Quarry Rd., 8949-David Abrahamson to Joseph A. and Ida A. Lorence, $350,100.
Ruskin Ct., 9915-Richard and Mirna Brockman to Emilio Alessandro Marmol, $405,000.
Shady Grove Cir., 8330-Linda-Shiu-Yu Lin to Tristan and Tiffany Scott-Ledlon, $270,000.
Taney Rd., 9414-Chaudhry M. Riaz and Zahida Parveen to Mohammad Usman, $206,000.
Traveller St., 9008-Estate of Debra Loew and Virginia-Rose M. Loew to Jossue A. and Carla V. Valle, $359,000.
Wellington Rd., 10020-Benjamin R. Fisher to Jonathan D. Evenson and Young Seon Kim, $420,000.
Zimbro Ave., 9719-Brenda S. Dye to Carlos I. Garcia Corvera and Norma Hernandez, $405,000.
Manassas Park
Cabbel Dr., 214-Anabel Balbuena De Martinez to Miriam Galeana and Jonathans S. Jackson, $275,000.
Elzey Pl., 9700, No. 406-Brian K. Christianson to Robert Francis Mee, $215,000.
Holden Dr., 106-Walter Alberto and Nancy Lizeth Gil De Santos to Manuel Linares and Karen L. Gudiel Catarero, $305,000.
Joshua Ct., 9301-Robert Brotten to Walter A. and Nancy Santos, $380,000.
Polk Dr., 165-Mina Z. Gendy to Darwin D. Paula Ventura, $240,000.
Shannon St., 9310-Perry A. and Dorothy J. Day to Christopher Andrew and Delaney Ann Caimano, $440,000.
Walden St., 105-Jose G. Reyes Benitez and Jose J. Castillo to Cindy Alas and Benjamin Eduardo Alas Rivera, $375,000.
Zachary Ct., 9202-Rachid and Arlena Elbaraka to Did Paniagua and Maria D. Salmeron Mendoza, $469,900.
Stafford County
Alba Rd., 203-Katelyn M. Mozingo to Miranda Kathleen Jimenez and Michael Lance Cooper, $249,900.
Anvil Rd., 829-Morris and Poinsetta Cowles Oliver to Nicholas Lopez Jimenez, $150,000.
Aquia Dr., 1216-Carl W. Stoddard to Thomas Hryckiewicz, $185,000.
Aspen Hill Dr., 66-Robert E. Dooley to Louis M. and Sandra Ferraro, $228,250.
Barrett Ct., 114-Vakil A. Khan to Leonard and Aimee Marie Niedosik, $304,000.
Beagle Rd., 58-Bennie L. Hallam Jr. and Jessica A. Gartner to Walter N. Saravia and Jose M. Villalta, $248,000.
Biscoe Ct., 3-Jason V. and Teresa L. Brown to Paul Victor and Joann Brown, $280,000.
Bluefield Lane, 6-Sol and Lisa Herman to Alfred C. Walston, $317,000.
Brandice St., 110-Gregory Scott and Sabrina Marie Ashton to Nekeya Turane, $300,000.
Brighton Way, 14-Brian P. Collins to James C. and Kristie G. Lindley, $342,000.
Camelot Ct., 4-Theodore E. and Donna G. Janiec to Christopher G. and Sarah M. Talsma, $349,900.
Charleston Ct., 22-Brett A. and Lindsay C. Clark to Asad A. Baig and Shavonda Dena Johnson, $370,000.
Choptank Rd., 214-Ralph E. and Nancy J. Ishman to Julia Alarcon, $267,000.
Collingwood Dr., 506-Bruce W. and Catherine M. Saller to Cheragh A. and Meer W. Ahmadi, $374,000.
Courthouse Manor Dr., 119-Brian and Kimberly H. Stallings to Amy Xu and Daniel Webster Chung, $453,590.
Crown Manor Dr., 79-Anthony J. and Susan L. Kissik to Kimberly Kilby and William D. Bowman, $394,500.
Dawson Dr., 27-David E. and Kimberly H. Werner to William Joseph and Anjelica Rae Edelbroich, $319,000.
Demian Ct., 3-Peter G. and Lisa Kuzma to Jennifer Lynn and Justin Keith Crick, $435,000.
Douglas Dr., 109-William and Cynthia Jessup to Terry Campbell and William Robert Larry Jr., $325,000.
Equestrian Dr., 68-Thomas F. Marble II to Jose Vengoechea, $489,900.
Ferry Rd., 508-Derrick Shane and Ashley Faye Kincaid to Alfredo Ibarra, $244,600.
Galilean Dr., 36-Robert A. Cobb to Margaret A. Williams, $243,500.
Glacier Way, 2-Stephen M. and Tamara L. Shapiro to Subba R. and Lakshmi P. Kolla, $323,500.
Goodwin St., 59-John P. Thomas Jr. to Benjamin A. Glanville, $399,900.
Greenridge Dr., 16-Teresa Gertrude Czech to Jessy Gomez Moreno, $256,000.
Hamstead Rd., 9-Laurie A. Hewitt to Clinton and Maureen Staschke, $315,000.
Healy Ct., 207-Kevin and Ariana Cook to Angelica L. West, $252,000.
Holmes St., 108-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Adrian E. Lewis, $329,000.
Hunting Creek Lane, 116-McQuinza Williams to Isaac Obeng, $340,000.
Isabella Dr., 1016-James A. Nevins to Maan Z. Aljizzani, $326,000.
Kings Crest Dr., 913-U.S. Bank to Abdellatif Errazzouki and Maria Souini, $240,000.
Lakebreeze Way, 25-John P. and Julia H. Canonico to Sidney Mark and Shayna L. Buie, $534,900.
Little Creek Lane, 13-Christian G. Waller to Lisa Marie Day, $346,450.
Longwood Dr., 67-Troy Booska and Janet Tanner to Elizabeth Del C. Benitez and Michael Caleb Bill, $385,000.
Meadow Dr., 1406-Marvin E. and Christal Q. Walker to Jose Nolasco Rivas, $195,000.
Mews Ct., 107-Dawn Denise Jennings to Brian E. Barnes, $204,000.
Northside Dr., 922-Jerry M. and Virginia P. Clement to David Leland and Shirley Laverne Huff, $197,000.
Oakridge Dr., 113-Penny M. Kontzamanis to Timothy J. Navarro, $240,000.
Overlook Ct., 214-W. E.K. Corp. to Elizabeth Abaahom, $183,000.
Pendleton Rd., 48-River Potomac Corp. to Allen S. and Judith A. Snook, $225,000.
Piedmont Dr., 36-Hyacinth Jen-Kelly to Russell Ray Beatty, $400,000.
Pollock St., 1911-Philip Wilcox and Stephanie Abel Harris to Byron C. Gayle Jr., $185,000.
Potomac Dr., 1112-Susan Birrell to Brian Van Hoven, $235,000.
Ramsey Dr., 19-Khalid Syed and Tasnuba Sharin Syeda to Don E. and Laila Bishop, $306,500.
Renegade Dr., 163-John L. and Lisa A. McPherson to Wilmer Rodolfo and Aniea Victoria Castillo, $505,000.
Ridgecrest Ct., 504-Megan Outlaw-Dehn to Colby Lee Matthews, $235,000.
Rolling Brooke Ct., 6-Michael R. and Kristen M. Meister to Elizabeth and Zachary Talley, $480,000.
Rugby Rd., 404-Carlton Holloway to Devon Joshua Anderson and Madison Joelle Stuck, $234,000.
Savannah Ct., 47-David F. and Christine M. McFadden to Teresa A. Smiley, $420,000.
Sequester Dr., 221-Frank and Amy Del Castillo to Christopher Shaw and Susan Hargett, $520,000.
Shields Rd., 308-Ronald Pressley to Andrea K. Heid, $375,000.
Sledgehammer Dr., 831-Pink Ribbon Properties Corp. to Vanessa Parker, $163,500.
Stafford Glen Ct., 606-Miriam Martinez and Sergio Orosco to Li Li Wang and Vanhong Li, $205,000.
Sunset Dr., 60-Deborah L. and Glenn A. Daniels to Harold Edward and Susana Wise, $590,000.
Taft Dr., 204-Kathryn J. Keesee to Lauren E. Lucian, $309,000.
Titanic Dr., 3227-Matthew A. Lockwood to Alan Green and Joy L. Jackson-Green, $325,000.
Wagoneers Lane, 44-Yosmany and Kotey Mena to Morris M. and Rebecca L. Beavers, $335,000.
Westhampton Ct., 11-Mark F. and Heidi M. Donahue to Raymond B. Vaisa, $425,000.
White Pine Cir., 38, No. 303-Traci K. Walker to Johnny L. Smith Jr., $130,000.
Wood Landing Rd., 228-Lee D. Wilson to Travis Allan and Autumn M. Capps, $455,000.
Yucca Dr., 16-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Upland Mortgage Loan Trust to J. Dolores Garcia Martinez, $215,000.