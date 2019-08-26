Prince William County
A P Hill Ct., 10935-James and Temple Duquette to Robert Hoover and Ana Maria Bills, $600,000.
Arnot Lane, 12818-Robert J. and Doris C. Sanderson to Gary C. and Mary Frances Jones, $424,900.
Bedder Stone Pl., 9630-Duk Geun and Min Sun Kim to Dung Anh Tran and Ngan Tuyet Nguyen, $270,000.
Benchmark Lane, 8960-Jaime R. and Mary A. Scarpatti to Bishwas Nepal and Susmita Gautam, $315,000.
Boreland Ct., 10013-Joseph Clay and Kendi Barnhill Haywood to James L. and Jessica A. Murray, $417,500.
Catapult Lane, 13427-Robert Dean and Amanda Marie Busey to Ziauddin Jebran, $357,500.
Claret Way, 8904-Richard Hardaway and Gloriana Fonseca Wills to Whitney E. and David E. Gerritzen, $522,000.
Copeland Park Way, 9058-Grand and Jennifer Ann Friend to Arvin Landicho and Ashley Elizabeth Cortez, $535,000.
Dartford Pl., 9181-David C. and Rose Mary T. Ferguson to Daniel D. and Melissa K. Jones, $515,000.
Dunbarton Dr., 12978-Thomas G. and Marilyn J. Lavedas to David S. and Sylvia Nell Curry, $355,000.
Elliots Oak Pl., 12056-Michael J. Eckert and Katharine M. Bateson to Kwen T. Park and Eiffel Alexander, $345,000.
General Cooke Dr., 11762-Omar Garcia to William James and Latosha Burnetta Simmons, $494,000.
Hackney Dr., 8741-Richard T. and Mary E. Anstice to Lonnie and Cheryl Boruff, $437,000.
Innerwick Pl., 9600-Theodore J. and Kathleen M. Hagenbaugh to Irene Katabarwa, $360,000.
Lake Baldwin Dr., 11807-John Peter and Tracey Helene Schaefer to Nam Hyung Kim and Ji Sun Choi, $419,900.
Maiden Creek Ct., 12495-Li Wang to Han Nguyen and Thanh Bui, $515,000.
Millbill Ct., 12146-Michael P. and Nancy M. Pitzer to Rahsaan D. and Crystal D. Bailey, $499,800.
Orland Stone Dr., 10065-Billy J. Cox III to Rafie Sediq, $435,000.
Pentland Hills Way, 10025-Dustin D. and Rylee J. Koch to Justin and Kala Savidge, $439,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9187-Eunice Lynn Cohen to Chitty and Airin Phouthapadith, $380,000.
Scales Pl., 9601-Frank E. and Jennifer Martin to James Michael and Brittany Lynn Allen, $330,000.
Tide View Ct., 12636-Alberto and Mary Ruth D. Carbo to Ali Afzal Baig and Faiza Jamila, $575,000.
Weathersfield Dr., 9149-Lawrence S. and Teresa A. Loretoni to Patrick and Erica Keafer, $475,000.
Addison Lane, 15232-Kerry L. Sims to Michael and Aimee Van Houten, $530,000.
Barksdale St., 14779-Alexander Debrah to Jones Gyamfi, $250,000.
Belleville Ave., 14336-Fine Holdings NY Corp. to Marcos Tevalan Gomez and Sandra Tevalan, $313,000.
Bluefin Dr., 13721-Sarah Janan Major to James Michael and Sarah K. Carzoli, $390,000.
Bountiful Lane, 3404-Guercia Cloristin and William L. Green to Mohammed Rahman and Mosammat Rebeya Jesmin, $327,999.
Bronco Way, 15329-Wanda I. Munoz to Kimberly M. White, $330,000.
Buttonwood Ct., 14887-Michael Keenan Lempke to Joel Robert and Wanda Holstrom, $406,000.
Carlsbad Rd., 14971-Keith A. and Tiara N. Mosley to Jacqueline W. Wanjohi, $265,000.
Charlton Ct., 4643-Brenda A. Curtis to Lorgio D. Larin-Chavez and Eneyda E. Romero De Larin, $236,000.
Croaker Lane, 4053-Judith L. and Steven J. Santoro to Nicolas Garcia and Delmy Barrett, $435,000.
Danbury Ct., 3813-James Stephen McWhorter Jr. to Oved Antonio Magana Medina and Jose Orlando Baca Carcamo, $293,000.
Divided Sky Ct., 4201-Farid and Mary Mohmand to Mohammad Talukder and Parvin Hossain, $560,000.
Fairview Lane, 14410-Holmes Homes Inc. to Sofien Ben Salah and Leila Makhlouf, $334,000.
Fledgling Cir., 3127-Department of Veterans Affairs to Christopher Eric Kaiser, $600,000.
Gina Pl., 3292-Lauren R. and Tyler A. Newton to Muhammad S. Waqas, $309,000.
Grassy Knoll Ct., 14916-Mary H. Mehlfelt to Brent R. and Stephanie Johnson, $382,000.
Hemingway Dr., 4108-Edward N. Butler to Jose A. Burgos and Gabriela A. Burgos Villalobos, $284,000.
Hyannis Lane, 12864-Joseph G. Canavan to Mohammad Atiq, $315,000.
Kenyon Ct., 4902-Theo and Malinda Abramovich to Eric J. and Supranee Jenkins, $358,000.
Kingsman Rd., 13627-Carl J. and Eileen R. Eicher to Mohammed Hussain and Sabina Yasmin, $360,000.
Lindendale Rd., 14027-Kamaljit Bajwa to Orlando Encinas Olivera, $335,000.
Lynhurst Dr., 13707-Estate of Romel Alano Verdan and Ronnie L. Conwi to Alex A. Vijil Carcamo, $320,000.
Macomb Ct., 5308-Chukwuka C. and Mariah Ngozi Eze to Brianna Cathleen Dickerson and Allan Arturo Ruiz Rosales, $475,000.
Mahoney Dr., 13764-Family Housing Corp. to David Miles and Jennifer Nicole Wooldridge, $350,000.
Meeting Pl., 5154-Debra Stark to Nabeel Farooq, $315,000.
Moon Way, 3515-Michael A. Mirando to Tamim Sherzai and Kanisha Saleh, $355,000.
Neddleton Ave., 5560-Carl A. Kempe IV to Michael Alan and Alma Beatriz Lopez De Lucas, $398,000.
Portal Ct., 6211-Michael R. and Lynn M. Biehl to Sara Peacock, $385,000.
Princedale Dr., 13572-Enas Fayez Qutob to Eddy J. Sintu Perez, $333,000.
Quebec Pl., 5268-Allen B. and Margaret M. Jones to Eustaquio Marquez-Cid and Dinora M. Diaz De Marquez, $470,000.
Roland Ct., 14219-Patricia Ann Sheppard to Jerome Scott Jones, $300,000.
Ruxton Dr., 5825-Mark J. Lebel to Cory Miller, $384,900.
Shadybrook Dr., 5611-Fred B. and Carol J. Rundell to Marck F. Jaeger, $299,000.
Spriggs Rd., 14306-Larry D. and Cheryl Ann Leiby to Sheyla Amanda Gutierrez, $399,900.
Tag Ct., 6194-Hung Tak and Carol Lau to Getachew B. Dadi, $410,000.
Travailer Ct., 15494-James and Angela Cobey to Yesli M. and Melissa Y. Sagastizado Dominguez, $310,000.
Yawl Ct., 5101-Haronn and Farida Ghaznavi to Tiffany Lennette Marte, $526,020.
Cherry Hill Rd., 2202-Alan J. Guevara to Adalberto Castro and Guillermina Ramirez, $282,500.
Metheny Pl., 3064-Donald F. King to Carlos Adalberto Bonilla, $299,000.
Tompkins Ct., 18075-Jose Antonio Castro Escobar to Marvin A. Rios Amaya and Edwin Rolando Canales, $369,000.
Alpine Bay Loop, 14954-Morris D. and Lisa M. Davis to Golden and Suzette C. Lopez, $624,900.
Anoka Way, 6327-Judith Wyvell Preusser to Roger G. and Jennifer A. Nicol, $435,000.
Brunson Cir., 7330, No. 3P-Douglas A. and Alison Caldwell May to Alfonso and Lorraine Gorham Ryant, $345,000.
Busick Ct., 10617-Torialai Bahadery to Syed O. Bokhari and Madiha Omair, $498,000.
Cannondale Way, 13954, No. 103-Kristen M. Walters to Kathryn Marie Schmidt, $309,000.
Cedar Branch Dr., 7842, No. 125-Andrew and Neol Uzzo to Marletha Sabrina Booker, $275,000.
Crackling Fire Dr., 8224-Thomas Staples to Matthew S. Latkanich, $450,000.
Derby Run Way, 6828-Chong Soon Spitzer to Cynthia Thompson, $455,000.
Estate Manor Dr., 14128-Kristopher A. and Jennifer R. Block to Scott and Sheila Barnes, $509,000.
General Lafayette Way, 6840-Kyle and Erin Steele to Caroline Newbill and Seth Taylor, $358,500.
Handel Pl., 13560-Mark P. and Emily Gerald to Joseph Francis Kochanski, $455,000.
Heritage Valley Way, 13637-Linda A. Grill to Jimmy Andres Garcia and Maria Claudia Voelkl, $380,000.
Hulfish Way, 14391-Adam L. Lienau and Lindsay J. Sultini to John Nahra and Rachel G. Bowen, $361,600.
Kingbird Ct., 8921-Darin James and Michele R. Lister to Brandon G. and Malaythip Jennifer Strait, $500,000.
Legend Glen Ct., 14215-Shailender S. and Ashima Chohan to Bradley Aaron Painter and Rachel A. Petrie, $365,000.
Lukes Lodge Pl., 7924-Jackie Ryan to Bradley E. and Jamie L. Whitacre, $625,500.
Milton Cir., 7727-Edwin Efrain and Cynthia Bevis Barrientos to Frank Surface, $460,000.
Ontario Rd., 7715-Mahmood Ahmad and Kaiser Nasir to Christopher and Jacqueline Latimer, $399,900.
Rockingham Lane, 13603, No. 53K-Kathy J. Sayers to Bradley and Teresa A. Costello, $390,000.
Ryton Ridge Lane, 13514-Jo Ann M. Tershak to George Ransom and Ulrike Helga Reynolds, $565,000.
Senea Dr., 13705-Michael and Allison Lorete to Brandon and Latoya Biggers, $456,000.
Snow Hill Dr., 4351-Larry Warner Moore to Patrick M. and Amber Nolan, $460,000.
Tullamore Estates Rd., 4450-Edwin W. and Helen M. Guilford to Lynn M. and Terry Alan Williams, $699,990.
Village High St., 14496, No. 162-Daniel Brian Diaz to Felicia A. Nyarko and Gladys Okrah, $293,000.
Witton Cir., 6890-Sam Osornio and Shirley Martinez to David T. Lakeman and Paula J. Fridell, $400,000.
Alexandras Keep Lane, 14703-Michael and Lynne Ford to Minh-Chau Ngoc Nguyen, $409,900.
Armour Ct., 5228-Phillip L. and Kay F. Taylor to Eileen S. and John T. Burton, $440,000.
Aster Haven Cir., 6124, No. 113-Jessica V. Biehl to Frances Martin, $269,500.
Bengal Pl., 5658-Juan Ramon and Zuleyma Granados De Campos to Richard Michalsky and Melisa Davila, $599,900.
Carlton Oaks Pl., 5575-Anabel R. Nicholas to Shawnna Bennett, $611,000.
Conklin Way, 6212-David Scott and Chelsea B. Tekesky to Mohamed Ibrahim Abdel Rahim and Velika Russi Talyarkhan, $365,000.
Dabneys Mill Ct., 5413-Chase Ryan and Roxane E. Collins to Muhammad F. Malik, $648,000.
Freedmen Lane, 4625-Joel and Malia Llewellyn to Charles Matthew and Brittany Leanne Jacobs, $615,000.
Gossoms Store Ct., 15464-Jorge O. Bezerra Jr. to Tracey H. and John Schaefer, $434,900.
Heather Mill Lane, 15130, No. 404-Charles C. Skelly and estate of Linda S. Meisner to James B. Mullins, $375,000.
Kernstown Ct., 5313-Lee and Jennifer Berlin to Denzil L. and Raphael T. Kelly, $575,000.
Loudoun Dr., 1801-Samuel T. and Mun S. Baker to Rosa Trillo and Sebastian A. Gomez, $374,900.
Mountain Rd., 1614-Christopher J. and Therese A. Borrero to Jonathan Cory and Melissa Ann Sanders, $450,000.
Piedmont Vista Dr., 13661-Andrew Young and Patricia Kelley Rubbo to Matthew G. and Amy H. Labruyere, $630,000.
Popes Creek Pl., 6158-Nathan J. and Elizabeth G. Boese to Timothy W. and Sara A. Proctor, $454,500.
Ryder Cup Dr., 15612-Daniel S. and Farhana B. Schmidt to Muzhda Asadi, $605,000.
Tulloch Spring Ct., 5868-Nicholas M. and Shelley C. Robey to Ryan David and Andrea G. Fretts, $604,250.
William White Way, 6829-Mark E. and Ann L. Lorello to Andrew and Patricia Kelley Young, $438,500.
Assateague Pl., 5602-Jeffrey R. and Sarah E. Stambaugh to Tyler W. and Sarah Little, $459,900.
Belle Grae Dr., 7548, No. 1-2-Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Sukriye Erdogan, $199,900.
Brierly Forest Ct., 13020-Matthew D. and Jennifer K. Allen to Florencio Sanchez Flores and Misrael Sanchez, $515,000.
Chandler Dr., 6202-Donald C. and Susan R. Maeyer to Miguel Angel Gustavo Paz Menendez, $375,000.
Clemson Ct., 7506, No. 93-Gerard G. Boucher Jr. to Abdul Jalloh, $209,750.
Community Dr., 8233-Farhan Chaudry and Todd Manahan to Qamar Khan, $197,500.
Crawfish Hollow Ct., 12605-Edward Granville-Smith and Carol Moyer to Paul Edward and Donna L. Chandler, $735,000.
Davis Ford Rd., 5994-Benjamin Kirk and Laura Beth Hutchins to Brian and Michelle Bullard, $701,000.
English St., 7903-Stephen S. and Natalie N. Smith to Gregory Mack and Heidi Lee Johnson, $545,000.
Flager Cir., 7912-Jutta Proctor Holder to Corinthian Coelho and Dennis Agnew, $351,000.
Glade Ct., 7768-Karyn Trader-Leigh to Christopher P. Moore and Sara M. Hopkins, $619,500.
Heather Green Dr., 9610-Eric C. and Heather B. Brice to Sara Marie and Christopher James Moore, $615,000.
Hobsons Choice Loop, 5591-Daniel L. Crum to Ajmal and Mashila Faqiri, $485,000.
Hyla Dr., 13059-Roger Gerald and Jennifer A. Nicol to Travis Jon Shooks and Luz Amanda Salazar, $392,000.
Jordon Hollow Ct., 7644, No. 7-7-Scott and Sheila Barnes to Brian Minh Nguyen, $183,000.
King Arthurs Ct., 8115-Yarrow Diamond to Marilee Bowman, $410,000.
Lacy Dr., 8111, No. 141-Miklos George Takacs III to Cathy Brumsey, $247,900.
Lomond Dr., 10302-Oscar A. Arias to Rudy O. and Jefferson A. Aguirre, $375,000.
McGrath Rd., 8335-K. B. Al Masum to David Ross, $399,900.
Montrose Way, 10525-Mayra Yost to Vladimir Zivkovic, $315,000.
Pershing Dr., 13079-Charles H. and Darlene G. Sorge to William and Jennifer L. Stoelting, $515,000.
Pope St., 10941-Erik and Heather Finneyfrock to Meharban S. Rawat and Laxmi Devi, $331,000.
Quail Run Lane, 7605-Jhonny Abraham Hernandez Reyes and Cindy Yamileth Bonilla Reyes to Khalid Mahmood, $220,000.
Rienzi Pl., 11201, No. 202-10-Marie McDermott to Brooke A. Schraml, $211,900.
Scotland Loop, 8366, No. 13-Matthew Knoche to Grady Wilson and Danette Rene Powell, $340,000.
Stonebrook Dr., 11199-Michael J. and Helen S. Stine to Nina Mislyan and Dustin Gonzalez, $595,000.
Teakwood Ct., 8868-Linh K. Duong to Salvador Orlando Jimenez Pocasangre, $245,000.
Unbridled Ct., 7867-Patrick C. and Marlis Phillips to Daniel J. and Diana J. Miller, $645,000.
Victory Loop, 5635-Robert and Mia H. Adeleke to Warseal Powell, $609,950.
Westmoreland Ave., 9409-Fiona Davies to Marisol Pocasangre, $327,000.
Winged Elm Cir., 10501-Michael P. and Andrea Y. Chabrow to Marcus J. and Lyndsey Ann Alexander, $485,000.
Wortham Crest Cir., 11176, No. 103-Adam Dylan Priebe to Tiffany Abbott, $242,000.
Attingham Ct., 11465-William L. and Ann P. Bell to John K. and Nancy M. Workman, $547,500.
Cello Way, 8151-Keun Myun Kwak to Yul Hee Min, $371,000.
Connor House Rd., 9053-Edward L. and Jenna Holepit to Jeong Jae and Grace H. Lee, $422,000.
Garrison Rd., 7402-Allyson Lynne and Michael S. Menefee to Terry J. and Nichole L. Urban, $400,000.
Jeremiah Ct., 6971-Gary and Valerie F. Harris to William Harrison Joyner II and Colleen Irene Cordrick, $775,000.
Levity Pl., 8107-Ying Gang Chen to Mahua Mitra and Nityanand Radhakrishnan, $350,000.
McLean St., 7813-Duane A. and Dianne J. Storey to Ricardo Taboada, $291,000.
Priya Ct., 7967-Nathan J. and Kervi T. Walent to Joseph W. Krick and Maria Ojeda Romero, $449,950.
Ashmere Cir., 4128-Robert Luther and Jessica Nicole Wallace to Nigusu M. Demissie and Lula M. Daba, $280,000.
Breeze Way, 4992-Jerome T. and Lori Lee Traughber to Stephen L. and Caolan E. Reyes, $395,000.
Cypress Ct., 16208-Cindy Lucille and R.F. Zielinski to Debbie Lannette Biggs and Brian Bradley, $350,000.
Deer Park Dr., 16093-Thomas and Chris M. Mirabile to Jeffrey S. and Rose Murphy, $349,900.
Edgewood Dr., 16220-Nora E. Lovato to Ana P. and Kevin Amaya, $425,000.
Henderson Lane, 16134-Mark J. and Marie C. Scarpinato to James Joseph and Sydney Helen Stalker, $270,000.
Mill Spring Dr., 15093-David M. and Tracey A. Dickens to Theresa Fitchett Bynum and Nelson Stallings, $299,900.
Montview Dr., 15873-Jennifer D. Jennings to Dale Barr, $330,000.
Philena St., 4144-Haley and Colin Sullivan to Wei Oin, $445,000.
Silvan Glen Dr., 15418-Steven P. and Heidi H. Milgrim to Daniel and Nina Beth Buckley, $435,000.
Streamside Ct., 15265-Sidney C. Williams to Khalilullah Ayubi, $279,990.
Tintagel Ct., 16719-Dale M. and Lisa G. Rohrbach to Joseph N. and Olivia D. Inglett, $520,000.
Widewater Dr., 15742-Maureen J. Bradley to Nancy Priscilla Aguilar, $325,000.
Broadlands Lane, 9492-Thomas Jeffery and Elizabeth Lindsey Bailey to Donk Choi, $650,000.
Foremost Ct., 12596-Ronald E. and Barbara Tippins Traenkner to Leanna M. Parker, $470,000.
Old Church Rd., 12703-RGS Residential Inc. to Thomas M. Staples, $455,000.
Rogues Rd., 7149-Daniel W. and Robin D. Crews to Robert Richard Self II, $479,500.
Fortress Way, 404-William Schmidt and Nancy Thompson to Nicole and Zachary Rainey, $334,000.
Occoquan Heights Ct., 1427-David W. Facundo to Margaret L. and Jeffrey S. Pepin, $490,000.
Washington Square Ct., 100-Brian L. and Norma L. Burton to John and Nicha Patterson, $534,900.
Hemlock Point Ct., 3100-Douglas W. and Concepcion B. Webster to Bonnie and Robert D. Ginsberg, $1.08 million.
Logstone Dr., 3428-Alvin L. and Harriet E. Lambert to Lemorris and Sandra Lennon, $570,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4701, No. 161-Joel Rodriguez to Keith Denort Allen, $304,000.
Tavern Way, 3662-Kendall Properties Corp. to Piotr Chmielewski, $176,000.
Adrift Ct., 16831-Norman O. Pomeroy to Farhan Aftab Abbasi, $471,900.
Anchorstone Dr., 5119, No. 501-5C-Jonathan Apter to Sudeepa Thapa and Bipul Karki, $285,000.
Armada Pl., 12536-Gustavo Avila to Dennis A. and Pamela S. Marquez, $305,000.
Avocet Loop, 15598-Stephanie A. and Devin R. Magee to Diego Manuel and Lorena Sarai Caballero, $359,900.
Battery Hill Cir., 2358-Sujan and Sumithra Manchireddy to Tuk P. and Chandra K. Gurung, $372,000.
Bedford Glen Way, 12708-Scott V. and Julia A. Frisby to Marla Villanueva Canete, $400,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 500, No. 412-Nicholas and Marla Karvonides to Hector Daniel and Olga V. Rodriguez, $399,000.
Bentley Cir., 13631-Gill Partnership to Kelli M. Rademacher and Estuardo A. Orellana, $270,000.
Bordeaux Pl., 2744, No. 25D8-2-Samuel Kwasi Akoto and Dulcie M. Anane to Stephanie Adjei, $174,000.
Briton Ct., 4457-Thomas W. and Maureen E. Ellis to Frank and Marina Owusu, $490,000.
Calloway Ct., 3109-Jay D. and Jeryl L. Glascock to Tahir Qamar and Sana Urooi, $355,000.
Cardamom Dr., 12180-Nelly T. Dohuuduc to Elizabeth Diane Ball, $195,000.
Cavalier Dr., 12486-Brenda C. Warren to Bosong Kim Mayer, $540,000.
Celestial Dr., 2701-Courtney J. Wiggins to Margaret and Benjamin Sesay, $380,000.
Chaucer Lane, 12149-Department of Veterans Affairs to Derek P. Hart, $162,900.
Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2938, No. 175-Gatachew B. Dadi to Samuel Okai and Denita Nyasia Elizabeth Nimo, $282,000.
Colorado Ave., 15216-U.S. Bank and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Antonio Aparicio Larin, $287,900.
Critton Cir., 11705-James R. and Amanda R. Johnson to Nicholas and Jessica Farina, $325,000.
Crossfield Way, 14587, No. 74A-Justin L. and Gany Chan Guidry to Patricia Jarvis , $400,000.
Danridge Manor Dr., 16608-Nakisha D. Turner to Nirali Soni, $434,900.
Darlington Loop, 2004-Noor Omid to Abdul Latif, $274,000.
Dockside Ct., 2213-Zeretha M. and Mark G. Backlund to Richard Wayne Harman, $446,000.
E St., 1410-Estate of Juanita Middleton and Mamie L. James to Roberto J. and Virginia R. Susano, $329,000.
Eagle Ridge Dr., 3228-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Curtis Wayne and Charlotte Marie Wright, $552,360.
Elizabeth Burbage Loop, 15329-James Siachos to Richard V. and Kim P. Tran, $335,000.
Faversham Way, 1757-Rose Whinston to Zahidual I. and Jacqueline Choudhury, $470,000.
Gangplank Lane, 16363-3sels Properties Corp. to John A. Soto, $425,000.
Garfield Pl., 13615, No. 302-1-June A. Lewis to Dante J. Lamphier, $240,000.
Glenriver Way, 2631-Reginald and Gloria Ginyard to Justin D. Duprey, $357,500.
Granada Way, 12298-Michele Lenora Jones to Tiffany Bailey and John Michael Kilbrun, $270,000.
Grayson Rd., 14139-Harry Cletus and Lana J. Spalding to Jose Oscar Cruz Diaz and Irma A. Ventura, $347,500.
Gunsmith Terr., 15374-Abuissa Real Estate Holdings Corp. to Susan P. Goss, $245,000.
Hollow Wind Way, 13913, No. 10A-20-Alishia A. Wells to Karl A. Beckett, $315,000.
Horseshoe Lane, 15637, No. 637-Alex and Candice D. Wilson to Nicolaus Barefoot and Ashley Williams, $189,000.
Ironhorse Dr., 3138-Thomas and Kallie Kendrick to Jeffrey Allen and Amy Leigh Sills, $491,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15748, No. 157-Chad Alexander Agustin to Giang Pham Truc Do and Hien Dieu Dam, $299,000.
Kentshire Dr., 15126, No. 454-Patricia M. Jacobs to Kristopher Hug, $328,000.
Koval Lane, 3841-Joshua Kiessling to Chelsea M. and Daniel R. Kemlage, $354,000.
Ladue Ct., 1641, No. 406-Patrick D. and Patricia E. Hart to Robert C. Rives III and Bradley S. Lewis, $272,950.
Lancashire Dr., 15191, No. 357-Serena Jackson to Karen Jean Landon, $325,100.
Linden St., 1105-Brad L. King to Jeffrey A. Emily, $535,000.
Manchester Way, 12319-Michaela and Amy W. Burchik to William Christopher Wilkin and Madison Reynolds, $342,000.
Margraf Cir., 2306, No. 393-Courtney and Matthew Baskwell to Mark Alfred Hensel, $315,000.
Marsala Ct., 2793, No. 21C15-P. and B. Associates Corp. to Jhanna and William Lyerly, $178,400.
Mayflower Dr., 1948-Jonathan Horneman and Lidya Luisa Montes to Rezaul Karim and Jesmin Akter, $290,000.
Merrywood Ct., 2580, No. 8-Mosaik Development Corp. to Charles A. Fusco and Joi Nicole Webster, $216,000.
Michigan Rd., 15401-Patrick Francis and Jean A. Goodwin to Brian Wayne Johnson and Miriam Clemencia Ordonez, $320,000.
Nevada St., 15302-Ruth Golding to Jaime J. Gomez and Jacqueline Altamirano, $335,000.
Oberlin Dr., 2192, No. 309A-Alejandro M. Quintero to Dustin B. and Michelle A. Myrie, $384,900.
Old Post Terr., 1809-Estate of Lisa D. Harvey and Bonnie Gail Bradley to Marvin Hernandez Orellana and Blanca Leticia Franco Romero, $225,000.
Omisol Rd., 2759-Benjamin and Misty Boekestein to Matthew and Francine Krisak, $575,000.
Paxton St., 2548-Anthony S. Dietrich to Hoang Nguyen, $321,000.
Plumage Eagle St., 16457-Tien Charles Lee to Jonathan Hinson and Danielle Ann Bledsoe, $535,000.
Potomac Path Dr., 13374-Mikael D. and Ariana E. Anderson to Parvin Sultana, $650,000.
Quarterhorse Lane, 12755-David L. and Lisa A. Shutt to Stephen William and Sarah P. Myers Mutschall, $484,950.
Rockledge Terr., 1718-Edwin B. Aguilera and Ana R. Garcia to Vicente T. Flores Jr. and Lavinia C. Flores, $455,000.
Seminole Rd., 2857-Gregory L. and Jennifer H. Twombley to Ronald V. and Shraddha Vera, $336,000.
Shackleford Way, 16724-Christopher J. and Xyra Iorio to Santos J. Lizama and Maria F. Brenes, $425,000.
Shingle Oak Dr., 16774, No. 319-Rudolph Myers to Robert P. and Hong V. Miller, $310,000.
Stallion Ct., 12133-Lee and Rebecca Gabriel to Jonathan S. and Cherelle C. McKinney, $325,000.
Stevenson Ct., 12268-Abbi R. Sisler to Taeho and Ayumi Kang, $164,000.
Sunny Brook Ct., 3857-Futuri Real Estate Inc. to Meghan Rose Parker and Derek Chaz Debruce, $303,000.
Teal Way, 1566-Daniel P. and Jessica D. Maillard to Ryan J. Byars, $425,000.
Tiger Ct., 3001-Mark J. and Susan B. Hart to Shohrab Hossain and Mishkat Rahman Mitu, $645,500.
Tonbridge Pl., 3796-William and Amanda D. Hawkins to Meseret T. Michael and Yordanos Abrha, $350,000.
Vale Ct., 3450-Shirley J. Arana to Teela Hunt, $295,000.
Wadsworth Way, 12289, No. 57-Ashley M. and Austin H. Stevenson to Alexandra Sabogal and Walter Jehovany Hernandez Berrios, $204,500.
Wakewater Way, 2783-Manjuara Ahmed to Ebenezer Opoku, $385,000.
Wentwood Lane, 15184-Carolyn V. Page to Abenaa Saa and Osei Owusu Amanfo, $289,900.
William Bayliss Ct., 15654-Fitzpatrick Anthony and Brenda Givans to Rezwanul and Fazlul Huo, $382,500.
Wolf Run Shoals Rd., 4918-Richard W. Murphy and Julie D. Pringle to Philip George and Julianne Mariotti, $530,000.
Wyndale Ct., 3331-Edgar Humberto Araujo to Long Ngoc Diep Pham and Long Ngoc Hieu Pham, $289,900.
Manassas
Bragg Lane, 9784-Silvia Elizabeth Lopez Elias to Magdalena Chinchilla and Jose Arias, $205,000.
Calypso Dr., 10243-Thomas T. and Sarah Kate Turner to Marshal Orobosa and Funmilayo Anthonia Ogbeide, $320,000.
Cedar Ridge Dr., 10285-Joan C. Callahan to Sterrick and Victoria Lind, $432,600.
Coriander Cir., 9021-Stephanie Buchanan to Soriya Chuon and Soved Soeun, $279,900.
Ewell St., 9102-DS Homes Inc. to Gregory G. and Traci Owens, $699,999.
Georgian Ct., 8470-Shannon M. Petersen to Erin Brandt, $219,000.
Grapewood Ct., 9942-Stephen P. Burroughs to Patricia E. Richie and John W. Folks Jr., $220,000.
Laurelwood Ct., 9198-Jo-Ann Sterling to Saghir Rehman and Zaid Saleem, $240,000.
Liberia Ave., 8641-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Rosa M. Gonzalez and Isaac Ruvalcaba, $390,000.
Manor View Pl., 10516-Gary and Lenora J. Remondino to Marvin Castro Mendez and Helky I. Castro, $480,000.
New Britain Cir., 9041-Luis E. Ortiz and Patricia M. Pinto to Isabella E. Leon, $270,000.
Orchard Lane, 8870-Brigitte Kaur Jones to Quynh My Vuong, $375,000.
Princeton Park Dr., 8942-Long Branch Properties Corp. to Christian J. Perez Alvarez and Mirian Y. Cruz Basilio, $315,000.
Sandalwood Dr., 9015, No. C-Paul A. and Tamela D. Leeper to Broderick Jerrell and Margretta Mae Clark, $170,000.
Stonewall Rd., 9479-Stephen and Nancy Stewart to Cassie Sue Conlon, $300,000.
Town Lane, 9817-Rafael F. Onate to Rosa A. Roldan, $190,000.
Waterbury Ct., 10214-Barbara M. Davis to Abdul Jamil Hakimi, $250,000.
Winfield Ct., 10267-Ronald Bedoy to Mario Domanier and Elena Carolina Latham, $322,000.
Manassas Park
Alpine St., 111-Song Su and Jeong Eon Kim to Antonio Balmore Leiva Recinos and Fermin Mora, $278,000.
Black Hawk Ct., 9428-Shanna Renee Walker to Wahedullah Qudratsai, $320,000.
Holden Dr., 186-Maryam A. Nasri to Isidro Cortes Morgan and Blanca D. Reyes, $296,000.
Kent Dr., 118-George Brook and Ronald L. Jenkins to Andrew I. and Jennifer J. Calhoun, $340,000.
Lanae Lane, 9451-Brandee N. Hynson to Nasmia Mabel Pazmino, $330,000.
Old Centreville Rd., 159-Jeffrey A. and Lori Y. Cox to Eddy A. Trochez Sagatume, $254,000.
Silver Meteor Ct., 9430-Anibal A. Navarro and Amanda J. Rodriguez Escobar to Kathleen Flannery, $334,999.
Stafford County
Abraham Ct., 1-Walter Gibbins to David and Dawn M. Pedraza, $496,000.
Andrew St., 17-Stephen C. Davies and Laurie A. Tracy to Ivan Christopher Crutchfield, $328,000.
Ashland Cir., 23-Frank J. and Virginia H. Miraglia to Robert T. and Christine H. Payne, $358,500.
Autumn Dr., 65-Waldemar Miro to David Morrie and Tracey A. Dickens, $405,000.
Bayside Dr., 38-Stone Financing Corp. to Tiffany Ann Dybevik and Devonne L. Johnson, $403,000.
Bethel Church Rd., 357-Kevin J. Guzman Rios and Alyssa D. McGehee to Marcos O. Rodriguez Prado and Lily S. Gomez, $289,000.
Blueridge Ct., 108-David and Irene Thompson to Angela E. Mayers, $245,000.
Boyd Dr., 5-Dorothy H. Donahue to Shawn J. and Jennifer C. Pallant, $320,000.
Brooke Rd., 2767-Sean P. and Ellen R. Quigley to Tony L. and Jessie W. Wilson, $486,000.
Buckingham Lane, 100, No. APT202-W.E.K. Corp. to Jacobo Torres, $124,000.
Cameo Lane, 15-Daniel E. and Amporn T. O’Brien to Christopher J. and Anne R. Thomas, $940,000.
Carnaby St., 805-Daniel R. and Tamara K. Anderson Poole to Crystal D. Wilhoit, $284,000.
Catherine Lane, 54-Waterview Enterprises Inc. to Heather Cerveny, $353,400.
Chesterwood Lane, 80-Daniel J. and Charlene E. Woods to Richard B. Shenton, $330,000.
Clarion Dr., 66-Mathew W. and Samantha E. Hill to John T. and Laura E. Carver, $300,000.
Clint Lane, 407-James L. and Patricia Simpson Ragsdale to Irvin L. and Amber K. Yeager, $215,000.
Collingsworth St., 8-Neicko C. and Wilmer G. Williams to Philip A. and Samantha Y. Underwood, $423,100.
Copper Ct., 10-Amy Stanford to Shane M. and Michelle Hanna, $379,900.
Crossridge Ct., 509-John and Kayleigh L. Lavin to Rachid Kamal, $240,000.
Darbywood Ct., 18-Landon Louderback to Kristopher B. Lucas, $319,900.
Denali Dr., 36-Jamila O. Serries-Marshall to Agnes Duah, $350,000.
Dorothy Lane, 53-W. Michael and Faye B. Davis to Jorge I. Hurtado Leon and Ana B. Tarazona, $385,000.
Easter Dr., 26-Frank J. and Dawn F. O’Neill to Leonard A. and Sable Zema, $505,000.
Embrey Mill Rd., 350-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill IV Corp. to Franklin R. Little and Melissa Kavetski, $471,970.
Fair Oaks Ave., 102-Jo-Ann and Bienvenido Intoy to Ben-Frederick Intoy, $255,000.
Ferry Rd., 71-Gregory H. Hopper and Whitney M. Legue to Kelsey A. Bracewell, $160,000.
Forbes St., 405-John and Jaelyn Kivelin to Eli S. and Hannah M. Brandt, $380,000.
Forge Mill Rd., 15-Ann K. and Alex J. Emery to Christopher and Alexis Teska, $359,000.
Gallery Rd., 29-Kerry D. and Yolande R. Hatton to Michael D. and Nancy Foster, $494,500.
Garfield St., 23-Stephen A. and Christine D. Brown to Wesley Moder and Sarah Jung, $347,000.
Grafton St., 612-Ann B. and Harold C. Haas to Erik Kyle Dibella, $302,000.
Greenway St., 116-Zachary T. and Taylor Miller to Tonja Bortle and Ryan Payne, $379,900.
Hamstead Rd., 55-Scott Solomon to William Robert Cochran, $379,000.
Harwood Ct., 1-Federal National Mortgage Association to Scott White, $318,000.
Hickory Hill Overlook Ct., 133-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Eric Miele, $342,500.
Hidden Brook Dr., 114-Mark and Jessica Slankard to Brenda Marcia, $280,000.
Hubbard Ct., 24-Jason and Megan Snook to Mayra and Emanuel Torres, $445,000.
Hyde Park, 116-Prophet & Koehrtaker Corp. to Brian W. Bader, $222,000.
James Madison Cir., 1114-Ionut Lupu and Irina Lupu Pitulice to Abdul Watis Abdullah and Saima Abdul Rafi, $170,000.
Jenny Lynn Rd., 11-Michael J. and Kristine A. Perry to Amy K. Cantwell, $318,000.
Joplin Ct., 5-Ulysses L. Morton Jr. to Richard Anthony and Lauren Jeannette Berninger, $364,000.
Kings Crest Dr., 105-Kenneth and Carol C. Gregory to Chad and Laurie Hraha, $199,900.
Kings Crest Dr., 910-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Shelese Jeneen Burris, $245,000.
Lakeview Dr., 1074-Randall D. Anders to Mark M. and Maria A. Erb, $339,500.
Lawhorn Rd., 38-Matthew D. and Deanna K. Holley to Arthur J. and Becky L. Klein, $395,000.
Longwood Dr., 97-Ron Christopher and Cyndee L. Strickland to Jeremiah D. Stewart and Tania S. Galarza, $435,000.
Lusitania Dr., 3009-Eric Paul Miele to Jessica Tignor, $250,000.
Mills Hollow Dr., 70-Jerome M. and Kristine A. Rukavina to Patrick S. Robinson, $710,000.
Moss Dr., 3-Progressive Communities Corp. to Harry F. and Mary Ellen Reed, $299,000.
Mountain View Rd., 1061-Scott E. and Kelly E. Summers to Kristen A. Blevins, $283,000.
Norfolk St., 44-Resource Investments Corp. to Jacob Donald and Carrie Bettilyon, $395,000.
Oaklawn Rd., 124-Stephen F. and Theresa J. Piakowski to Robert G. and Leeshawn Buhr, $335,000.
Olympic Dr., 211-Daniel Velazquez to John A. and Hye Son Schweigert, $360,000.
Park Brook Ct., 110-Kathy Dixon to Tien Thi Vo, $279,900.
Perry Dr., 605-W.E.K. Corp. to Kelly D. Copley, $241,000.
Pilgrim Cv., 108-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwabs Inc. to Oscar Velasquez, $255,150.
Plantation Lane, 112-James Heddings and Allen J. Williamson Sr. to Anthony M. and Amanda Cubbage, $374,000.
Portland Dr., 310-Daniel F. and Ann C. Sullivan to Eric and Heidi Hoffman, $410,000.
Providence St., 207-Samuel Edmund Burke to Harriette J. Farrell, $199,900.
Quail Run Dr., 8-Sara S. Major to Cody J. and Lindsey Erin Bowen, $360,000.
Randolph Rd., 7-Great Homes Corp. to Collin David Blake, $270,000.
Richards Ferry Rd., 196-Daniel Spencer and Meryl Marie Esping to J. Scott Kelley and Christina Martha Soto, $310,000.
Ripley Rd., 38-David C. and Catherine A. Knapp to Timothy Robert Carr, $415,850.
Rocky Way Dr., 11-Richard Quinn and Beverly Ann Schwab to Andrew Schneider, $370,000.
Royal Crescent Way, 61-Coeur De Lion Corp. and Surrey House Corp. to Paul Hernand Sigall Jr., $395,000.
Saint Anthonys Ct., 12-Tymeia Lakeia Riley to Jon Anthony Goss and Rina Rose Carpentieri, $410,000.
Saint Roberts Dr., 5-Alana B. and Abner Elwood Hayhurst to Michael T. and Ashley S. Westbrooks, $418,000.
Sandy Ridge Ct., 19-Thomas R. Cook III to Michael W. Pruschowsky, $325,000.
Scarlet Oak Cir., 7-Roy J. and Patricia J. Geberth to Courtney and Regina Van Burne, $433,189.
Shady Hill Lane, 11-Julio Alexander Galdamez Valdizon to Joel Alexander Nolasco, $186,536.
Shields Rd., 332-Sherinette I. Solomon to Jesse and Lesley Cook, $390,000.
Snellings Lane, 26-Ramona E. and James T. Wiskur to Anna Simone Morgan, $290,000.
Spotted Tavern Rd., 436-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Andrew Kenneth Chan, $699,900.
Stafford Glen Ct., 600-Azizollah Khanzadeh and Nezhat Mostaghimi to Lily Hui, $243,500.
Stoneridge Ct., 18-William J. Heck and Christine M. McNamara to Alex Michael and Alyssa Carol Rigby, $389,500.
Sunset Ridge Lane, 22-Eddy S. and Regina G. Cordero to Cory Wayne and Shannon Sanderlin, $344,900.
Teri Lyn Ct., 3-Michael K. and Geraldine J. King to Cristie Dobson, $334,900.
Torbert Loop, 100-Rekitah M. Johnson to Lizzie A. Helmig, $177,000.
Tree Line Dr., 119-Kathryn Lechthaler to Betty Weller, $259,000.
Turnstone Ct., 64-Thomas E. and Anna M. Homan to Brian Saboe, $535,000.
Vanburgh Ct., 22-Muhmud Nusraty to Salah Aobeed and Ashwak Kareem, $470,000.
Viking Lane, 30-Michelle E. Burd to Jacob and Jody Partin, $320,000.
Vista Woods Rd., 54-Alan Horning to Rachid Achoual and Rhizlane Bezaid, $293,000.
Webb Ct., 7-Cassie and Robert Brostek to Scott D. and Bethany A. Thorpe, $400,000.
Whistler Way, 40-Jose and Claudia Flores to Otto Paul and Shaun M. Muha, $715,000.
Willow Branch Pl., 58-Gilbert A. and Susan Valdez to Jose Eduardo Martinez, $229,000.
Windsor Ridge Ct., 306-Estate of Ann M. Slovensky and Peter Slovensky to John E. Hart, $189,000.
Wolcott Rd., 11-Patrick E. and Mallory A. Doody to Casey Cosgrove and Lauran L. Rhodes, $330,000.
Woodstream Blvd., 220-Kenenth Stowell to Ronila Mustamand and Said Ajmal Sadat, $320,000.
Wythe Ct., 1108-Gwendolyn F. Gesswein to Robert A. and Sharon L. Susko, $256,500.