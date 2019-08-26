Prince William County

These sales data recorded by the Prince William County Real Estate Assessments Office in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

A P Hill Ct., 10935-James and Temple Duquette to Robert Hoover and Ana Maria Bills, $600,000.

Arnot Lane, 12818-Robert J. and Doris C. Sanderson to Gary C. and Mary Frances Jones, $424,900.

Bedder Stone Pl., 9630-Duk Geun and Min Sun Kim to Dung Anh Tran and Ngan Tuyet Nguyen, $270,000.

Benchmark Lane, 8960-Jaime R. and Mary A. Scarpatti to Bishwas Nepal and Susmita Gautam, $315,000.

Boreland Ct., 10013-Joseph Clay and Kendi Barnhill Haywood to James L. and Jessica A. Murray, $417,500.

Catapult Lane, 13427-Robert Dean and Amanda Marie Busey to Ziauddin Jebran, $357,500.

Claret Way, 8904-Richard Hardaway and Gloriana Fonseca Wills to Whitney E. and David E. Gerritzen, $522,000.

Copeland Park Way, 9058-Grand and Jennifer Ann Friend to Arvin Landicho and Ashley Elizabeth Cortez, $535,000.

Dartford Pl., 9181-David C. and Rose Mary T. Ferguson to Daniel D. and Melissa K. Jones, $515,000.

Dunbarton Dr., 12978-Thomas G. and Marilyn J. Lavedas to David S. and Sylvia Nell Curry, $355,000.

Elliots Oak Pl., 12056-Michael J. Eckert and Katharine M. Bateson to Kwen T. Park and Eiffel Alexander, $345,000.

General Cooke Dr., 11762-Omar Garcia to William James and Latosha Burnetta Simmons, $494,000.

Hackney Dr., 8741-Richard T. and Mary E. Anstice to Lonnie and Cheryl Boruff, $437,000.

Innerwick Pl., 9600-Theodore J. and Kathleen M. Hagenbaugh to Irene Katabarwa, $360,000.

Lake Baldwin Dr., 11807-John Peter and Tracey Helene Schaefer to Nam Hyung Kim and Ji Sun Choi, $419,900.

Maiden Creek Ct., 12495-Li Wang to Han Nguyen and Thanh Bui, $515,000.

Millbill Ct., 12146-Michael P. and Nancy M. Pitzer to Rahsaan D. and Crystal D. Bailey, $499,800.

Orland Stone Dr., 10065-Billy J. Cox III to Rafie Sediq, $435,000.

Pentland Hills Way, 10025-Dustin D. and Rylee J. Koch to Justin and Kala Savidge, $439,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9187-Eunice Lynn Cohen to Chitty and Airin Phouthapadith, $380,000.

Scales Pl., 9601-Frank E. and Jennifer Martin to James Michael and Brittany Lynn Allen, $330,000.

Tide View Ct., 12636-Alberto and Mary Ruth D. Carbo to Ali Afzal Baig and Faiza Jamila, $575,000.

Weathersfield Dr., 9149-Lawrence S. and Teresa A. Loretoni to Patrick and Erica Keafer, $475,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Addison Lane, 15232-Kerry L. Sims to Michael and Aimee Van Houten, $530,000.

Barksdale St., 14779-Alexander Debrah to Jones Gyamfi, $250,000.

Belleville Ave., 14336-Fine Holdings NY Corp. to Marcos Tevalan Gomez and Sandra Tevalan, $313,000.

Bluefin Dr., 13721-Sarah Janan Major to James Michael and Sarah K. Carzoli, $390,000.

Bountiful Lane, 3404-Guercia Cloristin and William L. Green to Mohammed Rahman and Mosammat Rebeya Jesmin, $327,999.

Bronco Way, 15329-Wanda I. Munoz to Kimberly M. White, $330,000.

Buttonwood Ct., 14887-Michael Keenan Lempke to Joel Robert and Wanda Holstrom, $406,000.

Carlsbad Rd., 14971-Keith A. and Tiara N. Mosley to Jacqueline W. Wanjohi, $265,000.

Charlton Ct., 4643-Brenda A. Curtis to Lorgio D. Larin-Chavez and Eneyda E. Romero De Larin, $236,000.

Croaker Lane, 4053-Judith L. and Steven J. Santoro to Nicolas Garcia and Delmy Barrett, $435,000.

Danbury Ct., 3813-James Stephen McWhorter Jr. to Oved Antonio Magana Medina and Jose Orlando Baca Carcamo, $293,000.

Divided Sky Ct., 4201-Farid and Mary Mohmand to Mohammad Talukder and Parvin Hossain, $560,000.

Fairview Lane, 14410-Holmes Homes Inc. to Sofien Ben Salah and Leila Makhlouf, $334,000.

Fledgling Cir., 3127-Department of Veterans Affairs to Christopher Eric Kaiser, $600,000.

Gina Pl., 3292-Lauren R. and Tyler A. Newton to Muhammad S. Waqas, $309,000.

Grassy Knoll Ct., 14916-Mary H. Mehlfelt to Brent R. and Stephanie Johnson, $382,000.

Hemingway Dr., 4108-Edward N. Butler to Jose A. Burgos and Gabriela A. Burgos Villalobos, $284,000.

Hyannis Lane, 12864-Joseph G. Canavan to Mohammad Atiq, $315,000.

Kenyon Ct., 4902-Theo and Malinda Abramovich to Eric J. and Supranee Jenkins, $358,000.

Kingsman Rd., 13627-Carl J. and Eileen R. Eicher to Mohammed Hussain and Sabina Yasmin, $360,000.

Lindendale Rd., 14027-Kamaljit Bajwa to Orlando Encinas Olivera, $335,000.

Lynhurst Dr., 13707-Estate of Romel Alano Verdan and Ronnie L. Conwi to Alex A. Vijil Carcamo, $320,000.

Macomb Ct., 5308-Chukwuka C. and Mariah Ngozi Eze to Brianna Cathleen Dickerson and Allan Arturo Ruiz Rosales, $475,000.

Mahoney Dr., 13764-Family Housing Corp. to David Miles and Jennifer Nicole Wooldridge, $350,000.

Meeting Pl., 5154-Debra Stark to Nabeel Farooq, $315,000.

Moon Way, 3515-Michael A. Mirando to Tamim Sherzai and Kanisha Saleh, $355,000.

Neddleton Ave., 5560-Carl A. Kempe IV to Michael Alan and Alma Beatriz Lopez De Lucas, $398,000.

Portal Ct., 6211-Michael R. and Lynn M. Biehl to Sara Peacock, $385,000.

Princedale Dr., 13572-Enas Fayez Qutob to Eddy J. Sintu Perez, $333,000.

Quebec Pl., 5268-Allen B. and Margaret M. Jones to Eustaquio Marquez-Cid and Dinora M. Diaz De Marquez, $470,000.

Roland Ct., 14219-Patricia Ann Sheppard to Jerome Scott Jones, $300,000.

Ruxton Dr., 5825-Mark J. Lebel to Cory Miller, $384,900.

Shadybrook Dr., 5611-Fred B. and Carol J. Rundell to Marck F. Jaeger, $299,000.

Spriggs Rd., 14306-Larry D. and Cheryl Ann Leiby to Sheyla Amanda Gutierrez, $399,900.

Tag Ct., 6194-Hung Tak and Carol Lau to Getachew B. Dadi, $410,000.

Travailer Ct., 15494-James and Angela Cobey to Yesli M. and Melissa Y. Sagastizado Dominguez, $310,000.

Yawl Ct., 5101-Haronn and Farida Ghaznavi to Tiffany Lennette Marte, $526,020.

DUMFRIES AREA

Cherry Hill Rd., 2202-Alan J. Guevara to Adalberto Castro and Guillermina Ramirez, $282,500.

Metheny Pl., 3064-Donald F. King to Carlos Adalberto Bonilla, $299,000.

Tompkins Ct., 18075-Jose Antonio Castro Escobar to Marvin A. Rios Amaya and Edwin Rolando Canales, $369,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Alpine Bay Loop, 14954-Morris D. and Lisa M. Davis to Golden and Suzette C. Lopez, $624,900.

Anoka Way, 6327-Judith Wyvell Preusser to Roger G. and Jennifer A. Nicol, $435,000.

Brunson Cir., 7330, No. 3P-Douglas A. and Alison Caldwell May to Alfonso and Lorraine Gorham Ryant, $345,000.

Busick Ct., 10617-Torialai Bahadery to Syed O. Bokhari and Madiha Omair, $498,000.

Cannondale Way, 13954, No. 103-Kristen M. Walters to Kathryn Marie Schmidt, $309,000.

Cedar Branch Dr., 7842, No. 125-Andrew and Neol Uzzo to Marletha Sabrina Booker, $275,000.

Crackling Fire Dr., 8224-Thomas Staples to Matthew S. Latkanich, $450,000.

Derby Run Way, 6828-Chong Soon Spitzer to Cynthia Thompson, $455,000.

Estate Manor Dr., 14128-Kristopher A. and Jennifer R. Block to Scott and Sheila Barnes, $509,000.

General Lafayette Way, 6840-Kyle and Erin Steele to Caroline Newbill and Seth Taylor, $358,500.

Handel Pl., 13560-Mark P. and Emily Gerald to Joseph Francis Kochanski, $455,000.

Heritage Valley Way, 13637-Linda A. Grill to Jimmy Andres Garcia and Maria Claudia Voelkl, $380,000.

Hulfish Way, 14391-Adam L. Lienau and Lindsay J. Sultini to John Nahra and Rachel G. Bowen, $361,600.

Kingbird Ct., 8921-Darin James and Michele R. Lister to Brandon G. and Malaythip Jennifer Strait, $500,000.

Legend Glen Ct., 14215-Shailender S. and Ashima Chohan to Bradley Aaron Painter and Rachel A. Petrie, $365,000.

Lukes Lodge Pl., 7924-Jackie Ryan to Bradley E. and Jamie L. Whitacre, $625,500.

Milton Cir., 7727-Edwin Efrain and Cynthia Bevis Barrientos to Frank Surface, $460,000.

Ontario Rd., 7715-Mahmood Ahmad and Kaiser Nasir to Christopher and Jacqueline Latimer, $399,900.

Rockingham Lane, 13603, No. 53K-Kathy J. Sayers to Bradley and Teresa A. Costello, $390,000.

Ryton Ridge Lane, 13514-Jo Ann M. Tershak to George Ransom and Ulrike Helga Reynolds, $565,000.

Senea Dr., 13705-Michael and Allison Lorete to Brandon and Latoya Biggers, $456,000.

Snow Hill Dr., 4351-Larry Warner Moore to Patrick M. and Amber Nolan, $460,000.

Tullamore Estates Rd., 4450-Edwin W. and Helen M. Guilford to Lynn M. and Terry Alan Williams, $699,990.

Village High St., 14496, No. 162-Daniel Brian Diaz to Felicia A. Nyarko and Gladys Okrah, $293,000.

Witton Cir., 6890-Sam Osornio and Shirley Martinez to David T. Lakeman and Paula J. Fridell, $400,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alexandras Keep Lane, 14703-Michael and Lynne Ford to Minh-Chau Ngoc Nguyen, $409,900.

Armour Ct., 5228-Phillip L. and Kay F. Taylor to Eileen S. and John T. Burton, $440,000.

Aster Haven Cir., 6124, No. 113-Jessica V. Biehl to Frances Martin, $269,500.

Bengal Pl., 5658-Juan Ramon and Zuleyma Granados De Campos to Richard Michalsky and Melisa Davila, $599,900.

Carlton Oaks Pl., 5575-Anabel R. Nicholas to Shawnna Bennett, $611,000.

Conklin Way, 6212-David Scott and Chelsea B. Tekesky to Mohamed Ibrahim Abdel Rahim and Velika Russi Talyarkhan, $365,000.

Dabneys Mill Ct., 5413-Chase Ryan and Roxane E. Collins to Muhammad F. Malik, $648,000.

Freedmen Lane, 4625-Joel and Malia Llewellyn to Charles Matthew and Brittany Leanne Jacobs, $615,000.

Gossoms Store Ct., 15464-Jorge O. Bezerra Jr. to Tracey H. and John Schaefer, $434,900.

Heather Mill Lane, 15130, No. 404-Charles C. Skelly and estate of Linda S. Meisner to James B. Mullins, $375,000.

Kernstown Ct., 5313-Lee and Jennifer Berlin to Denzil L. and Raphael T. Kelly, $575,000.

Loudoun Dr., 1801-Samuel T. and Mun S. Baker to Rosa Trillo and Sebastian A. Gomez, $374,900.

Mountain Rd., 1614-Christopher J. and Therese A. Borrero to Jonathan Cory and Melissa Ann Sanders, $450,000.

Piedmont Vista Dr., 13661-Andrew Young and Patricia Kelley Rubbo to Matthew G. and Amy H. Labruyere, $630,000.

Popes Creek Pl., 6158-Nathan J. and Elizabeth G. Boese to Timothy W. and Sara A. Proctor, $454,500.

Ryder Cup Dr., 15612-Daniel S. and Farhana B. Schmidt to Muzhda Asadi, $605,000.

Tulloch Spring Ct., 5868-Nicholas M. and Shelley C. Robey to Ryan David and Andrea G. Fretts, $604,250.

William White Way, 6829-Mark E. and Ann L. Lorello to Andrew and Patricia Kelley Young, $438,500.

MANASSAS AREA

Assateague Pl., 5602-Jeffrey R. and Sarah E. Stambaugh to Tyler W. and Sarah Little, $459,900.

Belle Grae Dr., 7548, No. 1-2-Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Sukriye Erdogan, $199,900.

Brierly Forest Ct., 13020-Matthew D. and Jennifer K. Allen to Florencio Sanchez Flores and Misrael Sanchez, $515,000.

Chandler Dr., 6202-Donald C. and Susan R. Maeyer to Miguel Angel Gustavo Paz Menendez, $375,000.

Clemson Ct., 7506, No. 93-Gerard G. Boucher Jr. to Abdul Jalloh, $209,750.

Community Dr., 8233-Farhan Chaudry and Todd Manahan to Qamar Khan, $197,500.

Crawfish Hollow Ct., 12605-Edward Granville-Smith and Carol Moyer to Paul Edward and Donna L. Chandler, $735,000.

Davis Ford Rd., 5994-Benjamin Kirk and Laura Beth Hutchins to Brian and Michelle Bullard, $701,000.

English St., 7903-Stephen S. and Natalie N. Smith to Gregory Mack and Heidi Lee Johnson, $545,000.

Flager Cir., 7912-Jutta Proctor Holder to Corinthian Coelho and Dennis Agnew, $351,000.

Glade Ct., 7768-Karyn Trader-Leigh to Christopher P. Moore and Sara M. Hopkins, $619,500.

Heather Green Dr., 9610-Eric C. and Heather B. Brice to Sara Marie and Christopher James Moore, $615,000.

Hobsons Choice Loop, 5591-Daniel L. Crum to Ajmal and Mashila Faqiri, $485,000.

Hyla Dr., 13059-Roger Gerald and Jennifer A. Nicol to Travis Jon Shooks and Luz Amanda Salazar, $392,000.

Jordon Hollow Ct., 7644, No. 7-7-Scott and Sheila Barnes to Brian Minh Nguyen, $183,000.

King Arthurs Ct., 8115-Yarrow Diamond to Marilee Bowman, $410,000.

Lacy Dr., 8111, No. 141-Miklos George Takacs III to Cathy Brumsey, $247,900.

Lomond Dr., 10302-Oscar A. Arias to Rudy O. and Jefferson A. Aguirre, $375,000.

McGrath Rd., 8335-K. B. Al Masum to David Ross, $399,900.

Montrose Way, 10525-Mayra Yost to Vladimir Zivkovic, $315,000.

Pershing Dr., 13079-Charles H. and Darlene G. Sorge to William and Jennifer L. Stoelting, $515,000.

Pope St., 10941-Erik and Heather Finneyfrock to Meharban S. Rawat and Laxmi Devi, $331,000.

Quail Run Lane, 7605-Jhonny Abraham Hernandez Reyes and Cindy Yamileth Bonilla Reyes to Khalid Mahmood, $220,000.

Rienzi Pl., 11201, No. 202-10-Marie McDermott to Brooke A. Schraml, $211,900.

Scotland Loop, 8366, No. 13-Matthew Knoche to Grady Wilson and Danette Rene Powell, $340,000.

Stonebrook Dr., 11199-Michael J. and Helen S. Stine to Nina Mislyan and Dustin Gonzalez, $595,000.

Teakwood Ct., 8868-Linh K. Duong to Salvador Orlando Jimenez Pocasangre, $245,000.

Unbridled Ct., 7867-Patrick C. and Marlis Phillips to Daniel J. and Diana J. Miller, $645,000.

Victory Loop, 5635-Robert and Mia H. Adeleke to Warseal Powell, $609,950.

Westmoreland Ave., 9409-Fiona Davies to Marisol Pocasangre, $327,000.

Winged Elm Cir., 10501-Michael P. and Andrea Y. Chabrow to Marcus J. and Lyndsey Ann Alexander, $485,000.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11176, No. 103-Adam Dylan Priebe to Tiffany Abbott, $242,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Attingham Ct., 11465-William L. and Ann P. Bell to John K. and Nancy M. Workman, $547,500.

Cello Way, 8151-Keun Myun Kwak to Yul Hee Min, $371,000.

Connor House Rd., 9053-Edward L. and Jenna Holepit to Jeong Jae and Grace H. Lee, $422,000.

Garrison Rd., 7402-Allyson Lynne and Michael S. Menefee to Terry J. and Nichole L. Urban, $400,000.

Jeremiah Ct., 6971-Gary and Valerie F. Harris to William Harrison Joyner II and Colleen Irene Cordrick, $775,000.

Levity Pl., 8107-Ying Gang Chen to Mahua Mitra and Nityanand Radhakrishnan, $350,000.

McLean St., 7813-Duane A. and Dianne J. Storey to Ricardo Taboada, $291,000.

Priya Ct., 7967-Nathan J. and Kervi T. Walent to Joseph W. Krick and Maria Ojeda Romero, $449,950.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Ashmere Cir., 4128-Robert Luther and Jessica Nicole Wallace to Nigusu M. Demissie and Lula M. Daba, $280,000.

Breeze Way, 4992-Jerome T. and Lori Lee Traughber to Stephen L. and Caolan E. Reyes, $395,000.

Cypress Ct., 16208-Cindy Lucille and R.F. Zielinski to Debbie Lannette Biggs and Brian Bradley, $350,000.

Deer Park Dr., 16093-Thomas and Chris M. Mirabile to Jeffrey S. and Rose Murphy, $349,900.

Edgewood Dr., 16220-Nora E. Lovato to Ana P. and Kevin Amaya, $425,000.

Henderson Lane, 16134-Mark J. and Marie C. Scarpinato to James Joseph and Sydney Helen Stalker, $270,000.

Mill Spring Dr., 15093-David M. and Tracey A. Dickens to Theresa Fitchett Bynum and Nelson Stallings, $299,900.

Montview Dr., 15873-Jennifer D. Jennings to Dale Barr, $330,000.

Philena St., 4144-Haley and Colin Sullivan to Wei Oin, $445,000.

Silvan Glen Dr., 15418-Steven P. and Heidi H. Milgrim to Daniel and Nina Beth Buckley, $435,000.

Streamside Ct., 15265-Sidney C. Williams to Khalilullah Ayubi, $279,990.

Tintagel Ct., 16719-Dale M. and Lisa G. Rohrbach to Joseph N. and Olivia D. Inglett, $520,000.

Widewater Dr., 15742-Maureen J. Bradley to Nancy Priscilla Aguilar, $325,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Broadlands Lane, 9492-Thomas Jeffery and Elizabeth Lindsey Bailey to Donk Choi, $650,000.

Foremost Ct., 12596-Ronald E. and Barbara Tippins Traenkner to Leanna M. Parker, $470,000.

Old Church Rd., 12703-RGS Residential Inc. to Thomas M. Staples, $455,000.

Rogues Rd., 7149-Daniel W. and Robin D. Crews to Robert Richard Self II, $479,500.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Fortress Way, 404-William Schmidt and Nancy Thompson to Nicole and Zachary Rainey, $334,000.

Occoquan Heights Ct., 1427-David W. Facundo to Margaret L. and Jeffrey S. Pepin, $490,000.

Washington Square Ct., 100-Brian L. and Norma L. Burton to John and Nicha Patterson, $534,900.

TRIANGLE AREA

Hemlock Point Ct., 3100-Douglas W. and Concepcion B. Webster to Bonnie and Robert D. Ginsberg, $1.08 million.

Logstone Dr., 3428-Alvin L. and Harriet E. Lambert to Lemorris and Sandra Lennon, $570,000.

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4701, No. 161-Joel Rodriguez to Keith Denort Allen, $304,000.

Tavern Way, 3662-Kendall Properties Corp. to Piotr Chmielewski, $176,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Adrift Ct., 16831-Norman O. Pomeroy to Farhan Aftab Abbasi, $471,900.

Anchorstone Dr., 5119, No. 501-5C-Jonathan Apter to Sudeepa Thapa and Bipul Karki, $285,000.

Armada Pl., 12536-Gustavo Avila to Dennis A. and Pamela S. Marquez, $305,000.

Avocet Loop, 15598-Stephanie A. and Devin R. Magee to Diego Manuel and Lorena Sarai Caballero, $359,900.

Battery Hill Cir., 2358-Sujan and Sumithra Manchireddy to Tuk P. and Chandra K. Gurung, $372,000.

Bedford Glen Way, 12708-Scott V. and Julia A. Frisby to Marla Villanueva Canete, $400,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 500, No. 412-Nicholas and Marla Karvonides to Hector Daniel and Olga V. Rodriguez, $399,000.

Bentley Cir., 13631-Gill Partnership to Kelli M. Rademacher and Estuardo A. Orellana, $270,000.

Bordeaux Pl., 2744, No. 25D8-2-Samuel Kwasi Akoto and Dulcie M. Anane to Stephanie Adjei, $174,000.

Briton Ct., 4457-Thomas W. and Maureen E. Ellis to Frank and Marina Owusu, $490,000.

Calloway Ct., 3109-Jay D. and Jeryl L. Glascock to Tahir Qamar and Sana Urooi, $355,000.

Cardamom Dr., 12180-Nelly T. Dohuuduc to Elizabeth Diane Ball, $195,000.

Cavalier Dr., 12486-Brenda C. Warren to Bosong Kim Mayer, $540,000.

Celestial Dr., 2701-Courtney J. Wiggins to Margaret and Benjamin Sesay, $380,000.

Chaucer Lane, 12149-Department of Veterans Affairs to Derek P. Hart, $162,900.

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2938, No. 175-Gatachew B. Dadi to Samuel Okai and Denita Nyasia Elizabeth Nimo, $282,000.

Colorado Ave., 15216-U.S. Bank and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Antonio Aparicio Larin, $287,900.

Critton Cir., 11705-James R. and Amanda R. Johnson to Nicholas and Jessica Farina, $325,000.

Crossfield Way, 14587, No. 74A-Justin L. and Gany Chan Guidry to Patricia Jarvis , $400,000.

Danridge Manor Dr., 16608-Nakisha D. Turner to Nirali Soni, $434,900.

Darlington Loop, 2004-Noor Omid to Abdul Latif, $274,000.

Dockside Ct., 2213-Zeretha M. and Mark G. Backlund to Richard Wayne Harman, $446,000.

E St., 1410-Estate of Juanita Middleton and Mamie L. James to Roberto J. and Virginia R. Susano, $329,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3228-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Curtis Wayne and Charlotte Marie Wright, $552,360.

Elizabeth Burbage Loop, 15329-James Siachos to Richard V. and Kim P. Tran, $335,000.

Faversham Way, 1757-Rose Whinston to Zahidual I. and Jacqueline Choudhury, $470,000.

Gangplank Lane, 16363-3sels Properties Corp. to John A. Soto, $425,000.

Garfield Pl., 13615, No. 302-1-June A. Lewis to Dante J. Lamphier, $240,000.

Glenriver Way, 2631-Reginald and Gloria Ginyard to Justin D. Duprey, $357,500.

Granada Way, 12298-Michele Lenora Jones to Tiffany Bailey and John Michael Kilbrun, $270,000.

Grayson Rd., 14139-Harry Cletus and Lana J. Spalding to Jose Oscar Cruz Diaz and Irma A. Ventura, $347,500.

Gunsmith Terr., 15374-Abuissa Real Estate Holdings Corp. to Susan P. Goss, $245,000.

Hollow Wind Way, 13913, No. 10A-20-Alishia A. Wells to Karl A. Beckett, $315,000.

Horseshoe Lane, 15637, No. 637-Alex and Candice D. Wilson to Nicolaus Barefoot and Ashley Williams, $189,000.

Ironhorse Dr., 3138-Thomas and Kallie Kendrick to Jeffrey Allen and Amy Leigh Sills, $491,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15748, No. 157-Chad Alexander Agustin to Giang Pham Truc Do and Hien Dieu Dam, $299,000.

Kentshire Dr., 15126, No. 454-Patricia M. Jacobs to Kristopher Hug, $328,000.

Koval Lane, 3841-Joshua Kiessling to Chelsea M. and Daniel R. Kemlage, $354,000.

Ladue Ct., 1641, No. 406-Patrick D. and Patricia E. Hart to Robert C. Rives III and Bradley S. Lewis, $272,950.

Lancashire Dr., 15191, No. 357-Serena Jackson to Karen Jean Landon, $325,100.

Linden St., 1105-Brad L. King to Jeffrey A. Emily, $535,000.

Manchester Way, 12319-Michaela and Amy W. Burchik to William Christopher Wilkin and Madison Reynolds, $342,000.

Margraf Cir., 2306, No. 393-Courtney and Matthew Baskwell to Mark Alfred Hensel, $315,000.

Marsala Ct., 2793, No. 21C15-P. and B. Associates Corp. to Jhanna and William Lyerly, $178,400.

Mayflower Dr., 1948-Jonathan Horneman and Lidya Luisa Montes to Rezaul Karim and Jesmin Akter, $290,000.

Merrywood Ct., 2580, No. 8-Mosaik Development Corp. to Charles A. Fusco and Joi Nicole Webster, $216,000.

Michigan Rd., 15401-Patrick Francis and Jean A. Goodwin to Brian Wayne Johnson and Miriam Clemencia Ordonez, $320,000.

Nevada St., 15302-Ruth Golding to Jaime J. Gomez and Jacqueline Altamirano, $335,000.

Oberlin Dr., 2192, No. 309A-Alejandro M. Quintero to Dustin B. and Michelle A. Myrie, $384,900.

Old Post Terr., 1809-Estate of Lisa D. Harvey and Bonnie Gail Bradley to Marvin Hernandez Orellana and Blanca Leticia Franco Romero, $225,000.

Omisol Rd., 2759-Benjamin and Misty Boekestein to Matthew and Francine Krisak, $575,000.

Paxton St., 2548-Anthony S. Dietrich to Hoang Nguyen, $321,000.

Plumage Eagle St., 16457-Tien Charles Lee to Jonathan Hinson and Danielle Ann Bledsoe, $535,000.

Potomac Path Dr., 13374-Mikael D. and Ariana E. Anderson to Parvin Sultana, $650,000.

Quarterhorse Lane, 12755-David L. and Lisa A. Shutt to Stephen William and Sarah P. Myers Mutschall, $484,950.

Rockledge Terr., 1718-Edwin B. Aguilera and Ana R. Garcia to Vicente T. Flores Jr. and Lavinia C. Flores, $455,000.

Seminole Rd., 2857-Gregory L. and Jennifer H. Twombley to Ronald V. and Shraddha Vera, $336,000.

Shackleford Way, 16724-Christopher J. and Xyra Iorio to Santos J. Lizama and Maria F. Brenes, $425,000.

Shingle Oak Dr., 16774, No. 319-Rudolph Myers to Robert P. and Hong V. Miller, $310,000.

Stallion Ct., 12133-Lee and Rebecca Gabriel to Jonathan S. and Cherelle C. McKinney, $325,000.

Stevenson Ct., 12268-Abbi R. Sisler to Taeho and Ayumi Kang, $164,000.

Sunny Brook Ct., 3857-Futuri Real Estate Inc. to Meghan Rose Parker and Derek Chaz Debruce, $303,000.

Teal Way, 1566-Daniel P. and Jessica D. Maillard to Ryan J. Byars, $425,000.

Tiger Ct., 3001-Mark J. and Susan B. Hart to Shohrab Hossain and Mishkat Rahman Mitu, $645,500.

Tonbridge Pl., 3796-William and Amanda D. Hawkins to Meseret T. Michael and Yordanos Abrha, $350,000.

Vale Ct., 3450-Shirley J. Arana to Teela Hunt, $295,000.

Wadsworth Way, 12289, No. 57-Ashley M. and Austin H. Stevenson to Alexandra Sabogal and Walter Jehovany Hernandez Berrios, $204,500.

Wakewater Way, 2783-Manjuara Ahmed to Ebenezer Opoku, $385,000.

Wentwood Lane, 15184-Carolyn V. Page to Abenaa Saa and Osei Owusu Amanfo, $289,900.

William Bayliss Ct., 15654-Fitzpatrick Anthony and Brenda Givans to Rezwanul and Fazlul Huo, $382,500.

Wolf Run Shoals Rd., 4918-Richard W. Murphy and Julie D. Pringle to Philip George and Julianne Mariotti, $530,000.

Wyndale Ct., 3331-Edgar Humberto Araujo to Long Ngoc Diep Pham and Long Ngoc Hieu Pham, $289,900.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in May in Manassas.

Bragg Lane, 9784-Silvia Elizabeth Lopez Elias to Magdalena Chinchilla and Jose Arias, $205,000.

Calypso Dr., 10243-Thomas T. and Sarah Kate Turner to Marshal Orobosa and Funmilayo Anthonia Ogbeide, $320,000.

Cedar Ridge Dr., 10285-Joan C. Callahan to Sterrick and Victoria Lind, $432,600.

Coriander Cir., 9021-Stephanie Buchanan to Soriya Chuon and Soved Soeun, $279,900.

Ewell St., 9102-DS Homes Inc. to Gregory G. and Traci Owens, $699,999.

Georgian Ct., 8470-Shannon M. Petersen to Erin Brandt, $219,000.

Grapewood Ct., 9942-Stephen P. Burroughs to Patricia E. Richie and John W. Folks Jr., $220,000.

Laurelwood Ct., 9198-Jo-Ann Sterling to Saghir Rehman and Zaid Saleem, $240,000.

Liberia Ave., 8641-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Rosa M. Gonzalez and Isaac Ruvalcaba, $390,000.

Manor View Pl., 10516-Gary and Lenora J. Remondino to Marvin Castro Mendez and Helky I. Castro, $480,000.

New Britain Cir., 9041-Luis E. Ortiz and Patricia M. Pinto to Isabella E. Leon, $270,000.

Orchard Lane, 8870-Brigitte Kaur Jones to Quynh My Vuong, $375,000.

Princeton Park Dr., 8942-Long Branch Properties Corp. to Christian J. Perez Alvarez and Mirian Y. Cruz Basilio, $315,000.

Sandalwood Dr., 9015, No. C-Paul A. and Tamela D. Leeper to Broderick Jerrell and Margretta Mae Clark, $170,000.

Stonewall Rd., 9479-Stephen and Nancy Stewart to Cassie Sue Conlon, $300,000.

Town Lane, 9817-Rafael F. Onate to Rosa A. Roldan, $190,000.

Waterbury Ct., 10214-Barbara M. Davis to Abdul Jamil Hakimi, $250,000.

Winfield Ct., 10267-Ronald Bedoy to Mario Domanier and Elena Carolina Latham, $322,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in April in Manassas Park.

Alpine St., 111-Song Su and Jeong Eon Kim to Antonio Balmore Leiva Recinos and Fermin Mora, $278,000.

Black Hawk Ct., 9428-Shanna Renee Walker to Wahedullah Qudratsai, $320,000.

Holden Dr., 186-Maryam A. Nasri to Isidro Cortes Morgan and Blanca D. Reyes, $296,000.

Kent Dr., 118-George Brook and Ronald L. Jenkins to Andrew I. and Jennifer J. Calhoun, $340,000.

Lanae Lane, 9451-Brandee N. Hynson to Nasmia Mabel Pazmino, $330,000.

Old Centreville Rd., 159-Jeffrey A. and Lori Y. Cox to Eddy A. Trochez Sagatume, $254,000.

Silver Meteor Ct., 9430-Anibal A. Navarro and Amanda J. Rodriguez Escobar to Kathleen Flannery, $334,999.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Abraham Ct., 1-Walter Gibbins to David and Dawn M. Pedraza, $496,000.

Andrew St., 17-Stephen C. Davies and Laurie A. Tracy to Ivan Christopher Crutchfield, $328,000.

Ashland Cir., 23-Frank J. and Virginia H. Miraglia to Robert T. and Christine H. Payne, $358,500.

Autumn Dr., 65-Waldemar Miro to David Morrie and Tracey A. Dickens, $405,000.

Bayside Dr., 38-Stone Financing Corp. to Tiffany Ann Dybevik and Devonne L. Johnson, $403,000.

Bethel Church Rd., 357-Kevin J. Guzman Rios and Alyssa D. McGehee to Marcos O. Rodriguez Prado and Lily S. Gomez, $289,000.

Blueridge Ct., 108-David and Irene Thompson to Angela E. Mayers, $245,000.

Boyd Dr., 5-Dorothy H. Donahue to Shawn J. and Jennifer C. Pallant, $320,000.

Brooke Rd., 2767-Sean P. and Ellen R. Quigley to Tony L. and Jessie W. Wilson, $486,000.

Buckingham Lane, 100, No. APT202-W.E.K. Corp. to Jacobo Torres, $124,000.

Cameo Lane, 15-Daniel E. and Amporn T. O’Brien to Christopher J. and Anne R. Thomas, $940,000.

Carnaby St., 805-Daniel R. and Tamara K. Anderson Poole to Crystal D. Wilhoit, $284,000.

Catherine Lane, 54-Waterview Enterprises Inc. to Heather Cerveny, $353,400.

Chesterwood Lane, 80-Daniel J. and Charlene E. Woods to Richard B. Shenton, $330,000.

Clarion Dr., 66-Mathew W. and Samantha E. Hill to John T. and Laura E. Carver, $300,000.

Clint Lane, 407-James L. and Patricia Simpson Ragsdale to Irvin L. and Amber K. Yeager, $215,000.

Collingsworth St., 8-Neicko C. and Wilmer G. Williams to Philip A. and Samantha Y. Underwood, $423,100.

Copper Ct., 10-Amy Stanford to Shane M. and Michelle Hanna, $379,900.

Crossridge Ct., 509-John and Kayleigh L. Lavin to Rachid Kamal, $240,000.

Darbywood Ct., 18-Landon Louderback to Kristopher B. Lucas, $319,900.

Denali Dr., 36-Jamila O. Serries-Marshall to Agnes Duah, $350,000.

Dorothy Lane, 53-W. Michael and Faye B. Davis to Jorge I. Hurtado Leon and Ana B. Tarazona, $385,000.

Easter Dr., 26-Frank J. and Dawn F. O’Neill to Leonard A. and Sable Zema, $505,000.

Embrey Mill Rd., 350-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill IV Corp. to Franklin R. Little and Melissa Kavetski, $471,970.

Fair Oaks Ave., 102-Jo-Ann and Bienvenido Intoy to Ben-Frederick Intoy, $255,000.

Ferry Rd., 71-Gregory H. Hopper and Whitney M. Legue to Kelsey A. Bracewell, $160,000.

Forbes St., 405-John and Jaelyn Kivelin to Eli S. and Hannah M. Brandt, $380,000.

Forge Mill Rd., 15-Ann K. and Alex J. Emery to Christopher and Alexis Teska, $359,000.

Gallery Rd., 29-Kerry D. and Yolande R. Hatton to Michael D. and Nancy Foster, $494,500.

Garfield St., 23-Stephen A. and Christine D. Brown to Wesley Moder and Sarah Jung, $347,000.

Grafton St., 612-Ann B. and Harold C. Haas to Erik Kyle Dibella, $302,000.

Greenway St., 116-Zachary T. and Taylor Miller to Tonja Bortle and Ryan Payne, $379,900.

Hamstead Rd., 55-Scott Solomon to William Robert Cochran, $379,000.

Harwood Ct., 1-Federal National Mortgage Association to Scott White, $318,000.

Hickory Hill Overlook Ct., 133-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Eric Miele, $342,500.

Hidden Brook Dr., 114-Mark and Jessica Slankard to Brenda Marcia, $280,000.

Hubbard Ct., 24-Jason and Megan Snook to Mayra and Emanuel Torres, $445,000.

Hyde Park, 116-Prophet & Koehrtaker Corp. to Brian W. Bader, $222,000.

James Madison Cir., 1114-Ionut Lupu and Irina Lupu Pitulice to Abdul Watis Abdullah and Saima Abdul Rafi, $170,000.

Jenny Lynn Rd., 11-Michael J. and Kristine A. Perry to Amy K. Cantwell, $318,000.

Joplin Ct., 5-Ulysses L. Morton Jr. to Richard Anthony and Lauren Jeannette Berninger, $364,000.

Kings Crest Dr., 105-Kenneth and Carol C. Gregory to Chad and Laurie Hraha, $199,900.

Kings Crest Dr., 910-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Shelese Jeneen Burris, $245,000.

Lakeview Dr., 1074-Randall D. Anders to Mark M. and Maria A. Erb, $339,500.

Lawhorn Rd., 38-Matthew D. and Deanna K. Holley to Arthur J. and Becky L. Klein, $395,000.

Longwood Dr., 97-Ron Christopher and Cyndee L. Strickland to Jeremiah D. Stewart and Tania S. Galarza, $435,000.

Lusitania Dr., 3009-Eric Paul Miele to Jessica Tignor, $250,000.

Mills Hollow Dr., 70-Jerome M. and Kristine A. Rukavina to Patrick S. Robinson, $710,000.

Moss Dr., 3-Progressive Communities Corp. to Harry F. and Mary Ellen Reed, $299,000.

Mountain View Rd., 1061-Scott E. and Kelly E. Summers to Kristen A. Blevins, $283,000.

Norfolk St., 44-Resource Investments Corp. to Jacob Donald and Carrie Bettilyon, $395,000.

Oaklawn Rd., 124-Stephen F. and Theresa J. Piakowski to Robert G. and Leeshawn Buhr, $335,000.

Olympic Dr., 211-Daniel Velazquez to John A. and Hye Son Schweigert, $360,000.

Park Brook Ct., 110-Kathy Dixon to Tien Thi Vo, $279,900.

Perry Dr., 605-W.E.K. Corp. to Kelly D. Copley, $241,000.

Pilgrim Cv., 108-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwabs Inc. to Oscar Velasquez, $255,150.

Plantation Lane, 112-James Heddings and Allen J. Williamson Sr. to Anthony M. and Amanda Cubbage, $374,000.

Portland Dr., 310-Daniel F. and Ann C. Sullivan to Eric and Heidi Hoffman, $410,000.

Providence St., 207-Samuel Edmund Burke to Harriette J. Farrell, $199,900.

Quail Run Dr., 8-Sara S. Major to Cody J. and Lindsey Erin Bowen, $360,000.

Randolph Rd., 7-Great Homes Corp. to Collin David Blake, $270,000.

Richards Ferry Rd., 196-Daniel Spencer and Meryl Marie Esping to J. Scott Kelley and Christina Martha Soto, $310,000.

Ripley Rd., 38-David C. and Catherine A. Knapp to Timothy Robert Carr, $415,850.

Rocky Way Dr., 11-Richard Quinn and Beverly Ann Schwab to Andrew Schneider, $370,000.

Royal Crescent Way, 61-Coeur De Lion Corp. and Surrey House Corp. to Paul Hernand Sigall Jr., $395,000.

Saint Anthonys Ct., 12-Tymeia Lakeia Riley to Jon Anthony Goss and Rina Rose Carpentieri, $410,000.

Saint Roberts Dr., 5-Alana B. and Abner Elwood Hayhurst to Michael T. and Ashley S. Westbrooks, $418,000.

Sandy Ridge Ct., 19-Thomas R. Cook III to Michael W. Pruschowsky, $325,000.

Scarlet Oak Cir., 7-Roy J. and Patricia J. Geberth to Courtney and Regina Van Burne, $433,189.

Shady Hill Lane, 11-Julio Alexander Galdamez Valdizon to Joel Alexander Nolasco, $186,536.

Shields Rd., 332-Sherinette I. Solomon to Jesse and Lesley Cook, $390,000.

Snellings Lane, 26-Ramona E. and James T. Wiskur to Anna Simone Morgan, $290,000.

Spotted Tavern Rd., 436-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Andrew Kenneth Chan, $699,900.

Stafford Glen Ct., 600-Azizollah Khanzadeh and Nezhat Mostaghimi to Lily Hui, $243,500.

Stoneridge Ct., 18-William J. Heck and Christine M. McNamara to Alex Michael and Alyssa Carol Rigby, $389,500.

Sunset Ridge Lane, 22-Eddy S. and Regina G. Cordero to Cory Wayne and Shannon Sanderlin, $344,900.

Teri Lyn Ct., 3-Michael K. and Geraldine J. King to Cristie Dobson, $334,900.

Torbert Loop, 100-Rekitah M. Johnson to Lizzie A. Helmig, $177,000.

Tree Line Dr., 119-Kathryn Lechthaler to Betty Weller, $259,000.

Turnstone Ct., 64-Thomas E. and Anna M. Homan to Brian Saboe, $535,000.

Vanburgh Ct., 22-Muhmud Nusraty to Salah Aobeed and Ashwak Kareem, $470,000.

Viking Lane, 30-Michelle E. Burd to Jacob and Jody Partin, $320,000.

Vista Woods Rd., 54-Alan Horning to Rachid Achoual and Rhizlane Bezaid, $293,000.

Webb Ct., 7-Cassie and Robert Brostek to Scott D. and Bethany A. Thorpe, $400,000.

Whistler Way, 40-Jose and Claudia Flores to Otto Paul and Shaun M. Muha, $715,000.

Willow Branch Pl., 58-Gilbert A. and Susan Valdez to Jose Eduardo Martinez, $229,000.

Windsor Ridge Ct., 306-Estate of Ann M. Slovensky and Peter Slovensky to John E. Hart, $189,000.

Wolcott Rd., 11-Patrick E. and Mallory A. Doody to Casey Cosgrove and Lauran L. Rhodes, $330,000.

Woodstream Blvd., 220-Kenenth Stowell to Ronila Mustamand and Said Ajmal Sadat, $320,000.

Wythe Ct., 1108-Gwendolyn F. Gesswein to Robert A. and Sharon L. Susko, $256,500.