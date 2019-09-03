Prince William County

These sales data recorded by the Prince William County Real Estate Assessments Office in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

A.P. Hill Ct., 10942-Kendric Jay and Jenelle Marie Perry to Alex Dean and Eusebia C. Howell, $605,000.

Arthur Graves Jr Ct., 12650-David Brian and Brenda N. Conrad to Richard Henry and Michelle Lynn Witt, $600,000.

Bedder Stone Pl., 9713-Rachel Megan and Douglas Adam Cochrane to Asenath Angum and Jacob Ngoh Ndamukong, $345,000.

Benton Lake Rd., 11897-Sheryl A. Matthews to Grace Radigan and John Conner, $375,000.

Bristow Station Dr., 10505-Yumi Hwang to Sang Ji and Sang Eun Hwang, $364,400.

Catletts Station Ct., 10873-Robert J. and Diana D’Amico Pawlewicz to Cecilia and Luis M. Kuglistsh, $560,000.

Cold Stream Guard Ct., 12339-Aimee and Shawn David Plankiton to Eric H. and Elizabeth L. White, $542,500.

Country Mill Dr., 12042-Steve and Paula Wood to Danijela Dincic, $345,000.

Elliots Oak Pl., 12060-Amena Huq and Maksudur Rahaman to Karen Bella Agger, $360,000.

General Cooke Dr., 11832-Raymond Allen and Mary Elizabeth Paul to Juan L. Flores and Tammy J. Schofield, $500,000.

Hepner Ct., 8828-Kevin M. Hodgkiss to Jason D. and Nicole A. Wimer, $540,000.

Iron Brigade Unit Ave., 11638-Edward C. McNally to Paul L. and Colleen G. Ascosi, $375,000.

Lanier Overlook Ct., 8400-Michael Keith and Christine Malley Bonneville to Thomas P. and Jacqueline M. Mains, $540,000.

Maitland Loop, 9769-Jeong Jae and Grace Hyeyoung Lee to Nataliya McClain, $319,000.

Moxleys Ford Lane, 10053-Brandi Marie Haskins to Takhir Hgamovich Akhmetov, $289,000.

Ormond Dr., 13009-Richard E. and Peggy L. Roberts to Gregory P. and Mary K. Poston, $434,000.

Penzance Lane, 12355-Timothy W. and Shannon R. Gunn to Guivi Barra and Olga V. Watanabe, $350,000.

Runner Stone Pl., 9770-Jeffrey A. and Patricia A. Knox to Brandon Black, $470,000.

Shortbread Way, 9996-Elizabeth A. Moyer to Matthew and Abby Sue Nichol, $338,500.

United Park Way, 12268-Vinod R. Pavangat and Rani Amat to Abdallah and Alie Jaffa, $489,000.

Wembley Loop, 13524-Shannon E. and Jennifer W. Seay to Vi X. Nguyen and Tammy T. Le, $610,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Alps Dr., 14431-William G. and Dale M. Thom to Margaret Danielle and Damon Alan Pelletier, $445,000.

Ardmore Loop, 15072-Nicholas J. Provoncha to Waheeda Akbari, $300,000.

Barnes Meadows Ct., 15047-Luis M. Sustache-Davila and Mayra G. Velazquez-Perez to Herman and Mary Ross, $565,000.

Belvedere Dr., 14442-Samuel Smith Jr. to Timoteo A. Gonzalez Coronado, $200,000.

Bluefin Dr., 13821-Ruben Chavez and Maria Guadalupe Guzman Calvillo to Jose H. Diaz Rodas and Beatriz Adriana Diaz, $350,000.

Bowes Lane, 2852-Montywin D. Spencer to Michelle O. Bui, $260,000.

Brazilnut Ct., 5692-Frank A. and Elizabeth M. Arre to Stuart W. and Cassandra M. Glenn, $425,000.

Bronco Way, 15353-Amanda L. Thomas to Sean McNichols, $325,500.

Calexico Lane, 15110-Benito I. Perez Hernandez to Rosa Nilsan Barahona and Mireyda Carmin Villalobos Reyes, $315,000.

Carson Dr., 3604-James D. and Gail Patterson to Harold B. Gaitan, $294,000.

Cherrydale Dr., 14829-Iris Gonzalez and Pompilio Palma to Amy Steliga, $216,000.

Colonel Tansill Ct., 15316-Rosauro V. Cajayon to Kamal K. Devabhaktuni and Sridevi Davuluri, $580,000.

Cuddy Loop, 14150, No. 5-Song U. Chong to Jay J. and Hiral J. Mehta, $198,000.

Dubois Ct., 4009-William P. and Luseane Lavenda Helu Bastian to Cristabel Guzman, $350,000.

Endsley Turn, 14616-Rosa Yanira Rivera and Miguel Salgado to Pedro A. Chavez and William Saul Chavez Villanueva, $265,000.

Felty Pl., 14301-Jay M. and Dominique K. Florence to Tamekia and Jeffrey Allen Hinderliter, $249,900.

Forestdale Ave., 3508-Najma Majid to Arsalan Ali, $257,000.

Galapagos Pl., 15045-Estate of Victoria M. Medina and Oralia Williams to Abdul Khabir and Zarghoona Kakar, $300,000.

Glendale Rd., 4129-Harper J. and Mary H. Morrison to Gerardo Hernandez Magos and Ana Maria Salmeron Fuentes, $365,000.

Gresham Ct., 13796-Gregory Scott Massey to Nino E. Ferrufino, $294,000.

Hemingway Dr., 4123-RRG Investments Corp. to Jesus I. Cruz and Ana L. Cardona Benitez, $345,000.

Kelsey Ct., 13310-Daniel C. Wessel to David Bueso Rosales and Yandee A. Pineda Miranda, $294,900.

Kingsman Rd., 13654-Ronel Rosado to Rolando A. Flores Santos and Maria M. Santos Villatoro, $330,500.

Kramer Pl., 14082-DHF Investment Corp. to Mincaho Pan, $340,000.

Lindendale Rd., 14217-Celso Santiago and Leticia M. Morales to Oscar R.A. Martinez and Francisca I. Benavides De Alvarado, $330,000.

Macwood Dr., 5356-Dinorah E. Vasquez and Willian Centeno to Harold V. and Jheany Carrasco De Olmos, $319,500.

Marcel Ct., 5393-RCMA Investment Inc. to Kimberly A. Cameron, $350,000.

Minnie Ct., 5633-Yolanda and Leonardo Pearson to Joseph Heinz and Wendy Wimmer, $540,000.

Morrison Ct., 14130-Daniel L. Kiston and Dae Woong Kim to Ghulam Rasool, $271,000.

Nickleson Dr., 13340-Yong Chen and Wei Yi Sun to Mohammed Mustafizur Rashid and Naima S. Arzumanda Banu Zinia, $370,000.

Powells Crossing Ct., 3500-Daniel T. and Nina B. Buckley to Alexander P. and Deamper F. Blakeslee, $430,000.

Quade Lane, 13053-3sels Properties Corp. to Dheeraj and Rohini Verma, $630,000.

Quell Ct., 5022-Rajwant S. and Harbhajan Virk to Jason Edward and Shelly McIntosh, $619,000.

Redford Lane, 13869-Zamir and Mohammad B. Abdul Basir to Jose A. Krafft, $459,483.

Rosewood Dr., 13832-David M. and Melinda Alvarado to Aizimaiti Yusufu and Mamuti Zulayati, $425,000.

Ryon Ct., 14084-Michelle B. Fulford to Roberto Antonio Romero, $309,100.

Spriggs Meadow Dr., 5709-Jake M. and Susan R. Taylor to Lisa M. Fisher and Heather M. McEwen, $565,000.

Tarpon Lane, 4096-Benjamin T. Dao to Sofia G. Graham Perea and Curtis T. Benton Jr., $358,500.

Tina Lane, 15333-Fausto and Elaine Vadas Hamdan to Amanda Lynn Fortier and Conan Julius Morales, $440,000.

Wertz Dr., 3806-Charles and Cynthia Holmes to Darren Parrish and Amy Stancer, $484,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Cusack Lane, 17385-Zimam and Gebrehiwot B. Woldehiwot to Rodrigo and Valeria A. Lora, $285,000.

Harmsworth Dr., 2305-Alan and Jennifer Knapp to G. Jason and Ronda J. Karluk, $659,900.

Mountain Laurel Loop, 3345-Jimmie Scott Griffea to Kiet Quang Anhand Hien T. Vu, $310,000.

Tulip Tree Pl., 3132-Geraldo M. and Meisram L. Hernandez to Rafael Schardosin Sila and Lucila Araujo Maciel, $464,900.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Amal Lane, 13560-Michael F. and Carol E. Annanie to Wendy Kamal, $574,000.

Arthur Hills Dr., 6756-Geraldine S. Risso to John W. and Edith C. Griffith, $494,999.

Breeders Cup Dr., 14036-Mark S. and Darcy M. Wooldridge to Paul D. and Cynthia A. Buzby, $515,000.

Brunson Cir., 7348, No. 3E-Estate of Robert Allen Briggs and Joy E. Briggs to Brandt and Martha Benton, $328,000.

Calbera Ct., 8809-Brant Paul and Shannon Claggett Scalan to Jae Hyoung Yoon, $595,000.

Cannondale Way, 14128, No. 25-Jotyar and Dorma Mokhtari Palani to Christopher M. Hegarty, $325,000.

Charismatic Way, 13779-Joanne M. Palmer to Patricia Sitnik, $525,000.

Crimson Crossing Way, 8305-Jon T. and Linda Y. Tiller to Young Hee Jun, $520,000.

Eagle Island Ct., 14415-Gary L. and Tamura Lee Moore to Ernesto and Kelly D. Uribe, $835,000.

Falkland Dr., 7571-William Earl and Maria O’Sullivan Rafferty to Edward and Shana McLean, $915,000.

General Lafayette Way, 6856-Eric Wysocki and Amy Baldwin to Scott Burton and Theresa Catherine Moses, $337,500.

Haro Trail, 14109, No. 95-Daniel R. Klein to Jon and Stephanie Paige Bieniek, $385,000.

Heritage Valley Way, 13733-Elena Portoles to Dwayne D. and Leslie S. Piepenburg, $496,000.

Hunters Run Way, 14247-Hiepson and Sean Kaysarn to Keith Jason Matias, $378,000.

Knight Ct., 13757-Bradley B. and Teresa L. Costello to Samuel A. and Kelly A. Little, $600,000.

Legend Glen Ct., 14237-Kimberle A. Pendergrass to Janaki Naga and Pal Sunkara, $356,000.

Madison Ridge Pl., 16004-Jeffrey Michael and Michelle L. Simmons to Daniel M. Morrison, $425,500.

Neale Sound Ct., 10480-Yong I. and Yun S. Park to Preethi Hansaa Manoharan and Hariharan Ravichandran, $615,900.

Preakness Pl., 8515-Daniel Fal to Mody Lacour and Emilia Ayompe Mody, $510,000.

Rockingham Lane, 13607, No. 51G-Teresa J. Vance to James Gerard Fleischman, $357,500.

Santander Dr., 15113-Charmaine Dunn to Arun and Purnima Sareen, $512,215.

Sauvage Lane, 7033-Walter W. and Sherri A. Honchar to Jordan B. and Andrew Nuce, $360,750.

Senea Dr., 13742-Diane Perez and Francisco Tapia to Matthew and Cristina Krawczyk, $470,000.

Tenbrook Dr., 8304-Jimmy and Elizabeth Hicks to Lauren and Kurt Rogers Drottar Jr., $515,000.

Thoroughfare Rd., 15607-K.S. Enterprise USA Inc. to Dayna and John W. Paszkiet, $670,000.

Tullamore Estates Rd., 4500-David B. Lussier to Todd A. and Bronwyn B. Hershberger, $800,000.

Vinewood Ct., 7725-David Walton Jones to Humayun and Gul G. Tokhi, $510,000.

Witton Cir., 6914-Patrick Jess and Susan S. Brindisi to Chanda Benton, $400,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Amelia Springs Cir., 5736-Gloria Lynn Hamilton to Andrew William and Carly Megan Cherry, $480,000.

Armour Ct., 5237-E. James and Wilma B. White to Michael S. and Joyce K. Gelacak, $515,000.

Aster Haven Cir., 6203, No. 46-Robert T. Gudaitis to Morgan C. McKnight, $309,000.

Berkeley Dr., 15709-Eileen S. Burton to Richard L. and Kathleen Paton, $765,000.

Cedarville Ct., 5394-Leon H. and Kyung H. Kim to Dwight Rayford, $666,000.

Cheyenne Way, 14986-Chris and Melissa Hall to Andrew Sorlouangsana, $306,999.

Cranswick Ct., 5837-Richard T. and Satu M. Van Rossem to Larry Fowler, $653,000.

Gaines Mill Cir., 15059-Dana and Trene M. Johnson to Timothy and Cortyne Hithe Sumter, $585,000.

Greymill Manor Dr., 15926-Jeffrey Bryan and Ashley Marie Schroeder to Naveed B. and Sadaf Mirza, $410,000.

Jordan Crest Ct., 16150-Rodney C. and Darla J. Meranda to Chad and Victoria Nelson, $656,000.

Lawson Dr., 6229-Matthew and Catherine Sikes Kiick to Hameed Mohammed Kareem and Roshna Ali Hama Radha, $450,000.

Mackenzie Manor Dr., 15858-Altin and Entela Kraja to Ryan and Katheryn Jarrett, $420,000.

Noyes Ave., 6851-Michael J. and Mary S. Gouzie to Randall and Laura Kirby, $658,000.

Pitner St., 16002-Matthew Thomas Weglewski to Kurt Simard, $415,000.

Popes Creek Pl., 6165-Juan A. and Cletina A. Gomez to Eyasu and Selamawit Bonche, $401,000.

Rolling Ridge Rd., 15017-Patrick F. and Teresa Marie Dobson to Kelsie Ware, $425,000.

Seneca Knoll Way, 15023-Stephen G. and Jennifer C. Ascone to Javier M. and Hana Gonzalez Fernandini, $585,000.

Vailmont Ct., 14850-Mark T. and Jayelene D. Betonti to Jeannette and Calvin McIlwain, $645,000.

Woodley Hills Rd., 16137-Chad A. and Elizabeth H. Larsen to Michael Praseth Kang, $612,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Assateague Pl., 5668-Marino F. and Tiffany A. Vidoli to Clayton S. and Erin Roberson Holland, $479,000.

Belle Grae Dr., 7566, No. 9-5-Jose Luis Palacios to Mallory Rinker, $199,000.

Brandon Way, 10116-Alan J. and Mary L. Talacek to Maria A. Quispe, $270,000.

Bruce Ct., 9655-Harold Andress to Thomas Charles Evans IV, $340,000.

Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9811-Emmett M. and Emily Freeborn to Young Gon and Kwang Sim Cho, $360,500.

Cobb Rd., 8310-Matthew McCourt to Alexandra Ogden, $380,000.

Copeland Dr., 10016-Joshua R. Eagner and Keri Lynn Surprenant to Luis A. and Candelaria M. Villalta, $335,000.

Cub Run Ct., 10244-Elvira Rios and Jose B. Romero to Manish Bhardwaj, $205,000.

Doubleday Lane, 11058-Patricia Ulrich to Num B. and Srishti K. Sharma Chhetri, $358,000.

Eppes Island Pl., 5636-Joseph J. and Susan E. Cappello to Alisha M. and Ariana R. Bhambhani, $480,000.

Flagtree Pl., 13969-Malik A. and Spogmay W. Kakar to Kevin L. Thomazios and Gwynneth E. Anderson, $585,000.

Goshen Ct., 7418-Jerry R. and Betsy M. Conner to Jian Liu, $550,000.

Holly Berry Ct., 6192-Steven J. Klemz and Janet Scott to Stephanie L. Martin, $425,000.

Inspiration Point Pl., 10988-Mark R. Kroll and Karlene Hemerly Fluck to Brett W. and Corynthia A. Miller, $533,000.

Kahns Rd., 12052-Robert C. and Melissa L. Meyerson to Robert G. and Barbara J. Reese, $430,000.

Kinship Ct., 11009, No. 254-Jay Yoon to George Turman, $229,000.

Lacy Dr., 8115, No. 151-Dana M. Gill to Emily Elizabeth Perdue and Brandon Edward Levine, $217,000.

Lyceum Lane, 5940-Jose A. Canizales to Adan Rios-Rodriguez and Judy Reyes, $584,900.

Paine Run Pl., 5890-Thomas L. and Patricia A. Swanson to Robert B. and Lynn Fanning, $557,000.

Phipps Farm Way, 8704-Jeffrey P. Kenefake to Amy D. Ashby, $349,000.

Pope St., 10943-William E. Sifnakis to Jin Young Kim, $335,000.

Rapidan Lane, 10462, No. 23-1-Krisanthi Carcani to Jose Antonio Chicas Rodriguez and Lidia A. Chicas, $211,000.

River Forest Dr., 6127-John B. and Lisa B. Bennett to William W. Burdett Jr., $449,000.

Shady Creek Ct., 10628-James A. French to Daniel Salais and Jesus T. Salais Torres, $475,000.

Spring Dr., 12525-William and Jennifer L. Stoelting to Franklin and Sonia Amaya, $370,000.

Stonington Lane, 10529, No. 20-3-Daniel M. Brazier to Carlos J. Mencia Martinez, $205,000.

Three Otters Pl., 15544-Raymond E. and Duane G. Clark to Daniel Mitchell Crowder, $301,500.

Unbridled Ct., 7879-Billy W. and Elisa F. Antley to Joseph E. and Julie M. Cole, $705,000.

Viewmont Lane, 10662-Michael Curtis and Tiah L. Taylor to Thomas Lyon and Hannah Bush, $385,000.

Whitting Dr., 8133-Marion L. Clark to Daniel Alan and Melissa Ann Kosak, $400,000.

Winged Elm Cir., 10505-Joseph W. and Melissa F. Kondas to Jose L. Vasquez Orellana and Nuria E. Lazo, $485,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Alleghany Rd., 7517-Rexford J. Snow Jr. to Victor Manuel Cortez Moran and Jorge Cortes Martinez, $350,000.

Centerton Lane, 8659-Judy J. Miller to Kathleen E. and Michael P. Simo, $306,475.

Glade Bank Dr., 8243-Brian Christopher Reynolds to Nadia Rasoli, $365,000.

Kallenburg Ct., 7404-Jong Suk and Byung Soo Chang to Zeeshan Ali and Lanay Breanna Zahid, $725,000.

Linblake Ct., 8244-Abdhesh Kumar Jha to Syed Aziz Ali and Nasreen Surriya, $345,000.

Riding Meadow Way, 7454, No. 34-Gregory and Christina Bruch to Saman Usodan, $330,000.

Yorkshire Lane, 8512-John A. and Diane K. Whitson to Richard A. and Dawn M. Hoffman, $250,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Bridgeport Dr., 15014-Angela M. Dinetta to Angela K. Davis, $284,500.

Dalebrook Dr., 3806-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Thomas T. and Sarah K. Turner, $440,000.

Denali Pl., 17410-Cynthia Ryans Montgomery to Adnan Shakeel Khan and Maheen Pirzada, $330,000.

Exeter Dr., 4279-Ruth A. Thomas to Faridon Qarizadah, $500,000.

Golf Club Dr., 15473-Karen A. and D. Scott Magnino to Jennifer E. Hutt, $389,900.

Holleyside Dr., 15198-Randall L. and Cynthia D. Howard to Marc and Sheryl Lenowitz, $425,000.

Jonathan Ct., 4214-Judy C. Taylor to Cuc Phan and An Van Thai, $290,000.

Lansdale Pl., 15736-Ronald and Loretta Rayhel to Jessica J. and Tyrone J. Whitehurst, $310,000.

Mimosa Trail, 15273-Waseem Sagher Mian to Monika S. and Benjamin D. Bixler, $385,000.

Moot Dr., 4266-Donald W. and Pamela K. Hargrove to Ingrid Elizabeth and John David Ketterman, $430,000.

Port Washington Ct., 15485-Talena C. Epling to Nathan and Genevieve Mateer, $331,750.

Solstice Lane, 3912-Chinh Dac Truong to John and Edith Harrop, $366,700.

Sugarbush Lane, 15455-Kelly and Amy Hannum to Roland T. Sasaki and Heather C. Ramsey, $510,000.

Tintagel Ct., 16727-David J. and Judy Thomas to Yonas Fisseha and Martha Gossa, $435,000.

Wiltshire Pl., 4257-Dennis C. and Patricia A. Thompson to Theodore A. and Kathleen Anne Logan Butts, $520,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Carriage Ford Rd., 13145-Christopher A. and Susan M. Pellettiere to Vianey M. Marroquin and Tulio A. Rivas Lozano, $783,000.

Heathers Overlook Ct., 14001-Michael Andrew and Kathryn O’Connell Henderson to David Gambale and Sheri L. McMahon, $860,000.

Old Church Rd., 12961-Robert E. and Ruth A. Cross to Wenjiang Yu, $440,000.

Vint Hill Rd., 15027-Estate of Henry M. Ross to Erin C. and Dmitriy A. Kokoshkin, $1.03 million.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Heron Lane, 95-Kimberly J. Deal to John Marascuila, $435,000.

Overlook Dr., 325, No. 4-Brian Grossman to Kristina Dickinson, $342,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Cabin Rd., 18514-Abid Riaz Qureshi to Vivian D. Gales and George Raymond Wilkes Jr., $449,900.

Inn St., 4324-Donald L. Cornwell to Elio Gonzalez and Luis Lazo, $310,000.

Mockingbird Heights Rd., 19104-Yu Soon May to Francis and Jacquline Maria Agyapong, $2.8 million.

Riverview Dr., 3231-Enoc J. Parada to Nicole L. Green, $429,000.

Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3704-Angel Antonio and Sonja T. Ebron Santos to Daniel E. and Ailish Lawson, $450,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alabama Ave., 15040-John A. and Kathleen M. Roy to Reyes H. and Olga Posada, $325,000.

Antietam Rd., 11805-Nancy M. Poe to Ronald F. and Karen A. Macleod, $615,000.

Avocet Loop, 15658-Diana McCauley to Eugenia Lenoh, $383,000.

Battery Hill Cir., 2448-Joseph H. and Wendy Wimmer to Jivan and Deepika Gurung, $383,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 830, No. 105-Thomas L. and Alison M. Smith to Marcia Jeanne Luley, $320,000.

Bjork Lane, 12891-Vale D. Short to Keith Betts, $256,000.

Bracknell Dr., 3646-Jeanenne M. Butler to Caroline E. Leean, $375,000.

Brookmoor Lane, 2408, No. 407A-Monie E. Deneke to Alexis Kerchner and Brandon Haynes, $295,000.

Canada Goose Loop, 15976-Abdul and Masooda Faieq to Michelle and Joshua Nyarko, $359,900.

Cardamom Dr., 12199-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Hanadi Salih and Yasser Abdalmonim, $190,000.

Chanceford Dr., 11864-Gordon John and Duksoon Burke to Wade W. and Traci L. Rindy, $725,000.

Chaucer Lane, 12163-Fatima Sultan to Karen Leann Donais, $180,000.

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2951, No. 251-Mesfin Getaneh to Theodore Warren McBride III, $277,000.

Cohasset Lane, 12905-James W. and Mary H. Adams to Rigobero and Felix Lucinda Pereira, $410,000.

Corcyra Ct., 3285-Thomas Edward and Deborah Kent Herterich to Mehrdad Mashayekhi Gharyomeno and Shohreh Mehrnami, $332,400.

Crossfield Way, 14612, No. 229A-Ian Meyers to Christy L. Heib, $380,000.

Danridge Manor Dr., 16648-Justin Sumner and Maneesha Ghigurupati to Mulique T. and Casey N. Evans, $439,000.

Darlington Loop, 2023-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Markesha Roane, $229,900.

Deerfield Lane, 1425-Steven P. Orlando to Celine Desbrosses, $299,000.

Dogues Terr., 13408-Michael L. Niblack and Marybeth Laymen to Patrick J. Lucey, $380,000.

Eagle Beak Cir., 16166-Jennifer Post and Michael Estrin to Mark G. Atkins, $536,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3401-Juan C. Uribe Fajardo to Youssef Basily, $450,000.

Elizabeth Burbage Loop, 15347-Fawad Ariasaif to Alante Deborah and Charles Javon Cooley, $342,000.

Faversham Way, 1854-Francis V. and Rosemary D. White to Richard L. and Jane A. Gullickson, $519,900.

Forest Hill Rd., 12556, No. 76-Independent Management Corp. to Jeffrey Robert and Evelyn Mejias, $190,000.

Gatehouse Terr., 15329-Gerald B. Urich to Mohamed El Mairi, $240,800.

Goa Pl., 12437-Ralph A. and Yoshie A. Lyons to Nasir and Muzhdah Karimi, $370,000.

Granada Way, 12308-Andrew H. Goldberg to Ellen Stodola, $275,000.

Grayton Lane, 2581-Sarah Y. Abrefi to Souleymane Toure, $330,000.

Greywing St., 2228, No. 104A-John M. Daniels to Noor Ahmad Omid, $410,000.

Halifax Rd., 1814-Emerita M. Duarte and Melissa Alvarez Sargent to Jose E. and Florencia Sanchez Lazo, $360,000.

Heather Glen Ct., 1854-Forward Realty Corp. to Pedro A. and Maria A. Velasquez, $292,000.

Hollow Wind Way, 13953, No. 14-1B-Michael L. Quidley to Lisa Tuyet Vo and Mark O. Lam, $275,000.

Hunterbrook Dr., 12986-Ramona Simmons to McCoy and Ronita R. Hayes, $324,900.

Ironwood St., 1379-Alicia N. Rivas and Victor M. Zelaya to Brianna C. McClenon and Christina H. Bonner, $220,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15801, No. 90-Jamie and Brooke Arazia to Lloyd H. Johnson Jr., $322,000.

Kramer Estate Dr., 16411-David Kroll to Jennifer Burr, $540,000.

Ladymeade Ct., 12236, No. 5-102-Sybil Joanne Herrmann to George Council and Juanita Gardner Bass, $207,000.

Lancashire Dr., 15205, No. 361-Mark Anthony Silva Jr. to Antonio Alejandro Suarez Plaza and Martha Milena Salcedo Rodriguez, $325,000.

Linwood Lane, 2501-Laurie Anne Neal to Melquiades A. Rodriguez, $320,000.

Lotte Dr., 12800, No. 43-Ann J. Caughey to Sanjin Hadziomerovic, $440,000.

Manchester Way, 12335-Paramount Investments Corp. to Edris and Maria Zoubi, $330,000.

Mariner Lane, 1927-Damon and Margaret Pelletier to Blanca E. Osorio Pineda, $309,000.

Mayflower Dr., 1981-RJC Investment Corp. to Jong Kap and Janice Choi Kim, $309,900.

Nutmeg Ct., 12227-Monica Denise Atkins and Jarvis Bradley to Trevor Myles Rosser, $319,900.

Occoquan Rd., 12718-Robert Leo and Janelle Nicole Grike to Eileen Joy Thawley, $330,000.

Oregon Ave., 1301-Cecilia Avelar and Alvaro Avelar Castro to Sophany Ob and Dara Chhe, $335,000.

Pepperidge Ct., 3931-James Michels and Nydia Rodriguez-Michaels to Stephen L. Dicicco and Carol J. Hernandez Cubilla, $350,000.

Plymouth Ct., 12586-Family Housing Corp. to Sungtak Chun and Ru Ri Lee, $315,000.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14769, No. 20-Joseph P. and Demelza Y. Steinfes to Wilmer and Amy Bailey, $356,000.

Radburn St., 16090-Kimberly S. Staubs to Robert and Jacquelyn Yvonne Miller, $321,750.

Renate Dr., 1550, No. 201-14-Ashenda Hagos to Shane Mangold, $135,000.

Rockledge Terr., 1770-Ryan P. and Suzanne G. Welch to Cleo M. and Melissa F. Caban, $480,000.

Shagwood Ct., 3073-Marcia J. Luley to David and Susan Medici, $446,025.

Silent Tree Pl., 15752-Stephanie Pope Beal to Tsegaye K. Alemayehu and Rediet Merawi, $355,000.

Steerage Cir., 16408-Bruce Vernon Sones to Johanna Danessa Montecino and Nicolas Ahumada, $379,000.

Sunny Brook Ct., 3980-Sharon B. Martin to Jose Diogenes Cruz, $265,000.

Terranova Lane, 12645-Jacob Steven Sotiriadis and Raquel Garcia-Teran to Tsigereda Berhane, $390,000.

Tilletson Pl., 1806-Nelson Mauricio Gonzalez Duran to Maria T. Paredes Romero, $260,000.

Transom Pl., 2454-George A. and Gloria Contreras to Michael Edward and Kelly L. Diggs, $575,000.

Wadsworth Way, 12302, No. 12-Thomas Phillip and Jacqueline Michelle Mains to Benjamin Floyd and Delbert Monroe Hardiman, $209,550.

Wakewater Way, 2788-Germaine P. Rosebord and Shirley E. Pollard to Besrat Belayneh and Mahdere Bekele, $386,000.

Wentwood Lane, 15212-Bradley and Monica Parkzes to Alizon B. Salazar Carbrera, $270,000.

William Harris Way, 2230-Julio A. Burgos to Almi T. Terefe and Daniel B. Bahru, $335,000.

Wood St., 13518-Visael Portillo to Susie Gao, $330,000.

Wythe Ct., 2912-J. J. S. Investments Corp. to Francisco J. and Zulma D. Lopez, $258,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in May in Manassas.

Azure Ct., 9211, No. 202-Sangeeta and Ashwani Prasad to Timothy Wilder, $190,000.

Braxted Lane, 8512-Tatiana Gcallender and Deanna Callender to Erick Guterrez, $230,000.

Butternut Cir., 10315-Morgan and Kristine Walker to Ryan Kidd Fenwick and Kristin Jo Kauffman, $325,000.

Caspian Way, 9300, No. 101-Caspian Way Condo Corp. to Marta J. Kiel, $142,570.

Cedar Ridge Dr., 10305-Michael Freeland to Michael Clark Rhodes, $380,000.

Daylily Ct., 10209-Andrew S. and Elena K. Cooper to Timothy W. and Morgan E. Beer, $485,000.

Farmington Ct., 10244-Diane Robbins to Dora Reyes and Kimberly E. Molina, $369,000.

Grays Mill Ct., 9506-Susan C. Longstreet and estate of Harrison F. McConnell to Vladimira A. Castillo, $440,000.

Lee Ct., 9504-Gregory O. Davis to Jacqueline Benfer, $289,000.

Liberty Trail, 8600, No. 202-Cecil J. Sills Jr. to Mary E. Baron, $238,000.

Meadowview Dr., 8989-James E. King to Allyson Donohue and Deborah A. Grimsley, $311,000.

Oakenshaw Dr., 9544-Robert J. and Tova A. Halsall to Sandra Carolina Rios-Saravia, $470,000.

Piney Point Ct., 8405-Claudio P. and Rosa A. Varela to Jose E. Gamez, $270,000.

Scarlet Oak Dr., 9352-William H. Graves and George J. Ellis III to Tina M. Batcheler, $175,000.

Sumner Lake Blvd., 9347-David R. and Linda L. Garner to Nolasco V. and Carmencita M. Calabia, $429,000.

Waterbury Ct., 10216-Victoria M. Daniel to Armend Gashi and Mireme Morina, $345,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in May in Manassas Park.

Brandon St., 9328-Denise J. Putrah to Saghir and Sumeera Ahmed, $525,000.

Holmes Pl., 9724, No. 3-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to William J. Hurst, $199,900.

Kent Dr., 149-Glenn and Kimberley M. Mahadeo to Maria F. Alvarez and Osmar D. Viera, $265,000.

Manassas Dr., 142-Janie F. Aubrey to Encarnacion Lopez Rivera and Amalia Lopez, $300,000.

Paige Ct., 9403-Roman O. Trifonov to Darryl Germain Moore, $485,000.

Silver Meteor Ct., 9446-Mary K. Hill to Laxmi Timalsina and Ganesh Pandey, $315,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Admiral Dr., 2015-William A. and Sandra D. Koch to Agnieszka T. Glowezewska, $350,000.

Amelia Ct., 20-Timothy Marson and Stacey Lynn Edgemon to Devin Michael Law and Kimberly Stephanie Anaya-Ramirez, $325,000.

Aspen Rd., 975-Dream Finders Homes Corp. to Brandon W. and Elizabeth R. Atkisson, $475,000.

Aztec Dr., 55-Curtiss D. and Jolie M. Weinstein to Epifenio J. and Karen M. Martinez, $565,000.

Blackberry Lane, 32-Bridget A. and Kenneth J. Collins to Paul and Racquel Starner, $525,500.

Boscobel Rd., 97-Wesley A. and Susan Emily Simon to Scott and Katherine A. Paulsen, $410,750.

Breakers Edge Ct., 101-Neill A. and Josie Shields Sevelius to Alicia Deshawn Glenn, $365,000.

Brookstone Dr., 40-Gerald L. and Krista A. Francom to Brian and Kimberly Foster, $391,000.

Cannon Bluff Dr., 34-Dean L. Sedgwick to Victoria and Mustapha Silla, $515,000.

Carriage Hill Dr., 136-Nathan A. and Amie E. Burkholder to Brandon and Rachel Jordan, $400,000.

Choptank Rd., 255-Robert and Hallie Graves to Aaron James Snively and Flemming Emmaline McEachern, $345,000.

Clear Spring Lane, 36-D.R. Horton Inc. to Delwin K. Garrett and Joy R. Garrett-Bey, $385,990.

Clover Hill Dr., 23-Monica C. and Daniel S. Holmes to Joel Henriquez and Maria R. Martinez De Henriquez, $295,000.

Columbus Cv., 130-Robert Howard and Jean Stacy Davidson to Robert and Margaret Griffith, $376,000.

Coriander Lane, 991-Dream Finders Homes Corp. to Nykea J. Perry, $480,000.

Courtney Ct., 16-Bruce C. and Lori Phlani Gubser to Robert Otero, $324,450.

Crosswood Pl., 7-Kristy E. Wright to Matthew and Jenni Bloomfield, $361,000.

Dayton Cir., 18-Bryan Folts to Robin Karpel Williams and Sheryl Price, $365,000.

Denison St., 155-Peter J. and Constance W. Souza to Alice V. and Joseph V. Pascale, $390,000.

Donna Dale Dr., 12-Lee and Barbara Turner to Miriam L. Marin Castro, $280,000.

Drum Ct., 1-Philip and Meredith Wiktor to Ronald A. Lupica and Yvette M. Alarcon, $450,000.

Edgecliff Lane, 2-SRB II Corp. to Maria C. Siles Claros and Claudia Mostajo Siles, $300,000.

England Run Lane, 102-Lesley A. Buckles to Jessica Anne Scatchard and Jacob Carlton Shorter, $349,900.

Fairbanks Ct., 8-Caldwell B. Beattie to Matthew L. and Valarie Anne Higgins, $334,000.

Forbes St., 415-Drake W. and Nicole E. Ward to Brian Denise Harrold and Daryl Matthew Hall, $265,000.

Forsythia Lane, 971-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Samantha A. Brown, $461,000.

Galway Lane, 205-John S. Bates to Edward Batocela, $265,000.

Ginger Lane, 114-Anthony L. and Meghann Viggiani to Misty J. Posey, $485,000.

Gray Birch Lane, 5-Paul D. and Kirsten S. Baker to Kevin T. and Laura M. Spaulding, $450,000.

Grosvenor Lane, 300, No. 2-Darnell C. Wynn to Carmela M. Howard, $152,000.

Harbour Dr., 1021-Paramount Investments Corp. to Saad M. Iqbal, $345,000.

Harpoon Dr., 2465-Eric E. and Lana J. Dunn to Donald F. and Christine F. Flusche, $376,500.

Hickory Hill Overlook Ct., 137-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael Lee St. John Jr., $338,500.

Hidden Brook Dr., 115-Jacob Bettilyon to John Phillip and Mercedes Amara Rosa, $298,000.

Hulvey Dr., 29-Mark J. Hodges to Christopher U. Borgia, $419,000.

Iris Lane, 23-Jason D. and Catalina P. Groves to Alan S. and Diane K. Engler, $450,000.

Jib Dr., 113-Robert C. Hanna to Christopher Lee and Amanda M. Jones, $285,000.

Kelly Way, 22-Warren Austin and Mindi Arnett to James and Destiney Otto, $379,999.

Kings Crest Dr., 207-Daniel Benjamin and Stephanie Marie Weinstein to Israel A. Chin and Whitney Jones, $188,000.

Kinross Dr., 43-Michelle B. Mayfield to Laura B. and William F. Emerson, $440,000.

Kyle Ct., 105-Richard D. Christensen to Theresa J. Arvesen, $190,000.

Leamington Rd., 8-Rushton Real Estate Corp. to Jose N. Rivera and Ana Gladys Aguirre, $297,000.

Little Rocky Run Lane, 6-Dale J. Czubaj to Krystal Lynn and Eric Paul Lang, $420,000.

Lord Fairfax Dr., 3-Adam and Ashley McCully to Casey L. and Brittany G. Durst, $350,000.

MacGregor Ridge Rd., 9-Jonathan S. and Michelle C. Hey to Trocon Prince Bestman, $449,000.

Misty Creek Lane, 76-Robin K. Williams and Sheryl Price to Eric and Lyndsey Ludden, $495,000.

Mount Olive Rd., 188-Foundation Homes Inc. to Jennifer K. Melerski, $403,410.

Mountain View Rd., 1189-Lucyna Krystyna Cieczka to Jason G. Shipman, $415,000.

Neabsco Dr., 40-Price L. and Deidre Jett to Ryan Laverne Kahle, $439,000.

Northampton Blvd., 149-Chris and Korri Roper to Delmar and Helen Bradley, $374,900.

Owen St., 4-Peter E. and Callie S. Klempay to Cristian L. Castro Avila, $356,700.

Peachy Ct., 3-Alfred and Kentrena F. Dorsey to Baljit Singh, $306,000.

Perth Dr., 3-HCA Model Fund Virginia Corp. to Edward Lee and Michael D. Bravado, $556,915.

Pilgrim Cv., 113-Laila Bernhartsen to Demitrik Moss and Myra Ben S. Neri, $339,999.

Pointe Dr. N., 1-James T. and Michelle H. Matthews to Zachary A. and Rebecca A. Minter, $349,900.

Portland Dr., 328-Paul S. Sharp to Earl Andrew and Teresa Fay Claxton, $400,000.

Providence St., 301-Azizollah Khanzadeh to Charles Harry Kayl, $237,000.

Quarry Oaks Rd., 20-William H. and Wendy F. Madison to Zachary L. and Brandy N. Jones, $379,900.

Randolph Rd. N., 242-Elizabeth A. Pack to Nichole L. Ashwood, $252,000.

Richland Rd., 278-Gerald R. Liptak to Teresa L. and Lanny Lankford, $460,000.

River Oak Dr., 1-Rosser O. and Sandra L. Baker to Jacob L. and April R. Perry, $450,000.

Rome Dome Ct., 8-Mark A. and Margery A. Westerbeck to Jason William and Kristen Boswell, $519,250.

Ruby Glen Lane, 90-Dennis B. Burns to Tyler Mackenzie and Kathleen Ann Owens, $470,000.

Saint Georges Dr., 115-Darren Charles and Sherry Petri to Steven R. and Elizabeth Dubose, $499,900.

Saint Roberts Dr., 93-Michael J. and Anita M. Stonehill to Charlotte Gay and Caroline Dure, $365,000.

Sandy Ridge Rd., 240-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Hilldale Trust to Christopher Conn, $365,000.

Schooner Dr., 2007-Jessica Chasmar to Sylvia Hona and Ronald George Coleman, $340,000.

Sebastian Rd., 2191-Joel J. and Margaret B. Wickham to Sherri Satterwhite, $269,900.

Shamrock Dr., 117-Victoria R. Aponte to Isaac Peter and Lily Cordova, $299,000.

Sloop Cv., 101-Jordan P. and Linda C. Biscardo to Jennifer and Alex Richardson, $420,000.

Snow Meadow Lane, 4-Cynthia M. Larsen to Brian Tilley, $373,450.

Spring Lake Dr., 52-Kathryn S. Turrell to Patricia Healy and Howard C. Leming, $335,000.

Stafford Manor Way, 11-Department of Veterans Affairs to Hope Lawton, $329,900.

Tavern Rd., 83-Lajenna Walton to Matthew E. and Jennifer B. Huntt, $375,000.

Teri Lyn Ct., 7-Estate of Pearl L. Bouwmans and Cynthia Jean Bouwmans to Nicholas Addison and Ingrid Porciuncula Thomas, $330,000.

Torbert Loop, 304-Apple Federal Credit Union to Tamim and Humaira Sarwari, $255,000.

Turtle Creek Way, 16-Evelyn Mootershead and Wendy R. Roosa to Susan H. Blasco, $227,500.

Village Pkwy., 654-John and Anna Weatherly to Tatiana and Deanna Callender, $420,000.

Vista Woods Rd., 107-Ciprian and Alida Victoria Jurj to Hector and Maria R. Castro, $325,000.

Walnut Ridge Dr., 107-Estate of Gregory Compton and Donald Perry Compton to Lee E. and Barbara B. Turner, $320,000.

Westbrook Lane, 4-Thomas and Beth Hatchel to Tyler and Jessica Hall, $400,000.

Wiltshire Dr., 15-Morgane S. Keiffler to Thomas F. Stewart, $400,000.

Woodford Dr., 29-Syed Amin Roni and Ema Roni Chowdhury to Binita Shalin and Shalin Gajeandra Desai, $435,000.

Woodstream Blvd., 242-Ebony Jere and Lebrandon Kevon Phillips to Rosemarie Santiago, $330,000.