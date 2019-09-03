Prince William County
A.P. Hill Ct., 10942-Kendric Jay and Jenelle Marie Perry to Alex Dean and Eusebia C. Howell, $605,000.
Arthur Graves Jr Ct., 12650-David Brian and Brenda N. Conrad to Richard Henry and Michelle Lynn Witt, $600,000.
Bedder Stone Pl., 9713-Rachel Megan and Douglas Adam Cochrane to Asenath Angum and Jacob Ngoh Ndamukong, $345,000.
Benton Lake Rd., 11897-Sheryl A. Matthews to Grace Radigan and John Conner, $375,000.
Bristow Station Dr., 10505-Yumi Hwang to Sang Ji and Sang Eun Hwang, $364,400.
Catletts Station Ct., 10873-Robert J. and Diana D’Amico Pawlewicz to Cecilia and Luis M. Kuglistsh, $560,000.
Cold Stream Guard Ct., 12339-Aimee and Shawn David Plankiton to Eric H. and Elizabeth L. White, $542,500.
Country Mill Dr., 12042-Steve and Paula Wood to Danijela Dincic, $345,000.
Elliots Oak Pl., 12060-Amena Huq and Maksudur Rahaman to Karen Bella Agger, $360,000.
General Cooke Dr., 11832-Raymond Allen and Mary Elizabeth Paul to Juan L. Flores and Tammy J. Schofield, $500,000.
Hepner Ct., 8828-Kevin M. Hodgkiss to Jason D. and Nicole A. Wimer, $540,000.
Iron Brigade Unit Ave., 11638-Edward C. McNally to Paul L. and Colleen G. Ascosi, $375,000.
Lanier Overlook Ct., 8400-Michael Keith and Christine Malley Bonneville to Thomas P. and Jacqueline M. Mains, $540,000.
Maitland Loop, 9769-Jeong Jae and Grace Hyeyoung Lee to Nataliya McClain, $319,000.
Moxleys Ford Lane, 10053-Brandi Marie Haskins to Takhir Hgamovich Akhmetov, $289,000.
Ormond Dr., 13009-Richard E. and Peggy L. Roberts to Gregory P. and Mary K. Poston, $434,000.
Penzance Lane, 12355-Timothy W. and Shannon R. Gunn to Guivi Barra and Olga V. Watanabe, $350,000.
Runner Stone Pl., 9770-Jeffrey A. and Patricia A. Knox to Brandon Black, $470,000.
Shortbread Way, 9996-Elizabeth A. Moyer to Matthew and Abby Sue Nichol, $338,500.
United Park Way, 12268-Vinod R. Pavangat and Rani Amat to Abdallah and Alie Jaffa, $489,000.
Wembley Loop, 13524-Shannon E. and Jennifer W. Seay to Vi X. Nguyen and Tammy T. Le, $610,000.
Alps Dr., 14431-William G. and Dale M. Thom to Margaret Danielle and Damon Alan Pelletier, $445,000.
Ardmore Loop, 15072-Nicholas J. Provoncha to Waheeda Akbari, $300,000.
Barnes Meadows Ct., 15047-Luis M. Sustache-Davila and Mayra G. Velazquez-Perez to Herman and Mary Ross, $565,000.
Belvedere Dr., 14442-Samuel Smith Jr. to Timoteo A. Gonzalez Coronado, $200,000.
Bluefin Dr., 13821-Ruben Chavez and Maria Guadalupe Guzman Calvillo to Jose H. Diaz Rodas and Beatriz Adriana Diaz, $350,000.
Bowes Lane, 2852-Montywin D. Spencer to Michelle O. Bui, $260,000.
Brazilnut Ct., 5692-Frank A. and Elizabeth M. Arre to Stuart W. and Cassandra M. Glenn, $425,000.
Bronco Way, 15353-Amanda L. Thomas to Sean McNichols, $325,500.
Calexico Lane, 15110-Benito I. Perez Hernandez to Rosa Nilsan Barahona and Mireyda Carmin Villalobos Reyes, $315,000.
Carson Dr., 3604-James D. and Gail Patterson to Harold B. Gaitan, $294,000.
Cherrydale Dr., 14829-Iris Gonzalez and Pompilio Palma to Amy Steliga, $216,000.
Colonel Tansill Ct., 15316-Rosauro V. Cajayon to Kamal K. Devabhaktuni and Sridevi Davuluri, $580,000.
Cuddy Loop, 14150, No. 5-Song U. Chong to Jay J. and Hiral J. Mehta, $198,000.
Dubois Ct., 4009-William P. and Luseane Lavenda Helu Bastian to Cristabel Guzman, $350,000.
Endsley Turn, 14616-Rosa Yanira Rivera and Miguel Salgado to Pedro A. Chavez and William Saul Chavez Villanueva, $265,000.
Felty Pl., 14301-Jay M. and Dominique K. Florence to Tamekia and Jeffrey Allen Hinderliter, $249,900.
Forestdale Ave., 3508-Najma Majid to Arsalan Ali, $257,000.
Galapagos Pl., 15045-Estate of Victoria M. Medina and Oralia Williams to Abdul Khabir and Zarghoona Kakar, $300,000.
Glendale Rd., 4129-Harper J. and Mary H. Morrison to Gerardo Hernandez Magos and Ana Maria Salmeron Fuentes, $365,000.
Gresham Ct., 13796-Gregory Scott Massey to Nino E. Ferrufino, $294,000.
Hemingway Dr., 4123-RRG Investments Corp. to Jesus I. Cruz and Ana L. Cardona Benitez, $345,000.
Kelsey Ct., 13310-Daniel C. Wessel to David Bueso Rosales and Yandee A. Pineda Miranda, $294,900.
Kingsman Rd., 13654-Ronel Rosado to Rolando A. Flores Santos and Maria M. Santos Villatoro, $330,500.
Kramer Pl., 14082-DHF Investment Corp. to Mincaho Pan, $340,000.
Lindendale Rd., 14217-Celso Santiago and Leticia M. Morales to Oscar R.A. Martinez and Francisca I. Benavides De Alvarado, $330,000.
Macwood Dr., 5356-Dinorah E. Vasquez and Willian Centeno to Harold V. and Jheany Carrasco De Olmos, $319,500.
Marcel Ct., 5393-RCMA Investment Inc. to Kimberly A. Cameron, $350,000.
Minnie Ct., 5633-Yolanda and Leonardo Pearson to Joseph Heinz and Wendy Wimmer, $540,000.
Morrison Ct., 14130-Daniel L. Kiston and Dae Woong Kim to Ghulam Rasool, $271,000.
Nickleson Dr., 13340-Yong Chen and Wei Yi Sun to Mohammed Mustafizur Rashid and Naima S. Arzumanda Banu Zinia, $370,000.
Powells Crossing Ct., 3500-Daniel T. and Nina B. Buckley to Alexander P. and Deamper F. Blakeslee, $430,000.
Quade Lane, 13053-3sels Properties Corp. to Dheeraj and Rohini Verma, $630,000.
Quell Ct., 5022-Rajwant S. and Harbhajan Virk to Jason Edward and Shelly McIntosh, $619,000.
Redford Lane, 13869-Zamir and Mohammad B. Abdul Basir to Jose A. Krafft, $459,483.
Rosewood Dr., 13832-David M. and Melinda Alvarado to Aizimaiti Yusufu and Mamuti Zulayati, $425,000.
Ryon Ct., 14084-Michelle B. Fulford to Roberto Antonio Romero, $309,100.
Spriggs Meadow Dr., 5709-Jake M. and Susan R. Taylor to Lisa M. Fisher and Heather M. McEwen, $565,000.
Tarpon Lane, 4096-Benjamin T. Dao to Sofia G. Graham Perea and Curtis T. Benton Jr., $358,500.
Tina Lane, 15333-Fausto and Elaine Vadas Hamdan to Amanda Lynn Fortier and Conan Julius Morales, $440,000.
Wertz Dr., 3806-Charles and Cynthia Holmes to Darren Parrish and Amy Stancer, $484,000.
Cusack Lane, 17385-Zimam and Gebrehiwot B. Woldehiwot to Rodrigo and Valeria A. Lora, $285,000.
Harmsworth Dr., 2305-Alan and Jennifer Knapp to G. Jason and Ronda J. Karluk, $659,900.
Mountain Laurel Loop, 3345-Jimmie Scott Griffea to Kiet Quang Anhand Hien T. Vu, $310,000.
Tulip Tree Pl., 3132-Geraldo M. and Meisram L. Hernandez to Rafael Schardosin Sila and Lucila Araujo Maciel, $464,900.
Amal Lane, 13560-Michael F. and Carol E. Annanie to Wendy Kamal, $574,000.
Arthur Hills Dr., 6756-Geraldine S. Risso to John W. and Edith C. Griffith, $494,999.
Breeders Cup Dr., 14036-Mark S. and Darcy M. Wooldridge to Paul D. and Cynthia A. Buzby, $515,000.
Brunson Cir., 7348, No. 3E-Estate of Robert Allen Briggs and Joy E. Briggs to Brandt and Martha Benton, $328,000.
Calbera Ct., 8809-Brant Paul and Shannon Claggett Scalan to Jae Hyoung Yoon, $595,000.
Cannondale Way, 14128, No. 25-Jotyar and Dorma Mokhtari Palani to Christopher M. Hegarty, $325,000.
Charismatic Way, 13779-Joanne M. Palmer to Patricia Sitnik, $525,000.
Crimson Crossing Way, 8305-Jon T. and Linda Y. Tiller to Young Hee Jun, $520,000.
Eagle Island Ct., 14415-Gary L. and Tamura Lee Moore to Ernesto and Kelly D. Uribe, $835,000.
Falkland Dr., 7571-William Earl and Maria O’Sullivan Rafferty to Edward and Shana McLean, $915,000.
General Lafayette Way, 6856-Eric Wysocki and Amy Baldwin to Scott Burton and Theresa Catherine Moses, $337,500.
Haro Trail, 14109, No. 95-Daniel R. Klein to Jon and Stephanie Paige Bieniek, $385,000.
Heritage Valley Way, 13733-Elena Portoles to Dwayne D. and Leslie S. Piepenburg, $496,000.
Hunters Run Way, 14247-Hiepson and Sean Kaysarn to Keith Jason Matias, $378,000.
Knight Ct., 13757-Bradley B. and Teresa L. Costello to Samuel A. and Kelly A. Little, $600,000.
Legend Glen Ct., 14237-Kimberle A. Pendergrass to Janaki Naga and Pal Sunkara, $356,000.
Madison Ridge Pl., 16004-Jeffrey Michael and Michelle L. Simmons to Daniel M. Morrison, $425,500.
Neale Sound Ct., 10480-Yong I. and Yun S. Park to Preethi Hansaa Manoharan and Hariharan Ravichandran, $615,900.
Preakness Pl., 8515-Daniel Fal to Mody Lacour and Emilia Ayompe Mody, $510,000.
Rockingham Lane, 13607, No. 51G-Teresa J. Vance to James Gerard Fleischman, $357,500.
Santander Dr., 15113-Charmaine Dunn to Arun and Purnima Sareen, $512,215.
Sauvage Lane, 7033-Walter W. and Sherri A. Honchar to Jordan B. and Andrew Nuce, $360,750.
Senea Dr., 13742-Diane Perez and Francisco Tapia to Matthew and Cristina Krawczyk, $470,000.
Tenbrook Dr., 8304-Jimmy and Elizabeth Hicks to Lauren and Kurt Rogers Drottar Jr., $515,000.
Thoroughfare Rd., 15607-K.S. Enterprise USA Inc. to Dayna and John W. Paszkiet, $670,000.
Tullamore Estates Rd., 4500-David B. Lussier to Todd A. and Bronwyn B. Hershberger, $800,000.
Vinewood Ct., 7725-David Walton Jones to Humayun and Gul G. Tokhi, $510,000.
Witton Cir., 6914-Patrick Jess and Susan S. Brindisi to Chanda Benton, $400,000.
Amelia Springs Cir., 5736-Gloria Lynn Hamilton to Andrew William and Carly Megan Cherry, $480,000.
Armour Ct., 5237-E. James and Wilma B. White to Michael S. and Joyce K. Gelacak, $515,000.
Aster Haven Cir., 6203, No. 46-Robert T. Gudaitis to Morgan C. McKnight, $309,000.
Berkeley Dr., 15709-Eileen S. Burton to Richard L. and Kathleen Paton, $765,000.
Cedarville Ct., 5394-Leon H. and Kyung H. Kim to Dwight Rayford, $666,000.
Cheyenne Way, 14986-Chris and Melissa Hall to Andrew Sorlouangsana, $306,999.
Cranswick Ct., 5837-Richard T. and Satu M. Van Rossem to Larry Fowler, $653,000.
Gaines Mill Cir., 15059-Dana and Trene M. Johnson to Timothy and Cortyne Hithe Sumter, $585,000.
Greymill Manor Dr., 15926-Jeffrey Bryan and Ashley Marie Schroeder to Naveed B. and Sadaf Mirza, $410,000.
Jordan Crest Ct., 16150-Rodney C. and Darla J. Meranda to Chad and Victoria Nelson, $656,000.
Lawson Dr., 6229-Matthew and Catherine Sikes Kiick to Hameed Mohammed Kareem and Roshna Ali Hama Radha, $450,000.
Mackenzie Manor Dr., 15858-Altin and Entela Kraja to Ryan and Katheryn Jarrett, $420,000.
Noyes Ave., 6851-Michael J. and Mary S. Gouzie to Randall and Laura Kirby, $658,000.
Pitner St., 16002-Matthew Thomas Weglewski to Kurt Simard, $415,000.
Popes Creek Pl., 6165-Juan A. and Cletina A. Gomez to Eyasu and Selamawit Bonche, $401,000.
Rolling Ridge Rd., 15017-Patrick F. and Teresa Marie Dobson to Kelsie Ware, $425,000.
Seneca Knoll Way, 15023-Stephen G. and Jennifer C. Ascone to Javier M. and Hana Gonzalez Fernandini, $585,000.
Vailmont Ct., 14850-Mark T. and Jayelene D. Betonti to Jeannette and Calvin McIlwain, $645,000.
Woodley Hills Rd., 16137-Chad A. and Elizabeth H. Larsen to Michael Praseth Kang, $612,000.
Assateague Pl., 5668-Marino F. and Tiffany A. Vidoli to Clayton S. and Erin Roberson Holland, $479,000.
Belle Grae Dr., 7566, No. 9-5-Jose Luis Palacios to Mallory Rinker, $199,000.
Brandon Way, 10116-Alan J. and Mary L. Talacek to Maria A. Quispe, $270,000.
Bruce Ct., 9655-Harold Andress to Thomas Charles Evans IV, $340,000.
Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9811-Emmett M. and Emily Freeborn to Young Gon and Kwang Sim Cho, $360,500.
Cobb Rd., 8310-Matthew McCourt to Alexandra Ogden, $380,000.
Copeland Dr., 10016-Joshua R. Eagner and Keri Lynn Surprenant to Luis A. and Candelaria M. Villalta, $335,000.
Cub Run Ct., 10244-Elvira Rios and Jose B. Romero to Manish Bhardwaj, $205,000.
Doubleday Lane, 11058-Patricia Ulrich to Num B. and Srishti K. Sharma Chhetri, $358,000.
Eppes Island Pl., 5636-Joseph J. and Susan E. Cappello to Alisha M. and Ariana R. Bhambhani, $480,000.
Flagtree Pl., 13969-Malik A. and Spogmay W. Kakar to Kevin L. Thomazios and Gwynneth E. Anderson, $585,000.
Goshen Ct., 7418-Jerry R. and Betsy M. Conner to Jian Liu, $550,000.
Holly Berry Ct., 6192-Steven J. Klemz and Janet Scott to Stephanie L. Martin, $425,000.
Inspiration Point Pl., 10988-Mark R. Kroll and Karlene Hemerly Fluck to Brett W. and Corynthia A. Miller, $533,000.
Kahns Rd., 12052-Robert C. and Melissa L. Meyerson to Robert G. and Barbara J. Reese, $430,000.
Kinship Ct., 11009, No. 254-Jay Yoon to George Turman, $229,000.
Lacy Dr., 8115, No. 151-Dana M. Gill to Emily Elizabeth Perdue and Brandon Edward Levine, $217,000.
Lyceum Lane, 5940-Jose A. Canizales to Adan Rios-Rodriguez and Judy Reyes, $584,900.
Paine Run Pl., 5890-Thomas L. and Patricia A. Swanson to Robert B. and Lynn Fanning, $557,000.
Phipps Farm Way, 8704-Jeffrey P. Kenefake to Amy D. Ashby, $349,000.
Pope St., 10943-William E. Sifnakis to Jin Young Kim, $335,000.
Rapidan Lane, 10462, No. 23-1-Krisanthi Carcani to Jose Antonio Chicas Rodriguez and Lidia A. Chicas, $211,000.
River Forest Dr., 6127-John B. and Lisa B. Bennett to William W. Burdett Jr., $449,000.
Shady Creek Ct., 10628-James A. French to Daniel Salais and Jesus T. Salais Torres, $475,000.
Spring Dr., 12525-William and Jennifer L. Stoelting to Franklin and Sonia Amaya, $370,000.
Stonington Lane, 10529, No. 20-3-Daniel M. Brazier to Carlos J. Mencia Martinez, $205,000.
Three Otters Pl., 15544-Raymond E. and Duane G. Clark to Daniel Mitchell Crowder, $301,500.
Unbridled Ct., 7879-Billy W. and Elisa F. Antley to Joseph E. and Julie M. Cole, $705,000.
Viewmont Lane, 10662-Michael Curtis and Tiah L. Taylor to Thomas Lyon and Hannah Bush, $385,000.
Whitting Dr., 8133-Marion L. Clark to Daniel Alan and Melissa Ann Kosak, $400,000.
Winged Elm Cir., 10505-Joseph W. and Melissa F. Kondas to Jose L. Vasquez Orellana and Nuria E. Lazo, $485,000.
Alleghany Rd., 7517-Rexford J. Snow Jr. to Victor Manuel Cortez Moran and Jorge Cortes Martinez, $350,000.
Centerton Lane, 8659-Judy J. Miller to Kathleen E. and Michael P. Simo, $306,475.
Glade Bank Dr., 8243-Brian Christopher Reynolds to Nadia Rasoli, $365,000.
Kallenburg Ct., 7404-Jong Suk and Byung Soo Chang to Zeeshan Ali and Lanay Breanna Zahid, $725,000.
Linblake Ct., 8244-Abdhesh Kumar Jha to Syed Aziz Ali and Nasreen Surriya, $345,000.
Riding Meadow Way, 7454, No. 34-Gregory and Christina Bruch to Saman Usodan, $330,000.
Yorkshire Lane, 8512-John A. and Diane K. Whitson to Richard A. and Dawn M. Hoffman, $250,000.
Bridgeport Dr., 15014-Angela M. Dinetta to Angela K. Davis, $284,500.
Dalebrook Dr., 3806-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Thomas T. and Sarah K. Turner, $440,000.
Denali Pl., 17410-Cynthia Ryans Montgomery to Adnan Shakeel Khan and Maheen Pirzada, $330,000.
Exeter Dr., 4279-Ruth A. Thomas to Faridon Qarizadah, $500,000.
Golf Club Dr., 15473-Karen A. and D. Scott Magnino to Jennifer E. Hutt, $389,900.
Holleyside Dr., 15198-Randall L. and Cynthia D. Howard to Marc and Sheryl Lenowitz, $425,000.
Jonathan Ct., 4214-Judy C. Taylor to Cuc Phan and An Van Thai, $290,000.
Lansdale Pl., 15736-Ronald and Loretta Rayhel to Jessica J. and Tyrone J. Whitehurst, $310,000.
Mimosa Trail, 15273-Waseem Sagher Mian to Monika S. and Benjamin D. Bixler, $385,000.
Moot Dr., 4266-Donald W. and Pamela K. Hargrove to Ingrid Elizabeth and John David Ketterman, $430,000.
Port Washington Ct., 15485-Talena C. Epling to Nathan and Genevieve Mateer, $331,750.
Solstice Lane, 3912-Chinh Dac Truong to John and Edith Harrop, $366,700.
Sugarbush Lane, 15455-Kelly and Amy Hannum to Roland T. Sasaki and Heather C. Ramsey, $510,000.
Tintagel Ct., 16727-David J. and Judy Thomas to Yonas Fisseha and Martha Gossa, $435,000.
Wiltshire Pl., 4257-Dennis C. and Patricia A. Thompson to Theodore A. and Kathleen Anne Logan Butts, $520,000.
Carriage Ford Rd., 13145-Christopher A. and Susan M. Pellettiere to Vianey M. Marroquin and Tulio A. Rivas Lozano, $783,000.
Heathers Overlook Ct., 14001-Michael Andrew and Kathryn O’Connell Henderson to David Gambale and Sheri L. McMahon, $860,000.
Old Church Rd., 12961-Robert E. and Ruth A. Cross to Wenjiang Yu, $440,000.
Vint Hill Rd., 15027-Estate of Henry M. Ross to Erin C. and Dmitriy A. Kokoshkin, $1.03 million.
Heron Lane, 95-Kimberly J. Deal to John Marascuila, $435,000.
Overlook Dr., 325, No. 4-Brian Grossman to Kristina Dickinson, $342,000.
Cabin Rd., 18514-Abid Riaz Qureshi to Vivian D. Gales and George Raymond Wilkes Jr., $449,900.
Inn St., 4324-Donald L. Cornwell to Elio Gonzalez and Luis Lazo, $310,000.
Mockingbird Heights Rd., 19104-Yu Soon May to Francis and Jacquline Maria Agyapong, $2.8 million.
Riverview Dr., 3231-Enoc J. Parada to Nicole L. Green, $429,000.
Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3704-Angel Antonio and Sonja T. Ebron Santos to Daniel E. and Ailish Lawson, $450,000.
Alabama Ave., 15040-John A. and Kathleen M. Roy to Reyes H. and Olga Posada, $325,000.
Antietam Rd., 11805-Nancy M. Poe to Ronald F. and Karen A. Macleod, $615,000.
Avocet Loop, 15658-Diana McCauley to Eugenia Lenoh, $383,000.
Battery Hill Cir., 2448-Joseph H. and Wendy Wimmer to Jivan and Deepika Gurung, $383,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 830, No. 105-Thomas L. and Alison M. Smith to Marcia Jeanne Luley, $320,000.
Bjork Lane, 12891-Vale D. Short to Keith Betts, $256,000.
Bracknell Dr., 3646-Jeanenne M. Butler to Caroline E. Leean, $375,000.
Brookmoor Lane, 2408, No. 407A-Monie E. Deneke to Alexis Kerchner and Brandon Haynes, $295,000.
Canada Goose Loop, 15976-Abdul and Masooda Faieq to Michelle and Joshua Nyarko, $359,900.
Cardamom Dr., 12199-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Hanadi Salih and Yasser Abdalmonim, $190,000.
Chanceford Dr., 11864-Gordon John and Duksoon Burke to Wade W. and Traci L. Rindy, $725,000.
Chaucer Lane, 12163-Fatima Sultan to Karen Leann Donais, $180,000.
Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2951, No. 251-Mesfin Getaneh to Theodore Warren McBride III, $277,000.
Cohasset Lane, 12905-James W. and Mary H. Adams to Rigobero and Felix Lucinda Pereira, $410,000.
Corcyra Ct., 3285-Thomas Edward and Deborah Kent Herterich to Mehrdad Mashayekhi Gharyomeno and Shohreh Mehrnami, $332,400.
Crossfield Way, 14612, No. 229A-Ian Meyers to Christy L. Heib, $380,000.
Danridge Manor Dr., 16648-Justin Sumner and Maneesha Ghigurupati to Mulique T. and Casey N. Evans, $439,000.
Darlington Loop, 2023-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Markesha Roane, $229,900.
Deerfield Lane, 1425-Steven P. Orlando to Celine Desbrosses, $299,000.
Dogues Terr., 13408-Michael L. Niblack and Marybeth Laymen to Patrick J. Lucey, $380,000.
Eagle Beak Cir., 16166-Jennifer Post and Michael Estrin to Mark G. Atkins, $536,000.
Eagle Ridge Dr., 3401-Juan C. Uribe Fajardo to Youssef Basily, $450,000.
Elizabeth Burbage Loop, 15347-Fawad Ariasaif to Alante Deborah and Charles Javon Cooley, $342,000.
Faversham Way, 1854-Francis V. and Rosemary D. White to Richard L. and Jane A. Gullickson, $519,900.
Forest Hill Rd., 12556, No. 76-Independent Management Corp. to Jeffrey Robert and Evelyn Mejias, $190,000.
Gatehouse Terr., 15329-Gerald B. Urich to Mohamed El Mairi, $240,800.
Goa Pl., 12437-Ralph A. and Yoshie A. Lyons to Nasir and Muzhdah Karimi, $370,000.
Granada Way, 12308-Andrew H. Goldberg to Ellen Stodola, $275,000.
Grayton Lane, 2581-Sarah Y. Abrefi to Souleymane Toure, $330,000.
Greywing St., 2228, No. 104A-John M. Daniels to Noor Ahmad Omid, $410,000.
Halifax Rd., 1814-Emerita M. Duarte and Melissa Alvarez Sargent to Jose E. and Florencia Sanchez Lazo, $360,000.
Heather Glen Ct., 1854-Forward Realty Corp. to Pedro A. and Maria A. Velasquez, $292,000.
Hollow Wind Way, 13953, No. 14-1B-Michael L. Quidley to Lisa Tuyet Vo and Mark O. Lam, $275,000.
Hunterbrook Dr., 12986-Ramona Simmons to McCoy and Ronita R. Hayes, $324,900.
Ironwood St., 1379-Alicia N. Rivas and Victor M. Zelaya to Brianna C. McClenon and Christina H. Bonner, $220,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15801, No. 90-Jamie and Brooke Arazia to Lloyd H. Johnson Jr., $322,000.
Kramer Estate Dr., 16411-David Kroll to Jennifer Burr, $540,000.
Ladymeade Ct., 12236, No. 5-102-Sybil Joanne Herrmann to George Council and Juanita Gardner Bass, $207,000.
Lancashire Dr., 15205, No. 361-Mark Anthony Silva Jr. to Antonio Alejandro Suarez Plaza and Martha Milena Salcedo Rodriguez, $325,000.
Linwood Lane, 2501-Laurie Anne Neal to Melquiades A. Rodriguez, $320,000.
Lotte Dr., 12800, No. 43-Ann J. Caughey to Sanjin Hadziomerovic, $440,000.
Manchester Way, 12335-Paramount Investments Corp. to Edris and Maria Zoubi, $330,000.
Mariner Lane, 1927-Damon and Margaret Pelletier to Blanca E. Osorio Pineda, $309,000.
Mayflower Dr., 1981-RJC Investment Corp. to Jong Kap and Janice Choi Kim, $309,900.
Nutmeg Ct., 12227-Monica Denise Atkins and Jarvis Bradley to Trevor Myles Rosser, $319,900.
Occoquan Rd., 12718-Robert Leo and Janelle Nicole Grike to Eileen Joy Thawley, $330,000.
Oregon Ave., 1301-Cecilia Avelar and Alvaro Avelar Castro to Sophany Ob and Dara Chhe, $335,000.
Pepperidge Ct., 3931-James Michels and Nydia Rodriguez-Michaels to Stephen L. Dicicco and Carol J. Hernandez Cubilla, $350,000.
Plymouth Ct., 12586-Family Housing Corp. to Sungtak Chun and Ru Ri Lee, $315,000.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14769, No. 20-Joseph P. and Demelza Y. Steinfes to Wilmer and Amy Bailey, $356,000.
Radburn St., 16090-Kimberly S. Staubs to Robert and Jacquelyn Yvonne Miller, $321,750.
Renate Dr., 1550, No. 201-14-Ashenda Hagos to Shane Mangold, $135,000.
Rockledge Terr., 1770-Ryan P. and Suzanne G. Welch to Cleo M. and Melissa F. Caban, $480,000.
Shagwood Ct., 3073-Marcia J. Luley to David and Susan Medici, $446,025.
Silent Tree Pl., 15752-Stephanie Pope Beal to Tsegaye K. Alemayehu and Rediet Merawi, $355,000.
Steerage Cir., 16408-Bruce Vernon Sones to Johanna Danessa Montecino and Nicolas Ahumada, $379,000.
Sunny Brook Ct., 3980-Sharon B. Martin to Jose Diogenes Cruz, $265,000.
Terranova Lane, 12645-Jacob Steven Sotiriadis and Raquel Garcia-Teran to Tsigereda Berhane, $390,000.
Tilletson Pl., 1806-Nelson Mauricio Gonzalez Duran to Maria T. Paredes Romero, $260,000.
Transom Pl., 2454-George A. and Gloria Contreras to Michael Edward and Kelly L. Diggs, $575,000.
Wadsworth Way, 12302, No. 12-Thomas Phillip and Jacqueline Michelle Mains to Benjamin Floyd and Delbert Monroe Hardiman, $209,550.
Wakewater Way, 2788-Germaine P. Rosebord and Shirley E. Pollard to Besrat Belayneh and Mahdere Bekele, $386,000.
Wentwood Lane, 15212-Bradley and Monica Parkzes to Alizon B. Salazar Carbrera, $270,000.
William Harris Way, 2230-Julio A. Burgos to Almi T. Terefe and Daniel B. Bahru, $335,000.
Wood St., 13518-Visael Portillo to Susie Gao, $330,000.
Wythe Ct., 2912-J. J. S. Investments Corp. to Francisco J. and Zulma D. Lopez, $258,000.
Manassas
Azure Ct., 9211, No. 202-Sangeeta and Ashwani Prasad to Timothy Wilder, $190,000.
Braxted Lane, 8512-Tatiana Gcallender and Deanna Callender to Erick Guterrez, $230,000.
Butternut Cir., 10315-Morgan and Kristine Walker to Ryan Kidd Fenwick and Kristin Jo Kauffman, $325,000.
Caspian Way, 9300, No. 101-Caspian Way Condo Corp. to Marta J. Kiel, $142,570.
Cedar Ridge Dr., 10305-Michael Freeland to Michael Clark Rhodes, $380,000.
Daylily Ct., 10209-Andrew S. and Elena K. Cooper to Timothy W. and Morgan E. Beer, $485,000.
Farmington Ct., 10244-Diane Robbins to Dora Reyes and Kimberly E. Molina, $369,000.
Grays Mill Ct., 9506-Susan C. Longstreet and estate of Harrison F. McConnell to Vladimira A. Castillo, $440,000.
Lee Ct., 9504-Gregory O. Davis to Jacqueline Benfer, $289,000.
Liberty Trail, 8600, No. 202-Cecil J. Sills Jr. to Mary E. Baron, $238,000.
Meadowview Dr., 8989-James E. King to Allyson Donohue and Deborah A. Grimsley, $311,000.
Oakenshaw Dr., 9544-Robert J. and Tova A. Halsall to Sandra Carolina Rios-Saravia, $470,000.
Piney Point Ct., 8405-Claudio P. and Rosa A. Varela to Jose E. Gamez, $270,000.
Scarlet Oak Dr., 9352-William H. Graves and George J. Ellis III to Tina M. Batcheler, $175,000.
Sumner Lake Blvd., 9347-David R. and Linda L. Garner to Nolasco V. and Carmencita M. Calabia, $429,000.
Waterbury Ct., 10216-Victoria M. Daniel to Armend Gashi and Mireme Morina, $345,000.
Manassas Park
Brandon St., 9328-Denise J. Putrah to Saghir and Sumeera Ahmed, $525,000.
Holmes Pl., 9724, No. 3-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to William J. Hurst, $199,900.
Kent Dr., 149-Glenn and Kimberley M. Mahadeo to Maria F. Alvarez and Osmar D. Viera, $265,000.
Manassas Dr., 142-Janie F. Aubrey to Encarnacion Lopez Rivera and Amalia Lopez, $300,000.
Paige Ct., 9403-Roman O. Trifonov to Darryl Germain Moore, $485,000.
Silver Meteor Ct., 9446-Mary K. Hill to Laxmi Timalsina and Ganesh Pandey, $315,000.
Stafford County
Admiral Dr., 2015-William A. and Sandra D. Koch to Agnieszka T. Glowezewska, $350,000.
Amelia Ct., 20-Timothy Marson and Stacey Lynn Edgemon to Devin Michael Law and Kimberly Stephanie Anaya-Ramirez, $325,000.
Aspen Rd., 975-Dream Finders Homes Corp. to Brandon W. and Elizabeth R. Atkisson, $475,000.
Aztec Dr., 55-Curtiss D. and Jolie M. Weinstein to Epifenio J. and Karen M. Martinez, $565,000.
Blackberry Lane, 32-Bridget A. and Kenneth J. Collins to Paul and Racquel Starner, $525,500.
Boscobel Rd., 97-Wesley A. and Susan Emily Simon to Scott and Katherine A. Paulsen, $410,750.
Breakers Edge Ct., 101-Neill A. and Josie Shields Sevelius to Alicia Deshawn Glenn, $365,000.
Brookstone Dr., 40-Gerald L. and Krista A. Francom to Brian and Kimberly Foster, $391,000.
Cannon Bluff Dr., 34-Dean L. Sedgwick to Victoria and Mustapha Silla, $515,000.
Carriage Hill Dr., 136-Nathan A. and Amie E. Burkholder to Brandon and Rachel Jordan, $400,000.
Choptank Rd., 255-Robert and Hallie Graves to Aaron James Snively and Flemming Emmaline McEachern, $345,000.
Clear Spring Lane, 36-D.R. Horton Inc. to Delwin K. Garrett and Joy R. Garrett-Bey, $385,990.
Clover Hill Dr., 23-Monica C. and Daniel S. Holmes to Joel Henriquez and Maria R. Martinez De Henriquez, $295,000.
Columbus Cv., 130-Robert Howard and Jean Stacy Davidson to Robert and Margaret Griffith, $376,000.
Coriander Lane, 991-Dream Finders Homes Corp. to Nykea J. Perry, $480,000.
Courtney Ct., 16-Bruce C. and Lori Phlani Gubser to Robert Otero, $324,450.
Crosswood Pl., 7-Kristy E. Wright to Matthew and Jenni Bloomfield, $361,000.
Dayton Cir., 18-Bryan Folts to Robin Karpel Williams and Sheryl Price, $365,000.
Denison St., 155-Peter J. and Constance W. Souza to Alice V. and Joseph V. Pascale, $390,000.
Donna Dale Dr., 12-Lee and Barbara Turner to Miriam L. Marin Castro, $280,000.
Drum Ct., 1-Philip and Meredith Wiktor to Ronald A. Lupica and Yvette M. Alarcon, $450,000.
Edgecliff Lane, 2-SRB II Corp. to Maria C. Siles Claros and Claudia Mostajo Siles, $300,000.
England Run Lane, 102-Lesley A. Buckles to Jessica Anne Scatchard and Jacob Carlton Shorter, $349,900.
Fairbanks Ct., 8-Caldwell B. Beattie to Matthew L. and Valarie Anne Higgins, $334,000.
Forbes St., 415-Drake W. and Nicole E. Ward to Brian Denise Harrold and Daryl Matthew Hall, $265,000.
Forsythia Lane, 971-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Samantha A. Brown, $461,000.
Galway Lane, 205-John S. Bates to Edward Batocela, $265,000.
Ginger Lane, 114-Anthony L. and Meghann Viggiani to Misty J. Posey, $485,000.
Gray Birch Lane, 5-Paul D. and Kirsten S. Baker to Kevin T. and Laura M. Spaulding, $450,000.
Grosvenor Lane, 300, No. 2-Darnell C. Wynn to Carmela M. Howard, $152,000.
Harbour Dr., 1021-Paramount Investments Corp. to Saad M. Iqbal, $345,000.
Harpoon Dr., 2465-Eric E. and Lana J. Dunn to Donald F. and Christine F. Flusche, $376,500.
Hickory Hill Overlook Ct., 137-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael Lee St. John Jr., $338,500.
Hidden Brook Dr., 115-Jacob Bettilyon to John Phillip and Mercedes Amara Rosa, $298,000.
Hulvey Dr., 29-Mark J. Hodges to Christopher U. Borgia, $419,000.
Iris Lane, 23-Jason D. and Catalina P. Groves to Alan S. and Diane K. Engler, $450,000.
Jib Dr., 113-Robert C. Hanna to Christopher Lee and Amanda M. Jones, $285,000.
Kelly Way, 22-Warren Austin and Mindi Arnett to James and Destiney Otto, $379,999.
Kings Crest Dr., 207-Daniel Benjamin and Stephanie Marie Weinstein to Israel A. Chin and Whitney Jones, $188,000.
Kinross Dr., 43-Michelle B. Mayfield to Laura B. and William F. Emerson, $440,000.
Kyle Ct., 105-Richard D. Christensen to Theresa J. Arvesen, $190,000.
Leamington Rd., 8-Rushton Real Estate Corp. to Jose N. Rivera and Ana Gladys Aguirre, $297,000.
Little Rocky Run Lane, 6-Dale J. Czubaj to Krystal Lynn and Eric Paul Lang, $420,000.
Lord Fairfax Dr., 3-Adam and Ashley McCully to Casey L. and Brittany G. Durst, $350,000.
MacGregor Ridge Rd., 9-Jonathan S. and Michelle C. Hey to Trocon Prince Bestman, $449,000.
Misty Creek Lane, 76-Robin K. Williams and Sheryl Price to Eric and Lyndsey Ludden, $495,000.
Mount Olive Rd., 188-Foundation Homes Inc. to Jennifer K. Melerski, $403,410.
Mountain View Rd., 1189-Lucyna Krystyna Cieczka to Jason G. Shipman, $415,000.
Neabsco Dr., 40-Price L. and Deidre Jett to Ryan Laverne Kahle, $439,000.
Northampton Blvd., 149-Chris and Korri Roper to Delmar and Helen Bradley, $374,900.
Owen St., 4-Peter E. and Callie S. Klempay to Cristian L. Castro Avila, $356,700.
Peachy Ct., 3-Alfred and Kentrena F. Dorsey to Baljit Singh, $306,000.
Perth Dr., 3-HCA Model Fund Virginia Corp. to Edward Lee and Michael D. Bravado, $556,915.
Pilgrim Cv., 113-Laila Bernhartsen to Demitrik Moss and Myra Ben S. Neri, $339,999.
Pointe Dr. N., 1-James T. and Michelle H. Matthews to Zachary A. and Rebecca A. Minter, $349,900.
Portland Dr., 328-Paul S. Sharp to Earl Andrew and Teresa Fay Claxton, $400,000.
Providence St., 301-Azizollah Khanzadeh to Charles Harry Kayl, $237,000.
Quarry Oaks Rd., 20-William H. and Wendy F. Madison to Zachary L. and Brandy N. Jones, $379,900.
Randolph Rd. N., 242-Elizabeth A. Pack to Nichole L. Ashwood, $252,000.
Richland Rd., 278-Gerald R. Liptak to Teresa L. and Lanny Lankford, $460,000.
River Oak Dr., 1-Rosser O. and Sandra L. Baker to Jacob L. and April R. Perry, $450,000.
Rome Dome Ct., 8-Mark A. and Margery A. Westerbeck to Jason William and Kristen Boswell, $519,250.
Ruby Glen Lane, 90-Dennis B. Burns to Tyler Mackenzie and Kathleen Ann Owens, $470,000.
Saint Georges Dr., 115-Darren Charles and Sherry Petri to Steven R. and Elizabeth Dubose, $499,900.
Saint Roberts Dr., 93-Michael J. and Anita M. Stonehill to Charlotte Gay and Caroline Dure, $365,000.
Sandy Ridge Rd., 240-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Hilldale Trust to Christopher Conn, $365,000.
Schooner Dr., 2007-Jessica Chasmar to Sylvia Hona and Ronald George Coleman, $340,000.
Sebastian Rd., 2191-Joel J. and Margaret B. Wickham to Sherri Satterwhite, $269,900.
Shamrock Dr., 117-Victoria R. Aponte to Isaac Peter and Lily Cordova, $299,000.
Sloop Cv., 101-Jordan P. and Linda C. Biscardo to Jennifer and Alex Richardson, $420,000.
Snow Meadow Lane, 4-Cynthia M. Larsen to Brian Tilley, $373,450.
Spring Lake Dr., 52-Kathryn S. Turrell to Patricia Healy and Howard C. Leming, $335,000.
Stafford Manor Way, 11-Department of Veterans Affairs to Hope Lawton, $329,900.
Tavern Rd., 83-Lajenna Walton to Matthew E. and Jennifer B. Huntt, $375,000.
Teri Lyn Ct., 7-Estate of Pearl L. Bouwmans and Cynthia Jean Bouwmans to Nicholas Addison and Ingrid Porciuncula Thomas, $330,000.
Torbert Loop, 304-Apple Federal Credit Union to Tamim and Humaira Sarwari, $255,000.
Turtle Creek Way, 16-Evelyn Mootershead and Wendy R. Roosa to Susan H. Blasco, $227,500.
Village Pkwy., 654-John and Anna Weatherly to Tatiana and Deanna Callender, $420,000.
Vista Woods Rd., 107-Ciprian and Alida Victoria Jurj to Hector and Maria R. Castro, $325,000.
Walnut Ridge Dr., 107-Estate of Gregory Compton and Donald Perry Compton to Lee E. and Barbara B. Turner, $320,000.
Westbrook Lane, 4-Thomas and Beth Hatchel to Tyler and Jessica Hall, $400,000.
Wiltshire Dr., 15-Morgane S. Keiffler to Thomas F. Stewart, $400,000.
Woodford Dr., 29-Syed Amin Roni and Ema Roni Chowdhury to Binita Shalin and Shalin Gajeandra Desai, $435,000.
Woodstream Blvd., 242-Ebony Jere and Lebrandon Kevon Phillips to Rosemarie Santiago, $330,000.