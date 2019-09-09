Prince William County
Airedale Ct., 9921-Mohammed Sami Aram and Laila Sanie to Saugata and Aditi Chakravorty, $395,000.
Ashleys Park Lane, 9212-Anh and Thuy Nguyen to Munib Ur Rehman and Nausheen Shahid, $599,900.
Benchmark Lane, 8875-Adeniyi O. and Cassandra Adekunle to Evan David and Lisa Renee Freese, $323,000.
Big Springs Loop, 9133-James A. and Judith A. Davalle to Karen Marie and Joseph Aicardo Beirne, $530,000.
Chapelwood Ct., 13511-Mark W. and Susan Jeffries to Alhaji Mohamed and Amina Deen, $457,000.
Colesmire Gate Way, 13525-Heather A. Weber to Justin D. Moreland and Kelsey R. Moran, $292,000.
Craighill Dr., 9683-Estate of Barbara Hunter and Dennis M. Hunter Jr. to Dale M. and Nuan Mei Cheney, $420,000.
Dawkins Ridge Lane, 11774-Bobbie Jean Booker to Ashton Wiltshire, $380,000.
Dunstable Loop, 8804-Stephanie Diane Alkire to Vincent Cornelius and Grace Noel Harrison, $341,600.
Fetlar Way, 12921-Victoria Burget to William E. and Margaret R. Moore, $350,000.
Kyle Moor Pl., 13001-Christopher M. and Sarah S. Giandoni to Marco J. Rea, $540,000.
Lanier Overlook Ct., 8431-Michael K. and Portiah A. May to Thomas R. and Courtney K. Christie, $590,000.
Maitland Loop, 9795-Bernadette Myers to Claudette E. Hoyes, $310,000.
Moxleys Ford Lane, 10059-Lisa Marie Boyd and Mary A. Rayha to Matthew D. Carlos, $319,000.
Pale Rose Loop, 10114-Josiah and April Kimble to Johana Ivonne Gonzalez and Jose Guzman, $339,000.
Quick Fox Ct., 12145-Joseph Andra and Camilla P. King to Julia L. Coutry and Christopher Mark Nathan, $515,000.
Runner Stone Pl., 9778-Michael G. and Pamela A. Jacoby to Robert Jakob Skoczylas and Mary Kathryn Pearl Kowalczyk, $484,900.
Struthers Glen Ct., 9442-Jamie Patrice Mathieu to Everett P. and Margot Kilby, $389,000.
Upper Mill Loop, 9883-Anthony and Jessica Boyer to Michael W. Kirk and Hellen Y. Shin, $516,000.
Anderson St., 14709-Sirous Najafinia to Carolyn Danielle Hunker and Hunter Talbott Smith, $325,000.
Bakersfield St., 14610-Rosendo Lopez to Darci L. Bagnell, $225,000.
Beau Ridge Dr., 15747-Anthony R. and Rosemary Stadie to Dayana P. Castanos and Edwin A. Ventura, $424,900.
Binder Ct., 15400-Angela R. and Stephen Delorme to Tewodros Fiseha and Fitret Gebra, $330,000.
Bluefin Dr., 14059-Kenneth Michael Leonard Holley and Teela M. Aldridge to Alejandrina Venegas Churja and Alberto Choque Quinteros, $345,000.
Bowes Lane, 2867-Gulrez A. Siddiqi and Faisala Chowdry to Rafael A. Garcia, $275,000.
Bremerton Dr., 14225-Wesley and Christina Babcock to Ryan L. and Jaclyn A. Finken, $304,000.
Buffalo Ct., 3537-Francisca Nolasco and Elmer M. Rivera to Marilyn Raquel Reyes Jurado and Sandra Ruth Jurado Cruz, $228,000.
Caperton Ct., 14980-Virginia R. Flores to Carmon Wesley and Jenny Ale Rodriguez, $565,000.
Castle Hill Dr., 3502-Jordan and Stephanie Glashow to Qais Amiri, $205,000.
Chincoteague Ct., 15264-Andrea D. Malone and Calvin E. Reid Jr. to David Michael and Melinda Lopez Alvarado, $570,000.
Colony Creek Ct., 14520-Phi Xuan Nguyen to Randall J. and Xiomara Franco Nieves, $495,000.
Cuddy Loop, 14174, No. 303-Debra McMahan San Luis to Lafonda A. Hawkins, $202,000.
Del Mar Dr., 3909-Robert A. and Yvette D. Beam to Juan R. Tobar and Sayda L. Pinto, $350,000.
Earlham Ct., 14622-Saleh M. Nasir Uddin to Maria A. Ruiz and Jose M. Diaz, $257,500.
Filarete St., 14466-Christina O. Daly to Monica Castillo Aguilar, $215,000.
Fox Haven Ct., 6012-Christopher Lynn and Elizabeth Ann Allen Paxson to Jonnathan Aguiar Navarro and Sayne Cuello Granados, $660,000.
Gardensen Dr., 4103-Christina L. Kendall to Matthew Ward Bradfuhrer, $380,000.
Gran Deur Dr., 13706-Michael E. Curran to Danny R. and Maria R. Rodriguez, $297,000.
Kempair Ct., 4810-Abu Gbla and Fatu Samb to Ruben Garcia, $315,000.
Keystone Dr., 13301-Diamond Homes Investments Corp. to Darwin R. Zelaya Hernandez, $311,000.
Kingston Rd., 4514-Berta Gloria Cerati and Nelly Rosa Fernandez to Josue Lopez and Irania Martinez Portillo, $270,000.
Legere Ct., 3487-Doreen R. Vargo to Khaliah A. Sharif, $275,000.
Lindendale Rd., 14314-Vanessa E. and Ana E. De Canizales to Nelson E. Cortez and Jonys G. Amaya, $335,677.
Lynwood Dr., 5029-Estate of K. Georgette Keener and James Eric Thompson to Juan G. Portillo and Yance Ayala Del Cid, $320,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14360-Rodney F. and Barbara Klingel Hopkins to Haroon and Mahnaz Ander, $290,000.
Minnieville Rd., 14438-Jose F. Cruz Pineda to Ignacio Diaz Ulloa and Roberto B. Segovia, $380,000.
Nadia Loop, 3358-Douglas E. and Victoria Carol Morris to Renardo Leon Robinson, $350,000.
Oaklawn Lane, 6233-David M. Chamberlin to Mandell Ellis Bray, $445,600.
Packard Dr., 13363-Christian K. Wagner to Jeremy Ray and Catherine Catchpole, $358,000.
Princedale Dr., 13448-Ngunkeng N. Ntonghanwah and Alexis Nketiah to Nael A. Aj Mousawi and Zeinab Sabah Alomar, $370,000.
Quest Ct., 5420-Barbara J. Ellis to Ashok K. and Seema Gupta, $210,900.
Regiment Ct., 4827-William J. and Joyce S. Zsembery to Alcibiades and Yolanda Calustro De Perez, $400,000.
Roundtree Dr., 5572-James O. and Sharlene B. Winbush to Christopher Knight, $390,000.
Soaring Cir., 3344-Troy and Marla Jones to Malcom and Gwendolyn Evans Gayden, $650,000.
Springbrook Ct., 14369-Michael and Brittany McCraw to Felix M. Romero Reyes, $335,000.
Taxi Dr., 13037-Luis A. and Melinda B. Facal to Saba Feseha Gebreabe, $297,000.
Torchlight Dr., 12942-Salvador E. and Ana A. Argueta to Xing Jia and Bi Jin Chen, $429,900.
Wertz Dr., 3860-Christopher and Sara Moore to Jamel and Toymeika N. Dingle, $449,000.
Badger Ct., 16608-Meteor Investment Inc. to Courtney Harris and Lorenzo Alton Goode, $480,000.
Cusack Lane, 17388-Mohammad J. Chaudhary to Mohand Elouardi and Hanane Messaoudi, $299,000.
Hour Glass Dr., 3211-Eddie A. Jones to Ginna T. Bekele and Beza W. Abera, $470,000.
Wexford Loop, 17330-Latroy Powell to Elisa Zegeye and Semawit Arega, $311,000.
Berry Rd., 4236-Kristin K. Reece to James Edward Brostek and Melissa Lynn Dyas, $583,000.
Broadwinged Dr., 14331-Laura E. and Michael L. Collins to Mohammed Alrababah, $453,000.
Brunson Cir., 7392, No. 5D-Sanghyun Le to Andrea Smith, $330,000.
Calbera Ct., 8835-Terrence A. Myers to Adrian A. and Sumi Dhungel Pokharel, $610,000.
Cannondale Way, 14136, No. 22-Quincy and Jocelyn Gamboa Brisco to Joseph Tate, $310,000.
Chipper Ct., 13525-Alexander C. and Amanda B. Paris to Abunyewa and Juliana Adu-Gyamfi, $539,000.
Crimson Leaf Ct., 8055-Mark E. and Sharon L. Tudor to William Robert and Natalie Hanner Smith, $425,000.
Erie Ct., 14020, No. 7-F-John William and Cynthia Louise Denny to Bauldwin Monie, $225,000.
Fenestra Pl., 8962-Lisa Nguyen to Sameer Hamodat and Halah Al Darkezly, $561,000.
Grackle Ct., 14323-Brian D. Laky to Samuel Ghulam Din, $440,000.
Heythorpe Ct., 13676-Darrell W. and Brian D. Gehrt to Bul Ran and Yeong Ye Yoo, $439,900.
Kona Dr., 7053, No. 11-Randy M. and Ami E. Staggs to Rodrigue and Germaine Ngongang, $389,500.
Lick River Lane, 5466-Leon M. Sloper Jr. to Kevin and Cynda S. Douglas, $705,000.
Manahoac Pl., 6960-Roger P. and Janice F. Barker to Rubilio O. Ruiz and Maria S. Morales, $273,000.
Neale Sound Ct., 10489-Thomas F. and Marsha A. Guckenberg to Tony Yun Choi and Samantha-Joy Jeong, $530,000.
Rainy Day Way, 12201-Glenn and Elizabeth Gebhardt to Michael W. and Christina L. Adams, $533,000.
Rocky Run Rd., 8035-Matthew Boston to Joshua and Casey Betts, $435,000.
Santander Dr., 15144-Charles William and Courtney Kendall Porter to Tyler and Megan Berg, $540,000.
Screech Owl Ct., 8845-Mohana K. Aranza to Stephen Bashore, $410,000.
Senea Dr., 13756-Sang Hyon and Myung Sook Jeong to Christopher J. Dill, $479,900.
Tenbrook Dr., 8319-Barry T. and Melanie L. Smallwood to Adam J. and Yvonne L. Bigbee, $540,000.
Tillinghast Lane, 8144-Michael T. and Mary L. Yergey to Kelsey A. Clark, $505,000.
Tysons Oaks Ct., 8093-Scott M. and Lindsay B. Lichtsinn to Dong Jun and Juliet Y. Kim, $589,000.
Virginia Oaks Dr., 7707-Brandon G. and Malaythip Jennifer Strait to Tiffany and Lumumba Reid, $540,000.
Yewing Way, 5734-Victor Williams and Genise E. Lamont to Craig J. and Donna L. Mathias, $790,000.
Amelia Springs Cir., 5753-Donald S. and Martine C. Cooke to Gloria Askin and Anna Marie Askin-Evans, $480,000.
Armour Ct., 5244-Mary J. Fitch to Allen B. and Maida S. Tucker, $440,000.
Aster Haven Cir., 6293, No. 3-Justin J. and Veronica B. Short to Karen Mosley, $285,000.
Berryville Ct., 5912-Matthew K. and Meaghan A. Fargo to Steven W. and Anna M. Woodward, $565,000.
Coachview Ct., 5774-Kimberly M. Morris to Alexandra Puhan, $680,000.
Cranswick Ct., 5845-Mitchell Robert and Patricia Sue Jukanovich to Amy Marie Covell and Andrew Sharek, $599,999.
Donna Marie Ct., 4291-Joyce Nieberding to Tyler S. Tappan, $400,000.
Glass Mountain Way, 4676-Michael B. and Lauren E. Pochatek to Richard and Rebecca Yelverton, $619,000.
Grinnel Lane, 6821-Jesse A. and Jacqueline D. Tebrake to Jessica and Marco Uribe, $704,900.
Jordan Crest Ct., 16158-Keith Andrew and Katherine Edith Sherman to Andrew J. and Stephanie Shevitz, $680,000.
Lawson Dr., 6247-Jennifer Nicole Blecha-Decasper to Aaron and Tanwarin Koskowski, $461,000.
Mackenzie Manor Dr., 15894-Elizabeth Crockett to Mary Sullivan Gouzie, $389,000.
Pitner St., 16115-Michael John and Rachel Lea Sandkuhler to Justin J. and Veronica B. Short, $415,000.
Quintessence Ct., 4900-Eric and Christine Binkowski to Daniel and Brandy Smith, $1.46 million.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15254, No. 69-Megan Bergquist Van Stry to Michael S. and Donna M. Ney, $282,000.
Silica St., 15142, No. 90-John Harry and Jane Marie McFalls to Nichole T. Phillips, $310,000.
Valhalla Ct., 15072-Benjamin L. and Pamela L. Simms to Aaron and Georgett Jackson, $750,000.
Woodruff Springs Way, 6260, No. 23-Ryan T. Runge to Angel Keller Blood, $262,000.
Bannerwood Dr., 8658-Marion Lucille Miller to James N. and Anne M. Fiorillo, $375,000.
Belle Grae Dr., 7571, No. 13-2-Jing Zheng and Yongjin Hou to Juan C. Izquierdo, $217,000.
Briarmont Lane, 8386-Estate of Charles Edward Johnson Sr. and Keith A. Johnson to Kacey Langel Ma, $555,750.
Callan Dr., 7696-Antonia C. Galluzzi to Fidelina Campos, $209,500.
Custer Ct., 8500-Kathleen G. Richards to Christopher Lee Cabrera, $405,000.
Dusty Willow Rd., 12853-Dennis M. and Ulla O’Brien to Melody A. Curtiss Cathey and James M. Beletz, $579,999.
Erika Dr., 8231-Lydia P. Colcombe to Afshin Amiri and Hanyeh Yazdani Sabouni, $275,000.
Folksie Ct., 11020, No. 65-Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust to Filloreta Halimi, $180,000.
Hersch Farm Lane, 9389-Imran Bagwan and Nazia Shaheen to Michael L. Baird, $485,000.
Holly Forest Dr., 13760-Ethan Properties Corp. to Juan J. Campos Chicas, $539,000.
Irongate Way, 8335-Barinder Pal Singh to Fayin Li and Zhe Zhang, $228,000.
Kessler Pl., 11306-Scott O. Spivey to Christian Vigil and Dania Reyes, $304,900.
Lacy Dr., 8091, No. 38-Victoria L. Ohanesian-Prince and Pamela O. Masson to Hector M. Burgoa Serrano, $215,000.
Lafayette Ave., 9628-Freddie H. and Mary E. Hawkins to Cesar and Samuel Barco, $332,000.
Meadowgate Dr., 7803-Richard J. and Margaret M. Wagner to Daniel Patrick and Jessica Dunnell Maillard, $630,000.
Norfolk Ct., 7911-Victorina Melendez Granados and Jose E. Garcia Hernandez to Julia G. and Michael J. Schroeder, $344,000.
Peachwood Dr., 10860-U.S. Bank to Daniel M. and Arielle N. Hedrick, $450,000.
Pleasant Colony Dr., 13520-Stefani Brown and Christine Fewell to Maria Joy and Noah Timothy Flick, $528,250.
Postern Ct., 10935-Barg Inc. to Isam Shaban, $227,500.
Rayborn Creek Dr., 11989-Virgilio V. and Cynthia E. Villa to Gautam D. and Kanchan G. Patel, $500,000.
Rokeby Dr., 7401-Sterling A. and Elizabeth Infield to Felicia P. Ross, $200,000.
Stagestone Way, 11228-Ruth T. Odumu to Iman Holmes, $244,900.
Stonington Lane, 10537, No. 22-7-Nancy M. Gifford to Annus Mahmood, $215,000.
Todd Pl., 7518-Earl J. Oberbauer Jr. to Gaurav Gupta, $350,000.
Visionary Ct., 7690-Michael Anthony and Debra Robin Bisconti to Brian and Rebecca Edwards, $650,000.
Winfield Loop, 10618-Boris Marvin Najarro-Tejada and Elvis A. Najarro to Addison Terry, $350,000.
Winged Elm Cir., 10524-Harry E. and Deborah A. Sykes to Lady Laura Amurrio Quiroga and Juan Amurrio Segas, $465,000.
Bears Den Ct., 7007-Michael N. Henry to Matthew C. and Veronique F. Tritle, $571,900.
Chadds Landing Way, 7638-Nan M. Traylor to Juan Francisco Villanueva and Sara Elvira De La Pena, $284,999.
Ellis Rd., 10007-Matthew and Marcia L. Snyder to Justin F. Huff and Megan Meadows, $390,000.
Granite Lane, 8400-Jung Min Lee to Young K. and Hyun S. Kim, $565,000.
Knightshayes Dr., 7553-Jason and Erica Braun to John and Leah Halisky, $559,000.
Manassas Forge Dr., 9572-Ernest P. Moa to Zachary and Christina L. Seidel, $480,000.
Rumson Pl., 15009-David Endersbee to Patrick and Gretchen Gorski, $575,000.
Thurston Lane, 7608-Tony Choi and Samantha Jeong to Sashank Thapa and Urmila Rai Chhetri, $317,000.
Beachview Dr., 15415-William L. and Junelea C. Alexander to Adam M. and Sarah Clemens, $440,000.
Camelot Ct., 4091-Jaime F. and Edith M. Garcia to Cody and Lauren Bardol, $465,000.
Dartmoor Dr., 16210-Alda R. Kelly to Sadona and David L. Miller, $365,000.
Denali Pl., 17521-Yonas Atle and Mulu Mekonnen to Genet A. Ambaye and Atakilti W. Fisiha, $345,000.
Four Seasons Dr., 17319-Thomas G. Finney to James D. Hale, $509,000.
Great Harvest Ct., 3970-Albert L. and Suzanne E. Stambaugh to Alda Rae Kelly, $427,000.
Holleyside Dr., 15243-Christine Nicole Cloutier to Adam Lee Pohovey, $425,000.
Jonathan Ct., 4304-Mary E. Hunter to Bart John Poulakos, $269,000.
Larkspur Lane, 15259-Susan J. Kruyne to Neftali and Brenda Montanez, $355,000.
Moncure Dr., 15913-Michael L. Dickens and Holly D. El-Deir to Johnny C. and Lisa K. Mink, $418,000.
Russett Maple Ct., 3756-Jeffrey C. and Ronda S. Hall to Robert Ellis, $495,000.
Southwood Pl., 4491-David Taylor and Joan Barbour Herrell to Said Farhi and Malika El Ouali, $420,000.
Taconic Cir., 16299, No. 89F-22-Andrew and Martina Crichton to Eshante Lovett, $175,000.
Trisail Ct., 15568-Zeeshan and Lanay Zahid to Anthony Deshon and Whitney Nicole Jackson, $479,000.
Winding Creek Dr., 15573-Jason Hernandez to Nazim and Meryem Yanik, $300,000.
Carriage Ford Rd., 13790-James Clinton and Lorraine Kline Croushorn to Julio F. Guzman Pisfil, $622,000.
Old Church Rd., 13206-Anthony Duane and Shari Lynn Towler to Jedidiah M. and Hannah E. Shirey, $499,900.
Colonial Dr. E., 128-Chris and Alison Manzione to Michael Pushpak and Jessica Clemmons, $391,500.
Mill St., 217, No. 14-Charlene Nilsen and Edward Schelb to Michael W. and Anda G. Ostergard, $685,000.
Overlook Dr., 448-Jonathan Scott Deen to Monica Ledesma-Rios, $328,000.
Cabin Rd., 18601-Terry L. and Joyce M. Barnes to Lakeisha Michelle and Augustus Lafonde Simms, $485,000.
Kerill Rd., 18487-Charles and Kaitlin Ford to Robert and Deborah Manning, $620,000.
Rosings Way, 18922-Wells Fargo Bank and Structured Asset Mortgage Investments to Carl C. Leach III, $515,000.
Woolfenden Ct., 3423-Neelam J. and Jawaid Ahmad to Macy M. and Shawandalyn L. Cooley, $539,000.
Aldrich Pl., 902-Mark Steven and Janet Lynette Padgett to Yaser Inayatullah Sharaz, $260,000.
Appaloosa Dr., 3832-James M. O’Brien and Tzu-Wei Huang to Giovan G.F. and Sharon A. Patalano, $440,000.
Ashmont Ct., 12286, No. 2-304-Lorely Flores to Najib and Theresa Mahmood, $192,000.
Bald Eagle Lane, 15348-Nabil F. and Ilka Hamze to Jose R. Sierra II, $495,000.
Belmont Dr., 1002-Fast Track Investments Corp. to Carlos A. Aranibar and Carol Andrea Zambrana Arias, $260,000.
Bentley Cir., 13510-Fikre R. and Balcha R. Borgi to Takeema C. Davis, $265,000.
Boatswain Cir., 16387-Michael P. and Rachel A. McLeod to Timmy R. and Kimberly A. Barcus, $590,000.
Breckinridge Lane, 12110-Valerie Hinkle and Julius L. Piland to Megan Piepenburg and Gary Beal Jr., $444,000.
Brookville Lane, 3443-Anisley J. Castillo Pastora to Bilal Lufti Salman Mahdi, $242,000.
Canvasback Ct., 15577-Mathew and Megan Frank to John Patrick and Samira Kurtic Lloyd, $560,000.
Carter Lane, 1531-Pikehan Shawntel to Gilberto M. Flores, $335,000.
Cavallo Way, 4866-Jasim Mahmood and Ratna Taleb to Kevin D. and Janet M. Wilkens, $395,000.
Charles Ct., 13601-Mary G. Oleniak and Leo J. McDonnell Jr. to Elda Maritza Del Cid, $290,000.
Chaucer Lane, 12205-Cynthia D. Trainer to Luis D. Cardona Gonzalez and Sulimar Calderon, $165,000.
Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2970, No. 163-Syed Saad Husain and Sadaf Rafiq Burney to David Anthony and Irma Gladis Smith, $285,000.
Cohasset Lane, 13004-Diane C. Zoller and Christopher E. Keating to Oscar Benitez, $370,000.
Cotton Mill Dr., 11780-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Scott Lee Cravey, $399,999.
Cronin Dr., 1270-Jesus I. Cruz to Manuel D. Soto Alverto and Candida R. Martinez De Soto, $290,000.
Cullers Ct., 3300-Christopher G. and Edith M. Torres Clouden to Arquimedes Agustin Best-Pitt, $348,000.
Dapple Gray Ct., 12186-Safa Damouzehtash to Erickson Huertas Morales, $395,000.
Davis Ford Rd., 5217-Mary E. Butcher-Kimball to Morgan Ann Rigg, $370,000.
Dolly Madison Cir., 11968-Herbert A. and Georgina H. Leventhal to Ludwig Caccia, $375,000.
Eagle Feather Dr., 15886-Donald James and Shanavia Capri Krummen to Homayoun and Coochi Mashal, $540,000.
Featherstone Gate Dr., 14608, No. 25-Omar Ahmad to William R. Kingdon Jr., $319,000.
Fort Craig Dr., 12097-Richard W. and Kirstyn Jovanovich to Dawna and Connor Moriarty, $460,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1043, No. 301-5B-Rosena Duryee to David and Young Bauer, $182,000.
Georgetown Rd., 16611-Gerardo A. and Conchita A. Lomibao to Yassine Aitsaid, $220,000.
Gordon Blvd., 12701, No. 2-Geziena F. Knoesen to Ryan Matthew Peter, $174,000.
Grand Masters Way, 4760-Martin A. and Vivian E. Torre to Jennifer Elizabeth Sanders, $650,000.
Gullane Dr., 13929, No. 113-Elliott G. Velez-Figueroa to Pey-Ling Hsu, $345,500.
Harbor Dr., 12125-Heath D. and Elizabeth J. Helstrom to Marcelo Castaneda Macias and Dania Lizeth Ordonez Mejia, $417,302.
Heather Glen Ct., 1865-Kendra J. and Henry J. Marshall Jr. to Brian Silver, $300,000.
Hopton Rd., 904-Donald B. Shields to Michael Truman Manchester II, $299,900.
Jib Lane, 2209-Evan Daniel and Charity Melissa Fisher to Amanda Kirkman and Christian S. Felts, $399,900.
John Hancock Ct., 12056-Kevin M. and Naomi Mundy to John Frederick Davis, $415,000.
Koval Lane, 3816-Christine E. Dail to Owen E. Fernandez Yanes and Karishma K. Fernandez, $375,000.
Laconia Cir., 16008-William J. and Debra A. Percival to Kyle R. and Roxanna E. Colpitts, $400,000.
Ladymeade Ct., 12268, No. 4-101-Amber N. Wittman to Rebecca A. and Cyrus Shroff, $198,000.
Luca Station Way, 12942-Andre G. and La Shawn B. Kelley to Stephen Murrell and Andrea Elaine Cash, $617,000.
Marisa Ct., 3008-Laura and Larry C. Farrior to Rahel Amde, $575,000.
Mason Creek Cir., 14780-Husseina Abba to Clarence T. Parks, $315,000.
Mayflower Dr., 1989-Cynthia and Thomas P. Baggett to Thomas Puryear, $270,000.
Merseyside Dr., 2284, No. 103-Deliese Renee Gendron to Ernest Anokye Danso Jr., $320,000.
Miranda Ct., 2562-Khalidah A. Sediq to Eldred D. Ashlakor, $255,000.
Nutmeg Ct., 12236-Estate of Sharon Lee Curry and Elliott Warren Curry to Shelley R. Pitter, $265,000.
Occoquan Overlook, 4730-Laurie A. Krieg to Ian D. and Patricia A. Lanoff, $2 million.
Palomino Pl., 12485-Joseph and Maria A. Sousa to Suzanne and Ryan Welch, $545,000.
Pheasant Hunt Rd., 2605-Elizabeth R. and Jay A. Robinson to Hurshidbek Alimov, $495,000.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14895, No. 204A-Edward J. Repa to Waldemar and Kayleigh Alvelo, $386,000.
Presidio Way, 12117-Hendra and Angela M. Lie to Roberto M. and Doris J. Cevallos De Vallejo, $340,000.
Radcliffe Lane, 16629-Karen Ledbetter Taylor to Christopher William and Jenna Brooke Osborne, $595,000.
Renate Dr., 1581, No. 64-Christine M. Halliard to Robert Dennis and Sarah B. Pelczar, $344,000.
Ruby Ridge Ct., 11911-Aaron M. and Deanna L. Banks to Portiah A. and Michael K. May, $1.19 million.
Seville Cir., 2678-Zelma Z. Cruz to Jaron Pirtle, $270,000.
Sheffield Hill Way, 2700, No. 222-Eastfield Holdings Corp. to Rochae R. Petgrave, $293,500.
Silent Tree Pl., 15768-Nazir Barkat to Waqas Ahmed and Amna Baig, $350,000.
Steerage Cir., 16500-Kim-Anh D. Nguyen to Vincent and Ellen Murabito, $430,500.
Stirrup Ct., 3961-Vernona D. and Tanju Aslim to Steve and Alexis Schmidt, $475,000.
Sutton Pl., 16612-Hassan Tario Thompson to Oscar Antonio Cruz, $206,000.
Tilletson Pl., 1821-Capital Realty Corp. to Blanca L. Galeas and Melbis I. Bonilla Rivera, $277,500.
Triad Ct., 3903-Lee A. and Carol M. April to Nicholas Robert and Kelly Vaughan Tsougas, $506,000.
Wadsworth Way, 12314, No. 2-Cory Musselwhite to Gloria Jean Carson, $207,000.
Watermans Dr., 680, No. 102-John K. and Nancy M. Workman to Matthew Douglas Ucci, $290,000.
Wessex Ct., 2179-James A. and Bonnie F. Klakowicz to Carlos Alfredo Guzman Ramos, $344,000.
Yardarm Pl., 12611-Maureen Ann and Kevin Edward O’Brien to Luis Velasquez and Concepcion Velasquez Vilorio, $387,000.
Manassas
Battlefield Dr., 10244-William P. Quinn Jr. to Jose A. Membreno Amaya, $375,000.
Byrd Dr., 9241-Christopher R. and Salim H. Cunningham to Candida Rivera Salgado, $180,000.
Caspian Way, 9300, No. 202-Michael J. Orlikowski to James M. Mudd, $165,000.
Center St., 8948-Michael T. and Amber L. Connor to Charles H. and Donan L. Eagle, $385,000.
Deblanc Pl., 8798-Rudy Erivera Esther Maura to Theresa King, $291,000.
Feeg Ct., 9525-Walter G. and Deborah A. Boswell to Wesley C. and Karolann B. Russell, $430,000.
Grant Ave., 9646-Omadath Maharaj to Abdullatif Siddiqui and Nafees Begum, $209,000.
Liberty Trail, 8600, No. 301-Richard D. and Carol Jean Locke to Linda C. Slye, $270,000.
Merrybell Ct., 9199-Carlton T. and Jennifer B. Benton to Bi L. Lin, $265,000.
Point Of Woods Dr., 8609-Medarda I. Gaus to Francisco Javier Reyes Alberto and Karen Astrid Reyes, $285,000.
Rosewood St., 8941-Harry A. and Robin Whittington Chargois to Nancy Lynn and Stephen Franklin Stewart, $412,000.
Scarlet Oak Dr., 9365-Daryl Lipford to Zahir M. Al-Jizzani, $173,500.
Silver Maple Ct., 9066-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Charles Stuart and Ana Carina Graves, $285,000.
Sweetbriar St., 8874-Mario and Joy Caputi to Justin T. Bishop and Kara E. Carter, $421,000.
Washington Ave., 9405-Arthur and Christine Dhanagom to Ronald Shawn Stanley, $375,000.
Weeping Willow Dr., 9457-Patricia A. Reed to Tyler Saunders, $540,000.
Manassas Park
Baker St., 141-Rosa M. Gonzalez to Kevin G. Andrade Portillo and Loendy Maricella Rivera, $399,900.
Cartwright Ct., 8639-Xiaoying Xiong to Jose Mauricio Granados Hernandez and Elsy Marilyn Hernandez De Granados, $239,000.
Kent Dr., 243-Thomas T. Hall to Trevor S. Esper, $284,000.
Manassas Dr., 207-Jon E. Holland to Vidal Martinez Monroy, $319,900.
Robin Lee Ct., 9409-Robert Andrew Piper to Francis Jaime Torres Jr., $305,000.
Stephanie St., 9245-Nacer Amrani and Radia Ihaddadene to Zachary Scott and Stephanie N. Graham, $399,990.
Stafford County
Admiral Dr., 2043-Ryan S. Sawyer to Nicholas and Lindsay Krueger, $359,900.
Amelia Ct., 35-William E. and Rebecca E. Roberts to Michael Edward Grice II, $265,000.
Aquia Dr., 3611-Dale and Sandra Treadway to David and Sonya Trower, $515,000.
Aster Lane, 26-John J. Pretz to Rodney Bryce and Nichole Christine Hansen, $445,000.
Bailey Ct., 1006-Villatoro Investments Corp. to Carlos A. Segura Jimenez, $349,900.
Bell Air Pl., 101-Thomas C. and Diana E. Magrino to Raleigh Burden, $225,000.
Blackgum Ct., 118-Kelton E. and Tasha Justice-Kelly to Sean Pattrick Mattingly, $376,000.
Boundary Dr., 18-Christopher Steven Lancaster to Colleen Rugg, $205,000.
Breezy Hill Dr., 28-Timothy W. and Terry L. Breeden to Kristin and Shawn Knell, $230,000.
Bristol Ct., 62-Kerry and Fred Hilliard to Jessica A. Harrold and Ronald C. Coult, $171,286.
Brush Everard Ct., 81-David H. Wernli to Amie Coffren, $475,000.
Burns Rd., 22-John M. Edwards II to Derek M. and Tina Cooper, $375,550.
Cannon Ridge Dr., 25-Matthew M. and Bonnie A. Hartmann to Aaron P. and Kelly J. Krause, $334,900.
Cascade Lane, 121-Ricky Dale and Barbara Ann Collins to Jason Cory and Christine Page Williams, $460,000.
Charter Gate Dr., 21-Kenneth R. Witherspoon to Torano Harris, $420,000.
Clear Spring Lane, 38-D.R. Horton Inc. to Edwin R. Ligorria Del Cid and Jennifer M. Ligorria, $393,895.
Coast Guard Dr., 2009-Jason Goggins to Steffen Fox, $320,000.
Columbus Dr., 1110-Lane M. Eyestone to Melanie J. and James S. Hunko, $379,900.
Corin Way, 2-Brytmark at Moncure Valley Corp. to Robert James, $620,000.
Crestview Dr., 14-Katherine M. Gross to Jason Defreitas, $225,000.
Crowncrest Rd., 45-Kristina Elizabeth Martini to John E. and Amalia Pagan, $499,900.
Donna Dale Dr., 24-Arlene Frances O’Keefe to Michael C. and Shannon D. Phillips, $245,000.
Dunbar Dr., 308-Jeffery B. Schatz to Duaine R. Moreau, $400,000.
Edgecliff Lane, 16-David M. Groomes to William J. Robertson, $285,000.
Essex St., 106-Robert K. and Carol L. McVicker to Rosa Candida Pineda, $180,000.
Fairfield Ct., 5-Mark A. and Nancy T. Besteric to Dalton Fraser, $275,000.
Ferry Rd., 443-Robert C. and April E. Epps to Edgar Leonel Esquivel Ochoa, $229,000.
Forbes St., 628-Neil S. Sullivan to Charles E. Smith, $266,000.
Fountain Dr., 8-David Woodward to Rick Lee and Jennifer Lyn Crouse, $384,500.
Gardenia Dr., 132-King Louis and Anita F. Dixon to Mark and Carlina Smith, $431,000.
Glacier Way, 31-Tasha D. Woolridge to Garren Scott and Allison Nicole Jones, $345,000.
Green Acre Dr., 65-Said Barodi and Julia M. Richardson to Haley Whisenant and Kristina Csonka, $370,000.
Hamlin Dr., 68-Alfred A. and Anne Lukens Underwood to Rodney and Barbara Klingel Hopkins, $360,000.
Harpoon Dr., 2116-Adam J. and Sarah E. Heitke to Kharl E. and Angela Z. Alache-Prophete, $416,692.
Hartwood Rd., 463-Laura S. Pendlebury to Patricia R. and Lacy D. Johnson, $275,000.
Heatherbrook Lane, 18-Luke and Lindsey Esposito to Joseph M. and Rachel T. Kennedy, $420,000.
Hickory Hill Overlook Ct., 141-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Daniel and Martha Sigala, $388,900.
Huntington Dr., 13-Robert C. and Susan Erwin to James Brian Webster, $291,500.
Irving Ct., 4-Millard F. Bowen to Kevin R. and Meghan J. Root, $437,000.
Jamestown Ct., 13-James M. and Toni K. Cash to Michael E. Bowers, $471,000.
John Paul Jones Dr., 1016-Fredrick J. and Susan K. Moreno to Chad Anthony Deshano, $324,000.
Kennesaw Dr., 3-Gary A. and Deanna E. Smith to David and Irene Thompson, $360,000.
Kirkley Pl., 130-James S. and Kimberly L. Morgan to Robert Eppard and Danielle Hernandez, $379,000.
Laconia Dr., 130-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Lebrandon K. and Ebony J. Phillips, $695,321.
Lancaster St., 609-Christopher and Jaime Cammack to Scott Paul and Alexis C. Arendt, $439,900.
Live Oak Lane, 1-Alexander Mattson and Frankie M. Ponce to Nasir Mahmood and Marium Qayyum, $435,000.
Lotus Lane, 14-John G. and Julie K. Smith to Scott Michael Shockey, $410,000.
Marsh Run Rd., 75-Vela Homes & Consulting Group Corp. to Adam S. and Laura E. Aikens, $492,800.
Mews Ct., 511-Joseph Yves and Marie Monette Etienne to Lindsey Carpenter, $225,000.
Montpelier Dr., 401-Manzer Alam to Luisa Banzer De Solis, $375,000.
Mount Olive Rd., 329-John E. and Antoinette M. Franke to Logan and Nicole Moore, $361,500.
Neville Ct., 18-Marlow and Ginene L. Hatter Perez to Meron T. Gebretatyos, $398,720.
Ocala Way, 8-Tyler and Jessica N. Hall to Scott Lichtsinn, $305,000.
Owen St., 5-Richard A. and Aeli Hart to Gary Lee Smith II and Chelsey Dawn Billing, $340,000.
Peacock Station Dr., 38-Michael C. Galu and Cherie L. Davis to James E. Dunstan, $400,000.
Picadilly Lane, 100, No. 202-Jessica Tignor to Jonna Vencil, $150,000.
Pinkerton Ct., 7-Brandon A. Stanhope to Dwight Riley, $599,900.
Portugal Dr., 1008-John Bruce and Carol Daien Helwig to Christopher S. and Frederique Browning, $399,900.
Queensland Dr., 8-FFC Properties Corp. to Banita S. Puller, $365,000.
Regatta Lane, 109-Dayna Morton and Lenore Jean Karafa to Derek Weymouth and Ran Sun, $290,000.
Rock Hill Church Rd., 163-Jean A. Rodino to David Kevin Bridges, $365,000.
Roseville Ct., 6-Justin P. and Karen M. Bettendorf to Robert Donald Pfeit II, $400,000.
Ruffian Dr., 22-Joel and Joelle Neufang to Gregory Patrick and Judy Thama Strong, $640,000.
Saint Marys Lane, 11-Kevin E. and Mindy S. Horace to Harvey Lawrence IV and Amanda Bolanos, $425,000.
Sanford Dr., 430-Brian M. and Jessica J. Kachonik to Samantha Marie and C. John B. Cahill, $279,000.
Scotland Cir., 27-John J. and Arleene Ehrbar to Harley Rodriguez and Josephina Del Carmen Rodriguez, $465,000.
Sedgwick Ct., 102-Claude V. and Karen N. Poole to Arielle Crea, $250,000.
Sharon Lane, 2-John Steven Anthony Jr. and Kelly J. Maguire to Alvin Lorenzo and Olandria M. Johnson, $334,000.
Smithfield Way, 48-Jacqueline C. Strickland to Patricia Banta, $259,000.
Southampton Ct., 102-Estate of Wanda Moseley and Tammy S. Elvetici-Baltzell to Michael David Lewis, $245,000.
Spring Park Lane, 104-Ian M. Kearl to Brandon and Ashley Bucher, $265,000.
Stafford Mews Lane, 315-Victor and Feodosia Vornicescu to Ruben A. and Iris Y. Guevara Flores, $232,000.
Summerfield Lane, 47-Larry D. and Rie F. Carr to Thomas C. and Diana E. Magrino, $357,400.
Sweetbriar Ct., 12-Stephen A. Badolato Jr. to Seth James and Lauren E. Macey, $307,000.
Taylor St., 219-Estate of Leslie Elvidge Enzbrenner and Jean Louise Enzbrenner to Brandon Locklear, $285,000.
Terrace Dr., 108-Kristen D. and Danielle E. Collins to Sridhar Koneru and Suchitra Muppavarapu, $290,000.
Townes Pl., 14-Jean and Shamika Saint Pierre to Tammy G. and Jessica T. Flagler, $235,000.
Truslow Rd., 714-Ervin T. and Ginger A. Wible to Cynthia Larsen, $500,000.
Turtle Creek Way, 28-Kathleen C. Schafer to Drew and Mineko Calhoun, $225,000.
Varone Dr., 13-Kenneth C. Torres to Raymond J. and Madeline H. Cole, $400,000.
Vine Pl., 221-George Allan and Patricia R. Fitzpatrick to Francisco J. Castro, $320,000.
Vista Woods Rd., 115-Justin A. Secor to Cynthia Adams, $314,900.
Warwick Way, 1-Jefferson S. and Susan C. Dunn to John A. Riggins, $405,000.
Westhampton Ct., 37-Jamal J. Howar and Robin Annette Speiss to Roy R. and Sharon E. Roberts, $393,000.
Whitsons Run, 230-Steven D. Epple to Melanie Seipel, $277,000.
Wind Ridge Dr., 506-Tamera D. Covington to Franklin E. Vasquez, $179,900.
Winslow Rd., 14-Jake and Christy Redmond to Benjamin Feldbush, $324,900.
Woodstream Cir., 504-Amirah H. Clowers to George Tarpeh, $285,000.