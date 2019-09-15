Prince William County

BRISTOW AREA

Banchory Pl., 10101-Grace Williams and Samuel Edward Mudge to William Baudhuin and Julie Tatar, $550,000.

Benchmark Lane, 8913-Cuneyt Yucel to Ryan P. Craft and Rachel McDonald, $365,000.

Big Springs Loop, 9217-Anthony Suarez to Dale A. and Teresa M. Christopher, $550,000.

Broadsword Dr., 10006-Jo Ann Bashford to Sean and Elizabeth M. Vail, $524,900.

Chianti Terr., 8965-Mark John and Tiffany J. Flavin to Bogdan and Georgiana Rati, $520,000.

Comfort Ct., 8793-Charles George and Mindi Sue Ramage to Tanya Y. Donalty, $605,000.

Crews Ct., 12944-Giovanna and Mark D. McGregory to David Eugene and Rebekah Cecil Brown, $514,000.

Dochart Sound Lane, 9882-Joel D. and Tasha N. Lewton to Carrie Ehrgott, $370,000.

Elgin Way, 10140-Courtney Marie Deckard to Justin Fronckwicz and Maria Stuven, $380,000.

Fintry St., 9530-David A. and Jeryl M. Foy to Kenneth Raymond Augst III and Maricela R. Yuetter, $440,000.

Grouserun Lane, 13478-Brenda W. Varley and Courtney Forget to Jeanne M. Cummings, $340,000.

Hopper Lane, 12179-Arthur R. and Lorrine M. Simon to Eric and Lauren Sterling, $499,900.

Lace Falls Loop, 12664-James G. and Rachel H. Fleischman to Ji H. and Stephanie Lim, $586,500.

Laurencekirk Pl., 9535-Derya and Serif Soydan to Ozkur and Selma Yildiz, $599,000.

Martingale Ct., 12906-Richard T. and Patricia E. Gillespie to Dustin L. Kershaw, $547,000.

Nokesville Rd., 12114-Cupcake Express Corp. to Julio A. Aragon Martinez and Monica Aragon, $275,000.

Pale Rose Loop, 10136-Patrick and Erica Keafer to Keri Elizabeth Stone, $337,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9133-Matthew D. and Ashley H. Meyer to Roman Patrick Dalcross, $405,000.

Runner Stone Pl., 9798-Chad L. and Katherine N. Simmons to Mark A. and Farah Siembab, $442,000.

Struthers Glen Ct., 9447-Kenneth J. Stauffer to Woo Hyun and Chog Ja Kim, $410,000.

Victory Lakes Loop, 12806-William H. and Christine K. McCarty to Richard C. and Shannon N. Willett, $638,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Bloomfield Dr., 15679-Harold Bailey Jr. to Colleen Dumas, $440,000.

Brazil Cir., 15151-Elsie Omane to Leoulseged and Daniel S. Alemu, $297,500.

Briggs Way, 15217-Marcus Jay Evans to Rene J. and Maria L. Rojas, $485,000.

Burbank Lane, 3208-Mary Jane Ramer-Bowles to Christian H. Godoy Ayala, $300,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 14809-Xiaomei Ma and Huiling Zhou to Yuseli Villarroel Navia, $337,000.

Concord Dr., 15104-Krishna and Atul Philips to Mohammad M. Abrar, $282,650.

Cuddy Loop, 14188, No. 117-Cornel A. and Stephanie L. Holder to Rachel S. and Teodora S. Villarroel, $190,000.

Del Mar Dr., 14507-Renjie Cao to Juan B. Alvarez and Maritza Lopez Rivera, $319,000.

Evansdale Rd., 4636-Linh-Vu and Hai-My Le to Marie Saintamand, $320,000.

Fillmore Dr., 3901-Heather C. and Charles Laskey to Kevin Ray and Michelle L. Morgan, $320,000.

Freemont Pl., 3619-RGS Residential Inc. to Tam Thanh Kha and Linh T. Dang, $330,000.

Granby Rd., 4140-Adrian and Alexis McColl to German Alexander Garcia, $190,000.

Hedrick Lane, 4720-Cynthia D. Fortney to Luis Leonardo Vasquez, $205,000.

Hope Hill Ave., 5525-Brian N. and Ok Kyong Wolford to Naim Lee and Dominique Mackey, $589,000.

Kempair Ct., 4816-Harry F. Reed to Gilroy Jouavel, $318,500.

Kirkdale Dr., 4754-Jose A. and Teofila M. Galvez to Jose A. Escobar-Martinez and Teresa Velasqiez-Bonilla, $300,000.

Lehigh Ct., 4722-Mohammad M. Hussain and Mohsin Munir to Jose Espinoza Bedolla and Sandra Reyes, $370,000.

MacDonald Rd., 5314-Richard Lawrence Brooks to Tyler L. and Tippawan Day, $618,900.

Madrigal Dr., 14370-Francisco Gonzalez to Nathan F. and Madison W. Johnson, $315,000.

Moccasin Ct., 13736-Susana Tuohy to Oscar A. Garcia Sorto and Yanci P. Ventura Flores, $350,000.

Opal Lane, 13146-Mark A. and Rae Ann Hicks to Yomary Lisbet Aquino and Fernando Jose Espinoza, $440,000.

Park Ct. S., 4748-Cecille F. Martin to Claytonia Loletha Spriggs, $257,000.

Quate Lane, 13551-Henry S. and Isatu Williams to Nelson A. Ramos Montoya and Marta L. Ramos, $490,000.

Rabson Ct., 14322-Justin D. Pierce to Delphine McGinnis, $360,500.

Rehfield Ct., 14332-Arthur and Karen L. Macneel Croteau to Thuy L. Nguyen, $355,065.

Roundtree Dr., 5608-Janet Mitchell to Sean Cassidy and Megan Castell, $339,900.

Spanish Dollar Ct., 5201-Arf Real Estate Holdings Corp. to Nusrat Javed and Iqbal Amed Khan, $529,900.

Still Pl., 4741-Michael D. Anthony to John T. Forman, $240,000.

Telfair Ct., 4620-Tin V. Hua and Bella Arely Loza to Ricardo G. Ballet and Zuleyka Velez, $271,488.

Torrence Pl., 4478-Joseph Roberson Jr. to Syed Iftikhar Zaidi and Noor Ui Ain, $305,000.

Westwind Dr., 4059-John and Joanne R. Luce to Mohammed M. and Jahanara Hoque, $427,500.

DUMFRIES AREA

Brent Ridge Ct., 2909-Brianna Marie Kipper to Rhonda Mustafaa, $560,000.

Duke St., 17639-Brandy L. Cole to Ana E. and Adriana N. Maita Rojas, $340,000.

Kilpatrick Pl., 2409-Elsy M. Pacas to Erla Gonzalez Cruz, $225,000.

Passionflower Ct., 2565-Michael D. and Lodonna L. Myers to Bradley and Cassandra King, $660,000.

Wilson St., 17465-Robin Smith and Patty Jo Scites to Penni Diane and Russell S. Jasper, $235,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Amsterdam Ct., 8081-E. Morgan and Lynda A. Williams to Michael D. and Laurel M. Payne, $576,500.

Beton Ct., 6119-Richard J. and Sandra J. Davis Kushner to Robert John and Deborah Schnabel Stepien, $599,000.

Broadwinged Dr., 14357-Gregory D. and Linda K. Craun to Renee Charleen Brockmeyer, $445,000.

Brunson Cir., 7409, No. 6G-Donald F. King to Lekhanath Bhandari and Shubhadra Paudel, $285,000.

Calumet Ct., 6017-Gerald R. and Nancy R. Palmer to Richard E. and Harriett Swarttz, $525,000.

Carver Rd., 7445-Pamela F. Carter Griffin to Elizabeth Engmann, $430,000.

Clarkton Ct., 7113-Stacey Y. Banfield-Capers to Wendy A. Taylor and Frances M. John, $480,000.

Currant Loop, 13751-Hugo Kirnos and Raquel Zygmunt to Julia M. Farr, $440,000.

Estate Manor Dr., 13773-Laura L. Mugnolo to Michael Scott and Rachael Thornton, $699,500.

Hackamore Trail, 13646-Mahesh P. and Sherry Sheth to Jacob R. Carrasco, $491,500.

Heritage Farms Dr., 13568-David V. and Elizabeth M. Finnan to Firas Alqublan and Eman Ghunmat, $699,900.

Holly Ridge Lane, 13656-SDI Construction Corp. to Erick and Kathleen Calderon, $800,000.

Kentish Fire St., 14530-Estate of Robbie J. Fitzgerald and Jeffrey Paul Fitzgerald to Christopher and Jennifer Hardy Vitale, $320,000.

Kylewood Way, 14507, No. 134-Qiong Huang to Edeanna M. Barbirou, $267,000.

Lick River Lane, 5491-William Scott and Molly Hayes to Erin Cooper, $625,000.

Marlow St., 14574, No. 107-Anthony Joseph and Jessica Danielle Rinaldis to Meenakshi Bangad, $265,000.

Raleigh Mews., 8764-David E. and Amy L. Mata to Pyo Lee, $530,000.

Roderick Loop, 6678-Simranpal Singh to Ian Matthew Stephenson, $350,000.

Santander Dr., 15204-Amer M. Khaqan and Samia Amer to Cleveland D. and Paula E. Downie, $529,900.

Screech Owl Ct., 8894-William L. and Lynn W. Lewis to Jack Russell and Joanna I. May, $437,000.

Shelford Way, 14674, No. 382-Mehmet Yasar and Yusuf Cicek to Evan Szklennik and Savannah Drake, $271,000.

Tenbrook Dr., 8360-Tami and Robert Corby to Dennis Wayne and Nicole Martinez Fitch, $575,000.

Traditions Trail, 6933-Thomas M. Sandifer to Mark Ryan and Cristina Lorena Dizon, $360,000.

Victory Gallop Way, 13464-Kathryn E. Sondheimer to Sherrill M. Moser, $395,000.

Virginia Oaks Dr., 7846-Samuel and Karen M. Ntiros to Joseph and Sara N. Sullivan, $639,900.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alderbrook Dr., 15542-Willington E. and Shirley A. White to Wagieh and Nabila Mitry, $550,000.

Antioch Ridge Dr., 5352-Bruce Anderson to Sharon J. Rasmussen, $472,500.

Ashby Grove Loop, 6405-Douglas D. and Marjorie Chiles to Hoan Ma and Hoangtram Tran, $575,000.

Aviara View Ct., 15100-Christopher and Melissa Sprangers to Jason and Kelli Kamprowski, $675,000.

Bryson Cir., 6817-Yonoff and Tameka Cogdell to William Vaclav and Adriana Schutz, $467,000.

Cherokee Run Ct., 5664-Michael and Lisa Ritter to David Pierce, $583,000.

Conklin Way, 6201-James T. Taylor to Michael David Pereita, $385,000.

Fassels Ct., 15528-Jerry R. and Carolyn M. Anderson to Edward Torrero and Wayne Bragg, $505,000.

Heather Mill Lane, 15110, No. 302-Gloria C. Askin to Ralph Jordan, $370,000.

Jupiter Hills Lane, 15135-Glenn and Trista Miller to Alexander Petrovich Vlasor and Ashley A. Alligood, $620,000.

Legacy Way, 15581-Thomasena B. Ellis to Joseph C. and Barbara A. Nicoello, $560,000.

Mellon Ct., 15501-Douglas R. and Kelly A. Hoffman to Nicholas and Shelley Robey, $768,500.

Olympia Fields Pl., 5668-Anthony and Gina S. Baggs to Jennifer and Kristofer Block, $650,000.

Plantation Grove Lane, 3400-Richard L. and Pil Sun Marsha to Andrew and Roni Suzuki, $825,000.

Rail Post Pl., 15012-Charles Linett to Steven G. and Margaret E. Green, $535,000.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15272, No. 49-James R.C. and Clare E. Taylor to Susan K. McEwen, $263,000.

Silica St., 15161, No. 101-Jaspen W. and Jammel R. Boothe to David Jones, $307,550.

Walter Robinson Lane, 14975-Brandon and Lydia Esther Stahlhunt to Ian Goozh and Lynnsey Lunsford, $410,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Albrite Ct., 11509-Robert J. and Cheryl A. Phillips to Alan and Tara Meyer, $494,500.

Barbados Lane, 7415-Hoang-Tram Tran and Hoa Nguyen to Yue Yun Zheng, $317,000.

Bridle Post Pl., 12005-John R. and Kelli Shipe to Rodney William Morris, $590,000.

Calvary Ct., 7954, No. 152-Laurie A. Wooden to Jae W. Kim, $219,900.

Colton Lane, 7387-Dustin J. and Alexis N. Moser to Ingrid Cecilia Zegada-Frias, $300,000.

Corbin Hall Lane, 5524-Jerod S. and Brittany Burns to Daniel W. and Judith M. Davis, $512,000.

Cuyahoga Ct., 13158-Julio A. and Nancy Vargas to Bobbie J. and Charles M. Cordle, $555,000.

Dylan Pl., 10397, No. 29-2-Christopher Lee and Catherine Marie Putnam to Desiree K. and Steven D. Henson, $225,500.

Falling Creek Dr., 11949-Sean and Michelle Merritt to Michael and Theresa Gail Yunker, $460,000.

Gateshead Lane, 7810-Jose A. Henriquez to Sharon Emily Sielinski and Herman James Carter Jr., $271,000.

Greenview Lane, 9802-Marc and Sheryl Lenowitz to Ana M. Cruz Hernandez and Carlos V. Hernandez Portillo, $410,000.

Highland St., 8267-Enrique Miranda to Cristian A. Obando Yallejo and Lucelia Zurita Torrico, $335,000.

Howell Run Ct., 7413-Robert W. and Renee G. Carlucci to Joseph T. and Ginger E. Beals, $650,000.

Irongate Way, 10067-Luis Alfredo and Candelaria Marisol Villalta to Min Ding and Zhiling Li, $223,000.

Kessler Pl., 11325-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Luke M. Ferree, $325,000.

Lacy Dr., 8095, No. 52-South Shore Corp. to Cory Lamarr Tatum, $220,000.

Langholm Way, 7402-Tong Tong to Cesar A. Guevara and Vincenta Hernandez, $285,000.

Margate Ct., 7587, No. 1B-001-Carla Rudacille and David Miller to Duane Gardner, $118,000.

Mission Ridge Dr., 10936-Donna G. Snell to Henry A. Joya Orellana, $273,000.

Normanton Way, 9608-Alexander P. and Natalia Vlasov to Muhammad M. Tajammal, $344,000.

Penneyrail Pl., 10874-Ronald S. and Terri E. Fox to Kevin Woojin and Moon Byung Jeong, $531,000.

Point Ct. W., 7843-Ivania and Reginald Lafar Hunter to Jing Qian and Yan Wu, $217,000.

Powhatan St., 7805-Lucio and Guadalupe C. Montalvo to Limbert Luis Castellon Guarachi, $335,000.

Ridgeway Dr., 7240-Jan A. and Kelly Erin Sherman to Severin Meltesen, $375,000.

Saint Croix Lane, 10465-Ajax 2018 Corp. to Dahong Wang and Amanda Shang Yu, $260,000.

Swindon Pl., 6721-U.S. Bank and Lehman XS Trust Mortgage Pass-Through to Steven Mays, $635,250.

Victoria St., 9429-Jenny Cuibao Zhen to Franklin J. Huinac Alvarado and Ashli Yesenia Calderon De Huinac, $335,000.

Warm Springs Lane, 15310-Paul D. and Fran B. Walton to Luis M. Sustache Davila and Mayra G. Velazquez Perez, $605,000.

Winged Elm Cir., 10244-Kimberly A. Buckheit to Julio Guerrero Campos, $459,000.

Winstead Pl., 8194, No. 203-12-Steven Robert and Christine Moretti Hall to Leslie Languido Prentiss and Richard Antonio Surio, $219,900.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Amherst Dr., 7822-Karen L. Bobbitt and estate of Jean Mary Ball to Heriberto Del Ca Aparicio, $275,000.

Birch St., 8210-Sana Humayun to Tai Tan Nguyen, $285,000.

Charnwood Ct., 8530-Gary O’Shell to Eva Yan Montalvo, $314,900.

Evans Ford Rd., 9820-Bobby Lenn and Jean Marie Skeen to Daniel Barker, $419,900.

Granite Lane, 8420-Mohammed and Nasrin Shahabuddin to Alexander Neil and Lauren Elizabeth Lepro, $490,000.

Lake Dr., 8008-Linda Robbins to David T. Hoang and Ho N. Tran, $415,000.

Manassas Forge Dr., 9585-Robert A. and Martha M. Sibley to John S. and Miriam J. Lee, $470,000.

McLean St., 8027-Ryan E. Haas to Hyo and Ann Kim, $460,000.

Saint Marys Lane, 8290-Camille Gay Swick to Gregorio Cortes Guzman, $382,000.

Whispering Wind Lane, 8104-Kaleem A. Mohammed and Zarina Sultana to Rukhsar Ibrahim and Mohammad Hadi Rahmani, $507,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Accolon Ct., 16612-Delbert R. Wheat to Jesse James Orille, $485,000.

Beachview Dr., 15425-Matthew A. and Sarah T. Meisenhelter to Matthew Smith and Elissa Katz, $388,000.

Candlestick Ct., 4283-Forest James and Julie C. Rees to Michael Lee and Jean E. Jeffries, $455,000.

Deer Park Dr., 16078-Richard C. and Jane C. Koch to Travis E. and Sarah E. McWhirter, $441,000.

Dryden Way, 15588-Leonard and Rochelle Gumayagay to Ryan Franklin and Rachel Watson, $448,000.

Four Seasons Dr., 17473-Charles R. and Barbara J. Hilton to Lee Daniel and Rita Dixon Kent, $469,900.

Grey Ghost Ct., 3721-Gordon C. and Nancy N. Nash to Charles and Mary Wheeler, $440,000.

Hopkins Dr., 4714-Scott A. and Kathleen M. Kenney to Clarence Henry Thomas and Pamela June Dixon, $453,000.

Kagera Dr., 17423-Kyle R. and Roxanna Colpitts to Jasmine R. Jackson, $305,000.

Lindenberry Lane, 15068-James L. and Deborah D. Engleright to Carter A. Lanning, $385,000.

Montezuma Way, 17355-Liliana Guzman and Luis M. Contreras to Nixia and Ronald Pruden, $327,500.

Pebblewood St., 15868-A & E Properties & Restoration Corp. to Hamayoon Azimi, $327,000.

Shady Knoll Ct., 4094-Gilbert L. and Kathy A. Snyder to Joel Rodriguez and Luz M. Benitez, $405,000.

Spring Branch Blvd., 5122-Ahsan Properties Corp. to Karen Yasmin Montufar Juarez, $280,000.

Thistle Ct., 15690-Robert T. and Terri K. Cheshire to Andrews Kwame Nsenkyire, $429,000.

Viewpoint Cir., 15777-Mark J. and Donna M. Hays to Christine N. Cloutier, $319,000.

Yorktown Dr., 15508-Margaret A. Beighlea to Bryan Jamon and Tiffany Nicole Magers, $385,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Cowne Ct., 11910-Lisa Marie Tomsko to Joshua Benjamin and Meghan Elizabeth Hyatt, $487,517.

Keyser Rd., 9361-William M. Saxon Jr. to Nouphone and Michelle M. Subkanha, $800,000.

Par Dr., 9932-Lindsay W. and Joey S. Sparks to Kathryn E. Albarado, $840,750.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Edgehill Dr., 102-Susannah C. Kehl and Scott M. Mair to Craig Andrew Chuba, $479,900.

Mill Cross Lane, 116-Todd J. Butler to Marilyn Shortle, $386,000.

Poplar Lane, 105-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Daxing and Phuong Chen, $2 million.

TRIANGLE AREA

Kerill Rd., 18503-Rodney E. Ford and Arita J. Tillman to Claude Kamdem and Clarice Quethy, $425,000.

Stonewall Manor Dr., 3655-NTC Holdings Corp. to William G. and Rashanna Jones, $580,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Abner Ave., 13002, No. 60-Melissa June Romero to Jennifer Swenson, $240,000.

Ames Ct., 1907-James S. and Bonnie B. Jeo to Jason A. and Laura Alexis Stanley, $540,000.

Arabian Pl., 12229-Andrew and Elizabeth M. Tramel to Sara E. Lima, $427,000.

Atwood Dr., 4400-Sabiha Q. and Zahid F. Khan to Michele Maria Reddick and Kristin Prettol, $431,000.

Beaverwood Pl., 12128-Larry E. Reid to Seelay Pattan, $288,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 472-Martin B. and Judith R. Jarvis to Albert and Joyce R. Pasquali, $1.26 million.

Bentley Cir., 13601-Armida L. Amaya to Fernando and Brenda Faridi Velasquez, $265,000.

Bobolink Dr., 15823-Eric Ryan and Amber C. Facer to Paul Lundberg and Fouzia Saeed, $337,500.

Bridgeton Ct., 3084-Patrick McCoy to Chiksa Shikur, $327,000.

Bulkhead Dr., 2713-Matthew S. Langhan to Craig and Deborah Guido, $475,000.

Capon Tree Lane, 16720-Miguel A. Valle Portillo and Kristine M. Valle to Lynwal Roye, $327,000.

Catawba Dr., 12660-Edward T. and Darlene L. Russell to William and Arlene Brevelle Thurston, $490,000.

Cedar Cove Way, 1850, No. 22-3B-Andrea Denise Brown McKennon to Liliana C. Salamanca, $260,000.

Chase Eagle Lane, 16219-Mohammad Marrof Khan to David and Sukrishna Shrestha, $565,000.

Chevington Ct., 734-Ronald L. and Ann P. McPeters to Flois M. Brown, $386,000.

Colby Dr., 12806-Alexander A. Arce to Aiqun Zhou, $332,000.

Cressida Pl., 3997-Robert and Jamie Brunetti to Gerald T. Hellen, $305,000.

Crossfield Way, 14573, No. 67A-Stefanie R. Tucker to Julio A. and Yazmin R. Burgos, $395,000.

Culpeper Dr., 2212-Ghulam Hussain and Shahid H. Elahi to Adalid Saavedra Montano and Yerin Romero Algaranaz, $349,900.

Dara Dr., 12650, No. T-2-1-John Meres and Mark Rodgers to Michael F. and Constance A. Hauer, $139,995.

Derriford Ct., 12178-Cheryl L. and Louis B. Knecht to Abiso L. Lambebo and Tiegsti Habtemichael Debretsion, $385,000.

Dulcinea Pl., 12766-Jennifer Musseman to Quazi M. Kamal, $265,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3220-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Antonio E. and Dinora A. Chirino, $534,636.

Eden Lane, 12450-Shobhit and Nafisah Hema Keshava to Doris Mensah and Jefferson Antwi-Agyei, $335,000.

Emporia St., 2232-Emma M. Rice to Connor Fernandez, $364,850.

Ferry Landing Lane, 13340-Ryan J. Macintosh to Christy Park Hark and Daniel Kim, $409,900.

Fort Craig Dr., 12128-Jessica K. and Caleb J. Yow to John C. and Donna R. Tolin, $500,000.

Gardenview Loop, 1061, No. 203-7A-Sonya M. Rohrbach to Steven Stavdal, $189,900.

Gordon Blvd., 12705, No. 29-Jeremy Baxter to Earnest Larkin Baucom and Viola Jaramillo, $176,000.

Granville Ct., 1728-Candace Randle and Erick C. Person to Sumera and Muhammad Khalid Syed, $425,000.

Greendale Dr., 13800, No. 70-Zelia Corp. to Gessica Perovic, $360,000.

Gunsmith Terr., 2141, No. 47-1-Anitra Lynn Tisdale to Yvonne Mallory McKoy, $179,900.

Harbor Side St., 485, No. 300-Cara McCord to Lyssane Caty, $350,000.

Heather Glen Ct., 1871-Ahsan Properties Corp. to Monica V. Salmeron and Jaime Gonzalez Morales, $299,900.

Illinois Rd., 14955-Michael A. and Meredith Marasca to Santos Medina Lovo and Josue E. Medina Hernandez, $325,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15593, No. 217-Aaron A. and Cicely Kent Warren to Roger C. Newton, $295,500.

Kennedy St., 16122-Mohammed Tazi and Soumiya F. Filali to Tanya A. Johnson, $440,000.

Koval Lane, 3838-Wesley and Brenda Moy to Mark Henson and Alisha A. Prier, $360,000.

Ladue Ct., 1601, No. 102-Carolyn Jane Helsley to William and June A. Lewis, $279,900.

Ladymeade Ct., 12268, No. 4-104-Augusto Yuan Econa to Leslie H. Garber, $193,000.

Longbranch Lane, 3012-Stanley J. and Liana Kaylee Boyd Shawver Wiechnik to Percy S. and Lucy A. Velazco, $399,000.

Luca Station Way, 12950-Carolina Soto to Kevin M. Joos Jr., $620,000.

Manchester Way, 12510-Sevim Knutson to Paul Justin Ramage, $335,000.

Mathews Dr., 14109-Temple Hills Corp. to Deglis R. Villagran and Daniel Salas Peche, $359,000.

Merseyside Dr., 2313, No. 14-Caryn B. Ratcliff to Joussef Jean Abchi Donado, $350,000.

Misty Lane, 12864-Brian D. and Heather M. Admas to Melanie L. Houston, $337,500.

Oak Tree Lane, 2511-Nam T. Tran to Michael Shiferaw, $340,000.

Occoquan Overlook, 4824-Robyn E. Mestemacher to Louis Daniel and Joslin B. Glotzer, $675,000.

Old Salem Ct., 12159-Toyo Consultants USA Corp. to Heather R. Dunaway and Taurus J. Braxton, $269,000.

Patrick Henry Dr., 2792-Wissem Sghaier to Satish M. and Madhu S. Amin, $213,300.

Pickwick Lane, 3334-Anwar Al Zaidy to Christine Kiarie, $375,000.

Pohick Creek Ct., 1909-Roger and Leslie Maldonado to Maher A. Seaod, $268,000.

Potomac Club Pkwy., 2247, No. 437-Scott G. Staniszewski to Shevelle D. Washington, $365,000.

Radford Dr., 1914-Stanley Edmond and Carol E. Steele to Brian and Charles R. Landrum, $335,000.

Ringgold Ct., 2810-Lawrence A. Weyer Jr. to Farah Naz Musharay, $300,000.

Rumford Ct., 11630-SSST Properties Corp. to Michael F. Alexander Jr. and Julio Cesar Mejia-Quintero, $375,000.

Shackleford Way, 16702-G.G.T.F. Mortgage Corp. to Evan Hylton and Andria Grossenbaugh, $429,900.

Sherbrooke Cir., 3620, No. 9-301-Tobias Nolen to Bernard Shannon Nimmons, $192,000.

Springwoods Dr., 12174-Hany E. Morcos to Shehla Khan, $231,000.

Stone Lined Cir., 12633-Glenn A. Torres and Brenda Ortiz-Toledo to Camelia and Marius Lazarescu, $534,900.

Swift Stream Ct., 2047-Bisrat and Lilywork Habtamu Geletu to Mikiyas D. Satenaw and Emebet Berhanu Mikru, $350,000.

Tideswell Mill Ct., 12282-Holmes Homes Inc. to Zakaria Addoquaye Allotey and Karen Darkwah, $705,000.

Titania Way, 12887, No. 4-Jason E. and Shelly McIntosh to Millicent U. Dike, $300,000.

Troika Ct., 11823-Aaron Christopher Ercole to Michael P. and Nicole R. Herman, $500,000.

Valleywood Dr., 12856-James H. and Mary F. Hudgins to Brian D. and Heather M. Adams, $500,000.

Wadsworth Way, 12373, No. 27-Timothy M. Forrest to Bruno Cardoso, $202,000.

Waterwheel Terr., 15257-Gregory P. and Patricia J. Mee to Crandall Kyle and Jennifer Dawn Varnell, $277,000.

Whistling Swan Way, 1625-Steven J. and Marilyn D. Cox to Fernando Antonio and Whitney Valentine Taveras, $625,000.

Winslow Ct., 1975-Mary Teter to Tseday Dereje Sisay, $294,650.

Woodlawn Ct., 12342-Joshua A. and Trisha J. Ketchum to Aracelly Claros Flores, $285,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in May in Manassas.

Beech Pl., 9703-Hatemi Abdullah Corp. to Jovanny Diego Alvarez, $245,000.

Buckner Rd., 9865-Hugo Alberto and Jose Antonio Alvarado to Ashraf Rasmy Sakhe Mosaad, $198,000.

Caladium Dr., 9266-Jenifer A. Bailon Ordenez and Cesar A. Bailon Silva to Hassan Mollah, $325,000.

Caspian Way, 9340, No. 201-Carol A. Lawhead to Yasna Azadikhah and Mohammad H. Dehgahi, $165,000.

Charleston Dr., 9202, No. 201-Jeffrey Wayne Goultrey and Teresa Darlene Runaldue to Shanker D. and Bidya Thapaliya, $282,500.

Easton Ct., 9213-William J. Douglas to Salvia Giridhar, $280,000.

Gaither St., 8309-Estate of Pauline S. and William C. Boyce Jr. to Gem Johnson, $299,000.

Grapewood Ct., 9910-Eric Rauch to Chris Brooks, $217,000.

Liberia Ave., 8608-Horn Nan to Dilan A. Mendez, $354,000.

Longstreet Dr., 8907-Elizabeth A. Hooper to Majid Fida and Muhammed Farooq Khan, $410,000.

Mock Orange Ct., 9779-Ordon and Kathleen Hierlihy to Burachaneeporn Saentho and Jeffrey Crawford, $260,000.

Old Hickory Ct., 9051-Kathleen M. and Rochelle T. Harrington to Jose Roberto Lopez and Felix Lopez Acosta, $295,000.

Point Of Woods Dr., 8627-Sameh Ayoub to Mohamed A. and Hayat T. Ibrahim, $290,000.

Saddle Ct., 8484-John Holmes and Christina Van Tassel to Luis and Leydy Tatiana De Leon, $320,000.

Scarlet Oak Dr., 9380-Kyle Rooney and Monika Tomaszewska to Joshua Brooks, $170,000.

Stonewall Rd., 8546-Sandra K. Jackson to Wilmer Alexander Fabian and Rosa Magali Soriano, $348,000.

Terrace View Ct., 8611-DVM Floor Corp. to Maria and Liliana Coreas, $295,000.

Waterbury Ct., 10205-Linda D. Jackson and Lizzie Raigns to Gerberth E. and Lilian C. Palma, $330,000.

Weir St., 9001-Darryl Sluck to Cecil Kirk Johnson Jr. and Mary Odile Clarke Johnson, $370,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in April in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9409-Tippy Teang to Diego Ernesto Gonzalez and Ingrid M. Vega, $325,000.

Christina Pl., 9023-Danielle Watson to David A. Monti, $400,000.

Jenna Ct., 9400-Montgomery and Juliette Brookfield to Nada Mezher, $375,000.

Kirby St., 324-Ronald D. and Katherine M. Speakman to Leonel Rodolfo Chinchay, $273,000.

Meeker Ct., 92-Nathan Skorupa to Pamela S. Wilson, $305,000.

Saint Steven Ct., 9050-Estate of Mary E. Coy and Patrick Coy to Jennifer Ridgeway, $238,000.

Woodhue Ct., 8634-David Wallingford and Elizabeth Anne Hunt to Arely Veronica and Julia A. Ventura, $180,000.

Stafford County

Anderson Dr., 216-Newton J. Anglin III to Wendell R. Heard, $265,000.

Atlantic Dr., 1004-Justin L. and Densie A. Myers to Benjamin and Jennifer Held, $370,000.

Bankston Ct., 9-Jason M. and Meghan Elizabeth Elmore to Brandon W. and Keri Melissa Tiernan, $442,000.

Belle Plains Rd., 32-Christopher G. and Emily M. Pavlakos to Matthew Parker, $215,000.

Bourne St., 705-Matthew J. and Michele L. Miller to Jonathan T. Drake, $295,000.

Brent Point Rd., 1381-Diane W. and Herbert Harmon to Ronald Newton, $1.3 million.

Brixham Ct., 17-Lauren R. Thompson to Bruce and Amanda Harang, $360,000.

Bryant Blvd., 3-Eric K. and Melissa H. Steckmann to Christian Patrick and Robin Marie Hur, $305,000.

Cabin Ct., 103-Lorin L. and Colleen Watts to Wesley Micah Eller, $250,000.

Carlsbad Dr., 3-Valerie B. and Kenneth B. Murphy to Feza H. Rukengeza, $355,000.

Castle Hill Dr., 130-Barbara E. Wall to Terry and Judith Lunders, $350,000.

Cherry Laurel Dr., 80-Randall N. and Kendra L. Lauderman to Jose Luis Rios and Juan Pablo Rios Blazquez, $330,000.

Christopher Way, 40-Richard T. and Bonnie B. Gibbons to Jonathan D. and Crystal B. Harvey, $469,000.

Clearview Ave., 1007-Mark Osborn to Mark Dietrich and Taylor D. Bradley, $259,900.

Cotton Blossom Ct., 114-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Alicia Marie Fuller, $384,990.

Crestwood Lane, 24-Robert William Van Dyk to Christina Pryne and Collin Avilez, $479,900.

Culpeper St., 408-Carolyn B. Conner to Kevin Lloyd and Celina Kim Parker, $231,000.

Deep Run Rd., 5-Henry Stanley Warren III and Julie Warren Butler to James Eugene and Donna M. York, $530,000.

Dewey Dr., 2038-Matthew Stephens to Orlando and Xiomara Janet Rivera, $270,000.

Donovan Lane, 196-Charles Anthony and Emily Anderson Dunn to Antonio L. and Stephanie J. Borrego, $550,000.

Dundee Pl., 102-Amy Lynne Smith to Bailey E. Kratz, $203,500.

Egret Ct., 17-Ashley and Rudy Shaw to Nicholas Vallero and Shawna Leigh Kimsey, $399,900.

Everglades Lane, 29-Joseph M. and Julie A. Abell to Ali Masoud Amiri, $365,000.

Fieldstone Ct., 8-Craig and Lorraine McClure to Patricia A. Healy and H. Clark Leming, $339,000.

Gladstone Dr., 76-Rosalie A. Downs to Emory M. and Patty K. Upshaw, $244,900.

Greenbank Rd., 315-Ronald Roepke to Kelli Sale McNutty, $185,000.

Hamlin Dr., 173-Daniel Gentry to Reihle A. Kash, $275,000.

Harpoon Dr., 2409-Clinton D. Marsh to Kenneth and Sherry Canzater, $480,000.

Hartwood Rd., 1353-Ralph Carder Co. Inc. to Robert K. and Kimberly H. Wilson, $520,000.

Heritage Commons Dr., 102-Joseph E. and Carolyn B. Engelhardt to Mary Jane Ramer Bowles, $177,000.

Hickory Ridge Dr., 44-Neal C. and Valerie T. Johnson to Richard and Stephanie Freeman, $285,000.

Huntington Dr., 15-James H. Miller to Curtis E. Hills, $316,000.

Janney Lane, 43-John P. and Audrey T. Sherry to Mario and Kendra Lijoi, $520,000.

John Paul Jones Dr., 1104-Karen J. Macneil to Erik Conrad Potrafka and Lorena Tapia Barrera, $330,000.

Kings Crest Dr., 601-Marcos and Dixie Spittal to Carlos E. and Claudia B. Pinilla Triana, $272,000.

Kline Ct., 5-Nicole B. and Mark A. Moore to Manuel and Chasity Latrice Santiago, $439,900.

Lafayette St., 23-Edward and Karen Irene Yarnell to Steven M. and Lorna Q. Brown, $427,500.

Langley Ct., 216-Clarence T. Parks to Stephen and Stephanie K. Sampong, $307,000.

Lindsey Lane, 26-Thomas D. and Colleen M. Zinck to Alfred D. and Elizabeth A. Walker, $345,000.

Live Oak Lane, 7-Trevor and Christina Mofette to David J. and Amanda Gammon, $399,100.

Ludwell Lane, 19-Michael S. and Jill M. Bare to Sean L. Welch and Lucie Jeannette Chwal, $479,000.

Martin St., 22-Ahmed and Soraya Sellidj to John and Kayleigh L. Lavin, $299,000.

Mill Springs Dr., 17-Jorge A. Concepcion-Cancel and Sarah Peterman Concepcion to Sean P. Brannigan and Joanne M. Leonardis, $400,000.

Montpelier Dr., 505-Carlos L. and Florita Cosme to Thomas Lee and Stephanie Lee Lowe, $384,900.

Mountain View Rd., 2926-William R. Nickins to Ben and Jennifer L. Abbott, $321,400.

New Bedford Ct., 15-Rondol Glen and Tammy Lorraine Greene to David T. Reynolds, $409,900.

Oak Dr., 108-Estate of Mildred Carol Coats and Alice L. Brown to Youdel Suarez Pujol, $189,000.

Palm Dr., 20-Robert J. and Kristina B. Leary to Ernesto and Yadira Gonzalez, $290,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 401-Heidi M. and Mark J. Banach to Michelle A. and James Robert Halton, $499,900.

Pickos Pl., 14-Walter and Gail Craig to Wally R. and Andrea E. Hogan, $349,000.

Pinnacle Dr., 702-Kenneth M. and Deborah L. Pedigo to Marie White, $235,000.

Poplar Rd., 221-Andrew L. and Roberta S. Laurimore to Jeffrey Lyons, $585,000.

Potomac Dr., 1003-Lloyd D. Harlow to George A. and Gloria H. Contreras, $450,000.

Puri Lane, 6-Brandon W. and Randi L. Boyd to Jason and Teresa White, $399,900.

Ramoth Church Rd., 948-Lola M. Cheek to Andrew C. and Abby Elizabeth Bryer, $330,500.

Regina Lane, 305-Tyler W. Bonta to Angela May Dent, $222,000.

Rock Raymond Dr., 207-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Karen Denise Jesko, $526,400.

Rugby Rd., 400-Lenny and Jocelyn L. Marinez to Angela E. Mayers, $225,000.

Saint Marys Lane, 45-William F. and Cynthia L. Zeller to Vern J. and Karin Patricia Dohmann, $560,000.

Sanctuary Lane, 76-Nicholas Francis and Jennifer Ann Chimenti to Isaac Bediako Addai, $455,900.

Sapphire St., 23-Thy Thi Dang to Joey and Caroline Smith, $429,900.

Scotts Ford Lane, 74-Samuel and Barbara Spencer to David T. Wallace and Shao Ping Chen, $638,000.

Sedgwick Ct., 407-Laura and William Emerson to Kyle Benjamin Sercombe, $265,500.

Shelton Dr., 101-Hemraj Durgapersad to Agha Omar and Bushra Khan, $369,995.

Smithfield Way, 192-Teresa C. Hopkins to Tracey Lynne Majeski, $368,800.

Southampton Ct., 202-Mary Wheaton McMahon to Zahra Mohamed, $274,325.

Spyglass Lane, 172-Andre Slonopas to John Daniel and Anna K. Weatherly, $610,000.

Stefaniga Farms Dr., 17-Gordon F. and Diane J. Howard to Elizabeth A. Barrera, $748,000.

Summerwood Dr., 21-Duane P. and Jamie L. Easter to Mohammad N. Chughtal, $355,000.

Sweetgum Ct., 117-Ronald C. Etter to Temorschah and Parwin Saleimanzada, $374,900.

Thomas Jefferson Pl., 1027-Norma C. Salvador to Rosado Burgos, $188,700.

Townes Pl., 36-Cody Summers to Naseer Ahmad Azizi, $255,000.

Truslow Rd., 1480-Joseph Anthony Salazar Sr. to David F. and Sonya L. Hunley, $490,000.

Twin Brook Lane, 807-Misas Invest Corp. to Khalid I. Badran and Taghreed M. Alsadi, $280,000.

Via De Rosa Dr., 303-Jashbhai M. and Pratima J. Patel to Mirian and Randy Sorto Rios, $230,000.

Vista Woods Rd., 22-John A. and Tina M. Nicely to Susanna Morris and Wayne Gary Schnieder, $352,000.

Voyage Dr., 3003-Timothy Bruce and Diane Busher Russell to Christopher and Caroline Hendon, $460,000.

Washington Dr., 1418-Todd Patterson to Lamonte C. and Robin L. Wright, $530,000.

Westminster Lane, 209-Terrence Jackson to Sophia C. Ramsel, $225,000.

Whitsons Run, 245-Carolyn P. Russell to Diego Sebastian Soria-Gutierrez, $298,700.

Winterberry Dr., 612-Heather Rowe to Matthew Conley, $359,900.

Woodrow Dr., 19-Thomas L. Farley to Roger K. and Debra D. Wilson, $344,900.