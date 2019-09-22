Prince William County

These sales data recorded by the Prince William County Real Estate Assessments Office in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For home sales elsewhere in the Washington area, go to washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Alexander Hays Rd., 11755-David J. and Jessica L. Seay to Kyle P. Grouge and Marjoria L. Shaver, $485,000.

Banchory Pl., 10105-Philip A. and Teresa L. Lewis to Maralee Csellar and Eric Browning, $540,000.

Benchmark Lane, 8931-Nicole Orlemann and Ammar Orlemann-Alamri to Martha Roman David, $360,000.

Cascade Falls Dr., 9202-Neville Anthony and Gina Sanford to Lisa Aicha and Charles Adam Delamater, $425,000.

Chianti Terr., 8986-Bruce A. and Maria Carla Johnson to Mahesh and Nayana Patel, $609,000.

Comrie Way, 13700-Shanta Y. Washington to Syed A. Mohani and Wajeeha Mahreen, $525,000.

Dartford Pl., 9141-Martin Wilsey and Brenda Reiner to Amanda R. and James R. Johnson, $539,900.

Dunbarton Dr., 12839-Lisa Linette Dukeman to Mary G. Snellings, $380,000.

Elgin Way, 10177-Lotus Homes Corp. to Mark L. and Kathryn A. Magestro, $385,000.

Garry Glen Dr., 12626-Benjamin E. and Jennifer C. Johnson to Hursandbek and Iroda Jumanyazov, $582,000.

Grouserun Lane, 13486-Omer B. and Hina Aziz to Thomas Joseph Caggianelli, $330,000.

Indigo Springs Ct., 12354-Charles E. and Julie L. Denmark to Frank Eric and Jennifer Ann Martin, $570,000.

Laurencekirk Pl., 9568-Steven Thomas and Nancy Ann Everard to Atif and Sadaf Ali, $510,000.

Noltland Castle Dr., 12852-Michael and Suzanne Kelly to Kristen Ann King, $425,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9185-Stephanie Barbour to Lisa Belinda Cintron, $389,000.

Rustic Breeze Ct., 9329-John-Paul and Amy Beth Raflo to Dhirajan Sitoula, $553,000.

Tanalian Falls Lane, 12311-Troy Lee and Natalie Herber Gregory to Justin and Charlotte Eversburg Bishop, $412,000.

Wansteadt Pl., 13472-Christopher G. and Vida L. Carroll to Brian and Heather Weber, $435,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Addison Lane, 15205-Mustafa K. Nouri to Christopher Q. and Freda Janell McKindra, $625,000.

Andorra Dr., 13855-Paul E. Ferland to Bisrat Geletu and Liyuwork Bisrat, $492,000.

Bantry Ct., 5427-Richpal Singh Brar to Zachary D. and Stephanie C. Zapotoski, $580,000.

Belleville Ave., 14327-Binh Thanh Nguyen and Denh Quay Tran to Fredy A. Mejia Bonilla, $310,000.

Blue Jay Ct., 4534-Betelem Gebeyehu to Biatriz D. Villatoro, $260,000.

Bonneville Lane, 4681-Brian S. and Rebecca L. Edwards to Eric D. and Jayson Konrad Zickafoose Jr., $463,100.

Brazil Cir., 15153-Linda J. and Bobbie Jo Kurtz to Moises Rivera Castillo and Maria De Lourdes Rivera, $315,000.

Bristol Ct., 3398-Kunadorn and Sopa Suwannarute to Erick R. and Deirdre D. Chadsey, $261,250.

Burleigh Lane, 3303-Edward H. and Elmer O. Espinoza to Alma Elena Clemente Ramirez, $312,000.

Cardin Pl., 15030-Julio and Maria Del C. Agosto to Maria De Jesus Benavides Gavidia and Karia B. Cruz-Benavides, $303,000.

Chandon Cross Rd., 12843-Department of Veterans Affairs to Sachin Yadav and Dharmendra Deepak, $565,000.

Copper Turtle Pl., 15076-Gary L. and Dolores M. Elder to Amiruddin and Nizamuddin Sadrey, $512,000.

Fairmont Ct., 14308-Brenda J. Holtz Young to Ronald Benjamin Lembi Fernandez, $310,000.

Findley Rd., 3819-Alma E. Johnson to Joyce Moya Perez, $259,000.

Gibson Ct., 4219-Xuchen Liu and Haixia Wang to Julio C. Merlo Gutierrez and Alva M. Espinal Alvarez, $235,000.

Granby Rd., 4336-Mikael Muten to Daniel Lhotka, $289,900.

Hemingway Dr., 4101-Rene Jaime and Maria Luisa Rojas to Walter R. Alvarez and Miriam Tapia, $313,000.

Hyannis Lane, 12832-Tony W. and Linwood E. Burford to Gerson E. Lopez Hernandez, $295,000.

Kendall Dr., 4529-Luis F. Coronel to Emily and Joseph Ebert, $330,000.

Kingsley Rd., 4523-Christopher J. Wellons to Lourdes Yaquelin Villazon Villca, $345,000.

Koester Dr., 4717-TLM Investments Corp. to Marvin R. Espinoza Maradiaga and Sandra N. Hernandez, $385,000.

Lindendale Rd., 13810-Family Housing Corp. to Tanzia Sharmin and Muhammad Uzair, $338,000.

Lomax Way, 5401-Steven M. and Karen M. Lynch to Jeanenne M. Butler, $425,000.

Macdonald Rd., 5354-Michael R. and Annie R. Carney to Maria Anabel Gutierrez Castro, $595,000.

Madrigal Dr., 14395-Hagop and Nora Dinkjian to Ruth Jefferson, $306,900.

Meadowbrook Rd., 13800-Michelle M. Facciolo to Ruben Jimenez Rivera and Sandra Avila, $275,000.

Montoclair Lane, 13891-C. Lopez Investments Corp. to Manuel De Jesus Henriquez, $330,000.

Nassau Dr., 13327-Brock Flornce to Edward Granville-Smith and Veronica L. Veyan, $388,000.

Opal Lane, 13170-Kevin Michael Olesky to Wigberto Acosta-Torres and Gladinell Fuentes, $455,000.

Pinwheel Ct., 13449-Property Link Corp. to Hipolito Moralez Zacarias, $360,000.

Princedale Dr., 13523-Warren J. and Rita Palmer to Vinicio E. and Maria O. Molina, $325,000.

Quebec Pl., 5263-Robert E. and Melissa D. Pettit to Olivier Kamga and Nathalie Chedjou, $458,000.

Rabson Ct., 14329-Michael S. and Andrea J. Holmes to Jeanette Cave, $360,000.

Roundtree Dr., 5624-John Darrell Curd Jr. to Gerald C. Schwerdt, $315,000.

Seneca Ct., 5371-Kerry E. Hawkins to Daniel A. Naus Jr. and Danika L. Outlaw, $340,000.

Sparrow Ct., 4517-Annie Holmes to Edgar Ottoniel Merlos Sanchez, $235,000.

Tag Ct., 6185-Daniele Manikeu to Cheri J. and John A. Ebbrecht, $420,000.

Terminal Way, 12998-Kabindra Sedhai to S.K. Wahidul Islam and Sonia Akhtar, $340,000.

Whitely Ct., 4680-Teresa A. Roshua to Richard G. Masannat, $250,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Buell Ct., 2920-Ali Pahlavani to Charles and Zowie Lankford, $226,500.

Locust Creek Dr., 17305-Daniel and Allyson C. McLain to Yuri Lisset Morataya, $334,900.

Sligo Loop, 17381-Kristen Mitchell to Raphael Spurlock, $309,900.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Albert Way, 14004-Elizabeth Janette C. and John W. Ridgway III to Troy S. and Jacqueline C. Washington, $509,000.

Anchor Mill Pl., 15058-Jonathan D. and Sarah J. Yakel to Nicole Taylor and Nicholas Andrew Holcak, $558,000.

Bigleaf Maple Ct., 13116-Justin and Lauren Main to Emmett M. and Emily S. Freeborn, $532,000.

Brown Thrasher Ct., 8800-Raquel M. and Jamieson B. Krieger to Adnan A. and Tabassum A. Jafri, $692,000.

Brunson Cir., 7489, No. 11H-Justin and Kala Savidge to Sean Michael and Rachel B. Fish, $350,000.

Camdenhurst Dr., 18230-Fred P. and Teri L. Runco to John Eric and Natalia Holmes, $407,000.

Cedar Branch Dr., 7816, No. 114-Andrew J. Sharek to Whitney Svensson, $314,000.

Covewood Ct., 7631-Chad E. and Michelle L. Scheatzle to Isaac and Bianca Johnson, $542,500.

Darbey Knoll Dr., 7011-Jamie L. and Bradley E. Whitacre to Suzan Lee and Michael P. Stafford, $453,000.

Estate Manor Dr., 14104-Harjit Singh and Gurjett Kaur to Shahid Naseem and Humaira Shahid, $509,000.

General Lafayette Way, 6813-Robert Tyler and Marie Christine Tandler to Lisa D. Upham, $385,000.

Hamelin Lane, 7675-Gregory P. and Corinna Seibert to Tai Xuan Do, $514,900.

Heritage Farms Dr., 13573-Robert J. and Daisy R. Perry to James W. and Barbara A. Hagerty, $655,000.

Hopewells Landing Dr., 14926-Keh-Chun and Ivy L. Chen to Mira Hamilton, $540,000.

Kentish Fire St., 14541-Cindya Yeccenia Amador and Milton Noel Amador-Juarez to Diya M. Mathew, $359,000.

Lawnvale Dr., 4580-Omar A. and Michelle Awad to Robert William and Mia Abeles Batson, $643,000.

Lucas Point Loop, 6723-Mits Property Management Corp. to Erika Calabrese, $362,600.

Marlow St., 14580, No. 112-Justin Richard Luckett to Ali Aljammali and Nada Shahtha, $282,500.

Old Carolina Rd., 7407-Federal National Mortgage Association to David J. Crabb, $245,000.

Rio Grande Way, 7512-Stephen and Parviz Ershadi to Adil Belhadi and Safaa Hnaina, $510,000.

Roxborough Loop, 8322-Donald D. and Lyna M. Clark to Michael Casimir Peckham and Jill Tuchmann, $925,000.

Santander Dr., 15223-Jason D. Goldman to Matthew David and Ashley Humble Meyer, $515,500.

Sedona Dr., 14491-Mesfin Tsadiku and Frehiwot Temesgen to Justin R. and Lauren R. Main, $663,000.

Thoroughfare Rd., 15305-Randall L. Moake to Sidar Campos Pardo and Blanca Castro De Campos, $350,000.

Triple Crown Loop, 13044-Jeffrey and Cynthia R. Snoddy to Gary and Lenora Jean Remondino, $475,000.

Village High St., 14454, No. 91-Ryan P. Keenley to Fabiola Sandoval Cuellar and Berman Saldana Ribera, $259,900.

Walnut Hill Dr., 7010-John F. Jurek to Joan A. Crooker, $487,800.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alderbrook Dr., 15671-Sambamurthy and Nadia Grosser Nagarajan to Karen Scott, $525,000.

Armour Ct., 5219-Rebecca A. Fye to Elaine Marie and Charles James Hughes, $450,000.

Ashby Oak Ct., 14848-Denise L. Spencer to Unaiza and Hasan Oberoi, $670,000.

Bartrams Forest Lane, 6648-Chad Michael Mozingo to Pamela G. Parker, $450,000.

Bryson Cir., 6889-Kenneth Michael and Christine Loadholt to Thad and Doreen Hunter, $459,000.

Cherokee Run Ct., 5697-Christine Oppy to Edward P. and Michelle S. Kotulski, $560,000.

Cullen Pl., 6362-Morgen and Richard Evans to Kevin P. Piascik, $390,000.

Fishers Hill Way, 5383-John F. and Eileen Mary Baker to Alfred and Lori Pilong, $870,000.

Gossoms Store Ct., 15427-Carter J. and Anna M. Schoenberg to Karen Fontana, $437,500.

Heather Mill Lane, 15120, No. 203-Launie B. Spedden to Kimberly M. Morris, $330,000.

Keavy Pl., 14951-Matthew B. Stevenson and Amber L. Hill to Cindya and Milton N. Amador, $470,000.

Lilywood Lane, 15124, No. 116-Edin Alajbegovic to Cody Dylan Jewell and Haley Autumn Thacker, $302,500.

Mercer Rd., 1406-Glen O. and Melinda Ray to Aly A. Kewan, $555,000.

Piedmont Vista Dr., 13229-Michael C. and Katherine S. Gardner to William and Theresa Karlson, $865,000.

Popes Creek Pl., 6066-Samuel Kankam to Richard J. Shannon, $399,900.

Riding Club Dr., 15140-Marc and Laura D. Tremblay to Michael J. and Deborah A. Wykowski, $1.12 million.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15423, No. 2-Gary and Cathy M. Wolfrey to Christopher Glenn and Rebecca Lee Clark, $299,999.

Sky Valley Dr., 15100-Toll X. Partnership to Candice and Tyrone Burnett, $794,009.

Wheelwright Way, 5708-Byung O. and Eun J. Lee to Laura L. Mugnolo, $450,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Ashley Ct., 12207-Alison G. Swope to Nathanael Joseph Bocker, $425,000.

Bayonet Way, 8173, No. 201-O-Eric Daniel Schuck to Maroun and Michele Mezher, $209,900.

Black Horse Ct., 7795-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and IndyMac Mortgage Loan Trust to Vikas Chug, $236,000.

Campaign Ct., 10864-Patrick Fahey to Gajendra Sedhain and Mamata Gautam, $301,000.

Classic Oaks Ct., 13496-Lisa Motley to Dirk J. Copeland and Nekia L. Williams, $520,000.

Country Roads Lane, 9513-Ayodale Jonathan and Mara-Jeanette Emma Deveneaux to Matthew Joel and Andrea Marie Karczewski, $389,900.

Dabshire Way, 10703-Brandon L. Farewell to Consuela K. Packer, $360,000.

Egglestetton Ct., 15313-Michael R. and Debra J. Yeatts to Jay A. and Elizabeth R. Robinson, $615,000.

Fincastle Dr., 5801-Doreen C. Cougar to Robert and Jessica Nicole Wallace, $480,000.

Girvan Ct., 8427-Deltone L. Moore to Celina and Mike Vieira, $375,000.

Greenview Lane, 9821-Michele A. Sullivan to Francisco and Carem A. Quintanilla, $390,000.

Hinton Way, 10787-Crystal Hogan to Ahmad Khaled and Freshta Sarwari, $399,999.

Hugh Mullen Dr., 7915, No. 80-Geovani Flores to Da Zhon M. Green, $164,900.

Jill Brenda Ct., 8391-Michael J. and Deborah A. Wykowski to Alan D. and Sharon L. Hays, $657,175.

Kessler Pl., 11328-Henry I. Martinez Hernandez to Darrel T. Thompson and Glenda Yamalith Errador Rodriguez, $335,000.

Lacy Dr., 8107, No. 123-Mark D. and Sharon M. Bishop to Mark and Lucy Garrah, $217,000.

Marie Dr., 13353-Scott Paterson to Robert M. Taradash and Kerrie J. Golden, $540,000.

Molly Pitcher Cir., 11949-Matthew K. and Dana D. McLean to Kaleb J. and Sarah Nelson, $464,500.

Occoquan Forest Dr., 6255-Kamar L. Sumrall to Janice and Steve Du Plessis, $465,000.

Quail Run Lane, 7582-Rachel Marie Edwards to Roberto P. Gonzalez, $280,000.

Rienzi Pl., 11192, No. 202-9-Jennifer Rebecca Gemelaris to Lisa M. Fairfax, $215,000.

Santa Rosa Ct., 13739-Joshua and Sara Lynne Meade Howe to Domingo A. Carranza and Merylyn J. Salas, $612,500.

Spiller Lane, 12567-Michael R. and Donna M. Helms to Joseph Michael and Lynda Carr O’Bryhim, $555,000.

Stillbrooke Rd., 8001-Kevin D. and Janet M. Wilkens to Michelle D. and Neil D. Petrovic, $401,000.

Tattersall Dr., 10596-Michael E. and Lindsey E. Bellor to Krystal L.D. Harms and Khalid Lateef Stewart, $485,500.

Tower Pl., 10992-Agha Hashim and Agha Hasan Zaidi to Hayde G. and Jose E. Quijada Romero, $292,000.

Victory Loop, 5587-James B. and Anne M. Vargason to Angelique Booker and Thomas S. Close, $630,000.

Websters Way, 5599-Long T. Nguyen and Tram Do to Mohammad and Saleha Shuabi, $560,000.

Winged Elm Cir., 10317-Troy T. and Amie B. Thearp to John T. Dean and Shirley G. Davis, $475,000.

Winstead Pl., 8206, No. 102-14-Donald Lee Pile and estate of Phyllis Newbrough Pile to Jose Fredy Duran and Claudia N. Arevalo Paniagua, $206,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Appomattox Ave., 7903-Terry J. and Nichole L. Urban to Jaime Interiano Claros, $315,000.

Birmingham Dr., 9101-Lawrence R. Hall to Leonardo Claros Sanchez, $375,000.

Connor House Rd., 9039-Quanterrio and Priscilla Leysath to Ruba Younis, $399,900.

Hillcrest Dr., 8186-Brian and Heidi Schoenberger Cobert to Tyler R. and Lauren N. Ziese, $514,900.

Leighlex Ct., 8345-Afsana Seraj and Yasin Seraj Tsin to Jerry and Sheena Park, $375,000.

Manassas Forge Dr., 9748-Christopher and Jennifer S. Guiao to Noel J. Calubaquib and Richard A. Weatherholtz, $430,000.

Meanderview Ct., 10920-George A. and Linda Kay Stohon to Tony H. Ashtiani, $630,000.

Shining Wood Ct., 7350-William L. and Penny D. Hand to William J. and Dana M. Marm, $655,000.

Whitehall Dr., 7550-Aban Development Corp. to Pablo Antonio Reyes and Cindy S. Rosales De Reyes, $200,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Apple Cider Ct., 3710-Carolyn H. Keller and Harry E. Raber to William and Dale Thom, $525,000.

Breeze Way, 4933-Melissa K. Ruiz to Michelle and Michael W. Metz, $475,000.

Champion Oak Dr., 3808-Susan V. and Peter C. Lee to Michael S. Fulgham, $444,430.

Deer Park Dr., 16085-Miland Richard Young and Michael Lawrence Stakem to Valerie L. Mongello, $440,000.

Edgewood Dr., 15729-Brady E. and Heather R. Roberts to Shaun L. and Kristi M. Vibert, $360,800.

Golden Gate Way, 4335-Joseph Anthony and Paula Irene Fox to Christopher Michael Brown, $354,900.

Grey Ghost Ct., 3741-Estate of Maria Ruth Daye McNair and Franchestee Barner Jr. to Carl and Marie E. Eicher, $355,000.

Isle Royale Terr., 17458-Mark Guidry to Robert Justin Jones and Jenny Yu, $265,000.

Kensington Pl., 15947-David A. and Kathleen D. Grover to Robert W. and Eileen Warner, $515,000.

Mammoth Cave Loop, 4028-Nicole H.L. Dietrich to Matthew Denas, $305,000.

Montview Dr., 15644-Centennial CT Corp. to Kyle L. Taylor, $303,000.

Pebblewood St., 15873-Rosalyn P. Woodard to Fnu Romal, $311,000.

Silvan Glen Dr., 15401-Paul and Elaine Redmon to John Paul and Lisa Ann Alvarez, $335,000.

Stockbridge Dr., 4235, No. 3C-Christy L. Genova to Rufino Maltez, $190,000.

Thistle Ct., 15699-Eric P. and Kendra Gentrup to Bryce Rand and Nora Forde Kemmerer, $494,000.

Vista Dr., 15707-Department of Veterans Affaris to Joseph D. Burnett, $330,500.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Aden Rd., 11704-Christopher and Crystal Funderburg to Jorge Alberto Bruno, $322,000.

Fleetwood Dr., 13605-Jason Lloyd Moore to Rondale L. and Donna L. Endicott, $299,900.

Lonesome Rd., 10210-Bernis and Sharon Sturgill to Christopher G. and Vida L. Carroll, $794,500.

Parkgate Dr., 10863-Patrick Ransom and Heather Kay Seiber to Benjamin C. and Misty D. Boekestein, $879,595.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Edgehill Dr., 106-Marshall E. and Georgette C. Diaz Cooke to Elizabeth Morash and Brent Matthew Custer, $474,900.

Mount High St., 122-Stephanie and Clifford A. Gyamfi to Yuan Sheng Chen, $435,000.

Vista Knoll Dr., 102-Mendi F. Anderson to Mustafa and Shekiba Mahmoodzada, $464,900.

TRIANGLE AREA

Dondis Creek Dr., 3341-Scott A. and Marilyn J. Ehrmantraut to Douglas Wayne and Concepcion Bingco Webster, $579,000.

Kira Ct., 3262-Anthony and Regina Deon Mark to Mark A. and Daisy Jane Aure, $576,000.

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4342, No. 54-Tyler William and Sarah Little to Hilda Sarpong, $310,000.

Stonewall Manor Dr., 3659-U.S. Bank and JP Morgan Mortgage Trust to Fuad A. Mohammednur, $552,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Admiral Dr., 1413-Helen Stevens to Truc D. Mai, $330,000.

Anchorstone Dr., 5019, No. 112-1C-Lisa M. Brennen to Donald C. Galante, $242,000.

Arden Ct., 15994-Robert C. and Rashon F. McMullin to Antonio Mejia Fuentes, $379,999.

Aviary Way, 3472-Kevin Alan Park and Olivia Alexandra Williams to Magda Burke and Clifton Marshall, $307,000.

Barrister Pl., 13200-John P. Brown to Jean Marceau and Marie Rose Lohier, $538,000.

Bedford Cove Lane, 4463-Rasha Hatab to Ahmad and Nahida Tookhi, $430,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 497-Kevin S. and Marylee G. Brown to Gregory Joseph Salino, $530,000.

Bentley Cir., 13603-James A. and Quintina Denine Smith to Christopher Scott and Jessica Zielinski Meffert, $249,000.

Bobolink Dr., 15849-Stanley E. and Linda W. Field to Steven E. Chubb II, $415,000.

Brier Pond Cir., 2768-Koomal F. Chaudhry to Zubaida and Muhammad Hamza Yusuf, $285,000.

Cardamom Dr., 12006-Lawrence Guy Ribble Jr. to Jeanne M. Bostick, $203,000.

Catoctin Dr., 11878-Amjad Ali and Zaitoon Begum to Eric J. Matteson, $410,000.

Cedar Cove Way, 1857, No. 20-3A-Quartez L. James to Liam M. Ericson, $235,000.

Chattanooga Lane, 16496-Panagiota G. Kourlas to Omar Afzali, $590,000.

Chickasaw Ct., 12344-Ricky Beasley to Anne Soleil and Adriel Vincent Munoz, $310,000.

Cismont Ct., 3245-Scott E. and Mary Rice Granger to Gary A. and Amira B. Gonzalez, $530,000.

Cressida Pl., 4069, No. D-David L. and Patricia J. Johansen to Jessica P. and Dianne Angelica G. Sykioco, $305,000.

Crossfield Way, 14579, No. 70A-Erik Davis and Brittany Balcom to Nicholas Allen Sisk, $410,000.

Darden Dr., 3191-David Thomas and Carol Ann Moonan to Howard James and Joanna Barrow, $535,000.

Deepford Dr., 2722-Ramadan Abraham to Thalia Dineen Davis, $412,000.

Diloreta Dr., 2225-Gerardo Guzman Gonzales to Farid A. Koshan, $340,000.

Duxbury Ct., 2605-David R. and Rita M. Bullock to Velma and Lolan Gholston, $386,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3224-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Lawrence Edwin and Dianara Filena Johnson, $577,686.

Edgemoor Ct., 11285-Christian N. Solis and Sandra Patricia Diaz to Kelsey Mason, $360,000.

Eskew Ct., 3569-James and Senodja Sundiata Walker to Azhar Butt and Nadia Aziz, $500,000.

Fox Ridge Ct., 2564, No. 30-Neil Richard and Maria Alcazar Alexander to Maria C. Zelaya Dheming, $173,000.

Gardenview Loop, 1067, No. 302-7B-Aresha Smith to Christian A. Dorn, $220,000.

Glenriver Way, 2611-Robert Lewis and Tarsha Rebecca Fox to Wilfredo Cruz, $340,000.

Granada Way, 12246-Burton V. and Barbara Anne Nystrom to Eddy R. Hinojosa Crespo, $255,000.

Gunsmith Terr., 2150, No. 45-6-Chad Andrew and Kara Michelle Kaestle to Xavier A. Alcantara, $170,000.

Harbor Side St., 485, No. 306-Dennis and Carol Dickerson to Pal F. and Vicky R. Baker, $375,000.

Hickory Falls Ct., 12148-Basheer/Edgemoore-Hickory Falls Corp. to Geethanjali Jagannathan and Balaji Natarajan, $760,000.

Horseshoe Lane, 15585, No. 585-Federal National Mortgage Association to Sharnecia J. Phillips, $192,000.

Inverness Way, 12711-John C. Mutarelli to Miguel M. Molina, $342,500.

John Diskin Cir., 15730, No. 149-William D. Tripp to Kierra Smith, $299,500.

Kensington Park Dr., 15326, No. 108-Timothy S. Wiley to Kira Ann Robinson, $330,000.

Koval Lane, 3840-Sonny Trinh and Hanh T. Luong to David Douglas Grund, $362,900.

Ladue Ct., 1641, No. 208-Veronica A. Holland to Edwina D. Crable, $285,000.

Lancashire Dr., 15175, No. 349-Farid and Shama Aman Hotaki to Donato D. Atienza Jr., $310,000.

Lexington Ct., 2911-Yvette R. Grays and Jessie M. Brooks to Mahmoud Mohamed, $255,000.

Longview Dr. E., 1324-Freddie C. and Lois M. Wallace to Swapan K. Biswas and Chandana Dasgupta, $274,890.

Mapleton St., 1100-Patricia Abel and Virginia Burke to Crit Cook, $414,975.

Mendoza Lane, 15684-Milosz and Dawn Marie Brucki to Mynor Javier Maldonado and Ivonne E. Juarez, $349,500.

Mulberry Ct., 12301-William T. and Helen M. Wagner to Nicole Dos Santos Vincente and Andre Ginja Santos, $509,000.

Oak Tree Lane, 2594-Rachel E. Opperman to Abdul Q. and Fatima Raufi, $350,000.

Ohio Ave., 15413-Ashley Leigh to Patricia J. Anaya, $253,750.

Olmstead Lane, 16127-Raymond W. and Sharon R. Kaselonis to Tara L. Walker, $360,000.

Paxton St., 2493-J.L. Liedke to Thi Kath Nguyen, $345,000.

Pintail Rd., 12973-Dirk French to Cathleen Anne Lechareas and Katrina Marie Moore, $500,000.

Pohick Creek Ct., 1920-Deifilia E. Meneses to Jaime C. De La O. Tuanama, $281,000.

Potomac Club Pkwy., 2303, No. 327-Marylee Renna to John A. Chisolm, $369,900.

Putnam Cir., 13141-Damon B. Witt to Ana R. Orellana Garcia and Ariel Jurado, $302,000.

Rainswood Lane, 2431, No. 55-Eddy Valda Solis and Maria A. Arze Sanchez to Ganges T. Hopkins Jr., $309,900.

Russell Rd., 3681-Walter O. and Karen M. Cardran to Ana Fiorilo and Jack Andrew Armenakis, $570,000.

Shackleford Way, 16704-Yvette M. Powell to Shu Meng Li, $425,000.

Sherwood Pl., 16560-Sonia N. Harrell to Jifeng Wu and Julie Qiang Zhu, $165,100.

Stafford St., 1914-Estate of Joseph D. Keathley and Eric J. Keathley to Arturo A. Mejia Arevalo, $338,000.

Stevenson Ct., 12242-James McDonald to Tatyana Z. and Myra R. Cooks, $155,000.

Sulky Ct., 12490-Michelle R. Kidd to Muhammad Shakee and Riffat Sultana, $400,000.

Swinksville Ct., 1761-Justine Megan and Kenneth Bryce Angenend to Anthony F. Polizzi Jr., $432,490.

Tideswell Mill Ct., 12328-Robert W. and Eileen O. Warner to Usman and Ammar Rahim, $745,000.

Titania Way, 12905-Paul E. and Monica H. Pullin to Zachary T. and Ashley A. Van Gaasbeek, $294,000.

Vestal St., 702-Stephen J. and Joni E. Dowling to Duane S. Keller, $480,000.

Wagon Wheel Lane, 3820-Mohammed F. Huo to Maria A. Molina Santalla, $324,900.

Wellesley Dr., 4773-Abuzar W. Bhatti to Johnathan S. Maksanty and Kateland S. Snead, $520,000.

William And Mary Cir., 11984-Michael A. and Kimberly C. Lervold to Chad C. and Rebecca Audill, $396,500.

Winslow Ct., 1982-Taimor and Qasim Noorani to Alfred Bening and Millicent Owusua, $280,000.

Woods Cove Lane, 3091-Christopher J. Goebert to Matthew and Laurinda Wilmott, $650,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in May in Manassas.

Bragg Lane, 9758-Hani George and Katayoun Saab to Katy Hernandez Villagas and Jose N. Gonzalez, $200,000.

Butternut Cir., 10281-Daniel D. Jones Jr. to Stephanie R. Harrold, $320,000.

Caspian Way, 9370, No. 102-David P. and Jennifer Cutting to Hallie Michelle Dickey, $145,000.

Coriander Cir., 9009-Loan-Anh Thi Chau to Sergio David Ordonez Siguenza and Miguel Angel Ordonez Salazar, $289,000.

Elderberry Ct., 10029-Bryon T. and Evelyn L. Foltz to Blanca and Edith De La O. Posada, $389,900.

Kamlea Dr., 8940-Anthony G. Davidson to Christopher M. Newton, $424,900.

Liberia Ave., 8635-Angla M. Blair to Ellery and Beverly A. Aranjuez, $385,000.

Manor View Pl., 10506-Kelly L. Clifton to Irena Wojcik, $394,900.

New Britain Cir., 9024-Tyler T. Smith and Corrina E. Lamonte to Samantha Piotter, $255,000.

Olde Mill Run, 8846-Tracy and Giuliana Galindo to Mary R. Brown and Idaho O. Edokpayi, $364,900.

Point Of Woods Dr., 8643-Gabriella Y. Ventura to Maria J. and Yoselyn E. Lopez Andrade, $295,000.

Sandalwood Dr., 9004, No. C-Joshua J. and Eva N. Bleeker to Jose A. and Martha A. Martinez, $220,000.

Shady Grove Cir., 8392-CWXC Corp. to Kermie Joshua Bledsoe, $276,000.

Stonewall Rd., 9437-Damian and Rowena Balero Ramirez to Rosa Holbrook, $295,500.

Thornwood Ct., 8218-Jake Travis and Kelley Jernigan Nelson to Diana and Theodore Christopher Cole, $402,000.

Waterbury Ct., 10209-Jedidiah M. and Hannah E. Shirey to Santiago Martinez and Pantoja Camarillo, $270,000.

Windgate Ct., 10273-Walter Frank and Donna Christine Morton to Jose A. and Sharon D. Henriquez, $370,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in May in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9426-Lisa Leigh and Alireza Hossein to Waleed Khan, $315,000.

General Way, 8509-Tanya T. Cobb to Maria G. Soares and David J. Belchior, $245,000.

Jessica Dr., 9204-Maria L. Carbajal to Kelly R. Vargas, $300,000.

Kristy Dr., 9243-Rodrigo D. Baires Olivar to Jose A. Abarca Bonilla, $300,000.

Moseby Dr., 266-Robin L. Russell to Diana C. Pineda Villalta, $285,000.

Sandra Pl., 9075-Darnell Todd and Dianna Renee Dixon to Ayleen Marie and Terence Terrell Stafford, $427,500.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Alder Dr., 426-Surrey House Corp. to Shawn Lea and Kelly Jo Stanko, $513,000.

Anderson Dr., 275-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Michael V. and Amanda N. Glasmeier, $395,000.

Ashcroft Dr., 14-Craig and Deborah Guido to Robert Joseph and Kristina Bernice Leary, $389,000.

Atlantic Dr., 1015-Julia C. and Zachery C. Schoffstall to Sarah H. Osborne, $395,000.

Bluefield Lane, 3-Robert E. Lawrence Jr. to Walter S. and Patricia J. Allen, $318,000.

Boxwood Dr., 39-Michael C. and Marla McConnell to James H. Hawley, $499,000.

Brenton Rd., 201-Daniel and Susannah L. Flitton to Krystal L. Mendenhall, $270,000.

Brooke Rd., 284-Derrick M. and Susan E. Hoiska to Alexander B. and Nicole L. Heavner, $444,000.

Bryant Blvd., 44-Philip A. and Lynnell J. Parisi to Ashley Ann and Joshua Todd Wittman, $269,900.

Cabin Ct., 408-Yuri Lisset Morataya to Charles Baidoo and Rebecca Benneh Konadu, $270,900.

Carlsbad Dr., 17-Paul E. and Glenda L. Rowe to Sampson and Emmanuel Odoi Damptey, $370,000.

Cathedral Lane, 2-Jawaid and Neelan J. Ahmad to Francisco G. Arzate Lopez, $359,000.

Churchill Lane, 9-Michael A. and Debra L. Stepp to Stacey Wrin and David Norris, $690,000.

Clearwater Ct., 105-Alice E. Kline to Charlotte Kay Powell, $283,000.

Colemans Mill Dr., 22-GTIS Leeland Station Corp. to Haggar Powell-Adomako, $411,700.

Cookson Dr., 61-Nathan and Jessica Lee McAndrews to Miguel Louis and Tracy Lynn Negron, $385,000.

Country Manor Dr., 51-Nancy R. Verburg to Mark P. Sullivan and Jeanette M. Louderback, $355,000.

Crossridge Ct., 504-Turquoiz Corp. to Nelson Antonio and Maria Estela Moreira, $240,000.

Dandridge Ct., 109-Desiree L. and Wade T. Polodna to Mi Kyung Pak and Daniel Song, $319,900.

Denali Dr., 18-Stephen Meidt to Benedicta Peace Bubu and Cynthia M. Stenson, $375,000.

Donovan Lane, 215-Shane M. and Nancy H. Gore to Edward and Sara Downs, $640,000.

Dundee Pl., 302-Robert C. and Cynthia A. Olson to John and Karina Livingston, $241,600.

Eley Rd., 181-Carl R. and Cynthia I. Keyser to Olga Castro Jimenez, $225,000.

Executive Cir., 162-Kevin S. and Season J. Taylor to Julio J. and Ursula Lane Alvarado, $325,000.

Fern Oak Cir., 93, No. 103-Peter D. Geyer to Michele Edwards, $131,000.

Fleet Rd., 114-Susan M. Lerose to Joseph Allen and Kimberly Marie Bice, $340,000.

Forest Pointe Way, 7-Jason B. and Sarah P. Resnick to Jacquelyn R. and Caitlin M. Bowman-Clare, $305,000.

Fulton Dr., 12-Eric J. and Debora A. Flanagan to Noah Baafi Danso and Precious Rose Badio, $372,000.

Garfield St., 4-Gary and Mary E. Ingoglia to Matthew D. and Christine L. Middleton, $354,900.

Glenwood Ave., 117-David G. and Tamara S. Buckel to Wesley Anthon Walser, $332,000.

Greenway St., 107-Melody J. Beard to Victoria Evans, $349,900.

Hampton Dr., 101-Barry N. Sisson to Sally Knight, $347,000.

Harpoon Dr., 2410-Craig B. and Melissa Parker to David E. Sanjines Suarez, $349,900.

Hartwood Rd., 1447-Wilmer J. and Margaret Ann Peverill to Jon E. and Brandi Carbaugh, $300,000.

Hidden Brook Dr., 110-Kevin P. and Kathleen M. Cochran to Larry and Mary-Justine Shuemake, $307,000.

Hopkins Branch Way, 25-Cromwell and Jennifer Nacion to David A. and Melissa E. Rudd, $415,000.

Hyannis Pl., 154-Connie M. Maes to Fatu Samb Gbla, $262,000.

Ivy Spring Lane, 60-William R. and Cristina L. Barr to Jeffrey Karl Legree Jr., $345,000.

Jennifer Lane, 112-Ramiro E. and Eunice E. Castillo to David and Patricia Reynolds, $362,500.

Joplin Ct., 1-Thomas D. and Karen F. Jackson to Cristian David and Heidi S. Lazo, $366,900.

Kings Hwy., 602-Steven Douglas Brennan to Kekoa Kaaikala, $250,000.

Kings Crest Dr., 611-Wilhelm Enrique and Elaine Borras to Argenis D. Munoz, $269,900.

Krismatt Ct., 2-Christopher Stephen and Kelly Jo Bell to Eric and Aimee Palmer, $415,000.

Larkwood Ct., 43-Maria Isabel Mendoza to Pamela M. and Raymond Randall, $365,000.

Lindsey Lane, 50-Alphonso and Michela McCode to William C. and Melodie Christine Hippeard, $555,000.

Long Point Dr., 206-Jorge Ivan Feliciano to Patricia A. Wright, $252,900.

Lupine Dr., 90-Paul Clyde and Noreen Hudson to Chad Tyler and Ashley Alene McQueen, $715,000.

Mediterranean Dr., 3007-Mary J. Quinn and Kenneth R. Damron to Jacobo Narvaes-Guzman and Betty P. Abarca Ramirez, $260,000.

Millbrook Rd., 8-Michael J. and Mariene Kobylanski to Gregory D. and Corina Lynn Seroka, $520,000.

Monument Dr., 37-National Transfer Services Corp. to Arthur J. Landel, $502,000.

Mountain View Rd., 880-Karen Marie Lynne to Bryce A. Dial, $265,000.

Myrtle Rd., 20-James N. and Nancy H. Coats to James S. Hailstork Jr., $279,500.

Norfolk St., 35-Ivan V. and Cynthia T. Monagan to Seul Lee, $380,000.

Oaklawn Rd., 112-John and Diana L. Colley to Lilian G. and Mauricio Ramirez, $355,000.

Olympic Dr., 130-Akram and Leaundria Denise Shaheed to Wilber F. Loza, $350,000.

Pecan Lane, 1017-Joseph and Darlene Bielec to Joan E. Taylor, $265,000.

Pierre Emmanuel Ct., 12-Curtis Tyler and Emilba Esther Hewitt to Joshua Glyn and Tara Loehr Abbott, $365,000.

Poplar View Dr., 96-Robert and Heather M. Powers to Crystal Urquizu, $565,000.

Princess St., 14-Gary W. and Kendra R. Sullivan to Timothy R. and Kymberly A. McCoy, $347,000.

Quail Run Dr., 1-Mark K. and Bette-Ann Doughty to Kimberly C. Lanford and Robert T. Mawson, $495,000.

Ramoth Church Rd., 1139-JMHC Holding Corp. to Julio Edgar Montano-Fernandez, $179,900.

Renegade Dr., 345-Scott D. and Marlene Delaguila McDonald to Derek William and Calise Fetterolf, $475,000.

Ridgeway Rd., 17-Michael T. Old to Joseph R. Dietz, $355,000.

Royal Crescent Way, 50-Michael P. and Nicole Ruegger to Christian Fortaleza, $377,500.

Saint Albans Blvd., 12-Clifton N. and Emily Tateike to Barry Charles Blanset Jr., $323,500.

Saint Patricks Ct., 6-Howard L. and Sheila Gorham to Darrell L. and Lydia O. Hopkins, $395,000.

Sandpiper Terr., 102-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Patricia Allison and Marful Ghansah, $300,000.

Savannah Ct., 27-Charles E. and Kristina J. Underhill to Doreen Elizabeth Drescher, $410,000.

Scottsdale Dr., 46-Justin Kirt and April Veatrice Box to Heather D. and Charles A. Frye, $639,900.

Sevier St., 12-Gary and Ruth Sargent to Michael Newman, $309,900.

Snellings Lane, 21-Michael D. and Tanna M. Fox to Joseph B. Castriotta, $290,777.

Spyglass Lane, 259-Chris Baltas to Robert G. and Hallie L. Graves, $710,000.

Stern Cv., 216-Teresa L. Williams to Maria I. Turpin, $399,000.

Sunny Hill Ct., 203-Mark S. and Melody Anne Perry to Tracy Ann Thomas and Bright Arthur, $259,000.

Tally Ho Dr., 1-Kerry I. and Denise E. Skinner to Kimberly A. Marietta, $331,000.

Taylors Hill Way, 128-Knut and Kory Kielpinski to Ha Thanh Bui Than and Hoang Cat Phuong, $349,900.

Thomas Jefferson Pl., 1213-Ryan S. and Candice M. Davis to Belsazar B. Diaz Salgado, $183,000.

Treasure Lane, 20-Bobby Lee Coble and Tina Fisher to Yusra E. and Daniel F. Kauppila, $425,000.

Truslow Rd., 1544-Louise Casidy Gammons to Matthew L. and Kristy L. Carter Howdershelt, $370,000.

Valley Forge Ct., 3-Darryl T. and Jennifer L. Resio to Erica Manning, $355,000.

Vista Woods Rd., 27-John L. and Amanda L. Schoth to Thomas and Heather Plant, $320,000.

Wakerobin Dr., 210-Eric P. and Lolita S. Malimisura to Alexei and Corina Dorgan, $705,000.

Wave Dr., 2007-Brett Fletcher to William Smith III and Joanna M. Torres, $370,000.

Whispering Oaks Lane, 25-Ironwood Investments Corp. to Douglas E. and Chrisna Rose, $361,944.

Wild Turkey Dr., 5-Suzanne Foxworth to Robert C. Doherty, $410,000.

Winding Creek Rd., 3-Dwight Edward and Rachel Racann Ward to Michael and Thea Paige, $360,000.

Wister Dr., 16-Elizabeth Ann Rodriguez to David W. and Christina E. Nye, $380,000.

Woods Edge Ct., 17-Joseph D. Bagley to Boris A. Martir-Martinez, $317,500.

Wyne Dr., 512-CDT Investment Properties Corp. to Evan and Lauren Bradley, $409,900.