Prince William County
Alexander Hays Rd., 11755-David J. and Jessica L. Seay to Kyle P. Grouge and Marjoria L. Shaver, $485,000.
Banchory Pl., 10105-Philip A. and Teresa L. Lewis to Maralee Csellar and Eric Browning, $540,000.
Benchmark Lane, 8931-Nicole Orlemann and Ammar Orlemann-Alamri to Martha Roman David, $360,000.
Cascade Falls Dr., 9202-Neville Anthony and Gina Sanford to Lisa Aicha and Charles Adam Delamater, $425,000.
Chianti Terr., 8986-Bruce A. and Maria Carla Johnson to Mahesh and Nayana Patel, $609,000.
Comrie Way, 13700-Shanta Y. Washington to Syed A. Mohani and Wajeeha Mahreen, $525,000.
Dartford Pl., 9141-Martin Wilsey and Brenda Reiner to Amanda R. and James R. Johnson, $539,900.
Dunbarton Dr., 12839-Lisa Linette Dukeman to Mary G. Snellings, $380,000.
Elgin Way, 10177-Lotus Homes Corp. to Mark L. and Kathryn A. Magestro, $385,000.
Garry Glen Dr., 12626-Benjamin E. and Jennifer C. Johnson to Hursandbek and Iroda Jumanyazov, $582,000.
Grouserun Lane, 13486-Omer B. and Hina Aziz to Thomas Joseph Caggianelli, $330,000.
Indigo Springs Ct., 12354-Charles E. and Julie L. Denmark to Frank Eric and Jennifer Ann Martin, $570,000.
Laurencekirk Pl., 9568-Steven Thomas and Nancy Ann Everard to Atif and Sadaf Ali, $510,000.
Noltland Castle Dr., 12852-Michael and Suzanne Kelly to Kristen Ann King, $425,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9185-Stephanie Barbour to Lisa Belinda Cintron, $389,000.
Rustic Breeze Ct., 9329-John-Paul and Amy Beth Raflo to Dhirajan Sitoula, $553,000.
Tanalian Falls Lane, 12311-Troy Lee and Natalie Herber Gregory to Justin and Charlotte Eversburg Bishop, $412,000.
Wansteadt Pl., 13472-Christopher G. and Vida L. Carroll to Brian and Heather Weber, $435,000.
Addison Lane, 15205-Mustafa K. Nouri to Christopher Q. and Freda Janell McKindra, $625,000.
Andorra Dr., 13855-Paul E. Ferland to Bisrat Geletu and Liyuwork Bisrat, $492,000.
Bantry Ct., 5427-Richpal Singh Brar to Zachary D. and Stephanie C. Zapotoski, $580,000.
Belleville Ave., 14327-Binh Thanh Nguyen and Denh Quay Tran to Fredy A. Mejia Bonilla, $310,000.
Blue Jay Ct., 4534-Betelem Gebeyehu to Biatriz D. Villatoro, $260,000.
Bonneville Lane, 4681-Brian S. and Rebecca L. Edwards to Eric D. and Jayson Konrad Zickafoose Jr., $463,100.
Brazil Cir., 15153-Linda J. and Bobbie Jo Kurtz to Moises Rivera Castillo and Maria De Lourdes Rivera, $315,000.
Bristol Ct., 3398-Kunadorn and Sopa Suwannarute to Erick R. and Deirdre D. Chadsey, $261,250.
Burleigh Lane, 3303-Edward H. and Elmer O. Espinoza to Alma Elena Clemente Ramirez, $312,000.
Cardin Pl., 15030-Julio and Maria Del C. Agosto to Maria De Jesus Benavides Gavidia and Karia B. Cruz-Benavides, $303,000.
Chandon Cross Rd., 12843-Department of Veterans Affairs to Sachin Yadav and Dharmendra Deepak, $565,000.
Copper Turtle Pl., 15076-Gary L. and Dolores M. Elder to Amiruddin and Nizamuddin Sadrey, $512,000.
Fairmont Ct., 14308-Brenda J. Holtz Young to Ronald Benjamin Lembi Fernandez, $310,000.
Findley Rd., 3819-Alma E. Johnson to Joyce Moya Perez, $259,000.
Gibson Ct., 4219-Xuchen Liu and Haixia Wang to Julio C. Merlo Gutierrez and Alva M. Espinal Alvarez, $235,000.
Granby Rd., 4336-Mikael Muten to Daniel Lhotka, $289,900.
Hemingway Dr., 4101-Rene Jaime and Maria Luisa Rojas to Walter R. Alvarez and Miriam Tapia, $313,000.
Hyannis Lane, 12832-Tony W. and Linwood E. Burford to Gerson E. Lopez Hernandez, $295,000.
Kendall Dr., 4529-Luis F. Coronel to Emily and Joseph Ebert, $330,000.
Kingsley Rd., 4523-Christopher J. Wellons to Lourdes Yaquelin Villazon Villca, $345,000.
Koester Dr., 4717-TLM Investments Corp. to Marvin R. Espinoza Maradiaga and Sandra N. Hernandez, $385,000.
Lindendale Rd., 13810-Family Housing Corp. to Tanzia Sharmin and Muhammad Uzair, $338,000.
Lomax Way, 5401-Steven M. and Karen M. Lynch to Jeanenne M. Butler, $425,000.
Macdonald Rd., 5354-Michael R. and Annie R. Carney to Maria Anabel Gutierrez Castro, $595,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14395-Hagop and Nora Dinkjian to Ruth Jefferson, $306,900.
Meadowbrook Rd., 13800-Michelle M. Facciolo to Ruben Jimenez Rivera and Sandra Avila, $275,000.
Montoclair Lane, 13891-C. Lopez Investments Corp. to Manuel De Jesus Henriquez, $330,000.
Nassau Dr., 13327-Brock Flornce to Edward Granville-Smith and Veronica L. Veyan, $388,000.
Opal Lane, 13170-Kevin Michael Olesky to Wigberto Acosta-Torres and Gladinell Fuentes, $455,000.
Pinwheel Ct., 13449-Property Link Corp. to Hipolito Moralez Zacarias, $360,000.
Princedale Dr., 13523-Warren J. and Rita Palmer to Vinicio E. and Maria O. Molina, $325,000.
Quebec Pl., 5263-Robert E. and Melissa D. Pettit to Olivier Kamga and Nathalie Chedjou, $458,000.
Rabson Ct., 14329-Michael S. and Andrea J. Holmes to Jeanette Cave, $360,000.
Roundtree Dr., 5624-John Darrell Curd Jr. to Gerald C. Schwerdt, $315,000.
Seneca Ct., 5371-Kerry E. Hawkins to Daniel A. Naus Jr. and Danika L. Outlaw, $340,000.
Sparrow Ct., 4517-Annie Holmes to Edgar Ottoniel Merlos Sanchez, $235,000.
Tag Ct., 6185-Daniele Manikeu to Cheri J. and John A. Ebbrecht, $420,000.
Terminal Way, 12998-Kabindra Sedhai to S.K. Wahidul Islam and Sonia Akhtar, $340,000.
Whitely Ct., 4680-Teresa A. Roshua to Richard G. Masannat, $250,000.
Buell Ct., 2920-Ali Pahlavani to Charles and Zowie Lankford, $226,500.
Locust Creek Dr., 17305-Daniel and Allyson C. McLain to Yuri Lisset Morataya, $334,900.
Sligo Loop, 17381-Kristen Mitchell to Raphael Spurlock, $309,900.
Albert Way, 14004-Elizabeth Janette C. and John W. Ridgway III to Troy S. and Jacqueline C. Washington, $509,000.
Anchor Mill Pl., 15058-Jonathan D. and Sarah J. Yakel to Nicole Taylor and Nicholas Andrew Holcak, $558,000.
Bigleaf Maple Ct., 13116-Justin and Lauren Main to Emmett M. and Emily S. Freeborn, $532,000.
Brown Thrasher Ct., 8800-Raquel M. and Jamieson B. Krieger to Adnan A. and Tabassum A. Jafri, $692,000.
Brunson Cir., 7489, No. 11H-Justin and Kala Savidge to Sean Michael and Rachel B. Fish, $350,000.
Camdenhurst Dr., 18230-Fred P. and Teri L. Runco to John Eric and Natalia Holmes, $407,000.
Cedar Branch Dr., 7816, No. 114-Andrew J. Sharek to Whitney Svensson, $314,000.
Covewood Ct., 7631-Chad E. and Michelle L. Scheatzle to Isaac and Bianca Johnson, $542,500.
Darbey Knoll Dr., 7011-Jamie L. and Bradley E. Whitacre to Suzan Lee and Michael P. Stafford, $453,000.
Estate Manor Dr., 14104-Harjit Singh and Gurjett Kaur to Shahid Naseem and Humaira Shahid, $509,000.
General Lafayette Way, 6813-Robert Tyler and Marie Christine Tandler to Lisa D. Upham, $385,000.
Hamelin Lane, 7675-Gregory P. and Corinna Seibert to Tai Xuan Do, $514,900.
Heritage Farms Dr., 13573-Robert J. and Daisy R. Perry to James W. and Barbara A. Hagerty, $655,000.
Hopewells Landing Dr., 14926-Keh-Chun and Ivy L. Chen to Mira Hamilton, $540,000.
Kentish Fire St., 14541-Cindya Yeccenia Amador and Milton Noel Amador-Juarez to Diya M. Mathew, $359,000.
Lawnvale Dr., 4580-Omar A. and Michelle Awad to Robert William and Mia Abeles Batson, $643,000.
Lucas Point Loop, 6723-Mits Property Management Corp. to Erika Calabrese, $362,600.
Marlow St., 14580, No. 112-Justin Richard Luckett to Ali Aljammali and Nada Shahtha, $282,500.
Old Carolina Rd., 7407-Federal National Mortgage Association to David J. Crabb, $245,000.
Rio Grande Way, 7512-Stephen and Parviz Ershadi to Adil Belhadi and Safaa Hnaina, $510,000.
Roxborough Loop, 8322-Donald D. and Lyna M. Clark to Michael Casimir Peckham and Jill Tuchmann, $925,000.
Santander Dr., 15223-Jason D. Goldman to Matthew David and Ashley Humble Meyer, $515,500.
Sedona Dr., 14491-Mesfin Tsadiku and Frehiwot Temesgen to Justin R. and Lauren R. Main, $663,000.
Thoroughfare Rd., 15305-Randall L. Moake to Sidar Campos Pardo and Blanca Castro De Campos, $350,000.
Triple Crown Loop, 13044-Jeffrey and Cynthia R. Snoddy to Gary and Lenora Jean Remondino, $475,000.
Village High St., 14454, No. 91-Ryan P. Keenley to Fabiola Sandoval Cuellar and Berman Saldana Ribera, $259,900.
Walnut Hill Dr., 7010-John F. Jurek to Joan A. Crooker, $487,800.
Alderbrook Dr., 15671-Sambamurthy and Nadia Grosser Nagarajan to Karen Scott, $525,000.
Armour Ct., 5219-Rebecca A. Fye to Elaine Marie and Charles James Hughes, $450,000.
Ashby Oak Ct., 14848-Denise L. Spencer to Unaiza and Hasan Oberoi, $670,000.
Bartrams Forest Lane, 6648-Chad Michael Mozingo to Pamela G. Parker, $450,000.
Bryson Cir., 6889-Kenneth Michael and Christine Loadholt to Thad and Doreen Hunter, $459,000.
Cherokee Run Ct., 5697-Christine Oppy to Edward P. and Michelle S. Kotulski, $560,000.
Cullen Pl., 6362-Morgen and Richard Evans to Kevin P. Piascik, $390,000.
Fishers Hill Way, 5383-John F. and Eileen Mary Baker to Alfred and Lori Pilong, $870,000.
Gossoms Store Ct., 15427-Carter J. and Anna M. Schoenberg to Karen Fontana, $437,500.
Heather Mill Lane, 15120, No. 203-Launie B. Spedden to Kimberly M. Morris, $330,000.
Keavy Pl., 14951-Matthew B. Stevenson and Amber L. Hill to Cindya and Milton N. Amador, $470,000.
Lilywood Lane, 15124, No. 116-Edin Alajbegovic to Cody Dylan Jewell and Haley Autumn Thacker, $302,500.
Mercer Rd., 1406-Glen O. and Melinda Ray to Aly A. Kewan, $555,000.
Piedmont Vista Dr., 13229-Michael C. and Katherine S. Gardner to William and Theresa Karlson, $865,000.
Popes Creek Pl., 6066-Samuel Kankam to Richard J. Shannon, $399,900.
Riding Club Dr., 15140-Marc and Laura D. Tremblay to Michael J. and Deborah A. Wykowski, $1.12 million.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15423, No. 2-Gary and Cathy M. Wolfrey to Christopher Glenn and Rebecca Lee Clark, $299,999.
Sky Valley Dr., 15100-Toll X. Partnership to Candice and Tyrone Burnett, $794,009.
Wheelwright Way, 5708-Byung O. and Eun J. Lee to Laura L. Mugnolo, $450,000.
Ashley Ct., 12207-Alison G. Swope to Nathanael Joseph Bocker, $425,000.
Bayonet Way, 8173, No. 201-O-Eric Daniel Schuck to Maroun and Michele Mezher, $209,900.
Black Horse Ct., 7795-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and IndyMac Mortgage Loan Trust to Vikas Chug, $236,000.
Campaign Ct., 10864-Patrick Fahey to Gajendra Sedhain and Mamata Gautam, $301,000.
Classic Oaks Ct., 13496-Lisa Motley to Dirk J. Copeland and Nekia L. Williams, $520,000.
Country Roads Lane, 9513-Ayodale Jonathan and Mara-Jeanette Emma Deveneaux to Matthew Joel and Andrea Marie Karczewski, $389,900.
Dabshire Way, 10703-Brandon L. Farewell to Consuela K. Packer, $360,000.
Egglestetton Ct., 15313-Michael R. and Debra J. Yeatts to Jay A. and Elizabeth R. Robinson, $615,000.
Fincastle Dr., 5801-Doreen C. Cougar to Robert and Jessica Nicole Wallace, $480,000.
Girvan Ct., 8427-Deltone L. Moore to Celina and Mike Vieira, $375,000.
Greenview Lane, 9821-Michele A. Sullivan to Francisco and Carem A. Quintanilla, $390,000.
Hinton Way, 10787-Crystal Hogan to Ahmad Khaled and Freshta Sarwari, $399,999.
Hugh Mullen Dr., 7915, No. 80-Geovani Flores to Da Zhon M. Green, $164,900.
Jill Brenda Ct., 8391-Michael J. and Deborah A. Wykowski to Alan D. and Sharon L. Hays, $657,175.
Kessler Pl., 11328-Henry I. Martinez Hernandez to Darrel T. Thompson and Glenda Yamalith Errador Rodriguez, $335,000.
Lacy Dr., 8107, No. 123-Mark D. and Sharon M. Bishop to Mark and Lucy Garrah, $217,000.
Marie Dr., 13353-Scott Paterson to Robert M. Taradash and Kerrie J. Golden, $540,000.
Molly Pitcher Cir., 11949-Matthew K. and Dana D. McLean to Kaleb J. and Sarah Nelson, $464,500.
Occoquan Forest Dr., 6255-Kamar L. Sumrall to Janice and Steve Du Plessis, $465,000.
Quail Run Lane, 7582-Rachel Marie Edwards to Roberto P. Gonzalez, $280,000.
Rienzi Pl., 11192, No. 202-9-Jennifer Rebecca Gemelaris to Lisa M. Fairfax, $215,000.
Santa Rosa Ct., 13739-Joshua and Sara Lynne Meade Howe to Domingo A. Carranza and Merylyn J. Salas, $612,500.
Spiller Lane, 12567-Michael R. and Donna M. Helms to Joseph Michael and Lynda Carr O’Bryhim, $555,000.
Stillbrooke Rd., 8001-Kevin D. and Janet M. Wilkens to Michelle D. and Neil D. Petrovic, $401,000.
Tattersall Dr., 10596-Michael E. and Lindsey E. Bellor to Krystal L.D. Harms and Khalid Lateef Stewart, $485,500.
Tower Pl., 10992-Agha Hashim and Agha Hasan Zaidi to Hayde G. and Jose E. Quijada Romero, $292,000.
Victory Loop, 5587-James B. and Anne M. Vargason to Angelique Booker and Thomas S. Close, $630,000.
Websters Way, 5599-Long T. Nguyen and Tram Do to Mohammad and Saleha Shuabi, $560,000.
Winged Elm Cir., 10317-Troy T. and Amie B. Thearp to John T. Dean and Shirley G. Davis, $475,000.
Winstead Pl., 8206, No. 102-14-Donald Lee Pile and estate of Phyllis Newbrough Pile to Jose Fredy Duran and Claudia N. Arevalo Paniagua, $206,000.
Appomattox Ave., 7903-Terry J. and Nichole L. Urban to Jaime Interiano Claros, $315,000.
Birmingham Dr., 9101-Lawrence R. Hall to Leonardo Claros Sanchez, $375,000.
Connor House Rd., 9039-Quanterrio and Priscilla Leysath to Ruba Younis, $399,900.
Hillcrest Dr., 8186-Brian and Heidi Schoenberger Cobert to Tyler R. and Lauren N. Ziese, $514,900.
Leighlex Ct., 8345-Afsana Seraj and Yasin Seraj Tsin to Jerry and Sheena Park, $375,000.
Manassas Forge Dr., 9748-Christopher and Jennifer S. Guiao to Noel J. Calubaquib and Richard A. Weatherholtz, $430,000.
Meanderview Ct., 10920-George A. and Linda Kay Stohon to Tony H. Ashtiani, $630,000.
Shining Wood Ct., 7350-William L. and Penny D. Hand to William J. and Dana M. Marm, $655,000.
Whitehall Dr., 7550-Aban Development Corp. to Pablo Antonio Reyes and Cindy S. Rosales De Reyes, $200,000.
Apple Cider Ct., 3710-Carolyn H. Keller and Harry E. Raber to William and Dale Thom, $525,000.
Breeze Way, 4933-Melissa K. Ruiz to Michelle and Michael W. Metz, $475,000.
Champion Oak Dr., 3808-Susan V. and Peter C. Lee to Michael S. Fulgham, $444,430.
Deer Park Dr., 16085-Miland Richard Young and Michael Lawrence Stakem to Valerie L. Mongello, $440,000.
Edgewood Dr., 15729-Brady E. and Heather R. Roberts to Shaun L. and Kristi M. Vibert, $360,800.
Golden Gate Way, 4335-Joseph Anthony and Paula Irene Fox to Christopher Michael Brown, $354,900.
Grey Ghost Ct., 3741-Estate of Maria Ruth Daye McNair and Franchestee Barner Jr. to Carl and Marie E. Eicher, $355,000.
Isle Royale Terr., 17458-Mark Guidry to Robert Justin Jones and Jenny Yu, $265,000.
Kensington Pl., 15947-David A. and Kathleen D. Grover to Robert W. and Eileen Warner, $515,000.
Mammoth Cave Loop, 4028-Nicole H.L. Dietrich to Matthew Denas, $305,000.
Montview Dr., 15644-Centennial CT Corp. to Kyle L. Taylor, $303,000.
Pebblewood St., 15873-Rosalyn P. Woodard to Fnu Romal, $311,000.
Silvan Glen Dr., 15401-Paul and Elaine Redmon to John Paul and Lisa Ann Alvarez, $335,000.
Stockbridge Dr., 4235, No. 3C-Christy L. Genova to Rufino Maltez, $190,000.
Thistle Ct., 15699-Eric P. and Kendra Gentrup to Bryce Rand and Nora Forde Kemmerer, $494,000.
Vista Dr., 15707-Department of Veterans Affaris to Joseph D. Burnett, $330,500.
Aden Rd., 11704-Christopher and Crystal Funderburg to Jorge Alberto Bruno, $322,000.
Fleetwood Dr., 13605-Jason Lloyd Moore to Rondale L. and Donna L. Endicott, $299,900.
Lonesome Rd., 10210-Bernis and Sharon Sturgill to Christopher G. and Vida L. Carroll, $794,500.
Parkgate Dr., 10863-Patrick Ransom and Heather Kay Seiber to Benjamin C. and Misty D. Boekestein, $879,595.
Edgehill Dr., 106-Marshall E. and Georgette C. Diaz Cooke to Elizabeth Morash and Brent Matthew Custer, $474,900.
Mount High St., 122-Stephanie and Clifford A. Gyamfi to Yuan Sheng Chen, $435,000.
Vista Knoll Dr., 102-Mendi F. Anderson to Mustafa and Shekiba Mahmoodzada, $464,900.
Dondis Creek Dr., 3341-Scott A. and Marilyn J. Ehrmantraut to Douglas Wayne and Concepcion Bingco Webster, $579,000.
Kira Ct., 3262-Anthony and Regina Deon Mark to Mark A. and Daisy Jane Aure, $576,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4342, No. 54-Tyler William and Sarah Little to Hilda Sarpong, $310,000.
Stonewall Manor Dr., 3659-U.S. Bank and JP Morgan Mortgage Trust to Fuad A. Mohammednur, $552,000.
Admiral Dr., 1413-Helen Stevens to Truc D. Mai, $330,000.
Anchorstone Dr., 5019, No. 112-1C-Lisa M. Brennen to Donald C. Galante, $242,000.
Arden Ct., 15994-Robert C. and Rashon F. McMullin to Antonio Mejia Fuentes, $379,999.
Aviary Way, 3472-Kevin Alan Park and Olivia Alexandra Williams to Magda Burke and Clifton Marshall, $307,000.
Barrister Pl., 13200-John P. Brown to Jean Marceau and Marie Rose Lohier, $538,000.
Bedford Cove Lane, 4463-Rasha Hatab to Ahmad and Nahida Tookhi, $430,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 497-Kevin S. and Marylee G. Brown to Gregory Joseph Salino, $530,000.
Bentley Cir., 13603-James A. and Quintina Denine Smith to Christopher Scott and Jessica Zielinski Meffert, $249,000.
Bobolink Dr., 15849-Stanley E. and Linda W. Field to Steven E. Chubb II, $415,000.
Brier Pond Cir., 2768-Koomal F. Chaudhry to Zubaida and Muhammad Hamza Yusuf, $285,000.
Cardamom Dr., 12006-Lawrence Guy Ribble Jr. to Jeanne M. Bostick, $203,000.
Catoctin Dr., 11878-Amjad Ali and Zaitoon Begum to Eric J. Matteson, $410,000.
Cedar Cove Way, 1857, No. 20-3A-Quartez L. James to Liam M. Ericson, $235,000.
Chattanooga Lane, 16496-Panagiota G. Kourlas to Omar Afzali, $590,000.
Chickasaw Ct., 12344-Ricky Beasley to Anne Soleil and Adriel Vincent Munoz, $310,000.
Cismont Ct., 3245-Scott E. and Mary Rice Granger to Gary A. and Amira B. Gonzalez, $530,000.
Cressida Pl., 4069, No. D-David L. and Patricia J. Johansen to Jessica P. and Dianne Angelica G. Sykioco, $305,000.
Crossfield Way, 14579, No. 70A-Erik Davis and Brittany Balcom to Nicholas Allen Sisk, $410,000.
Darden Dr., 3191-David Thomas and Carol Ann Moonan to Howard James and Joanna Barrow, $535,000.
Deepford Dr., 2722-Ramadan Abraham to Thalia Dineen Davis, $412,000.
Diloreta Dr., 2225-Gerardo Guzman Gonzales to Farid A. Koshan, $340,000.
Duxbury Ct., 2605-David R. and Rita M. Bullock to Velma and Lolan Gholston, $386,000.
Eagle Ridge Dr., 3224-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Lawrence Edwin and Dianara Filena Johnson, $577,686.
Edgemoor Ct., 11285-Christian N. Solis and Sandra Patricia Diaz to Kelsey Mason, $360,000.
Eskew Ct., 3569-James and Senodja Sundiata Walker to Azhar Butt and Nadia Aziz, $500,000.
Fox Ridge Ct., 2564, No. 30-Neil Richard and Maria Alcazar Alexander to Maria C. Zelaya Dheming, $173,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1067, No. 302-7B-Aresha Smith to Christian A. Dorn, $220,000.
Glenriver Way, 2611-Robert Lewis and Tarsha Rebecca Fox to Wilfredo Cruz, $340,000.
Granada Way, 12246-Burton V. and Barbara Anne Nystrom to Eddy R. Hinojosa Crespo, $255,000.
Gunsmith Terr., 2150, No. 45-6-Chad Andrew and Kara Michelle Kaestle to Xavier A. Alcantara, $170,000.
Harbor Side St., 485, No. 306-Dennis and Carol Dickerson to Pal F. and Vicky R. Baker, $375,000.
Hickory Falls Ct., 12148-Basheer/Edgemoore-Hickory Falls Corp. to Geethanjali Jagannathan and Balaji Natarajan, $760,000.
Horseshoe Lane, 15585, No. 585-Federal National Mortgage Association to Sharnecia J. Phillips, $192,000.
Inverness Way, 12711-John C. Mutarelli to Miguel M. Molina, $342,500.
John Diskin Cir., 15730, No. 149-William D. Tripp to Kierra Smith, $299,500.
Kensington Park Dr., 15326, No. 108-Timothy S. Wiley to Kira Ann Robinson, $330,000.
Koval Lane, 3840-Sonny Trinh and Hanh T. Luong to David Douglas Grund, $362,900.
Ladue Ct., 1641, No. 208-Veronica A. Holland to Edwina D. Crable, $285,000.
Lancashire Dr., 15175, No. 349-Farid and Shama Aman Hotaki to Donato D. Atienza Jr., $310,000.
Lexington Ct., 2911-Yvette R. Grays and Jessie M. Brooks to Mahmoud Mohamed, $255,000.
Longview Dr. E., 1324-Freddie C. and Lois M. Wallace to Swapan K. Biswas and Chandana Dasgupta, $274,890.
Mapleton St., 1100-Patricia Abel and Virginia Burke to Crit Cook, $414,975.
Mendoza Lane, 15684-Milosz and Dawn Marie Brucki to Mynor Javier Maldonado and Ivonne E. Juarez, $349,500.
Mulberry Ct., 12301-William T. and Helen M. Wagner to Nicole Dos Santos Vincente and Andre Ginja Santos, $509,000.
Oak Tree Lane, 2594-Rachel E. Opperman to Abdul Q. and Fatima Raufi, $350,000.
Ohio Ave., 15413-Ashley Leigh to Patricia J. Anaya, $253,750.
Olmstead Lane, 16127-Raymond W. and Sharon R. Kaselonis to Tara L. Walker, $360,000.
Paxton St., 2493-J.L. Liedke to Thi Kath Nguyen, $345,000.
Pintail Rd., 12973-Dirk French to Cathleen Anne Lechareas and Katrina Marie Moore, $500,000.
Pohick Creek Ct., 1920-Deifilia E. Meneses to Jaime C. De La O. Tuanama, $281,000.
Potomac Club Pkwy., 2303, No. 327-Marylee Renna to John A. Chisolm, $369,900.
Putnam Cir., 13141-Damon B. Witt to Ana R. Orellana Garcia and Ariel Jurado, $302,000.
Rainswood Lane, 2431, No. 55-Eddy Valda Solis and Maria A. Arze Sanchez to Ganges T. Hopkins Jr., $309,900.
Russell Rd., 3681-Walter O. and Karen M. Cardran to Ana Fiorilo and Jack Andrew Armenakis, $570,000.
Shackleford Way, 16704-Yvette M. Powell to Shu Meng Li, $425,000.
Sherwood Pl., 16560-Sonia N. Harrell to Jifeng Wu and Julie Qiang Zhu, $165,100.
Stafford St., 1914-Estate of Joseph D. Keathley and Eric J. Keathley to Arturo A. Mejia Arevalo, $338,000.
Stevenson Ct., 12242-James McDonald to Tatyana Z. and Myra R. Cooks, $155,000.
Sulky Ct., 12490-Michelle R. Kidd to Muhammad Shakee and Riffat Sultana, $400,000.
Swinksville Ct., 1761-Justine Megan and Kenneth Bryce Angenend to Anthony F. Polizzi Jr., $432,490.
Tideswell Mill Ct., 12328-Robert W. and Eileen O. Warner to Usman and Ammar Rahim, $745,000.
Titania Way, 12905-Paul E. and Monica H. Pullin to Zachary T. and Ashley A. Van Gaasbeek, $294,000.
Vestal St., 702-Stephen J. and Joni E. Dowling to Duane S. Keller, $480,000.
Wagon Wheel Lane, 3820-Mohammed F. Huo to Maria A. Molina Santalla, $324,900.
Wellesley Dr., 4773-Abuzar W. Bhatti to Johnathan S. Maksanty and Kateland S. Snead, $520,000.
William And Mary Cir., 11984-Michael A. and Kimberly C. Lervold to Chad C. and Rebecca Audill, $396,500.
Winslow Ct., 1982-Taimor and Qasim Noorani to Alfred Bening and Millicent Owusua, $280,000.
Woods Cove Lane, 3091-Christopher J. Goebert to Matthew and Laurinda Wilmott, $650,000.
Manassas
Bragg Lane, 9758-Hani George and Katayoun Saab to Katy Hernandez Villagas and Jose N. Gonzalez, $200,000.
Butternut Cir., 10281-Daniel D. Jones Jr. to Stephanie R. Harrold, $320,000.
Caspian Way, 9370, No. 102-David P. and Jennifer Cutting to Hallie Michelle Dickey, $145,000.
Coriander Cir., 9009-Loan-Anh Thi Chau to Sergio David Ordonez Siguenza and Miguel Angel Ordonez Salazar, $289,000.
Elderberry Ct., 10029-Bryon T. and Evelyn L. Foltz to Blanca and Edith De La O. Posada, $389,900.
Kamlea Dr., 8940-Anthony G. Davidson to Christopher M. Newton, $424,900.
Liberia Ave., 8635-Angla M. Blair to Ellery and Beverly A. Aranjuez, $385,000.
Manor View Pl., 10506-Kelly L. Clifton to Irena Wojcik, $394,900.
New Britain Cir., 9024-Tyler T. Smith and Corrina E. Lamonte to Samantha Piotter, $255,000.
Olde Mill Run, 8846-Tracy and Giuliana Galindo to Mary R. Brown and Idaho O. Edokpayi, $364,900.
Point Of Woods Dr., 8643-Gabriella Y. Ventura to Maria J. and Yoselyn E. Lopez Andrade, $295,000.
Sandalwood Dr., 9004, No. C-Joshua J. and Eva N. Bleeker to Jose A. and Martha A. Martinez, $220,000.
Shady Grove Cir., 8392-CWXC Corp. to Kermie Joshua Bledsoe, $276,000.
Stonewall Rd., 9437-Damian and Rowena Balero Ramirez to Rosa Holbrook, $295,500.
Thornwood Ct., 8218-Jake Travis and Kelley Jernigan Nelson to Diana and Theodore Christopher Cole, $402,000.
Waterbury Ct., 10209-Jedidiah M. and Hannah E. Shirey to Santiago Martinez and Pantoja Camarillo, $270,000.
Windgate Ct., 10273-Walter Frank and Donna Christine Morton to Jose A. and Sharon D. Henriquez, $370,000.
Manassas Park
Black Hawk Ct., 9426-Lisa Leigh and Alireza Hossein to Waleed Khan, $315,000.
General Way, 8509-Tanya T. Cobb to Maria G. Soares and David J. Belchior, $245,000.
Jessica Dr., 9204-Maria L. Carbajal to Kelly R. Vargas, $300,000.
Kristy Dr., 9243-Rodrigo D. Baires Olivar to Jose A. Abarca Bonilla, $300,000.
Moseby Dr., 266-Robin L. Russell to Diana C. Pineda Villalta, $285,000.
Sandra Pl., 9075-Darnell Todd and Dianna Renee Dixon to Ayleen Marie and Terence Terrell Stafford, $427,500.
Stafford County
Alder Dr., 426-Surrey House Corp. to Shawn Lea and Kelly Jo Stanko, $513,000.
Anderson Dr., 275-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Michael V. and Amanda N. Glasmeier, $395,000.
Ashcroft Dr., 14-Craig and Deborah Guido to Robert Joseph and Kristina Bernice Leary, $389,000.
Atlantic Dr., 1015-Julia C. and Zachery C. Schoffstall to Sarah H. Osborne, $395,000.
Bluefield Lane, 3-Robert E. Lawrence Jr. to Walter S. and Patricia J. Allen, $318,000.
Boxwood Dr., 39-Michael C. and Marla McConnell to James H. Hawley, $499,000.
Brenton Rd., 201-Daniel and Susannah L. Flitton to Krystal L. Mendenhall, $270,000.
Brooke Rd., 284-Derrick M. and Susan E. Hoiska to Alexander B. and Nicole L. Heavner, $444,000.
Bryant Blvd., 44-Philip A. and Lynnell J. Parisi to Ashley Ann and Joshua Todd Wittman, $269,900.
Cabin Ct., 408-Yuri Lisset Morataya to Charles Baidoo and Rebecca Benneh Konadu, $270,900.
Carlsbad Dr., 17-Paul E. and Glenda L. Rowe to Sampson and Emmanuel Odoi Damptey, $370,000.
Cathedral Lane, 2-Jawaid and Neelan J. Ahmad to Francisco G. Arzate Lopez, $359,000.
Churchill Lane, 9-Michael A. and Debra L. Stepp to Stacey Wrin and David Norris, $690,000.
Clearwater Ct., 105-Alice E. Kline to Charlotte Kay Powell, $283,000.
Colemans Mill Dr., 22-GTIS Leeland Station Corp. to Haggar Powell-Adomako, $411,700.
Cookson Dr., 61-Nathan and Jessica Lee McAndrews to Miguel Louis and Tracy Lynn Negron, $385,000.
Country Manor Dr., 51-Nancy R. Verburg to Mark P. Sullivan and Jeanette M. Louderback, $355,000.
Crossridge Ct., 504-Turquoiz Corp. to Nelson Antonio and Maria Estela Moreira, $240,000.
Dandridge Ct., 109-Desiree L. and Wade T. Polodna to Mi Kyung Pak and Daniel Song, $319,900.
Denali Dr., 18-Stephen Meidt to Benedicta Peace Bubu and Cynthia M. Stenson, $375,000.
Donovan Lane, 215-Shane M. and Nancy H. Gore to Edward and Sara Downs, $640,000.
Dundee Pl., 302-Robert C. and Cynthia A. Olson to John and Karina Livingston, $241,600.
Eley Rd., 181-Carl R. and Cynthia I. Keyser to Olga Castro Jimenez, $225,000.
Executive Cir., 162-Kevin S. and Season J. Taylor to Julio J. and Ursula Lane Alvarado, $325,000.
Fern Oak Cir., 93, No. 103-Peter D. Geyer to Michele Edwards, $131,000.
Fleet Rd., 114-Susan M. Lerose to Joseph Allen and Kimberly Marie Bice, $340,000.
Forest Pointe Way, 7-Jason B. and Sarah P. Resnick to Jacquelyn R. and Caitlin M. Bowman-Clare, $305,000.
Fulton Dr., 12-Eric J. and Debora A. Flanagan to Noah Baafi Danso and Precious Rose Badio, $372,000.
Garfield St., 4-Gary and Mary E. Ingoglia to Matthew D. and Christine L. Middleton, $354,900.
Glenwood Ave., 117-David G. and Tamara S. Buckel to Wesley Anthon Walser, $332,000.
Greenway St., 107-Melody J. Beard to Victoria Evans, $349,900.
Hampton Dr., 101-Barry N. Sisson to Sally Knight, $347,000.
Harpoon Dr., 2410-Craig B. and Melissa Parker to David E. Sanjines Suarez, $349,900.
Hartwood Rd., 1447-Wilmer J. and Margaret Ann Peverill to Jon E. and Brandi Carbaugh, $300,000.
Hidden Brook Dr., 110-Kevin P. and Kathleen M. Cochran to Larry and Mary-Justine Shuemake, $307,000.
Hopkins Branch Way, 25-Cromwell and Jennifer Nacion to David A. and Melissa E. Rudd, $415,000.
Hyannis Pl., 154-Connie M. Maes to Fatu Samb Gbla, $262,000.
Ivy Spring Lane, 60-William R. and Cristina L. Barr to Jeffrey Karl Legree Jr., $345,000.
Jennifer Lane, 112-Ramiro E. and Eunice E. Castillo to David and Patricia Reynolds, $362,500.
Joplin Ct., 1-Thomas D. and Karen F. Jackson to Cristian David and Heidi S. Lazo, $366,900.
Kings Hwy., 602-Steven Douglas Brennan to Kekoa Kaaikala, $250,000.
Kings Crest Dr., 611-Wilhelm Enrique and Elaine Borras to Argenis D. Munoz, $269,900.
Krismatt Ct., 2-Christopher Stephen and Kelly Jo Bell to Eric and Aimee Palmer, $415,000.
Larkwood Ct., 43-Maria Isabel Mendoza to Pamela M. and Raymond Randall, $365,000.
Lindsey Lane, 50-Alphonso and Michela McCode to William C. and Melodie Christine Hippeard, $555,000.
Long Point Dr., 206-Jorge Ivan Feliciano to Patricia A. Wright, $252,900.
Lupine Dr., 90-Paul Clyde and Noreen Hudson to Chad Tyler and Ashley Alene McQueen, $715,000.
Mediterranean Dr., 3007-Mary J. Quinn and Kenneth R. Damron to Jacobo Narvaes-Guzman and Betty P. Abarca Ramirez, $260,000.
Millbrook Rd., 8-Michael J. and Mariene Kobylanski to Gregory D. and Corina Lynn Seroka, $520,000.
Monument Dr., 37-National Transfer Services Corp. to Arthur J. Landel, $502,000.
Mountain View Rd., 880-Karen Marie Lynne to Bryce A. Dial, $265,000.
Myrtle Rd., 20-James N. and Nancy H. Coats to James S. Hailstork Jr., $279,500.
Norfolk St., 35-Ivan V. and Cynthia T. Monagan to Seul Lee, $380,000.
Oaklawn Rd., 112-John and Diana L. Colley to Lilian G. and Mauricio Ramirez, $355,000.
Olympic Dr., 130-Akram and Leaundria Denise Shaheed to Wilber F. Loza, $350,000.
Pecan Lane, 1017-Joseph and Darlene Bielec to Joan E. Taylor, $265,000.
Pierre Emmanuel Ct., 12-Curtis Tyler and Emilba Esther Hewitt to Joshua Glyn and Tara Loehr Abbott, $365,000.
Poplar View Dr., 96-Robert and Heather M. Powers to Crystal Urquizu, $565,000.
Princess St., 14-Gary W. and Kendra R. Sullivan to Timothy R. and Kymberly A. McCoy, $347,000.
Quail Run Dr., 1-Mark K. and Bette-Ann Doughty to Kimberly C. Lanford and Robert T. Mawson, $495,000.
Ramoth Church Rd., 1139-JMHC Holding Corp. to Julio Edgar Montano-Fernandez, $179,900.
Renegade Dr., 345-Scott D. and Marlene Delaguila McDonald to Derek William and Calise Fetterolf, $475,000.
Ridgeway Rd., 17-Michael T. Old to Joseph R. Dietz, $355,000.
Royal Crescent Way, 50-Michael P. and Nicole Ruegger to Christian Fortaleza, $377,500.
Saint Albans Blvd., 12-Clifton N. and Emily Tateike to Barry Charles Blanset Jr., $323,500.
Saint Patricks Ct., 6-Howard L. and Sheila Gorham to Darrell L. and Lydia O. Hopkins, $395,000.
Sandpiper Terr., 102-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Patricia Allison and Marful Ghansah, $300,000.
Savannah Ct., 27-Charles E. and Kristina J. Underhill to Doreen Elizabeth Drescher, $410,000.
Scottsdale Dr., 46-Justin Kirt and April Veatrice Box to Heather D. and Charles A. Frye, $639,900.
Sevier St., 12-Gary and Ruth Sargent to Michael Newman, $309,900.
Snellings Lane, 21-Michael D. and Tanna M. Fox to Joseph B. Castriotta, $290,777.
Spyglass Lane, 259-Chris Baltas to Robert G. and Hallie L. Graves, $710,000.
Stern Cv., 216-Teresa L. Williams to Maria I. Turpin, $399,000.
Sunny Hill Ct., 203-Mark S. and Melody Anne Perry to Tracy Ann Thomas and Bright Arthur, $259,000.
Tally Ho Dr., 1-Kerry I. and Denise E. Skinner to Kimberly A. Marietta, $331,000.
Taylors Hill Way, 128-Knut and Kory Kielpinski to Ha Thanh Bui Than and Hoang Cat Phuong, $349,900.
Thomas Jefferson Pl., 1213-Ryan S. and Candice M. Davis to Belsazar B. Diaz Salgado, $183,000.
Treasure Lane, 20-Bobby Lee Coble and Tina Fisher to Yusra E. and Daniel F. Kauppila, $425,000.
Truslow Rd., 1544-Louise Casidy Gammons to Matthew L. and Kristy L. Carter Howdershelt, $370,000.
Valley Forge Ct., 3-Darryl T. and Jennifer L. Resio to Erica Manning, $355,000.
Vista Woods Rd., 27-John L. and Amanda L. Schoth to Thomas and Heather Plant, $320,000.
Wakerobin Dr., 210-Eric P. and Lolita S. Malimisura to Alexei and Corina Dorgan, $705,000.
Wave Dr., 2007-Brett Fletcher to William Smith III and Joanna M. Torres, $370,000.
Whispering Oaks Lane, 25-Ironwood Investments Corp. to Douglas E. and Chrisna Rose, $361,944.
Wild Turkey Dr., 5-Suzanne Foxworth to Robert C. Doherty, $410,000.
Winding Creek Rd., 3-Dwight Edward and Rachel Racann Ward to Michael and Thea Paige, $360,000.
Wister Dr., 16-Elizabeth Ann Rodriguez to David W. and Christina E. Nye, $380,000.
Woods Edge Ct., 17-Joseph D. Bagley to Boris A. Martir-Martinez, $317,500.
Wyne Dr., 512-CDT Investment Properties Corp. to Evan and Lauren Bradley, $409,900.