Camden Park Ct., 12709-William T. and Lisa Nonamaker to Stephen Philip and Helen Catherine Palmer, $610,000.

Clarks Mountain Rd., 11829-Franklin D. Bowles to John Ande Tanto and Caroline N. Koni, $605,000.

Darnaway Ct., 10020-Marcia Burgos-Stone to Hanumat Kali and Ratna Nooney, $450,000.

Erroll Lane, 12516-Freddy Y. Gomez to Judith Cuadros and Grace S. Ahbella, $475,000.

Iona Sound Dr., 12502-Raymond William and Laura Harpe Bennett to Daniel G. Evensen and Chen-Tzu Lin, $439,990.

Lord Lovat Way, 10030-Madison Camarie and Kellam John Maxey to Camden O. Ducker, $295,000.

Naughton Ct., 10032-Jonathan J. and Alison L. Sorbet to William and Stephanie Buffington, $539,000.

Penzance Lane, 12312-Tuncer and Gonul Turker to Zaghum Abbas, $355,000.

Shenvale Cir., 13008-Hung Yao and Rey-Ming Lin to James Hill and Jennifer Mauro, $352,000.

Tarvie Cir., 9684-Matthew N. and Kerry C. Schmitz to Nathan and Christina Eppley, $444,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Abilene Way, 14915-James Royce and Holly Ann Kelley to Tesfay G. Gebretsadik and Kidisti G. Meressa, $550,000.

Beale Ct., 3501-Carlton L. Rainer to Xiumei Lin, $249,000.

Buttonwood Ct., 14866-Elizabeth Carpenter to Leah Marie and Chrystal E. Gonnella, $442,900.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4779, No. 37-Gildas G. and Tomeka L. Dossa to Philip T. Nielsen, $308,000.

Felty Pl., 14296-Dahlia Sara Lichter and Edwin Giovanni Vizcardo Lazo to Katherine E. and James J. Johnston, $260,000.

Galapagos Pl., 15064-Tyler J. Earhart and Heather J. Brouillette to Stephany Gordon Deberry, $325,900.

Greenmount Dr., 15051-786 Properties Corp. to Amilcar G. and Karla L. Barahona, $450,000.

Havering Way, 5170-Squishy Foot Realty Corp. to Dion R. Barela and Nietzsche Pacheco Roman, $320,000.

Kassel Cir., 4681-Paul D. and Brenda D. Sever to Celso A. Nunez and Jacqueline Ramirez, $435,000.

Larry Ct., 5001-Julio and Maria S. Portillo to Candelario Alfaro Romero and Maria E. Arevalo Cabrera, $339,900.

Lynwood Dr., 5007-Gwendoly K. Collier to Ginger and Maynard Mickelson, $333,000.

Mayfair Ct., 13713-MRD Corp. to Matthew G. Truslow, $315,000.

Oakland Dr., 6217-A1 Property Corp. to Harriet C. Johnson, $523,000.

Qualey Pl., 5306-Lorena Sigala to Anthony D. Hawkins, $255,500.

Rhode Island Dr., 5769-Harold Lee to Elizabeth Lyn Darling, $373,000.

Saddler Lane, 5484-William Stephan Dail to Mariana Petrova and Petar Dimitrov Tacheva, $321,000.

Silverdale Dr., 14259-John A. and Laura B. O’Donnell to Rodolfo Gomez Baires and Jene R. Cruz, $380,000.

Surrydale Dr., 14393-Silvia Patricia Mejia to Richard Staats, $320,000.

Ticket Way, 6052-Laura E. Phillip to So Hye Park, $300,000.

Trident Lane, 6125-Muhamed Reshad Nur to Jose L. Palacios, $270,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Antrim Cir., 3101-Daniel S. Namayo and Ruby Ann Sicat to Inaam Ullah Khan, $295,000.

Fort Pickens Ct., 2236-Tashnim Akhter and Keith Yeun to Jose R. Balcarcel Palencia, $242,500.

Pony Ridge Turn, 3048-Karine C. and Joshua Walker to Conor William Patrick and Sandra Raquel Ford, $379,000.

Sligo Loop, 17358-Dennis D. and Brittney A. Gallaher to Shoaib Hanif Jaffarani, $310,000.

Tulip Tree Pl., 3104-Hardeep S. and Meet K. Shingra to Farhim Warith Zaman, $410,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Amsterdam Ct., 8060-Keriann L. Klein to Andrew C. Roberts, $625,000.

Banbury Dr., 4345-Todd A. and Bronwyn B. Hershberger to Daniel Clarke and Rachel Ann Rose, $590,000.

Bearhurst Dr., 8213-Michael James and Catherine Anne Storke to James R. and Ana V. Boudreau, $775,000.

Brunson Cir., 7360, No. 4A-Julia L. Tiffany to Kevin D. Ludden, $320,000.

Cedar Branch Dr., 7804, No. 108-Harrison S. Moon to Carlos Armando Fortun Galindo and Claudia Maria Gutierrez De Fortun, $315,000.

Crescent Park Dr., 8001, No. 175-Chris James and Aline Daniel Ruff to Brenda S. Keating, $275,000.

Darbey Knoll Dr., 7009-Jonathan D. and Megan S. Eno to Brittany Joyner Maher, $429,900.

Fallsmere Cir., 14352-Karey Lee O’Malley and Vilma Villatoro to Jabran Ghafoor and Siama Daniel, $450,000.

Grackle Ct., 14328-Thomas J. and Lisa D. Heim to Joseph G. Thompson and Jessica A. Vivier, $447,500.

Heritage Valley Way, 13646-Waterloo Investments Corp. to Judith Mae Podgorny, $505,000.

Laurianne Terr., 13706-Michael and Jessica Owens to Jay M. and Kirsten E. Vaughan, $475,000.

Links Pond Cir., 14748-Tina K. and Ronald S. Nason to Simon A. Sahilu and Hiwot Kifle, $430,000.

Maurine Ct., 4790-Brady Gerald and Kelli Renea Sanderson to Douglas M. Medrano Amaya, $615,000.

Paper Birch Lane, 12080-Jorge H. and Marieta Rivera to Kexon Chu, $530,000.

Royal Sydney Dr., 7681-Benjamin and Dianne Gould to Abel Enrique and Victoria Lynn Medina, $575,000.

Sharpshinned Dr., 14520-Jevonne A. Mallory to Thakur Dhakal and Sita Neupane, $557,500.

Thoroughfare Rd., 15402-Nova Realty Solutions Corp. to Laura M. Fawcett, $399,000.

Waverley Mill Ct., 7814, No. 1-C-Darin Wayne Short to Joshua A. Thornton, $223,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alderbrook Dr., 15513-Paul J. and Beverly J. Keyser to James and Donna Samuels, $500,000.

Annenberg Ct., 5635-Michael S. and Liliana A. Clark to Pamela L. Nunez, $675,000.

Bartrams Forest Lane, 6679-Vincent Paul and Amy Wattenberg Nocera to Nasser and Susan Barkhordari, $475,000.

Cranswick Ct., 5826-Patricia Davis to Tobin K. and Erin St. Louis, $615,900.

Fourmile Creek Ct., 15828-Manuel and Monica Maria Fernandez to Jaime L. Keefe, $475,000.

Londons Bridge Rd., 15209-Jacob Michael and Erin Lynn Heltzel to Carol W. and Gilma M. Long, $542,000.

Orrington Lane, 6826-Dubois and Rosilene B. Porchia to Brandon T. Bernard, $420,000.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15377, No. 54-Edward Maurice Daniel to Desiree Jackson, $295,000.

Sherman Oaks Ct., 5425-Joven Malazo and Amy Tobias to Baudelaire Aghomo Noumedem and Virginie Feungue Nandjou, $705,000.

Tiffany Lane, 16012-Alvis Roberts Asbergs and Natalie Rae Shebold to Camilo Calvache and Monica A. Vergel, $270,000.

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5880-German Chica Giraldo and Ana Maria Jimenez Ulloa to Jacob M. and Erin L. Heltzel, $819,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Baneberry Cir., 14072-Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Arezo and Abdul Kohistany, $635,000.

Bermuda Lane, 10376-Brenda Roy Drennon to Touraj Kamali and Lisa Louise Hoff, $310,000.

Boar Run Ct., 15536-Eric Shawn Brown to Timothy and Katie Jane Walhquist, $527,600.

Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9735-Briana Mercedes O’Connor and Briana Mercedes Hale to Myrna M. Perez, $357,000.

Community Dr., 7979-Jose M. Sarapura to Mark E. McDonald and Dora Daysi Molina Hernandez, $230,000.

Coral Berry Dr., 10500-John O. and Denise R. Mack to Felipe Guevara, $450,000.

Eppes Island Pl., 5600-Robert W. and Courtney M. McLain to Deborah and Christopher Lee Workinger, $450,000.

Flint Rock Rd., 9860-Estate of Brent W. Gattis and Dan A. Gattis to Richard E. Ruggiero, $545,000.

Hall Tavern Ct., 7198-Jehan and Colleen Maheswaran to Scott William and Beth Lenora Hixson, $419,900.

Hicks Ct., 11581-Christian Wayne Galoci and Lisa Ann Mitchell to Kevin and Michelle Clune, $405,000.

King George Dr., 9924-Ally Bank to Yong Chen and Wei Yi Sun, $281,300.

Lafayette Ave., 9712-Estate of Lucy D. Pannell and Christine Marie Pannell to Ralfin Cain Pineda Menendez, $350,000.

Lime Tree Ct., 10384-Javier C. and Cheryl J. Paredes to Kristopher E. and Angela M. Steinebach, $480,000.

Magenta St., 9630-Mamminder S. and Harmanjot K. Johal to Jorge C. Da Silva and Maria De Nazare De Sousa Lourenco, $501,000.

Montrose Way, 10501-David Michael Alexander to Michael K. Yuen and Silvia Cho, $315,000.

Penny Lane, 8201-Michael J. and Carolyn S. Mohaupt to Amandeep Singh and Kamalijit Kaur Gill, $525,000.

Purcell Rd., 12250-John N. and Linda Grover to Jameson Matthew Willoughby and Jensue Malynne Ferrell, $364,900.

Saint Johns Ct., 7298-Andrew J. and Jennifer E. Marsh to Belayneh T. Loppisso and Netsanet N. Reda, $315,000.

Silent Wolf Dr., 12329-Michael D. and Tram N. Hill to Jasmine Gigas, $575,000.

Stonewall Brigade Ct., 8069, No. 202-Kenneth Michael and Judy Loadholt to Michael and Amy E. Ziegler, $229,900.

Token Valley Rd., 7108-Irma Perdue to Jose M. Gonzalez and Kathleen Jayleen Perdomo, $300,000.

Van Doren Rd., 13658-Jesus H. and Jamie L. Goytia to Joseph Lawrence Decker, $390,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Boundary Ave., 7428-Christopher Lopiccolo to Mario Romero Zelaya and Angela M. Rojas Zelaya, $399,900.

Cold Harbor Loop, 8592-Nikhil V. Deshpande to Achyut Neupane and Sharmila Ghimire, $305,000.

Ghadban Ct., 7251-Michael P. and Theresa L. Clark to Jong Sook Mon, $535,000.

Manassas Dr., 7828-Billy A. and Della B. Fenner to Franklin C. Sheen, $300,000.

Rugby Rd., 8021-Donald H. and Anna Marie Cross to David M. Slykhuis, $395,000.

Trappers Ct., 7011-John Kevin Goldwater to Frank Robinson and Toccara Plater, $675,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Ashgrove Dr., 4385-Erik Benjamin Kolle to Brian and Crystal M. Jarvis, $450,000.

Blowing Leaf Pl., 3754-Malini Hemant Joglekar to Edward L. and Yoshiko Butler, $480,000.

Dartmoor Dr., 16206-Jill S. Waltersdorff-Rich to Matthew William and Lisa Michelle Waterman, $425,000.

Exeter Dr., 4281-Donald Paul and Mary Margaret Livingston to James Dutrow and Alison Eliassen, $500,000.

Higgins Dr., 5098-David M. Miller to Melissa Ann Gregory, $439,000.

Jonathan Ct., 4308-Tracy Lynn Goetchius to Jessica Gonzalez, $290,000.

Larkspur Lane, 15251-Clinton J. and Lara D.M. Adams to Joshua Piepe and Marysa Mullen, $385,000.

Port Washington Ct., 15489-Valerie Wenhold to Solomon Yirga and Mariam Alemayehu, $315,000.

Seal Pl., 5009-Walter L. Allen Jr. to Yun Li, $333,000.

Stockbridge Dr., 4205-Matt R. and Donini Sheree Fenelon to Jessica Lynn Haynes, $236,000.

Taconic Cir., 16315-Michelle R. Sanchez to Charles H. and Susan D. Webb, $221,000.

Windsong Lane, 15464-Kimberly D. Hoover to Bradford Dane and Stacee Brewer Walker, $310,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Bristow Rd., 14265-Merlyn Jenkins to Dennis M. and Jenine M. Wech, $745,000.

Heathers Overlook Ct., 14101-Michael and Wendy Langford to Ryan Joseph and Ruth Berglin, $700,000.

Nokesville Rd., 13909-Gary L. and Dawn I. Collins to Shahzad Ahmad, $370,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Gayle Ct., 16251-Brent and Melissa L. Morgan to Rember Pacheco, $395,000.

Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3649-Todd Patterson to Carlton L. and Renee M. Furman, $585,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Aiden Dr., 1519-DMC Quality Homes Corp. to Brent D. White, $354,500.

Aviary Way, 3458-Darris R. and Gloribel Larsen to Samantha L. Bobeck and William M. Brahmstedt, $340,000.

Bedford Glen Way, 12706-Jason Michael and Michele Borucki to Mohammad F. and Parwin Mayel, $405,000.

Blacksmith Terr., 15354-Mohamed and Ibrahim A. Sheikh-Adan to Khadijatu Buckle, $275,000.

Brookville Lane, 3474-Ramesh and Renu Mirchandani to Shantanu and Chodhury P. Barua, $260,000.

Caledonia Cir., 3456-James R. and Della J. Bonner to Jarred William Guy and Randi Lee Wilson, $336,500.

Catenary Dr., 16302-Roxanne L. and Marcus C. Ward to Asadullah A. Sediqi, $416,797.

Chancellor Dr., 3250-David Pearson and Sallie C. McLain to Shannon Kathleen Gallagher and James William Salley III, $495,000.

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 3036, No. 136-Alford Leon Danzy to Sabrina Pinnix, $282,000.

Colchester Ferry Pl., 13304-Trina Tamara Epps to Alim Abdureyim Seytoff, $432,000.

Cotswold Manor Loop, 4537-Thomas J. and Marina Maurer to Gha Kang and Jung Min An, $728,000.

Critton Cir., 11761-Rebecca J. Moore-Fucci to Michael Coppersmith, $355,000.

Devonwood Way, 4222-Mildred Jimenez to Jason Jacobs, $307,000.

Eagle Feather Dr., 15860-Abraham and Mary Ellen Mack Dickey to Alemayehu B. Bedasso and Aynalem Tefera, $685,000.

Eddystone Ct., 12152-Barry S. and Patricia C. Colassard to Jack and Nancy Whitaker, $505,000.

Flint Tavern Pl., 3433-Mary Ann Botta to Genadi Andonov and Ivanka A. Vrechkov, $440,000.

Greco Ct., 3271-Ivory B. London to Mohammed Ariful Huq, $330,000.

Groom Pl., 13550-Centennial CT Corp. to Shamsum Noor, $550,000.

Hartlake St., 3985-Banu Ozarikan to Latina R. Dawkins, $359,999.

Hollow Wind Way, 13909, No. 9-5A-Ruth J. Bennett to Blanca G. Cerezo, $260,000.

Horner Rd., 1721-Candelaria Chicas-Gomez to Norman J. Oyuela Ortiz and Karla C. Hernandez Hernandez, $350,000.

Inverness Way, 12727-Louis D. and Joslin Brooke Glotzer to Kevin Lin and Jing Jing Song, $340,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15500, No. 16-Burton A. Rosenberger Jr. to Timothy and Meseret Ayalew Cole, $296,800.

Knightsbridge Dr., 12716-Devin and Kimsy Beauregard to Juan and Reagan Perez, $591,000.

Lockleven Lane, 12916-Harvey Llewellyn Jones and Carolyn Marie Peake to Nelson and Bonnie Dasilva, $235,000.

Madeira Ct., 2908-Bryan Philip Nelson to Elias Edward Nunley and Alyssa Lee Rieffle, $265,000.

Mayflower Dr., 2043-Foshanta L. Garth to Sarah Nicole Stalford and Michelle Anne Dumas, $285,000.

Merseyside Dr., 2386, No. 148-Clark W. and Michelle F. Sanford to Rebecca Elizabeth and Seth Frederick Hall, $295,000.

Monument Ave., 754-Jessie J. and Julia W. Delgado to Mark D. and Elizabeth S. Swansen, $545,000.

Nellings Pl., 11614-Alfonso G. and Arnicia M. Smith to Omar El-Maimouni and Sanaa Benzakour, $350,000.

Paxton St., 2497-Nicholas G. Bailey to Grey W. and Rhonda Ballard, $334,000.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14826, No. 257A-James J. Cartwright IV to Ahmad Tariq and Bibi Husna Bahich, $375,000.

Ramrod Rd., 11241-James R. McNabb to Jason A. and Melissa A. Perez, $562,500.

Rollingwood Dr., 3330-Eduardo R. Serrano to Deybi Cristhian Canelas Tordoya, $300,000.

Rutland Ct., 2150-Mohammad S. and Barashkay Nouri to Ray A. and Katrina Buckner, $617,500.

Stockholm Way, 2938-Javeyeta L. Collier to Amritpal Kaur Kalkat, $310,000.

Swinksville Ct., 1764-Shovendra Gautam to Damion A. and Aminata A. Marsh, $420,000.

Tumbling Brook Lane, 12833-Temple Hills Corp. to Ruth Yolanda Orellana Paz, $309,000.

Wakewater Way, 2726-Saima Younas and Muhammad Saleem to Marisela Oropeza Noguera and Carlos J. Carvallo Jimenez, $426,000.

Wolf Run Shoals Rd., 4927-Bank of New York Mellon and CWMBS Inc. to Tyler Michael King, $504,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in June in Manassas.

Antonia Ave., 8802-Judy M. Thomas to Bryan O’Neil Clark, $340,000.

Calypso Dr., 10278-Rashed J. and Almira R. Haque to Fatima J. Navarro and Ismail Lamar Bowman, $330,000.

Firethorn Ct., 9179-Carol A. Free to Santos H. Lopez Castro, $365,000.

Georgian Ct., 8331-Patricia Louise Good to Ronald J. Zambrano and Ariela M. Lizardo Rivera, $228,000.

Hutchison Lane, 9812-Nathan C. Hannan and Tammara M. Phillips Hannan to Michael Ryan and Melanie Elizabeth Blancke, $360,000.

Lake Jackson Dr., 9923-Richard H. and Heather M. Osborne to Theresa S. and Rebecca A. Arrington, $485,000.

McRae Ct., 9052-John M. Atkins to Selvin Humberto Gonzalez, $272,000.

Old Hickory Ct., 9015-Amy Jo Hackeman Brouilette to Crystal Weakley, $279,000.

Prescott Ave., 9228-Kpambu Karmorh to Joshua Roland Otton, $335,000.

Stevens Ct., 9165-Jacqueline Alexander Baskin Liggans to Ramon I. Perez Benavidez and Cristhel Coca Chevez, $266,000.

Tanglewood Lane, 8828-Nibal Musleh to Linda Nguyen, $210,000.

Virginia Ave., 8921-Walter and Stacey Keyton to Eun Jim and Mike Intae Kim, $375,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in June in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9440-Alicia M. Lisanty to Ruben Valverde Burgos and Sally H. Balcazar, $335,000.

Jessica Dr., 9203-Daniel and Victoria Ekong Kwosah to Alison Stephanie Bascope and Anthony Omar Andrade, $303,000.

Maria Way, 9054-Patrick Garcia and Annie Chan Manglinong to Ishwor K. and Anita P. Acharya, $416,500.

Whitt Dr. S., 9342-Shawn Edward and Jamie Danielle Wilcox to Marc Francis and Brittany Nicole Pitonzo, $431,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in June were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Alvin Ct., 7-Donavan Lyons Jr. to Sean M. and Lindsey N. Houtz, $340,000.

Aquia Dr., 3420-James G. and Margaret McCarthy Hughes to John Kim, $335,000.

Banner Spring Cir., 46-Richard W. and Jean E. Carter to Mohammad Omar Ibrahimi, $425,000.

Basswood Dr., 861-Christian R. Lapp Jr. to Takeyshia Grice, $375,000.

Bellows Ave., 912-Blanca Zoila Portillo Ambelis to Kevin W. Han, $148,000.

Bismark Dr., 56-Chantia Renee Hogan to Ronald Bledsoe and Margarita Dionicio-Ayala, $363,000.

Boxelder Dr., 336-Atlantic Builders to Brahma Kolagani and Santhisri Darla, $423,522.

Bridgeport Cir., 27-Woodard B. and Kelly M. Hopkins to Douglas K. and Lisa L. Keller, $438,000.

Brittany Lane, 35-Albert G. and Belinda N. Tierney to Antonio L. and Octavia T. Fleet, $425,000.

Cabin Ct., 303-Sandra T. Frias De Medrano to Kurt Wayne Solomon and Maria Chirinos Koppisch, $225,000.

Cascade Lane, 96-Dayle and Tana Mauck to Larry and Barbara Jent, $474,886.

Charter Gate Dr., 53-Donald G. and Jennifer M. Bliven to Heather and Edward Wilcox, $375,000.

Choptank Rd., 163-Darren W. and Rebecca T. Hillmann to Francis A. Anastasia, $335,000.

Colebrook Rd., 24-Kyle D. Crout to James Francis Sullivan, $256,900.

Cookson Dr., 65-David J. and Charlene W. Sebastian to Kelly James and Rachel Leah Parrish, $410,000.

Dandridge Ct., 140, No. 101-Verla Elaine Monge to Soren A. Trout, $260,000.

Dons Way, 70-Joseph Walton and Danielle Marie Hicks to Jeremy A. and Sarah Beth Pickard, $647,918.

Emily Lane, 23-Kimberly A. Marietta to Terry L. Klinger and Amber J. Slayton, $570,000.

Fallsway Lane, 218-Robert E. Miller III and Cynthia S. Ponce to William H. Blanchard Jr., $327,000.

Flint Ct., 21-Kevin S. and Anna Roach to Brian P. Collins, $370,000.

Gardenia Dr., 145-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Andrew A. and Mary A. Manson, $470,000.

Gettysburg Ct., 110-Gary S. Slater to Patrick N. Smillie, $256,500.

Halifax Ct., 1-Thomas D. McGinnis to Christopher R. and Lucindra A. Graikowski, $388,500.

Hidden Lake Dr., 48-Brad and Dana Bobenrieth to Marlen Avila and Alejandro J. Vargas Jr., $308,000.

Invicta Dr., 8-Patrick Vincent and Lakisha Doreen Honore to Tatiana Elizabeth Aleman Cruz, $505,000.

Kellogg Mill Rd., 31-Atlantic Builders to Vanes Alabre and Tracie L. Singleton, $499,900.

Lakewind Lane, 10-Timothy K. and Helen Michele McVey to Scott D. and Marah W. Campbell, $625,000.

Lightning Maple Lane, 20-Donna Marie Leahy to Robert Francis Demmick, $379,900.

Live Oak Lane, 42-Jeffrey Ira and Sharon Rae Stiefel to Deona Cooper, $437,000.

Lorenzo Dr., 120-Devin M. Shroka to Tommy Lloyd Buhler, $299,900.

Magnolia Dr., 94-Donald M. and Cherise A. Hodge to Kurl P. and Michele L. Riesenberg, $665,000.

Marquis Ct., 2-Christopher J. and Linda Williams to Eric Michael and Teresa Yurgartis, $424,000.

Meade Ct., 12-Kimberly A. Culotta to Vincent Ellis and Sarah Jean Jochen, $414,900.

Newbury Dr., 12-James L. and Sabrina Y. Buffin to Darrel and Kolise A. Ellis, $448,000.

Ontell Ct., 13-Gregory Raney to Shapoor Momand and Homyra Safi, $350,000.

Park Brook Ct., 207-Sarah Nadeau to Voncinna J. Demery, $285,000.

Pelican Cv., 105-Michael J. Stewart and Sharon Boutin to Leah D. Richards, $290,000.

Pinehurst Lane, 30-Anne Stone to Evelyn Smith, $465,000.

Ramoth Church Rd., 518-Ronald A. and Lisa A. Henry to Ronald G. and Nicole M. Edwards, $599,900.

River Oak Dr., 15-Greg B. and Fabiele P. Nagurka to Jeremy and Ashley Phillips, $393,000.

Rolling Rd., 18-John O. Caldwell to Christopher J. and Danielle Curtis, $360,000.

Saint Adams Dr., 46-Terrell Calhoun and Janine Massigman Sewell to Joel Thomas and Candace Doerfler Leggett, $424,000.

Savannah Ct., 48-David E. and Kelly M. Stookey to Daniel May and Ann May-Sicat, $419,000.

Shore Dr., 32-JFM Investments Corp. to Adam W. and Adrienne Jones, $459,000.

Sourwood Ct., 507-Atlantic Builders to Christopher Chad Parkin, $467,400.

Stern Cv., 208-Cygnus Properties Corp. to Heidi Lynn Ramos, $260,200.

Surry Lane, 208-Brenda M. Jasmund to Jingdan Liu and Yuepeng Fen, $160,000.

Tall Oaks Ct., 10-Kenneth Dayle Welborn to Teresa D. and Karina E. Ruiz Alfaro, $215,000.

Temple Dr., 3-Richard A. Weaver to Igor Fomenko and Oksana A. Stagg, $465,000.

Trail Ridge Lane, 45-Robert Keith Ronnell to Evelyn Nyarko and Eric M. Krotah, $435,000.

Voyage Cv., 313-Paul A. and Jamie B. Czetwertynski to Alex and Brandalyn Bowles, $580,000.

Washington And Lee Blvd., 30-Churchill Corp. to Marina Castaneda and Angel I. Perez, $310,000.

Wellspring Dr., 25-Darren and Genevieve Wong to Terry Scott Brown, $310,000.

Whaleback Lane, 5-Howard A. and Nancy Rose to Bruce and Sheryl Hartley, $392,500.

Willow Lane, 20-Sarah Rogers to Abel Ramirez and Maria Ramirez Martinez, $315,000.

Winding Creek Rd., 70-Navy Federal Credit Union to Rafael Aparicio Baires, $286,361.