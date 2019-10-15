Camden Park Ct., 12709-William T. and Lisa Nonamaker to Stephen Philip and Helen Catherine Palmer, $610,000.
Clarks Mountain Rd., 11829-Franklin D. Bowles to John Ande Tanto and Caroline N. Koni, $605,000.
Darnaway Ct., 10020-Marcia Burgos-Stone to Hanumat Kali and Ratna Nooney, $450,000.
Erroll Lane, 12516-Freddy Y. Gomez to Judith Cuadros and Grace S. Ahbella, $475,000.
Iona Sound Dr., 12502-Raymond William and Laura Harpe Bennett to Daniel G. Evensen and Chen-Tzu Lin, $439,990.
Lord Lovat Way, 10030-Madison Camarie and Kellam John Maxey to Camden O. Ducker, $295,000.
Naughton Ct., 10032-Jonathan J. and Alison L. Sorbet to William and Stephanie Buffington, $539,000.
Penzance Lane, 12312-Tuncer and Gonul Turker to Zaghum Abbas, $355,000.
Shenvale Cir., 13008-Hung Yao and Rey-Ming Lin to James Hill and Jennifer Mauro, $352,000.
Tarvie Cir., 9684-Matthew N. and Kerry C. Schmitz to Nathan and Christina Eppley, $444,000.
DALE CITY AREA
Abilene Way, 14915-James Royce and Holly Ann Kelley to Tesfay G. Gebretsadik and Kidisti G. Meressa, $550,000.
Beale Ct., 3501-Carlton L. Rainer to Xiumei Lin, $249,000.
Buttonwood Ct., 14866-Elizabeth Carpenter to Leah Marie and Chrystal E. Gonnella, $442,900.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4779, No. 37-Gildas G. and Tomeka L. Dossa to Philip T. Nielsen, $308,000.
Felty Pl., 14296-Dahlia Sara Lichter and Edwin Giovanni Vizcardo Lazo to Katherine E. and James J. Johnston, $260,000.
Galapagos Pl., 15064-Tyler J. Earhart and Heather J. Brouillette to Stephany Gordon Deberry, $325,900.
Greenmount Dr., 15051-786 Properties Corp. to Amilcar G. and Karla L. Barahona, $450,000.
Havering Way, 5170-Squishy Foot Realty Corp. to Dion R. Barela and Nietzsche Pacheco Roman, $320,000.
Kassel Cir., 4681-Paul D. and Brenda D. Sever to Celso A. Nunez and Jacqueline Ramirez, $435,000.
Larry Ct., 5001-Julio and Maria S. Portillo to Candelario Alfaro Romero and Maria E. Arevalo Cabrera, $339,900.
Lynwood Dr., 5007-Gwendoly K. Collier to Ginger and Maynard Mickelson, $333,000.
Mayfair Ct., 13713-MRD Corp. to Matthew G. Truslow, $315,000.
Oakland Dr., 6217-A1 Property Corp. to Harriet C. Johnson, $523,000.
Qualey Pl., 5306-Lorena Sigala to Anthony D. Hawkins, $255,500.
Rhode Island Dr., 5769-Harold Lee to Elizabeth Lyn Darling, $373,000.
Saddler Lane, 5484-William Stephan Dail to Mariana Petrova and Petar Dimitrov Tacheva, $321,000.
Silverdale Dr., 14259-John A. and Laura B. O’Donnell to Rodolfo Gomez Baires and Jene R. Cruz, $380,000.
Surrydale Dr., 14393-Silvia Patricia Mejia to Richard Staats, $320,000.
Ticket Way, 6052-Laura E. Phillip to So Hye Park, $300,000.
Trident Lane, 6125-Muhamed Reshad Nur to Jose L. Palacios, $270,000.
DUMFRIES AREA
Antrim Cir., 3101-Daniel S. Namayo and Ruby Ann Sicat to Inaam Ullah Khan, $295,000.
Fort Pickens Ct., 2236-Tashnim Akhter and Keith Yeun to Jose R. Balcarcel Palencia, $242,500.
Pony Ridge Turn, 3048-Karine C. and Joshua Walker to Conor William Patrick and Sandra Raquel Ford, $379,000.
Sligo Loop, 17358-Dennis D. and Brittney A. Gallaher to Shoaib Hanif Jaffarani, $310,000.
Tulip Tree Pl., 3104-Hardeep S. and Meet K. Shingra to Farhim Warith Zaman, $410,000.
GAINESVILLE AREA
Amsterdam Ct., 8060-Keriann L. Klein to Andrew C. Roberts, $625,000.
Banbury Dr., 4345-Todd A. and Bronwyn B. Hershberger to Daniel Clarke and Rachel Ann Rose, $590,000.
Bearhurst Dr., 8213-Michael James and Catherine Anne Storke to James R. and Ana V. Boudreau, $775,000.
Brunson Cir., 7360, No. 4A-Julia L. Tiffany to Kevin D. Ludden, $320,000.
Cedar Branch Dr., 7804, No. 108-Harrison S. Moon to Carlos Armando Fortun Galindo and Claudia Maria Gutierrez De Fortun, $315,000.
Crescent Park Dr., 8001, No. 175-Chris James and Aline Daniel Ruff to Brenda S. Keating, $275,000.
Darbey Knoll Dr., 7009-Jonathan D. and Megan S. Eno to Brittany Joyner Maher, $429,900.
Fallsmere Cir., 14352-Karey Lee O’Malley and Vilma Villatoro to Jabran Ghafoor and Siama Daniel, $450,000.
Grackle Ct., 14328-Thomas J. and Lisa D. Heim to Joseph G. Thompson and Jessica A. Vivier, $447,500.
Heritage Valley Way, 13646-Waterloo Investments Corp. to Judith Mae Podgorny, $505,000.
Laurianne Terr., 13706-Michael and Jessica Owens to Jay M. and Kirsten E. Vaughan, $475,000.
Links Pond Cir., 14748-Tina K. and Ronald S. Nason to Simon A. Sahilu and Hiwot Kifle, $430,000.
Maurine Ct., 4790-Brady Gerald and Kelli Renea Sanderson to Douglas M. Medrano Amaya, $615,000.
Paper Birch Lane, 12080-Jorge H. and Marieta Rivera to Kexon Chu, $530,000.
Royal Sydney Dr., 7681-Benjamin and Dianne Gould to Abel Enrique and Victoria Lynn Medina, $575,000.
Sharpshinned Dr., 14520-Jevonne A. Mallory to Thakur Dhakal and Sita Neupane, $557,500.
Thoroughfare Rd., 15402-Nova Realty Solutions Corp. to Laura M. Fawcett, $399,000.
Waverley Mill Ct., 7814, No. 1-C-Darin Wayne Short to Joshua A. Thornton, $223,000.
HAYMARKET AREA
Alderbrook Dr., 15513-Paul J. and Beverly J. Keyser to James and Donna Samuels, $500,000.
Annenberg Ct., 5635-Michael S. and Liliana A. Clark to Pamela L. Nunez, $675,000.
Bartrams Forest Lane, 6679-Vincent Paul and Amy Wattenberg Nocera to Nasser and Susan Barkhordari, $475,000.
Cranswick Ct., 5826-Patricia Davis to Tobin K. and Erin St. Louis, $615,900.
Fourmile Creek Ct., 15828-Manuel and Monica Maria Fernandez to Jaime L. Keefe, $475,000.
Londons Bridge Rd., 15209-Jacob Michael and Erin Lynn Heltzel to Carol W. and Gilma M. Long, $542,000.
Orrington Lane, 6826-Dubois and Rosilene B. Porchia to Brandon T. Bernard, $420,000.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15377, No. 54-Edward Maurice Daniel to Desiree Jackson, $295,000.
Sherman Oaks Ct., 5425-Joven Malazo and Amy Tobias to Baudelaire Aghomo Noumedem and Virginie Feungue Nandjou, $705,000.
Tiffany Lane, 16012-Alvis Roberts Asbergs and Natalie Rae Shebold to Camilo Calvache and Monica A. Vergel, $270,000.
Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5880-German Chica Giraldo and Ana Maria Jimenez Ulloa to Jacob M. and Erin L. Heltzel, $819,000.
MANASSAS AREA
Baneberry Cir., 14072-Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Arezo and Abdul Kohistany, $635,000.
Bermuda Lane, 10376-Brenda Roy Drennon to Touraj Kamali and Lisa Louise Hoff, $310,000.
Boar Run Ct., 15536-Eric Shawn Brown to Timothy and Katie Jane Walhquist, $527,600.
Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9735-Briana Mercedes O’Connor and Briana Mercedes Hale to Myrna M. Perez, $357,000.
Community Dr., 7979-Jose M. Sarapura to Mark E. McDonald and Dora Daysi Molina Hernandez, $230,000.
Coral Berry Dr., 10500-John O. and Denise R. Mack to Felipe Guevara, $450,000.
Eppes Island Pl., 5600-Robert W. and Courtney M. McLain to Deborah and Christopher Lee Workinger, $450,000.
Flint Rock Rd., 9860-Estate of Brent W. Gattis and Dan A. Gattis to Richard E. Ruggiero, $545,000.
Hall Tavern Ct., 7198-Jehan and Colleen Maheswaran to Scott William and Beth Lenora Hixson, $419,900.
Hicks Ct., 11581-Christian Wayne Galoci and Lisa Ann Mitchell to Kevin and Michelle Clune, $405,000.
King George Dr., 9924-Ally Bank to Yong Chen and Wei Yi Sun, $281,300.
Lafayette Ave., 9712-Estate of Lucy D. Pannell and Christine Marie Pannell to Ralfin Cain Pineda Menendez, $350,000.
Lime Tree Ct., 10384-Javier C. and Cheryl J. Paredes to Kristopher E. and Angela M. Steinebach, $480,000.
Magenta St., 9630-Mamminder S. and Harmanjot K. Johal to Jorge C. Da Silva and Maria De Nazare De Sousa Lourenco, $501,000.
Montrose Way, 10501-David Michael Alexander to Michael K. Yuen and Silvia Cho, $315,000.
Penny Lane, 8201-Michael J. and Carolyn S. Mohaupt to Amandeep Singh and Kamalijit Kaur Gill, $525,000.
Purcell Rd., 12250-John N. and Linda Grover to Jameson Matthew Willoughby and Jensue Malynne Ferrell, $364,900.
Saint Johns Ct., 7298-Andrew J. and Jennifer E. Marsh to Belayneh T. Loppisso and Netsanet N. Reda, $315,000.
Silent Wolf Dr., 12329-Michael D. and Tram N. Hill to Jasmine Gigas, $575,000.
Stonewall Brigade Ct., 8069, No. 202-Kenneth Michael and Judy Loadholt to Michael and Amy E. Ziegler, $229,900.
Token Valley Rd., 7108-Irma Perdue to Jose M. Gonzalez and Kathleen Jayleen Perdomo, $300,000.
Van Doren Rd., 13658-Jesus H. and Jamie L. Goytia to Joseph Lawrence Decker, $390,000.
MANASSAS PARK AREA
Boundary Ave., 7428-Christopher Lopiccolo to Mario Romero Zelaya and Angela M. Rojas Zelaya, $399,900.
Cold Harbor Loop, 8592-Nikhil V. Deshpande to Achyut Neupane and Sharmila Ghimire, $305,000.
Ghadban Ct., 7251-Michael P. and Theresa L. Clark to Jong Sook Mon, $535,000.
Manassas Dr., 7828-Billy A. and Della B. Fenner to Franklin C. Sheen, $300,000.
Rugby Rd., 8021-Donald H. and Anna Marie Cross to David M. Slykhuis, $395,000.
Trappers Ct., 7011-John Kevin Goldwater to Frank Robinson and Toccara Plater, $675,000.
MONTCLAIR AREA
Ashgrove Dr., 4385-Erik Benjamin Kolle to Brian and Crystal M. Jarvis, $450,000.
Blowing Leaf Pl., 3754-Malini Hemant Joglekar to Edward L. and Yoshiko Butler, $480,000.
Dartmoor Dr., 16206-Jill S. Waltersdorff-Rich to Matthew William and Lisa Michelle Waterman, $425,000.
Exeter Dr., 4281-Donald Paul and Mary Margaret Livingston to James Dutrow and Alison Eliassen, $500,000.
Higgins Dr., 5098-David M. Miller to Melissa Ann Gregory, $439,000.
Jonathan Ct., 4308-Tracy Lynn Goetchius to Jessica Gonzalez, $290,000.
Larkspur Lane, 15251-Clinton J. and Lara D.M. Adams to Joshua Piepe and Marysa Mullen, $385,000.
Port Washington Ct., 15489-Valerie Wenhold to Solomon Yirga and Mariam Alemayehu, $315,000.
Seal Pl., 5009-Walter L. Allen Jr. to Yun Li, $333,000.
Stockbridge Dr., 4205-Matt R. and Donini Sheree Fenelon to Jessica Lynn Haynes, $236,000.
Taconic Cir., 16315-Michelle R. Sanchez to Charles H. and Susan D. Webb, $221,000.
Windsong Lane, 15464-Kimberly D. Hoover to Bradford Dane and Stacee Brewer Walker, $310,000.
NOKESVILLE AREA
Bristow Rd., 14265-Merlyn Jenkins to Dennis M. and Jenine M. Wech, $745,000.
Heathers Overlook Ct., 14101-Michael and Wendy Langford to Ryan Joseph and Ruth Berglin, $700,000.
Nokesville Rd., 13909-Gary L. and Dawn I. Collins to Shahzad Ahmad, $370,000.
TRIANGLE AREA
Gayle Ct., 16251-Brent and Melissa L. Morgan to Rember Pacheco, $395,000.
Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3649-Todd Patterson to Carlton L. and Renee M. Furman, $585,000.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
Aiden Dr., 1519-DMC Quality Homes Corp. to Brent D. White, $354,500.
Aviary Way, 3458-Darris R. and Gloribel Larsen to Samantha L. Bobeck and William M. Brahmstedt, $340,000.
Bedford Glen Way, 12706-Jason Michael and Michele Borucki to Mohammad F. and Parwin Mayel, $405,000.
Blacksmith Terr., 15354-Mohamed and Ibrahim A. Sheikh-Adan to Khadijatu Buckle, $275,000.
Brookville Lane, 3474-Ramesh and Renu Mirchandani to Shantanu and Chodhury P. Barua, $260,000.
Caledonia Cir., 3456-James R. and Della J. Bonner to Jarred William Guy and Randi Lee Wilson, $336,500.
Catenary Dr., 16302-Roxanne L. and Marcus C. Ward to Asadullah A. Sediqi, $416,797.
Chancellor Dr., 3250-David Pearson and Sallie C. McLain to Shannon Kathleen Gallagher and James William Salley III, $495,000.
Chinkapin Oak Lane, 3036, No. 136-Alford Leon Danzy to Sabrina Pinnix, $282,000.
Colchester Ferry Pl., 13304-Trina Tamara Epps to Alim Abdureyim Seytoff, $432,000.
Cotswold Manor Loop, 4537-Thomas J. and Marina Maurer to Gha Kang and Jung Min An, $728,000.
Critton Cir., 11761-Rebecca J. Moore-Fucci to Michael Coppersmith, $355,000.
Devonwood Way, 4222-Mildred Jimenez to Jason Jacobs, $307,000.
Eagle Feather Dr., 15860-Abraham and Mary Ellen Mack Dickey to Alemayehu B. Bedasso and Aynalem Tefera, $685,000.
Eddystone Ct., 12152-Barry S. and Patricia C. Colassard to Jack and Nancy Whitaker, $505,000.
Flint Tavern Pl., 3433-Mary Ann Botta to Genadi Andonov and Ivanka A. Vrechkov, $440,000.
Greco Ct., 3271-Ivory B. London to Mohammed Ariful Huq, $330,000.
Groom Pl., 13550-Centennial CT Corp. to Shamsum Noor, $550,000.
Hartlake St., 3985-Banu Ozarikan to Latina R. Dawkins, $359,999.
Hollow Wind Way, 13909, No. 9-5A-Ruth J. Bennett to Blanca G. Cerezo, $260,000.
Horner Rd., 1721-Candelaria Chicas-Gomez to Norman J. Oyuela Ortiz and Karla C. Hernandez Hernandez, $350,000.
Inverness Way, 12727-Louis D. and Joslin Brooke Glotzer to Kevin Lin and Jing Jing Song, $340,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15500, No. 16-Burton A. Rosenberger Jr. to Timothy and Meseret Ayalew Cole, $296,800.
Knightsbridge Dr., 12716-Devin and Kimsy Beauregard to Juan and Reagan Perez, $591,000.
Lockleven Lane, 12916-Harvey Llewellyn Jones and Carolyn Marie Peake to Nelson and Bonnie Dasilva, $235,000.
Madeira Ct., 2908-Bryan Philip Nelson to Elias Edward Nunley and Alyssa Lee Rieffle, $265,000.
Mayflower Dr., 2043-Foshanta L. Garth to Sarah Nicole Stalford and Michelle Anne Dumas, $285,000.
Merseyside Dr., 2386, No. 148-Clark W. and Michelle F. Sanford to Rebecca Elizabeth and Seth Frederick Hall, $295,000.
Monument Ave., 754-Jessie J. and Julia W. Delgado to Mark D. and Elizabeth S. Swansen, $545,000.
Nellings Pl., 11614-Alfonso G. and Arnicia M. Smith to Omar El-Maimouni and Sanaa Benzakour, $350,000.
Paxton St., 2497-Nicholas G. Bailey to Grey W. and Rhonda Ballard, $334,000.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14826, No. 257A-James J. Cartwright IV to Ahmad Tariq and Bibi Husna Bahich, $375,000.
Ramrod Rd., 11241-James R. McNabb to Jason A. and Melissa A. Perez, $562,500.
Rollingwood Dr., 3330-Eduardo R. Serrano to Deybi Cristhian Canelas Tordoya, $300,000.
Rutland Ct., 2150-Mohammad S. and Barashkay Nouri to Ray A. and Katrina Buckner, $617,500.
Stockholm Way, 2938-Javeyeta L. Collier to Amritpal Kaur Kalkat, $310,000.
Swinksville Ct., 1764-Shovendra Gautam to Damion A. and Aminata A. Marsh, $420,000.
Tumbling Brook Lane, 12833-Temple Hills Corp. to Ruth Yolanda Orellana Paz, $309,000.
Wakewater Way, 2726-Saima Younas and Muhammad Saleem to Marisela Oropeza Noguera and Carlos J. Carvallo Jimenez, $426,000.
Wolf Run Shoals Rd., 4927-Bank of New York Mellon and CWMBS Inc. to Tyler Michael King, $504,000.
Manassas
Antonia Ave., 8802-Judy M. Thomas to Bryan O’Neil Clark, $340,000.
Calypso Dr., 10278-Rashed J. and Almira R. Haque to Fatima J. Navarro and Ismail Lamar Bowman, $330,000.
Firethorn Ct., 9179-Carol A. Free to Santos H. Lopez Castro, $365,000.
Georgian Ct., 8331-Patricia Louise Good to Ronald J. Zambrano and Ariela M. Lizardo Rivera, $228,000.
Hutchison Lane, 9812-Nathan C. Hannan and Tammara M. Phillips Hannan to Michael Ryan and Melanie Elizabeth Blancke, $360,000.
Lake Jackson Dr., 9923-Richard H. and Heather M. Osborne to Theresa S. and Rebecca A. Arrington, $485,000.
McRae Ct., 9052-John M. Atkins to Selvin Humberto Gonzalez, $272,000.
Old Hickory Ct., 9015-Amy Jo Hackeman Brouilette to Crystal Weakley, $279,000.
Prescott Ave., 9228-Kpambu Karmorh to Joshua Roland Otton, $335,000.
Stevens Ct., 9165-Jacqueline Alexander Baskin Liggans to Ramon I. Perez Benavidez and Cristhel Coca Chevez, $266,000.
Tanglewood Lane, 8828-Nibal Musleh to Linda Nguyen, $210,000.
Virginia Ave., 8921-Walter and Stacey Keyton to Eun Jim and Mike Intae Kim, $375,000.
Manassas Park
Black Hawk Ct., 9440-Alicia M. Lisanty to Ruben Valverde Burgos and Sally H. Balcazar, $335,000.
Jessica Dr., 9203-Daniel and Victoria Ekong Kwosah to Alison Stephanie Bascope and Anthony Omar Andrade, $303,000.
Maria Way, 9054-Patrick Garcia and Annie Chan Manglinong to Ishwor K. and Anita P. Acharya, $416,500.
Whitt Dr. S., 9342-Shawn Edward and Jamie Danielle Wilcox to Marc Francis and Brittany Nicole Pitonzo, $431,000.
Stafford County
Alvin Ct., 7-Donavan Lyons Jr. to Sean M. and Lindsey N. Houtz, $340,000.
Aquia Dr., 3420-James G. and Margaret McCarthy Hughes to John Kim, $335,000.
Banner Spring Cir., 46-Richard W. and Jean E. Carter to Mohammad Omar Ibrahimi, $425,000.
Basswood Dr., 861-Christian R. Lapp Jr. to Takeyshia Grice, $375,000.
Bellows Ave., 912-Blanca Zoila Portillo Ambelis to Kevin W. Han, $148,000.
Bismark Dr., 56-Chantia Renee Hogan to Ronald Bledsoe and Margarita Dionicio-Ayala, $363,000.
Boxelder Dr., 336-Atlantic Builders to Brahma Kolagani and Santhisri Darla, $423,522.
Bridgeport Cir., 27-Woodard B. and Kelly M. Hopkins to Douglas K. and Lisa L. Keller, $438,000.
Brittany Lane, 35-Albert G. and Belinda N. Tierney to Antonio L. and Octavia T. Fleet, $425,000.
Cabin Ct., 303-Sandra T. Frias De Medrano to Kurt Wayne Solomon and Maria Chirinos Koppisch, $225,000.
Cascade Lane, 96-Dayle and Tana Mauck to Larry and Barbara Jent, $474,886.
Charter Gate Dr., 53-Donald G. and Jennifer M. Bliven to Heather and Edward Wilcox, $375,000.
Choptank Rd., 163-Darren W. and Rebecca T. Hillmann to Francis A. Anastasia, $335,000.
Colebrook Rd., 24-Kyle D. Crout to James Francis Sullivan, $256,900.
Cookson Dr., 65-David J. and Charlene W. Sebastian to Kelly James and Rachel Leah Parrish, $410,000.
Dandridge Ct., 140, No. 101-Verla Elaine Monge to Soren A. Trout, $260,000.
Dons Way, 70-Joseph Walton and Danielle Marie Hicks to Jeremy A. and Sarah Beth Pickard, $647,918.
Emily Lane, 23-Kimberly A. Marietta to Terry L. Klinger and Amber J. Slayton, $570,000.
Fallsway Lane, 218-Robert E. Miller III and Cynthia S. Ponce to William H. Blanchard Jr., $327,000.
Flint Ct., 21-Kevin S. and Anna Roach to Brian P. Collins, $370,000.
Gardenia Dr., 145-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Andrew A. and Mary A. Manson, $470,000.
Gettysburg Ct., 110-Gary S. Slater to Patrick N. Smillie, $256,500.
Halifax Ct., 1-Thomas D. McGinnis to Christopher R. and Lucindra A. Graikowski, $388,500.
Hidden Lake Dr., 48-Brad and Dana Bobenrieth to Marlen Avila and Alejandro J. Vargas Jr., $308,000.
Invicta Dr., 8-Patrick Vincent and Lakisha Doreen Honore to Tatiana Elizabeth Aleman Cruz, $505,000.
Kellogg Mill Rd., 31-Atlantic Builders to Vanes Alabre and Tracie L. Singleton, $499,900.
Lakewind Lane, 10-Timothy K. and Helen Michele McVey to Scott D. and Marah W. Campbell, $625,000.
Lightning Maple Lane, 20-Donna Marie Leahy to Robert Francis Demmick, $379,900.
Live Oak Lane, 42-Jeffrey Ira and Sharon Rae Stiefel to Deona Cooper, $437,000.
Lorenzo Dr., 120-Devin M. Shroka to Tommy Lloyd Buhler, $299,900.
Magnolia Dr., 94-Donald M. and Cherise A. Hodge to Kurl P. and Michele L. Riesenberg, $665,000.
Marquis Ct., 2-Christopher J. and Linda Williams to Eric Michael and Teresa Yurgartis, $424,000.
Meade Ct., 12-Kimberly A. Culotta to Vincent Ellis and Sarah Jean Jochen, $414,900.
Newbury Dr., 12-James L. and Sabrina Y. Buffin to Darrel and Kolise A. Ellis, $448,000.
Ontell Ct., 13-Gregory Raney to Shapoor Momand and Homyra Safi, $350,000.
Park Brook Ct., 207-Sarah Nadeau to Voncinna J. Demery, $285,000.
Pelican Cv., 105-Michael J. Stewart and Sharon Boutin to Leah D. Richards, $290,000.
Pinehurst Lane, 30-Anne Stone to Evelyn Smith, $465,000.
Ramoth Church Rd., 518-Ronald A. and Lisa A. Henry to Ronald G. and Nicole M. Edwards, $599,900.
River Oak Dr., 15-Greg B. and Fabiele P. Nagurka to Jeremy and Ashley Phillips, $393,000.
Rolling Rd., 18-John O. Caldwell to Christopher J. and Danielle Curtis, $360,000.
Saint Adams Dr., 46-Terrell Calhoun and Janine Massigman Sewell to Joel Thomas and Candace Doerfler Leggett, $424,000.
Savannah Ct., 48-David E. and Kelly M. Stookey to Daniel May and Ann May-Sicat, $419,000.
Shore Dr., 32-JFM Investments Corp. to Adam W. and Adrienne Jones, $459,000.
Sourwood Ct., 507-Atlantic Builders to Christopher Chad Parkin, $467,400.
Stern Cv., 208-Cygnus Properties Corp. to Heidi Lynn Ramos, $260,200.
Surry Lane, 208-Brenda M. Jasmund to Jingdan Liu and Yuepeng Fen, $160,000.
Tall Oaks Ct., 10-Kenneth Dayle Welborn to Teresa D. and Karina E. Ruiz Alfaro, $215,000.
Temple Dr., 3-Richard A. Weaver to Igor Fomenko and Oksana A. Stagg, $465,000.
Trail Ridge Lane, 45-Robert Keith Ronnell to Evelyn Nyarko and Eric M. Krotah, $435,000.
Voyage Cv., 313-Paul A. and Jamie B. Czetwertynski to Alex and Brandalyn Bowles, $580,000.
Washington And Lee Blvd., 30-Churchill Corp. to Marina Castaneda and Angel I. Perez, $310,000.
Wellspring Dr., 25-Darren and Genevieve Wong to Terry Scott Brown, $310,000.
Whaleback Lane, 5-Howard A. and Nancy Rose to Bruce and Sheryl Hartley, $392,500.
Willow Lane, 20-Sarah Rogers to Abel Ramirez and Maria Ramirez Martinez, $315,000.
Winding Creek Rd., 70-Navy Federal Credit Union to Rafael Aparicio Baires, $286,361.
Woodstream Cir., 215-Toni Burrell to Rosanna Keppeller, $295,000.