Brigstock Ct., 12922-Edwin and Daisy C. Martinez to Vikrim Dhawan, $520,000.
Colesmire Gate Way, 13515-Angela Baugus to Lucas Klugh, $320,000.
Earls Ferry Cir., 9848-Richard J. and Shannon Marie Rice to Han Tzen Goh and Mee Teng Tan, $360,000.
Gartney Lane, 12707-Curtis Donald to Abdullah Nabizada, $357,000.
Hunting Cove Pl., 12904-Michael P. and Andrea D. Kochis to Marcus E. Gunter, $530,000.
Lake Baldwin Dr., 11769-Tyler John Faria and Jennifer Marie Layne to Mackenzie Allan McDonald and Carolyn Page Trivett, $425,000.
Merrimont Trace Cir., 9458-Saba Wehbe to Raphael C. Etuk and Kanayo Illoh, $504,000.
Pale Rose Loop, 10118-Danielle Jones to Shannon Murphy, $348,000.
Rainleaf Ct., 9836-Daniel and Suzanne Simson to Joshua Robert and Yolanda Ann Hooten, $489,900.
Scales Pl., 9604-Michael and Michele A. Brown to Michael Carmen Micale and Kristin Margaret Mullarkey, $319,900.
Solitary Pl., 9920-Stephen A. and Tina M. Love to Kenneth W. and Jessica Holmes, $495,000.
Tulane Falls Dr., 12260-Kevin S. and Kimberley Nykanen to Adam Signora and Nicole H. Naum, $579,900.
Victory Lakes Loop, 12817-Robert A. and Natasha R. Raymond to Mary Catherine and Sean Andrew Day, $525,000.
DALE CITY AREA
Addison Lane, 15106-Ricky D. and Christine L. Mitchell to Alexander and Sariyu Marfo, $610,000.
Ambergate Dr., 15464-Wesley Gardner to Marquis Dominic and Nadine Kristen Brand, $485,000.
Banjo Ct., 15517-Robert Scott and Katie L. Smith to Rachell and Anthony George Cordon, $302,500.
Bell Tower Rd., 14705-Stuart T. and Paige Faulk to Judy M. Hall, $575,000.
Birchdale Ave., 14204-Willie J. and Sonya H. Almond to Jose G. Nunez Rodriguez, $325,000.
Bonneville Lane, 4677-Robert P. and Linda J. Gileau to Pedro De Jesus Alvarez Balnco and Diamond Chloe Robinson, $505,000.
Calexico Lane, 15112-Barrington Hector and Kimberli Michelle Applewhaite to Rafael Omar Portillo and Rosa Marlene Mendez, $299,990.
Corona Lane, 3825-Corona Lane Corp. to Pedro A. Fuentes Bonilla, $290,000.
Cuddy Loop, 14174, No. 203-Brian E. Dean to Catalina Quin Estrada, $205,000.
Endsley Turn, 14604-Adam J. Woodling to Maria Emma Aguilar and Cristina Elizabeth Martinez, $254,000.
Ferndale Rd., 14326-Jocelyn R. Hinchee to Alvaro H. and Blanca V. Leiva De Palma, $295,000.
Fox Glove Ct., 14683-Raymundo Adames to Nayar Sultana and Syed Tasawar Ali, $265,000.
Hedrick Lane, 4741-Patricia A. Clay to Veronica Elizabeth Bryan, $239,900.
Jarrell Pl., 15067-Andrea L. Pollard to Gul Wali Habib, $326,000.
Kentwood Lane, 4710-Jonathan Tinker to Felipe Romero and Mari S. Guevara, $298,000.
Kurt Ct., 4992-Zhevdet and Sadija Hoxha to Jerry Craggette Moseley Jr., $395,000.
Lindendale Rd., 13620-Maria Elida Reyes and Maria Ernesto Reyes Velasquez to Edwin A. Aguilera Paz, $339,500.
Moccasin Ct., 13751-James D. Weiler to Brenda J. Flores, $276,000.
Nancy Ct., 13240-Craig A. Chuba to Christopher M. Moretz and San Wang Wong Moretz, $350,000.
Opal Lane, 13110-James W. and Nicole Frances Rickman to Momshadul Haque and Ambia Akhtar Choudhury, $462,000.
Pearson Dr., 4723-Isami and Sarah McPeters Sakai to Gary Joseph and Breanna Laskowski, $450,000.
Pinwheel Ct., 13448-Laura A. Jevitt to Christian Pacheco Vega, $390,200.
Quinn Lane, 5420-Akibul Islam to Bashir Ahmed Miah, $430,000.
Saddler Lane, 5491-Elenilson A. Hernandez and Beilyn T. Flores Vilorio to Irma A. Garay and Gilberto Hernandez, $338,000.
Shannon Ct., 5591-Joaquin Chavarria Gonzalez and Lorena Vasquez to Hannah Kerby Lynch and Lee Dolphus Kerby Jr., $328,000.
Spriggs Meadow Dr., 5730-Danny R. and Dominique A. Jessee to Michael W. and Jennifer C. Torre, $595,000.
Ticket Way, 6046-Roderic Lallen and Marie Christine Millando to Brittany Tiyon Shana Scott, $305,000.
DUMFRIES AREA
Briarwood Dr., 3602, No. 3F-Dawn Lucille Wells to Bernard Oliver Stennett III, $355,000.
Hampstead Ridge Ct., 17625-Clarence E. and Anja Loomis to Jaime H. and Norma P. Acosta, $400,000.
Sea Skiff Way, 17101-Timothy P. Harrenstein to Joseph P. and Adria Lethea Troyan, $575,000.
Toms River Loop, 16931-Tameka Martin to Sylvester and Esther Hagan, $285,000.
Wayside Dr., 17519-Rudolph H. Reid Jr. to Larry D. and Ashley C. Johnson, $490,900.
GAINESVILLE AREA
Abernethy Lane, 6024-Ray D. and Dana G. Robertson to Patrick and April O’Leary, $474,900.
Amsterdam Ct., 8080-Ronald W. and Patricia K. Harris to John T. and Laurie D’Arcy, $650,000.
Brunson Cir., 7548, No. 171-Kyle Hughes to Ramesh K. and Sneh Kakar, $334,000.
Cantwell St., 6082-Anand S. and Mala Iyer to Boniface Ntawutarama, $510,500.
Culloden Crest Lane, 7838, No. 31F-Adam and Alexis Pacheco Bartman to Andrew Michael Schrinel, $370,000.
Cumberstone Pl., 6947-Estate of Wellford H. Moore and Stuart Shepherd Moore to Linda E. Powell, $430,000.
Fieldstone Way, 13360-Estate of Barbara Hayden Foote and Phillip J. Menke to Michael Jacobs and Dotty Caicedo, $500,000.
Glass Ridge Pl., 17683-Stephanie Suzanne Somers to Dale A. and Karol A. Nusbaum, $366,900.
Hastenbeck Dr., 13663-Samuel Pacheco-Cherena and Yadira Soto-Viruet to Peter R. and Maria Carino Holden, $486,000.
Hunters Run Way, 14180-Robert E. and Elizabeth D. Cranston to Arash Solymanzadeh Sisan, $370,000.
James Madison Hwy., 7307-Vincent L. and Debra A. Sharp to James Orlando and Syreta Natalia Brooks, $270,600.
Little Thames Dr., 7190, No. 170-Mark Dunlap to Jobin Valiyakallumkal and Ann Tharakan James, $285,000.
Marlow St., 14578, No. 109-Biplay and Sarita Khadka to Angel Galilco Garay Ramos and Karen Beatriz Chavez Garay, $268,000.
Plantation Mill Ct., 14004-Gerald M. and Alice J. Hetherman to Patrick and Mary Colgan Finnigan, $535,000.
Roxborough Loop, 8342-John F. and Sue E. Hay to Ronald D. and Jo E. Frost, $762,500.
Santander Dr., 15148-Brandon Roger and Lindsey Danielle Snyder to Jessica Ann Snelgrow and David Tajchreber, $550,000.
Sedona Dr., 14479-Jeffrey S. and Sandra Cox Holland to Zeina K. Saad, $685,000.
Sterling Point Dr., 14029-Kevin and Jeannie Couch to Tyler and Lauren McCullough, $490,000.
Tenbrook Dr., 8319-Adam J. and Yvonne L. Bigbee to Khary Atiim and Chelsea A. Bates, $565,000.
Virginia Oaks Dr., 7840-William C. and Sandra C. Courtney to Robert C. and Lauren Leggat, $645,000.
HAYMARKET AREA
Alderbrook Dr., 15645-Patricia A. Szego to James B. and Terri L. Bonnema, $590,000.
Aster Haven Cir., 6113, No. 146-Donald S. and Carle Dickens to Dayane E. Ortiz, $314,000.
Benford Dr., 5755-Russell L. and Christine E. Huff to Andrew and Jennifer Donnelly, $528,500.
Delashmutt Dr., 3501-Edwin V. Horan to Edward Jackson, $565,000.
Gore Dr., 1908-Andrew M. and Jennifer E. Donnelly to William R. and Tara A. Carley, $380,000.
Lightner Rd., 14517-Lonnie Lewis and Sheila Finley to Donna Danielle Jackson, $1.1 million.
Lookout Rd., 2508-Johnathon Sly to Andrew M. Kurtenbach and Carson W. Garner, $310,000.
Newhope Dr., 15600-Daniel S. and Donna E. Szczyrba to William Greener and Lauren Shannon, $600,000.
Pitner St., 16024-Stergio J. Zissios to Kathleen M. Galluzzo, $409,000.
Popes Creek Pl., 6173-Manuel Hernandez Sepulveda and Jessica Aylis Diaz Collazo to Julia M. and Abimael Espana Estrada, $450,000.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15359, No. 45-Jeffrey William Johnson to Ana-Elisa Bryant, $299,999.
Shoal Creek Dr., 5676-Alan C. and Elizabeth H. Owens to Thomas V. and Deana Crawford Arnett, $612,500.
Tumble Creek Ct., 5930-Richard Alan and Kheira Marie Menton to Delfino A. and Melissa Liban, $565,000.
Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5817-Thomas M. and Danielle J. Tracy to James C. and Kimberley D. Chitko, $769,900.
MANASSAS AREA
Abbey Oaks Ct., 7818-Craig E. Kaucher to Sophy Uk Sok, $560,000.
Basilwood Dr., 9570-Travis and Melissa Cuprak to Ian and Erin Bahring, $425,000.
Blue Ridge Ct., 8237-Loren D. and Ruth E. Hershberger to Jose R. Saravia and Delmy Areli Barrientos, $276,000.
Colonial Village Loop, 6453-David J. Eskelund to Clinton and Lara D. Adams, $535,000.
Corbin Hall Lane, 5503-Thomas W. and Patricia A. Davis to Anthony R. Glass Jr., $425,000.
Dumfries Rd., 13389-Muhammad and Amin K. Sarwar to Myung Soon Lee, $350,000.
Excalibur Ct., 6440-Michael J. and Thekla K. Finley to Sebastian Velasco, $390,000.
Glen Wood Loop, 6230-Tony C. and Nouzong L. Vang to Nasratullah and Mitra Rahman, $530,000.
Heritage Crossing Ct., 8237, No. 13-Emad Z. Diab to Stephan A. Pereira, $342,000.
Hilliard Dr., 8068-Ira Clifford Newman to Michael D. and Kelli D. Starkey, $328,500.
King Arthurs Ct., 8121-Todd and Jennifer Bigelow to Adam Howard and Chelsea Patrise Gardiner, $500,000.
Lenfant Pl., 8639-Andrew K. and Andrea C. Carter to Roberto C. and Sandra E. Isidro, $525,000.
Luxberry Ct., 11109-Walid Salama to Khem Raj Sarmah and Pratiksha Sharma Ghimire, $345,000.
Miller School Pl., 15531-Jeffrey P. and Melinda A. O’Hern to Troy and Cherita Watson, $430,000.
Napa Dr., 13884-Mary T. Malo to Jose Miguel Sanchez and Silvia Patricia Rosado, $415,000.
Paine Run Pl., 5895-Dennis Paul and Teresa Y. Dabney to Matthias P. and Kimberley A. Maggos, $540,000.
Ridgeway Dr., 7263-Leigh A. Renfrow to Clark R. Phillips, $415,000.
Sals Pl., 8450-Paul Broadbent to Natalie L. Buehler, $302,000.
Stone Hill Lane, 10864-Gerald R. Hess to Mekila Gibson, $287,000.
Tinkling Springs Ct., 6420-Bryan D. Quigley to Noble Ackerson-Bonsu and Amanda Ackerson, $595,000.
Valley Falls Ct., 10818-Lynetta Dumay to Tamim and Hasina Kakar, $508,000.
Violet Ct., 10820-Peter Pazmino to Alezundria Danielle Jones, $236,000.
Wortham Crest Cir., 11217, No. 65-Wendy R. Baldwin and Isaac O. Lange to Kelly and David Turnbull, $277,450.
MANASSAS PARK AREA
Amherst Dr., 7610-Elane M. and Flora N. Chicas to Jose A. and Flora Medez, $300,000.
Carlington Valley Ct., 10101-Mark T. and Hilary N. Steves to Saul A. Reyes and Miguel A. Guzman, $620,000.
Ellis Rd., 10006-Regina L. Young to Glenn Castillo, $350,000.
Manassas Dr., 7905-Brush & Book Corp. to Asuncion A. Hernandez Castaneda and Jose Gerardo Hernandez, $288,000.
Riding Meadow Way, 7446, No. 13-Uma and Ramaa Shankar to Seyyed Qasim and Sedegheh Sadat, $323,500.
Somersworth Dr., 8581-Patrick R. Loop and estate of Brenda A. Loop to Maria Cristela Platero Barrera and Isai Berrera Quinonez, $317,000.
MONTCLAIR AREA
Ashmere Cir., 4228-Raymond J. and Genilee Swope Parente to Ruth Doris Rocabado and Pedro A. Rejas, $305,000.
Buck Lane, 15685-Colette I. and Nabil Rihane to Marte V. and Adelina C. Lleva, $417,500.
Fallstone Pl., 4321-Jeffrey K. and Ellen G. Oliver Mosher to Jason J. and Milagros E. Velez Polanco, $479,900.
Jonathan Ct., 4228-Adlia M. De Cardi to Jocelyn R. Hinchee, $289,900.
Mill Spring Dr., 15069-Joseph A. and Renee Elise Conrad to Jonathan Way and Jennifer Lauren Shelton, $275,000.
Renton Ct., 15713-Luis and Kelsey Forero to Stanley J. Lee, $465,000.
Sparkling Brook Loop, 16433-Treva Reid to David T. and Mary R. Gurrister, $348,000.
Tangariro Sq., 17458-Jawad S. Chaudhry to Tamesha C. Rainey, $319,900.
Vista Dr., 15731-Matthew Cook to Mario Gorosito and Leticia Belen Maniell, $370,000.
NOKESVILLE AREA
Fleetwood Dr., 15025-Yvonne L. and Adam J. Bigbee to Raheel and Syed Ridwan Aidrus, $705,000.
Kendall Knolls Lane, 9400-Scot Edward and Elaine Ditchburn Marion to Adam and Yvonne Bigbee, $862,000.
Schaeffer Lane, 10517-Mark Christopher Rohlena to Andrew DiPietro and Morgan Kemp, $440,000.
OCCOQUAN AREA
Washington St., 108-James L. and Yvette Moore to Richard V. Wiegert, $462,000.
TRIANGLE AREA
Logstone Dr., 3465-Gregory P. and Rene L. Nevens to Melvin L. and Theresa B. Thompson, $589,000.
Scelzi Ct., 3499-Aftica Enterprises Corp. to Ananias Henriquez, $280,000.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
Adrift Ct., 16824-Paramount Investments Corp. to Crystal W. and Jacob D. Tisdale, $499,900.
Andover Ct., 12455-Elizabeth Stull to Ryan Kilgore and Olga Oleynik, $315,000.
Aztec Pl., 12342-Ghousia R. Khan to Ana A. Argueta, $277,000.
Belfry Lane, 3423-Gary M. and Deborah R. Belt to Jose A. Munzo Herrera and Lissette Claros Hernandez, $244,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 810, No. 305-Hyun G. Kim to Yun Jung Cho, $329,900.
Bowline Loop, 1996-Kidist A. Belay and Fikremariam B. Wubie to Shekh Rayhan, $302,000.
Brookmoor Lane, 2352, No. 385A-Yolanda C. Harrison to Jason Anderson, $337,000.
Burrough Hill Lane, 2798-Mark A. and Deloris Willis to Leon and Jessica Plummer, $524,999.
Cardamom Dr., 11998-Doris K. Newton to Katherine Grace Sharpe, $200,000.
Chesterfield Dr., 14228-Mary Louise Russell to Carlos J. Mayorga and Monica Gonzalez, $310,000.
Colby Dr., 12920-Jeffery Lee Daniel and Lissy Maureen March to Carlos Francisco Ortiz Sanchez, $413,000.
Cranes Bill Way, 1392-Deborah M. and Hubert K. Church Jr. to Susan D. and Nicholas Davis Baughman, $372,000.
Crossfield Way, 14521, No. 44A-Steven E. and Kim D. Shulse to Kristie Danielle Shingles, $430,000.
Emmet Ct., 13002-Sherry Louise Rai to Craig and Jessica Hayes, $531,000.
Fennegan Ct., 3082-Joseph J. and Patricia C. Pfanzelter to Matthew William and Julie Ann Hildebrant, $412,000.
Frontier Lane, 12806-David B. Wickham to Ryan and Kelly Maguire Greene, $261,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1025, No. 201-9A-Marsha M. Tsay to Michael Abellard Grier, $189,570.
Getty Lane, 13504-Meteor Investment Inc. to Antoine J. Williams, $263,000.
Grist Mill Terr., 15353-Mohammed Omar and Wazhma Ibrahimi to Evelyn Johanna Jaramillo, $276,000.
Hildas Way, 2504-Kevin J. and Gisele A. Beaudoin to Ramatu Conteh, $335,000.
Horner Rd., 1415-Fereshta Sedeeghi to Rufo Aguilar Perez, $350,000.
Hyatt Pl., 14908-Build Your Dream Investments Inc. to Rachel B. Lamin, $310,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15526, No. 25-Ivan Matthews and Andrew W. Nord to Kareema T. Haskins, $296,000.
Kew Gardens Dr., 2319, No. 170-Steven A. and Honor Constance Hutson to Seungji H. Rhodes, $322,900.
Leicestershire St., 15119, No. 66-Byoung Jun Lim to Wahn Guhn Khang, $290,000.
Lockleven Lane, 12781-Juan and Brenda Y. Chavez to Sandra Fowler, $334,000.
Macedonia Dr., 16029-Jamaris L. and Shaisha L. Cole to Maria Diaz and Arlex F. Banegas, $400,000.
Marquis Pl., 3912-Deborah L. and Timothy C. Clark to Sergio Alejandro Torrez Montano and Gisella Cuadros Benavente, $324,000.
Mathews Dr., 13936-Rajkunvar Ghuman to Jennifer Lauren Mirzayan, $340,000.
Melbourne Ave., 14417-Manuel Alvarado to Guillermo E. Penaranda, $300,000.
Merseyside Dr., 2372, No. 141-Zachary Burroughs to Terielle Wilhite, $295,000.
Mill House Ct., 12842-Kevin Carr to Nadeem S. Choudhry and Belinda I. Nelms, $280,000.
Montega Dr., 4747-Dheraj and Rohini Verma to Zakir Hossain and Monika Ahmed, $517,000.
Mount Burnside Way, 3500-Oliver C. and Dana Lynn Abdulla to Tracy and Lara Powers, $384,000.
Noble Fir Ct., 2792-Gary A. and Mary E. Lee to Chifuniro Kapakasa and Samuel Gordon, $485,000.
Old Landing Way, 2119, No. 16-4-Juan C. and Evelyn Jaramillo to Elizabeth Marie Redwine, $174,900.
Peregrine Ridge Ct., 4006-Sharon M. and Richard A. Becker to Corey Andrew and Jessica F. Bowman, $615,000.
Plumage Eagle St., 16469-John J. Herzo to Aaron and Yuliana Gillespy, $509,000.
Princeton St., 12216-Jose Miguel and Daniella Patricia Sanchez to Leslie D. Reed, $301,000.
Putnam Cir., 13170-Christopher A. and Lauren J. Brunner to Alexander Joseph Paris, $300,000.
Regatta Lane, 16430-Michael D. and Lori M. Culbert to Patrick Lofoli and Nelly M. Kabeya, $445,000.
Russell Rd., 3716-Joseph C. and Theresa M. Swetnam to John P. and Hazel D. Weitzel, $475,000.
Steerage Cir., 16412-Mehrdad Soroush and Carissa Carissa to Kwadwo Aboagye and Gifty A. Simpson, $380,000.
Stoneford Dr., 12049-Richard A. and Marey Genest to Marvin J. Majano, $465,000.
Tidewater Ct., 16826-Charles A. and Lorraine M. Fluet to Lima Beauvais and Claudia Morland, $529,900.
Vanderbilt Ct., 3167-Viet Q. Vu to Fredy O. and Carolina Barrera Gonzalez, $289,000.
Wermuth Way, 4740-Corey A. and Tracy K. Palmer to Vernotchika and Montrail Dupree, $520,900.
Winona Dr., 12101-David K. and Barbara D. Larrimore to Samuel M. and Rebekah J. Gates, $320,000.
Manassas
Braxted Lane, 8451-Brooke A. Wagner to Francinie Montero, $230,000.
Buttonbush Ct., 9594-George R. Turman to Maira D. Rivas, $275,000.
Caspian Way, 9320, No. 202-Stacy S. and Edward C. Rodgers to Arun and Sonia Gupta, $195,000.
Fountain Cir., 10258-Courtney R. Davis to Andrew Leonard Kerper and Victoria Maria Andreotti, $385,000.
Grapewood Ct., 9941-Kristin Patterson to Brian Nosar, $217,000.
Holland Ct., 10101-Randall S. and Diovigdys S. Mills to Etaf R. and Samar A. Azzarkani, $415,000.
Layton Ct., 9915-Thomas V. and Deana C. Arnett to Carla Peters-Carr, $450,000.
Magnolia Grove Dr., 10265-Randolph G. and Susan K. Parker to Karla Tobar, $330,000.
New Britain Cir., 9037-Maureen T. Regan to Manuel De Jesus Berrios Hernandez and Jessica Berrios Miranda, $280,000.
Patterson Pl., 9006-Avram C. Costel to Updesh Kumar and Indra Wati, $274,500.
Racquet Cir., 10212-Andrew M. Jepson to Austin J. Izyk, $390,000.
Runaldue Rd., 9208-Marcos and Ana Marie Andrade to Mouhammad Ali and Hassan A. Alsawalhi, $276,000.
Scarlet Oak Dr., 9378-Star Laurette and Shana Star McGivern to Tiana Lanay Cuffe, $145,000.
Sudley Rd., 9006-John and Susan K. Dallain to Vidal A. Melendez Arevalo and Lesly P. Mendez, $310,000.
Winterset Dr., 9185-Stephen W. Fadely to Felipe Antonio Rivas Mejivar and Fenny Ines Torres, $325,000.
Manassas Park
Black Hawk Ct., 9490-Angelina Lee Zhang to Roshan Khadka and Bindu Adhikari, $320,000.
Corbett Cir., 9748-David Gerard Coates to Bill and Erin Piard, $385,000.
Greenshire Dr., 9223-Jeffrey Mullis to Hugo R. Ramirez and Isela M. Almendares, $400,000.
Holmes Pl., 9720, No. 304-Matthew Scott and Margaret Donaldson Davies to Arthur Austin and Fran Marie Fountain, $230,000.
Jessica Dr., 9231-Julie L. Cornwell to Joshua Rivera, $295,000.
Martin Dr., 137-Estate of Mary Sophronia Sines-Messe and Brenda Boyd to Ralph W. and Janine Frances Shirley, $227,500.
Wigfall Way, 9610-Julia Alise Terrell to Rodney James and Luciana Abercrombie, $255,000.
Stafford County
Aly Sheba Lane, 15-Patrick M. Hudgens to Ismael and Christina R. Serrano, $601,000.
Aquia Dr., 1417-Leonard Charles Galasso Jr. to Michael Polites, $335,000.
Aquia Dr., 3210-Mark and Alexis Schroth to Jorge Luis Flores Bermudez and Cledis Stephanie Lazo, $370,000.
Bagley Ct., 3-David A. and Judith E. Wahl to Eric Peterson, $345,000.
Baron Ct., 9-Raymond J. and Jeanne M. Lyons to Charles T. and Karin M. Patterson, $415,000.
Bells Ridge Dr., 3-Paul D. Haagenson to Edward Chee Kong Foo and Nancy C. Roper, $347,000.
Blackgum Ct., 111-Julie A. and Sean P. Flanagan to Olaijde S. Gamu, $372,000.
Boundary Dr., 106-Marvin O. and Linda L. Michael to Thomas P. and Dana S. Sullivan, $280,000.
Breezy Hill Dr., 29-Michelle McQuiston to Norman L. and Michelle R. Gann, $337,000.
Brushy Creek Cir., 32-John E. and Winett L. Flynn to Travis E. Bottoms, $393,800.
Chadwick Dr., 62-John Devincenzo to Miguel Anton Villalobos Ruelas, $400,000.
Choptank Rd., 260-Steven T. and Victoria A. Brice to Keith Moore and Tiffany Ann Ashley, $329,900.
Clore Dr., 104-Robert L. and Val J. Short to Jose A. Claros and Sandra L. Carranza Alcantar, $290,000.
Colemans Mill Dr., 54-James Gray and Monica Alexandra Murray to Nathan K. and Lindsey B. Knowles, $425,000.
Confederate Way, 62-Kevin Haywood to Jacob Faustino, $335,000.
Crawford Lane, 5-James F. and Rebecca A. Yacone to Jason and Karen Coad, $457,000.
Decatur Rd., 516-Mason Thomas and Sarah Lynn Robertson to Adam Matthew Reidenbach and Nastasha Marie Reidenbach Martinez, $319,900.
Donna Dale Dr., 10-Jeremy Michael and Natalie Noel Bylund to David Preston Durham, $360,000.
Easter Dr., 33-Sylvia Sallee and Bernard R. Robinson to William J. and Christine M. Hopkins, $580,000.
Fagan Dr., 600-Deborah Freund to Kelly O. Newton, $295,000.
Fathom Cv., 203-Gilbert and Charlotte Macias to Phillip Francisco Tartaglia, $334,900.
Forge Mill Rd., 39-Mark and Sue E. Wolf to Brian Scott Rohrbach, $379,000.
Garrisonville Rd., 1162-Doris B. Brooks to Janet D. Bridwell, $237,500.
Grants Ct., 6-Anthony and Jubeth Devino to Antonio Suarez-Rendon and Luzelena Pineda-Montoya, $459,950.
Harpoon Dr., 2316-Matthew L. and Holly Lee Geraets to Bryan T. and Gabrielle Eisenberg, $335,000.
Hatchers Run Ct., 506-Cheryl Lee Johnson to Darline Abellard, $277,900.
Hobart Lane, 20-Kalle Gustav Kangas to Jonathan Zainea, $437,500.
Hunting Creek Lane, 28-Henry and Irina Arevalo to Sonya Torres, $349,999.
Iris Lane, 22-Bruce F. and Tasha D. Wilcox to Antonio Aragon and Josefina Aragon-Saenz, $440,000.
Jett St., 604-Bobby G. and Kristine E. Foster to Michael C. Habina, $270,000.
Kings Crest Dr., 503-Jaime M. Alvarez Arevalo to Emmett W. Sacre III, $269,900.
Lamplighter Lane, 22-Mitchell and Anna Emerick to Danita Michelle Parks, $364,800.
Lawhorn Rd., 43-David S. and Julie J. Semrau to Jonathan Andre and Aviane Champagne, $419,000.
Limestone Way, 76-Albert J. and Janet Asante Sullivan to Nancy Severe-Barnett, $390,000.
Livingston Cir., 6-Yannitsadis Properties Corp. to Matthew D. Rodriguez and Cecily Shea Stewart, $395,000.
Lucketts Ct., 24-Dorothy Russell and Linda Kline to Frank P. and Jacqueline D. Marra, $254,900.
Magnolia Dr., 38-Philip D. and Vijaya P. Kalyanapu to Jeffery L. and Rachael R. Miller, $699,900.
Melanie Hollow Lane, 83-Jennifer L. Larson to Norman Ray and Kim Coggins, $314,900.
Mount Ararat Lane, 21-David and Drucilla Forrest to Jonathan C. and Jacinthe C. Knauth, $511,000.
Newbury Dr., 68-Eric and Belinda Nelson to Lisa A. Layton-Mehr, $387,030.
Oakview Ct., 10-Sorin I. Lazar to Winter Mercedes, $244,000.
Overlook Ct., 245-A.P.L. Corp. and W.E.K. Corp. to Matthew Ryan Fleming, $206,000.
Pinkerton Ct., 26-David C. and Jill R. First Trybula to Danny Ray and Dominique Andrea Jessee, $515,000.
Poplar Rd., 617-Barbara A. Smith to Francisco Gutierrez Barahona and Edgar Lopez, $250,000.
Puller Pl., 19-Billy and Kerrie Tucker to Kevin and Juanita Jones, $315,000.
Ramsey Dr., 21-Joel and Amy Elsbury to Sonya Adams-Rhinehart, $340,000.
Reserve Way, 41-Valerie Jean and Nicholas Paul Brousse to Michael J. Kelley, $479,000.
River Ridge Lane, 10-Mara Zingg to Gerald K. and Rebecca Western, $380,000.
Rocky Way Dr., 33-Zachary D. and Corey D. Harrison to Nilsson Adam and Jennifer Warren, $399,900.
Royal Crescent Way, 130-Keithon Williams to Stephanie M. Schoolfield, $402,000.
Saddle Ridge Lane, 215-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Daniel I. and Yolanda Raquel Crosby, $538,900.
Sentinel Ridge Lane, 37-Michael C. and Teresa D. O’Neal to Patrick and Helen Vo, $525,000.
Short Branch Rd., 59-Robert A. and Juliet E. Johnson to Michael F. and Gina M. Williams, $340,000.
Smith St., 406-Donna M. Ice to Alipio Espinoza Arone, $240,000.
Squirrel Hollow Lane, 24-Victor D. and Christine A. Munoz to Charlie N. Morrow, $315,000.
Streamview Dr., 143-Talisha Taylor to Joshua Green, $234,900.
Tanglewood Lane, 202-Kendrick E. and Melissa A. Neal to Nathaniel A. Matoush, $279,000.
Town And Country Dr., 89-Josue M. and Cheryl F. Bellinger to Alexander and Anne Barlas, $471,000.
Trey Ct., 6-Tenise L. and Harold Coleman to Brittani and David Phelps, $380,000.
Wagoneers Lane, 60-Scott Michael and Stephanie Walley Delcore to Jessica N. and Redwood W. Colling, $549,900.
Washington And Lee Blvd., 38-Alan G. Zeiser to Anthony M. and Elizabeth R. Jacobs, $330,000.
Wendy St., 122-Tamer and Patricia Sengul to Michael Holt, $579,000.
Whaleback Lane, 21-Vicki L. and Tyrone Kelly to Charlene Abbatoy and Dean Elliott, $374,900.
Windermere Dr., 336-Joshua and Rachel Redmond to Benjamin A. Robles, $665,000.
Winning Colors Rd., 1-Harpreet Kaur Sandhu to Marc L. and Linda G. Ballard, $525,000.