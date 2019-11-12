Brigstock Ct., 12922-Edwin and Daisy C. Martinez to Vikrim Dhawan, $520,000.

Colesmire Gate Way, 13515-Angela Baugus to Lucas Klugh, $320,000.

Earls Ferry Cir., 9848-Richard J. and Shannon Marie Rice to Han Tzen Goh and Mee Teng Tan, $360,000.

Gartney Lane, 12707-Curtis Donald to Abdullah Nabizada, $357,000.

Hunting Cove Pl., 12904-Michael P. and Andrea D. Kochis to Marcus E. Gunter, $530,000.

Lake Baldwin Dr., 11769-Tyler John Faria and Jennifer Marie Layne to Mackenzie Allan McDonald and Carolyn Page Trivett, $425,000.

Merrimont Trace Cir., 9458-Saba Wehbe to Raphael C. Etuk and Kanayo Illoh, $504,000.

Pale Rose Loop, 10118-Danielle Jones to Shannon Murphy, $348,000.

Rainleaf Ct., 9836-Daniel and Suzanne Simson to Joshua Robert and Yolanda Ann Hooten, $489,900.

Scales Pl., 9604-Michael and Michele A. Brown to Michael Carmen Micale and Kristin Margaret Mullarkey, $319,900.

Solitary Pl., 9920-Stephen A. and Tina M. Love to Kenneth W. and Jessica Holmes, $495,000.

Tulane Falls Dr., 12260-Kevin S. and Kimberley Nykanen to Adam Signora and Nicole H. Naum, $579,900.

Victory Lakes Loop, 12817-Robert A. and Natasha R. Raymond to Mary Catherine and Sean Andrew Day, $525,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Addison Lane, 15106-Ricky D. and Christine L. Mitchell to Alexander and Sariyu Marfo, $610,000.

Ambergate Dr., 15464-Wesley Gardner to Marquis Dominic and Nadine Kristen Brand, $485,000.

Banjo Ct., 15517-Robert Scott and Katie L. Smith to Rachell and Anthony George Cordon, $302,500.

Bell Tower Rd., 14705-Stuart T. and Paige Faulk to Judy M. Hall, $575,000.

Birchdale Ave., 14204-Willie J. and Sonya H. Almond to Jose G. Nunez Rodriguez, $325,000.

Bonneville Lane, 4677-Robert P. and Linda J. Gileau to Pedro De Jesus Alvarez Balnco and Diamond Chloe Robinson, $505,000.

Calexico Lane, 15112-Barrington Hector and Kimberli Michelle Applewhaite to Rafael Omar Portillo and Rosa Marlene Mendez, $299,990.

Corona Lane, 3825-Corona Lane Corp. to Pedro A. Fuentes Bonilla, $290,000.

Cuddy Loop, 14174, No. 203-Brian E. Dean to Catalina Quin Estrada, $205,000.

Endsley Turn, 14604-Adam J. Woodling to Maria Emma Aguilar and Cristina Elizabeth Martinez, $254,000.

Ferndale Rd., 14326-Jocelyn R. Hinchee to Alvaro H. and Blanca V. Leiva De Palma, $295,000.

Fox Glove Ct., 14683-Raymundo Adames to Nayar Sultana and Syed Tasawar Ali, $265,000.

Hedrick Lane, 4741-Patricia A. Clay to Veronica Elizabeth Bryan, $239,900.

Jarrell Pl., 15067-Andrea L. Pollard to Gul Wali Habib, $326,000.

Kentwood Lane, 4710-Jonathan Tinker to Felipe Romero and Mari S. Guevara, $298,000.

Kurt Ct., 4992-Zhevdet and Sadija Hoxha to Jerry Craggette Moseley Jr., $395,000.

Lindendale Rd., 13620-Maria Elida Reyes and Maria Ernesto Reyes Velasquez to Edwin A. Aguilera Paz, $339,500.

Moccasin Ct., 13751-James D. Weiler to Brenda J. Flores, $276,000.

Nancy Ct., 13240-Craig A. Chuba to Christopher M. Moretz and San Wang Wong Moretz, $350,000.

Opal Lane, 13110-James W. and Nicole Frances Rickman to Momshadul Haque and Ambia Akhtar Choudhury, $462,000.

Pearson Dr., 4723-Isami and Sarah McPeters Sakai to Gary Joseph and Breanna Laskowski, $450,000.

Pinwheel Ct., 13448-Laura A. Jevitt to Christian Pacheco Vega, $390,200.

Quinn Lane, 5420-Akibul Islam to Bashir Ahmed Miah, $430,000.

Saddler Lane, 5491-Elenilson A. Hernandez and Beilyn T. Flores Vilorio to Irma A. Garay and Gilberto Hernandez, $338,000.

Shannon Ct., 5591-Joaquin Chavarria Gonzalez and Lorena Vasquez to Hannah Kerby Lynch and Lee Dolphus Kerby Jr., $328,000.

Spriggs Meadow Dr., 5730-Danny R. and Dominique A. Jessee to Michael W. and Jennifer C. Torre, $595,000.

Ticket Way, 6046-Roderic Lallen and Marie Christine Millando to Brittany Tiyon Shana Scott, $305,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Briarwood Dr., 3602, No. 3F-Dawn Lucille Wells to Bernard Oliver Stennett III, $355,000.

Hampstead Ridge Ct., 17625-Clarence E. and Anja Loomis to Jaime H. and Norma P. Acosta, $400,000.

Sea Skiff Way, 17101-Timothy P. Harrenstein to Joseph P. and Adria Lethea Troyan, $575,000.

Toms River Loop, 16931-Tameka Martin to Sylvester and Esther Hagan, $285,000.

Wayside Dr., 17519-Rudolph H. Reid Jr. to Larry D. and Ashley C. Johnson, $490,900.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Abernethy Lane, 6024-Ray D. and Dana G. Robertson to Patrick and April O’Leary, $474,900.

Amsterdam Ct., 8080-Ronald W. and Patricia K. Harris to John T. and Laurie D’Arcy, $650,000.

Brunson Cir., 7548, No. 171-Kyle Hughes to Ramesh K. and Sneh Kakar, $334,000.

Cantwell St., 6082-Anand S. and Mala Iyer to Boniface Ntawutarama, $510,500.

Culloden Crest Lane, 7838, No. 31F-Adam and Alexis Pacheco Bartman to Andrew Michael Schrinel, $370,000.

Cumberstone Pl., 6947-Estate of Wellford H. Moore and Stuart Shepherd Moore to Linda E. Powell, $430,000.

Fieldstone Way, 13360-Estate of Barbara Hayden Foote and Phillip J. Menke to Michael Jacobs and Dotty Caicedo, $500,000.

Glass Ridge Pl., 17683-Stephanie Suzanne Somers to Dale A. and Karol A. Nusbaum, $366,900.

Hastenbeck Dr., 13663-Samuel Pacheco-Cherena and Yadira Soto-Viruet to Peter R. and Maria Carino Holden, $486,000.

Hunters Run Way, 14180-Robert E. and Elizabeth D. Cranston to Arash Solymanzadeh Sisan, $370,000.

James Madison Hwy., 7307-Vincent L. and Debra A. Sharp to James Orlando and Syreta Natalia Brooks, $270,600.

Little Thames Dr., 7190, No. 170-Mark Dunlap to Jobin Valiyakallumkal and Ann Tharakan James, $285,000.

Marlow St., 14578, No. 109-Biplay and Sarita Khadka to Angel Galilco Garay Ramos and Karen Beatriz Chavez Garay, $268,000.

Plantation Mill Ct., 14004-Gerald M. and Alice J. Hetherman to Patrick and Mary Colgan Finnigan, $535,000.

Roxborough Loop, 8342-John F. and Sue E. Hay to Ronald D. and Jo E. Frost, $762,500.

Santander Dr., 15148-Brandon Roger and Lindsey Danielle Snyder to Jessica Ann Snelgrow and David Tajchreber, $550,000.

Sedona Dr., 14479-Jeffrey S. and Sandra Cox Holland to Zeina K. Saad, $685,000.

Sterling Point Dr., 14029-Kevin and Jeannie Couch to Tyler and Lauren McCullough, $490,000.

Tenbrook Dr., 8319-Adam J. and Yvonne L. Bigbee to Khary Atiim and Chelsea A. Bates, $565,000.

Virginia Oaks Dr., 7840-William C. and Sandra C. Courtney to Robert C. and Lauren Leggat, $645,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alderbrook Dr., 15645-Patricia A. Szego to James B. and Terri L. Bonnema, $590,000.

Aster Haven Cir., 6113, No. 146-Donald S. and Carle Dickens to Dayane E. Ortiz, $314,000.

Benford Dr., 5755-Russell L. and Christine E. Huff to Andrew and Jennifer Donnelly, $528,500.

Delashmutt Dr., 3501-Edwin V. Horan to Edward Jackson, $565,000.

Gore Dr., 1908-Andrew M. and Jennifer E. Donnelly to William R. and Tara A. Carley, $380,000.

Lightner Rd., 14517-Lonnie Lewis and Sheila Finley to Donna Danielle Jackson, $1.1 million.

Lookout Rd., 2508-Johnathon Sly to Andrew M. Kurtenbach and Carson W. Garner, $310,000.

Newhope Dr., 15600-Daniel S. and Donna E. Szczyrba to William Greener and Lauren Shannon, $600,000.

Pitner St., 16024-Stergio J. Zissios to Kathleen M. Galluzzo, $409,000.

Popes Creek Pl., 6173-Manuel Hernandez Sepulveda and Jessica Aylis Diaz Collazo to Julia M. and Abimael Espana Estrada, $450,000.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15359, No. 45-Jeffrey William Johnson to Ana-Elisa Bryant, $299,999.

Shoal Creek Dr., 5676-Alan C. and Elizabeth H. Owens to Thomas V. and Deana Crawford Arnett, $612,500.

Tumble Creek Ct., 5930-Richard Alan and Kheira Marie Menton to Delfino A. and Melissa Liban, $565,000.

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5817-Thomas M. and Danielle J. Tracy to James C. and Kimberley D. Chitko, $769,900.

MANASSAS AREA

Abbey Oaks Ct., 7818-Craig E. Kaucher to Sophy Uk Sok, $560,000.

Basilwood Dr., 9570-Travis and Melissa Cuprak to Ian and Erin Bahring, $425,000.

Blue Ridge Ct., 8237-Loren D. and Ruth E. Hershberger to Jose R. Saravia and Delmy Areli Barrientos, $276,000.

Colonial Village Loop, 6453-David J. Eskelund to Clinton and Lara D. Adams, $535,000.

Corbin Hall Lane, 5503-Thomas W. and Patricia A. Davis to Anthony R. Glass Jr., $425,000.

Dumfries Rd., 13389-Muhammad and Amin K. Sarwar to Myung Soon Lee, $350,000.

Excalibur Ct., 6440-Michael J. and Thekla K. Finley to Sebastian Velasco, $390,000.

Glen Wood Loop, 6230-Tony C. and Nouzong L. Vang to Nasratullah and Mitra Rahman, $530,000.

Heritage Crossing Ct., 8237, No. 13-Emad Z. Diab to Stephan A. Pereira, $342,000.

Hilliard Dr., 8068-Ira Clifford Newman to Michael D. and Kelli D. Starkey, $328,500.

King Arthurs Ct., 8121-Todd and Jennifer Bigelow to Adam Howard and Chelsea Patrise Gardiner, $500,000.

Lenfant Pl., 8639-Andrew K. and Andrea C. Carter to Roberto C. and Sandra E. Isidro, $525,000.

Luxberry Ct., 11109-Walid Salama to Khem Raj Sarmah and Pratiksha Sharma Ghimire, $345,000.

Miller School Pl., 15531-Jeffrey P. and Melinda A. O’Hern to Troy and Cherita Watson, $430,000.

Napa Dr., 13884-Mary T. Malo to Jose Miguel Sanchez and Silvia Patricia Rosado, $415,000.

Paine Run Pl., 5895-Dennis Paul and Teresa Y. Dabney to Matthias P. and Kimberley A. Maggos, $540,000.

Ridgeway Dr., 7263-Leigh A. Renfrow to Clark R. Phillips, $415,000.

Sals Pl., 8450-Paul Broadbent to Natalie L. Buehler, $302,000.

Stone Hill Lane, 10864-Gerald R. Hess to Mekila Gibson, $287,000.

Tinkling Springs Ct., 6420-Bryan D. Quigley to Noble Ackerson-Bonsu and Amanda Ackerson, $595,000.

Valley Falls Ct., 10818-Lynetta Dumay to Tamim and Hasina Kakar, $508,000.

Violet Ct., 10820-Peter Pazmino to Alezundria Danielle Jones, $236,000.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11217, No. 65-Wendy R. Baldwin and Isaac O. Lange to Kelly and David Turnbull, $277,450.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Amherst Dr., 7610-Elane M. and Flora N. Chicas to Jose A. and Flora Medez, $300,000.

Carlington Valley Ct., 10101-Mark T. and Hilary N. Steves to Saul A. Reyes and Miguel A. Guzman, $620,000.

Ellis Rd., 10006-Regina L. Young to Glenn Castillo, $350,000.

Manassas Dr., 7905-Brush & Book Corp. to Asuncion A. Hernandez Castaneda and Jose Gerardo Hernandez, $288,000.

Riding Meadow Way, 7446, No. 13-Uma and Ramaa Shankar to Seyyed Qasim and Sedegheh Sadat, $323,500.

Somersworth Dr., 8581-Patrick R. Loop and estate of Brenda A. Loop to Maria Cristela Platero Barrera and Isai Berrera Quinonez, $317,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Ashmere Cir., 4228-Raymond J. and Genilee Swope Parente to Ruth Doris Rocabado and Pedro A. Rejas, $305,000.

Buck Lane, 15685-Colette I. and Nabil Rihane to Marte V. and Adelina C. Lleva, $417,500.

Fallstone Pl., 4321-Jeffrey K. and Ellen G. Oliver Mosher to Jason J. and Milagros E. Velez Polanco, $479,900.

Jonathan Ct., 4228-Adlia M. De Cardi to Jocelyn R. Hinchee, $289,900.

Mill Spring Dr., 15069-Joseph A. and Renee Elise Conrad to Jonathan Way and Jennifer Lauren Shelton, $275,000.

Renton Ct., 15713-Luis and Kelsey Forero to Stanley J. Lee, $465,000.

Sparkling Brook Loop, 16433-Treva Reid to David T. and Mary R. Gurrister, $348,000.

Tangariro Sq., 17458-Jawad S. Chaudhry to Tamesha C. Rainey, $319,900.

Vista Dr., 15731-Matthew Cook to Mario Gorosito and Leticia Belen Maniell, $370,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Fleetwood Dr., 15025-Yvonne L. and Adam J. Bigbee to Raheel and Syed Ridwan Aidrus, $705,000.

Kendall Knolls Lane, 9400-Scot Edward and Elaine Ditchburn Marion to Adam and Yvonne Bigbee, $862,000.

Schaeffer Lane, 10517-Mark Christopher Rohlena to Andrew DiPietro and Morgan Kemp, $440,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Washington St., 108-James L. and Yvette Moore to Richard V. Wiegert, $462,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Logstone Dr., 3465-Gregory P. and Rene L. Nevens to Melvin L. and Theresa B. Thompson, $589,000.

Scelzi Ct., 3499-Aftica Enterprises Corp. to Ananias Henriquez, $280,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Adrift Ct., 16824-Paramount Investments Corp. to Crystal W. and Jacob D. Tisdale, $499,900.

Andover Ct., 12455-Elizabeth Stull to Ryan Kilgore and Olga Oleynik, $315,000.

Aztec Pl., 12342-Ghousia R. Khan to Ana A. Argueta, $277,000.

Belfry Lane, 3423-Gary M. and Deborah R. Belt to Jose A. Munzo Herrera and Lissette Claros Hernandez, $244,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 810, No. 305-Hyun G. Kim to Yun Jung Cho, $329,900.

Bowline Loop, 1996-Kidist A. Belay and Fikremariam B. Wubie to Shekh Rayhan, $302,000.

Brookmoor Lane, 2352, No. 385A-Yolanda C. Harrison to Jason Anderson, $337,000.

Burrough Hill Lane, 2798-Mark A. and Deloris Willis to Leon and Jessica Plummer, $524,999.

Cardamom Dr., 11998-Doris K. Newton to Katherine Grace Sharpe, $200,000.

Chesterfield Dr., 14228-Mary Louise Russell to Carlos J. Mayorga and Monica Gonzalez, $310,000.

Colby Dr., 12920-Jeffery Lee Daniel and Lissy Maureen March to Carlos Francisco Ortiz Sanchez, $413,000.

Cranes Bill Way, 1392-Deborah M. and Hubert K. Church Jr. to Susan D. and Nicholas Davis Baughman, $372,000.

Crossfield Way, 14521, No. 44A-Steven E. and Kim D. Shulse to Kristie Danielle Shingles, $430,000.

Emmet Ct., 13002-Sherry Louise Rai to Craig and Jessica Hayes, $531,000.

Fennegan Ct., 3082-Joseph J. and Patricia C. Pfanzelter to Matthew William and Julie Ann Hildebrant, $412,000.

Frontier Lane, 12806-David B. Wickham to Ryan and Kelly Maguire Greene, $261,000.

Gardenview Loop, 1025, No. 201-9A-Marsha M. Tsay to Michael Abellard Grier, $189,570.

Getty Lane, 13504-Meteor Investment Inc. to Antoine J. Williams, $263,000.

Grist Mill Terr., 15353-Mohammed Omar and Wazhma Ibrahimi to Evelyn Johanna Jaramillo, $276,000.

Hildas Way, 2504-Kevin J. and Gisele A. Beaudoin to Ramatu Conteh, $335,000.

Horner Rd., 1415-Fereshta Sedeeghi to Rufo Aguilar Perez, $350,000.

Hyatt Pl., 14908-Build Your Dream Investments Inc. to Rachel B. Lamin, $310,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15526, No. 25-Ivan Matthews and Andrew W. Nord to Kareema T. Haskins, $296,000.

Kew Gardens Dr., 2319, No. 170-Steven A. and Honor Constance Hutson to Seungji H. Rhodes, $322,900.

Leicestershire St., 15119, No. 66-Byoung Jun Lim to Wahn Guhn Khang, $290,000.

Lockleven Lane, 12781-Juan and Brenda Y. Chavez to Sandra Fowler, $334,000.

Macedonia Dr., 16029-Jamaris L. and Shaisha L. Cole to Maria Diaz and Arlex F. Banegas, $400,000.

Marquis Pl., 3912-Deborah L. and Timothy C. Clark to Sergio Alejandro Torrez Montano and Gisella Cuadros Benavente, $324,000.

Mathews Dr., 13936-Rajkunvar Ghuman to Jennifer Lauren Mirzayan, $340,000.

Melbourne Ave., 14417-Manuel Alvarado to Guillermo E. Penaranda, $300,000.

Merseyside Dr., 2372, No. 141-Zachary Burroughs to Terielle Wilhite, $295,000.

Mill House Ct., 12842-Kevin Carr to Nadeem S. Choudhry and Belinda I. Nelms, $280,000.

Montega Dr., 4747-Dheraj and Rohini Verma to Zakir Hossain and Monika Ahmed, $517,000.

Mount Burnside Way, 3500-Oliver C. and Dana Lynn Abdulla to Tracy and Lara Powers, $384,000.

Noble Fir Ct., 2792-Gary A. and Mary E. Lee to Chifuniro Kapakasa and Samuel Gordon, $485,000.

Old Landing Way, 2119, No. 16-4-Juan C. and Evelyn Jaramillo to Elizabeth Marie Redwine, $174,900.

Peregrine Ridge Ct., 4006-Sharon M. and Richard A. Becker to Corey Andrew and Jessica F. Bowman, $615,000.

Plumage Eagle St., 16469-John J. Herzo to Aaron and Yuliana Gillespy, $509,000.

Princeton St., 12216-Jose Miguel and Daniella Patricia Sanchez to Leslie D. Reed, $301,000.

Putnam Cir., 13170-Christopher A. and Lauren J. Brunner to Alexander Joseph Paris, $300,000.

Regatta Lane, 16430-Michael D. and Lori M. Culbert to Patrick Lofoli and Nelly M. Kabeya, $445,000.

Russell Rd., 3716-Joseph C. and Theresa M. Swetnam to John P. and Hazel D. Weitzel, $475,000.

Steerage Cir., 16412-Mehrdad Soroush and Carissa Carissa to Kwadwo Aboagye and Gifty A. Simpson, $380,000.

Stoneford Dr., 12049-Richard A. and Marey Genest to Marvin J. Majano, $465,000.

Tidewater Ct., 16826-Charles A. and Lorraine M. Fluet to Lima Beauvais and Claudia Morland, $529,900.

Vanderbilt Ct., 3167-Viet Q. Vu to Fredy O. and Carolina Barrera Gonzalez, $289,000.

Wermuth Way, 4740-Corey A. and Tracy K. Palmer to Vernotchika and Montrail Dupree, $520,900.

Winona Dr., 12101-David K. and Barbara D. Larrimore to Samuel M. and Rebekah J. Gates, $320,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in July in Manassas.

Braxted Lane, 8451-Brooke A. Wagner to Francinie Montero, $230,000.

Buttonbush Ct., 9594-George R. Turman to Maira D. Rivas, $275,000.

Caspian Way, 9320, No. 202-Stacy S. and Edward C. Rodgers to Arun and Sonia Gupta, $195,000.

Fountain Cir., 10258-Courtney R. Davis to Andrew Leonard Kerper and Victoria Maria Andreotti, $385,000.

Grapewood Ct., 9941-Kristin Patterson to Brian Nosar, $217,000.

Holland Ct., 10101-Randall S. and Diovigdys S. Mills to Etaf R. and Samar A. Azzarkani, $415,000.

Layton Ct., 9915-Thomas V. and Deana C. Arnett to Carla Peters-Carr, $450,000.

Magnolia Grove Dr., 10265-Randolph G. and Susan K. Parker to Karla Tobar, $330,000.

New Britain Cir., 9037-Maureen T. Regan to Manuel De Jesus Berrios Hernandez and Jessica Berrios Miranda, $280,000.

Patterson Pl., 9006-Avram C. Costel to Updesh Kumar and Indra Wati, $274,500.

Racquet Cir., 10212-Andrew M. Jepson to Austin J. Izyk, $390,000.

Runaldue Rd., 9208-Marcos and Ana Marie Andrade to Mouhammad Ali and Hassan A. Alsawalhi, $276,000.

Scarlet Oak Dr., 9378-Star Laurette and Shana Star McGivern to Tiana Lanay Cuffe, $145,000.

Sudley Rd., 9006-John and Susan K. Dallain to Vidal A. Melendez Arevalo and Lesly P. Mendez, $310,000.

Winterset Dr., 9185-Stephen W. Fadely to Felipe Antonio Rivas Mejivar and Fenny Ines Torres, $325,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in July in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9490-Angelina Lee Zhang to Roshan Khadka and Bindu Adhikari, $320,000.

Corbett Cir., 9748-David Gerard Coates to Bill and Erin Piard, $385,000.

Greenshire Dr., 9223-Jeffrey Mullis to Hugo R. Ramirez and Isela M. Almendares, $400,000.

Holmes Pl., 9720, No. 304-Matthew Scott and Margaret Donaldson Davies to Arthur Austin and Fran Marie Fountain, $230,000.

Jessica Dr., 9231-Julie L. Cornwell to Joshua Rivera, $295,000.

Martin Dr., 137-Estate of Mary Sophronia Sines-Messe and Brenda Boyd to Ralph W. and Janine Frances Shirley, $227,500.

Wigfall Way, 9610-Julia Alise Terrell to Rodney James and Luciana Abercrombie, $255,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in July were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Aly Sheba Lane, 15-Patrick M. Hudgens to Ismael and Christina R. Serrano, $601,000.

Aquia Dr., 1417-Leonard Charles Galasso Jr. to Michael Polites, $335,000.

Aquia Dr., 3210-Mark and Alexis Schroth to Jorge Luis Flores Bermudez and Cledis Stephanie Lazo, $370,000.

Bagley Ct., 3-David A. and Judith E. Wahl to Eric Peterson, $345,000.

Baron Ct., 9-Raymond J. and Jeanne M. Lyons to Charles T. and Karin M. Patterson, $415,000.

Bells Ridge Dr., 3-Paul D. Haagenson to Edward Chee Kong Foo and Nancy C. Roper, $347,000.

Blackgum Ct., 111-Julie A. and Sean P. Flanagan to Olaijde S. Gamu, $372,000.

Boundary Dr., 106-Marvin O. and Linda L. Michael to Thomas P. and Dana S. Sullivan, $280,000.

Breezy Hill Dr., 29-Michelle McQuiston to Norman L. and Michelle R. Gann, $337,000.

Brushy Creek Cir., 32-John E. and Winett L. Flynn to Travis E. Bottoms, $393,800.

Chadwick Dr., 62-John Devincenzo to Miguel Anton Villalobos Ruelas, $400,000.

Choptank Rd., 260-Steven T. and Victoria A. Brice to Keith Moore and Tiffany Ann Ashley, $329,900.

Clore Dr., 104-Robert L. and Val J. Short to Jose A. Claros and Sandra L. Carranza Alcantar, $290,000.

Colemans Mill Dr., 54-James Gray and Monica Alexandra Murray to Nathan K. and Lindsey B. Knowles, $425,000.

Confederate Way, 62-Kevin Haywood to Jacob Faustino, $335,000.

Crawford Lane, 5-James F. and Rebecca A. Yacone to Jason and Karen Coad, $457,000.

Decatur Rd., 516-Mason Thomas and Sarah Lynn Robertson to Adam Matthew Reidenbach and Nastasha Marie Reidenbach Martinez, $319,900.

Donna Dale Dr., 10-Jeremy Michael and Natalie Noel Bylund to David Preston Durham, $360,000.

Easter Dr., 33-Sylvia Sallee and Bernard R. Robinson to William J. and Christine M. Hopkins, $580,000.

Fagan Dr., 600-Deborah Freund to Kelly O. Newton, $295,000.

Fathom Cv., 203-Gilbert and Charlotte Macias to Phillip Francisco Tartaglia, $334,900.

Forge Mill Rd., 39-Mark and Sue E. Wolf to Brian Scott Rohrbach, $379,000.

Garrisonville Rd., 1162-Doris B. Brooks to Janet D. Bridwell, $237,500.

Grants Ct., 6-Anthony and Jubeth Devino to Antonio Suarez-Rendon and Luzelena Pineda-Montoya, $459,950.

Harpoon Dr., 2316-Matthew L. and Holly Lee Geraets to Bryan T. and Gabrielle Eisenberg, $335,000.

Hatchers Run Ct., 506-Cheryl Lee Johnson to Darline Abellard, $277,900.

Hobart Lane, 20-Kalle Gustav Kangas to Jonathan Zainea, $437,500.

Hunting Creek Lane, 28-Henry and Irina Arevalo to Sonya Torres, $349,999.

Iris Lane, 22-Bruce F. and Tasha D. Wilcox to Antonio Aragon and Josefina Aragon-Saenz, $440,000.

Jett St., 604-Bobby G. and Kristine E. Foster to Michael C. Habina, $270,000.

Kings Crest Dr., 503-Jaime M. Alvarez Arevalo to Emmett W. Sacre III, $269,900.

Lamplighter Lane, 22-Mitchell and Anna Emerick to Danita Michelle Parks, $364,800.

Lawhorn Rd., 43-David S. and Julie J. Semrau to Jonathan Andre and Aviane Champagne, $419,000.

Limestone Way, 76-Albert J. and Janet Asante Sullivan to Nancy Severe-Barnett, $390,000.

Livingston Cir., 6-Yannitsadis Properties Corp. to Matthew D. Rodriguez and Cecily Shea Stewart, $395,000.

Lucketts Ct., 24-Dorothy Russell and Linda Kline to Frank P. and Jacqueline D. Marra, $254,900.

Magnolia Dr., 38-Philip D. and Vijaya P. Kalyanapu to Jeffery L. and Rachael R. Miller, $699,900.

Melanie Hollow Lane, 83-Jennifer L. Larson to Norman Ray and Kim Coggins, $314,900.

Mount Ararat Lane, 21-David and Drucilla Forrest to Jonathan C. and Jacinthe C. Knauth, $511,000.

Newbury Dr., 68-Eric and Belinda Nelson to Lisa A. Layton-Mehr, $387,030.

Oakview Ct., 10-Sorin I. Lazar to Winter Mercedes, $244,000.

Overlook Ct., 245-A.P.L. Corp. and W.E.K. Corp. to Matthew Ryan Fleming, $206,000.

Pinkerton Ct., 26-David C. and Jill R. First Trybula to Danny Ray and Dominique Andrea Jessee, $515,000.

Poplar Rd., 617-Barbara A. Smith to Francisco Gutierrez Barahona and Edgar Lopez, $250,000.

Puller Pl., 19-Billy and Kerrie Tucker to Kevin and Juanita Jones, $315,000.

Ramsey Dr., 21-Joel and Amy Elsbury to Sonya Adams-Rhinehart, $340,000.

Reserve Way, 41-Valerie Jean and Nicholas Paul Brousse to Michael J. Kelley, $479,000.

River Ridge Lane, 10-Mara Zingg to Gerald K. and Rebecca Western, $380,000.

Rocky Way Dr., 33-Zachary D. and Corey D. Harrison to Nilsson Adam and Jennifer Warren, $399,900.

Royal Crescent Way, 130-Keithon Williams to Stephanie M. Schoolfield, $402,000.

Saddle Ridge Lane, 215-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Daniel I. and Yolanda Raquel Crosby, $538,900.

Sentinel Ridge Lane, 37-Michael C. and Teresa D. O’Neal to Patrick and Helen Vo, $525,000.

Short Branch Rd., 59-Robert A. and Juliet E. Johnson to Michael F. and Gina M. Williams, $340,000.

Smith St., 406-Donna M. Ice to Alipio Espinoza Arone, $240,000.

Squirrel Hollow Lane, 24-Victor D. and Christine A. Munoz to Charlie N. Morrow, $315,000.

Streamview Dr., 143-Talisha Taylor to Joshua Green, $234,900.

Tanglewood Lane, 202-Kendrick E. and Melissa A. Neal to Nathaniel A. Matoush, $279,000.

Town And Country Dr., 89-Josue M. and Cheryl F. Bellinger to Alexander and Anne Barlas, $471,000.

Trey Ct., 6-Tenise L. and Harold Coleman to Brittani and David Phelps, $380,000.

Wagoneers Lane, 60-Scott Michael and Stephanie Walley Delcore to Jessica N. and Redwood W. Colling, $549,900.

Washington And Lee Blvd., 38-Alan G. Zeiser to Anthony M. and Elizabeth R. Jacobs, $330,000.

Wendy St., 122-Tamer and Patricia Sengul to Michael Holt, $579,000.

Whaleback Lane, 21-Vicki L. and Tyrone Kelly to Charlene Abbatoy and Dean Elliott, $374,900.

Windermere Dr., 336-Joshua and Rachel Redmond to Benjamin A. Robles, $665,000.