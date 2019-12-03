Lawrence Lane, 13310-Jake L. and Stephanie M. Albrecht to Christopher and Christina Grzelak, $540,000.

Raith Ct., 9454-Carol S. Thomas to Leora M. and Lawrence M. Brown, $505,000.

Shenvale Cir., 13062-Brian A. Hahn to Heather Rose Schiermeyer, $367,500.

Waterton Lake Lane, 11900-Natasha M. Aquino to Derrick Edwards, $439,900.

AD

DALE CITY AREA

Bobcat Ct., 5155-Mark E. and Elizabeth H. Harris to Rodney M. Avery, $600,000.

Daybreak Lane, 5259-Eduardo C. and Alexandra H. Robert to Adam Rhodes Matthews, $550,000.

AD

Kerrydale Pl., 4612-Patrick L. Houser to Dayna Marie Huntington, $368,000.

Saint Charles Dr., 5599-Eustaquio Marquez Cid and Dinora Marisol Diaz De Marquez to Vishnu M. Persaud and Megan Marie Soots, $355,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Red Mulberry Rd., 18168-NVR Inc. to Charles H. Williams Jr., $502,615.

White Haven Dr., 4047-David V. Kranz to Mario A. Valdez Ruiz and Liliana T. Guachi Pilco, $390,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Brunson Cir., 7482-Evan M. and Denise N. Quinto to Augusto G. and Olivia M. Beltrame, $285,000.

AD

Chelmsford Dr., 13891, No. A304CU-Diane L. Riffer to Christina and Eben G. Townes, $460,000.

Culloden Crest Lane, 7830-Michelle L. Hofmaster to Jessica Moreau, $360,000.

Kona Dr., 7025-Omar S. and Alma V. Ribot to Robert Washington and Lashana Washington Anderson, $405,000.

Street Cry Ct., 6812-Ellen S. Becker to Phillip Meredith Wade, $488,000.

AD

HAYMARKET AREA

Aster Haven Cir., 6120-Steven M. and Danielle Mildge to Violeta Brickner and Juliana Carter, $300,000.

Geyser Creek Loop, 4544-Toll X Partnership and Prince William Land 1 Corp. to Mark A. and Sharon A. Sollom, $699,345.

Oak Lane, 15760-Ryan and Jennifer A. Jacobson to Shannon and Autumn G. Carr, $375,000.

AD

William White Way, 6816-Jeffrey and Kerry Mader to Andre Sumone and Aisha Denise Foster, $465,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Bradley Forest Rd., 11908-House Buyers of America Inc. to Lucinda A. Reinholtz, $345,000.

Caraway Cir., 10868-Andrea Lee and Daniel R. Schreiber to Jack O. Gonzalez Alfaro and Mario Jose Giron Escobar, $345,000.

Englewood Farms Dr., 8950-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Evan Matthew and Denise Napoliello Quinto, $465,459.

Gateshead Lane, 7776-Gilbert and Carolyn Webster to Bejoy Thomas and Bincy Baby, $238,000.

AD

Impalla Dr., 8418-Tina M. Dolan to Zack Dunnewind, $374,900.

Nimitz Ct., 9833-D.C. Experts Group Corp. to Aaron T. Walker, $385,000.

AD

Stonewall Brigade Ct., 8064, No. 203-Brent T. and Alisa A. Baldwin to Vladimir Zivkovic, $218,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Arlington Ave., 9318-Tony A. and Sarah J. Knapp to Carlos Guzman Hurtado, $309,000.

Yates Ford Rd., 6405-Brandon and Janette Smith to Ryan Hobbs and Lauren Elizabeth Geraci, $475,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Grey Ghost Ct., 3729-Madhusudan G. Rajurkar to Thomas W. and Betty A. Thacher, $440,000.

Pike Trail, 15691-Shawn D. and Gisela J. Land to Joseph and Kayla Ibanez, $400,719.

Taconic Cir., 16266-Jose Castro Jimenez to Stephen M. Knez and Xuan Shao, $225,900.

Woodglen Ct., 15004-Shirley M. Constantine and Kathleen E. Finney to Erick T. and Megan L. Fletcher, $275,000.

AD

AD

TRIANGLE AREA

Expedition Dr., 3701-Douglas L. Shugars and Brandi L. Murrow to Jude Yimbu Tatah, $500,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Anchorstone Dr., 5113-Mehdi and Marylynn Aminrazavi to Harvinder Singh, $285,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 695-Sally Josephson to Matthew J. and Julie C. Baptista, $479,900.

Brier Pond Cir., 2809-William and Eloise Baker to Ali Momand, $305,000.

California St., 1442-Jose Alfredo Acosta Aguayo and Mariana I. Garcia Hernandez to Grasiela B. Artiga Guandique and Romel R. Artiga, $300,000.

Collington Ct., 741-Ca V. Tran and Kim Hoa Thi Bui to Esayas Gebremariam and Zufan Gebregzaber, $405,000.

Easterlin Way, 4625-NVR Inc. to Raul Torres and Maria Elena Daniels, $703,455.

AD

Garfield Pl., 13615, No. 203-1-Esther Eunmi Jung to Michael Andrew Stephens, $205,000.

Hunterbrook Dr., 12891-Maurice and Janina Litmon to Theresa Lynn and Brian Edward Speach, $335,000.

AD

Leicestershire St., 15249-Jun Y. Lee to Earnest Michael and Eloise Dixon, $329,000.

Morning Dew Dr., 12943-Kurt P. and Michele L. Riesenberg to Mahesh and Sheethal Rao, $475,000.

Occoquan Oaks Lane, 11549-Helmand Investment Corp. to Stephen and Kathleen N. Ludden, $558,000.

Shackleford Way, 16723-John D. and Dawn M. Steinberg to Peter Provencal, $425,000.

Windermere View Pl., 4371-Mohammad Siddique and Nasreen Siddique Sheikh to Robert E. and Kristin L. Lohfeld, $1.18 million.

AD

Manassas

These were among homes sold in August in Manassas.

Center St., 9533-Morgen Louise Russler Smith and estate of Michael D. Smith to Michael and Jennifer Laughlin Slade, $292,000.

Lamont Ct., 8607-Kenneth W. and Vera Elkins to Jorge L. Lucero Barrera and Nidia L. Reyes Moran, $315,000.

Point Of Woods Dr., 8669-Chaunette L. Bowling Stokes to Jermaine A. Coleman, $257,500.

AD

Virginia Ave., 8927-Robert Stanley and Wayne Scott Berton to Virginia M. Chambers, $336,000.

Manassas Park

This was among homes sold in August in Manassas Park.

Greenshire Dr., 9237-Muhammad S. Abbasi to Fuad A. Awajan, $400,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in August were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

AD

Adler Lane, 12-Russell E. and Debra L. Bouslog to Jacqueline M. Freeman and Alexx A. Dahl, $349,103.

Appalachian Dr., 211-Justin S. Johnson to Kingsley Asamoah, $205,000.

Aquia Dr., 1216-Thomas Hryckiewicz to Jordanis P. Lozier, $285,000.

Aurelie Dr., 31-Michael J. and Valentina Blevins to Matthew Thomas and Tivoli Dickinson, $355,000.

AD

Battery Point Dr., 11-Bobby D. and Colleen A. Melvin to James A. and Vivian R. Lauer, $390,000.

Bellamy Lane, 7-Anthony E. and Alisa A. Dillon to Sergio and Iris Lizette Abreu, $365,000.

Boulder Dr., 65-Darren and Sandra V. Hargis to Kevin Patrick McPeak, $500,000.

Briarwood Dr., 46-Brandon L. and Megan L. Pachey to Jeremy L. and Meghan M. Ellden, $280,000.

Brooke Rd., 2720-Nicholas R. and Elicia M. Graham to Matthew D. Storment, $435,000.

Carnaby St., 505-William and Krista Edwards to Gabriela A. Ulloa, $200,000.

Christopher Way, 28-Kyle D. and Kristen R. Murray to Joshua P. and Jenna C. Keefe, $375,000.

Compass Cv., 129-Tolulope O. and Komommoh Oyebode to Shawn Wade, $299,999.

Curving Branch Way, 18-Lonnie D. and Michelle S. Martin to Samuel Laryea Boye, $344,900.

Devonshire Lane, 5-George and Stacey Bolen to Darryl J. and Cheryl L. Daroczy, $438,286.

AD

Franklin St., 17-Michael T. and Linda C. Elliott to Susan K. Kingsbury and Donald E. Lamont, $425,000.

Green Leaf Terr., 37-Department of Veterans Affairs to Henry Badger and Kathleen P. Dominguez, $287,000.

Greenspring Dr., 214-Rahel S. Mezengi to Christopher and Esterfany C. Alvarado, $345,000.

Harpoon Dr., 2168-Thomas A. and Marie Naomi Wickesser to Joe R. and Enjoli J. Jimenez, $350,000.

Hayward Lane, 45-Barry W. and Chue-Lan Wass to Steven D. and Anna K. Courtney, $170,000.

Indian View Ct., 38-U.S. Bank to Saul Vasquez, $450,000.

Janney Lane, 38-Anthony C. and Michelle M. Carullo to Michael R. and Jill L. Ceser, $570,000.

Kings Crest Dr., 1011-James J. and Barbara R. Lilley to Fidel Z. and Rubidia M. Cardenas De Zepeda, $260,000.

Lake View Terr., 2-Cedar Homes Investments Corp. to Thu Tram and Peter Pham, $310,000.

Maple Dr., 54-Yasmin Y. Sosa to Kenia Idelsy Canaca Montes, $187,000.

Monitor Dr., 2021-Robert L. Stroud to Walter J. and Michelle E. Moe, $343,500.

Mount Olive Rd., 544-John S. and Bonnie V. Snyder to Jason James Blais and Aubry Pacheco, $725,000.

Noahs Ct., 6-David L. and Lisa L. Harlow to Timothy Covington Stanback, $475,000.

Oakbrook Ct., 13-John Waldo and Linda Gay Schumaker to Pamela Vale Pierce-Dawson, $405,000.

Park Brook Ct., 111-Jhoniss A. Cruz to Travis Pittman, $275,000.

Pinta Cv., 106-Jeanette A. Thurston to Jonathan H. Locoste, $305,000.

Saint Georges Dr., 65-Daniel L. Martinez to Marcus J. and Valerie H. Reynolds, $445,000.

Saint Williams Way, 10-Richard A. and Tracey L. Adams to Kevin Michael Cahill, $405,000.

Sharon Lane, 15-Michael C. and Ayako T. Bengs to Carroll Lee, $325,000.

Skywood Ct., 14-Joshua D. and Megan M. Hannum to Wilberto Arnoiris and Reina De La Paz Portillo, $290,000.

Stanley Loop, 49-Richard A. and Shenita L. Mallard to Anthony and Sabrina Moore, $335,000.

Sweetbriar Ct., 15-Kevin T. and Jill M. Wallace to Christopher Lee Smith and Nicole Francoise Thompson, $340,000.

Twain Ct., 1-Randall and Pamela Hukka to Scott Michael and Walley Delcore, $389,900.

Voyage Dr., 3117-Dominic M. and Sayaka Venturini to Thomas H. O’Brien, $335,000.

Wallace Farms Lane, 7-John F. and Patricia B. Rowley to Natalie N. Bylund, $815,000.

Whitsons Run, 226-Nathaniel Ryan Wisel to Charles David Crumbaugh, $274,900.

Willow Lane, 10-Joseph B. and Christina Williams to Joseph and Andrea Pinto Argueta, $250,000.