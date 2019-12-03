Lawrence Lane, 13310-Jake L. and Stephanie M. Albrecht to Christopher and Christina Grzelak, $540,000.
Raith Ct., 9454-Carol S. Thomas to Leora M. and Lawrence M. Brown, $505,000.
Shenvale Cir., 13062-Brian A. Hahn to Heather Rose Schiermeyer, $367,500.
Waterton Lake Lane, 11900-Natasha M. Aquino to Derrick Edwards, $439,900.
DALE CITY AREA
Bobcat Ct., 5155-Mark E. and Elizabeth H. Harris to Rodney M. Avery, $600,000.
Daybreak Lane, 5259-Eduardo C. and Alexandra H. Robert to Adam Rhodes Matthews, $550,000.
Kerrydale Pl., 4612-Patrick L. Houser to Dayna Marie Huntington, $368,000.
Saint Charles Dr., 5599-Eustaquio Marquez Cid and Dinora Marisol Diaz De Marquez to Vishnu M. Persaud and Megan Marie Soots, $355,000.
DUMFRIES AREA
Red Mulberry Rd., 18168-NVR Inc. to Charles H. Williams Jr., $502,615.
White Haven Dr., 4047-David V. Kranz to Mario A. Valdez Ruiz and Liliana T. Guachi Pilco, $390,000.
GAINESVILLE AREA
Brunson Cir., 7482-Evan M. and Denise N. Quinto to Augusto G. and Olivia M. Beltrame, $285,000.
Chelmsford Dr., 13891, No. A304CU-Diane L. Riffer to Christina and Eben G. Townes, $460,000.
Culloden Crest Lane, 7830-Michelle L. Hofmaster to Jessica Moreau, $360,000.
Kona Dr., 7025-Omar S. and Alma V. Ribot to Robert Washington and Lashana Washington Anderson, $405,000.
Street Cry Ct., 6812-Ellen S. Becker to Phillip Meredith Wade, $488,000.
HAYMARKET AREA
Aster Haven Cir., 6120-Steven M. and Danielle Mildge to Violeta Brickner and Juliana Carter, $300,000.
Geyser Creek Loop, 4544-Toll X Partnership and Prince William Land 1 Corp. to Mark A. and Sharon A. Sollom, $699,345.
Oak Lane, 15760-Ryan and Jennifer A. Jacobson to Shannon and Autumn G. Carr, $375,000.
William White Way, 6816-Jeffrey and Kerry Mader to Andre Sumone and Aisha Denise Foster, $465,000.
MANASSAS AREA
Bradley Forest Rd., 11908-House Buyers of America Inc. to Lucinda A. Reinholtz, $345,000.
Caraway Cir., 10868-Andrea Lee and Daniel R. Schreiber to Jack O. Gonzalez Alfaro and Mario Jose Giron Escobar, $345,000.
Englewood Farms Dr., 8950-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Evan Matthew and Denise Napoliello Quinto, $465,459.
Gateshead Lane, 7776-Gilbert and Carolyn Webster to Bejoy Thomas and Bincy Baby, $238,000.
Impalla Dr., 8418-Tina M. Dolan to Zack Dunnewind, $374,900.
Nimitz Ct., 9833-D.C. Experts Group Corp. to Aaron T. Walker, $385,000.
Stonewall Brigade Ct., 8064, No. 203-Brent T. and Alisa A. Baldwin to Vladimir Zivkovic, $218,000.
MANASSAS PARK AREA
Arlington Ave., 9318-Tony A. and Sarah J. Knapp to Carlos Guzman Hurtado, $309,000.
Yates Ford Rd., 6405-Brandon and Janette Smith to Ryan Hobbs and Lauren Elizabeth Geraci, $475,000.
MONTCLAIR AREA
Grey Ghost Ct., 3729-Madhusudan G. Rajurkar to Thomas W. and Betty A. Thacher, $440,000.
Pike Trail, 15691-Shawn D. and Gisela J. Land to Joseph and Kayla Ibanez, $400,719.
Taconic Cir., 16266-Jose Castro Jimenez to Stephen M. Knez and Xuan Shao, $225,900.
Woodglen Ct., 15004-Shirley M. Constantine and Kathleen E. Finney to Erick T. and Megan L. Fletcher, $275,000.
TRIANGLE AREA
Expedition Dr., 3701-Douglas L. Shugars and Brandi L. Murrow to Jude Yimbu Tatah, $500,000.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
Anchorstone Dr., 5113-Mehdi and Marylynn Aminrazavi to Harvinder Singh, $285,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 695-Sally Josephson to Matthew J. and Julie C. Baptista, $479,900.
Brier Pond Cir., 2809-William and Eloise Baker to Ali Momand, $305,000.
California St., 1442-Jose Alfredo Acosta Aguayo and Mariana I. Garcia Hernandez to Grasiela B. Artiga Guandique and Romel R. Artiga, $300,000.
Collington Ct., 741-Ca V. Tran and Kim Hoa Thi Bui to Esayas Gebremariam and Zufan Gebregzaber, $405,000.
Easterlin Way, 4625-NVR Inc. to Raul Torres and Maria Elena Daniels, $703,455.
Garfield Pl., 13615, No. 203-1-Esther Eunmi Jung to Michael Andrew Stephens, $205,000.
Hunterbrook Dr., 12891-Maurice and Janina Litmon to Theresa Lynn and Brian Edward Speach, $335,000.
Leicestershire St., 15249-Jun Y. Lee to Earnest Michael and Eloise Dixon, $329,000.
Morning Dew Dr., 12943-Kurt P. and Michele L. Riesenberg to Mahesh and Sheethal Rao, $475,000.
Occoquan Oaks Lane, 11549-Helmand Investment Corp. to Stephen and Kathleen N. Ludden, $558,000.
Shackleford Way, 16723-John D. and Dawn M. Steinberg to Peter Provencal, $425,000.
Windermere View Pl., 4371-Mohammad Siddique and Nasreen Siddique Sheikh to Robert E. and Kristin L. Lohfeld, $1.18 million.
Manassas
Center St., 9533-Morgen Louise Russler Smith and estate of Michael D. Smith to Michael and Jennifer Laughlin Slade, $292,000.
Lamont Ct., 8607-Kenneth W. and Vera Elkins to Jorge L. Lucero Barrera and Nidia L. Reyes Moran, $315,000.
Point Of Woods Dr., 8669-Chaunette L. Bowling Stokes to Jermaine A. Coleman, $257,500.
Virginia Ave., 8927-Robert Stanley and Wayne Scott Berton to Virginia M. Chambers, $336,000.
Manassas Park
Greenshire Dr., 9237-Muhammad S. Abbasi to Fuad A. Awajan, $400,000.
Stafford County
Adler Lane, 12-Russell E. and Debra L. Bouslog to Jacqueline M. Freeman and Alexx A. Dahl, $349,103.
Appalachian Dr., 211-Justin S. Johnson to Kingsley Asamoah, $205,000.
Aquia Dr., 1216-Thomas Hryckiewicz to Jordanis P. Lozier, $285,000.
Aurelie Dr., 31-Michael J. and Valentina Blevins to Matthew Thomas and Tivoli Dickinson, $355,000.
Battery Point Dr., 11-Bobby D. and Colleen A. Melvin to James A. and Vivian R. Lauer, $390,000.
Bellamy Lane, 7-Anthony E. and Alisa A. Dillon to Sergio and Iris Lizette Abreu, $365,000.
Boulder Dr., 65-Darren and Sandra V. Hargis to Kevin Patrick McPeak, $500,000.
Briarwood Dr., 46-Brandon L. and Megan L. Pachey to Jeremy L. and Meghan M. Ellden, $280,000.
Brooke Rd., 2720-Nicholas R. and Elicia M. Graham to Matthew D. Storment, $435,000.
Carnaby St., 505-William and Krista Edwards to Gabriela A. Ulloa, $200,000.
Christopher Way, 28-Kyle D. and Kristen R. Murray to Joshua P. and Jenna C. Keefe, $375,000.
Compass Cv., 129-Tolulope O. and Komommoh Oyebode to Shawn Wade, $299,999.
Curving Branch Way, 18-Lonnie D. and Michelle S. Martin to Samuel Laryea Boye, $344,900.
Devonshire Lane, 5-George and Stacey Bolen to Darryl J. and Cheryl L. Daroczy, $438,286.
Franklin St., 17-Michael T. and Linda C. Elliott to Susan K. Kingsbury and Donald E. Lamont, $425,000.
Green Leaf Terr., 37-Department of Veterans Affairs to Henry Badger and Kathleen P. Dominguez, $287,000.
Greenspring Dr., 214-Rahel S. Mezengi to Christopher and Esterfany C. Alvarado, $345,000.
Harpoon Dr., 2168-Thomas A. and Marie Naomi Wickesser to Joe R. and Enjoli J. Jimenez, $350,000.
Hayward Lane, 45-Barry W. and Chue-Lan Wass to Steven D. and Anna K. Courtney, $170,000.
Indian View Ct., 38-U.S. Bank to Saul Vasquez, $450,000.
Janney Lane, 38-Anthony C. and Michelle M. Carullo to Michael R. and Jill L. Ceser, $570,000.
Kings Crest Dr., 1011-James J. and Barbara R. Lilley to Fidel Z. and Rubidia M. Cardenas De Zepeda, $260,000.
Lake View Terr., 2-Cedar Homes Investments Corp. to Thu Tram and Peter Pham, $310,000.
Maple Dr., 54-Yasmin Y. Sosa to Kenia Idelsy Canaca Montes, $187,000.
Monitor Dr., 2021-Robert L. Stroud to Walter J. and Michelle E. Moe, $343,500.
Mount Olive Rd., 544-John S. and Bonnie V. Snyder to Jason James Blais and Aubry Pacheco, $725,000.
Noahs Ct., 6-David L. and Lisa L. Harlow to Timothy Covington Stanback, $475,000.
Oakbrook Ct., 13-John Waldo and Linda Gay Schumaker to Pamela Vale Pierce-Dawson, $405,000.
Park Brook Ct., 111-Jhoniss A. Cruz to Travis Pittman, $275,000.
Pinta Cv., 106-Jeanette A. Thurston to Jonathan H. Locoste, $305,000.
Saint Georges Dr., 65-Daniel L. Martinez to Marcus J. and Valerie H. Reynolds, $445,000.
Saint Williams Way, 10-Richard A. and Tracey L. Adams to Kevin Michael Cahill, $405,000.
Sharon Lane, 15-Michael C. and Ayako T. Bengs to Carroll Lee, $325,000.
Skywood Ct., 14-Joshua D. and Megan M. Hannum to Wilberto Arnoiris and Reina De La Paz Portillo, $290,000.
Stanley Loop, 49-Richard A. and Shenita L. Mallard to Anthony and Sabrina Moore, $335,000.
Sweetbriar Ct., 15-Kevin T. and Jill M. Wallace to Christopher Lee Smith and Nicole Francoise Thompson, $340,000.
Twain Ct., 1-Randall and Pamela Hukka to Scott Michael and Walley Delcore, $389,900.
Voyage Dr., 3117-Dominic M. and Sayaka Venturini to Thomas H. O’Brien, $335,000.
Wallace Farms Lane, 7-John F. and Patricia B. Rowley to Natalie N. Bylund, $815,000.
Whitsons Run, 226-Nathaniel Ryan Wisel to Charles David Crumbaugh, $274,900.
Willow Lane, 10-Joseph B. and Christina Williams to Joseph and Andrea Pinto Argueta, $250,000.
Winterberry Dr., 795-Timothy John and Abigail Pare to Michael D. and Lavett D. Miller, $500,000.