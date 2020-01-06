Benton Lake Rd., 11883-William Nicholas and Kristi Renee McCain to Nam Kyun and Hyeon Sook Kim, $385,000.
Caithness Cir., 12193-Jeffrey A. Mayer and Juliana Almeida to Ahmed Sameem Barakzai and Maryam Hamidi, $290,000.
Correen Hills Dr., 12711-Laura and Robert Monaghan to Keriann Lynn Klein, $364,900.
Erroll Lane, 12534-Lifang Chen and Sumin Jiang to Michael Warren and Nicole Reynolds Berry, $477,000.
Jarrow Lane, 12304-Mandi and Darin T. Brown to Justin D. Patterson and Alisha N. Stanley, $340,000.
Mist Flower Ct., 10373-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Patrick Joseph and Maria Elena Murphy, $680,523.
Rothbury Dr., 8591-David J. and Dianne Kinsella to Jackey and Leland J. Devine, $460,000.
Waterton Lake Lane, 11908-Eduardo and Jocelyn Matos to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Zupka, $419,000.
DALE CITY AREA
Aerial View Rd., 15801-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Carl Dewayne and Dawn Marie Savoy, $541,378.
Aris Ct., 14055-H. Daniel and Maureen H. Tomlinson to Robert and Tracy Stevens, $505,000.
Benbow Ct., 3399-Rosenthal Holdings Corp. to Jose Nelson Roque Torres, $270,000.
Catalpa Ct., 15043-Nancy J. Dempsey to Patience A. Lomo, $228,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 15246-Meteor Investment Inc. to John D. Barrett and Christine Marie Saunders, $319,900.
Crotona Ct., 14842-Cinde L. Wiser and Francis L. McVeigh II to Joshua M. Mackay, $475,000.
Decatur Dr., 4284-Linda N. Wall to Ronald A. Jeremias and Joann J. Kim, $425,000.
Earlham Ct., 14619-Yunchang Lee to Bassim Salih and Endam Tuncer, $274,000.
Endsley Turn, 14640-Michael C. Kullback to Nikki L. Breckenridge, $250,000.
Freeport Ct., 3606-Al Qura Office Buiding 1 Corp. to Jose S. Jimenez Garcia, $310,000.
Glendale Rd., 4544-Jeremy E. Power to Matthew B. Johnson, $335,000.
Hendricks Dr., 4425-John Calvin and Jessica Lynn Johnson to Jose G. and Mercedes C. Cruz Pleitez, $307,000.
Kaiser Ct., 4508-Sherlie A. and Warren Embrey to Alexander L. Mejia Flores and Veronica I. Mejia, $338,000.
Keytone Rd., 13486-Paramount Investments Corp. to Dilber A. Bonilla Alvarez and Santos Virginia Romero De Bonilla, $405,000.
Langtree Lane, 13619-John F. and Sherry Lynn Balenger to Irene E. Rodriguez Gomez and Francisco A. Rodriguez, $335,000.
Mattapony Dr., 13929-Starlet K. Greene to Jose Angel Sagastume Martinez and Katy Vasquez, $280,000.
Princedale Dr., 13468-Amra Corp. to Sergio Denis and Maria M. Fernandez De Serrano, $420,000.
Razorback Pl., 15133-Nagy T. and Lidia P. Abdelwahed to Mohd E. Haque, $530,000.
Still Pl., 4727-Juan C. Carrillo to Shannon N. Huntley, $244,500.
Torrence Pl., 4408-Adrianne David to Patrick J. Ferraris, $345,000.
Yellow Turtle Pl., 5333-Will and Lisa Nelson Brown to Anthony and Lorena Chedid, $329,500.
DUMFRIES AREA
Bassett Ct., 4130-Patricia A. Schley to Richard and Jessica Raymond, $320,000.
Gibson Mill Rd., 17132-Paramount Investments Corp. to Gertrude Brown, $294,999.
Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1907-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Jasmin P. Garland, $446,725.
Kilpatrick Pl., 2424-Alfredo Cruz Pena and Daylin E. Zambrano to Oluwafemi Olanrewaju and Olamide Banjo, $215,000.
Mystic Ct., 3381-Birgit and Cesar A. Campana to Brian Gray Bishop and Kara Alexandra Davis, $408,500.
Red Cedar Rd., 18058-NVR Inc. to Dennis O’Malley Jr. and Joan Pagni, $395,137.
Red Cedar Rd., 18092-NVR Inc. to Jarrell and Haja K. Cooper, $436,950.
Scarlet Pine Rd., 2029-NVR Inc. to Enoch and Juliana Asante, $548,785.
Sugarberry Rd., 17898-NVR Inc. to Catarina Aurelia Chaclan Hernandez and Juan Roberto Parada Flores, $573,375.
GAINESVILLE AREA
Arthur Hills Dr., 6752-Francis G. and Katherine Treutlein to William L. Matson, $445,000.
Buckland Mill Rd., 8115-Terrie L. Bierlein to Kirsten and Kevin Jeschke, $476,000.
Catbird Dr., 14164-Erin Hobson to Anthony Lavon Horne II and Morgan Ann Lawson, $412,000.
Chelmsford Dr., 13891, No. A113CU-Patricia D. Coppage and Cathleen C. Vagnerini to Winfield Scott and Nga Thi Wilson, $275,000.
Derby Run Way, 6841-Joseph M. Cestaro to Richard Mark and Cynthia Marie Hodge, $530,000.
General Lafayette Way, 6810-Abbey Marie Elie and Abbey M. Delozier to Tibebe Teka and Mahlet Gebre, $342,000.
Haygrath Pl., 16071-Haven L. and Jennifer O. Melton to Maria J. Bertrand and Blanca I. Viscarra, $527,000.
Ladderbacked Dr., 14220-Kim C. and Kari Wilberg to John and Kathleen Hamma, $559,900.
Morris Ct., 13617-Randall Snead and Marie Boone Updike to Christopher Dolan, $641,500.
Rockingham Lane, 13647-Jonathan Scott Ainsworth to Debra A. Justice, $455,000.
Roderick Loop, 6668-Colin Lee and Ashley R. Mackinnon to Hillaire M. Cooke and Jared Charles Cobbs, $358,000.
Sharpshinned Dr., 14420-Greg and Joyce A. Hewitt to Tiffani R. Fuller, $360,000.
Spyglass Hill Loop, 15850-Richard A. Whealen to Joel E. Murphy and Liping Tang, $1.23 million.
Tred Avon Pl., 6872-George R. and Marlene K. Stiefelmeyer to David Taft and Valerie Wynn Morris, $559,900.
HAYMARKET AREA
Alderbrook Dr., 15637-Arthur W. and Linda M. Scottow to William J. Clancy Jr. and Karen A. Cook, $655,000.
Bartrams Forest Lane, 6609-Chad R. and Chelsy L. Douglas to Richard O’Neil Culliver II, $475,000.
Bonnie Brae Farm Dr., 5157-Dominion Country Club to Michael Andrew and Nicole Christine Robinson, $1.52 million.
Cullen Pl., 6334-Jounghea Her to Christine Newton, $390,000.
Doral Pl., 15053-Young Nam and Nahyang Yoo to Jolaine and Allen O’Dell Cage Jr., $630,000.
Golf View Dr., 15274-John M. and Kathryn A. Berglund to Michael John and Cathleen Anne Cataldo, $639,900.
Greymill Manor Dr., 15911-Sylvia S. and Jiesheng Kong to Young Soon Kim and Hyun Young Jang, $399,000.
Latham Dr., 4008-Mary J. Nowlen to Louis R. and Melondee Louise Newby Carrozza, $375,000.
Plain Tree Way, 5212-Kyle and Kerry Campbell to Brian M. and Stephanie S. Kuhta, $576,000.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15236-Joshua Jeffrey and Amy K. Lawther to Byung J. and Shaun Min, $290,000.
Trevino Dr., 5440-Lisa Marie Bare and estate of Carol Ann Geczik to Penelope F. Murphy, $420,000.
Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5852-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Brian J. and Kimberly W. McClelland, $839,900.
MANASSAS AREA
Baneberry Cir., 14114-Christopher M. and Yolonda Campbell to Ramandeep Kaur and Gian Singh, $582,000.
Bethany Springs Mews., 11924-Monika and Paul W. McAlpine to Jacob Barone and Kaila S. Smolens, $424,000.
Bradley Forest Rd., 11604-Elaine C. Freil to Efren Hernandez Castillo, $390,000.
Brierly Forest Ct., 13025-Kris R. and Brigitte B. Kurrus to Rebecca Genteline, $515,000.
Castle Rd., 7509-Alb Rentals Corp. to Yanuario B., Orselia E. and Milton O. Fuentes, $328,000.
Champlain Dr., 12920-Michael J. and Brenda P. Hartness to Zachary E. and Cassie R. Pruitt, $626,000.
Creek Ford Terr., 11229-NVR Inc. to Laporsha C. and Antonio W. Taylor, $442,569.
Elsing Green Dr., 8708-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Patricia H. and Edward R. Haddock, $529,905.
Felicia Ct., 10836-Linda K. Spangle to Roxana Nava Rojas, $335,000.
Golden Autumn Ct., 10504-Gary J. and Leigh Anne Nordike to Irma E. Fuentes, $399,000.
Hinton Way, 10618-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Kimberly Annette Lewis, $437,990.
Holly Trace Lane, 15032-Neighborhoods V. Corp. to Amadou Abdoulaye and Yaye Mah Boye Sar, $1 million.
Irongate Way, 8365-Zechang Liu and Jie Fan to Daniel R. Boggio, $233,000.
Kinship Ct., 11005, No. 276-Patrick L. Wells to Christopher S. Love, $225,000.
Lindera Ct., 6435-David A. and Terri L. Kopanski to Jeffrey Allen and Priscilla Unger, $670,000.
Middleburg Ct., 8828-Jose David Manzanares to Maria Magdalena Campos, $235,000.
Norfolk St., 9624-Richard A. and Joan B. Leshuk to Sergio Martin Martinez and Beatriz Leticia Ventura, $320,000.
Rosini Ct., 10324-Charles D. and Joanne M. Hunter to Gabriel Ernesto and Emily Marie Ortiz, $410,000.
Sage St., 7507-Jose P. Escobar to Nasir Mahmood and Yasmin Nasir, $285,000.
Shadewell Spring Way, 10718-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Abdul Bari and Kiran Ijaz, $366,174.
Shirley Ave., 11924-Bernard Daniel and Janet L. Bickham to Rebecca Anne and Kathleen Rae Farris, $470,000.
Strasburg St., 7803-Mukand L. Behl to Sonia Dubon Gomez, $392,000.
Token Valley Rd., 6800-Lorie Ann Newsome Shetley to Donny Maurice and Kerrian C. McKay, $460,000.
Visionary Ct., 7735-Alfred A. and Robin A. Wilson to Jeyoung and Jayna S. Yun, $640,000.
Willow Green Cir., 11325-NVR Inc. to Brian Paz Montoya, Nely Paz and Ingrid Diaz, $381,180.
Willow Green Cir., 11369-NVR Inc. to Jessica T. and Joshua N. Holcomb, $363,794.
Woodbine Rd., 13205-Twila A. Quillen to James Viar, $318,797.
MANASSAS PARK AREA
Bull Run Rd., 7418-Oscar A. and Elena M. Albanes to Carlos A. Cruz Rivas, $340,000.
Kimberton Ct., 7579-Sharon S. Follin and Michelle E. Zolkowski to Ramez Mossed, $310,000.
Newton Pl., 8615-Abram S. Jordan to Faustino Daniel Carranza Medina, $250,000.
Skystone Loop, 8107-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Sitaram and Sakun Panday, $585,140.
Yates Ford Rd., 6795-Sally Anderson to Yoon Kim, $525,000.
MONTCLAIR AREA
Dalebrook Dr., 3800-Richard W. and Debra B. Hudson to Robby Kennon and Anita L. Kennedy, $460,000.
Holleyside Dr., 15227-Gerard and Joan M. McDermott to Alissa J. Price and Laura A. Thompson, $405,000.
Lansdale Pl., 15704-Alfonso D. Massaro to Rumi Akhter Monsur, $335,000.
Montview Dr., 15647-Raymond H. and Mary Agnes Gustavson to Vickie Swearingen Barber, $330,000.
Sugar Maple Lane, 4903-Linda D. Butler to Bin Jiang and Jin Chen, $259,000.
Timber Ridge Dr., 4741-Thomas A. and Susan C. Leinberger to Roy P. Draper, $472,500.
NOKESVILLE AREA
Baileysburg Lane, 10116-Margaret E. Smith to Thomas J. Bailey, $280,000.
Morla Lane, 11301-Horace and Beatrice Holt to Jason Arnold and Jennifer Litty Kyer, $665,000.
Rogues Rd., 7161-John D. Wood to Jesse A. and Chasity Spittle, $270,000.
OCCOQUAN AREA
Overlook Dr., 412-Betty L. Olmstead Dinkle to Alexandra Mongrain and Devyn N. Muncy, $319,500.
TRIANGLE AREA
Cabin Rd., 18420-Paul and Joann Brown to Justin Guysick, $339,900.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4240-M.M.H.H. Investment Corp. to Kimya Moore, $317,000.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
Alabama Ave., 15028-Johnathan Duong to Eric Alexander and Martir Orestes Hernandez, $298,888.
Avocet Loop, 15694-Daniel P. McCutchon to January Turner, $394,000.
Battery Hill Cir., 2352-William Bentley to Zia Ur Rehman Izhar, $379,000.
Bentley Cir., 13568-Cheryl A. Mutrie to Evelyn K. Ezeta, $275,000.
Brooke Farm Ct., 1900-Juan Martinez and Jessy L. Calonje to Amira Ward, $515,000.
Capon Tree Lane, 16801-Ofelia Gill to Yvonne Seisay, $325,000.
Chimera Pl., 16925-Nicolle Miller and Minnettia G. Durant to Melody Shirley Nimoh, $365,000.
Conrad Ct., 13208-Curtis Eugene and Audrey Lisa Witherspoon to Christopher Richard Turnbough, $310,000.
Cranes Bill Way, 1335-Melvin Walters to Kodi R. and Kayla Wagner, $370,000.
Crest Maple Dr., 11720-Reinaldo Felix Rivera and Ivelisse Felix to Nicole Marie and Anthony Cole Oddo, $685,000.
Dorset Dr., 4535-NVR Inc. to Jason and Cecilia Shelton, $709,175.
Fennegan Ct., 3094-Glenn R. and Denise Gable to Jonathan E. Vogel, $420,000.
Fort Craig Dr., 12109-Anthony W. and Beverly A. Hughes to Sarah Kidd, $500,000.
Georgia Ct., 1604-Soulhee F. Spitz and Joe Michael Fanion to Laura and Richard B. Sowdon, $350,000.
Grady Lane, 3266-Catalina E. and Stephen J. Caldwell to Kenneth Michael and Adrienne Ward Lewis, $540,000.
Hayes Lane, 16040-Daniel William and Erin Whitney to Junaid A. and Ahsan A. Ali, $495,000.
Inverness Way, 12743-Gordon Michael and Amber Carruth Larsen to Eric Jeffrey and Rebecca Gross, $340,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15601-Janet Lorretta Burrell to Michelle Serrano, $305,000.
Koval Lane, 3833-Robert E. Stillwell to Luis F. Soruco, $359,900.
Manchester Way, 12363-William D. Kramer Jr. to Ana Karina Maldonado and Luis Valencia, $345,000.
Maryland Ave., 1617-Scott Lane Weinrich to Fredy Lopez Chavez, $265,000.
Nellings Pl., 11635-Charlene M. Young to Tilaye Retta and Tsilat Gugssa, $337,000.
Oakwood Dr., 11912-Cortrell R. and Sandra L. Gaskins to Khalid Dalawy and Farah A. Ismael, $352,500.
Pinnacle St., 13712-Kyongok Lee and estate of Esther Ann Lee to Gregory A. and Dora Rose Halter, $470,000.
Putnam Cir., 13172-William J. and Christina M. Thacker to Hoang and Henry That Ton, $272,500.
Renate Dr., 1573-Kevin Jay and Judy Lou Wickey to Raymond and Courtney Jeanne Keller, $383,000.
Salemtown Dr., 12159-Kathleen T. Walker to Lamaris Jerome Reed, $253,000.
Steerage Cir., 16468-Liliana Barkzai to Abdul Ahad and Swita Jalal, $420,000.
Tiger Lily Cir., 1838-Andrea M. Davis to Jashimuddin Mollah, $248,500.
Trimaran Way, 2471-Paola D. Camacho and Erick Portillo to Christopher Ventura and Dexter Bermudez, $480,000.
Wigglesworth Way, 1838-Anthony A. Griffin to Jose M. Magana Urrutia, $277,000.
Wyndale Ct., 3254-Victor A. Salmon to Luis Boris Mercado Rojas and Ximena Ninoska Telleria Reque, $276,000.
Manassas
Battery Heights Blvd., 9563, No. 302-Moira K. Welsh to Nancy L. Herthum, $147,500.
Braxted Lane, 8548-Nancy Aguirre Parada to Chijoke I. Muoghalu, $275,000.
Buttress Lane, 8393, No. 203-James Tates to Yajaira Moreno, $182,000.
Frank Ct., 10376-Holmes Randolfe Steele Smith and Norma L. Coto to Connie Jean and David Sumner Harrison, $465,000.
Ivy Glen Ct., 8465-Silvio Raul Tovar and Lady Johanna Chara to Alfred B. Delaney III, $286,000.
Placid St., 9217-Ernest Hostetler to Donna Ann Kaldmaa, $404,900.
Teaberry Ct., 9416-Allpro Properties Corp. to Raquel Medina, $287,000.
Willa Lane, 10144-Mulumba Kankwenda to Julio E. and Lilian M. Lopez De Larios, $375,000.
Manassas Park
Drake Ct., 102-Daysi Lorena Quintanilla to John L. Verdaguer Romero and Maryuri Esperanza Menoscal Zambrano, $300,000.
Isabel Lane, 9062-Jonathan Chan to Sartaj and Jatinder P. Singh, $400,000.
Manassas Dr., 136-Luis Fernando Onate Valencia and Alexandra Samantha Heflin Martin to Juan P. and Zulma Y. Escobar De Carcamo, $285,000.
Saint Steven Ct., 9046-Rasha M. and Magdy Atya to Lalit Bakshi and Sarita Rani, $215,301.
Wigfall Way, 9595-Christopher Cuddy to Rasiklal and Meena R. Dudhagra, $250,000.
Stafford County
Abigail Lane, 126-Hour Homes Builders Inc. to Scott J. Beretz, $565,056.
Ambrose Lane, 109-Richard and Gabrielle A. Hebert to Tammy Jo Villanueva, $281,000.
Apple Blossom Ct., 8-Michael R. and Mary Lou Dudley to Robert Retsch, $406,000.
Aquia Creek Rd., 146-Sharon H. Biesenthal to Vilma E. Moreno, $220,000.
Arboretum Lane, 206-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Howard Latane and Sheila Laverne Gorham, $381,680.
Azalea St., 18-William S. and Sheryle A. Kohmuench to Steven W. Gaumer, $314,000.
Barrows Ct., 305-Robert G. and Sue A. Sillman to Joshua Glen Richardson, $235,000.
Birney Ct., 11-Jennifer M. Ferguson to Lauren J. and Andrew W. Offineer, $383,200.
Bridgeport Cir., 30-Bruce O. and Suzanne B. Brown to Henry A. Salvador-Peralta, $425,000.
Brookstone Dr., 4-Mark P. and Melissa Jane Alsbergas to Ashley E. and Charles T. Harris, $367,000.
Caisson Rd., 359-Christopher Hallberg to John Robert and Christine Palumbo Garman, $475,000.
Chaps Lane, 61-Eric and Durell L. Whittington to John and Morine Lagrace Moran, $424,900.
Choptank Rd., 222-John E. and Cindy M. Barry to Mauro F. and Crystal S. Ayala, $352,000.
Club Dr., 35-FFC Properties Corp. to Nana Kofi G. and Catherine N. Amarkai Mensah, $435,000.
Coastal Ave., 1208-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Joel D. and Crystal W. Franklin, $589,170.
Conestoga Lane, 103-Michael Dean and Cassandra Elizabeth Bailey to Jessica R. Gay, $310,000.
Crab Apple Dr., 641-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill IV Corp. to Darren Wayne and Paula Marie Milton, $464,060.
Dawson Dr., 33-Caldwell B. Beattie to Roselin Karen Vilcapoma, $340,000.
Denison St., 27-Alan D. Chaffee to Karen F. Scott, $285,000.
Dolphin Cv., 109-Andre F. and Jecica E. Richards to Ruth and Rebecca Tetteh, $299,925.
Edwards Dr., 602-Meghan Kerlavage to Gabrielle Elisabeth Rios, $264,900.
Eustace Rd., 115-Elden Vaughn and Eleazar D. Stokes to Daniel A. and Veronica W. Rowlett, $439,900.
Fenwick Dr., 1-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Scott A. and Marilyn Jean Ehrmantraut, $403,552.
Forbes St., 522-Rayler Corp. to Linda S. Koch, $225,000.
Foxglove Way, 204-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Joseph Wally Rivera Torres and Yashira Rivera, $524,700.
Grouse Pointe Dr., 320-Mark Stephen and Carol S. Talpas to Travis Leroy Codding, $515,000.
Hidden Lake Dr., 87-Brian E. and Victoria A. Richard to Jose O. Lopez Amaya and Rafael Diaz Lopez, $300,000.
Holly Corner Rd., 765-Keith Furia to Justin Lee and Heather Lynn Splitt, $360,000.
Isabella Dr., 1039-Michael Shannon Johnson to Justin Moody, $349,000.
Knob Creek Ct., 12-NVR Inc. to Bill Denman and Fajuan Fan, $624,341.
Long Point Dr., 152-Ann M. Cranford to Jennifer G. Stephens, $255,000.
Melbourne Dr., 19-Robert J. and Pamela A. Weinstein to Casey and Teresa Fagundes, $433,000.
Mennis Ct., 3-Christopher B. Lewis to Michael and Alane Perrone, $351,000.
Montera Ave., 107-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Robert E. and Susan Margaret Kiernan, $410,680.
Montpelier Dr., 612-Hour Homes Inc. to Victoria M. McLean, $605,743.
Mountain View Rd., 1075-Daniel C. and Megan A. Reed to Jeffrey and Angela Lemon, $435,000.
Niday Dr., 4-Reginald O. and Renal Solomon to Kesha Hall, $324,900.
Old Oaks Ct., 118-D.R. Horton Inc. to John Gabriel and Tamsen Velazquez, $492,990.
Peachy Ct., 3-Baljit Singh to Pegwende Yanogo, $380,000.
Plumosa Dr., 2-Matthew G. and Rachael R. Wilde to Mario Eguino Sanchez and Barbara M. Vargas, $325,000.
Prospect Dr., 7-Delton Kendall and Diane M. Bettridge to Steven Aaron and Constance Hutson, $555,000.
Regina Lane, 102-Earl Lee to Caitlin T. Norman, $220,000.
Ridgemore Cir., 10-Klein-Strauss Enterprises Corp. to Peter Egan and Kathleen Bridgeman, $389,900.
Rising Sun Rd., 104-NVR Inc. to Sandra Zapata and Cesar Mauricio Grado Jr., $289,990.
Rolling Valley Dr., 319-Austin Clay to Rose G. Eliscar, $260,000.
Rolling Valley Dr., 521-NVR Inc. to Kristen and Pedro Cruz, $271,475.
Saint Marys Lane, 175-Cartus Financial Corp. to Amy and Eric Lazerson, $655,000.
Settlers Way, 60-Carmelo M. and Miriam Quijano to Adam C. and Brittany L. Miller, $370,000.
Spring Lake Dr., 8-Harriet B. Gibson to John M. and Jaclyn R. Wheeler, $367,775.
Stingray Ct., 107-Shirley J. Cooper to Lucina Aku Semefa Ghattie, $295,000.
Sweetgum Ct., 119-Roberto Alex Hayden Davis to Saroj Sapkota, $380,000.
Torbert Loop, 600-Pedro A. Jimenez to Alejandro Augusto Ramirez Loayza, $260,000.
Van Horn Lane, 180-Amy Latess to Gregory E. Casper, $305,000.
Wild Oak Lane, 100, No. 200-Steve Suadi to Lilian Benitez, $112,500.
Wimbeldon Ct., 101-Bradley J. and Stacy Jean Scott to Sean Daniel O’Brien, $254,000.
Woodlot Ct., 21-Clinton R. and Elizabeth Bigger to John B. and Christina Zorich, $496,827.