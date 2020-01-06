Benton Lake Rd., 11883-William Nicholas and Kristi Renee McCain to Nam Kyun and Hyeon Sook Kim, $385,000.

Caithness Cir., 12193-Jeffrey A. Mayer and Juliana Almeida to Ahmed Sameem Barakzai and Maryam Hamidi, $290,000.

Correen Hills Dr., 12711-Laura and Robert Monaghan to Keriann Lynn Klein, $364,900.

Erroll Lane, 12534-Lifang Chen and Sumin Jiang to Michael Warren and Nicole Reynolds Berry, $477,000.

Jarrow Lane, 12304-Mandi and Darin T. Brown to Justin D. Patterson and Alisha N. Stanley, $340,000.

Mist Flower Ct., 10373-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Patrick Joseph and Maria Elena Murphy, $680,523.

Rothbury Dr., 8591-David J. and Dianne Kinsella to Jackey and Leland J. Devine, $460,000.

Waterton Lake Lane, 11908-Eduardo and Jocelyn Matos to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Zupka, $419,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Aerial View Rd., 15801-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Carl Dewayne and Dawn Marie Savoy, $541,378.

Aris Ct., 14055-H. Daniel and Maureen H. Tomlinson to Robert and Tracy Stevens, $505,000.

Benbow Ct., 3399-Rosenthal Holdings Corp. to Jose Nelson Roque Torres, $270,000.

Catalpa Ct., 15043-Nancy J. Dempsey to Patience A. Lomo, $228,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 15246-Meteor Investment Inc. to John D. Barrett and Christine Marie Saunders, $319,900.

Crotona Ct., 14842-Cinde L. Wiser and Francis L. McVeigh II to Joshua M. Mackay, $475,000.

Decatur Dr., 4284-Linda N. Wall to Ronald A. Jeremias and Joann J. Kim, $425,000.

Earlham Ct., 14619-Yunchang Lee to Bassim Salih and Endam Tuncer, $274,000.

Endsley Turn, 14640-Michael C. Kullback to Nikki L. Breckenridge, $250,000.

Freeport Ct., 3606-Al Qura Office Buiding 1 Corp. to Jose S. Jimenez Garcia, $310,000.

Glendale Rd., 4544-Jeremy E. Power to Matthew B. Johnson, $335,000.

Hendricks Dr., 4425-John Calvin and Jessica Lynn Johnson to Jose G. and Mercedes C. Cruz Pleitez, $307,000.

Kaiser Ct., 4508-Sherlie A. and Warren Embrey to Alexander L. Mejia Flores and Veronica I. Mejia, $338,000.

Keytone Rd., 13486-Paramount Investments Corp. to Dilber A. Bonilla Alvarez and Santos Virginia Romero De Bonilla, $405,000.

Langtree Lane, 13619-John F. and Sherry Lynn Balenger to Irene E. Rodriguez Gomez and Francisco A. Rodriguez, $335,000.

Mattapony Dr., 13929-Starlet K. Greene to Jose Angel Sagastume Martinez and Katy Vasquez, $280,000.

Princedale Dr., 13468-Amra Corp. to Sergio Denis and Maria M. Fernandez De Serrano, $420,000.

Razorback Pl., 15133-Nagy T. and Lidia P. Abdelwahed to Mohd E. Haque, $530,000.

Still Pl., 4727-Juan C. Carrillo to Shannon N. Huntley, $244,500.

Torrence Pl., 4408-Adrianne David to Patrick J. Ferraris, $345,000.

Yellow Turtle Pl., 5333-Will and Lisa Nelson Brown to Anthony and Lorena Chedid, $329,500.

DUMFRIES AREA

Bassett Ct., 4130-Patricia A. Schley to Richard and Jessica Raymond, $320,000.

Gibson Mill Rd., 17132-Paramount Investments Corp. to Gertrude Brown, $294,999.

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1907-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Jasmin P. Garland, $446,725.

Kilpatrick Pl., 2424-Alfredo Cruz Pena and Daylin E. Zambrano to Oluwafemi Olanrewaju and Olamide Banjo, $215,000.

Mystic Ct., 3381-Birgit and Cesar A. Campana to Brian Gray Bishop and Kara Alexandra Davis, $408,500.

Red Cedar Rd., 18058-NVR Inc. to Dennis O’Malley Jr. and Joan Pagni, $395,137.

Red Cedar Rd., 18092-NVR Inc. to Jarrell and Haja K. Cooper, $436,950.

Scarlet Pine Rd., 2029-NVR Inc. to Enoch and Juliana Asante, $548,785.

Sugarberry Rd., 17898-NVR Inc. to Catarina Aurelia Chaclan Hernandez and Juan Roberto Parada Flores, $573,375.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Arthur Hills Dr., 6752-Francis G. and Katherine Treutlein to William L. Matson, $445,000.

Buckland Mill Rd., 8115-Terrie L. Bierlein to Kirsten and Kevin Jeschke, $476,000.

Catbird Dr., 14164-Erin Hobson to Anthony Lavon Horne II and Morgan Ann Lawson, $412,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 13891, No. A113CU-Patricia D. Coppage and Cathleen C. Vagnerini to Winfield Scott and Nga Thi Wilson, $275,000.

Derby Run Way, 6841-Joseph M. Cestaro to Richard Mark and Cynthia Marie Hodge, $530,000.

General Lafayette Way, 6810-Abbey Marie Elie and Abbey M. Delozier to Tibebe Teka and Mahlet Gebre, $342,000.

Haygrath Pl., 16071-Haven L. and Jennifer O. Melton to Maria J. Bertrand and Blanca I. Viscarra, $527,000.

Ladderbacked Dr., 14220-Kim C. and Kari Wilberg to John and Kathleen Hamma, $559,900.

Morris Ct., 13617-Randall Snead and Marie Boone Updike to Christopher Dolan, $641,500.

Rockingham Lane, 13647-Jonathan Scott Ainsworth to Debra A. Justice, $455,000.

Roderick Loop, 6668-Colin Lee and Ashley R. Mackinnon to Hillaire M. Cooke and Jared Charles Cobbs, $358,000.

Sharpshinned Dr., 14420-Greg and Joyce A. Hewitt to Tiffani R. Fuller, $360,000.

Spyglass Hill Loop, 15850-Richard A. Whealen to Joel E. Murphy and Liping Tang, $1.23 million.

Tred Avon Pl., 6872-George R. and Marlene K. Stiefelmeyer to David Taft and Valerie Wynn Morris, $559,900.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alderbrook Dr., 15637-Arthur W. and Linda M. Scottow to William J. Clancy Jr. and Karen A. Cook, $655,000.

Bartrams Forest Lane, 6609-Chad R. and Chelsy L. Douglas to Richard O’Neil Culliver II, $475,000.

Bonnie Brae Farm Dr., 5157-Dominion Country Club to Michael Andrew and Nicole Christine Robinson, $1.52 million.

Cullen Pl., 6334-Jounghea Her to Christine Newton, $390,000.

Doral Pl., 15053-Young Nam and Nahyang Yoo to Jolaine and Allen O’Dell Cage Jr., $630,000.

Golf View Dr., 15274-John M. and Kathryn A. Berglund to Michael John and Cathleen Anne Cataldo, $639,900.

Greymill Manor Dr., 15911-Sylvia S. and Jiesheng Kong to Young Soon Kim and Hyun Young Jang, $399,000.

Latham Dr., 4008-Mary J. Nowlen to Louis R. and Melondee Louise Newby Carrozza, $375,000.

Plain Tree Way, 5212-Kyle and Kerry Campbell to Brian M. and Stephanie S. Kuhta, $576,000.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15236-Joshua Jeffrey and Amy K. Lawther to Byung J. and Shaun Min, $290,000.

Trevino Dr., 5440-Lisa Marie Bare and estate of Carol Ann Geczik to Penelope F. Murphy, $420,000.

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5852-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Brian J. and Kimberly W. McClelland, $839,900.

MANASSAS AREA

Baneberry Cir., 14114-Christopher M. and Yolonda Campbell to Ramandeep Kaur and Gian Singh, $582,000.

Bethany Springs Mews., 11924-Monika and Paul W. McAlpine to Jacob Barone and Kaila S. Smolens, $424,000.

Bradley Forest Rd., 11604-Elaine C. Freil to Efren Hernandez Castillo, $390,000.

Brierly Forest Ct., 13025-Kris R. and Brigitte B. Kurrus to Rebecca Genteline, $515,000.

Castle Rd., 7509-Alb Rentals Corp. to Yanuario B., Orselia E. and Milton O. Fuentes, $328,000.

Champlain Dr., 12920-Michael J. and Brenda P. Hartness to Zachary E. and Cassie R. Pruitt, $626,000.

Creek Ford Terr., 11229-NVR Inc. to Laporsha C. and Antonio W. Taylor, $442,569.

Elsing Green Dr., 8708-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Patricia H. and Edward R. Haddock, $529,905.

Felicia Ct., 10836-Linda K. Spangle to Roxana Nava Rojas, $335,000.

Golden Autumn Ct., 10504-Gary J. and Leigh Anne Nordike to Irma E. Fuentes, $399,000.

Hinton Way, 10618-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Kimberly Annette Lewis, $437,990.

Holly Trace Lane, 15032-Neighborhoods V. Corp. to Amadou Abdoulaye and Yaye Mah Boye Sar, $1 million.

Irongate Way, 8365-Zechang Liu and Jie Fan to Daniel R. Boggio, $233,000.

Kinship Ct., 11005, No. 276-Patrick L. Wells to Christopher S. Love, $225,000.

Lindera Ct., 6435-David A. and Terri L. Kopanski to Jeffrey Allen and Priscilla Unger, $670,000.

Middleburg Ct., 8828-Jose David Manzanares to Maria Magdalena Campos, $235,000.

Norfolk St., 9624-Richard A. and Joan B. Leshuk to Sergio Martin Martinez and Beatriz Leticia Ventura, $320,000.

Rosini Ct., 10324-Charles D. and Joanne M. Hunter to Gabriel Ernesto and Emily Marie Ortiz, $410,000.

Sage St., 7507-Jose P. Escobar to Nasir Mahmood and Yasmin Nasir, $285,000.

Shadewell Spring Way, 10718-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Abdul Bari and Kiran Ijaz, $366,174.

Shirley Ave., 11924-Bernard Daniel and Janet L. Bickham to Rebecca Anne and Kathleen Rae Farris, $470,000.

Strasburg St., 7803-Mukand L. Behl to Sonia Dubon Gomez, $392,000.

Token Valley Rd., 6800-Lorie Ann Newsome Shetley to Donny Maurice and Kerrian C. McKay, $460,000.

Visionary Ct., 7735-Alfred A. and Robin A. Wilson to Jeyoung and Jayna S. Yun, $640,000.

Willow Green Cir., 11325-NVR Inc. to Brian Paz Montoya, Nely Paz and Ingrid Diaz, $381,180.

Willow Green Cir., 11369-NVR Inc. to Jessica T. and Joshua N. Holcomb, $363,794.

Woodbine Rd., 13205-Twila A. Quillen to James Viar, $318,797.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Bull Run Rd., 7418-Oscar A. and Elena M. Albanes to Carlos A. Cruz Rivas, $340,000.

Kimberton Ct., 7579-Sharon S. Follin and Michelle E. Zolkowski to Ramez Mossed, $310,000.

Newton Pl., 8615-Abram S. Jordan to Faustino Daniel Carranza Medina, $250,000.

Skystone Loop, 8107-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Sitaram and Sakun Panday, $585,140.

Yates Ford Rd., 6795-Sally Anderson to Yoon Kim, $525,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Dalebrook Dr., 3800-Richard W. and Debra B. Hudson to Robby Kennon and Anita L. Kennedy, $460,000.

Holleyside Dr., 15227-Gerard and Joan M. McDermott to Alissa J. Price and Laura A. Thompson, $405,000.

Lansdale Pl., 15704-Alfonso D. Massaro to Rumi Akhter Monsur, $335,000.

Montview Dr., 15647-Raymond H. and Mary Agnes Gustavson to Vickie Swearingen Barber, $330,000.

Sugar Maple Lane, 4903-Linda D. Butler to Bin Jiang and Jin Chen, $259,000.

Timber Ridge Dr., 4741-Thomas A. and Susan C. Leinberger to Roy P. Draper, $472,500.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Baileysburg Lane, 10116-Margaret E. Smith to Thomas J. Bailey, $280,000.

Morla Lane, 11301-Horace and Beatrice Holt to Jason Arnold and Jennifer Litty Kyer, $665,000.

Rogues Rd., 7161-John D. Wood to Jesse A. and Chasity Spittle, $270,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Overlook Dr., 412-Betty L. Olmstead Dinkle to Alexandra Mongrain and Devyn N. Muncy, $319,500.

TRIANGLE AREA

Cabin Rd., 18420-Paul and Joann Brown to Justin Guysick, $339,900.

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4240-M.M.H.H. Investment Corp. to Kimya Moore, $317,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alabama Ave., 15028-Johnathan Duong to Eric Alexander and Martir Orestes Hernandez, $298,888.

Avocet Loop, 15694-Daniel P. McCutchon to January Turner, $394,000.

Battery Hill Cir., 2352-William Bentley to Zia Ur Rehman Izhar, $379,000.

Bentley Cir., 13568-Cheryl A. Mutrie to Evelyn K. Ezeta, $275,000.

Brooke Farm Ct., 1900-Juan Martinez and Jessy L. Calonje to Amira Ward, $515,000.

Capon Tree Lane, 16801-Ofelia Gill to Yvonne Seisay, $325,000.

Chimera Pl., 16925-Nicolle Miller and Minnettia G. Durant to Melody Shirley Nimoh, $365,000.

Conrad Ct., 13208-Curtis Eugene and Audrey Lisa Witherspoon to Christopher Richard Turnbough, $310,000.

Cranes Bill Way, 1335-Melvin Walters to Kodi R. and Kayla Wagner, $370,000.

Crest Maple Dr., 11720-Reinaldo Felix Rivera and Ivelisse Felix to Nicole Marie and Anthony Cole Oddo, $685,000.

Dorset Dr., 4535-NVR Inc. to Jason and Cecilia Shelton, $709,175.

Fennegan Ct., 3094-Glenn R. and Denise Gable to Jonathan E. Vogel, $420,000.

Fort Craig Dr., 12109-Anthony W. and Beverly A. Hughes to Sarah Kidd, $500,000.

Georgia Ct., 1604-Soulhee F. Spitz and Joe Michael Fanion to Laura and Richard B. Sowdon, $350,000.

Grady Lane, 3266-Catalina E. and Stephen J. Caldwell to Kenneth Michael and Adrienne Ward Lewis, $540,000.

Hayes Lane, 16040-Daniel William and Erin Whitney to Junaid A. and Ahsan A. Ali, $495,000.

Inverness Way, 12743-Gordon Michael and Amber Carruth Larsen to Eric Jeffrey and Rebecca Gross, $340,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15601-Janet Lorretta Burrell to Michelle Serrano, $305,000.

Koval Lane, 3833-Robert E. Stillwell to Luis F. Soruco, $359,900.

Manchester Way, 12363-William D. Kramer Jr. to Ana Karina Maldonado and Luis Valencia, $345,000.

Maryland Ave., 1617-Scott Lane Weinrich to Fredy Lopez Chavez, $265,000.

Nellings Pl., 11635-Charlene M. Young to Tilaye Retta and Tsilat Gugssa, $337,000.

Oakwood Dr., 11912-Cortrell R. and Sandra L. Gaskins to Khalid Dalawy and Farah A. Ismael, $352,500.

Pinnacle St., 13712-Kyongok Lee and estate of Esther Ann Lee to Gregory A. and Dora Rose Halter, $470,000.

Putnam Cir., 13172-William J. and Christina M. Thacker to Hoang and Henry That Ton, $272,500.

Renate Dr., 1573-Kevin Jay and Judy Lou Wickey to Raymond and Courtney Jeanne Keller, $383,000.

Salemtown Dr., 12159-Kathleen T. Walker to Lamaris Jerome Reed, $253,000.

Steerage Cir., 16468-Liliana Barkzai to Abdul Ahad and Swita Jalal, $420,000.

Tiger Lily Cir., 1838-Andrea M. Davis to Jashimuddin Mollah, $248,500.

Trimaran Way, 2471-Paola D. Camacho and Erick Portillo to Christopher Ventura and Dexter Bermudez, $480,000.

Wigglesworth Way, 1838-Anthony A. Griffin to Jose M. Magana Urrutia, $277,000.

Wyndale Ct., 3254-Victor A. Salmon to Luis Boris Mercado Rojas and Ximena Ninoska Telleria Reque, $276,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in September in Manassas.

Battery Heights Blvd., 9563, No. 302-Moira K. Welsh to Nancy L. Herthum, $147,500.

Braxted Lane, 8548-Nancy Aguirre Parada to Chijoke I. Muoghalu, $275,000.

Buttress Lane, 8393, No. 203-James Tates to Yajaira Moreno, $182,000.

Frank Ct., 10376-Holmes Randolfe Steele Smith and Norma L. Coto to Connie Jean and David Sumner Harrison, $465,000.

Ivy Glen Ct., 8465-Silvio Raul Tovar and Lady Johanna Chara to Alfred B. Delaney III, $286,000.

Placid St., 9217-Ernest Hostetler to Donna Ann Kaldmaa, $404,900.

Teaberry Ct., 9416-Allpro Properties Corp. to Raquel Medina, $287,000.

Willa Lane, 10144-Mulumba Kankwenda to Julio E. and Lilian M. Lopez De Larios, $375,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in September in Manassas Park.

Drake Ct., 102-Daysi Lorena Quintanilla to John L. Verdaguer Romero and Maryuri Esperanza Menoscal Zambrano, $300,000.

Isabel Lane, 9062-Jonathan Chan to Sartaj and Jatinder P. Singh, $400,000.

Manassas Dr., 136-Luis Fernando Onate Valencia and Alexandra Samantha Heflin Martin to Juan P. and Zulma Y. Escobar De Carcamo, $285,000.

Saint Steven Ct., 9046-Rasha M. and Magdy Atya to Lalit Bakshi and Sarita Rani, $215,301.

Wigfall Way, 9595-Christopher Cuddy to Rasiklal and Meena R. Dudhagra, $250,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in September were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Abigail Lane, 126-Hour Homes Builders Inc. to Scott J. Beretz, $565,056.

Ambrose Lane, 109-Richard and Gabrielle A. Hebert to Tammy Jo Villanueva, $281,000.

Apple Blossom Ct., 8-Michael R. and Mary Lou Dudley to Robert Retsch, $406,000.

Aquia Creek Rd., 146-Sharon H. Biesenthal to Vilma E. Moreno, $220,000.

Arboretum Lane, 206-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Howard Latane and Sheila Laverne Gorham, $381,680.

Azalea St., 18-William S. and Sheryle A. Kohmuench to Steven W. Gaumer, $314,000.

Barrows Ct., 305-Robert G. and Sue A. Sillman to Joshua Glen Richardson, $235,000.

Birney Ct., 11-Jennifer M. Ferguson to Lauren J. and Andrew W. Offineer, $383,200.

Bridgeport Cir., 30-Bruce O. and Suzanne B. Brown to Henry A. Salvador-Peralta, $425,000.

Brookstone Dr., 4-Mark P. and Melissa Jane Alsbergas to Ashley E. and Charles T. Harris, $367,000.

Caisson Rd., 359-Christopher Hallberg to John Robert and Christine Palumbo Garman, $475,000.

Chaps Lane, 61-Eric and Durell L. Whittington to John and Morine Lagrace Moran, $424,900.

Choptank Rd., 222-John E. and Cindy M. Barry to Mauro F. and Crystal S. Ayala, $352,000.

Club Dr., 35-FFC Properties Corp. to Nana Kofi G. and Catherine N. Amarkai Mensah, $435,000.

Coastal Ave., 1208-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Joel D. and Crystal W. Franklin, $589,170.

Conestoga Lane, 103-Michael Dean and Cassandra Elizabeth Bailey to Jessica R. Gay, $310,000.

Crab Apple Dr., 641-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill IV Corp. to Darren Wayne and Paula Marie Milton, $464,060.

Dawson Dr., 33-Caldwell B. Beattie to Roselin Karen Vilcapoma, $340,000.

Denison St., 27-Alan D. Chaffee to Karen F. Scott, $285,000.

Dolphin Cv., 109-Andre F. and Jecica E. Richards to Ruth and Rebecca Tetteh, $299,925.

Edwards Dr., 602-Meghan Kerlavage to Gabrielle Elisabeth Rios, $264,900.

Eustace Rd., 115-Elden Vaughn and Eleazar D. Stokes to Daniel A. and Veronica W. Rowlett, $439,900.

Fenwick Dr., 1-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Scott A. and Marilyn Jean Ehrmantraut, $403,552.

Forbes St., 522-Rayler Corp. to Linda S. Koch, $225,000.

Foxglove Way, 204-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Joseph Wally Rivera Torres and Yashira Rivera, $524,700.

Grouse Pointe Dr., 320-Mark Stephen and Carol S. Talpas to Travis Leroy Codding, $515,000.

Hidden Lake Dr., 87-Brian E. and Victoria A. Richard to Jose O. Lopez Amaya and Rafael Diaz Lopez, $300,000.

Holly Corner Rd., 765-Keith Furia to Justin Lee and Heather Lynn Splitt, $360,000.

Isabella Dr., 1039-Michael Shannon Johnson to Justin Moody, $349,000.

Knob Creek Ct., 12-NVR Inc. to Bill Denman and Fajuan Fan, $624,341.

Long Point Dr., 152-Ann M. Cranford to Jennifer G. Stephens, $255,000.

Melbourne Dr., 19-Robert J. and Pamela A. Weinstein to Casey and Teresa Fagundes, $433,000.

Mennis Ct., 3-Christopher B. Lewis to Michael and Alane Perrone, $351,000.

Montera Ave., 107-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Robert E. and Susan Margaret Kiernan, $410,680.

Montpelier Dr., 612-Hour Homes Inc. to Victoria M. McLean, $605,743.

Mountain View Rd., 1075-Daniel C. and Megan A. Reed to Jeffrey and Angela Lemon, $435,000.

Niday Dr., 4-Reginald O. and Renal Solomon to Kesha Hall, $324,900.

Old Oaks Ct., 118-D.R. Horton Inc. to John Gabriel and Tamsen Velazquez, $492,990.

Peachy Ct., 3-Baljit Singh to Pegwende Yanogo, $380,000.

Plumosa Dr., 2-Matthew G. and Rachael R. Wilde to Mario Eguino Sanchez and Barbara M. Vargas, $325,000.

Prospect Dr., 7-Delton Kendall and Diane M. Bettridge to Steven Aaron and Constance Hutson, $555,000.

Regina Lane, 102-Earl Lee to Caitlin T. Norman, $220,000.

Ridgemore Cir., 10-Klein-Strauss Enterprises Corp. to Peter Egan and Kathleen Bridgeman, $389,900.

Rising Sun Rd., 104-NVR Inc. to Sandra Zapata and Cesar Mauricio Grado Jr., $289,990.

Rolling Valley Dr., 319-Austin Clay to Rose G. Eliscar, $260,000.

Rolling Valley Dr., 521-NVR Inc. to Kristen and Pedro Cruz, $271,475.

Saint Marys Lane, 175-Cartus Financial Corp. to Amy and Eric Lazerson, $655,000.

Settlers Way, 60-Carmelo M. and Miriam Quijano to Adam C. and Brittany L. Miller, $370,000.

Spring Lake Dr., 8-Harriet B. Gibson to John M. and Jaclyn R. Wheeler, $367,775.

Stingray Ct., 107-Shirley J. Cooper to Lucina Aku Semefa Ghattie, $295,000.

Sweetgum Ct., 119-Roberto Alex Hayden Davis to Saroj Sapkota, $380,000.

Torbert Loop, 600-Pedro A. Jimenez to Alejandro Augusto Ramirez Loayza, $260,000.

Van Horn Lane, 180-Amy Latess to Gregory E. Casper, $305,000.

Wild Oak Lane, 100, No. 200-Steve Suadi to Lilian Benitez, $112,500.

Wimbeldon Ct., 101-Bradley J. and Stacy Jean Scott to Sean Daniel O’Brien, $254,000.