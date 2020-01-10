Catapult Lane, 13428-Christopher and Sarah Plourde to Juana Maria Ayala, $358,000.
Crabtree Falls Dr., 12605-Charles Jason and Darlene Thornburg to Lyle S. Jackson and Martha Lou Sinclair, $762,500.
Drum Salute Pl., 12170-Amanda and Steven McCarthy to Deepesh Kharel, $359,000.
Falcon Glen Ct., 9013-Jeremy R. Johnson to Erika V. Sanjines, $341,000.
Jarrow Lane, 12312-Daniel P. and Jill Z. Archer to Jessica D. Webb, $350,000.
Rainbow Falls Dr., 9209-Adam Lyle Hicks Signora and Nicole Naum to Michael Andrew and Elizabeth Ann Dinuzzo, $525,000.
Scottish Hunt Lane, 13217-Lawrence A. and Catherine R. Supernaw to Daniel Vance Moore, $465,000.
Weathersfield Dr., 9301-Eugene G. and Audrey L. Wilcox Genova to John M. and Kaitlyn M. Teachout, $490,000.
DALE CITY AREA
Aerial View Rd., 15813-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Ximena Gabriela, Ernesto and Jacqueline Velasquez, $658,111.
Ashdale Ave., 14816-Denis Nunez Villatoro and Rudy Nunez to Salvatore Prisinzano, $325,000.
Binder Ct., 15417-Adil and Younes Moutanabi to Mariam Loynab and Belal Hashimi, $316,000.
Brazil Cir., 15174-Sage Superior Investments Corp. to Stiven Argenis Almonte and Alejandra Virgen, $314,900.
Charlton Ct., 4606-Saeed Murad and Samia Rahi to Juana, Narciso and Karina Varela, $266,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 15284-Baron Investment Group Corp. to John Reid, $235,000.
Dale Blvd., 4471-Maria Sofia Machado Soto and Jaime Jimenez to Jose M. and Ana M. Ventura, $310,000.
Decatur Dr., 4349-Tiffany Blackshear to Jeremiah William and Kimberley Beth Daly, $470,000.
Eastlawn Ave., 4503-Rosa Hernandez Hernandez and Jonathan E. Escobar Hernandez to Meryem Essafy, $318,000.
Esquarre Ct., 3321-Erica Williams Taylor to Nestor F. Cruz, $299,900.
Frishman Ct., 4896-Jong Bae Lim to Richard Wilson and Samantha Kay Lyons Weiss, $435,000.
Greenmount Dr., 15058-Gary F. and Virginia A. Svatek to Gareth J. and Reagan M. Robinson, $525,000.
Honor Ct., 14831-Ryan J. and Keli Orlowski to Matthew D. and Grace Burningham, $421,225.
Kendall Dr., 4543-Steven McCoy to Juber J. Crespin, $307,000.
Kirkdale Dr., 4711-Galprop Corp. to Isaias and Esperanza Chuquillanqui, $355,000.
Lindendale Rd., 14113-Karen D. and Derrick A. Cauthorne to Ayaz Sheikh, $210,000.
Quaint Dr., 5429-Rodrigo and Patricia C. Vasquez to Cathrine Machiri, $515,000.
Roundtree Dr., 5673-Leon D. and Donna J. Wiese to James Christopher and Aimee Rochelle Biles, $360,000.
Savannah Dr., 14209-Jose Ulices Turcio Reyes to Lorena Aristela Navarro and Jose Turcios, $230,000.
DUMFRIES AREA
Alder Lane, 2055-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Elizabeth Caroline McNally, $500,000.
Branched Oak Rd., 17101-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Jason M. Wynkoop, $618,750.
Cusack Lane, 17401-Joann E. Meade to Rodrigo Isai Escobar and Cecilia Alejandra Montes, $300,000.
Glouster Pointe Dr., 2436-Quentin S. O’Bryan and Kenneth J. Simpson to Stephen J. Malloy, $550,000.
Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1909-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Mitchell Richard Dean and Kristina Secinaro Metzler, $483,329.
Laurel St., 3986-Michael Denardo and Solaiman Aman to Manuel Carranza, $238,000.
Oyster Bay Ct., 17833-Lillian R. Taylor to Mustafiz Ahmed, $488,500.
Red Cedar Rd., 18060-NVR Inc. to Angelia M. Martin, $401,301.
Red Mulberry Rd., 18019-NVR Inc. to Ebunola M. Ayoola, $480,772.
Wayside Dr., 17570-Christian T. and Lydia L. Teutsch to Chad Thomas and Veronica Irene Merchant, $410,000.
GAINESVILLE AREA
Avington Pl., 6372-Claudia A. Hickey to Robert A. and Karen Bohn, $585,500.
Buglecall Pl., 6725-Patrick Joseph Leonard and Kelly Ann Darst to Chung Hee Jeon, $440,000.
Catbird Dr., 14187-Christopher F. Kelley and Olgia Abache to John G. and Lisa Marlene Doran, $415,000.
Cheney Way, 6611-Steven T. and Vanessa M. Vavra to Annie Pratt, $595,000.
Ellis Mill Dr., 8753-Ahmadd R. and Daneena A. Santos to Jesse Herrmann and Hannah Porteous, $585,000.
Glass Ridge Pl., 17655-Michael D. and Aurelia N. Shaughney to Joseph Leon and Mary Ann Cunningham, $415,000.
Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 101-Christine L. King to Lucretia Pace Pinnock, $290,000.
Lick River Lane, 5426-Kathy L. and Brian L. Stora to Gaetano Alexander Guiffre, $600,000.
Netherstone Ct., 6927-Kerstin G. Schweizer to Richard Lattimer and Arden Anderson, $525,000.
Rockingham Lane, 13659-Patrick D. and Leticia F. McKenna to Christopher J. and Michelle Haberman, $465,000.
Rogue Forest Lane, 7010-Phyllis J. Clark to Eun Joo and Richard Fenton, $350,000.
Sharpshinned Dr., 14460-James and Monique Buchanan to Jeff Mayer and Juliana Almeida, $429,000.
Spyglass Hill Loop, 15866-Dennis W. and Ann M. Tuza to Kevin R. and Sehei T. Redinger, $1.16 million.
Virginia Oaks Dr., 7858-Eleanor C. Clark to Dennis E. Pryba II, $640,000.
HAYMARKET AREA
Alexandras Keep Lane, 14705-Abdelkebir Y. Elmzoudi and Ilham Randour to Hemanta Rai, $406,000.
Bartrams Forest Lane, 6640-Ryan and Jenna Lloyd to Win and Mi Wha Lwin, $434,500.
Bonnie Brae Farm Dr., 5170-Dominion Country Club to Allen and Maritza Juno, $1.12 million.
Cullen Pl., 6338-Deborah R. Best Long to Alexander J. Reynolds and Alaina N. Gallucci, $390,000.
Dowden Downs Dr., 14380-William Ronald and Yasmina Isabel Turner to Kimberly Allison and Jesse Hailey, $874,999.
Golf View Dr., 15315-Joseph J. and Deborah J. Pow to Daniel and Caroline Salgado, $657,500.
High Ridge Rd., 4361-Robert B. and Deborah C. Gretz to Kenneth W. Mayo, $765,000.
Mackenzie Manor Dr., 15886-Paul Gerard and Anne Marie Gillen to Juan Beltran Jr., $365,000.
Popes Creek Pl., 6025-Pamela D. Brown to Abraham and Jilla Chehreh, $410,000.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15361-Alexandra Sofia Dores and Lisette Johanna Hendriksen to Zachary Graber, $300,000.
Trevino Dr., 5470-Suzanne K. Murphy to Arthur and Jeanne Pencek, $507,000.
Weiskopf Ct., 15241-Sara Margaret Larch to Philip F. and Mary H. Scallon, $495,000.
MANASSAS AREA
Bayonet Way, 8124, No. 204-K-Mary F. Wright Messier to Kristen L. Lindstrom, $185,000.
Big Oak Cir., 10653-A&E Properties and Restoration Corp. to Rick Louis and Jeri Lynn Mower, $525,000.
Brenmill Lane, 12531-Phillip E. and Marianne S. Gesotti to Phillip and Elizabeth Smith, $600,000.
Cedarwood Grove Lane, 7415-DFH Blackburn Corp. to George Edward and Lillian Wright Pope, $462,195.
Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9808-Candace Garcia Medina to Jessica Guyton, $360,000.
Creek Ford Terr., 11231-NVR Inc. to Christopher Icksoo Kim and Hee Jin Jun, $466,850.
Elsinore Dr., 7833-Leif E. Henecke to Tanzania Z. Alexander and James A. Noel, $620,000.
Fence Post Ct., 10640-Larner W. and Rose Kelpy to Juan A. Flores and Sindi Maribi Sandoval De Flores, $499,900.
Gracie Dr., 8085-Paramount Investments Corp. to Juan C. Lee Palma, $390,000.
Hinton Way, 10620-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Brian Michael Roof, $457,828.
Holly Trace Lane, 15036-Neighborhoods V. Corp. to Rhonda P. and Thomas L. Lancaster, $807,795.
Irongate Way, 8378-Rodney F. Rodriguez and Andrea Peralta Morales to Peng Liu, $229,900.
Kurt Kahn Trail, 7320-Walter N. and Colleen G. Munster to Jeremy R. Johnson and Amanda S. McCulla, $545,000.
Lomond Dr., 10303-Abigail L. and Joseph D. Hall to Victor M. Vadillo Garcia and Blanca E. Romero Portillo, $365,000.
Middleburg Ct., 8830-Jose Edgardo Mercado and Ligia Karina Flores Baide to Juan E. Polio Bonilla and Antonia E. Polio, $272,000.
Oak Hollow Ct., 8833-Reyes Barahona to Jose A. Alvarez Rodriguez, $262,000.
Purdue Ct., 7521-Aaron Madzima to Lidia Vasile, $155,000.
Round Top Rd., 8973-Bernadette Toner Whitney to Angela Pauline Oliver, $370,000.
Shadewell Spring Way, 10720-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Priscilla Ann Ortega, $396,270.
Sinclair Mill Rd., 8585-Rhett D. and Angie V. Michaelman to Andrew Weidenhame and Yahaira Muniz Sanchez, $700,000.
Sudley Manor Dr., 9429-F.S. Investments Corp. to Faustino Urbina and Aracely Colom, $380,000.
Token Valley Rd., 7287-Juan Roberto Parada Flores and Catarina A. Chaclan Hernandez to Luis Aaron Cardenas, $363,725.
Westchester Dr., 9033-Gary D. and Cheryl A. Robinson to Jonathan Ty and Kelsey Lang, $425,000.
Willow Green Cir., 11327-NVR Inc. to Brandon Lee and Shawna Irene Ecker, $372,250.
Willow Green Cir., 11371-NVR Inc. to Zachary G. Berkowitz and Desirae D. Bruce, $374,535.
Wortham Crest Cir., 11118-Department of Veterans Affairs to Dockell D. Yarbrough, $255,000.
MANASSAS PARK AREA
Beckham Ct., 7736-Zeng Fa and Xiu Hua Liu to Rochelle and Noal Roos, $489,000.
Lake Dr., 7523-Inaki N. and Grisel Echenique to Jess H. and Larissa D. Procter, $400,000.
Newton Pl., 8626-Real Estate USA Corp. to Ever I. Ochoa Gomez and Manuel De Jesus Ochoa Castro, $275,000.
Skystone Loop, 8138-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Tiffany D. Blakey and Anthony L. Lucas, $631,290.
MONTCLAIR AREA
Ashmere Cir., 4212-Navy Federal Credit Union to Joseph C. Cardinale and Jessica Coe, $250,000.
Edgehill Dr., 15337-Brian Bishop to Elmer Francisco Reyes, $350,000.
Holly Hill Dr., 15302-Susan Leslie Lansbury and Susan L. Mulvehill to Devin Thomas and Adrienne Burda, $407,000.
Lindenberry Lane, 15061-Warner and Michelle Wong to Joseph David and Millie Elizabeth Holt, $399,500.
Ridgecrest Dr., 15515-Robert and Heather Jones to Miriam Weathersby, $424,900.
Taconic Cir., 16124-Robby W. Kennon and Anita L. Kennedy to Evan Curtis Clark, $284,999.
Whisperwood Ct., 14454-Robert C. Sichau to Jason Nathaniel and Juliet Anderson Mayers, $252,500.
NOKESVILLE AREA
Daniel Ct., 9758-Thomas and Kelly Bailey to Nathan Jon and Brittany Alexandra Scott, $375,000.
Nokesville Rd., 12411-Judy T. Boyce to Omar Martinez, $390,000.
OCCOQUAN AREA
Poplar Lane, 102-Ernest Jason Fore to Adam Lynn McBride, $580,000.
TRIANGLE AREA
Clinton Ross Ct., 3582-N.V.P. Inc. to Kenneth T. Lartey and Cecilia Badu, $535,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4306-Lawrence Donnell Williams to Nicholas Erik and Shalinda W. Castaneda, $300,000.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
Abbottsbury Way, 2161-Neil J. Rapalee to Quentel Lamar Penn and Charde R. Hunt Jeanty, $289,900.
Anchorstone Dr., 5000-Andrew Garza and Katrina Halton to Christian Martinez, $435,000.
Bald Eagle Lane, 15379-Kurt A. and Debbi S. Weaver to Emmanuel Appiah, $525,000.
Baxter St., 13306-Edis Orlando and Teresa J. Nunez to Brayan K. Leiva Martinez, $335,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 433-Albert and Joyce R. Pasquali to Trudy Laurine Turcotte and Arkadiusz Michal Turek, $528,000.
Bentley Cir., 13584-Mohammad H. Rahman to Rubis Carbajal Palacios and Belbis Carbajal, $255,000.
Brookmoor Lane, 2388-Scott C. and Rachel D. Ward to Robert L. and Michelle Malipsey Rodriguez, $272,500.
Cardamom Dr., 12190-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Hanadi Salih and Yasser Abdalmonim, $190,000.
Chanceford Dr., 11752-Warren E. and Nancy C. Aldrich to Kiyanda N. Baldwin and Benjamin E. Young II, $1.06 million.
Clarke Farm Pl., 3817-Ewan C. and Kara E. Watt to Sooria Yasini and Abdul W. Qayumi, $635,000.
Cornice Pl., 3451-John Marshall and Lana D. Turner to Hasib Azim and Shumyla Hasib, $509,000.
Cranford Dr., 12286-Christopher B. and Lyindia S. James to Brian and Nicole Legaspi, $720,000.
Crossfield Way, 14656-Karl J. Kronlage and Monica Camazon Mediavilla to Germain Gidi Kumah, $375,000.
Dulcinea Pl., 12672-Jeremy T. Morehead to Kacem Mounir Osmani and Djedjiga Oukil, $255,000.
Fennegan Ct., 3096-Moses Kang and Susana H. Kim to Shirin Bukhari and Rinat Iskhakov, $405,000.
Fox Ridge Ct., 2536-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jose Ernesto Ponce, $165,000.
Glenriver Way, 2627-Shemika L. Abraham to Khoi Dinh Dao and My Linh Hoang Pham, $365,000.
Grady Lane, 3270-Mark Jerome and Leann Irene Redlinger to James Couch and Samantha Kasprzak, $550,000.
Gullane Dr., 13925-Ephriam and Jennifer Dickson to Keith Gasser, $360,000.
Hayes Lane, 16510-Nilo Maniquis to Terrence Tyon and Stacey Marie King, $581,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15689-Annie Daries Barnes to Adeel Afzal, $301,500.
La Harve Pl., 3661-Jacqueline R. Leombruno to Selam Tekola Ali and Bethel Kifle Teferra, $396,000.
Mapleton St., 1104-Steven W. and Deborah W. Kersse to Julie Marie Rubi, $423,000.
Maurice Dr., 1606-GMC Investments Corp. to Manuel Antonio Cruz, $349,000.
Milbank Rd., 1412-Mary Peggy Watson and Julianne J. Green to Nasser Termeh Zonoozi, $260,000.
Newbold Ct., 4284-Matthew P. and Sara R. Hans to Anthony E. and Christine Shepard, $710,000.
Pheasant Lane, 2917-Alma Acosta to Timothy Pham and Nhi Ngoc Huynh, $262,500.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14707-Patrick James and Novy Grace Morgan to Erica L.H. Williams Taylor, $385,000.
Renate Dr., 1600, No. 301-Reza Haririnia and Nahid Shirazisiriavval to Mohammad Khalid Saleem, $125,000.
Seminole Rd., 2847-Richard W. and Samantha K. Lyons Weiss to Bryan and Erin Arroyo, $345,000.
Stockholm Way, 3000-Miguel and Jennifer A. Fernandez to Baksho Rani, $340,000.
Tiger Lily Cir., 1862-Anna Lucia A. Moura to Samantha Burleigh, $244,000.
Trotter Ct., 12538-Lawrence J. and Michele S. Yates to Matthew Vincent and April Minkoff, $469,900.
Weathervane Trail, 15626-Tiera N. Jackson to Misti Dawn Mason, $175,000.
William Bayliss Ct., 15687-Joseph R. Green to Ahmad and Hafizah Setayesh Amini, $397,000.
Wythe Ct., 2918-Jose Lopez and Alba Buruca to Tyana Sherese Davis, $250,000.
Manassas
Battle Ct., 8466-Edward L. and Emily R. Milham to Scott A. Herndon, $320,000.
Calypso Dr., 10205-Julia Marie Jordano to Christine A. Graf and Ernest James Rutherford III, $314,900.
Coggs Bill Dr., 9567, No. 202-Robert and Patricia Smith to Yanhao Qiu, $175,000.
Grant Ave., 8806-Michael C. Linville to Lucia V. Ochoa Pulla and John Moran Hernandez, $415,000.
Kamlea Dr., 8937-Christopher L. and Jamie Crossett to Chelsea Teschke, $410,000.
Mosby St., 9258-Richard Francis and Nancy Smith Sappington to Virginia P. and Samuel Martinez, $425,000.
Portner Ave., 9231-Donald E. and Mary Goddard to Eric J. and Sara J. Brescia, $425,000.
Timberwood Ct., 9213-Jeremiah C. and Lynda M. Long to Leydy Marisol Alejandro Ordonez, $399,900.
Woodbrooke Ct., 9505-William Omar Cruz to Beshoy S. Ibrahim, $389,900.
Manassas Park
Cabbel Dr., 134-Jesus Armando Mejia to Walter A. Lopez and Tatiana S. Aguilar, $305,000.
Englewood Ct., 8504-Xiaoying Xiong to Karla A. Canedo, $224,000.
Jenna Ct., 9403-Dale W. Deimler to Julio Cesar Galarza, $390,000.
Martin Dr., 109-Olen C. and Darlene M. Owens to Guadalupe Gutierrez and Rosa Consuelo Benitez Alvarez, $262,000.
Stafford County
Alderwood Dr., 90-Hermitage Homes Inc. to Gee-Gee K. Bean and Dana C. Sawyer, $600,499.
Anderson Dr., 290-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Daniel F. and Virginia M. Krueger, $509,430.
Apricot St., 406-Ryan and Rebecca Devlin to Sarah Frances and Brett Andrew Smith, $440,000.
Arboretum Lane, 108-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Carolyn Massenburg, $454,840.
Arla Ct., 144-Ronald and Cheryl Vernon to Robert Kilgore, $305,000.
Azalea St., 22-Senanikone N. Pesino to Evan and Christina Dixon, $320,000.
Basswood Dr., 981-IHMW Embrey Mill II Corp. to Stephen and Ashley Marie Antley, $580,958.
Bentley Ct., 301-Daniel and Maryann G. Rodriguez to Felipe O. Alves, $266,000.
Bridlewood Lane, 63-Jakob C. and Amanda J. Schutz to Elvis and Dana Xhaferi, $736,000.
Bruce St., 11-Barry and Sheila Hogues to Aklilu Lulu Zerihun and Zenaye Abera Kebede, $545,000.
Candlestick Dr., 127-Nancy Buckles to Tommy D. Rubio-Hernandez, $300,000.
Chaps Lane, 71-Meghan E. Blasi to Erick John P. Fandialan, $360,500.
Coast Guard Dr., 2038-Kimberly J. Dietzman to Francisco Martinez Garcia, $350,000.
Coastal Ave., 1212-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Jeffery Alan and Amanda Jean Naylor, $703,363.
Coral Ct., 8-Khristine L. Breeding to Adaobi I. Ibe, $390,000.
Cresthill Rd., 903-Keith Benke to Charles A. and Josefina D. Haskell, $305,000.
Debra Dr., 114-Sojo Development Corp. to Carla M. Lalota, $345,000.
Denison St., 129-Eleanor G. Martin and Roger D. McDonald to James F. Duffy and Wendi M. Anderson, $398,500.
Donelson Loop, 207-Unchul and Sunyoung Lee to Iris Elizabeth Franklin, $265,000.
Dunbar Dr., 149-Victoria J. Crissman to Jonathan Frederick and Leslie Rebecca Gordon, $285,000.
Falling Water Ct., 15-Dale S. Sihrer to Natalie Marie and Justin Matthew Newton, $415,000.
Fenwick Dr., 25-Pulte Home Co. to Gary E. and Carol A. Holley, $321,774.
Gladiola Way, 432-K. Hovnanian at Embrey Mill Village Corp. to Jeremy Denzel Love, $461,223.
High Water Pl., 16-Shirley and Brendan White to Shawn and Dawn Chapman, $392,500.
Hunting Creek Lane, 118-Jaime E. Garcia to Quentin F. and Lyudmyla Natasha Koelkebeck, $357,000.
Jib Dr., 121-Queenie E. Davis to Jessica Solano and Chastine Sincere Lewis, $300,000.
Laconia Dr., 115-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Kimberly and James Decker, $592,057.
Long Point Dr., 203-Regina T. Cober to Jodie Ann Edwards, $300,000.
Melbourne Dr., 22-D.R. Horton Inc. to Regina L. Griffin, $429,590.
Meridan Lane, 27-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Jakob C. and Amanda J. Schutz, $815,000.
Montera Ave., 109-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Cynthia Louise Diaz and Shirley Frances Costanzo, $466,867.
Morrissey Stone Ct., 17-William M. and Edith D. Rader to Richard S. and Latasha M. Johnson, $495,000.
Nottingham Dr., 48-John J. Hennessy and Sara Kate Poore to Jake and Christy Redmond, $385,000.
Ontell Ct., 15-Gilbert D. and Linda L. Jaramillo to Steven Jaslar, $370,000.
Pendleton Rd., 15-Kathleen Rae Farris to Joshua Lewis, $216,000.
Pinta Cv., 111-Joseph R. and Emily P. Rodriguez to Miguel A. Gonzalez, $349,900.
Plumosa Dr., 26-Brandon M. and Stephanie A. George to Eric Karl Strott, $285,000.
Raft Cv., 303-Michael S. and Laura J. Spear to Jai Chauhan, $275,000.
Ridgemore St., 201-Edwin C. and Erin K. Wetzel to Bryan R. Pitts and Monica D. Marcano, $280,000.
Rising Sun Rd., 205-NVR Inc. to Jerrell Collins Wright, $303,000.
Rolling Valley Dr., 402-NVR Inc. to Samuele Sanders, $289,000.
Royal Crescent Way, 6-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Joseph Andrew and Suneewan Intalerk Creech, $370,000.
Saint Roberts Dr., 57-William J. and Nancy S. Carlson to Renee D. and Gerald Kean, $362,500.
Shermans Ridge Rd., 46-U.S. Home Corp. to Joseph Amoo and Aisha Decardi-Nelson, $580,000.
Spring Park Lane, 207-Brandon and Donna Johnson to Michael A. Keens, $264,900.
Stony Hill Rd., 399-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Curtis M. and Erin A. Keith, $308,000.
Town And Country Dr., 85-Richard R. and Karen P. Laroche to Lucy Lynn McCabe, $453,000.
Walker Way, 48-George Lockwood to Victor A. Salmon and Aracely Granda Urbano, $381,500.
Wild Rose Dr., 6-Nike Ladeji to Claudia Mejia and Milagro Benitez Vasquez, $325,000.
Worsham Lane, 18-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Christian J. Kinsley, $400,568.