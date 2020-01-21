Broadsword Dr., 9946-Christopher Mason and Rosemary Ann Gaffney to Ellyn and Mark Bowman, $615,000.
Chardonnay Pl., 13715-Brent A. Hoefler to Andy Wayne Cogswell, $520,000.
Daldownie Ct., 13225-Goum G. Kim to David M. and Jasmin Mancha, $430,000.
Drum Salute Pl., 12196-Marcus E. and Michelle S. Weaver to Elizabeth Ings, $335,000.
Golden Aster Ct., 10427-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Luis M. Garzaro and Kamal J. Kaur, $590,507.
Lake Baldwin Dr., 11833-Ryan L. Broadwater to Manizha and Mohammad Y. Arian, $425,000.
Rannoch Forest Cir., 12849-Howard B. Fein to Elwalid Sidahmed, $360,000.
Sedge St., 12223-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Anousack and Aubrey Virakone, $578,247.
Woolen Kilt Ct., 10057-Mark A. and Ellyn L. Bowman to Stephanie C. Wayne, $434,900.
DALE CITY AREA
Aerial View Rd., 15837-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to James Anthony and Shelly Gaines Dixon, $683,339.
Austra Pl., 5316-Edward Jay and Michaelann Harris to Robert Lee and Heather D. Jones, $599,000.
Brazil Cir., 15246-Anh T. and Linh K. Nguyen to Getenet G. Gebre and Liyuwerk G. Mammo, $313,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 14839-Francis N. Williams Jr. and Kate Yuchin Peng to Sarah MacDawutey, $284,000.
Cranmer Mews., 3512-Shaukat Khattak to Roberto Carlos Escamilla Ramirez, $291,000.
Dale Blvd., 4616-Juan Ventura and Nuslys Gomez to Gustavo A. Vargas Betanco and Santos B. Cubas Funes, $370,000.
Del Mar Dr., 3922-Dean W. Greer Jr. to William Pozo, $340,000.
Fairview Lane, 14310-Mark and Ann T. Nguyen Chace to Hector Alonso Marquez and Jhania Madrid, $303,000.
Fullerton Rd., 14213-Z&U Associates Corp. to Will E. Ramirez Quinteros, $307,000.
Honor Ct., 14835-John W. and Regina S. Pardun to Harmony D. and Adam G. Barbour, $460,000.
Kenyon Ct., 4905-Martine Gidoni to Pablo A. Lopez Hernandez and Keiri M. Recinos Guevara, $359,900.
Kirkdale Dr., 4934-Barbara A. Chuday to Marvin Josue Dominguez and Erika E. Medrano, $331,000.
Lutz Ct., 15004-Bonita Benson Myrick Franklin to Ehsan Mohammad Masodi and Hafizullah Qambari, $439,900.
Pearson Dr., 4679-Paul and Lisa J. Beeman to Toni Donyelle Wallace, $425,000.
Quance Lane, 5412-Lindy Lou Heaster to Emad W. Estafanous, $490,000.
Rutherford Dr., 5399-Raymond J. and Kristen M. Hartwick to Amy Leigh Cornell and Kendahl Titcomb, $436,000.
Shaw Ct., 14358-Sean Vagenas and Jessica Chavez to Edwin V. Villegas and Ada E. Amaya Benitez, $315,000.
Swallow Ct., 14864-Salvatore V. and Paula J. Dimasi Cirillo to Faridoon and Farakhnaz Tahiri, $312,450.
Whitaker Pl., 4625-Bartolo Ventura to Claydi Gridella Chacon, $222,000.
DUMFRIES AREA
Alder Lane, 2061-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Joel P. Poudrier, $533,289.
Butterfly Way, 3120-Sally A. Aultman to Ali Sajad and Samiullah Bayat, $390,000.
Fort Henry Ct., 1725-Joann Frank Dale and estate of David M. Dale to Otoniel B. Del Cid and Wendy E. Orellana, $225,000.
Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1901-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Alejandro Montoya Acosta and Wendy Veraly Alegria, $568,954.
Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1911-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Avery N. Williams and Matthew T. Eagan, $434,829.
Macrae Ct., 18209-Juan J. Campos to Jose D. Enamorado Membreno, $310,000.
Pony Ridge Turn, 3044-Curtis E. Reeder to Kevin W. Han and Zhiyun Wang, $305,000.
Red Cedar Rd., 18086-NVR Inc. to Jefferd Wilder and Selina Azalea Green Singletary, $428,530.
Red Mulberry Rd., 18021-NVR Inc. to Georgianna Howard, $471,480.
Spring Cress Dr., 17421-NVR Inc. to John H. and Celinda D. Ledford, $744,549.
Weeping Cherry Ct., 3138-Jennifer and Richard Logan to Keith De Vera Vinluan and Justin Carracedo Formentera, $422,000.
GAINESVILLE AREA
Belgrove Gardens Lane, 8703-Yolanda Diaz to Haridas R. Nambiar and Asha Haridas, $570,000.
Camdenhurst Dr., 18119-Robert C. and Laura M. Turnbaugh to Ryan R. and Lindsey V. Pfeiffer, $560,000.
Cedar Branch Dr., 7744-Joseph C. Lewellen to Alex J. Murray and Samantha P. Casey, $279,000.
Clatterbuck Loop, 14025-Ahtasham H. and Hafsa Mansoor to Philip Scott and Serena Thorlin, $545,000.
Ellis Mill Dr., 8761-Daniel A. and Gerarda J. Nalepa to Ryan Anthony and Brenae Driscoll, $567,000.
Grackle Ct., 14339-Shawn Sheehy and Maria Del Pilar Vazquez Calva to Eric Aba, $429,900.
Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 301-Debra J. and Brian F. Sweeney to Annetta A. Israel, $293,000.
Lynn Forest Dr., 4484-Russell B. and Gail C. Swanson to Steven Brian and Margaret Kelly Walsh, $630,000.
Old Linton Hall Rd., 7624-Tamara N. Hernandez to Juan Gonzalez Matamoros, $380,000.
Rockingham Lane, 13667-Frank Michael and Alyson Doos Flaim to Sonia Y. Chin, $479,900.
Roxborough Loop, 8236-Doo Tae and Jung Soon Kim to Michael Brian and Cynthia Murphy, $720,000.
Snickersville Dr., 14276-Henry Joonhyu and Eunju Park Lee to Manuel Steimers Garcia Loo, $510,000.
Tackhouse Ct., 13530-Kevin and Moira Chimento to Amber Nicole Papasergio, $381,000.
HAYMARKET AREA
Amber Ridge Rd., 5932-Stanley P. and Joanne Kinder to Gregory Scott and Lisa Susan Henshaw, $610,000.
Benford Dr., 5754-Benjamin C. Lee to Andrew Rash, $500,000.
Brier Creek Dr., 15233-Gail A. Reilly to Richard Michael and Sharon Hosaflook Lloyd, $505,000.
Curran Creek Dr., 5111-Francis J. and Maureen Kruse to Thomas P. and Janet Darmody, $575,000.
Drake Lane, 3801-Louis and Chelsea M. Ortiz to William David Walter Jr., $945,000.
Greenwood Farm Dr., 3325-Neighborhoods V Corp. to Daniel and Lezlie Reed, $963,710.
Hull Dr., 4634-Brian and Kimberly McClelland to Sean Seung Min Baek and Jee Young Cho, $610,000.
Neptune Ct., 15380-George and Alison M. Adam to Mirza and Amy Strujo, $537,000.
Popes Creek Pl., 6078-Michael A. and Nicole M. Rigo to Mohamed Ali, $395,000.
Sage Run Rd., 15183-Bryan Russo to Angela Denise Bigsby, $279,000.
Tulloch Spring Ct., 5850-Katherine M. and Josh Jackson to Ahtasham H. and Hafas Mansoor, $615,000.
Whitworth Ct., 5300-Howard S. and Sherry F. Baer to John W. and Celinda P. Mitchell, $512,000.
MANASSAS AREA
Brentsville Rd., 9714-Loring Ben Thompson to John R. and Karen Provost, $275,000.
Brighton Way, 7943-Jose Ramon Martinez and Marisela Oller Reyes to Soleyman Islam, $160,000.
Cedarwood Grove Lane, 7417-DFH Blackburn Corp. to Jenell Christine Watts, $471,360.
Cobblestone Ct., 12699-William T. and Kathleen T. Sessions to Carlos Diaz Ayoroa and Claudia Ximena Pacheco Diaz, $529,880.
Creek Ford Terr., 11237-NVR Inc. to Farhan Chaudry and Raza Murtaza, $428,165.
Erika Dr., 8250-Nicolas Garcia and Delmy Barrett to William Joseph and Linda Carolyn Beard, $354,900.
Fingerlake Way, 11801-Marina S. Griffith Cook to Rosa Amelia Ruiz and Cynthia Ariyana Acevedo Ruiz, $565,000.
Hinton Way, 10622-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Sherry Lynn Smith, $458,990.
Holly Trace Lane, 15040-Neighborhoods V Corp. to Kashif Iqbal and Noureen Abida, $886,735.
John Wyatt Dr., 13390-Andrew G. and Laura A. Mauney to Thomas Ryan Floch, $359,650.
Macgregor Ct., 9655-John and Leah Halisky to George Kelly and Jie Li, $389,000.
Miller School Pl., 15542-Richard Levinson to Komba and June Tugbawa, $429,000.
Purdue Ct., 7524-Harvester Investments Corp. to Luis Raeldy Ramirez Rivera and Aleyda Nineth Barahona Barrera, $200,000.
Ruffin Ct., 8649-Louis R. and Melondee N. Carrozza to Louise Eugene and Megan K. Lunsford, $402,000.
Scotland Loop, 8388-Ashwin and Binti Ghimire to Elmer E. Estrada Espana, $343,000.
Shadewell Spring Way, 10722-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Everton and Tamesia L. Williams, $415,925.
Smithfield Rd., 11607-Jacqueline Wilfong to Felicia Denise Ward, $355,000.
Tangier Way, 7486-David M. Ehlers to George N. and Aliki Guzman Protopapas, $244,000.
Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11117-NVR Inc. to Bilal Haider, $610,775.
Willow Green Cir., 11331-NVR Inc. to Rashid S. Salah and Sofia A. Kemal, $398,725.
Willow Green Cir., 11373-NVR Inc. to Americo E. Deno Jorge and Betzaida Washington, $394,500.
Yellow Wood Ct., 9997-Gregory G. and Ginny L. Billeaud to Lucas C. Urena, $515,000.
MANASSAS PARK AREA
Birch St., 8205-Jessica Hardesty and Brian L. Norris to Patrick Hans Janser, $265,000.
Duck Pond Terr., 8019-Elena Kalinovskaya and Sergey Andreev to Tamara Danforth, $340,000.
Leland Rd., 7804-Andrea Marquez and Jose M. Aleman to Milton O. Fuentes Vasquez and Yolanda A. Maldonado, $350,500.
Riding Meadow Way, 7415-Soo Hyeon Lee and Hyun Taek Jung to Timothy J. and Jessica R. Kleinsmith, $322,000.
Skystone Loop, 8139-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Geneva E. Boomer and Firat Kara, $597,140.
MONTCLAIR AREA
Ashmere Cir., 4230-Richard Cardona to Ruchika Lalwani, $268,000.
Four Seasons Dr., 17649-Edward L. Scaccio Sr. to Patrick Marvin and Tanya Lee, $479,500.
Lindenberry Lane, 15078-Bryce and Kara Wade to Kylee M. Reed and Derek Bender, $360,000.
Spring Branch Blvd., 5108-Robert R. and Lorna J. Demott to Diep T. Phan and Anthony M. Mason, $313,000.
Whisperwood Ct., 14494-Stephanie Santiago to Caneshia McAllister, $265,000.
NOKESVILLE AREA
Greenwich Rd., 9825-Aaron and Kealen Conner to Aviva Sarah Mordetsky and Nathan Allen Hall, $855,000.
Parkgate Dr., 12412-MMC Contracting Corp. to Clifton Reece Caton and Heather Beebe, $389,700.
TRIANGLE AREA
Dondis Creek Dr., 3337-Vincent and Laura Ramirez to Mensah and Maureen A. Solomons, $552,000.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
Abner Ave., 13000-Yasmin R. Schlegel Knight to Ahmad Elham Alokozai, $249,000.
Anchorstone Dr., 5075-Sandro A. Berrios and Thanh Truc V. Tran to Ayana Nkia Jackson, $249,000.
Bali Ct., 4019-Marvette E. Thomas to Sheila Rose Dunn, $374,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 830, No. 406-Helen S. Lee to Andrzej and Krystyna J. Pudlo, $335,000.
Bombay Way, 12799-Kashif Iqbal to Abdul Ziaie, $376,000.
Brookmoor Lane, 2412-Jose A. Lovo to Carolyn A. Smith, $294,900.
Carolyn Forest Dr., 13037-Laura M. Puza to Katherine Campos, $280,000.
Chancellor Dr., 3243-Matthew and Kathleena Mumford to Nathaniel and Keri J. Nelson, $560,000.
Clipper Dr., 12515-Michael W. Berry to Blanca E. Hernandez and Wilfredo A. Elias, $297,400.
Cotswold Manor Loop, 4513-NVR Inc. to Sharon Lynn and Jeremy Lee Harris, $695,918.
Creel Ct., 3013-Robert L. Hester III to Yongkang Zhang and Yanyun Tong, $305,000.
Dulcinea Pl., 12778-Phyllis R. Green to Marvin Chinchilla Sr. and Linda Duangmala, $265,000.
Ferry Landing Lane, 13364-Abdulla Gharzai to Sherry Esther Rone, $432,000.
Gordon Blvd., 12705, No. 29-Earnest Larkin Baucom and Viola Jaramillo to Sarah Pike, $199,900.
Hampstead Lane, 4111-John C. Mutarelli to Petros Yosief and Nardos H. Asgedom, $360,000.
Hildas Way, 2513-Christopher Michael and Mayra Jones to Abeto Mellese Abraha, $335,000.
Jed Forest Lane, 16925-Anthony J. and Sobeida O. Rainone to Parveen Kumar Vij, $321,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15835-Charles and Darlene Utter to Brandon David and Heather Nicole Evans, $320,000.
Lanyard Lane, 4912-Bebe Vuong to Christopher E. Heath, $580,000.
Margraf Cir., 2282-Barbara A. and John T. Williamson to Beverly M. Thompson, $316,000.
Mays Quarter Rd., 12416-NVR Inc. to Jose A. and Paloma Borrayo, $685,195.
Montega Dr., 4892-Keith E. Seaman to Ayman Hashem Osman and Ghada Attia, $469,000.
Nexus Ct., 3518-Li Xu and Zhen Zhen to Nadia Oria and Omar Siddiq, $330,000.
Pheasant Hunt Rd., 2578-Alvon Marcellus Brown Sr. to Aamir Ali and Saqib A. Afzal, $540,000.
Sherbrooke Cir., 3603-Eric and Rebecca Gross to Raymond Thomas and Kerry Sarver Furr, $270,000.
Stone Lined Cir., 12675-Rose and Vincent Consentino to Brett M. and Kayla R. Sandford, $391,000.
Tilletson Pl., 1807-Alexander Mejia Flores and Veronica Ivette Mejia to Santos Del Carmen Williams, $237,000.
Tuscany Ct., 4457-Eric and Constance E. Ide to Nolen V. and Pamela Marie Bivens, $860,000.
William Bayliss Ct., 15696-Cordell and Tawana Robinson to Carina Elise Miller and Robert Lee King, $380,000.
Manassas
Battlefield Dr., 10216-Paul Coleman and Alejandra Guardia Yanez to Raul Martinez Carranza, $390,000.
Browning Ct., 10303-Phean Phon to Carla Y. Ortega and Lorenzo V. Espinoza Jovel, $375,000.
Caspian Way, 9230, No. 201-Deborah A. Conte to Kendall Cherie Rauls, $140,000.
Davis Pl., 10495-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Eric George Suto and Alayna Leanna Carboni, $411,310.
Grant Ave. S., 10106-North Star Properties Corp. to Virgina Del Carmen Contreras and Eduardo Ugalde Salinas, $389,000.
Peabody St., 9003-Ronald Marvel and Rodney Patrick Reynolds to Reed H. and Lisa P. Graham, $310,000.
Rolling Rd., 8960-Brooke A. Dessigner and Manuel Steimers Garcia Loo to Abanoub Baselyous and Martina Shalaby, $360,000.
Veridan Dr., 9291-Robert D. Pacific and Elizabeth T. Phillips to Phean Phon, $319,900.
Manassas Park
Cabbel Dr., 183-Francisco J. Guevara Guzman and Adela E. Guzman Umana to Jose T. Carranza, $365,000.
Colfax Ct., 208-Edgar G. Hernandez to Francisco Guevara Guzman and Iris Guevara, $387,000.
Evans St., 114-Salvador Perez Reves to Jose A. Alfaro and Delmy A. Lopez, $397,000.
Kent Dr., 237-Michele P. McCarthy to Elba Ramirez and Marco Murillo, $276,500.
Michael Ct., 9309-Robert Joseph and Joanna Remke to Mumtahina Mahmud, $510,000.
Stephanie St., 9233-Tien P. Vo and Thi Quynh Ton Nu to Stepan Semenukha, $446,000.
Stafford County
Alice Ct., 16-Gary A. and Pamela K. Watson to Ingrid and Juan Carlos Ruiz, $239,000.
Antietam Loop, 5-Wayne S. and Sharon M. Janes to Nicholas Imholte, $364,900.
Aquia Dr., 2019-Michael Scott and Janet Louise Davis to Michael A. Johnson Martinez and Estefani A. Johnson Santillan, $325,000.
Arboretum Lane, 109-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Tiana and Laquatial Wilson Dunkins, $509,397.
Baldwin Dr., 20-David E. and Kathleen M. Weekman to Carlos Antonio and Rosalyn Latorre, $432,988.
Batley Ct., 304-Eric P. and Cerissa Andrea Tee to Wilma L. Spinney, $242,000.
Berea Church Rd., 195-Sharon Ann Brady to Jonathan D. Evans, $279,000.
Boathouse Way, 101-Elizabeth M. Anetz to Richard Allen and Jessica Miedzinski Kearney, $309,900.
Bristol Ct., 36-Maria Disante Middleton and estate of Amina Flammini Disante to Kristen M. Jankowski, $170,000.
Cape Cod Dr., 1014-Ronald P. and Alison B. Croke to Dionna Charnise Payne, $255,000.
Cherry Hill Dr., 12-Joseph H. Boggs II to Teisha L. Ingraham, $575,000.
Cleremont Dr., 94-Andrew W. and Lauren J. Offineer to Lori P. and Phillip Yelverton, $354,900.
Coastal Ave., 625-Atlantic Builders LTD to Irvin and Gloria Ware, $413,035.
Coriander Lane, 980-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Francis and Tracy Murphy, $495,380.
Culpeper St., 814-Charles and Ashley Harris to Derek N. and Jessica Pangallo, $255,000.
Decatur Rd., 830-Brittany and Kyle Watson to Devin Britts, $320,000.
Douglas Dr., 110-Jennifer B. and Brent A. Gragg to Ruth Aziegbemi and Opeyemi Aderukuola, $329,900.
Dundee Pl., 200-Albert and Teresa Waineo to Derrick A. Cauthorne, $259,000.
Empress Alexandra Pl., 71-Richard E. and Jill N. Hibbert to John and Deborah Wehr, $574,999.
Farragut Dr., 2013-George Clifford and Toni D. McDaniel to Troy Alexander McKinnon and Virginia Guevara, $338,900.
Fenwick Dr., 29-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Albert W. and Connie J. Suich, $336,496.
Forest Vista Lane, 10-Matthew and Jennice L. Johnson to John H. and Saralie A. Lynch, $390,000.
Fulton Dr., 31-Everett B. and Katie M. Stevenson to John Zirhumana Bikoba, $369,900.
Graham St., 4-Michael Kirkpatrick and Sarah Kadis to Ashley and Wendell Jones, $245,000.
Hamlin Dr., 63-David B. and Bonnie W. Bell to Nathanael E. and Heather E. Woodhead, $370,000.
Hillside Ct., 112-Erlinda Miller to Hagger Deheer and Juliana Nsiah, $293,000.
Iron Master Dr., 23-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Christopher and Jessica Rodney, $550,000.
Kane Way, 98-Dana A. and Patricia M. Norton to Lewis D. and Judith Westhoff Vogler, $635,000.
Legal Ct., 9-Samuel and Carolyn Evans to Bader Mousa Bader and Dalal Joseph, $420,999.
Long Point Dr., 261-Debra Helen Alley to Michael H. and Nadine J. Kipp, $265,000.
Mayfair Pl., 303-Heather L. Stasel to Claudia Marie Hidalgo and Jose Guillermo Estrada Yepes, $240,000.
Melvin Dr., 18-Joshua Brady to Luis M. Ceja and Jenisse A. Marine, $305,000.
Mews Ct., 502-Ruth M. Tejada to Ariel Ochoa, $232,000.
Montera Ave., 111-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Robert George and Karen Mathews Fredericks, $380,720.
Morton Rd., 28-Jason J. Bryant to Jose Galicia, $187,000.
Mourning Dove Dr., 34-Paul T. and Diana C. Hall to William Richard Dilts III, $342,000.
Oak Rd., 34-NVR Inc. to Jemalyn Zillmer, $632,053.
Penns Charter Lane, 78-NVR Inc. to Christian Aikins and Frank Addo, $642,154.
Pinto Lane, 29-Haywood J. and Annie J. Washington to Rebecca Nowell and Susan D. Turner, $570,000.
Poplar Rd., 1137-Herrick Land Holdings Corp. to Anthony H. and Jessica C. Massey, $375,000.
Ramoth Church Rd., 992-Jordan Lee Ramsey to Jeffrey Jonathan Angel, $298,000.
Regina Lane, 209-Connie Dorsey to Robert E. Lee and Myong Mohler, $200,000.
Rising Sun Rd., 207-NVR Inc. to Auntray L. Jones, $299,630.
Rolling Valley Dr., 409-NVR Inc. to Aljerome and Megan Combs, $258,580.
Sable Lane, 6-Walter Reid Stanley to Tyrone E. and Fara D. Ball, $460,000.
Saint Williams Way, 35-David W. and Loretta Kelch to Dominique S. Keys, $380,000.
Silver Comet Ct., 102-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Julio E. Merced Vargas and Cecilia Alo Merced, $439,728.
Spyglass Lane, 233-Bernhard G. and Chrishelle L. Eugene to Robert Lawrence and Wen Dyson, $637,000.
Sunbury Lane, 303-John Onyiego Ochieng and Dorothy Kilei to Carlos Herrera Vargas, $275,000.
Table Bluff Dr., 78-Anita B. Wilson to Kathleen A. Payne, $375,000.
Townes Pl., 43-James F. Duffy and Wendi M. Anderson to Eric Christopher Fonda and Jordan Travis Deforte, $252,000.
Walt Whitman Blvd., 31-Christopher J. and Erin Terapane to David Michael Manning and Lauren Brittany Canales, $410,000.
Windjammer Ct., 109-Paramount Investments Corp. to Alima Diawara Soumare, $295,000.