Broadsword Dr., 9946-Christopher Mason and Rosemary Ann Gaffney to Ellyn and Mark Bowman, $615,000.

Chardonnay Pl., 13715-Brent A. Hoefler to Andy Wayne Cogswell, $520,000.

Daldownie Ct., 13225-Goum G. Kim to David M. and Jasmin Mancha, $430,000.

Drum Salute Pl., 12196-Marcus E. and Michelle S. Weaver to Elizabeth Ings, $335,000.

AD

Golden Aster Ct., 10427-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Luis M. Garzaro and Kamal J. Kaur, $590,507.

Lake Baldwin Dr., 11833-Ryan L. Broadwater to Manizha and Mohammad Y. Arian, $425,000.

AD

Rannoch Forest Cir., 12849-Howard B. Fein to Elwalid Sidahmed, $360,000.

Sedge St., 12223-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Anousack and Aubrey Virakone, $578,247.

Woolen Kilt Ct., 10057-Mark A. and Ellyn L. Bowman to Stephanie C. Wayne, $434,900.

DALE CITY AREA

Aerial View Rd., 15837-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to James Anthony and Shelly Gaines Dixon, $683,339.

Austra Pl., 5316-Edward Jay and Michaelann Harris to Robert Lee and Heather D. Jones, $599,000.

Brazil Cir., 15246-Anh T. and Linh K. Nguyen to Getenet G. Gebre and Liyuwerk G. Mammo, $313,000.

AD

Cloverdale Rd., 14839-Francis N. Williams Jr. and Kate Yuchin Peng to Sarah MacDawutey, $284,000.

Cranmer Mews., 3512-Shaukat Khattak to Roberto Carlos Escamilla Ramirez, $291,000.

Dale Blvd., 4616-Juan Ventura and Nuslys Gomez to Gustavo A. Vargas Betanco and Santos B. Cubas Funes, $370,000.

AD

Del Mar Dr., 3922-Dean W. Greer Jr. to William Pozo, $340,000.

Fairview Lane, 14310-Mark and Ann T. Nguyen Chace to Hector Alonso Marquez and Jhania Madrid, $303,000.

Fullerton Rd., 14213-Z&U Associates Corp. to Will E. Ramirez Quinteros, $307,000.

Honor Ct., 14835-John W. and Regina S. Pardun to Harmony D. and Adam G. Barbour, $460,000.

Kenyon Ct., 4905-Martine Gidoni to Pablo A. Lopez Hernandez and Keiri M. Recinos Guevara, $359,900.

AD

Kirkdale Dr., 4934-Barbara A. Chuday to Marvin Josue Dominguez and Erika E. Medrano, $331,000.

Lutz Ct., 15004-Bonita Benson Myrick Franklin to Ehsan Mohammad Masodi and Hafizullah Qambari, $439,900.

Pearson Dr., 4679-Paul and Lisa J. Beeman to Toni Donyelle Wallace, $425,000.

Quance Lane, 5412-Lindy Lou Heaster to Emad W. Estafanous, $490,000.

Rutherford Dr., 5399-Raymond J. and Kristen M. Hartwick to Amy Leigh Cornell and Kendahl Titcomb, $436,000.

AD

Shaw Ct., 14358-Sean Vagenas and Jessica Chavez to Edwin V. Villegas and Ada E. Amaya Benitez, $315,000.

Swallow Ct., 14864-Salvatore V. and Paula J. Dimasi Cirillo to Faridoon and Farakhnaz Tahiri, $312,450.

AD

Whitaker Pl., 4625-Bartolo Ventura to Claydi Gridella Chacon, $222,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Alder Lane, 2061-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Joel P. Poudrier, $533,289.

Butterfly Way, 3120-Sally A. Aultman to Ali Sajad and Samiullah Bayat, $390,000.

Fort Henry Ct., 1725-Joann Frank Dale and estate of David M. Dale to Otoniel B. Del Cid and Wendy E. Orellana, $225,000.

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1901-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Alejandro Montoya Acosta and Wendy Veraly Alegria, $568,954.

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1911-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Avery N. Williams and Matthew T. Eagan, $434,829.

Macrae Ct., 18209-Juan J. Campos to Jose D. Enamorado Membreno, $310,000.

AD

Pony Ridge Turn, 3044-Curtis E. Reeder to Kevin W. Han and Zhiyun Wang, $305,000.

AD

Red Cedar Rd., 18086-NVR Inc. to Jefferd Wilder and Selina Azalea Green Singletary, $428,530.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18021-NVR Inc. to Georgianna Howard, $471,480.

Spring Cress Dr., 17421-NVR Inc. to John H. and Celinda D. Ledford, $744,549.

Weeping Cherry Ct., 3138-Jennifer and Richard Logan to Keith De Vera Vinluan and Justin Carracedo Formentera, $422,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Belgrove Gardens Lane, 8703-Yolanda Diaz to Haridas R. Nambiar and Asha Haridas, $570,000.

Camdenhurst Dr., 18119-Robert C. and Laura M. Turnbaugh to Ryan R. and Lindsey V. Pfeiffer, $560,000.

Cedar Branch Dr., 7744-Joseph C. Lewellen to Alex J. Murray and Samantha P. Casey, $279,000.

AD

Clatterbuck Loop, 14025-Ahtasham H. and Hafsa Mansoor to Philip Scott and Serena Thorlin, $545,000.

AD

Ellis Mill Dr., 8761-Daniel A. and Gerarda J. Nalepa to Ryan Anthony and Brenae Driscoll, $567,000.

Grackle Ct., 14339-Shawn Sheehy and Maria Del Pilar Vazquez Calva to Eric Aba, $429,900.

Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 301-Debra J. and Brian F. Sweeney to Annetta A. Israel, $293,000.

Lynn Forest Dr., 4484-Russell B. and Gail C. Swanson to Steven Brian and Margaret Kelly Walsh, $630,000.

Old Linton Hall Rd., 7624-Tamara N. Hernandez to Juan Gonzalez Matamoros, $380,000.

Rockingham Lane, 13667-Frank Michael and Alyson Doos Flaim to Sonia Y. Chin, $479,900.

AD

Roxborough Loop, 8236-Doo Tae and Jung Soon Kim to Michael Brian and Cynthia Murphy, $720,000.

Snickersville Dr., 14276-Henry Joonhyu and Eunju Park Lee to Manuel Steimers Garcia Loo, $510,000.

Tackhouse Ct., 13530-Kevin and Moira Chimento to Amber Nicole Papasergio, $381,000.

AD

HAYMARKET AREA

Amber Ridge Rd., 5932-Stanley P. and Joanne Kinder to Gregory Scott and Lisa Susan Henshaw, $610,000.

Benford Dr., 5754-Benjamin C. Lee to Andrew Rash, $500,000.

Brier Creek Dr., 15233-Gail A. Reilly to Richard Michael and Sharon Hosaflook Lloyd, $505,000.

Curran Creek Dr., 5111-Francis J. and Maureen Kruse to Thomas P. and Janet Darmody, $575,000.

Drake Lane, 3801-Louis and Chelsea M. Ortiz to William David Walter Jr., $945,000.

AD

Greenwood Farm Dr., 3325-Neighborhoods V Corp. to Daniel and Lezlie Reed, $963,710.

Hull Dr., 4634-Brian and Kimberly McClelland to Sean Seung Min Baek and Jee Young Cho, $610,000.

Neptune Ct., 15380-George and Alison M. Adam to Mirza and Amy Strujo, $537,000.

Popes Creek Pl., 6078-Michael A. and Nicole M. Rigo to Mohamed Ali, $395,000.

Sage Run Rd., 15183-Bryan Russo to Angela Denise Bigsby, $279,000.

AD

Tulloch Spring Ct., 5850-Katherine M. and Josh Jackson to Ahtasham H. and Hafas Mansoor, $615,000.

Whitworth Ct., 5300-Howard S. and Sherry F. Baer to John W. and Celinda P. Mitchell, $512,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Brentsville Rd., 9714-Loring Ben Thompson to John R. and Karen Provost, $275,000.

Brighton Way, 7943-Jose Ramon Martinez and Marisela Oller Reyes to Soleyman Islam, $160,000.

Cedarwood Grove Lane, 7417-DFH Blackburn Corp. to Jenell Christine Watts, $471,360.

Cobblestone Ct., 12699-William T. and Kathleen T. Sessions to Carlos Diaz Ayoroa and Claudia Ximena Pacheco Diaz, $529,880.

Creek Ford Terr., 11237-NVR Inc. to Farhan Chaudry and Raza Murtaza, $428,165.

Erika Dr., 8250-Nicolas Garcia and Delmy Barrett to William Joseph and Linda Carolyn Beard, $354,900.

Fingerlake Way, 11801-Marina S. Griffith Cook to Rosa Amelia Ruiz and Cynthia Ariyana Acevedo Ruiz, $565,000.

AD

Hinton Way, 10622-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Sherry Lynn Smith, $458,990.

Holly Trace Lane, 15040-Neighborhoods V Corp. to Kashif Iqbal and Noureen Abida, $886,735.

John Wyatt Dr., 13390-Andrew G. and Laura A. Mauney to Thomas Ryan Floch, $359,650.

Macgregor Ct., 9655-John and Leah Halisky to George Kelly and Jie Li, $389,000.

Miller School Pl., 15542-Richard Levinson to Komba and June Tugbawa, $429,000.

Purdue Ct., 7524-Harvester Investments Corp. to Luis Raeldy Ramirez Rivera and Aleyda Nineth Barahona Barrera, $200,000.

Ruffin Ct., 8649-Louis R. and Melondee N. Carrozza to Louise Eugene and Megan K. Lunsford, $402,000.

Scotland Loop, 8388-Ashwin and Binti Ghimire to Elmer E. Estrada Espana, $343,000.

Shadewell Spring Way, 10722-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Everton and Tamesia L. Williams, $415,925.

Smithfield Rd., 11607-Jacqueline Wilfong to Felicia Denise Ward, $355,000.

Tangier Way, 7486-David M. Ehlers to George N. and Aliki Guzman Protopapas, $244,000.

Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11117-NVR Inc. to Bilal Haider, $610,775.

Willow Green Cir., 11331-NVR Inc. to Rashid S. Salah and Sofia A. Kemal, $398,725.

Willow Green Cir., 11373-NVR Inc. to Americo E. Deno Jorge and Betzaida Washington, $394,500.

Yellow Wood Ct., 9997-Gregory G. and Ginny L. Billeaud to Lucas C. Urena, $515,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Birch St., 8205-Jessica Hardesty and Brian L. Norris to Patrick Hans Janser, $265,000.

Duck Pond Terr., 8019-Elena Kalinovskaya and Sergey Andreev to Tamara Danforth, $340,000.

Leland Rd., 7804-Andrea Marquez and Jose M. Aleman to Milton O. Fuentes Vasquez and Yolanda A. Maldonado, $350,500.

Riding Meadow Way, 7415-Soo Hyeon Lee and Hyun Taek Jung to Timothy J. and Jessica R. Kleinsmith, $322,000.

Skystone Loop, 8139-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Geneva E. Boomer and Firat Kara, $597,140.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Ashmere Cir., 4230-Richard Cardona to Ruchika Lalwani, $268,000.

Four Seasons Dr., 17649-Edward L. Scaccio Sr. to Patrick Marvin and Tanya Lee, $479,500.

Lindenberry Lane, 15078-Bryce and Kara Wade to Kylee M. Reed and Derek Bender, $360,000.

Spring Branch Blvd., 5108-Robert R. and Lorna J. Demott to Diep T. Phan and Anthony M. Mason, $313,000.

Whisperwood Ct., 14494-Stephanie Santiago to Caneshia McAllister, $265,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Greenwich Rd., 9825-Aaron and Kealen Conner to Aviva Sarah Mordetsky and Nathan Allen Hall, $855,000.

Parkgate Dr., 12412-MMC Contracting Corp. to Clifton Reece Caton and Heather Beebe, $389,700.

TRIANGLE AREA

Dondis Creek Dr., 3337-Vincent and Laura Ramirez to Mensah and Maureen A. Solomons, $552,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Abner Ave., 13000-Yasmin R. Schlegel Knight to Ahmad Elham Alokozai, $249,000.

Anchorstone Dr., 5075-Sandro A. Berrios and Thanh Truc V. Tran to Ayana Nkia Jackson, $249,000.

Bali Ct., 4019-Marvette E. Thomas to Sheila Rose Dunn, $374,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 830, No. 406-Helen S. Lee to Andrzej and Krystyna J. Pudlo, $335,000.

Bombay Way, 12799-Kashif Iqbal to Abdul Ziaie, $376,000.

Brookmoor Lane, 2412-Jose A. Lovo to Carolyn A. Smith, $294,900.

Carolyn Forest Dr., 13037-Laura M. Puza to Katherine Campos, $280,000.

Chancellor Dr., 3243-Matthew and Kathleena Mumford to Nathaniel and Keri J. Nelson, $560,000.

Clipper Dr., 12515-Michael W. Berry to Blanca E. Hernandez and Wilfredo A. Elias, $297,400.

Cotswold Manor Loop, 4513-NVR Inc. to Sharon Lynn and Jeremy Lee Harris, $695,918.

Creel Ct., 3013-Robert L. Hester III to Yongkang Zhang and Yanyun Tong, $305,000.

Dulcinea Pl., 12778-Phyllis R. Green to Marvin Chinchilla Sr. and Linda Duangmala, $265,000.

Ferry Landing Lane, 13364-Abdulla Gharzai to Sherry Esther Rone, $432,000.

Gordon Blvd., 12705, No. 29-Earnest Larkin Baucom and Viola Jaramillo to Sarah Pike, $199,900.

Hampstead Lane, 4111-John C. Mutarelli to Petros Yosief and Nardos H. Asgedom, $360,000.

Hildas Way, 2513-Christopher Michael and Mayra Jones to Abeto Mellese Abraha, $335,000.

Jed Forest Lane, 16925-Anthony J. and Sobeida O. Rainone to Parveen Kumar Vij, $321,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15835-Charles and Darlene Utter to Brandon David and Heather Nicole Evans, $320,000.

Lanyard Lane, 4912-Bebe Vuong to Christopher E. Heath, $580,000.

Margraf Cir., 2282-Barbara A. and John T. Williamson to Beverly M. Thompson, $316,000.

Mays Quarter Rd., 12416-NVR Inc. to Jose A. and Paloma Borrayo, $685,195.

Montega Dr., 4892-Keith E. Seaman to Ayman Hashem Osman and Ghada Attia, $469,000.

Nexus Ct., 3518-Li Xu and Zhen Zhen to Nadia Oria and Omar Siddiq, $330,000.

Pheasant Hunt Rd., 2578-Alvon Marcellus Brown Sr. to Aamir Ali and Saqib A. Afzal, $540,000.

Sherbrooke Cir., 3603-Eric and Rebecca Gross to Raymond Thomas and Kerry Sarver Furr, $270,000.

Stone Lined Cir., 12675-Rose and Vincent Consentino to Brett M. and Kayla R. Sandford, $391,000.

Tilletson Pl., 1807-Alexander Mejia Flores and Veronica Ivette Mejia to Santos Del Carmen Williams, $237,000.

Tuscany Ct., 4457-Eric and Constance E. Ide to Nolen V. and Pamela Marie Bivens, $860,000.

William Bayliss Ct., 15696-Cordell and Tawana Robinson to Carina Elise Miller and Robert Lee King, $380,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in September in Manassas.

Battlefield Dr., 10216-Paul Coleman and Alejandra Guardia Yanez to Raul Martinez Carranza, $390,000.

Browning Ct., 10303-Phean Phon to Carla Y. Ortega and Lorenzo V. Espinoza Jovel, $375,000.

Caspian Way, 9230, No. 201-Deborah A. Conte to Kendall Cherie Rauls, $140,000.

Davis Pl., 10495-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Eric George Suto and Alayna Leanna Carboni, $411,310.

Grant Ave. S., 10106-North Star Properties Corp. to Virgina Del Carmen Contreras and Eduardo Ugalde Salinas, $389,000.

Peabody St., 9003-Ronald Marvel and Rodney Patrick Reynolds to Reed H. and Lisa P. Graham, $310,000.

Rolling Rd., 8960-Brooke A. Dessigner and Manuel Steimers Garcia Loo to Abanoub Baselyous and Martina Shalaby, $360,000.

Veridan Dr., 9291-Robert D. Pacific and Elizabeth T. Phillips to Phean Phon, $319,900.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in September in Manassas Park.

Cabbel Dr., 183-Francisco J. Guevara Guzman and Adela E. Guzman Umana to Jose T. Carranza, $365,000.

Colfax Ct., 208-Edgar G. Hernandez to Francisco Guevara Guzman and Iris Guevara, $387,000.

Evans St., 114-Salvador Perez Reves to Jose A. Alfaro and Delmy A. Lopez, $397,000.

Kent Dr., 237-Michele P. McCarthy to Elba Ramirez and Marco Murillo, $276,500.

Michael Ct., 9309-Robert Joseph and Joanna Remke to Mumtahina Mahmud, $510,000.

Stephanie St., 9233-Tien P. Vo and Thi Quynh Ton Nu to Stepan Semenukha, $446,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in September were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Alice Ct., 16-Gary A. and Pamela K. Watson to Ingrid and Juan Carlos Ruiz, $239,000.

Antietam Loop, 5-Wayne S. and Sharon M. Janes to Nicholas Imholte, $364,900.

Aquia Dr., 2019-Michael Scott and Janet Louise Davis to Michael A. Johnson Martinez and Estefani A. Johnson Santillan, $325,000.

Arboretum Lane, 109-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Tiana and Laquatial Wilson Dunkins, $509,397.

Baldwin Dr., 20-David E. and Kathleen M. Weekman to Carlos Antonio and Rosalyn Latorre, $432,988.

Batley Ct., 304-Eric P. and Cerissa Andrea Tee to Wilma L. Spinney, $242,000.

Berea Church Rd., 195-Sharon Ann Brady to Jonathan D. Evans, $279,000.

Boathouse Way, 101-Elizabeth M. Anetz to Richard Allen and Jessica Miedzinski Kearney, $309,900.

Bristol Ct., 36-Maria Disante Middleton and estate of Amina Flammini Disante to Kristen M. Jankowski, $170,000.

Cape Cod Dr., 1014-Ronald P. and Alison B. Croke to Dionna Charnise Payne, $255,000.

Cherry Hill Dr., 12-Joseph H. Boggs II to Teisha L. Ingraham, $575,000.

Cleremont Dr., 94-Andrew W. and Lauren J. Offineer to Lori P. and Phillip Yelverton, $354,900.

Coastal Ave., 625-Atlantic Builders LTD to Irvin and Gloria Ware, $413,035.

Coriander Lane, 980-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Francis and Tracy Murphy, $495,380.

Culpeper St., 814-Charles and Ashley Harris to Derek N. and Jessica Pangallo, $255,000.

Decatur Rd., 830-Brittany and Kyle Watson to Devin Britts, $320,000.

Douglas Dr., 110-Jennifer B. and Brent A. Gragg to Ruth Aziegbemi and Opeyemi Aderukuola, $329,900.

Dundee Pl., 200-Albert and Teresa Waineo to Derrick A. Cauthorne, $259,000.

Empress Alexandra Pl., 71-Richard E. and Jill N. Hibbert to John and Deborah Wehr, $574,999.

Farragut Dr., 2013-George Clifford and Toni D. McDaniel to Troy Alexander McKinnon and Virginia Guevara, $338,900.

Fenwick Dr., 29-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Albert W. and Connie J. Suich, $336,496.

Forest Vista Lane, 10-Matthew and Jennice L. Johnson to John H. and Saralie A. Lynch, $390,000.

Fulton Dr., 31-Everett B. and Katie M. Stevenson to John Zirhumana Bikoba, $369,900.

Graham St., 4-Michael Kirkpatrick and Sarah Kadis to Ashley and Wendell Jones, $245,000.

Hamlin Dr., 63-David B. and Bonnie W. Bell to Nathanael E. and Heather E. Woodhead, $370,000.

Hillside Ct., 112-Erlinda Miller to Hagger Deheer and Juliana Nsiah, $293,000.

Iron Master Dr., 23-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Christopher and Jessica Rodney, $550,000.

Kane Way, 98-Dana A. and Patricia M. Norton to Lewis D. and Judith Westhoff Vogler, $635,000.

Legal Ct., 9-Samuel and Carolyn Evans to Bader Mousa Bader and Dalal Joseph, $420,999.

Long Point Dr., 261-Debra Helen Alley to Michael H. and Nadine J. Kipp, $265,000.

Mayfair Pl., 303-Heather L. Stasel to Claudia Marie Hidalgo and Jose Guillermo Estrada Yepes, $240,000.

Melvin Dr., 18-Joshua Brady to Luis M. Ceja and Jenisse A. Marine, $305,000.

Mews Ct., 502-Ruth M. Tejada to Ariel Ochoa, $232,000.

Montera Ave., 111-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Robert George and Karen Mathews Fredericks, $380,720.

Morton Rd., 28-Jason J. Bryant to Jose Galicia, $187,000.

Mourning Dove Dr., 34-Paul T. and Diana C. Hall to William Richard Dilts III, $342,000.

Oak Rd., 34-NVR Inc. to Jemalyn Zillmer, $632,053.

Penns Charter Lane, 78-NVR Inc. to Christian Aikins and Frank Addo, $642,154.

Pinto Lane, 29-Haywood J. and Annie J. Washington to Rebecca Nowell and Susan D. Turner, $570,000.

Poplar Rd., 1137-Herrick Land Holdings Corp. to Anthony H. and Jessica C. Massey, $375,000.

Ramoth Church Rd., 992-Jordan Lee Ramsey to Jeffrey Jonathan Angel, $298,000.

Regina Lane, 209-Connie Dorsey to Robert E. Lee and Myong Mohler, $200,000.

Rising Sun Rd., 207-NVR Inc. to Auntray L. Jones, $299,630.

Rolling Valley Dr., 409-NVR Inc. to Aljerome and Megan Combs, $258,580.

Sable Lane, 6-Walter Reid Stanley to Tyrone E. and Fara D. Ball, $460,000.

Saint Williams Way, 35-David W. and Loretta Kelch to Dominique S. Keys, $380,000.

Silver Comet Ct., 102-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Julio E. Merced Vargas and Cecilia Alo Merced, $439,728.

Spyglass Lane, 233-Bernhard G. and Chrishelle L. Eugene to Robert Lawrence and Wen Dyson, $637,000.

Sunbury Lane, 303-John Onyiego Ochieng and Dorothy Kilei to Carlos Herrera Vargas, $275,000.

Table Bluff Dr., 78-Anita B. Wilson to Kathleen A. Payne, $375,000.

Townes Pl., 43-James F. Duffy and Wendi M. Anderson to Eric Christopher Fonda and Jordan Travis Deforte, $252,000.

Walt Whitman Blvd., 31-Christopher J. and Erin Terapane to David Michael Manning and Lauren Brittany Canales, $410,000.