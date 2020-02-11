Garry Glen Dr., 12589-Albert J. and Stephanie E. Gibes to Kenneth M. and Aicel Blankenship, $524,000.

Rannoch Forest Cir., 12853-Cara Cheatwood to Ali Hessavi, $350,000.

Selkirk Cir., 12434-Elijah and Lynn Boruchowitz to Antonio Jimenez, $300,000.

Tide View Ct., 12612-Tony C. and Katie G. Young to David and Elizabeth Geiger, $562,500.

DALE CITY AREA

Ashdale Cir., 14934-Ramneek Kalkat and Karan Hazrah to Thang Vinh Huynh, $270,000.

Catalpa Ct., 15001-Kenrick A. and Jenny M. Williams to Jimmy N. and Maria L. Espinoza, $252,500.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4816-Vincent M. and Melissa Nicole Nieves to Reginald King, $328,500.

Desoto Ct., 3909-Maria and Luis A. Krafft to Noe and Juan A. Rivas Landaverde, and Kelly Elizabeth Robles Gonzalez, $378,000.

Evey Turn, 14814-Fawad Muslim to Mohammad M. Abrar and Sofna Nowrin Shahriar, $220,000.

Geranium Ct., 14875-Stanley B. and Jennifer T. Brawner to Steven and Kimberly Brennan, $474,900.

Hawthorn Lane, 13211-Jorge Gamarra to Shirley Moya and Brandon Moya Linares, $328,000.

Kelso Ct., 4507-Angelica Washington and Rayvon Wheeler to No Thanh Luu, $270,000.

Koester Dr., 4715-Elsie L. Leathers to Julian Williams Jr., $335,000.

Landover Ct., 4981-Evelyn Nereyda Gonzalez to Ruth Janet and Jose F. Velasquez, $288,000.

Morrison Ct., 14124-Marjorie Olive McCloud to Fode and Fatoumata Traore, $225,000.

Oaklawn Lane, 6179-Stephen Joseph Haussmann and Glenna Spencer to Sophary Leng and Rickey Meanrith Hak, $438,000.

Princedale Dr., 13404-Timothy M. and Melanie Quinn to Saul N. Palacios Cruz, $390,000.

Race Pointe Pl., 5136-Robert D. Clark and Kimberly D. Chappell to Richard and Chelsea Norris, $314,000.

Southgate Ct., 14376-Mohammad Y. Shafiq to Mariana Antonia Pineda and Maria Magdalena Moises, $390,000.

Torrence Pl., 4410-Carlos E. Adamski to Hirut B. Homa, $335,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Cusack Lane, 17391-India Adkins to Emelia Adjei, $300,900.

Hampstead Ridge Ct., 17668-Kenya R. Mitchell to Roma Sheatal and Marcia M. Shahid, $399,900.

Morgans Point Dr., 2445-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Sarah and Richard Recto, $609,391.

Porters Inn Dr., 16854-Mary C. Williams and Tiphani L. Scott to Carissa Yamil Perry, $279,900.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18005-NVR Inc. to Michele Brantley Cotton, $475,365.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18216-NVR Inc. to William J. and Bethany K. Walker, $545,385.

Sugarberry Rd., 17874-NVR Inc. to Waleed Ahmad and Zohaal Faiz Sarwari, $626,570.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Bannerman Way, 13913-Toll VIII Partnership to Jack L. White, $591,539.

Cannondale Way, 14018-Rafal Najaat Mohammed to Louis, Ahe and Julia Mi Hea Kwon, $367,000.

Clatterbuck Loop, 14018-John P. and Susan L. Talone to Jason Weaver and Sarah R. Overcash, $497,000.

Ellis Mill Dr., 8717-Terry and Cathy A. Muse to Syed Abdus Sami, $585,000.

Finish Line Dr., 3540-K. Hovnanian at Holly Ridge Corp. to Georgia and Robert Herold, $739,007.

Heritage Farms Dr., 13524-Timothy A. Ramey and estate of Alline B. Ramey to Abdifatah A. Gaal, $719,000.

Little Thames Dr., 7129-Livingston and Jessica Lopresti to Diana Elizabeth Evins, $275,000.

Santa Cruz Pl., 7125-Nathaniel T. and Toccara D. Brooks to Bryant Edward Castens and Ashley Danielle Majewski, $380,000.

Tarleton Ct., 13872-Milton R. and Barbralyn W. Sanders to Adam and Sharon Kroth, $520,000.

Trotters Point Lane, 6064-Toll VIII Partnership to Michelle D. Harmon, $674,520.

HAYMARKET AREA

Amelia Springs Cir., 5782-Lucia Hernandez to Duran and Felipa Lawson, $470,000.

Blackburns Ford Ct., 5569-Glen and Phavy Cunningham to Ryan J. Pierrot and Tania C. Shammas, $769,900.

Caribbean Ct., 5667-Willie Leo and Sheila A. Chester to Phung Minh Vu, Loan T. Nguyen and Nhat D. Vu, $580,000.

Dunnbrook Terr., 6052-Chunhao Wang to Vanessa Sandin, $490,000.

Guard Hill Ct., 16054-Jeffrey and Catherine Satre to Eric Shaun Rooker and Elizabeth Anne Davies, $945,000.

Latham Dr., 4028-Dennis M. and Laura A. Harvey to Stephen Robert and Brittany Ann Spinillo, $550,000.

Parnell Ct., 15845-Robert E. and Robin L. Ackerman to Edmund Javier and Jennifer Ignacio, $790,000.

Simon Kenton Rd., 16073-Nathan Williams and Karen Fuechsel to James Richard and Deborah Sue Epling, $500,000.

Tulloch Spring Ct., 5903-Michael A. and Carol Louise McQuillan to Brendan and Kyrstin Alexis Cohn, $599,898.

MANASSAS AREA

Belle Grae Dr., 7546-Diana Hodgson to Barbara Ann Robinson, $216,000.

Canova Forest Ct., 7972-Kenneth L. and Phyllis A. Merricks to Margot M. Brauning, $655,000.

Community Dr., 7953-Sami Mahmoud Kaffarani to Robert M. Campos, $220,000.

Coronado Ct., 13767-Andrew and Ellen Gibbons to Christopher Drago and Meaghan R. Emery, $415,000.

Creek Ford Terr., 11219-NVR Inc. to Vishal H. Balani, $438,490.

Damascus Dr., 9559-Mohan P. and Sarala Bastakoti to Jose Manuel Martinez Lopez and Alejandra Y. Ramirez De Martinez, $322,000.

Englewood Farms Dr., 8939-Emmanuel Andreas Gerohristodoulos and Madeline Anne Eddy to Consuela L. Beverly, $415,000.

Fincastle Dr., 6034-Joseph and Debra R. Eonta to Andrew Jay and Lyublyana Slavova Covell, $549,900.

Goshen Ct., 7410-William M. Burke to Brian Edward and Lucero Lawrence, $638,000.

Hinton Way, 10779-Leroy Weekley to Tiffany Boakye, $415,000.

Karen Marie Ct., 8591-David and Julie Lopez to Jeff and Amy Snyder, $599,900.

Lafayette Ave., 9620-Oscar Villatoro and Leidy Lorena C. Velasquez to Fidias Amilcar and Vicky Elizabeth Flamenco De Hernandez, $365,000.

Margate Ct., 7581, No. 3A-004-Sadia Muzaffar and estate of Muzaffar Hussain to Maksim Kadyrkaev, $118,000.

Purdue Ct., 7538-A. Teague James to Hamid R. and Lourdes C. Garzan, $160,000.

Rokeby Dr., 7425-Laura E. Fobes to Gaffar Shareef, $213,400.

Sigfield Ct., 6871-Michael E. and J. Maxine Lundy to Terry W. and Theresa M. Freeze, $575,000.

Stone Hill Lane, 10898-Clifford Agyei Mensah and Theresa Prempeh to Laila Popal and Mariam Yousufzi, $305,500.

Wallace Lane, 8302-Larry A. Wharton Jr. to Curtis W. and Natalie H. McArtor, $285,000.

Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11141-NVR Inc. to Christian S. Sahno, $633,680.

Willow Green Cir., 11329-NVR Inc. to Andrea Cassandra and Benjamin Walter Walls, $384,060.

Winstead Pl., 8226, No. 102-Miritza Thorpe to Kayla Edwards and Cynthia Thomas, $210,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Alleghany Rd., 7553-Darlene D. Richardson to Lucas Majano, $322,000.

Cregger Lane, 7572-Dawn Michele McCarty and David Hoak to William Andrew and Rachel N. Moellmer, $474,500.

Kodiak Ct., 7005-Donald A. and Lisa K. Ferrett to Kerry E. Hawkins, $400,000.

Rumson Pl., 15001-Houzzbuyer Corp. to Antonio and Nykea Purnell, $610,000.

Tamberly Lane, 9338-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Syed Fahad Bukhari, Syed Tanveer Bukhari and Mubeen Tanveer, $589,370.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Dartmoor Dr., 16212-Jewel Foster to Richard A. Green, $424,950.

Fairway Dr., 16040-Michelene C. and Luis E. Rangel to James and Ashley Coker Wren, $395,000.

Mammoth Cave Loop, 3991-Kenneth and Veronica A. Hawkins to Dejene Damte and Liya N. Anteneh, $334,950.

Sheffield Dr., 16213-Nabil B. Rihane and Phillip B. Kemelor to Bianey Suarez, $370,000.

Victoria Falls Dr., 17564-Oso Corp. to La Toya A. Robinson, $370,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Parkgate Dr., 10904-Prince William County to Matthew L. Mills, $345,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Fortress Way, 424-Earl Austin and Emel Sultanli Rivenburg to Adam Lester, $327,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Windsor Rd., 19138-Wall Neighborhoods Corp. to Rajahn Ellis and Keyana Rainey, $579,710.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Augustus Ct., 12944-Linda F. Higgins to Donnie Hill and William Barry, $300,000.

Barcelona Ct., 15800-Zafar and Sayed Zafar Hashemi to Loai Hamed and Rachida Benalioua, $351,000.

Blysdale Lane, 3958-Harry M. and Martha B. Naydock to Brent M. Hart, $385,000.

Breezy Ridge Way, 13810, No. 18-5B-Emine O. and Anthony L. Rowe to Ann Margarette F. Mendoza and Justine Ysabel P. Francisco, $277,000.

Brookville Lane, 3492-Kathryn Brown to Jason Pardee, $235,000.

Canada Goose Loop, 15943-Juanita R. Jordan to Ryan Levan and Hannah Perkins, $380,000.

Cavallo Way, 4872-Matthew Tyler and Ashley Shortridge to Naga Narendra Babu Bodapati, $365,000.

Chattanooga Lane, 16445-Adam T. and Suzanne M. Moreau to Patrick Helms and Stephanie Deangelo, $495,000.

Cranford Dr., 12238-NVR Inc. to Robert and Kimberly Anne Trokey, $719,230.

Daisy Reid Ave., 4402-Michael Lashawn Pinkney to Cecelia Hampton, $400,000.

Dorothy Lane, 1675-Donald and Kimberly Bowman to Roy and Judith Simpson, $345,000.

Easterlin Way, 4629-NVR Inc. to Dwayne Kamal and Raiquel Angelique Brown, $693,185.

Ferry Landing Lane, 13383-Ronald J. and Jill A. Dervish to Robert and Vanessa Buell, $450,000.

Gangplank Lane, 16396-Priscilla Ann Mobley to John B. Sankoh, $420,000.

Grayson Rd., 14047-Rogue A. and Lilian Monge to Linthong Inthirath and Naritthisa Tran, $355,000.

Hanson Lane, 2034-Kimberly A. Miller to Marcelo Mirko Calderon, Erica Hernandez and Carla Lena Mallea De Calderon, $430,000.

Horner Rd., 1408-Numpech Areevong to Digna E. Garcia and Manuel I. Reyes, $350,000.

Ironwood St., 1388-Icon Exim Inc. to David J. Long, $227,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15628-Joseph W. and Nicole C. Callen to Vincent E. Williams Jr. and Kayla N. White, $300,000.

Ladymeade Ct., 12236, No. 5-202-Reza Haririnia to Richard A. Battle Sr., $215,000.

Lotte Dr., 12701, No. 102-Blaine Jay Bonjour to Joo Sung Um and Kwon Ja Um Kim, $132,000.

Madeira Ct., 2933-Janet Dyess to Jodit Morescalchi, $262,000.

Maryland Ave., 1403-Liborio and Simona Salinas to Francisco A. Martinez Leiva and Jacquelyne Lisseth Duran Martinez, $333,000.

Olmstead Lane, 16078-Kurt and April A. Hense to Adnan Hussain and Imran Shaikh, $524,900.

Rockledge Terr., 1742-Gabriel R. and Xenia C. Liera to Osei Frimpong and Belinda Sharon Baisie, $455,000.

Salemtown Dr., 12133-Kofi Asiedu to Yeslie Alicia Parada Guerrero, $249,900.

Sherbrooke Cir., 3570, No. 7-201-Geoffrey Deavers to James Furman, $185,000.

Stockholm Way, 2977-Yolunda P. Collins to Cynthia D. Leggins, $345,000.

Torrey Pine Ct., 12022-Brenda and Gordon R. Toevs to Eduardo Antonio Canales and Ursula Del Carmen Sanabria, $450,000.

Warren Dr., 1906-Michael B. and Tamou Ayers to German A. Garcia, $210,000.

Winston Ct., 2756-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Usman, Mohammad Arshed and Navida Nahid Chaudhri, $306,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in October in Manassas.

Adamson St., 8580-Jose I. Moreno Irias and Yeny C. Euceda Zavala to Patricia C. Cumberland, $265,000.

Braxted Lane, 8629-Noe Abismael Perez to Bernardo B. Gamiao, $250,000.

Camphor Ct., 9310-Mohammad G. Keya and Najila Nasserjah to Marline D. Melendez and Maria N. Santos, $415,800.

Georgian Ct., 8449-Walter M. Carbajal Martinez to Margarita E. and Edward A. Reyes Ramirez, $256,000.

Jackson Ave., 8620-Andrew Hawley to Carlos Martinez Acosta, $399,000.

McKenzie Cir., 8429-Felix M. Fornino and Robert J. Leslie to Angel Lopez Diego and Sofia D. Hernandez Corado, $215,000.

Quarry Rd., 8919-Hanitra Austin to Alison Paylor, $340,000.

Tillett Loop, 8319-Robert L. and Susan Marsh to James D. and Mia Heatherly, $509,750.

Weir St., 9003-Anthony S. and Deborah A. Pienta to John Earl Hunter and Amanda M. Rush, $440,000.

Wistlewood Ct., 10193-Feng Qian to Jeffrey Glenn and Jennifer Nicole Bell, $490,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in October in Manassas Park.

Andrew Dr., 9207-Alvaro and Erin E. Vega to Rebeca I. Flores Martinez and Mario A. Flores, $300,000.

Cabbel Dr., 216-Marco A. Rios to Jose E. Chicas Funes and Miguel A. Orellana Zavala, $413,000.

Fairway Ct., 9214-Michael R. Mazie to Mohammad G. and Mohammad E. Keya, $550,000.

Matthew Dr., 9230-Lorelei Cox and Leah G. Hess to Eddy Ruiz Garcia, $515,000.

Yost St., 115-Rebhi and Riman Kayed to Edgar and Tiffany Funes, $420,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in October were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Allegheny Dr., 41-Lydia Mathews to Jennifer Harper, $329,900.

Archer Rd., 4-Kerry M. Koehler to Reese G. and Amy Langlois, $345,000.

Bloomington Lane, 35-Michael E. and Michelle Brown to Phillip James, $345,000.

Boxelder Dr., 429-K. Hovnanian at Embrey Mill Village Corp. to Christian and Maria Odom, $498,490.

Cambridge St., 126-William Oliver Burton and Gail Burton Perry to Myra Oliveros, $218,100.

Choptank Rd., 159-Marco Antonio Gomez and Ximena Sanchez to Bernardo A. Montoya Prado and Francia Montoya, $318,000.

Coastal Ave., 1031-Miller and Smith Embrey Mill IV Corp. to Jeremy John and Charlette Y. Gabrielson, $444,500.

Corin Way, 29-Tiphany Eduviges Morales to Sika Abbey, $404,000.

Courthouse Manor Dr., 229-NVR Inc. to Nickytta I. and Dennis Smith, $504,000.

Denison St., 36-Neil L. and Susan O. Jacobs to Michael W. and Patricia L. Allen, $375,000.

Essex St., 303-Beau D. Bevard to John J. Collins and Danielle V. Levy, $189,000.

Forbes St., 625-Raymond T. Dietzel to Georaine G. Marcum and Tracy Lynn Trujillo, $359,000.

Greenridge Dr., 38-Paul J. and Linda M. Arney to Chantelle Marijke and Jeremy Ray Langford, $365,000.

Harpoon Dr., 2411-FFC Properties Corp. to Melanie A. Harris, $300,000.

Jib Dr., 116-Scott A. Carter to Kelly and Tracy Louise Baker, $339,950.

Landing Dr., 104-D’Angelo Boyce and Amanda Pearson to Raymond Isiah and Dominique M. Wiggins, $315,000.

Little Oak Rd., 11-David T. Clark to Terrence Antonio and Tasha Seabron, $403,000.

Mount Olive Rd., 541-Dennis D. and Ann M. Pincumbe to Karl W. and Cynthia J. Rauch, $565,000.

Penns Charter Lane, 117-U.S. Home Corp. to Josean Alvarez and Fabiola Adelina Carrero, $551,708.

Red Oak Dr., 302-Pamela D. Errigo to Lisa M. Shelton, $185,000.

Shackelford Well Rd., 75-Michael S. and Diane P. Parr to Stephen R. and Stefani R. Horne, $424,900.

Smith Lake Dr., 25-William D. and Ann M. Cobb to Gregory P. Sokolewicz, $550,000.

Sunset Ridge Lane, 14-William I. and Mari Whaley to Aleksandr Krupetskiy, $390,000.

Walden Lane, 150-Hezekiah M. and Mary L. Richardson to Timothy J. and Tanya C. Brosnan, $920,000.

Westmoreland Dr., 6-Colin J. and Elizabeth C. Ormsby to Rachel Macleod and Casey Brendan Breslin, $257,000.