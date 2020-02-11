Garry Glen Dr., 12589-Albert J. and Stephanie E. Gibes to Kenneth M. and Aicel Blankenship, $524,000.
Rannoch Forest Cir., 12853-Cara Cheatwood to Ali Hessavi, $350,000.
Selkirk Cir., 12434-Elijah and Lynn Boruchowitz to Antonio Jimenez, $300,000.
Tide View Ct., 12612-Tony C. and Katie G. Young to David and Elizabeth Geiger, $562,500.
DALE CITY AREA
Ashdale Cir., 14934-Ramneek Kalkat and Karan Hazrah to Thang Vinh Huynh, $270,000.
Catalpa Ct., 15001-Kenrick A. and Jenny M. Williams to Jimmy N. and Maria L. Espinoza, $252,500.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4816-Vincent M. and Melissa Nicole Nieves to Reginald King, $328,500.
Desoto Ct., 3909-Maria and Luis A. Krafft to Noe and Juan A. Rivas Landaverde, and Kelly Elizabeth Robles Gonzalez, $378,000.
Evey Turn, 14814-Fawad Muslim to Mohammad M. Abrar and Sofna Nowrin Shahriar, $220,000.
Geranium Ct., 14875-Stanley B. and Jennifer T. Brawner to Steven and Kimberly Brennan, $474,900.
Hawthorn Lane, 13211-Jorge Gamarra to Shirley Moya and Brandon Moya Linares, $328,000.
Kelso Ct., 4507-Angelica Washington and Rayvon Wheeler to No Thanh Luu, $270,000.
Koester Dr., 4715-Elsie L. Leathers to Julian Williams Jr., $335,000.
Landover Ct., 4981-Evelyn Nereyda Gonzalez to Ruth Janet and Jose F. Velasquez, $288,000.
Morrison Ct., 14124-Marjorie Olive McCloud to Fode and Fatoumata Traore, $225,000.
Oaklawn Lane, 6179-Stephen Joseph Haussmann and Glenna Spencer to Sophary Leng and Rickey Meanrith Hak, $438,000.
Princedale Dr., 13404-Timothy M. and Melanie Quinn to Saul N. Palacios Cruz, $390,000.
Race Pointe Pl., 5136-Robert D. Clark and Kimberly D. Chappell to Richard and Chelsea Norris, $314,000.
Southgate Ct., 14376-Mohammad Y. Shafiq to Mariana Antonia Pineda and Maria Magdalena Moises, $390,000.
Torrence Pl., 4410-Carlos E. Adamski to Hirut B. Homa, $335,000.
DUMFRIES AREA
Cusack Lane, 17391-India Adkins to Emelia Adjei, $300,900.
Hampstead Ridge Ct., 17668-Kenya R. Mitchell to Roma Sheatal and Marcia M. Shahid, $399,900.
Morgans Point Dr., 2445-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Sarah and Richard Recto, $609,391.
Porters Inn Dr., 16854-Mary C. Williams and Tiphani L. Scott to Carissa Yamil Perry, $279,900.
Red Mulberry Rd., 18005-NVR Inc. to Michele Brantley Cotton, $475,365.
Red Mulberry Rd., 18216-NVR Inc. to William J. and Bethany K. Walker, $545,385.
Sugarberry Rd., 17874-NVR Inc. to Waleed Ahmad and Zohaal Faiz Sarwari, $626,570.
GAINESVILLE AREA
Bannerman Way, 13913-Toll VIII Partnership to Jack L. White, $591,539.
Cannondale Way, 14018-Rafal Najaat Mohammed to Louis, Ahe and Julia Mi Hea Kwon, $367,000.
Clatterbuck Loop, 14018-John P. and Susan L. Talone to Jason Weaver and Sarah R. Overcash, $497,000.
Ellis Mill Dr., 8717-Terry and Cathy A. Muse to Syed Abdus Sami, $585,000.
Finish Line Dr., 3540-K. Hovnanian at Holly Ridge Corp. to Georgia and Robert Herold, $739,007.
Heritage Farms Dr., 13524-Timothy A. Ramey and estate of Alline B. Ramey to Abdifatah A. Gaal, $719,000.
Little Thames Dr., 7129-Livingston and Jessica Lopresti to Diana Elizabeth Evins, $275,000.
Santa Cruz Pl., 7125-Nathaniel T. and Toccara D. Brooks to Bryant Edward Castens and Ashley Danielle Majewski, $380,000.
Tarleton Ct., 13872-Milton R. and Barbralyn W. Sanders to Adam and Sharon Kroth, $520,000.
Trotters Point Lane, 6064-Toll VIII Partnership to Michelle D. Harmon, $674,520.
HAYMARKET AREA
Amelia Springs Cir., 5782-Lucia Hernandez to Duran and Felipa Lawson, $470,000.
Blackburns Ford Ct., 5569-Glen and Phavy Cunningham to Ryan J. Pierrot and Tania C. Shammas, $769,900.
Caribbean Ct., 5667-Willie Leo and Sheila A. Chester to Phung Minh Vu, Loan T. Nguyen and Nhat D. Vu, $580,000.
Dunnbrook Terr., 6052-Chunhao Wang to Vanessa Sandin, $490,000.
Guard Hill Ct., 16054-Jeffrey and Catherine Satre to Eric Shaun Rooker and Elizabeth Anne Davies, $945,000.
Latham Dr., 4028-Dennis M. and Laura A. Harvey to Stephen Robert and Brittany Ann Spinillo, $550,000.
Parnell Ct., 15845-Robert E. and Robin L. Ackerman to Edmund Javier and Jennifer Ignacio, $790,000.
Simon Kenton Rd., 16073-Nathan Williams and Karen Fuechsel to James Richard and Deborah Sue Epling, $500,000.
Tulloch Spring Ct., 5903-Michael A. and Carol Louise McQuillan to Brendan and Kyrstin Alexis Cohn, $599,898.
MANASSAS AREA
Belle Grae Dr., 7546-Diana Hodgson to Barbara Ann Robinson, $216,000.
Canova Forest Ct., 7972-Kenneth L. and Phyllis A. Merricks to Margot M. Brauning, $655,000.
Community Dr., 7953-Sami Mahmoud Kaffarani to Robert M. Campos, $220,000.
Coronado Ct., 13767-Andrew and Ellen Gibbons to Christopher Drago and Meaghan R. Emery, $415,000.
Creek Ford Terr., 11219-NVR Inc. to Vishal H. Balani, $438,490.
Damascus Dr., 9559-Mohan P. and Sarala Bastakoti to Jose Manuel Martinez Lopez and Alejandra Y. Ramirez De Martinez, $322,000.
Englewood Farms Dr., 8939-Emmanuel Andreas Gerohristodoulos and Madeline Anne Eddy to Consuela L. Beverly, $415,000.
Fincastle Dr., 6034-Joseph and Debra R. Eonta to Andrew Jay and Lyublyana Slavova Covell, $549,900.
Goshen Ct., 7410-William M. Burke to Brian Edward and Lucero Lawrence, $638,000.
Hinton Way, 10779-Leroy Weekley to Tiffany Boakye, $415,000.
Karen Marie Ct., 8591-David and Julie Lopez to Jeff and Amy Snyder, $599,900.
Lafayette Ave., 9620-Oscar Villatoro and Leidy Lorena C. Velasquez to Fidias Amilcar and Vicky Elizabeth Flamenco De Hernandez, $365,000.
Margate Ct., 7581, No. 3A-004-Sadia Muzaffar and estate of Muzaffar Hussain to Maksim Kadyrkaev, $118,000.
Purdue Ct., 7538-A. Teague James to Hamid R. and Lourdes C. Garzan, $160,000.
Rokeby Dr., 7425-Laura E. Fobes to Gaffar Shareef, $213,400.
Sigfield Ct., 6871-Michael E. and J. Maxine Lundy to Terry W. and Theresa M. Freeze, $575,000.
Stone Hill Lane, 10898-Clifford Agyei Mensah and Theresa Prempeh to Laila Popal and Mariam Yousufzi, $305,500.
Wallace Lane, 8302-Larry A. Wharton Jr. to Curtis W. and Natalie H. McArtor, $285,000.
Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11141-NVR Inc. to Christian S. Sahno, $633,680.
Willow Green Cir., 11329-NVR Inc. to Andrea Cassandra and Benjamin Walter Walls, $384,060.
Winstead Pl., 8226, No. 102-Miritza Thorpe to Kayla Edwards and Cynthia Thomas, $210,000.
MANASSAS PARK AREA
Alleghany Rd., 7553-Darlene D. Richardson to Lucas Majano, $322,000.
Cregger Lane, 7572-Dawn Michele McCarty and David Hoak to William Andrew and Rachel N. Moellmer, $474,500.
Kodiak Ct., 7005-Donald A. and Lisa K. Ferrett to Kerry E. Hawkins, $400,000.
Rumson Pl., 15001-Houzzbuyer Corp. to Antonio and Nykea Purnell, $610,000.
Tamberly Lane, 9338-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Syed Fahad Bukhari, Syed Tanveer Bukhari and Mubeen Tanveer, $589,370.
MONTCLAIR AREA
Dartmoor Dr., 16212-Jewel Foster to Richard A. Green, $424,950.
Fairway Dr., 16040-Michelene C. and Luis E. Rangel to James and Ashley Coker Wren, $395,000.
Mammoth Cave Loop, 3991-Kenneth and Veronica A. Hawkins to Dejene Damte and Liya N. Anteneh, $334,950.
Sheffield Dr., 16213-Nabil B. Rihane and Phillip B. Kemelor to Bianey Suarez, $370,000.
Victoria Falls Dr., 17564-Oso Corp. to La Toya A. Robinson, $370,000.
NOKESVILLE AREA
Parkgate Dr., 10904-Prince William County to Matthew L. Mills, $345,000.
OCCOQUAN AREA
Fortress Way, 424-Earl Austin and Emel Sultanli Rivenburg to Adam Lester, $327,000.
TRIANGLE AREA
Windsor Rd., 19138-Wall Neighborhoods Corp. to Rajahn Ellis and Keyana Rainey, $579,710.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
Augustus Ct., 12944-Linda F. Higgins to Donnie Hill and William Barry, $300,000.
Barcelona Ct., 15800-Zafar and Sayed Zafar Hashemi to Loai Hamed and Rachida Benalioua, $351,000.
Blysdale Lane, 3958-Harry M. and Martha B. Naydock to Brent M. Hart, $385,000.
Breezy Ridge Way, 13810, No. 18-5B-Emine O. and Anthony L. Rowe to Ann Margarette F. Mendoza and Justine Ysabel P. Francisco, $277,000.
Brookville Lane, 3492-Kathryn Brown to Jason Pardee, $235,000.
Canada Goose Loop, 15943-Juanita R. Jordan to Ryan Levan and Hannah Perkins, $380,000.
Cavallo Way, 4872-Matthew Tyler and Ashley Shortridge to Naga Narendra Babu Bodapati, $365,000.
Chattanooga Lane, 16445-Adam T. and Suzanne M. Moreau to Patrick Helms and Stephanie Deangelo, $495,000.
Cranford Dr., 12238-NVR Inc. to Robert and Kimberly Anne Trokey, $719,230.
Daisy Reid Ave., 4402-Michael Lashawn Pinkney to Cecelia Hampton, $400,000.
Dorothy Lane, 1675-Donald and Kimberly Bowman to Roy and Judith Simpson, $345,000.
Easterlin Way, 4629-NVR Inc. to Dwayne Kamal and Raiquel Angelique Brown, $693,185.
Ferry Landing Lane, 13383-Ronald J. and Jill A. Dervish to Robert and Vanessa Buell, $450,000.
Gangplank Lane, 16396-Priscilla Ann Mobley to John B. Sankoh, $420,000.
Grayson Rd., 14047-Rogue A. and Lilian Monge to Linthong Inthirath and Naritthisa Tran, $355,000.
Hanson Lane, 2034-Kimberly A. Miller to Marcelo Mirko Calderon, Erica Hernandez and Carla Lena Mallea De Calderon, $430,000.
Horner Rd., 1408-Numpech Areevong to Digna E. Garcia and Manuel I. Reyes, $350,000.
Ironwood St., 1388-Icon Exim Inc. to David J. Long, $227,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15628-Joseph W. and Nicole C. Callen to Vincent E. Williams Jr. and Kayla N. White, $300,000.
Ladymeade Ct., 12236, No. 5-202-Reza Haririnia to Richard A. Battle Sr., $215,000.
Lotte Dr., 12701, No. 102-Blaine Jay Bonjour to Joo Sung Um and Kwon Ja Um Kim, $132,000.
Madeira Ct., 2933-Janet Dyess to Jodit Morescalchi, $262,000.
Maryland Ave., 1403-Liborio and Simona Salinas to Francisco A. Martinez Leiva and Jacquelyne Lisseth Duran Martinez, $333,000.
Olmstead Lane, 16078-Kurt and April A. Hense to Adnan Hussain and Imran Shaikh, $524,900.
Rockledge Terr., 1742-Gabriel R. and Xenia C. Liera to Osei Frimpong and Belinda Sharon Baisie, $455,000.
Salemtown Dr., 12133-Kofi Asiedu to Yeslie Alicia Parada Guerrero, $249,900.
Sherbrooke Cir., 3570, No. 7-201-Geoffrey Deavers to James Furman, $185,000.
Stockholm Way, 2977-Yolunda P. Collins to Cynthia D. Leggins, $345,000.
Torrey Pine Ct., 12022-Brenda and Gordon R. Toevs to Eduardo Antonio Canales and Ursula Del Carmen Sanabria, $450,000.
Warren Dr., 1906-Michael B. and Tamou Ayers to German A. Garcia, $210,000.
Winston Ct., 2756-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Usman, Mohammad Arshed and Navida Nahid Chaudhri, $306,000.
Manassas
Adamson St., 8580-Jose I. Moreno Irias and Yeny C. Euceda Zavala to Patricia C. Cumberland, $265,000.
Braxted Lane, 8629-Noe Abismael Perez to Bernardo B. Gamiao, $250,000.
Camphor Ct., 9310-Mohammad G. Keya and Najila Nasserjah to Marline D. Melendez and Maria N. Santos, $415,800.
Georgian Ct., 8449-Walter M. Carbajal Martinez to Margarita E. and Edward A. Reyes Ramirez, $256,000.
Jackson Ave., 8620-Andrew Hawley to Carlos Martinez Acosta, $399,000.
McKenzie Cir., 8429-Felix M. Fornino and Robert J. Leslie to Angel Lopez Diego and Sofia D. Hernandez Corado, $215,000.
Quarry Rd., 8919-Hanitra Austin to Alison Paylor, $340,000.
Tillett Loop, 8319-Robert L. and Susan Marsh to James D. and Mia Heatherly, $509,750.
Weir St., 9003-Anthony S. and Deborah A. Pienta to John Earl Hunter and Amanda M. Rush, $440,000.
Wistlewood Ct., 10193-Feng Qian to Jeffrey Glenn and Jennifer Nicole Bell, $490,000.
Manassas Park
Andrew Dr., 9207-Alvaro and Erin E. Vega to Rebeca I. Flores Martinez and Mario A. Flores, $300,000.
Cabbel Dr., 216-Marco A. Rios to Jose E. Chicas Funes and Miguel A. Orellana Zavala, $413,000.
Fairway Ct., 9214-Michael R. Mazie to Mohammad G. and Mohammad E. Keya, $550,000.
Matthew Dr., 9230-Lorelei Cox and Leah G. Hess to Eddy Ruiz Garcia, $515,000.
Yost St., 115-Rebhi and Riman Kayed to Edgar and Tiffany Funes, $420,000.
Stafford County
Allegheny Dr., 41-Lydia Mathews to Jennifer Harper, $329,900.
Archer Rd., 4-Kerry M. Koehler to Reese G. and Amy Langlois, $345,000.
Bloomington Lane, 35-Michael E. and Michelle Brown to Phillip James, $345,000.
Boxelder Dr., 429-K. Hovnanian at Embrey Mill Village Corp. to Christian and Maria Odom, $498,490.
Cambridge St., 126-William Oliver Burton and Gail Burton Perry to Myra Oliveros, $218,100.
Choptank Rd., 159-Marco Antonio Gomez and Ximena Sanchez to Bernardo A. Montoya Prado and Francia Montoya, $318,000.
Coastal Ave., 1031-Miller and Smith Embrey Mill IV Corp. to Jeremy John and Charlette Y. Gabrielson, $444,500.
Corin Way, 29-Tiphany Eduviges Morales to Sika Abbey, $404,000.
Courthouse Manor Dr., 229-NVR Inc. to Nickytta I. and Dennis Smith, $504,000.
Denison St., 36-Neil L. and Susan O. Jacobs to Michael W. and Patricia L. Allen, $375,000.
Essex St., 303-Beau D. Bevard to John J. Collins and Danielle V. Levy, $189,000.
Forbes St., 625-Raymond T. Dietzel to Georaine G. Marcum and Tracy Lynn Trujillo, $359,000.
Greenridge Dr., 38-Paul J. and Linda M. Arney to Chantelle Marijke and Jeremy Ray Langford, $365,000.
Harpoon Dr., 2411-FFC Properties Corp. to Melanie A. Harris, $300,000.
Jib Dr., 116-Scott A. Carter to Kelly and Tracy Louise Baker, $339,950.
Landing Dr., 104-D’Angelo Boyce and Amanda Pearson to Raymond Isiah and Dominique M. Wiggins, $315,000.
Little Oak Rd., 11-David T. Clark to Terrence Antonio and Tasha Seabron, $403,000.
Mount Olive Rd., 541-Dennis D. and Ann M. Pincumbe to Karl W. and Cynthia J. Rauch, $565,000.
Penns Charter Lane, 117-U.S. Home Corp. to Josean Alvarez and Fabiola Adelina Carrero, $551,708.
Red Oak Dr., 302-Pamela D. Errigo to Lisa M. Shelton, $185,000.
Shackelford Well Rd., 75-Michael S. and Diane P. Parr to Stephen R. and Stefani R. Horne, $424,900.
Smith Lake Dr., 25-William D. and Ann M. Cobb to Gregory P. Sokolewicz, $550,000.
Sunset Ridge Lane, 14-William I. and Mari Whaley to Aleksandr Krupetskiy, $390,000.
Walden Lane, 150-Hezekiah M. and Mary L. Richardson to Timothy J. and Tanya C. Brosnan, $920,000.
Westmoreland Dr., 6-Colin J. and Elizabeth C. Ormsby to Rachel Macleod and Casey Brendan Breslin, $257,000.
Woodrow Dr., 91-Barry Wayne and Helen Lee Harris Johnson to Geoffrey W. and Mildred P. Davenport, $275,000.