Henry Abbott Rd., 10828-Darrell R. and Donna L.M. Scott to Jason and Melanie Jean Thornton, $599,000.

Ricketts Battery Dr., 11912-Roberta A. Miller to Bekir Cataloluk, $555,000.

Stable Forest Pl., 8854-Martin D. and April J. Vermeulen to Steve Bruno, $339,900.

Wheat Mill Loop, 12212-Raphael and Kristin K. Mirabal to Gregory and Grace Riley, $475,000.

CATHARPIN AREA

Sudley Rd., 4821-Edward Allen and Charlotte Diane Wade to Omar A. Granada Coreas and Elza L. Granada De Romero, $436,700.

DALE CITY AREA

Bel Aire Estates Pl., 5612-Elijah B. and Marlon L. Chance Roberts to Edwin and Monica Maria Martinez, $600,000.

Bountiful Lane, 3414-Terri L. Johnson to Habibullah Jahish, $340,000.

Brook Dr., 14605-Jose S. Ruiz to Irma S. Briones Cepeda and Jesus E. Celaya Gallardo, $305,000.

Charlton Ct., 4619-Scott Conrad Kuendel to Tanya A. Gonzalez and Dominique T. Manzano, $230,000.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4928-Byoung Jun Lim to Hyok K. and Ji Yeon Nam Khang, $310,000.

Dodson Dr., 14727-Jerrold M. Colbert to Elder E. Abzun Marcos and Gloria D. Abzun, $360,000.

Fullerton Rd., 14195-Gaston Santos to Evan Reeves, and Angeline and Annaliza Bacatano, $299,000.

Gran Deur Dr., 13726-Sharon G. McIlveen to Samuel Torres, $249,000.

Ketterman Dr., 13008-Jonathan Robert and Ann Elizabeth Kording to Steven W. Smith, $349,900.

Lea Meadow Ct., 4058-Augustus M. Pearman to Shaun T. Jackson and Jeanette Shatia Marshall, $510,000.

Meadowbrook Rd., 13805-Elpidio Valdez and Elizar Sanchez to Priscila M. Diaz and Martir Batres, $315,000.

Neddleton Ave., 5575-Albert and Geraldine H. Woods to Matthew S. Byrnes and Kristina Livermont, $376,000.

Pemberley Ct., 4295-Linwood and Felicia Barrett to Abul Kalam Azad and Faouzia Irene Akhter, $535,000.

Saffron Lane, 5672-Kevin and Janine Kempfer to Dagoberto Reyes and Fabiola Martinez Guerrero, $345,000.

Starling Ct., 4445-Kamran and Mohbeen F. Ali to Gehusette A. Anderson, $322,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Branched Oak Rd., 17111-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Milton King and Kyoko Lyons, $631,664.

Fort Donelson Ct., 2127-Luis Enrique Martinez to Arturo Rosario, $268,000.

Hemlock Bay Rd., 2142-NVR Inc. to Rashadra Chante Sinclair, $424,675.

Overlook Rd., 17608-Amar and Shivani Singh to Khalid S. Dar, $449,800.

Porters Inn Dr., 16888-Samuel B. Majekodunmi to Augustine Ahenkorah and Grace Akosua Nimoh, $310,000.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18196-NVR Inc. to Benita J. Fair, $477,705.

Scarlet Pine Rd., 2013-NVR Inc. to Jessica Lea Owens and Joseph Nabil Awadalla, $601,330.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Box Elder Loop, 6533-Suzanne L. Bailey and estate of John J. Lank to Daniel and Sherry August, $510,000.

Chancellorsville Dr., 6100-Toll VIII Partnership to Anita Benoski and Larry Harvey Glover, $812,047.

Cluster House Way, 7357-Michele Stahl Angelo and Jeffrey E. Pschirer to Eman Chakmakchi, $430,000.

Fenestra Pl., 8958-Larry A. Fuller to Kevin M. and Charlie Tumelty, $575,000.

Gallery Way, 13917-Fulgencio F. Barrera to David J., Chinda and Chindaporn Cecchino, $584,000.

James Madison Hwy., 7308-Frederick and Dorothy L. Beale to Felipe and Fresia M. Tamblay Valle, $320,000.

Newbern Loop, 14369-Stephanie Marie and Michael Lawrence Petruzzi to Amy Duff, $280,000.

Rockingham Lane, 13649-Brian K. and Joann I. Hilger to Ramzi Adam Dridi and Alessandra Sofia Troncoso, $470,000.

Selbourne Lane, 6701-Brian T. and Donna A. Fisher to Michael and Christy Pregnall, $475,000.

Traphill Way, 7259-Douglas Michael and Maritza Otilia Amrhein to Muqdam Abdulmuneam Kathem, $385,000.

Virginia Oaks Dr., 7892-Patrick and Tamara L. Scott to John Joseph and Myra Larissa Zappone, $570,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Ashby Oak Ct., 14842-Robert G. Chatman Jr. to Reginal Donnel and Kerstin Byrd McDuffie, $675,000.

Bowers Hill Dr., 5337-Jackson Scott and Hae Ryun Yoon Foster to Anthony and Angela Carter, $764,000.

Glass Mountain Way, 4675-Andrew M. and Emnie A. Staley to Anthony and Alycia Hakes, $664,900.

Jackson Dr., 2504-Matthew and Victoria Brillant to Matthew Fuld, $425,000.

Lawson Dr., 6231-Tracey Anne Kennedy to Syed Hammad Tanveer, $455,000.

Mill Creek Rd., 3417-Kearney Bouanchaud Shaw to Frederick Clinton and Jessica Powell, $686,000.

Popes Creek Pl., 6018-Craig and Kimberly Jacobs to Megan M. Hoover, $440,000.

Sky Valley Dr., 15248-Dominion Country Club LP to Sarah Elizabeth and Christopher Michael Goedtel, $780,743.

Victorias Crest Pl., 15702-Eric R. Folland to Sachin and Vinay Ahuja, $795,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Blue Gray Cir., 7842-Arezou Derogari to Silvia P. Mazariegos Guevara and Jorge Mario Ramos Vargas, $334,900.

Clifton St., 7917-Mauricio A. Perez to Juan F. Ventura Maltez, $325,000.

Creek Ford Terr., 11213-NVR Inc. to Kristy J. Ennis, $451,715.

Creek Ford Terr., 11242-NVR Inc. to Svetlana McCarthy, $463,685.

Elsing Green Dr., 8774-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Thomas J. Matson, $377,600.

Englewood Farms Dr., 8964-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Chadia Habib, $460,504.

Garrett Way, 8901-Chong Chool Park to Tamila Gayle Lee, $417,000.

Hersch Farm Lane, 9388-Edna T. Brannan to Andrew T. Koncen and Amber Simpson, $459,000.

Irongate Way, 8309-Georgina Jeannette Ramirez to Elmer A. Coreas Jr. and Lissa J. Camargo, $233,000.

Kendrick Ct., 7888-Thomas R. and Wendy Campbell to Shamon Daniel and Nijama Smalls, $599,000.

Lindera Ct., 6405-Peter D. Dittamo to Christopher Roy Turbok and Adrianne Delane David, $599,900.

Middleburg Ct., 8846-Socorro Cabral and Maria P. Acosta Cabral to Iris and Consuelo Nativi, $263,000.

Passage Creek Lane, 6470-James R. and Paige T. Wayland to Aaron Robert and Kelly Weidner, $575,000.

Raphiel Ct., 8145-Michael J. and Martha P. Lasiewicki to Sean and Jennifer Moffit, $461,000.

Running Cedar Lane, 6521-Neighborhoods V Corp. to Edward Randolph and Ashia Tranee Brooks, $907,990.

Sorrell Dr., 10383-Sheri L. McMahon to James Lyndal Jimerson, $446,000.

Token Valley Rd., 6738-Craig B. Stuard to David Thomas Young, $585,000.

Westmoreland Ave., 9422-Daniela Finn Lynn to Jose L. Gomez, $349,987.

Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11152-NVR Inc. to Nhan Luu and Trinh Tran, $574,565.

Willow Green Cir., 11417-NVR Inc. to Rajesh Bokkisam, $399,990.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11138-Nicholas F. Hackett and Jodie M. Albertelli to Tilly M. Bachmann, $245,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Amherst Dr., 7724-Santiago M. and Claudia M. Rosales to Hugo A. Amaya, $319,500.

Granite Lane, 8429-Julius and Eva O. Govanko to Olivia and John Evers, $489,900.

Manassas Dr., 7902-Omar Rosales Aparicio to Dominga Rodriguez Busto and Antonia Rodriguez, $300,000.

Pond Crest Terr., 8156-Hee Sun and Young S. Kim to Hasan Barakat, $389,000.

Skystone Loop, 8106-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Michael N. Cho and Sarai Koo, $539,660.

Towering Oak Way, 8082-Kevin and Charlie F. Tumelty to Jonathan Robert and Ann Elizabeth Kording, $505,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Benecia Lane, 4775-Donald Wright to Kashif Saeed, $315,000.

Duncan Pl., 4702-Michael D. and Sandra Neill to Fernando L. Uribe, $430,000.

Jasper Loop, 4084-J.J.S. Investment Corp. to Meskerm Degago and Ermias Mergia, $335,000.

Mill Station Way, 16708-N.V.P. Inc. to Mark V. and Kathryn S. Prescott Herzing, $775,000.

Spring Branch Blvd., 5205-Capital Realty Corp. to Hadiatu Jalloh, $325,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Aden Rd., 12230-Deborah C. Olson and Robert W. Hesser to David Brian and Catherine Adams Pittman, $1.08 million.

Burwell Rd., 9000-Donald E. Coulter and Norborne P. Beville Jr. to Kory Dustin Gough, $460,000.

Greenwood Way, 7706-Andrew and Heather Francis to Andrew and Melissa W. Hawley, $438,000.

Sowder Pl., 9005-Marie Marakowits to Ross T. Latimer, $312,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Sebring Ct., 1600-Ramsey R. and Denise M. Baerga to Barry R. Eperjesi, $430,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Graham Park Rd., 3616-Ronald H. and Nadine Lazarus to Diogenes D. Gonzalez, $265,000.

Potomac Highlands Cir., 5029-Beverly Mitchell to James William Watson, $315,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Aiden Dr., 1535-Thomas G. Abbey and Gilbert H. Harrison to Binod Jung Kunwar, $260,000.

Aztec Pl., 12346-Bashir Ahmed Miah to Sayed A. Woror, $350,000.

Bordeaux Pl., 2770-North Shore Corp. to Kera Lashann Wooten, $195,000.

Brickert Pl., 3944-Hardwood Properties Corp. to Ryan Smith, $355,000.

Cadbury Way, 14606-Martin J. and Ruth A. Saenz to Irina Ghaznawi, $374,000.

Carroll Ave., 16006-Adam Francisco Castillo to Robert McGowan, $285,000.

Chablis Cir., 2805-Ashley S. King to Rand T. Shihab, $187,320.

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 3018-Scott K. Torrence to Hellene E. Tettey, $286,000.

Colby Dr., 13004-Phyllis L. Haynes to Khanh N. Nguyen, $360,000.

Covered Bridge Lane, 3509-Manuel Anguiano and Jenny A. Bonilla to Sisay K. Melaku, $340,000.

Cressida Pl., 3991-Hyekyong Arnett to Mohamed Mokhtari, $245,000.

Dara Dr., 12753, No. 303-Richard F. and Clare F. Siegel to Muhammad Bilal, $123,000.

Eagle Flight Cir., 16323-Maurizio and Tara Visani to Douglas Alcides Cornejo Escobar, $535,000.

Effingham Ct., 12883-Allan Carey and Xueping Liu Stone to Bethlehem Desta and Teck Meriam, $292,050.

Foothill St., 3211-Christopher R. Hurd to Melissa Suzanne Jaramillo, $288,000.

Greenhouse View Lane, 12604-Triangle Real Estate Investments Corp. to Devina Thapa and Nishant R. Gurung, $625,000.

Hedges Run Dr., 12498-Denise Allen to Claudia P. Zelaya and Edward A. Henriquez Huezo, $425,000.

Illinois Rd., 15100-Maurice E. and Sherri L. Weir to Rosalia Yasmin Campos, $350,000.

Jato Ct., 1532-Carlos Fernando Montoya Haro and Dulce Gabriela Cazon Guzman to Ioana Filimon and Eliud Torres, $395,000.

Knightsbridge Dr., 12604-Timothy C. Quinn to Marc L. and Virginia L. McNayr, $475,000.

Lanyard Lane, 4917-Robert E. and Kristin L. Lohfeld to Ahmed Aflal Lafir and Imane Bir, $580,000.

Longview Dr. E., 1219-Criselda Von Wald to Ana Julia Viera, $260,000.

Lupine Turn, 13040-Justin L. Bankert to Sayed Naser and Baheshteh Hosaini, $524,000.

Marquis Pl., 3885-Paramount Investments Corp. to Gladys M. Bautista De Lopez, Astrid M. Lopez Bautista and Maylin V. Lopez Bautista, $319,900.

McIntire Dr., 12553-Houzzbuyer Corp. to Israel J. Echeverria Romero and Pamela S. Echeverria, $525,000.

Palermo Terr., 15685-Flora T. Richardson to Muktar Trawalley, $345,000.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14852-Jonathan N. Francis to Dexter Thompson, $399,900.

Rainswood Lane, 2441-Jason M. and Alicia Williams to Nadia and Freha Sharifzada, $290,000.

Rotterdam Loop, 2947-Kimberly Dettmann to Daniel Michael and Cassandra Irene Marie Perron, $337,000.

Seminole Rd., 2915-Constance Bernice Mitchell to Shaista Mirza, $270,000.

Sulky Ct., 12523-Fredric and Lisa Weishoff to Sokkhim Chang and Tung V. Chau, $473,000.

Village Dr., 14473-Lisa F. Sutter and estate of Lewis H. Sutter to Ignacio J. Diaz Mendez, $224,900.

Wermuth Way, 4728-Johnson Dike to Carlinton Dobson, $535,000.

Woodside Dr., 1629-Mitchell L. Phelps Inc. to Miriam Maritza Zalles, $315,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in October in Manassas.

Afton Ct., 9202-House Buyers of America Inc. to Julian E. Castro Guerra, Rosa Emilia Castro and Blanca B. Isidro, $349,900.

Bens Way, 10204-Jeremy Harridath and Pamela Barak to Erick M. Lane, $460,000.

Butternut Cir., 10361-Paul J. Grayson Jr. to Bobby Glenn and Princess Hall, $320,000.

Cedar Ridge Dr., 10309-David L. and Roberta K. Foster to Warren E. and Tammy Hutchison Brooks, $425,000.

Davis Pl., 10490-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Sherri Leeann Boyd, $402,155.

Grant Ave., 8902-Phae Corp. to Scott E. Kestner, $360,000.

Main St., 9101-Henry W. Bennett to Christopher P. and Janice D. Fleming, $350,000.

Niki Pl., 9230, No. 102-Mirza Javed Iqbal Baig to Michele Damour, $155,000.

River Crest Rd., 9375-James and Gloria Reed to Mirvat K. Hanna and Amir Hanna Megalli, $475,000.

Speedwell Ct., 10183-Matthew J. and Carrie M. Cain to Azhar Iqbal and Saima Azhar, $300,000.

Town Lane, 9810-Diane R. Park and Leslie W. Jones to Yawovi Boukari, $250,000.

Whispering Pine Ct., 9035-Mark Tosti to Juan E. Borjas Martinez and Haydee D. Guzman De Borjas, $284,900.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in October in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9439-Shannon T. and Katie Z. Curtis to Melca Inmer Olivares Padilla, Edwin Lopez Olivares and Danie Faustino Lopez Olivares, $330,000.

Cartwright Ct., 8627-Yanan Zhang and Guanhua Xu to Elvin A. Paz Pavon and Tania Julissa Avila Hernandez, $250,000.

Manassas Dr., 129-David A. Gutierrez to Carlos Ernesto Rivas, $345,000.

Moseby Ct., 335-Bobby R. and Elizabeth R. Jones to Ashenafi H. Chero and Amsalech E. Mitiku, $240,000.

Walker Way, 9564-Bernard Sloan Jr. to Nihad and Nora Alfaysale, $235,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in October were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Aquia Dr., 1232-Stacy and Denise L. Mason to Dusty and Kathryne Kitzmiller, $395,000.

Aspen Rd., 940-Dream Finders Homes Corp. to Thomas D. and Dominique S.G. Kay, $499,990.

Blossom Tree Ct., 22-Juan Carlos Fernandez to Marco Anton Escobar Hernandez and Marvin Amilcar Escobar, $490,000.

Brittany Manor Way, 115-David M. Benefiel and Deborah L. Southworth to Frederick Dzekashu and Alice Kuaban, $645,000.

Chadwick Dr., 74-Kevin and Melissa Buckles to Rebecca Iyabode and Michael Olukayode Olatunji, $361,900.

Clark Patton Rd., 77-Piedmont Red Corp. to Christopher James and Sara Michelle Hughes, $449,990.

Coldspring Dr., 207-Andrew and Amanda Brooks to Justin and Rebekah Conable, $300,000.

Cosmos Ct., 10-Augustine Homes Corp. to Charles E. and Vivienne D. Taylor, $886,315.

Cross Cut Lane, 24-Michael D. Simley to Anthony and Tricky Tarole, $308,475.

Douglas Dr., 108-Zabrina Yominique Hoggard to Rain and Yingying Overby, $320,000.

Fenwick Dr., 19-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Sidney Vernos and Althea Delores Elam, $344,072.

Forge Mill Rd., 21-John B. and Brenda L. Garner to Mohamed and Albane Elnahass, $377,000.

Grosvenor Lane, 302, No. APT202-Susan M. and James J. Miller to Daisy D. Pabon Gandulla, $164,900.

Holly Dr., 126-Rudis A. Perdomo to John Henry Stevers Jr., $257,500.

Kelly Way, 52-Timothy and Donella Scarboro to Annie Ovalle, $400,000.

Larkwood Ct., 26-Elizabeth A. and Scott J. Stine to Matthew R. and Traci B. Schuyler, $363,000.

Montera Ave., 115-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Robert L. and Audrey Henderson Grena, $380,144.

Nautical Cv., 111-Daniel and Elizabeth Brown to Omar R. and Anne M. Lopez, $565,000.

Poplar Manor Ave., 215-Augustine Homes Corp. to Daniel Joseph and Melissa Kari Gilmore, $744,710.

Sarrington Ct., 9-Mark Paul and Alma Delia Kugler to Tehsina Munir and Sultan Bilal Ahmed, $400,000.

Shore Dr., 26-Clark Dennis Crippen to Ella Jones Gramling, $540,000.

Spain Dr., 1115-Timothy and Katherine Tyron to Jennifer M. and Daniel Pierce, $330,000.

Tally Ho Dr., 25-Alberta P. Schlesinger to Colin J. and Elizabeth C. Ormsby, $330,000.

Washington Dr., 1304-1304 Washington Corp. to Janet Cresegiona and Brent Jones, $439,000.