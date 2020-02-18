Henry Abbott Rd., 10828-Darrell R. and Donna L.M. Scott to Jason and Melanie Jean Thornton, $599,000.
Ricketts Battery Dr., 11912-Roberta A. Miller to Bekir Cataloluk, $555,000.
Stable Forest Pl., 8854-Martin D. and April J. Vermeulen to Steve Bruno, $339,900.
Wheat Mill Loop, 12212-Raphael and Kristin K. Mirabal to Gregory and Grace Riley, $475,000.
CATHARPIN AREA
Sudley Rd., 4821-Edward Allen and Charlotte Diane Wade to Omar A. Granada Coreas and Elza L. Granada De Romero, $436,700.
DALE CITY AREA
Bel Aire Estates Pl., 5612-Elijah B. and Marlon L. Chance Roberts to Edwin and Monica Maria Martinez, $600,000.
Bountiful Lane, 3414-Terri L. Johnson to Habibullah Jahish, $340,000.
Brook Dr., 14605-Jose S. Ruiz to Irma S. Briones Cepeda and Jesus E. Celaya Gallardo, $305,000.
Charlton Ct., 4619-Scott Conrad Kuendel to Tanya A. Gonzalez and Dominique T. Manzano, $230,000.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4928-Byoung Jun Lim to Hyok K. and Ji Yeon Nam Khang, $310,000.
Dodson Dr., 14727-Jerrold M. Colbert to Elder E. Abzun Marcos and Gloria D. Abzun, $360,000.
Fullerton Rd., 14195-Gaston Santos to Evan Reeves, and Angeline and Annaliza Bacatano, $299,000.
Gran Deur Dr., 13726-Sharon G. McIlveen to Samuel Torres, $249,000.
Ketterman Dr., 13008-Jonathan Robert and Ann Elizabeth Kording to Steven W. Smith, $349,900.
Lea Meadow Ct., 4058-Augustus M. Pearman to Shaun T. Jackson and Jeanette Shatia Marshall, $510,000.
Meadowbrook Rd., 13805-Elpidio Valdez and Elizar Sanchez to Priscila M. Diaz and Martir Batres, $315,000.
Neddleton Ave., 5575-Albert and Geraldine H. Woods to Matthew S. Byrnes and Kristina Livermont, $376,000.
Pemberley Ct., 4295-Linwood and Felicia Barrett to Abul Kalam Azad and Faouzia Irene Akhter, $535,000.
Saffron Lane, 5672-Kevin and Janine Kempfer to Dagoberto Reyes and Fabiola Martinez Guerrero, $345,000.
Starling Ct., 4445-Kamran and Mohbeen F. Ali to Gehusette A. Anderson, $322,000.
DUMFRIES AREA
Branched Oak Rd., 17111-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Milton King and Kyoko Lyons, $631,664.
Fort Donelson Ct., 2127-Luis Enrique Martinez to Arturo Rosario, $268,000.
Hemlock Bay Rd., 2142-NVR Inc. to Rashadra Chante Sinclair, $424,675.
Overlook Rd., 17608-Amar and Shivani Singh to Khalid S. Dar, $449,800.
Porters Inn Dr., 16888-Samuel B. Majekodunmi to Augustine Ahenkorah and Grace Akosua Nimoh, $310,000.
Red Mulberry Rd., 18196-NVR Inc. to Benita J. Fair, $477,705.
Scarlet Pine Rd., 2013-NVR Inc. to Jessica Lea Owens and Joseph Nabil Awadalla, $601,330.
GAINESVILLE AREA
Box Elder Loop, 6533-Suzanne L. Bailey and estate of John J. Lank to Daniel and Sherry August, $510,000.
Chancellorsville Dr., 6100-Toll VIII Partnership to Anita Benoski and Larry Harvey Glover, $812,047.
Cluster House Way, 7357-Michele Stahl Angelo and Jeffrey E. Pschirer to Eman Chakmakchi, $430,000.
Fenestra Pl., 8958-Larry A. Fuller to Kevin M. and Charlie Tumelty, $575,000.
Gallery Way, 13917-Fulgencio F. Barrera to David J., Chinda and Chindaporn Cecchino, $584,000.
James Madison Hwy., 7308-Frederick and Dorothy L. Beale to Felipe and Fresia M. Tamblay Valle, $320,000.
Newbern Loop, 14369-Stephanie Marie and Michael Lawrence Petruzzi to Amy Duff, $280,000.
Rockingham Lane, 13649-Brian K. and Joann I. Hilger to Ramzi Adam Dridi and Alessandra Sofia Troncoso, $470,000.
Selbourne Lane, 6701-Brian T. and Donna A. Fisher to Michael and Christy Pregnall, $475,000.
Traphill Way, 7259-Douglas Michael and Maritza Otilia Amrhein to Muqdam Abdulmuneam Kathem, $385,000.
Virginia Oaks Dr., 7892-Patrick and Tamara L. Scott to John Joseph and Myra Larissa Zappone, $570,000.
HAYMARKET AREA
Ashby Oak Ct., 14842-Robert G. Chatman Jr. to Reginal Donnel and Kerstin Byrd McDuffie, $675,000.
Bowers Hill Dr., 5337-Jackson Scott and Hae Ryun Yoon Foster to Anthony and Angela Carter, $764,000.
Glass Mountain Way, 4675-Andrew M. and Emnie A. Staley to Anthony and Alycia Hakes, $664,900.
Jackson Dr., 2504-Matthew and Victoria Brillant to Matthew Fuld, $425,000.
Lawson Dr., 6231-Tracey Anne Kennedy to Syed Hammad Tanveer, $455,000.
Mill Creek Rd., 3417-Kearney Bouanchaud Shaw to Frederick Clinton and Jessica Powell, $686,000.
Popes Creek Pl., 6018-Craig and Kimberly Jacobs to Megan M. Hoover, $440,000.
Sky Valley Dr., 15248-Dominion Country Club LP to Sarah Elizabeth and Christopher Michael Goedtel, $780,743.
Victorias Crest Pl., 15702-Eric R. Folland to Sachin and Vinay Ahuja, $795,000.
MANASSAS AREA
Blue Gray Cir., 7842-Arezou Derogari to Silvia P. Mazariegos Guevara and Jorge Mario Ramos Vargas, $334,900.
Clifton St., 7917-Mauricio A. Perez to Juan F. Ventura Maltez, $325,000.
Creek Ford Terr., 11213-NVR Inc. to Kristy J. Ennis, $451,715.
Creek Ford Terr., 11242-NVR Inc. to Svetlana McCarthy, $463,685.
Elsing Green Dr., 8774-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Thomas J. Matson, $377,600.
Englewood Farms Dr., 8964-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Chadia Habib, $460,504.
Garrett Way, 8901-Chong Chool Park to Tamila Gayle Lee, $417,000.
Hersch Farm Lane, 9388-Edna T. Brannan to Andrew T. Koncen and Amber Simpson, $459,000.
Irongate Way, 8309-Georgina Jeannette Ramirez to Elmer A. Coreas Jr. and Lissa J. Camargo, $233,000.
Kendrick Ct., 7888-Thomas R. and Wendy Campbell to Shamon Daniel and Nijama Smalls, $599,000.
Lindera Ct., 6405-Peter D. Dittamo to Christopher Roy Turbok and Adrianne Delane David, $599,900.
Middleburg Ct., 8846-Socorro Cabral and Maria P. Acosta Cabral to Iris and Consuelo Nativi, $263,000.
Passage Creek Lane, 6470-James R. and Paige T. Wayland to Aaron Robert and Kelly Weidner, $575,000.
Raphiel Ct., 8145-Michael J. and Martha P. Lasiewicki to Sean and Jennifer Moffit, $461,000.
Running Cedar Lane, 6521-Neighborhoods V Corp. to Edward Randolph and Ashia Tranee Brooks, $907,990.
Sorrell Dr., 10383-Sheri L. McMahon to James Lyndal Jimerson, $446,000.
Token Valley Rd., 6738-Craig B. Stuard to David Thomas Young, $585,000.
Westmoreland Ave., 9422-Daniela Finn Lynn to Jose L. Gomez, $349,987.
Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11152-NVR Inc. to Nhan Luu and Trinh Tran, $574,565.
Willow Green Cir., 11417-NVR Inc. to Rajesh Bokkisam, $399,990.
Wortham Crest Cir., 11138-Nicholas F. Hackett and Jodie M. Albertelli to Tilly M. Bachmann, $245,000.
MANASSAS PARK AREA
Amherst Dr., 7724-Santiago M. and Claudia M. Rosales to Hugo A. Amaya, $319,500.
Granite Lane, 8429-Julius and Eva O. Govanko to Olivia and John Evers, $489,900.
Manassas Dr., 7902-Omar Rosales Aparicio to Dominga Rodriguez Busto and Antonia Rodriguez, $300,000.
Pond Crest Terr., 8156-Hee Sun and Young S. Kim to Hasan Barakat, $389,000.
Skystone Loop, 8106-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Michael N. Cho and Sarai Koo, $539,660.
Towering Oak Way, 8082-Kevin and Charlie F. Tumelty to Jonathan Robert and Ann Elizabeth Kording, $505,000.
MONTCLAIR AREA
Benecia Lane, 4775-Donald Wright to Kashif Saeed, $315,000.
Duncan Pl., 4702-Michael D. and Sandra Neill to Fernando L. Uribe, $430,000.
Jasper Loop, 4084-J.J.S. Investment Corp. to Meskerm Degago and Ermias Mergia, $335,000.
Mill Station Way, 16708-N.V.P. Inc. to Mark V. and Kathryn S. Prescott Herzing, $775,000.
Spring Branch Blvd., 5205-Capital Realty Corp. to Hadiatu Jalloh, $325,000.
NOKESVILLE AREA
Aden Rd., 12230-Deborah C. Olson and Robert W. Hesser to David Brian and Catherine Adams Pittman, $1.08 million.
Burwell Rd., 9000-Donald E. Coulter and Norborne P. Beville Jr. to Kory Dustin Gough, $460,000.
Greenwood Way, 7706-Andrew and Heather Francis to Andrew and Melissa W. Hawley, $438,000.
Sowder Pl., 9005-Marie Marakowits to Ross T. Latimer, $312,000.
OCCOQUAN AREA
Sebring Ct., 1600-Ramsey R. and Denise M. Baerga to Barry R. Eperjesi, $430,000.
TRIANGLE AREA
Graham Park Rd., 3616-Ronald H. and Nadine Lazarus to Diogenes D. Gonzalez, $265,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 5029-Beverly Mitchell to James William Watson, $315,000.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
Aiden Dr., 1535-Thomas G. Abbey and Gilbert H. Harrison to Binod Jung Kunwar, $260,000.
Aztec Pl., 12346-Bashir Ahmed Miah to Sayed A. Woror, $350,000.
Bordeaux Pl., 2770-North Shore Corp. to Kera Lashann Wooten, $195,000.
Brickert Pl., 3944-Hardwood Properties Corp. to Ryan Smith, $355,000.
Cadbury Way, 14606-Martin J. and Ruth A. Saenz to Irina Ghaznawi, $374,000.
Carroll Ave., 16006-Adam Francisco Castillo to Robert McGowan, $285,000.
Chablis Cir., 2805-Ashley S. King to Rand T. Shihab, $187,320.
Chinkapin Oak Lane, 3018-Scott K. Torrence to Hellene E. Tettey, $286,000.
Colby Dr., 13004-Phyllis L. Haynes to Khanh N. Nguyen, $360,000.
Covered Bridge Lane, 3509-Manuel Anguiano and Jenny A. Bonilla to Sisay K. Melaku, $340,000.
Cressida Pl., 3991-Hyekyong Arnett to Mohamed Mokhtari, $245,000.
Dara Dr., 12753, No. 303-Richard F. and Clare F. Siegel to Muhammad Bilal, $123,000.
Eagle Flight Cir., 16323-Maurizio and Tara Visani to Douglas Alcides Cornejo Escobar, $535,000.
Effingham Ct., 12883-Allan Carey and Xueping Liu Stone to Bethlehem Desta and Teck Meriam, $292,050.
Foothill St., 3211-Christopher R. Hurd to Melissa Suzanne Jaramillo, $288,000.
Greenhouse View Lane, 12604-Triangle Real Estate Investments Corp. to Devina Thapa and Nishant R. Gurung, $625,000.
Hedges Run Dr., 12498-Denise Allen to Claudia P. Zelaya and Edward A. Henriquez Huezo, $425,000.
Illinois Rd., 15100-Maurice E. and Sherri L. Weir to Rosalia Yasmin Campos, $350,000.
Jato Ct., 1532-Carlos Fernando Montoya Haro and Dulce Gabriela Cazon Guzman to Ioana Filimon and Eliud Torres, $395,000.
Knightsbridge Dr., 12604-Timothy C. Quinn to Marc L. and Virginia L. McNayr, $475,000.
Lanyard Lane, 4917-Robert E. and Kristin L. Lohfeld to Ahmed Aflal Lafir and Imane Bir, $580,000.
Longview Dr. E., 1219-Criselda Von Wald to Ana Julia Viera, $260,000.
Lupine Turn, 13040-Justin L. Bankert to Sayed Naser and Baheshteh Hosaini, $524,000.
Marquis Pl., 3885-Paramount Investments Corp. to Gladys M. Bautista De Lopez, Astrid M. Lopez Bautista and Maylin V. Lopez Bautista, $319,900.
McIntire Dr., 12553-Houzzbuyer Corp. to Israel J. Echeverria Romero and Pamela S. Echeverria, $525,000.
Palermo Terr., 15685-Flora T. Richardson to Muktar Trawalley, $345,000.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14852-Jonathan N. Francis to Dexter Thompson, $399,900.
Rainswood Lane, 2441-Jason M. and Alicia Williams to Nadia and Freha Sharifzada, $290,000.
Rotterdam Loop, 2947-Kimberly Dettmann to Daniel Michael and Cassandra Irene Marie Perron, $337,000.
Seminole Rd., 2915-Constance Bernice Mitchell to Shaista Mirza, $270,000.
Sulky Ct., 12523-Fredric and Lisa Weishoff to Sokkhim Chang and Tung V. Chau, $473,000.
Village Dr., 14473-Lisa F. Sutter and estate of Lewis H. Sutter to Ignacio J. Diaz Mendez, $224,900.
Wermuth Way, 4728-Johnson Dike to Carlinton Dobson, $535,000.
Woodside Dr., 1629-Mitchell L. Phelps Inc. to Miriam Maritza Zalles, $315,000.
Manassas
Afton Ct., 9202-House Buyers of America Inc. to Julian E. Castro Guerra, Rosa Emilia Castro and Blanca B. Isidro, $349,900.
Bens Way, 10204-Jeremy Harridath and Pamela Barak to Erick M. Lane, $460,000.
Butternut Cir., 10361-Paul J. Grayson Jr. to Bobby Glenn and Princess Hall, $320,000.
Cedar Ridge Dr., 10309-David L. and Roberta K. Foster to Warren E. and Tammy Hutchison Brooks, $425,000.
Davis Pl., 10490-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Sherri Leeann Boyd, $402,155.
Grant Ave., 8902-Phae Corp. to Scott E. Kestner, $360,000.
Main St., 9101-Henry W. Bennett to Christopher P. and Janice D. Fleming, $350,000.
Niki Pl., 9230, No. 102-Mirza Javed Iqbal Baig to Michele Damour, $155,000.
River Crest Rd., 9375-James and Gloria Reed to Mirvat K. Hanna and Amir Hanna Megalli, $475,000.
Speedwell Ct., 10183-Matthew J. and Carrie M. Cain to Azhar Iqbal and Saima Azhar, $300,000.
Town Lane, 9810-Diane R. Park and Leslie W. Jones to Yawovi Boukari, $250,000.
Whispering Pine Ct., 9035-Mark Tosti to Juan E. Borjas Martinez and Haydee D. Guzman De Borjas, $284,900.
Manassas Park
Black Hawk Ct., 9439-Shannon T. and Katie Z. Curtis to Melca Inmer Olivares Padilla, Edwin Lopez Olivares and Danie Faustino Lopez Olivares, $330,000.
Cartwright Ct., 8627-Yanan Zhang and Guanhua Xu to Elvin A. Paz Pavon and Tania Julissa Avila Hernandez, $250,000.
Manassas Dr., 129-David A. Gutierrez to Carlos Ernesto Rivas, $345,000.
Moseby Ct., 335-Bobby R. and Elizabeth R. Jones to Ashenafi H. Chero and Amsalech E. Mitiku, $240,000.
Walker Way, 9564-Bernard Sloan Jr. to Nihad and Nora Alfaysale, $235,000.
Stafford County
Aquia Dr., 1232-Stacy and Denise L. Mason to Dusty and Kathryne Kitzmiller, $395,000.
Aspen Rd., 940-Dream Finders Homes Corp. to Thomas D. and Dominique S.G. Kay, $499,990.
Blossom Tree Ct., 22-Juan Carlos Fernandez to Marco Anton Escobar Hernandez and Marvin Amilcar Escobar, $490,000.
Brittany Manor Way, 115-David M. Benefiel and Deborah L. Southworth to Frederick Dzekashu and Alice Kuaban, $645,000.
Chadwick Dr., 74-Kevin and Melissa Buckles to Rebecca Iyabode and Michael Olukayode Olatunji, $361,900.
Clark Patton Rd., 77-Piedmont Red Corp. to Christopher James and Sara Michelle Hughes, $449,990.
Coldspring Dr., 207-Andrew and Amanda Brooks to Justin and Rebekah Conable, $300,000.
Cosmos Ct., 10-Augustine Homes Corp. to Charles E. and Vivienne D. Taylor, $886,315.
Cross Cut Lane, 24-Michael D. Simley to Anthony and Tricky Tarole, $308,475.
Douglas Dr., 108-Zabrina Yominique Hoggard to Rain and Yingying Overby, $320,000.
Fenwick Dr., 19-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Sidney Vernos and Althea Delores Elam, $344,072.
Forge Mill Rd., 21-John B. and Brenda L. Garner to Mohamed and Albane Elnahass, $377,000.
Grosvenor Lane, 302, No. APT202-Susan M. and James J. Miller to Daisy D. Pabon Gandulla, $164,900.
Holly Dr., 126-Rudis A. Perdomo to John Henry Stevers Jr., $257,500.
Kelly Way, 52-Timothy and Donella Scarboro to Annie Ovalle, $400,000.
Larkwood Ct., 26-Elizabeth A. and Scott J. Stine to Matthew R. and Traci B. Schuyler, $363,000.
Montera Ave., 115-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Robert L. and Audrey Henderson Grena, $380,144.
Nautical Cv., 111-Daniel and Elizabeth Brown to Omar R. and Anne M. Lopez, $565,000.
Poplar Manor Ave., 215-Augustine Homes Corp. to Daniel Joseph and Melissa Kari Gilmore, $744,710.
Sarrington Ct., 9-Mark Paul and Alma Delia Kugler to Tehsina Munir and Sultan Bilal Ahmed, $400,000.
Shore Dr., 26-Clark Dennis Crippen to Ella Jones Gramling, $540,000.
Spain Dr., 1115-Timothy and Katherine Tyron to Jennifer M. and Daniel Pierce, $330,000.
Tally Ho Dr., 25-Alberta P. Schlesinger to Colin J. and Elizabeth C. Ormsby, $330,000.
Washington Dr., 1304-1304 Washington Corp. to Janet Cresegiona and Brent Jones, $439,000.
Wythe Ct., 1106-Cory and Katherine Hepler to Saira Usman and Usman Javed, $243,000.