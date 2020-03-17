Formby St., 12216-Christopher Howard Coviello to Qasim Khan, $450,000.
Huddersfield Way, 8613-Katherine K. Buck and Paul A. Grimshaw to Jon and Dennis Chamot, $445,000.
Moxleys Ford Lane, 10004-Sidney Barton Boyd to Christopher Dale Martin, $290,900.
Rothbury Dr., 8560-Carl R. and Mary E. Walsh to Mark E. and Casey F. Munsch, $549,900.
Tenbury Ct., 8883-Mark and Kelly Dixon to Demetrios and Allison Lambropoulos, $519,900.
DALE CITY AREA
Altomare Trace Way, 15641-Sean and Joyce Yuen Leung to Thomas and Luisa Beckman, $500,000.
Beau Ridge Dr., 15843-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Pedro Juan and Gloria Ivette Ramos, $645,866.
Cardinal Crest Dr., 4118-George Gunn to Basra Bashir, $511,000.
Chrysler Ct., 14857-Ernest O. Asante and Rebecca L. Rebstock to Aiyana Oates, $330,000.
Crossed Talons Rd., 16034-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Tamika Marshe Yarbrough, $659,990.
Dodson Dr., 14809-Henna A. Nawab to Diego Ignacio Velasquez Cruz, $330,000.
Eastman St., 14601-Ludwik J. and Irena Kulczycki to Jaime Enrique Lopez Recinos, $325,000.
Filarete St., 14438-Kimberly Anne and Robert Gene Trokey to Maya Briegnon Brandon, $273,000.
Fortuna Ct., 3810-Vannary Kim and Rothanik Rin to Ervin O. Lizama, $339,900.
Hamilton Dr., 4611-Sandra M. Moore to Junior A. Vasquez Villaneuva and Siria E. Melendez De Vasquez, $299,900.
Hunter Crest Rd., 5935-Cindy M. and Stuart R. Seal to Kelvin Antonio and Georgia Eggleston Davis, $680,000.
Kerrman Ct., 13001-Rocky John Deutsch to Jessica Sekhon Miller, $315,000.
Koester Ct., 13653-Ali Shalal and Nidhal M. Ghani to Mauricio L. Barrios Lopez and Eldemira M. Lopez Maldonado, $335,000.
Mapledale Ave., 13757-Richard E. and Pragati Bhatt Patrick to Neldo A. Mancia and Fernando A. Soriano Mancia, $315,000.
Oakland Dr., 6234-Suzanne H. Lawver to Shoeb Rahman and Ela Shoeb, $450,000.
Savannah Dr., 14230-Robert Scott Honeycutt to Mohammad Rahman and Kazi Mahbub, $276,000.
Tonka Ct., 12948-Kandy and Carl Adams to Karean Edwards, $344,900.
DUMFRIES AREA
Belleplain Ct., 3430-Latrice N. and Kevin Bryant to Hassan Channan, $280,250.
Gibson Mill Rd., 17128-John S. and Alexandra D. McCallum to Jose Antonio Mejia Cardenas and Maritza G. Cornejo, $278,000.
Kilkenny Way, 2994-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Antonio Terrell Mitchell Jones, $325,000.
Red Mulberry Rd., 18143-NVR Inc. to Janine B. and Derek Thieme, $393,470.
Red Mulberry Rd., 18224-NVR Inc. to Anthony Joseph and Sobeida Ortiz Rainone, $530,160.
Stump St., 18042-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Jaqui Moore and Quintarus A. Sherrill, $693,000.
GAINESVILLE AREA
Cannondale Way, 14158-Hyon H. and Peter L. Connelly to Joshua M. Tatum, $325,000.
Chelmsford Dr., 13890, No. B208-William M. John to Brenda Gail Root, $270,000.
Hampton Bay Lane, 6797-Tao Yang to Chris Hill, $259,000.
Hunters Run Way, 14178-Scott A. and Christine R. Barrett to Robert Norton Jr. and Brandi Brokaw, $373,000.
Pasture View Pl., 6305-Robert and Kathleen M. Pavlak to Sally R. and John W. Lyver IV, $740,000.
Rogue Forest Lane, 7032-Nicole A. Velasco to Edgar J. Zometa Orellana, $340,000.
Turtle Creek Cir., 7967-Basheer Edgemoore Turtle Point Corp. to Carlos and Teresa Cerball, $531,100.
HAYMARKET AREA
Amber Ridge Rd., 5908-Rodney Dowdle to Rita Mensah and Kofi Domfeh, $603,500.
Bonnie Brae Farm Dr., 5166-Dominion Country Club to Juan Carlos and Jennifer Caballero, $1.18 million.
Dunnbrook Terr., 6021-Margarita L. Freire Macas and Johnny E. Macas Alarcon to Paige J. Pollock and Peter J. Princi Jr., $560,000.
Heather Mill Lane, 15120, No. 304-Cheryl Newgaard to Shirley Rogers, $307,000.
Leopolds Trail, 6706-Stephen J. and Rosanna Donaghey to Andrew and Katherine Eschle, $760,000.
Piedmont Vista Dr., 13180-Sean Wesley and Melissa Anne Boyer to Jason R. and Darcy Dawn Jenkins, $825,000.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15238-Catherine B. Krempa and Catherine B. Dupre to Hunter B. Surface, $320,000.
Verde Pl., 14357-James F. Gaudiosi to Vikas Patial, $424,000.
MANASSAS AREA
Apple Tree Ct., 6435-Mary Jackson to Peter D. Dittamo, $460,000.
Bosna Ct., 10324-Sudha A. and Anand B. Amin to Ian and Lori Pettersen, $445,000.
Clemson Ct., 7507-Edith A. Haney to Hung Quang Dinh, $210,000.
Creek Ford Terr., 11205-NVR Inc. to Edith B. and Kevin Ochoa, $425,415.
Fox Den Rd., 6663-Mark Wattam to Jonathan and Shannon M. North Giles, $435,000.
Heritage Crossing Ct., 8280-Reginald and Cynthia McFadden to Arnold Gustavo Rodriguez and Jose Felipe Rodriguez Osorio, $299,300.
Meadow Grove Ct., 10702-John and Ayanna Van Daele to Jasmine J. Owens, $250,000.
Running Cedar Lane, 6508-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Erica Asamoah, $987,180.
Sycamore Leaf Ct., 15104-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Azim and Mlahat Yoldash, $975,845.
Van Doren Rd., 13709-Robin N. Beglau Combs to Jose Luis Maldonado Torres, $380,000.
Winged Elm Cir., 10500-Richard B. Striebeck and Kelsey Z. Crane to Alexander S. and Mia K. Miyakawa, $439,900.
MANASSAS PARK AREA
Moore Dr., 10696-Mae Short to Jason A. and Ashton L. Spencer, $400,000.
Spruce St., 8207-Jum Sook Kwon to Xi C. Van, $332,000.
MONTCLAIR AREA
Fairway Dr., 15904-Asad Ul Haq to Richard Michael Harrell Sr. and Kristen Roberts, $412,000.
Mill Station Way, 16766-N.V.P. Inc. to John Carlos Clark, $615,000.
Taconic Cir., 16200-Christopher Washington to Frederick and Ashlyn Coleman, $224,500.
NOKESVILLE AREA
Edmund Saul Ct., 12101-NVR Inc. to Albert and Rebecca O. Schwartz, $721,088.
OCCOQUAN AREA
Center Lane, 302-Berrywood Inc. to David T. Scott, $405,000.
TRIANGLE AREA
Graham Park Rd., 3855-Christopher Lee Chamnaiphol to Usman and Warda Chaudhri, $303,000.
Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3703-Edward and Ashia Brooks to Larisa V. Kidwell, $452,500.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
Barrister Pl., 13225-Chantra E. and Brian W. Tignor to Marcel and Shanitra Davis Howard, $679,000.
Cadbury Way, 14600-Constance M. Coustaut to Trevor W. Stewart and Sterling L. Cupp, $397,000.
Carter Lane, 1715-Eric A. Quaye and Alberta Ankrah to Gedion Teklemariam, $315,000.
Cave Ct., 3106-Philip M. and Catherine E. Bek to Jacob V. and Colleen R. Rogers, $443,000.
Columbia Rd., 1303-James A. Simmons to Jose W. Ramos Argueta and Jose M. Ramos Carranza, $338,000.
Cranes Bill Way, 1334-Aaron McDade to Brandon Jamar and Javonna Moet Friend, $349,900.
Fort Lyon Dr., 3425-Daniel Habete and Hirut Gebre to Jose Luis Zelaya Santos and Carla Dolores Gomez, $355,000.
Grosbeak Ct., 1510-Carlos and Mariana Azuero to Kenyatta Ba Trice McKoy, $370,000.
Horseshoe Lane, 15560-Michael C. Brogan to Claudia Beatriz Paz, $178,900.
John Diskin Cir., 15726-Carlos Cuahutle to Matthew Steven Goodman, $295,000.
Ladue Ct., 1621, No. 404-B-Carl G. and Joyce Jarrett Thor to Elizabeth A. Popgoshev, $375,000.
Mandolin Lane, 12970-Jerome N. and Martine M. Carrillo to Jesus Tellado Nieves and Ginette Tellado, $358,000.
Matura Lane, 3702-Jacqueline F. Beslow to Yetemfeker Negeya and Sara Yeshitila, $380,000.
Oberlin Dr., 2265-Bridgett B. Warren Smith to Gopakumar Sethuraman, $330,000.
Plymouth Ct., 12579-Cynthia J. Fleming to Mohamed Mokhtari and Fatna Kali, $270,700.
Putnam Cir., 13166-Thomas David Newton to Donnell A. and Yesica Viviana Trawick, $298,000.
Sherbrooke Cir., 3570, No. 7-304-Margaret Wright to Geoffrey Deavers, $195,000.
Torbay Way, 15244-Rozlon D. Bradley to Collin R. Northrup, $287,000.
Manassas
Bens Way, 10189-Oscar Velez Rodriguez and Petrona Paredes to Matthew G. and Amber L. Long, $473,900.
Burlington Ct., 8502-David P. Curley to Roberto Jose Andrade Amaya, $271,000.
Fendall St., 9948-David Anthony Santoro and Bennith G. Merritt to Wendy S. Toor, $394,500.
Longstreet Ct., 9252-Leah K. and Arthur Lonwood Carter to Ellen M. and Phillip A. Heaton, $485,000.
Park St., 9632-David A. and Catherine H. Debenedetto to Michael F. and Ann V. Hadro, $627,000.
Ratcliffe Trail, 10555-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Ruth A. Odumu, $447,779.
Scarlet Oak Dr., 9480-Helena Richards to Isanders and Geraldine Gudiel, $182,500.
Wellington Rd., 9920-True Living Corp. to Felipe and Sonia Arely Urbina Guevara, $512,200.
Manassas Park
Belo Gate Dr., 9009-Rogan Diller Flowers and Alissa Buoni to Nicole K. Burnett, $415,000.
Holmes Pl., 9722, No. 203-Ethan H. Morris to Ana Jessica Amaya, $227,000.
Matthew Dr., 9224-Michael Marcolla to Bryan Everett and Caitlin Rachel Hadro, $475,000.
Polk Dr., 111-Peter T. and Jan M. Alten to Juan Diego Martinez Sanchez and Guadalupe Martinez Valle, $299,900.
White Pine Dr., 8381-Carlos A. Calix to Ana K. Esparza Reyes, $224,000.
Stafford County
Almond Dr., 212-James A. Myers to Glenn and Kalyn Harrison, $389,000.
Aquia Dr., 3207-Atienna Jo Shaffner to Douglas Edgardo Funez Mendez, $359,900.
Bellamy Lane, 18-Jared Adam Costello to Bradley E. and Patricia Hentschel, $360,000.
Blossom Lane, 102-Julian J. and Trina L. Hubbard to Alysha Macarz, $295,900.
Brooksbank Ct., 3-Donald and Melissa McCoy to Thomas J. and Angela Lillard, $375,000.
Candleridge Ct., 11-Raymond Joseph and Alison Rose Johnson to Borys and Denae Vargas, $375,000.
Chapel Green Rd., 241-Keith L. and Bernadine Fawn Baker to John Paul and Sascha M. Cardona, $455,000.
Clippership Cv., 303-Timothy J. and Kristen B. Baroody to Luis Alfonso Leyva Talamantes, $326,000.
Coneflower Lane, 220-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Kelvin and Traci Hamilton, $597,000.
Danbury Ct., 6-Ronald W. and Patricia A. Husted to Jennifer May and Calvin Ernest McGhee, $416,000.
Fallen Leaves Lane, 11-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Starm Mortgage Loan Trust to Paul John and Vicki Sims Paskanik, $399,900.
Freya Lane, 7-Tracy and Donna Jones to Luis T. Velasquez Valle, $329,000.
Glacier Way, 75-Michael D. and Nadja L. Spiegeler to Docas Dankwah and Benjamin Boateng, $375,000.
Hanover Dr., 2-Robert J. and Jesstine S. Zaluski to Leonora V. Lamudge, $244,900.
Hickory Lane, 22-Brighthouse Life Insurance Co. to Elias Benavides, $170,000.
Hope Rd., 636-Donovan and Tiffany Royal to Kwame Osei Acheampong and Nina Boateng Adusei, $320,000.
Independence Dr., 209-Timothy Steven and Kelley L. Wallace to Lora Lea James, $209,000.
Karen Terr., 2237-Rack D. and Beckie Lee Campbell to Enmar Matthew Abrams, $335,000.
Lendall Lane, 899-Jonathan S. and Whitney E. Riley to Joseph and Elizabeth Graves, $729,000.
Long Point Dr., 181-Carolyn B. Carroll to Donna Jean Harter, $337,000.
Meadow Lane, 119-Borys and Denae Vargas to Luis A. Paz Quintanilla, $245,000.
Morton Rd., 90-Brett Summerfield and Courtney P. Mitchell to Antonio Torray Weir, $264,900.
Norfolk St., 5-Jonathan C. and Alissa A. Fraser to Mauro Andres and Alejandra Magali Gonzalez, $410,000.
Ontell Ct., 25-Travis and Kristie Sullivan to Princesa Rojas Araiza, $365,000.
Phillips St., 322-Walter R. Furrow Jr. to Lisa Baumgartner, $360,000.
Potomac Dr., 1102-Estate of Norman Kenneth Humphreys and Kevin Humphreys to Pamela Jones, $325,000.
Richmond Dr., 1211-Jane W. Lewis to Brandon J. and Brianna L. Knight, $390,000.
Saint Davids Ct., 8-William H. and Gwendolyn Hallett to Jaime M. Alvarez-Arevalo, $385,000.
Shepherds Hook Way, 33-Jonathan Carlton and Sara Anne Swanson to Karen Yvonne and John William Nutt, $380,000.
Southampton Ct., 203-William Redd to Carly Shannon Kirn and Zach James Jacobsen, $290,000.
Stafford Mews Lane, 112-Nicoleta Rotaru to Bijoux N. Mudibu, $240,000.
Streamview Dr., 317-Chang Kuk and Kyung Hee Yang to Jin Wom Kim, $290,000.
Wakefield Ave., 22-Emory E. Jones III to Kaitlyn Wiltshire, $265,000.
White Oak Rd., 1102-Estate of Edith Henderson Sutton and Barbara Sutton Akroyd to Forrest Easom Clift, $190,000.
Woodlot Ct., 9-Benjamin T. and Kelly A. Rice to Andrea J. Hazeley, $505,000.