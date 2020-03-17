Formby St., 12216-Christopher Howard Coviello to Qasim Khan, $450,000.

Huddersfield Way, 8613-Katherine K. Buck and Paul A. Grimshaw to Jon and Dennis Chamot, $445,000.

Moxleys Ford Lane, 10004-Sidney Barton Boyd to Christopher Dale Martin, $290,900.

Rothbury Dr., 8560-Carl R. and Mary E. Walsh to Mark E. and Casey F. Munsch, $549,900.

Tenbury Ct., 8883-Mark and Kelly Dixon to Demetrios and Allison Lambropoulos, $519,900.

DALE CITY AREA

Altomare Trace Way, 15641-Sean and Joyce Yuen Leung to Thomas and Luisa Beckman, $500,000.

Beau Ridge Dr., 15843-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Pedro Juan and Gloria Ivette Ramos, $645,866.

Cardinal Crest Dr., 4118-George Gunn to Basra Bashir, $511,000.

Chrysler Ct., 14857-Ernest O. Asante and Rebecca L. Rebstock to Aiyana Oates, $330,000.

Crossed Talons Rd., 16034-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Tamika Marshe Yarbrough, $659,990.

Dodson Dr., 14809-Henna A. Nawab to Diego Ignacio Velasquez Cruz, $330,000.

Eastman St., 14601-Ludwik J. and Irena Kulczycki to Jaime Enrique Lopez Recinos, $325,000.

Filarete St., 14438-Kimberly Anne and Robert Gene Trokey to Maya Briegnon Brandon, $273,000.

Fortuna Ct., 3810-Vannary Kim and Rothanik Rin to Ervin O. Lizama, $339,900.

Hamilton Dr., 4611-Sandra M. Moore to Junior A. Vasquez Villaneuva and Siria E. Melendez De Vasquez, $299,900.

Hunter Crest Rd., 5935-Cindy M. and Stuart R. Seal to Kelvin Antonio and Georgia Eggleston Davis, $680,000.

Kerrman Ct., 13001-Rocky John Deutsch to Jessica Sekhon Miller, $315,000.

Koester Ct., 13653-Ali Shalal and Nidhal M. Ghani to Mauricio L. Barrios Lopez and Eldemira M. Lopez Maldonado, $335,000.

Mapledale Ave., 13757-Richard E. and Pragati Bhatt Patrick to Neldo A. Mancia and Fernando A. Soriano Mancia, $315,000.

Oakland Dr., 6234-Suzanne H. Lawver to Shoeb Rahman and Ela Shoeb, $450,000.

Savannah Dr., 14230-Robert Scott Honeycutt to Mohammad Rahman and Kazi Mahbub, $276,000.

Tonka Ct., 12948-Kandy and Carl Adams to Karean Edwards, $344,900.

DUMFRIES AREA

Belleplain Ct., 3430-Latrice N. and Kevin Bryant to Hassan Channan, $280,250.

Gibson Mill Rd., 17128-John S. and Alexandra D. McCallum to Jose Antonio Mejia Cardenas and Maritza G. Cornejo, $278,000.

Kilkenny Way, 2994-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Antonio Terrell Mitchell Jones, $325,000.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18143-NVR Inc. to Janine B. and Derek Thieme, $393,470.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18224-NVR Inc. to Anthony Joseph and Sobeida Ortiz Rainone, $530,160.

Stump St., 18042-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Jaqui Moore and Quintarus A. Sherrill, $693,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Cannondale Way, 14158-Hyon H. and Peter L. Connelly to Joshua M. Tatum, $325,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 13890, No. B208-William M. John to Brenda Gail Root, $270,000.

Hampton Bay Lane, 6797-Tao Yang to Chris Hill, $259,000.

Hunters Run Way, 14178-Scott A. and Christine R. Barrett to Robert Norton Jr. and Brandi Brokaw, $373,000.

Pasture View Pl., 6305-Robert and Kathleen M. Pavlak to Sally R. and John W. Lyver IV, $740,000.

Rogue Forest Lane, 7032-Nicole A. Velasco to Edgar J. Zometa Orellana, $340,000.

Turtle Creek Cir., 7967-Basheer Edgemoore Turtle Point Corp. to Carlos and Teresa Cerball, $531,100.

HAYMARKET AREA

Amber Ridge Rd., 5908-Rodney Dowdle to Rita Mensah and Kofi Domfeh, $603,500.

Bonnie Brae Farm Dr., 5166-Dominion Country Club to Juan Carlos and Jennifer Caballero, $1.18 million.

Dunnbrook Terr., 6021-Margarita L. Freire Macas and Johnny E. Macas Alarcon to Paige J. Pollock and Peter J. Princi Jr., $560,000.

Heather Mill Lane, 15120, No. 304-Cheryl Newgaard to Shirley Rogers, $307,000.

Leopolds Trail, 6706-Stephen J. and Rosanna Donaghey to Andrew and Katherine Eschle, $760,000.

Piedmont Vista Dr., 13180-Sean Wesley and Melissa Anne Boyer to Jason R. and Darcy Dawn Jenkins, $825,000.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15238-Catherine B. Krempa and Catherine B. Dupre to Hunter B. Surface, $320,000.

Verde Pl., 14357-James F. Gaudiosi to Vikas Patial, $424,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Apple Tree Ct., 6435-Mary Jackson to Peter D. Dittamo, $460,000.

Bosna Ct., 10324-Sudha A. and Anand B. Amin to Ian and Lori Pettersen, $445,000.

Clemson Ct., 7507-Edith A. Haney to Hung Quang Dinh, $210,000.

Creek Ford Terr., 11205-NVR Inc. to Edith B. and Kevin Ochoa, $425,415.

Fox Den Rd., 6663-Mark Wattam to Jonathan and Shannon M. North Giles, $435,000.

Heritage Crossing Ct., 8280-Reginald and Cynthia McFadden to Arnold Gustavo Rodriguez and Jose Felipe Rodriguez Osorio, $299,300.

Meadow Grove Ct., 10702-John and Ayanna Van Daele to Jasmine J. Owens, $250,000.

Running Cedar Lane, 6508-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Erica Asamoah, $987,180.

Sycamore Leaf Ct., 15104-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Azim and Mlahat Yoldash, $975,845.

Van Doren Rd., 13709-Robin N. Beglau Combs to Jose Luis Maldonado Torres, $380,000.

Winged Elm Cir., 10500-Richard B. Striebeck and Kelsey Z. Crane to Alexander S. and Mia K. Miyakawa, $439,900.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Moore Dr., 10696-Mae Short to Jason A. and Ashton L. Spencer, $400,000.

Spruce St., 8207-Jum Sook Kwon to Xi C. Van, $332,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Fairway Dr., 15904-Asad Ul Haq to Richard Michael Harrell Sr. and Kristen Roberts, $412,000.

Mill Station Way, 16766-N.V.P. Inc. to John Carlos Clark, $615,000.

Taconic Cir., 16200-Christopher Washington to Frederick and Ashlyn Coleman, $224,500.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Edmund Saul Ct., 12101-NVR Inc. to Albert and Rebecca O. Schwartz, $721,088.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Center Lane, 302-Berrywood Inc. to David T. Scott, $405,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Graham Park Rd., 3855-Christopher Lee Chamnaiphol to Usman and Warda Chaudhri, $303,000.

Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3703-Edward and Ashia Brooks to Larisa V. Kidwell, $452,500.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Barrister Pl., 13225-Chantra E. and Brian W. Tignor to Marcel and Shanitra Davis Howard, $679,000.

Cadbury Way, 14600-Constance M. Coustaut to Trevor W. Stewart and Sterling L. Cupp, $397,000.

Carter Lane, 1715-Eric A. Quaye and Alberta Ankrah to Gedion Teklemariam, $315,000.

Cave Ct., 3106-Philip M. and Catherine E. Bek to Jacob V. and Colleen R. Rogers, $443,000.

Columbia Rd., 1303-James A. Simmons to Jose W. Ramos Argueta and Jose M. Ramos Carranza, $338,000.

Cranes Bill Way, 1334-Aaron McDade to Brandon Jamar and Javonna Moet Friend, $349,900.

Fort Lyon Dr., 3425-Daniel Habete and Hirut Gebre to Jose Luis Zelaya Santos and Carla Dolores Gomez, $355,000.

Grosbeak Ct., 1510-Carlos and Mariana Azuero to Kenyatta Ba Trice McKoy, $370,000.

Horseshoe Lane, 15560-Michael C. Brogan to Claudia Beatriz Paz, $178,900.

John Diskin Cir., 15726-Carlos Cuahutle to Matthew Steven Goodman, $295,000.

Ladue Ct., 1621, No. 404-B-Carl G. and Joyce Jarrett Thor to Elizabeth A. Popgoshev, $375,000.

Mandolin Lane, 12970-Jerome N. and Martine M. Carrillo to Jesus Tellado Nieves and Ginette Tellado, $358,000.

Matura Lane, 3702-Jacqueline F. Beslow to Yetemfeker Negeya and Sara Yeshitila, $380,000.

Oberlin Dr., 2265-Bridgett B. Warren Smith to Gopakumar Sethuraman, $330,000.

Plymouth Ct., 12579-Cynthia J. Fleming to Mohamed Mokhtari and Fatna Kali, $270,700.

Putnam Cir., 13166-Thomas David Newton to Donnell A. and Yesica Viviana Trawick, $298,000.

Sherbrooke Cir., 3570, No. 7-304-Margaret Wright to Geoffrey Deavers, $195,000.

Torbay Way, 15244-Rozlon D. Bradley to Collin R. Northrup, $287,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in November in Manassas.

Bens Way, 10189-Oscar Velez Rodriguez and Petrona Paredes to Matthew G. and Amber L. Long, $473,900.

Burlington Ct., 8502-David P. Curley to Roberto Jose Andrade Amaya, $271,000.

Fendall St., 9948-David Anthony Santoro and Bennith G. Merritt to Wendy S. Toor, $394,500.

Longstreet Ct., 9252-Leah K. and Arthur Lonwood Carter to Ellen M. and Phillip A. Heaton, $485,000.

Park St., 9632-David A. and Catherine H. Debenedetto to Michael F. and Ann V. Hadro, $627,000.

Ratcliffe Trail, 10555-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Ruth A. Odumu, $447,779.

Scarlet Oak Dr., 9480-Helena Richards to Isanders and Geraldine Gudiel, $182,500.

Wellington Rd., 9920-True Living Corp. to Felipe and Sonia Arely Urbina Guevara, $512,200.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in November in Manassas Park.

Belo Gate Dr., 9009-Rogan Diller Flowers and Alissa Buoni to Nicole K. Burnett, $415,000.

Holmes Pl., 9722, No. 203-Ethan H. Morris to Ana Jessica Amaya, $227,000.

Matthew Dr., 9224-Michael Marcolla to Bryan Everett and Caitlin Rachel Hadro, $475,000.

Polk Dr., 111-Peter T. and Jan M. Alten to Juan Diego Martinez Sanchez and Guadalupe Martinez Valle, $299,900.

White Pine Dr., 8381-Carlos A. Calix to Ana K. Esparza Reyes, $224,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in November were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Almond Dr., 212-James A. Myers to Glenn and Kalyn Harrison, $389,000.

Aquia Dr., 3207-Atienna Jo Shaffner to Douglas Edgardo Funez Mendez, $359,900.

Bellamy Lane, 18-Jared Adam Costello to Bradley E. and Patricia Hentschel, $360,000.

Blossom Lane, 102-Julian J. and Trina L. Hubbard to Alysha Macarz, $295,900.

Brooksbank Ct., 3-Donald and Melissa McCoy to Thomas J. and Angela Lillard, $375,000.

Candleridge Ct., 11-Raymond Joseph and Alison Rose Johnson to Borys and Denae Vargas, $375,000.

Chapel Green Rd., 241-Keith L. and Bernadine Fawn Baker to John Paul and Sascha M. Cardona, $455,000.

Clippership Cv., 303-Timothy J. and Kristen B. Baroody to Luis Alfonso Leyva Talamantes, $326,000.

Coneflower Lane, 220-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Kelvin and Traci Hamilton, $597,000.

Danbury Ct., 6-Ronald W. and Patricia A. Husted to Jennifer May and Calvin Ernest McGhee, $416,000.

Fallen Leaves Lane, 11-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Starm Mortgage Loan Trust to Paul John and Vicki Sims Paskanik, $399,900.

Freya Lane, 7-Tracy and Donna Jones to Luis T. Velasquez Valle, $329,000.

Glacier Way, 75-Michael D. and Nadja L. Spiegeler to Docas Dankwah and Benjamin Boateng, $375,000.

Hanover Dr., 2-Robert J. and Jesstine S. Zaluski to Leonora V. Lamudge, $244,900.

Hickory Lane, 22-Brighthouse Life Insurance Co. to Elias Benavides, $170,000.

Hope Rd., 636-Donovan and Tiffany Royal to Kwame Osei Acheampong and Nina Boateng Adusei, $320,000.

Independence Dr., 209-Timothy Steven and Kelley L. Wallace to Lora Lea James, $209,000.

Karen Terr., 2237-Rack D. and Beckie Lee Campbell to Enmar Matthew Abrams, $335,000.

Lendall Lane, 899-Jonathan S. and Whitney E. Riley to Joseph and Elizabeth Graves, $729,000.

Long Point Dr., 181-Carolyn B. Carroll to Donna Jean Harter, $337,000.

Meadow Lane, 119-Borys and Denae Vargas to Luis A. Paz Quintanilla, $245,000.

Morton Rd., 90-Brett Summerfield and Courtney P. Mitchell to Antonio Torray Weir, $264,900.

Norfolk St., 5-Jonathan C. and Alissa A. Fraser to Mauro Andres and Alejandra Magali Gonzalez, $410,000.

Ontell Ct., 25-Travis and Kristie Sullivan to Princesa Rojas Araiza, $365,000.

Phillips St., 322-Walter R. Furrow Jr. to Lisa Baumgartner, $360,000.

Potomac Dr., 1102-Estate of Norman Kenneth Humphreys and Kevin Humphreys to Pamela Jones, $325,000.

Richmond Dr., 1211-Jane W. Lewis to Brandon J. and Brianna L. Knight, $390,000.

Saint Davids Ct., 8-William H. and Gwendolyn Hallett to Jaime M. Alvarez-Arevalo, $385,000.

Shepherds Hook Way, 33-Jonathan Carlton and Sara Anne Swanson to Karen Yvonne and John William Nutt, $380,000.

Southampton Ct., 203-William Redd to Carly Shannon Kirn and Zach James Jacobsen, $290,000.

Stafford Mews Lane, 112-Nicoleta Rotaru to Bijoux N. Mudibu, $240,000.

Streamview Dr., 317-Chang Kuk and Kyung Hee Yang to Jin Wom Kim, $290,000.

Wakefield Ave., 22-Emory E. Jones III to Kaitlyn Wiltshire, $265,000.

White Oak Rd., 1102-Estate of Edith Henderson Sutton and Barbara Sutton Akroyd to Forrest Easom Clift, $190,000.