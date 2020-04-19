Chorley Way, 8725-Jonathan D. and Tara M. Chamot to Pier Paolo Di Prima and Stefania Giorgetti, $355,000.
Earls Ferry Cir., 9857-Don S. Windsor to Jaime M. and Sabastian J. O’Bannion, $364,900.
Grouserun Lane, 13516-Daniel P. and Catherine Lyall Stephenson to Zachary Joseph, Michaela and Anne Fenner, $320,000.
Mirror Lake Lane, 11968-Owen Luntsford Keller to Wonseok Heo and Hyunha Song, $435,000.
Rannoch Forest Cir., 12843-Anthony T. Nguyen to Jonathan and Emily Kokoras, $318,860.
Saybrooke Dr., 9636-Jeremy D. Blum to Adrian Dragomirescu, $400,000.
Spring Beauty Rd., 12029-Carey Elizabeth and Cornell Olin Williams to Maria and Leslie Corbisiero, $480,000.
Tenth Alabama Way, 10456-John Michael and Nicole Mountjoy to Stephen J. and Alice E. Fichter, $400,000.
DALE CITY AREA
Aerial View Rd., 15817-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia to Sabal Joshi and Meeju Maharjan, $628,264.
Cardin Pl., 15117-Wilson Galindo Machado to Endia Inez Slaughter Cochran, $269,900.
Costa Dr., 15104-Benjamin T. and Thelma A. Green to Joseph G. and Priscilla F. Cessna, $327,000.
Darbydale Ave., 14767-Shamim Z. Malik to Saly Camara, $280,000.
Dyer Dr., 14802-Magdy Abdelkrem to Berta Luz and Silvia Precilla Orellana, $340,000.
Endsley Turn, 14657-Katelyn Coram to Elmer A. and Yanet Carolina Calix, $230,000.
Forestdale Ave., 3502-Jean A. Vest and Deborah A. Mohr to Juan Rojo Barrera, $315,000.
Galapagos Pl., 15085-Steven D. and Diana L. Valentine to Leeda Faiqe and Shaima Popal, $310,000.
Hemingway Dr., 4306-Francisco Martinez to Jason Alexander Garcia, $312,000.
Hunter Crest Rd., 5952-Bronwyn A. and Matthew T. Jamison to Jermaine Latron and Shannon Devon Isaac, $615,000.
Kingsman Rd., 13707-Celso and Antonia Rodriguez to Mohammad and Chaudhary Waris, $355,000.
Midway Ct., 5234-Martin Melara and Cristina Torres to Charles Wilfred Rand, $339,000.
Opal Lane, 13111-Omar F. Espana to Amanjit S. Sohi and Sukhdeep Kaur, $470,000.
Quixote Ct., 4929-Thomas Mill Corp. to Eboh A. Ajeroh, $527,932.
Rhode Island Dr., 5780-Kim R. Jones to Nasir Ahmad and Fnu Zuhra, $392,000.
Terminal Way, 12965-Miatta Thomas to Raymond Kissi Baah, $338,000.
Torchlight Dr., 13023-James A. Minor Jr. to James A. Minor, $475,000.
Whittier Loop, 15050-Adriana Rivera Saavedra and Jhonny F. Rivera Soria to Yussif Ali and Philomina Agyeiwaa, $320,000.
DUMFRIES AREA
Banks Ct., 2863-Durga Prasad Kodali to Maria Del Carmen Quiroz and Darya D. Quiroz Paucar, $225,000.
Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1927-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Brian M. Misner, $423,966.
Myrtlewood Dr., 2946-Wells Fargo Bank and Impac Secured Asset Corp. to Saji Philip Thoppil and Leni Tresa Jose, $342,513.
Red Mulberry Rd., 18213-NVR Inc. to Sasha Newsuan Smith, $523,020.
Summer Duck Dr., 17606-Radomet R. and Jewel Pagan to Carmen S. Georgescu and Minh P. Nguyen, $548,000.
White Haven Dr., 3990-Oscar and Dora Velasquez to Julio Cesar Martinez, $222,000.
GAINESVILLE AREA
Arthur Hills Dr., 6728-Helen P. Friedman to Mary Kathleen and Richard Joseph Boivin, $544,900.
Buglecall Pl., 6721-Jonathan Edward Lyon and estate of Willa Wethered Lyon to Magdelaine A. Smith, $445,000.
Culloden Crest Lane, 7818-Vincent Anthony Barwell to Jennifer Ann Tracy, $355,000.
Hampton Bay Lane, 6781-Giovanni Araki and Ai Minemura to Michael and Benjamin Mason, $249,900.
Hunters Run Way, 14177-Robert L. and Jessica H. Woelkers to Dhurba and Puja Acharya Sapkota, $375,000.
Lick River Lane, 5423-Edmund J. and Jennifer C. Ignacio to Heather M. Jue and Kelby McAlpine, $615,000.
Misty Acres Lane, 4500-Ronald T. and Kimberly S. Kennedy to Joshua Reed, $650,000.
Preswell Ct., 6000-Adam and Colleen Sproule to Tazha Alan and Derrick Wood, $505,000.
Shimmering Rock Rd., 8294-Thomas G. and Amanda S. White to Christian Kenneth and Jennifer Davis, $584,000.
Trotters Point Lane, 5998-Toll VIII Partnership to Reginia Grayson and Philip G. Benjamin, $668,371.
Victory Gallop Way, 13478-Deanna Carole Nettles and Shari Lynn McDonald to Patricia M. and Jack C. Fordham, $379,000.
HAYMARKET AREA
Aster Haven Cir., 6151-Jeremy G. and Lindsey M. Johnson to Danielle E. Heller, $313,000.
Clifton Manor Pl., 3852-Michael D. Bowie to Warren Alan and Jenna Michelle Davis Richardson, $745,000.
Greymill Manor Dr., 15918-Sergio M. and Andrea D. Cabrera to Nathan P. Haines, $415,000.
Macklin St., 6504-Chan Ho to Robert V. and Diane W. Stephens, $633,000.
Paynes Farm Dr., 15901-Arlyn Brunet and Edwin Sanchez Adorno to Scott and Christine Barrett, $624,000.
Simmons Grove Dr., 14946-Jefferson E. and Monika Markus Plaza to Shorayi Mazando and Frederick Chikwindingwi Hillary Mazando, $540,000.
Waterfall Rd., 16404-Stephen P. and Marie Elisabeth Bowers to Chris Felipe and Brilfida Ramos, $390,000.
MANASSAS AREA
Belle Grae Dr., 7543-Neri E. Serrano to Melanie Rouse, $214,900.
Brewer Creek Pl., 9011-Randall S. Brooks and estate of Nancy W. Brooks to Daniel Ettehadieh, $392,500.
Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9777-Justin D. Nicholls and Stephanie M. Martin to Asif and Adila Ali, $345,000.
Creek Ford Terr., 11236-NVR Inc. to Kevin Patrick Murphy, $447,335.
Deep Hollow Lane, 6671-Polly A. Gebhardt to Mohammed Faisal Saed and Aisha Ahmed Isse, $540,000.
Garrett Way, 8943-Chanel M. Bailey to Chris and Michelle Kristi Winkler, $400,000.
Henry Ct., 10110-Newell B. Everett Jr. to Edith M. and Matilde N. Torres, $258,000.
Holly Trace Lane, 15035-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Emanuel Ripandelli and Sydelia Decordova Langott, $791,970.
Moselle Ct., 10638-Chau Thanh Luu to Amena Begum and Asif Ahmed, $485,000.
River Run Dr., 10730-William David Douglas to Shane Smith and Elena Marin Delgado, $480,000.
Sinclair Lane, 11831-David J. and Terry Rocha Brownhill to Maria V. Villegas Torres, $425,000.
Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11105-NVR Inc. to Larry Garland Jr. and Kenya McPherson, $600,000.
Willow Green Cir., 11370-NVR Inc. to Reid Andrew Searls, $449,999.
Winfield Loop, 10621-Amy L. Butler to Jawad and Souna Wali, $330,000.
MANASSAS PARK AREA
Boundary Ave., 7430-James Burke to Bedilia Ivette and Bill Anderson Magana Flores, $405,000.
Falls Grove Dr., 8187-Noella Mouno to Veronica Rocha, $325,000.
Honey Bee Way, 8152-Emil and Elizaveta Bagdasarov to David and Yugyo Ammons, $399,900.
Montyville Dr., 9803-Mason Real Estate Group Corp. to Kelvin A. Magana, $410,000.
Skystone Loop, 8082-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Catherine Grace and Jay Edward Johnson, $583,310.
Vermont Pl., 8279-Daisy M. Welch to Ahmed Jafar Kaker and Laila Zamaryal, $305,000.
MONTCLAIR AREA
Fawn Pl., 15795-Jay R. and Nancy R. Rollins to John J. and Ayanna Van Daele, $475,000.
Groveside Ct., 15408-Yenu B. Tilahun and Maheder Hailemariam to Matthew Porter, $355,000.
Kagera Dr., 17411-Guidion Sama and Berlin Azisch Pizoh to Quyen L. Nguyen, $295,000.
Laurel Ridge Rd., 15508-Shawn S. and Janine N. Warnock to Rachel Brynn and Nicholas James Walion, $400,000.
Mill Station Way, 16737-N. V.P. Inc. to Pamela Renee and Tiffany V. Candice McCormick, $645,543.
Shadow Woods Ct., 4749-Abuzar Bhatti to Maria Magdalena Meletiche and Ingrid Michelle Palma, $483,500.
Victoria Falls Dr., 17515-Ki Sup and Reina I. Choi to Godie M. and Mildred T. Capuno, $365,000.
NOKESVILLE AREA
Aden Rd., 13465-Atlantic Builders to Robert Brock and Rosanna Lynn Crist, $834,900.
Fleetwood Dr., 14105-Daniel J. Cernoch and Joyce E. Eugenio to Christine F. and Stanley J. Poczatek, $260,000.
Leary St., 14586-Daniel V. and Janan K. Heppler to Roselee Carol Bielec, $350,000.
Slate View Ct., 11210-Atlantic Builders to Crystal and Kevin Schneider, $775,000.
TRIANGLE AREA
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4502-Monique Blunder to Yaa Apraku and Nana Osei Bonsu, $350,000.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
Alaska Rd., 14980-Brenda E. Weitzel to Timothy John Perry and Marisa Mackenzie Spevak, $340,000.
Armand Way, 12467-NVR Inc. to Michael A. and Momo Rivera, $651,755.
Belmont Bay Dr., 830, No. 203-Maria G. Santos to Robyn Baxter, $268,000.
Blackjack Oak Lane, 16776-Candice N. Charles to Jasmine Chanel Hackett, $275,000.
Brickert Pl., 3956-Grace J. Aderibigbe to Jessica Lyn Williams, $335,000.
Cara Dr., 12805-Steven J. Fortner to Justin Orra William Daniel, $180,000.
Chanceford Dr., 11816-Louis B. and Ann L. Heberer to Brian and Lauren Prater, $620,000.
Colchester Ferry Pl., 13339-Peter A. and Karen T. Campbell to Jantrar Woldehanna, $390,000.
Corinthia Ct., 11498-Christine A. Hopper to Keron B. and Goldie Allen, $259,900.
Coventry Glen Dr., 4418-Basheer Edgemoore Hickory Falls Corp. to Robert Lamar Goston, $816,169.
Donald Curtis Dr., 15925-Maximino Reyes to Juan Carlos Mendoza Fuentes, $275,000.
Eagle Crest Lane, 2652-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Joseph Gyimah and Serwaa Akoto Bioh, $611,635.
Effie Rose Pl., 12748-Janice Jones to Saif Rahman and Nasima Ayar, $522,000.
Foothill St., 3205-Norman E. and Debra J. Moffett to Rachid Ighmar and Meryem Ezzarzari, $315,028.
G St., 1429-Thomas B. Black to Gloria A. and Edwin A. Duran, $243,800.
Granada Way, 12265-Rachel D. Woods to Robert Louis Dively and Claudia Rivera, $235,000.
Horseshoe Lane, 15508-Kayelyn D. Richardson to Muneeb and Shahani Maqsood, $170,000.
Kentucky Ave., 1500-Aslam Mollah and Masuma Akter to Umme Khadiza, $220,000.
Leaf Lawn Lane, 3901-Victor M. Posso and Fanny C. Izquierdo to Bridgette Coleman Anderson, $510,000.
Manchester Way, 12348-Jenny Y. and Jenny P. Morante to Christine A. Hopper, $360,000.
Marquis Pl., 3856-Michael W. and Kristen E. Plaugher to Tiffany Marie Gonzales and Miguel A. Justiniano Saavedra, $324,000.
Maryland Ave., 1612-Oscar H. Reyes and Bealy Lily Bernedo to Christian L. Milian, $311,500.
Mathews Dr., 14020-Andrew M. McCracken to Rosa A. Parada Carrillo, $352,000.
Mount Pleasant Dr., 14024-Gurtarn Loofa to Jose Mazariegos Fernandez and Maria Fernanda Mazariegos, $337,000.
Panorama Dr., 16838-Laura Stevens to Chau Thi Nguyen and Christopher Ngo, $485,000.
Powell Dr., 2826-Abigail A. Antwi to Deloar Hossain and Tanim Haider Chowdhury, $490,000.
Regatta Lane, 16447-Robert Lamar Goston to Marwan Garada and Reem Al Habashi, $529,250.
Shadwell Ct., 13007-Kevin E. and Pamela E. Hoppe to Luis Cruz Santos and Tracy Lynn Bojko, $555,000.
Teasel Ct., 1978-Hinda A. Mohamed and Bashir A. Abdullahi to Edward William Nowland IV, $297,000.
Truffle Oak Pl., 2911-Rui Nunes and Vidal Martins to Demonte Shaw, $305,000.
Watermans Dr., 680, No. 405-Ronald Peter Jean to Timothy Monjay, $317,500.
Wythe Ct., 2913-Khushi Investment Corp. to Maurice White Harris, $270,000.
Manassas
Allen St., 9278-Howard Howland to John and Christine Lyon, $385,000.
Bentfield Dr., 8810-Suzanne Elizabeth Rabbo Jones to Daniel Yushin Kim, $369,000.
Buttress Lane, 8374, No. 203-Mitchel G. and Christine M. Kehler to Peter and Milton Kandel, $188,750.
Caspian Way, 9310, No. 102-Austin and Jason Stajduhar to Cameron Brigham and Sizhe Jin, $167,500.
Davis Pl., 10487-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Dean and Sarah Marie Tran, $429,990.
Grist Mill Ct., 10142-James P. and Tiffany R. Moran to Oscar Ernesto Espinoza, $370,000.
Hopkins Loop, 9921-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Mark Anthony Boyd and Courtney Nicole Schmidt, $462,649.
Park Ave., 9110-Annette L. Peirce and Nita L. Eakin to David Iannone and Adriana Del Carmen Arango Montoya, $450,000.
Sandalwood Dr., 9017, No. C-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ana O. Funes and Maurice V. Harris, $210,000.
Sudley Rd., 9039-Elaine T. Phillips to Nedila P. Lopez and Salvador Cruz, $360,000.
Terrace View Ct., 8617-Amena Begum and Ali Ahmed Miazi to Aleta Daniels and Michael Gagin, $267,000.
Willow Glen Ct., 8455-Chuong Ngoc Cao to Hui Zhang, $289,000.
Manassas Park
Cabbel Dr., 126-Jai Krishna Corp. to Ruddy Velasco Flores, Mariluz Saavedra Eguez and Mario Ruddy Velasco Saavedra, $370,000.
Holmes Pl., 9720, No. 204-Gui Nu Zheng to Cheryl Margot Mitchell, $228,900.
Matthew Dr., 9229-Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi to Paramvir Singh and Jasvir Kaur Tiwana, $456,000.
Saint Steven Ct., 9024-Rino Singh and Sandeep K. Virk to Troy Michael Ani Mall Thomas, $246,900.
Stafford County
Accokeek View Lane, 25-Caly Builders Inc. to Danny Francis Genese and Annemarie Farrar, $500,000.
Ashley Ct., 6-Janice A. Jackson to Hilary D. Lape, $370,000.
Bellingham Dr., 107-Hilary D. Lape to Eboni T. Ditimus, $307,000.
Blast Furnace Way, 260, No. 200-Kelsey T. Ruddick to Barron D. Benroth, $285,000.
Brighton Way, 3-Estate of Janice Marie Washington and Tonya M. Close to Haroon Sharif and Afeefah Manzoor, $380,000.
Castle Hill Dr., 196-Diane Gail Hager to Thomas W. Evans, $329,900.
Chestnut Dr., 81-Richard C. and Gail G. Buckmaster to Manoj Singh and Madhu Devi, $170,000.
Curving Branch Way, 20-Farzad Farzayee to Binyam Tesfaye and Zewditu Endashaw, $360,000.
Donovan Lane, 145-Stephen D. and Connie S. Petters to Joshua Benjamin and Tricia Michelle Jones, $606,750.
Fulton Dr., 10-Yogendra P. and Vishnu S. Paneru to Victoria O. and Babatunde Tijani, $342,500.
Glasgow St., 302-James P. and Martha M. West to Joshua Michael Turman, $374,000.
Hamlin Dr., 67-Madeline Elizabeth Baggett to Huy Quoc Truong, $349,000.
Hartwood Rd., 1606-FFC Properties Corp. to Amon Y. Weaver III, $427,000.
Holly Corner Rd., 1005-Todd R. and Denita B. Pyle to Brandon and Amanda Neal, $420,000.
Hulvey Dr., 12-Benjamin C. and Maria C. Nickell to Parker J. and Angela Castle, $364,000.
Indian View Ct., 101-James B. Bugda to Justin E. and Jennifer E. Wilson, $585,000.
Kinross Dr., 1-R. Lewis and Karen Steinhoff to Boni and Marie-Noelle Konate-Tiemele, $439,900.
Lakeside Dr., 40-Brian K. and Susan D. Ott Wilhoite to Sarah Osei and Boakye Osei-Kuffuor, $402,000.
Lightfoot Dr., 48-Patrick J. and Jovanna Hanlon to Elizabeth S. and Eugene C. Jansen, $544,000.
Magnes Pl., 103-Sidney Murrish to Alissia D. Lenihan, $299,000.
Mediterranean Dr., 3029-Andrew Jordan to Aaron Scott Johnston, $329,000.
Mica Way, 24-Kristopher R. and Kristen M. Fedeli to Fnu Ramin, $374,900.
Muster Dr., 22-Branden J. and Charline Francis to Robert N. and Kaylena Barber Davis, $572,000.
Oak Crest Ct., 5-Bradley Wayne and Deborah Lynn Ward to Wesley Allen and Maria Elizabeth Turner, $421,000.
Patrick Henry St., 4-Progressive Communities Corp. to Jon Eric and Faith Ann King, $235,000.
Pelham Way, 48-Stephen L. and Kathryn S. Rose to John Howard Truss, $685,000.
Plumosa Dr., 6-Cody and Nicole Taylor to Zachary Cole Goodwyn, $265,000.
Queensland Dr., 49-D.R. Horton Inc. to Mary Jeannie Williams and Detwaun O’Neil O’Connor, $500,605.
Ridgewood Dr., 26-Tyler Nelson and Wyndi Gomez to Andre Robinson and Kaitlyn Amelia Mae Robinson, $340,000.
Settlers Way, 9-Coeur De Lion Corp. and FFC Properties Corp. to Mark T. and Brooke Gabrielle Boswell, $369,900.
Silverleaf Ct., 12-Bryce A. Wade to Jessica G. and Kyle Bennett Kennedy, $496,000.
Stony Hill Rd., 411-Joshua Dickey to Joshua J. and Brittany N. Harmon, $439,900.
Taylors Hill Way, 12-Tudor Ionita to Helen E. Tidwell-Zaldana, $345,900.
Truslow Rd., 442-Joshua and Vivian Perez Mills to John William Nelson III, $309,000.
Vista Woods Rd., 85-Delores M. Massowd to Edilson Dorian Ramirez Barrios, $250,000.
Westbrook Lane, 26-April L. and Sean M. Cross to Meghan and Jason Aron Keith, $389,900.
Woodview Dr., 26-Robert G. and Brenda B. Sampson to Samuel Homer and Jessica Kerkes, $140,500.