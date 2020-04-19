Chorley Way, 8725-Jonathan D. and Tara M. Chamot to Pier Paolo Di Prima and Stefania Giorgetti, $355,000.

Earls Ferry Cir., 9857-Don S. Windsor to Jaime M. and Sabastian J. O’Bannion, $364,900.

Grouserun Lane, 13516-Daniel P. and Catherine Lyall Stephenson to Zachary Joseph, Michaela and Anne Fenner, $320,000.

Mirror Lake Lane, 11968-Owen Luntsford Keller to Wonseok Heo and Hyunha Song, $435,000.

Rannoch Forest Cir., 12843-Anthony T. Nguyen to Jonathan and Emily Kokoras, $318,860.

Saybrooke Dr., 9636-Jeremy D. Blum to Adrian Dragomirescu, $400,000.

Spring Beauty Rd., 12029-Carey Elizabeth and Cornell Olin Williams to Maria and Leslie Corbisiero, $480,000.

Tenth Alabama Way, 10456-John Michael and Nicole Mountjoy to Stephen J. and Alice E. Fichter, $400,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Aerial View Rd., 15817-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia to Sabal Joshi and Meeju Maharjan, $628,264.

Cardin Pl., 15117-Wilson Galindo Machado to Endia Inez Slaughter Cochran, $269,900.

Costa Dr., 15104-Benjamin T. and Thelma A. Green to Joseph G. and Priscilla F. Cessna, $327,000.

Darbydale Ave., 14767-Shamim Z. Malik to Saly Camara, $280,000.

Dyer Dr., 14802-Magdy Abdelkrem to Berta Luz and Silvia Precilla Orellana, $340,000.

Endsley Turn, 14657-Katelyn Coram to Elmer A. and Yanet Carolina Calix, $230,000.

Forestdale Ave., 3502-Jean A. Vest and Deborah A. Mohr to Juan Rojo Barrera, $315,000.

Galapagos Pl., 15085-Steven D. and Diana L. Valentine to Leeda Faiqe and Shaima Popal, $310,000.

Hemingway Dr., 4306-Francisco Martinez to Jason Alexander Garcia, $312,000.

Hunter Crest Rd., 5952-Bronwyn A. and Matthew T. Jamison to Jermaine Latron and Shannon Devon Isaac, $615,000.

Kingsman Rd., 13707-Celso and Antonia Rodriguez to Mohammad and Chaudhary Waris, $355,000.

Midway Ct., 5234-Martin Melara and Cristina Torres to Charles Wilfred Rand, $339,000.

Opal Lane, 13111-Omar F. Espana to Amanjit S. Sohi and Sukhdeep Kaur, $470,000.

Quixote Ct., 4929-Thomas Mill Corp. to Eboh A. Ajeroh, $527,932.

Rhode Island Dr., 5780-Kim R. Jones to Nasir Ahmad and Fnu Zuhra, $392,000.

Terminal Way, 12965-Miatta Thomas to Raymond Kissi Baah, $338,000.

Torchlight Dr., 13023-James A. Minor Jr. to James A. Minor, $475,000.

Whittier Loop, 15050-Adriana Rivera Saavedra and Jhonny F. Rivera Soria to Yussif Ali and Philomina Agyeiwaa, $320,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Banks Ct., 2863-Durga Prasad Kodali to Maria Del Carmen Quiroz and Darya D. Quiroz Paucar, $225,000.

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1927-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Brian M. Misner, $423,966.

Myrtlewood Dr., 2946-Wells Fargo Bank and Impac Secured Asset Corp. to Saji Philip Thoppil and Leni Tresa Jose, $342,513.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18213-NVR Inc. to Sasha Newsuan Smith, $523,020.

Summer Duck Dr., 17606-Radomet R. and Jewel Pagan to Carmen S. Georgescu and Minh P. Nguyen, $548,000.

White Haven Dr., 3990-Oscar and Dora Velasquez to Julio Cesar Martinez, $222,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Arthur Hills Dr., 6728-Helen P. Friedman to Mary Kathleen and Richard Joseph Boivin, $544,900.

Buglecall Pl., 6721-Jonathan Edward Lyon and estate of Willa Wethered Lyon to Magdelaine A. Smith, $445,000.

Culloden Crest Lane, 7818-Vincent Anthony Barwell to Jennifer Ann Tracy, $355,000.

Hampton Bay Lane, 6781-Giovanni Araki and Ai Minemura to Michael and Benjamin Mason, $249,900.

Hunters Run Way, 14177-Robert L. and Jessica H. Woelkers to Dhurba and Puja Acharya Sapkota, $375,000.

Lick River Lane, 5423-Edmund J. and Jennifer C. Ignacio to Heather M. Jue and Kelby McAlpine, $615,000.

Misty Acres Lane, 4500-Ronald T. and Kimberly S. Kennedy to Joshua Reed, $650,000.

Preswell Ct., 6000-Adam and Colleen Sproule to Tazha Alan and Derrick Wood, $505,000.

Shimmering Rock Rd., 8294-Thomas G. and Amanda S. White to Christian Kenneth and Jennifer Davis, $584,000.

Trotters Point Lane, 5998-Toll VIII Partnership to Reginia Grayson and Philip G. Benjamin, $668,371.

Victory Gallop Way, 13478-Deanna Carole Nettles and Shari Lynn McDonald to Patricia M. and Jack C. Fordham, $379,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Aster Haven Cir., 6151-Jeremy G. and Lindsey M. Johnson to Danielle E. Heller, $313,000.

Clifton Manor Pl., 3852-Michael D. Bowie to Warren Alan and Jenna Michelle Davis Richardson, $745,000.

Greymill Manor Dr., 15918-Sergio M. and Andrea D. Cabrera to Nathan P. Haines, $415,000.

Macklin St., 6504-Chan Ho to Robert V. and Diane W. Stephens, $633,000.

Paynes Farm Dr., 15901-Arlyn Brunet and Edwin Sanchez Adorno to Scott and Christine Barrett, $624,000.

Simmons Grove Dr., 14946-Jefferson E. and Monika Markus Plaza to Shorayi Mazando and Frederick Chikwindingwi Hillary Mazando, $540,000.

Waterfall Rd., 16404-Stephen P. and Marie Elisabeth Bowers to Chris Felipe and Brilfida Ramos, $390,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Belle Grae Dr., 7543-Neri E. Serrano to Melanie Rouse, $214,900.

Brewer Creek Pl., 9011-Randall S. Brooks and estate of Nancy W. Brooks to Daniel Ettehadieh, $392,500.

Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9777-Justin D. Nicholls and Stephanie M. Martin to Asif and Adila Ali, $345,000.

Creek Ford Terr., 11236-NVR Inc. to Kevin Patrick Murphy, $447,335.

Deep Hollow Lane, 6671-Polly A. Gebhardt to Mohammed Faisal Saed and Aisha Ahmed Isse, $540,000.

Garrett Way, 8943-Chanel M. Bailey to Chris and Michelle Kristi Winkler, $400,000.

Henry Ct., 10110-Newell B. Everett Jr. to Edith M. and Matilde N. Torres, $258,000.

Holly Trace Lane, 15035-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Emanuel Ripandelli and Sydelia Decordova Langott, $791,970.

Moselle Ct., 10638-Chau Thanh Luu to Amena Begum and Asif Ahmed, $485,000.

River Run Dr., 10730-William David Douglas to Shane Smith and Elena Marin Delgado, $480,000.

Sinclair Lane, 11831-David J. and Terry Rocha Brownhill to Maria V. Villegas Torres, $425,000.

Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11105-NVR Inc. to Larry Garland Jr. and Kenya McPherson, $600,000.

Willow Green Cir., 11370-NVR Inc. to Reid Andrew Searls, $449,999.

Winfield Loop, 10621-Amy L. Butler to Jawad and Souna Wali, $330,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Boundary Ave., 7430-James Burke to Bedilia Ivette and Bill Anderson Magana Flores, $405,000.

Falls Grove Dr., 8187-Noella Mouno to Veronica Rocha, $325,000.

Honey Bee Way, 8152-Emil and Elizaveta Bagdasarov to David and Yugyo Ammons, $399,900.

Montyville Dr., 9803-Mason Real Estate Group Corp. to Kelvin A. Magana, $410,000.

Skystone Loop, 8082-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Catherine Grace and Jay Edward Johnson, $583,310.

Vermont Pl., 8279-Daisy M. Welch to Ahmed Jafar Kaker and Laila Zamaryal, $305,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Fawn Pl., 15795-Jay R. and Nancy R. Rollins to John J. and Ayanna Van Daele, $475,000.

Groveside Ct., 15408-Yenu B. Tilahun and Maheder Hailemariam to Matthew Porter, $355,000.

Kagera Dr., 17411-Guidion Sama and Berlin Azisch Pizoh to Quyen L. Nguyen, $295,000.

Laurel Ridge Rd., 15508-Shawn S. and Janine N. Warnock to Rachel Brynn and Nicholas James Walion, $400,000.

Mill Station Way, 16737-N. V.P. Inc. to Pamela Renee and Tiffany V. Candice McCormick, $645,543.

Shadow Woods Ct., 4749-Abuzar Bhatti to Maria Magdalena Meletiche and Ingrid Michelle Palma, $483,500.

Victoria Falls Dr., 17515-Ki Sup and Reina I. Choi to Godie M. and Mildred T. Capuno, $365,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Aden Rd., 13465-Atlantic Builders to Robert Brock and Rosanna Lynn Crist, $834,900.

Fleetwood Dr., 14105-Daniel J. Cernoch and Joyce E. Eugenio to Christine F. and Stanley J. Poczatek, $260,000.

Leary St., 14586-Daniel V. and Janan K. Heppler to Roselee Carol Bielec, $350,000.

Slate View Ct., 11210-Atlantic Builders to Crystal and Kevin Schneider, $775,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4502-Monique Blunder to Yaa Apraku and Nana Osei Bonsu, $350,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alaska Rd., 14980-Brenda E. Weitzel to Timothy John Perry and Marisa Mackenzie Spevak, $340,000.

Armand Way, 12467-NVR Inc. to Michael A. and Momo Rivera, $651,755.

Belmont Bay Dr., 830, No. 203-Maria G. Santos to Robyn Baxter, $268,000.

Blackjack Oak Lane, 16776-Candice N. Charles to Jasmine Chanel Hackett, $275,000.

Brickert Pl., 3956-Grace J. Aderibigbe to Jessica Lyn Williams, $335,000.

Cara Dr., 12805-Steven J. Fortner to Justin Orra William Daniel, $180,000.

Chanceford Dr., 11816-Louis B. and Ann L. Heberer to Brian and Lauren Prater, $620,000.

Colchester Ferry Pl., 13339-Peter A. and Karen T. Campbell to Jantrar Woldehanna, $390,000.

Corinthia Ct., 11498-Christine A. Hopper to Keron B. and Goldie Allen, $259,900.

Coventry Glen Dr., 4418-Basheer Edgemoore Hickory Falls Corp. to Robert Lamar Goston, $816,169.

Donald Curtis Dr., 15925-Maximino Reyes to Juan Carlos Mendoza Fuentes, $275,000.

Eagle Crest Lane, 2652-K. Hovnanian Homes of Virginia Inc. to Joseph Gyimah and Serwaa Akoto Bioh, $611,635.

Effie Rose Pl., 12748-Janice Jones to Saif Rahman and Nasima Ayar, $522,000.

Foothill St., 3205-Norman E. and Debra J. Moffett to Rachid Ighmar and Meryem Ezzarzari, $315,028.

G St., 1429-Thomas B. Black to Gloria A. and Edwin A. Duran, $243,800.

Granada Way, 12265-Rachel D. Woods to Robert Louis Dively and Claudia Rivera, $235,000.

Horseshoe Lane, 15508-Kayelyn D. Richardson to Muneeb and Shahani Maqsood, $170,000.

Kentucky Ave., 1500-Aslam Mollah and Masuma Akter to Umme Khadiza, $220,000.

Leaf Lawn Lane, 3901-Victor M. Posso and Fanny C. Izquierdo to Bridgette Coleman Anderson, $510,000.

Manchester Way, 12348-Jenny Y. and Jenny P. Morante to Christine A. Hopper, $360,000.

Marquis Pl., 3856-Michael W. and Kristen E. Plaugher to Tiffany Marie Gonzales and Miguel A. Justiniano Saavedra, $324,000.

Maryland Ave., 1612-Oscar H. Reyes and Bealy Lily Bernedo to Christian L. Milian, $311,500.

Mathews Dr., 14020-Andrew M. McCracken to Rosa A. Parada Carrillo, $352,000.

Mount Pleasant Dr., 14024-Gurtarn Loofa to Jose Mazariegos Fernandez and Maria Fernanda Mazariegos, $337,000.

Panorama Dr., 16838-Laura Stevens to Chau Thi Nguyen and Christopher Ngo, $485,000.

Powell Dr., 2826-Abigail A. Antwi to Deloar Hossain and Tanim Haider Chowdhury, $490,000.

Regatta Lane, 16447-Robert Lamar Goston to Marwan Garada and Reem Al Habashi, $529,250.

Shadwell Ct., 13007-Kevin E. and Pamela E. Hoppe to Luis Cruz Santos and Tracy Lynn Bojko, $555,000.

Teasel Ct., 1978-Hinda A. Mohamed and Bashir A. Abdullahi to Edward William Nowland IV, $297,000.

Truffle Oak Pl., 2911-Rui Nunes and Vidal Martins to Demonte Shaw, $305,000.

Watermans Dr., 680, No. 405-Ronald Peter Jean to Timothy Monjay, $317,500.

Wythe Ct., 2913-Khushi Investment Corp. to Maurice White Harris, $270,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in December in Manassas.

Allen St., 9278-Howard Howland to John and Christine Lyon, $385,000.

Bentfield Dr., 8810-Suzanne Elizabeth Rabbo Jones to Daniel Yushin Kim, $369,000.

Buttress Lane, 8374, No. 203-Mitchel G. and Christine M. Kehler to Peter and Milton Kandel, $188,750.

Caspian Way, 9310, No. 102-Austin and Jason Stajduhar to Cameron Brigham and Sizhe Jin, $167,500.

Davis Pl., 10487-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Dean and Sarah Marie Tran, $429,990.

Grist Mill Ct., 10142-James P. and Tiffany R. Moran to Oscar Ernesto Espinoza, $370,000.

Hopkins Loop, 9921-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Mark Anthony Boyd and Courtney Nicole Schmidt, $462,649.

Park Ave., 9110-Annette L. Peirce and Nita L. Eakin to David Iannone and Adriana Del Carmen Arango Montoya, $450,000.

Sandalwood Dr., 9017, No. C-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ana O. Funes and Maurice V. Harris, $210,000.

Sudley Rd., 9039-Elaine T. Phillips to Nedila P. Lopez and Salvador Cruz, $360,000.

Terrace View Ct., 8617-Amena Begum and Ali Ahmed Miazi to Aleta Daniels and Michael Gagin, $267,000.

Willow Glen Ct., 8455-Chuong Ngoc Cao to Hui Zhang, $289,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in December in Manassas Park.

Cabbel Dr., 126-Jai Krishna Corp. to Ruddy Velasco Flores, Mariluz Saavedra Eguez and Mario Ruddy Velasco Saavedra, $370,000.

Holmes Pl., 9720, No. 204-Gui Nu Zheng to Cheryl Margot Mitchell, $228,900.

Matthew Dr., 9229-Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi to Paramvir Singh and Jasvir Kaur Tiwana, $456,000.

Saint Steven Ct., 9024-Rino Singh and Sandeep K. Virk to Troy Michael Ani Mall Thomas, $246,900.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Accokeek View Lane, 25-Caly Builders Inc. to Danny Francis Genese and Annemarie Farrar, $500,000.

Ashley Ct., 6-Janice A. Jackson to Hilary D. Lape, $370,000.

Bellingham Dr., 107-Hilary D. Lape to Eboni T. Ditimus, $307,000.

Blast Furnace Way, 260, No. 200-Kelsey T. Ruddick to Barron D. Benroth, $285,000.

Brighton Way, 3-Estate of Janice Marie Washington and Tonya M. Close to Haroon Sharif and Afeefah Manzoor, $380,000.

Castle Hill Dr., 196-Diane Gail Hager to Thomas W. Evans, $329,900.

Chestnut Dr., 81-Richard C. and Gail G. Buckmaster to Manoj Singh and Madhu Devi, $170,000.

Curving Branch Way, 20-Farzad Farzayee to Binyam Tesfaye and Zewditu Endashaw, $360,000.

Donovan Lane, 145-Stephen D. and Connie S. Petters to Joshua Benjamin and Tricia Michelle Jones, $606,750.

Fulton Dr., 10-Yogendra P. and Vishnu S. Paneru to Victoria O. and Babatunde Tijani, $342,500.

Glasgow St., 302-James P. and Martha M. West to Joshua Michael Turman, $374,000.

Hamlin Dr., 67-Madeline Elizabeth Baggett to Huy Quoc Truong, $349,000.

Hartwood Rd., 1606-FFC Properties Corp. to Amon Y. Weaver III, $427,000.

Holly Corner Rd., 1005-Todd R. and Denita B. Pyle to Brandon and Amanda Neal, $420,000.

Hulvey Dr., 12-Benjamin C. and Maria C. Nickell to Parker J. and Angela Castle, $364,000.

Indian View Ct., 101-James B. Bugda to Justin E. and Jennifer E. Wilson, $585,000.

Kinross Dr., 1-R. Lewis and Karen Steinhoff to Boni and Marie-Noelle Konate-Tiemele, $439,900.

Lakeside Dr., 40-Brian K. and Susan D. Ott Wilhoite to Sarah Osei and Boakye Osei-Kuffuor, $402,000.

Lightfoot Dr., 48-Patrick J. and Jovanna Hanlon to Elizabeth S. and Eugene C. Jansen, $544,000.

Magnes Pl., 103-Sidney Murrish to Alissia D. Lenihan, $299,000.

Mediterranean Dr., 3029-Andrew Jordan to Aaron Scott Johnston, $329,000.

Mica Way, 24-Kristopher R. and Kristen M. Fedeli to Fnu Ramin, $374,900.

Muster Dr., 22-Branden J. and Charline Francis to Robert N. and Kaylena Barber Davis, $572,000.

Oak Crest Ct., 5-Bradley Wayne and Deborah Lynn Ward to Wesley Allen and Maria Elizabeth Turner, $421,000.

Patrick Henry St., 4-Progressive Communities Corp. to Jon Eric and Faith Ann King, $235,000.

Pelham Way, 48-Stephen L. and Kathryn S. Rose to John Howard Truss, $685,000.

Plumosa Dr., 6-Cody and Nicole Taylor to Zachary Cole Goodwyn, $265,000.

Queensland Dr., 49-D.R. Horton Inc. to Mary Jeannie Williams and Detwaun O’Neil O’Connor, $500,605.

Ridgewood Dr., 26-Tyler Nelson and Wyndi Gomez to Andre Robinson and Kaitlyn Amelia Mae Robinson, $340,000.

Settlers Way, 9-Coeur De Lion Corp. and FFC Properties Corp. to Mark T. and Brooke Gabrielle Boswell, $369,900.

Silverleaf Ct., 12-Bryce A. Wade to Jessica G. and Kyle Bennett Kennedy, $496,000.

Stony Hill Rd., 411-Joshua Dickey to Joshua J. and Brittany N. Harmon, $439,900.

Taylors Hill Way, 12-Tudor Ionita to Helen E. Tidwell-Zaldana, $345,900.

Truslow Rd., 442-Joshua and Vivian Perez Mills to John William Nelson III, $309,000.

Vista Woods Rd., 85-Delores M. Massowd to Edilson Dorian Ramirez Barrios, $250,000.

Westbrook Lane, 26-April L. and Sean M. Cross to Meghan and Jason Aron Keith, $389,900.