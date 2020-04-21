Elliston Ct., 10101-Michael A. and Ruth Lopez to Patrick and Janneth Bowen, $460,000.
Innerwick Pl., 9625-Sandra L. Fagan to Hany Abdo and Yinzhu Zhang, $385,000.
Moxleys Ford Lane, 10057-Amendaze Randolph Thomas to Lindsay Marie Hanner, $285,000.
Score Bay Pl., 9911-Josephine Korasadowicz and estate of Julia Janina Korasadowicz to Gregory and Maria Del Carmen Coughlin, $574,900.
Spring Iris Dr., 10246-James and Kathleen E. Keith to Gisselle Benitez and Gabriel Junior Toala Moreno, $526,900.
Tide View Ct., 12647-Jeffrey P. and Lori A. Jones to Derrick Jon and Sarah Sirena Ahrens, $510,000.
DALE CITY AREA
Aerial View Rd., 15851-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Jatinbhai Yashvantbhai Patel, $755,248.
Brazil Cir., 15168-Umair Ahmad and Ayesha Umair to Siddhartha Sayami, $325,000.
Castle Hill Dr., 3405-Mark S. Stephens to Faisal Parvez, $270,000.
Costa Dr., 15106-Centennial CT Corp. to Eduardo E. Monterrosa and Raquel Monterrosa Romero, $288,500.
Daybreak Lane, 5319-Ruben and Michelle Aguilar to Nabin K. and Merina B.C. Paudel, $560,000.
Eames Lane, 4409-Pooja Miglani to Rosa Delmi Del Cid Diaz, Jose Pedro Fernandez and Fredis Juan Fernandez Marouina, $291,000.
Fairfield Lane, 3717-Charles E. Folks to Robert and Tungalag Rohaley, $300,000.
Gerry Lane, 4206-Adam and Fatiha Couki to Kelley Rodriguez, $275,000.
Hemingway Dr., 4313-Brandon Leroy and Kelsey Elaine Abler to Hailey N. and Caleb T. Ambaye, $325,000.
Hyannis Lane, 12900-Reynold T. and Bobbie J. Wright to Saeed Rahl, $325,000.
Kogan Dr., 14740-Norman L. and Nga P. Sheldon to Tarris Randolph, $550,000.
Lockwood Lane, 4804-Lisa Volpe to Mario J. Marroquin Rivas, $290,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14183-Qiao Yong Zhou and Yee Fun Zhou Lam to Samir Hashimi, $308,000.
Minnie Ct., 5649-Justin W. and Nichelle C. Gardner to Julia Mankata Tamakloe, $570,000.
Race Pointe Pl., 5154-Ileana Mungro to Emin and Havva Kaya, $330,000.
Savannah Dr., 14225-Arf Real Estate Holding Corp. to Chao and Xiu Xian Zheng, $285,000.
Traverser Ct., 15585-Anthony P. Gomes to Victor A. Quiroga, Maria Eugenia Villarroel Rios and Victor A. Quiroga Mendoza, $310,000.
Wits End Dr., 15345-3sels Properties Corp. to Ikhazuagbe and Susan Temitope Musa, $580,000.
DUMFRIES AREA
Belleplain Ct., 3419-Jose Francisco Garcia Duran and Ana Bustillo Pavon to Aftab A. Kiani, $270,000.
Curtis Dr., 17865-Fredis A. and Valerie E. Delcid to Reina Vasquez and Enio Alexander Barrientos, $310,000.
Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1945-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to John L. and Kim Becker, $474,468.
Hemlock Bay Rd., 2140-NVR Inc. to Lamarcus and Sylvia Madison, $421,360.
Point Pleasant Lane, 16908-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Luan T. Cotter, $225,000.
Red Mulberry Rd., 18228-NVR Inc. to Anthony Wezensky and Heather Staggs, $512,190.
Sweet Clover Ct., 2533-NVR Inc. to Amanda K. and Matthew R. Haight, $666,230.
Woods View Dr., 17925-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Tisha Lewis, $515,657.
GAINESVILLE AREA
Arthur Hills Dr., 6777-Eric Gardner Kluge to Matthew S. and Kathleen A. Rainey, $513,200.
Cannondale Way, 14108-Zachary C. Taylor to Tonia Marie Copeland, $306,000.
Culloden Crest Lane, 7853-Gerard Thomas and Elizabeth Marie Conlon to Charlye D. Olmos and Silvia Kelly Saravia, $375,000.
Handel Pl., 13569-Bryan J. Peluso to Kwawu Lawrence Kuleke, $459,000.
Hunters Run Way, 14252-Gina and Dexter Atienza to Derrick Simms and Meron Assamenew, $380,000.
Kona Dr., 7091-Abko Investments Corp. to Myung Soon Lee, $395,000.
Links Pond Cir., 14684-Margaret P.M. Humphries to Apostolos T. Eliopoulos, $291,000.
Mongoose Trail, 7060-Peter L. and Hyon H. Connelly to Emmanuel Adofo Duah, $330,000.
Ryton Ridge Lane, 13550-John B. Casey and estate of Eleanor Casey D’Andrea to Margaret Condrill, $510,000.
Spyglass Hill Loop, 15944-Kathleen M. Hewitt to Waleed Zaki A. Attiyah, $714,900.
Trotters Point Lane, 6002-Toll VIII Partnership to Betsy J. and Joseph Mansueto, $659,547.
Walnut Hill Dr., 6940-Robert C. and Barbara J. Kirk to Mazen Talal and Margaret S. Hamzeh, $385,000.
HAYMARKET AREA
Bryson Cir., 6915-Kim and Eric P. Serkosky to Subba R. and Lakshmi P. Kolla, $426,000.
Comanche Ct., 6695-Subin Anna Jo to Vikrant Thapa Gautam and Manju Thapa, $265,000.
Gypsum Hill Rd., 4010-Kenneth W. Ainslie and Theresa Ainslie Marquez to Gregory H. and Danielle A. Trivett, $450,000.
Mountain Rd., 2141-Todd Dwain and Ann J. Voyles to Thomas Ziemba and Angela V. Bee, $455,000.
Quaker Rd., 15898-Heather M. Jue to Caitlyn Marie Thiem, $382,000.
Smooth Stone Pl., 6005-Mohammad Yaghi and Khaled Hussein to Sherif Elabd and Janet Ibrahim, $490,000.
Wheelwright Way, 5703-Steven I. and Suzanne F. Cardell to Robert John and Renee Marie Burns, $490,000.
MANASSAS AREA
Belle Grove Way, 8695-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Kheemaz Kausar Sharieff, Vikhar Ahmed Sharieff, Faiza Siddiqa Sharieff and Syed Sadiq Ahmed, $628,725.
Brookview Ct., 7815-Terence Rodgers to Abdullah Omar, $307,000.
Claremont St., 8207-Augusto Castillo to Cristofer O. and Rudy S. Gonzalez Polanco, $345,000.
Creek Ford Terr., 11246-NVR Inc. to Ramandeep Singh and Manpreet Kaur, $470,835.
Emerald Dr., 7461-Narayani and Badri Nath Rijal to Richard Ho, $265,000.
Gateshead Lane, 7776-Bbee Homes Corp. to Coleen Marie and Hakeem Rashawn Thomas, $281,000.
Heritage Crossing Ct., 8243-Jonathan Edward McCarthy to Ammar Ali Khan, $350,000.
Hugh Mullen Dr., 7937-WQ Investments Corp. to Victoria Denney, $208,000.
Mary Jane Dr., 8380-Thomas P. Deakins Jr. and estate of Thomas Patrick Deakins to Vanthouen Sok, Sovankirirath Lim and Sovanpechta Sok, $590,000.
Omega Lane, 6080-Karla Wilson Davis to Yashu Timsina and Bipin Ghimire, $412,000.
Ramseur Pl., 8217-Nicholas David and Ashley Michelle Fletcher Peters to Thomas L. and Brenda G. Long, $350,000.
River Run Dr., 10746-Lindsey A. and William L. Winter to Rodrigo A. Romera, $370,000.
Salem St., 9504-Alejandro Mancco and Madeleine Quispe Huaypar to Luz Rivas, $303,000.
Smith Pond Lane, 10640-Syed T. Bukhari and Mubeen Tanveer to Phillip Aaron and Alisia Duchon Smith, $630,000.
Sycamore Leaf Ct., 15101-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Charles Edward and Janine M. Lamer, $889,580.
Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11121-NVR Inc. to Justin A. Burd and Jordyn A. Surratt, $556,259.
Willow Green Cir., 11372-NVR Inc. to Abraham Lewis Jr., $379,990.
Winfield Loop, 10692-Joseph and Summer Morton to Christopher Anthony and Vrendabane Mason, $325,000.
MANASSAS PARK AREA
Boundary Ave., 7442-Zachary M. and Phylicia A. Norkus to Andrew C. Weisman and Alissa Hansen, $420,000.
Glade Bank Dr., 8175-Carlos A. Umanzor Santos to David Milet and Laurence Bertholet, $345,000.
Kris Ct., 6510-Shirley Jean Folk to Scott A. and Hope M. Cico, $450,000.
Rainwater Cir., 8152-Jess Hudson and Larissa Dee Procter to Frank A. Escobar Gomez and Sonia D. Gomez Villatoro, $346,000.
Skystone Loop, 8086-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Richard Lawrence Carlson and Emily Lim, $527,190.
Whitehall Dr., 7575-Matin Mohebi to Jose S. Ruiz Amaya, $245,000.
MONTCLAIR AREA
Buena Vista Dr., 4945-Michael A. Sera and Kaylee E. Wojcicki to Kent Austin White, $329,000.
Four Seasons Dr., 16941-Carmelino F. Caratozzolo to Rosemary Cruz, $375,000.
Kenton Cir., 4217-Sara E. Buchanan to Jocelyn Dolores Portillo and Byron Perez Chavarria, $287,200.
Loganberry Lane, 4402-Curtis A. Beauchamp to Evelyn Marie and Lamont Jermaine Lowery, $425,000.
Montview Dr., 15650-Elaine Rider to Christopher D. and Melody Grace D. Deguzman, $345,000.
Taconic Cir., 16308-Thomas Walsh to Marisol Mendoza, $237,000.
Viewpoint Cir., 15743-Donny M. and Kerrian C. McKay to Humayun Rashid and Nazrana N. Nidhat, $315,000.
NOKESVILLE AREA
Bittle Lane, 11490-Roberta L. McIntyre to Brian Wickham, $525,000.
Lemaster Dr., 12849-Farkhanda Iqbal to Tahir Altaf, $765,000.
Vint Hill Rd., 14200-Gloria Monroe and estate of Stanley N. Gilreath to Saleem Ullah, $500,000.
TRIANGLE AREA
Kerill Rd., 18538-Vernon and Kazuyo Samuels to Donnial D. and Lynnette McRae, $580,000.
Sapling Way, 4059-Nykum Kim and Savy C. Pak to Cristobal and Ana Isabel Castro, $475,000.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
Alton Hotel Ct., 2793-Carlton and Karissa Uko to Martin Christopher and Natalie Evans Harris, $470,000.
Aviary Way, 3456-Laura Sutjipto to Rafael Antonio Polo and Maria Del Pilar Polo, $340,000.
Barcelona Ct., 15780-Tian Ri Zhang to Samina Yasmin and Sohail Karim Khan, $347,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 830, No. 301-Ok Hee Kim to Raymond Martin Thormin, $320,000.
Bloomsbury Ct., 2745-Rene and Amparo Solano Rodriguez to Jemal Siraj and Sara Adem Yasin, $438,000.
Brookmoor Lane, 2380-Kimberly Dawn Conley to Joshua Vincent Dingle, $338,000.
Cara Dr., 12863-Dorthea M. Madsen to Kyai Mone Wynn, $190,000.
Chetham Way, 4040-Jose G. and Ada I. Hernandez to Matthew Wesmiller, $254,999.
Colonial Dr., 1543, No. 1-Gayle J. Lee to Sarah Michelle Dippery, $140,000.
Cornice Pl., 3490-Wayne A. Stone to Walter Monroe and Claudia Patricia Daniels, $476,100.
Cressida Pl., 4147-Dale R. Buckholtz to Jordan D. Watt, $310,000.
Dorothy Lane, 1648-Evelyn Wideman to Min Wang and Xun Li, $455,000.
Eagle Crest Lane, 2674-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Jemima Dankwah and Abigail Dankwah Hairston, $574,140.
Eskew Ct., 3532-Jessica Heras and Edwin Samuel Zavala to Shemsedin Hassen Zeyne and Medina Jemal Rahmato, $520,000.
Fox Ridge Ct., 2558-Michelle Louise Lilliston to Lisa Maureen Smith, $184,900.
Gatlin Ct., 17016-Martine Arents to Abiy Kebede and Elsa Adal, $640,000.
Granada Way, 12284-Kenneth A. Watson II to Dwight F. Pernell, $245,000.
Horseshoe Lane, 15643-Thomas E. Ashbrook Jr. to Barbara Mendoza, $135,000.
Ironhorse Dr., 3155-Helleni P. Moon Donovan to Cresencio and Guilmer L. De Leon, $400,000.
Kinnicutt Dr., 13144-Jeffrey and Melissa Afua Adipimah Ohene Mensah to Huirong Jiang and Guo Qi Lin, $510,000.
Lodge Terr., 15269-David L. Shorts to Darwin E. Martinez Hernandez and Haddy A. Martinez Gonzalez, $240,000.
Manchester Way, 12497-Sara Zeleke to Kevin and Yane Burns, $335,000.
Marquis Pl., 3864-Pamela Henry to Julie Maggiacomo Carrera, $270,000.
Meherrin Way, 15827-Osman and Saudatu Kamara to John Fadoju, $415,000.
Perchance Terr., 12730-David Lannone and Adrianna Del Carmen Arango Montoya to Bakhtiar Barznji and Khoshi Agha, $325,000.
Presidio Way, 12139-Khaleelah Larise Cohen Hardie to Hoangloan T. Mai, $355,000.
Renate Dr., 1600, No. 2-Jessica Flores to Cherylyn M. Albany, $154,900.
Springwoods Dr., 12158-Jose E. and Veronica A. Ardon to Janika Michelle Worthington, $269,000.
Tecumseh Ct., 3076-Lisa G. and Karl T. Lattimore to Isaac A. Opoku and Agnes Owusu Bempah, $310,000.
Varsity Dr., 1707-Jonathan L. Ortega and Kathleen M. Frye to Luis G. Canenguez De Paz, $311,000.
Manassas
Battery Heights Blvd., 9555, No. 301-SDI Properties Corp. to Dinorah and Tobin Isenberg, $175,000.
Birchwood Ct., 9353-Timothy J. and Barbara J. Farnham to Pejman Anbai, $439,900.
Buttress Lane, 8376, No. 303-Jessica L. Maddox to Andrew M. Smith, $159,000.
Cedar Ridge Dr., 10260-Anthony T. and Mary P. Colliluori to Marcos A. Torres, Lorenza E. Canales Contreras, Ivan Torres and Natividad De Jesus Flores Canales, $425,000.
Fringe Tree Lane, 9314-Shantell Martin Blubaugh to Paul Joseph Haas, $216,000.
Hopkins Loop, 9905-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to James and Lilia Choi, $485,539.
Hopkins Loop, 9925-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Brian and Vanessa McCombs, $465,419.
Maple St., 9313-Robert M. and Amy M. Swan to Devon Jaejin and Amy Leonard Kim, $425,000.
Silver Maple Ct., 9051-Kenneth W. and Angela M. Mendo to Bernadette Cruz Santos, $265,000.
Sumner Lake Blvd., 9354-Raymond S. and Michele M. Orzel to Daniel Anthony Maldonado and Angelica Cristina Zanoni, $465,000.
Tillett Loop, 8337-Naser Ziarmal and Nadia Sarwari to Najemaldeen Alchichani and Maryam Aldoori, $535,000.
Wellington Rd., 9908-Heather E. Richards to Goker and Dilek Kerman, $335,000.
Wilson Ave., 8904-Shawn M. Holley Goode to Socorro and Maria Pierina Acosta Cabral, $347,000.
Manassas Park
Cabbel Dr., 242-Jennifer Voss to Rudy Salvador Guerrero Hernandez and Ana Luisa Martinez, $310,000.
Inyo Pl., 8659, No. 6-Inocentes A. Tecala to Derek W. Vanderlynn, $136,000.
Sandra Pl., 9087-Edwin Martin Pastora Minero to Henry and Maribel Balagtas Cargo, $386,500.
Stafford County
Anchor Cv., 201-Kathleen A. Radigan to Amber and Jonas Armon Strong, $405,000.
Aquia Dr., 2076-Charles E. Hill and Minerva Labrador to Clifton Lenell and Maria Barney, $345,900.
Autumn Dr., 146-Michael Joseph Good to Tuan Khanh Nguyen and My Phuong Phong, $356,100.
Ben Neuis Pl., 200-Richard A. and Linda A. Caporali to Sandra Kay Jones and Joseph Thomas Elmore, $207,500.
Boundary Dr., 88-Vanessa R. Moran to Carmon Christy Lamer, $289,500.
Charter Gate Dr., 8-Chester J. and Nicole Luebke to Damien J. Wilson, $335,000.
Clint Lane, 526-Dylan Deloatch to Andrew R. and Tiana J. Corbett, $225,000.
Cornerstone Dr., 23-Bilal Haider to Aileen Antwi Asare and Anjali Mann, $439,900.
Dandridge Ct., 100, No. 203-Jennifer Nell Gonzalez to Scott and Anna Miller, $285,000.
Eustace Rd., 355-Nicholas J. and Paula Santoro to Ashok K. and Sangeeta Maurya, $449,900.
Gallery Rd., 31-David Wallace to Ross and Angel Jackson, $485,000.
Green Leaf Terr., 48-Paramount Investments Corp. to Cristobal Castro Luna and Fetima Espinoza, $255,900.
Harpoon Dr., 2136-Nicholas A. and April D. Sheets to Allison Christine McCarthy, $305,000.
Hickory Hill Overlook Ct., 112-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jacob and Casey Mikelson, $350,000.
Hope Rd., 382-Laura K. Clark to Danny and Ann Ramon, $400,000.
Hunting Creek Lane, 55-Marsicia S. Davis to Maralyn Jones, $357,000.
Ivy Spring Lane, 20-Courtney T. Do to Sanjay Kumar Gupta, $325,000.
Jennifer Lane, 129-Jeremy W. and Julia N. Coupe to James Gordon, $325,000.
Kinross Dr., 36-Russell H. and Kerri L. Farr to David T. and Alana Jones, $510,000.
Lancaster St., 607-Brandon Blaise and Mary Katherine Harbison to Alexander R. Titus, $460,000.
Manning Dr., 1015-John Leroy Bellinger to Brent M. Burnside, $235,000.
Melbourne Dr., 24-D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael A. and Allyson Michelle Diamond, $439,990.
Morton Rd., 94-Reynard Jackson Sr. to Kihlon N. Golden, $226,600.
Oakridge Dr., 421-Alexander Michael Montgomery to Jason Ray L. and Sue Ann B. Taitano, $368,000.
Patriot Way, 25-Robert M. Schmatjen to Alexander Daniel Hundley and Kelsey Tynan Ruddick, $499,990.
Persevere Dr., 6-Rommel M. Escobar to Harry Osei Assibey and Rebecca A. Abebrese, $430,000.
Regal Ct., 9-Marouf and Simah Shams to Faye and Xavier Jamal Green, $399,000.
Ripley Rd., 14-Hossien and Talisha N. Naserian to Victor Blanco and Cristina Rodriguez, $395,000.
Shaw Ct., 404-Jason W. Scarbrough to Luke Babak, $266,000.
Sledgehammer Dr., 808-E. Gregory Hall to Faith Amore, $155,000.
Surry Lane, 306-Amanda A. Storvick to Edner C. Hernandez, $170,000.
Thomas Jefferson Pl., 1222-4RK Homes Corp. to Crystal Turner, $180,000.
Truslow Rd., 485-Don G. and Gertrude R. Collins to Annita G. Rush, $399,900.
Waller Point Dr., 134-Thomas C. and Jannie S. Linn to Joseph B. Linggi and Christy Lynn Reidsma, $925,000.
Westhampton Ct., 17-Samuel B. Pullom to Steven Lance and Mishaun Phelps Pew, $367,000.
Wimbeldon Ct., 201-Safah Inc. to Celeny Cecilia Zelaya Argueta and Felix Enrique Mejia Alvarenga, $260,000.
Yorktown Dr., 1-Richard C. and Joanne Cozzati to Jason and Noma Loveland, $332,999.