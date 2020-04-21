Elliston Ct., 10101-Michael A. and Ruth Lopez to Patrick and Janneth Bowen, $460,000.

Innerwick Pl., 9625-Sandra L. Fagan to Hany Abdo and Yinzhu Zhang, $385,000.

Moxleys Ford Lane, 10057-Amendaze Randolph Thomas to Lindsay Marie Hanner, $285,000.

Score Bay Pl., 9911-Josephine Korasadowicz and estate of Julia Janina Korasadowicz to Gregory and Maria Del Carmen Coughlin, $574,900.

Spring Iris Dr., 10246-James and Kathleen E. Keith to Gisselle Benitez and Gabriel Junior Toala Moreno, $526,900.

Tide View Ct., 12647-Jeffrey P. and Lori A. Jones to Derrick Jon and Sarah Sirena Ahrens, $510,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Aerial View Rd., 15851-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Jatinbhai Yashvantbhai Patel, $755,248.

Brazil Cir., 15168-Umair Ahmad and Ayesha Umair to Siddhartha Sayami, $325,000.

Castle Hill Dr., 3405-Mark S. Stephens to Faisal Parvez, $270,000.

Costa Dr., 15106-Centennial CT Corp. to Eduardo E. Monterrosa and Raquel Monterrosa Romero, $288,500.

Daybreak Lane, 5319-Ruben and Michelle Aguilar to Nabin K. and Merina B.C. Paudel, $560,000.

Eames Lane, 4409-Pooja Miglani to Rosa Delmi Del Cid Diaz, Jose Pedro Fernandez and Fredis Juan Fernandez Marouina, $291,000.

Fairfield Lane, 3717-Charles E. Folks to Robert and Tungalag Rohaley, $300,000.

Gerry Lane, 4206-Adam and Fatiha Couki to Kelley Rodriguez, $275,000.

Hemingway Dr., 4313-Brandon Leroy and Kelsey Elaine Abler to Hailey N. and Caleb T. Ambaye, $325,000.

Hyannis Lane, 12900-Reynold T. and Bobbie J. Wright to Saeed Rahl, $325,000.

Kogan Dr., 14740-Norman L. and Nga P. Sheldon to Tarris Randolph, $550,000.

Lockwood Lane, 4804-Lisa Volpe to Mario J. Marroquin Rivas, $290,000.

Madrigal Dr., 14183-Qiao Yong Zhou and Yee Fun Zhou Lam to Samir Hashimi, $308,000.

Minnie Ct., 5649-Justin W. and Nichelle C. Gardner to Julia Mankata Tamakloe, $570,000.

Race Pointe Pl., 5154-Ileana Mungro to Emin and Havva Kaya, $330,000.

Savannah Dr., 14225-Arf Real Estate Holding Corp. to Chao and Xiu Xian Zheng, $285,000.

Traverser Ct., 15585-Anthony P. Gomes to Victor A. Quiroga, Maria Eugenia Villarroel Rios and Victor A. Quiroga Mendoza, $310,000.

Wits End Dr., 15345-3sels Properties Corp. to Ikhazuagbe and Susan Temitope Musa, $580,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Belleplain Ct., 3419-Jose Francisco Garcia Duran and Ana Bustillo Pavon to Aftab A. Kiani, $270,000.

Curtis Dr., 17865-Fredis A. and Valerie E. Delcid to Reina Vasquez and Enio Alexander Barrientos, $310,000.

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1945-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to John L. and Kim Becker, $474,468.

Hemlock Bay Rd., 2140-NVR Inc. to Lamarcus and Sylvia Madison, $421,360.

Point Pleasant Lane, 16908-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Luan T. Cotter, $225,000.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18228-NVR Inc. to Anthony Wezensky and Heather Staggs, $512,190.

Sweet Clover Ct., 2533-NVR Inc. to Amanda K. and Matthew R. Haight, $666,230.

Woods View Dr., 17925-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Tisha Lewis, $515,657.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Arthur Hills Dr., 6777-Eric Gardner Kluge to Matthew S. and Kathleen A. Rainey, $513,200.

Cannondale Way, 14108-Zachary C. Taylor to Tonia Marie Copeland, $306,000.

Culloden Crest Lane, 7853-Gerard Thomas and Elizabeth Marie Conlon to Charlye D. Olmos and Silvia Kelly Saravia, $375,000.

Handel Pl., 13569-Bryan J. Peluso to Kwawu Lawrence Kuleke, $459,000.

Hunters Run Way, 14252-Gina and Dexter Atienza to Derrick Simms and Meron Assamenew, $380,000.

Kona Dr., 7091-Abko Investments Corp. to Myung Soon Lee, $395,000.

Links Pond Cir., 14684-Margaret P.M. Humphries to Apostolos T. Eliopoulos, $291,000.

Mongoose Trail, 7060-Peter L. and Hyon H. Connelly to Emmanuel Adofo Duah, $330,000.

Ryton Ridge Lane, 13550-John B. Casey and estate of Eleanor Casey D’Andrea to Margaret Condrill, $510,000.

Spyglass Hill Loop, 15944-Kathleen M. Hewitt to Waleed Zaki A. Attiyah, $714,900.

Trotters Point Lane, 6002-Toll VIII Partnership to Betsy J. and Joseph Mansueto, $659,547.

Walnut Hill Dr., 6940-Robert C. and Barbara J. Kirk to Mazen Talal and Margaret S. Hamzeh, $385,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Bryson Cir., 6915-Kim and Eric P. Serkosky to Subba R. and Lakshmi P. Kolla, $426,000.

Comanche Ct., 6695-Subin Anna Jo to Vikrant Thapa Gautam and Manju Thapa, $265,000.

Gypsum Hill Rd., 4010-Kenneth W. Ainslie and Theresa Ainslie Marquez to Gregory H. and Danielle A. Trivett, $450,000.

Mountain Rd., 2141-Todd Dwain and Ann J. Voyles to Thomas Ziemba and Angela V. Bee, $455,000.

Quaker Rd., 15898-Heather M. Jue to Caitlyn Marie Thiem, $382,000.

Smooth Stone Pl., 6005-Mohammad Yaghi and Khaled Hussein to Sherif Elabd and Janet Ibrahim, $490,000.

Wheelwright Way, 5703-Steven I. and Suzanne F. Cardell to Robert John and Renee Marie Burns, $490,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Belle Grove Way, 8695-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Kheemaz Kausar Sharieff, Vikhar Ahmed Sharieff, Faiza Siddiqa Sharieff and Syed Sadiq Ahmed, $628,725.

Brookview Ct., 7815-Terence Rodgers to Abdullah Omar, $307,000.

Claremont St., 8207-Augusto Castillo to Cristofer O. and Rudy S. Gonzalez Polanco, $345,000.

Creek Ford Terr., 11246-NVR Inc. to Ramandeep Singh and Manpreet Kaur, $470,835.

Emerald Dr., 7461-Narayani and Badri Nath Rijal to Richard Ho, $265,000.

Gateshead Lane, 7776-Bbee Homes Corp. to Coleen Marie and Hakeem Rashawn Thomas, $281,000.

Heritage Crossing Ct., 8243-Jonathan Edward McCarthy to Ammar Ali Khan, $350,000.

Hugh Mullen Dr., 7937-WQ Investments Corp. to Victoria Denney, $208,000.

Mary Jane Dr., 8380-Thomas P. Deakins Jr. and estate of Thomas Patrick Deakins to Vanthouen Sok, Sovankirirath Lim and Sovanpechta Sok, $590,000.

Omega Lane, 6080-Karla Wilson Davis to Yashu Timsina and Bipin Ghimire, $412,000.

Ramseur Pl., 8217-Nicholas David and Ashley Michelle Fletcher Peters to Thomas L. and Brenda G. Long, $350,000.

River Run Dr., 10746-Lindsey A. and William L. Winter to Rodrigo A. Romera, $370,000.

Salem St., 9504-Alejandro Mancco and Madeleine Quispe Huaypar to Luz Rivas, $303,000.

Smith Pond Lane, 10640-Syed T. Bukhari and Mubeen Tanveer to Phillip Aaron and Alisia Duchon Smith, $630,000.

Sycamore Leaf Ct., 15101-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Charles Edward and Janine M. Lamer, $889,580.

Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11121-NVR Inc. to Justin A. Burd and Jordyn A. Surratt, $556,259.

Willow Green Cir., 11372-NVR Inc. to Abraham Lewis Jr., $379,990.

Winfield Loop, 10692-Joseph and Summer Morton to Christopher Anthony and Vrendabane Mason, $325,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Boundary Ave., 7442-Zachary M. and Phylicia A. Norkus to Andrew C. Weisman and Alissa Hansen, $420,000.

Glade Bank Dr., 8175-Carlos A. Umanzor Santos to David Milet and Laurence Bertholet, $345,000.

Kris Ct., 6510-Shirley Jean Folk to Scott A. and Hope M. Cico, $450,000.

Rainwater Cir., 8152-Jess Hudson and Larissa Dee Procter to Frank A. Escobar Gomez and Sonia D. Gomez Villatoro, $346,000.

Skystone Loop, 8086-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Richard Lawrence Carlson and Emily Lim, $527,190.

Whitehall Dr., 7575-Matin Mohebi to Jose S. Ruiz Amaya, $245,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Buena Vista Dr., 4945-Michael A. Sera and Kaylee E. Wojcicki to Kent Austin White, $329,000.

Four Seasons Dr., 16941-Carmelino F. Caratozzolo to Rosemary Cruz, $375,000.

Kenton Cir., 4217-Sara E. Buchanan to Jocelyn Dolores Portillo and Byron Perez Chavarria, $287,200.

Loganberry Lane, 4402-Curtis A. Beauchamp to Evelyn Marie and Lamont Jermaine Lowery, $425,000.

Montview Dr., 15650-Elaine Rider to Christopher D. and Melody Grace D. Deguzman, $345,000.

Taconic Cir., 16308-Thomas Walsh to Marisol Mendoza, $237,000.

Viewpoint Cir., 15743-Donny M. and Kerrian C. McKay to Humayun Rashid and Nazrana N. Nidhat, $315,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Bittle Lane, 11490-Roberta L. McIntyre to Brian Wickham, $525,000.

Lemaster Dr., 12849-Farkhanda Iqbal to Tahir Altaf, $765,000.

Vint Hill Rd., 14200-Gloria Monroe and estate of Stanley N. Gilreath to Saleem Ullah, $500,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Kerill Rd., 18538-Vernon and Kazuyo Samuels to Donnial D. and Lynnette McRae, $580,000.

Sapling Way, 4059-Nykum Kim and Savy C. Pak to Cristobal and Ana Isabel Castro, $475,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alton Hotel Ct., 2793-Carlton and Karissa Uko to Martin Christopher and Natalie Evans Harris, $470,000.

Aviary Way, 3456-Laura Sutjipto to Rafael Antonio Polo and Maria Del Pilar Polo, $340,000.

Barcelona Ct., 15780-Tian Ri Zhang to Samina Yasmin and Sohail Karim Khan, $347,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 830, No. 301-Ok Hee Kim to Raymond Martin Thormin, $320,000.

Bloomsbury Ct., 2745-Rene and Amparo Solano Rodriguez to Jemal Siraj and Sara Adem Yasin, $438,000.

Brookmoor Lane, 2380-Kimberly Dawn Conley to Joshua Vincent Dingle, $338,000.

Cara Dr., 12863-Dorthea M. Madsen to Kyai Mone Wynn, $190,000.

Chetham Way, 4040-Jose G. and Ada I. Hernandez to Matthew Wesmiller, $254,999.

Colonial Dr., 1543, No. 1-Gayle J. Lee to Sarah Michelle Dippery, $140,000.

Cornice Pl., 3490-Wayne A. Stone to Walter Monroe and Claudia Patricia Daniels, $476,100.

Cressida Pl., 4147-Dale R. Buckholtz to Jordan D. Watt, $310,000.

Dorothy Lane, 1648-Evelyn Wideman to Min Wang and Xun Li, $455,000.

Eagle Crest Lane, 2674-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Jemima Dankwah and Abigail Dankwah Hairston, $574,140.

Eskew Ct., 3532-Jessica Heras and Edwin Samuel Zavala to Shemsedin Hassen Zeyne and Medina Jemal Rahmato, $520,000.

Fox Ridge Ct., 2558-Michelle Louise Lilliston to Lisa Maureen Smith, $184,900.

Gatlin Ct., 17016-Martine Arents to Abiy Kebede and Elsa Adal, $640,000.

Granada Way, 12284-Kenneth A. Watson II to Dwight F. Pernell, $245,000.

Horseshoe Lane, 15643-Thomas E. Ashbrook Jr. to Barbara Mendoza, $135,000.

Ironhorse Dr., 3155-Helleni P. Moon Donovan to Cresencio and Guilmer L. De Leon, $400,000.

Kinnicutt Dr., 13144-Jeffrey and Melissa Afua Adipimah Ohene Mensah to Huirong Jiang and Guo Qi Lin, $510,000.

Lodge Terr., 15269-David L. Shorts to Darwin E. Martinez Hernandez and Haddy A. Martinez Gonzalez, $240,000.

Manchester Way, 12497-Sara Zeleke to Kevin and Yane Burns, $335,000.

Marquis Pl., 3864-Pamela Henry to Julie Maggiacomo Carrera, $270,000.

Meherrin Way, 15827-Osman and Saudatu Kamara to John Fadoju, $415,000.

Perchance Terr., 12730-David Lannone and Adrianna Del Carmen Arango Montoya to Bakhtiar Barznji and Khoshi Agha, $325,000.

Presidio Way, 12139-Khaleelah Larise Cohen Hardie to Hoangloan T. Mai, $355,000.

Renate Dr., 1600, No. 2-Jessica Flores to Cherylyn M. Albany, $154,900.

Springwoods Dr., 12158-Jose E. and Veronica A. Ardon to Janika Michelle Worthington, $269,000.

Tecumseh Ct., 3076-Lisa G. and Karl T. Lattimore to Isaac A. Opoku and Agnes Owusu Bempah, $310,000.

Varsity Dr., 1707-Jonathan L. Ortega and Kathleen M. Frye to Luis G. Canenguez De Paz, $311,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in December in Manassas.

Battery Heights Blvd., 9555, No. 301-SDI Properties Corp. to Dinorah and Tobin Isenberg, $175,000.

Birchwood Ct., 9353-Timothy J. and Barbara J. Farnham to Pejman Anbai, $439,900.

Buttress Lane, 8376, No. 303-Jessica L. Maddox to Andrew M. Smith, $159,000.

Cedar Ridge Dr., 10260-Anthony T. and Mary P. Colliluori to Marcos A. Torres, Lorenza E. Canales Contreras, Ivan Torres and Natividad De Jesus Flores Canales, $425,000.

Fringe Tree Lane, 9314-Shantell Martin Blubaugh to Paul Joseph Haas, $216,000.

Hopkins Loop, 9905-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to James and Lilia Choi, $485,539.

Hopkins Loop, 9925-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Brian and Vanessa McCombs, $465,419.

Maple St., 9313-Robert M. and Amy M. Swan to Devon Jaejin and Amy Leonard Kim, $425,000.

Silver Maple Ct., 9051-Kenneth W. and Angela M. Mendo to Bernadette Cruz Santos, $265,000.

Sumner Lake Blvd., 9354-Raymond S. and Michele M. Orzel to Daniel Anthony Maldonado and Angelica Cristina Zanoni, $465,000.

Tillett Loop, 8337-Naser Ziarmal and Nadia Sarwari to Najemaldeen Alchichani and Maryam Aldoori, $535,000.

Wellington Rd., 9908-Heather E. Richards to Goker and Dilek Kerman, $335,000.

Wilson Ave., 8904-Shawn M. Holley Goode to Socorro and Maria Pierina Acosta Cabral, $347,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in December in Manassas Park.

Cabbel Dr., 242-Jennifer Voss to Rudy Salvador Guerrero Hernandez and Ana Luisa Martinez, $310,000.

Inyo Pl., 8659, No. 6-Inocentes A. Tecala to Derek W. Vanderlynn, $136,000.

Sandra Pl., 9087-Edwin Martin Pastora Minero to Henry and Maribel Balagtas Cargo, $386,500.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Anchor Cv., 201-Kathleen A. Radigan to Amber and Jonas Armon Strong, $405,000.

Aquia Dr., 2076-Charles E. Hill and Minerva Labrador to Clifton Lenell and Maria Barney, $345,900.

Autumn Dr., 146-Michael Joseph Good to Tuan Khanh Nguyen and My Phuong Phong, $356,100.

Ben Neuis Pl., 200-Richard A. and Linda A. Caporali to Sandra Kay Jones and Joseph Thomas Elmore, $207,500.

Boundary Dr., 88-Vanessa R. Moran to Carmon Christy Lamer, $289,500.

Charter Gate Dr., 8-Chester J. and Nicole Luebke to Damien J. Wilson, $335,000.

Clint Lane, 526-Dylan Deloatch to Andrew R. and Tiana J. Corbett, $225,000.

Cornerstone Dr., 23-Bilal Haider to Aileen Antwi Asare and Anjali Mann, $439,900.

Dandridge Ct., 100, No. 203-Jennifer Nell Gonzalez to Scott and Anna Miller, $285,000.

Eustace Rd., 355-Nicholas J. and Paula Santoro to Ashok K. and Sangeeta Maurya, $449,900.

Gallery Rd., 31-David Wallace to Ross and Angel Jackson, $485,000.

Green Leaf Terr., 48-Paramount Investments Corp. to Cristobal Castro Luna and Fetima Espinoza, $255,900.

Harpoon Dr., 2136-Nicholas A. and April D. Sheets to Allison Christine McCarthy, $305,000.

Hickory Hill Overlook Ct., 112-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jacob and Casey Mikelson, $350,000.

Hope Rd., 382-Laura K. Clark to Danny and Ann Ramon, $400,000.

Hunting Creek Lane, 55-Marsicia S. Davis to Maralyn Jones, $357,000.

Ivy Spring Lane, 20-Courtney T. Do to Sanjay Kumar Gupta, $325,000.

Jennifer Lane, 129-Jeremy W. and Julia N. Coupe to James Gordon, $325,000.

Kinross Dr., 36-Russell H. and Kerri L. Farr to David T. and Alana Jones, $510,000.

Lancaster St., 607-Brandon Blaise and Mary Katherine Harbison to Alexander R. Titus, $460,000.

Manning Dr., 1015-John Leroy Bellinger to Brent M. Burnside, $235,000.

Melbourne Dr., 24-D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael A. and Allyson Michelle Diamond, $439,990.

Morton Rd., 94-Reynard Jackson Sr. to Kihlon N. Golden, $226,600.

Oakridge Dr., 421-Alexander Michael Montgomery to Jason Ray L. and Sue Ann B. Taitano, $368,000.

Patriot Way, 25-Robert M. Schmatjen to Alexander Daniel Hundley and Kelsey Tynan Ruddick, $499,990.

Persevere Dr., 6-Rommel M. Escobar to Harry Osei Assibey and Rebecca A. Abebrese, $430,000.

Regal Ct., 9-Marouf and Simah Shams to Faye and Xavier Jamal Green, $399,000.

Ripley Rd., 14-Hossien and Talisha N. Naserian to Victor Blanco and Cristina Rodriguez, $395,000.

Shaw Ct., 404-Jason W. Scarbrough to Luke Babak, $266,000.

Sledgehammer Dr., 808-E. Gregory Hall to Faith Amore, $155,000.

Surry Lane, 306-Amanda A. Storvick to Edner C. Hernandez, $170,000.

Thomas Jefferson Pl., 1222-4RK Homes Corp. to Crystal Turner, $180,000.

Truslow Rd., 485-Don G. and Gertrude R. Collins to Annita G. Rush, $399,900.

Waller Point Dr., 134-Thomas C. and Jannie S. Linn to Joseph B. Linggi and Christy Lynn Reidsma, $925,000.

Westhampton Ct., 17-Samuel B. Pullom to Steven Lance and Mishaun Phelps Pew, $367,000.

Wimbeldon Ct., 201-Safah Inc. to Celeny Cecilia Zelaya Argueta and Felix Enrique Mejia Alvarenga, $260,000.