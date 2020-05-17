General Kirkland Dr., 10756-Keith A. and Michelle P. Kern to Balu Mohan Vijayamohanan Nair, $515,000.

Mirror Lake Lane, 11963-Alexandra M. Styles and Jordan T. Scruggs to Lisa A. Gardner, $405,000.

Pear Tree Ct., 9819-Ousmane B.N. Diaye to Sandra Lynn Fagan and Michael Anthony Scalco, $479,600.

AD

Rutherglen Pl., 12029-Samuel R. and Cynthia M. Sax to Don Steven and Maria Louise Windsor, $429,000.

Tarvie Cir., 9568-Sherry Ann Dijulio to Osama Mokbel and Fawzia Allam, $460,000.

AD

DALE CITY AREA

Canary Ct., 4500-Keyana Rainey to Waqar Khan, $302,500.

Chrysler Ct., 14813-Joseph M. Strada to Brendan Joseph Carmichael, $335,000.

Cuddy Loop, 14166, No. 104-Lyle B. and Janet L. Dennis to Leah Wetmore Powell, $215,000.

Dodson Dr., 14805-James Menold Sullivan to Xiomara Hernandez, $310,000.

Emberdale Dr., 14873-Donna M. Lewis to Arnulfo Argueta Marquez, $250,000.

Fledgling Cir., 3131-Paul and Maxine Nishimoto to Earl Gerard and Brigitte Battley, $640,000.

AD

Freeport Ct., 3602-Gilberto A. Mendoza and Blanca Marroquin to Lorena Hernandez Carranza, Gustavo A. Barahona Hernandez and Brenda A. Hernandez, $326,000.

Hartford Ct., 4408-Leonard A. and Kristina M. Monaco to Maximino and Henry S. Cruz, $250,000.

Hoffman Dr., 4205-Centennial CT Corp. to Darius Benjamin and Laura Ann Broadus, $350,000.

AD

Leesburg Ct., 5123-Brian M. and Shanice N. Minson to Wilfredo V. Ancalle and Sandra P. Chavez, $310,000.

Madrigal Dr., 14122-Torrey and Kamirria Wallace to Mayank and Sukanya Dogra, $355,000.

Medwick Ct., 5259-Rudys E. Cornejo and Yessica E. Gonzalez to Benjamin and Abraham Montes, $322,500.

Oaklawn Lane, 6194-Brian C. Stenger to Josie L. and Matthew G. Liboski, $430,000.

AD

Quay Ct., 13028-Mohammad Kashif Khan and Hajera Syeda Ahmed to Jamaluddin Meraj, $550,000.

Renegade Ct., 14150-Mark Adam and Katherine Ann Cress to Beatriz Parral and Rene David Larco, $336,000.

Starling Ct., 4461-Debra Y. Washington Blandon to Monira Abdalla, $265,000.

Westwind Dr., 4082-Thaddeus J. and Mary L. Clark to Markeesha Lamarra Harris, $530,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Alder Lane, 2085-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Tyree Whitehead, $510,641.

AD

Brockenbrough Dr., 3621-Zonia D. Garcia to Marquis Leo Ruffin Murden, $258,000.

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1953-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Thierno Ousmane Wann, $427,483.

Milroy Dr., 17913-Zelaikha Olomi to Verenise Michelle Argueta Espinoza, $250,000.

AD

Red Mulberry Rd., 18007-NVR Inc. to Delvyn D. and Elisha B. Jones, $491,445.

Sugarberry Rd., 17882-NVR Inc. to Patsy Tierno Jr. and Justine Ebel, $560,110.

Wexford Loop, 17350-Waldo F. Ferreras to Bruh Y. Robba and Emnet K. Lambye, $310,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Arthur St., 13800-Bob G. and Catherine M. Stewart to Kristin M. Trenum, $495,000.

Buglecall Pl., 6712-Christine Marie Caldwell to Heide A. Kaser and D. Layne Clute, $470,500.

Crescent Park Dr., 7913-Brian J. and Alicia M. Urbas to Amy Young, $310,000.

Darbey Knoll Dr., 7022-Michael L. Roschenwimmer to George B.H. Iskander and Marian M.L. Boktor, $400,000.

AD

Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 212-Linda W. Callin to Mary F. Crockett, $286,150.

AD

Kamehameha Pl., 8008-Clarence A. Selph to William H. and Shirley B. Hosick, $510,000.

Lattany Ct., 14562-John Dana and Lauren Fay Brown to Kieran P. and Brittney McKenna, $520,000.

Macon Grove Lane, 14403-Abrahim A. Alghussein and Amani Shammout to John Quackenbush, Mary Draper and Katarina Marinkovic, $265,000.

Selbourne Lane, 6715-Ann On Lin Tang to Ryan Wallace, $465,000.

Trek Way, 7013-Charles and Kathleen Grandfield to Adam Yacoub and Safrina Alexandra Hussain, $380,000.

Tysons Oaks Ct., 8077-Hungyu and Hui Yi Becky Chen Wu to Benjamin and Laura Tiso, $585,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Aster Haven Cir., 6083-Christopher L. Dellinger to Stephanie E. Feaman, $270,000.

AD

Chillmark Ct., 15511-Dominion Country Club to Lawrence E. and Karen S. Frank, $1.11 million.

AD

Dunnbrook Terr., 6004-Elton William Polen Jr. and Sandra Marie Colgan to Stavros Konstantinos Pierrakos and Christina Veltsistas, $562,000.

Shoal Creek Dr., 5652-Robert and Nancy Swarthout to Thuyet and Loni Le, $585,000.

Venus Ct., 7040-K.A. Investments Group Corp. to Alan Davidson Batson, $600,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Ansley Ct., 6051-Margaret R. Moore to Christopher Lackovic, $498,900.

Brandon Way, 7710-James D. Garlits to Hyesuk Kim, $332,580.

Cedarwood Grove Lane, 7433-DFH Blackburn Corp. to Rana M. Ali, $465,000.

Copeland Dr., 10405-SRM Investments Corp. to Luis Hugo Filtrin, $224,000.

AD

Deep Hollow Lane, 6641-Samuel L. and Mary E. Simonovich to William Leslie Westerman II and Katherine Rosario De La Cruz Huaman, $615,000.

Flager Cir., 7865-Lawrence M. and Leora M. Brown to Bishnu and Dev Narayan Shrestha, $335,000.

AD

Helmsdale Pl., 7681-Adel Fakious to Richard Lynn Clark Jr., $345,000.

Hinton Way, 10630-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Kyle and Shanta Lemons, $441,925.

Morningside Dr., 8318-Maria Eugenia Taveras to Victoria N. Krause, $400,000.

Purcell Rd., 12329-Cornwell Building Co. to Jairo Alexander and Gilma Giraldo, $725,000.

Ridgeway Dr., 7207-Mariano Cudal and Armida Atilano Evangelista to Nasr Basily, $275,000.

Running Cedar Lane, 6537-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Nathan C. and Chevette D. Mooney, $835,740.

AD

Silent Wolf Dr., 12389-Gilles C. and Jennifer S. Sanderson to Abigail Ansahba Sarpong, $612,000.

Stagestone Way, 11144-Jenna Petersen to Ahmed K. Al Dhahi and Amina M. Benchair, $257,000.

Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11104-NVR Inc. to Katrina M. and Rodney Wood, $588,720.

Willow Green Cir., 11364-NVR Inc. to Ankit Chatly, $458,990.

AD

Willow Green Cir., 11378-NVR Inc. to Jennifer Carmen Correa and Edward Alexander Martinez, $389,925.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Aubrey Dr., 8406-Chad S. Miltenberger and Elsa Kao to Buenos Walker, $424,900.

Connor House Rd., 9071-Aaron J. Kim to Nathan L. Head, $410,000.

Honey Bee Way, 8122-Miguel A. Gonzales to Valeria Soto Ramirez and Fernando D. Diaz Martinez, $401,000.

McLean St., 7818-Michael and Ann Marie Foltz to Rene Omar Barrera Salguero and Ondina Jamileth Banegas Funez, $495,000.

Rugby Rd., 8104-Luther Anderson to Matthew J. and Jessica Cernoch, $500,000.

Tamberly Lane, 9339-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Donald B. Ryder, $611,820.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Beacon Ct., 15703-Richard and Lori Moore Merrell to Brian Scott and Lisa Brooke Snyder, $410,000.

Jester Ct., 15891-Mark and Robin Kuschel to Perry L. Gorman, $480,000.

AD

Larkspur Lane, 15253-Thomas L. and Sally A. Baith to Leonel S. and Maria J. Godoy, $360,000.

Mill Station Way, 16708-N.V.P. Inc. to Mark V. and Kathryn S. Prescott Herzing, $775,000.

Saltwater Dr., 4867-Arthur J. Flecker Jr. to Abigail Owusu, $260,000.

Trisail Ct., 15573-Howard E. French and Andrea L. Contratto to Kelsey E. Lamb and Marcos Equia, $445,995.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Aden Rd., 12881-Atlantic Builders to Jessica and Anthony Johnson, $752,545.

Leary St., 14570-Connie L. Vint to Debbera Lee Di Lena, $333,000.

Par Dr., 9890-Richard L. Bordenet to Alexandra N. Melton and Bradley S. Johnson, $421,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Oakdale Cir., 3903-Noe W. Salinas Guevara to Jose D. Alvarado Lobo, $275,000.

Windsor Rd., 19132-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Narcrisha Norman, $591,850.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Arden Ct., 15996-Gerri A. and Paul T. Regazzi to Mohammad and Afshan Riaz, $420,000.

Avocet Loop, 15653-Alena Niskorodova to Ebony Robinson and Joseph Thomas Steele, $375,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 693-Charles L. Wells to David Charles and Dianna R. Dix, $466,000.

Breezy Ridge Way, 13802, No. 19-3B-Devin S. and Myeshia M. Johnson to Shamail and Yama Ahmadi, $265,000.

Caisson Ct., 11242-Douglas J. and Bethany L. Lash to Charles and Hannah Whitney, $560,000.

Cara Dr., 12771-Jennifer Gilligan to Sara Aziz and Syed Alam, $197,000.

Chanceford Dr., 11776-Spencer L. Wiggins to William G. and Elizabeth C. Powell, $775,500.

Churchman Way, 4139-Xiaodong Deng and Hui Chen to Allahleude Djekoundade, $254,999.

Conrad Ct., 13203-Jimmy Chinh and Helen Phung to Maria Felicitas Romero Soriano, $330,000.

Coventry Glen Dr., 4414-Basheer Edgemoore Hickory Falls Corp. to Majeed Seidu Yakubu, Monica Apoayanga Bukari and Hellen Ahadzie, $750,325.

Dapple Gray Ct., 12234-Bret David Hartman to Lyndon L. Searles, $415,000.

Dogues Terr., 13392-Adam and Suzette Prasatek to Jennifer Herrera, $425,000.

Eagle Crest Lane, 2648-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Ki Shon Lavar Wright, $564,553.

Eastbourne Dr., 2541-Nicholas M. Washington to Hannah Marie and Blake Everett Cason, $301,031.

Flotsam Lane, 16317-Barbara Johnson to Adella A. Mason, $395,000.

Frontier Lane, 12802-Julio A. Vasquez to Louis A. Morales Jr., $276,800.

Grady Lane, 3253-Sean J. and Teresa K. Stackley to Michael Wayne and Kristen Elaine Plaugher, $515,000.

Hildas Way, 2511-Jeff L. Evans and Krystol M. Sanchez to Thomas Tweneboa, $335,000.

Indus Dr., 16105-Evelin Sanchez to Rizwan Anwar, Sana Altaf and Iltaf Chaudhary, $375,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15815-Lesa Lashun McBride to India D. Etheredge, $325,000.

Lanyard Lane, 4915-Jack J. and Brenda C. Hayden to Mark and Tiffany Galindo, $455,000.

Madeira Ct., 2904-Amy B. Rogers to Nicholas Robert English, $299,950.

Marquis Pl., 3808-Eleanor Frances Pekala to Bryant Harlee, $450,000.

Marsh Overlook Dr., 15445-Bonnie L. Lamb to Shelly D. Bouziane, $545,000.

Mason Creek Cir., 14856-Michael D. Greenough to Dirk R. McCollough, $328,000.

Mount Burnside Way, 3441-Gerald Wayne and Judy Chesser Coffman to Tuan V. Le, $415,000.

Oregon Ave., 1400-Sultana Ali to Jose R. Cedillos, $279,900.

Point Longstreet Way, 11989-Karen A. Winterstein to Hazel Franz Pajulas Gongora, $389,900.

Redbud Ct., 1349-Veronica R. Young to Sara Santos Mejia, $216,500.

Shackleford Way, 16715-Carol A. Knierim to Jonathan M. Brown and Nicole Devino, $425,000.

Softwood Lane, 5017-Cheerag Patel to Peter D. and Marlese S. Burrowes, $394,900.

Transom Pl., 2582-Woodrow James to Faustina Aboagye, $500,000.

Watermans Dr., 680, No. 302-Barbara Dee Boswell to Iosif Bakhirev and Ann Ahmadi, $280,000.

Winston Ct., 2752-Cartus Financial Corp. to Abdullah Alsamarai, $340,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in December in Manassas.

Bens Way, 10216-James R. May and Amanda E. Tew to Dennis and Khonsavanh Khamphila, $367,000.

Butternut Cir., 10332-Beverly Massey Downs to Nicky Garcia Lemus, $326,000.

Calypso Dr., 10211-Jeffrey S. Day to Richard Lopez Martinez, $352,000.

Coriander Cir., 9048-Adilson O. Gutierrez Bernal to Guadalupe Escobar and Judith Beranice Varela, $287,500.

Greenleaf Dr., 10086-Michael G. and Wanda C. Beasley to Murina Virginia Dove and Ada Virginia Maldonado, $439,900.

Hopkins Loop, 9917-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Ryan K. and Danielle R. Bailey, $452,779.

Park Ave., 9048-Thomas and Georgia Diggs to Palmer A. and Edith M. Grayson Brown, $410,000.

Robnel Ave., 9424-Jason R. and Corinne M. Bahner to Francis A. and Mary Jo Ward, $499,900.

Stonewall Rd., 8553-Maurilio Fuentes to Heraclio, Alejandra Diaz and Elizabeth Cruz, $390,000.

Waterford Dr., 9600-David and Ruth Gill to Karl Joseph Svendsen and Kaitlyn Marie Rice, $400,000.

Wharton Ct., 9125-Tam and Hong T. Tran to Joseph M. Diaz and Yinqiu Liu, $250,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in December in Manassas Park.

Holden Dr., 131-Noor Associates Corp. to Concepcion De Jesus Diaz Romero, Celenis M. Lopez Romero and Mirna D. Romero Diaz, $335,000.

Lambert Dr., 165-Dana A. Darrah to Javier Garcia Santos and Sandra P. Garcia, $320,000.

Polk Dr., 160-Migues A. Quinteros Ruiz to Pedro Santamaria Requeno and Mayra I. Reyes De Villatoro, $270,000.

Walden St., 125-Houzzbuyer Corp. to Deny J. Ayala, $299,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Antietam Loop, 6-Annita G. Rush to Andrew J. Smith and Blanca Delmy Hernandez, $388,000.

Ashcroft Dr., 16-Leslie A. and Culleena M. Heavner to Sheila Renee and Jeremy Michael Wolford, $339,990.

Bell Air Pl., 105-Phillip R. and Bunny F. Chidester to Ramiro Albornoz Ricardi, $235,000.

Birchleaf Dr., 4-Estate of Vivian T. Statler and John Daniel Statler to Ronald L. and Lynette W. Canada, $274,000.

Cape Cod Dr., 1004-Robert G. and Kathryn Strode Downs to Erika J. Robles, $300,000.

Chesterbrook Ct., 208-Erick L. and Sheila A. Oster to Hadley C. Winke, $294,350.

Colebrook Rd., 16-Virginia Greer to Grace and Myrtle Mowbray, $234,900.

Culpeper St., 803-Charles D. and Julie L. Shackleford to James and Lorraine Geraghty, $244,000.

Dobe Point Rd., 32-Jennifer L. Spinelli to George D. and Margene M. Hughes, $779,000.

Germanna Way, 200, No. 14-Matthew D. McGuire to Makol K. Ngueny and Diing M. Deng, $319,000.

Hamlin Dr., 60-Glen W. and Teresa D. Wright to David Graham Ladosky, $327,000.

Holly Corner Rd., 711-Zacharian Sebastian and Blanca Elena Rowden to Alexander Ruiz and Yesenia Eliz Guandique De Ruiz, $196,000.

Hulls Chapel Rd., 47-Charles A. and Nancy F. Campbell to Jennifer Spinelli and Jason Cole Derosa, $775,000.

Independence Dr., 309-Randy L. Moore to Jorge A. Castro Espinoza, $235,000.

Jefferson St., 38-Judy G. Webster to Ashley Smith and Kyle Theriault, $280,000.

Keswick Rd., 8-James B. McMath to Lionel and Nanette White, $563,000.

Lake View Terr., 7-Carl E. and Virginia M. Billmyer to Cameron and Marika Ragland, $339,000.

Liberty Hall Dr., 227-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Pamela Gauthier and Samuel Floyd Wilson, $602,050.

Macon Dr., 101-Edmund F. Flores to Chung Hee and Hui K. Park, $297,000.

Meadow Dr., 1510-Jessica J. Kerkes to Fadi Hanna and Kismal Hermiz, $222,000.

Mews Ct., 503-Michael T. Hollis to Rita Arastenia Sierra, $232,000.

Musket Ct., 4-Timothy D. and Denise A. Irving to William A. and Sherri L. Cropper, $359,900.

Oak Lane, 10-Zachary Galen Stickley to Ryan Christopher Sullivan, $282,900.

Orchid Lane, 41-Enkhbayar and Jennifer Gombo to Omer S. Ellahi and Nehan Nadeem, $392,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 216-Won Bok and Mimi G. Lee to Kamran Safdar and Faeza Kamran Qureshi, $453,000.

Pinnacle Dr., 1002-Queenie Jennings to Yi Wang, $227,000.

Queen Marys Lane, 60-Abraxas W. and Sherry D. Patton to Chasen G. and Deanna L. Peabody, $543,800.

Ridgecrest Ct., 205-Brian K. Cable to Leilani Coates, $233,000.

Saint Ives Ct., 4-Lonnie Eugene and Wendy Lee Pester to Breanna and Jonathan Barrera, $375,000.

Stefaniga Rd., 700-Estate of Peggy R. Edenton and Ronald Walley S. Edenton to Glen Edwin Lakins III and Maria Sara Diaz Higuita, $335,000.

Tavern Rd., 32-Randy L. and Darla R. Bryant to Patrick Arthur and Alyssa Goddard McElroy, $416,500.

Torey Ct., 8-Wells Fargo Bank and Impac Secured Assets Corp. to Clinton and Johanna Ramos Boyer, $445,725.

Wayne St., 26-Rodney H. Estwick to Scott A. and Traci M. George, $236,000.

Williamsburg Lane, 25-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Louis Robert and Laura Ann Swenson, $475,000.