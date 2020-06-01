Chianti Terr., 8950-Susan E. Harris to Than Htoo Aung and Lilian Lim, $505,000.

General Kirkland Dr., 10780-Larry G. and Andrea U. Kinder to Paulina I. Garcia Granda, Marco Vinivio Palomino Guerrero and Sebastian Alejandro Palomino Guerrero, $535,000.

Iona Sound Dr., 12414-Mark E. and Laura M. Marshall to Adrian and Mariana Sandulescu, $435,000.

Moss Tower Pl., 10202-Jessica Carolina Cabrera to Jose M. Bedregal and Maria Del Rosario Quispe Floiras, $485,000.

Penzance Lane, 12345-Brent and Allison K. Rose to Rob Ahmed Miah, $355,000.

Sidlaw Hills Lane, 13066-H. Jason Gold and Bobby H. Waddle Jr. to Najib Adi and Randa Shakashiro, $357,500.

DALE CITY AREA

Bakersfield St., 14648-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Jose V. Guerrero Rivera and Joel E. Ulloa Ventura, $252,000.

Brazil Cir., 15299-M.M.H.H. Investment Corp. to Carlos Ernesto Escobar and Nazla H. Martinez Contreras, $310,000.

Cardinal Crest Dr., 4110-Jimmie D. Schuman Jr. to Mark A. and Whitney M. Clarke, $456,000.

Corona Lane, 3804-Mario A. and Maria G. Guzman Rosas to Jonathan U. Lopez and Vianka Membreno, $322,000.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4938-Erica Castro to Constance King, $331,650.

Elmwood Dr., 14812-Romero Realty Group Corp. to Margretta I. Medley and Lawrence Hugh Simms Jr., $349,900.

Flatback Lane, 5274-Tawsha C. Cherry Creek to Robert H. Kaszoni, $325,000.

Glendale Rd., 4541-Matthew and Gretchen Wilson to Masud Khan and Farzana Zinnia, $363,010.

Jarrell Pl., 15079-Edward J. and Grace E. Porras to Ehsanullah Aruobzai, $315,000.

Kingswell Dr., 13007-Daniel R. and Mary E. Finnegan to Rodolfo Landaverde Quijano, Zoila E. Guerrero and Delmis Guerrero Marquez, $279,900.

Lockwood Lane, 4803-Melvin Lynn Baker to Pedro A. Requeno, $302,000.

Mapledale Ave., 14012-Paramount Investments Corp. to Lhoussaine Amar Mancour, $344,900.

Parson Weems Loop, 14742-Kenneth and Pamela White to Kiteola Gale Jackson, $600,000.

Quander Ct., 13006-Digna E. and Amparo Del Carmen Lopez Polio to Ahmad Shah, $289,990.

Wits End Dr., 15346-Gregory James and Mona A. Royal to Kunal Khurana and Chhavi Pasricha, $610,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Glennville Dr., 17460-Vicki A. Brown and Ronald Hiett to Simon O. and Florence Ogola, $508,000.

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1933-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Aaron M. and April L. Lindsay, $488,264.

Hemlock Bay Rd., 2195-NVR Inc. to Gizachew Abebe and Tigist Zewdie, $481,830.

Porters Inn Dr., 16870-Than T. Chow to Tracei A. Moss, $335,000.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18043-NVR Inc. to Lillianect Rivas and Rafael Mattei, $489,425.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18204-NVR Inc. to Candice Charles, $497,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Bridlewood Dr., 13748-Melissa Mary and George Harry Brooks to Billy Charles Thomas Jr. and Deborah Ann Hobson, $545,000.

Colonel Wood Rd., 14431-Patricia C. Deering and Catherine Lynn Reynolds to John Richards, $350,000.

Fowlers Mill Dr., 14453-Michael A. Hall to Robert C. and Deana L. Allen, $394,500.

Manahoac Pl., 6982-South Auburn Partnership to Melissa Marie and Eldar Cohen, $350,000.

Roxborough Loop, 8201-Cary C. and Daniela S. Di Ciccio Harbaugh to Errol K. and Elizabeth C. Siders, $705,000.

Senea Dr., 13722-Anthony E. Zeruto and Kimberlea Etchison to Michael Conroy, $490,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alderdale Pl., 6000-Eric Rooker and Elizabeth Davies to Steven Tyler and January W. Corbin, $515,000.

Bowers Hill Dr., 5381-Jabron M. and Ann C. Young to Demetrius Wayne and Tiffany Lauren Dozier, $600,000.

Courtyard Way, 7019-Balraj Singh and Ravinder Kaur Dhillon to Douglas Myron and Margaret Ann Henry, $420,000.

Kringle Lane, 4358-Toll Land X Partnership and Prince William Land Corp. to Marvin A. and Karen R. Stern, $883,070.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15355-James D. and Sarah G. Morris to Vicky L. Pennington, $280,000.

Warwick Hills Ct., 5021-Robert and Elizabeth Ann Herman to Douglas Warren and Kaitlyn Paige Ecks, $670,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Anne Marie Lane, 6623-Scott E. and Teresa C. Becker to Richard Tenney Ellis and Donald Francis Jacobs Jr., $425,000.

Brookmead Dr., 13088-John H. and Alexandria V. Whitworth to Gary Alexander and Victoria Marie Manning, $600,000.

Claremont St., 8214-Fink Solutions Corp. to Carlos E. Yanes and Damaris Jimenez Ribera, $360,000.

Fairmont Ave., 9840-Rao T. Cao and Thuy H. Quang to Min Datta Dhungana and Ajita Koirala, $362,000.

Hamowell St., 14509-Gustavo E. Espinoza Lemus to Iris Campos and Andres Castro Aguayo, $285,000.

Hobsons Choice Loop, 5501-Valarie L. and Kris E. Stricklin to Tyler and Dana Carey, $430,500.

Labrador Loop, 10483-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Muhammad Aamir Iqbal and Neesa Aamir, $440,000.

Mariposa Dr., 7327-Arvholdings Corp. to Jay R. and Rebecca Denise Hicks, $415,000.

Rebel Walk Dr., 7889-Edgar J. Arana and Maria A. Mendoza to Santosh and Rojina Shrestha, $313,250.

Running Cedar Lane, 6541-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Derrick Hall, $882,455.

Stagestone Way, 11124-Daniela A. Sanchez Verastegui to Santos Saul Hernandez Jr. and Adalin Del Carmen Parada, $250,000.

Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11116-NVR Inc. to Richard and Nshemeize Garnet Swao, $597,530.

Wycliffe Ct., 8217-Reynaldo A. Recinos to Sherry Yesenia Martinez, $240,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

River Rd., 6770-Rowena P. Brodin to Scott Murillo and Rosa M. Calle Suqui, $340,000.

Silvermist Lane, 9368-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Juvelyn F. and Erwin T. Tumagan, $630,840.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Cliffview Dr., 15483-Brenda P. Cannady Cannaday to Maria C. Penalosa Soriente, $298,000.

Edgewood Dr., 16211-Ernest L. and Donna Smiley to Isaac Kasem Mohammed Khassawneh and Alia Hussein Abdel Karim Said, $420,000.

Mill Station Way, 16745-N.V.P. Inc. to Raul Torres and Maria Del Carmen Veguilla, $657,500.

Taconic Cir., 16320-Jae Hun Lee to Ghazala Ahmed and Amjad Majeed, $240,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Aden Rd., 11716-TC Wood Rentals Corp. to Alvaro A. Hernandez Guardado and Rosa D. Hernandez Escobar, $260,000.

Hazelwood Dr., 12760-NVR Inc. to Bradley James and Amy Marie Qualls, $697,562.

Kennedy Rd., 7388-Michael Paul and Rebekah Mae Fleming to Ian Michael and Jessica McConnell Sands, $424,000.

Owls Nest Rd., 14007-Joseph A. Turzi to Darnellia Lavette and Carl Sydnor, $960,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Sharon Rd., 18333-Department of Veterans Affairs to Elmer Rodriguez, $285,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alaska Rd., 14995-Shamim Z. Malik to Jose F. and Rosalina Ventura De Reyes, $369,000.

Ashmont Ct., 12309, No. 1-204-Lisa Anastasio to Ruth E. Gordon, $187,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 500, No. 212-Joanne D. Arehart and Janet M. Hroncich to Penelope D. and Mary F. Smith, $399,000.

Boatswain Cir., 16475-Camala Michelle Price to Silvia E. Amaya Hernandez, $545,000.

Calla Ct., 15088-Sandra Freeman and estate of Carol A. Freeman to Ana Cojulun Solorzano, $225,000.

Colby Dr., 12519-Mitchell J. and Theresa M. Sulkess to Edwin and Makiko Debus, $375,000.

Corinthia Ct., 11500-Jason K. Everett and Megan T. Roberts to James R. Higgins, $265,000.

Dara Dr., 12701, No. T1-Herbert G. and M. Joann Oldenburg to Azam Rahimizadeh and Ahmad Reza Rajabi, $133,000.

Eagle Crest Lane, 2664-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Akeia M. and Anthony B. Ball, $576,239.

Featherstone Rd., 1734-Julie Hansen Skamangas to Ariel Valdez, $325,000.

Forest Grove Dr., 15281-Ghuman Properties Corp. to Joshua James Taylor, $225,000.

Grayson Rd., 14035-David Carrillo Oropeza to Sergio Nolasco Martinez and Donilio Martinez Nolasco, $325,000.

Highbourne Dr., 2201-Henry P. and Armida Paet Ramos to Richard Brannan, $293,000.

Koval Lane, 3842-E. Jean Brennan to Janet and Allen Grothe, $375,000.

Manchester Way, 12369-Donna G. Hunter Stanis to Eyassu Semegn and Mehiret Tolesa, $340,000.

Marsh Overlook Dr., 15537-David Edward and Angela Janine Hill to Nicole Holliday and William Griscom, $550,000.

Michigan Rd., 15214-David Otoniel and Janilet D. Fuentes to Floyd B. Rojas, $359,900.

Montgomery Ave., 2225-Elias N. Martinez to Jose Marcos Bonilla Galdamez, $375,000.

Pinewood Ct., 1610-James S. and Rebecca B. Ketter to Jaime Diaz Agustin and Christian C. Diaz, $335,000.

Pyxie Way, 2016-Carl and Lavette Sydnor to Brooke M. and David Schmerfeld, $469,000.

Sunny Brook Ct., 3970-Meteor Investment Inc. to Geetu and Sunny Panday, $303,000.

Transom Pl., 2469-Francisco and Kaye Placeres to Steven E. and Katesha S. Goodson, $579,900.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in January in Manassas.

Allwood Ct., 10133-Christopher D. Perricone and Lisa K. Coffey to Rosario Ugarriza Allen, $420,000.

Buchanan Loop, 9812-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Todd Gregory Coovert, $415,250.

Confederate Trail, 10072-Mayra Milagros Rosato Vallejos to Carla Paola Linares and Caridad Pacheco, $275,000.

Gaither St., 8364-Emily H. Chon Parish to Jiyun Kang and Jung Ryong Lee, $440,000.

Laws Dr., 8611-George and Deepa Paul to Jaslyn E. Andrade Diaz, Rene Francisco Cruz and J. Gonzalez Diaz, $389,900.

Orchard Lane, 8886-Sharon D. Lynch to Abdul Rab and Suleman Muhammad Qureshi, $375,000.

Sugarwood Lane, 8903-Robert A. Young to Hilary Catarin Hernandez and Oscar Daniel Aceituno, $164,000.

Whispering Pine Ct., 9012-Ken and Cathy A. Lue Chee Lip to Abideen B. Adekunle, $265,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in January in Manassas Park.

Belo Gate Dr., 9107-Andrew Thomas McDowell to Briana Smith, $400,000.

Kristy Dr., 9228-Stefan and Courtney Strautnieks to Jon Tanner Hansen, $288,000.

Meeker Ct., 89-Dogwood Property Group Corp. to Samuel F. Strelkoff and Meagan V. Moraga, $280,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Adelaide Ct., 120-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Benjamin C. and Raeann Lee Litalien, $685,520.

Aquia Dr., 2073-Cynthia Susan Rogers to Asheley Janelle and Morgan T. Holladay, $324,000.

Aspen Rd., 1052-IHMW Embrey Mill II Corp. to Joel J. and Kelly O. Sheppard, $516,500.

Battery Point Dr., 7-L.D. and Barbara Jolane Crouch to William J. and Wendy A. Nerkowski, $383,082.

Beech Tree Ct., 5-Al Qura Office Building 1 Corp. to Syed Raza, $412,000.

Boundary Dr., 48-Curtis G. and Laura M. Juell to Matthew James and Jamie Jo Lawrence, $339,900.

Bridgewater Cir., 366-Mary P. Malhiot and estate of George D. Malhiot to Preston H. Pate Jr., $317,000.

Bush Hill Ct., 24-Deborah A. Moscoso to Mayra M. and Sandro D. Rosato, $395,000.

Coachman Cir., 22-Krishna K. and Ada Linda Verma to James M. and Amelia Gillespie, $620,000.

Cool Well Ct., 6-Jody L. and Natasha J. Wagner to Brice and Haylee Bader, $402,000.

Drake St., 11-Jay A. and Kristen E. Clark to Jennifer Sabrina and Trever Dill, $353,000.

Eskimo Hill Rd., 75-Foundation Homes Inc. to George Brian Kowino, $397,000.

Firehawk Dr., 11-Carla G. Castro to Martin and Esther Asante, $460,000.

Germanna Way, 104, No. 12-Ann J. Goger to Joshua and Mai-Lis Tuccolo, $321,000.

Grafton St., 717-Andrew R. and Florence B. Martus to Sandra K. Yarborough, $265,000.

Gristmill Dr., 33-Gregory M. and Ann P. Eckhart to Katte and David M. Boyd, $612,000.

Honor Ct., 30-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Fredi A. Andrade, $289,900.

Independence Dr., 300-George X. and Jerrita S. Johnson to George Randolph, $249,900.

Jennifer Lane, 127-Kerry W. and Irene Falknor to Sandra W. Chirinos Jimenez and Lilian A. Rivas Ventura, $359,900.

Maidenhair Way, 46-Shannon D. and Emma B. Jurrens to Gregory and Bernice Guthrie, $620,000.

Perkins Lane, 16-Hermen Pablo Saravia to Jose L. Robles, $200,000.

Poplar Rd., 2514-Christopher W. and Paula E. Fulton to Krista and David Schneider, $340,000.

Ridgemore Cir., 23-Robert C. and Paul G. Izzo to Mary White and Nancy Elizabeth Henderson, $275,000.

Royce Ct., 305-Paul and Nadine M. Rottner to Kwame Kwarteng and Maame Konadu, $271,000.

Sierra Dr., 1904-Terry Lynn and Maria Elizabeth Carden to Shante Sarah and Jorge Alberto Mendoza, $352,500.

Stafford Glen Ct., 601-Rastene Jones to Shawn Derrick, $228,000.

Tarleton Way, 36-Trever D. and Jennifer S. Dill to Jose Alfredo Soto, $288,000.

Vargas Ct., 10-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Arlandria Quinnette Green and Amanda Dorothy Thompson, $297,500.

Watersprite Way, 109-Darnelle Mason to Jorge L. Cuji, $295,000.

Wild Oak Lane, 210, No. 201-BG Property Investments Corp. to Getenesh Dejene, $135,000.