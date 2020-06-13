Eredine Way, 9545-M. Lorraine Ehlers to Nancy Lynn Narin and Ginger Hartung, $410,000.

Magic Springs Way, 12630-Stacy Heresi to Jose Luis and Giuliana Carmen Roman, $600,000.

Musket Ball Ct., 10763-Jeffrey T. and Heather G. Young to Matthew R. and Caitlin M. Mackowiak, $514,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9119-Dmitry A. Voronov to Eunice Y. Kim, $409,000.

Spring Iris Dr., 10334-Barbara A. Holtslander to Siddharth Subramanyam and Deepika Kuna, $625,000.

CATHARPIN AREA

Sudley Rd., 4860-Mary E. Lawson to John N. Seeley, $750,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Aerial View Rd., 15829-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Kuljit Kaur and Harpreet Singh, $574,069.

Brook Dr., 14308-Juan and Maria D. Martinez to Epifanio Duran Jr. and Hannah Leigh Brumfield, $309,000.

Christy Lane, 3521-Moka Corp. to Maria Santos, $347,000.

Cuddy Loop, 14197, No. 46-Jacqueline S. Rhodes to Tamana Azamy, $207,000.

Del Mar Dr., 14454-Abbrahim Beg to Owen Michael Chesser and Elizabeth Messaros, $350,000.

Forestdale Ave., 3574-Mark David D’Antonio to Jose L. Morales Coca, $270,000.

Greenbriar Dr., 13738-P. and B. Associates Corp. to Shayna Marie and Bret Balili Elan, $339,000.

Kestral Ct., 14505-Robert J. Revels to Shoaib Hashmi, $485,000.

Kumar Ct., 13109-Isidro Davila Leon to Sami Ahmed, $333,000.

Lynhurst Dr., 13921-Shaun P. Hill to Kyle R. and Hikaru Wilson, $335,000.

Nascoby Lane, 13443-Kevin Regan to Sharif and Sharmin Ahmed, $345,000.

Photo Dr., 13478-Munkhnyam Baatar to Raouf Shah and Pulwashah Zadran, $386,500.

Reardon Lane, 5618-Ana Leticia Zelaya to Karen Gail Billingsley, $345,000.

Travailer Ct., 15499-Herman Mitchell to Melvin Blanco, $290,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Belleplain Ct., 3429-John R. Lowden to Drew Lawrence and Katie Maryjean Dixon, $280,000.

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1908-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Justin Michael and Coleen Katherine Gerber, $486,217.

Gullwing Dr., 17152-John Ryan Hill to Charee L. Tierno and Brian M. Hood, $615,000.

Kilpatrick Pl., 2462-Pedro Adony Requeno to Maria Julia Ramirez and Rosa S. Rivas, $230,000.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18161-NVR Inc. to Jasmyn Leshawn Smith, $423,565.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Belgrove Gardens Lane, 8640-Shawn G. and Veda A. Crawley to Sean H. Lam, $555,000.

Brunson Cir., 7388-Matthew S. Sykes to Nadim and Maimuna Habib, $269,000.

Cerromar Way, 8104-Christopher Lee and Katherine Rose Wall to Donjerassi S. and Mabelle Bermudez Tubel, $370,000.

Danehurst Cir., 15096-Christine A. Rice to Bayarmaa Baasankhuu and Shirnen Shagdarsuren, $395,000.

Heredity Lane, 5418-John R. and Joanne K. Bellush to Jared M. and Julia C. Brodsky, $640,000.

Kylewood Way, 14504-Independence Realty Corp. to Amy C. Landsman, $265,000.

Paper Birch Lane, 12036-Jie Yu and Phirun C. Thach to William and Jennifer Ayenson, $600,000.

Royal Sydney Dr., 7820-Michael C. and Valerie C. Cuilik to Yekaterina G. Bratichko, $600,000.

Turtle Creek Cir., 7963-Basheer Edgemoore Turtle Point Corp. to Jonathan H. and Dianna P. Jaffin, $540,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Aster Haven Cir., 6083-Christopher L. Dellinger to Stephanie E. Feaman, $270,000.

Championship Dr., 15133-Calvin C. and Mary Lou Humberd to Donald Kenneth and June Marshall Mackenzie, $526,345.

Freedmen Lane, 4641-David N. and Christine Y. Slack to Andrew Patrick and Carol Marie Jones, $630,000.

Olympia Fields Pl., 5676-Jeffrey B. and Rachel D. Wolan to Adam C. and Monica K. Wood, $635,000.

Pitner St., 16051-Ah Ra Cho to Minh Chau Ngoc Nguyen, $419,500.

Ryder Cup Dr., 15704-William N. Steele Jr. to Maya Mohamed Alshaiba and Akram Johar Alsaadi, $653,000.

Wythridge Way, 14278-Susan R. Jones Jennings to Jeffrey R. and Geraldine Vent, $535,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Belle Grae Dr., 7534-Marcia Weikle to Fabian Matthias Friedrich, $225,000.

Carapace Ct., 13495-James M. Johnson and estate of Lester L. Lee to Eric K. Akumanyi, $375,000.

Clifton St., 7911-Virginia L. Sohler Morales to Adam Robert C. Lawrence, $327,000.

Hinton Way, 10634-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Shavonne Regail King, $430,507.

Kessler Pl., 11287-Tracey A. Davison to Rose Haldeman, $275,000.

Loudoun Ave., 9915-Carlton D. and Donna Kristine Carroll to Keny Y. Beltran Alvarado, $310,000.

Sentry Ridge Rd., 11016-Pamela Acosta and Yamileth M. Chin to Michael Claros, $225,000.

Stonebrook Dr., 10941-Mark E. Moffett to Daniel and Jessica Patterson, $799,000.

Winfield Loop, 10616-Belg Capital Corp. to Anthony Monroy and Lisel R. Sandoval De Monroy, $355,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Ambervale Lane, 9309-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Bruce Allen Johnson and Maria Carla B. Johnson, $559,370.

Davis Ford Rd., 6587-Jeffrey C. and Tabitha Norton to Kimberley Bynaker, $450,000.

Old Centreville Rd., 7819-Ann Marie and Michael R. Foltz to Saul Estevez Sanchez, $460,000.

Rugby Rd., 8307-William Dennis Gordon and estate of Susie Frances Gordon to Walter and Zenia Rivas, $351,000.

Tamberly Lane, 9331-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Sok and Danielle Rasy, $559,900.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Catamaran Ct., 15582-Martha J. Marvin to Mary M. Flynn and Andrew Ryan Clark, $438,000.

Huntgate Lane, 15001-Matthew R. Cook to Thomas Timothy and Patricia Anne Turner, $600,000.

Presidential Hill Loop, 4024-Christopher B. and Sharon F. Gonzales to Steven Derrick and Leah J. Canady, $440,000.

Tangariro Sq., 17438-Monica Wellington Harris to Barbara J. Williams and Tawana Bellamy, $290,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Carriage Ford Rd., 13865-NVR Inc. to Matthew Vogel and Taryn Nicole Haley, $630,000.

Justabout Farms Lane, 10845-K. Hovnanian at Alexander Lakes Corp. to David and Janice Chapman, $770,685.

TRIANGLE AREA

Tavern Way, 3685-Resource Investments Corp. to Asadullah Shafique and Qurat Ul Ain Asadullah, $255,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Ballast Lane, 2136-Emanuel Ripandelli and Sydelia D. Langott to Augustina Adzoa Dogbe, $490,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 652-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Marshall Ruffner, $449,000.

Brickert Pl., 3949-Joseph R. Diliberto to Pedro Antonio Cruz and Melissa C. Sinkavitch, $375,000.

Cardamom Dr., 11959-Gulnur Aslan to Kathryn L. Mills, $210,000.

Chase Eagle Lane, 16219-Mohammad Maroof Khan to David and Sukrishna Shrestha, $565,000.

Cullers Ct., 3301-Rakhwant Singh Sandhu to Menlik Melesse Getachew and Yokabed E. Mamo, $340,000.

Devonwood Way, 4225-Christie M. Lucas to Mallory A. and Adam T. Roberts, $364,000.

Eagle Roost Ct., 16044-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Denise and Da Yana Campbell, $549,325.

Five Fathom Cir., 2476-John O. and Doreen Deitle to Francisca Boateng, $495,000.

Greendale Dr., 13962-Francis M. and Nataliya Lizauckas to Ann E. Wilgosz, $387,000.

Inglebrook Dr., 1899-Phutthiwat Wongwian and Khemry Min to Timothy Gottrich, $333,500.

Leeds Hill Way, 15425-Robin M. Schoelerman to Ngozika Vanessa and Rockie Kamara, $450,000.

Macrina Ct., 12345-Rowena Yates to Wafaa Louahlia and Mohamed S. Ouafi, $450,000.

Mandolin Lane, 12973-Irwin Ocampo and Isagani R. Reyes to Michael Lawrence and Elizabeth Ann Buell, $382,000.

Mayflower Dr., 2027-Michael A. and Mary Ann Michniak to Seyed and Susan Tadayon, $249,750.

Mill House Ct., 12859-Paula L. Meredith to Robert Carter and Diana Bulgac, $335,000.

Mount High St., 1607-Ligia Grageda and Ariel Mercado to Gabriela Mercado, $750,000.

Old Post Terr., 1914-Kelly M. Duffy and David A. York to Luis F. Amaya Hernandez, $263,000.

Potomac Club Pkwy., 2153-Faisal Butt to Shawnta D. Johnson, $390,000.

Tideswell Mill Ct., 12274-John G. Coburn to David and Azita Jones, $678,800.

Wisley Turn, 4322-Harvey D. and Teresa L. Johnson to Kimberly L. Jackson, $450,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in January in Manassas.

Barnett St., 8905-Mirna E. Aguilar Romero to Julio C. Reyes Soriano and Roxana M. Rosales Chacon, $400,000.

Cannon Ridge Dr., 8982-Sofia Draganova to Rosa Devargas, $310,000.

Jackson Ave., 8618-James H. and Patricia M. Davis to Paul Michael and Madeleine Sarah Miller, $390,000.

Ninebark Ct., 9512-Fair Lakes Corp. to Narinder Singh and Gurmeet Kaur, $297,000.

Sanderling Dr., 8618-Zachary D. and Alexandra G. McCauley to Qiyao Yang and Lihua Xu, $320,000.

Waterford Dr., 9437-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Patrizia Francesca Adriazola, $320,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in January in Manassas Park.

Cabbel Dr., 123-Frank S. and Mary R. Moore to Flor De Maria Gomez, $289,000.

Luke Dr., 9407-Anthony Rivera to Daniel Selasi Tsikata, $420,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Alderwood Dr., 80-Debra A. Lee to Lynda Sorensen, $590,000.

Arrowhead Dr., 51-Michele Bowen to Cathlene Spencer, $285,000.

Bayview Overlook, 1015-William P. Donahue to Milton F. Telleria, $315,000.

Breakers Edge Ct., 100-Michael Kevin and Jacquelyn Toledo McConkey to Daniel S. Medrano Molina and Ashley Justine Medrano, $318,000.

Bryant Blvd., 14-Slavko Nisevic to Joseph M. and Michelle C. Schmeer, $350,000.

Captain Johns Cv., 10-John W. Lynch III to Kayleen Marie Fields and Logan Bennett Colwell, $350,000.

Chestnut Dr., 89-Sarah B. Neece to Jordan and Diane Northrup, $186,000.

Columbus Dr., 1119-Lisa R. Pryor to Stephen Lynn Kasey Jr., $325,800.

Cornerstone Dr., 10-Roger Brent and Jennifer M. Stephenson to James H. Riley, $383,000.

Darden Ct., 11-Ibidayo Dawodu and Oluwakemi Omoniyi to Rolfini Atron Whidbee, $506,000.

Devonshire Lane, 7-Misas Invest Corp. to Eric and Stacy Halvorson, $439,900.

Edgewater Dr., 68-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Matthew Thomas and Christina Victoria McCartney, $584,900.

Falling Water Ct., 12-Frederick M. and Jennifer E. Badke to Alaa and Mohammed K. Jebur, $304,900.

Greenbank Rd., 344-Daniel R. Martin to Jacob William and Lesley Rosales Orrick, $276,000.

Healy Ct., 111-Joan Sebastian Rodriguez Suarez to Hector M. and Lesly Suyapa Velasquez, $279,000.

Howard Cir., 16-Sema Dean to Dedra D. Taylor and Jancie C. Herndon, $379,000.

Ivy Spring Lane, 59-Anthony C. Picerno to Melvin C. Tinner Jr., $425,000.

Jordan Lane, 32-Christopher James and Charisse Marie Ylitalo to Andrew and Rebecca Johnson, $520,000.

Longwood Dr., 160-Eddie Pegues to Robert F. and Migyung Carter, $454,000.

Manorwood Dr., 18-Tony Michael Selby and Magaly Colon to Fabrice Kabeya, $385,000.

Mountain View Rd., 2890-Mary Teter to Idalia Marisol Sibrian Granados and Marlon Alberto Pineda Garcia, $299,900.

Northampton Blvd., 88-Gregory W. and Bernice H. Guthrie to Christian S. Shackelford, $405,000.

Overlook Ct., 208-Judith C. Chaimson and John H. Scaife to Ashley L. and Fredrick J. Blunt, $189,000.

Pollock St., 1908-Cary K. Jamison to Kelly Grace Gearhart and Christopher Alexander Kopcak, $225,000.

Port View Dr., 7-D.R. Horton Inc. to Phalang and Khamone Inthilat, $432,390.

Ramsey Dr., 9-Misas Invest Corp. to Melissa Nicholett Schwinden, $337,000.

Riverside Pkwy., 188-Virginia L. Austin to Angelo D. Logan, $165,000.

Saint Charles Ct., 12-Matthew A. and Joanna L. Johnson to Brenda S. Patterson, $453,000.

Sedgwick Ct., 703-Elizabeth Spottswood to Zonia Del Valle and Deborah Kimberly Mena Garcia, $250,000.

Snow Dr., 38-Eric K. and Catherine A. Jackson to Kevin M. and Ashley R. Biro, $500,000.

Terrace Dr., 202-Deborah K. Lanius to James G. and Sarah E. Heisler, $285,000.

Walker Way, 4-Sphinx Homes Corp. to Gregory L. and Jennifer M. Norman, $549,900.