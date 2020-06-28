Eredine Way, 9551-Rickey and Sri Reed to Robert Samuel and Margaret Anne Kessler, $429,900.

Iron Brigade Unit Ave., 11650-Quentin C. Robinson to Emad R. and Shekriya Sindi Gelani, $400,000.

Maitland Loop, 9854-Kevin W. Moore to Chad Dodero, $310,000.

AD

Mayapple Ct., 10263-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Robert and Bianca Beltram, $590,170.

Nokesville Rd., 12153-Dorothea Thomas Colvin and Larry Thomas to Luis A. Rivas Chavez, $300,000.

AD

Rumsey Ct., 13588-Jason and Andrea M. Mardocco to Kelli Shobe, $285,000.

Shenvale Cir., 13074-Robert L. and Sarah A. Tangen to Yusuf Bilgin, $365,200.

DALE CITY AREA

Aurora Dr., 14602-Timothy East and Diane Funk to John C. Mutarelli, $286,000.

Broker Lane, 3343-Neabsco Overlook Corp. to Jonathan Daniel and Lyubov Warnock, $392,891.

Costa Dr., 15101-Sandra Elizabeth Reyes De Avalos to Jose W. Villeda, $335,000.

Divided Sky Ct., 4214-Helmand Investment Corp. to Sheila Rivera, $465,000.

AD

Eastlawn Ave., 4518-L. Douglas Banks to Marty Emilio Lovo and Brenda Alexandra Loera, $385,000.

Fullerton Rd., 14301-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to William R. Ochoa Rivas and Crystal A. Ochoa, $395,000.

Kentmore Dr., 4506-Robert Scroggie to Faziluddin Fazl, $285,000.

Liberty Manor Cir., 5631-Steven R. and Marites D. Irvine to Taye Tebo, $545,000.

AD

Marilyn Ct., 13739-J. L. Liedke to Hermis E. Flores, $310,000.

Rosewood Dr., 13810-James and Carol Farrington to Domenic Peter and Marie Clementi, $480,000.

Swallow Ct., 14880-James V. and Lydia Lomnicki Carpenter to Jessica and Christopher Martell, $320,000.

Whittier Loop, 14943-Cora A. Chapman to Tadege Simeon Angelo, $306,000.

AD

DUMFRIES AREA

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1934-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Katina T. Jefferson, $563,252.

Madden Way, 3949-Amanda S. Burkart to Ganesa Robinson, $319,900.

Morgans Point Dr., 2442-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Lesly J., Rosemarie and Maureen Sandy Corrielus, $543,290.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18041-NVR Inc. to Lorenzo Sausedo Briseno and Yeslinbeth Ochoa, $473,985.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18229-NVR Inc. to Carol L. Falvey, $523,635.

Sedgewick Pl., 2530-Santos B. Barahona to Gilberto Altagracia Rodriguez, $200,000.

AD

Spring Cress Dr., 17493-NVR Inc. to Michael D. and Megan R. Dake, $731,495.

Vineland Pl., 3348-U.S. Bank National Association and Towd Point Mortgage Trust to Eric A. and Jennifer L. Byrd Childs, $270,000.

AD

GAINESVILLE AREA

Bridlewood Dr., 13803-Paul and Judith Frye to Daniel R. and Rebekah Wood, $515,000.

Brunson Cir., 7518-Jake D. and Maggie E. Holmes to Marcel Thom, $350,000.

Catbird Dr., 14259-David O. Mason Jr. and Helena K. Ward to Christian and Vilma Portillo, $485,000.

Culloden Crest Lane, 7877-Jamin Hartle to Errol Robert Phillips, $385,000.

Heredity Lane, 5469-Michael Severn to Lloyd Aaron Edward and Amy McMillan, $592,000.

Little Thames Dr., 7070-Kenneth J. and Helena Kanownik to Jessica Yvette Lazu and Gloria E. Coello, $294,500.

Maidenhair Dr., 12080-Luis F. Olazabal to Abdulrahman M. Sherif and Nagwa Mohammed Elgaridi, $550,000.

AD

Ontario Rd., 7809-Margarita Elaina and Cesar Adan Collantes to Silvia Canales, $425,000.

AD

Tackhouse Loop, 8481-Rikk M. and Olivia D. Caro to Lena Nasser and Anthony John Sherman Jr., $375,000.

Waverley Mill Ct., 7882-NRZ Reo VII Corp. to Nicolas Max and Rebecca Marie Gonzales, $204,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Aster Haven Cir., 6070-Christopher W. Pickarz to Ronald Anthony Colaninno, $325,000.

Despain Pl., 4393-Toll Land X Partnership and Prince William Land I Corp. to Robert L. and Tia S. Glenn, $857,016.

Jupiter Hills Lane, 15067-Louis and Ellen Blasiotti to David P. and Abigail W. Thomason, $624,900.

Logmill Rd., 3409-Cameron A. and Amanda M. Foster to Whitney Anne and Brent P. McNeil, $670,000.

Picketts Store Pl., 15604-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Jerry Muamba Kabeya, $412,500.

AD

Ryder Cup Dr., 15600-James Q. and Minh D. Chau to Nagy T. and Lidia P. Abdelwahed, $550,000.

AD

MANASSAS AREA

Bayonet Way, 8165, No. 201-Tia Maria Tucci to Morgan Russell Walker, $224,900.

Bowmans Folly Dr., 15339-Timothy J. Williams to Teresa De Jesus and Kristhel Romero, $565,000.

Carapace Ct., 13485-Robert W. Price to Brad Allen and Tanie Lynn Boeddeker, $440,000.

Coronado Ct., 13771-Stanley L. and Stephanie L. Kurtz to Jessica A. Rosado and Carroll P. Hyman, $438,000.

Hinton Way, 10650-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Dong Suk Lee, $471,080.

Kahns Rd., 13232-A&E Properties and Restoration Corp. to John Peter Kowalski, $585,000.

Lomond Dr., 9805-Shuang Jin Lin to Vincenza and Philip Michael Bernard, $418,000.

AD

McCormick Farm Dr., 10653-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Berletney Joseph and Maryam House, $727,915.

Parkriver Dr., 12021-Tiffanee Donowick and Robert J. Anderson to Anita and Bobby Norris, $385,000.

AD

Quail Run Lane, 7553-Ayman Danyal to Samantha Dawne Laidlaw, $260,000.

Rim Rock Ct., 9403-Brooke V. and Lorenzo Cole to Kevin Walters and Ascelyne Darbonne, $562,000.

Saint Johns Ct., 7304-Anthony and Patricia C. Atkins to Hieu D. Truong, $321,000.

Sunset Dr., 8244-Mohammad H. and Shaista B. Khan to Alejandro Mancco and Madeleine Quispe Huaypar, $410,000.

Wallace Lane, 8302-Curtis W. and Natalie H. McArtor to Haidar and Ahmed Ishaq, $357,500.

Willow Green Cir., 11340-NVR Inc. to Luis Ivan and Yanira Elizabeth Quintero, $432,770.

AD

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Amherst Ct., 9108-Maritza S. Argueta and Vilma H. Rodriguez to Miguel Angel Gaitan, Reina Del Carmen Cruz Morales and Oscar Arnulfo Cruz Morales, $315,000.

Chadds Landing Way, 7652-Nitin and Rekha B. Jain to Minhaj Baqai, $285,000.

Linblake Ct., 8280-Michael Jiro Jones to Adel G. Iskandar and Heba H. Atalla, $345,000.

AD

Riding Meadow Way, 7394-Timothy Barber to Brian Snow, $334,900.

Silvermist Lane, 9360-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Larry W. and Jennifer J. Watson, $578,700.

Tamberly Lane, 9335-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Victor Martize Taylor and Alecia Leigh Aulton Taylor, $563,390.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Blowing Leaf Pl., 3782-Michael R. and Maryellen Farley to James Derek and Sarah Ruth Mason, $425,000.

Inlet Pl., 15325-Elisabet Michaelsen Tenenholtz to San Juanita Washington, $285,000.

Oak Crest Ct., 15012-Brandon G. Lunders and Jaclyn C. Carrico to Ariana Noel and Kenneth Leonard, $300,000.

Viewpoint Cir., 15761-Laurel A. Smith to Alberto Maynez and Sandra Valenzuela Saldana, $325,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Occoquan Heights Ct., 1435-Jerad W. and Reanna L. Pettigrew to Janyce C. and Scott Richard Oulton, $480,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Olde Port Lane, 18038-Heather Anne R. Tsuffis to Roxana Elizabeth Irving, $234,500.

AD

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4515-Marby M. Bernaola and Jean C. Benabe to Kenona Hilaria Southwell, $320,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Abbey Glen Ct., 12151-Mark B. Pomeroy to Emilio Suarez Senzano, $355,000.

Aviary Way, 3513-Mark A. Trewhella and Tara A. Ruane to Brian M. and Carly Murray, $350,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 810, No. 106-Cathy L. Iler to Sterling and Jonathan L. Carter, $345,000.

Capon Tree Lane, 16840-Humphrey N. and Jackie Barrera to Sonia R. Samuels Johnson, $337,000.

Cedar Cove Way, 1857, No. 20-3A-Liam M. Ericson to Tanner Abit Osman, $274,000.

Chicacoan Dr., 15510-Chirag Y. Bhatt to Bryant Odell Massenburg, $427,000.

Clore Pl., 3842-Patricia Alice Jackson to Ronald Castro Jr., $215,500.

Daisy Reid Ave., 4468-David and Rashida Bowlin to Tei K. Tawiah, $390,000.

Dimples Ct., 5066-K. Hovnanian at Townes at County CTR Corp. to Rozanna Marie Cherry, $490,534.

Eagle Roost Ct., 16032-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Umar Sohail and Hareem Arif Malik, $535,881.

Gatehouse Terr., 15380-David Z. and Sheila F. Prince to Christopher Howington, $283,000.

Hickory Falls Ct., 12132-Basheer Edgemoore Hickory Falls Corp. to Gilberto Barrera, $815,000.

Ivy League Ct., 12249-Madeline Knieriemen and Theresa Larson to Kelsey A. Gibby, $280,000.

Mercer Hill Ct., 11701-Daniel James Ferguson and Zebula Lee Robinson to Jacqulyn and Domah W. Diggs, $700,000.

Monument Ave., 773-Charles F. and Tina Elizabeth A. Mulcahy to George Jeffrey Miller and Elizabeth Lowe Rogers, $505,000.

Oberlin Dr., 2263-Michael W. and Stephanie J. Maxwell to Alexis Sandoval, $296,500.

Radford Dr., 1905-Emidio Castro and Alma N. Valdez Avelar to Mehede Ahsan, $360,000.

Rolling Brook Dr., 12726-Noor A. Ullah to Jose Astor Ruiz Jr. and Josselyn Arieli Yanez, $330,000.

Sherbrooke Cir., 3570, No. 7-203-Carmen S. Ferriol to Sacha H. Dareau, $205,000.

Torrington St., 12706-Linkcustoms Corp. to Phillip Scott and Sarah Christina Villarreal, $380,000.

Westport Lane, 12607-Ghuman Properties Corp. to Quentin O’Bryan, $439,888.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in February in Manassas.

Adrienne Pl., 8645-Harinarine and Dayah Persaud to Christopher R. and Lauren Howard, $415,000.

Buchanan Loop, 9820-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Matt David and Joanna Leigh Meservy, $419,540.

Caspian Way, 9240, No. 102-Howard W. Johnson to Reina E. Blanco, $197,000.

Davis Pl., 10498-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to William and Esther G. Ung, $434,990.

Liberia Ave., 8573-William L. and Roxanne L. McKelleget to Veronica Marilyn and Catherine Z.N. Gomes, $305,000.

Piney Point Ct., 8401-Suman P. Manchireddy to Atif Qarni and Fatima Pashaei, $260,000.

Shady Grove Cir., 8398-Timothy E. and Claudia S. Lewis to Antonio Ariano, $294,500.

Traveller St., 8910-Michael D. Pepperling and estate of Wayne H. Sheetz to Henry W. Castellon Guarachi, $387,500.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in February in Manassas Park.

Handerson Pl., 9710, No. 306-Cynthia Gayle Duvall to Nancy Louise Alvord, $227,500.

Madera Ct., 8655, No. 62-Lana Baldwin to Cesar W. Brito and Edrys Laprea, $150,000.

Wigfall Way, 9604-Rodney L. and Shannon M. Wells to Cliff and Toraysha Bland Gillisjans, $247,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Aston Ct., 201-Robert L. and Wendy L. Weber to Furqan Sami, $255,000.

Barrows Ct., 306-Mae Blotner to Betsy Sanchez, $246,000.

Bell Air Pl., 213-Carolyn A. and Morgan A. Gale to Robert Warren Stewart II, $229,900.

Blueridge Ct., 206-Robert E. Wilder and Lian Linda H. Wilder to Laetitia Senjo and Herbert S.M. Wamey, $267,500.

Bryant Blvd., 27-S. Tina Wills to Michael David Strausser and Kimberly Hanley, $320,000.

Chapel Green Rd., 344-Red Oak Home & Property Solutions Corp. to Garrett Dixon and Sarah Michelle Moore, $299,900.

Coldspring Dr., 218-Eladio E. and Tracy L. Martinez to Manuel D. Rodriguez and Leoncia Bonilla, $300,000.

Ferry Rd., 455-River Potomac Corp. to Russell J. and Rachael A. Talmon, $239,900.

Garrison Woods Dr., 505, No. 122-James D. and Donna C. Barker to Steven G. Riley, $178,500.

Green Leaf Terr., 35-Dale G. and Deborah J. Neuhard to Denisa Rosenbergerova and Carlos Roberto Ayala Caceres, $440,000.

Grosvenor Lane, 302, No. 3-Leandra Lynn Denell to Dawn Asper, $147,000.

Joshua Rd., 135-Carlos A. and Veronica Espinal to Alejandro Luna Avelar, $318,000.

Kinross Dr., 35-Orlando and Maria G. Santiago to Erin and Derrick Alford, $490,000.

Lantana Lane, 109-Jared Darius Thibou to Thaddius J. Baginski III and Annarose Giummo, $316,000.

Markham Way, 3-Bruce C. and Pamela R. Frizzell to Ramon Velasquez, $370,000.

Mountain View Rd., 784-Jeremiah L. Green to Sheldon Barrington and Tracy Lynn Simmons Bucknor, $286,800.

Orange Blossom Ct., 24-Paramount Investment Corp. to Deana Yon Garay and Giovanni Garay Hernandez, $420,000.

Perth Dr., 24-Christopher and Melissa Cartagena Hluchyj to Andrew Phillip Schweers, $550,000.

Prescott Lane, 4-Jeanne L. Whitman to Samuel Antonio Genoese and Emily Kathleen Van Etten, $334,900.

Regents Lane, 112-Jacob and Kimberly A. Drvar to Tashanna Carthia and Fui Amenyenu, $432,000.

Riggs Rd., 46-3sels Properties Corp. to Theophilus and Katty Nkem, $460,000.

River Crest Way, 710-NVR Inc. to Diwakar Bhandari and Mohita Sharma, $262,230.

Saint Marys Lane, 55-Larry S. and Susan E. Nelson to Peter William and Isabelle Hyder Doty, $640,000.

Smyrna St., 255-GTIS-HOV Leeland Station Corp. to Jerry D. and Melissa D. Pickham, $674,990.

Wimbeldon Ct., 208-Elsy Blanco to Carmina Jessica Vergara, $205,000.