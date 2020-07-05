Farnham Way, 8702-Mukhtar and Luqman Khalil to Haqmal Mamond and Mohammad Shafiq Safi, $370,000.

Jarrow Lane, 12309-Jeffrey Curtis Lee to David and Kate Landries, $370,000.

Malvern Way, 12328-Jose Ivan Velasquez to Gabrielle C. Hull, $383,000.

AD

Mist Flower Ct., 10361-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Aaron David and Hannah Grace Hall, $627,490.

Pale Rose Loop, 10116-Dominique Dunford to Oscar A. Bonilla and Blanca Elizabeth Funes, $360,000.

AD

Sedge St., 12209-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Nadia B. Akberzie and Daniel R. Hill, $615,871.

Solitary Pl., 9845-Robert R. and Stacey Sexton to Matthew Ross and Kelsey Lynne Fisher, $535,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Aerial View Rd., 15804-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Rhonda Michelle Brown and Mia Cooley, $669,299.

Barnabas Trail, 15292-Kenneth James Harwood and Iris Idalia Rodriguez Amaya to Haddy Bojang, $290,000.

Bronco Way, 15311-Express Enterprize Corp. to Abdul A. Samadi, $334,900.

AD

Cotton Lane, 14414-Hazel R. Conway to Bonnie Lambert, $420,000.

Ely Ct., 14625-Kamela L. Hutchins to Juan C. Martinez Rivera, $327,000.

Granby Rd., 4134-Nathan N. Condie and Shana C. Dittamo to Sean M. Cosgrove, $305,000.

Koester Dr., 4722-Daniel A. Linares to Maribel Moran, $288,100.

Lindendale Rd., 14320-Jose Sergio Nativi and Yerlin Carolina Martinez to Alejandro Salinas, $327,000.

AD

Thrift Lane, 13058-Karen H. Burton to Hussain Ali Rezaei and Fatima Mohammadi, $375,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Glouster Pointe Dr., 2404-Jeremy and Megan Beasley to Gregory Dean and Heidi Lane Harting, $560,000.

Hemlock Bay Rd., 2179-NVR Inc. to Draper S. and Anh T. Bowne, $513,995.

AD

Milroy Dr., 17919-Robert C. Price to Ina N. Johnson, $265,000.

Morgans Point Dr., 2446-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Michelle Carroll and Travis Dwayne Foster, $638,710.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18056-David C. Chamblin and estate of Elsie Chamblin to Andrew H. and Mari F. Kim, $520,000.

River Heritage Blvd., 2067-Mandeep Singh to Austin and Leticia Lasseter, $635,000.

Sedgewick Pl., 2534-Uchenna Kalu to Alma Rosa Merino Gonzalez and Yoselin C. Alfaro Granados, $240,000.

Swans Creek Lane, 17992-Clara R. Wilkerson to Brent Roberson and Gloria D. Jones, $505,000.

AD

GAINESVILLE AREA

Albert Way, 14080-Andrew and Kristen Tuttle to Thiruvikraman Ragothaman and Kavitha Thiruvikraman, $540,000.

AD

Broadwinged Dr., 14323-Gabriel Fernando Donoso and Mildred Annette Edwards to Aaron Edward and Naheel O’Reilly, $411,000.

Bullen Bluff Terr., 6560-Fay E. Bogley to Lawrence H. and Ann B. Boyle, $427,500.

Cedar Branch Dr., 7706-John R. Widman to Gregory Thomas and Stephanie Noelle Wilson, $280,000.

Currant Loop, 13721-Phyllis M. Shrader to Cynthia Elizabeth Gonzales, $385,100.

Heritage Valley Way, 13621-Joanne W. Creedon and estate of Daniel F. Creedon to Cecelia E. Brosnahan and Glenn W. Kidder, $430,000.

Loftridge Lane, 17100-Florence M. Daniel to Shemetra D. Washington, $450,000.

Milton Cir., 7717-Oscar Alcides and Andrea Aguilera to Amahl Josef Miller and Michelle Gorden, $425,000.

AD

AD

Roxborough Loop, 8236-Doo Tae and Jung Soon Kim to Michael Brian and Cynthia Murphy, $720,000.

Triple Crown Loop, 13017-David E. Lindsey to Julia and Terry Lee McLoud, $550,000.

Yellow Hammer Dr., 8883-Stephen Chu and Elena Wang to Sivakumar Ramanathan and Geetha Ramakrishnan, $525,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Bryson Cir., 6893-Bradford H. Maas to Michael D. and Beverly M. O’Brien, $440,000.

Gaines Mill Cir., 14947-Patricia A. Toman to Timothy James Raymond, $865,000.

Kroll Lane, 15126-Torrence and Janna White to Jason M. and Jenna Mariah Sheppard, $635,000.

Loudoun Dr., 1604-Robert C. and Randi M. Moore to David E. and Margaret Mary McConaghay, $661,000.

Ryder Cup Dr., 15811-Kristeen and Joshua Cruse to Pritpal Malhi and Arvinder Mahal, $775,000.

AD

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5840-Jennifer M. Bouwer to Ross P. Hansberger and Kimberly L. Nicoll, $945,000.

AD

MANASSAS AREA

Belle Grove Way, 8685-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Fernando Haeming and Liana Ventura Gerent, $662,015.

Bradford Lane, 13502-Sara K. Hane to Danny F. Vasquez and Jennifer Michele Deneault, $392,000.

Chatham St., 9411-Resource Investments Corp. and Resource Investment Corp. to Lindsay Rachel Vogt and Dianne Veronica Davis, $345,000.

Elaine Ave., 8817-Robert Craig Chilcote to Donald Edward and Shelley Dye, $305,000.

Hinton Way, 10642-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Warren Alexander Rosiak, $449,990.

Independent Lane, 14741-Wanda Gail Fair to Amy Lynn Barfield, $525,000.

AD

King George Dr., 9612-Ariel Claure Delgadillo to Leonor A. Merino and Sandra L. Merino Iraheta, $325,000.

Lomond Dr., 10125-Iftikhar A. and Tabassum Khan to Henry Jehovany Martinez, $344,000.

Passage Creek Lane, 6655-Vishal Vincent Khatri to Spencer Gregory and Lisa Christine Hatch, $635,000.

AD

Quayle Ct., 10106-Timothy J. Brown Jr. to Matthew Anthony and Tammy Sara Hutcherson, $375,000.

Running Cedar Lane, 6501-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Chad W. and Maricela M. Schrecengost, $835,790.

Silent Wolf Dr., 12424-Michael T. Lee and estate of Jean I. Lee to Joshua and Casey Coughenour, $569,900.

Sycamore Leaf Ct., 15105-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Travis Ridley and Rosalyn Kincaid, $898,620.

AD

Walton Dr., 14132-Jonathan E. Robalino Chavez to John T. Savelsberg III, Maria Camila Pinto Trujilo and Camila Savelsberg, $400,000.

Willow Green Cir., 11342-NVR Inc. to Tomia D. Green and Raymond E. Jackson Jr., $412,990.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Arrowood Dr., 9827-Michael F. and Ann V. Hadro to Catherine Lodato, $525,000.

Falls Grove Dr., 8172-Jeremy Jason and Elizabeth Galvan to Juan Antonio and Johana Erika Molina Colon, $336,000.

AD

Moore Dr., 11360-Jeffrey E. Rhodes and Catherine V. Clifford to Sharleen Strackbein and Michael A. Barclay, $730,000.

Riding Meadow Way, 7396-Timothy Barber to Martin James Pagach, $323,000.

Silvermist Lane, 9364-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Richard Tilden Tabler, $566,000.

Thurston Lane, 7568-Alma E. Castro to Dilshod Sadiev, $325,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Buck Lane, 15715-Robert L. and Crystal F. Hull to Gregory Lemmond, $427,000.

Grant Cottage Dr., 17419-Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Ina J. Sciscoe, $384,000.

Jasper Loop, 4050-Manuel S. Paucar to Brie Anique L. Janel and Lawrence Ernest Nicholson Jr., $305,000.

Renton Ct., 15717-Garrett Nicholas and Brandy Lorena Roy to Nicholas M. Jones and Jamie R. Garman, $455,000.

Viewpoint Cir., 15771-Kathryn Boivin Morse to Mubarak Shah and Bibi Niazi, $340,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

AD

Fleetwood Dr., 13125-Atlantic Builders LTD to Kim and Kari Wilberg, $907,866.

TRIANGLE AREA

Pier Trail Dr., 18760-Cadacia A. and Robert E. Green to Victoria Maria and Austin Robert Prosser, $565,000.

Quantico Gateway Dr., 18495-Muhammad Manazar to Tyrus and Domonique Davis, $479,990.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Anchorstone Dr., 5115-Jennifer Arnold to J. Nelle Bigesby, $253,000.

Batley Pl., 11733-Gyan and Savita G. Prakash to Kazi Murad and Farjana Islam, $360,000.

Bracknell Dr., 3670-Gerald Lowe to Aida Tekeste, $395,000.

Cardamom Dr., 11974-Centennial CT Corp. to Keith P. Collins, $208,000.

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2827-Robert H. Clark Jr. and Irina G. Rozenblyum to Sean M. Sullivan, $309,000.

Chopawamsic Ct., 15489-Morin Fidel to Ryan Elbert, $300,000.

Colchester Ferry Pl., 13357-U.S. Bank National Association and Lehman XS Trust to Afrah Alsamiri, $392,700.

Danridge Manor Dr., 16621-Carrie A. and Matthew T. Barido to Jessica Y. Lopez and Desmond Culler Jr., $440,000.

Dimples Ct., 5067-K. Hovnanian at Townes at County Center to Hong Thi Lu, $449,990.

Fort Lyon Dr., 3391-Robert A. and Detrius N. Williams to Craig James and Kyle Elizabeth Kellner, $493,600.

Greatbridge Rd., 12067-Kerry Duwayne and Debra McLean Stewart to Sultan Hamid and Roya Yousufzai, $741,000.

John Coffee Ct., 2814-Stanley N. Hicks to Marc Dardaghani, $530,000.

Longview Dr. W., 2326-Ever Hernandez Castro and Alex F. Palacios to Wilfredo Y. Gonzalez Amaya, $335,000.

Meridian Ct., 1500-Darenn J.P. and Robin Garman Bemiller to Sonia E. Calderon and Santos Calderon Henriquez, $285,000.

Morley Loop, 4585-NVR Inc. to E. Bernard Carter, $738,840.

Old Post Terr., 1904-Saher Jan Usmani to Stacy R. Henley, $320,000.

Potomac Club Pkwy., 2235-Archie L. Turner to Jennifer M. Racine, $405,000.

Rainswood Lane, 2423-Bethlehem Woldgebriel to Ernesto Daniel Alvarado, $305,000.

Russell Rd., 3718-Matthew P. and Jennifer M. Towle to Ryan E. and Jennifer T. Raybould, $563,400.

Southington Dr., 12392-NVR Inc. to Corey Alexander Turner and Danielle Irene Brzozowski Snead, $681,165.

Sulky Ct., 12493-James D. and Christine S. Wykle to Mario Shantell and Lesley F. Coaxum, $455,000.

Trethaway Dr., 13400-Martha G. Estrada to Dong Rin and Joung Nim Kim, $309,000.

William And Mary Cir., 12017-Hernan G. De Los Reyes to Scott E. and Shelley Warnock, $465,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in February in Manassas.

Beech Pl., 9756-Fredis Valentin and Nancy Perez to Than Ngoc Dang, $209,000.

Buchanan Loop, 9824-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Valentina Thomas Moretti, $416,370.

Caspian Way, 9350, No. 102-Monica M. Alexander to John Wilson, $170,000.

Traveller St., 9204-Carold L. Shropshire to Michael McDermott and Gina Ferrara, $450,000.

Weir St., 9016-Stephanie Wiencek and Suzanne Bach to Charlotte Lehmann, $395,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in February in Manassas Park.

Cabbel Dr., 143-Kirt E. Turner to Lazaro A. and Lisa Marie Gilbert Chua, $252,000.

Holmes Pl., 9724, No. 407-Joshua C. Ater to Hope Fentress, $235,000.

Paul Dr., 9315-William J. Treuting Jr. to Samah Abdall Faltas Girgis, $396,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Anvil Rd., 709-Paramjit K. Chhina to Balmore N. Chicas Carranza, $158,000.

Barrie Pl., 111-Hilary N. Ervin to Munther Sobhi and Nisreen Ismail, $250,000.

Beech Dr., 6-Cosmic Investments Inc. to Ann T. Nguyen, $345,000.

Brush Everard Ct., 94-Gary Michael Jackson Sr. to Najeebullah and Mursal Yousef, $483,000.

Channel Cv., 105-Craig Louis Etka to Philip S. Morgan and Rachel Linzy Browne, $500,000.

Clover Hill Dr., 2-Jeffery Matthew Roper to Krystle and Michael Coulter, $400,000.

Country Manor Dr., 35-Gale Stewart to Tyrone and Melissa Coleman, $415,000.

Dover Pl., 200, No. 3-Josephine Forson to Kwame Boateng, $225,000.

Ferry Rd., 265-Stuart B. Tulloss II to Oscar Antonio Hernandez Reyes and Ana Iris Hernandez, $279,900.

Gabriels Lane, 12-Brian Chau and Jennifer Nguyen to Denise and Roland Edwards, $420,000.

Glenview Ct., 21-Dario E. and Lyndsey J. Beltran to Thomas J. and Tremakia N. Summerlin, $950,000.

Greenway St., 129-Norman F. and Marcia Mota Pardo to Hunter Bryson Blackely and Wendy D. Sorrells, $371,000.

Hillside Ct., 109-Jason A. Colliver to Charles Chester and Apryl Suyat, $299,900.

King Daniels Way, 155-Em Piedmont Dev Corp. to Todd Thurston and Connie Hartley Semonite, $420,000.

Lafayette St., 50-Donald F. King to Artize L. and Erica J. Johnson, $450,000.

London Way, 14-Wilfredo Rodriguez Antonetti and Thyrza Enid Rodriguez to Clement L. Quarshie and Gloria Cheetham, $460,000.

Marchant Dr., 159-Department of Veterans Affairs to Joseph R. and Ashley L. Whirlow, $480,000.

Monacan Ct., 4-Krishna Prasada Rao and Vishnuppriya Desharaju to Charles A. Conteh, $420,000.

Norfolk St., 45-Bryan J. and Alexandra L. Powers to Dana Michael and Jennifer A. Dilling, $425,000.

Penns Charter Lane, 106-U.S. Home Corp. to Isabel Anahory, $490,990.

Regal Lane, 74-Laura L. Dahlke to Nelson and Bonnie Dasilva, $434,973.

River Crest Way, 706-NVR Inc. to Cynthia Marie Marable, $257,180.

Saginaw Dr., 104-Bullock Properties of VA Corp. to Jennifer Rosa, $309,000.

Smelters Trace Rd., 5-Patrick S. and Honey C.W. Williams to Tamyra E. Alleem, $545,000.

Taylors Hill Way, 125-Justin and Mallery Vollmer to Rob J. and Alicia F. Charles, $360,000.

Walnut Ridge Dr., 106-Paraluman R. Oyzon to Patrick C. Ridenour, $305,000.

Willow Branch Pl., 27-Faramarz and Catherine Khalili to Robert A. and Annisa C. Raubolt, $274,000.