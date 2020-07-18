Drum Salute Pl., 12195-Ronald B. Haggerty to Doniella Charmaine Kissinger, $376,000.

Kyle Moor Pl., 12985-Misty L. Estridge Ball to Jose C. Castaneda Arellano and Luvia Yesenia Garcia Godoy, $524,000.

Mastiff Run Ct., 11247-Doug Ecks to Chad Benjamin Vieau, $424,000.

Moonen Bay Lane, 9516-Jean K. Guiffreda to Marzia Spanta, $352,500.

Selkirk Cir., 12501-Adam and Ginger Walls to Clare E. Ursano, $305,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Aerial View Rd., 15826-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Faisal Ihsan Butt and Anbreen Faisal, $659,909.

Birchdale Sq., 3264-Namaste APAA Corp. to Muhab Bokth and Nazmin Begum, $255,000.

Canary Ct., 4503-J.J. S. Investment Corp. to Mayra G. De La Torre Garcia, $324,000.

Danbury Ct., 3802-Anthony and Andre Gray to Amirul Islam and Hamawan Ahad, $287,000.

Eames Lane, 4411-Luz Raquel Bonilla Cordero to Kareece Henderson, $247,000.

Estate Dr., 14605-Gary A. Nester and Patricia L. Emge to Nathaniel David and Jennifer Elicia Murray, $481,000.

Hawfinch Ct., 4792-Marie and John L. Larson to Joel and Samantha Himan, $365,000.

Langley Ct., 13759-Sankuratri Corp. to Ricardo E. Justel Herrera, $355,000.

Lynhurst Dr., 13729-Picturesque Corp. to Yesenia Moran, and Jorge and Alicia Y. Hernandez, $344,900.

Photo Dr., 13491-Samuel Gergis to Tisha E. Gonzalez, $405,000.

Soaring Cir., 3324-Mahalia and Darius Jessup to Brenda A. Amoah and Jeffrey Daniels, $585,000.

Waynesboro Ct., 4139-Richard and Brenda J. Lawhorn to Godfrey Nwachukwu, $450,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1928-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Nicole M. Schweitzer and Carlos Cartagena, $475,178.

Hour Glass Dr., 3191-Charles A. Conteh to Mohammed Alshalchi and Dalya Ibrahim, $459,950.

Morgans Point Dr., 2434-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Munir and Robina Shaheen Ahmad, $570,639.

Point Pleasant Lane, 16962-Kyong Son Sprouse to Victor R. Solloa Jr., $289,000.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18163-NVR Inc. to Micheal Fernandez, $405,000.

Sea Skiff Way, 17170-Benjamin Crowley to Samuel Todd and Fantta Curry, $560,000.

Spring Cress Dr., 17413-NVR Inc. to Kolapalli G. Prasad and Sandhya Obulasetti, $773,910.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Barrymore Ct., 13852-Marcus Scott and Enjoli Nicole Dancy to Robert and Danielle N. O’Donnell, $582,000.

Brunson Cir., 7490-Michael and Elizabeth Sullivan to Jenny Katherine Vargas Perdomo, $319,900.

Cannondale Way, 14118-Aaron D. Hall to Georgia Platoniotis Wiley, $305,000.

Harefield Lane, 8712-Freddie L. and Shirletta T. Thomas to Truong X. and Courtney Pepperling Tran, $475,000.

Kingbird Ct., 8937-Danielle and Robert Ellis to Kelly B. and Joseph J. Evans, $555,000.

Lolan St., 6612-Jung Sik and Bok S. Lim to Abdul Rehman Mohammed, $615,825.

Old Field Dr., 4505-John H. and Terri L. Logue to Brittany M. and Nicholas J. Clingan, $505,000.

Trotters Point Lane, 5937-Toll VIII Partnership to John M. and Diane B. Mauthe, $857,887.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alexandras Keep Lane, 14709-Michael B. and Julie B. Dugan to Mustafa Fedayi and Shekofa Ghafari, $430,000.

Cove Mountain Ct., 14506-Jerry K. and Vanita Bajaj to Tristan and Betreace Everhart, $772,000.

Ingram Dr., 3502-Peter N. and Judith M. Chase to Christopher M. Ware, $505,000.

Legacy Way, 15532-Mary McAteer to Daisy Rebecca and Robert Perry, $590,000.

Macklin St., 6536-Gary P. and Joanna M. Lange to Charles and Kimberly Hopkins Roth, $635,000.

Riding Club Dr., 15210-Kevin P. and Kimberly M. Green to Gregory W. and Dawn H. Smith, $1.2 million.

Shawbrook Ct., 5560-Terry and Clarina P. Petrovich to Sue and Timothy Lee Johnson, $927,000.

Whitworth Ct., 5308-Robert and June Foss to Edmund and Donna Jones, $570,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Brighton Way, 7945-Emily Martell to Kimberly Crotty, $200,999.

Copeland Dr., 9699-Jorge Da Silva and Maria De Sousa Lourenco to Rafael Antonio Guardado Platero and Julissa G. Guardado Ventura, $395,000.

Haversack Hunt Way, 8906-London O. and Tamika D. Wiggins to Anthony Justin Breaud, $437,500.

Hinton Way, 10646-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Dipesh and Pratigya Kaphle Pandey, $427,208.

Irongate Way, 10123-Roger Velez to Kenesi J. Ventura Chicas and Roxany I. Orellana, $240,000.

Loudoun Ave., 9913-Steven R. and Pamela A. Benedict to Paulo Cesar Siles Michel, $369,900.

Mission Ridge Dr., 10918-John M. Atkins to Kuana Monique Renteria and Cruz Francisco Renteria Alvarez, $314,900.

Popwicke Ct., 6379-Ernest L. and Konah Johnson Fair to Victor J. and Elisa T. Figueroa, $575,000.

Running Cedar Lane, 6517-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Karl Pena Lopez and Chiquita Lorraine Pena, $887,225.

Stillbrooke Rd., 8068-Barry S. and Sheryll H. Rosenberg to Jeremiah Miller and Gwyneth Glissmann, $465,000.

Terrapin Dr., 6263-George and Mary Brewster to Michael Bentley, $390,000.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11276-Jacob and Emily Tate to Madison Longi, $272,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Boundary Ave., 7419-Luther and Frances M. Anderson to Ammer Fasel Iqbal and Alba R. De Leon, $355,000.

June St., 8918-Orlando Diaz Luizaga to Devin Kacey and Debra Sayers, $309,900.

Priya Ct., 7970-Yogini R. Parikh to Najwa and Abed Abughannam, $564,000.

River Rd., 6775-Philippe R. Darcy to Gabriel M. Valladolid, $595,000.

Somerset Lane, 7608-Heriberto Molina Lobo to Yoselin Y. Arias Gonzalez and Carolyn Sica Granados, $210,000.

Yates Ford Rd., 6349-Michelle L. Snyder to Andy Charles and Meridith Piazza, $518,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Exeter Dr., 4277-Gary L. and Susan V. Clay to Michael Gustav Bacon and Danielle Kristina Phillips, $470,000.

Ibsen Pl., 15833-Philip Owusu to Himanshu Batra, $486,000.

Moncure Ct., 15791-Richard J. and Mary K. Boivin to David E. and Laura B. Ellis, $695,000.

Tintagel Ct., 16706-Benjamin Daniel and Jennifer Rosen to Stephen R. and Souadou T. Sposato, $507,000.

Widewater Dr., 15778-Thomas Alfred Yelito to Benjamin Awudi and Faustina Arthur, $338,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Schaeffer Lane, 10661-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Andrea Lynn Thompson and Dean J. Rogers, $640,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Graham Park Rd., 3855-Christopher Lee Chamnaiphol to Usman and Warda Chaudhri, $303,000.

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4314-Yaa Serwaah to Spencer Gonsalves, $303,000.

Stoney Ridge Pl., 19234-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Jesse Wade and Brenda Watkins, $590,568.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Arrowhead Ct., 3172-Alex Ray Reyes and Carmen Ivette Aviles to James Robert Hill and Sun Young Shin, $340,500.

Battery Hill Cir., 2416-Austin Michael Douglass and Leticia Steer Lasseter to Karimullah and Fahima Hanifi, $393,000.

Cambridge Dr., 2904-Cindy L. Barrett and Michael Richard Trumbo to Raymond Anthony and Vivian Canning Pettis, $299,000.

Cast Off Loop, 2691-Ebenezer Ohene Sakyi to Mohamed Sesay and Rosemary A. Clarke, $490,000.

Chambord Lane, 4263-Douglas W. and Lisa M. Gilpin to Jonathan Torres, $460,400.

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2840-Sherry L. Pfost to Me Koung Sung, $295,000.

Cromwell Ct., 11379-James Pierce Adams to Seyed Hamad Tadayon and Mojdeh Hashemain, $260,000.

Dara Dr., 12751, No. 102-Virginia Housing Development Authority to Azam Rahimizadah, $122,000.

Eagle Crest Lane, 2690-K. Hovnanian Virginia Operations Inc. to Michael Paul Chagnon Jr., $478,430.

Gardenview Loop, 1060, No. 204-8B-Casey L. Bishop McAllister to Ricardo Velez Rivas, $201,000.

Halifax Rd., 1902-Johnny and Karina Xu Shiao to Santos E. Ramos Lara, $358,000.

Ironwood St., 1368-Inau Properties Corp. and Carderock Enterprises Corp. to Nicole R. McLernon and Frederick M. Goins, $270,000.

Landing Eagle Ct., 3009-Jesse Johnson and Stephanie Knowles Finley to Kidest Ayele, $539,950.

Misty Lane, 12844-Edward J. Seyller III to Stephen Paul Shook, $338,000.

Nellings Pl., 11627-Robert E. and Sandra L. Couchoud to Edwin and Stephanie Zavala, $355,000.

Patrick Henry Dr., 2790-Marsons Inc. to Daisy Brooke Materi, $294,900.

Quarterhorse Lane, 12514-Michael K. Shifflett to Guillermo Sandro and Janeth M. Teran, $425,000.

Redgate Lane, 707-Kim Hang Pham to Fisseha Kebede Tesfamichael, $406,000.

Stargrass Ct., 2069-William and Yua Kohler to Methaq Ghazi Al Abidy and Thuraya Yousif Kadm, $310,000.

Wellesley Dr., 4805-Paramount Investments Corp. to Dariya Keo, $530,000.

Winding Loop, 14816-TN Investments Corp. to Gerald Demetrius Smith, $300,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in February in Manassas.

Buchanan Loop, 9804-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Kristeen Elise Cruse, $451,770.

Buttress Lane, 8385, No. 301-Stephanie Ann Lowe to Jared Hamm, $176,000.

Coriander Cir., 9029-Carmen and Edy Elizabeth Lopez to Ruth Elizabeth and Nicole Elizabeth Hodges, $309,000.

Grapewood Ct., 9934-Amy Suzanne Verner to Karla Rosario Hartman, $187,500.

Racquet Cir., 10231-Ryan Dennis Sullivan to Wilson Alexander Cisneros, $390,000.

Sumner Lake Blvd., 9356-Christopher A. Crump to Jiu Tie Lin and Dan Chai Weng, $430,000.

Verbena Ct., 9143-Phong Nguyen and Duy L. Huynh to Jeremiah Taylor, $330,000.

Wellington Rd., 10014-Danny and Lecretion Dennington to Mohammad Shafiq and Najibullah Safi, $465,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in February in Manassas Park.

Holden Dr., 151-Catherine Lynn Peterson and Samuel Brian Shafer to Daniel Cabrera Ramos and Adriela Martinez Rivas, $274,900.

Matthew Dr., 9194-John F. Lambert and Breana Hyler to Artin Malekian, $485,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Aquia Dr., 1202-Willard and Roxanne L. Spragan to Amanda and Clayton Bradford, $355,000.

Atlantic Dr., 1003-Michelle Renee Williams to Jordan P. Hammond, $375,000.

Basalt Dr., 154-Dennis McCallum to Jennifer Boyce and Daniel Hildebrant, $355,000.

Bennington Way, 107-Atlantic Builders to Christopher T. and Laurie B. Spencer, $597,400.

Brentwood Lane, 16-Christopher A. and Angie L. Rayner to Tahlia I. Gonzalez, $260,000.

Candlestick Dr., 129-Anthony G. and Susan E. Zographos to Carlos Chavez Resendiz and Anabell Bernal Juarez, $289,900.

Clift Farm Rd., 164-Kristen H. Pearson to William G. and Rachel M. Gilman, $272,000.

Compass Cv., 128-Philip Samuel Morgan to Karissa Aubrette McQuinn, $320,000.

Dandridge Ct., 110, No. 200-Audrey Davis Hazeley to Nicholas Anderson, $245,000.

Fern Oak Cir., 61, No. 101-Ju Zhang to Brian Van Hoven, $110,000.

Forbes St., 807-Estate of Naomi Hensel and Edward Lee Hensel III to Gemayel Palma Ramirez, $249,900.

Greenway St., 110-Hardy Homes & Properties Inc. to Karina M. Keller, $375,000.

Herndon Ct., 7-Rosa Lee A. Bogaev to Lisa Herman, $380,000.

Iron Master Dr., 57-Victor G. Melendez to Mark Gelston, $475,000.

Kelly Way, 21-Robert S. Miller and Kathryn Guzman to Christopher Demery, $395,000.

Kinsley Lane, 47-Roger B. and Susan D. Nelson to Trevor and Brittany Thacker, $505,000.

Lyndale Ct., 208-W.E.K. Corp. to Dustin T. and Maribel Hearn, $219,900.

McCormick Ct., 8-G. Charles Coulbourn to Benjamin Paul and Ceylan Warren, $388,000.

New Bedford Ct., 2-Lloyd Aucoin II to Christian Gerald and Kaitlin Helene Merli, $372,500.

Olympic Dr., 129-Daniela S. and Christopher L. Waters to Maurice James, $365,000.

Partridge Lane, 78-Elizabeth A. Grannis and Antonina Smolenkov to Danyell Lamont and Basheda Kelley, $924,900.

Queensland Dr., 18-George H. and Kimberly A. Kreamer to Alicia C. Smith, $413,000.

River Crest Way, 702-NVR Inc. to Earl Lance and Demitra Chandler, $290,840.

Shields Rd., 314-Giovanni G. Hernandez to Jason and Wendy Kepner, $394,000.

Stingray Ct., 104-Clement Lantei Quarshie to Amy Ennamorato, $315,049.

Vargas Ct., 11-Steven P. and Josephine S. Miller to Syed Hassan Raza and Tatheer Zahra, $332,000.

White Oak Rd., 522-Hometown Properties & Investments Corp. to Dakota Keith and Kelly E. Deskevich, $260,000.