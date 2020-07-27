Dunstable Loop, 8823-Joseph Dawson and Candace Robbins to Mahmoud Ghazaly and Bothina Megahd, $330,000.

Heykens Lane, 12533-Joseph Evans to Kaitlyn Riordan, $312,000.

Linton Hall Rd., 9532-Stuart H. Robeson Jr. to Mustapha Elhayani and Bouchra Ettahir, $426,000.

Mayapple Ct., 10251-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to James Girard Wishom and Robin V. Hayes, $583,189.

Newtonmore Pl., 13681-B&G Homes Corp. to Joshua Randall and Melissa P. Davis, $651,000.

Roberts Ridge Ct., 12936-Helmand Investment Corp. to Rajib U. Choudhury, $579,000.

Shenvale Cir., 13049-Charles C. and Valerie D. Firkin to Shawn K. Christian and Cassandra D. Boller, $364,500.

DALE CITY AREA

Bixby Rd., 2767-Mohammad Asif Pervaiz and Nasreen Asif to Blanche Watson, $278,000.

Cardin Pl., 15084-Elsa Newland to Juan C. Marquez Rivas and Yolanda M. Marquez, $239,900.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4882-Terry and Sara Burrus to Basheer Abbas and Aseel Janabi, $334,000.

Eastlawn Ave., 4507-Monacco Exclusive Renovation Corp. to Kim M. and Danh Hien Ho, $345,000.

Fallbrook Lane, 14078-Letisha E. Blevins and estate of Edward T. Stokke to Jose Mendoza and Maria E. Pivaral, $242,500.

Kenny Ct., 4712-Alexander E. Flores to Juan Israel Lopez Rojas, $383,000.

Langstone Dr., 13875-Monica Marcelli to Lisette Gallegos, $314,300.

Madrigal Dr., 14088-Carl Pinkerton and Marrena Gallop to Muhammad Ishaq and Sofia N. Chughtai, $325,000.

Rhode Island Dr., 5896-Martin L. and Brenda Brown to Melissa Arellano and Mirza Dedajic, $525,000.

Spanish Dollar Ct., 5228-Swaran S. and Manmohan K. Dosanjh to Inayet Nadri, Freshta Habibi and Nabil Safdar, $628,999.

Wertz Dr., 3849-Jason and Trenita Alexander to Suman Chandra Karmakar, $465,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Antrim Cir., 3210-Imran Rahman and Aysha Arshad to Muhammad Zeeshan, $297,999.

Greenbrier Hall Rd., 1930-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Lorraine Juliana Feury, $466,824.

Larkin Dr., 17251-Jamares Q. and Erica R. Washington to Liam Ericson, $360,000.

Morgans Point Dr., 2438-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Sandra Adoma Opoku, $545,990.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18037-NVR Inc. to Harsha Chunduru and Akshaya Sosale, $487,000.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18225-NVR Inc. to Bryan and Kristen Martin, $524,110.

Sedgewick Pl., 2516-Tanesha Johnson to Marvin Guzman, $219,000.

Spring Cress Dr., 17429-NVR Inc. to John and April Russotti, $768,990.

Vineland Pl., 3344-Angela R. and Hugues Koukoui to Yaba Marie Prah, $250,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Breeders Cup Dr., 14064-Edward H. and Beverly B. Cramer to Diane and Stephen Carnovsky, $509,900.

Brunson Cir., 7492-Jason and Jenna Menard Sheppard to William Stephen Turner and Ying Li Davis, $345,000.

Catbird Dr., 14101-Jennie and Michael O’Neal to Warren S. Alonge, $417,000.

Crescent Park Dr., 7993-John W. and Betsy G. Myers to Jahan K. and Brigheet Brown, $285,000.

Haro Trail, 14271-Mary Rose Burden to Abuelgassim Gadem, $385,000.

Kylewood Way, 14507-Edeanna M. Barbirou to Whitney Irene Staples, $262,000.

Maidenhair Dr., 12077-Stephen A. and Diane M. Carnovsky to Nam Tran and Hang Vu, $540,000.

Ontario Rd., 7709-Altaf Ahmed and Jawairia Sadaf Gohar to Michael Thomas and Joanne Bakin, $375,000.

Sterling Point Dr., 13063-Abidah Shahzad to Cordellia Ebedu Bright and Peter Yeboah, $550,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Arrowfield Terr., 5544-Michael L. Hamric to Amy E. Nguyen, $430,000.

Crescent Hills Dr., 4112-KD Real Estate Corp. to Taylor Robin and Charles Thomas Reinhardt, $522,000.

Jackson Dr., 2808-Kimberly Malejko Bassarab to Nicholas George Gorshenin and Chutima Nakronsri, $415,000.

Logmill Rd., 2620-David Lee and Casey R. Thompson to Christopher D. Owen and Monica Y. Vega, $409,900.

Meander Creek Lane, 2800-Sean T. and Amy E. Nguyen to Jeffrey Scott Harris, $875,000.

Royal Crest Dr., 15231, No. 201-9-John and Erna Grzejka to Mark Jeffrey and Teresa Anne Harding, $400,000.

Tulloch Spring Ct., 5855-Matthew Scott Mead and Caitlin Marie Jenkins to James and Allison Conwell, $579,900.

MANASSAS AREA

Barbados Lane, 7403-Truong Xuan Tran to Erik J. and Allyson Lopez, $320,000.

Bonair Dr., 9524-Sarah Boone and Charles J. Fizer to Macario and Rosa Mendoza Quiroz, $349,900.

Caledonia Meadow Dr., 10709-Cole J. and Madison R. Fenton to Noel A. Reyes Fuentes and Yanis Lorena Reyes, $385,000.

Haversack Hunt Way, 8918-Eugene W. and Macy E. Moore to Kurt Allen and Laura Ann Mitchell, $450,000.

Hinton Way, 10648-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Bigyan Khanal and Dipa Adhikari, $432,208.

Jerome Ct., 6541-Zachary James and Matthew Adam Adler to Thomas Patrick Small and Christina Claire Slakey, $599,999.

Lockerbie Way, 10615-Ashley Sandloin and Michael A. Weissenberger to Do Ryul and Dae Hee Hwang, $310,000.

Margate Ct., 7581, No. 3A-002-Alb Rentals Corp. to Carlos Alfonso Escobar, $124,900.

Morningside Dr., 8335-William R. and April L. King to Cynthia Karen Elwell, $435,000.

Purdue Ct., 7538-Lourdes C. and Hamid R. Garzan to Daniel Boebinger, $224,000.

Rettew Dr., 13171-Justin W. and Holly R. Rider to Stephen James and Christa L. Tatum, $584,000.

Running Cedar Lane, 6530-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Austin and Dionne Cooley Alexander, $759,460.

Sudley Manor Dr., 9705-Karen G. Williams to Diego and Shannon Diaz, $380,000.

Willow Green Cir., 11336-NVR Inc. to Schubert E. and Mary Ann F. Magno, $437,425.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Alleghany Rd., 7515-Michael M. Anderson and estate of Mary McCarrell to Julio and Wendy Yesenia Sanchez Jovel, $342,000.

Kimberton Ct., 7569-Tresa R. Roth to Tigist Tafesse Yisma and Mitiku Woldemariam Bereka, $295,000.

Rainwater Cir., 8101-Christopher James and Tara Nasradeen Glienke to Biju and Smriti Manandhar, $355,000.

Rugby Rd., 8702-Michael A. Polo to David Arispe Veizaga, $325,000.

Somersworth Dr., 8591-Wanda Jackson to Bridget E. Peabody and Scott R. Hilliard, $333,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Fishermans Cv., 4697-Michael R. and Janet K. Shannon to Robert Lewis and Crystal Flynn Hull, $670,000.

Inlet Pl., 15305-Deborah L. Hart to David C. and Sarah N. Baker, $295,000.

Moncure Dr., 15807-Carlos Paulino and Amanda Soto to Maria Formoso, Edgar Varela and Jacqueline Hooshmand, $425,000.

Viewpoint Cir., 15755-Perri S. Rothemich to Moira Shea, $340,000.

Windsong Lane, 15401-Sharleene J. Prieur and Marlene A. Hunt to Parvinder S. and Sabina Sodhi, $300,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Heron Lane, 93-Tod G. Gunther to Kimberly J. Deal and James Alan Drakes, $460,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4409-Luron L. and Taniah D. Flynn to Ashley Romaniello, $341,000.

Wharf Lane, 3633-Al Shams Holdings Corp. to Maria Cristina Bedia Childs and Chryserr Bedia Palomado, $240,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Ashmont Ct., 12309, No. 1-304-Stuart R. Seal II to Marek and Katarzyna Han, $201,000.

Battery Hill Cir., 2466-Ernest L. and Patricia F. McDuffie to Justin James and Michelle Jones, $398,000.

Catoctin Dr., 11866-Linda M. Rice to Joseph Bryan and Karen Marysol Windholz, $420,000.

Chelsea Dr., 3414-Shihun Bekele and Eyob W. Abay to Benjamin H. Ventura Joya and Dolores G. Villatoro Granados, $350,000.

Cleeve Hill Ct., 2837-Navy Federal Credit Union to Dieynaba S. Diene, $430,000.

Culpeper Dr., 2213-Miguel A. Romero to Meliton Soto and Virginia Soto Quiroz, $330,000.

Dimples Ct., 5064-K. Hovnanian at Townes at County Center Corp. to David Carl and Florence Samonte Casper, $481,310.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3453-Yu Ing Huang to Barbara Valentin Spencer and Aida Valentin, $480,000.

Garfield Pl., 13615, No. 101-1-Eugene Shadd to Carlos Alberto Ugarriza, Cintya Araceli Zayas and Erick Daniel Zayas, $193,000.

Hylton Ave., 1646-Aklilu M. Habtemariam and Abrehet W. Gebremariam to Karen and Jose V. Zelaya, $346,000.

Ironwood St., 1392-Susana M. and Amilcar A. Sorto to David and Kaceyann Colombo, $263,000.

Lapene Ct., 4700-Sultan H. and Roya F. Yousufzai to Audrey Jackson, $560,000.

Mayflower Dr., 1975-Paul L. and Carol Hartley Mensah to Miguel David and Daniela Laura Chavez, $301,000.

Oakwood Dr., 12341-Mariam and Madina Wamee to Orlando D. Hinojosa Paco, $460,000.

Quate Lane, 13101-Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Bilal Ahmad Walah and Ali Imran, $640,000.

Saxon St., 1322-Guillermo and Patricia Ledezma to Rosa Delmy Villeda, Lesley Gyssel and Alberto A. Alarcon, $325,000.

Tiger Lily Cir., 1804-Donna Blackwell to Peter James Ziomek and Melanie McDowell, $232,500.

Wentwood Lane, 15224-Wasiq Aqeel to Sami Ullah, $281,000.

Wyndale Ct., 3326-Keung H. Fu and Kuen Yeung to Catherine Morales, $288,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in February in Manassas.

Buchanan Loop, 9816-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Ann Michelle Garner, $419,845.

Buttress Lane, 8397, No. 404-Harminder Kaur to Mario Jimenez, $182,000.

Coriander Cir., 9050-Jade C. Kreissler to Mina A. Garas, $310,000.

Jackson Ave., 8703-Lew Richard and Vera Cristina Wallis to Maged H. Gamil, $350,000.

Shady Grove Cir., 8358-Maria M. Carballo Berrios and Sandra Cristina Segovia to William and Kimberly Ratledge, $299,900.

Taney Rd., 9287-Kamran Bashir to Amir Younis, $225,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in February in Manassas Park.

Holmes Pl., 9722, No. B103-Carol A. Phillips to Michael Shane Limer, $241,000.

Matthew Dr., 9215-Justin K. and Jessica C. Leigh to Gregory Allen Grosshans and Melissa J. Villacorta, $473,000.

Stafford County

These sales data recorded by the Stafford County Real Estate Division of the Commissioner’s Office in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Aquia Dr., 2111-Stewart Glen Crotts to Edward and Lacey Reynolds, $288,000.

Battleship Cv., 301-Dale J. and Jean Marie Marsico to Vickie Wolfe, $399,900.

Biscoe Ct., 6-Douglas H. and Mary Chyz to Christopher Lee and Ashley Rose Salas, $359,500.

Chadwick Dr., 94-Michael E. and Barbara J. Taitt to Hyungjun Im, $369,900.

Clint Lane, 702-Ivan J. and Luvader N. Pierson to Graciela Karina Herrera Contreras, $219,000.

Cool Breeze Way, 72-Timothy F. and Denise M. Ghormley to Ian B. and Amy N. Mason, $435,000.

Dewey Dr., 2028-Thomas Hryckiewicz to Kyle Patrick Costello, $256,000.

Ferry Rd., 108-Norman E. Sullivan Jr. to Anthony Hinton Sr., $270,000.

Fresh Water Dr., 14-Linda S. Richardson to Gumercindo Rios Villalobos, $365,000.

Garrisonville Rd., 2049-K&J Real Estate Investments Corp. to Alex F. Palacios and Eva A. Arguera, $315,000.

Greenway St., 114-Hardy Homes & Properties Inc. to Samantha Leigh Tarr and Yves-Michel H. Johnson, $384,900.

Kirby Lane, 56-Barry L. and Linda J. Dillon to Michael Douglas Gann, $570,000.

Little Whim Rd., 43-Gregory David Vogan to Casey Morgen Barry, $289,500.

Mica Way, 28-Christopher Joseph and Amanda Marie Pensabene to Nicholas S. and Danette K. Fessler, $387,000.

Norfolk St., 22-James Boyd Gerber to Ali Ijaz and Mehvish Bari, $338,500.

Ontell Ct., 8-Tamyra Evette Alleem to William Alexander Alas Reyes, $339,000.

Peachy Ct., 9-Richard K. Ayala to Venessa Murray and Gawayne Maddix, $375,000.

Picadilly Lane, 109-Robert D. Richards III to Sharon Hayes, $222,000.

Queensland Dr., 22-Maxim and Oksana Kramer to Vanessa Baez Figueroa, $451,000.

Ridgemore Cir., 11-Kacy and Lilian Valdes Ray to Kevin Patrick and Jessica Lawhorn, $300,000.

River Crest Way, 704-NVR Inc. to Denise K. Bruno, $253,785.

Ryan Way, 9-Anthony C. and Deborah K. Johnson to Andrew and John Bruckner, $299,900.

Short Branch Rd., 142-Alicia C. Smith to Syed Asif Javed and Syeda Ambreen Fatima Asif, $317,999.

Village Grove Rd., 59-Doris A. Davidson to Joseph Michael and Therese Vogel, $380,000.

Wild Oak Lane, 100, No. 100-Kurtis J. Sheppard to Nicholas A. Garrison, $115,000.